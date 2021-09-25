Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 9/24/21

Summary

The State of Texas is launching its 2020 election audit in four counties. Arizona audit finds Joe Biden won by even more. President Biden blocks Donald Trump`s attempt to claim executive privilege.The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled the recommendations of her own agency`s advisory panel, coming out in favor of booster shots that the FDA approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for frontline workers, which includes health care workers, teachers and others whose jobs put them at risk.

Transcript

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Today she hosted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at her wonderful restaurant Melba`s in Harlem. There they are. Oh, my God. I`m so proud of Melba. That was awesome. That is tonight`s REIDOUT. "ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN. Texas caves after Trump demanded an audit of the election he won. Tonight, the escalating effort to undermine the very foundation of American democracy. Then --

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege. The White House scotches Trump`s attempt to evade the January 6th investigation as the first subpoenas roll out.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): If any of these people think that they`re somehow going to escape undetected, they`ve got something else coming.

HAYES: Committee member Jamie Raskin joins me tonight. Plus --

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s hard to acknowledge I`m over 65, but I`ll be getting my booster shot.

HAYES: The booster shots are a go even for at-risk workers after the CDC director overrules her own advisors.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CDC: As CDC Director, it`s my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact.

HAYES: Dr. Walensky is here to explain her decision when ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. Donald Trump has been on a mission to undermine all trust in all elections everywhere in the U.S. That`s the goal. And even as he has handed yet another humiliating defeat in that effort, Republican politicians still bow and scrape before him.

Just after we got off the air last night, there was some late breaking news about his latest efforts to pave a path for seizing power in the future. You might remember, if you saw us last night, that we talked about the pressure that the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was under to start an audit of the state`s 2020 election results.

This despite the fact -- remember, Donald Trump won Texas. Republicans did well in the elections in 2020 there. And lo and behold, someone appears to have buckled to precisely that pressure. I mean, this happened just as we finished the show, OK. The office of the Texas Secretary of State released a statement saying a forensic audit has already begun for Texas` two largest Democrat counties -- it`s Democratic, but whatever -- Democrat counties Dallas and Harris and the two largest Republican counties Tarrant and Collin for the 2020 election.

You see how clever they think they are? We can`t be motivated by partisanship. We`re investigating the big cities where all the bad people live and steal the elections and we`re investigating the big Republican counties. Though, worth noting, President Joe Biden actually narrowly won of those so-called Republican counties, Tarrant County, in 2020 which if you know anything about Texas, is sort of astounding.

Now, there are some really interesting context to this particular announcement because I saw it and I thought, oh, who`s the Texas Secretary of State. That`s the -- where it comes from. It comes from the Office of the Secretary of State. But there is no officer in that office. Texas doesn`t have a secretary of state right now. And there`s a good reason why. Because in Texas, the position is nominated by the governor and then approved by the state Senate, not directly elected.

The woman that Governor Abbott chose in 2019 made the cardinal sin of overseeing a free and fair election in Texas. And then, to make matters worse, one of her aides told lawmakers "Texas had an election that was smooth and secure which objectively it did. Again, similar to Georgia, real high turnout, lots of people voted, and it was secure.

The Texas State Senate refused to confirm the secretary in her position which led to her resignation earlier this year. And Texas Democrats allege that she was basically iced out by State Senate Republicans for the sin of not buying into the conspiracy of a rigged election in Texas which i have to say again, Donald Trump won.

So, the office of Secretary of State of Texas is now empty. There is no answer to the question who is the Secretary of State of Texas. Yet somehow the office is still going to go ahead and bend to the insane and dangerous demands of Donald Trump and the authoritarian right to undermine the election system in Texas.

The timing here is both dangerous and comical as all this story tends to be because it comes right before we learn the results of the Arizona election audit, right? They audited the biggest county there too, the democrat county, Maricopa, which used to be hardcore conservative and Republican and now is won by Democrats, the exact same sort of formula.

The partisan charade in the Maricopa County audit by the so-called Cyber Ninjas -- we`ve been covering it quite a bit. The whole thing was transparently a joke from the beginning. Full of bizarre headline after bizarre headline. The auditors took the ballot data to a cabin in Montana for some reason. They scoured ballots for bamboo fibers to see if they were sent here from Asia. They used UV lights to look for non-existent water marks.

[20:05:19]

At one point they had to move the ballots because the roof started leaking in the room where they worked. At another point, they had to pause the audit because the venue that it was in was holding a slew of high school graduations. The whole ordeal has finally come to an end.

