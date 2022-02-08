Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/7/22

Summary

Former President Donald Trump has maintained his grip on the GOP even after one year of his second impeachment. The mayor of Ottawa in Canada declared a state of emergency after more than a week of a convoy of truckers and protesters who have taken over the downtown area of Canada`s capital city. A new bill to make it harder for teachers to teach Black History Month is being pushed by Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The Supreme Court sides with the GOP on the Alabama election map.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN. One year since his second impeachment trial, new reporting on White House burn bags, a document seizure at Mar-a-Lago.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): Every person out there needs to pin down every Republican and say, do you side with what the RNC did or do you condemn what they did?

HAYES: Tonight, how Donald Trump has maintained his stranglehold on the Republican Party. Then, how America`s anti-vaxxer politicians are fanning the flames of protest north of the border.

Plus, the shadow docket strikes again. Tonight`s stunning Supreme Court decision that just rewrote the Voting Rights Act.

And as personal bankruptcies collapse to a 25 year low. Why aren`t Democrats taking more credit for the Biden boom? When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. It was one year ago this week that the second trial of Donald Trump begin in the Senate. Trump, of course, the only U.S. president in history to have been impeached twice.

And because only two presidents were impeached before him, President Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, Trump alone accounts for half of all presidential impeachments. Now, the second time, of course, was for inciting the deadly insurrection on January 6. And that case was presented a year ago this week with damning precision by the impeachment managers.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): After he knew that violence was underway at the Capitol, President Trump took actions that further incited the insurgents to be more inflamed and to take even more extreme, selective, and focused action against Vice President Mike Pence.

Former President Trump also as described by Congressman Butler`s notes, refused requests to publicly immediately and forcefully call off the riots. And when he was told that the insurgents inside the Capitol were Trump supporters, the president said, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

HAYES: Now, Trump was ultimately acquitted at that trial failing -- Democrats failing to get the requisite two-thirds majority. He was not permanently disbarred from office, although I`m sure many Republicans privately wish he had been.

That said, it was nonetheless the single most bipartisan conviction vote in the country history. We`ve done four of these, and seven Republican senators joined the Democrats and voted to convict the president of inciting insurrection, even apart from the actual impeachment.

And that vote, there was a palpable sense of shock and horror surrounding what Donald Trump had done. That was just one year ago. And thanks to the committee investigating the insurrection, we know that at the time, even Sean Hannity of all people was saying that the only way, the only way for Republicans to carve a path forward was if Trump never talked about the stolen election again.

"He can`t mention the election again, ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I`m not sure what is left to do or say." This is Sean Hannity texting with Republican members of Congress, Trump`s loyal advisor, his most vocal defender in the right-wing media. Back then, even Hannity made the calculation that the election lies were so scandalous and horrible. And the attack on the Capitol so disgusting and traumatizing, such an offense to America`s sense of itself, that no one would ever tolerate it.

And here we are a year later and we have learned many, many more details about what led up to January 6, the day itself, the extent of Donald Trump`s involvement, every single new detail almost without exception, perhaps without exception, looks worse than it did one year ago.

It would take me weeks of programs to list them all. So, here`s just the last week or so, just the last week revelations. Trump talks about pardons for the violent criminals who stormed the Capitol, the ones who beat police officers, crushed them between doors, and tase them with their own weapons.

Trump openly stated that his Vice President Mike Pence should have "overturn the election, which of course, by the way, undercuts his entire big lie of a stolen election." We`ve previously learned that Trump was gleeful as he watched the violent insurrection unfold on TV.

STEPHANIE GRISHAM, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: All I know about that day was that he was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did. Look at all of the people fighting for me, hitting rewind, watching it again.

HAYES: Hitting rewind, like watching a football highlight. As the Associated Press reported today, at one point, the President was confused why staffers were not as excited as he was watching the unrest unfold.

We also learned that some of Trump`s presidential records are packed up and moved from D.C. to his Mar-a-Lago residents in an apparent flagrant violation of the Presidential Records Act. That is, those are the records that still exist because we also learned that some of Trump`s records relating to the investigation into the insurrection had to be taped back together after they were ripped apart.

And some of them can`t be recovered at all because well, as we just learned, some Trump officials put select Documents in so-called burn bags where they were destroyed rather than preserved. Burn bags, I wonder why the Trump ministration was actively moving, shredding, and destroying records, including those related to the investigation in the sixth.

While Trump`s hypocrisy, intellectual dishonesty knows no bounds, it is worth mentioning. I feel duty-bound to point out that this conduct of improperly storing or otherwise destroying records is of course, exactly what Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of doing during the 2016 election.

