Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 3/8/21

Summary:

Senate Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package in a

strict party-line vote. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is interviewed about the

COVID relief package the Senate recently passed. Democrats pass the COVID

rescue package while GOP focuses on culture wars. The CDC released a new

guideline that people who are fully vaccinated can safely meet indoors

without masks. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announces he won`t seek re-

election.

Transcript:

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Even if she`s over here, I`m sorry you all, but she

will be a superstar. She and Harry, stars. Lola Adesioye, Martin Lewis,

candid about it. That`s tonight`s REIDOUT. "ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts

now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): Tonight on ALL IN.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I promised the American people,

help us on the way.

HAYES: Biden went big and the Democrats deliver.

BIDEN: It`s going to make a big difference in so many lives in this

country.

HAYES: Tonight, the transformational relief plan now on a glide path to

passage with Senator Mazie Hirono. and Paul Krugman. And Jelani Cobb on the

state of a Republican Party that didn`t lift a finger for an American

rescue. All that and big news on the new COVID treatment and new CDC

guidance for people who have already been vaccinated when ALL IN starts

right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. Well, it

looks like it is really actually happening. The most shockingly aggressive

rescue bill of my lifetime is now very likely to be signed into law.

Saturday, after an all-night session, Senate Democrats passed the $1.9

trillion COVID relief package in a strict party-line vote. Democrats all

vote yes, Republicans all voted no.

Because senators made some changes to the bill, it now has to go back to

the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected to pass the identical

Senate version this week possibly as early as tomorrow. So, the bill will

then go to the president, President Biden, for his signature.

But take a step back. We`re in the early part of March, right. We`re not at

the 100-day marker yet. This is an incredible victory for both the country,

the Biden administration, the Democratic Party, which held together amid

unified opposition from Congressional Republicans. They didn`t get a vote

in either house.

They tried to break the party apart. That`s Republicans did by forcing

tough votes on amendments and arguing against the bill in public. But in

the end, it didn`t work. Democrats won. And as a result, a lot of people`s

lives are going to get better.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: By passing this plan, we would have delivered real tangible results

for the American people and their families. They`ll be able to see and know

and feel to change in their own lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There is a lot in this bill, including for starters, $350 billion

for state and local governments that some of whom have been really hobbled

by the pandemic with their tax revenue and added expenses. There`s $130

billion for K to 12 schools, $25 billion in relief for hard-hit

restaurants. That`s part of the bill that we`ve been focused on here on

this program for months now.

There`s 10s of billions for COVID testing, which by the way, is still

important, still vital, even as we vaccinate. There`s also a ton of money

for vaccine distribution, other measures to fight and suppress the virus.

And then that`s the sort of programmatic mind, right? Then there`s the

money that is just going to go directly to Americans, struggling Americans.

That includes an extension of the $300 weekly federal unemployment payment

bonus, right, that gets paid above what you would normally make for

unemployment. There`s also a tax break on unemployment benefits, so people

do not get some shocking surprise tax bill, which is key, $1,400 stimulus

checks for low and middle-income Americans coupled with an additional

$1,400 checks for their adult dependents and children, and a child tax

credit of either 30,000 or $3,600 per child, depending on the child`s age.

The child tax credit alone, just to be clear, this is for one year, OK,

couldn`t benefit as many as 83 million children in this country. Here`s the

impact.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Taken all together, this plan is going to make it possible to cut

child poverty in half. Let me say it again, it`s significant, historic,

will cut child poverty in half.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Advances like this, this piece of legislation, they don`t come along

very often. And not only is it going to impact child poverty, I mean, just

let`s look at the $1,400 check, right, that`s on top of the $600 that was

passed in last relief package. So, let`s say you are a married couple who

makes less than $150,000 per year. You got two kids along with an adult

dependent, say, a child in college or disabled adult who lives with you.

You`re looking at $7,000 in direct payments from the government, $1,400 for

each person in the family. I mean, that`s a real game-changer after the

year that all of us have had. The White House says, many Americans will get

that money by the end of this month.

So, how do we get here, right? I mean, one thing that strikes me as I look

at this, right? Both parties have tons of corporate donors. There`s K

Street lobbyists in both sides working over Congress. There are ways in

which both Republicans and Democrats are both overly influenced by big

money, by corporate interests by the rich, right. And yet look at the

difference in the distributional priorities.

When Donald Trump`s Republican Party got elected, they tried to get the ACA

twice and then successfully pass a massive tax cut primarily for the rich

and corporations. First thing out of the gate, Biden and the Democrats

passed a bill in which the poorest 20 of Americans are expected to see a 20

percent boost in income according to a new analysis, while the richest one

percent will receive an income boost of zero, zero percent.

