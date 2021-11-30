Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 11/30/21

Summary

Former White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows agrees to give testimony to the House investigation of the insurrection. The Supreme Court prepares to examine Roe v. Wade once again. The CDC starts tracking for the Omicron variant. Noubar Afeyan, chairman and co-founder of Moderna, discusses his company`s vaccine efficacy against Omicron. Dr. Anthony Fauci pushes back against far right attacks.

Transcript

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC HOST: We go from welcome to Atlanta, where the players play, to an Empire State of mind on THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER, starting right now.

[18:00:00]

Hi, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: What do you call it, Jason, when is the double reference, with geography to boot?

JOHNSON: I don`t know, Ari. What do you call it?

MELBER: I think we call it, instead of two chains, two refs.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: And I only challenge you to do three next time, because you`re always innovating.

JOHNSON: I am an innovator. I am an innovator on the microphone.

Thank you, Mr. Melber.

MELBER: Thank you, ATL. Thank you.

Welcome, everyone to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.

And we do have a special show for you tonight. I will tell you exactly why right now.

Coming up, coverage of a breakthrough that tracks some of the legal reporting we have done here. The number one Trump aide in the White House during the insurrection, the former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, today folding. He will cooperate and give testimony to the House investigation of that insurrection. Apparently, the threat of prison works. We will get into that tonight and why it matters.

Also, something we here on THE BEAT have been working on, a special report about the Supreme Court and human rights. That`s coming up in this hour pretty soon. I will explain more about it when we get there.

But we begin with the top story in America and much of the world right now, the new variant, as people are concerned and trying to gather information, the U.S. bracing for cases that have not yet been detected. Dr. Fauci says it will get here. The CDC, led by its chief, saying this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: We are actively looking for the Omicron variant right here in the United States. Right now, there is no evidence of a crime in the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What does actively looking for involve? Well, the CDC has new detection stations. This is all brand-new right now. And they`re in four of the busiest international airports, JFK, Newark, San Francisco, and Atlanta. No deliberate reference there from my toss with Jason, but Atlanta is a big airport.

Omicron now is present, detected in 20 countries. Officials believe that`s the floor, and it could be many more. It includes Canada. Also, new details on this variants origins. The first country to detect and announce the variant was South Africa, but there is evidence showing that it was present in Europe a week-and-a-half ago, according to information coming out of the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, new comments from Moderna`s CEO that has many people concerned, saying the existing vaccines may have to at least be modified or adjusted to address the new variant: "There`s no world, I think, where the effectiveness is the same level we had with the Delta variant," saying, look, this is not going to be good.

That`s the quote from Moderna. And in a moment, we will be joined in an important interview by the co-founder of Moderna here on THE BEAT, so stay with me.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci saying this today:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: We don`t have enough information to be talking about dire situations. There are some concerning aspects about what the molecular profile of the virus is.

The question is, what kind of impact and how much of an impact would it have on protection that`s induced by vaccination? And the only way to know that is to do what we`re doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So let`s get right to it.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel is here, former Obama White House health policy adviser, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and MSNBC analyst Juanita Tolliver with an eye on Washington and an evolving response.

Dr. Emanuel, how bad is it? And when we know how bad it is?

DR. EZEKIEL EMANUEL, FORMER WHITE HOUSE SPECIAL ADVISER: We don`t know how bad it is. It does appear to be more transmissible.

Whether it`s more virulent, putting more people in the hospital who get the Omicron variant, making more die, we don`t know. It`s mainly infected young people at the moment, not older people. It`ll probably take two to three more weeks to really figure that out.

In addition, it`s probably going to take that, if not more, to figure out whether the current vaccines really do -- how much protection they provide and, in addition, whether the oral medications that have -- that are now developed, the Pfizer and the Merck one, have an important effect against this variant.

MELBER: Juanita, the White House is trying to do a dance. They have emphasized they will follow the science. They have drawn a contrast with the past administration on that.

But they`re also clearly trying to get ahead of any potential panic or other fallout and say, similar to what the doctor said, but in somewhat more sweeping terms, hey, we`re going to be OK. And yet, politically, that`s a hard line to walk because the science isn`t established yet.

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The science isn`t established yet.

We`re two to three weeks away from it being established. And I think it`s critical that the Biden White House comes out and expresses in the strongest terms that you should absolutely be getting vaccinated, which President Biden did, but also reinforcing some of those old safety protocols that were key in the early days of this pandemic.

