Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 6/28/21

Record-breaking heat waves blast Pacific Northwest. "The Washington Post" reported that prosecutors in New York have given former President Donald Trump`s attorneys a deadline of Monday afternoon to make any final arguments as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings. Former Attorney General William Barr is trying to rewrite his role in the big lie even though he enabled some of Trump`s worst impulses. Some businesses have figured out how to attract workers with higher wages and benefits.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on "ALL IN" --

AL ROKER, NBC NEWS WEATHER ANCHOR: We are looking today at temperatures that are going to be 110 in Seattle. That`s 37 degrees above average.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A hundred and seven at Portland International right now. That equals Portland`s all-time record high ever.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is just unprecedented heat wave.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): When climate change becomes the top story. The off-the-charts heat wave threatening lives and businesses across the Northwest while Republicans push to keep possible solutions off the table.

Then, the clock is ticking for Trump as prosecutors give his business 24 hours to come up with a defense. Plus --

WILLIAM BARR, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: If you have wholesale mail-in voting, it substantially increases the risk of fraud.

HAYES: After pushing the voter fraud myth for most of 2020, Trump`s Attorney General is trying to whitewash his reputation when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. It was 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland, Oregon today, breaking yesterday`s record of 112 degrees. To state the obvious, it should not be 115 degrees in Portland. Normal high temperatures at this time of the year in the city are in the low to mid-70s. This is not just happening in Portland, as you may have seen. Oregon`s capital city of Salem also reached 114 degrees. Seattle Washington hit a record-breaking 107 degrees today.

In fact, the weather across the Pacific Northwest of the United States is downright dystopian right now. Like, something out of a climate science fiction novel but a peek into our climate future that is now made present. All this is happening because of a phenomenon called the Heat Dome where high pressure in the atmosphere traps hot ocean air, kind of like a lid.

Heat Domes are not uncommon in the summer. They account for heatwaves, but this one is incredibly intense and vast. The kind of extreme weather event the climate change is making more and more common. The National Weather Service in Seattle put up this straightforward warning last night. I`ll read it to you. "With morning lows already starting an all-time record territory, temperatures will skyrocket at sunrise as. As there is no previous occurrence of the event we`re experiencing in the local climate illogical record, it`s somewhat disconcerting to have no analogy to work with. Temperature records will fall in impressive fashion."

No analogy for this in the entire climatological record. You know, the National Weather Service, an incredible part of our government, right, staffed by civil servants, local branches known as weather forecast offices nationwide, it`s their job to essentially be our climate watch men and women. And here they are, you know, standing century on the wall waving a huge red flag warning us of approaching danger. Some of those offices around the country have approached this event with a kind of jocular gallows humor.

The Las Vegas branch tweeting yesterday, "It looks like the odds of Portland tying Las Vegas` all-time record 117 degrees tomorrow is 17 percent. National Weather Service in Portland, do we need to remind you the heat is our thing. The Austin, Texas office noting that Portland`s all time record high of 112 yesterday is also the record high in their city in Austin.

This meteorologist pointed out that Portland was expected to be hotter than 99.8 percent of Earth yesterday with only the Sahara Desert, Persian Gulf, and California`s deserts reaching higher temperatures.

So, those are the numbers and they`re all kind of mind-blowing, the effects are even more brutal. Put simply, humans cannot function very well in this kind of heat. We have not evolved to deal with 112 degrees. The Pacific Northwest where summers are usually pretty temperate and many people do not have air conditioning, well, it sure as heck is not designed for it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You didn`t have to go far in Portland to find people impacted by this record-breaking heat. We met Wendy checking-in to the Crystal Hotel downtown.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am here because we don`t have air conditioning and it`s so hot and we wanted to give our dog a chance to cool off. She said paying for a two-night stay was way less costly than buying an A.C. unit.

These are the lines to check in at the DoubleTree near SeaTac on Saturday. And a search for a hotel in Seattle this weekend through Monday shows room after room sold out.

On that same block, Zeus Cafe also had to close early.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mainly for the safety of my staff, you know. So, we want to make sure that we only have minimal equipment running.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lots of other places had to close too. The Oregon Zoo shut down at 12:30 Sunday because it`s too hot for the animals and customers. It`ll close early Monday too.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE) has suspended all max services until tomorrow morning because of the heat.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We also know that the Portland streetcar is going to be out of commission until Tuesday as well. You can see this picture of the cable melted from a record-breaking heat we had on Sunday and we`ll continue to have today.

