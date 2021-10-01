Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 9/30/21

Summary

Two centrist Democrats in the Senate say they will not support the big-spending reconciliation bill that contains the bulk of the agenda because the price tag is too high while Progressive Democrats in the House say they won`t vote for that bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate until they have a guarantee on the broader Build Back Better bill. President Joe Biden signs a bill to keep the government funded until December 3. National School Board group asks for federal help to stop threats and violence against school officials. Corey Lewandowski is cut from the Trump world in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Transcript

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: And that`s tonight`s REIDOUT. Check out the REIDOUT blog, please. And "ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice-over): Tonight on ALL IN.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): You cannot tire, you cannot concede. It`s -- this is -- this is the fun part.

HAYES: High drama in the halls of Congress. Are their new signs of life for the Biden agenda? Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Senator Chris Murphy join me live. Then --

CINDE WARMINGTON, HEALTH CARE ATTORNEY: Saying to people I know where you live, I think that`s intimidating and threatening.

HAYES: Why the National School Boards Association is asking the White House and the FBI to protect members facing threats over public health. Plus, the inglorious end of a MAGA underworld all-star.

And she is the governor who wants to be president who thinks her state`s attorney general should resign.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SC): I still continue to believe the Attorney General should resign.

HAYES: Why the disgraced Attorney General of South Dakota is now looking at the misconduct allegations against Governor Kristi Noem ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. It is looking like a very late night on Capitol Hill as Democrats try to hammer out a deal for two bills that contain basically the full scope or a huge scope of the Biden domestic policy agenda.

Two centrist Democrats in the Senate say they will not support the big spending reconciliation bill that contains the bulk of the agenda because the price tag is too high. Progressive Democrats in the House say they won`t vote for that bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate until they have a guarantee on the broader Build Back Better bill, the one that includes big climate provisions to get utilities to convert to clean energy in time to avoid climate disaster, programs for child care and elder care and expanded Medicare and ObamaCare.

Now, the House is supposed to vote on that bipartisan infrastructure bill tonight. This was all set up this week. This deadline had been agreed to and there was a run-up and Nancy Pelosi said we`re going to vote. And people said well, we don`t have the votes. And we went in today not knowing what happened. The leadership now says there won`t be any votes until 9:00 Eastern at the earliest. And top policy aides are apparently huddled up with White House advisors night trying to figure it all out.

Now, it is easy to get lost in the process. Lord knows I have at times. But the fundamental dynamics here haven`t changed. The overwhelming majority of Democrats in Congress in both houses support the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Bill. 95 percent of Democratic caucus across all kinds of geographical areas, both moderate and progressive, people in very, very safe seats and people in what`s called frontline seats, right, people that are in swing seats they`re going to have to defend next year.

There`s an amazing degree of consensus on this legislation, which again, embodies the agenda that Joe Biden ran on, like if you printed out his website during the campaign, this is it. This is what Democrats are bringing before the country after they won the election.

The problem continues to be that there are these very notable holdouts and Democrats need 100 percent consensus to get the bill passed. So, you probably know who these holdouts are, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. She`s not said a ton about her position, although she did issue statement today saying in part "Senator Sinema said publicly more than two months ago, before the Senate passed -- passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, she would not support a bill costing $3.5 trillion."

And of course, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, he`s been far more vocal about the fact he`s not on board and been more specific to his credit. Today, there was this leak of a document that Manchin signed in July saying he would only agree to a spending bill capped at $1.5 trillion instead of the $3.5 trillion bill that President Biden wants.

And then Manchin came out the statement yesterday blasting the Build Back Better Bill saying it was designed to "Vengefully tax for the sake of wishful spending." And that`s because most of the bill would be paid for, just to be clear, it`s not a huge increase of the deficit, with tax increases on big corporations and the very wealthy.

Today, Manchin told reporters, he "cannot accept our economy or basically our society moving towards an entitlement mentality" while making clear where he sees himself in the party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I have voted pretty consistently all my whole life. I don`t fold to any of them who believe that they`re much more progressive and much more liberal. God bless them. And all they need to do is we have to like more, I guess for them to get theirs, elect more liberals.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, I kind of agree with Joe Manchin there. He is not nor has ever been a liberal, no one would confuse them. And if there were more liberals in the Senate, we wouldn`t be here. But whether you`re liberal or not, it`s not really the issue. The question is, is the legislation good or not, and whether Manchin is right about its critiques, and I think he`s wrong.