You should be masked. Everyone should be masked. And even sending advisories to states and localities advising them to reinstitute mask mandates, which we know were eased in July and then even further in September.

[18:05:06]

I think the Biden White House should also revisit some of these travel bans that they look to selectively apply to South African nations, knowing, as you mentioned, Ari, that the Omicron variant was found in 11 days, before South African scientists raised the flag and alerted the world that it existed. But it was found 11 days before that in Europe.

And so addressing that travel ban, so it doesn`t send the signal to the world that is being discriminatory, and that is going to be key as well.

MELBER: Dr. Emanuel, what do you think about the point Juanita raises?

And we touched on this last night, that you really have to be precise, and measured when it comes to which countries detect something. Indeed, some of the countries following best practices might wave their hand first, which is good science and communication. It doesn`t mean, as just stated, that they were literally initially first.

And one could imagine the thought experiment. If a different politician were slapping different bans out there. I will add, for context, the White House and says they were following public health officials` early recommendations, and they`re willing to adjust as they go, but walk us through all of that, Doctor.

EMANUEL: Let`s make three points.

First, we should remember the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919. It`s called the Spanish Flu. But it didn`t start in Spain. It started probably in Kansas. And that`s a good example of exactly what Juanita was saying. Just because it started in South Africa -- that`s one of the reasons we got rid of calling it by a country and instead calling up by a Greek alphabet letter, because the actual facts may be different than the country that pipes up.

Second, we should be clear about what the travel ban can and cannot do. First of all, we have a porous travel ban. American citizens can come back. They could easily be infected. Residents can come back. They could easily be infected. So this is not a very tight seal the way, the Chinese have or the Australians or Singapore has put in place. We just haven`t done that.

And, therefore, at best, this travel ban is going to slow by a few days, maybe a few weeks, the arrival. I`m pretty sure it`s already here, that Omicron is already in this country. We just haven`t detected it. And as I have said before, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence of the variant here. And so we should be clear about that.

And I do think there are other things the administration can do. It can make very clear, as Juanita said, we have techniques. We have the power to combat this. Wear a mask in crowded outdoor spaces and don`t go indoors in crowded places. Wear a good mask, an N95 mask.

We could have the government send N95 masks to all students in the country from grade one on up and get them used to wearing a very good mask, or good -- if they can`t have N95, they can have very good, high-quality cloth masks that have the same kind of -- they filter out the virus as effectively.

There are other things to do than just wait. And I do think the one positive I would say, the important positive is to educate the American public. From a public health standpoint, we want to be strong, because we want to minimize the risk, if this is really highly transmissible and very virulent.

On the other hand, it might turn out that it`s highly transmissible, but not virulent, in which case it would actually be a good thing. And we would have dodged the bullet, and then we can really open up the economy. I think that`s a key message that President Biden has to emphasize. Getting control of this, getting more vaccinations, getting people to actually adhere to the public health measures allows us to open the economy faster, that part of the economy that has been in the doldrums, the service sector, airplanes, hotels, concerts, and all the rest of it.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Right.

EMANUEL: And that`s key.

MELBER: Right.

And that goes to what everybody wants, which is to get around the corner of these things.

I want to thank Dr. Emanuel. Juanita comes back on another important story.

We turn now to a newsmaker.

Noubar Afeyan is chairman and co-founder of Moderna. This morning, Moderna`s CEO saying about the vaccine`s efficacy, it`s not going to be good, at least in its extent current form.

It is a busy time. Thanks for coming back on THE BEAT.

NOUBAR AFEYAN, CO-FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN, MODERNA: Good to be here, Ari.

MELBER: In your position, what do you know about the variant and what are you trying to find out?

AFEYAN: Well, we know generally what the public knows, in that there`s a lot of work to do to get more specific information, as you just heard.

We know that this variant is quite a bit more transmissible. It seems that, though -- that that`s the abundance of data that there is. We don`t know if it`s more pathogenic. We don`t know if it`s more serious in its effects. Many of the people in South Africa who have it are young. The country itself is young. Less than 5 percent of people are above 65.

That is not the same demographics elsewhere. And so the question will be, when the virus spreads what impact will it have? We got to wait for that.

[18:10:05]

And then what we`re doing on the vaccine side is to test not only the vaccine that`s already out, but a number of other approaches we have been using to see what`s the best way to get the maximum protection against this variant as well.

MELBER: How do you adjust existing vaccine for something like this?

