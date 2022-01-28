Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 1/28/22

Summary

Legendary actor Brian Cox speaks out. The January 6 Committee subpoenas 14 so-called fake electors. Pushback emerges to a right-wing effort to address white discomfort in schools. President Biden`s economic record is examined.

Transcript

And, as Nicolle just alluded to, this is one of those Fridays where the week may be ending, but the news is not. There`s a big legal development in a story that`s been reported a lot actually right here on MSNBC, with Rachel Maddow tracking that fake electors plot and then a Trump lawyer admitting it here on THE BEAT.

Well, tonight, Congress just dropped new subpoenas on 14 of those so-called fake electors, or fraudulent actors, or alternate electors, depending on who you are and how you describe them. But we will get to the facts. I have a report on that coming up with the breaking news tonight.

Meanwhile, wealth inequality is surging. And, tonight, we also turn to a legendary actor, Brian Cox. He`s been playing a take on the billionaire behind FOX News from HBO`s "Succession." That will be his BEAT debut later tonight.

But we begin with one of those stories that actually, since I just mentioned it, might sound like an HBO plotline, but really happened. The president was slated to hit Pittsburgh to tout infrastructure, addressing all the problems with our bridges and roads, and then a bridge there collapsed hours ahead of the trip, a seemingly eerie coincidence, 10 people injured, none in critical condition, and no reported deaths.

So what was a planned trip to talk about exactly this type of challenge became more of a direct review of this type of reality. The president touring the scene today.

Amidst some bad faith and immediate attacks from the right, the facts are that President Biden already won $27 billion for bridges from Congress, mainly with the support of Democrats and several dozen Republicans, who backed it when it became clear it would pass.

Now, today, amidst all this, a FOX host seized on the bridge emergency to falsely claim that the funding was not bipartisan or also that it didn`t happen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There could have been multiple casualties. So thank God nobody was killed, but, honestly, a bridge collapsing right before he`s -- back in June of 2021, he started talking about his bipartisan infrastructure deal.

There`s nothing bipartisan about it. If it was bipartisan, it would have been passed by now. So, clearly, he`s not getting the message across to the other side of the aisle.

MELBER: "It would have passed by now."

Fact-check, false. It did pass by now. That`s just a look at the environment that this president`s navigating, where opponents are, at a minimum, inaccurate. And FOX viewers might then think that the funding didn`t pass, even though it did, with the backing of the top Republican in Washington, as it were, Mitch McConnell.

Senator McConnell is many things, but he`s not a political rookie. He knows spending for jobs and bridges is popular. And while it has become common to criticize him for all kinds of reasons, we try to tell it to you straight here. McConnell did back Biden on this.

McConnell figured he`d want to take credit for this kind of spending in his home state. And he figured that message would just be clearer and easier by doing it, funding it, instead of lying about it.

But that`s been the approach, deceitful and more craven, by some of the Republicans who voted against the spending, unlike McConnell, and are trying first to get around an anti-Biden buzz for voting against him and then now misleading their own voters, claiming credit, like Senator Rick Scott, who`s finding that...

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): It appears, for Joe Biden and my colleagues across the aisle, reckless spending has only just begun. If left unchecked, this spending will be devastating for families in my state of Florida and all across our great nation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So I`m going to continue with the reporting we were doing. I mentioned that President Biden was out touting infrastructure, up against an environment where Republicans like Senator Rick Scott are misleading their own voters. He voted against the spending for infrastructure, and had claimed back when this was up for debate that the money would be devastating for America.

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): It appears, for Joe Biden and my colleagues across the aisle, reckless spending has only just begun. If left unchecked, this spending will be devastating for families in my state of Florida and all across our great nation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s what he said so sternly there.

And we just showed you, this week, Senator Rick Scott is touting the very same spending, claiming he supported it.

Now, I want to be clear with you. Republican Rick Scott is not in a fight with Biden. He`s not in a fight with McConnell, who was at least transparent this time about backing a jobs plan.

Senator Rick Scott is in a fight with himself, quite literally. January Rick Scott right now is beefing with July Rick Scott, which also shows the wider problem that Biden`s economic record is posing for so many Republicans.

[18:10:10]

And let me be clear. I mentioned keeping it straight with you. Things are not back to normal. Inflation is still undercutting these gains, and this enduring pandemic is enduring.

