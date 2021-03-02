Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 3/1/21

Summary:

Transcript:

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: It is. It was a wild, wild weekend. Fernand Amandi,

Sarah Longwell, thank you both. That is tonight`s REIDOUT. "ALL IN WITH

CHRIS HAYES" starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): Tonight on ALL IN. As a third COVID

vaccine is released into America, and daily vaccinations surged, tonight

how the case for optimism about the near future just got a shot in the arm.

Then, Colt 45. The disgraced, twice impeached ex-president resurfaces at

CPAC with the new grift.

Plus, news today that Andrew Cuomo will face a sexual harassment

investigation by the New York Attorney General.

And how Joe Biden made history with a two-minute speech to Amazon workers

in Alabama when ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. We are

almost a year into this pandemic. And we are experiencing something strange

and vertigo-inducing and almost incomprehensible kind of inversion of where

we were a year ago. A year ago, you`ll remember we had political leaders

denying COVID was a problem. Public health officials and journalists and

people like myself warning and increasingly well, trill and urgent terms

that things were about to get very, very bad.

And until people saw others getting sick firsthand, it was hard to believe

how bad they could get as quickly as they did particularly when you had

messaging like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, the risk to the

American public remains low. As the President said yesterday, we`re ready.

We`re ready for anything.

LARRY KUDLOW, FORMER DIRECTOR, UNITED STATES NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: We

have contained this -- we have contained this, I won`t say, airtight but

pretty close to airtight.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you know we have

thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better with just by,

you know, sitting around and even going to work, some of them go to work,

but they get better.

LAWRENCE JONES, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS CHANNEL: So, there`s a lot of talk

about this Coronavirus. And do you think that the Democrats are

politicizing this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh 1,000 percent they`re politicizing it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They`re doing that only to try to attempt to make the

economy tank so -- in order to keep Trump President Trump from being

reelected.

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: There`s

nothing to worry about for the American people.

TRUMP: They have studied that they know very much. In fact, we`re very

close to a vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Well, the vaccine did come relatively fast, actually. But now, I

would argue, sitting here in March of 2021, that we have almost the

opposite situation which is that it is hard to convince people of how

bright our future might be.

These are some of the first Johnson and Johnson vaccines shipping out today

to boisterous applause, which is appropriate. It was approved for emergency

use over the weekend after that meeting on Friday. Johnson and Johnson is

going to deliver four million doses this week. Remember, it`s a single dose

shot, so that is the same as like eight million doses of Moderna or Pfizer.

They`re going to deliver 20 million doses by the end of this month, by the

end of March. The company CEO says 100 million shots should be distributed

by June and a billion by the end of the year, with a B. That`s a billion

people worldwide. It could be vaccinated by just this vaccine by the end of

this year. Dr. Fauci says he "would have no hesitancy whatsoever taking the

Johnson and Johnson vaccine."

And the vaccination program in this country, the single most important

urgent governmental mobilization in recent memory that we are undergoing

right now with life or death stakes, it is improving, week by week, day by

day. I`m not sure people really have sort of gotten their arms around.

All right, listen to me. When Joe Biden was sworn in, we were averaging

around 900,000 doses a day, all right. Yesterday, it was 2.4 million doses.

The day before that it was 2.4 million doses. The weekly rolling average is

1.7 million, a record.

On this show, Dr. Peter Hotez, right, who`s developing his own vaccine down

in Texas at Baylor said the goal should be getting to three million doses

per day. We did 2.4 million on Sunday. We are not that far off. I don`t

know about you, but this is like the opposite of grimly watching new cases

tick up and outbreak spread.

Now, we`re looking at a chart and numbers that are going in the right

direction that you want them to go up, up, up, keep going. So much of the

news around COVID is finally what we have been waiting for. We have now

added a third vaccine.

There is also a massive rescue bill on the horizon. It`s already passed the

House. The Senate is going to take it up this week. It has checks for

millions of people, all kinds of actions to alleviate the economic crash of

the virus, and crucially more money to help speed up that same vaccination

process.

Also, we now have federally managed vaccination centers for the first time.

We`re beginning to hear the success stories from social media and from

folks I`ve talked to. On Twitter, Tom Gara described his experience. "I got

vaccinated at the new FEMA site in Brooklyn today. And one thing I didn`t

expect was just how good it would feel seeing the kind of mass public

mobilization that`s been missing for the last year. The site is running

like clockwork and just cranking through vaccinations. Must have done

hundreds in the 15 minutes I was there. It was staffed by a huge number of

really delightful National Guard people from all over the country. The

people who gave me my shot were from Georgia."