Now, before I tell you what they found, and something tells me you dear viewer might already know, it is important to note that anything they find is entirely untrustworthy. It`s not worth the paper it`s printed on or the words -- the amount they charge you to say it, right? There are no results here that anyone should put any faith in under any circumstances.

But there is something pretty funny about the fact that after all that time and money and effort and right-wing outrage and attention, their conclusion is -- drumroll please -- Joe Biden won the election in Arizona. In fact he won by even more votes than we initially thought.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we take a look at the presidential race, Trump actually loses 261 votes from the official votes. Biden gains 99, and Jorgenson loses 204 votes. And again, these are all you know very small numbers when we`re talking about 2.1 million ballots. These are very small discrepancies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It is small discrepancies, very small. Of course, on cue, in response to those results, Donald Trump is now calling for Arizona`s election to be decertified. Republicans continue to push the big lie like nothing is changed. The election is not to be trusted so it needs to be decertified. The election is not to be trusted so we need another audit and on and on and on like a doomsday cult where doomsday never arrives. And it`s all to undermine trust in American elections so as to make self- governance and democracy impossible. That`s really what it`s about.

Donald Trump is still declaring victory issuing banana statements as he likely always will. But the head of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, she`s still pushing the Arizona audit that she already lost. And all this is coming one day before Donald Trump goes to Georgia to campaign against Georgia`s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Now, we had Raffensperger on the show earlier this week. He was the guy who quite famously was on the receiving end of the phone call where the President of the United States Donald Trump told him to find the votes he needed plus one to win Georgia. Raffensperger, to his credit, refused to do it.

And now, for committing that sin, he`s got a primary challenger who Trump is endorsing and going to go campaign for tomorrow. And the all but explicit promise of Trump`s endorsement of his rival`s campaign is that if and when he is in Raffensperger`s position, when he gets to oversee the election, he will throw the election to Trump.

And again, just like in the run up to the election last year, the slow motion coup attempt is happening right before our eyes. In fact, that`s the thesis of this Robert Kagan piece today in the Washington Post where he writes "The United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the civil war with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence."

Now, a few things here. One, I sure hope he`s wrong. Two, I happen to think Kagan has been wrong about a lot of things in the past. We don`t really see eye to eye a lot, but he is correct when he says this is happening right in front of us. And this piece sounds alarmist, but you know what, it reminded me a lot of an article published one year ago. That article was titled the election that could break America. And it sounded alarmist at the time but it was shockingly prescient in its predictions.

It lays out a scenario in which battleground states with Republican legislatures sends competing slates of electorate to be certified on January 6th, "Pence as president of the Senate will hold in his hands two conflicting electoral certificates from each of several swing states. The Trump team would take the position that the constitutional language leaves those questions of which counts -- who counts which results to the vice president. This means that Pence has a unilateral power to announce his own re-election and a second term for Trump"

Yes, nailed it. We now know from that leaked memo from one of the Trump campaign`s legal advisors that is exactly what they were trying to do.

Barton Gellman wrote that piece for the Atlantic one year ago and he joins me now. I guess it`s weird to take a kind of victory lap given what happened, but I am very curious to hear what your perspective is on where things stand now given what you predicted and what happened.

[20:10:11]

BARTON GELLMAN, STAFF WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Well, I would really much rather have been wrong than right on this one. I agree with a lot more than I would like to agree with the Robert Kagan piece that`s out today that you just referred to. The Trump campaign and, the President and his allies went even further than I thought they would do a year ago.

And it is not clear that it was a much more systematic effort to overthrow the vote of the people than we understood at the time, that there was -- that there was strategy and a multi-prong attack behind it, that it was a legal and political strategy that Republican legislators were willing to go along with it and discard the votes of their own electorate, the same votes that elected them, and simply try to appoint Trump as president.

And what we`re seeing is that these are ongoing efforts. As you pointed out, there`s no reason to do a so-called forensic audit, whatever they think that means, of the Texas vote that Trump actually won even if it weren`t pointless because there`s no legal mechanism for changing the vote, for changing the electors, for changing the outcome of the 2020 election. Even if that weren`t true, it would be transparent that what this is is forward-looking. That they`re trying to undermine the very idea of authority over election outcomes.

HAYES: Yes.

GELLMAN: That everything is -- everything is up for negotiation and up for pressure. And it`s not just in Georgia that Trump of the Republicans are trying to overthrow the secretaries of state, there are secretary of state candidates in a number of states now who are openly part of the big lie, who are pretending to believe that Joe Biden is in office by a rigged election, and therefore are implicitly promising to unrig, to throw the election to Trump next time around. And I think it looks pretty clear right now that Trump is going to run again.

