Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/3/22

GOP candidates across the U.S. are trying to out-Trump each other. Donald Trump`s Big Lie has become the litmus test for GOP politicians trying to get a position in government. There`s a new memo that comes out showing Trump allies wanted to use NSA data to prove the election is fraud. We are seeing an ongoing backlash from the right about Joe Biden`s promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Lindsey is a nice guy but he`s a RINO.

HAYES: A new Republican litmus test in the age of Trump, and why their own lies about a rigged election could come back to haunt them.

RONNA MCDANIEL, CHAIRPERSON, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: It`s not decided. This is the key. It`s not decided.

HAYES: Then, a brand new avenue for a MAGA coup is uncovered. New reporting on the proposed plan to use national intelligence data to steal the election.

As the President decides a Supreme Court nominee, a crucial history lesson for everyone complaining about quotas and affirmative action.

SEN. ROGER WICKER (R-MS): The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. You know, we`re a big country here in America. And we`re essentially split between two large factions. We got a two-party system. And so naturally, there`s going to be internal dissent, right. I mean, each political party is made up of millions of different people with lots of different views inside it. It`s the nature of coalition politics.

But ultimately what defines a party, even with all that internal dissent and conflict and disagreement is which lines you cannot cross. These are often called litmus tests or in other contexts, the party line. So, one prominent example is abortion rights. It used to be much more common for people inside each party that have conflicting views on abortion.

You would see pro-choice Republicans, a lot of them, a lot of anti-abortion Democrats. But over the past two decades or so, both parties have increasingly sorted on abortion policy, opponents of abortion in the Republican Party proponents of abortion rights in the Democratic Party. In fact, it`s something that Donald Trump in his own weird kind of feral way figured out pretty quickly.

The Republican Party was willing to tolerate his unconventional thinking on issues like trade and immigration or the Bush family legacy or whether John McCain was a war hero, but the party would not compromise on abortion. That was the line and he knew it. Right now, we are watching day by day the way that a river shapes a stone the same process play out, the formation of a party line of a litmus test on the question of democracy on the question of the legitimacy of democratic rule and the election of Joe Biden.

There`s no better example of how that`s happening right now than in the state of Nevada. You might remember this guy, although I don`t blame me if you don`t. His name is Dean Heller. He spent his entire career in Nevada politics, Republican politics. And in 2011, he was rewarded for his service with an appointment to a vacant Senate seat.

Now, that`s a great thing to get, OK. When you get appointed to a vacant Senate seat, you get to run as an incumbent. And he narrowly won a full term in 2012 as an incumbent, and proceeded to act in the Senate like a purple state Republican senator. Overall, his tenure was mostly unremarkable. And I would say grading on the curve of members of the Republican Party in Congress, I would say he did not do much to either celebrate or to be especially offended by. He kind of your ultimate weather vane.

In 2016, when Donald Trump was running for president, Heller said he was vehemently opposed to his candidacy. But after Trump won, Heller slowly learned to love the Trump movement, which is particularly interesting because again, Nevada is a purple swing state. Every four years, tight, tight, tight. The state that went for Hillary Clinton by over two points.

And just watch then President Trump threatened Heller to his face in 2017 over his opposition to the Republicans half-baked health care plan.

TRUMP: The other night, I was very surprised when I heard a couple of my friends, my friends, they really were and are, they might not be very much longer but that`s OK. I think I have to get them back.

DEAN HELLER, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: Thanks for looking this way.

TRUMP: That`s right. Well, no, you didn`t go out there. This was the one we were worried about. You weren`t there. But you`re going to be. You`re going to be. Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn`t he? OK. And I think the people of your state which I know very well, I think they`re going to appreciate what you hopefully will do. (END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK. Nice Senate seat you got there. It would be a shame if something happened to it. A few days later, Heller did end up voting against the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, though he eventually supported the skinny repeal.

The following year in 2018 under federal primary, Heller fully embraced Trump in his movement, and we`ve seen this in a lot of places, right? But Heller still lost of Democrat Jackie Rosen later that year. And despite Heller`s about-face towards Trump, the then-president could not help twist the knife. "What happened with Dean Heller is I tried for him but my base, I couldn`t. My base did not believe him. They wouldn`t go for him. Because Dean Heller was really hostile in my race, really hostile."