That sense of national mobilization, we are finally seeing mobilization.

Finally, one year into this. A half a million Americans dead, finally

seeing mobilization on the scale the crisis always called for from day one.

It called for it a year ago when Mike Pence was saying that nonsense and

Larry Kudlow was saying that nonsense, and Donald Trump was saying that

nonsense, it called for it then, but it was never provided.

And if you want another reminder of the utter dereliction of duty by the

last administration, get this. We found out today that Donald and Melania

Trump got secretly vaccinated the White House in January and did not make

it public. Consider for just a moment how insane that is. Any other

politician, anyone else, anyone else in their right mind would get

vaccinated publicly, urge their supporters to do it, and also take a

political victory lap.

Think about how many more Trump supporters would have gotten a shot by now

if dear leader said it was a good idea and publicly got his.

Now, even though the future looks bright, in many ways, certain

fundamentals haven`t changed. Nothing has changed with the virus. The virus

is still out there, and it`s still stalking us. And it doesn`t care about

any of this. It just goes along reproducing occasionally, and mutating.

On a national level, the daily case numbers are as bad as the worst part of

the second wave last summer. Keep that in mind. The same precautions to

suppress COVID are still utterly necessary until we can get to herd

immunity. It`s even more urgent than ever that we collectively do not let

this thing get another final tragic wave of needless illness and death. And

we are so close, so close to something that looks like a finish line.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is responsible for vaccinating the 10.5

million residents of his state. It`s the ninth most populous in the nation.

And he joins me now.

Governor, it`s good to have you. How are vaccinations going in North

Carolina?

GOV. ROY COOPER (D-NC): Well, things are looking up, Chris. We are

vaccinating tens of thousands of North Carolinians every day. Our COVID

numbers are declining and stabilizing, getting around the five percent

number. We`re getting real help from the Biden-Harris administration

helping us with distribution.

We have one of those FEMA centers that is coming to North Carolina. They`re

going to do 3,000 shots a day, seven days a week, 12 hours a day for eight

weeks. We know that we can get the help that we need from Washington in

distribution, and we can get the leadership that we need.

To have a president who cares about this, who actually wears a mask, has a

plan, it`s just like night and day. And we governors across the country are

deeply grateful for the leadership of this administration.

HAYES: I want to follow up on the federal vaccination center because there

was that -- there was that letter from governors. I know, there`s a little

bit of frustration or miscommunication a few weeks ago about what the

federal government was doing and what the states were doing.

And this had been wholly distributed the states for so long. I think there

was a little turf question here. Are you happy to have one of those federal

centers? Is that -- is there communication there to make sure that there`s

not a doubling up of the duty here?

COOPER: Chris, we asked for it, and it`s a joint effort. We`re working

closely with FEMA. Unfortunately, in North Carolina, we`ve had to work with

FEMA a lot with hurricanes and tornadoes and flooding. But they have set

this up. They are also getting vaccines directly to our federally qualified

health centers, which help reach out to underserved populations, which is

something that during the early days of vaccinations across the country, we

did not hit enough of our people of color and underserved communities.

And that`s why in North Carolina, we`ve created our own database to have

100 percent vaccinations. We will know who those vaccinations go to. Our

goal is to get those vaccinations off the shelves and in the arms. But we

also want those arms to reflect the makeup of our population, making sure

that we get our vaccines to Black North Carolinians, to Hispanic North

Carolinians.

And we want to make sure that we do that and we`re getting help from the

feds now, and that it has been critical.

HAYES: I want to talk about vaccine hesitancy. A lot has been made of it.

And there`s been a lot of focus on African American, Latino populations.

But if you look at the -- if you look at this refusal chart in Axios, one

of the things you`re seeing is that vaccine hesitancy among Black,

Hispanic, Latino folks is coming down, among white Democrats come down.

White Republicans, it has not come down. That`s still 56 percent.

Obviously, you`re very closely divided state. You`ve got millions of folks

across the political spectrum. What is -- how are you thinking of this

issue about messaging to folks that don`t have the same politics? As the

governor of their state, you know, voted for someone else, have concerns

about the vaccine, how do you get through to them?

COOPER: I want all North Carolinians to get vaccinated. I`m proud of our

state because we`ve been listed trusted community leaders in our African

American churches, and our Hispanic communities. We`ve done television

commercials, having these leaders step up and say we want to take the

vaccine.

We want to make sure that we are going out and get -- and targeting all of

these populations. And that`s being done. I`m going to be a governor for

all of North Carolina. I believe that as more and more people get this

vaccine, people see it`s working, see that it`s safe, I believe we`re going

to get strong uptake on the vaccine across our state and across the

country.

