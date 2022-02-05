Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/4/22

Summary

Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump as the Republican Party formally joins the insurrection, declaring the January 6th attack legitimate political discourse. The Republican National Committee took the extraordinary step of censuring Republican representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, over their participation in the bipartisan committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. SCOTUS Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at a private conservative event. Republicans who oppose passing the big stimulus bill like the American Rescue Plan or President Biden`s infrastructure bill taking take credit for it all. Job numbers completely exceeded all expectations with 467,000 jobs added in January.

[20:00:06]

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): Tonight, on ALL IN.

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong.

HAYES: The man Donald Trump asked to steal the election speaks out.

PENCE: There is no idea more un-American than the notion than any one person could choose the American President.

HAYES: Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump as the Republican Party formally joins the insurrection, declaring the January 6th attack legitimate political discourse.

Tonight, Congressman Jamie Raskin, former RNC chair Michael Steele and former Pence aide Olivia Troye.

Then, what we know about the latest secret speech by a Supreme Court justice at a political event and the latest unbelievable evidence that the Biden economic boom is continuing to take off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Somebody correct me if I`m wrong here because I have never seen anything like this.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes, former Vice President Mike Pence, perhaps best known for four years of abject fealty to Donald Trump just issued a remarkable rebuke of his former boss`s attempted coup.

The coup attempt, of course hinged on Mike Pence himself. On January 6th, it was Pence who was supposed to disqualify the electors, essentially unilaterally from seven states that Biden won and thereby hand the presidency to Donald Trump.

But to his credit, Pence refused to go along with the scheme, something Donald Trump has never forgiven him for.

Just this week, Trump released a statement where he said the quiet part out loud and falsely insisted that Pence could overturn the results of the election.

Today, Pence responded to those comments saying in no uncertain terms that Donald Trump is wrong and his plan was misguided.

PENCE: January six was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. Lives were lost and many were injured. But thanks for the courageous action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capital was secured. And we reconvened the Congress that very same day to finish our work under the Constitution of the United States.

I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.

And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion than any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.

HAYES: After he finished those remarks, Pence received a standing ovation from the very conservative Federalist Society, that`s where he was speaking.

Those remarks and that rebuke of Trump came on the same day that the Republican Party as an entity, officially said there is no room for the views that Pence just spat, because today, the Republican National Committee took the extraordinary step of censuring Republican representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, over their participation in the bipartisan committee investigating the January 6th insurrection.

And this is just further evidence of the new litmus test for the Republican Party, what the party line is, what it will and will not tolerate.

If you do not support Donald Trump`s attempted coup, indeed, even if you try to get to the bottom of what happened during it, if you don`t support the transformation of the party and the authoritarian movement, you`re not a Republican.

The censure vote sent a very clear message, dissent from the big lie of a stolen election will not be tolerated.

Here`s the head of the RNC Ronna Romney McDaniel, the one who orchestrated the entire censure and presided over the meeting.

RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL, CHAIRPERSON, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: All of those in favor of the motion, please signify by saying aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Aye.

MCDANIEL: All of those opposed signify by saying no.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

MCDANIEL: The Ayes have it and the five resolutions are adopted. Thank you, Richard.

HAYES: Something remarkable right about the banal bureaucratic formality like they`re, you know, deciding who should be treasurer at the local Kiwanis Club. But what they`re doing is endorsing a coup, a violent one.

And I have to say, we all knew this was coming. We knew a resolution was coming. This was far, far worse. And personally, I expect it because here`s exactly what the RNC just officially agreed to: "Representative Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Going on to say the committee "shall immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party".

Sit with that for a second. Difficult to overstate how extraordinary, how dangerous that language is. The language adopted by the entire Republican National Committee.

The violent and deadly attack on the Capitol, where police officers were beaten with flagpoles and crushed between doors, sprayed with bear spray, tased with their own weapons, all in an effort to disrupt and end the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in this country`s history that is being characterized in an official Republican Party document as legitimate political discourse.

The condemnation to those comments were swift, Congresswoman Cheney tweeted out this video the violence on the 6 saying: "This was January 6, this is not legitimate political discourse"

She has released a statement reading in part "I`m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those of my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our Constitutional Republic. No matter what".