We hear the talk that it`s not like starting from zero, but it`s not the same vaccine. So, in layperson`s terms, the best we can understand it, walk us through what that entails.

AFEYAN: Sure.

Ari, the vaccine, the mRNA vaccine essentially puts an instruction into the body that then produces just one protein, the spike protein. And it`s that protein that the variant has mutated considerably.

Just to put it in context, the prior variants had two or three changes in that spike protein in the most important part of the protein, which we care about. That`s where the antibodies bind. In this one, there`s 10 to 12 changes.

The reason everybody`s being cautious is that we just don`t know to what extent 10 to 12 poses a bigger problem, or it`s well within the realm of our immune system to handle it. The thing, in a simple way, to understand is this. That protein in your body creates many, many different antibodies that go all over the place to protect us and find the pathogen, the infecting agent.

Now a subset of those may not be able to bind. And the question is, are the rest good enough to do the job? And our sense is that the rest will be good enough to do the job, but there may be a diminution as to the level. And that`s what we`re waiting to get data in the next two weeks.

So, I think the general consensus is, let`s get the data, but, generally, the vaccine will work, but to an attenuated extent, just like we see with the other variants you have been dealing with.

Now, to your question, what do you do about it, in our case at Moderna, one is that we have tested a higher dose amount to see if we can boost even further and get even more protection. We have tested a couple of variants, the Beta variant and the Delta variant, already in combination, so that we see if that gives you broader net of protection.

And if those things are not protective enough, then we will go to an Omicron-specific variant that we think, over the next 60 to 90 days, we can have ready for deployment. But I don`t want to as of tonight say that that`s the most likely outcome, because it isn`t. We just don`t know yet what degree of protection we need.

The thing we do know is that this could be threatening, and we need to be extremely vigilant.

MELBER: Is it unlikely because of the amount of information you have? Is that what you`re implying? Or is it unlikely in a more definable sense that, based on what you know, you don`t think we would be going towards a whole round of a whole new vaccine for everyone just to target this variant?

AFEYAN: I think it`s best to be prepared for that possibility, but then not jump to it unless it`s absolutely necessary.

It`s a little bit, in this case, like the antibiotic and resistance issue, where you want to make sure you have the strongest possibilities when you absolutely need them. If we can do it with a higher boost, if we can do it with some combinations, we`re going to test that first.

But I can tell you that it`s premature to guess. But we have in other parts of my firm Flagship computer models that are running that begin to estimate the degree to which this might escape antibody binding. And our preliminary estimate -- this is not experimental. This is not from Moderna`s research, but just on the modeling side, suggests that there may be a diminution of maybe 40, 50 percent.

But given the amount of boosting we can get, that could well be handled by the current vaccines. And so we`re eager to find out, what is the actual data are going to be?

MELBER: And, finally, for people to understand, what is your rebuttal to, albeit a somewhat misinformed concern, one that is out there, which is people say, oh, well, gosh, these companies are going to be making vaccines, don`t they have an incentive to want to make a new one?

Of course, you`re in a very regulated industry. There are checks on that. But what is your public response to those who bring that sort of skepticism or cynicism to the partnership role you have with many governments in trying to keep us safe?

AFEYAN: Look, Ari, this is a condition that is afflicting the whole planet, including my family and those around me.

The notion that we would take a position that would harm people in order to have a better vaccine or a new vaccine would be not taking into account the scope of this pandemic. Over five million people have lost their lives. This is a -- this is a mass extermination of a sort we haven`t seen.

Our job, as a private sector company, is to provide options for policy- makers and governments to decide how best to protect their people, which is in turn their job. We`re doing it in the U.S. We`re doing it in Europe. We`re doing it increasingly in Africa and everywhere we go can get a reach to, to get to.

[18:15:02]

And the key thing I also want to make sure the audience realizes is that the job is nowhere near done, especially in countries which have not yet been vaccinated. We have to get people on the ground, training to get these vaccines into people`s arms.

So the job won`t be done until people receive the vaccines, not when we just produce them.

MELBER: Yes, understood. And the data we have shows the vaccines, including Moderna as one of the options, have helped a lot of people and saved a lot of lives, as we still go through what you and other experts have said is uncharted territory.

Mr. Afeyan, thank you, as always, for joining us.

AFEYAN: Thanks for having me, Ari.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

Coming up: Trump`s chief of staff folding. We will explain.

And we`re seeing new vitriol against Dr. Fauci. We have his response with Chai Komanduri.