It`s critical that we do this so that we can turn the corner and we can

emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.

HAYES: You know, I don`t need to tell you as a governor of a large and

complicated state, the governing is often extremely complex, cross

pressures, trade-offs costs and benefits. It just strikes me that

vaccination is one of those rare metrics for governing success that is

extremely and exceedingly straightforward and simple.

And I just wonder, is every governor in America and everyone in the White

House, like, do you wake up and you`ve got some, you know, some display

somewhere telling you how many shots you`re putting into the arms of your

citizens every hour? Do you go to night -- go to bed at night thinking

about that, because it seems really nothing is as important right now is

that?

COOPER: Every single day, I`m working on vaccine distribution in North

Carolina. It`s not simple, though, when you have millions of people who

need it, but not enough vaccine for all of them. But then you`ve got to

decide how to distribute it. We -- our motto is fast and fair. We want

those vaccines off the shelves and into arms before the next shipment

comes.

But we`re also holding our providers accountable, that we want those arms

to look like North Carolina`s population. And that`s not as easy as it

sounds, because we want to be fair about this, but the most important thing

we need to do is to make sure that we get those vaccines and arms and we

want more and more.

I`m so delighted that 80,000 doses of J&J vaccine with the one-shot coming

to North Carolina. We`re going to get those out there quickly. And

hopefully, get a lot of uptake on that as well.

HAYES: Yesterday, there were, if I`m not mistaken, 102,000 doses recorded.

At least that`s according to Bloomberg. I know these numbers can float

around. Your daily record is 149,000. Do you have benchmarks for yourself,

and do you have a sense of an estimation?

You know, every -- one of the things that I play with on the vaccination

tracker is the more you juice up the daily number, the shorter that

timescale to get us to herd immunity. What -- how are you thinking of that?

COOPER: So, first, we targeted our 65 and over population because that`s

where we saw more than 80 percent of our deaths. And we`ve just gotten a

report that North Carolina leads the way in a percentage of people 65 and

over vaccinated. We set that as a goal. We wanted to make sure that as much

vaccine came into the state as possible.

And our goal has been to make sure we get those shots off of the shelf

before the next shipment arrives so that we can tell the feds, you send us

much vaccine as you can send us, we will get it into arms in North

Carolina.

And the fact that we have more transparency from this administration -- we

told them hey, we need to know several weeks ahead what we can expect so

that we can get this vaccine to the right spot instead of the 24 to 48

hours we had with the prior administration. We`ve gotten that.

We`ve gotten the assistance. We`ve gotten 100 percent coverage for PPE and

for our National Guard soldiers that are helping us. These are the things

we need and the Biden and Harris administration has stepped up and said

we`re going to give it to you because they know this is the most important

thing that can happen right now, to emerge from this pandemic stronger than

ever, make sure our economy comes back, get our children safely back in

school. That is the priority.

HAYES: Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper who along with 49 other

governors have their work cut out for them but doing a pretty good job, it

looks like, according to the numbers down there. Governor, thank you very

much.

COOPER: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: All right, did you see what happened in France today? In France,

they sentenced a corrupt former president to jail. That`s a thing that

could happen. A court found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy -- you

probably recognized him, right. He was serving while we were around. They

found him guilty of corruption today. He could face up to a year in prison.

You can imagine this has anything to do with the U.S. where our corrupt

former president is rearing his head again. But he should have a lot to

worry about, a lot, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We`re not starting new parties. You know, they kept saying he`s

going to start a brand new party. We have the Republican Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The disgraced, twice impeached ex-president effectively claims

squatters rights over the Republican Party this weekend. And the right-wing

activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC were very

much on board.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMERICAN CROWD: We love you. We love you. We love you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That is a lot of people chanting maskless inside a room. Trump`s

CPAC speech was exactly what you`d expect, rambling, discursive, filled

with narcissistic boasts, attacks on his political enemies. Trump trotted

out his usual anti-immigrant rhetoric, attacked mail-in voting, once again

pushed the big lie, the false election claim that resulted in an American

insurrection which he incited.

And while Trump said he`s remaining a Republican, he also told the CPAC

faithful to donate directly to him and his political action committee as

opposed to say the Republican National Committee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: There`s only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect America

first Republican Conservatives and in turn to make America great again and

that`s through Save America PAC and DonaldJTrump.com. So, go out there and

do whatever you can.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined now by two of the reporters who covered CPAC and Trump`s

speech, Dave Weigel of the Washington Post and Elaina Plott of the New York

Times.