HAYES: One of the things I think that was key to the piece and one of the things I`ve thought about a lot is that some form of concession, real concession, not just lip service concession is actually a huge part of how democracies function. You know contesting forever is insidious and toxic, right?

And you wrote this in the piece which I think has actually been a huge part of what we`ve seen. Let us not hedge about one thing. Donald Trump may win or lose but he will never concede, not under any circumstance, not during the interregnum and not afterward. If compelled in the end to vacate his office, Trump will exist from exile as long as he draws breath that the contest was rigged. And you have him saying that today.

Now, I will -- I got to play the actual lip service concession that he did offer just to be scrupulous here, which looks like a hostage video and comes one day after the failed insurrection. This is the closest that anyone ever got to a concession. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.

Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Again, all the seeds are planted there of what you said, the contesting of authority at this fundamental level which I said last night and I continue to -- like, it makes democracy impossible. If you`re successful in the effort to make it impossible to register a winner as a kind of consensus reality, you really make the mechanisms of self- governance impossible.

GELLMAN: Well that`s exactly it. You -- if you say for example, as Trump did and as some Republican candidates are beginning to say again now, that there`s no way I lose this election unless it`s rigged, that`s a declaration of intent. That`s a declaration that this is a game which you`re not allowed to lose. There`s only one acceptable answer. There`s only one legitimate governing party. And that if the Republican candidate doesn`t win, it must mean by definition that there was fraud and it must mean by definition that any democratic government is illegitimate.

And you can`t have democracy when only one side is willing to lose even in principle. And that`s what we`ve got right now.

[20:15:37]

HAYES: The one -- you know, the one counter argument here -- Ross Dalton of the New York Times brought this up and a lot of people do is the guy is not particularly competent individual, right? He says, you know, in responding to the Kagan piece, Trump has some underestimated gifts, a great deal of demagogic skill, but if you lived through the last five years and didn`t see S show level incompetence turn after turn, I`m not sure what to say.

What do you say to the counter which is that the guy is basically too incompetent to pose this kind of existential democratic danger that I think you and I and Kagan all believe he does?

GELLMAN: Well, it`s interesting. I mean, look, it was a saving grace of Trump that he was not an efficient dictator wannabe. That he had all the instincts of an autocrat and he got better at it, by the way. I mean, he he found some pushback in the first part of his presidency from the so-called adults in the room, and he got rid of them.

And when he replaced them, he replaced them with acting secretaries, acting chief of staff, he never gave anybody the authority of having the actual title, and he picked people who were not going to push back as hard and didn`t have the kind of (INAUDIBLE). But it is a saving grace that he`s not competent. But he`s got smart, smart people around him and they`re -- they`ve learned the lesson from last time.

HAYES: Bart Gellman, thanks so much for coming on tonight. I appreciate it.

GELLMAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Tonight, Trump`s attempt to avoid the committee investigating January 6 by claiming executive privilege just got torpedoed by the current occupant of the White House. So far, four of Trump`s closest advisors, that includes his former caddy turned Deputy White House Chief of Staff -- you know that`s someone he`s close to -- have all been subpoenaed to appear before the committee. So, who is next on the list? I`ll ask committee member Jamie Raskin about that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:20:00]

HAYES: Last night, just as we were coming on the air, we learned the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump rioters stormed the Capitol is now issuing subpoenas. The committee is seeking testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kash Patel, and former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon.

Today, we`re starting to get responses to the subpoenas. Patel gave The Washington Post a statement saying I am disappointed but not surprised the committee tried to subpoena me through the press before seeking my voluntary cooperation. And predictably, the twice impeached ex-president released his rambling Twitter substitute saying -- statement saying we will fight the subpoenas on executive privilege and other grounds for the good of our country.

Now, here`s the thing. A decision on executive privilege resides with the sitting executive. That`s the one to whom the privilege adheres. In this case, that`s President Joe Biden. And while there was some speculation over what the Biden White House might do, Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered that this afternoon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege. And so, we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise and certainly as they come up from Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: One of those members of Congress seeking records in the White House is Congressman Jamie Raskin. He`s the Democrat from Maryland who serves on the January 6th Select Committee, also the lead House Manager for the second impeachment of Donald Trump. And he joins me now.