HAYES: So, in the midst of all this, everything is shutting down left and right, right? Remember, we`re just 25 days from the start of the already postponed Tokyo Olympics happening 2021. And it just so happens in the University of Oregon in Eugene just hosted outdoor Olympic Trials yesterday. These final competitions were held to determine which athletes will represent the United States in the track and field events.

Temperatures in Eugene were well over 100 degrees when an athlete in the heptathlon competition fainted just before the javelin throw. He had to be wheeled off the field. The trials were delayed by five hours resuming only after the worst of the afternoon heat had passed.

Again, the human body is just not designed for any kind of exertion at these temperatures. Even elite Olympic-level athletes cannot do it. It doesn`t work. And more and more of the world will be catapulted into that red zone of physiological danger, day by day, week by week, year by year, OK. So, that is one story from this weekend.

And the other big story that was playing out in Washington D.C. which you may have followed, may have seen some news about is the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Remember, it`s negotiated by a group of moderate Republicans, so-called, and Democrats. And the bipartisan bill is smaller considerably than what Joe Biden initially proposed. But the idea that was announced last week is that would pass alongside an additional larger spending bill that would only need Democratic votes.

The Republican leadership is now coming out in staunch opposition to precisely that plant. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing back, claiming democrats want to hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process. Now, this may seem like the normal thrust and parry of legislative compromise. But let`s remember the issue at the center of this entire thing, this whole debate is that President Biden`s original infrastructure proposal included more than $300 billion in climate-specific investments. That has now all been pulled out of the bipartisan deal and moved into the additional bill the Democrats would pass by reconciliation.

Think about this. We`re talking about a bipartisan infrastructure bill for 21st century America. What do you think are the most pressing infrastructure questions we face? The way we generate energy, the way we use energy, and the way we harden ourselves against climate disaster so that, I don`t know, streetcar cables don`t melt. Those are the things at the center of infrastructure.

And as investigators sift through what happened at the building that collapsed in Miami last week, right, that catastrophic failure, is actually a reminder of our incredible civilizational achievements. Through technology and regulation and laws and bureaucracy and inspections, right, we have built these impressive structures that almost never fall down. That`s the norm we`re accustomed to in the builds environment. And this disaster, warns us of the catastrophe that looms, if that starts to go away.

And we are now entering an era in which the pressures on every built structure will be increased by the driving story of the century of the warming planet. So, think of the utter madness, of surveying this world we live in and thinking about what kind of infrastructure the federal government should invest in, should build, develop, invest, and deciding, you know what, let`s get rid of the climate stuff.

That`s what the Republicans and the Democrats who cut the deal did. And the question now is, will Democrats actually be able to pass another bill that includes the climate stuff? Because if they do not, then none of it`s worth doing. There is no distinction between infrastructure bill and the climate bill. They`re the same thing. Just go ask the people of Portland.

Treena Jensen is a warning -- is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon and she joins me now. Treena, I wonder if you could just give us a little update on where things stand there today. I saw that a new record was hit in Portland today. And it looked like it was another really brutal day.

TREENA JENSEN, WARNING COORDINATION METEOROLOGIST, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND, OREGON: Yes, currently, it`s 115 degrees in Portland, and it`s hot. And it`s not just Portland, we set all time new records in Seattle. I believe five in the Seattle metro area. MEDFORD, Oregon has tied their all- time record. And what`s really amazing is that these unprecedented dangerous temperatures we`re seeing in June. So, this is really early in the summer season for us to get this kind of heat.

And here in Portland, this is the third consecutive day that we have set the all-time highest temperature record. And we`re not just breaking these records by a few degrees. In some places, we are just destroying these records. There`s a location and (INAUDIBLE) Washington, where today they broke the all-time temperature record by 11 degrees. That is the highest temperature difference for breaking a record that we`ve ever seen in our country.

HAYES: In history, that delta between previous record and new record being 11 degrees, that itself is a record. It`s a record-breaking record.

JENSEN: Yes. And it`s not the only site that has breaking that record so far. And I have to remind you that it`s still -- it`s 5:00 p.m. here in Portland in Pacific Northwest. Our temperatures could rise another degree or so before, you know -- so this is all preliminary information. But Hoquiam, another site in Washington has broken their previous all-time record by eight degrees. So, that also breaks the all-time record difference that we`ve ever seen. So, we`ve so far we have two stations that have shown extreme, just blowing away our all-time high temperatures.

HAYES: I mean, this is dangerous stuff for people, right? I mean, I know you guys issue heat advisories. And obviously, there`s a real physical threat. There`s a famous heatwave in Chicago that killed hundreds and hundreds of people that hit nowhere near this kind of heat. I mean, there`s real genuine physical danger posed by this, right?

