Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/8/22

On Friday, the day Pence spoke out against Trump, the Republican National Committee decided to censure Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for "Participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." Ivanka Trump was in the room listening as Trump talked to Pence pressuring him to overturn the election. The Supreme Court used the shadow docket and ruled in favor of a flagrantly gerrymandered congressional map in Alabama that will severely limit the state`s Black political representation. Right now, the whole world is on watch for the increasing possibility of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

SHEVRIN JONES, STATE SENATOR, FLORIDA: We know who Gov. DeSantis is. He`s showing it many times. He`s showed you again.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The free, free state of Florida for you, everybody. Thank you, State Senator Shevrin Jones, Nikole Hannah-Jones.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where do you fall on the divide between Pence and Trump?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I`m not --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who was right over the Vice President`s role on January 6? I`m sorry what did you say?

HAYES: Donald Trump`s RNC drives a wedge into the party.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We saw it happen. It was a violent insurrection.

HAYES: Tonight, the choice all Republicans face as cracks in Trump`s support begin to grow.

Then what we`re learning about the call to Mike Pence on January 6 and new details about Trump`s morning call with Jim Jordan.

Plus, Janai Nelson and Marc Elias on the Supreme Court`s attempt to strangle the Voting Rights Act by way of Alabama.

And why Vladimir Putin needs to learn from the crowds in the streets who protested the invasion of Iraq and stay out of Ukraine at all costs when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. No one can straddle the central divide in American political life right now. On one side, we have an authoritarian cult led by the ex-President intent on undoing American democracy, quite open about that in fact.

And then the other, abroad popular front, a coalition of people ranging the ideological spectrum from leftist scholar Noam Chomsky to the Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney who are invested in defending American democracy, the right of a free people to choose their leaders.

For over a year, Mike Pence has refused to pick aside between these two opposing forces. Yes, he opted not to overturn the election on January 6, but he also never came out publicly and rebuked Trump until last week.

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion than any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.

HAYES: That`s correct. Mike Pence is right. I mean, plainly right. Yes, it took him over a year to muster the guts to say that, and he`s not really a hero quite in the story. But Pence actually saying that is not nothing. In fact, it`s exactly what we need.

And so, now, the choice between American democracy and being pro-coup will come for everyone as much as people may try to avoid it. And some Republicans are definitely trying to avoid it. Like Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Now, DeSantis clearly wants to run for president. Everyone knows it. He may even challenge Donald Trump in the primary. There`s been some scuttlebutt to that effect. He`s refused to rule it out, unlike some other folks.

And yesterday, a reporter asked him a simple direct question to choose a side. Who is right, either Trump or Mike Pence? But DeSantis just refuse to answer the question.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where do you fall on the divide between Pence and Trump? Who was right over the Vice President`s role on January 6?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I`m not --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m sorry, what did you say?

DESANTIS: I`ve, you know, had a great relationship working for Ford. Actually, he was governor for two years with the Trump administration. I can tell you that we got a hell of a lot more done when Donald Trump was president than now.

HAYES: Sorry, not good enough. No, no, no, no, no, no, not going to do that forever. The question is, should the free people of our democratic society be able to choose their own leaders or should one individual choose it for them against their will? Should we have a democracy or authoritarian government? You can`t hand wave it away. Everyone is going to have to answer that question. Are you for or against American democracy? It can`t be avoided indefinitely.

But we are seeing even more people try to straddle that line. On Friday, the day Pence spoke out against Trump, the Republican National Committee decided to censure Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for "Participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Of course, they mean, the Democrats attempts to hold the January 6 rioters accountable for their actions as well as those who facilitated that riot. When asked what he thought about that resolution, the House Minority Leader, the Republican House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, again tried to have it both ways.

Earlier today, he claimed the RNC was not talking about the violent rioters of the Capitol. But of course, the problem is, none of what anyone was up to that day was legitimate political discourse, even the planning and the plotting that took place off Capitol grounds. It was all directed towards the same illegitimate purpose, again, overturning a free and fair election, voiding American democracy.

Later on, McCarthy clearly got sick of the question. I`m going to show you an amazing video from this afternoon. I`ve watched it a bunch actually, very good stuff. It goes really fast. And because of that, we`re going to play it for you twice in a row.

You will hear the reporter ask McCarthy what he thinks about the RNC is resolution, and watch the Republican leader basically run away down the hall.