Congressman, let`s first start on this -- on the statement by Psaki today in the executive privilege question. Dan Goldman on the program last night and he was -- we were gaming this out a little bit. The the ex-president says he`s going to invoke it. The current president says he will not. What does that add up to constitutionally and then practically for your committee?

RASKIN: Well, when the former president says he`s going to invoke executive privilege, it`s got to make you laugh because he doesn`t have an executive privilege because he`s a former president. I know he thinks he`s the president but he`s not. It`s up to the current president. And if you read the Supreme Court`s decision in U.S. versus Nixon back in 1974, Justice Burger said basically what you`re balancing is the public`s overwhelming interest in the truth versus cases dealing with national security.

Here, you`ve got the public`s overwhelming interest in the truth and national security on the same side because the value of national security is invoked by conducting an investigation into the violent insurrection and attempted coup against the U.S. government.

HAYES: Explain why these four people.

RASKIN: Well, it`s not limited to these four people but, I mean, we could go one by one. I mean, Patel is an interesting case because it does look as if President Trump was trying to plant different people in different agencies in the last several weeks of the administration. And so, we`re very curious about that.

Mark Meadows was with President Trump on an hourly basis through the days leading up to the insurrection, so he knows a lot. Dan Scavino appears to have been integrally involved. And Steve Bannon predicted on January 5th publicly that all hell is going to break loose on January 6 and had other similarly apocalyptic pronouncements about what was going to take place.

So, all of them were clearly involved at least waist deep if not neck deep in insurrectionary planning activity. Everybody remembers Mark Meadows, of course, was at that insurrection tailgate party that they threw where everybody was eating hot dogs and sharing beverages that day.

[20:25:03]

So, look, all of them should consider it not just a legal duty which it of course is, but a privilege and a patriotic honor to be able to render testimony to the people`s representatives in Congress as we try to determine what happened in the worst violent insurrection, in the worst attack on the Capitol of the United States since the war of 1812, since 1814.

HAYES: That connects to the block we just did and I imagine you probably saw the Robert Kagan piece today in the Washington Post in which she posits that we`re in the worst constitutional crisis since the civil war. I don`t know if I necessarily would go that far, but you know, there`s a lot of people who are profoundly alarmed. And there`s a through line between what happened and led to January 6 which was the fundamental attack on the legitimacy of the enterprise that continues now.

And I wonder what your level of alarm is as you watch the president about to go down to Georgia to campaign for the man primarily Brad Raffensperger who refused to deliver him the 11,000 votes you need to steal the election.

RASKIN: Well, they`re systematically trying to replace anybody who got in the way of their plans on January 6th and in the weeks leading up to January 6. So, Brad Raffensperger of course was the one who refused to just find Donald Trump 10,781 votes wouldn`t any politician like that present for the New Year.

So, yes, they weren`t trying to fear it out election fraud, they were trying to perpetrate election fraud. And now they`re getting rid of anybody who wouldn`t play ball with them. But look, what`s the basic problem? We`ve got one party now which is committed to democracy and the constitution. That`s the Democratic Party.

Now, you`ve got a political party which is operating outside of the constitutional order which is constantly attacking our electoral processes, our constitutional systems, our bill of rights. And so, I don`t know if we`re at the level of a constitutional crisis right now, but we`re in a severe political crisis because Donald Trump has basically hijacked the entire Republican Party and they`re busily trying to get rid of anybody who won`t kowtow to him like a religious cult leader.

HAYES: There was an interpretation of these subpoena issues that they were born of lessons of the past. And it was interesting to me that Kash Patel basically said, well, you didn`t do me the courtesy of asking for voluntary cooperation. And my read on that was extended period of negotiation or voluntary cooperation is precisely a tactic used in previous inquiries to essentially just delay and delay.

RASKIN: You know, you got it, Chris. I mean, they`re thinking that we`re the pre-Donald Trump Democratic Party. We`re the post-Donald Trump Democratic Party. We`re fighting for democracy right now. We`re fighting for the constitution. We understand every game and gimmick that the Republicans like to play. And we are not going to show them that kind of respect anymore.

No, we`re not going to give them weeks or months to play games and not turn stuff in. If we want something from them, they`re going to turn it over. We`re going to subpoena them, they`re going to follow the law. That`s it.

And if any of them think they`re going to be able to slither away from this, they should be wondering about the information we`ve already got within our possession in our committee.

HAYES: Wow. Congressman Jamie Raskin, thank you very much.