And then take -- think about that. Think about the difference in the

distributional effects here, and then think about the fact that Republicans

keep insisting they are, in the words of Josh Hawley, a working-class

party. And the thing is, it is true. The 2020 election suggested the GOP is

actually increasingly relying on less affluent voters while the Democratic

coalition is actually getting more professional and more affluent.

But the Republican rhetoric around standing for the working class is just

not reflected in policy. I think that`s why Republicans would rather talk

about Dr. Seuss to try to stop culture wars because they don`t particularly

seem to actually have a policy agenda to help the working class.

Republicans would rather inflame resentments in hopes of increasing their

power.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: When I was elected, I said we`re going to get the government out of

the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering

for the American people, of making a difference in their lives, giving

everyone a chance, a fighting chance of showing the American people that

their government can work for them. And passing the American Rescue Plan

will do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There is a notion, right, that the two parties are increasingly

hopelessly polarized. Each side is retrieved to its corner. And while

that`s partly true, it`s not the whole truth, right, because what`s

happening is not symmetrical. It`s true, not a single Republican has backed

the new COVID Relief Bill. But just think back over the past year. When

Donald Trump, the Republican President was president, and the economy

cratered and Republicans were essentially forced to pass stimulus bills,

Democrats backed that legislation.

They voted for economic stimulus multiple times in an election year even

though they had to know, and it probably did help Donald Trump`s reelection

bid. Even though Donald Trump literally put his name on the checks.

I mean Democrats, I guess, said they wanted to play hardball, right, if

they were psychos back in the spring. And they thought look, you know, the

better the economy is doing, the better Donald Trump is going to do in

reelection, they could have refused to back the stimulus when Trump was

president. They could have acted the way Republicans are acting now.

But for a bunch of different complicated fascinating reasons, Democratic

politicians really are committed to the project of using government as a

means of helping people that are struggling. The proof is in the pudding in

this bill. And Republicans, well, let`s just say they`re making a very

different calculation.

Hawaii Senator Maisie Hirono was part of the marathon legislative session

that led to the passage of the largest stimulus bill in Senate history, and

she joins you -- me now.

It was a rare all-nighter for the members of the United States Senate. But

how are you feeling now that you`ve come out of it with a bill?

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): At the end of the day, although the Republicans

tried -- they spent many, many hours trying to weaken the bill and

ultimately not a single one voted for it. At the end of the day, we

Democrats knew that we were going to get a bill that was going to help

millions of people, and that`s what our commitment was. And we -- it was

worth it.

HAYES: Was there any wavering? I mean, this was a long session. There was a

back and forth. There`s a vote that was held open. Joe Manchin was sort of

on the phone with the White House. I guess, inside the caucus, you know,

you`ve got the thinnest possible margin, a one-vote margin.

HIRONO: Yes.

HAYES: Did everyone -- is there like a huddle? Did you guys like get

together physically? I don`t know if you can do that COVID times, but does

everyone know like we`re -- we have to do this and we`re going to do this

or are there moments where you`re like, this might go sideways?

HIRONO: Oh, I had little doubt that we were going to get this done because

all of the Democrats voted to use the reconciliation process. We all voted

for the reconciliation bill, so that was a commitment to get things done,

and we did. It goes to show that we have a diverse caucus, but at the end

of the day we are here to help people.We believe government can do good for

people. That`s our belief and we act on that.

HAYES: Are you surprised you didn`t get a single Republican vote

particularly because there was extended negotiations with Ohio Senator Rob

Portman about adding some changes to the bill that he wanted to see made. I

think is polling at between 65 and 75 percent. It`s very popular. It`s

going to put money in people`s pockets. Are you surprised not one

Republican voted for it?

HIRONO: I`m very disappointed that not one Republican voted for it and

neither did any Republican in the House. My hope is that the American

people will hold them to account and that they all have to go back to their

-- to their constituents and explain to them why they did not, as you put

it, lift a finger to get those checks into people`s hands, to extend

unemployment benefits, to help the state and counties get out of the

economic crisis that they`re in due to the pandemic. They should have to

explain to their constituents why not a single one of them deserve their

help and their vote.

HAYES: What lessons have Democrats learned about legislating in this era of

hyperpolarization and particularly in the wake of 2009 the last time

Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and the White House.

HIRONO: Understanding that Mitch McConnell`s goal is to retake the senate

which means that he is not going to be with us in pushing legislation that

Joe Biden wants. And so, that reality and recognition should hit us pretty

soon, which means that we are going to need to do filibuster reform.

HAYES: Well, I want to follow up on that. But first, just to go back. I

mean, it is striking when you look at the two big domestic policy

priorities of the Republican administration, right, when they came in in

2017, there were no Democrats who voted on their way on either the ACA or

the tax cuts, right?