Now, Joe Manchin is someone I hope is subject to persuasion. So, it`s worth highlighting how his substantive and political critiques are wrong. First of all, you got to take issue with the description of taxes on the richest Americans and corporations as "vengeful." I can`t really speak for the emotional states of the people who wrote the legislation. But you tax the rich for the same reason that John Dillinger robbed the banks. That`s where the money is.

[20:05:22]

Look at this chart. It shows America`s revenue from corporate income tax as a percentage of GDP over time. It is essentially at an all-time low, right around one percent. For context, the U.S. collects fewer revenues from corporations than any other country in the G7. There we are all the way on the right, nearly a whole percentage point behind Germany and Italy.

Corporations are more profitable than they`ve ever been. They are paying the lowest taxes ever, thanks to Trump`s tax cuts, which by the way, Joe Manchin to his credit, voted against. In fact, you`d think if he was against lowering the corporate tax rate before, he should be for raising it back up to where it was. That`s not even what`s being proposed to be clear. If you think corporations have a good thing going, wait until you hear about the very richest people.

You know, we got this incredible reporting this year by ProPublica just over the summer that shows, in some cases, the very richest people on earth are literally paying no taxes, no income taxes, none. In 2011, a year in which his wealth held roughly steady at $18 billion, Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos filed a tax report -- tax return reporting he`d lost income.

His income that year is more than offset by investment losses. What`s more, because according to the tax law he made so little, he even claimed and received -- I love this -- a $4,000 tax credit for his children. Well, thank goodness that tax credit was there for Jeff Bezos. He was worth $18 billion at the time and he qualified for child tax credit.

The richest people are paying next to nothing in income taxes, and it has nothing to do with vengeance. Again, it`s literally where the money is taxed. Manchin`s other buzz-worthy phrase in his statement is about, "entitlement mentality." What are we actually talking about in this bill? We`re talking about for one thing, federal money to subsidize childcare so that people can go to work. Parents who want to work, who want to enter the workforce but don`t have childcare to do it.

We`re talking about eldercare, again, which would allow more people to go to work if they so choose. We`re talking about dental care for seniors. Now, maybe I think, I don`t know, an 80-year-old person who needs dental care should get a second job to afford it. And that if we give them free dental care, they will be too entitled. But I personally am not super worried about the seniors of America getting really lazy because someone is checking their teeth.

No one should lose sight of the fact that above and beyond the substance of its provisions, this bill, this Bill Back Better Bill is popular. It`s polling very well. People seem to like the whole vengeful taxation part too, including in Joe Manchin`s own state. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a poll of 600 registered West Virginia voters found 48 percent support Biden`s reconciliation plan.

Now, keep in mind, that`s pretty good in the state that Joe Biden lost by nearly 40 points. And then again, after we polled voters, we`re given the option of raising taxes on the richest Americans on corporations while closing the loopholes that have caused significant wealth disparities, support for the plan rose as high as 70 percent.

Look, sometimes legislation is good legislation and it`s not that popular or it`s going to have a big backlash. I think that was probably true of Waxman-Markey, for instance, or it was true to a certain extent with the ACA. I`ve covered and written about legislation moving through Congress for over a decade. And there are sometimes really hard votes where you vote for the right thing, but you`re going to get a lot of backlash.

And this this vote, this bill, partly due to some real pragmatic cleverness I think of the Democratic Party and how they designed it. This one shouldn`t be like that. This shouldn`t be a hard vote. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema need to realize that.

Joining me now for more perspective from the Senate is Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Senator, I wanted to have you on because you said something that -- you said something that I think jive with my read on today. You said something along the lines of getting statements from Sinema and Manchin were positive steps today. Elaborate on that.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Yes, it was not. I see today is a good day. This is a bit of an artificial deadline that was created by the Speaker of the House. It was a forcing mechanism to try to get her caucus to come to the table on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but also a forcing mechanism to try to get Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to be a little bit more detailed in what they support and what they don`t support.

And in that sense, we have had a good day. Right now as we speak, there are discussions happening that are more detailed and more nuanced than at any point in the last few weeks about what kind of agenda all 50 senators can get behind. Now, if it ends up being closer to $1.5 trillion over 10 years, by the way, not over one year, we`ll have to make some hard choices between whether we`re going to save the planet or whether we`re going to save middle-class families from bankruptcy due to childcare costs and health care costs.

But at least we`re talking. At least we`re making progress. And again, this -- the ability to pass Biden`s agenda doesn`t expire tonight, doesn`t expire tomorrow. We can still work at this over the course of the next several weeks, the next month to get it done and get it done right.