RASKIN: Thank you for having me, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, why did CDC director Rochelle Walensky overrule her own advisory committee? She joins me to explain her big booster shot announcement and who is now eligible after this. Don`t go anywhere.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:32:44]

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Today, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled the recommendations of her own agency`s advisory panel, coming out in favor of booster shots that the FDA approved Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for frontline workers, which includes health care workers, teachers and others whose jobs put them at risk.

The unusual move was underscored by the fact the decision came out after midnight, but it is in line with the administration`s goal of getting all Americans booster shots.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In this week, as planned, we took a key step in protecting the vaccinated with booster shots, which our top government doctors believe provides the highest level of protection available to date.

I`ll be getting my booster shot. It`s hard to acknowledge I`m over 65 but I`ll be getting my booster shot. It`s a bear, isn`t it? I tell you, acknowledge it anyway.

But all kidding aside, I`ll be getting my booster shot. I`m not sure exactly when I`m going to do it, as soon as I can get it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now is the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Doctor, it`s great to have you.

A lot of people have a lot of questions. So, if you`ll bear with me, I would like to just walk through all of this because I follow this for a living and I feel a little confused.

So, first, I just want to talk about the process we saw play out, because I think that`s part of the confusion.

There`s an advisory panel called ACIP, if I`m not mistaken, right? And they issue recommendations, and then, you can take them or leave them I guess.

What is the normal way of to process and why are there these two steps?

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CDC: Thank you, Chris. So, actually, we can back up a little bit more and say there`s an advisory panel to the FDA that voted for the booster shot. There`s the regulatory authorization that the commissioner did on Wednesday.

And then, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the ACIP deliberates and advises me on who they believe should the booster shot should be recommended for. That was the panel that met on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are about four votes and some of them were unanimous and the one that I believe you`re referring to was of split vote.

HAYES: OK. What is their -- again, I don`t want to get too processy but I think it`s part of the confusion, right? Because it`s like, what is their task? Are they looking at the data? Are they making a policy judgment based on costs and benefits? What`s going into the thinking of that advisory board and then into your judgments?

[20:35:18]

WALENSKY: They pored over the data for two days, they looked at vaccine effectiveness and how it was doing (INAUDIBLE) was there a waning, how much waning was it leading to hospitalizations. They look at feasibility. They look at the safety data and they take all of those data together and make a recommendation based on a vote.

HAYES: OK, so now, let`s get to the categories of people for whom booster shots are now recommended and under which circumstances.

Now, this is just for the Pfizer vaccine, I want to talk about the others because there`s a lot of questions about those too.

So, right now, we`re just talking about Pfizer, walk me through the categories of people that the CDC is now recommending receive booster shots.

WALENSKY: Right, so, we want to make sure that people who are past six -- they`re sixth month -- six months after their second dose, again, people who primarily received advisor for their first two doses.

And we are looking -- we are recommending people be boosted if they are over the age of 65, if they live in long term care facilities. And if they have high risk of severe disease by virtue of the fact that they have other comorbidities.

We are suggesting that people may get a booster if they have occupational risk or high risk of exposure because of their occupation, or because of places they live, institutional settings.

HAYES: Right? So, this is -- so, this is -- this is everyone who we`re talking about are people who have already passed six months of the second shot, because there is some data indicating some diminution of vaccine efficacy of Pfizer after that period, right?

So, we`re talking about seniors, we`re talking about people that are in long term care facilities, we`re talking about people with high risk and comorbidities, right? And then, the may here is if you`re a frontline worker, then you can also get a shot. That`s where we`re at.

WALENSKY: Frontline workers in institutional settings, exactly. So, we wanted to make it so that these people have the option of getting a vaccine. These are people I remind you, health care workers were among the first vaccinated over -- you know, some of them nearly nine months ago, and they are now still being called upon in many places with short -- you know, shortfalls of health care workers, and we wanted to make sure that they were protected or have the option to be protected.

HAYES: So, I want to read you a critique from Dr. William Schaffner, because there has been some critique of this process. And I -- and the thrust of it is basically that the administration put the cart before the horse.

The administration announced this policy goal, we`re going to get everyone boosters before the process had played out to analyze the data. And then, things were kind of reverse engineered around that.

I`ll read his quote. This has not been done according to the rules. It started in Washington with the president`s announcement, said Dr. William Schaffner, a nonvoting member of the CDC`s vaccine advisory panel. This has been confusing all along.

What do you say to that?

WALENSKY: You know, back in August, the CDC published several studies that started to suggest that we were going to see some waning and we were seeing waning in Israel, we were seeing waning in a couple of countries that had Delta before us.