JENSEN: This is incredibly dangerous. We have 25 million people that are under either a heat advisory, heat watch, or heat warning. And most of the people in Pacific Northwest are not used to these temperatures. And like I said, especially in June, we`ve had no time to acclimate. Not many of the homes have air conditioning. We have a very large homeless population, and it`s very dangerous.

So, people are using up hotels. Air conditioners have been sold out, fans are sold out. A lot of people have gone to the coast, but it`s impossible to find a hotel at the coast where it`s cooler. I know a lot of my friends are kind of grouping together in homes that have air conditioning. People are going to like the mountains. I mean, people are doing whatever they can to cool.

And the community, the local emergency managers have opened up several cooling stations throughout the whole Pacific Northwest to give people a place to come in and get relief from heat.

HAYES: Treena Jensen who is doing really important work there in the Pacific Northwest amidst these awful conditions, thanks for making a little time in a very busy day for us. I really appreciate it.

JENSEN: Thank you, Chris. Thanks for having me.

HAYES: I want to bring in Governor Jay Inslee of Washington State, who you may remember, ran a very climate-focused campaign for president in the 2020 Democratic primary and has been dealing with a lot of challenges in his state from COVID and now to this.

Governor, let`s just start with the kind of public health and logistical challenges posed by heat this extreme in your area, what it means for keeping people safe, the grid, everything in your state?

GOV. JAY INSLEE (D-WA): Well, you know, I think some people think, well, just scrap on a few more air conditioners, that will be fine. It doesn`t work. Our grid system is now being shut down in places because of this excess of heat. I just got a notice from one of my utilities in Spokane that 8000 people have been cut out from electricity and air conditioning not doing me any good right now.

We of course have done the cooling centers as much as humanly possible. We have shared information with our citizens about heatstroke and how to recognize it and what to do about it. But we got to recognize we were not built for this heat bomb. Climate changes drop the heat bomb on the Pacific Northwest. We`re called the Evergreen State for a reason. It`s moderate, it`s cool. It drizzles quite often. We were not meant for this. And so, you have a whole infrastructure, a whole economy, a whole culture built on moderate temperatures, so this is very dangerous.

And you got to understand, there`s a lot of people who can`t avoid this. They work outside. You know, some of us is fit to work inside where we do have air conditioners. But our whole society is built on our agricultural, our construction industry, and being able to work outside. We`re not prepared for that.

So, right now, what we`re seeing is the harbinger of a future that is now upon us. And, you know, I`ll be talking to the president Wednesday about our forest fire threats that are just beginning to heat up. And we know that the most important issue in America today is our ability for Congress to pass robust, comprehensive, aggressive climate change legislation which won`t happen unless we get this reconciliation bill through.

HAYES: I want to talk about in a second, but just to stay on this for a second, because you mentioned the drought, we just showed the drought monitor map. We`re already seeing -- and again, Treena was talking about the fact that this is -- this is just June that we`re seeing these records, right? We`re seeing incredibly anomalous levels of dryness for June, right, really, really worrying for what it means and for the entire, you know, west of the Colorado River part of the United States, which is this kind of amazing achievement of, you know, hydrological engineering by the Army Corps of Engineers.

But I mean, your -- look, you`re staring down the barrel right now. You and all those Western Governors, Democrats and Republicans alike have a very difficult situation even past this Heat Dome.

INSLEE: Yes, this is a whole West emergency. Of course, you`ve heard about the southwest and the Colorado system with historic absence of water. But it isn`t the Klamath River basin in Oregon, where agricultural people are not going to have water this year, in part because of the low flows.

It is my state where it is so dry -- I just talked to some friends the other day that may lose a substantial part of their crops in southeastern Washington. Our cherry harvest is threatened right now because of this excessive heat, even before we get to water shortages. So, this is a western United States problem.

And the problem is, you know, if this was a one off -- if we`re going to get through this, and we`re going to go back to normalcy next year, but that`s not the case. This is the beginning of a permanent emergency. That is why it is so disturbing.

Our entire West is built on irrigation and if we don`t have that, we don`t have an economy. Our agricultural base is based on having moisture on topsoil, much less to have irrigation supplies. And our forest (INAUDIBLE) our forests are just ready to blow up right now. And we`re looking at a permanent situation. That`s why we have to attack the source of this problem, which is climate change.

HAYES: Yes, and you -- so you mentioned the bill. And obviously, the sort of huge chunk of the climate investment that was in the initial proposal is not in that sort of negotiated deal. This back and forth about whether there`ll be a side deal.

