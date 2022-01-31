Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 1/31/22

Summary

Donald Trump admits in a bombshell statement that he wanted Mike Pence to overturn the election. Nic Stone discusses her book "Dear Martin," a book that was banned by a school official. Congressman Tom Malinowski discusses Tucker Carlson`s pro-Russia rhetoric. Joe Rogan apologizes to Spotify and musicians amid a boycott over his podcast filled with COVID misinformation.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT, with my friend Ayman Mohyeldin in for Ari Melber, starts right now.

Hi there.

AYMAN MOHYELDIN, MSNBC HOST: Hey, Nicolle. Thank you so much to you.

And welcome to THE BEAT everyone. I`m Ayman Mohyeldin, in for Ari tonight.

We start with an admission from Donald Trump that could put legal heat on him amid two January 6 investigations, a congressional probe closing in on his inner circle and a federal probe looking into the fake electors scheme.

Now, Trump admitting in a bombshell statement that he wanted Mike Pence to overturn the election, saying -- quote -- "Pence did have the right to change the outcome. Unfortunately, he didn`t exercise that power. He could have" -- and this is the important word -- "overturned the election."

To be clear, Pence did not have that right. And Pence himself made that clear when he was certifying the results. He could not have overturned the election, and he did not. This is the first time Trump is confirming his intention that he wanted Pence to overturn the election, something we know Giuliani and his legal team were efforting behind the scenes.

We have been reporting on that fake electors scheme. Boris Epshteyn, another one of Trump`s legal team members, admitting right here on THE BEAT that he was part of this plot.

Now, Trump`s legal team and 14 of those so-called alternate electors have been subpoenaed by the committee. And we know the Department of Justice is also investigating. While the committee still weighs asking Pence himself to testify, we`re learning today that his chief of staff already did.

NBC News reporting that he cooperated with a subpoena, all while Trump is still not only defending insurrectionist criminals, but now making new promises.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

DONALD TRUMP: And, if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Did you hear that? "We will give them pardons."

As Ari would say, taking a pardon in is an admission of guilt. But the bigger picture here is Trump using the freeing of MAGA rioters for politics. He`s not condoning the insurrectionists, but siding with them over the feds, more than 700 now charged with crimes as serious as seditious conspiracy.

We know that the January 6 Committee is eying Trump, weighing a criminal referral based on his actions on and around January the 6th. He`s invoking race, trying to stir up his base if he gets charged in an case linked to the right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta, and elsewhere, because our country and our elections are corrupt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Joining me now, former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley, "Mother Jones" Washington bureau chief David Corn, and Christina Greer, associate professor with Fordham University.

Great to have all three of you with us.

Maya, let`s start with you bombshell admission here. What happens with this piece of information, this statement put up by Donald Trump saying the quiet part out loud?

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it joins a ream of evidence where the quiet part wasn`t said out loud, but was really quite loud, if you`re looking at it as an attorney, because, remember, what we`re essentially hearing out of his mouth are the very things that we have had witness after witness after witness, apparently, say to the January 6 Committee.

And that`s why we`re seeing this probe expand to Trump`s inner circle, and, as you just pointed out, folks who have appeared on television saying, yes, this is what we were trying to do. We were trying to get our slate of electors.

We have got memoranda that were sent to Donald Trump and to other Republicans with this plan outlined. We have no indication anywhere that he ever tried to stop it. In fact, we know from books like "Peril," Bob Woodward Robert Costa`s book, that Donald Trump, in a meeting with Mike Pence, was saying, wouldn`t it be great, if when the rally happens, like, people are -- do what they`re going to do?

[18:05:12]

I`m not quoting the book. But the implications are very clear. And Pence himself is saying, no, it would not be good.

So, you`re getting a sense of that pushback right there. Their -- we don`t know who their sources were. But you can best believe that there`s a high likelihood that, if those sources were talking to two reporters, they`re also amongst the hundreds of people who have been giving evidence to the January 6 Committee.

And, as you just pointed out, we`re just seeing it get closer and closer to the center of that circle. And that is the man we just saw inciting essentially another round of violence at a rally.

(CROSSTALK)

MOHYELDIN: Yes, I was going to say, Maya, I have been seeing a lot of analysis suggesting that this reveals intent, because it is the president`s -- the former president`s own words.

