Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 6/14/21

On Friday, a Chicago police officer was arrested and accused of breaking into Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley`s office with the mob on January 6. Michigan election officials warn against an Arizona-style audit. Boeing has restarted its donations to Republicans who voted to overturn the election. The House Judiciary Committee is opening up an investigation on the Trump DOJ`s surveillance of Democrats and the media. Rep. Val Demins launches her bid to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio. Unvaccinated folks are at risk with a new Delta variant that spreads in the U.S.

STACEY ABRAMS, FORMER GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, GEORGIA: The insurrection is continuing and we`ve got to stop it in its tracks with the For the People Act though hot call summer.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Stacey Abrams, if you will tweet all of that information out, put it in a tweet, I will retweet it and our show will retweet it as well, hot call summer. Thank you very much, Stacey Abrams.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): Tonight on ALL IN. Prosecution of Capitol rioters continues and the Republicans selling the big lie start cashing in again. Tonight, the latest turn in the slow motion insurrection.

Then, first, it was the media, then the Democrats, now his own White House Counsel. Who wasn`t Donald Trump spying on? I`m with the reporter who broke the McGahn news. Plus --

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Everyone in that room today understood the shared appreciation, quite frankly, that America is back.

HAYES: As the Biden NATO tour continues, a reminder of just how far we`ve come in four years. And Dr. Peter Hotez on the COVID setback abroad, even as life returns to normal for so many here in America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is what it feels like to be 100 percent.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. We have been reporting for months now on this slow-motion insurrection being carried out by Republicans in Congress, state houses, and state parties all across the country, putting the pieces in place to do in the next election what the mob failed to do on January 6. But the mob itself, at least, is facing some consequences for their actions. By the Justice Department`s count, we now have more than 450 people who have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the attack.

You know, just a few months ago, as we were following this, officials were expecting two to 300 charges and it just keeps growing day by day and week by week. In fact, tomorrow, FBI Director Christopher Wray is going to appear before the House Oversight Committee. We`ll hopefully get an update on the sprawling investigation into the January 6 attack.

On Friday, for example, a Chicago police officer was arrested and accused of breaking into Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley`s office with the mob. The complaint includes a selfie the officer took in Merkley`s office while wearing a hoodie with the Chicago Police Department logo on it. A Maryland woman was charged with entered in the Capitol after her alleged accomplice whose name is redacted, set an Instagram video in which the accused face appears. She was just in the Capitol for the first time today. She stormed the Capitol. She`s the new Congresswoman. She`s the new Speaker of the House.

Also today, a Virginia couple became the first Capitol defendants to plead guilty and get a deal that carries minimal if any jail time, which prompts a question that will now face federal prosecutors and judges, which is what kinds of consequences will people face? How will the government distinguish between people that were trespassing but we`re not violent and those who were violent, right?

Also, how will the government get to the bottom of the degree of coordination between the rioters? For instance, in these right-wing militia groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, and the Oath Keepers where there`s significant evidence in the court filings there was active planning and coordination in the run up. And the question is, well, who do they actively plan with and how?

Even though it seems like law enforcement is still no closer to identifying the pipe bomber, remember that person, it does seem fairly clear that between the FBI surveillance footage and social media posts, the individuals who actually went into that building are going to be found. Day by day, they`re found. New ones every day, and there will be consequences for them, some accountability.

But the other half of the equation, right, that hangs over the country is the accountability for the political leaders that incited or abetted it after the fact. The slow-motion insurrection being carried out by Republicans in suits and ties who basically winked and nudged their way before January 6, and now attempt to overturn the democratic election afterwards.

You know, hours after the insect insurrection, the majority of the House Republican caucus, the majority, and these eight Republican senators, including the likes of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Rick Scott, who now runs the Republican Senate campaign arm, voted to overturn the election. And this sedition caucus faced some very serious blowback. There was widespread condemnation across the political spectrum, but also businesses and donors cut them off, at least for a little while, right.

A few months ago, we reported to you that trade industry groups were beginning to lay the groundwork to figure out a way to turn the money spigot back on and just pretend the whole thing never happened. And lo and behold, today, The Daily Beast reported the Boeing which posed all political -- pause all political donations in the wake of the insurrection, itself sort of strange, has restarted its donations to three Republicans who did indeed vote to overturn the election. That is they voted to install the loser over the winner to keep him in place running the country against the will of the majority of the American people. And that includes Minority Whip Steve Scalise who even follow the capitol attack and refuse to call Joe Biden the legitimate president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden won the election. He is the legitimate president of the United States. The election was not stolen, correct?

