Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 9/21/21

Former President Trump wrote to Georgia Secretary of State asking him to decertify the election last week. One-on-one interview with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Trump and his lawyer`s plot to steal the election. The House Democrats are proposing a law that limits on executive power. The House January 6 Select Committee subpoenas could come within a week.

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, SECRETARY OF STATE, GEORGIA: Where we have to really have people that are going to stand in the line, have the moral courage to just say, this is how the results came out.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice-over): Inside the effort to overthrow democracy.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don`t know. Look, Brad, I got to get -- I have to find 12,000 votes, and I have them times a lot. And therefore, I won the state.

HAYES: With Donald Trump still trying to overturn the election in Georgia. Meet the Republicans still holding the line. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins me live tonight.

RAFFENSPERGER: And at the end of the day, the results were what they were, that President Trump did not care in the state of Georgia.

HAYES: Then, the push to save the country from another Donald Trump.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): It shouldn`t matter who the President of the United States is. We should want that President not to be able to abuse that office to enrich themselves.

HAYES: Congressman Adam Schiff is here on that. And how the Texas abortion law just got the plaintiff it deserves. And as Biden pushes his big clean energy plan, why is Joe Manchin of all people crafting the climate bill when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. You know the other day I was voraciously reading the news to prepare for this show. And I came across this letter from Donald Trump to the Secretary of State in Georgia Brad Raffensperger. And in the letter Trump asked the Secretary of State to, "Start the process of decertifying the election."

And you know, we read a lot here on the program to prepare the show for you. Sometimes we`re paying very close attention, sometimes things are in the periphery. I thought, oh, a new document has just surfaced from those heavy days between the November election and January 6, those days when Donald Trump was trying everything he could to end the American democratic experiment.

You know, when he was attempting to install himself the loser over the candidates won in clear violation of the rule of law and the will of the people. But I was wrong. Trump sent that letter four days ago on September 17, 2021. And it is a reminder of the fact that while most everyone else may have moved on from the last election, Donald Trump is not.

And the faction of American politics he controlled and controls has not moved on either. And that faction controls one of the two viable political parties in this country which is to say, that faction is just a coin flip away from seizing power at any time. So, we may have dodged the bullet of the 2020 election, but we are still getting new reminders of just how close we came to losing this democracy and how active the threat remains going forward.

Yesterday, another document underlying precisely that threat became public. Now, this one actually is from that period between the election and January 6. It is a memo written by a right-wing lawyer named john Eastman. He is a member of the conservative Federalist Society. In fact, he recently co- authored an opinion piece for Fox News with none other than John Yoo who was the legal architect of the torture regime under President George W. Bush.

Now, Eastman -- I`m going to try to put this as charitably as possible. Eastman is someone who has been willing to argue for views and positions that the vast majority of constitutional scholars would not just reject but laugh at. For instance, questioning whether Kamala Harris is a natural born citizen and therefore eligible to be vice president.

That piece that John Eastman wrote last August caught the attention of, you`ll never guess, Donald Trump who`s always looking for like one or two people who will agree with him, to give him some gravitas for his nonsense. And so, you`ll never guess when it came time to overturn a democratic election, Eastman became one of Trump`s go-to people basically arguing for a coup.

And on January 4, The New York Times reported that Eastman was delivering a last-minute pitch at the White House to Trump and Pence about what the then-vice president could do to overturn the election on January 6. In their new book, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report more details about that meeting.

They quote Trump is telling Pence, you really need to listen to John. He`s a respected constitutional scholar. Hear him out. Woodward and Costa also obtained Eastman`s memo in which he lays out the six-step plan he presented to Trump and Pence that day as he tried to pressure the then-vice president into essentially seizing power.

The memo describes blow by blow how he saw the scheme playing out and the key point in his scenario is basically for Mike Pence to usurp the entire democratic process of this country. He calls on Pence to convert what is ministerial role presiding over the counting of the votes into a substantive role in which Pence declares a bunch of electors invalid and contested and thereby throws the election to the House of Representatives where because Republicans had 26 state caucuses, they would prevail.

[20:05:16]

Now, what that would mean to extend Eastman`s logic as evident in the memo is it the Vice President, the sitting Vice President, right, presiding over the counting of electoral votes could always just essentially veto the election, could decide unilaterally who the next president is, or could just decide to throw the votes in the House, giving Congress veto power over the votes of the American people.