And now you have this intent, what`s the legal impact of this statement saying he should have or he could have overturned the election?

WILEY: Well, look, I mean, what any prosecutor has to do is look at, what kind of defense might he mount based on the statement?

And one of the things that I`m just going to say I`m sure he will have lawyers say is, look, I was relying on legal counsel that told me that this was lawful.

We have got all these lawyers, from Rudy Giuliani to Sidney Powell, people who have had their bar licenses suspended, who were saying, let`s do this. They were in this, what is apparently a grand conspiracy. So, what a prosecutor has to weigh is all the other evidence. We don`t get to see or hear from all the witnesses unless there`s an actual trial, just how probative that evidence is in supporting the fact that, no matter what he says is, they can establish to a jury the intent.

It sure looks like a strong case.

MOHYELDIN: David, the irony in all of this is that Pence himself admits that he actually talked to Trump by January the 6th. Let me play this for you. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: When`s the last time you talked to former President Trump? You guys good?

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes, we talked last summer.

I did my duty under the Constitution of the United States. But the president and I sat down in the days that followed that. We spoke about it, talked through it. We parted amicably.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Reaction to that, David, parting amicably?

(LAUGHTER)

DAVID CORN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: It`s almost painful to watch Mike Pence talk about these conversations, when Trump did nothing when people were calling for his execution.

But we talked about it amicably.

(LAUGHTER)

CORN: And we know what Trump has said about him ever since.

And we also know that it makes absolutely no sense for -- that the Constitution said that a vice president could overturn an election, especially since that vice president might be running in the election, right? He might be -- as often happens in our system -- and he has the power to overturn results and declare that he himself or she herself is the winner?

Makes no sense. I also want to just highlight one of the quotes you just played, because I think it`s been secondary in the coverage in the last few days, but very quite important. When Trump called the prosecutors, vicious, racist prosecutors, why did he call them racists?

Who`s he talking about? Well, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is Fani Willis, right?

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

CORN: She`s a black woman.

Letitia James, the New York state, attorney general, black woman. And the new man Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, right...

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

CORN: ... he`s a black man.

So he is saying, they`re coming after me, these black people are coming after me, because I`m white. They`re the racists, that this is motivated by race, these prosecutions or these investigations that are targeting him. And, if this happens, I want you to go wild again, is essentially what he`s saying.

Biggest protest ever, that means bigger than what happened at the U.S. Capitol. So he is, in essence -- it`s going to sound hyperbolic to some viewers out there -- calling for a race war.

MOHYELDIN: yes.

CORN: That`s what`s happening here. And it`s quite stunning.

And in olden days, we`re all old enough to remember, if this had happened a few years ago, pre-Trump times, every Republican would be asked about this and have to say, what do you say about this? And they would be pressed to denounce, to disavow, to say they won`t support him if he runs.

And it`s like almost nothing after he calls for a possible racially motivated attack on law enforcement.

MOHYELDIN: And let me just be clear. I don`t think it`s hyperbolic at all.

The last time this president or the former president called for a protest on January the 6th, we know how that ended. It almost derailed our democracy.

[18:10:07]

So I don`t think anyone should be listening to these words and ignoring them.

Christina, your reaction to Trump asking for a protest, as David was saying, against these racists, as Trump called them, racist prosecutors, who, oh, by the way, happen to be black?

CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Right.

For those of us who have been listening and paying attention to Donald Trump, I mean, he`s been calling for a race war since the beginning. He`s - - ever since he came down that gold-plated escalator and said that many Mexicans were rapists.

I mean, he`s been trying to tell white people out loud that the immigrants, the blacks are stealing our country. And so January 6 was just a manifestation of people who were coming together under his direction, to follow his orders, to overturn what he told them was an illegal election that was not free and fair and that was stolen from him.

And so the fact that the Republican Party on January 7 said, this was terrible, it can never happen again, and you ask them now, they start abdabbing, and they`re mealymouthed, and it wasn`t that big of a deal. Democrats are trying to politicize it.

We saw swastikas. We saw Confederate Flags. We saw police officers fighting for their lives against people who were armed to the teeth, who said that they were going to take their country back, under the direction of a sitting U.S. president who had just lost an election.