OK, so now, four years later, 2022. Heller, because he`s a politician who wants to keep being a politician, like so many of them do, is running for governor of Nevada. And the once, you know, kind of moderate senator who was willing to buck his party has transformed into one of the biggest proponents of Trump`s attempted coup.

It started last September when he refuse to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election. Now, he`s taking it a step further going so far as to call Biden an illegitimate president, with one aide telling a local paper quote, and you got to look at this, OK. Dean said that 71 percent of Republicans in Nevada believe Biden is an illegitimate president, and that he is part of that 71 percent.

That`s his justification. In other words, I do not have any independent views or leadership or ethical sense. This is what the wing nuts think, so that`s what I think. Again, Nevada is not a deep red state by any means. In 2021, they went for Biden by more than two points. But being an unremarkable weather vane, generic Republican appears unsustainable as long as Donald Trump controls the party.

The Big Lie, the lie about the core of American democracy and Representative governance about a stolen election is the litmus test now, it`s the party line now. It`s the question on which no dissent can be booked. The single biggest question for every Republican candidate is now are you functionally pro-coup.

It`s not just in Heller`s race. We are seeing a similar dynamic unfold in another Nevada race as well. Same state, the state`s former Republican attorney general Adam Laxalt is running for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.

Now, Laxalt, a strong Trump ally, having advised the former presidents then-campaign manager Steve Bannon in 2016, served as the co-chair of his 2020 campaign in Nevada. And like many Trumpist acolytes, Laxalt is of course a strong proponent of Trump`s big lie because again, that is a prerequisite in much of today`s Republican Party.

But lying that the election is fraudulent does not exactly help him mobilize voters to the polls. And so, listen to him just last week on the far right One American News try and reconcile those two things.

ADAM LAXALT (R-NV) SENATE CANDIDATE: A majority of Nevada voters know that we didn`t have a secure election. We have no voter ID. We do not have valid signature verification. And so this is a fight that we have to keep pressing forward on because, you know, quite obviously, if we can`t have safe elections, then people are not going to turn out, they`re not going to believe in the system.

HAYES: Again, by all counts, the election in Nevada and across the country was free and fair and secure. But Laxalt identifying a real problem for Republicans there. If you keep telling people the election was stolen from them, which he often does, they`re going to lose faith in the entire process. It`s hard to turn out people to vote when they think the entire election is a sham.

And all the big lie proponents understand the inherent subtext here. Elections are only stolen when Democrats win them. Which is why as early as last August, Laxalt, was already setting the groundwork to claim his own election was stolen, telling a radio host "We`re going to be able to get everybody at the table and come up with a full plan to do our best to try to secure this election. Get as many observers as we can and file lawsuits early if there are lawsuits we can file to try to tighten up the election.

Again, they haven`t run it yet, OK. There`s no lawsuits to file. More than a year before the election, he`s preparing to file lawsuits quickly if he lost. He doesn`t know what the facts of it are, right? But he doesn`t want that to happen, which is why he`s been telling supporters that even though the 2020 election was stolen, and the Democrats want to steal 22 as well, they still need to vote because their votes, the good votes count.

LAXALT: Well, look, each election is through each particular county`s voter registrar. Your votes are going to count. Your votes are going to matter. And so, you have to vote for. We`re going to have to deal with Las Vegas and we`re going to work on a plan for that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: You, the good rural Republican people of the State of Nevada, your votes are real votes. They count. The other votes in the other places in the cities are the fake votes. And make sure you vote because they`re going to count. It`s the same thing we saw a little over one year ago when Trump`s talk of a stolen election was widely considered to be one factor leading to Democrats flipping control of the Senate in those two Georgia runoff elections.

Just listen to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel last year in Georgia clearly flustered at her wit`s end practically pleading with disillusion Georgia voters and MAGA devotees not to abandon participatory democracy entirely.

[20:10:10]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The machines are switching the votes and we go there in crazy numbers, and they should have won but then they still --

MCDANIEL: Yes, we have to -- we didn`t see that in the audit. So we`ve got to just -- that evidence I haven`t seen, so we`ll wait and see on that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How are we going to spend money and work when it`s already decided?