Dave, let me start with you as someone who`s covered many a CPAC. My

impression watching from the outside, and I`m curious what it was like

there, is that there was something retro about Trump in front of CPAC where

it was like, oh this guy is not the president anymore, he`s just like this

-- he`s a sort of like ridiculous conservative gadfly who, you know, is a

reality show guy and like he`s doing his hustle there again.

And I wonder if like that felt -- it felt that way in the room or it felt

like oh, this is -- this is Donald Trump ex-president.

DAVID WEIGEL, POLITICAL REPORTER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, it felt

different because Trump at CPAC when he was president was triumphant. Every

speech, it was an audience that was not captive. It was wrapped with

attention that wanted to hear him and wanted to hear about his

accomplishments and want to hear about the people he`d beaten.

And remember, one CPAC was a couple months after the Kavanaugh

confirmation, the other was right after impeach -- the impeachment and his

acquittal the first time. So, there was -- there was just a sense of

victory that was not quite there this time.

And everyone who was there probably saw something similar that Republicans

could admit that Donald Trump was not president anymore but they could not

admit that he had lost the election. And I`m not trying to (INAUDIBLE)

people say there but in the conversations I had, it was hard to find many

Republicans apart from the people who`d voted not to challenge state`s

election results who`d say and he -- and he lost the election.

So, you saw in the Trump speech a framing that says, my presidency was a

huge success. It`s only over by an accident. And you saw a narrative

building that for Republicans to come back in 2022, Trump is still going to

be around so the narrative needs to be, he left behind a tremendous record

of success. He left something for Biden to coast on or screw up. That was

the messaging.

And I`m not sure it fully got across especially when Trump interrupted

himself with his obsession of denying the election results.

HAYES: Yes. That part of it too it strikes me like this -- the sort of way

in which you know, it`s canon now among conservatives that this election

was stolen in some way. There`s also a sense in which like, you can`t tell

who`s trapped with whom in terms of the Republican Party and Donald Trump

because, you know, when you look at that room, it`s like yes, people at

CPAC love him, yes, there`s tens of millions of Americans who love him, but

he`s never been a popular political figure. He lost the popular vote twice.

He oversaw the House and the Senate losing, and he`s a one-term president.

And yet, they can`t -- it`s like, they can`t quit him but it`s hard to see

how they make a majority coalition him, Elaina.

ELAINA PLOTT, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Yes, Chris.

You and I talked about other day actually. I mean, the degree to which

state parties for example in this moment are more representative than ever

of the base of the party I think is an equally applicable analysis to CPAC.

I mean, look, in the past, you know, CPAC has represented a pretty, you

know, small faction actually of the broader Republican coalition. But the

polarization of Trump`s leadership that, you know, people like Dave and I

have reported on in the past four years means that so many kind of more

moderate members have fled which is to say that a gathering like CPAC

really is more emblematic than ever of the core of the GOP.

And I think that should be pretty scary to Republican leaders for a couple

of reasons. The main one being I can`t tell you how many voters I spoke to

over the weekend who said they did not consider themselves registered with

the Republican Party even if they technically did. They said they were

members of the party of Trump.

HAYES: Right.

PLOTT: And I had one woman say to me explicitly I will leave this party if

Trump or someone who doesn`t pledge to lead as he did is not the nominee in

`24.

HAYES: I also wonder too, Dave. I mean, I think it was Peter Hamby who is

at Snapchat now who wrote a pretty good piece about Sarah Palin as kind of,

you know, the sort of, you know, Trump before Trump in many ways.

And one of the things we saw with Palin was she had tremendous control, a

certain kind of charisma, fidelity from the hardcore. But you know, it`s

hard to keep that capital. It just kind of like goes away over time. And I

wonder whether you could sense that with Trump even though it`s only been,

you know, a month.

WEIGEL: Well, he`s being given that capital. There`s no real contradiction

of his authority or his agenda inside the party. There was some discussion

I saw after the conference of the straw poll and how he got 55 percent of

what should be a group of unanimous supporters. That I think soft pedal the

other poll results which -- of this audience found 97 percent approved to

his performance in the last year in office, and 95 wanted the Republican

Party to continue -- you have it on the screen now -- continue following

his policies.

And beyond kind of the flash of the conference, the way that Donald Trump`s

agenda and obsessions and policies have changed the party were really easy

to see. I mean, Republicans used to be a little bit more divided on whether

to say for example, you know, Democrats are opening the borders or any kind

of benefit that goes to undocumented immigrants is being taken away from

Americans, just saying the word Americans.