Congressman Kinzinger releasing his own statement. "Rather than focus their efforts on how to help the American people, our fellow Republicans have chosen to censure two lifelong members of their party for simply upholding their oaths of office".

But support from fellow Republicans was scarce. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana who was censured from his local Louisiana Republican Party for voting to convict Trump during the second impeachment released a pretty mild statement ostensibly in support of Cheney and Kinzinger.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the uncle of RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel who took out the Romney from her name the instruction of Donald Trump. Mitt Romney who`s continued to be a critic of Trump and the party is also himself a censure for the Utah Republican Party for his vote for conviction, tweeted "Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost."

But after resolution passed, and people start to react to the stark language used by the RNC, McDaniel released a new statement where she tried to soften the language, backpedal a little of the official resolution that she herself had shepherded through and held a vote on and voted for.

"Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed the line, they chose to join Nancy Pelosi and a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with the violence at the Capitol".

See that? see what she did there? She had little caveat that was not in the original document, trying to argue the legitimate political discourse was unrelated to the violence of the Capitol.

But first of all, that`s not the language the RNC voted overwhelmingly to approve. They chose to characterize it all legitimate political discourse, including concussing cops.

But even if it was, it is simply not possible to separate what happened on January 6th at any point in the day from the violent insurrection.

You see this crop up lot. Some of the apologists want to make a distinction between the insurrections who invaded the Capitol and broke the law and engage in violence and the people who are just exercising their lawful constitutional rights at the ellipse that morning, that were just peacefully marching during Donald Trump`s Stop the Steal rally, where he pushed bogus claims of election fraud, but none of it was legitimate political discourse.

Sure, some of it was legal, constitutionally protected, but it was all directed towards a fundamentally illegitimate purpose, which was the up ending of a free and fair election to install a loser over the winner against the will of the people.

The whole thing was rotten to its core. It was authoritarian and anti- democratic. Not just the method, but the purpose.

So, we are in an incredibly in perilous moment for our democracy. It`s a dire warning that one member of Congress was there in the 6th has been pushing for over a year now.

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, like many others is very concerned about the future of our country. He was so shaken by the events of January 6th, that despite suffering an unimaginable personal tragedy, sudden loss of his son just weeks prior to the attack, he summons the strength to return to work and serve as the lead impeachment manager on Donald Trump`s historic second impeachment.

[20:10:03]

Impeachment for him citing the very attack the Republican Party is now trying to whitewash if not endorse.

Raskin`s journey is a subject of a new documentary titled "LOVE & THE CONSTITUTION", which premieres on Sunday, the film follows him for three years from the height of Donald Trump`s presidency through the tragic events of the 6th.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): We were not the only family in that God-awful year to lose a family member. If you add up COVID-19, opioid deaths, gun violence and all of the other normal causes, millions of people lost loved ones.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

RASKIN: We are indeed surrounded now by American carnage.

The country is still just trying to absorb the emotional impact of events that brought us right up to the edge of a real coup in America.

We can`t have healing before we have an honest reckoning. And this President must be held accountable for the role he has played.

HAYES: Congressman Jamie Raskin sits in the bipartisan committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. He`s the author of Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy, which is excellent, I have to say, and he joins me now.

Congressman, I want to start with your reaction to the RNC. Everyone sort of knew some censure was coming. I have to say, I was personally legitimately taken aback by the language they chose to characterize it as legitimate political discourse and an official resolution of the Republican Party. How about you?

RASKIN: Yes, well, we knew they were coming after Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger which is, in addition to everything else, completely undemocratic because they exercised or invoked this Rule 11, I think it is under the RNC rules, basically saying that the RNC could start helping Chinese opponents, even though the people haven`t even met yet, which does sound a bit like a one-party dictatorship.

But the real shocker, of course, was trying to sanitize the mob violence and the attempted coup on January 6th, as legitimate political discourse.

You know, I think you pretty much exploded the fallacies built into that. But I will add only that when they marched from the White House over to the Capitol. You know, I`m a -- I`m a progressive. So, I`ve been involved in a lot of protests. And usually, when you get to the Capitol, if you`re -- they`re interested in legitimate political discourse, there will be a stage, there will be microphones, there will be speakers, there will be music, none of that was there.