And so the fact that Mitt Romney or Susan Collins, or Elizabeth Cheney every now and again are the Republicans that happen to have a spine, the vast majority will not stick up for this democracy. That`s a much larger problem. It`s a much larger question, because we have elections coming up in November in 2022, to say nothing of all the primaries leading up.

But we also have a presidential election in 2024. And I think Donald Trump is banking on the highly incompetent judges he`s put all across the country to hopefully overturn some of the election results that we will see in the upcoming years to make sure that he`s rightfully there.

I would caution his supporters, though. Donald Trump always says that he will pay for you and that he will pay for things. Maya and I are New Yorkers. We know that Donald Trump consistently says that he will pay for things, and he does not. He said that about the protesters at some of his rallies back in the day.

And when they got arrested, he did not pay for their bail. So I would caution them to think that Donald Trump will ever stand behind them. He doesn`t respect them. He uses them as little foot soldiers to carry out his bidding, but he wouldn`t even let them in his own hotel when he had one in Washington, D.C.

So I think that they should sort of look alive and really think about what this president wants them to do for him and what he`s willing to do for them, which is pretty much nothing.

MOHYELDIN: Well, one thing we know, Maya, that he is willing to do his part in the people that are loyal to him. We have seen it with others like Roger Stone. The list goes on.

But what was interesting in this weekend statement and his rally was the way that he is now positioned January the 6th as innocent people who are not being treated fairly. He wants to pardon the rioters.

And it`s a low point for our democracy, when a former president says he wants to pardon those that almost toppled our democracy. What does that say about the state of our country and the politics today that a potential candidate wants to pardon those that were directly involved in creating a possible constitutional crisis for this country?

WILEY: Well, it says what Donald Trump has always communicated to this country, which is that he`s about his own power and his own self-interest, not about this country.

That was true when he had his defense attorney, for all we know -- we know his defense attorney, John Dowd, during the Russia probe was dangling pardons to Paul Manafort, who essentially, as we know, was a swindler, Steve Bannon, who actually swindled Donald Trump`s own supporters out of millions of dollars for a wall that never got built, but Steve Bannon got a million dollars for expenses?

But he got pardoned for that. I mean, we could go down a long list of people who essentially were enriching themselves who Donald Trump pardoned, as long as he felt they were loyal and supportive to him, because that was in his interests.

But another thing that the people in that rally I hope will remember is that Donald Trump actually had the opportunity to pardon the rioters, the insurrectionists after January 6, because he was still in office. And he chose not to.

And so what`s very clear to me -- and I would read it as the subtext of that offer -- goes to the incitement point that I think David made so clearly, which is, I will have the power if you help me get it, and have a bigger set of rallies than January 6.

That is excruciatingly dangerous and disturbing, but it is certainly no surprise, based on what we have seen from this man.

All right, Maya Wiley.

[18:15:00]

CORN: And if I can (AUDIO GAP) for one second...

MOHYELDIN: Yes, go, David. go.

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: Talking about the pardon for the January 6 people, that`s incentivizing people for these other demonstrations and actions he wants to have, right?

So, now people were not told before January 6, I will take care of you. Somebody may have thought that would be the case. But now they have this explicit base understanding with Trump that, if you do what I want you to do, in targeting these racist black prosecutors coming after me, you`re likely to get pardoned too, if I end up in power.

So he`s making it easier for his Brownshirts to reform and target the people who he believes threaten him very, very directly.

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

And it`s gotten to the point where Fani Willis, the prosecutor there in Fulton County, is seeking assistance from the FBI for safety and security of the facility there.

Maya Wiley, David Corn, Christina Greer, thank you to all three of you for starting us off this evening.

[18:20:04]

MOHYELDIN: All right, so Donald Trump`s explosive comments about January the 6th pardons are dividing Republicans and forcing them to answer uncomfortable questions about the unpopular, twice-impeached former Florida blogger.

Republican Senator Susan Collins is exhibit one, trying to maintain some mainstream credibility by denouncing the pardon idea, but also refusing to repudiate Trump completely. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Can you imagine any circumstances where you could support his election in 2024?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME): Well, we`re a long ways from 2024. But let me say this.

I do not think the president should have made -- President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why can`t you rule out supporting him in 2024?