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-): Look, Joe Biden is the president. There were a few states that did not follow their state laws.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But Congressman, I know Joe Biden is the president. He lives at the White House. I asked you Is he the legitimate President of the United States and do you concede that this election was not stolen? Very simple question, please just answer.

SCALISE: Once the electors -- once the electors are counted, yes, he`s the legitimate president. But if you`re going to ignore the fact that there were states that did not follow their own state legislatively set laws, that`s the issue at heart that millions of people still are not happy with.

HAYES: That`s bogus, by the way, that whole thing that that`s the issue that people are unhappy with. They`re unhappy because they`ve been told that like Hugo Chavez`s ghost hack the machines and change vote. Now, the report in the Daily Beast also disclosed a $25,000 gift to the Republican Attorneys General Association, we`ve also been covering them, who`s fundraising arm, of course, helped promote the January 6 rally to stop the steal.

We reached out to Boeing for comment on this decision. Here`s what they told us. "We will continue to carefully evaluate our giving to ensure we support candidates who support our business and policy priorities as well as the interests of our customers, diverse workforce, and the communities where we live and work."

That`s a sort of fascinating statement. Like, we think this is in our interest to support people that want to overturn election. And we can infer Boeing thinks it`s in the interest of the company to support politicians who themselves do not support democratic elections, free and fair elections. That`s the message Boeing and others are sending.

It`s a pretty dangerous one, not to mention, I think pretty stupid and short-sighted. It gives aid and comfort to the people who are working right now in every state in this union to plan for the next insurrection. And not all of those plots involve storming the seat of government. We talked, of course, about the fraudulent audit in Arizona, still going by the way. There are Republican state legislators from other states, many states that have visited Arizona and are plotting their own audits in their states. It`s something Michigan Secretary state warned Republicans against trying specifically.

Meanwhile, there are actual right-wing militants plotting more aggressive measures as well. The Daily Beast published this really eye-opening interview with a conservative sheriff in eastern Washington State, who has been outspoken in his condemnation of far-right extremism which -- extremism which he sees around him. He says, "What happened on January 6 was the worst thing that I think I`ve ever seen happen in my nation because a threat -- that threatened the entire stability of this nation. We will live through about 10 years of hard times because that`s the cycle of these things, and we`re in the very beginning of this."

To that point, the people who have faced the most severe consequences, who`ve been the targets of harassment and threats, are the election officials who`s done their job. Reuters had this great report that as recently as April, the wife of Georgia`s Republican Secretary of State who stood up to Donald Trump received a text message reading, "You and your family will be killed very slowly."

The Associated Press did some really good reporting, showing that there`s been a mass exodus of election officials who faced threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election. And by and large, these people are just anonymous, were heretofore anonymous civil servants who we all depend on to smoothly run free and fair elections kind of in the background, right? And they did their jobs bravely, correctly, and they faced wholly terror for it. And now a lot of them are leaving.

So, the people who did their job and saved American democracy have faced this awful storm. The people who marched in the Capitol are getting their accountability in dribs, and drabs, arrests day by day while the people in the top who have cultivated the insurrection from Donald Trump down the entire Republican Party are doing their best to skate free. And the question for all of America from the media, to courts, to civil society is are we going to let them.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been on the receiving end of threats just for doing her job. In fact, in December -- in December, a dozen of armed stop-the-steal protesters threatened her outside her house. And she joins me now.

And first, I just want to start on the after-effects of the threats, which is what that AP stories sort of put in my mind, which I don`t think I`d quite consider, right? I mean, this is not normal. It`s not what elections officials usually face. This was totally anomalous what happened to people like yourself and then people far below you in the org chart of running say, the state of Michigan`s elections.

JOCELYN BENSON, SECRETARY OF STATE, MICHIGAN: And it`s ongoing, as you`ve mentioned, in part because there`s not yet been any real accountability or the political leaders who have been lying to folks and selling, you know, false bag of goods -- bag of goods of what was true about the election. It really is quite remarkable and we can`t forget that truth.

In the midst of a pandemic, election officials oversaw a safe, secure, widely accessible election where more people voted than ever before, certainly Michigan and another states. That`s truly remarkable. And the fact that that`s not being celebrated, that instead, so many officials are still receiving threats to their lives for simply doing their jobs and standing on the front lines to protect the will of the people against an unprecedented misinformation campaign, to deny that will, is really remarkable.

