Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/9/22

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed McCarthy for trying to have it both ways and running away from taking a stand on the RNC censuring Rep. Liz Cheney And Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Today, the Washington Post reported that Rudy Giuliani and other legal advisors to then-President Trump asked the prosecutor from Antrim County, Michigan to get his county`s voting machines and pass them to Team Trump. Peter Navarro just got a subpoena from the bipartisan committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The House passes a bipartisan bill to save the U.S. Post Office.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: And we will be talking more about West Virginia because this is where it`s at, y`all. Follow the money. People don`t do what`s not in their financial interest to do. Maybe that`s why he doesn`t want to do Build Back Better. That`s tonight`s "REIDOUT." ALL WITH CHRIS HAYES starts now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I say this to Republicans all the time, take back your party from this cult.

HAYES: The running man slows down but stopped short of explaining his party support for insurrection.

PELOSI: The Republicans can run but they cannot hide from what happened on January 6 to call that legitimate political discourse.

HAYES: Tonight, January 6 as a Republican wedge issue. Plus, Rudy Giuliani`s reported attempt to come into your voting machine, the anti-vax leader who just took a Capitol riot plea deal and subpoena day for the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Sweep.

Then, Congresswoman Katie Porter on the announcement of a stock trading ban for members of Congress. And the surprising rescue of the U.S. Postal Service after decades of Republican attempts to kill it.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Post Office is losing billions of dollars and the taxpayers are paying for that money.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. Well, today House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at least stopped running. I`ve played this clip of McCarthy yesterday. I`ve been chuckling about it for a day. He`s so terrified of the prospect of having to say whether he thought the insurrection was good or bad that he literally ran away from a reporter.

This morning, probably after consulting with his team about how bad that looked, he stopped to answer a question about the Republican National Committee`s recent censure of representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. And the RNC his description of January 6 as "legitimate political discourse."

GARRETT HAAKE, NBC NEWS SENIOR CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT: Legitimate political discourse, did you hear that characterization from the RNC that it`s actually a legitimate political discourse?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): I think anybody, we all know this, that entered this building that rioted is not legitimate discourse, but I don`t think that`s what the RNC was talking about when you talked to them.

HAYES: The thing, the RNC drafted their own resolution, they could have made those distinctions, and they didn`t distinguish between violent and non-violent, though at one point, the resolution apparently did.

Get this. New reporting from New York Times reveals that an early draft of the RNC`s resolution condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in non-violent and legal political discourse, making that distinction clear. But non-violent and legal was ultimately taken out and replaced with legitimate.

So, Kevin McCarthy is trying to straddle the unstraddleable here. He condemns the idea of the rioters at the Capitol were participating legitimate political discourse, but says he does not think that`s what the RNC really meant. He doesn`t defend the insurrection, but he doesn`t quite condemn it either.

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed McCarthy for trying to have it both ways and running away from taking a stand.

Oh, well, you`re going to have to trust me on that. She was, well, pretty unequivocal about it. Several other Republicans are of course trying to do the same dance. Yesterday, we highlighted how Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was asked to take aside in the fight between Donald Trump and Mike Pence, after Pence finally declared that Trump was wrong and he did not have the right to overturn the election.

And like McCarthy yesterday, Ron DeSantis just refused to answer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where do you fall on the divide between Pence and Trump? Who was right over the Vice President`s role on January 6?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I`m not --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m sorry, what did you say?

DESANTIS: I`ve, you know, had a great relationship working for Ford. Actually, he was governor for two years with the Trump administration.

HAYES: Who`s right, who`s not? Who was to say? We saw the same kind of cowardly attempt to avoid the question from Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis when she was asked about the Republican National Committee`s resolution censuring Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee.

Sarah Lummis called that "an interesting approach that was novel and unique." She went out of her way to say, it wasn`t condemning or endorse it, just noting it was novel. But again, like I said yesterday, Republicans are not going to be able to have to keep having it both ways because Donald Trump is going to force them to make the choice between his authoritarian cult and American democracy. That simple.

Yesterday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to have grasped that making it clear that he is in fact anti-coup.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Let me give you my view of what happened January 6. And we`re all -- we`re here. We`re here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That`s what it was.

HAYES: That is inarguably true. McConnell said it without even bringing up Donald Trump`s name even though Trump is of course responsible for what happened. McConnell just laid out the basic facts of the matter. It was a violent insurrection, full stop.