COLLINS: Well, certainly, it`s not likely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: Let me tell you what that is, to use a political science term. That`s weak.

Collins notoriously said Trump learned his lesson after his first impeachment. She voted to impeach him in the second trial, believe it or not. She isn`t even up for reelection for another four years. She`s got some political stability.

And yet, and yet she can`t stand up to Trump? Check this out?

Another Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, also rejecting the pardons idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, I think is inappropriate. I don`t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was OK. I don`t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.

I want to deter people who did what -- on January the 6th.

MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS: Yes.

GRAHAM: And those who did it, I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them, because they deserve it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: And right on cue, MAGA struck back.

The Q rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene, seizing on those Graham comments with a statement slamming him for -- quote -- "pretending to be a friend to Trump."

That gets to the larger problem for the GOP. It actually does, "The Washington Post" reporting on Trump`s agitation for future violence at his Texas rally, and how it risks alienating the independent and moderate voters Republicans desperately need come November.

And we`re seeing some movement away from Trump within the GOP, believe it or not. This chart tells the story. In October of 2020, 54 percent of Republican voters describe themselves as more aligned with Trump than with the GOP. That outnumbered the 38 percent more aligned with the GOP.

Now those numbers, though, they flipped, with a great share of Republicans, 56 percent, more aligned with the party, with the GOP than they are with Trump.

I get into all of this with former Republican Governor Christine Todd Whitman and Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MOHYELDIN: Joining me now, former Republican governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman and Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver.

Governor Whitman, are Republican voters here, in fact, moving away from Trump, as that chart suggests, or are we a little bit delusional?

FMR. GOV. CHRISTIE TODD WHITMAN (R-NJ): No, I think that chart is reflective of what`s happening, because, if you look, for the first time in the country`s history, 50 percent of registered voters are independents.

That`s never happened before. So I can think there are those who still stay within the party, however they define that, though, because the party right now is Donald Trump. There is no center there. There`s nothing except Donald Trump.

So they still adhere to his policies. They just don`t like the way he says it, which still makes me very nervous. But you do have a lot of Republicans that are falling off. And the more he sounds off like this saying preposterous things, like providing pardons for those who were part of January 6, when we all saw that was not a sweet, wonderful group just visit the Capitol for the day?

[18:25:01]

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

WHITMAN: That wasn`t an attempt to overthrow an election.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, I was going to say, I think some are looking at people like Glenn Youngkin in Virginia and saying, look, you can run on pro-Trump policies, you can embrace Trumpism without necessarily liking the former president himself and doing it the way he does, which is perhaps a part of why this trend is going in the other direction for the former president.

Juanita, your take on senators denouncing the pardon idea, but the hypocrisy of staying open to Trump running for president? I mean, let`s remind everyone, Lindsey Graham is a guy who has said there is basically no future for the Republican Party without Trump. If Trump wants the nomination, it`s his. He could win the presidency.

And yet hit here he is still being Graham and, as we saw there, the same with Susan Collins.

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right. The GOP is not going to quit Trump, Ayman.

Like, even with his movement that we`re seeing over with Republicans moving more towards a generic Republican Party vs. Trump as the leader of the Republican Party, Trump still raises ridiculous amounts of money. He still turns out a base. He`s still invigorates voters, including almost 40 percent still within the GOP.

And that`s something that we know Republicans cannot win without. So, of course, Graham is going to leave the door open. Of course, Collins is going to leave the door open. But one thing that the governor mentioned and that Susan -- Senator Collins also mentioned is that there are going to be other potential prospects within the GOP.

And so, when I think of that, I think a few people who do Trump 2.0. As you both have just mentioned, we still put forward his harmful racist, xenophobic policies. We just do it in a sweater vest. But we do it with a smile, right?

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

TOLLIVER: Like, that is the only difference here.

So people are stepping into the void while Trump is banned from platforms like Twitter, while he`s not in the headlines like he was while he was sitting president. And they`re filling that gap.

And Republicans are seeing a buffet of 2.0 Trump options that they can consider going into 2024.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, you got Ron DeSantis vying for that position in Florida as well.

Governor Whitman, why can some Republicans stand up to him and others cant? Susan Collins won`t renounce Trump, but then you have Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson saying: "I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that he agrees -- a Republican, I should note -- says that he agrees with that as well.