And I think the more people can stand in support election administrators right now, and do so by wanting to serve themselves as poll workers in the future and stay engaged, that`s how we can get through this, by not allowing those who would seek to deter us from doing our jobs to succeed.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, I think we all have the thought -- often have the thought, like on election day, you go there and there`s poll workers. You think, well, I`m glad they`re here and this entire operation depends on them, and then multiply that by hundreds and thousands right across the country. And reading that AP piece, you begin to worry that this assault that was launched, the sort of vitriol and the harassment, and these random workers who get caught on some viral video that, you know, blows up in a QAnon forum, that has real tangible effects on our ability actually to administer free and fair elections.

BENSON: Yes. And I think it`s important to realize one, that we all have a role to play in protecting democracy. Indeed democracy prevailed in 2020. And I agree with what you were talking about earlier that it`s just the beginning of a really unprecedented assault on our democracy. But we can continue to have our democracy prevail if good people in all sorts of positions do the right thing on both sides of the aisle. And that`s what happened in 2020. And we need more good people to step up and serve as poll workers, election administrators on the front lines protecting democracy.

And then we can`t forget that throughout history, we also know that those who have stood on the frontlines of democracy, they have faced these threats. I have a rose behind me that was on John Lewis` casket when he was carried over to Edmund Pettus Bridge one last time in Selma last July. And it always reminds me of the real sacrifices that have been made by those who`ve come before us to serve on the frontlines protecting everyone`s right to vote. That`s a reality of our country`s history and it continues to be a reality today.

HAYES: The Republicans in your state, in the state legislature, particularly obviously, you`ve had a very contentious relationship with the state`s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with you. You have been the target of a lot of their vitriol rhetorically. There`s sort of -- there`s both a way in which your state has served as a kind of laboratory. I think these kind of capitol -- you know, protests at the capitol, armed protest at the capitol, the intimidation, sort of started we saw during COVID last year in Michigan. But also, I wonder if you are worried or concerned about Michigan Republicans attempting to kind of go the route we`ve seen the folks in, say, Arizona go or other states?

BENSON: Oh, absolutely, it`s all connected. I think what we`re seeing in Arizona is just the beginning. And until again, there`s real accountability at the ballot box for Republican leaders who have continued to spread these lies, we`re going to see this these efforts to continue, to undermine people`s faith in the process, to try to spread audits, fake audits like this to other states, and to also change the rules of the game to make it harder for people to vote and strip election officials of their authority and ability to protect the integrity of elections.

And the other thing that`s really pernicious about all of this is they`re claiming that it`s in furtherance of protecting the security of the elections, protecting the integrity of the vote. And people need to know that that`s really not what is happening behind the scenes. These individuals who are pushing for more fake audits around the country are really just trying to undermine democracy and threaten the security of our elections. And it`s going to take all of us standing up speaking the truth and pushing back and holding everyone accountable who`s spreading these lies if our democracy is going to make this moment.

HAYES: Final question, are the Republicans, prominent Republicans in your state willing to do that? I know that there was, of course, the member of the election board, the sort of swing Republican who correctly voted to certify the election for the state, I think it was, and faced recommendations. I think is left that position now if I`m not -- if I`m not -- yes.

BENSON: And that just underscores, you know, how 2024 those who tried to undermine the election will be back. And you see strains of that all throughout. And everything that`s happening now in Arizona and elsewhere, to change the rules and make it harder to vote, it`s all about really continuing this effort to undermine democracy through the next presidential election. And I`m deeply concerned that when that time occurs, those bad actors will be more strategic, better funded, organized, and in more places of authority than they were in 2020.

And that is a significant threat but it`s again one we can overcome by staying vigilant and getting involved ourselves (INAUDIBLE) and being willing to stand up and protect our democracy.

HAYES: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, thank you so much for your time tonight.

BENSON: Always a pleasure. Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger broke the news today that Boeing has restarted its donations to Republicans who voted to overturn the election, and he joins me now. Roger, maybe take us through the timeline here of the initial decision by Boeing, which was one of the sort of well, we`re stopping all giving for now decisions, and then what happened afterwards.

ROGER SOLLENBERGER, REPORTER, THE DAILY BEAST: Yes. Thanks, Chris. So, in early January, January 13, Boeing announces, at the same time that Lockheed (INAUDIBLE) to other big corporate aerospace, military contractors, they came and announce under, you know, proper pressure that they were going to suspend campaign donations. And while some companies, as you said, some companies donations to the so-called insurrection caucus or sedition caucus of 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the electoral college results, Boeing said, well, we`re just going to suspend all political giving, and they did not put a timeline on it. some companies said that they were going to just stop altogether. Some said, well, just for this election. Boeing sort of played it safe kind of both ways.