And then, when we come back, our special report which touches on something my colleague Rachel just said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW": We don`t exactly know when the court will rule, but there are pretty grave expectations for what that ruling will mean.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We have a legal breakdown on exactly what she`s talking about.

Our special report is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Tomorrow, a woman`s right to choose his back under review at the Supreme Court.

As a matter of law, this is a constitutional right the court has upheld for almost 50 years, since 1973.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALTER CRONKITE, FORMER CBS NEWS ANCHOR: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court today legalized abortions.

[18:20:02]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And ruled the government has no right to enter into a decision which should be made by the mother and her doctor.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today`s decision came as a shock to both anti-and pro-abortionist forces.

CRONKITE: Thus the anti-abortion laws of 46 states were rendered unconstitutional.

DR. ALAN GUTTMACHER, PLANNED PARENTHOOD: January 22, 1973, will stand as one of the great days for freedom and free choice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s freedom and free choice for women, who were the people impacted by state limits and bans on abortion.

And since the `70s, many other laws and practices targeting women have been ended or reformed, from gender discrimination, to unequal pay, to workplace harassment, as the movement for full gender equality gained legal and public support.

In many states, however, the exception has been abortion. Conservative legislators have tried a wide range of ways to essentially drastically limit or completely ban the functional right to choose to get an abortion.

And that`s the focus of our special report right now.

Tomorrow`s case is about a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortion, though it was immediately blocked by a federal judge. The law would forbid women more than 15 weeks` pregnant from getting any type of abortion at any point after that. Now, that`s on one track.

More recently in Texas, mostly male Republicans passed a drastic and unusual scheme which literally offers bounties to random people in Texas, so that they might go catch women and doctors engaged in the very abortions which the Supreme Court has ruled are legal; 85 percent of legislators voting for that state law were met. Only about 15 percent are women.

The state is pitting right-wing would be citizen vigilantes against their fellow citizens, deploying that power against women. And the legal history here matters, because U.S. bounties against marginalized groups have a pretty ugly history.

Women`s rights experts, like Erika Smith, the lawyer who sued FOX News` Roger Stone for harassment, was telling us how Texas` legal scheme here echoes the pre-Civil War laws offering bounties for escaped slaves.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY ERIKA SMITH, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: It`s much like the Ku Klux Klan Act stopped catching slaves in free states after the Dred Scott decision. Bounty hunters were allowed to go into free states and steal slaves back and bring them back to the South. That`s exactly what is happening here.

It`s not complex.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So, states use their power and their funds to dial up vigilante pressure and discourage anyone from helping, in that case, escaped slaves, by finding them what in today`s dollars would be $30,000. It`s a lot of money.

Now, what is legal is not always what proves to be right. The Supreme Court first upheld that Fugitive Slave Act in the infamous Dred Scott case. It was later overruled. It is now considered such a huge blight that every judge and justice, including every justice on the Supreme Court, no matter the party, says it was wrong at the time.

So when you see how extreme bounties can be and how men in power are using them to target women to deny them what are currently protected constitutional rights, you can see why many people seriously liken this crackdown to the dystopian story of "The Handmaid`s Tale," which reimagined America as an authoritarian regime, where power is views to deny women`s rights and freedom and fundamental bodily autonomy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELISABETH MOSS, ACTRESS: My name is Offred. I had another name, but it`s forbidden now. We go everywhere in twos. Supposed to be for our protection, for companionship. It`s (EXPLETIVE DELETED). There are no friends here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Across the globe, women`s rights activists have actually donned "Handmaid"`s iconic costumes, the red robes, the white bonnets, to show what they view as that becoming a type of reality in so many places, and how sinister some of these crackdowns can be.

There is nothing fictional, of course, about how the Texas law is already operating.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Texas has essentially outlawed 85 percent of abortion procedures.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our phones have been a lot busier this week, mainly from Texas patients.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Nothing I thought I would experience in 2021 here in the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, the high court that hears these challenges, including tomorrow, has also changed going into this year, with a Republican Party that has pushed for judges who oppose Roe v. Wade, while many also still claim in confirmation hearings under oath that they have some kind of open mind.

Well, this is about power. It`s about installing judges who are likely against Roe, regardless of what they say, who are likely against women`s rights on the courts.

[18:25:03]

And Donald Trump`s luck of the draw, combined with Mitch McConnell`s unprecedented obstruction, led to Donald Trump in one term picking three justices.