Why can some stand up to Trump and others cower and run away?

WHITMAN: Well, it`s hard to know. It is: I want to stay in office. And, as a Republican, the thing I have to fear is somebody attacking me from the right in a primary.

I happen to believe that if you stood up and said, this is who I am, this is what I believe, and this is how I`m going to decide things, you`re not always going to agree, but you will know where I`m coming from, that those people would win.

I mean, you -- right now, we have 21 election deniers running for secretary of state in eight different states.

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

WHITMAN: And we have a number, and more than that, it seems, running for attorneys general in the states.

We have gubernatorial candidates who are election deniers running as Republicans in a host of states. We have got to watch those elections. This cycle is going to be extremely important.

And people cannot forget that this is the one to watch, that we have got a start here. 2024 will come soon enough. But right, now, the important thing is not just the Congress. It is at the states, because the elections are administered by the states. They may be federal elections, but they`re administered by the secretaries of states, the state`s attorneys general.

They`re the ones that pushed back after 2020, Republicans and Democrats, to ensure that every vote was counted. We need to make sure that every vote is counted in 2022.

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

And you provided a good list of all those that are running that believe in Trumpism and certainly those that are willing to perhaps even believe the big lie.

I`m going to match you one and raise you by saying you had 140 members of Congress on January the 6th who are going along with the big lie who were also willing at the time to do it. So I wouldn`t be surprised then if you see hundreds more run for various offices.

But you do bring up a really important point that a lot of these election positions are now being challenged by people who are completely willing to overturn our election.

Juanita, "The Times" reporting one key split that has emerged between Mr. Trump and his base -- and this is interesting -- is actually over vaccines. He has been jeered at past appearances. He now focuses on opposing federal mandates, while simultaneously trying to take credit for the speed of the vaccine`s arrival.

Can he have it both ways? What has he done here? Because he cast doubt on the -- cast out on COVID in the very beginning. He downplayed it. Now he`s trying to take credit for the vaccines. He gets booed when he tells people to get the vaccine. He`s in this weird relationship situation with Ron DeSantis, who refuses to say whether he`s gotten a booster shot or not.

TOLLIVER: Look, do not expect Trump to mention the word vaccine against.

[18:30:00]

He will talk about what was it, operation rapid pace, or whatever the operation was when he was in the White House to gear up vaccine production. He mentioned that on Saturday.

He will not say the word vaccine. And as we know with the messaging from the right, there has been a pivot to this attack on mandates, in and of themselves, so that they can say, oh, I`m not anti-vax, I`m just against vaccines, because I believe in personal freedom, or whatever the line is.

We saw that on display in D.C. That is what they`re going to continue to hammer home. I think Trump is just responding to the reality that his base is saying, no, you need to continue this far right direction here. You need to continue with the misinformation. You need to continue with the same lies that we want you to push forward in order to have our support. And that is a negotiation he`s going to have to continue to make, especially as his control within the GOP shrinks further.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, it`ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

(CROSSTALK)

WHITMAN: I wish somebody would explain to me the difference between when a mandate is a mandate and when it isn`t a mandate, because you have the governors saying, I don`t like mandates, so I`m going to mandate that private companies can`t mandate...

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

WHITMAN: I`m sorry.

TOLLIVER: That`s exactly right.

WHITMAN: I`m totally confused by it.

MOHYELDIN: It sounds like -- sounds about -- Republican logic right about now.

Former Governor Christine Todd Whitman, Juanita Tolliver, thank you both very much for joining us. Greatly appreciate it.

WHITMAN: Pleasure.

[18:35:16]

MOHYELDIN: Today, a diplomatic showdown at the U.N. Security Council over the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the United States and Russia, as you can imagine, duking it out, and the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. issuing this grave warning:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: This is the largest -- this is the largest -- hear me clearly -- mobilization of troops in Europe in decades. And, as we speak, Russia is sending even more forces and arms to join them.

If Russia further invades Ukraine, none of us will be able to say we didn`t see it coming, and the consequences will be horrific.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: All right, so the United States has promised searing sanctions against Russia`s biggest banks, which would roil Russia`s economy.