RACHEL SCOTT, CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: Leader McCarthy, can I ask you about the RNC?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): You know what, make an appointment with my office and come on by another time, OK. It`s not good -- it`s not good to do interviews --

HAYES: And just like that, he`s gone. We`re seeing the same kind of avoidance all the way down to like fairly anonymous members of the Republican Caucus. You got, for instance, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. You don`t hear about her a lot, you know, but she`s there. She`s in the Senate, represents Wyoming.

She had this response to the RNC censuring the congresswoman from her state. And I will read this. "I think it was an interesting approach to have a novel approach to have a national Republican committee take a position like that. So, this is not a support or oppose, this is just an observation. I thought that was novel and unique."

Honestly, that is an all-time great cowardly politician quote. It was new. I`ve seen more than a few of my day and that is up there. The question is not going to go away. Not good enough. It`s not going to get away with that. I`m sorry. You can say that all you want Ron DeSantis, Kevin McCarthy. You can -- heck, you can sprint down the hallways and tell him to sign up for an appointment.

Cynthia Lummis, you can just note that things are novel and interesting, but the question has to be answered. Do you believe in American democracy are not? Which side are you on? Are you on the side of Trump and the rioters concussing the heads of the cops or are you on the side of the vast majority of Americans that want to choose their own leaders?

And even Donald Trump is going to continue to bring up that question despite the fact that Republican Party leadership would love nothing more than for him to shut up about the election January 6, all of it. He will never shut up about it. He will never log off. Because it is the defining feature of what he wants to shout from the rooftops forever. He was wrong. The election was stolen. He`s not a loser. He is worthy and deserving of human love. And his supporters did well for him on January 6.

His cronies and henchmen will also keep insisting on complete blind support for their dear leader. Listen to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon slamming Mike Pence and his former chief of staff for daring to cross Trump.

STEVE BANNON, RADIO HOST: Pence, going to -- you`re going to carry this thing eventually to your grave, OK, because it is a mark of shame. And you are a stone-cold coward, a stone-cold coward. Boris Epstein, we`re going to start with numbers and analysis. And then this thing broke this afternoon. My head is blown up. So, Boris, you got to help me out here, brother. I can`t take -- I can`t -- I can`t take Pence. And I can`t take Pence and Marc Short and all these coke guys up there ratting out Trump up on Capitol Hill right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s the Jesus image in the back for me personally. But that`s -- look, that`s straight-up gangster-style talk, right? Steve Bannon is basically saying, we don`t like rats, snitches get stitches, which is the foundational ethos of Donald Trump`s world.

And of course, this comes from a podcaster who was arrested on a Chinese billionaire`s yacht for allegedly defrauding Trump supporters and is walking free right now and doing his podcast because the former president pardoned him. So, that`s the moral standard of one side of this big divide, right, of the political equation right now.

On the other side are people like the newly censured Republican members of Congress, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who have stood up to Donald Trump and his abuses of power. And interestingly enough, former New Jersey governor and head of the Trump transition, Chris Christie, who is now on that team as well.

This weekend he praised Mike Pence for finally speaking out. And again, he spoke the truth about Donald Trump`s insurrection.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CHRISTIE, FORMER GOVERNOR, NEW JERSEY: I think that the actions the Vice President took on January 6 spoke loudly and I`m glad he`s finally put words to it. I don`t know why it took him so long but I`m glad that he did. But let`s call this what it is. January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week, overturn the election.

Now he`s tried to do a clean-up on aisle one here in correcting that stuff, but it`s not going to change. He actually told the truth by accident. He wanted the election to be overturned.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good for Chris Christie. Now, Christie is in a similar category, I got to say. He tried to avoid picking sides for a long time. He`s been close to Donald Trump, critical of him at times, definitely not a never- Trumper.

Ultimately, though, Chris Christie seems to have realized what Mike Pence did albeit belatedly that you have to pick a side. And if you have aspirations to be president or lead the Republican Party, it can`t really be Trump`s side for both practical and moral reasons, although more practically, honestly. Practically, you just cannot out-trump Trump. No one can be more sociopathic than him. That`s his comparative advantage.

[20:10:09]

I mean, just yesterday, the Associated Press reported that at one point on January 6, Trump was confused why staffers weren`t as excited as he was watching the unrest unfold. So, he`s sitting there wondering, why isn`t everyone else psyched about the violent riot I incited. Guys, this is -- look. He can`t fake that kind of thing, OK.

So, that lane is taken. The question is, do other Republicans understand that even if they`re reluctant, they have to join the popular front if they want to preserve American democracy, which I`d like to think they feel they have some stake in.

To his credit, I think Mike Pence has signaled that he does understand somewhat grudgingly belatedly. Chris Christie has. And today, even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear he is not on the side of the authoritarian cult.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it appropriate for the Republican National Committee to censure two sitting members of Congress and also use the word legitimate political discourse in talking about January 6?