Meanwhile, nationally, the Congress is led by a woman speaker, and this current Congress has more women than ever before. It`s a complex story when you look at power and gender, but down at the state level, many of these legislatures which have been passing the rules I`m telling you about, they`re run by Republican parties whose elected representatives are overwhelmingly men.

The Mississippi law that the Supreme Court will review tomorrow, well, it passed with 89 percent of its support in the legislature from men. And, by the way, in total, women are only about 15 percent of that state`s lawmakers. The Alabama Senate recently passed an abortion ban with no exception for either rape or incest. It passed with 100 percent of its supporters in the legislature from the male column.

Every single person that voted for that new restrictive rule was a man. Only four of the total 35 state senators are women there, actually.

In Texas, as I mentioned earlier, men have outnumbered women in that legislature 30-1 over 200 years, an incredibly lopsided figure.

So, these are power dynamics that matter and gender inequities that matter and, as many of the experts and evidence show, are then carried out in ways that affect one gender more than the other. Three other states right now are planning to copy most of the Texas scheme. We expect that to happen very quickly if the Supreme Court green-lights it.

And you should know, when you look at them, each state legislature that is talking about doing that on the conservative side dominated by male lawmakers. In Arkansas, men outnumber women three to one. In Florida, women are just a third of the lawmakers. Over in South Carolina, also talking about copying Texas, women are only 17 percent of the legislature. In South Dakota, women are only 28 percent of the lawmakers.

The numbers are overwhelming. You can see them there. And they show who is making decisions for whom. This is an imbalance that technically the Supreme Court isn`t really going to get into in tomorrow`s hearings. It`s something that is real, that everyone can see that`s happening in our politics and in power, but something that the courts, at least when it comes to pro-choice laws, seem to just not even want to acknowledge.

Now, it`s something that Texas state Senator Wendy Davis acknowledged. She led that filibuster against a different anti-abortion law, and has discussed the power imbalance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FMR. STATE SEN. WENDY DAVIS (D-TX): So many of these laws are written by men. They will never suffer the consequences of their own actions. And women confront very sad realities.

These bastards that are in office who are passing these laws deserve to be voted out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Davis, one of the lawmakers fighting to try to change this initially from the inside, and clearly outnumbered.

This is broader than a philosophical discussion about when one defines life. This is right now about breaking constitutional Supreme Court precedent, despite people saying we live under the rule of law. It`s about using powers to attack women`s rights and choices, and a powerful group basically passing laws against another group, working against what is about half the population of the country.

I mentioned Rachel briefly earlier in the program. Here`s a little more of what Rachel Maddow said about tomorrow`s court case.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: We know what the purpose of this case is. And we know why Republicans picked the particular justices they picked to be on the Supreme Court.

So it is, frankly, a matter now of preparing for a return to American women having to seek out illegal abortions, instead of having the right to get one. We don`t exactly know when the court will rule, but there are pretty grave expectations for what that ruling will mean.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Where that ruling is headed and what it means begins formally before the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Mississippi Republicans have lawyers who are prepared to argue tomorrow that the Supreme Court should not only uphold its ban, but also flat out end Roe v. Wade, do it, admit it, an explicit effort to end that 50-year precedent.

In formal filings, they argue that Roe is -- quote -- "egregiously wrong."

Now, the justices could reject that or could find Mississippi`s ban violated Roe`s right to choice by limiting it`s so early, just as litigation over the Texas ban that I mentioned turns on whether that state`s bounty scheme basically gives veto power over one woman`s abortion to other citizens. That`s how Justice Breyer put it in an earlier review over whether to initially halt the law.

[18:30:00]

What else could happen? The court could uphold the ban, while claiming it is not overruling Roe in its entirety.

I mention that because that has been a kind of misleading rearguard legal attack on choice that many conservative legal users -- legal leaders, I should say, have been using for some time.

The court could also strike down this ban and just keep Roe v. Wade as law of the land. The administration running the DOJ decides the formal U.S. position in these kinds of cases.

We have had Neal Katyal on this and many other MSNBC programs. He was the person who did that in court for Obama as solicitor general. And the solicitor general reports up to the attorney general. The new attorney general, Merrick Garland, has been leading the opposition to these Southern state bans and accuses them of simply defying, denying and abrogating women`s constitutional rights.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: The obvious and expressly acknowledged intention of this statutory scheme is to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is just legally true. That`s not a debate.