The whole point of marching everybody down was precisely to provoke the confrontation and they had organized that insurrectionary band of the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, the Proud Boys, the militia groups, the QAnon networks, they came ready to fight.

And they stormed the Capitol, they smashed our windows, they broke down our doors, and of course, they attacked our police officers hitting them over the head with steel pipes and Trump flags and Confederate battle flags and American flags and so on. And that went on for four or five hours on that day.

So, they knew exactly what they were doing. And we are determining the full scope of this effort to overthrow the election, which was clearly Donald Trump`s intention. And he made it clear over the weekend when he said that his Vice President clearly had the power to overturn the election.

And that`s why Pence made his speech at the Federalist Society today. But the sum and substance of that speech was embodied in a memo that he passed out right before we got on the floor at 1:00 on January 6th, saying he simply did not have the power to do what Donald Trump and all the Republicans were asking him to do.

HAYES: Yes, what was your -- what was your reaction to the speech that Pence gave today and then -- and the reaction to that room in the Federalist Society down in Florida?

RASKIN: Well, I`m always of two minds about it, because that`s what passes for courage in the Republican party today. Of course, it`s not courage at the level of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who are willing to call out the big lie in all of its implications.

I mean, Mike Pence should be out there saying that it is a scandal that Donald Trump is dangling pardons in front of hundreds or perhaps thousands of people who participated in the insurrection.

He should be calling out the fact that Donald Trump is trying to replace Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger with Jody Hice. And he`s trying to systematically eliminate anybody from the Republican Party who refuse to do his bidding in the weeks leading up to January 6th.

[20:15:10]

So, I think that Mike Pence could step it up now. And he may as well do it because he`s clearly going to be a pariah based on having restated the obvious, which is he had no power to single handedly overturn the election.

At this point, he should tell the truth about the whole thing. And he should join the party of democracy here, which is not a political party, but it`s everybody in America who wants to defend our institutions and our values against the GOP Lincoln`s party, which has become the party of Donald Trump and disunion and violence.

HAYES: What`s so striking about the timing is that the the resolution comes after a period in which the former and impeached President is ratcheting up his endorsement, right? He`s saying things like I`m going to -- I`m thinking about pardoning them. He sent out a poll today from this campaign about pardoning them.

And you make a good point there that Pence can only muster a sort of technical point about whether the ministerial role of vice president there is to unilaterally overturn the election or not.

RASKIN: Yes, I mean, he`s still in a very legalistic mode, and he`s acting as if perhaps he could continue to curry favor with Donald Trump and somehow ingratiate himself with Trump supporters.

I mean, they hate Mike Pence now more than they hate me, based on what he did. I mean, they were calling him a traitor on that day, they were chanting hang Mike Pence. Pence should wake up and understand that our whole constitutional democracy is under attack now. And Donald Trump is indeed the threat.

I mean, does he think that that was sort of a one-day lapse in the otherwise good behavior of Donald Trump? That`s not the Donald Trump America has come to know. He is an enemy of our constitutional order.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER ATTORNEY FOR DONALD TRUMP: Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today.

RASKIN: Michael Cohen did issue a stark warning to the country that if Donald Trump lost, there would be no peaceful transition, there`s no way he would accept it.

That is a frightening and startling thing for the President`s own lawyer to say about him. But it seemed far off at that point to a lot of people. And people have said from the beginning, there`s no way he would do that. There`s no way anybody would do that.

HAYES: There does seem to be this constant inability for all of us to -- or a lot of people to wrestle with what their -- what is happening. And I thought today`s resolution was a sort of another stark moment like that and I wonder whether that has an effect.

RASKIN: Well, you know, the rewriting of the history of January 6th to be legitimate political discourse is just a fascist tactic. I mean, that`s what authoritarian movements do. And that`s what they say.

And I think we have to reckon with the reality. I mean, one of the things that I`ve condemned myself for, you know, in my book is that I didn`t take it seriously enough. We should have been planning very seriously for a full-blown coup and insurrection on January 6th, and we weren`t, we were still playing within the bounds of parliamentary tactics.