But there`s big good news on the economic front. Take "The New York Times"` front page today, with the blaring headline that Biden`s spending push and other factors have this economy surging to the best growth in 40 years, since `84.

And Biden`s here. He is the one in this debate saying he stands by funding American jobs in a pandemic, and let`s continue what works. The response of Biden`s opponents? It`s a mix of crickets, lies, and I was against this spending before I was for it.

In many ways, when you think about the stakes and the substance, it`s a sorry sight. It comes as Biden finds momentum on the economy with those big numbers I mentioned -- that`s nonpartisan data -- and on the Supreme Court, where people on his side of the aisle are excited about him getting a chance to shape the court.

But amidst all this, you might even forget what it`s really about. And that`s what I want to tell you before we bring in our guests.

This is not about crushing political opponents as a game. This is about winning, so the president can do what he pledged. It`s why he is now, according to some, channeling some real Lauryn Hill energy.

As she said, I`m about to change the focus from the richest to the brokest. Reverse the hypnosis. Whoever is closest to the line is going to win it. You fall trying to ball, while my team win the pennant. About to begin it for a minute, then run the Senate, make a slumlord the repentant. Give the money to kids to spend it.

Shout-out, Lauryn Hill. Some lines are prophetic, because the economy, as I showed you, is growing for many reasons. But the kids that are spending the money are spending it for one reason. Biden`s 2021 bill prioritized combating child poverty and has now cut it by the largest share in decades.

So, Senator Rick Scott may not care. FOX News may not know. But millions of people do. And perhaps, as Lauryn said, and as Biden`s policies have shown, it is past time to change the focus from the richest to the brokest.

With that in mind, we bring in our experts tonight.

Robert Reich has been leading in this area for decades. He`s a former Clinton administration labor secretary. He`s the author of numerous bestselling books on liberal economic policy and populism. How do you make the economy work for everyone? We`re also joined by Christina Greer, political science professor at Fordham University.

Whether she was feeling that Lauryn Hill bar or not, only time will tell.

Welcome to you both.

CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Hi there, Ari.

MELBER: Hi.

I will start with the economist.

Robert, I mentioned that the economy is complicated. You know more about that than us. The rebound has many factors. But the experts we have talked to and the data we have seen is that the child poverty drop is explicitly from federal policy.

I very literally mentioned the bars, the lyrics, as well as the reality, because it would seem that some of this stuff is measurably working.

ROBERT REICH, FORMER U.S. LABOR SECRETARY: It is measurably working, Ari.

I think the biggest surprise from what happened to child poverty is that, in such a short time, so many children were lifted out of poverty. And in the richest country in the world, it`s remarkable that we can do something that is that positive for so many children, and the children are the future of this country.

Now, sadly, the other part of that story is that the child tax credit is no longer going to be part of the law. The Democrats could not get the Build Back Better enacted. And the child tax credits` extension was part of the Build Back Better.

So, you look at the headlines saying that the economy has never grown as, fast businesses have more profits, a high of 70-year profits. The stock market, until this past week, has done unbelievably well. And even the past weekend, it ended pretty well.

But our people, not just children, but our people, in terms of the average working American, they aren`t getting much out of this. And I think that`s where a lot of the discontent comes from.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Professor, your thoughts on all the above and also, how some Republicans are finding that the domestic spending that is out there is so popular, they`d rather lie and pretend they`re for it than admit that they tried to stop it.

GREER: Absolutely.

[18:15:00]

I mean, Ari, so many communities, it doesn`t matter if you`re a Democrat or Republican. You need roads and bridges. You need society to function.

What`s really been so frustrating is that, because the hyperpartisanship is so calcified, Republicans have become a party of no, even when there`s something that could benefit their constituents. They may vote for it, but they will lie and say that they didn`t, or they will just be obstructionists, just so they can go back to their districts and say, I thwarted Joe Biden`s efforts, and not really explain that they`re the ones that are making the lives of their own constituents that much harder.

And so we have this mind-set of so many Republicans where, as long as the Democrats don`t get a win, as long as there`s a perception that people of color and immigrants aren`t getting anything, then Republicans are willing to cut off their own noses to spite their own faces, because they`re just so obstinate in making sure that Democrats get nothing.