Why have an election in the first place? Obviously, that was the case. America would not be a democracy in a recognizable sense. And here`s the thing. It`s really not clear what would have happened if Mike Pence had followed John Eastman`s plan. Like, we don`t know. We do know that pence was trying to, that he was curious if you will.

According to Woodward and Costa, Pence even called former Vice President Dan Quayle to ask his advice. They described Quayle as adamant telling Pence "Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None, zero, forget it. Put it away. And ultimately, as the mob of Trump supporters in the Capitol chanted hang Mike Pence, and they bashed in the heads of police officers defending the building. Pence did the only thing the constitution would let them do. He did the right thing. The only option.

To the great disappointment of John Eastman who spoke at the rally that morning, famously, ahead of the insurrection, and then denounced the vice president on Steve Bannon show that evening. That`s after the crowd had stormed the Capitol, costing several people their lives, after the cops heads had been bashed in on live national television.

One week later, following protests about his participation on January 6, Eastman had to retire from his job as a professor at a California law school. But you know, we basically retired in comfort. He`s still a member of the Federalist Society, so good job Federalist Society. Ultimately, he is part of an important story from this last election, that there were more conservatives ultimately in key positions who were willing to do the right lawful thing and those were not.

There were more Brad Raffenspergers than John Eastmans as you might say. Now, Raffensperger has emerged as one of the most notable figures because of just how much pressure was put on him and his state in Georgia. We now know the full scale of that pressure of Donald Trump`s essentially unlawful coup attempt in Georgia.

Involved in a phone call to the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp urging him to persuade the state legislature to overturn Biden`s victory in the state and order an audit of absentee ballots signatures. Trump also intended to fire a United States Attorney in the state because he refused to say that widespread voter fraud have been found in Georgia.

Remember, he plotted with a lawyer at the Justice Department to pull up a Justice Department coup where he would oust the Acting Attorney General and then wield the department`s power to force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn the results or at least give them cover to do so. And now, infamously, the former president place an hour-long call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger trying to get him to change the outcome of the vote.

TRUMP: So, look, all I want to do is this, I just want to find 11,780 votes which is one more that we have because we won the state. And flipping the state is a great testament to our country. Now, we do have a way but I don`t want to get into it. We found a way in other states later, excuse me, but we don`t need it because we`re only down to 11,000 votes, so we don`t even need it.

HAYES: That`s interesting. We found another way. I`ve always wondered what that is. I think it`s probably the Eastman plot he`s talking about and he says we found another way. We don`t know. Eight months later, Trump is still at it with this letter. Again, it was sent four days ago, this September, claiming large scale voter fraud continues to be reported in Georgia, the number of false and or irregular votes is far greater than needed to change the Georgia election result. People do not understand why you and Governor Brian Kemp adamantly refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts and fight so hard the election truth not be told.

Brad Raffensperger is now facing a primary challenge from Congressman Jody Hice who Trump has endorsed. We brought you the story the other day of another Trump-endorsed candidate running for Secretary of State and Arizona. There`s evidence that State Representative Mark Finchem was one of the key Stop the Steal architects. He was actually outside the Capitol on January 6. He has been involved with the preposterous Arizona audit.

He wants to oversee elections in the state of Arizona. So, just imagine if both of Trump`s candidates, his Stop the Steal MAGA allies win those two races, if they are in power and those two key swing states win 2024 rolls around earlier, and that John Eastman memo gets dusted off.

I hate to tell you this. This is a plausible future, a deeply dangerous one for this country unless steps are taken to prevent it from happening. And who better to discuss this than Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger himself. His new book Integrity Counts is out November 2nd. And he joins me now.

It`s good to have you, Mr. Secretary. Maybe let`s start with your reaction to getting that letter in September 17 from the ex-president saying that you`re still stonewalling the proven facts that the election was stolen.

[20:10:22]

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, we`re not stonewalling anything. To that point about DeKalb County, we had opened up an investigation probably about three or four weeks ago. And we`re continuing to investigate it. We`ve investigated everything. And when we have our final report, then we`ll hand that over to the state election board for their disposition.

But at the end of the day, it`s been really now pushing 10 months now since a November election. And we continue to fight this information -- misinformation about the election. Every allegation that was made, which I put in my book, everyone that was made, we ran down the trap line and we found out that it wasn`t supported by the facts.

They said that there was thousands of people that voted that were felons. And we found that there`s no more than 74, they said that there was thousands of people -- 66,000 of underage voters, there were zero. They said there`s five or 10,000 dead people, there was less than a handful. It`s things like that.