And gallons of ink, hours and hours and hours, hundreds of hours, I`d say, maybe thousands of hours, thousands of hours, 10,000 hours of news coverage dedicated to Hillary Clinton`s email server management, her document retention record vis-a-vis State Department e-mails.

It`s fair to say it probably helped swing the election and Trump then turned around and started putting records in burn bags to be shredded. And again, there -- these are just the recent headlines. I`m just taking you through the last week, OK. There has been 52 weeks of headlines like that enough for us to chronicle them nearly every single day on this very show.

But at the same time as the facts look worse and worse and worse and Trump`s guilt and responsibility more and more absolute, his conduct more depraved and degraded than was even conceivable at the time. The Republican Party has come even more under his sway. Because again, remember, for a moment there in the aftermath of the attack, it looked like his influence over the party had actually waned.

It really felt like Trump might actually be cast aside or forgotten about or exiled from the inner ring of power. And that is until Republicans decided actually the whole insurrection was not a big deal, or worse, something to be celebrated.

At the time of the attack, the Republican National Committee, that`s the official body of the Republican Party, they released a statement reading quite sensibly, "The members of the Republican National Committee strongly condemn the violence in and around the United States Capitol building today in Washington D.C. These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles. Our founding fathers established a nation of laws not a nation of anarchy. We call for all those involved to listen to law enforcement officials and help restore order in our nation`s capitol.

That was a year ago. RNC his position has changed just a bit over the past year because just last Friday, the committee overwhelmingly approved resolution centering representatives Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the investigation of that insurrection, a resolution that contained language calling, the insurrection, the actions that they condemned just a year ago, legitimate political discourse before lamely trying to walk it back.

Then there are lawmakers themselves, Republican politicians who perhaps finally feeling free from the former president who spoke out against him in the hours and days after the sixth only to revert to his side in the intervening months.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): The President bears responsibility for Wednesday`s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action for President Trump, accept to share responsibility, quell the brewing unrest, and ensure President-Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.

When I talked to President Trump about it, I was the first person to contact him when the riots was going on and he didn`t see it. What he ended the call was saying telling me he`ll put something out to make sure to stop this. And that`s what he did. He put a video out later.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The terrorist attack on the Capitol it was despicable. Yesterday, in particular, the President`s language and rhetoric crossed a line and it was reckless. I disagree with it. And I have disagreed with the President`s language and rhetoric for the last four years.

While thousands of people were standing up to defend this country on January 6, at that exact moment, I was standing on the Senate floor objecting to the election results. I`m the one leading the fight in the Senate against this garbage.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Trump and I, we`ve had a hell of a journey. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. If you`re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people.

It is his domination if he wants it, and he will be in the White House in 2024 if he runs a disciplined campaign.

HAYES: Olivia Beavers is a congressional reporter for Politico. Her latest piece is all about Republican backlash in the wake of the RNC vote to send censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Jeremy Peters is a correspondent for the New York Times. He`s an author of a new book, Insurgency: How the Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted, which is on bookshelves tomorrow. Welcome to you both.

Jeremy, I`ll start with you because in some ways, what your book chronicles is what we are describing in the opening of the -- of this show. I think a fair-minded reading of the evidence is that it looks worse for Donald Trump`s culpability over the past year. What happened in the Capitol was even worse than I think people realize at the time, even the immediate aftermath. And yet his power is at a higher point, I would say, than it was a year ago. What explains that?

[20:10:41]

JEREMY PETERS, CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: What explains it, Chris, is that Donald Trump has fundamentally altered the character of the Republican Party. And we`ve seen this happen over the last five, six years. It`s indisputable.

And you know, I`ve seen as you have time and time again, a National Review editorial here, a critical comment from a senator who has mostly voted with Donald Trump 99 percent of the time there. And it always ends up turning around because the Republican Party politicians fear Trump`s voters. I think really a lot of them believe that they don`t understand Trump`s voters. And until the voters say enough is enough, Donald Trump, Republicans in Congress will not take that step.

And just look at Mike Pence. Mike Pence for five years was Donald Trump`s Yes Man. He stood by during Access Hollywood, he stood by during Charlottesville, he stood by during the first impeachment. Even on January 6, there was really very little in the way of pushback that almost none that I can think of publicly. And you had Mike Pence saying just a few months ago, that January 6 was "one day in January."

So, to hear him say what he said over the weekend about you know, Donald Trump being wrong, which by the way, was met with dead silence in -- at the Federalist Society where he spoke those words, I think shows you know what -- the argument that I have made in in my book which is that Trumpism has never been very far from the surface of the -- in the history of the Republican Party.