And that`s just kind of the de facto rhetoric at this point. Trade the same

thing. China is a threat, the same thing. There`s no one -- I was just

talking to a Republican today who`s running for Congress who is critical of

Trump. Going at point by point on the agenda, I didn`t find much of a

difference.

So, I see a lot of people complain and I think there`s some rationale here

why is the media covering this guy who`s not president, who`s not very

popular, who`s been disgraced. And as long as one party says that he is --

this is our identity, why wouldn`t we cover him?

HAYES: Yes. I also wonder too. I mean, one thing I just find amazing and

somewhat horrifying about this is that, you know, we`re sitting -- I`m

talking to you, right. We`re one year into a global pandemic. It`s the most

disrupted year in American life. We`ve never seen job loss at this scale.

It`s literally the deadliest year in American life quite literally.

I mean 76,000 people died in January, OK, just from COVID. And it`s just

nowhere, it just does not exist on the right. It doesn`t -- it only exists

as a pretext for shutdowns or tyranny. But the actual like fact of the

pandemic structuring all our lives, I`m curious if that was the vibe at

CPAC, this thing doesn`t actually exist anymore.

PLOTT: Yes. So, Dave mentioned that. Trump`s speech did feel different in a

lot of ways and I agree with that. Of course, it did. But one thing that

did strike me, Chris, by the end of the conference was how easily this

could have been the same one that I attended in 2020. That was sort of in

D.C. actually where the outbreak started.

But Mick Mulvaney, that was where he said that the coronavirus at the time,

just emergent coronavirus, was a trumped up you know media effort to

dismantle Trump or something. And that vibe was in many ways unchanged. And

you think of all that`s happened in the past year, racial reckoning, the

insurrection, I mean, all these things it was like they were totally erased

from history talking with voters just engaging with panels more broadly.

HAYES: Yes. That point -- I mean, I was -- the part that I watched and the

coverage I read was slicing that. You had this just the degree to which

this sort of hermetic bubble is there in honestly one of the most eventful

years in American life in generations. A lot has happened.

There was a pandemic, the largest protest against police brutality and

racial justice possibly in American history, half a million Americans dead,

and then an insurrection, and it`s like just play in the hits like it`s

2014. Like, nothing is changed. It`s really, really, really striking, Dave.

And I do wonder like how long that could be kept going.

WEIGEL: I don`t like to put an end date on things like that. And in terms

of an agenda for the party, now, there were some panels and discussions of

things Trump had done that had been fairly popular outside of his base like

criminal justice reform. But a big priority of the conference going in and

then trump really emphasized this is that Republican Parties in the states

need to restrict access to elections as a motivating feature of the party.

That you -- basically, there doesn`t need to be a change in what the party

ran on in 2020. There needs to be a restriction. And you`ve covered this a

lot in the show.

But the extent to which Trump focused on that and put that as a marching

order for the party, they were already going in that direction. But the

fight of this week is going to be with Republicans who did put up a fight

against the COVID relief bill, talked much less about that than what they

want to fight about this week which is H.R.1.

And so, that motivation as -- the country`s problems are fixed as long as

Democrats don`t get really a big open voting system with lots of early

voting absentee etcetera. That was probably the defining theme of the

weekend.

HAYES: That was -- that was a very astute and that that jumped out to me as

well. Dave Weigel, Elaina Plott, thank you both for being with me. Next,

why Republican congressman appearing at CPAC felt like he had to denounce

"white racism" after appearing in another conference hosted by a white

nationalist. That story next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Orlando this weekend just around the corner, there was another

gathering for those who think CPAC was a bunch of RINO sellouts. It`s

called AFPAC. It was founded by a guy that was thrown out of CPAC this year

for bragging his conference didn`t have masks or any gay speakers. Instead,

his conference featured white nationalist rhetoric and was headlined by a

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona who then hours later spoke at

CPAC.

I`m joined now by Eugene Daniels, Political White House -- Politico White

House Correspondent and co-author of Playbook.

Eugene, I had not heard of this sort of adjacent conference until it

happened this year. What`s the deal?

EUGENE DANIELS, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, POLITICO: It`s a conference

where as you said right there, the leader kind of embraces some of the

things that even at CPAC as far right as it`s gone over the last few years

even they wouldn`t touch, right? Fuentes, the leader of AFPAC talked about

how America is essentially screwed if white people are no longer in the

majority, if people don`t -- you know, basically, you know, talk about how

much they love Jesus all the time.

All of these things that you hear and are criticized for being said by

white supremacist, and things that are concerning for Republicans who are

there are still some Republicans who don`t want to be seen as a party of

white supremacists and racists but it has -- you know this is festering

within the party and festering in frankly the former President Trump`s

base.