I mean, what`s striking to me, when I zoom out, I think about what your state is facing, the master looking is that it`s like $300 billion in the scheme of the cost, does not seem like that much money.

If we passed a COVID relief package for like $2 trillion, like, we`re talking 300 billion for climate investment, we`re talking about the scope of what we are all facing, it seems like madness to me to take that out of a compromise bill.

INSLEE: The vast majority -- the vast majority of the climate related issues were stripped out of the bill and infrastructure. Unfortunately, because Republicans still can`t get over their refusal to recognize the necessity of action on climate.

This is why it is absolutely necessary to be assured that the full measure of the clean energy, clean electricity standard, the investments in clean fuels and electric cars, the investments and efficiency that can put so many carpenters and sheet metal workers to work. We have to be assured that those will be in the reconciliation package or these cannot move.

Look, having a "infrastructure bill" in 2021, that ignores climate change is like having a, you know, infrastructure bill that ignores canals in 1860. And ignored interstate highway in 1950. This is central to the future of the systems that support us, both physically and economically.

So, I am proud of the people that are being loud and proud right now that are insisting that this be in the reconciliation package.

And I have to tell you, there are some concerns and I`m very appreciative of the president`s leadership on this. He has been bold. I think he gets this. He`s committed to this. But there have been some stuff coming out of his administration suggesting that this infrastructure bill was a climate bill. It isn`t half a climate bill. It isn`t 10 percent of the climate bill, we need a real climate bill that has to come through reconciliation. And we need to both move together.

So, I am hopeful that that voice will prevail to make sure that we trust but verify that we`re going to get this done in reconciliation. Nothing else is acceptable.

Look, there`s some things you can put off a few years or even a decade, this is not one of them. This is our last chance for our species to save ourselves. We got to get this job done this year in Congress.

HAYES: Governor Inslee, State of Washington, thinking about all the folks up there in your part of the country wishing you all well, thanks for making some time with us tonight.

INSLEE: Send ice and good climate legislation. Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: All right, last week, there was a lot of reporting that Trump organization, that`s the Trump business, right, could be facing criminal charges any day now.

And this weekend, The Washington Post published this: "Trump organization attorneys were given until Monday afternoon to persuade prosecutors not to file charges."

Well, it`s Monday, and that homework should have been turned in by now. So, where do we end up on that? We have brand new reporting on that, next.

HAYES: An indictment for the Trump organization seems imminent. Yesterday, the Washington Post reported that prosecutors in New York have given former President Donald Trump`s attorneys a deadline of Monday afternoon to make any final arguments as to why the Trump organization should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings.

New York Times just published a piece in the last hour detailing what happened at that meeting between prosecutors and Donald Trump`s attorneys.

"At a meeting, defense lawyers pointed to the harm the business the Trump organization could face if it were indicted, including damage to its relationships, banks and business partners. The prosecutors did not inform the defense lawyers if they had made a final decision on whether the Trump charged the Trump organization."

If they do charge, this would mark the first criminal charges from an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney`s Office into the former president and business dealings.

David Farenthold is a reporter for The Washington Post who broke news of that deadline yesterday. And Danya Perry is a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York and a former New York State Deputy Attorney General, who just coauthored a new piece on New York State`s investigation into Trump and they both join me now.

A lot to process here. I want to start with this meeting with you Danya. And I have to say as someone who has done a lot of reporting on like the criminal justice system at a very ground level with folks that are getting busted for drugs, a lot of drugs and assaults and things like that.

It`s very strange the thing that happens in the white collar of the prosecution where you have all these meetings with their attorneys, and everyone`s in a room and there`s this sort of like, debates and negotiations. But it strikes me that this is in that world not that uncommon for a meeting like this to take place.

DANYA PERRY, FORMER DEPUTY NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: It`s not that uncommon at all. In fact, it`s quite common. There, you`re making a distinction I think between reactive investigations which is a drug bust, you know that that happens in that line of sight of a police officer.

Obviously, in that event, there is no opportunity to be heard ahead of charges being filed, typically. And then there were still active investigations.

And as we know, this one has been going on for some two years now. And so, typically, particularly with possible charges of this level with possible targets of this stature, it is really the regular course of business to have the opportunity to be heard.

The quoting at the very last minute, and sometimes it works. It`s the rare occasion when it works. But oftentimes you don`t hear about those cases because there`s a declaration on the part of the prosecuting agency to bring charges, though it`s quiet.