And so, we were starting to get concerned that waning was happening and that we were going to need boosts. And that`s when we started planning, that`s when that announcement happened.

Fast forward now to Pfizer has sent their information into the FDA, the FDA has authorized the boost. And now, the CDC reviews -- the advisory panel reviews the science and provides a recommendation to me.

What I can tell you is over the last week, I have watched numerous hours of scientific deliberation about this, this decision was made on the science.

HAYES: What is the expectation folks who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson? What expectation should they have about what we can expect to see play out on booster guidance on those vaccines?

WALENSKY: A critical question. We are anxiously awaiting the manufacturers to submit the information to the FDA. The FDA will act with urgency. The Advisory Committee at CDC will also act with urgency and we are anticipating that will happen within weeks.

HAYES: The CDC also published a study today on masking in schools that looked at different Arizona counties and school districts. Pretty striking top line. What was the big finding there?

WALENSKY: You know, the big finding is that masks in school work. We`ve only had in some school districts about six weeks of school and we`ve already had in a different study that was published today over 1,800 schools closed, nearly a million children have been out of school because of school closures.

But the study that you`re referring to in Arizona demonstrated that schools that had masks were 3-1/2 times less likely to have a school outbreak than schools that didn`t have masks.

[20:40:08]

HAYES: Just as a -- to follow up, are we sure that`s not a correlation issue and not a causation, which is to say, like, there`s higher levels of community transmission in the school districts that are also the ones most inclined to not have a masking policy? (INAUDIBLE) saying?

WALENSKY: Yes, and that`s actually been studied as well and we`ve examined those correlations for exactly the concern you raise. This is an independent effect of masks.

HAYES: Wow. Well, that`s really, really striking and concrete data and extremely useful I think for everyone who`s issuing this guidance.

I feel like I understand this better now than going into this interview, which was my goal for today. So, thank you, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

WALENSKY: Thank you so much.

HAYES: Still to come, the openly racist coverage of immigration on Fox News, I`ve got something to say about that. So, stick around, you do not want to miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:45:07]

HAYES: Ever since there have been immigrants coming to America in large numbers, there have been bigots and racists who did not want them.

One consistent argument those bigots and racists have made is that the newcomers would overrun the people who were already here. This is really old standard stuff. And usually, it was about race, ethnicity, or religion. It of course happened to the Irish and the Italians and the Jews and the Chinese.

In fact, the first bit of immigration legislation in this country was literally the Chinese Exclusion Act. It happened to Mexicans, most recently, Haitians.

The fundamental message of these bigots across time, is that these bad other dirty people, uncivilized, different than us will overrun and replace us, the good pure Americans.

Here`s the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, David Duke making that argument, as well as an updated version you may have heard very recently.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID DUKE, FORMER GRAND WIZARD, KKK: I think that our heritage in this country is being lost. I`m not against to the rights of any minorities but I think this country is on its way to being a third world nation.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: We have a moral obligation to admit the world`s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poor and dirtier and more divided.

DUKE: Right now, America`s being made over, we`re losing the integrity of our society. Our children are going to be growing up as strangers in their own land.

CARLSON: An unrelenting stream of immigration, but why? Well, Joe Biden just said it, to change the racial mix of the country, that`s the reason. To reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world.

DUKE: You have a rapidly declining European American majority. And if we don`t reverse this soon, we will be a minority in our own country.

And at that point, we will be outnumbered and out voted in our land. And no matter what you think about any issue, you will be powerless to make your voice heard in government.

CARLSON: This policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I got to say, in a lot of those moments, Tucker Carlson is a lot more overt with his bigotry than the former KKK guy.

Now, many people have been understandably shocked by how audaciously racist this argument is, and it is indeed. But it`s also worth actually confronting it because it is not just racist, it is also stupid.

Now, those things are related because racism is a form of stupidity. But in this case, I want to confront the core idea because the text of this argument is also said over this subtext.

These are the images I`m sure you have seen. These are the people leaving one of the poorest countries in the world, Haiti. They`ve made an incredibly perilous track, they have gone across the water, that`s the Rio Grande there, to cross from Mexico to the U.S. and set up a camp under a Texas bridge, hoping to apply for asylum, which we got can`t stress enough, is their right under national, our laws and international law.

It`s a right that was suspended by the Trump administration with the help of Stephen Miller, and whose suspension has been continued by the Biden administration, essentially leading to those folks, those Haitian people being rounded up and deported back to Haiti.

Now, for the record, this is what it looks like under that bridge today, the entire camp is empty.