HAYES: Yes. There was also Steve King was a speaker there as well who did

his sort of Steve King thing. But it is striking there was a Republican

sitting Republican member of Congress Paul Gosar. You know, Gosar was one

of the big sort of stop the steal promoters of the big lie. He tweeted a

kind of threatening tweet on January 6th about, you know, hand in your

resignation to Joe Biden. Don`t let me -- let me come over there with a big

crowd.

I got to imagine this brings -- Gosar is not the same high profile as

Marjorie Taylor Greene or some others, but he -- I got to bring this. I

think it`s going to bring a lot more scrutiny towards him.

DANIELS: I think so too. One of the things is that you know Gosar and Ali

who was one of the people who, you know, led the stop the steal, talked

about the fact that Gosar helped him. He said Gosar helped him kind of do

and create that January 6th rally. And so, I think that`s exactly what

you`re going to see.

You`re going to start seeing people pay him a lot more attention especially

as, you know, he went to AFPAC and had to go -- you know, he went to CPAC

and kind of backpedaled exactly what he said, right? He said, I want to

tell you, you know, I denounce white racism that`s not appropriate, which

isn`t exactly what was being spoken about at AFPAC by many of the other

speakers.

And I think something that these congressmen are finding that is when you

flirt with these elements, you know, of the -- that are kind of in the

president -- the former president`s base, it can go left or I guess right,

really quick. You can end up having to try to backpedal from people who

have felt emboldened by leaders of the party because they`ve allowed these

thoughts and things to fester over the years.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, one of the -- one of the things that was striking is

that, you know, one of the -- one of the or the organizer here was at the

Capitol. I don`t know if he entered actually, but he was definitely at the

Stop the Steal rally. There were people with his sort of branded signs. He

talked at the conference about how great it was that day to see everyone.

You have like -- you know, there was a violent insurrection to stop the

peaceful transfer of power and there are zero apologies for that. And in

fact, at this conference, a celebration of it with a congressman who, you

know, played a part in at least planning the rally, if not the actual

invasion.

DANIELS: Yes. Fuentes said he didn`t go into the capital but he watched

everyone. You know, he talked about like, I saw the police retreating. I

heard that politicians were scurrying to the underground tunnels. And he

said to himself, "This is awesome," right?

And so this isn`t someone -- he celebrated those but eventually he said

that he disavowed violence and vandalism and -- which those two things

can`t -- direct conflict, right? You can`t at once say that you were so

excited to see people -- the police retreating and seeing congressmen and

women and other lawmakers having to scurry as he put it, and then denounce

it right after.

And it shows that and continues to show that the big lie that was

perpetrated by President Trump saying that this election was stolen from

him from day one, right -- it wasn`t just something he did on January 6th.

There was something that he said on November 4th at 2:00 in the morning

when he came out at the White House, and that continued.

And this is a part of the party now, and you saw at CPAC how the embrace of

that lie is going to continue to be an issue for the party. We`ve said,

I`ve said, you know, there`s a civil war in the Republican Party but what

it seems like is that the war is over and that former President Trump and

people that believe him and follow him have won.

And what that means for the Republican Party after -- you know, during 2022

and after is going to be something we`re going to have to watch because I

don`t think anyone knows how that`s going to shake out.

HAYES: Yes. It`s also worth pointing out as you just did there but, you

know, these sort of denunciations pro forma -- I mean, the president of

course himself famously said like you should go patriotically and

peacefully after getting the crowd to say we have to go in there and stop

them. There`s a certain kind of like, you know, wink, wink, nudge, nudge to

all this rhetoric we`ve seen from president on down which we saw displayed

there and I think also by Paul Gosar.

Eugene Daniels, great to have you on. Thanks a lot.

DANIELS: Thanks so much.

HAYES: Ahead, the governor of New York accused of predatory behavior will

now be investigated by a state`s attorney general. And within the past

hour, there are new allegations reported by The New York Times. The latest

turn in the Andrew Cuomo saga next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Just moments ago, New York Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, a Democrat,

called on New York Governor Cuomo to resign. The time has come, she says,

the governor must resign. That comes after a third woman has now come

forward to tell the New York Times Cuomo made unwanted advances to her at a

wedding, touching her bareback and asking if he could kiss her. That is the

picture of taken at the moment of the moment in question.

Now, that news breaking tonight just hours after New York`s Attorney

General Letitia James announced her office will move forward with an

independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo

promising that "the findings will be disclosed in a public report."