Meanwhile, on FOX, and I use the word news here, Tucker Carlson still shilling for Vladimir Putin, making light of the entire conflict and pushing pro-Kremlin propaganda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: If you have been following the news at all recently, that Vladimir Putin is just seconds away for invading our ancient ally, our closest friend in the world stage. That would be the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

First, the Russians come from Ukraine. Next it`s Bangor, Boise, Bakersfield. What Vladimir Putin plans next will make "Red Dawn" look like a documentary.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: All right, so this kind of rhetoric isn`t going unnoticed either. In fact, Tucker is actually getting a lot of play and a lot of praise from Russian TV.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: You have to ask yourself, why is this happening?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (SPEAKING RUSSIAN)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: In fact, one Russian TV host even said, sometimes, it seems that he attends advanced training courses at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Wow.

Joining me now, Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. He just returned from Ukraine after meeting with the country`s leaders there. He made headlines by revealing that his office has been flooded with calls from Tucker fans demanding a more pro-Russia stance. Also with us, Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama official whose work focused on Russia and Ukraine.

It`s great to have both of you with us.

Congressman, I will start with you.

What can you tell us about the situation the ground there in Ukraine/

REP. TOM MALINOWSKI (D-NJ): Well, I was just there with a bipartisan delegation.

We met with the president of Ukraine, with the whole government, with many ordinary Ukrainians. They are obviously very tense. They tell us they have been living with us for seven years. Remember, Russia, first invaded Ukraine in 2014. They have been living with cyberattacks. They have been living with hybrid warfare.

There is a spate of fake bomb threats being found into schools and shopping centers and offices all over the country. But I think there`s also a growing recognition among Ukrainians that this is a little bit different, that there`s a real possibility, not a certainty, but a real possibility that, this time, Putin is not just going to try to lob off a chunk of Ukraine, but he may go for the very heart.

And they`re preparing for that, with our help.

MOHYELDIN: Evelyn, everybody knows that the U.S. is not going to send troops to defend Ukraine. I don`t believe the Ukrainians are actually asking for that. They don`t want that.

But what are the best options for the U.S. for either containing Vladimir Putin or deterring him from carrying out this action?

EVELYN FARKAS, FORMER DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, Ayman, I think it`s pretty much what the administration is doing, so, first of all, threatening very strong economic sanctions on a level that we wouldn`t go, to a degree that we wouldn`t go under the Obama administration, second, providing assistance to the Ukrainians, as the good congressman just said.

And this assistance now is much more robust, again, than anything we contemplated before. And then, third, what just happened today at the U.N., putting diplomatic pressure on Russia and showing the world exactly who the aggressor is, because, if Russia gets away with what they`re doing in Ukraine, they will try elsewhere.

And you better believe a lot of other countries will try the same, seizing territory, invading their neighbor, tactics themselves.

MOHYELDIN: Congressman, as you know better than anyone, Tucker Carlson has attacked you personally on his show. What do you make of his reaction to the Ukraine-Russia situation?

I mean, he has taken on a very pro-Kremlin message that some say is actually more Russian than the Russians have actually adopted?

MALINOWSKI: Yes, I don`t really care about Tucker Carlson.

But I do care that this message is going out every night to millions of people across the country. And, as you reported, I started getting calls from my constituents, basically, saying: I have been watching Tucker and we`re being way too hard on Russia. And why should we go fight a war for this unimportant country, Ukraine, that`s far away?

[18:40:14]

Of course, no one is suggesting that we should go to war for Ukraine, as you pointed out. But that really struck me, that this is beginning to resonate among the public.

And I can tell you, this is good news, that most Republicans in Congress are totally solid on Ukraine. They want us to stand by this country. They understand the threat that Russia poses.

But they`re beginning to feel this -- this pressure percolating from their base as well, because this is the guy who speaks to more Republicans every night than anyone in America. And that`s bound to have consequences over time.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, I was going to say, when you have that kind of bullhorn that you`re using to speak to people, it`s no wonder that it`s starting to percolate among the Republican base.

Evelyn, what`s your view of Tucker being praised by Russian state TV hosts?

FARKAS: Well, they clearly find him very useful.