But on spending, on the big omnibuses and things like that, it was a much

more, for lack of a better word, normal legislative process. Like, there

were negotiations, there were bipartisan working groups that were sort of

working out what was going to be in the big must-pass spending bills. It

kind of rolled along in the background. Do you think those days are dead

now because there`s a Republican -- there`s a Democratic president and

Mitch McConnell has the goals you say he does?

HIRONO: I think it makes a huge difference in Mitch McConnell`s calculation

that we have the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. His goal is to take

back everything. And that makes him very ruthless and frankly, he doesn`t

have a philosophy of helping people that guides him. His guidepost is we

need to take back the power.

So, that`s what we`re uh up against. And sadly, you know, we`re good we`re

going to need to do voting rights bills, we`re going to need to do

infrastructure. There are a lot of bills that we need to do. And for the

time that Mitch McConnell was in power, he did not bring a lot of

legislation to the floor where the Democrats were in the majority could

exercise our vote of powers.

And that`s why he wants that filibuster to remain intact because we

Democrats are actually going to bring to the floor bills for debate that

will help people and that`s not where the Republicans want to be.

Certainly, not Mitch McConnell.

But I believe that the reality of not getting things done for the American

people is going to hit us pretty soon and we`re all going to be talking

about filibuster reform. That`s my hope.

HAYES: You know, you point to something another important asymmetry here.

We would remark all the time in the -- in the last you know four years

during the Trump administration when McConnell controlled the Senate that

after those two big legislative priorities, one of which failed miserably,

the ACA repeal and one of which succeeded, the corporate tax cut, right,

McConnell stopped legislating. Like, there was just nothing left on the to-

do list. You guys just confirmed judges all day. You come on my program and

that`s just -- it was driving you all insane.

HIRONO: Yes.

HAYES: Senate Democrats have a very, very -- I mean, you can list eight to

ten bills that you guys want in that body.

HIRONO: Yes. And Mitch McConnell wants to be able to uh be the guy that

stops all of them. And that is why he`s so intent on keeping filibuster

intact, and why in my view, we`re going to need to change that if we want

to accomplish things.

HAYES: How active is that conversation inside the caucus? I`ve seen Amy

Klobuchar, I`ve seen Tina Smith. You`ve been on this uh for a while. But I

know that, you know, not a lot of senators worry about protecting the role

of the minority in a sort of partisan sense in our hyper-polarized time.

How much is that conversation developing inside the Democratic caucus in

the Senate?

HIRONO: It`s very much developing. And when you hear even Joe Manchin say

that maybe we should do filibuster reform that requires our -- anybody

who`s against a measure to come to the floor and have to talk all night and

all day if possible, that is an opening on Joe Mancha`s part for filibuster

reform.

HAYES: Yes. He made those comments this week. And it is true that uh we

don`t have any talking required. We saw Ron Johnson doing sort of a version

of it, right, with the objection to the reading. He had to kind of sit

there. And as soon as he left, Chris Van Hollen was able to swoop in.

There`s only so long senators are willing to sit in that chamber. Senator

Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, thank you so much for coming on the program.

HIRONO: Thank you so much. Aloha everyone. Stay safe. Be kind.

HAYES: All right. The two Georgia Senate races, the ones that just

happened, the special election January 5th, right, that gave Democrats

control of the Senate. They were the most expensive congressional races of

all time. Combined 800 million dollars spent on those two races.

The truth is though, Democrats could have spent a lot more and it still

would have been worth it because those two wins basically paved the way for

at least $1.5 trillion conservatively estimated more -- and more in aid for

desperate Americans. The lessons Democrats have learned about going big

with Paul Krugman who was there the last around next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The dangers of undershooting our response are

far greater than overshooting. We should have learned the lesson -- we

should learn the lesson of 2008 and `09 when Congress was too timid and

constrained in its response to the global financial crisis, and it took

years, years for the economy to get out of recession.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: From the moment they took the Senate majority this year, Democrats

made it clear that one of the reasons why they were insisting on a big

COVID relief package is because of what happened during the last big

crisis, right, the financial crisis around 12 years ago. That is the last

crisis precipitated by a Republican president that a Democratic

administration immediately had to try to get out of.

Despite having both houses of Congress and the White House, the rescue

package for the Obama administration was in retrospect, I think it`s quite

clear, simply too small to do what was needed. And one of the loudest

voices calling for more stimulus back then was Nobel Prize-winning

economist Paul Krugman. And Professor Paul Krugman himself joins me now.

I have been covering this since back then. I was writing about the debates

over the Recovery Act back then, and the stimulus, and now. What has

changed? Why -- what -- how do you account for the massive difference

between the approach this time around and last time?

PAUL KRUGMAN, NOBEL PRIZE-WINNING ECONOMIST: Well, first of all, I think

Democrats have learned two things, one economic and one political. They`ve

learned that when you`re kind of at bottom, particularly when interest

rates are already zero, there`s a tremendous economic asymmetry.