Over the weekend, a second former aide had gone on the record on the New

York Times accusing the governor of sexual harassment. Cuomo denies the

allegations he released an apology on Sunday saying, "I now understand my

interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my

comments given my position made others feel in ways I never intend."

Cuomo and his administration were also under investigation by the FBI and

the U.S. attorney for under-counting New York`s COVID deaths in nursing

homes. A New York assemblyman who criticized the governor`s handing of --

handling of nursing homes, a perfectly legitimate policy criticism says

Cuomo then threatened to destroy him.

All this together is an avalanche of negative press for a governor who

spent the last year billing himself as the very model of leadership in the

coronavirus era. But independent of any specific allegation against Cuomo

about sexual harassment or policy failures or allegations of covering up

data, Andrew Cuomo`s style has been well known for years.

He relies on intimidation and strong-arming and vendettas against people

who cross him. He`s a bully. That is just how he has operated. It`s not a

secret. I mean everyone who`s covered him knows this. But in some ways,

this reckoning shows the limitations of that style of politics. It`s a

style with no specific political party or ideology has ownership over.

In my time covering politics, I`ve encountered people across the spectrum

with that approach. I mean, many people accuse Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

of being a bully during his time in office and I think that was a pretty

fair charge. Certainly, the ultimate example is, of course, Donald Trump.

There are officials and staffers and voters occasionally even some of the

press who could confuse intimidation and projections of authority with

actual strength. You see that sometimes. You know, they`re getting stuff

done. My advice though is don`t vote for bullies if you can avoid it.

Now, Andrew Cuomo has been returned to office time and time again by the

voters. And it`s not like he hasn`t been covered negatively. This is not

his first bout of negative press, OK. But voters don`t have to just accept

the description of being hard-nosed or tough is good enough in leaders.

People can`t be kept in silence through intimidation forever. And with

political leaders, their public words and the messages they send do matter

tremendously.

Case in point, the new president who just delivered a historic message, the

likes of which we haven`t seen maybe ever from an American president, that

remarkable moment ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: This weekend at CPAC, we saw the increasingly auditious con from

Republicans who lately have been working really hard to sell themselves to

the party of union folks and blue-collar workers aligned against the point-

headed elites of Silicon Valley and corporate America.

But you will notice as we pointed out on this very program a few weeks ago,

that right now there`s a highly pitched union battle between Silicon Valley

and workers playing out right now in the state of Alabama. There have been

no words of support for those workers from Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz or well,

really anyone from the Republican Party or conservative movement we`ve been

able to track down.

But last night, someone did rise up to offer support for workers in Alabama

and their right to seek to form a union. It was the President of the United

States in what labor historians have called the most forthright endorsement

of collective bargaining of any president in recent memory.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have long said America wasn`t

built by Wall Street, it was built by the middle-class, and unions built

the middle class. Unions put power in the hands of workers. They level the

playing field. They give you a stronger voice for your health, your safety,

higher wages, protections from racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

Unions lift up workers both union and non-union and especially Black and

Brown workers. So, let me be really clear. It`s not up to me to decide

whether anyone should join a union. But let me be even more clear, it`s not

up to an employer to decide that either. The choice to join a union is up

to the workers full stop, full stop.

Today and over the next few days and weeks, workers in Alabama and all

across America are voting in whether to organize a union in their

workplace. The law guarantees that choice. And it`s your right not that of

an employer. It`s your right. No employer can take that right away. So,

make your voice heard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, those words were just basically just reiterations of the basic

foundations of American labor law, but they hit a little different. If

you`re a worker worried right now about a retaliation from your employer

amidst a very pitched union organizing campaign.

We wanted to find out how the president`s words sounded to the folks in

Alabama in the midst of that organizing fight happening right now. Jennifer

Bates is a worker at the Bessemer, Alabama Amazon facility where the union

vote is currently in progress. And Randy Hadley is the president of the

Retail Wholesale and Department Store Workers Union Mid-South Council. And

both join me now.

Randy, let me -- let me start with you as someone who`s with the union in

the midst of this fight there. What the kind of rhetoric on the ground

sounds like and what it`s like to hear that from the president?

RANDY HADLEY, MID-SOUTH COUNCIL PRESIDENT, RETAIL, WHOLESALE AND DEPARTMENT

STORE WORKERS UNION: Well, first of all, hearing that from the president is

just heartwarming. And it`s about time that we had some help. During the

Trump administration, all he did was attack labor, attack middle class, and

attack working men and women.

And for the president to just come out and just say hey, we need a level

playing field, we need a fair playing field. Amazon has done nothing but

threaten these employees, threatening to terminate them, threatening to cut

their wages and benefits since day one. And the people in Bessemer, Alabama

have stood up and they said enough is enough.