And it`s really tough to -- it takes time to do that, but we do our research. But we knew it wasn`t based on the fact. And so, it`s just an issue that we have. I`m a lifelong Conservative Republican. You should call me a ranking conservative. And -- but I do know at the end of the day, my job is to make sure we have honest and fair elections, and make sure that I follow the constitution and follow state law.

HAYES: In terms of following the law, you we recorded that -- I think someone, you or your staff recorded that phone conversation with the president. We`ve all heard it, heard excerpts, look to transcripts. The other is this debate about what exactly to call, the thing that we saw unfold between November and January culminating in that, you know, violent mob concussing police officers on the steps of the Capitol.

And I`m curious, what would you call it? How do you characterize what the President tried to do, what he tried to do in that phone call?

RAFFENSPERGER: It`s obvious that he had been fed information for a long period of time by all of his acolytes. And I don`t know if he believed it. You`d have to ask him what he really believed. But I do know that books are coming out and his poll workers, his campaign workers were telling him that he was behind virtually the whole year of 2020.

And so, it should not come to him as a surprise that he came up short. But we do have data and we know that in Georgia, 28,000 people actually skipped the presidential ballot because they didn`t vote for Biden, Trump or Jo Jorgensen. They just skipped it completely, but yet they voted down below and vote for all the other races.

In the metro area, over 20,000 people more voted for Senator Perdue than they voted for President Trump. And in the Republican Congressional areas, over 33,000 votes were -- got -- or received by the Congressman than President Trump. You can really ask the Republican congressman how completing campaign harder for President Trump. I`m just being a little rhetorical there, but that`s the facts. It just didn`t have the votes across the state.

HAYES: You sound like someone who`s -- obviously, you`ve given a lot of criticism from the president and other folks, right. I saw your deputy Gabe Sterling coming out to, you know, angrily sort of denounced the folks that were, you know, putting up images of poll workers and leading to security threats.

I mean, when I look at the 2020 election in Georgia, it seems like there`s a lot to be proud of. I mean, you had very, very high turnout. A lot of people were able to vote, we saw some voting lines in those first early days of early voting, but over time, those shrank pretty quickly. And it seemed like it was a pretty efficiently run election. And then you`ve had three counts to verify its accuracy. It seems like, this is an election you and Georgia should be proud of 2020.

RAFFENSPERGER: Our county election directors, they thought they ran a really good election. They said, look at all the obstacles we had. We had to get brand new voting machines up ready for the new election that was happening in 2020. Then all of a sudden, COVID hits, so they had to run an election during a pandemic, and all the issues that you had during that year.

And so -- then afterwards, we feel like we`ve been beat up. And you have to understand that the counties run elections in Georgia. We have 159 counties. We over -- you know -- see that, but they did an amazing job of making sure that we kept lines short in November. On Election Day, the lines were less than -- average, less than two minutes long in the afternoon, somewhere for 40 or 50, but everything was under an hour.

HAYES: So, this sounds to me like a success story, right? I mean -- and there`s been a lot of attention on election administration in Georgia. So, here`s my question for you. I know you`re a supporter of the law that was passed on a strict part of vote in both houses in Georgia, the election law signed by Governor Kemp. And here`s a question I have. What was the problem that wall was trying to solve? You just told me about a great election. We know is accurate. It got counted three times. It`s had more scrutiny than any other election. Lots of people voted. Why would you look at that and say, that`s a problem, we got to fix this?

[20:15:17]

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, we do typically every two years, we will do an update. But if you go back in time, we`ve been fighting that whole myth of voter suppression from Stacey Abrams back to the 2018 election. Now, this last election, it was the other side of that coin, which is voter fraud. But both of those, what they create is a lack of confidence, lack of voter trust in the system.

So, we moved away now from using signature match. We`ve gone to driver`s license number. This is something that`s been used in Minnesota for over 10 years now. I think it`s a good solid process. It`s very objective instead of subjective.

HAYES: But here`s my -- here`s my question for you. Right. But here`s the thing. You just you just said this, and I`ve heard you say it before that this is restoring confidence. I`ve read other Republicans in your state, we`re showing competence. The reason for the erosion of confidence, particularly on absentee ballots, which you`re talking about, we`re going to change the verification procedure from signature match this new procedure, and the reason is restore confidence. The confidence was taken away by lies constantly told about the election.