That was in early January. We haven`t heard really anything from them for months. They didn`t say when they were going to resume. But midway is filing, it came in under the rug that yes, they had started giving. This started in May. A couple of companies just started, they announced it. Boeing did not.

HAYES: Yes. So, this was -- you caught this in the -- in the required public filings, right? This was not like --

SOLLENBERGER: In nerdery, in the nerdery, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. And they did not -- and this was not them publicly announcing, like, OK, we`re back to it. They just started doing it, and then they got caught doing it.

SOLLENBERGER: Yes. Well, I mean, got caught, it`s public disclosure, so you know, whatever. I`ll be spelunking and I`ll see it. But, you know, as you pointed out, that, you know, they gave you a statement. They did not -- they did not give us a statement at the Daily Beast for this article. But in that statement, they said, well, you know, this is why we`re doing it, right? We`re giving it back because the interest of our clients, the interest of like the country at large, but you know, they also said the interest of our company.

If you look at the three members that they contributed to, they gave to Steve Scalise who is the minority whip, right? So, he like rounds up all the votes. They also get into Vicky Hartzler, and Jack Bergman, two other Republicans. Both of those Republicans, Hartzler and Bergman sit on committees that Boeing has business before, you`ll be surprised to learn. And Steve Scalise, he does not sit on one of those subcommittees. He is the co-chair of the all-powerful shellfish caucus. But he is also in the, what`s called, the long-range strike caucus, and they advocate for bombings. So, you can sort of see why Boeing would pick these people to try to get --

HAYES: The long-range strike caucus. Yes, of course. Deeply dystopian, but also real. Well, what about the Republican Attorneys General of America, RAGA, which, you know, they were pretty -- I got to say, they were -- as a body, pretty off the leash in the run-up to January 6. I mean, you had, I think, the majority of sitting Republican Attorneys General joining the suit to overturn the election, and then that actual political body like raising money, right, to actively be part of the January 6 festivities, at least this sort of, you know, March part of it.

SOLLENBERGER: Yes, they -- I think there were a total of 17 attorneys general that cosigned with Ken Paxton. He`s a Texas Attorney General. He led the suit. He wrote it and filed it back in December. And you might remember, your viewers may remember, that suit got dismissed after three days in like a ruling that was I think like two or three sentences long from the Supreme Court, and they say you don`t have standing. You can`t bring this.

By Paxton led it, and then you had a number of members of the House, Republicans, that signed on to it. And you know, Steve Scalise is one of them, and so did Hartzler and Bergman, So, all three of them signed on to this suit brought by RAGA. But yes, you`re right, there`s been a lot of news over the past year of RAGA sort of aligning itself with, you know, further and further to the right with those types of politics. They were, you know, pretty involved in the efforts to challenge the election results.

HAYES: Well, this was great reporting. Boeing, if you guys thought that no one would notice, we did. Roger Sollenberger did. He wrote it up. So, there you go. We know what the company stands for. Thank you, Roger. I appreciate it.

SOLLENBERGER: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Donald Trump`s DOJ was apparently very busy issuing secret subpoenas trying to collect phone and data records from journalists and Democrats as well, as New York Times reporter Charlie Savage reports, even Donald Trump`s own lawyer. So, why were they surveiling the White House Counsel? Charlie Savage is here with the story, and there`s breaking news about an investigation of it all next.

HAYES: Some breaking news tonight. The House of Representatives is launching an official investigation into the Trump administration and his Department of Justice`s use of subpoenas to surveil Trump`s political enemies. After learning that Trump`s DOJ had secretly subpoenaed, with gag orders, phone and data records from everyone from Adam Schiff, to the New York Times, Washington Post reporters. They`ve learned over the weekend, Trump`s DOJ even got data from the President`s own lawyer.

That`s right. Trump`s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for information in February 2018 about an account that belonged to Don McGahn, Trump`s White House Counsel at the time. Now, this secretly happened like all these other subpoenas happened, right, under a gag order which meant that no one was allowed to say anything. And it recently lapse which allowed Apple to inform former White House Counsel Don McGahn, oh, by the way, your data had been seized.