And for many of them, Democrats means people of color, immigrants and the others.

MELBER: Professor Reich, I want to read the other side of the ledger here, because we have been covering it all.

"The Wall Street Journal" editorial board, unlike, say, some of what FOX News at sister company did, they`re not lying about the gains. They`re just saying, yes, big growth, but it might have been bigger growth, would have been healthier if Biden had done nothing last year.

Your response?

REICH: Well, that`s not true, Ari.

I mean, the fact of the matter is that the stimulus was very important to the economy. And, even more importantly, it kept millions of Americans afloat. I mean, lookit, we have been and are still in the midst of a terrible pandemic. A lot of Americans desperately needed help during that pandemic.

And that help allowed them not only to keep going, but also to keep spending. And that spending kept the economy going. Now, yes, there are supply side-issues in terms of just bottlenecks around the world. I mean, nobody expected all of those supply side of the economy globally to have this much trouble.

But when you have turned the entire economy off, as what happened essentially two years ago, it`s not just easy to turn a switch and get it to come on again. But the fact of the matter is that everything -- almost everything Biden has done has been exactly right.

My only fault is, I would say you should try to do more.

MELBER: Professor?

GREER: I agree. Biden`s on the right track.

I think what I would add to Robert`s poignant layout there is that the Democrats and Joe Biden specifically need to let the American public know what they`re doing in much more concrete ways. I think they need to use their local and state surrogates to really articulate what has been happening.

We see time and time again Republicans rip out the social safety net, they try and do trickle-down economics, while giving their most wealthy friends all the tax breaks, and it doesn`t help average Americans.

Democrats then have to come in, rebuild the social safety net, and try and prevent us from falling off of an economic cliff. And I think the Democrats need to be a lot more aggressive in telling all Americans, this is what we`re doing for you. You have money in your pocket because of us, not because of the Republican Party, because, time and time again, we have seen they only give tax breaks to the wealthiest of the wealthy Americans.

And they`re not concerned with what Robert just laid out, in making sure that people actually have money to spend in the economy time and time again and a social safety net. I mean, many people don`t understand that they are living off of the government and the largess of the government in many ways, but they don`t consider it a welfare reform or some sort of social safety net program, because Republicans want them to feel as though that the Democrats aren`t doing anything.

So, if there`s one thing I would say for Joe Biden in the progressive way that he`s moving is to be a lot more aggressive in letting us know all the things that he`s actually doing and using his local and state partners to do that.

MELBER: Yes, really interesting.

And it speaks to some of that gap between what`s happening, what could happen, but also why it`s happening at a time when people are, understandably, as I mentioned, concerned about inflation and other economic problems and inequality.

It`s been quite a week. I appreciate Robert and Christina kicking us off.

I want to tell everyone what`s coming up, because we are through our technical difficulties and feeling optimistic. I`m still here. Camera`s working.

When we come back, there is a rebuke of this right-wing effort to address white discomfort in schools.

Later tonight, we end the weekend style. The legendary Brian Cox from "Succession" is here.

But, first coming up, these brand-new subpoenas that target that fraudulent electors plot that we have been reporting on, I have that breaking news when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MELBER: I mentioned the big news here on a Friday and the weekend.

And, well, we have got it. We have got the new subpoenas. This is from the January 6 probe. And the content is familiar, but the development is new. The January 6 Committee has issued these subpoenas, 14 of them, to those -- quote -- "alternate electors" -- that`s one Trump lawyer put it in a confession -- or fraudulent electors.

That`s how we put it in our reporting, because Trump lost and these appear to be an illicit effort to somehow confuse or create controversy that might have been used in a coup. That`s the simplest way I can put it.

Now, what`s in the subpoenas? Well, Congress wants information the planning and coordination of efforts to send what they call -- quote -- "false states of electors" to the National Archives. The committee wants to documents, the evidence and depositions from each of these individuals by the end of next month.

These 14 electors are from seven different battleground states. You may recall, when Rachel Maddow first began reporting on this, there was Wisconsin and there were a few more. Well, at an investigative level, now it is up to seven. That includes Arizona, Pennsylvania, and more.