If I go around saying Brad Raffensperger is an inveterate gambler, you got to keep them out of casinos, and then they keep you out of a casino, and you say why? And they say, well, because people think you`re an inveterate gambler. There`s a public perception. That`s not a good enough reason. You can`t point to the misinformation and rebuilding confidence as a justification for substantive changes if those were lies being told that eroded the confidence.

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, in SB202 that we just passed, we actually increased the number of days of early voting. That was a great success. We understand we need early voting, so we now have 17 days of early voting mandatory. And then any county that wants to add Sunday voting can do that. They can add two Sundays. That`s 19 days. So, I think that`s --

HAYES: Wait, but that`s -- but that`s just not responsive, right? There`s a bunch of mail-in ballots, there`s absentee ballots, there`s a verification procedure for them. That verification procedure worked objectively. It was checked three times. You know it and I know it. You guys come in and say, we`re going to change that procedure that worked, that was shown to work in more scrutiny than probably any other election in the country. We`re going to change that procedure to restore confidence. And what I`m saying is, you can`t restore confidence if what eroded the confidence was totalizing nonsense which are still being told about the election that you oversaw.

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, Chris, that`s why I wrote my book integrity counts, because at the end of the day, if you boil it all down, if we don`t get back to the most basic of things which is integrity, then we`re not going to fix anything, and we will be whistling in the wind. We have to make sure that we have integrity at all levels in everyone that`s elected, but also at your election directors. They fight hard for that. They`re not looking left or right. They want to make sure they run an honest and fair election.

And that`s why you need Secretaries of State, if they`re going to be overseeing elections, you want to make sure that they`re people of integrity, that they aren`t going to be leaning and tilting to the side of whatever their party leans are. And so, it gets down to integrity.

HAYES: Well, I agree on integrity. Let me -- let me ask you this. There`s two investigations that I just wanted to get your -- you`re sort of on the record, and I think there`s a Fulton County investigation of the President`s actions. I think you`ve said on the record, you intend to cooperate with those investigators. I wanted to know, have you had contact with them? Are you provided them with any documents? Or has anyone from your staff or yourself been interviewed by their investigators?

RAFFENSPERGER: They`ve already interviewed several staff members and also we send documents. And so, we fully intend to comply with that. And I don`t know what her pace is for that. And I think the other one here to refer to is the congressional -- the January 6 investigation. And we`re just going to have to wait and see.

At the end of the day, we`re pretty busy here in Georgia, and I want to make sure I can focus in on our municipal elections this year.

HAYES: Final question for you. January 6, the bipartisan commission select committee in Washington. I think you`ve announced that you don`t intend to cooperate with them. I wondered if that is still your position and why?

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, I`ve noticed that today they added a U.S. Attorney, a former U.S. Attorney that came from the Republican side, so I`m seeing that it`s bipartisan. So, that`s it positive developments So, we`ll just have to wait and see.

HAYES: OK, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, thank you very much. I really appreciate you making time tonight.

RAFFENSPERGER: Thank you.

HAYES: All right, House Democrats are working to prevent another president like Donald Trump from abusing the power of the office, today introducing a new bill that would limit presidential powers. Congressman Adam Schiff introduced the bill today. He`s here to explain how far it goes to prevent anything like the last four years from happening again, after this.

[20:20:00]

HAYES: Public hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee back in July. Committee Vice Chair, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming made it very clear that they would take their investigative power seriously.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): The task of this committee will require persistence. We must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly. We must get to objective truth. We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So, perhaps it come as no surprise yesterday when the chair of the committee, Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said that we "Will probably as a committee issue subpoenas either to witnesses or organizations within a week. This comes as Politico is reporting today the committee member, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California, has admitted to a more aggressive approach when it comes to issuing those subpoenas, saying that the committee is going to forego some of the time- consuming steps that have dogged previous investigations.

When it comes to shoring up what Schiff has called fault lines in America`s democracy, he did not stop there. Separate from the work of the committee, Congressman Schiff introduced a bill today, along with other members of Congress that aims to set new limits on presidential power.

And Congressman Adam Schiff joins me now. Congressman, first tell me what this bill would do and why it`s necessary in the wake of what we`ve experienced.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Well, this bill is really modeled after what Congress did post-Watergate when they enact enacted a whole series of reforms designed to address the abuses that took place during the Nixon administration. This current package of reforms, enforces and expedites congressional subpoenas so that we can`t have a new administration essentially tie us up in court for year after year after year.