Now, at one level, it`s insanely paranoid to secretly subpoena your own White House Counsel, also shows just how wildly aggressive the Trump DOJ was wielding this power. Just over an hour ago, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee announced that they will open a formal investigation into the Department of Justice`s surveillance of members of Congress, journalists, and others, saying the reports of spying race serious constitutional and separation of power concerns.

One of the reporters who broke the news that Trump`s department -- Justice Department spied on his own White House Counsel, New York Times Washington Correspondent, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie Savage. And he joins me now.

Firstly, just start with the basics here. I mean, this one really put my jaw on the floor, your own White House Counsel. I mean, you know, we know that Trump doesn`t think particularly highly of Adam Schiff, and you know, thought the New York Times and other places were sort of his enemies and was -- and the leak investigation. Do we know when this happened, what the context was?

CHARLIE SAVAGE, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Some but not all. And I would say that, you know, this is not Trump ordering any of this. This appears to be the Justice Department. And we don`t -- in terms of McGahn, we don`t even know if it`s the main Justice Department or it could be the Mueller investigation which is kind of sort of the Justice Department.

All we know is that in February of 2018, Apple received a grand jury subpoena for information in the -- about the account of Don McGahn. And this appears to be similar to the subpoena that resulted in the collection of that congressional information, which also went over in February of 2018, although they appear to be coincidental, rather than -- rather than connected to each other in terms of which Federal District they were coming out of in the date and so forth.

So, one of the common techniques in a criminal investigation of various types is that when you`re looking at somebody, you get all of their phone records or e-mail records, and then you have this long list of phone numbers that call them. And you don`t know who those people are, or e-mail addresses that interacted with them. And so, investigators often use a grand jury subpoena to a company like Apple or Google to say, do you have any accounts that are linked to this phone number or this e-mail address? If you do, please tell us what`s the name is, what the address is, what the credit card number is, where they`ve been logging on from. Basically, they`re trying to identify the social networks of the suspect.

HAYES: Right.

SAVAGE: And so, what appears to be happening here is that McGahn was swept up in a subpoena like that, or an investigative effort like that, similar to how members of Congress were swept up in a subpoena that sought 109 -- account information about 109 phone numbers and e-mail addresses about someone they were looking at for a leak investigation in Congress.

So, this is not as far as we know targeting Adam Schiff or Don McGahn. Nevertheless, it`s really extraordinary that the sitting White House Counsel, the now chairman of the House Intelligence Committee could have their data so easily swept in by federal prosecutors and not even be told about it for years and years.

HAYES: Right. I mean, I guess the -- you know, if it`s a fairly normal or standard method of investigation and to go about this sort of like crawling through this network, what`s not normal is the people that appeared to keep getting these things who are some of the most powerful public figures? I mean, you`ve got, you know, minority ranking member of the Intelligence Committee. You got the own White House Counsel. And a Department of Justice again, that like is OKing all this, right, at some level, both judges and senior officials at DOJ. Do we know like who`s saying like, yes, keep going, this is fine, or do we think that there`s some -- it seems to me, there`ll be some break on this. There`ll be some governor that someone says, by the way, I think we`re going to run down the White House Counsel stuff. What do you think of that?

SAVAGE: Yes. So, that`s one of the big questions that members of Congress and also the Justice Department, the inspector general, are now starting to look into. What was the background here? This is extremely broad subpoena, 109 phone numbers and e-mail addresses for an apparently surrounding a congressional staffer. You know, you`ve got to know you`re going to be sucking in members of Congress is information if you`re going after all those different accounts to find out who they are. Is that a good idea? Was that necessary? What given the political sensitivities of an investigation like that? Was this just a sloppy, overly broad thing by a very low-level person, or was this being driven by a more high-level person who was determined to see what they could find?

We certainly have reason to believe that they were hoping that Adam Schiff would ultimately fall into the net of that particular leak investigation, even if he was not their official subject at that moment, his aid is.

HAYES: Yes. This is from -- quoting from the piece you wrote, the leak investigation appear to have been primarily focused on Michael Bahar. I think that`s how you pronounce it. Then a staff member on the House Intelligence Committee. People close to Mr. Sessions, Mr. Rosenstein, said the top two Justice Department officials at the time who said they neither knew that prosecutors had sought data about the accounts of lawmakers for that investigation.

And then there`s now some scrutiny of a senior Justice Department official who`s a Trump appointee who has announced that he`ll be leaving his post in the -- in the sort of wake of these revelations.