MCDANIEL: It`s not decided. This is the key.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How do you know?

MCDANIEL: It`s not decided.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: No, you idiots, you idiots. We`re pumping you full of this stupid and obviously false lie just to string you along because there`s a maniac in charge of the party, but you can`t operationalize your behavior based on this obviously stupid ludicrous lie because we need you to vote as if the machines work, which we know they do, but we`re going to keep lying to you, you get it?

This is going to be a lingering problem for the party of Trump, the Big Lie is the new litmus test. Republicans believe they need to be objectively pro-coup or at least coup-curious or they risk invoking Trump`s rage and losing the support of the party base.

But even as they are telling their supporters their votes do not count, they need to rally them to vote Republican anyway. Politics is full of ideological contradictions. But I`m not sure how sustainable this particular one is.

John Ralston is the CEO and Founder of the Nevada Independent and an expert on all things Nevada politics, and Marc Caputo is a senior national reporter for NBC News Digital. He just published audio recordings of Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, pushing the big lie about the 2020 election while simultaneously encouraging Nevada Republicans to vote. And they both join me now.

John, let me start with you on the sort of Dean Heller trajectory, which to me is just as perfect a microcosm and tale about the Republican Party over the last five years as you could tell. How do you see it?

JOHN RALSTON, CEO AND FOUNDER, NEVADA INDEPENDENT: Well, I think you`re absolutely right. And let me just say right up front, Chris, that your intro here is finally settled the question of whether my state or Marc`s state is the most embarrassing and has the craziest stuff Nevada wins over Florida.

Having said that, I have to tell you, Dean Heller`s case which you made very well there, Chris, is even worse than you`re letting on. He used to be Secretary of State here. He knows what he is saying is not true. But he is so desperate to become a factor in this primary.

And this latest him saying that Biden is an illegitimate president came right after we released a poll that showed him in single digits, a former U.S. senator in single digits in the race for governor, which he decided to get into late because he figured what the heck, I can pander and say whatever Trump wants me to say, as well as anyone.

And so, he has contorted himself even worse than he did when he lost his bid for Senate reelection, when, as you remember, and you alluded to, he took about 74 different positions on repealing the Affordable Care Act. And that essentially cost him the race.

Now, he is so desperate to be a factor that he is running so far to the right and towards Trump that he`s going to go off the cliff. And it`s likely not going to get him anywhere because he has been left that at forums when he talks about being the most Trumpian of all the candidates.

HAYES: Yes, I want to just play that. And Marc, I`m going to get your -- I want to talk about this Laxalt thing you got. But I just want to play -- this is Heller at a primary debate I think on January 6 getting essentially heckled when he`s trying to sort of like, you know, tout his own MAGA bona fides. Take a listen.

HELLER: As the only proven conservative here in this race serving Nevada, served every Nevada at different levels, Secretary of State, in the legislature, and of course, in Congress. And that`s what makes me qualified for this job.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And he voted for Obamacare.

HELLER: I had a conversation with President Trump today. And I want you to know, he cares about Nevada. You may not believe it, some of you over here, but he cares about the state of Nevada.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: You can see how well that is selling in the room. Marc, Laxalt is a different breed. He`s much more from the wing in touch with the MAGA base and the Trump wing but he has his own problem of course which is squaring the circle of getting people to come vote for you if you say that fundamentally the process is rig.

And you know necessity is the mother of invention. His invention here, it strikes me, is going to spread. In fact, we saw Ron Johnson saying something similar about Milwaukee, your votes count, the bad fraud is happening in other places, make sure you come out and vote, and also the election is rigged.

MARC CAPUTO, NBC NEWS SENIOR NATIONAL REPORTER: It`s a tough line to toe. But not only is it a problem in among Republicans, but if you`re running statewide in a swing state, like Nevada is, a battleground state, a lot of the votes are in the middle. That`s kind of the fulcrum on which the election swing.

[20:15:06]

And at a certain point, this could become toxic to not just the Republican base, which thinks, oh, our votes don`t matter, but to independent voters who be like, look, they keep making these statements about election fraud that continually are disproved, are continually false, in some cases, are lies, other cases they just have no evidence for. Like, why am I going to believe this person? So, it also goes to an issue of trust.