[20:25:16]

It strengthens penalties for violating the Hatch Act so that the White House can`t hold a political convention on White House grounds or dragoon federal employees into campaign workers. It protects against the abuse of the party from power. It tolls the statute of limitations for presidents who commit crimes so they can`t simply avoid prosecution because they`re in office and escape prosecution after they leave because the statute of limitations expires.

It protects inspector generals that protects whistleblowers. It strengthens the independence of the Justice Department. And, Chris, that`s just a partial list.

HAYES: Well, it seems to me that you can imagine a world in which this would be bipartisan insofar as like on congressional subpoenas, right? I mean, you know, there`s a partisan interest here, and then there`s a -- there`s a different branches of government interest. You know, much of what Trump did, one could say, has rendered congressional subpoenas particularly executive, pretty empty. I imagine Republicans are going to want to use that power again. But I think I know my answer the question, but do you have Republicans interested in this as well?

SCHIFF: Well, Chris, I hope that we will. You know, of course, they live in fear. So many of them live in fear of an errant statement of the former president criticizing them for supporting pro-democracy efforts if it`s viewed as a criticism of his conduct of office. So, we got to get over that fear factor in terms of the Republicans.

But many of the reforms, the individual reforms in this bill had Republican support in the past. Heck, I mean, some of the Republicans were leaders of efforts to protect inspector generals and whistleblowers. Some Republicans introduced legislation in the past to expedite enforcement of congressional subpoenas.

And I would hope that they would recognize, look, these are things that they should want, no matter who the President of the United States is. They ought to be defending their own institution. If we can`t do oversight, we can`t be effective.

HAYES: I want to play for you something I just said on that question which is the Secretary of State of Georgia, I asked him about compliance and cooperation with the January 6 committee. This is what he had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN EASTMAN, THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY: The vice president in the meeting I had in the Oval Office with him and the President on January 4th specifically asked me, do you think I have the authority to simply unilaterally decide that certain of these electoral votes are invalid? And I said, that`s an open question. This is a direct quote. But whether or not you have that authority, the fact that the legislatures have not certified the alternate slate of electors would make it foolish to exercise it.

And that`s why at the end of the day, what we were asking is simply that he accede to requests from a number of the state legislatures -- legislators to delay things so that they were now coming back into formal session. Their governors refused to call them into special session to deal with this. They were now back into normal session and they wanted to look at it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was obviously not the Secretary of State of Georgia. That was the Conservative lawyer John Eastman who has been advising the former President about essentially how to get Mike Pence to overturn the election unilaterally through a very torture reading of his constitutional duties.

It seems to me to relate to the project that you`re engaged in insofar as the ultimate power is using the power of the office to stay in office, which is what was contemplated here and what it seems to me there needs to be a firewall against.

SCHIFF: Well, absolutely. And whether it was the right clip or not, both are very pertinent to what we`re doing on the January 6 select committee. We`re going to be making a series of recommendations on how to protect our democracy going forward from efforts like the one that you just heard described where they would flout the spirit of the law and put our country into a constitutional crisis by trying to overturn the clear election results of their will of the voters.

So, we`ll be addressing that on the January 6 Select Committee. In terms of what the Georgia Secretary of State said, and I did hear that where he talked about how he might cooperate with the select committee now that we have Republican staff as well as Democratic staff. Look, our committee is bipartisan. Our members are bipartisan, our staff is bipartisan, and our work is nonpartisan.

But -- and there`s no reason that the Secretary should not cooperate with us. I think he`s got an important story to tell the American people. But I will say this, you don`t get to pick and decide, I like this committee, I don`t like this committee, I like this composition or I don`t. When you get a congressional subpoena, you have to comply with it. When you get a request for information, we would hope we would do so voluntarily.

HAYES: Yes, I guess that`s the question, right? I mean, what is the lesson you`ve learned from the -- I mean, you`ve got a sort of statutory fix here in the legislation you propose today that would strengthen congressional subpoenas. But what`s the lesson you`ve learned about tactics or approach with those document requests and subpoenas from all the stonewalling that in some ways ended up being partially successful from the Trump folks?

[20:30:14]

SCHIFF: Well, it was all too successful. And you know, except for the fact that we impeach the president over his obstruction of Congress. But the lesson we learned is that number one, we need statutory changes to expedite enforcement so another president can`t simply play rope-a-dope in the courts.