And at this point, we have to understand, this guy has positioned himself outside the constitutional order. He has demonstrated himself perfectly willing to use violence against us and he does not accept our elections, he does not accept our constitutional system, and he doesn`t accept anybody contradicting him in any way, including his own vice president who helped him get elected, including members of his family who tried to get him to call off the dogs when there`s an insurrection happening.

HAYES: Congressman Jamie Raskin, thank you so much for your time.

You know, one of the great things about your book and the documentary "LOVE & THE CONSTITUTION" is that you also get to learn a bit about your incredible son Tommy, who you lost last year, who is the subject of part of your book and the documentary and that alone is a wonderful part of getting to know the story.

"LOVE & THE CONSTITUTION" premieres this Sunday at 10: p.m. on MSNBC.

When we come back, much more on the Republican Party censuring members investigating January 6th. I`ll talk to Michael Steele, the man who used to run the RNC and Olivia Troye who used to work alongside Vice President Pence on her former boss`s unequivocal rejection of Donald Trump`s attacks. They both join me, next.

PENCE: I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong.

I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.

And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion than any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Well, it took over a year but today, Mike Pence finally rebuked Donald Trump in the strongest terms we have seen. Although, like Congressman Raskin pointed out on a somewhat narrow technical point, but that comes in the same day the Republican Party has taken the most forceful steps in the opposite direction to endorse essentially the sacking of the U.S. Capitol and censure those who wouldn`t seek to investigate the coup plot all but declaring itself the party of insurrection. A party that has no place for like some Mike Pence.

[20:25:03]

Michael Steele is a former chairman of the Republican National Committee and Olivia Troye is the former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and they both join me now.

Olivia, let me let me start with you because you worked with the former vice president, your reaction to that speech today?

OLIVIA TROYE, FORMER ADVISOR TO VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Hey, look, I`ve got to say it out loud. I have been waiting for this moment. Look, I`m proud of him. I have been wanting for him to take a stand against Donald Trump. And look, I was shocked. I will say this, to hear him finally say Donald Trump is wrong.

I have never in my entire tenure of working for the Vice President have heard him ever say those words, especially publicly. And so, I think that was a big step for him.

And I realized, you know, he did the right thing on January 6th, and he`s finally doing the right thing now by just calling it out. But there`s a whole group of voters out there who are listening to this, especially who lean on the Republican side who needed to hear this directly from him.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, I want -- I wonder how this will reverberate particularly on the day, Michael, when the RNC passed that resolution. I got to say, you ran the RNC or the head of the RNC about a decade ago.

First of all, who are these people? Just because I`m thinking they`re -- well, no, seriously, because I`ve been -- I`ve been to a lot of conventions, and I`ve covered -- I`ve covered conventions and I met committee members through the years as a political reporter.

And it`s always a kind of interesting mix, you got your sort of -- you got some donors, you got sort of local politicians, or you know, someone who`s in the state Senate for 20 years, you know, in Wyoming.

These different sort of figures, what is the nature of the official body of the Republican Party such that they could produce this document today?

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER CHAIRMAN, RNC: Well, the nature of the body is comprised of 168 members who are the National Committee man and woman and the chairman of the 50 states and our territories. They represent the the activist part of the party, they`re closest to the grassroots of the party. A lot of them like myself, were county chairman, before becoming state chairman.

And so, they play this role, across mix of fundraisers, across mix of activists, women who have been involved in the Republican Federation of Women, an incredible group of hard working women within the party.

So, that`s been the mainstay, Chris, those are the activist roots of the party that are represented by these men and women who sort of move up to those ranks.

What is significant about what happened today was you saw the party basically strip itself bear and said, those folks, that side of what we do have been connected to people around the country, who have a variety of views on a lot of issues, right?

That these people no longer matter. The only thing that matters is what Donald Trump wants. Our sun rises and our moon -- as you know, and the sun sets to Donald Trump. our dollars are raised and spent on behalf of Donald Trump.

And so, by clearly stating that and giving it context, these members now have moved the party officially, all the stuff up to this point has kind of been the rhetoric and the -- and so forth. But now, we officially seen the party embrace insurrection, embrace the big lie, we are now the party of the big lie officially.