But while McConnell is demonstrating something approaching, well, sense, common sense, if not outright courage, the sad senator from Texas is going in the opposite direction as per usual. You may remember when he thought it was politically safe, even advantageous to do so, Ted Cruz repeatedly called January 6 domestic terrorism before Tucker Carlson called him out and he made it utterly humiliating appearance on Fox to beg for forgiveness.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS: You call this a terror attack when by no definition was it a terror attack. That`s a lie. You told that lie on purpose and I`m wondering why you did.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Tucker, thank you for having me on.

CARLSON: Of course.

CRUZ: When you aired your episode last night, I sent you a tech shortly thereafter and said, listen, I`d like to go on because the way I phrase things yesterday, it was sloppy, and it was frankly dumb.

HAYES: Tucker, thank you. Thank you for calling me out. And thank you for realizing how dumb I am. Ted Cruz learned his painful lesson there. And so, today, he is of course out attacking Mitch McConnell, which is the point of all this, you know, conditioning that those folks are up to, hoping Trump or Tucker is watching and will tell him that he`s a good boy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yesterday, McConnell said that what happened on January 6th was a violent insurrection. Do you agree with him that it was a violent insurrection?

CRUZ: The word insurrection is politically charged propaganda. It is happily used by Democrats and the corporate media. I think it is a mistake for Republicans to repeat the political propaganda of Democrats and the corporate media.

HAYES: You`re doing great, Ted. He may be hopping on tonight. Donald Trump, of course, cannot be left out. He released a statement slamming McConnell saying that he "does not speak to the Republican Party, does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters. He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history."

What it really comes down to for Republicans, again, trying to straddle this line, this chasm is that Donald Trump right now controls the base of their party. The hardcore parts of that base are blindly loyal. They sort of swarm your fidelity to Donald Trump. And if a member of the Republican Party wants that base of support and Trump`s support, Trump will accept nothing less than an endorsement of the insurrection. That`s the thing, OK. That`s why this is unstraddleable because Trump`s position, stated position is that the insurrection was good, actually.

And that was his position on January 6 when he sick the crowd on the Capitol. It was his position when he sent this menacing tweet while the Capitol was still under siege, condemning his vice president for not having the courage to do what should have been done. That was his position when he watched the violence unfold.

And as the Associated Press reports, his attention was so wrapped that he hit rewind and watch certain moments again and was confused by staffers weren`t as excited as he was. It was his position, then, it is his position now, it will be his position forever.

Donald Trump does not take the position, oh, well, that was unfortunate, let`s move on. No. Donald Trump`s position is that was good and right and correct. I tried every avenue to overturn the election. Again, that phrase used by himself. I wish the insurrection had worked. And the real insurrection was Election Day, because any small D democratic election that threw me out of office is by definition legitimate because I should be in power for life.

That`s the position. That`s what you`re called to accept. That`s the position Donald Trump demands of anyone who wants to support and the support of his base. And it is a position that honestly almost no one in Republican politics, well, certainly not the majority of them can actually say out loud. They can`t say it. It sounds nuts and evil when you say it because it is. So, a lot of people are frozen by it.

Just look at this. This is interesting. Fox News, part of the corporate media you might even call it, their non-existent coverage of those two huge stories of the past few days, the RNC condemning Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, referring to January 6 as legitimate political discourse, and Mike Pence, saying he had no right to overturn the election.

According to Media Matters, the network`s most prominent figures have ignored those developments. And you can imagine them leaning into those stories focusing on the ex-presidents push back saying, here`s Trump sticking it to those RINOs, or you can imagine them bashing Kinzinger, Cheney, and Pence themselves.

They`ve opted to do neither and not just -- not mentioned it at all. Because again, every Republican with any brain cells who isn`t an outright sociopath recognizes it is an impossible choice between the Trump cult and keeping American democracy alive. And it`s one they would very much like to avoid, thank you very much. But I am telling you they cannot.

And every day we`re learning more and more about just how strenuously and earnestly Trump and his allies really did pursue firing a gun into the head of American democracy after 245 years. Today, the Washington Post reported on new evidence showing how the Trump team push their claims the election was illegitimate.

A Republican prosecutor in northern Michigan told the Post then the weeks after the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani and other legal advisors to the president asked him to get his county`s voting machines and pass them to Team Trump. The prosecutor refused to comply with that blatantly inappropriate, I would guess, unlawful request, telling the post "I never expected my life I`d get a call like this."

Jon Swaine is investigative reporter for The Washington Post, one of the people who broke that Michigan Giuliani news today. Annie Karni is a New York Times Congressional Correspondent, whose latest piece on the Republican schism is titled "McConnell denounces RNC censure of January 6 panel members." And they both join me now.

John, let me start with you with your great reporting out of Michigan. It is a wild story. Who is this prosecutor and who contacted him to try to acquire custody of the voting machines in this county?