If you overshoot, OK, well, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates

and inflation can be contained. If you undershoot, they can`t cut interest

rates because they`re already zero, so there`s a tremendous asymmetry

there. But even more important they`ve learned about political. They`ve

learned about the nature of their opposition.

Apparently, according to, you know, accounts, there were people in the

Obama inner circle who thought that if the first stimulus turned out not to

be big enough, they could go back for more. And that may have been true

whenever Dirksen was the leader of Senate Republicans, but it`s not true

when Mitch McConnell is the leader. It`s if they didn`t -- if it`s not big

enough the first time around, then the other guys are going to say aha,

see, your economic philosophy doesn`t work.

HAYES: Right.

KRUGMAN: And so, you don`t get a second chance. And they learned that, you

know, like some of us did warn about that back then, but now I think

everybody gets it.

HAYES: Yes. I also think there`s a -- there -- you know, on the political

level, it was interesting to see the Republican Governor of West Virginia -

- again, this is a state Trump carry by 40 points, Jim Justice saying

things like this, right. This sounds like Paul Krugman circa 2009. He says,

I just keep going back the exact same thing, it`s this. At the end of the

day, if we overdo it a little bit, downside risk is minimal. If we under do

it, the downside risk is enormous.

That really did sink in broadly past just like little, you know, the corner

of econ Twitter where people debate this. It really did sink in.

KRUGMAN: Yes, I have to say it`s -- you know, I spent most of my career as

a pundit, you know, making arguments that turn out I`m not always right,

but making arguments that turn out to be right and end up being vindicated

in principle, but never getting a chance to have it right in real-time.

This time the democrats actually acted on it. People actually learned the

lesson and did the right thing. So, I mean it`s -- I`m pinching myself

wondering if this is some kind of a -- of a dream because we really are

actually responding more or less adequately to the crisis at hand.

HAYES: You know, one thing I think about now as we watch the vaccinations

which are right around 2.2 million a day, when we conceive of the

possibility of getting to some kind of herd immunity plus this rescue

money. You know, I`m not -- I`m certainly not an economic prognosticator,

but the second half of this year, particularly the last quarter, like, it

could be really good, right?

I mean, there is a lot of pent up demand. We haven`t lost -- it`s not a

natural disaster that took out huge amounts of physical capital. Like, the

airplanes are all there, the hotels are all there, Broadway is still there.

Like, you just got to -- you know, we could have a pretty good second half

of this year.

KRUGMAN: Yes. There isn`t even the kind of overhang of bad debt that we had

last time around. So, so we really are -- I mean, to coin a phrase, this

could very well be morning in America. I mean, I`m -- Goldman Sachs, and

they have a very good team of economists whatever else you may think of

them, they`re predicting that we really are going to have close to eight

percent growth this year, which is a morning in America level of growth.

Enough to get the economy more or less back to full employment by early

next year.

Now, that`s not the end of the story. You know, there`s a tremendous amount

of stuff we need to do down the line. But I`m expecting that, you know, a

year from now, we`re going to be looking and saying wow, incredible how

much better things have gotten.

HAYES: You know, one of the -- one of the points of contention the last

time around that you were arguing against, right, was the case on the other

side, it was made by, you know, very respected economists. Ken Rogoff comes

to mind, as well as you know, folks on CNBC in the business press that, you

know, there`s no such thing as a free lunch. You start throwing money

around, the next thing you know, you`ve got crazy inflation and you`re like

Zimbabwe. And it all gets wasted and, you know, you`re going to overshoot.

The economy will overheat.

Remarkably, I`m seeing people make that argument again. Now, in their

defense, the scale of intervention really is much bigger this time. But

what`s yours -- how do you see that now, the threat of "overheating?"

KRUGMAN: Well, I mean it`s not a completely stupid thing to say. I mean,

this is a very big package. The economy could be very strong by the end of

the year, enough so that inflation takes up a bit. But again, the Federal

Reserve knows how to contain that. That`s really not a problem.

And for what it`s worth, I just looked at the latest set of forecasters --

you know, business forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg. And what they`re all

pretty much predicting is a Goldilocks Recovery, one that is not too hot

not too cold but just about right, just about gets us back to where we

should be by early next year.

Now, they could be wrong. Of course, economic forecasts are always wrong

one way or the other, but it`s not looking so bad. And I`m actually very

really struck by where -- where have all the real crazies gone? I mean,

we`re having a debate between fairly sensible people about whether this

package is maybe a bit too big or not.

But the people who were warning, you know, hyperinflation, collapse, frogs,

boils, death of the firstborn, all of that stuff back in 2009 seemed to be

all obsessed with Dr. Seuss instead. So, it`s -- I`ve been gratified to see

that the really crazy people have been largely absent from the discussion

this time around.