The letters allege that these electors were meeting with other purported electors casting votes for Trump, despite the fact that their states determined Biden won. Then they went further, sending an alleged certificate of the votes to Congress, which was to be used as an illicit justification to delay or block the certification of the election on January 6, which is the day of the violent insurrection.

So, these subpoenas show where Congress is headed, what they`re looking at.

We also know they have subpoenaed former Trump lawyers, like Boris Epshteyn, who, when questioned, admitted he was part of this very plot on THE BEAT just one week ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Did you ever make calls like that regarding what you`re calling these alternate electors?

BORIS EPSHTEYN, FORMER TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN STRATEGIC ADVISER: I was quoted in "The Washington Post" in the last 24 hours.

Yes, I was part of the process to make sure there were alternate electors for when, as we hoped, the challenges to the seated electors would be heard and would be successful, per the 12th Amendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is why you talk to sources and witnesses.

In journalism, we do that to get information. In investigations, you do it for a range of reasons. And, sometimes, witnesses can become persons of interest or more.

Mr. Epshteyn is free to mount his defense. He`s also free to mount a privilege defense. As I mentioned, though, in that same interview, if it is found that there was a pursuit of a crime or fraud by other individuals, lawyers lose their privilege.

So, there`s high stakes here in many ways. The committee wants to question him, and it would appear from, these new subpoenas, they want to question him about that. And it`s not just Congress here.

A top Justice Department official said this week that their federal investigators who only pursue crimes are also on this same case.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LISA MONACO, U.S. DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: In terms of fraudulent elector certifications has been reported. We have received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is a very calm way of saying something that actually is quite intense, which is, their prosecutors at least see enough evidence in these criminal referrals to look at whether anyone involved in this, an elector, an operative or partisan official, or a lawyer, committed a federal crime.

Now, again, no one`s been accused. That is to say, no one`s been accused or indicted of a crime yet. But we will tell you about the story wherever it goes.

Now, if you first heard about this on MSNBC, you probably heard about it listening to the reporting of our colleague back in the day back late last year, Rachel Maddow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW": They actually created these fake documents purporting to be the real certifications of them as electors. The forged documents all match. This would, therefore, appear to be some kind of a coordinated effort.

Wasn`t one state. Wasn`t three states where they did this. It was at least five states where we have now obtained forged documents created by Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:25:02]

MELBER: To dig into this very important matter, which is adjacent to the attempted coup and the insurrection, we`re by justice correspondent for "The Nation" Elie Mystal.

Welcome back, sir.

ELIE MYSTAL, "THE NATION": Thanks for having me.

MELBER: Where do you see this -- well, let me ask you -- this documented plot fitting into the effort to overthrow the government?

And to ask a straightforward question, is it useful to have information or testimony from the lawyers who were working on it, especially if they admit it?

MYSTAL: Absolutely, it`s useful.

Look, for these 14 people, we`re now in a kind of endgame phase. It`s only going to take one. It`s only going to take one of these people to tell the truth, tell what happened. And it could bring down a large part of this conspiracy.

Ari, you have got a -- for some reason, Trump aficionados like coming on your show and confessing their crime. I don`t know what kind of Kyra Sedgwick "Closer" energy you roll with. But they seem to like doing that.

If you play that Boris Epshteyn clip out to its end on your show, what Epshteyn eventually ends up saying is, well, we thought we were telling the truth.

This is actually critical. This is critical. If they thought they were telling the truth, they might get away with it. But if one of them admits, one of these now 14 people in this wide subpoena net, admits that they knew they were lying when they were doing it, well, now we have got -- now we have got crime, because now we have real honest to Hoyle election fraud.

I just want to -- 52-USC-205-11, like, just really quickly, the procurement, casting or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious or fraudulent under the laws of the state, blah, blah, blah, blah, you`re in trouble.

And so this idea of whether or not they knew what they were doing was wrong or what if they honestly just drank so much of the Kool-Aid that they believe Trump really won, that`s why, like, subpoenaing 14 people is huge.

MELBER: Yes.

MYSTAL: This is -- this could be the thread that starts to unravel the entire clown coup sweater.

MELBER: Well, and I want to -- I want to dig into this with you, because one of the things I like about you as a legal analyst is you know the law, but I find you speak English. I try to speak English.