Trump didn`t bring anything inside the big GOP tent that was already there. What he did in bringing that up, in radicalizing those emotions, these populist angst, is he showed Republicans that there`s a way forward without the old model that Mike Pence represents, especially when it comes to social conservatives and evangelical Christians.

There`s -- I have a chapter, it`s titled, give them what they want. And that refers to a line that Donald Trump uttered to Mike Pence`s chief of staff Marc Short about what he was going to do for evangelical Christians. He was going to give them everything they wanted because he knew that if he did, they would keep supporting him.

He did that, and in the process, he obliterated the model of social conservative, Evangelical that Mike Pence has and many others before him had represented in the Republican Party because they learned they didn`t need somebody who was one of them to get what they wanted done.

HAYES: Olivia, the resolution passed by the RNC was striking event to me. The language was really striking. They kind of lamely sorted to try to back away. Some reporting today that Mitt Romney texted his niece to express his displeasure.

By and large, though, despite the fact that you have one of the two major parties official committee characterizing a violent insurrection as legitimate political discourse, not a lot of backlash, no donors running away, no big moment of this is a bridge too far, just everyone kind of trucking along.

OLIVIA BEAVERS, CONGRESSIONAL REPORTER, POLITICO: Well, we didn`t talk to some Republicans, Senate Republicans, some House Republicans. They`re saying, why did you feel the need to do this, right? If we`re looking at the last year, there was a ton of internal GOP division over the future the party after January 6.

You saw the Republican conference in the house kick out Liz Cheney because she was repeating her criticisms of Donald Trump and they thought that didn`t reflect where the conference was. And now, you have them taking this extra step, undermining their message that they`re this Big Tent party undermining their efforts to try to blast the Biden administration as they head into the midterms.

And all for what? To show that they are a party that is tethered to Donald Trump. That is what this is aimed towards, is going after Kinzinger, going after Liz Cheney. And it really kind of undermined what they`re trying to focus their attention on. And so, yes, what was the purpose, the purpose was to cater to the Trump base.

[20:15:08]

HAYES: Yes. And you saw -- I mean, DeSantis in Florida got asked, you know, who`s right, Mike Pence or Donald Trump today and just wouldn`t answer, Jeremy, which is to me sort of a -- it`s a strikingly unanswerable question. I wonder if the hammerlock is as tight as ever or do you think there`s room there?

Christie -- you know, Christie attacked him, Pence said this. I do think that Republican elites are sick and tired of this just at a personal level. Like, they find it annoying. But that`s not enough to actually produce some kind of, you know, backlash. But I wonder if you think the hammerlock is still as tight as it`s ever been?

PETERS: Well, I think that to say that Donald Trump has a lock on the Republican Party forever even until 2024 is something that we just can`t know for certain. And I think if you look at the modern history of the Republican Party, you will see that, you know, it`s -- as I try to lay out in my book, it`s a history of insurgencies.

It`s one in which the Republican establishment, which let`s face it, right now, that is Donald Trump, has let these restive, self-destructive elements into the party, tried to give them power and coopt them. And it`s always turned around and bitten them,. Nd they`ve never been able to control it no matter how hard they try.

I don`t think, Chris, that Donald Trump is immune from that. I think that you look at Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, and she goes on Steve Bannon podcast, and she talks about, you know, I am the voter. And she`s not wrong. She`s not every voter, but she represents an awful lot of voters. And those voters, those voters -- those voters are to the right of Donald Trump. I mean, you know, as we know, he got booed for touting the vaccine that he helped push into development.

And his -- so, there`s something discordant with his -- between him and his bass right now. I don`t think we can really say how serious it is, how critical it could be for him. But I wouldn`t rule out the possibility that Donald Trump ends up like John Boehner or John McCain and in the jaws of another insurgency from the right.

HAYES: Yes. And Olivia has some great reporting about what that might look like in terms of the insurgency of the sort of Matt Gaetzs, Marjorie Taylor Greens sort of taking over the agenda of the Republican House should it win back what they do on January 6, the kind of tiger-eating rider. Olivia Beavers and Jeremy Peters, thank you both.

Yesterday, the mayor of Ottawa in Canada declared a state of emergency after more than a week of this. That is a convoy of truckers and protesters who have taken over the downtown area of Canada`s capital city. They block traffic, laying on their horns all day long in protest of vaccine mandates. And America`s right-wing politicians are happily cheering them on. That story, next.