MCCONNELL: Well, let me give him my view of what happened January 6. We`re all -- we`re here, We`re here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That`s what it was.

With regard to the suggestion that the RNC should be in the business of picking and choosing Republicans who ought to be supported, traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party regardless of their positions on some issues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It is incumbent upon everyone in the popular front to understand that they are part of it. And that not letting Donald Trump get anywhere near the levers of power is an essential part of the project of restoring American democracy. Again, this is simple straightforward stuff but I think some people would like to not understand it.

That means it would be good, for instance, for the country for Trump to be defeated in a Republican primary by someone who`s on the side of American democracy, at least at the most elemental level, even if that person has truly, truly, truly genuinely horrible politics. Because that`s the starkness of the choice. Those are the stakes. And whether Republicans want to grapple that or not, that choice is going to find them.

Mona Charen is a syndicated columnist and the policy editor for The Bulwark where she hosts the Beg to Differ podcast. And Stuart Stevens has worked on public and political campaigns for most of his adult life, now a senior advisor at Lincoln Project, author of the book, It Was All Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump. And they both join me now.

I want to get both of your responses to what we`re seeing the last few days, particularly from Pence, but basically Pence, Christie, a little bit of McConnell, whether it`s something or nothing, basically. Mona, what do you think is happening here? Is this people are sort of backed into the corner, they kind of have to say this, but when push comes to shove, they`ll support Trump or go along, or is there something more of a crack here?

MONA CHAREN, POLICY EDITOR, THE BULWARK: Well, look, for the last five years, we`ve been waiting for people to reach the point of no return to say to themselves, you know, this far and no further. And that point just kept receding beyond the horizon. It never seemed to arrive. So, the fact that Pence finally found a line he couldn`t cross and that he`s willing to take a stand, so good for him -- very belated, but good for him, nevertheless. And there are some others.

I mean, you know, you mentioned McConnell, also, some other senators said the right thing this time. You had Shelley Moore Capito, you had Romney, you had Graham, which is maybe slightly surprising, although, you know, he`ll switch again next week. So, I wouldn`t put too much stock in that.

HAYES: Right.

CHAREN: But, but there weren`t -- you know, so there were a few who did say the right thing. And look, I completely share your view that we are in extremists, that this is a real moment of truth for our country, and therefore, as skeptical and as even cynical as I am about Republicans at this point, I have to welcome any small step toward normality. And I think that that what Pence did has to be applauded.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, I would just say I share your skepticism and cynicism about the Republican Party. I have held it for a long time, but I also feel the same way that you have to -- you have to sort of welcome these moments. And I don`t know how real it is. I mean, that really is the thing.

[20:15:00]

The one thing I keep coming back to, Stuart -- and this is, again, to think tactically, strategically more -- in a more sort of Machiavellian fashion. You`re an ambitious Republican politician who would like to be president, that`s a category that includes a lot of people. You`re not -- there`s just no way to be in his lane.

Like -- and I understand that everyone thinks they`re dead if they cross them, they`re dead if they cross his voters, I mean, politically speaking, although I think some people actually have like, genuine fears about their personal safety if they cross his voters. But when you realize that, then you got to make up decisions about how you`re going to move affirmatively, again, from a self-interested standpoint, that can`t be just like yessing him.

STUART STEVENS, SENIOR ADVISOR, LINCOLN PROJECT: Yes, look, I think there`s a danger here. If you look at how authoritarian movements take over, part of the process, is they change the goalposts on what is normal?

HAYES: Yes.

STEVENS: So, what Mike Pence is saying is pretty limited here. He has not come out yet and affirmatively said, Donald Trump -- and I lost this election. There was no fraud that mattered. That`s the line. You have to be where Liz Cheney is or the rest really doesn`t matter.

You know, the key reality here is when a president be -- a presidential nominee of the Republican Party, when will we have one who will assert that Joe Biden was legally elected, which all that assertion is that we live in a democracy. And it`s unimaginable to me that in `24 there will be a Republican nominee who will be running on the platform, that he`s running against a legally -- or she`s running against a legally elected president.

HAYES: Right.

STEVENS: And that is just extraordinary. And as Mona says, it`s a place we`ve never been. It is an extreme. It`s and I think it`s really 1860, not 1968.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, that`s well said. That`s the line is closer to -- Mona, you`re nodding your head.

CHAREN: Right. Well, so I agree with Stuart. Except I would just say that implicit in what Pence said when he said I couldn`t, you know --

HAYES: Right.