And I want to discuss this coup plot in English. It was a near miss. We know that near misses are less scary than when you have a full-blown accident. I go running. I have been running sometimes where I actually didn`t look enough, and the car came fast by me. And I realized, gosh, that was close.

And it makes me a more careful runner. But it is not the same as getting hit by a car. And as bad as the insurrection was, and we covered it, we did not get to the point where it was January 21, and a criminal president was in office and the military was holding meetings.

That`s a different point. And I say that with all due respect to how bad the 6th was.

It would seem to me -- and I want your reaction -- that part of what both these parallel investigations are doing is drilling down on the fact that the idea on the 6th was such a near miss, people haven`t fully grasped it, that had a little bit more of this fraud proceeded to a degree where two or three states were in doubt, and they had a partisan official willing to play this role along with the Congress, so a Pence and the Congress, you could have woken up on January 7 without certification.

And then you got just two weeks left to get to the point I talk about on the 21st. And if it`s the 21st, and the military is going, who do we report to, it ain`t a near miss anymore.

Where does that hypothetical fit into people understanding why this is a federal criminal matter right now?

MYSTAL: Yes, the difference between what Trump was trying to do and what Burkina Faso is doing, right, is that Burkina Faso was just like, oh, we`re just going to take over. We`re just going to win, right?

Trump was trying to do a legal coup. He was trying to legally put himself in a position where the government couldn`t function -- couldn`t function, essentially, right? People have to understand how the election actually works, right?

There are physical ballots, there are physical things that have to be filed. And if you think back to January 6, where did the insurrectionists go when they got into the Capitol? Sure, they were looking for Mike Pence. Sure, they were looking for Nancy Pelosi. Where else were they looking?

In the parliamentarian`s office? They ransacked that office. Why? Because, for some reason, they knew that the parliamentarian`s office is where the actual physical copies of the electoral ballots were being stored.

So what they did, what they did in a very real way was attack the Capitol to get into those ballots to get to -- to take possession of those ballots, thus casting doubts on what`s called in the law the provenance of those ballots.

[18:30:00]

MELBER: Right.

MYSTAL: Basically, you have to secure, like, an official person had about at 10:00 and 12:00.

And then, oops, they go into the ether, so now we don`t know where the ballots are. And now we see they had this plan with seven different states, fake, fraudulent, forged electoral ballots ready to go.

MELBER: Yes.

MYSTAL: It was like, oh, these are actually the real ballots. It was a coordinated plan.

It failed it, we are lucky that it failed. But this was -- as you say, this was a near miss. They had -- people have to understand, it`s not just all Rudolph Giuliani at Four Seasons Landscaping, right?

MELBER: Exactly.

MYSTAL: Like, they had an actual plan. It just failed, because they were bad at implementing it.

But it wasn`t a bad plan. It just failed.

MELBER: They were, as you say, incompetent and tardy. But the triangle from Peter Navarro, who was in the White House at the time, to Steve Bannon, who ran the first campaign that -- was chairman of the campaign in `16 to Trump, to the lawyers and the electors who were then going to create the predicate to try to normalize or launder the so-called sweep, which is just a coup, this is all coming out in the open in a way that was not clear on, A, January 6, or even the days after.

It is literally worse than it looked. And so that`s why it`s important both legally and for America to wake up to it. We will stay on this story.

And, Elie, thank you for being here.

MYSTAL: Thank you for having me.

Like I said, we just need one person to tell the truth.

MELBER: Yes, and that will be interesting, what -- where that pressure goes.

When we come back, we have an update on these bills to address white discomfort in certain states.

And, later, you look at surging inequality, you look at the billionaire backlash. We have something really special to end week, a legendary actor who also has very interesting views on policy and fixing the wealth gap.

He plays the billionaire right-wing media mogul on HBO`s "Succession." That`s tonight.

MELBER: Two acclaimed books are now being targeted in these school board bans for objectionable content, Toni Morrison`s novel "The Bluest Eye" and Art Spiegelman`s graphic novel "Maus."

The books are examples of a national trend. And this has been led often by the right, Republicans in 22 states pushing bills to limit teaching about race or sexuality in schools. And there are a range of goals offered, but one thing we have been documenting amidst the Democratic problems in America with democracy is going after anything that makes certain people uncomfortable.