Sometimes you hear about, you know, some famous cases, I believe, the Karl Rove case with the Patrick Fitzgerald investigation with the weak case, is one of those cases.

So, it does happen. And it sounds like they made a big pitch today, and we`ll see what the D.A.`s office does with that. (INAUDIBLE) is successful.

HAYES: Yes, no, there`s no final decision at least reported on the meeting. Although David, it was interesting to me that according to The Times reporting of the meeting, that his lawyers made this argument about the danger to the business. It`s something that you`ve covered the Trump org extremely closely -- as close to anyone.

This is a former federal prosecutor talking to Bloomberg who said any kind of indictment against a corporation could be the death knell. From a financial perspective, it`s terrible because no customer client or other business want to go anywhere near a company for fear of being tainted, subpoenaed, questioned by authorities or hauled into a grand jury.

What -- how big of a problem is this for the business as a business?

DAVID FARENTHOLD, REPORTER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, this is not a normal business with a normal reputation. if there -- remember, that the Trump organization is already kind of a business. You do business with knowing, you know, who you`re dealing with, and you may be --

HAYES: Correct.

FARENTHOLD: -- because of the connection to Trump.

There are some formal things they may have to worry about, liquor licenses is one, that`s a big part of their business and golf courses and hotels.

Many states don`t allow you to have a liquor license if you`re a convicted felon, or if your company has been convicted of a felony but could also be repercussions for Trump`s loans. That would all come after conviction. I don`t think anything that drastic will happen after the indictment.

But you`re right, that does seem to be a big part of the case that they`re making to the public and also to the prosecutors is that you`re not -- you know, you may want to hurt Donald Trump, but you`re going to hurt Joe Blow who you know, is the golf pro at Doral, or so somebody who works in the restaurant at one of Trump`s hotels.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, I think that the question for me is what the calculus is here on the part of the district attorney`s office, honestly? I mean, obviously, what matters is the underlying facts, right? And the law as matched to those facts, Danya.

But I wonder what how you put yourself in the head of this evaluation, right, on this final day at the deadline, where they`ve made this argument about like, how you think through whether you`re going to undertake this, which would be a huge deal, reverberate across the world.

PERRY: Yes, so there are a number of factors that the district attorney`s office or U.S. attorney`s office will consider when they are thinking about indicting a corporate entity.

And one of them is, as David said, is related to collateral consequences to Joe Blow for the, you know, many, many employees who might be affected. That is just one of many factors though.

And so, the D.A.`s office also will be looking at the other factors that were not addressed in today`s meeting or Thursday`s meeting with Trump`s lawyers. And they include the pervasiveness of the conduct, how long it`s been going on, whether the company is accepting responsibility, whether it`s instituting any remedial measures.

So, that will be one factor (INAUDIBLE) consequences, but there will be many others and the other ones seem to at least from a distance of people who are not in the know, do not seem to cut in favor of the Trump organization.

So, those will all be assessed in the last hours of the decision-making process.

HAYES: And David, and you`ve been reporting on this. There`s a strong sense, right, that this is the beginning, not the end, whatever gets announced here.

Well, if there were charges. I think if there were none, I think it would probably be a closed book, but we`re at the beginning. You have Trump`s lawyers, one of them saying today -- you know, the D.A. saying when this indictment comes down, he won`t be charged.

Meaning, Trump personally, our investigation is ongoing. There`s a obvious sense that if there are charges here, this is not the end of the story of this investigation.

FARENTHOLD: No, I mean, I think that this investigation from the outside it seems like Allen Weisselberg the Trump organization CFO is probably the most important person we`re going to talk about this week. And I think even the charges against the Trump organization, if they come will be in relation, you know, it will be as part of a broader, long with an indictment Allen Weisselberg. The D.A. has to make a case if they`re going to charge Donald Trump that not only that Donald Trump broke the law, but that he knew what he was doing when he did it. He understood that the law was being broken and he went ahead anyway. You know, that`s hard for a guy who doesn`t use e-mail. And so, he -- they`re going to need Weiselberg to tell him that story. And so, the pressure on Weiselberg that we`ll see this week I think it`s really a key.

HAYES: David Fahrenthold and Danya Perry both following this very closely. Thank you for making time for us tonight.

Still ahead, the normalization of an attempted coup. The political donations rolling into this edition caucus and Bill Barr`s reputational rehab as he tries to rewrite his role in the big lie. That`s next.