Today, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that all the migrants there have been removed, some are being returned to Haiti, a majority of them are now headed for immigration proceedings.

But these are the images that have been airing around the clock on Fox News because these images communicate something. They speak far louder than any arguments can.

Whenever they show you a large group of people at the border, it is because the images like this are meant to scare you. They`re meant to tell you, you Americans sitting at home watching the T.V., that these people are coming to take what is yours, to overrun you and to stimulate the deepest part of your brain in the brainstem that is scared of strangers and foreigners, a part of the brain that we all have.

It`s a very profound and effective form of politics, not just here, but across the world in all kinds of different contexts. It`s one of the most dangerously ascendant and virulent forms of demagoguery the world over, particularly at this moment, the world has become smaller and people are moving across borders more than ever.

Now, I`d like to spell out some of the many reasons why this particular racism isn`t just morally vicious, but deeply stupid.

First of all, it`s almost too obvious to state but I`m going to say it anyway, no one`s being replaced. If you`re watching me right now, and let`s say the U.S. allowed every one of those Haitians to apply for asylum, you wouldn`t get kicked out of the country. It`s not the way it works.

America is not a nightclub where people have to come out before other people can come in. It`s actually a really big country with nearly 330 million people. So, a few thousand people are not replacing anyone.

[20:50:13]

HAYES: Number two, the David Dukes and the Tucker Carlsons of the world want to portray the people who are trying to come here as in Tucker`s words, obedient, as mindless drones were being imported because they will do whatever Democrats tell them.

Think about it for just half a second, OK? These people are dumb, one of the most difficult ambitious things a human being can do. They left their homes at great personal cost and risk, they cross thousands of miles to a completely foreign land where most of them don`t know anyone and don`t speak the language in the slim hope of a better life.

Whatever you want to call that, that`s the opposite of obedient. Whatever you want to say about the folks showing up in these conditions, these are go-getters by definition. That`s a much tougher row to hoe than just being a legacy case who cruises on your name and your family connections.

The other part of that claim that does not make any sense is the idea that anyone knows what politics these people believe or how they will vote.

One of the remarkable things we saw in 2020 was there a lot of immigrants who voted for Donald Trump.

New York Times wrote, "Many areas with large populations of Latinos and residents of Asian descent, including ones with the highest numbers of immigrants had something in common this election, a surge in turnout and a shift to the right, often a sizable one."

You know what? People are complicated. All people. No matter where they come from, and what they look like, still human beings, still complicated.

What logical reason will the Republican Party or conservatives have to broadly dismiss an opportunity to grow the party to the movements` base?

And finally, Tucker Carlson is alleging some conspiracy by the Democratic Party to bring new liberal voters in, but the truth is just about the opposite.

I have been covering this issue for 16 years. I wrote a story in 2006 and end up getting spiked about the McCain-Kennedy Comprehensive Immigration Reform.

I`ve been covering it for two Democratic administrations, at no point have Democrats passed Comprehensive Immigration Reform to legalize the 11 million people who are here without legal status.

And according to the State Department from February to the end of August, the U.S. of the Biden administration has admitted, just over 6,000 refugees in a country of 330 million people.

If this is a big conspiracy by the Democrats to import a ton of new voters, they are doing a very bad job at it, aren`t they?

The reality is that the last two Democratic presidents have had pretty strong enforcement first policy approaches of the border. That was the case under Barack Obama, it`s the case under Joe Biden right now.

And of course, the disgusting irony is that that wrong and again, stupid racist message about replacement is being pounded into people`s heads, so that people like Joe Biden and other Democrats get scared of that reaction.

And they send these desperate people who have undertaken one of the most courageous things a person can undertake back to where they came from. That`s the whole point.

And I`m sorry, but we cannot allow this vicious stupidity to win.

Julian Castro served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama before that, is the mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and he joins me now.

What do you think about the idea Julian that those images and that message as vile as it is, draws blood and it -- and it works to a certain extent with the people it`s intended to work and it scares Democrats, and all the way up in the Biden administration into being worried about what it looks like, with how -- what they do in the border?

JULIAN CASTRO, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, no question. And you laid out some of the history of that, whether we were talking earlier on about Chinese or Irish or Italians or Jews, or Mexicans or folks in the Northern Triangle countries or this past week, Haitians, there is a powerful amount of fear mongering and this stirring up of xenophobia that too oftentimes has gone a long way in politics.

And the reaction to that among Democrats too often has been to not touch it, to think of it as a third rail issue that not really want to mix it up. And what happens is that they don`t even make the argument.