And, obviously, with my kind of suspicious national security mind, I`m wondering, why is this American broadcaster, entertainer, really doing the work of the autocratic Russian government? And he`s been at this for a while I. have been a target of his because I was one of the first people to call out the collaboration between the Trump campaign officials and the Russian government back when he was running for the presidency.

So it`s very alarming to me. You know that he`s also done this with Viktor Orban, who -- I mean, Hungary is a member of NATO. They`re supposedly democratic, but Viktor Orban himself has said, we`re an illiberal democracy. So he`s also verging on basically, in essence, an autocrat.

So I`m disturbed by it, because, as the congressman said, my friend Tom, these people -- Americans are watching every night. They trust him. And yet he`s siding with autocrats. And we are a democracy here in America.

MOHYELDIN: Yes, and let me just be clear. I haven`t seen any American officials say, we want to send troops to defend Ukraine. And yet Tucker Carlson is positioning this as if American soldiers are being sent to die for or defend Ukraine or fight the Russians. That`s not the case at all.

So I don`t even know why that framing is taking place. But, then again, I don`t know a lot of things about what is happening over at FOX

Congressman, Axios is reporting that GOP operatives working in 2022 primary races worry they will alienate the base if they push to commit American resources to Ukraine or deploy U.S. troops to other parts, not in Ukraine, but to other parts in Eastern Europe. Your response to that?

MALINOWSKI: We have got a lot of cowards out there. And in my own race -- I have got a challenging race in my district in New Jersey.

My primary -- my main opponent has refused to take a stand on this. He seems to be caught between traditional Republican foreign policy and Tucker Carlson and the former president of the United States, and he doesn`t know what to say.

That`s -- I think that`s a telling signal. Again, Republicans in Congress, for the most part, are with us. We were together in this delegation to Ukraine last week. But I think some of the Republican leaders in our country are in denial about what is percolating up from the base, and only they can speak to this. I can`t obviously tell folks who watch Tucker Carlson every night that they`re being fed Russian propaganda.

MOHYELDIN: Congressman Tom Malinowski, Evelyn Farkas, thanks to the both of you. Greatly appreciate it.

MALINOWSKI: Thank you.

[18:47:59]

MOHYELDIN: So, a rash of bills to censor books in schools is sweeping this country, parents, activists and lawmakers challenging books about race and sexuality at a pace not seen in this country before.

In fact, this year alone, GOP lawmakers in 22 states are proposing to erase public school curriculum they find -- quote -- "uncomfortable or divisive."

In McMinn County, Tennessee, "Maus" a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, removed for nudity and curse words.

Now the latest title under fire is the critically acclaimed "Dear Martin" by Nic Stone. "The New York Times" number one bestseller follows a black teen who writes to "Dear Martin" Luther King Jr. after a violent incident with a police officer.

The book has now been removed from a 10th grade English class in North Carolina after one, one parent complained at a county school board meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIM REEVES, PARENT: There was some explicit language.

And we were like, well, what kind of language? And he said, well, it has the S-word, the F-word, G.D. And I was just appalled by the type of language that was within a book that was being given to my son as a text.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: The school superintendent who made the decision just hours after receiving that complaint said he did not have an opportunity to -- quote -- "read all of the book," but -- quote -- "talked to some people who had read different sections of it and looked at some of the parts of it that were published online."

The book was replaced by "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Joining me now is the author of "Dear Martin," Nic Stone.

Nic, thank you so much for joining us.

It`s incredible to think why this is happening in this country. But why do you think your book is being targeted now?

NIC STONE, AUTHOR, "DEAR MARTIN": This isn`t actually new for me.

I was targeted for the first time in 2018. And it was a similar thing, questions about it being divisive, about language, et cetera. I think, honestly, right now we are all looking for something to be in control of.

[18:50:02]

And it`s a very interesting time to be an American, to say the least.

MOHYELDIN: You know, the interesting thing is, the North Carolina superintendent who pulled "Dear Martin" says that he never even talked to the teacher about why she picked the book as part of the curriculum, doesn`t even understand perhaps what it was contributing to the understanding of students.

Your response to that?

STONE: You know, having it replaced with a text that has been banned before, I think, was a really interesting decision.

And a lot of these educators right now, I -- honestly, I think everybody is doing their best, right? We`re doing the best we can with what we have to get our needs met.