JON SWAINE, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE WASHINGTON POST: The prosecutor is a guy named James Rossiter. He is the top prosecutor in Antrim County, Michigan. He`s a Marine veteran, a Republican, and he was called several times after the election by a lady named Katherine Friess.

She`s not very well known. She`s a Republican lawyer, former lobbyist who was working for Rudy Giuliani after the election. And in one of the calls, she put him on speakerphone, and suddenly he said he was talking to Rudy Giuliani, Katherine Friess, Patrick Byrne, the former Overstock chief executive, and Bernie Kerik, the former New York Police Commissioner. And they asked him, can you get the voting machines and pass them to us?

HAYES: We`ve seen a --

SWAINE: And yes, he decline.

HAYES: We`ve seen a real like get the machines theme emerge from a lot of the reporting out of this, the executive order that was drafted, Sidney Powell sort of brainstorming on this. This is another. But this is the first ever documented direct ask, I think, that we`ve seen in the reporting of saying like, can you actually give that -- physically give them to us, right?

SWAINE: I think that`s right. And actually, this goes further than that. The prosecutor did declined to give them the machines, but they got them another way. Behind the scenes, Giuliani`s team helps a local Trump supporter, filed a lawsuit, didn`t really get much notice, no one knew it was happening.

A judge who had donated to Trump a couple of weeks earlier gave them a court order that gave them access to the machines. They produced a sort of forensic-looking report alleging fraud. And that report has become a keystone in the election fraud conspiracy.

HAYES: In terms of the dynamic on Capitol Hill right now, Annie, and the aftermath of this both the Pence statement and the RNC, you know, censure, how would you characterize the dynamic there? I mean, we`re watching, you know, senators, members of the House run away from microphones or give statements like Lummis saying, like, well, it`s novel, you got to hand them that, what are you seeing from your perch?

ANNIE KARNI, CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think that the statements you`re hearing all depend on how safe the lawmaker you`re hearing from is from having to kowtow to Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell gave a very strong statement yesterday, but he`s very safe. I mean, he`s not going to be removed from minority leader. If they went back to the Senate, he was going to be the majority leader. His caucus likes him. Donald Trump doesn`t have a lot of power over him.

Kevin McCarthy`s future depends a lot on Donald Trump. He`s not as in control of his own future as Mitch McConnell is, so we see the running away clip which was kind of funny just for the fast pace that they were all walking at. But it`s a much harder tightrope that he`s walking, that he`s always walking because he can`t risk alienating Donald Trump and having those statements, you know, being called whatever the old crow version would be for McCarthy. He can`t risk that.

So, we`re seeing people go out on a ledge as far as they are able to given how safe they are with their position. And we`re sitting -- but I mean, the RNC has clearly put all the lawmakers in a bad spot. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene I think said the way to remove Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger is to vote them out of office.

This is -- I think broadly speaking, even the Republicans who are doing some version of defense, like Hawley said, you know, this is -- this is what our grassroots members believe. So, it is an accurate representation of what they believe. Even the ones who are more on the defensive side, all of them I think, would be preferred to talk about Joe Biden about inflation.

This has dragged them into, you know, a week-long story about the fissures in Republican Party when there are fissures in the Democratic Party they`d much rather be focusing on them and be more politically helpful to them.

[20:15:15]

HAYES: Right. Although I will note, that fissures is not between whether the coup was good or bad, which is the problem for them. Because Donald Trump really does think it`s good. I don`t think that`s a misstatement or mischaracterization. I just don`t think -- he doesn`t think it was a regrettable sad day. I mean, he he`s been pretty clear about that. Election Day was regrettable and sad. And the democratic election that, you know, in which the people of America chose Joe Biden was. And again, that`s not -- that`s not a view you can kind of finesse or massage. There`s also the fact that --

KARNI: No, I think --

HAYES: Yes.

KARNI: The RNC statement was written for, you know, the proverbial audience of one who enjoyed it, who issued a statement congratulating Ronna McDaniel and the RNC for the statement. They have since tried to thread the needle saying they were talking about nonviolent protesters.

But, you know, it was written in a way that was designed for Donald Trump to hear the version he wanted to hear and he did that version.

HAYES: Well, you have the scoop on this today that they took out non- violent and legal from the draft which would have, you know -- I mean, I work with words for a living. You know, you do too. You do too, John. Like, you`re careful about what you say. You`re informed. You`re not just throwing any old thing in the pages of the New York Times or The Washington Post or on my program here. Like, you choose words advisedly. They did too, and they made their choice, and now they`re living with it.