[20:10:42]

HAYES: Well, but -- OK, there is a little bit -- so that I hear you on this, the sort of forcing mechanism of the House a little bit of an artificial deadline. There`s a transportation, surface transit authorization which expires but you can take care of that. You guys -- you guys kept the government open today like it was nothing. When you want to vote, you can vote. So, who is doing the talking here? Like right now, what`s happening? Describe for me what`s happening.

MURPHY: So, right now as I understand it, you have Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema and their folks talking to the White House and Senate leadership about a framework, right? What are the things that they can support, what are the things they can. As you mentioned, you`re picking from a grab bag of really popular items, but items that are frankly, vitally necessary to get this economy up and running.

You mentioned child care. So, I met a woman in Hartford, Connecticut just earlier this week who is out of the workforce, for one reason and one reason only, because she can`t find affordable care for her 1-year-old and her 3-year-old. She wants to be a social worker. She wants to be in the healthcare field. But she can`t do it unless she can find an affordable childcare space.

So as we have all these employers who are clamoring for more workers, for more applicants, the investments in the Build Back Better agenda are good for them just as much as they`re good for average people out there. So, we are going to have to make really tough choices here. But if we don`t invest in things like child care, then I don`t think there`s any hope to address some of the fundamental weaknesses in our economy. And I think it`s those decisions that need to be made by Senators that are holding out in consultation with the rest of us in the White House.

HAYES: Right. So, this is -- this is a thing that I`ve -- I have watched develop and been saying on the show is everyone has got to kind of talk to each other. Like, there`s still no -- nothing gets done here by any kind of, you know, game theory bluffing or back and forth. Like, ultimately, when you have to reach consensus, and if you`ve ever been in a room that has to reach consented, it`s like my least favorite thing in the universe is doing that, but you know, the only thing that happens is people talk to each other. That`s it.

MURPHY: Yes. And listen, let`s not forget the context here. We can`t lose a single vote in the United States Senate. We have to come up with a major historic investment in regular people, in average, middle class families, and we need to do it with every single Democrat on board with a similarly slim operating margin in the House of Representatives.

So, I think up until today, some of us weren`t sure that Senator Manchin was really on board for anything. He was saying a week ago that he wanted to punt this whole thing to next year. So, it`s good news that this room exists now in which we`re working out the details. And so, that`s why I think a lot of us take from today a bit of a boost heading into what we hope are some fruitful negotiations today and through the weekend.

HAYES: Yes, that would -- that was my read on it too. I mean, the thing that I have learned the hard way over the last, what, five years is, boy, the future is uncertain. It`s not pre-written and we don`t know what happens next. I mean, we`ve learned that the very, very hard way recently. But Senator Chris Murphy, thank you so much for checking in.

MURPHY: Thanks.

HAYES: Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is the whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus. And she joins me now. So, Congresswoman, what are you hearing -- what is the guidance you`re getting from leadership right now? What is your understanding of what is unfolding right now?

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): Yes, well, it`s great to be with you, Chris. I think it`s along the same lines as what the senator was just expressing, that there is some real progress that`s being made. There are conversations that are being had. The White House has been working around the clock. The speaker and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have been in conversations with these two senators. And the questions that we`ve been asking for these last couple of days of what do they want what are they willing to compromise on, what are they willing to invest on might soon get answered and then we will move from there.

HAYES: So, right now, there was this vote that was going to happen today on that on the -- on the sort of heart infrastructure bill which is really -- people should understand, it`s basically a surface transit, like a highway bill that has other stuff in it, but that`s the kind of vehicle for it.

That bill, the plan and something that I think Sinema and Manchin and some of the moderates your caucus wanted was, let`s just pass that and then we`ll -- then we`ll figure out the rest. And what -- the Progressive Caucus said, not so fast. We let that go, we are afraid the rest dies on the vine. Which brings us to this point. I mean, my understanding is you guys are all still have enough votes -- no votes such that the speaker can`t just walk to the floor and bring the bipartisan bill up, right?

OMAR: I mean, the reality that we are faced with is that this bipartisan infrastructure bill was sent to the House. It is not -- we are not allowed to amend it. There is no, you know, work that we can do with it. And many of us don`t fully agree with it. But we`re willing to support it because it was negotiated as part of a deal to be included as part of the agenda that the President has that includes the Build Back Better Act.

And what we have said is that we are committed to passing these two pieces of legislation together so that we can implement that that full agenda. We have made a promise to the American people that if you elect Biden, if you get us the House, if you get us the Senate, that we are going to make real investments in childcare, in climate resiliency, in expanding healthcare, and addressing the shortage of affordable housing. These were the kinds of promises that we made to people and we must fulfill them.