The Supreme Court has long ruled these are constitutional rights. In fact, few members of the court will openly say that they will just ignore precedent or reverse that. In fact, you may recall this from all the Supreme Court confirmation hearings which get covered on TV and discussed around the country.

It has become kind of a weird baroque tradition for the even Republican appointees to say under oath all sorts of words about Roe being a type of settled precedent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRETT KAVANAUGH, ASSOCIATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade.

AMY CONEY BARRETT, ASSOCIATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I don`t think that abortion or the right to abortion is -- would change even...

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think some of the restrictions might change?

BARRETT: I think some of the restrictions would change.

NEIL GORSUCH, ASSOCIATION SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: The Supreme Court of the United States is held in Roe vs. Wade that a fetus is not a person. That`s the law of the land. I accept the law of the land.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is the law of the land. All of that was recent. Much of it was under oath.

And that`s one reason why these conservative lawyers are trying to lob these pretty farfetched legal arguments for the court to -- and you know I try to keep it real with you -- to overturn Roe without overturning Roe, which just means overturning Roe without admitting it, which is the kind of sleight of hand that we are accustomed to in politics, but the Supreme Court is supposed to be above, and its members certainly claim they are.

As for accepting the law of the land, unlike other rapidly shifting and divisive social debates, the public also accepts this as the law too. Most Americans consistently believe abortion should be legal in most cases.

Now, there are still earnest and validly held religious and personal objections to abortion. Anyone familiar with religious traditions knows about that. So how can both those things be true? Well, the data shows most Americans do not think that even those earnestly held concerns should then be enforced by the government, any more than most religious people demanding that the government enforce the Sabbath. That`s just not a common view.

America was founded with the separation of religion and state. We are not a theocracy.

So, where do we all go from here? Well, some legal experts think, as Rachel said, that it is now a matter of when the court goes forward supporting these abortion bans. not if. We don`t know. We will follow the case and see where it lands.

But if that is true, then the choice movement will have to focus less on the courts, where precedents change over several decades, and probably focus more on the ballot BOXER:, where these laws are being drafted in the first place.

Women are still half the nation, and pro-women`s movements have been sparked by everything from the original calls for suffrage, to Donald Trump`s election by a male-dominated electoral plurality, not a majority, by the way, while Democratic women and women of color were crucial to the recent and record voter turnout in Georgia which flipped two red Senate seats blue and also demoted Mitch McConnell, ending his sway over Supreme Court nominations.

And, by the way, a lot of that Georgia mobilizing was led by a rising woman in Southern politics, Stacey Abrams.

Meanwhile, other elected women have continued to use their power not only to push reform and new laws, but to recount some personal stories in the Congress about abortions and women`s rights and present this in public to their colleagues, to the voters to try to make sure the reality for women is told by women and presented to everyone, in this case, by women in a position of power.

Now, against the reality of these very high stakes for women, there is also a new and churlish refrain you may have heard from the anti-vaccine right that tries to troll and mock these longstanding and heartfelt issues, opposing vaccines by saying, "My body, my choice."

[18:35:20]

Now, like so much of trolling on the right, it`s a deliberately hypocritical bit of political theater. And yet, as policy, it also inadvertently reinforces the very gender discrimination at play that these groups are warning about and urging the Supreme Court to fight against, because -- again, I`m just going to try to tell it to you in reality, in plain English -- in the vaccine fight, there aren`t any states using government power to legally ban the choice to decline a vaccine in your body.

Now, there are rules that might keep you out of a restaurant or a workplace, but it is most certainly your legal choice, man or woman, over your body to put a vaccine in it.

But, in Mississippi and Texas and this growing list of states, let`s be clear. The men in power -- I showed you, it was overwhelmingly men -- are already making it the opposite for women. The internal functioning of their bodies and medical choices is legally banned by the men in power.

And if the Supreme Court continues to green-light that, against 50 years of precedent, the next revolution may come, if at all, at the ballot box in deciding who should be making these choices about freedom for other people.

That`s our special report.

When we come back, Chai Komanduri is here, with new remarks from Dr. Fauci.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Donald Trump`s top aide in the White House during the insurrection, Mark Meadows, is now folding. This is brand-new.

He will, he says, cooperate in this House probe into January 6. That`s a reversal to weeks of jostling. It`s a blow to Donald Trump, Meadows apparently shook after Steve Bannon got indicted for defying the congressional probe.