But I do think we owe it to kids to make sure we`re actually engaging with the text as adults before deciding that kids can`t read it.

MOHYELDIN: So, why do you think we`re seeing this, a new wave of banning contemporary books about race now? I mean, do you think the sub -- the subtext of all of this is about race, or is it about control of race, or about the ability to tell the history of this country through only a certain perspective that doesn`t challenge those in power?

STONE: I think it`s all of the above.

Like, I think that it`s partially not wanting to talk about race. It`s partially wanting to not -- wanting to deny things about race. It`s partially not wanting to look at certain things in history. And discomfort is something that makes people make some interesting decisions.

I`m thankful, though, that, at times like these, there are people who push back. I saw a school board meeting in Missouri. There was a parent who was very unhappy with the fact that "Dear Martin" was replaced with "To Kill a Mockingbird," and she questioned the school board about things in "To Kill a Mockingbird" that she wondered if they wanted students really kind of taking in and moving through the world with

Like, there`s questions about language in "Dear Martin," but there was a comment made about how, like, while the F-word might appear a few times in "Dear Martin," the N-word is pretty prevalent in "To Kill a Mockingbird," and kids are probably using the F-word more than the N-word.

So I think it`s a lot of fear, a lot of control, and people just being afraid of things that they don`t understand.

MOHYELDIN: Yes.

And you wrote "Dear Martin," following the tragic death of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old in 2012, who we all remember was shot during a dispute over loud rap music.

His mother, who would ultimately become Congresswoman Lucy McBath, had this to say in 2016 at the DNC. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LUCY MCBATH (D-GA): I still wake up every day thinking about how to parent him, how to protect him and his legacy, how to ensure that his death doesn`t overshadow his life.

We`re going to keep telling our children`s stories. And we`re urging you to say their names.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: That line was so powerful, I mean, telling our children`s stories, and we`re going to keep telling them.

What does telling our children`s stories mean to you, when what you wrote is being taken off the shelves?

STONE: When I was writing "Dear Martin," I came across a quote from Elie Wiesel. He`s the author of a book called "Night." He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.

And in this quote, he says, "It is the memory of evil that will serve as a shield against evil."

So, to me, it`s important that we keep these stories alive, we remember these kids, we remember what they experienced, we remember the adults as well who have been victims of police violence, violence from other civilians just because of the way that they looked, because, if you don`t remember these things, it`s impossible to learn from them.

And I really hope that people who are not like the people in the books that I write, in the other books that are being challenged are willing to take a look into these books and see the humanity in people who are different from them.

MOHYELDIN: Well, I certainly hope that "Dear Martin" becomes and shoots to the top of all the bestselling books in this country, as we have seen with "Maus" over the weekend. Just as a result of it being banned, it`s gotten the attention. More people are interested in it.

It is one way that you at home can fight back against this censorship that is taking place in our country.

Nic Stone, thank you so much for joining us tonight. Greatly appreciate it.

Again, the book is "Dear Martin."

[18:58:37]

MOHYELDIN: Spotify and star podcaster Joe Rogan responding to growing protests over COVID vaccine misinformation, rock legend Neil Young pulling his music from the streaming platform, Joni Mitchell swiftly following suit, the musicians calling out Spotify for giving Rogan a platform in the first place.

Among other things, Rogan has suggested young people shouldn`t get vaccine -- shouldn`t get vaccinated. And, at times, he`s voiced support for conspiracy theories. After Young took down his music, Spotify lost over $2 billion in market value.

And overnight, Rogan, whose podcasting deal with Spotify is worth $100 million, released an apology, kind of.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE ROGAN, HOST, "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE": I am going to do my best in the future to balance things out.

I`m going to do my best. But my point of doing this is always just to create interesting conversations, and ones that I hope people enjoy. So, if I piss you off, I`m sorry. And if you enjoy the podcast, thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MOHYELDIN: And for its part, Spotify says it will now add content advisers -- or advisories to podcasts that discuss COVID-19.

The company did not mention Joe Rogan by name specifically. That`s where things stand tonight, although, as "The Times" reports, the backlash to Rogan may not actually be over, and that, if more top musicians and/or labels pull their songs from Spotify, it could become a real business risk for the company.

We`re going to be watching closely.