John, just final question for you on this story. I mean, I guess the question is, is this the end of what we know coming out of this particular hotspot of the six or seven states that they were active?

SWAINE: This was something that they use to try to pressure lawmakers in multiple battleground states. The evidence that they got from the machines they got access to was put into this report. It made its way to the very top of the federal government. The President and the Attorney General and officials in the Justice Department were looking at it as well.

And it really shows how close they got to sort of going ahead with a plan to use the power of the federal government to seize these machines to recount ballots to somehow prove that there was fraud and to overturn the election. And Donald Trump himself on the stage on January 6 cited Antrim County, the county in Michigan we`re talking about as proof of the election being stolen. And shortly after, his supporters stormed the Capitol.

HAYES: All right, John Swaine and Annie Karni, thank you both. That was great.

Coming up, he came on MSNBC to describe what amounts to a coup. Now, Peter Navarro has a date with the January 6 Committee. Plus, she is the founder of the anti-Vax doctors group who just took a plea deal for infiltrating the Capitol on January 6. Both of those stories next.

HAYES: Yet another member of the Trump White House just got a subpoena from the bipartisan committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. Peter Navarro was one of Trump`s top trade advisors. He also took a direct role in plotting the attempted coup. He`s a man of many talents.

He`s been pretty open about it. Navarro calls the plan the Green Bay Sweep. And not only did he write a book about it in his book, he was literally just on MSNBC on "THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER" boasting about the plot he cooked up with Steve Bannon.

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep. The Sweep was simply that. We were going to challenge the results of the election in the six battleground states.

They were Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, and basically these were the places where we believe that if the votes were sent back to those battleground states, and looked at again, that there would be enough concern amongst the legislatures that most or all of those states would decertify the election. That would throw the election to the House of Representatives.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Do you realize you`re describing a coup?

NAVARRO: No.

HAYES: I`m going to side with Ari on that one. That was just last month. Navarro told another journalist Trump was on board with the strategy, and that Representative Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz were among the 100 lawmakers ready to implement the plan.

Neither Cruz nor Gosar, nor Navarro, nor Trump have really faced any kind of legal repercussions for their plans on January 6, but of course, hundreds of people who`ve joined the Capitol have. Like this woman, Dr. Simone Gold seen here with a bullhorn inside the Capitol on January 6.

Gold is the founder of a group called America`s Frontline Doctors, which sprung up last year decrying lockdowns, pushing debunked COVID treatments like hydroxychloroquine and spewing anti-Vax rhetoric. Gold was already in D.C. for an anti-vaccine rally on January 5, and then joined the crowd at the Capitol the next day.

We know she was there because well, she told The Washington Post all about it just days later, confirming "she went inside the Capitol, saying she followed a crowd and assumed it was legal to do so. She also told the paper she regretted being there."

Well, Dr. Simone gold was arrested soon after that interview and charged with five counts including obstructing official proceeding. She originally pled not guilty, and then yesterday reached a plea deal with prosecutors. We still don`t know the details of that deal. Dr. Gold is still out and about peddling anti-vax nonsense.

Zoe Tillman is a Senior Legal Reporter for Buzzfeed News where she`s been covering the prosecutions for the January 6 insurrection. And she joins me now. Zoe, what can you tell us about Dr. Gold`s case?

ZOE TILLMAN, SENIOR LEGAL REPORTER, BUZZFEED: You know, her case, in one sense is one of the more high profile ones just because she is a known entity. She was a speaker at the rally that helped freedom rally the day before January 6. You know, one of the more bold-faced names that we`ve seen prosecuted.

In another sense, her case is one of the more garden variety ones that we`ve seen in the context of 730-plus cases. She`s not charged with assaulting police. She`s not charged with conspiracy. She was indicted along with an associate John Strand of obstructing an official proceeding, which is one of the most serious felonies that`s been charged in these cases.

It`s been a way for prosecutors to differentiate between the rioters who, you know, the evidence is really just that they walked in and they walked out, versus defendants where the government believes there`s more evidence of their intent. That they went in to obstruct what Congress was doing that day.

And Simone Gold`s case is one of those. You know, whether her plea deal takes her down to just a misdemeanor count, which has been common in some of the plea deals we`ve seen so far where people charged with felonies, have taken a deal for one of the lesser charges. We still need to see what the terms of the deal are. But you know, in one sense for cases is quite notable. And then in another sense, it`s quite illustrative of what we`ve seen so far.