In a debate in Florida, one lawmaker indicted this concept of white discomfort.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STATE REP. RAMON ALEXANDER (D-FL): I hear about guilt and feeling a certain type of way.

But you can only imagine how I feel just reading the bill. You all have got to find another way to communicate to your base.

We do it over and over again. And we find the next boogeyman to distract from the reality. For a representative to say that race doesn`t matter, what ozone layer are you on? We are better than this.

I love America with all my heart and soul. So, what I`m trying to tell you is, is that I`m not anti-American. But I am an American. And my voice matters just as much as your voice. My opinion matters just as much as your opinion. My reality matters just as much of your opinion.

And you can`t handle the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Florida Representative Alexander there speaking out.

We turn to a frequent BEAT guest, Brittney Cooper, professor of women`s and gender studies at Rutgers and the author of "Feminist AF: A Guide to Crushing Girlhood."

Welcome back.

BRITTNEY COOPER, PROFESSOR, RUTGERS UNIVERSITY: Hey, Ari.

MELBER: We have discussed this a couple ways. I have questions, but let`s just start with your thoughts.

COOPER: Look, one of the most shocking statistics that I have seen of late is that 54 percent of American adults between the ages of 16 and 74 read below a sixth grade level, below a sixth grade level.

So that means that we have an epidemic of illiteracy in this country, an epidemic of people not understanding basic concepts. And part of what we`re witnessing on the right is not just the push to sort of deputize parents to be expert educators, even when they haven`t gone to school and trained to do that, but also to systematically undereducate the public, because, if you make people ignorant, then it becomes much easier to control them, much easier to implement these forms of autocracy.

I don`t know any problem that has ever been solved by an actual choice to remain ignorant. And that`s essentially what Republicans are doing, what those on the right are doing. They`re saying, we`re going to make you know less, we`re going to make you less smart, and then we`re going to claim that the solutions that we`re posing to problems that we`re creating are solvable.

And we have to reject that out of hand. It literally makes no sense. It defies common sense to say that there are problems and then to say, the less we know, the better we will do.

MELBER: Politics is local. What does it tell you that this is coming up, bubbling up at this local level, when we all know there`s bigger issues right now?

And yet there is this kind of very MAGA retrenchment, obsession. Some of it is racial and about those groups. But some of it is also just about controlling facts, which, even if you drained it of racism, would be bad for all the other reasons.

COOPER: Public education in this country has been a lever of lifting people into the middle class. I came from a single-parent working-class home, and my access to a good public education in one of the poorest states in the union made the difference in my trajectory, as opposed to the trajectory of other people in my family.

It`s that trajectory that these folks want to stop. They don`t want public education to be able to make a difference in the quality of life of people. And so what they have done is a full-court press.

Much of the legislation that we`re seeing in the states across the country targets higher education, targets departments and fields like the ones I work in, women`s and gender studies, Africana studies, because these folks want to put forward a version of history that is factually incorrect, but, to the point of the representative in Florida, but which makes them comfortable.

[18:40:06]

And the thing that I would say to them is, sure, racism -- learning about racism is perhaps uncomfortable. But you know what`s more uncomfortable? Racism. Learning about slavery might be a bit uncomfortable. But you know what was more uncomfortable? Slavery, right?

Learning that one is ignorant might be a bit uncomfortable. But you know what`s more uncomfortable, ultimately? Remaining ignorant, even as these problems continue to encroach upon our lives.

MELBER: Amen. Yes.

COOPER: So we cannot continue to let white...

(CROSSTALK)

COOPER: ... be the driver of American politics.

That is how we got into this problem in the first place. And I come from people whose whole bodies and lives were brought to this country to make white people`s lives more comfortable.

So, the idea now that they`re trying to re-legislate that into law is nothing but a return to the very history we fought to get out of.

MELBER: Yes.

I appreciate how you put it, as is often the case.

We have been coming to Brittney Cooper since we launched the show.

And you went deep.

So, because it`s Friday, I`m going to go shallow, OK?

MELBER: And I`m going to say I agree with you. Life is not an Ikea showroom. You are not supposed to be comfortable at all times. This is not a sofa.