HAYES: Do you remember that after January 6th, many corporations and trade groups suspended political donations either across the board or specifically to 139 members and eight senators from the Republican Party who voted to invalidate the election. The individuals that pursued the same aims of the violent mob, right, to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

It`s now almost six months later and things are getting back to a pre- January 6 normal. For example, the Toyota Corporation has donated money to 37 members of the Republican sedition caucus to the tune of $55,000. Toyota put out a statement saying, "We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification".

Oh, how broad-minded of Toyota. That`s so nice.to them. You can feel day by day the gravitational pull of getting back to normal. Time ticks by, memories fade, the new cycle moves on. What exactly does Toyota think will happen to say the general business environment of the U.S. if the seditionists become a part of normal politics?

What happens if next time these seditionists get their way and the losers installed over the winner? What kind of future would that spell? What kind of business conditions for Toyota would that bring about?

There`s a massive push for many quarters to move forward, to memory hold the whole sort of event. Even as day by day, we learn more about how close we came to a total collapse of the rule of law. The latest dispatch comes from Jon Karl about Bill Barr, a man who spent his entire time as attorney general morally debasing himself to please Trump, and damn well near destroyed the Justice Department in the process. Well, Barr found a line apparently, finally he would not cross and having the Justice Department outright steal the election for Trump.

According to Karl`s piece, Barr told Trump, "This would have taken a crackerjack team with a really coherent and disciplined strategy. Instead, you have a clown show. No self-respecting lawyer is going anywhere near it is just a joke. That`s why you are where you are".

In response to this reporting, Trump released an unhinged statement directing his ire at Barr, as he was directed at Pence. And as he has or will direct at any element of Republican Party politics that does not give 100 percent loyalty to his project of undoing American democracy.

What though does Bill Barr who`s pathetically attempting to launder his reputation after the fact, what does Bill Barr and all of Republican K Street, and the party apparatus, and the Chamber of Commerce, and the corporate titans of America, what will they all think will happen if we just ignore Trump or try to save their own reputations by just pretending there is not an ongoing attempt to snuff out the nation`s democratic life.

Bill Barr wants the history books to judge him favorably as this Mike Pence, and Mitch McConnell, and a whole bunch of men and women who helped nearly choke the life out of American democracy but want credit for taking their hands off at the very last moment.

When in 2020, Bill Barr was asked how history would look upon him with what he did with Donald Trump, he famously responded, "History is written by the winners". Cynical, yes, but also true. The thing is, though, Bill Barr`s guys lost. So, let`s talk about the winners and what they will write about you, Mr. Barr, with Elie Mystal right here next.

WOLF BLITZER, ANCHOR, CNN: So far, we haven`t seen widespread fraud.

BARR: So far, we haven`t tried it. The point is --

BLITZER: Well, there`s been a lot of us -- there are several states that only have mail-in voting including a Republican --

BARR: Wolf, this is playing with fire. This is playing with fire. We`re very closely divided country here. And if people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government, and people trying to change the rules to this -- to this methodology, which as a matter of logic is very open to fraud and coercion is reckless and dangerous and people are playing with fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Reckless and dangerous, playing with fire, as a matter of logic. That was then, Attorney General William Barr in September of 2020 warning about non-existent widespread fraud in the presidential election that people were playing with fire.

Then, just a week after the election when Trump claimed the election was stolen from him, Barr gave Department of Justice prosecutors a green light to investigate those claims. But now, Bill Barr is trying to sell himself as a truth-teller who stood up to Trump`s election lies. In a series of interviews with the Chief Washington Correspondent for ABC News, Jonathan Karl, Barr says he investigated voter fraud claim just so he could tell Trump there was no voter fraud even though Trump screamed at him. He eventually quit.

"My attitude was it was put up or shut up time. If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was there was nothing there. It was all bull". When Trump was very publicly desperate to find an attorney general with a lower moral bar than Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr lobbied for the job, and then spent nearly two years lying on Donald Trump`s behalf doing all sorts of ethically compromised things until Trump finally turned on him too. And now he would like the history books to celebrate how valiantly he jumped off the sinking ship last minute.

I`m joined now by Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent for The Nation. Elie, am I being too hard on Bill Barr?

ELIE MYSTAL, JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT, THE NATION: No, I don`t think that that that`s possible. Look, I need to know where Republicans go to launder their reputations because they need to open the dry cleaners right because, I can`t get my shirts nearly that starchy as what these Republicans are able to do with their reputations. Bill Barr suppressed the Mueller report likely clearing Trump of impeachment conviction for the Russia scandal. He launched an investigation at Trump`s behest into Trump`s political rivals, then wouldn`t tell people about it likely helping the Trump dodge yet another potential impeachment conviction.