CHAREN: -- I couldn`t overturn the election, implicit in that is that Biden one legitimately. Admittedly, he should have come right out and said it very clearly as he said, you know, Donald Trump was wrong. He should have gone further. Look, he`s already burned that bridge. All of the Trumpians are going to despise him. We saw Steve Bannon anathematizing him.

So, since he`s in for a dime, he might as well be in for $1.00. He should - - he should be believably clear.

HAYES: Yes.

CHAREN: Yes, but he wasn`t. And I agree that he could have been better.

HAYES: That`s -- and that`s my tactical argument, too. Although, you know, that that advice was worth around charging you for it. I mean, I think that your point, Stuart, is well taken here. I mean, I will say Chris Christie has said that, right? Chris Christie says he lost to Joe Biden.

And again, that`s -- that is -- those two things are connected, right? Because this entire thing is reverse engineered around absolving him of losing of frankly getting his butt kicked and being a one-term president and being a loser who are generally not looked unfavorably in American political politics by both parties, right?

Like, one-term presidents are not celebrated. They`re not followed. They don`t like, command the party afterwards. It`s like, hey, forget about you. We want someone else. A huge part of the mythos that`s been built here is precisely to inoculate him against that.

STEVENS: Yes, it`s not --

CHAREN: Yes, but you know that`s the amazing thing. Oh, sorry.

HAYES: Go ahead, Stuart and then I`ll go to you, Mona.

CHAREN: Sorry, Stuart.

STEVENS: It`s not unlike the last calls after Civil War.

HAYES: YES, that`s right.

STEVENS: We didn`t really --

HAYES: Yes.

STEVENS: -- Appomattox was the step in this process. Look, I don`t think what McConnell has said is nearly adequate enough. McConnell has his own record of saying that he would support Donald Trump if he was a Republican nominee for president in 2024.

Basically, it`s the position I`m against the guys to help the warehouse but look, I`ll support Tony Soprano.

HAYES: Right?

STEVENS: I mean, really, it`s -- he`s not a bad guy.

CHAREN: That`s true.

STEVENS: (AUDIO GAP). You have to -- this is what Republicans for years said you can`t negotiate with evil. That was true. And that`s what they`re doing. They`re negotiating with evil. You have to pick aside. We`re right, they`re wrong. Democracy or against Democracy.

HAYES: Mona, your thought.

CHAREN: Yes, I mean, you know, the part where I constantly feel as if I`m in In a Twilight Zone episode is that Trump`s sociopathy is so obvious. The fact that that he wanted to watch and rewatch the scenes of violence at the Capitol because he was relishing it so much, the man is seriously cracked and evil.

And, you know -- and yet rather than respond to that in the normal way, his followers love it. And his followers, alas, are a big portion of one of our major political parties.

[20:20:02]

HAYES: Mona Charen and Stuart Stevens, thank you so much for your time tonight to top the show. I appreciate it.

The January 6 Select Committee is trying to piece together what exactly Donald Trump was doing on January 6, who he was talking to. Next, the new testimony about Trump`s call with Vice President Pence and what call records reveal about his communication with Congressman Jim Jordan. The latest after this.

HAYES: On the morning of the insurrection, the day that Donald Trump plan to overthrow 245 years of American democracy, we now know he demanded to talk to Vice President Mike Pence. We know this thanks to testimony obtained by the January 6 Committee.

At the time, Trump was engaged in a pressure campaign trying to bully Pence into as Trump himself said, to overturn the election. When they finally spoke, Trump belittled his vice president according to reports, telling him you don`t have the courage to make a hard decision and called Pence a wimp.

Ivanka Trump was in the room listening to all of it, reportedly, which is why the committee investigating January 6 wants to speak to her. We get to learn if she has given testimony to the committee. Meanwhile, the most busy White House phone lines the morning of the sixth. We`re learning more about Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, who famously just for the life of him, could not remember when he spoke to Donald Trump that day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First off, yes or no, did you speak with President Trump on January 6?

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Yes, I mean, I speak -- I spoke with the President last week, I speak with the president all the time. I spoke with him on January 6. I mean, I talked with President Trump all the time. And that`s - - I don`t think that`s unusual.

[20:25:06]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On January 6, did you speak with him before, during, or after the Capitol was attacked?

JORDAN: I have to go -- I spoke with him that day after. I think after. I don`t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don`t know. I have to go back -- I mean, I don`t -- I don`t know that -- when those conversations happen. But what I know is I spoke with him all the time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Well, lucky for Congressman Jordan, I`ve got some good news. We now know that he did in fact talk to Trump that morning. In fact, NBC News was reporting that according to a source familiar with White House Records turned over to the committee, Jordan and Trump spoke for about 10 minutes, a pretty like the call. This morning, Jordan told NBC he had multiple calls with Trump the day of the insurrection though he`s still not elaborate on just what they talked about.