[20:20:00]

HAYES: In the very earliest days of this pandemic, the U.S. has been distinct in the number of both citizens and political leaders fighting against public health measures. In the spring of 2020, as pandemic was raging, I mean really just like, you know, at its central apex, armed protesters literally stormed government buildings in states around the country to protest lockdowns and other measures designed to keep people from getting the novel Coronavirus.

And then of course, President Trump routed them on. He tweeted to support. Liberate Minnesota, liberate Michigan, liberate Virginia, and save your great Second Amendment, it`s under siege. That opposition to lockdowns, mask mandates, other basic public safety measures became the default position of the Republican Party.

As a direct result, the U.S. has been among the most vaccine-resistant countries in the world. We`ve used this chart before from Morning Consult poll where they survey people asking if they got the vaccine or if they plan to or if they are unwilling. And the dark green represents those who are vaccinated, the light green who are planning getting vaccinated, the yellowish color those are kind of uncertain.

The red is the thing to keep your eyes on. The red or the unwilling, the hardcore anti-vaxxers And as you can see, were a loner in a category with Russia. The U.S. and Russia are the two outliers at the top in red with a fifth of their population saying absolutely not.

This culture of right-wing anti-public health measure politics has now crystallized in other countries as well. Last month in Canada, some truckers, a relatively small group of truckers given how many truckers are in the country, began protesting new regulations by both the U.S. from Canada that required travelers crossing the border by land to be fully vaccinated. But as New York Times explains, the movement has grown into a catch-all movement for a variety of anti-government causes laying bare deep resentment with Canada`s political right.

Yesterday, the capital city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency due to ongoing protests that have essentially just taken over part of the city`s downtown area.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For 10 days, it has been relentless horns. Horns, sirens, fireworks at all hours. State of emergency won`t stop that simply cut red tape at city hall to get equipment faster.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s like it comes in stops and starts, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, and it`s absolutely -- it`s impossible to ignore.

HAYES: American anti-vax politics helped fuel and outsource these protests thirsty Republican politicians are certainly happy to capitalize it now. Watch how eagerly Senator Ted Cruz tries to get himself next to those courageous Canadian truckers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CRUZ: And let me say the Canadian truckers are heroes. They are patriots and they are marching for your freedom and for my freedom. They are -- those truck drivers, God bless them. They`re defending Canada but they`re defending America as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Oh, man. I`m sorry. I just read the transcript but I hadn`t actually see how thirsty he was in the actual. I`m sorry. But of course, Senator Cruz is not alone. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted his support for the truckers while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is selling a series of products on his campaign websites saying, Truck Yes.

Of course, you will remember from his time in the White House that Donald Trump loves a big truck P.R. stunt. So last week, Trump invited the protesters to his new social media platform and called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government impose the mandates, a "far left lunatic.

Avi Lewis is a documentary filmmaker and professor at the University of British Columbia. In 2021, he ran and Canada`s federal election as a New Democratic Party candidate for the Vancouver area. And he joins me now.

Avi, just give us a sense of what the domestic sense in Canada is of these protests in the context more broadly about how the nation has battled COVID?

[20:25:25]

AVI LEWIS, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA: Right. So, I mean, this is kind of our insurrection by air horn moment. It`s -- I think it`s part of the globalization of Trumpism, frankly. And we`ve seen, you know, that GoFundMe was the eighth largest GoFundMe in history. They raised $10 million in a little over two weeks. There just no way there`s that much money in Canada. So, this is an expression of far-right populism and far-right organizing that goes far beyond our borders.

That said, it is really important for whenever any of us get on American TV to disabuse you of your very necessary but inflated liberal romanticism for Canada. The Archives today said that the country was shaken, a country which is normally known for its -- let me get this right -- shaken a country known globally as a model for humanism and serenity.

Now, folks, we have --

HAYES: Well, that`s how -- that`s how I think of you. I do think of you as a model of humanism and serenity.

LEWIS: Well, thank you. Personally, I`ll take it, although I don`t demonstrate it. But Canada has universal public health care and this is important. And in the early days of the pandemic, I was living in New Jersey, and we fled home. We fled Trump`s first way because it was -- it was horrific. And when we arrived in Canada, there was much more sensible public health measures.

But over the course of two and a half years, Canada has gravitated towards business as usual, keep things open, individual responsibility, vaccination as the sole response, mandates, and away from the collective responses, like, universal paid sick leave that we have the money and the political culture and the will to do.