In the interim, in the meanwhile, we do have a mechanism we didn`t have over the last four years, which is someone who flouts our subpoenas we can hold in contempt and make a referral to the Justice Department, and it won`t be ignored by a Bill Barr crony of the President. So, people who do flout our subpoenas will understand that they could face criminal exposure if they do so. And that`s not a worry that I think any of the Trump people have.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Adam Schiff, thanks for making time tonight.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, why as a senator who made half a million dollars last year alone from the fossil fuel industry in charge of crafting the country`s climate plan? That`s next.

[20:35:00]

HAYES: Something I don`t get to say enough is that we actually have some good news on the climate front. But because we`re talking about existential disaster, it does come with a big asterisk. The good news is that along every step of the way, experts, people who`ve studied this for a living and work in energy have vastly underappreciated the rate of clean energy deployment and how cheap and how quickly it would get cheap.

The only way of -- the old way of thinking about fossil fuels being cheaper and clean energy being lots of government subsidies has now been essentially flipped on its head. In fact, one recent paper out of Oxford suggests that a rapid transition to green energy would save trillions of dollars based on energy costs alone. That`s before you even factor in the benefits of addressing climate change.

Quoting from the report, "Compared to continuing with the fossil fuel-based system, our rapid green energy transition will likely result in overall net savings of many trillions of dollars, even without accounting for climate damages or co-benefits of climate policy." And if it gets even better, if all the fossil fuel companies stopped lobbying against clean power, if we let the renewable energy trends continue at the rate they already are developing, "We achieve a near net-zero emissions energy system within 25 years."

Literally, according to this report, if we just sit back, let things develop their current pace, we will reach near net-zero carbon emissions in 25 years. Now, we probably need to get there sooner than the mid-2040`s almost certainly because the clock is ticking on tipping points and irreversible climate destruction. So, a strong government investment renewables could potentially get us to where we need to be quicker.

But here`s the thing. That`s not what we are seeing. Instead, we are seeing an utterly perverse situation of special interest fossil fuel companies putting their thumb on the scale of government policy to artificially extend the life and fossil fuels, the thing we know is killing the planet. Like, in Congress, where this guy is now running the show.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I`ll take on Washington and this administration to get the federal government off of our backs out of our pockets. I sued EPA and I`ll take dead aim at the cap and trade bill because it`s bad for West Virginia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That is how Joe Manchin ran for Senate back in 2010. You`ve seen him there shooting then-President Barack Obama`s climate bill with a rifle, which you know, work symbolically I guess. We didn`t pass climate legislation 10 years ago when it would have been much better too. Now, Senator Manchin is a West Virginia coal guy, you might say. Last year, he made nearly half a million dollars from coal production just personally.

He`s the largest recipient of coal and natural gas money in the Senate this election cycle. And he just happens to be the chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which means he is crafting the Democrat`s climate legislation. And as if it was not obvious already, New York Times reports he is committed to propping up coal and natural gas to use the government to artificially extend the life of the fuels we`re trying to get rid of which we`re phasing out anyway.

This man will be in charge of drafting legislation that decides whether we keep clinging to fossil fuels, and the rune they are bringing and will continue to bring or whether we finally begin the transition to a clean, affordable energy economy. So, what can President Biden do to keep his climate agenda alive? That`s next.

[20:40:00]

HAYES: President Joe Biden delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier today and use that moment to speak on among other topics the urgent need to tackle climate change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, we meet the threat of challenging climate? The challenging climate we`re all feeling already ravaging every part of our world with extreme weather, or will we suffer the merciless march of ever-worsening droughts and floods, more intense fires and hurricanes, longer heat waves, and rising seas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Those are the sentiments the President expressed last week as he toured the fire-ravaged western United States saying a stop in Colorado, we don`t have much more than 10 years. But as the president works to push this climate agenda through Congress, he must face the stark reality that he`s not just pushing Republicans -- not just Republicans pushing back, but members of his own party, which holds a razor-thin majority.

Joining me now, Gina McCarthy. She is the White House National Climate advisor, served as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Obama administration. First of all, let`s start with the projections from that Oxford report. Is it the White House`s view that we have underestimated the pace of green energy deployment? And then actually, you know, we could hit net zero with current pace of deployment by say 2040?