Now, 96 percent of the Democratic caucus within the House and the Senate agrees with this agenda. It`s ready to vote as is right now. We have four percent, less than four percent that are losing progress on behalf of the American people, and are blocking the, you know, agenda of the President. And you know, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to make these kinds of investments, and we`re willing to fight for it.

HAYES: It`s funny you say that because having covered the version of this 10 years ago -- not exactly 10 years, a decade ago, the last time Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and have the White House, the block of people in the house in the Senate that were more aligned kind of ideologically with Manchin and Sinema and given Josh Gottheimer who`s in the House with you, was much, much bigger.

I mean, it`s -- what`s striking to me, actually, is when you`re talking about the scope of the agenda, climate investments, childcare, huge changes to ObamaCare that would expand subsidies, make health care cheaper for people, more affordable, more accessible is a huge part of the bill, that you don`t actually have a ton of internal fissures in the Democratic Party, which is somewhat surprising, honestly, because if you ran this 10 years ago, it would be all-out Civil War.

OMAR: I mean, that is the thing that we can be optimistic about. You know, in regards to the fate of the Democratic Party, these policies that used to be fringe are now very popular, not just with our base, but with our colleagues as well. It`s been really surprising to see that the folks who are leading the charge in childcare, and others are, you know, frontline members, members who have won Trump districts and members who, you know, understand from their own personal experiences, and the experiences that their constituents are having that these kinds of investments are needed right now.

And they are investments that are needed now, because we have neglected for many years to make these kinds of investments. The last time we`ve been able to do anything as bold and as transformative was in the 1930s. What, you know, Sinema and Manchin seem to forget is that these investments are also going to help their constituents.

They were sent to Congress to represent the voices of their constituents and speak up for those that are being left behind in the policies that are made in Washington. Folks who believe Washington doesn`t work for them, that government doesn`t work for them, and people who believe that, you know, once you elect politicians to office, that they are going to listen to lobbyists and not you.

And so, I do hope that they don`t prove their constituents right, that they do the right thing, and they help us bring these investments into people`s lives.

HAYES: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, thank you so much for taking time in a very busy night. I appreciate it.

All right as the House braces for a potential vote tonight, although we don`t know, it`s -- I think CPAN got that. They got a blue screen up when they`re in recess which always means like something crazy is going down. That`s happening. There`s a lot of frantic dealmaking happening behind closed doors to shore up support.

[20:20:09]

You would be hard pressed to find better experts on what is happening right now, what those conversations look like than my next two guests. What it`s like behind those doors tonight, after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: No matter what happens tonight, whether or not the House votes to advance that Senate-passed by partisan infrastructure bill or pulls the vote at the last moment or we just stay in this state of suspended animation for a while, Democrats have managed to get one thing done today. It managed to keep the government open -- that`s important and good -- just hours before the midnight deadline.

Tonight, the House and Senate approved a measure from the government until December 3, so we`ll be back here again in a little bit. But it averts a partial shutdown and we`re happy about that. That buys them time to find out how to convince Republicans not to plunge the country into a fiscal crisis or figure out a way around their destructive intransigence, either one.

In the meantime, again, they faced one of the most difficult high-stakes legislative undertakings in a decade. And I am joined now by two veterans in the Senate, Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff to Senator Harry Reid, author of The Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate, and Jim Manley who worked on Capitol Hill for two decades, serving for 12 years under Senator Ted Kennedy and six under Senator Reid.

Jim is a younger man. I`m going to go to you first and ask you what do you think is happening right now? You`ve got -- we`ve got reporting that you`ve got White House staffers, staffers for Manchin and Sinema. I don`t know if they`re in the Senate, what is happening right now to your best of your knowledge and experience?

[20:25:15]

JIM MANLEY, FORMER PRESS SECRETARY TO SEN. TED KENNEDY: Well, the emphasis on best of my knowledge and experience because I`m not operating on a lot, but the Twitter tells me that White House staff is going over to Senator Schumer`s office as of 10, or 15 minutes ago.

If I had to take a guess what they`re trying to do was put together a framework, an outline, a fig leaf, whatever you want to describe it, that they can show to everyone on the House side, hey, we got a plan, let`s vote for this thing, let`s get it going. And what they`re doing now, if that reporting is correct, is get making sure that Manchin and Sinema on board with this idea.

And then what I find wild is the idea that I saw a reporter that they may just take the bill to the floor, and keep it open for hours. And that`s where the wild part is going to start happening. As you`re going to have this -- you know, you`re going to have the Speaker circling through the House floor trying to, you know, get in the face of everybody one on one along with her whips and whatnot.