And as you just played, he was mister there could be voter suppression right up until he wasn`t. He wants credit for this. This is like giving Robert E Lee credit for breaking with rebel President Jefferson Davis after (INAUDIBLE). No, no, no, we have to look at everything in the bargain leading up to that point to judge him fairly. And if you do that what you see is Trump`s number one henchman, not a person with the moral rectitude to stand up to a corrupt and illegal president.

HAYES: Also, I mean, the thing I keep thinking is like, it`s June, dude. You`re a big boy, you can go talk to the press. You could have written resignation letter. You could have written a resignation letter and I would have given him a little more credit if in December, he`d written a resignation letter saying -- letter saying for our conversations, Mr. President, I won`t do what you want me to do. I will not gin up non- existent fraud. What you`re doing is dangerous and reckless. You`re playing with fire. I resign.

Instead, he wrote, I am greatly honored that you called on me to serve your administration and American people. Once again, as attorney general, I am proud to play a role that many successes and unprecedented achievements you`ve delivered for the American people. Like, give me a break.

MYSTAL: Maybe what he should have said, though, is per our conversation, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, because that`s the nugget in the Karl`s story that I think is actually super important. It`s that Barr was in cahoots with Mitch McConnell on what to do to save America? No, to keep Republicans in power in the Senate in Georgia on January 5th. The entire Republican establishment besides Trump was focused on winning that Georgia Senate race on January 5th, such that they did not see January 6th, coming, right? So, that day, they couldn`t think beyond that day.

The entire Republicans that -- they want to talk about playing fire, the entire Republican establishment forded the insurrection on January 6th so that they would have a chance of stopping a black guy and a Jewish guy from winning elections in Georgia.

HAYES: Yes, and that`s such an important point. Because one of the things that is, so clear, even and I think is kind of self-serving interview Barr gives, and in McConnell`s speech on the night of January 6th, is basically that they`re embarrassed by the way Trump tried to undo American democracy, but not opposed.

The whole tenor of the thing is, this is a clown show, no one can support this without looking terrible. But maybe if you`ve done a better job, he would have been there with you is the kind of an implied premise of the whole thing.

MYSTAL: Right. It`s -- the problem with the coup was that it was poorly planned, not that they disagree with the premise of it. But here`s the thing, Chris, I didn`t vote for Mitch McConnell, I didn`t vote for Toyota, right? I didn`t vote for a Corporate (INAUDIBLE) over our nation.

I voted for Joe Biden, who then gave me Merrick Garland, and it is Merrick Garland`s responsibility to do the investigation to this. It is Merrick Garland`s responsibility to write the history of Bill Barr.

Bill Barr is, to my mind, easily the worst Attorney General in American history. But there`s only one who`s gone to jail. That`s John Mitchell, Nixon`s Attorney General. And that`s because there was an investigation into the crimes that he committed. That`s what we need to have for Bill Barr.

HAYES: True words, Elie Mystal. Well said. Thank you so much for your time.

MYSTAL: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: Next up our post-pandemic economy and how some businesses have figured out how to attract workers with higher wages and benefits. Senator Bernie Sanders will be here right after this.

HAYES: We are living through a completely unprecedented time in the American economy. And things are so confusing and novel that major trusted newspapers can`t even seem to agree on the basics of what`s happening.

New York Times, The Wall Street Journal both have reports about the effect of cutting unemployment benefits in Missouri and the impact it`s had on the job market. The Wall Street Journal, which I would say, generally tends to align its POV without a business appears to suggest that cutting unemployment benefits has seen an uptick of people in Missouri returning to the workforce. "The number of unemployment benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21. In other states, canceling enhanced and extended payments this month, suggesting that ending the aid could push more people to take jobs".

Well, the New York Times seems to be suggesting basically the opposite. "Workforce development officials have said they have seen virtually no uptick in applicants since the governor`s announcement, which ended a $300 weekly supplement to other benefits".

Perhaps the most interesting thing here is both papers also cite the same St. Louis hotel`s recent hiring spree to back up their report. The Wall Street Journal seems to imply those jobs were filled because unemployment insurance was cut off, stating that no one showed up to their job fair until two weeks ago, when the element St. Louis Midtown Hotel had a breakthrough with 40 job seekers.

New York Times however includes what The White Wall Street Journal leaves out, the hotels increase in both wages and benefits. The hotel which is on a major bus line started raised its starting wage to $13.50 an hour, the second increase in two months. It also offers benefits and a $50.00 a month transportation allowance. The number of applicants shut up to 40 from a handful the previous month after the second wage increase. Same state, same economic story, two very different conclusions.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent from Vermont, is the chairman of the powerful Senate Budget Committee. Last year he fought to get American $600 extra of unemployment benefits in that COVID stimulus bill, which were then continued. And he joins me now.