And Chairman Thompson here of the January 6 Committee says Meadows has produced records, will appear for an initial deposition.

Bannon indicted, and has a very different fate. He is fighting the federal government. He could go to jail. The committee also looking at potentially pressuring or punishing a Trump DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark, who may go the Bannon route.

Let`s get right into it with Democratic strategist and analyst Juanita Tolliver.

This is one of those things that wasn`t guaranteed. Up until very recently, it was not clear what Meadows would do. It appears that he would rather try his hand at a tough deposition than take any risk of going to trial and jail.

TOLLIVER: Look, it sounds like Meadows thought to himself, how can I toe the line to stay out of jail, stay out of criminal contempt charges like Bannon, but also toe the line of making sure that I don`t betray Trump?

That`s why we he was very clear in specifically saying, yes, I will volunteer some information via my attorney, but I`m still maintaining something that resembles this claim of executive privilege that we know Trump is pushing for right now.

And so when he`s going into this, I don`t think the select committee should expect him to proverbially spill his guts, by any means, but they`re going to get as much out of him as they can. And I appreciate, in Bennie Thompson`s statement, as the chairman of the select committee, he said, look, we still have other tools that we could use here, whether they`re civil actions or other actions, but we`re going to try to get as much out of Meadows as we can.

I think this is also going to be another signal to the other Trump allies who have, we know, received subpoenas and still have not complied yet about how they can also navigate engaging with the select committee, so they don`t find themselves, again, in jail or facing criminal charges, but also not betraying Trump here.

[18:40:02]

MELBER: Do you think that the committee`s hardball here backed by the attorney general is working?

TOLLIVER: Absolutely.

Did we expect Meadows to fold two weeks ago, maybe three weeks ago? Absolutely not. He was putting up the same hard front that we saw from Bannon and others. So this is a crack. It`s the first major crack here in seeing how Trump allies can navigate this committee, because nobody wants to spend years fighting court battles.

Nobody wants to have criminal charges leveled at them. And nobody seems to be willing to put their lives on the line as martyrs, as we have seen from Bannon, all for the sake of Trump, right? Like, they know he would never do the same thing for them.

MELBER: Yes.

TOLLIVER: And so they`re constantly negotiating what they should do in order to toe that line, Ari, because this comes down to making sure they don`t cross Trump, but also don`t end up in jail.

MELBER: Yes, I think you make such important points. It was not automatic.

Plenty of people are cynical, but Mark Meadows was in Congress. He may be fairly yoked to Trump, but he certainly didn`t want to go down any of the road Bannon is in cost or stress, let alone a possible cell. And so we are seeing some real progress here on the investigative side.

Juanita, good to see you on more than one topic tonight.

TOLLIVER: Thanks, Ari. See you next time.

MELBER: Absolutely. Appreciate it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci busy with the new variant, but taking time to hit back at Tucker Carlson. Why does the doctor feel that is a public health imperative?

Well, Obama campaign Chai Komanduri is here after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:45:08]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: We want to take Fauci down and put him in an orange jumpsuit.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: I`m not in it for a popularity contest. I`m trying to save lives. And the people who weaponize lies are killing people.

When you show Tucker Carlson and Peter Navarro criticizing me, I consider that a badge of honor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Dr. Fauci hitting back on those conspiracy theories and efforts to demonize him, which come at a pivotal time, with concerns over a new variant.

We turn to a veteran of three presidential campaigns, including the Obama campaign, Chai Komanduri, discussing what is going on and why Fauci is viewing this propaganda as an actual public health danger.

Welcome back, Chai.

CHAI KOMANDURI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: It`s good to be back. Thank you, Ari.

MELBER: Thank you.

I will just say my position as an anchor. I interview a lot of people. I have interviewed Fauci repeatedly. I have seen him pass on many of these types of questions. Indeed, he`s adept at avoiding things that he thinks will become public political clashes. He eschews that.

And yet, at this moment and this time, he seems to have decided that there is a public health imperative. As he just put it here on MSNBC, some of these lies are killing people.

Walk us through what you see here.

KOMANDURI: Yes.

I mean, for Dr. Fauci, I don`t think he wants to be political. But I don`t think he has any choice. He has simply become the GOP`s villain of the last two years. And let`s be clear as to why he is such a villain to the GOP. It is because he stood up to Trump. That is his sin.

That is the biggest thing you can commit in the Republican Party, standing up to Trump. Just ask Liz Cheney what it`s been like for her after she did that.