And so, focusing on individuals, people don`t know why they can go to a hockey game with 10,000 people, but they can`t have Christmas with their families. And we`re seeing this resentment boil over. But there are Neo Nazis in the streets and Neo Nazis organizing some of these protests, and it`s a function of this moment of sort of vaccine victimization in the anti-Vax movement that is actually one of the rare times in history, you`re going to see swastikas and yellow stars at the same protest. So, there`s, there`s a lot in there, Chris.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, you highlight two things that are really interesting to me, because one is Americans, we tend to make everything about ourselves, right? So, it`s odd things happening in other countries. So -- but at one level, I do think like, there`s a degree to which the U.S. form of sort of Maga Trumpism has really been exported.

And we see it -- we see it in other parts, particularly in the English- speaking world, but around the world. So, that`s happening. Then there`s also like, countries have their own right-wingers. And the third thing is people are pretty sick of like, you know, two years of a pandemic and it`s driving everyone a little nuts. I mean, all of that seems like it`s coming together here in this.

We should say the context too. The Teamsters put up the statement. I mean, the vast majority of truckers in Canada, 90 percent are vaccinated. You know, the Teamsters saying they`re proud of that, that the so-called Freedom Convoy, the despicable display of hate led by political right shamefully encouraged by elected conservative politicians does not reflect the values of Teamsters Canada, and the -- nor the vast majority of our members, and in fact, has serve to delegitimize a real concerns most truck drivers today.

So, there`s some complexity there too. But it also seems like this has gone on for a long time in the nation`s capital city and I`m a little taken aback by it.

LEWIS: Yes. Well, it was very disturbing, although not surprising for like anti-racist organizers and Black Lives Matter organizers and indigenous solidarity organizers to see the Ottawa Police, you know, put on the kid gloves, and worry for a week about the civil rights of these folks.

There were -- there was video that showed up of people trying to light a fire in an apartment building and taping the doors shut. I mean, this is really -- and the air horns and the general -- and the racist effect of being hurled at people in the streets. It`s been awful. The police have worn a whole hand wringing through their kid gloves, you know, like they`re just, they`re panicking and doing nothing. and too many maybe sympathizing.

But now, there`s a state of emergency declared. They`re trying to work it out. The federal government, the Prime Minister is missing in action. This is happening in the nation`s capital. It has its own police force, the City of Ottawa, but the federal government is just like, staying far away.

And this is creating a political vortex in which the right-wing party in Canada, the Conservative Party, just ditched its leader which had been trying to steer to the center. And now, all of these individualists policies around and the frustration for -- that people have and public health officials in Canada kind of giving up at this point on the real collective measures to help people through the pandemic.

We have an opening for far-right takeover in the right-wing political space. And we`ve seen what it does in your country and it`s not a happy picture. So, this is a moment of real political consequence in Canada, and there are convoys planned throughout Europe. And this is the latest thing of global Trumpism. And we`re the first to get it because we`re right next door. But this is going to be a real ongoing story.

[20:30:17]

HAYES: Yes, that`s a very, very well said. Avi Lewis, it`s so great to have you on. Thank you very much.

LEWIS: Pleasure. Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, the ongoing assault on America`s classrooms from whitewashing history to suing teachers. How far is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prepared to go? That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): One of the reasons we`re opposing CRT in schools, we want all kids treated as individuals. We want them judged on their content of their character, on their talents. We don`t want them separated into racial groups and pitted against each other.

Every single kid is a Floridian and American and that`s what we want to make sure. And we`ve got to stop dividing people. And we`ve got to stop teaching our kids to hate our country. And so, that`s our mission and we`re going to make sure we get that done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[20:35:08]

HAYES: That was Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis today doing that Republic thing quoting the same one Martin Luther King line or like half of one out of context, in order to justify a push to kind of make teaching Black History illegal in public schools in Florida.

More than 20 percent of Florida residents are foreign-born, almost half the population is made up of Asian, Black, and Latino people. Of course, the DeSantis plan is about something else entirely. Right now in Florida, there are currently multiple bills in the Republican-controlled state legislature that would forbid teachers and lesson plans from implying that any individual is, "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

It`s all part of Governor DeSantis his agenda "to give people the right to sue schools and teachers over what they teach based on student discomfort. The proposed legislation so far-reaching not limited schools, it would potentially impact businesses, corporate diversity trainings as well.

Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones is a Democrat who represents parts of Broward and Miami Dade counties. He`s spoken out against these latest bills, and he joins me now. Senator, first what has passed so far? What is the governor done? And what is he planning to do? Let`s start with what`s happened. And then talk about what`s being proposed. What has he done so far?