GINA MCCARTHY, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL CLIMATE ADVISER: Well, clearly, deployment of clean energy is increasing. Last year, we saw solar is the big winner, and we expect to see solar moving forward again. But the challenge that we`re facing is if you look at the science, it tells us that this is the decisive decade. That`s why the President is standing up at the U.N. General Assembly and talking about what we need to do now, not 15 years from now and not 30 years from now, but how do we take advantage of the shift to clean energy, use it to grow our economies both in the developing world in the developed world, and how do we use that to grow jobs and build opportunities for people?

This is the critical moment, Chris. I think you know it and I do, which is why we`re looking for significant investments from Congress so that we can accelerate the pace of clean energy now.

[20:45:11]

HAYES: But how could that be achieved if the climate provisions of the reconciliation package are being authored by an individual who has a very vested interest? And I don`t think it`s a slander against him to say this. I think he would tell you the same. Who has a vested interest for political reasons and other reasons to extend the life of fossil fuel extraction as long as it`s possible?

MCCARTHY: Well, I think Senator Manchin has been a good ally for the president as he worked on the infrastructure deal. And we received a good outcome from those negotiations. And we`re working now with Senator Manchin and with his staff and others on the Hill to look at provisions in the in the reconciliation bill that are going to be essential.

You know, the Senate -- Senator mansion is not the enemy. Senator Manchin is working with us every step of the way. And sure, he has questions, sure he has concerns, but we`re working through them. And I fully expect that we`re going to get a significant investment in the reconciliation bill that is going to help us drive this decade to a clean energy future which we so desperately need if we want to maintain our security, our safety, and our health.

HAYES: Is U.S. going to meet its Paris target this year?

MCCARTHY: Sure. We are going -- we`ve actually raised our commitment level financially which the President announced today. And we are going to move forward to make sure that our Paris commitments which are about getting us on a path to reduce utility emissions or electricity emissions by 80 percent by 2030. We`re going to have clean electricity by 2035. We`re looking at reducing our overall greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent in 2030. And we`re going to get to net-zero and 2050.

But I think the IPCC report has shown us that we need to be as aggressive as possible. Even the goals we just indicated, we really have to move forward this decade or we won`t achieve the kind of escalated reductions that the world needs to protect ourselves and give our kids a good future. But we will meet our commitments.

HAYES: The China -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will not build new coal fired power projects abroad. How significant is that?

MCCARTHY: Oh, it`s a big deal because I think those of us who follow these issues know that China has been funding significant amounts of coal utility investments across the -- across the world. And I think it`s important for all of us including China who is the world`s biggest -- our largest carbon emitter right now, to actually work together to make sure that we`re not just transitioning our own economies, but expanding the resources necessary to deal with this worldwide.

HAYES: Finally, the President issued an interesting new regulation, or at least a direction for development of Federal Labor Standards aimed at protecting workers from the impact of rising temperatures linked to climate change. We saw during that heatwave in the northwest, numerous people died on the job outside. Why take this step?

MCCARTHY: Well, excess heat or heat stress is called the silent killer in climate. We look at the wildfires which have mentioned the hurricanes, the floods, the drought. We can all see that. But the silent killer is heat stress. When we saw the -- in June of last of this year, in the Pacific Northwest, we had higher temperatures than we have ever seen before.

And we -- our temperatures across the country are record-breaking. That resulted in hundreds of excess deaths, thousands of emergency room visits. So, we put out a plan that across the government, we`re all working together to identify ways that we can address heat stress, allocate money to keep our seniors safe, get cooling centers in our schools, and yes, protect our workers with new labor standards.

HAYES: Yes. Kim Stanley Robinson`s Ministry for the Future opening scene, I recommend to people to read for a vision of what that can look like. Gina McCarthy, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

MCCARTHY: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, we have the first lawsuits under the new Texas abortion law and it`s a -- well, it`s a pretty bizarre situation, to be honest. I`ll explain why and what to expect from the case after this.

[20:50:00]

HAYES: The first lawsuits were filed over the weekend in the Texas abortion ban law or at least six-week abortion ban law. They were filed against a San Antonio Doctor who publicly revealed in a Washington Post column that he violated the Texas law that he had administered abortions.

Now, until this moment, things in Texas have kind of been frozen in place weirdly. And that`s because this crazy new law that outlaws abortion after six weeks was deliberately crafted so that it is only enforced through private citizens, suing doctors and anyone else and then being rewarded with cash bounties.

Five conservative justices on the Supreme Court used that weird structure as a pretext to say, well, we cannot block the law, there`s no one to block, there`s no one to enjoin, and so the law is now in effect in Texas. But now, things have changed. We now have the first known challenges under the law from plaintiffs in Arkansas and Illinois. And the whole thing I got to say is really a head-scratcher.