SAVAGE: That`s right. This is John Demers. He is the head of the National Security Division in the Justice Department which includes the section that oversees leak investigations. And he is a Trump appointee. He`s a holdover. He generally has a reputation as a straight shooter, not a partisan sort of Trumpy figure. And the Biden people wanted to keep him on as they came in to take over the Justice Department for continuity reasons, especially in the important area of national security.

So, he was supposed to leave sometime this summer and suddenly abruptly he`s leaving next week, just as senior members of Congress are calling for him to testify about what he knew about these investigations.

HAYES: Charlie Savage, fantastic reporting. Thank you so much for making time tonight.

SAVAGE: Thank you. Have a good night.

HAYES: All right, next, we told you the House Judiciary Committee is opening up an investigation on the Trump DOJ. Congressman Val Demings is on that committee and she`s running for Senate to take out Marco Rubio. She joins me next.

HAYES: Back in January, right before he left office, of course, Donald Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice. In the most recent time for inciting an insurrection on January 6. The time before that was in 2019, one year earlier, that was for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress relating to pressuring the president of Ukraine into manufacturing dirt on the man he feared most to run against him, his then political rival, the guy who ended up beating him, Joe Biden.

For that impeachment, Congressman Val Demings of Florida was picked to be one of the seven impeachment managers making the case that Trump should be convicted and removed from office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): His use of power for personal gain harm the national security of the United States. As the second article of impeachment charges, the president sought to conceal evidence of this conduct. President Trump did not take these extreme steps to hide evidence of his innocence or to protect the institution of the presidency. As a career law enforcement officer, I have never seen anyone take such extreme steps to hide evidence allegedly proving his innocence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Moments like that propelled the former Orlando police chief onto Joe Biden shortlist for vice president. Since then, many in the Democratic Party have urged her to make a statewide run for governor or senator. Last week, Congresswoman Demings announced she will challenge Republican Senator Marco Rubio for his seat representing Florida in part because she says, "Too many times Marco Rubio did not show up. When he did show up, he did not have enough courage to fight for Florida."

Congresswoman Val Demings, Democrat of Florida, member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees joins me now. Great to have you on, Congresswoman. Let me just start with the news that we got out of one of the committees on which you serve, the Judiciary Committee with Jerry Nadler announcing there will be some kind of investigation into the spate of revelations over the last say, 10 days of this kind of dragnet the Department of Justice was running on phone and e-mail data in what they say was a leak investigation, or at least appears to be. What do you think of that announcement by the chairman?

DEMINGS: Well, Chris, it`s great to be back with you. And look, we have an obligation to investigate. You know, Congress works on behalf of the American people. And the American people have a right to know the full extent of the abuses of power by the former President of the United States. We have some serious constitutional concerns when a body who provides oversight is then being surveiled under the guise of a criminal investigation by the administration that that body provides oversight over. And then of course, the same thing for the media, as well as God knows who else is out there.

And so, the Judiciary Committee has an obligation to investigate. And we will. We will get to the bottom of it. But it`s just, here we go again with unprecedented behavior from the former president of the United States.

HAYES: What`s being revealed here, and I think that through-line through both impeachments what`s being revealed here and the challenges that we face, things that are happening in states, including your own in Florida where there was a sort of election change law passed by Republicans, signed into law by Ron DeSantis even after the state had a very smooth election with very high turnout. The Republicans did well. Is a feeling among many that there`s like a real kind of existential threat to American democracy in its current form? I mean, I wonder whether you feel that`s the case.

DEMINGS: Chris, there`s no doubt about it. There is a major threat to American democracy. Look at 1-6. I was in the Capitol on that day watching the peaceful transfer of power when all hell broke loose, an insurrection on our government. But even after what the members of Congress or a staff and others, the people who work in the Capitol went through, we had, as you know, several members of Congress who came back to the House floor and voted to overturn a free and fair election.

And now, you`ve said it. We see Florida, but too many other states around the nation who are passing anti-voting rights laws. And so, in order to change that, Chris, we`ve got to change the kind of people that we send to Congress. We`ve got to have people in the upper chamber and the lower chamber who support an independent commission that will get to the bottom of it yet again, so we will know exactly how it happened, you know, who planned it, who helped to fund it, who else incited it. We saw the President of the United States at that time incite it before our very eyes. But we need that investigation, that independent commission.

And so we`ve -- if we`re going to change what`s happening to our democracy, we have got to change the kind of people that we send.