Betsy Woodruff Swans is the national correspondent for Politico who covers the January 6 committee. And she joins me now. Betsy, we`ve got a bunch of outstanding requests to Jordan, among others, including Jordan and Rudy Giuliani and Ivanka Trump, some of the sort of big headliners here who have tried to kind of wriggle away or just not showing up for their deposition in the case of Giuliani. Where do things stand with this set of people?

BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, POLITICO: There`s a basket of people who the Committee is treating with kid gloves thus far. It includes as well, Sean Hannity, Kevin McCarthy. And one of the big challenges for the Select Committee is do they cross the Rubicon and issue subpoenas for these people. That of course, would be subpoenas that would be -- would have a tectonic effect.

In the case of Ivanka Trump, clearly, their concern is simply because of the fact that she is the daughter of the former president. They`ve issued subpoenas to people who were at the exact same level with the White House, if not more senior than her, including, of course, Mark Meadows. But because of that familial relationship, it appears that they`re holding their fire.

In the case of Sean Hannity, of course, he works in media. And then in the cases of McCarthy and Jim Jordan, there`s real hesitancy and caution when it comes to whether or not a congressional body can try to force other members of Congress to testify.

But as we`re learning more about the conversations that happen that day, and specifically about the level of visibility that Jordan appears to have had into the President`s mindset before that Ellipse rally and the attack on the Capitol, that`s likely to result in a significant ratcheting up of pressure on the Select Committee to try to force Jordan to come in and testify.

HAYES: That also seems to be the case with Ivanka who really does seem to be -- at one point, the only person in the room with Trump when he`s talking to Pence which seems like a key, key, key, key part of the day and part of the focus and why they want to talk to her. SWAN: Yes. In a lot of ways, what happened on January 6, if you want to boil it down to one relationship, arguably the single most important relationship that day is the relationship between Trump and Pence.

HAYES: Right.

SWAN: Almost a little bit Shakespearean, just the tension between those two men and the level of pressure that the then -- that the then-President brought to bear against him. Now, just about everyone around Pence has already spoken to the select committee, we know they have very detailed knowledge into what was happening with the vice president that day.

The fact that Greg Jacob, Marc Short, and Keith Kellogg have all cooperated, I just don`t think we can overstate how significant that cooperation is. But Ivanka Trump obviously knows stuff that nobody else knows, she would have an extraordinary view into the way that that day played out, and into a very specific, very vital question of just how far was Trump willing to go to try to push Mike Pence to overturn the election results.

And that, again, makes this a question for the committee that they can only postpone answering for so long.

HAYES: Betsy Woodruff Swan, as always, great thanks.

SWAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, the Supreme Court guts the Voting Rights Act in the very place civil rights activist fought for its existence nearly 60 years ago. That`s next.

[20:30:00]

HAYES: The Supreme Court did something shocking yesterday using what`s known as the shadow docket which allows the court to essentially rule or an expedited schedule without explaining itself in a formal opinion. Five of the conservative justices including the three Trump justices, reached in and ruled in favor of a flagrantly gerrymandered congressional map in Alabama that will severely limit the state`s Black political representation.

You see, Black voters make up about 27 percent of Alabama`s total population, but there`s only one majority-Black district, the seventh. So, a federal court ruled that Alabama must have a second majority Black district to accurately reflect the population.

Alabama Republicans went to the Supreme Court to block that ruling and that is what the court just did. That`s the ruling the Supreme Court block, which means Black voters who make up a quarter of the population in Alabama will control just 1/7 of the congressional districts this year in the new map.

Just to be absolutely clear. Alabama`s congressional map is a flagrant violation of the Voting Rights Act as lower courts saw. Now the VRA has been slowly hollowed out by the Supreme Court for years. But up until, well, yesterday, the all-important section two of the law has remained largely unscathed, at least this part of it.

That provision "prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or ethnicity. A congressional map that dilutes the voting power of Black voters does exactly that. And so with this ruling which lets this map stand, the Supreme Court has essentially, well, at least for now, gutted the core of section two of the Voting Rights Act.

And in case it`s not clear how extreme this decision was, check this out. Chief Justice John Roberts who wrote the opinion in the 2013 Shelby County case which first gutted another portion of the Voting Rights Act, it essentially decided by fiat, the South has changed, no longer pursuing racially discriminatory voting. Even that guy sided with the liberals yesterday. The other five conservative justices were even too extreme for him.