HAYES: It`s such a good point because the contours of this debate have been

so different precisely on that score. I mean, we`ve noticed this here that

there hasn`t been a lot of arguments against it presented in some

(INAUDIBLE) fashion by the Republicans who basically just kind of stepped

aside and, you know, fought it around the edges, but never did that

launched a full-frontal assault on it rhetorically in the way they did

against the Recovery Act.

KRUGMAN: Yes, I mean, a situation where if you want to have a big debate

about this plan, the people you roll out is me and Larry Summers, right,

that is not the world of 2009.

HAYES: Right.

KRUGMAN: This is a very, very different world. Now, I`m right and Larry is

wrong. But you know, the point being that this is actually -- this is a

vastly more sensible debate. Republicans have just gone so far into their

world of cultural grievances, whatever, that they completely failed to make

any effective arguments against this policy.

HAYES: Well, and I -- I mean, this is slightly nerdy but I`ll say it

anyway. I also think that this marks a real change in 40 years of post-

Reagan-Thatcher intellectual and ideological control by the forces of, you

know, the folks that were worried about, you know, supply ciders and tax

cuts at the top, and you know, sort of rolling back canes and rolling back

government intervention and worried about economies overheating and

stagflation. This really does feel to me like marking some epochal break

that this bill happened.

KRUGMAN: Sure. We`ve got a bill here that appears to be about to cut child

poverty in half all, you know, with a stroke of the pen. And for the past

40 years, anyone who proposed anything like that would have been oh, that`s

irresponsible. It`s terrible what about the bums on -- what about the

welfare queens. And all of a sudden, we`re about to just cut child poverty

in half. That`s an incredible change in the political discourse.

HAYES: Paul Krugman who deals with all of these big issues in his recent

book Arguing With Zombies, many of whom appear to have been actually

defeated, thank you for being here, Paul.

KRUGMAN: Thanks for having me on.

HAYES: Don`t go anywhere. The CDC just released guidance literally we have

all been waiting for. I certainly have. What can we do after we`re

vaccinated? What it means for you, for your family, and for the future,

that`s just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: For the last year during pandemic, the data compiled by the folks at

the COVID Tracking Project has been a huge part of our coverage of COVID.

You may recognize the series of charts we put them up all the time, the

daily update. This is the data from last night, Sunday, March 7th. States

reported 1.2 million tests, that`s in purple on the left side of your

screen. 41 000 new cases, that`s the red chart there. 40 000 patients

hospitalized, the blue one the ones coming down really, really

dramatically. And 839 deaths in gray on the far right.

As you can see from that chart, things are pretty much trending in the

right direction, although the daily drop in cases has flattened out a bit

which is a little concerning. So many people besides us have come to rely

on this data since last March. And the amazing thing is that it has been

basically a volunteer effort by a few hundred people it has now come to a

close.

Last night`s update was the final day of data collection for the COVID

Tracking Project founded by Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer, writers of

the Atlantic, along with Jeff Hammerbacher a data scientist Erin Kissane a

content strategist. What began as an effort to track testing in the U.S. in

the early days of the pandemic which was really a disaster, if you

remember. It grew into this indispensable resource for journalists,

researchers, even government officials, all powered by a small army of

volunteers who manually comb through data every day from every state and

territory.

Thinking back to the many shocking, outrageous abdications of duty by the

last administration on even the most basic work around the virus, one of

the most critical was not keeping good current data. I mean, back in late

February last year, when as we now know, the pandemic was about to explode

in this country, you had members of the administration that were tweeting

about their frustration about the John Hopkins Web site tracking global

cases going down.

For many months, data coming from the government was unreliable or just

old. And when you were battling an invisible exponentially growing

respiratory virus, you need up-to-date numbers. And so, into the breach

stepped the good people at the COVID Tracking Project. And thank goodness,

they did. Providing this basic but crucial public service at a time we

needed it most.

It`s also a reminder of how much we`ve all had to kind of fend for

ourselves when coping with this once-in-a-century pandemic because the

leadership of the last administration just left us all on our own. So,

thank you to the leaders and the volunteers of the COVID Tracking Project.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you. They are now

stepping back because they believe that this should be a job for the

federal government and that the new administration is actually capable of

filling that leadership vacuum.

Today, another example of the federal government stepping up to lead the

way, the CDC putting out huge new guidance about what vaccinated Americans

can do and it`s good news on the crucial question of hugging of

grandparents. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: This Thursday night is March 11th, exactly one year since the WHO

declared the coronavirus a pandemic. We will be coming to you live from the

Lincoln Memorial that night along with President Biden`s first primetime

national address to mark that date and acknowledge this incredible and

awful year, but also to look ahead as we begin to see the light at the end

of the tunnel.

Case in point today, some great news today from the CDC for anyone who`s

gotten the vaccine. New guidelines from the agency now say that fully

vaccinated people can go visit an unvaccinated low-risk household without

masks or social distancing. So, vaccinated grandparents who are fully

protected can finally hug their unvaccinated grandkids or kids with the

government`s blessing.