HAYES: Well, what`s striking to me too is it kind of joined at the hip nature of these two ideological factions in American life, the health freedom rally on the fifth and the people that stormed the Capitol on the sixth with Dr. Gold and the Venn diagram. I mean, America`s Frontline Doctors which she founded is not a fringe group insofar as it has been cited by Republicans in many circumstances. They`ve appeared in congressional testimony, I think in Ron Johnson`s committee, if I`m not mistaken.

The current Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has appeared on stage with Dr. Gold. So, this group is very much front and center in Republican pandemic politics.

TILLMAN: It is. That`s right. And it`s worth noting that Dr. Gold is a licensed doctor in California. Her medical license is current. You know, once she pleads guilty and is convicted of a crime, that is something that will need to be reported to the medical board. It doesn`t necessarily mean that she will lose her medical license.

But you know, I think January 6 was really a convergence of a lot of grievances separate but intertwined with the election. And so, there are other defendants who had gone to the health freedom rally, were carrying signs about their opposition to vaccines and masks and lockdown to really join together the idea that their anger at the handling of the pandemic was related to what they saw as a stolen election.

It was this really broad airing of grievances at the Capitol. And I think Dr. Gold is really center of that confluence.

HAYES: Final question for you is the timeline here. It`s just -- it`s interesting to me. I mean, something we`ve returned to time and again on the reporting on this largely from you and Ryan Riley. It`s just the kind of logistical processing this is taking particularly for that D.C. U.S. Attorney`s office that you know, she was arrested a year ago and just kind of hanging out there and entering a plea today. Is that timeline fairly typical?

TILLMAN: It is. For defense bins who are not kept in jail after their arrest, they aren`t considered threats going forward to the community, allowed to go home, they`ve been considered less of a priority in terms of moving things along with production of evidence, setting schedules.

We know back in December, I believe, that a plea offer had been extended which is typical four cases that aren`t just misdemeanor cases, the misdemeanor cases being the first wave of plea deals. Now, moving into some of the felony cases getting plea offers extended and deciding whether to take those or go to trial. So it does. It does fit the timeline, but it`s a long, long timeline, and we have a ways to go.

HOLT: All right, Zoe Tillman, great reporting as always. Thank you.

TILLMAN: OK.

HAYES: Ahead, it turns out Congress can get things through the House with strong bipartisan support. They just won`t do it when anyone is watching. Crossing party lines to help save the Post Office, after this.

HAYES: One of the great missions of the Republican Party in the conservative movement since at least the days of Reagan has been to privatize parts of the government sector, public workforce, and to make money on things that people depend on their day to day lives.

In the 2006 Midterms, Democrats took back control the Congress. They won both the House and the Senate. But the lame duck Republican majority on their way out the door passed one more bill called the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act which provided neither accountability nor enhancement to the Postal Service.

The bill passed without a recorded vote in either house, signed by George W. Bush, required the USPS to prepay the next 50 years-worth of health and retirement benefits for all its employees, a rule that no other federal agency must follow.

The provision acted like a kind of poison pill for the USPS. And by 2020, the Postal Service have racked up $160.9 billion in debt from what`s owed prepaying retiree benefits. Now, the problem is the Post Office is not really a private business. It`s a public service. It`s like a Fire Department except Postal Service is actually in the Constitution, Article One, Section Eight. It should not have to turn a profit to survive. It just needs to deliver the mail. Some of us have been shouting this from the rooftops for literally more than a decade.

HAYES: The Post Office is groaning beneath the weight of the 2006 law that requires it to pre-fund health benefit obligations for the next 75 years which amounts to another $5.5 billion annual obligation.

I think there`s a there`s a sense in which, at a time in which the nation is extremely polarized, in which our sort of social fabric is extremely stretched, the Post Office stands out as a kind of lone civic institution that is shared, that is a shared space that we all participate in. And there`s something really upsetting about the notion of that going away.

HAYES: Look at that. I look like a 15 years old talking with my hands. U.S. Postal Service has been a slow death spiral for more than 15 years, essentially completely created by that one piece of legislation. And people have been debating about it and fighting about it.

And then yesterday, Democrats and Republicans in the House just together voted overwhelmingly to pass legislation to rescue the USPS from its financial woes. A companion bill in the Senate sponsored by Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan has more than a dozen Republican co- sponsors. And Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Homeland Security Committee joins me now.

Senator, let me -- just to reset here, the pension provisions in that 2006 bill, like, what was the point of it? No other private business has defunded -- like, basically, no one has to do that kind of pre -- pension pre-funding in America. Well, I never even understood. Was it just literally to put the thing out of business?

[20:35:43]

REP. GARY PETER (D-MI): You know, I really -- to be honest with you, I haven`t been able to get a good answer as to why it was in there because clearly it is ridiculous. As you mentioned in your segments, no government agency does as you know, pre fund health care into retirement for all those years for even new employees coming in now who may not be retiring for decades.