In Laxalt`s case, he`s had kind of a wildly coyote relationship with this election fraud complaints or claims is, you know. He had a press conference after the 2020 election with a guy standing next to him who was saying, someone voted for my dead wife, and this proves that voter fraud exists. And Laxalt and the state GOP made a big deal of that.

Well, it turned out the person who voted for that guy`s dead wife was that guy. Then at another time, they had a woman who said she was legally blind, and said someone else had voted for her. She didn`t know who, and that this is an example of fraud. She stood by Laxalt also at a press conference. Then when pressed, it turned out like her signature happen to match the signature they had on file. And her story didn`t quite line up and then she backed off of it.

So, in both cases, that he had this kind of acme election fraud bomb, but one detonating on him. And now he`s got a general election that`s coming up. And if you listen to some of the more centrist voices in his party, or like some of the less MAGA voices in the Republican Party, they`re saying, look, this is going to be a problem for us in the general election, not because the Republican base doesn`t turn out, but because independents are going to be like, look, we don`t believe this. This is crazy. It`s time to move on. We`re going to stick with our current senator.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, when you talk to folks in Democratic politics, the big hope that -- I mean, they know it`s going to be tough environment in the midterms, John, and that`s, you know, born of what -- it`s always the case for any incumbent party in power. We`ve seen this time and time again. It`s also a nation that`s in the midst of its -- going on the third year of constant disruption, intense polarization, etc.

But, you know, the -- who comes out of the primary is one of the big saving graces for Democrats, they think, whether someone like Laxalt in the state that you`re in, which is a closely divided state, ends up being a more beatable candidate than someone else might be.

RALSTON: Yes, that`s absolutely right. Because listen, these Republican consultants are telling people like Laxalt and like Dean Heller, listen, the public doesn`t care that much about 2020. They care more about COVID, the economy. Don`t worry about it. Just get through the primary. That is certainly what is -- what is happening here.

Now, Laxalt is -- and I don`t think I can ever do better than the wildly coyote metaphor that Marc Caputo used and I hate him for that, but Laxalt just says whatever he is told to say, and he can`t color outside the lines. The Democrats think that he is a terrible candidate because he`s shown himself to be a terrible candidate.

They would love for Heller to win that gubernatorial primary. He`s probably not going to be because he`s a terrible candidate. But here`s what they also know, Chris. They see the polls. They`re all close because Biden`s numbers are so bad here that almost anybody win. And as you use the phrase, they believe their only saving grace is to get some of these really crazy people who are saying crazy stuff from now until June -- the primary is in June here, Chris, that if they nominate some of these people, that`s even in an adverse environment, midterm low Biden numbers, they can win.

HAYES: Yes. Harry Reid pulled a rabbit out of a hat with that once before quite famously. John Ralston and Marc Caputo, thank you both.

CAPUTO: Thank you.

HAYES: Next, a new coup memo this time going far beyond seizing voting machines, and instead outlining a plan to take data collected by the NSA. You know, things like e-mails, texts, phone calls, and use that to prove their voter fraud conspiracies. The details of that unbelievable memo and how it made its way to three sitting senators after this.

[20:20:00]

HAYES: There`s a wild and terrifying story about the effort to keep Trump in power. Two days before the January 6 insurrection, the MAGA pillow guy Mike Lindell, who`s pushing all kinds of truly crackpot theories about election fraud, organizing meeting at where else, the Trump International Hotel. Dozens of people showed up including not just anyone, Republican senators, Kevin Cramer, North Dakota, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. They were there in person. Ron Johnson joined remotely.

Three Republican senators. Let me just tell you. Getting three senators in a room, big deal, OK. They were days away from voting on Biden`s certification and their meeting with a bunch of election conspiracy theorists behind closed doors. We are only finding out about what happened in this meeting thanks to new reporting by the Washington Post.

What the senators heard from a handled -- handful of presenters were some of the most fantastical claims among those alleging the election have been stolen, including according, to Senator Cramer, that the 2020 vote have been influenced by foreign powers and the proper investigation required gaining access to voting machines around the country.