And we feel extremely comfortable in the direction that we`re going. We

feel positive. And we`ve always said around the RWDSU, without change,

nothing changes. Well, change is coming to Bessemer, Alabama, and the RWDSU

is bragging.

HAYES: Jennifer, I know you work in that facility in Bessemer. And

obviously, you`re supporting the union which is -- it`s astounding to think

of the kind of pressure that`s being brought to bear there. What has the

experience been like of being in the middle of this?

JENNIFER BATES, WORKER, BESSEMER, ALABAMA AMAZON: Well, experience has been

overwhelming. Excitement, I`ve been having butterflies, and nervousness,

and it`s been up and down.

HAYES: Why do you want to join a union?

BATES: Because I feel like we need an amplified voice. We`ve been talking

to Amazon by issues that we`ve had and they`ve ignored us. They`ve extended

our breaks longer than we need to. So, we need a sense of security and a

lot of voice, and better wages.

HAYES: What`s the conversation among your co-workers down there right now?

I mean, how pitched is this? Is it -- is it tense and fraud in the

atmosphere? What are those conversations like?

BATES: The conversations I`ve had lately are a lot of excitement. And

they`re looking forward to the union coming in. Of course, we`re going to

have some people who`s intimidated by Amazon after -- especially after

we`ve had those meetings. And they`ve come out talking to us about not

having the union.

So, a lot of them are intimidated because of Amazon telling them that

they`re going to take their benefits away, they`re going to lose, they`re

going to get less paid. So, it`s a little up and down. But right now,

there`s a lot of excitement. And today, just getting off my shift, we`re

excited.

HAYES: What do you -- what do you do in the facility, Jennifer?

BATES: I`m a learning ambassador. I work in the receiving department right

now. when the trucks come in to bring the packages in, that`s where I`m at.

HAYES: Now, Randy, Jennifer alluded to this. Amazon obviously is fighting

this tooth and nail. They`ve been fighting to get the the group of workers

that are going to be the unit to be as large as possible which a lot of

people saw as a setback for for the union in terms of the scale of that

unit that you`re trying to organize now.

They`ve also had brought in, you know, consultants. They`re running ads on

all sorts of platforms. How has that -- how is that playing down there?

HADLEY: Well, it`s not playing -- Amazon has been Amazon has hired a group

of union buster consultants that they paid each consultant $3,200 a day to

try to convince these people to vote against themselves. Amazon is not

scared of the union. Amazon is scared of the people out in Bessemer,

Alabama coming together and empowering yourself. And that`s what they`re

going to do. And they`re going to bring change.

You know, Amazon is no more than when we look at things down there. It`s a

sweatshop. And people are out there just working, they have to touch a

package. Every eight seconds, they have to touch a package. They`re only

allowed two 30-minute breaks a day. When Amazon employees call for the help

of the union back in June, we put together a team and we came out to Amazon

and where Amazon made their mistake is they thought we were just some

little union that was coming in

and was just going to be gone in a few days.

We have not left Amazon in Bessemer except for twice since October the

20th, and that was Christmas Day and that was Dr. Martin Luther King`s

birthday. And we`re going to stay there and we will be there through March

the 29th, and we will continue to be there after we win this election.

And the labor of movement is on a different move now. The middle-class

people have finally said enough is enough. So, the union movement is on the

rise and you`ll see a new beginning coming soon.

HAYES: Jennifer, finally to you. You`ve worked in union shops before is

that right?

BATES: Yes.

HAYES: I wonder how much that informs your support of the union this time

around.

BATES: Well, I`m very informed about it because I know about the

relationships that we`ve had on the job. One of the things that Amazon has

spoken out is that we will lose our relationship with them. And we -- my

experience with Amazon, we don`t have a relationship. We have a

relationship with the computer or an app on a phone.

My last unionized facilities that I have worked at, we were like a family.

They treated us (AUDIO GAP). We were still family. We still had

communication with them. So, it`s a big difference.

HAYES: Jennifer Bates who works in that facility in Besse2mer. She just got

off her shift in that Amazon facility. And Randy Hadley who`s with the

union there in one of the most high-profile union organizing drives in

recent memory. Thank you both. I really both appreciate it. Thank you.

BATES: Thank you for having me.

HADLEY: Thank you.

HAYES: That is ALL IN on this Monday night. THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts

right now. Good evening, Rachel.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening Chris. Your show was so good

tonight, I can hardly stand it, Chris.

HAYES: Oh, thank you.