Certainly no private business in America does that as well. It makes no sense. And yet it put this incredible financial burden on the Postal Service and it needed to be fixed. But if over years, folks weren`t able to do it. We`ve been focused on it for the last year intensely.

And I`ve been working very closely with my House colleagues. And we`ve been working in a bipartisan way trying to work through some of the difficulties with this, and trying to keep people away from adding a whole bunch of other stuff that would just bog it down. And now we`re to the point where we are literally on the verge of fixing this problem which is absolutely huge.

HAYES: So, I want to talk about what it does technically. But first, I want to talk about the politics because I think covering -- and I`ve been covering this for a decade now, what was always weird is look, everyone loves the Post Office or it`s in the Constitution. Everyone uses it. It shouldn`t really be a polarizing thing. It`s sound so, you know, culture work cajoling. People got to use the mail, right?

It got turned into one which is why you`ve had this fight for 10 years. And then somehow, in the last few months, you guys depolarize it and got 341 votes in the House. Like, how did that happened?

PETERS: With a lot of work, and also, I think, a greater appreciation by folks to what you said that everybody relies on the Postal Service. It`s actually it`s the most trusted government entity, if you ask the American public. And people rely on the Postal Service for delivery of critical materials.

You think of drugs, prescription drugs that come through the Postal Service, so people rely on that. And particularly rural areas. It`s rural areas that require a healthy and vibrant Postal Service. Certainly, many of my Republican colleagues represent very rural states, it is critically important to them.

We just had to keep stressing how important it is to come together and fix something that simply should never have been put in place beforehand and makes eminent common sense. So, I like to say this is a triumph of common sense in Washington which we all like to have those stories from time to time.

HAYES: Yes, I was blown away when I saw the roll call vote because I expected it to be one of these, you know, party line votes and the House was teeing this up for the Senate and who knows if it goes anywhere. And there`s 341 votes. It got 100 -- I think 100 Republican votes. You`ve got enough co-sponsors in the Senate. What is -- what does this do? Does this just take away this onerous pension pre-funding requirement?

PETERS: Well, that`s one. That`s one of the major aspects. It takes away the pre-funding requirement which takes close to $30 billion of liability that`s on the books right now for the Postal Service, which makes no sense. I get forward reasons that we talked about. It also allows the employees as they retire to go into Medicare and integrate with Medicare, which every company in America does with their employees as they retire, they go into Medicare.

And it`s something that postal employees have actually been paying into Medicare throughout their career. Now, they will be a part of that, like other companies. But we also put in some service standards to make sure that we have six day delivery, so people can count on that mail coming, particularly if they`re delivering critical drugs to folks, you want to know that that delivery will come.

We`re also going to have a lot more transparency, where you can actually look at performance standards for the Postal Service weekly. And it`s even going to be by zip code. So, you can actually see how mail is being delivered in your area. When you put those kinds of performance standards and transparency, we will have greater accountability which is going to be a great benefit, and certainly something that`s very customer friendly.

HAYES: Final question. Is Louis DeJoy going to stick around? Where do we end up on that?

PETERS: He`s still there. He is working. He has been helpful on this bill to get this past. We have a board of governors. The Board of Governors makes the determination as to who is the Postmaster General. And we`re in the process now of appointing new members to the board of governors and they will be making those kinds of decisions in the future.

HAYES: All right, Senator Gary Peters, thanks for your time.

PETERS: Good to be with you.

HAYES: Don`t go anywhere. After months of resistance, the push to ban members of Congress from trading their own stocks gets the green light from the House Speaker. Congresswoman Katie Porter has been championing that effort and she joins me ahead.

HAYES: This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a long overdue hearing on the untold number of civilians killed by the U.S. military`s drone program in the last 20 years of the war on terror. Maybe the only reason this hearing actually finally happened has to do with one of the last known drone strikes launched by the US in Afghanistan.

At the end of August of last year, during those frenzy to final days of the American occupation, an ISIS member detonated a bomb at the airport -- outside the airport in the capital city of Kabul killing at least 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

A few days later, American official announced they had thwarted another potential attack, having successfully launched a drone strike on a car they had been tracking which they believe contained another bomb and another member of ISIS.

Even days later when questions arose that the strike killed civilians, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley calls it a righteous strike. But then an incredible investigation by the New York Times found that no, not only did the car not have explosives, the man driving was actually an aid worker. The civilians killed were nine members of his family.

Today, a lawyer for the families testified about the horrors of the strike.