He said the presenters accused various countries of meddling including China and Venezuela and a lot of theories but not a lot of evidence. After that meeting, Senator Cramer and Senator Johnson were sent a truly bonkers memo that had been circulating on Trump`s allies since as far back as December 18.

That memo suggested that Trump "Invoke the extraordinary powers of the National Security Agency and Defense Department to sift through raw electronic communications in an attempt to show that foreign powers had intervened in the 2015 election to help Joe Biden win.

Now, it`s unclear who wrote the memo or how much it was circulated among anyone who could actually carry out the plan to use the NSA to prove baseless election interference claims. But again, the fact that was even being floated and again sent to Republican senators, Republican senators who are meeting with outlandish election fraud peddlers just day before the violent attack on the Capitol really kind of boggles the mind.

Investigative reporter Emma Brown is part of the Washington Post team that broke that story and she joins me now. Emma maybe set the scene a little bit about who had put together this meeting among whom and for what ostensible purpose.

EMMA BROWN, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, as you said, Chris, this was two days before the January 6 joint session of Congress at the Trump International Hotel, which is, you know, right by the White House here in Washington. Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, had organized it and he had invited his friend along Kevin Cramer, the senator that you mentioned earlier, because he wanted the Senator to hear this evidence of fraud.

[20:25:22]

And the way that Mr. Lindell described this to me was that people were just sending him evidence, you know, so-called evidence of election fraud over the transom. And so he just said, show up at this meeting so we can get this in front of the Senator. I mean, the way he described it was he wanted -- he wanted to get the evidence -- you know, the alleged evidence in front of the Senator to lobby for this 10-day delay that they were considering or trying to push, whereby Pence would, you know, not certified Biden`s win on January 6, and instead give states more time to investigate.

So, you know, Lindell said he was surprised because like two dozen people showed up. He didn`t know any of them were. And two of them were other U.S. -- you know, one of them was another U.S. senator, and then a third U.S. senator, as you said, on the phone.

HAYES: So, this is just a kind of like an open mic situation where you just like come and you give your -- you give your bit on why you think that the election was stolen to actual sitting U.S. senators?

BROWN: What we understand about the meeting is that there was talk of foreign interference and allegations of China and Venezuela meddling in the 2020 presidential election. And let`s just be clear, like, there is no evidence that anyone will hacked into the election in 2022 to change results, let alone a foreign power. But that was the case being made.

And you know, Senator Cramer told us, and we report it in the story, he did not find this to be an impressive argument or one that swayed him. But it was one that was, you know, making its way around Washington at that time. The next day, on January 5, we know a similar briefing was given to members of the House. We know that a similar case was made to President Trump in the Oval Office, you know, days before this. So, this was -- this was an allegation or claim that was moving around Washington.

HAYES: Yes, I guess the point I was going to make is that you can watch a kind of the development of an idea here through these various bits of reporting and memos which is the seizure of voting machines. The voting machines were the thing to get the hands-on that had to be taken into custody. We know there`s actually a draft executive order that was drafted. We know there`s another memo that was focused on that. So clearly, that`s there.

Do we know who wrote the -- we don`t know who wrote the memo. Do we know anything about its origins?

BROWN: So, the memo was, as you said in the introduction there, a little bit different in that it didn`t talk about seizing voting machines. It talked about using NSA unprocessed raw signals data. So e-mails, phone calls, like all kinds of things that NSA, and that the NSA may not collect from U.S. citizens without a court order, to prove this alleged foreign interference.

And that kind of set it apart from some of these other ideas that have been floating around Washington at that time that we`ve heard about. As far as where it came from, what we know is that after this meeting, somebody -- former Republican congressional candidate from Virginia named Michael Del Rosso sent it to Kevin Cramer, the senator. It was also sent, but we don`t know by whom, to Senator Johnson.

And it called for Trump to appoint -- to do this and to do it with the help of three people who would be this report advisory team overseeing it, Del Rosso. Someone else -- former NSC employee named Rich Higgins. And then a third person who`s actually was an, you know, active civilian lawyer for the Army named Frank Cologne (PH). Cologne denied to us that he knew anything about this or had anything to do with it.

HAYES: Word. Emma Brown, it`s a great reporting and really pretty jaw- dropping stuff. Thank you.