That`s just huge for all of us, I say this first-person but gotten to do

this actually out ahead of CDC guidance, if I have to be honest. And it`s

even more encouraging given the vaccination rate for seniors. According to

the White House, 30 percent of Americans age 65 and older are now fully

vaccinated including 39 of those over 75.

Almost two-thirds of all American seniors have gotten at least one dose of

the vaccine. As a country, we`re averaging about 2.2 million shots per day

right now, getting us all closer to hugging our loved ones.

I want to bring in two people who are closely tracking what it will take to

get us back to some kind of normal. Caitlin Rivers is a senior scholar at

the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of

Public Health. She has led the development of guidance on a phased

reopening since last year. And Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown

University`s School of Public Health.

Great to have you both. Caitlin, let me start with you. You know, there was

back and forth about when these guidance -- when this guidance was going to

come out, if it was going to be -- if they were going to be very, very

risk-averse in what they told folks. What`s your reaction to what the CDC

unveiled today?

CAITLIN RIVERS, SENIOR SCHOLAR, JOHN HOPKINS CENTER FOR HEALTH SECURITY:

I`m quite pleased with it. I think it`s really exciting for people to have

a clear path forward to get back to a normal life. It`s a little bit on the

conservative side, but I think that`s good given the data we have

available. And I think going forward we`ll be able to have a lot more

flexibility to do things that are important to us when fully vaccinated.

HAYES: Dr. Jha, you know, one of the things that I think is hard about this

part of the conversation here, you know, we talk about like the science

says. And you know, there`s some things that are very clear in black and

white and there`s a lot of things that are about a risk spectrum, right?

And everybody`s been sort of dealing with that from the beginning, but it

gets even more complicated now in this period, right, because there`s this

like thawing happening, there`s folks getting vaccinated and there`s worry

too about going too fast.

ASHISH JHA, DEAN, BROWN UNIVERSITY`S SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Yes,

absolutely. It`s a very complex and a bit confusing of a time, right?

Because on one hand, people should be very optimistic about the future, and

then you hear about things like the variance and the fact that we still

have 60 000 cases happening every day. And that complex sort of set of

facts makes it difficult to know what is safe and what is not safe to do.

I thought the CDC guidance today was terrific. I agree with Professor

Rivers. It`s a touch on the conservative side. But overall, I think it`s

really good.

HAYES: What do you -- when you say touch on the conservative side,

Professor Rivers, what do you mean?

RIVERS: Well, the CDC guidance really hinges on whether or not someone who

is fully vaccinated is able to transmit the virus to someone else. We know

the vaccines are very good at protecting the person who is vaccinated. It`s

not as clear yet whether someone who`s vaccinated can pass on the virus.

And so, the CDC is recommending that if you are with people who are fully

vaccinated, then you can go (AUDIO GAP). If you are with someone who is at

low risk, you can also socialize without masks or social distancing. But

when you start to add on more risk factors, if you`re with someone at high

risk of severe illness, if you`re in a group, they`re still recommending

that you wear a mask and that you distance. And that`s in recognition of

the fact that we can`t be confident yet that the vaccine is actually

prevent -- protecting other people.

HAYES: I want to -- let me zero in on this question because it`s been a

vexing one for a lot of folks. I`ll go to you Dr. Jha, then back to you,

Professor Rivers. So, you know, this is a situation in which we haven`t run

the clinical trials to test for transmission as the defendant -- dependent

variable, right? We haven`t actually gone and run a study specifically

about whether people are transmitting.

But I think sometimes people hear that and they think that there`s some

like secret transmission happening we don`t know about it. We don`t have

biological or medical reason to think it is happening. We just haven`t

tested for yet. Is that a fair characterization, Dr. Jha?

Yes. And I`d go even one step further, Chris, and say look, all the

evidence on these vaccines suggest that they do reduce transmission. Now,

100 percent? Probably not 100 percent, but a lot. Eighty ninety percent a

very large amount. We haven`t nailed it down perfectly but there`s so much

circumstantial evidence that these vaccines reduce transmission that I

think we can feel comfortable that they do. We do need to nail it down a

bit better in terms of exactly how much.

HAYES: And Dr. Rivers, I mean one of the things that the CDC said today

that I thought was interesting and relates in some ways to some things I`ve

seen you write about and others, is just the notion that giving people a

sense the vaccine really does give them some protection, which is grounded

in the data, is also a key part of incentivizing vaccination uptake.

I mean, if the message is go get vaccinated and then you got to go back to

doing everything the way you were before, it`s a -- that`s a tougher carrot

than go get vaccinated and you could hug your grandkids, right? And the CDC

actually acknowledges that in the guidance today.