And that will have a profound effect to Olivia`s point, with the vice president coming out and declaratively stating that Donald Trump is wrong about January 6th.

So, you`re going to begin to see some fissures, you`re going to see some cracks, there are those of us out who are looking to widen those fissures and cracks. And we intend to do that because this is not a space for a governing party to be. And if it can no longer govern, then it should no longer be a legitimate party in this country.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, I couldn`t help but think Michael, just to follow up on that, I`ll come back to you in a second Olivia. Like, when I saw the language, again, I was shocked. And I thought, you know, someone could have taken a pen to this because there`s ways to soft pedal this, there`s ways to couch (PH) it.

Even -- I mean, it was so revealing to me that McDaniel comes out afterwards and tries to put the claws on the end to try to distinguish between some sort of faint at it. This was so frankly authoritarian.

I mean, so, just sort of breathtakingly so. It really did like, feel like a turning point for the party that to officially endorse that set of sentences and words.

STEELE: Well, keep in mind, Chris, we got the watered-down version of that sucker.

HAYES: Right. Yes, that`s a good point.

STEELE: David Bossie is the National Committee man of Maryland, had written something that was an outright expulsion of Liz and Adam, and a very definitive declarative defiance.

[20:30:13]

HAYES: This is a compromised document.

STEELE: This is the compromised. And whether it`s the original or the compromised, it`s all designed to please one man. This is all about Trump reading this and hearing this, and seeing this play out the way it has, and rubbing his belly and being happy and satisfied.

Until Mike Pence, in the midst of all of that said you`re wrong, so --

HAYES: Yes. Well, and that`s --

(CROSSTALK)

HAYES: Olivia, I mean, that this is the question to me -- I mean, it seemed untenable that the Pence stance, which is that we`re going to have to agree to disagree on whether I should have been hanged, which is functionally the stance that he was -- he was taking for the last year. Like, he said, we`ll never see eye to eye on that day. It`s like the day that the mob was sent to chase you down and do harm to you.

The question is, like, this fight has to happen, whether it`s going to happen or not, I don`t know. But it ha -- it feels like it has to happen. The question is whether Pence has the stomach for it now or this is like his one entrance, and then he just recedes again?

TROYE: That is a great question. And you know, I`m wondering what happens tomorrow. Will Pence reverse course? Will he back down? Will he go back to touting this is election integrity based and seek -- you know, by that -- by the fact of pushing the big lie in that sense, in order to fall back into the good graces of what they believe the base to be.

But, you know, I hope that this was a moment where he has decided now is a time where I`m going to make a break, and whoever wants to come with me can come with me. And maybe that Mitt Romney`s of the world will continue to back him and he will fall in line supporting people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

But, you know, that remains to be seen, because at the end of the day, Mike Pence steps up to the plate, barely stepped up and then backs away from it. And that`s because of fear of where this party is today.

HAYES: Michael Steele and Olivia Troye that was great. Thank you very much, both of you.

Still to come, the Texas Congressman who vocally oppose the infrastructure deal now taking credit for the cash. Republican amnesia hits a new low, ahead.

Plus, President Biden`s record setting first year as the new jobs report exceeds all expectations. More good news on the economy, coming up.

HAYES: We have three co-equal branches of government, the American constitutional system, the executive, which is run by the President, the legislative comprising both Houses of Congress and the judiciary, which is topped up at the Supreme Court.

But the media really only has access to two of them. At the White House, there`s of course the daily press briefing which exists for constant interaction with the American press whose duty is of course, enshrined in and protected by the First Amendment.

And leaders in Congress and all kinds of members of Congress hold briefings regularly. A lot of congressional reporting is basically reporters just wandering the halls and talking to members of Congress, and pre- coronavirus, pre-insurrection, it wasn`t unheard of for the general public to get access to their member of Congress, maybe bring the scout troop in for a little trap.

The point is the executive and legislative branches are fairly accessible as befits a democracy, right? They`re part of the government.