The President, I assume, is going to be calling into the House cloakroom. And they`re going to be -- the House staff is going to be pulling members off the House floor --

HAYES: Wow.

MANLEY: -- to try and put the squeeze on. And, you know, this thing could play out for a couple hours. Or as suggested, maybe they pulled up -- you know, they postpone the vote a little bit while they sort it all out. But this is -- I`m heartened to hear that you don`t -- I don`t want to miss characterize your views, but I was glad to hear that you`re not really concerned about the level of deadline violence as I am, because as far as I`m concerned, is pretty bad right now.

HAYES: Well, that`s interesting. Maybe I`m being needlessly sanguine here. Adam, what is your -- what is your -- if you were a family therapist for the Democrats, while you`re sitting there, what interventions are you making here?

ADAM JENTLESON, FORMER DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF TO SEN. HARRY REID: I think I would emphasize that everybody has the same goal. And I actually think that`s true. And I think, you know, what progressives have done is bring back into the picture that what is really critical here is to is to envision the full Biden agenda, and not just think about the infrastructure bill, which as you said, is basically a glorified highway appropriations bill.

This is not the core of Biden`s agenda. The core of Biden`s agenda is in the reconciliation bill, this, you know, two to $3 trillion package. And you know, that was looking very dicey, the prospects for passage of that larger agenda bills were looking very dicey even a week or two ago. And progressives have brought that back into the picture and say, wait a second, this was a two track deal, this was two (AUDIO GAP)

We will pass the infrastructure bill, the highway bill, but we have to have some greater level of assurances that reconciliation is going to pass because we went into this with lots of signals that moderates -- and I`m not talking about moderates broadly, I think it`s a small faction within the broader moderate caucus that sort of once the(AUDIO GAP) completely gut reconciliation, or kill it all together and progressives sort of put a stop to that and brought both things back into the picture and relinked them.

HAYES: Well, yes. And I think -- I mean, on the substance, obviously, I think people know where I am on this. I mean, we get, you know, one center shot to do something on climate, which is just absolutely necessary no matter what. And all of these investments are long overdue and will make people`s lives better and are politically popular. So, like, let`s do it.

The human aspect of this to me is interesting, Jim, and I was -- I was talking about this earlier today about someone that I knew who was a very good negotiator who, when I was on the other side from him, like I would go in not wanting to get drawn into a conversation. But before I knew it, I was responding and rebutting. And then once I was responding and rebutting, it was like -- now we`re -- now we`re having a conversation which means we`re going to get to some settlement here, even though I didn`t really want to have the conversation.

And I feel like that was kind of the breaking point today with Manchin and Sinema was, oh, well, you`re responding now. Like, we`re talking now. And you got to get to there because now it feels like there`s a consensus we`re going to pass something which I didn`t feel yesterday.

MANLEY: Boy, God, I hope you`re right. But, you know, if I`m trying to channel the House progressive, I`m looking at that -- you know, the comments by Senator Sinema tonight and the letter from Manchin, and I`m saying, I don`t trust these guys as far as I can spit.

HAYES: Right.

MANLEY: So, you know, as Adam suggested, you know, every -- and you can, you know damn well, this is -- everything is on the line here. It`s make or break time. You know, if we don`t pass something, you know, it`s going to do real damage in the election in 2022, and do real damage to the rest of the Biden agenda.

But, you know, I -- you know, I still see people taking hostages, I still people draw -- see drawing lines in the sand. Yes, it`s great. I mean leaving aside how that Nancy letter got out, you know.

[20:30:13]

HAYES: Well, he leaked it, didn`t he? I mean --

MANLEY: Yeah, we finally have, you know, a bottom line from them. But you know, we`ll see. There`s a lot of twists and turns left to go. Look at the debt limit.

HAYES: Yeah, we`re not -- we`re bracketing that. We`re living in a world which that doesn`t exist right now, just so we can focus. Finally, though, Adam, I think this point about hostages, lines in the sand, is that there does have to be good faith and faith-building measures happening. I mean, that is key here.

JENTLESON: That`s right. And I think that exists. I really think there`s sort of minority factions within each -- really within the moderate caucus that is sort of pushed this to sort of, you know, the point of tension, because I think really, everybody else understands that, you know, listen, if Democrats have a bad year in 2022 in the midterm elections, the moderate is going to be the first to go. They`re going to be the first to lose.

And so, every single Democrat who better served by passing this broader agenda, there is (AUDIO GAP) but I think you know, the best thing to have a vote sometimes can be clarifying for that. And even if it fails, we`ll see where people standards stop the posturing.