[20:35:17]

That is how aggressive and reckless this shadow ruling -- docket ruling was. Roberts was basically telling others hey, guys, slow-down we`ll destroy voting rights the right way in due time, and the other conservatives on the court said no, we`re going to do it now.

And I have to say it is perfectly fitting this case is coming out of the state of Alabama, not just because the last major decision to cripple the Voting Rights Act, Shelby County was also set there, but because this current decision leaves just one majority Black district, the seventh congressional district. And its lines are drawn around, you guessed it, Selma, and parts of Montgomery, Alabama, which means the events of Bloody Sunday when Governor George Wallace`s state trooper thugs brutally beat peaceful marchers, including the late John Lewis, while they were walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge happened in the seventh congressional district.

The path of those marchers led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. eventually took from Selma to Montgomery, went straight through what is now the only majority Black district now in Alabama, thanks to Supreme Court. When that peaceful march concluded, Dr. King proclaimed, his next step was to head to Washington and get the Voting Rights Act passed once and for all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Reverend King, your march is over now. You`ve accomplished your goal. What is the next move?

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., ACTIVIST: Well, the next move is to turn our resources and energies toward lobbying in Washington and toward inspiring people all over the nation to work passionately for the passage of the Civil Rights Bill -- the voting bill, rather. It is very urgent that this bill will pass and pass quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Dr. King`s stated intention was to shine "the glaring light of public opinion on the injustice in Alabama and change America for the better." In the first week of Black History Month, the Supreme Court just used their shadow docket to help destroy that legacy. But the fight is not over. And that`s next. Stay tuned.

[20:40:00]

HAYES: The Supreme Court has delivered another blow to the Voting Rights Act overturning a lower court ruling which blocked a flagrantly racist Alabama congressional map clearing the way for racially discriminatory gerrymandering.

Janai Nelson currently serves as the Associate Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which serves as co-counsel bringing the lawsuit against the Alabama map. And Marc Elias is the founder of Democracy Docket, a partner of the Elias Law Group which successfully challenged gerrymandered redistricting maps in North Carolina last week. And they both join me now.

Janai, let me start with you on this case. What did you successfully argue in lower courts that was then challenged and what does the ruling -- well, lack of ruling from the Court this week mean for you?

JANAI NELSON, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR-COUNSEL, NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND: Thanks for that, Chris. We successfully convinced a three-judge panel in a federal court, two judges on that panel were Trump appointees. And we managed to convince all three in a decision that was 225 pages long that the maps that were drawn in Alabama were likely to succeed in our section to claim in our showing that they were racially discriminatory.

That our plaintiffs, our clients, four Black voters from Alabama, and Black organizations that work to secure the vote, they were able to meet what is a very high bar and threshold to receive a preliminary injunction to stop the usage of those maps going forward from the basis that they were likely to succeed when they go to trial and prove that those maps are racially discriminatory.

And that`s a very significant win. And that is something that the Supreme Court took away by using a procedural double whammy using the shadow docket, as you mentioned, and then seemingly relying on a case, that`s another shadow docket case Purcell versus Gonzalez to suggest that we`re too close to the elections to make any court-ordered changes to the redistricting maps.

Mind you, we are nine months away from the general elections and four months from the primary elections. So, it`s quite difficult to imagine any way in which you can bring a redistricting challenge as quickly as we did, and not wind up running afoul of this court invented rule that we were too close to the election.

HAYES: That Kavanaugh, you know, again, they don`t have to write in these shadow docket opinions which is maddening. Kavanaugh writing, basically cites this Purcell principle, and there`s some conventional wisdom there, right? You don`t want to be messing with stuff too close to an election. So, it`s not like a crazy principle.

But the point here which is that they only issue the maps is fairly recently. You guys filed the challenge right away. Like, if that`s -- if that`s not in time, nothing`s in time. And to me, Marc, there`s an interesting distinction here between what`s happening in state courts and SCOTUS, right? I mean, you`ve had a lot of success both in your litigation and other litigants in state courts in North Carolina, in Ohio, and other places, knocking down racially gerrymandered maps, you know, grossly as sort of manipulated maps, that the Supreme Court seems poised to just kind of let fly.

MARC ELIAS, FOUNDER, DEMOCRACY DOCKET: Yes, look, I mean, the fact is that there is no excuse for what we just saw in Alabama, as was pointed out. This was a case that was filed right away. It was a case that was heard by three judges, two of them appointed by Donald Trump, one of whom was originally appointed to the bench by Ronald Reagan. So, it was not a gimme panel by any stretch of the imagination.