RIVERS: It`s true that this uncertainty about what exactly the vaccines do

as it relates to other people has been difficult. Right now, about 10 of

people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated which is an amazing achievement.

But it means that 90 of people are not yet vaccinated. And so, we do need

to take steps to protect everyone else.

But for the people who are fully vaccinated, it`s good news. We have a lot

more flexibility now to do things that are important to us.

HAYES: The trajectory here, Dr. Jha is really, really impressive so far in

terms of our vaccine rollout. I mean, we`re doing a better job than all but

maybe two countries in the world, arguably maybe even better than the U.K.

at this point. How do you feel about where this is and how do you want --

think about hesitancy and demand issues as we go forward?

JHA: Yes. I think first and foremost, we`re doing an incredible job. We

probably are doing a better job than any other certainly large country in

the world. And I see the numbers which are over two million a day, going up

to three or even four million before very long. I mean, maybe by the time

we`re in April.

We`ll certainly have the vaccines to do it. I think we`ll have the

distribution to it -- to do it. But your point, Chris, is exactly right.

We`re going to hit a point where we`re going to stop finding, we`re just

not going to have enough arms to put the vaccines into. And there -- we got

to get working on that now.

I do think a lot of people are on the fence are going to jump off the fence

when they see people get vaccinated and do well. But there are other people

who are going to be resistant and we`re going to have to really help engage

with people to figure out what`s holding them back and to try to address

those.

HAYES: Yes. And Dr. Rivers, there`s been some -- you know, there`s a bunch

of different ways in which this hesitancy is being measured. There`s some

political -- you know, there`s political polarization around this issue.

We`re seeing among, you know, Trump voters and Republicans more hesitancy.

We`ve seen hesitancy among other groups come down over time.

I wonder, you know, part of the package passed today is targeted money to

go out to states and localities to partner with community groups to do

whatever you need to do to get inside the social networks of folks to give

them a message.

RIVERS: That`s right. A lot of the public health power in this country is

at the state and local level. And that`s because state and local officials

know what works for their community and how to reach people in those

communities. And so, I think empowering state and local officials to really

get out there and reach people, I think, will be really critical going

forward.

And I do agree with Dr. Jha that as more and more people will be get

vaccinated, people who aren`t sure yet if it`s right for them will become

more confident. And I think that will help a lot.

HAYES: Yes. I`m still not there but I`m just chomping at the bit. I can`t

wait. Caitlin Rivers, Ashish Jha, thank you both. I appreciate it.

Next, can the Republican Party ever recover from its Trump era conversion

or could this be the end of the GOP at least as we know it. Jelani Cobb on

the future of the party after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ROY BLUNT (R-MO): That practical sense of getting the job done

combined with great staff and good legislative partners from both sides has

advanced health research on cancer, and Alzheimer`s, and disease you may

only know about if someone in your family has it. It`s made mental health

more likely to be treated like all other health.

I won`t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next

year. I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together

to help me work for you. Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether

you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better

future for our state and our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That goodbye video today from Sen. Roy Blunt announcing his

retirement caps a long political career from the Missouri Republican.

Despite siding with Donald Trump on basically almost everything, he still

represents a wing of the Republican Party that was more focused on

legislative accomplishments than Dr. Seuss books.

Blunt is just the latest of a handful of Republican Senators who no longer

want to help scare the party through the post-Trump era. And perhaps

because there`s never been a clear vision for it beyond cruelty and

resentment.

In new piece from the New Yorker titled appropriately and enough, What is

happening to the Republicans, staff writer Jelani Cobb argues that one

answer is "the combination of base stoked by a sensationalist right-wing

media and the emergence of cooked adjacent figures in the so-called

Gingrich Revolution of 1994, and the Tea Party, have redefined the party`s

temper and its ideological boundaries.

And Jelani Cobb, staff writer for the New Yorker joins me now. Jelani, it`s

a great piece and I thought of it today when I saw that Blunt video because

it just felt like it was beamed from another dimension. And I don`t mean to

say this as -- to praise Blunt who, you know, voted for the tax cuts and to

kill off the ACA, and acquit the president twice, and whose politics in my

humble opinion are not great.

But what he views as his role, the thing that he thinks he`s doing as a

U.S. senator is so wildly different than what Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz or

Donald Trump think they`re doing.

JELANI COBB, STAFF WRITER, THE NEW YORKER: Right. And he`s not the only

one. I mean, there`s a whole list of people we talk about who come to

similar conclusions, not all of whom are kind of well-known elected

officials, but many other people who served in posts and previous

Republican administrations who are quietly leaving the party.

And I think that the difference is, you know, culture war as kind of a

means to win a position that allows you to legislate as opposed to culture

war for culture wars sake, which is, you know, what seems to be the

identity of the party now.

HAYES: You write in the piece about the fact that history is uh that

parties aren`t permanent fixtures in American history and coalitions

change. Sometimes they die off. As a historian, what do you -- what do you

see in this moment and how it echoes in American history.