Judicial Branch, not so much. Supreme Court only very recently opened up oral arguments to live streaming so we can at least hear them in real time. You still have to depend on sketches to see what the proceedings look like unless you`re one of the very few granted access inside the court.

It is also notoriously difficult to interview, talk to a Supreme Court justice. They don`t deign to talk to the press. They don`t give interviews unless they have a book to sell and monetize.

We saw it most recently with Justice Breyer whose book came out last fall and he was suddenly given interviews all over the place. To places like Fox News and Stephen Colbert and others.

But again, that`s the exception. When they speak in public, they tend to do it in these hermetically sealed situations.

And sometimes in these hermetically sealed situations, sometimes without the press allowing the room, they take the opportunity to attack the press.

Like Justice Samuel Alito in his speech at Notre Dame last September, calling an article about the short unexplained ruling on the infamous Texas abortion rights law, false and inflammatory.

They also like to give speeches at blatantly political gatherings. Like when Justice Alito gave the keynote at the conservative Federalist Society convention in 2020, or when newly installed Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the University of Louisville McConnell Center, named for none other than Republican Senator Mitch McConnell sitting there right next to her.

We`ve got no public video record of that speech because it was prohibited. Though apparently, reporters in attendance said she went out of her way to say the court is not a political body.

So, this year`s justice popping up in a political event is Trump`s first nominee Neil Gorsuch. He`s speaking at the -- well, where else? Disney yacht and beach club resort, the site of this year`s Federalist Society convention.

And we know for a fact they`ve got very good video camera technology there and it works because that`s the exact same room where Mike Pence just told the crowd that Donald Trump didn`t understand democracy.

But there is no such footage of the Neil Gorsuch speech. He probably wrapped up his remarks just a little while ago, or maybe he`s even still speaking now since he is scheduled to speak the banquet being held at this very moment.

Love to play what he said for you. You deserve to hear what a Supreme Court Justice has said to a roomful of conservative activists.

But as the federal society`s itinerary points out, this is the one event during the convention that is marked close to the press.

Now, obviously, Justices can have close press events, small, intimate gatherings. This is not this, this is a big event, not just a big event. It`s a huge political event.

As I noted, the former Vice President delivered the keynote and made headlines and pushed notifications around the world today. A little more than an hour before Gorsuch`s event started, there was a fireside chat with Governor Ron DeSantis and former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Again, you know, you can see the footage right there.

[20:40:12]

The justices cannot just sequester themselves until they feel they`re in a safe space of ultra conservative leaders or MAGA heavyweights and then tell us their role is just as neutral arbiter.

They insist on torturing the metaphor of just calling balls and strikes. They may as well admit they`re also one teams leadoff hitter.

HAYES: We`ve been covering how Republicans who oppose passing the big stimulus bill like the American Rescue Plan or President Biden`s infrastructure bill turnaround, not only take all money from those bills allocated to their communities, they jump right in to take credit for it all.

We`ve told you about people like Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker bragging that independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief despite voting against the American Rescue Plan that provided those vary funds.

[20:45:03]

Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey announced he was investing $100 million to expand high-speed broadband in the state even though his own press release admitted the funding came from the American Rescue Plan.

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine have tweeted: While Democrats work to defund the police, we`re investing $250 million in our law enforcement and first responders. Even though, you guessed it, the money he`s investing in law enforcement came from the American Rescue Plan.

Every one of those is just shameless. They know where the money came from. They`re basically lying their constituents. But the most recent example of this is hands down, the most appalling one. And it has to do with former White House doctor turned right-wing Congressman Ronny Jackson of Texas.

You probably remember Jackson first rose to fame for his glowing reviews of Donald Trump`s physical and mental fitness. Trump even nominated him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jackson had to withdraw from consideration after multiple reports of how his substance abuse interfered with his duties as White House doctor.

In 2020, Jackson got elected to Congress in Texas where he has opposed President Biden`s agenda the return (PH), even tweeting about the bipartisan infrastructure bill that had already passed the Senate with 19 Republican votes, including minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "I will not be voting for Pelosi`s bloated infrastructure bill which spits in the face of the Patriotic values my constituents expect out of the representation in Washington. I love the Panhandle and I can`t in good conscience support such a terrible bill. Pretty unequivocal.