HINA SHAMSI, DIRECTOR, ACLU NATIONAL SECURITY PROJECT: I`ve listened to fathers describe the horror of having to pick up the body parts of their children. I`ve listened to one of my clients struggle to breathe through her despair after the killing of her husband and aid worker for an American NGO and three of her sons and one of her grandchildren.

My clients grief is compounded by the fact that for 19 days, our government kept up false allegations about their loved ones, wrongly asserting the strike was righteous and successful against ISIS operatives. The Pentagon later admitted it`s mistake, but the damage is done.

HAYES: That horrible bombing of the Kabul airport port by an ISIS bomber, followed by the drone strike that killed an aid worker and his family, those are the last brutal moments of that war that the Biden administration to its credit brought to a close. But as war reporter Anand Gopal told me this week, Afghanistan is now right now in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

ANAND GOPAL, WAR REPORTER: I mean, the collapse has happened and it is in the freefall right now. The stories that I`m hearing, I spoke to a colleague of mine in Helmand Province in the south today, and we`re seeing severe acute malnutrition among children.

You know, we`re seeing people on the streets to an extreme -- to a degree that we`ve never seen before, there`s images coming out of the country which are just horrific, bring to mind stories of Ethiopia in the mid- 1980s. This is a feminine. And like most famines, this is a human made disaster.

HAYES: It`s a human disaster that we in the U.S. can help stop. And to get a full understanding of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan right now what can be done, I really encourage you to listen to the rest of that insightful interview with journalists Anand Gopal. That whole conversation is out now available on my podcast Why Is This Happening?

HAYES: There`s a funny quirk about being in government and playing the stock market that was noticed by an economist few years ago, specifically that members of Congress earned higher than average returns on their investments. While it`s possible that some members of their -- or their stock brokers could have particularly apt instincts in this regard, there`s clearly problematic patterns.

Back in 2017, for example, Republican Congressman Tom Price of Georgia was being vetted to become Donald Trump`s Secretary of Health and Human Services when it emerged that he purchased $15,000 worth of stock in a health care company, then turned around and introduced legislation that would benefit that company. He was also one of many times he treated health related stocks while serving on health subcommittee.

Now, Price denied any wrongdoing and was eventually confirmed to his position though he resigned seven months later due to unrelated ethical scandal. This is not however just a Republican issue. It is bipartisan. Last year, for instance, Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who is Chair of the Budget Committee, bought several $1,000 worth of cannabis stocks.

About month later, he was touting a bill he co-sponsored that would decriminalize marijuana. Like Price, Yarmouth denies any wrongdoing. This kind of thing happens all the time in Congress. So, if you`re wondering why this type of trading by members has not been addressed before, well, here`s the thing. It kind of has.

Back in 2012, Congress passed the Stock Act meant to prohibit members of Congress from using nonpublic information for personal benefit. But with fines of just a few $100, legislators continue to buy and sell hundreds of millions of stocks each year, raising some very clear ethical, if not legal questions.

Back in December, there was a push to ban this trading but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi opposed it saying, "We`re a free market economy." Well, it appears she has since changed her mind saying today she is open to a ban on owning and trading individual stocks from members of Congress and also those in the judicial branch.

Congresswoman Katie Porter is a Democrat of California, member of the Oversight and Reform Committee. She is reintroducing the bicameral Stock Act 2.0 along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. And Congresswoman Porter joins me now.

Let me give the devil`s advocate case here which is just that, hey, members of Congress are just people, they have investments, and it`s just going to coincidentally intersect. You`re doing stuff in the public interest, you`re taking investment advice, it doesn`t mean that it`s corrupt.

REP. KATIE PORTER (D-CA): The problem here is not just one of actual corruption, it`s also one of perception. The American people simply do not trust our federal government in many cases. And this is an example. Only about one in four Americans trust leaders in Washington to do what`s right.

So, we need to be earning back their trust. And the way to do that is to hold ourselves to a higher standard. And so, we need to simply be in trading stocks by members of Congress.

HAYES: How would it work?

PORTER: Well, there`s a couple of different approaches. I think the easiest one to implement is to simply say, if you own stocks coming in, fine, you can keep them but you can`t sell them, you can`t buy them, you can`t make any changes. You can`t take any action while you`re in Congress to serve yourself, because you`re supposed to be serving the American people.

There are a couple other approaches. One would require people to sell all stocks that they own upon being elected. And for people who are in office for maybe two years, they get elected and unelected, that could require some expense but there are workarounds to do that.