BROWN: Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

HAYES: Republicans have been lining up to take turns expressing their absolute outrage over Joe Biden`s promise to appoint, nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

WICKER: The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination.

PAUL GALLO, RADIO HOST: Yes.

WICKER: And while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, hold on there, Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi. For you going around dismissing this candidate who hasn`t even been named yet, I think there`s something you should tell the class about how you got your job. That story is just ahead.

HAYES: We are seeing an ongoing backlash from the right about Joe Biden`s promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. One of the white men leading that charge is the Senator from Mississippi, Roger Wicker, who has himself some pretty strong feelings about affirmative action.

[20:40:10]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WICKER: The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination.

GALLO: Yes.

WICKER: And while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota. The majority of the court may be saying writ large it`s unconstitutional. We`ll see how that already works out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Oh, the irony, so much irony abounding here. The real irony here is that Roger Wicker is so critical of affirmative action considering the history of his own state, the world in which he was molded, and the way that he himself became a United States Senator.

Do you remember when Roger Wicker first earned his way into the United States Senate?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour`s nomination of Representative Roger Wicker to fill the Senate seat left open by Trent Lott`s resignation. Sen. Lott resigned in November.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Oh, yes, the good old-fashioned way. He was gifted it. Would you look at that. Roger Wicker didn`t so much earn that seat as U.S. Senator Mississippi as he was just given it, almost like an inheritance, along with his place in history as literally the 23rd White man in a row to sit in that seat.

WICKER: During this process, I can imagine that Governor Barbour reflected on the proud list of Mississippi senators who have gone before me and walk the halls where I will now work for our state and nation. Names like John Stennis, Jim Eastland. Pat Harrison, and LQC Lamar. Clearly, I have a lot to live up to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He has a proud lineage there. Roger Wicker, then a congressman, began his political career as an aide to Trent Lott, and then he got to take over his old boss`s Senate seat when his old boss retired one year into his term. Wicker then did go on to win a special election the following year. He`s held on to the seat in two more cycles. But being an incumbent because the Senate seats was gifted to you is a pretty good head start.

It`s also useful to look at how the senator began his adult life in college. He has a bachelor`s degree from the legendary University of Mississippi, Ole Miss. He graduated from Ole Miss Law School where his dad also attended. In fact, his daddy, Thomas Frederick wicker, is a member of the Ole Miss Law School hall of fame. In facts served as a circuit judge in Mississippi for more than 20 years. Real up by the bootstraps stuff.

So, when Roger Wicker arrived on campus in 1969, the school was just a couple of years removed from one of the bloodiest integration battles the country had ever seen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: James H. Meredith is formerly enrolled at the University of Mississippi, ending one chapter in the federal government`s efforts to desegregate the university. The town of Oxford has an armed can following riots that accompany the registration of the first Negro in the university`s 118 year history.

Much of this film record was destroyed when our cameraman Gordon Yoder was attacked. But he didn`t salvage pictures of Governor Ross Barnett at the scene. The governor fought the court order long and bitterly before modifying his stand saying Mississippi was overpowered by the federal government.

President Kennedy appealed to the students and to the people of the state to comply peacefully with the law and bring the crisis to an end. Even as he talked, riots were breaking out in Oxford.

JOHN F. KENNEDY, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Americans are free in short to disagree with the law, but not to disobey it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It was 1962. That`s seven years before Roger Wicker got to the University of Mississippi. And when he got there, it was an integrated school but only because the federal government forced them to be. That was the environment in which Roger Wicker began his education. And at that time, this man was one of the senators from Mississippi, the job that Roger Wicker would one day hold.

Democrat James Eastland was known as the voice of the white South. He was an avid, ferocious segregationist, opposed to civil rights legislation. In the wake of the Supreme Court`s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, a ruling that segregation in schools was unconstitutional, Senator Eastland declared the self will not abide or obey. Three years later, in 1957, Eastland told journalist Mike Wallace that Black people actually want to be segregated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES EASTLAND, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: I`m suggesting that the vast majority of the Negroes want their own school, their own hospitals, their own churches, their own restaurants --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Their own buses?