HAYES: I will note, Manchin and Sinema not up in 2022. Although you know who is? Mark Kelly from Arizona. He probably can use a little help there. Adam Jenstleson and Jim Manley, thank you both.

Still to come, the right wing culture wars have a new battleground, school board meetings across the country in the face of growing threats and intimidation. Officials now asking the White House to step in. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:35:00]

HAYES: Back in the beginning of the Obama administration, 2009, 2010, all of the concern of anger and energy in the country was marshalled towards defeating the new Democratic President`s signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act. This was when the Tea Party movement came about.

We saw Republicans across the country, the right-wing media just absolutely frothing at the mouth, losing their minds about government getting involved in your health care. And they were protesting and shouting about politicians pulling the plug on grandma. Now, more than a decade later, there`s another new Democratic president in the White House, and we see very similar scenes again, sometimes just almost identical.

This time they`re yelling at school boards about mask requirements for kids and critical race theory. They`re protesting COVID vaccine mandates and big government trying to keep us alive in a pandemic. You might think it looks literally like the same groups of people from 10 years ago. And that`s correct, actually.

The conservative groups, freedom works, and Tea Party patriots which played pivotal roles in the beginning of those Tea Party protests in the early Obama years, have spent the pandemic fighting COVID restrictions beginning with anti-lockdown protests last year. It`s getting really out of hand, I got to say, last night in New Hampshire.

A crowd of protesters opposing a plan to -- listen to this -- expand vaccination efforts in the state, OK. Expand, like, trying to get people vaccine, an outreach, effectively took over and shut down a meeting of the governor`s executive council. They threatened the state officials who are considering new spending aimed at increasing the vaccination rate.

One protester shouted, we know where you live to state officials in attendance. They`re yelling led several officials to leave the meeting escorted by state police out of fear for their safety. And this is exactly what we`re seeing at a lot of violent antics and threatening at school board meetings in particularly across the country.

This is a scene at a Minnesota School Board meeting this week where an unmasked man attacked another attendee who spoke out again in favor of a mask mandate for children. Now, the National School Boards Association is asking the federal government to step in and help, writing a letter to President Biden, "America`s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat."

Chip Slaven is the Interim Director and CEO of the National School Boards Association. He co-authored that letter to President Biden and he joins me now. First of all, Mr. Slaven, maybe -- can you tell us what the experience has been like across the country for the school boards that make up your organization?

CHIP SLAVEN, DIRECTOR AND CEO, THE NATIONAL SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION: Yes, well, thank you for having me, first of all. We appreciate the opportunity to talk about this letter and why we felt the need to send it. School board members are, you know, facing a very critical time as they`re trying to reopen school buildings and provide education opportunities for their students in a safe and positive environment.

They`re facing these challenges of both at school board meetings, but also when they`re out in the public, on social media. And it`s not a typical -- having a disagreement in a meeting, and then everyone goes home afterwards. I mean, these meetings are being disrupted by crowds screaming and yelling, and there have been some physical assaults. There have been threats being received by school board members.

One incident that I`m familiar with, a letter was sent to a school board member saying, we`re coming after you and all the members of the Board of Education. And so, it really -- you know, unfortunately, the video that you showed your viewers a few moments ago, that`s becoming all too common. And so, as this issue has grown, it`s made the challenges pretty -- for local school board members who I might add our non-partisan officials, and in most of the districts across the nation are only a few with our partisan elections.

So, they`re taking they`re making these, these situations very difficult for the local school board member to do their job, which is to protect their children, protect the teachers, and protect the community. We`ve got to get back to a more civil discourse. Quite frankly, our children are watching and we need to be setting a good example for them.

Right now, I would argue that America`s schoolchildren are actually the ones setting the good examples for all of us. They have endured a difficult challenge during the pandemic, like we all have, but they`ve been resilient in their efforts. It`s time that the adults start following their example.

[20:40:08]

HAYES: One thing I want to just confirm with you is that, you know, we live now in an era in which everyone has a cell phone, right? So, you see a lot more video of people acting terribly, I think, in our daily lives. And I always wonder like, are people acting terribly more often or are we just seeing it more?

And so, what I`m hearing from you and what I get in the letters that it`s actually happening more often. This is not just that there`s a few viral videos, but actually, the experience of the school boards is such that they feel way more under threat and way more intimidated than they have in the past. Is that correct?