SHEVRIN JONES, DEMOCRATIC MEMBER, FLORIDA SENATE: He`s done a lot, Chris. First of all, thank you so much for having me. Already, the governor -- we have already passed Senate Bill 148 which is the individual freedom bill that you just spoke about in your introduction. And tomorrow, we will vote on Senate Bill 1834, which has been guys, that`s the Don`t Say Gay bill.

And so, there are a lot of different legislations that are coming through the legislature based off of Governor DeSantis` rhetoric that he has traveled the country and practically the state of Florida saying that he will do this legislative session. And right now, the Republicans are -- they`re doing just that.

HAYES: What is -- what are the effects been? I mean, a lot of this language ends up being intentionally kind of squirrely or ambiguous or amorphous. So, I`m going to read you a portion of that SB 148, and then we can talk about how it`s cashing out in real life.

Instructional personnel may facilitate discussions and use curricula to address, in an age-appropriate manner, the topics of sexism, slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, racial discrimination. However, classroom instruction and curriculum may not be used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view, inconsistent with the principles of the subsection or state academic standards.

How do you go about dealing with that if you`re making a curriculum, running a school or teaching in a classroom?

JONES: It`s very difficult. And it also puts teachers at a disadvantage. Because when teachers are doing their lesson plans, now the teachers don`t know what they can and cannot say. The Republicans can`t say in one word that we want you to teach black history or we want you to teach history, but then you give me the instruction on how that looks.

So, it`s either -- it`s either or -- either I can teach history or I can`t teach history. But let`s even take it a step further, Chris. A lot of the information that we see as coming across in a lot of these committees and we`re still making it to the floor, a lot of these things are unnecessary. They`re non-issues that have been major issues based off of what feeds into the governor`s base.

And I promise you, it is doing exactly what they want to do, is send the teachers out of the classroom, it`s making parents question whether or not they want to keep their child in a public school. Some of them are pulling them out, and just made for a whole bunch of chaos that`s taking place right now within our state.

HAYES: You just mentioned this new proposed legislation. One of the things I think is very interesting, we`ve seen this in state after state, starting with critical race theory, moving towards sex, sexuality, and gender, and sexual orientation. Time and time again, we`ve seen it. We`ve even got some like old school like Judy Blume controversies happening in a bunch of states.

So, this is the newest one here, Florida. This is 1834 which you characterize as the Don`t Say Gay bill. A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students. A parent of a student may bring an action against the school district to obtain a declaratory judgment that a school district procedure or practice violates this paragraph and seek injunctive relief. The remedy there strikes me as incredibly radical and debilitating for schools.

JONES: Oh --

HAYES: Yes.

JONES: No, 100 percent. I mean, what you`re going to find yourself is lost from flying all across the state of Florida because teachers -- no school districts are going to know what can -- what can`t be said. And it also put teachers again, at a disadvantage.

And let`s be clear, Chris, the conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation are not taboo topics to be regulated by the Florida Legislature. So, this bill is rich coming from the party that conveniently wraps itself in small government rhetoric.

And right now, they`re doing everything but that. They want to be in the household. They want to be in the schools. They want to be in local governments. This is just what`s happening in Florida right now. And to where everything is this top down approach that`s coming in from the Governor`s Mansion down to the legislature and expecting people to follow these rules, Governor DeSantis` rules.

[20:40:19]

HAYES: How much is the audience for this Floridians and how much of it is a national, political Republican primary audience?

JONES: All of it is a national agenda that`s happening right now that Governor is preparing himself to run for president is the continuation of what Donald Trump has done before he left office. And that was building up a base based of this CRT, based off LGBTQ community, basically, attacking the most marginalized of our country and more practically of our state.

Florida is a very diverse state. 22 million people live here. You would think that he would be the governor all but is none the wiser of what`s happening right now in the state of Florida.

HAYES: All right, State Senator Shevrin Jones, who serves on the Education Committee in the Florida State Senate there in Florida, thank you very much.

JONES: Thank you.

HAYES: Tonight, just a few hours ago, the Supreme Court returned a stunning decision that delivers a serious blow to the Voting Rights Act. I`ll tell you what happened next.

[20:45:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): The good news is, as bad as things are right now in D.C., the good news is we are going to get the House back. We are going to get the House back. That is a done deal.

We have everything working in our favor right now. We have redistricting coming up and the Republicans control most of that process in most states around the country. That alone should get as the majority back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There was a time when it seemed obvious to just about everyone including Donald Trump`s favorite former White House doctor, the Republicans would essentially redraw themselves back into power by tweaking congressional district lines here and there.