You remember, Chris, that when he accepted the nomination for president, Joe Biden spoke about it -- and he has spoken about it many times on the campaign trail before, the 2020 election being a battle for the soul of the nation.

Well, who wins when we don`t make the argument about why extending a hand of compassion and of common sense to people who are fleeing deep poverty and political turmoil and gang violence and natural disasters who are in dire need when we won`t even allow them to make an asylum claim?

And on top of that, these images that captured them being treated like animals, it is astounding, these last few days have been astounding to me. And so out of character I think with what people expected from President Biden and his administration.

[20:55:17]

HAYES: You know, I think -- I obviously agree with you on the sort of the argument from compassion. But it also strikes me that there`s another argument here, which again, it`s just like, it`s good to have these people here. It`s affirmatively good. It`s not like, we`re not doing them favors.

Like, there`s people that come from all over this country, all over the world, who are, frankly, bad asses, who have undertaken unbelievably difficult journeys. And they bring that here, and they do a lot of great stuff. And then, they spend money, and they rent apartments and (INAUDIBLE) businesses. And it affirmatively is good for people.

It`s not like -- I think the zero-sum notion that is so embedded in this, like, they`re going to take a slice of pizza that I can`t then eat, it`s just totally wrong. Even in a practical sense, forget the charity.

CASTRO: Well, you know, I mean, they grow the pie, right? I mean, they are hardworking, they`re often entrepreneurial. Many folks become small business owners here in the United States, they go on to have children who often are even more successful than they are and are part of the fabric of progress of this country in every way that you can imagine and have those same values that have made ours a special nation. And that`s the argument that has to be made along with the others.

But again, I think right now, that argument is not being made by too many people on the Democratic side, because there`s a fear there.

HAYES: There`s also something really alarming that`s happened specifically in your state, in the state of Texas in Texas politics, which is that the Texas Republican Party has leaned into the most viciously racist version of these arguments.

In a way I think that would have been shocking to the Texas Republican Party 20 years ago. I mean, obviously, they`re always elements of that.

Here`s -- I want to just play you some of basically -- these are I think Texas Republicans, basically reciting the David Duke argument, take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They want to replace the American electorate with a -- with a third world electorate that will be on welfare and public assistance. Put them on a path to citizenship and amnesty and enfranchise them with a vote and they will have a permanent majority.

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK (R-TX): The revolution has begun. A silent revolution by the Democrat Party and Joe Biden to take over this country.

They are allowing this year, probably two million, that`s what we apprehended, maybe another million into this country.

At least in 18 years, even if they all don`t become citizens before that they can`t vote. in 18 years, if every one of them has two or three children. You`re talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters.

Who do you think they`re going to vote for? So, this is -- this is trying to take over our country without firing a shot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I mean, that`s really downright violent rhetoric, honestly. Like, when you`re saying they`re taking over the country without firing a shot, the implication is that you would be justified, essentially in resorting to some sort of force to defend yourself from.

CASTRO: Well, and we`ve seen this kind of talk, this rhetoric lead to violence. We remember what happened in 2019 in El Paso at that Walmart, what happened in Atlanta last year.

And so, you know, there`s a danger to this kind of rhetoric taking hold in mainstream politics in our country. And for it to happen here in Texas is just crazy talk.

A few weeks ago, when the census came out, one of the top lines for Texas was that Latinos now are at about 39-1/2 percent of the population along with non-Hispanic whites, and this is a state that borders Mexico, there are still, you know, family connections, historical connections, people across the border for trade and other reasons all the time. That`s sort of the culture of South Texas.

And so, for these guys to think they can get away with that kind of rhetoric in a state like Texas, it shows you how far off the beaten path they`ve gone to appeal to a smaller and smaller slice of the electorate that is older, that is whiter and they`re just trying to, you know, eke out every little last bit of support that they can to fire them up and win their primary and then, try and win the general election.

HAYES: Julian Castro, always a pleasure. Thank you, Sir. Appreciate it.

CASTRO: Thank you.

HAYES: Before we go, I just wanted to mention a piece that I wrote, you know, before I was a talking T.V. person, I used to write for a living, written a few books and I wrote an essay for The New Yorker. I worked on it this summer, it`s about, well, why we`re at where we`re at on the internet these days. It`s called on the internet we`re always famous. You can get it -- check it out at the NewYorker.com, hope you like it.

That is ALL IN for this week. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

[21:00:03]

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: I in fact loved your piece in The New Yorker, Chris.