And then you have the Supreme Court, you know, coming in in what should be a fairly deferential standard to the trial court that heard all the evidence Murthy opinion, and instead saying, no, no, we`re going to -- we`re going to force Black voters in Alabama to live under this map while we sort of sort this out.

And, you know, when you contrast that with what some of the state courts have done, it`s really noticeable. The state courts have not found that it is too late. The state courts have not found that it is too hard to figure out when partisan gerrymandering is going on. And the state courts have found a way most fundamentally to protect the right to vote because the courts are there for a reason. They are there to make sure that when people`s fundamental rights are trampled upon, the courts are there to be a check against legislatures, against executive branch actions.

And in this case, the courts were doing the right thing and they failed at the Supreme Court to let the lower court`s decision stand.

HAYES: I want to follow up with you, Marc, about what`s going on in Kansas and then come back to you Janai on what`s next for your case in Alabama. In Kansas, there`s been a bunch of these map challengers in a bunch of states. Kansas is really interesting situation. Republicans create a pretty aggressive Republican gerrymander. The Democratic governor of that state vetoes it. That veto has now been overridden with every single vote of the Republican state senate. What happens there now?

ELIAS: So, look, we wait and see what happens in the statehouse. But this is -- this is insanity. If you look at the vote that just took place in the Kansas State Senate, you had an anti-Vaxxer Republican who actually sided with the Democrats initially until the Republicans in the legislature agreed to ban any mandates on any vaccines.

So, these are the kinds of deals that you have been worked out among Republicans in the legislature in Kansas. We are watching to see what the State House does. And I can put promise the State of Kansas this. If the Republican legislature overturn -- overrides this veto and passes a blatantly unconstitutional map, they are going to be sued and they will lose.

HAYES: OK, so Janai, in the case of Alabama, they`ve lifted the injunction, the SCOTUS has lifted the injunction, the map can go forward. But what happens now?

NELSON: Well, in this case, Justice delayed is justice denied for Black voters when it comes to this upcoming primary season and the general elections. But the fight is far from over. We will continue to litigate this case as fiercely as we litigated and won the preliminary injunction. We feel very confident that based on that strong record, we will receive a finding that these maps violate section two of the Voting Rights Act. And we will pursue this case as far as it needs to go to establish that the state of Alabama discriminated against Black voters by packing them into a single district when it was clear that two districts should have been created under Section Two.

HAYES: Janai Nelson and Marc Elias, thank you both. I really appreciate that.

Coming up, hear me out because this is a real hot take. How about there isn`t a war in Ukraine? Masha Gessen and the case for peace as Russia continues to threaten to invade after this.

[20:50:00]

HAYES: Right now, the whole world is on watch for the increasing possibility of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to American intelligence, more than 100,000 Russian troops are massed in the border, along with heavy artillery, fighter jets on standby.

If Russia does invade, one U.S. official tells NBC News that Ukraine`s capital, Kiev, would likely fall within days and 25,000 to 50,000 civilians would likely be killed or wounded in the first two weeks. There seems to be widespread consensus that invasion is imminent or at least eminently possible. But is it really so inevitable? Because I`ve got a thought here and I don`t think I`m alone in this. But I think Russia invading Ukraine is a really bad idea for everyone. And apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin, I think there`s widespread agreement on that.

First of all, Ukraine very clearly does not want to be invaded for very, very obvious reasons. Most of Europe doesn`t want it to happen because they do not want to be drawn into a war. But also they rely on Russia for most of their natural gas and invasion of Ukraine would likely cut that supply off in the middle of February.

The last thing the Biden administration wants is a land war in your Europe that could possibly draw NATO forces and force all kinds of foreign policy choices they would much rather not make and possibly send global energy prices through the roof, shockwaves for the Stock Market, especially in an election year. There`s even been reporting that some Russian officers are worried an invasion would be a bad idea.

And honestly, I know it`s not an apples to apples situation, but it does kind of remind me of early 2003 when the U.S. was mounting its forces to invade Iraq and millions of people across the country and across the world took the streets to protest the possibility. And foreign governments, of allies, and intelligence officials in the U.S and abroad warned this was a terrible idea. It really feels like that kind of moment here with Russia and Ukraine. Really, there`s only one person who has to be convinced not to do it and that`s Vladimir Putin.

Masha Gessen is author of Surviving Autocracy and just got back from a reporting trip to Ukraine for the New Yorker on the possibility of Russian invasion. And Masha Gessen joins me now.