Ronny Jackson then join nearly every other House Republican voting against the bill. You know where it`s going. But then this week, Jackson sent a press release to supporters taking credit for a $1.6 million grant to purify water in his district.

Jackson even says "It quickly became clear, the Biden administration had no interest in working with our community. So, the only viable option in my eyes was continued funding at the federal level."

The Biden administration would not help, so Jackson just got out there and got the money himself. Took full credit, except and again, you know where I`m going with this. The $1.6 million grant was paid for by, drumroll please, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the bloated infrastructure bill that Jackson voted against, not even three months ago.

See it right there? The title.

So, Congressman Ronny Jackson, congratulations on becoming the new face of shamelessness of the Republican Party. It will likely be a difficult title to hold on to.

HAYES: Today, the hosts of "Fox & Friends" have their little hearts set on terrible news for our country and our economy, speculating on how President Joe Biden would deal with jobs numbers that they really hoped would be disappointing.

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: If it is true as ADP, the check -- the paycheck cutter is suggesting it could be a loss of 300,000 jobs, how is the White House going to put a happy face on that?

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: If passed is president and usually at the White House it is, he`ll come out and he`ll say this is just proof that people need to get vaccinated.

S. DOOCY: So, Peter, what vaccine do you get for job loss?

P. DOOCY: Yes, I think it`s in the trials still.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I have a great idea for President Biden if he ought to give me a second to get a pen. All right. He`s got it.

Why don`t you end the pandemic? Do what the Denmark did, do what the U.K. did. Do what Sweden did, it`s over.

HAYES: Imagine rooting for thousands of your fellow Americans to lose their jobs because it`d be a helpful political talking point for you and your son as someone who works in the same T.V. show.

Well, today, the new job numbers came out and they completely exceeded all expectations. The economy gained the surprising 467,000 jobs in January, experts were only expecting gains of around 150,000 or even job loss.

Not only that, labor force participation went up, suggesting fewer Americans are on the sidelines and more are working or looking for work than previously thought.

But here`s the thing, not just January, jobs numbers for November, December were also arrived -- revised up adding an additional 709,000 jobs. There is no denying that the Biden Democratic Party fiscal policy is working. The economy is booming.

Robert Reich is a former Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton, author of The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It now in Paperback. Betsey Stevenson served as a member of President Obama`s Council of Economic Advisers, and as chief economist at the Department of Labor during his administration. And they both join me now.

Betsey, let me start with you there was because of the ADP numbers, a consensus expectation of either a very bad report or not great report, some were expecting job losses. What was your reaction to the figures we got today?

BETSEY STEVENSON, FORMER MEMBER, COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC: Well, the figures we got today were a little bit surprising. But I think, you know, what we all knew was that businesses weren`t shutting down because of Omicron. But there are still millions of people who are out sick. And I think we shouldn`t downplay that. But what they didn`t have to do was lose their job, or completely disappear from their company`s payroll.

And we saw that even companies that, you know, saw that they didn`t have quite the demand they needed in January because of Omicron. They started moving forward anyhow.

So, think about companies that had returned to office plans for January, that they might have stalled. You know, they were hiring people to come in and get those offices ready, bringing back the janitorial staff.

And we saw an increase in jobs there. So, even if companies slowed that down, you know, they sort of kept going with the hiring.

HAYES: You know, Robert, I said earlier today that I think that the American fiscal policy intervention starting in 220 between Steven Mnuchin and Nancy Pelosi basically who negotiated the first round of this. But over the past years, the American fiscal intervention has been the most successful fiscal intervention in crisis since the new deal in the U.S. What do you think of that? Well, I

ROBERT REICH, FORMER SECRETARY OF LABOR: Well, I think I completely agree with you, Chris. In fact, it was interesting (INAUDIBLE), a lot of Republicans you remember said too much money, throwing out the thing is just not going to work.

[20:55:05]

In fact, we kept a lot of people out of poverty. And we got this economy going again, the Democrats and Biden particularly with the American Rescue Plan, it worked.