Now, if you remember the press conference where Donald Trump said let`s all drink bleach to cure COVID, Dr. Fauci wasn`t there. He didn`t want any part of that. When Donald Trump was touting hydroxychloroquine -- remember that? Do you remember hydroxychloroquine? It was sort of a prequel to ivermectin. It was like the "Batman Begins" of phony GOP COVID cures.

(LAUGHTER)

KOMANDURI: Dr. Fauci refused to endorse it, refused to have anything to do with it. And it was well-reported before the election that if Donald Trump won the election, one of the first things he would do was fire Dr. Fauci. The crime that Fauci committed was standing up to him.

I also think -- and we have talked about this before on THE BEAT -- that this is kind of part of a GOP war on science. But that war on science in the Trump era has really also become part of the attack on democracy.

When you`re attacking logic and reason, these are the tools of science. These are the tools of democracy. And by attacking science, you are weakening democracy. In a democracy, a badly informed citizen is actually a bad citizen.

And by spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, what the GOP is doing is, they`re paving the way for a Trump resurgence.

MELBER: Do you think any of them -- and we`re dealing with people who have specialized education in Rand Paul and Ted Cruz, for example, so we know that they secretly believe in at least some of the trappings of the academy and the Ivy League, as they go around pretending otherwise.

Do you think any of them worry that they may reach a point where they have a populist that can turn on them, because it is so fact-free, or they`re all in?

KOMANDURI: No. Look at January 6, and Dr. Fauci actually alluded to that when Ted Cruz`s criticisms of him were brought up. Look at January 6.

The reality is, is whatever education Ted Cruz received, whatever education Rand Paul received, it doesn`t matter. Ted Cruz wants desperately to be a senator in Washington, D.C. Failure for him, after his Princeton education, after his Harvard education, is to go back to Dallas and being a lawyer. That to him is a failure. He has worked his whole life to be a senator in D.C.

And that is basically the be-all and end-all of his existence. The same thing is true with Rand Paul. He`s a senator from Kentucky. It`s something his father never achieved, was being elected to the U.S. Senate. And he would be glad to toss aside everything he knows about medical science in favor of his ambition.

This is what really motivates them. This is what motivates a lot of the GOP. When we ask, how could the GOP go along with this, for a lot of Republicans -- some like Elise Stefanik, for example, also went to Harvard. These people have great educations. They have been raised their whole life that this is supposed to be what they`re supposed to do.

And there`s a famous line that a statesman is someone who wants to do something, while a politician is somebody who simply wants to be somebody. The GOP is full of a lot of politicians and very few statesmen.

MELBER: Chai Komanduri with the last word and the psychology on some of those problems.

[18:50:02]

Thank you, sir.

Coming up: Chris Christie thought his book tour would be a presidential test run. Well, he just got some bad news.

We will explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Some Republicans have been hunting for famous potential candidates if Donald Trump does not run for president again, some eying Chris Christie, who`s been on a media tour for a new book, which has turned out to be a disaster for the former governor, because virtually no one is buying it. And we mean no one.

By comparison, Barack Obama`s memoir sold over three million copies in its first month. Christie`s not looking at Obama numbers, or looking at a million or half-a-million or 100,000. The results are in, and this book has only moved about 2,000 copies, a complete rejection, some publishers likening it to a situation akin to not publishing a book at all.

Christie talks about free markets. Well, the market has spoken here, and it looks like the publisher won`t even break even. The book is a money loser and has some of the party thinking Christie or Mr. 2K, looks like a loser of a potential candidate.

[18:55:12]

His media tour has featured him, meanwhile, trying to claim independence, but also defending MAGA figures like Trump and Tucker Carlson.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: The book is called -- it`s about conspiracies and lies, and you really don`t take on FOX News. Why not?

FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R-NJ): Look, because the book was...

WALLACE: Have you seen the Tucker Carlson program?

CHRISTIE: No, because the book -- no, I don`t watch it.

But the book...

WALLACE: Are you aware of what he does?

CHRISTIE: Not really. I don`t pay a lot of attention to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Christie says doesn`t pay a lot of attention to FOX News.

Well, the news tonight is, Republicans and most Americans are paying zero attention to Chris Christie.

And we will be right back with one more thing.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: We will be watching those Supreme Court arguments.

You can find coverage on MSNBC throughout the day and my analysis online @AriMelber on social media, plus, of course, our coverage when we come back tomorrow night.

That does it for THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts now.