A Mother Jones analysis for about a month after Ronnie Jackson made those remarks found that gerrymandering just for southern states would sweep Republicans back into power. No need to go out and present ideas in competitive districts, just build safely Republican enclaves.

But we`ve been covering this all along. Things have not quite been working out that way for Republicans due in large part to former Attorney General Eric Holder, elections attorney Marc Elias and a whole bunch of other groups working in the trenches at all levels.

North Carolina State Supreme Court struck down heavily gerrymandered voting maps drawn by Republicans in that state, a win for a group associated with Holder`s National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

In Ohio last month, there was a similar tossing of Republican-drawn maps, a win for Marc Elias and his fight against excessive partisan gerrymandering. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has taken over the redistricting process there after the Democratic governor vetoed the Republican-controlled General Assembly`s redistricting plan.

It is all been enough for Cook Political Report`s Dave Wasserman to shift forecast for November ever so slightly in Democrats` favor. His analysis showing they could even pick up two to three seats.

Now, let`s be clear, there are plenty of forces working against Democrats maintain the majority, not least of which the president`s approval ratings, the dynamic of being the party in power during the midterm election, and the additional firewall that Republicans installed under Donald Trump.

And there`s breaking news tonight on a Supreme Court decision which allows Alabama, of course, controlled by the Republican Party, to keep voting maps which a district court federal judge said disenfranchise Black voters. They`re basically going over the head of that federal judge who ruled the maps, violated the Voting Rights Act. And it`s a huge blow to what`s left of the Voting Rights Act under the Trump court.

That said, things are still better than it could be. In many ways, the efforts to work towards an even playing field has been a surprising success so far. A good reminder, we`re only going to maintain American democracy with a whole lot of continued effort. Sometimes it even works.

[20:50:00]

HAYES: Great piece out in the Atlantic today that really captures my feelings about this economy and how we`ve been trying to cover it here on this program. The headline somewhat cheeky, the economy is good, actually. And it is by the fantastic economic journalist Zachary Carter, who also wrote the award-winning book the Price of Peace, which is a biography of economist John Maynard Keynes, a book I really highly recommend.

Of course, it`s Keynes`s theories that helped guide the world out of the Great Depression. Keynes` thinking is also guide the economic policy we have seen during the current recovery, huge amounts of fiscal stimulus and federal spending.

In fact, as Carter notes, the federal government spent far more money over the course of the pandemic than it did in the response to 2008 crash and spent more of the money on ordinary families. And the results of all this are tangible, like the child tax credit expansion cutting child poverty in half.

For workers, the 467,000 jobs created in January are more than triple of what was expected. That`s allowing people to leave their jobs for better ones at record levels, raising low wage worker pay, even after factoring inflation into the mix. Even bankruptcies dropped by 24 percent in 2021. Look at that. That`s us all the way over on the right. That`s the lowest point for personal bankruptcy in decades. That`s a 25 year chart. And it`s never been lower on the chart.

The only real question I have, and it`s a persistent one is why won`t the left take credit for such an incredible accomplishment? Zack Carter, who wrote that piece joins me now.

Zack first, first make the case -- I mean, I make this case a lot. I think you and I are in a sort of small cohort or sort of, you know, lonely group trying to make this case, I think partly because you and I both went through the ideological battles of the Great Recession, the failures of austerity, the huge amounts of prolonged human misery that was completely unnecessary, because of the sort of austerity argument winning. But give me the short elevator pitch version of why the economy is good actually.

ZACHARY CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR, THE ATLANTIC: Well, the last crisis, it took us 10 years to get to this point on employment after the crash. And unemployment is currently four percent. It`s been about two -- about two years since the beginning of the pandemic. The crash this time around was much more severe.

I mean, millions of businesses just shut down. The unemployment rate went much higher at well over 14 percent compared to 10 percent last time around. It was a deeper crash. And the action in the real economy in a lot of ways is even worse. I mean, the pandemic is still going on. We`re still living with the Omicron wave right now.

So, there are a lot of reasons why this crash should have been really, really terrible. And look, there`s been a lot of hardship a year ago today. 15 percent of American parents were saying they didn`t have enough money to feed their kids. So, it`s five times the typical rate in the United States. That`s not happening right now because we spent a lot of money and we spent a lot of money on American families.

That doesn`t mean the economy is without its problems. It`s just a sort of menu of options that you had a year ago, two years ago, this is far beyond anything that I thought was even remotely on the table.