COBB: So, it`s interesting, you know, because, you know, we talk about the

two-party system as if it is permanent and as if it`s invulnerable. And you

know, our two-party system has collapsed twice before, you know, after 1812

and spectacularly in 1854 after the Kansas Nebraska Act. And you know, the

second parties, you know, the Federalists and the Whigs both broke apart,

you know, in the midst of really tumultuous political times.

And, you know, I was thinking about that and saying not predicting that the

Republican Party would collapse but looking at how many of the dynamics

that did result in collapse in previous times are present in our current

politics.

You know, the demographic shortcomings kind of painting yourself into a

demographic corner, the internal incoherence, you know, not exactly being

able to articulate what it is that you stand for or where it is that you`re

trying to go in the near future, the concerns about their uh regional --

regionalization of the party that hugely outsized uh the degree of strength

that the south has in the Republican Party and the way in which that`s

become a liability in recent years. And it really is a quite a fix for the

GOP to navigate.

HAYES: Yes. And partly I think because, you know, there is this kind of,

you know, way in which they are tied to Donald Trump whether they like it

or not. There`s a story today that you know he sent -- he sent the cease

and desist letter to the fundraising committees of the fundraising office

name. And now they`ve come to an agreement. The RNC is going to go host

something at Mar-a-Lago.

You`ve got Lindsey Graham -- this Lindsey Graham quote to me is very

revealing and I think actually quite honest. Lindsey Graham`s whole thing

is like look, this is the best we got, OK. He may -- he may be a sociopath,

he may destroy American democracy, I don`t care about that. I care about

the fact that he can motivate our voters. He basically says essentially

that or something close to it in this interview. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): There`s something about Trump. There`s a dark

side and there`s some magic there. And what I`m trying to do is just

harness the magic. He could make the republican party something that nobody

else I know could make. He could make it bigger. He can make it stronger.

He can make it more diverse and he also could destroy it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What do you think of that?

COBB: Well, I mean, I think that`s probably the most honest we`ve seen

Lindsey Graham in at least the last five years. But the fact is, when he

said it could make the party bigger and more diverse, that he could also

destroy it. The fact is that it`s far more likely to be the latter than the

former.

Everything that he did made the party more appealing to a smaller slice of

the electorate. You know, looking at the Republican Party with an

electorate that`s you know 80 to 90 percent white in 1996, white people

were 85 percent of the vote, just about 85 percent of the electorate.

They`re now about 62 percent and falling. And you know, kind of doubling

down on the politics of white racial anxiety might bring out the fervor

that we`ve seen.

And certainly, Donald Trump never lacked the ability to generate fervor,

but numerically it doesn`t make sense. It doesn`t add up. Not in national

elections. And so, I think that what Lindsey Graham said is true.

HAYES: Well, there`s also -- I mean, the bull case, right, the case for

Trump as a political figure, and again, this is not taking away the

considerations the man, you know, directly I think through his leadership

led hundreds of thousands of Americans to die who shouldn`t have and who

brought us to the worst of democratic crisis probably since the civil war,

right, so just to be clear on that.

But you know, in in sheer political terms, the bull case is like actually

he can turn some kind of corner where if you look at the Rio Grande valley,

you look at Miami-Dade and you look at, you know, some of the polling

results that actually he has -- he can sort of build this Republican Party

into some more multi-racial working-class coalition that`s bound by a

general sense of cultural resentment against "elites" and only Donald Trump

can do that.

COBB: Sure. But the problem is, you know, the person we talked to, you

know, in the story Jennifer Horn who was until recently part of the Lincoln

Project is that when you looked at it, you know, he brought out you know 74

million people in the last election, and then Joe Biden brought out even

more than that right. It was 81, 82 million people whoever that was.

And so, like, that number, those numbers don`t quite add up. And then when

you look at the numbers, the percentages of people who think that the

Republican Party is racist which has skyrocketed since then in all the

growth communities of being communities of color, it doesn`t seem very

likely.

Now, what could be -- happen as a result of that, the scenario that you

laid out, is a party that is phenomenally strong regionally, but not strong

nationally, which is basically what the Republican Party was between 1932

and 1972, and those four decades the almost entirety of which they spent in

the Congressional minority.

HAYES: That`s right. And that`s, you know, the sort of solid south and the

-- and the New Deal Coalition that bound the Democrats together in this

very strange coalition that has, you know, been rent asunder. But again,

these -- like you say in the piece, and people should check it out, is that

none of this is for ordained, right? Like, all this is dynamic and things

can change and we might be in one of those moments.

Jelani Cobb who`s got that great piece of the New Yorker, you should check

out. Thanks for making time tonight.

COBB: Thank you. That is ALL IN on this Monday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW

SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>