EASTLAND: Well, now, it would be impractical to operate to two sets of buses, certainly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Ah, that Senator Eastland, practical guy. You can`t say he was impractical. So, it should come as no surprise that that man, the one who Roger Wicker gave a shout out to, describing a proud lineage that he was inheriting and being gifted, that Democratic Senator James Eastland of Mississippi, Roger Wicker`s distant predecessor, did everything he could to stop the confirmation of Constance Baker Motley, the first black woman appointed to the federal judiciary.

After her nomination by Democratic President Lyndon Johnson, the Democratic Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, none other than James Eastland, delayed Motley`s confirmation process for seven months. He even tried to smear her as a communist.

As the New York Times reported, "Senator James O Eastland, Democratic of Mississippi read testimony to a Senate Internal Security subcommittee hearing that Mrs. Motley had been active in the Young Communist League in 1942 and 1943.

And Senator Eastland had good reason to be upset with Constance Baker Motley considering her wildly successful work of desegregation for not only was she a law clerk for Thurgood Marshall at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and wrote the original complaint in the Brown v Board of Education case.

This is her Constance Baker Motley headed to court with James Meredith to gain his admission to Ole Miss in 1962. She led the legal campaign that resulted in the desegregation of the University of Mississippi. So you can understand why a guy like Senator James Eastland didn`t like her.

And let me tell you, Senator Eastland was no Thurgood Marshall fan either. Eastland was one of 11 senators who voted against confirming the first Black man to ever serve on the Supreme Court. The nomination and confirmation of Thurgood Marshall was a historic achievement in the midst of the Civil Rights fight in 1967.

There were 95 Supreme Court justices before Thurgood Marshall. And of course, just take a look, it`s pretty easy to see what they have in common. They`re all men and they`re all white. Every single justice, 95 of them in a row, was a white man until 1967 and Thurgood Marshall.

For more than 175 years, the qualifications needed to serve on the Supreme Court were that you had to be a man and you had to be white. That was the quota. Those 95 member, the beneficiary of the rules at the time in Roger Wicker`s words.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WICKER: The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination.

GALLO: Yes.

WICKER: And while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The good news is Roger Wicker, the son of Ole Miss Hall of Famer Thomas Frederick Wicker, made a United States senator by Trent Lott and Haley Barbour as risen to a position in which he will have the chance to change the course of history. All he has to do is cast his vote for the next Supreme Court Justice based on her qualifications to be there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:50:00]

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS: It`s possible we`ve all marinated for so long in the casual racism of affirmative action that it seems normal now to reduce human beings to their race.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The fact that he`s willing to make a promise at the outset that it must be a Black woman, I got to say that`s offensive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

CRUZ: You know, Black women are what six percent of the U.S. population. He`s saying to 94 percent of Americans, I don`t give a damn about you. You are ineligible.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): For Lindsey Graham to stand there and television and defend Joe Biden`s picked for a Black justice on Supreme Court which is the most racist thing, I thought we`re done with racism in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s always amazing to me to watch these mediocrities and legacy cases yelping about affirmative action. No matter how qualified, respected and experienced Joe Biden`s eventual nominee at the Supreme Court might be, there`s just no convincing this gang that a Black woman could ever belong there alongside such high caliber white men.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRETT KAVANAUGH, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: We drank beer, my friends and I, the boys and girls. Yes, we drank beer. I liked beer. I still like beer. We drank beer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Back in 2018, that was almost four years later, it continues to be remarkable. So, how all this impact the eventual nominee`s confirmation and how much Republican fight President Biden`s pick?

Andrew Robinson is a professor at the Quinnipiac School of Law and a former Connecticut Superior Court Judge. She recently wrote a Washington Post piece titled history shows why it`s time for a Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Maya Wiley is a civil rights attorney and former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Civil Division for the Southern District of New York. And both joins me now.

Professor Robinson, I wonder if you could make the case on the merits that you do in your op-ed about why this is an important time to do precisely as Joe Biden`s doing.

ANGELA ROBINSON, PROFESSOR, QUINNIPIAC SCHOOL OF LAW: Well, this is a demonstration of Black women`s excellence in the legal profession, and especially in the judiciary, and it`s 150 years in the making. You know, the first black woman lawyer was 150 years ago, and it`s taken this long for Black women to have the opportunity to sit on the highest court in the nation. So, this is time to demonstrate the excellence that we have.