SLAVEN: That is absolutely correct. This is not an isolated incident, or we had a difficult meeting, you know, over a school consolidation or who the new superintendent is going to be. These are really serious threats that are occurring. And you know, as the national organization, we represent the status -- state`s school board associations, and 90,000 locally elected school board members, we felt that the time was right, we needed to get the word out on this.

And it`s not just for board members, its principals, its superintendents, it`s that it`s our teachers. And so, this is really a growing threat to public schools and it`s distracting away from the issues school board members need to be talking about. I mean, we have a teacher shortage. We have students with disabilities that require a lot of special resources, particularly during a pandemic. And we have a digital divided education impact millions of students. That`s what we should be focusing on instead of trying to deal with unruly situations at school board meetings and threats of physical violence.

HAYES: All right, Chip Slaven who heads that national organization of school boards, I really appreciate you coming on. I think maybe we`ll have you back to talk a little bit more about this because this is something we`re tracking very closely. I appreciate it.

SLAVEN: Thank you for having me.

HAYES: All right, still to come, ever had a week so bad that you try to distract everyone from the scandal-ridden headlines by getting everyone pumped for next year`s Fourth of July or is that just Governor Kristi Noem? The allegations, investigations and the disgraced Attorney General leaving the probe after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:45:00]

HAYES: Is there any planet in the galaxy with more shady people in it than Trump world? One lawyer went to prison, the other is under investigation, his top confident had to be pardon, so does his campaign chairman. And then there`s Corey Lewandowski, Trump`s very first campaign manager turned advisor and super PAC chair. He has a long history of well gross behavior.

Back in March 2016, Lewandowski was charged with battery for manhandling a reporter, something that he initially denied until this surveillance video showed what happened. He grabs her. Charges were later dropped. Just two months later, he had a public screaming match with a Trump spokeswoman on the streets of Manhattan. The next year, a pro-Trump singer accused him of sexual assault saying he slapped her butt repeatedly at a Trump hotel holiday party just moments after this picture.

None of that was enough for Trump world to fully kick them out, and again, why would they right, until now. A Trump donor has come forward to say that Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances towards her at a charity event this weekend. On the record, telling Politico, "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful." Her attorney also said that Lewandowski threw his drink at her and calls her stupid.

Just hours after the story broke, a Trump spokesperson tweeted, Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors. We very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump world. I guess that sort of finally took, not grabbing a reporter and lying about it, not fighting another campaign staffer, not even being accused of sexual assault by Trump supporter, but being accused of assaulting someone who gives Trump money, that`s when Trump world finally kicked Lewandowski out.

And get this, it is not just Trump world. Lewandowski is now exiled apparently from Noem world to because for months, Lewandowski had been acting as a unpaid advisor to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Today, her communications director told NBC News, Cory was always a volunteer, never paid a dime, campaigner official. He will not be advising the governor in regard to campaign or official office.

Now, as crazy as it sounds, the Lewandowski issue is the least of Governor Noem`s problems right now. The corruption scandal brewing in South Dakota next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: In South Dakota, no secret two of the state`s most powerful elected Republicans, MAGA Governor Kristi Noem and her state`s attorney general Jason Ravnsborg are political enemies. Just listened to Noem in a press conference from earlier this year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NOEM: The quickest way for this to come to resolution is for the Attorney General to resign. What I will say is that I still continue to believe the Attorney General should resign.

I think that the best thing that could happen is that the attorney general would resign as soon as possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, obviously there`s a backstory here and it`s one we`ve covered on this show. Just over one year ago, the Attorney General that she`s speaking of, AG Ravnsborg struck and killed a 55-year-old pedestrian with his car while he was driving home at night. Now, at the time, he told 911 he didn`t know what he hit, but the evidence later presented to him during his police interrogation makes that pretty difficult to believe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, did you see the glasses right next to that?

JASON RAVNSBORG, ATTORNEY GENERAL, SOUTH DAKOTA: I wondered about that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So that means his face came through your windshield.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His glasses are right there, Jason. Those are Joe`s.

RAVNSBORG: I did not -- I did not see the glasses until you showed me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, the only way for them to get there is through the windshield.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: His face came through the windshield. You sure you didn`t see that person that you hit? Are you sure? Ravnsborg eventually pled no contest to two misdemeanor traffic charges and paid a fine. He reportedly just settled a civil lawsuit with the victim`s widow. There have been bipartisan calls for his resignation, including from the aforementioned Governor Noem as you heard. She also supports his upcoming impeachment which is going to get started in the state legislature.

So, no love lost between these two South Dakota Republicans. This week, Noem who very clearly hard for her ambitions to supplant Donald Trump in 2024 is facing scandals of her own including allegations she pressured a state employee to approve a real estate license for her daughter. And guess which disgraced attorney general is now reviewing those allegations? Jason Ravnsborg.