HAYES: I want to ask you a question where there seems to be a very clear and emerging policy difference between Republicans and Democrats across the country. And that has to do with unemployment insurance, particularly the sort of supplemental unemployment insurance provided by the American Relief Plan, which of course was passed with no Republican votes.

The governor in your state, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, along with I think 24 other Republican governors, have announced they`re cutting off that supplemental program. I think, as of June 26, folks will be tossed off that. That is supported, again, if I`m not mistaken, but Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. Do you support what DeSantis is doing, and if not, why not?

DEMINGS: Chris, I really think is pretty shameful. And thank you for mentioning that it is supported by Marco Rubio. Look, 2020 was a tough year. We lost 600,000 people. We also know that hundreds of thousands of people were put out of work through no fault of their own. Those unemployment benefits were there to help people who were in trouble, people who are going to work every day, by the way, who were in trouble through no fault of their own.

And I believe that we have an obligation to do that, but not only helping them during tough times, but also it helped them to be able to pay their bills, to be able to buy groceries, to be able to pay their rent, which also stimulates our economy. And so, I really think it is shameful what governors around this nation are doing, but also the senators from Florida and senators from other states.

The government`s primary responsibility is to help the American people during some of the toughest of times. Marco Rubio chose not to do that and too many others chose not to do that. And that`s why we need to change the kind of people that we send to Congress.

HAYES: Congresswoman Val Demings, now a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in the State of Florida. Thanks for making time tonight.

DEMINGS: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, with President Biden doing damage control on the world stage, a reminder of the utter debacle that was the last president`s first international outing. That`s next.

HAYES: President Joe Biden`s first foreign trip which is on right now comes at about the same point in his presidency as the last president`s first trip abroad. It`s a pretty incredible set of contrasts. First of all, for the second time in my adult life as a journalist, you have a Democratic president attempting to clean up the damage relationships, some in ruins, left behind by his Republican predecessor.

Global confidence in the new American president has already swung up by more than 50 points. A Pew Research survey of 12 nations finds 75 percent of confidence Biden will do the right thing regarding world affairs compared to 17 percent at the end of Donald Trump`s term. Again, not hard to see why when you look back at the debacle that was President Trump`s first foreign trip in May of 2017.

You may remember this. His first stop was strangely the authoritarian monarchy of Saudi Arabia where King Salman literally rolled out the red carpet for Trump`s arrival. The streets of the capital were filled with American flags. Even the men on horses accompany his motorcade waved the Stars and Stripes. Billboards went up featuring his face and one of his tweets. At a welcome ceremony, Trump joined in a ceremonial sword dance awkwardly bopping and flopping his sword with the music.

His Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, fired by tweet less than a year later, they also got on the action. Things only got weirder the next day when President Trump, the Saudi King, and the Egyptian President walked into a darkened room at a new center for combating extremism, and placed their hands atop a glowing orb for nearly two whole minutes. The Internet had a lot of fun with that one comparing Lord of the Rings and Wizard of Oz.

And from there, Trump went on to Israel where he visited the Holocaust Museum and Memorial on Jerusalem, left this strangely upbeat note in the guestbook. "It is a great honor to be here with all my friends. It`s so amazing. And we`ll never forget it, exclamation point."

The President later headed to the Vatican. He and his family met with Pope Francis who looks like he`s waiting for someone to tell him the solid joke before continuing on to Belgium for the NATO Summit. Trump took on a strong I`m not here to make friends attitude and Brussels shoving aside the Prime Minister of Montenegro to get to the front of the pack of leaders ahead of a group photo that he engaged in a bizarre white knuckle handshake grip off with French President Emmanuel Macron. When it came time for the formal remarks, he basically demanded his counterparts pay up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations. But 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they`re supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Final stop, back in Italy for the G7, brought one last bit of photo- op drama when six of the seven leaders stroll through town after traditional group picture while the American president chose to follow by in a golf cart.

OK, yeah, that was like a weird drug trip or something. After four years of that, it`s refreshing to see an American president abroad, you know, engaging in diplomacy, dealing with complex multilateral issues. There are a lot of them. But also not to mention, just behaving like a normal person. Not making us worry he`s going to like rough up someone on the way to the camera.

BILL MURRAY, ACTOR: This is what it feels like to be 100 percent. Let me root, root, root for the home team. If they don`t win, it`s a shame for it`s one, two, three strikes you`re out at the old ball game.