HAYES: One of the things I think people don`t get, Maya, is that this -- the Supreme Court has actually always had these kinds of considerations, these demographic considerations. Having a Jewish justice was a very big deal and very groundbreaking. Having a Catholic justice when it first happened was a big deal. Then there was like a Catholic seat and a Jewish seat. They were just understood to be that in precisely the same way, with precisely the same worries and considerations about representation and what it meant.

This is much, much older than anything that has happened in Biden`s announcement on the campaign and now.

[20:55:10]

MAYA WILEY, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Yes. And last I heard the sitting Black Supreme Court Justice, who was appointed by a Republican was appointed to Thurgood Marshall seat. And I don`t recall any Republican saying Clarence Thomas was not qualified because he was Black, despite the fact that there was clear decision that they had to put a Black person in that spot.

And I also want to point out something else to your point, Chris, which is this notion of qualification. I wrote a week ago that we had to expect the attack on the qualifications of these highly, not just qualified, highly qualified candidates we`re hearing are under consideration by the President.

And that what I just want to point out is, if you look at -- we`ve had 17 Chief Justices of the Supreme Court. They have all been white men. And nine of them never sat a day on a bench, none of them. And if you look at how many Black people have been Supreme Court Clerks, which is one of the ways we`re told someone is qualified, well, between 2005 and 2017 85 percent of them were White men.

So, the reality is, we`ve had qualified candidates who had been blocked from entry into the old boys club because it`s all about network, it`s not about know-how.

HAYES: Yes. And it`s such a great point. And I laugh at the Ted Cruz clip, Professor Robinson, that we played coming in where he says, you know, it`s an insult. There`s 330 million Americans, as if like every Supreme Court search, like just starts with, like, all 330 million Americans, like, going through, when in fact, it`s quite the opposite.

I mean, it is the ultimate insanely credential. And in fact, I think you can even argue excessively so that over the years, the considerations of who could be a Supreme Court justice have actually shrunk even if there`s been expansions in along diversity lines in terms of race and gender, that this -- you know, and the people under consideration are in this tiny little echelon of folks who have achieved this experience credentials.

ROBINSON: Yes, absolutely. And I wanted to say at the outset, please, thank you for inviting me to have this conversation with you because it`s definitely a passion of mine. You`re absolutely right. 93 percent of the justices who have sat on the Supreme Court have been white men, and they are coming from an increasingly small pool.

It`s kind of interesting and ironic to me that when the only justices were white men, we pulled from many different sectors. We pull from executive branch, legislative prayer.

HAYES: Right.

ROBINSON: We took people who had state court service. But as soon as we started getting a little bit more diverse, we started shrinking the pool within which we could select justices. And that`s why this appointment is so exciting because no matter who it is, they are going to bring some diverse background and some much-needed life experience.

HAYES: You know, that`s a great -- that`s a profound point. You`re saying that essentially this increasing credentialisms related to the kind of demographic threat, that it`s the -- it`s the sort of bastion that`s used as a country gets more diverse, as more diverse candidates are considered.

It`s also someone made this clip that it`s not mine, Maya, that you know, nothing gives light to the idea of this being meritocracy in a country of 300 million people that two of the nine justices went to high school together. Like, come on. Like, what are we doing here, when we`re talking about who is getting fed into this very, very elite body?

WILEY: Yes.

ROBINSON: Well, and that is --

WILEY: Its network, right?

HAYES: Right.

WILEY: And actually, nothing is more exclusive to all the people who are White in this country who didn`t go to an Ivy League school, who didn`t go to the top high school, but who might be totally qualified for whatever position they seek.

And the one thing that has always been true about the challenges of the civil rights movement to these just, you know, ridiculous bar to entry for people who are Black or people who are Latino is that it has opened up more opportunity for people who are White. And that gets lost every time we hear the attack on "affirmative action." It has always required qualification.

What it has done is attack the mechanisms that actually exclude far too many people, including people who are White because they didn`t go to those elite schools or they didn`t know the guy down the hall who`s making all the decision.

HAYES: Interesting point. Angela Robinson and Maya Wiley, thank you both.

ROBINSON: Thank you.