And let`s -- you know, a lot of -- a lot of champagne corks were exploded today in the White House. But it`s not just a victory for Biden, I think the important thing is Americans are at work, the economy is doing better. And a lot of employers understood that there`s a great deal of pent up demand for goods and services after two years. And that`s also part of it.

HAYES: Yes, I also think there`s an interesting more -- there`s a broader applicability here. And then I want to get into some of the downsides, which of course has to do with inflation and disruption.

But Betsey, you know, there is a -- there is a point at which I forget the famous quote about the central problem of macroeconomics being solved, which is the problem of depression avoidance, right? And there has been long sort of ups and downs in the sort of fashion in economics, about Keynesian stimulation of the economy versus Milton Friedman, and folks like that.

But to me is like, this has been an amazing experiment in you have an exogenous event that knocks the economy on its feet, and you pump money back into it. And like it`s not without its disruption. It`s not without its like problems and costs, but on the whole, as a sort of experiment in real time of that, it strikes as remarkably successful.

STEVENSON: Absolutely. I mean, this really proved that this fiscal policy and monetary policy, working together to bring an economy back from an absolute disaster can reduce misery and get us back to work and get the economy back working faster. I mean, really, I`ve never seen anything quite like it.

But, you know, when I saw today`s jobs report, I thought the White House deserves a round of applause, so does the Federal Reserve, and so does Congress. And hey, I got to say it, so does the Trump administration.

Because everybody got this economy going with fiscal policy starting from the very beginning. And I think, you know, Biden coming in and doing more fiscal policy when people were like, whoa, maybe it`s time to stop, you know, he said, no, we still have people suffering, we still have people who can`t eat. And we are going to take this thing to the end.

And now, what we see is an economy that is really returning to health.

HAYES: Yes, and we can show the difference in U.S. employment from the pre- pandemic levels, we`re climbing back out of that trough.

Again, people have to remember how long it took, six years I think after the great financial crisis to get to this level that we`ve gotten to, we`re climbing back up.

Now, the big the -- we`ve also seen labor force participation tick up, which is very encouraging. The big thing now, Robert, of course is if you ask people how the economy`s doing, they say it sucks. And the reason they do is because there`s lots of disruption, people are still -- there`s lots of people still worried about getting sick at work. And prices are high. And that is the big thing. We keep returning to time and time again, what is your take on that?

REICH: Well, the price increases and the inflation have taken away a lot of the wage gains that would otherwise be there.

And undoubtedly, the real fear now we`re still a solid three million jobs short of where we were in February 2020. And if we don`t actually keep some sort of foot on the accelerator, we may not get back to where we were or should be. And that really worries me.

In terms of all the town tax credit is gone. The extra jobless benefits are gone. The rent moratorium is over. And a lot of the stimulus is now finished and the Fed is thinking about raising interest rates. I just -- we still are not out of the woods.

HAYES: Yes, and that`s a worry. But of course, at the same time, the Fed is and a lot of people -- I mean, the number one political issue I think if you had to sum it up for the White House right now and the Democratic Party and their fates is inflation.

I mean, I think it really is the number one thing right now, deservedly or not. I tend to think not quite deservedly but Betsey, if you see it`s coming out of people`s paychecks, real wages are still down year over year. That`s really what bites people and I guess the question is how much you -- how long -- how much longer you think that endures?

STEVENSON: So, the thing about inflation right now is it is from all the chaos that the pandemic has turned the economy. Almost all these price increases are coming in the goods producing sector because people really want to buy stuff, they`ve been stuck at home. They don`t feel like they can go out and do things. They want to buy stuff, and we can`t get them stuff fast enough, and the prices are through the roof.

I think what we saw in today`s jobs report, almost all of those jobs that were added were in the service sector. People are starting to go back to demand services.

As long as we get workers back to fill those jobs in the service sector, I think we`re going to see inflation slow down. That`s the real question, that was due to workers come back.

[21:00:04]

And I`ll tell you what made me heartened to see it in the data is that there`s still nearly two million people who say that they`re not looking for work because of the pandemic. And so, what we need to do is get past the pandemic and bring those two million people back, and we`re going to be able to tame inflation.

HAYES: Robert Reich and Betsey Stevenson. That was great. Thank you both.

That is ALL IN on this Friday evening.