This has become an ongoing question among economists and I want to take a sort of open mind to it because it does seem to me like it got an insane idea to think at the margins of might be having some effects of people`s behavior. What is your sense when you look out and see that all these Republican governors have unilaterally taking the step to cut their folks off this extra supplement, and what it means for people, what it means for job markets?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Well, from day one, Republicans opposed adding a supplement to normal unemployment, and at a time when tens of millions of people are working for starvation, wages, their theory is, if you have low unemployment benefits, you can stop people back to work.

And obviously, I think that that is unacceptable. I think one of the things that`s happening is a lot of people right now are rethinking work. And they`re sick and tired of working for wages that are totally inadequate. And that is why, by the way, we are moving aggressively to a reconciliation bill, which is going to create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuilding America in many, many ways.

HAYES: So, you segue to what I want to talk about on the reconciliation bill, a lot of back and forth on this. There`s, -- here`s how I understand the state of play. There is going to be a reconciliation bill. Everyone agrees on that up to Joe Manchin, right? There are 50 Democrats ready for that, and President Joe Biden. So, that part is clear, right? I`m right that there will be a reconciliation bill that moves this year.

SANDERS: I expect that that is true.

HAYES: OK. What is in that bill, the size of it, and whether whatever infrastructure compromise is ultimately signed the only contingent on his passage, or the things being fought over right now? Is that also right?

SANDERS: Chris, one of the things that have bothered me in the last month or so is this, a lot of talk about numbers, $6 trillion, big number, a lot of talk about process. You know, what there is not a lot of talk about? About the needs of working-class Americans and what we have got to do.

So, the truth is that real wages in America today are lower than they were 48 years ago. The very, very rich are getting richer. And what some of us are saying is if we`re going to retain the faith of the American people in the government, we`re going to have to stand up for them\ and not just the big money and trust.

So, let me just tell you, what is going to be in this bill. First of all, you got to deal with climate. Right now, the West Coast is, you know, a flame in a sense. It`s record-breaking, heatwave, Australia, etcetera. We have got to deal with climate. And if we do not significantly invest in transforming our energy system, future generations will never forgive us.

Today, Chris, we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of any major country on Earth. That is why we have to extend or make permanent the child tax credit $300 per child for working-class families. Does anyone deny that our childcare system is totally dysfunctional? We`ve got to deal with that.

In the richest country on Earth, you got to elderly people have no teeth in their mouth because Medicare does not cover dental, we don`t cover hearing aids, we don`t cover eyeglasses. We have got to do that. We have got to have universal pre-K. We have got to have a major housing bill because you got to half a million people sleeping out on their streets, and 18 million households spending 50 percent of their limited incomes on housing.

We got to make higher education affordable. Those are the issues that are important to the American people. And that is why we need a major reconciliation bill to start addressing the crises facing ordinary Americans.

HAYES: So just -- I know you don`t want to talk process and I understand that. I don`t really love too anyway. But I just want to be clear on this. Like, those things are in -- you view as part of the reconciliation package that you would like --

SANDERS: That is the reconciliation package. What do you think it is?

HAYES: Right.

SANDERS: It is that, and it is lowering the cost of prescription drugs. It is progressive tax reform that says that maybe, just maybe Jeff Bezos and other billionaires should stop paying their fair share of taxes. That is what we are talking about. And this is what the American people want. This is what we`ve got to do.

HAYES: Are you at all -- I mean, I don`t think -- I think between the what`s happened in the wake of the great financial crisis, I think, with interest rates, like I am the number one person who says deficits are not to be worried about. I know that this would be paid for largely with tax increases. I guess, is there some part of you that worries about a level of spending that is too much for the economy to basically deal with, in one fell swoop?

SANDERS: Well, this is what I think. And I got to be honest with you and tell you, you know, we`re still working on this. But as of now, we are assuming that we`re going to pay for all of the new programs, paid family and medical leave, childcare, housing, all of the ongoing programs by demanding that the wealthiest people in the largest corporations start paying their fair share of taxes.

But let me tell you, Chris, what I think most economists would agree with, and that is at a time when we have record-breaking low interest rates. Now is precisely the time to borrow and invest in one-time infrastructure projects. So that is kind of the premise that we`re operating under.

HAYES: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Chair of the Budget Committee in the Senate, thanks for making time tonight.

SANDERS: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: That is ALL IN on this Monday evening. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.