Masha, I guess I`d love to start with just what you saw when you`re in Ukraine on this reporting trip amidst this strange kind of imminent anxiety that I think hangs over the nation.

MASHA GESSEN, STAFF WRITER, THE NEW YORKER: So, I spent time in Kiev, the capital, and Kharkiv, which is a large city on very close to the Russian- Ukrainian border and very close to the place -- and this is a really important thing, right? This is where a shooting war has actually been going on for the last eight years. There`s still casualty daily.

So, when we`re talking about an invasion, we`re talking about a large scale, massive escalation of a war that has been going on. That`s an important thing to keep in mind because for Ukrainians, for one thing, it`s a question of, you know, what is actually going to change. How do we know that there`s a qualitative shift in what has been happening to us.

But also, there`s a real sense of, on the one hand, people realize how awful the possibility of a bigger war is. And on the other hand, there`s a real sort of cohesive sense of national mobilization, right? And American and very much Kremlin promoted tropes that are prevalent in U.S. media such as Western Ukraine is pro-Western Eastern Ukraine and Russian speaking in pro-Russian are -- they were never accurate.

But they`re much less accurate than they were eight years ago because after living with war for eight years, I think most Ukrainians really don`t want to have anything to do with Russia.

[20:55:57]

HAYES: This point about -- the fact that there is an ongoing hot shooting war in the Donbass, in the eastern regions of Ukraine, I think is key because it speaks to me about what is so strange about this moment and why this seems such a disastrous moment, possibly.

I mean, Putin was able to successfully take Crimea. There is this active war in the eastern area with separatists that are Russian-backed? And he`s been able to kind of get away with it, right? There`s no like -- he`s not trying to occupy this nation with a huge counterinsurgency and massive sanctions, etcetera. There are some sanctions for sure.

The escalation of what is being contemplated with a full land invasion just seems like it would obviously be disastrous for everyone involved including Russia. But maybe I`m wrong.

GESSEN: Yes and no. I mean, your monologue at the beginning of the segment was actually amazing in summarizing the power that Putin is wielding without escalating the war.

HAYES: Right.

GESSEN: Just by making it clear how real the threat is. And the good news is that for now, the payoff that he is looking for is his. The world is paying attention to him and only to him. There`s a procession of Western heads of state on the phone or shuttling to Moscow and to Kiev trying to broker a deal and failing. This is where Putin likes to be. Putin likes to be the center of the world`s attention. And he likes to have his power over western Europe and over the world -- over the world`s security architecture acknowledged on an ongoing basis.

The problem is that that has to end at a certain point. At a certain point, you know, that the number of heads of state who can travel to Moscow is finite. And I`m not sure -- I`m quite sure that Putin hasn`t thought through what happens when that period ends. But I`m not sure that there is a clear and easy exit for Russia.

Perhaps this time there is, but this endless game of brinksmanship I think only ends one way, and that is the escalation in budget.

HAYES: Well, this is precisely my worry and why I find the dynamics here somewhat recognizable to sort of hawks in the U.S. domestic political context who I think are almost always wrong, right? Sometimes you`ll see them make the argument like for credibility sake, we now have to do this thing. We threatened -- we threatened missiles, and now we have to fire missiles as if like, you could just nod, right.

And that these things take on, military intervention takes on its own kind of inertial logic which seems to be the tremendous fear here. If he`s getting the diplomacy out of this threat, that`s one thing. But if you can`t take an off-ramp, then you`re in this place where it`s kind of self- fulfilling prophecy.

GESSEN: Exactly, yes. I found that that comparison to 2003 rather disturbing if such widespread opposition that you reminded us of in what we think of as a functioning democracy could not prevent a war unleashed under false pretenses.

HAYES: Yes.

GESSEN: Then what can we expect of Russia which has an entire state-owned propaganda machine working to enforce these false pretenses and to whip up for sentiment? And I also want to say a couple of things about sanctions. The threat of sanctions is not -- it`s not the way -- it doesn`t work the way that I think we`re used to thinking. And especially when Putin is looking back to the way that Crimea worked out for him, right.

That was a total net win, including the way that the Russian economy ultimately profited from sanctions. If the currency was devalued, it spurred domestic manufacturing. It whipped up patriotic sentiment, resentment against the West. It`s a total -- one said, everything that the occupation of Crimea brought Putin was pure profit.

HAYES: Masha Gessen who`s great reporting on this is in the New Yorker right now, it`s always a pleasure. Thank you so much.

GESSEN: Thank you for having me.

That is ALL IN on this Tuesday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now with Ali Velshi at the anchor desk. Good evening, Ali.