HAYES: You quite literally love to see it. Bill Murray warming up the crowd at Wrigley Field Friday night. The Cubs won. They`re tied for first. That`s this Friday. It`s the cubs first game since the coronavirus outbreak held with the stands for 100 percent capacity. An incredible thing to see in a year after we wondered if we would ever again have crowds of baseball games or concerts or theaters. People are getting back to business and to fun across the country. But of course, as we keep saying, the pandemic is not over, certainly not abroad, but not here.

There`s a new variant. There`s been a lot and I forgive you if you lost track, but there`s a lot of reason to be quite keen on this one or pay attention to the Delta variant. It`s more contagious, it`s on the rise in this country around the world especially in areas where vaccination levels are lagging.

Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children`s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently wrote a piece in The Daily Beast titled, "Here`s who`s facing a nightmare vaxx summer" and he joins me now.

So, let`s talk, Dr. Hotez, about this delta variant, and the piece of data that`s gotten me most worried is the U.K. where they have had a very successful vaccination campaign and we`re places where this is really moving around. We`re actually seeing hospitalizations go up in a way we haven`t really seen in a place with that level of vaccination yet.

PETER HOTEZ, CO-DIRECTOR, TEXAS CHILDREN`S HOSPITAL CENTER FOR VACCINE DEVELOPMENT: Yes, this is right, Chris. And what`s happening is this very (AUDIO GAP) India is even more transmissible than the one from the U.K. So, the one from the U.K. was particularly transmissible. That took over the original lineage. And now this one from the delta is accelerating across the U.K. Now, we`re responsible for the majority of infection.

So, it is the most transmissible variant we`ve seen to date yet. And what`s happening is anyone who has not been vaccinated, it`s getting people very sick, even young people, even adolescence. So, the Mother Nature is telling us that we have something to look out for, because now, almost 10 percent of the variants in the United States are the same Delta variant somewhere vaccination rates are low, especially in the south. I think we have to worry for the summer.

HAYES: Yes, this is where we`re starting to -- I mean, we have wide dispersion on what the numbers are from, you know, between, say, a state like Vermont where it`s very high or state like Alabama, or Mississippi, where it`s quite low. And you say in the piece, you know, a confluence of new factors may place children, adolescents, young adults living in southern states squarely in the pandemic crosshairs.

What do we know about the relationship between basically the level of community vaccination and where we`re going to be most at risk in terms of this variance growth?

HOTEZ: So, you take a state like Vermont or Massachusetts that has more than 80 percent of the adults vaccinated. It means they`re basically snuffing out virus transmission. But in Alabama, and Louisiana, as you point out, where the vaccination coverage is only half, we`re in trouble. And remember, it`s not homogeneously distributed, the vaccinations. Basically, the older Americans are better vaccinated. But if you look at adolescents, for instance, in Louisiana and Alabama, fewer than 10% are vaccinated. And so, this is a huge vulnerability here, as well as the young adults, which are vaccinated at very low levels.

And so, I`m quite worried that we could see a big surge in the number of cases on young people in the south. And remember what that`s going to happen. This time last year, we (AUDIO GAP) pretty good, and then we had that massive summer surge in July and August. So, I`m worried after July 4 holiday that we can be in for some very difficult times in July and August among young people in the south.

HAYES: It seems to me that we should note that even in the U.K. or places where there`s been transmitting that people with both, you know, both shots of the vaccine, and past that sort of window seem to again have quite good protection against the variant. And the solution here is just continue mass vaccination as aggressively as possible?

HOTEZ: That`s right. And so, we have to redouble our efforts to vaccinate young people, especially in the in the southern vulnerable areas. And it turns out that for this vaccine, the single dose won`t do it. A single dose is not very effective against this Delta variant. So, even if we start vaccinating adolescents and young adults now, we`re still about five to six weeks away before they`re fully vaccinated. The first dose three, four weeks later, the second dose then a week or two after that before they`re fully immunized.

And so, what I`m trying to do now is get everybody understand this and redouble our efforts to vaccinate the southern states, especially young people, because if we wait for the surge, it`s going to be too late.

HAYES: Yes. If you have any young person in your life who is not vaccinated and you can, you know, just have a conversation without them, And it is really crucial, I think, particularly when you think about people hanging out with people their age, that`s where you get elevated levels of community transmission which, you know, we saw in the U.K. It`s like hospitalization is going up. That really blew my mind because even among young folks, you get enough of this virus transmitting through community. We`ve seen it over and over again. You`re going to have people hospitalized and even worse.

Dr. Peter Hotez, thank you so much. I really appreciate it.

HOTEZ: Thanks so much, Chris. I appreciate it.