The third way is to require people who are elected to put any stocks they own into a qualified blind trust. And this is an approach that we`ve seen used in other contexts as well. The problem is that trust is only as blind as the trustee. And there`s no guarantee that somebody won`t be telling their trustee what they want done or how to act. There`s also costs and administration -- administrative expenses to setting up that qualified blind trust.

So, there are different approaches here, but they all really share the same thing, which is members of Congress shouldn`t be wheeling and dealing to benefit themselves. They should be working and doing for the American people.

HAYES: Yes, on the wheeling and dealing, I mean, I think the Stock Act was part of what started disclosing how much of this was happening, because the former disclosure provisions were looser, right? So, it is striking to me how much stock trading members of Congress are doing, which is not a thing that like normal folks do a ton of.

I mean, people have -- they might have investments, they might have, you know, IRAs or they might have exchange traded funds, index funds. But saying like, well, there`s this pharm a company, let`s buy 10 -- you know, $10,000, for that. There`s a lot of that going on in Congress, more than I maybe would have guessed.

PORTER: There`s a lot of it going on. And it`s going on by both Democrats and Republicans. And I think we have to be honest about that. This is not a partisan problem. We have people on both sides who have violated the Stock Act this year. And so, you know, I think some of this reflects that people in Congress tend to be older, they tend to have accumulated more wealth, some of them come from business backgrounds. But the reality is the solution here is so simple. Simply began trading stocks while in Congress.

HAYES: So, there`s a lot of bipartisan support for this. It`s become a kind of populist issue even with folks like Matt Gaetz, for instance. There`s folks on the right who really love it. The Speaker was resistant. There`s some reporting today that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others might have been organizing a discharge position, which is a way of going around House leadership to get something to the floor.

What -- how do you understand what appears to be a change of heart from Democratic House Leader -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

PORTER: Well, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi was wrong. I`m glad that she`s changed her mind. I think that`s a marker of leadership. But you know, the reality is, I am always willing to stand up to leaders of both parties, including my own party. And I`m really gratified here that she is changing her mind.

She said when she initially was asked about this that we have a free market economy. Well, she would also be the first I think to say that we have a free democracy. And that means what the American people want, what they feel strongly about, what they need to trust their leaders, we should be delivering. And that`s what I think her changing position is signaled.

HAYES: She also talked about including members of judiciary. I wonder what you think of that idea. Is that -- I couldn`t tell if that`s like -- is that an attempt to maybe kill this because people won`t go forward or, or just to actually be ethically inclusive?

PORTER: Well, the judiciary should be held to the same kind of high standard and earning the public`s trust that members of Congress are. And they`re very similar kinds of problems. We`ve seen statistics showing that there were hundreds and hundreds of cases in which federal judges did not recuse themselves from the case, even though they own stocks that would be affected by the ruling.

So, I think the problem is they are with both members of Congress and with judges, and we ought to deal with both of them at one time.

HAYES: I want to ask a broader question, because we just got this Post Office bill, that we saw -- that past 341 votes. I know you`re a big Post Office advocate. I think you and I have actually spoken about it before. What`s the grand unified theory for when bipartisanship works or doesn`t work in the House? Like what -- because it`s interesting to me, there are certain things where like, you just know you`re not going to get a single Republican vote. And then there`s other -- it seems like there are other places where that`s not the case. And sometimes I`m a little surprised by what does and doesn`t fall into which category?

PORTER: Well, I think the reality is when the vast majority of American people, regardless of whether they are registered or vote as Republicans or Democrats really care about it, then Congress gets it done.

HAYES: That`s interesting.

PORTER: That`s what we see with the Post Office. That`s what we see with this bail on stock trading. That`s what we see with supporting veterans, and making sure that our members of our military have what they need.

I think the problem sometimes is that what leadership in both parties cares about diverges from where the American people are. And I think that`s why sometimes people think I have this really great idea and I was elected to Congress, but is it a great idea that -- do you think it`s a great idea or do the American people think it`s a great idea? And I think that`s why we see things like the Postal Service banding on Congress numbers trading stocks, support for our veterans, some of those issues having really widespread bipartisan support.

HAYES: Yes. We should note that the polling on this is pretty -- you know, you`re getting 80 percent of Republicans and Democrats on congressional stopping.

PORTER: I find that reassuring, Chris, that the American people across the board understand that we need to be able to trust our elected leaders. We have a lot of bad news about democracy, a lot of views about polarization right now. But the fact that we see that kind of widespread polling that 80 percent of Americans understand that elected leaders should be putting the people`s interests before their own interests reassures me a lot.

HAYES: Yes, I agree. Although when anytime Matt Gaetz is on a bill, I`m like, am I missing something? Congresswoman Katie Porter, thank you very much.