[20:55:09]

HAYES: Yes. And I mean, there`s -- we`ve reentered a universe in which we`re thinking about trade-offs between unemployment and inflation, right? Tight labor markets, maybe higher inflation, lower inflation and higher unemployment. That`s an old trade-off that used to be very embedded in our thinking about this. It sort of went away a little bit because it seemed like we`ve wriggled out from that trade off.

But when you look at the politics of this economy, right, so the President`s approval rating is 41.7 percent, 52.9 percent disapprove. The latest NBC News polling on the economy, it`s 60 percent disapprove, 38 percent approve. And I think one theory here that someone said to me is, look, even when unemployment is high, most people are employed who want to be employed, even under a high unemployment economy. Every single person is dealing with prices.

And so there`s just a political potency to the inflation and prices, supply chain disruptions that just wash out everything else. What do you think?

CARTER: Oh, I`m sure that`s a big part of the story. I mean, that the polling here is really pretty consistent that people are unhappy with the state of things. And if you look at wage growth over the past couple of years, that wage growth has been very good. But inflation has eaten away at that for most of the top two-thirds of the economy. That`s a lot of people. Low-wage workers are still coming out ahead.

And if you look over the course of the pandemic, not just the last year, it`s about even overall. But still, people don`t like inflation, and it`s been it`s been higher in the last six months. Obviously, that`s taking a bite out of things. But one thing I want to emphasize here is that the supply chain element of the inflation, which is obviously a major, major driver because this is a global event, it`s not just happening in the United States. It`s not exclusively a response to U.S. policy decisions.

But the supply chain problem here is in part brought on by a lack of investment in the economy, which is a result of running the economy too cold, of not having enough demand in the economy. So, the supply chains are probably because people were cutting costs in order to -- you know, these razor-thin margins instead of trying to build resiliency.

And what we`ve seen literally over the last year is a lot of onshoring activity. A lot of companies building factories in the United States to make things here so that they have more security in their ability to build these things. In the last 20, 25 years, that was an expense that companies felt they couldn`t -- they couldn`t afford because we didn`t have enough demand on the economy.

So, the way through this -- I mean, people don`t like inflation, that`s true. But the way through this to solve this problem is actually to keep -- is to keep the momentum going, to keep the economy running hot.

HAYES: Yes. And we`ve seen -- we`ve seen something -- you know, aside from worker pay, there`s all sorts of interesting stats. I mean, I show the personal bankruptcy, but like, people starting their own businesses are way up, productive investment capacity, right? So, there`s lots of things happening even below the kind of headline numbers that are encouraging about what kind of economy we want to have in which basically people don`t feel forced to take whatever job they can find, fundamentally.

I mean, that really was the kind of defining psychological feature of a lot of the economy through the long recovery from the Great Recession. And that has been removed in a remarkable way.

CARTER: I mean, it`s really -- I think, people underestimate the extent -- the extent to which the assumption in the economics profession and by a lot of policymakers is that to get people to do work, they have to be on the edge of subsistence. Something terrible has to be about to happen to them, in order to get them to do low-wage work. And what we`re seeing is, in fact, the wages have been going up. And job openings have been closing with a high-wage high demand economy.

I also want to point out, the changes that happen when you have a high- demand economy like the one we have right now, if you sustain it, these changes last a long time. This isn`t like just some sort of sugar high, a bump that lasts for a little while that you pay for later in some way. You actually get benefits down the line from high investment. And when you bring back manufacturing to a lot of these areas, you don`t just get the manufacturing jobs.

We`re seeing in real estate right now, there`s an awful -- there`s a sort of a mini real estate boom going on right now for office space, because all of these warehouses have to be built, they have to be leased, and then all this office space has to be built in order to deal with the new manufacturing activity.

So, it`s not just that you get the manufacturing jobs. You get these sort of -- these sort of smaller local economies back up and running in a more diverse way, which creates more types of opportunities for people, which I think is the sort of long-term well-being that people want to get from work and from the economy. And if we could choke off the recovery too fast, you won`t get those benefits.

HAYES: Yes. And one of the -- one of the sort of brilliant, incredible insights of Keynes, right, is that like, the basic -- it doesn`t have to be this way. People don`t need to starve. It doesn`t have to be miserable. And that and that drove the economist at the time mad, but he was correct about that. And those economists reasserted the -- their sort of orthodoxy time and time and time again and reasserted during the Great Recession to tremendous damage to a whole lot of people and I`m glad we dispose with this time around. And I hope this ideological victory endures.

Zack Carter, the Price of Peace, his book on Keynes, is really a must-read. Check it out. Thanks, Zack.

CARTER: Thanks so much, Chris.