And the problems that you have diagnosed that we`re talking about are not going to be fixed merely by everyone feeling maximum comfort. That`s not even the goal. And then you said it even better and deeper. And we will probably post the segment online, so people can reflect on this.

Professor Cooper, thank you.

COOPER: My pleasure.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

Coming up, as promised, we end the week in style. We`re going to get into politics, policy, FOX News, and how Brian Cox has given life to Logan Roy and made his characters such a phenomenon the HBO show "Succession."

I have watched every episode. I`m thrilled for this, coming up next.

MELBER: Art can reflect society.

And, lately, some great art has come with warnings about everything from women`s rights, to the climate crisis, to our gilded billionaire age, which brings us to a hit show that suggests we`re in a lot of trouble.

HBO`s "Succession" features plotlines you will know, even if you have never seen this particular show. It`s about amoral oligarchs running a right-wing media company that can shape what millions of Americans think and do and how billionaires` petty, nepotistic infighting can upend the available choices for the rest of the regular people in the population.

That means from who`s in the White House, to what people even believe is true. The show tracks the fascinating dynamics of a fictional Roy family led by a patriarch, Logan Roy, who seems based on the founding owner of FOX News, Rupert Murdoch.

Roy is this story`s compelling antihero, a "Godfather"-level character imbued with vim, vinegar and verve by the acclaimed actor Brian Cox, who has fascinated even the most anti-FOX viewers with this performance that takes us inside the humanity of a ruthlessly effective realist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN COX, ACTOR: I am surrounded by snakes and (EXPLETIVE DELETED) morons!

Life is not knights on horseback. It`s a number on a piece of paper. It`s a fight for a knife in the mud.

Well, I didn`t make human nature, but I do know what they read and what they watch.

Not everyone can live this life. I`m a great revolutionary.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A revolutionary.

Well, one mogul`s revolution could be another person`s corruption. The show gets political, going behind the scenes of anti-democratic conclaves, as "The Washington Post" put it. And insiders make all the real big decisions before any voters get near the action.

Roy flexes the power of his media empire and even denigrates the president at the time as a wilted raisin, under his control.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COX: People come to us because we don`t sell them on anything. No packet of (EXPLETIVE DELETED) bleeding heart, United Nations, Volvo, gender bender horse (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

I don`t care about the resume or ideological purity, as long as they get it and they pop.

Get the raisin. Let`s go to the top. Let`s get the president.

Not to be crude about it, but politics is what comes out the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole. Wouldn`t you rather be up front feeding the horse?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s how the right-wing mogul puts the question.

And this show is so rich in art and politics and news, we have actually had several of the actors on with us, you might recall, all leading up to this moment right now, as we get to turn to the real killer, the actor behind Logan Roy, Brian Cox, celebrated as a stage and film actor, from Shakespeare, to Hannibal Lecter, to the Jason Bourne series, and the author of a new memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat."

Mr. Cox, welcome to THE BEAT, sir.

COX: Nice to be here, or to be there.

MELBER: Nice to have you. I`m thrilled about this. It`s such an interesting show.

Let me start here. What motivates Logan Roy?

COX: Ah, that`s a very good question.

I think he`s motivated by survival. I think he`s motivated by his -- certainly his background, which has not been easy. And his contempt also motivates him. He is a misanthrope, as a result.

And he feels that the human experiment is a little disappointing, which is where he and I agree, except I`m an optimist. And I think things will get better.

But Logan doesn`t have any of that.

MELBER: I want to bring that around to you, with your memoir that we mentioned, because you write: "This desire to act came from my childhood and all that tragedy I had to deal with. I don`t believe you have to live through tragedy in order to portray it, but it does help clarify things for you."

[18:50:12]

So, Mr. Cox, both in your own life, which you have shared a little bit in the memoir, and related to the conversation we`re having about these characters, where does that tragedy and adversity fit in, in your mind?

COX: Well, it`s -- whether it`s -- for better or for worse, one can`t avoid it.

And my -- it wasn`t something that I embraced. I mean, I was a victim of circumstance. And my circumstance were pretty bloody awful. And I didn`t -- it`s not something -- and, I -- actually, at the time, I got on with it, because I was only 8.

My father died of pancreatic cancer within three weeks of his diagnosis. He would work his backside off from 5:00 in the morning until (AUDIO GAP) clock at night, then go and help some old people decorate their apartment.