Tom Clute is a journalist and native South Dakotan who wrote the definitive piece on Ravnsborg fatal crash for Vanity Fair and he joins me now.

My, my, my, my, my -- what is -- tell me first about what is alleged about what Noem did to kind of lean on a civil servant on behalf of her daughter to get her a real estate license? That`s the allegation as far as I understand it. What happened?

TOM KLUDT, CONTRIBUTOR, VANITY FAIR: Yes, so these revelations were all brought to light this week thanks to some pretty tremendous reporting by the Associated Press. And what they nailed is that in July of last year, Governor Noem summoned this state employee to a meeting this woman named Sherry Bren. She was the executive director of the appraisers certification program for the state.

And she was brought into this meeting after that state agency had denied an application from Governor Noem`s daughter, a woman named Kassidy Peters who would apply to become a certified real estate appraiser. And so, at this meeting was Governor Noem, the secretary of labor and various other officials and the daughter.

And what is alleged that this employee who`s Bren was handed a letter from the supervisor of Governor Noem`s daughter essentially admonishing her for rejecting the application. Fast forward four months later in November of last year, Governor Noem`s daughter`s application is suddenly approved.

And then this woman, the state employee, Sherry Bren has filed an age discrimination complaint. She alleges that she was essentially pressured out by the governor -- the governor`s administration and the Secretary of Labor. And she eventually left her posts in March after settling for $200,000.

HAYES: I find -- as someone who covered politics in Chicago, this is an intensely relatable scandal to me. So, you`ve got -- you`ve got the governor`s daughter applies to be a real estate appraiser, she gets rejected. And next thing you know, there is a meeting in which the head of the appraiser association is called in to meet with the governor who`s sitting there next to her daughter. Like, that`s all confirmed. That`s not denied, right? Like, the meeting we know took place.

KLUDT: Yes, the meeting definitely took place. What exactly transpired we don`t know.

HAYES: I mean --

KLUDT: Sherry Bren at the center of this is very confined in what you can say. The terms of the settlement essentially preclude her from speaking disparagingly about any state employee. And so would you know that she was presented a letter. We do know the attendees at the meeting, but beyond that, it`s a little murky.

Now, the governor, she asserts that she wasn`t after any special treatment for her daughter, and that her only motivations were removing this red tape and other bureaucratic impediments that, she says, slowed down the certification process. That begs an obvious question, of course, why was their daughter at the meeting?

HAYES: Yes. I mean, we know the daughter is at the meeting. I`ll just sort of leave it there. People can imagine what would happen under those circumstances. But now you`ve got this crazy situation. So, Ravnsborg who struck and killed a man with his car call 911 and said he didn`t know what he was, went -- he said he went back the next day and found him in the ditch even though the man was walking by the side of the road carrying like a flashlight, even though the man`s head apparently came through his windshield.

He is widely seen as lying in the state. I think it`s fair to say. He says he`s not but he has a real perception issue. He`s facing impeachment. Noem wants him to resign. Now, his office is going to investigate the scandal allegations against Noem.

KLUDT: Yes. I mean, it`s a remarkable turn of events. Here you go -- you have, you know, just four weeks ago the attorney general was resolving his own legal saga, and you have the governor once again reiterating her calls on him to resign. And what was a pretty forceful statement, she said that the attorney general hadn`t expressed remorse for what he did. And she said she was outraged with the decision.

And now, you know, you move ahead to a month, and Ravnsborg is suddenly looking at a lot of chum in the water to potentially go after a governor who has become a very outspoken political adversary. Now, what he exactly does with this remains to be seen. We don`t know what the scope of his investigation will be.

I reached out to his office yesterday, and I didn`t hear back. But the Legislative Oversight Committee has also said that they`re going to look into the matter. And the committee has the power to subpoena documents from the government. So, that will obviously (INAUDIBLE) quite a bit.

HAYES: Yes, you wonder if there`s a paper trail coming out of that meeting that you can subpoena and that might be very interesting to see. Tom Kludt, great reporting and great reporting from the AP that broke the story. Many thanks.

KLUDT. Thank you.

HAYES: All right, that is ALL IN for tonight. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thank you, my friend.

HAYES: You bet.,

MADDOW: Much appreciated. Thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. Happy to have you here. It is an understatement to say there`s a lot going on tonight in Washington, a lot of moving parts. Just this hour on Capitol Hill, a lot of stuff that we are going to see develop we think over the course of this hour while we are on the air.