The Arkansas plaintiff who`s suing the doctor who admitted a -- performing an abortion is a former lawyer convicted of federal tax evasion who`s serving his 50 year -- 15-year prison sentence at home according to the filing. He`s got no connection to the case. He is not even pro-life. He just wants to force the court to review the law.

[20:55:15]

You know, in some ways, the utter absurdity of this suit is a great illustration of the ridiculous and to my mind, indefensible nature of the law because the law, at least as written, outsources enforcement allowing for anyone to sue anyone. My very sharp wife, Kate Shaw, who worked in the White House Counsel`s Office under President Obama, teaches constitutional law, she remarked that this is the very plaintiff that this law deserves, which I thought was a perfect way to describe it.

Nancy Northup is the President and the CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a nonprofit law firm that has been leading the legal charge against abortion bans, including Texas`s new law, and she joins me now.

All right, Nancy, so, first of all, what does it mean to have a doctor come forward and say, I have, you know, sort of in a civil disobedience way, violated this law?

NANCY NORTHUP, PRESIDENT AND CEO, CENTER FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: Yes, well, you know, Dr. Braid has been providing health care -- reproductive health care for almost 50 years. And he came forward in the Washington Post to say that he had provided care to a patient in her first trimester and then he understood that there could be consequences for that.

But he is just heartbroken every day when he goes into his clinic to have to turn so many patients away that he knows that he could provide care for. And for many of them, he just doesn`t have options to give them because for them to travel to Oklahoma, or out of state to New Mexico isn`t even an option.

So, he knew that he would be exposed to these lawsuits, but every day he`s watching this unconstitutional law, affect his patients really in a devastating way.

HAYES: So, there is now a lawsuit that`s been filed. And one of the things that`s weird about this is that, you know, there`s this notion of stamping in the law that, you know, people have to have some stake in a case. In a normal environment, this random Arkansas guy would have no standing to sue this other person in Texas. He`s not a party to -- at a dispute. He hasn`t been harmed.

But the point of the Texas law is basically the like, eviscerate the standard as far as I can. Like, what do you understand the legal status to be here?

NORTHUP: Yes, I mean, basically, Texas has said that, you know, the state is not going to enforce the law. They`re going to put these bounties out there for anybody to sue. And also, any number of people could sue. Every first-year law student in America could sue tomorrow. Although they have no connection to Dr. Braid, they have no connection to the patient in San Antonio, it is absolutely absurd.

And hopefully, these two laws that have been -- the two lawsuits that have been filed can get the court to be able to make a decision. I mean, a whole coalition of us filed two months ago long before the law was going to go into effect, so we could get an injunction ended up with that ruling from the supreme court where they turn their back. The Department Justice sued two weeks ago, and they don`t have a hearing until October 1st.

I mean, it`s time, about time for the court to step in. This is an unconstitutional law. It`s an untenable situation in Texas, and it needs to be stopped.

HAYES: Well, what`s -- so then, what`s the -- I mean, I don`t want to get too technical here, but like, what`s the legal perceived -- like, who`s going to review this next, right? Presumably, it`s the Texas State judge who`s -- who has been assigned these lawsuits, right? And are they the ones that step in and say like, we`re really not going to consider this until the Supreme Court weighs in or something?

NORTHUP: No. They should be ruling, you know, once you know, the doctor, you know, is actually served and it gets into the court proceedings. They shouldn`t be ruling that it`s unconstitutional. They can`t bring this kind of a lawsuit because the law itself is unconstitutional. So, hopefully, that will get the unconstitutionally of the law established. And again, we can push for an injunction statewide about this.

HAYES: December 1, there will be arguments on the Mississippi case, I know your organization is the lawyer in this case in which the court is being asked just frankly straight up to overturn Roe.

NORTHUP: That`s right. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe. And this is not happen the consideration of that issue in 30 years. So, they`re asking for 48 years of precedent to be overturned that that has been reaffirmed again and again and again.

And, you know, the courts vary -- the American Bar Association for the first time on the issue of abortion rights itself (AUDIO GAP). And they said, you know, the courts integrity is on the line.

HAYES: Yes. The great showdown between 1000 years of common law legal traditions in the Anglo Saxon world and counting to five with the justices you appointed. Nancy Northup, thank you very much.

That is ALL IN for this evening. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