That`s the kind of man he was. And my mother couldn`t understand that. She couldn`t understand where that generosity -- but he believed in that. And he was very -- he was very socialist in that way.

That`s what socialism means. It means the care of the community. And that was -- and I inherited that. That`s something that stuck with me. And I`m sort of grateful for that.

MELBER: And you mentioned socialism.

We have just a simple chart here that speaks to the wider issues in America and around the world, the growing inequality gap, the way the top 1 percent, even just in the past decade, has this stranglehold on wealth. This is in the United States.

Your thoughts about this character you play and the way this show has resonated, at a time where so many people feel justifiably concerned that the level of inequality calls into question our ability to have a real democracy and real human rights, in the way capitalism is going?

COX: I`m afraid that`s absolutely true.

And that`s what the parable is of our show. That`s what the satire is our show. That`s what we are pointing to. We are pointing to how wealth distance people, how wealth creates inequality.

Logan, who is in the middle of that, and he has his own history, tortured history that he has, but he doesn`t give a you-know-what.

(LAUGHTER)

COX: My favorite word that he says a lot. And he doesn`t give it. He really doesn`t, because of a -- sort of his own anger, his own rage at his inequality, of how he has been treated.

But it`s a great role to play, because that means he`s a human being. He`s essentially a human being, but he`s a human being who permanently suffers from the dark night of the soul.

MELBER: The relationship between you and all the children is key, but especially with the character Jeremy Strong plays, who has got the most Oedipal issues going on there. And it plays over multiple seasons.

He was recently profiled in "The New Yorker" in an article that got a lot of attention. He said in that article -- quote -- "to me," the stakes of his acting are -- quote -- "life and death. I take him," his character, "as seriously as I take my own life."

And it detailed the unusual lengths he goes.

I`m just curious if you can give us any insight into all of that. What do you think of how Mr. Strong describes his process and why people care so much, whether we should care about how you all make your art.

COX: No, I mean, I think that`s not really anybody`s business, except for the people who are making the art and the community.

The show wouldn`t be anything without those relationships that we have got. And, for Jeremy, it`s a very -- as he says, it`s a very painful process.

I think that it`s too painful for him sometimes. And I think he should just give himself a break. I think he needs to be kinder to himself and not have to go -- it`s only pretending, at the end of the day.

MELBER: Yes.

COX: And the art of pretending is pretending.

He`s a complicated character. But he`s a good soul. He`s a really good soul.

MELBER: I got to tell you, Mr. Cox, I really appreciate you. You have generous with your time.

I hope you will take this for the high compliment that it is. I have enjoyed talking to you more than some politicians and billionaires, sir.

COX: No, that`s very kind of you. Thank you. Thank you so much.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: It`s all true.

And, by the way, here it is. Brian Cox`s memoir, as mentioned, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," is out now.

MELBER: Ron Johnson is a Republican senator. He has power. He makes policy.

And he`s also become one of the most vocal and prominent spreaders of bizarre, false and dangerous COVID information inside the U.S. government. He`s now making the false claim that professional athletes are just dropping dead from vaccines.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): We have heard story after story, I mean, all these athletes dropping dead on the field.

But we`re supposed to ignore that. Nothing happening here. Nothing to see.

This is a travesty. This is a scandal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: "Nothing to see." How right he was in the wrong way.

So, how do you deal with this? You know, on this program, we do all kinds of fact-checks. There`s some stuff we don`t even cover. Here`s how Stephen Colbert is dealing with this talk.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Welcome to ESPN`s "SportsCenter."

Recapping the weekend sports, let`s go to the highlights. Plenty of PGA action at Torrey Pines. Tough start for Rory Spieth, who hit into a trap on the fourth hole and then died.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: On the seventh, Jordan McIlroy dead.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: And on the 11th, in the water hazard, Gary Faldo.

Let`s take a look at the leaderboard, Tony Griffin dead, Bryson Rose dead, Justin Dechambeau two over par and six feet under.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The issues are serious, but Colbert gets one thing right. A lot of the people pushing this stuff, they are complete jokes.

Thanks for spending the time with us here. It`s been a busy week on THE BEAT. I wish everyone a happy and safe weekend.

And I turn now to "THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID."