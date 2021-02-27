Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/26/21

Summary:

Tonight, the House just moments away from voting on an enormous

relief package to help rescue this country. The New York Times is reporting

the FBI is said to have singled out a potential assailant in Sicknick`s

death. Conservatives cheer on effort to overturn the election at CPAC.

Transcript:

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I want to thank Dr. Anthony Fauci, Representatives

Joyce Beatty and Brenda Lawrence from the Congressional Black Caucus, all

of our other guests are amazing, amazing REIDOUT viewers, and also these

fabulous people who were in our audience tonight, all of you who submitted

great questions, and our great audience behind me in the Zoom -- look at

them, they look so great.

That is it for tonight on tonight`s REIDOUT. Here`s my mask. I got to show

you guys. I got my little readout mask here in honor of all of this. Be

sure to join us on Monday. My special guest will be Stacey Abrams. Good

night and stay with MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice-over): Tonight, on ALL IN.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): You know, on January 6th, I objected during the

Electoral College certification. Maybe you heard about it.

HAYES: Republicans celebrate insurrection as the rest of Congress works on

an American rescue.

Tonight, the big vote on the COVID relief bill and how the minority party

is undermining it.

Then, the New York Times reports a major break in the death of a Capitol

police officer at the hands of the Trump mob.

Plus, what we learned from day one of a very Trumpy CPAC. And the

Washington Post`s David Ignatius on what we`re learning about the role the

Saudi Crown Prince in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi when ALL IN starts

right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. You know,

one year ago, exactly a year ago, our leadership was publicly denying the

coronavirus would even be a factor in our lives even though they knew at

the time differently. On this very day last year, ex-President Trump told

us, "You have 15 people, meaning 15 cases, and the 15 within a couple of

days is going to be down close to zero. That`s a pretty good job we`ve

done."

Here we are tonight with the House just moments away from voting on an

enormous relief package to help rescue this country from the economic ruin

and devastation brought about by the negligence and incompetence of that

administration, their denialism, their response to the pandemic.

This one point trillion -- $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan Act is the

first signature piece of legislation, of course, that the Biden

administration and the Democratic majorities in Congress. It contains

$1,400 checks for millions of Americans, more for households that have

kids, vaccination money to crush the virus, a boost to unemployment

payments, increase child tax credits.

If it sounds like a good bill to you, if that sounds like good stuff,

you`re not alone. It is wildly popular, OK. Republican mayors support it

and Republican governors support it, major CEOs support it, labor unions

support it, activist groups support it. More than three quarters of voters

want it including 60 percent of Republicans.

It is a huge step towards improving the lives of millions of Americans, and

people know that. There is however, and you might have heard this, one part

of the package that looks like it will not make it through, and it is also

one of the most popular parts. That`s a proposed federal minimum wage

increase to $15.00 an hour. That`s up from the $7.25 we have right now.

And to be clear, this also pulls really well. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll

found some 59 percent of respondents said they supported the idea with 34

percent opposing it. Just doing the math there, that`s plus 25. You get

plus 25 in a poll, you`re doing pretty well, OK.

There`s also a lot of economic literature supporting the idea that raising

the minimum wage would be good for the economy. But it probably won`t make

it through the Senate because as you may have seen or heard last night or

today, the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage cannot be

increased through the budget reconciliation process which is a sentence you

need a translator for. It almost sounds like a parody of Senate

proceduralism.

The Senate Parliamentarian, she said that only some things can go through

that process. They have to be germane to the budget and the minimum wage

does not qualify. It`s not germane enough to the budget. OK, the Biden

administration has said they`ll respect the decision. Progressives are

warning, on the other hand, Biden to hold the line on the wage hike, do

what they can to get it through.

But the broader issue here OK, just to take a step back, the broader issue

is that over the last 10 to 12 years particularly under Mitch McConnell`s

stewardship, particularly during the Obama years, the Senate stopped being

a body of majority rule and started being a body in which 60 votes, a

supermajority is necessary for basically everything.

And this has transformed the senate by introducing another veto choke point

into American politics that already has a ton of them, and it has

threatened in a dire way the functionality of Congress. And Democratic

Senators, get this, represent about 183.7 million people and Republican

senators represent 144 million. So, nearly 40 million more people despite

the Senate being 50-50 evenly split.

Senate Republicans have not represented a majority of Americans since 1996.

That was the only two-year period when that happened in the last 30 years.

There are all kinds of features of the U.S. constitution and current U.S.

institutions that empower minority rule that Republicans exploit, the

Electoral College. And it has brought us to the precipice of a kind of

Democratic unraveling.

Now, some people are arguing Kamala Harris should use her power as

president of the Senate to overrule the parliamentarian. And that may or

may not be the way to go. I`m not sure Democrats have the votes. The core

thing here though, lest we all get too wrapped up in Senate procedures, we

need to restore majority rule and small-D democracy to American

institutions or we as a nation are in a lot of trouble.

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri knows the challenges of

working low-wage jobs as a single mother who raised two kids. Last night,

she tweeted, "People don`t care about keeping the filibuster. People don`t

care about listening to the parliamentarian. People care about getting the

relief they need. Do what it takes to raise a minimum wage to at least

$15.00."

And Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri joins me now. Congresswoman, first

let me start, you`re going to have a vote tonight. I think it`ll be your --

it`ll be your first vote on a major piece of legislation. There`s been

other legislation, the Equality Act, but this is the biggest thing that you

will be voting on. How do you -- how do you feel about that? How do you

feel about where things stand?

REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I`m ready to get it done. I mean, you know, we`ve

been sitting and waiting, and I know, you know, all of these things have to

happen first. Tonight, we need to get this done. The American people sent

us to Congress with a clear mandate, Chris, do the absolute most we can to

provide real relief to everyday people.

True COVID-19 relief means raising the minimum wage to at least $15.00 per

hour. No matter what the Senate Parliamentarian says, run us our money.

That`s what Saint Louis and the country deserves, nothing less.

HAYES: You -- I mean, you`re someone I think you would say, you come from a

different background and a lot of folks you`re serving with. And from a

different place and have different life experiences. And you know, I just

from your perspective as someone I think who is closer to being a low-wage

worker trying to make ends meet with kids than a lot of your colleagues,

what it would mean for the minimum wage to be raised for those kinds of

folks?

BUSH: It is the difference between receiving your paycheck after the end of

a week or bi-weekly and having money to pay all the bills or most of the

bills versus having money to pay one of the bills and then deciding how

much food can I buy or do I buy -- do I buy a medication or can I buy --

you know, how -- what kind of toilet paper.

The thing is, someone had asked one day, they said, well, you know, how

much -- you know, what about buying milk? Like, is that -- you know, I hear

there`s this thing about buying milk. It`s the difference between somebody

going where can I go get the $2.50 milk from or what food pantry can I go

to get my basic -- my basic needs met, and then what do I have to go other

places to get.

Like this is a real thing. What about shutoffs, you know. I know what it`s

like to come home every day wondering it -- will my -- will there be a

letter pasted to my door saying 10 days of -- you know, pay in 10 days or

vacate. Will my electricity be off when I make it home? Will there be a

note saying that my gas was turned off, you know?

If you haven`t lived like that -- you know, we`re talking about $15.00,

Chris. We`re not talking about making anybody rich. This is the difference

between life and death for people. People do -- look, we`re talking about

communities also that have lived under decades of disinvestment. They don`t

care about Senate Parliamentary procedures and a filibuster. They care that

they can feed their families. They care that the lights are on and that

there is heat, that there is water. They care about those things. And we

owe that to the American people.

HAYES: You`re in a state -- obviously, your district is heavily Democratic.

But the state you`re in, Missouri, has trended quite conservative over the

last few election cycles, particularly the statewide level. It`s striking

to me that in 2018, your state, again, a state that is moving to the right

voted by referendum to raise the minimum wage in Missouri above the

federal, not to $15.00 but I think to $12.00 in a sort of incremental

fashion. What does that say to you about the politics of this issue just

broadly speaking?

BUSH: It says that people know that they have needs. And it doesn`t matter

if you have R or D, if you don`t have any affiliation to politics at all.

People know that hunger is real. That the pain of hunger, what your -- what

your body feels like when it`s hungry is real. When you can`t go to the

store to the pharmacy and pick up your medications, when you have to make

that decision between paying rent and getting your medications, people know

that that`s a real thing. And so they understand that.

And also, they understand that we should -- it`s $15.00 where we really

should be, you know. And so, we have in Missouri we`ve seen progressive

issues, you know, passed in our state but not necessarily very many

progressive politicians. So, that`s where we have to do the education. But

$15.00, we got to bring that home.

HAYES: Senator Thune, I saw a number of Republicans who -- Republicans are,

I think the entire Senate caucus opposed minimum wage. I don`t think it

would get a single vote either in the -- in the House. Maybe I`m mistaken.

Senator Thune who`s the minority whip, you know, he was saying, "I started

working busing tables at the Star Family Restaurant for $1.00 an hour and

slowly moved up to cook, the big leagues for a kid like me to earn $6.00 an

hour. Businesses in small towns survive on narrow margins. Mandating $15.00

minimum wage."

Historians have pointed out that $6.00 in 1979 is like $23.00 today. But it

was interesting to me he said kid because I think there is a conception a

lot of people have and a lot of Republicans have sort of fed into that

these are all teenagers making the minimum wage. What`s your response to

that?

BUSH: Not at all. Not at all. We`re talking about adults. We`re talking

about middle-aged adults. We`re talking about our elders. You know, and

regardless of the age, when I show up to work and I do a job, pay me my

money. Pay me a wage that is decent because the work that I`m doing is

decent.

If I`m stocking shelves, you want those shelves straight, so you need to

pay me a wage to make sure that I can hold my head up high enough and hop

up on the ladder to be able to make sure that the products are set up on

the shelf right. If I`m cooking your food, make sure that I`m mentally OK

and physically OK to be able to cook your food because you want to eat

that, right, you know?

So, it shouldn`t matter the age of the person. And what he said is

unbelievable, his words, because the thing is if -- you know, I worked for

$5.35 an hour. I remember getting $0.10 merit raises. It`s not raise, it`s

$0.10 merit raises. But you know what, it kept me in a position of poverty,

it kept me hurting. Why do we want others to have to go through that? I

don`t -- and the fact that I don`t make that money now, I don`t want others

to go through it.

Like, what type of elected official says I have it, you know you have to

fix it yourself. No. No, no, no. Take care of your people and that`s what

I`m doing. That`s what Saint Louis deserves. That`s what this country

deserves.

HAYES: All right, Congresswoman Cori Bush who will be voting on this relief

package -- the House version does have the minimum wage increase in it.

We`ll see how that ends up. Thank you so much for your time. I really,

really appreciate it.

BUSH: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: All right, at CPAC last year, a Trump impersonator got kicked out

for running around with a woman thrown over her shoulder and interrupting a

Mike Pence speech. I don`t know if you`ve seen this footage. It turns out

that was comedian Sacha Baron Cohen who was filming his new Borat movie

which subsequently came out. So, when I saw this image of a literal golden

idol of Donald Trump being wheeled around, my immediate thought was surely

it had to be a bit. Surely this has to be Sacha Baron Cohen back at CPAC.

Well, we did some research and we will tell you the whole story next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Tonight, a breakthrough in the homicide investigation into the death

of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the Trump mob insurrection

of the Capitol on January 6th. The New York Times reporting the FBI is said

to have singled out a potential assailant in Sicknick`s death. Citing law

enforcement officials, the Times reports, an investigators suspect his

death was related to an irritant like mace or bear spray that he had

inhaled during the riot, and that investigators have now pinpointed a

person seen on video of the -- of the riot who attacked several officers

with bear spray including Officer Siknik.

They have not yet named the suspect. The news comes just days after the

arrest of a reTIRED NYPD officer named Thomas Webster who the FBI says was

caught on police bodycam attacking a D.C. Metro Police Officer with a

flagpole during the insurrection.

I want to bring in Ryan Reilly the Senior Justice Reporter at HuffPost.

Ryan, this is The New York Times reporting, the Justice Department not

commenting on it. But it has been a strange source of mystery that you and

i have talked about, the total lack of information about what exactly the

cause of Officer Sicknick`s death was, what led up to it. It appears like

maybe there`s some breakthrough here.

RYAN REILLY, SENIOR JUSTICE REPORTER, HUFFPOST: It does. And I mean, these

attacks on police officers haven`t been really focused on or really

resolved in a lot of cases. So, today, HuffPost broke a story where we

identified the person who we`ve seen actually tasering Officer Mike Fanone

who was with the Metropolitan Police Department.

And he was wearing a red MAGA hat, and we actually zeroed in on him. And

the amazing thing about this is the FBI actually received a tip about this,

received multiple tips about this more than a month ago but had not

actually followed up until we actually went through and contacted the

bureau. And only then did they follow up with the key witness in this case.

And this is someone who could have killed an officer. This was someone who

-- you know, this officer was abducted into the crowd. He talked about you

know how he cried out. He thought he was going to die. He thought, you

know, that he was -- he was thinking he wasn`t going to see his four

daughters again.

I mean, this was an officer who could have been killed in that crowd and

said that people were saying kill him with his gun. There`s evidence out

there and it`s been public for more than a month that they identified this

person who, you know, tasered him during this assault. And he wasn`t even

on that list of people the FBI were sort of looking for. And it wasn`t

until, you know, they got a little, you know, a little bit of a kicked that

they actually followed through with the witness here.

So, I mean, the scope of this is just overwhelming I think, and that`s the

thing you sort of have to remember. You know, I --

HAYES: Yes, that --

REILLY: Yes.

HAYES: No, I mean, I remember when Officer Fanone, when we first saw that

video, people thought that might be Sicknick, right. But what we later

learned is that a bunch of police officers were assaulted in a whole

variety of ways with a whole variety of implements. And tracking who did

what is -- has been a real process.

REILLY: Yes. I mean, it`s an astonishing amount of work. And I think that -

- you know, one thing that, you know, I have to remember even after, you

know, a decade now covering the bureau is that the FBI has this reputation

as this sort of extraordinary crime-fighting bureau. And you know, it is a

really, you know, high-tech, you know, bureau but they are still -- it`s

still made of human beings and it`s still this mass bureaucracy.

And, you know, you sort of have this idea of oh, they must be working on

something behind the scenes, but this is just such an astonishingly large

investigation with, you know, I mean, thousands of pieces, millions of

pieces of evidence, right, and you know, hundreds of suspects and hundreds

of thousands of tips.

And it`s just organizing that in some fashion that is just this

overwhelming task, I think, for the bureau. And you know, it`s not one that

necessarily, you know, a bureaucratic institution is equipped to sort of

organize very easily. This isn`t something that they`re sort of set up to

do.

HAYES: Yes. We`re going to see -- we`ll be following these developments

very closely. I think we`re up to 300 arrests if you`re not mistaken. Ryan

Reilly who`s been one of the best reporters on this beat, thank you very

much.

REILLY: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: And as investigators continue to arrest and charge the January 6th

rioters, the big lie that prompted the attempted insurrection was being

celebrated at the annual gathering of conservatives known as CPAC. This

image captures the unofficial theme this year, the idolatry of the twice

impeach former president. The man who the mob attacked the capital for

who`s going to give his first post-presidential speech at CPAC this

weekend.

To be clear, that is actually real it. Is not some stunt for the next Borat

movie, just pure irony-free Trump idolatry? The Orlando Sentinel spoke to

the artist behind the statue who said he tried donating it at Trump`s

residence in Mar-a-Lago on the former president`s birthday but was stopped

by Secret Service. I think that makes some sense.

He said, he hopes it ends up in Trump`s presidential library someday. It`s

a piece of Americana, he said. It certainly is. It`s going to go down in

history. Now, movement of conservative these days is really

indistinguishable from that statute, from the worship of Trump. I mean,

there`s a reason people have been comparing the statute to the biblical

golden calf.

Worshiping Trump also, of course, means pushing the big lie about the

election. The chair of the group that organizes the conference, Matt

Schlapp, told the Washington Post that the idea that we`re going to come up

with some kind of conservative platform at CPAC, it rings a little hollow.

Schlapp adding, right now, half the country feels cheated by the media

coverage of the election, so we`re going to go back and cover the facts

that most people in the media canceled.

There`s lots going on there. What he`s saying is the whole point of the

conferences this year is to try to basically keep trying to con America

into believing trump won, that the election was stolen. And that played in

the room. Just listen to the crowd`s reaction with Senator Josh Hawley

brought up his efforts to overturn the will of the American people.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAWLEY: You know, on January 6th, I objected during the Electoral College

certification. Maybe you heard about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: One speaker even went so far as to suggest the insurrection itself

was not a dark day in American history but a grand celebration of unity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WAYNE DUPREE, HOST, WAYNE DUPREE SHOW: If Joe Biden wants to talk unity,

there was unity there on that day because America is sick and tired of

being pushed down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: CPAC is not some fringe gathering. This is where the Republican

Party is. In addition to Hawley, today`s speakers include Don Jr., Tom

Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, many other prominent Republicans including Ted

Cruz, made a joke about going to Cancun while his state suffered and called

mask rules dumb, and mocked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for

fearing for her life during the violent insurrection.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): We stand together and defend liberty, defend the

constitution, defend the bill of rights of every American. In the immortal

words of William Wallace, freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: While, the unofficial theme of CPAC was the worship of Donald Trump,

the official theme of the event is America Uncanceled which was undermined

before it even began when CPAC canceled a speaker for anti-Semitic and

other comments.

Today, many of the speakers seem to want to cancel Congresswoman Liz Cheney

for voting to impeach Trump. Don Jr. who tried and failed to get a laugh by

dubbing the conference TPAC, as in Trump PAC, I guess, also workshopped a

type five attacking Cheney.

DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP: Speaking of bombing the

Middle East, have you seen Liz Cheney`s poll numbers? No, seriously, Liz

Cheney and her politics are only slightly less popular than her father is

at a quail hunt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Just drop-dead hilarious stuff. Elaina Plott is covering CPAC as

National Political Reporter for the New York Times and she joins me now.

Elaina, I thought the Matt Schlapp quote was so, you know, honest,

transparent that this is not about policy. It`s not about like some

conservative ideology. It`s like we want to re-litigate our grievances. Has

that been your experience on the ground there?

ELAINA PLOTT, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: It has,

Chris. And what`s interesting is it`s not even about necessarily an

opposition to the current administration or, you know, Democratic policies

at the moment. Congress is of course debating a massive stimulus package

right now. It was not mentioned at one point in the events today, and I was

there beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Nobody mentioned it at all. And everything I would say was largely rooted

in hoping to re-litigate the presidential election. But even that, I think

as I say, it is sort of charitable. Because I think the idea that the

election was "rigged" as one of the speakers put it today has just become

canon with the Republican Party`s base.

HAYES: Yes. It`s so fascinating. I want to just hone in on this. I mean,

right now there are members of Congress -- I just talked to Cori Bush who`s

in Washington D.C. They`re going to vote on this package tonight in the

House. There`s a bunch of Republican House members who are in CPAC who sign

their proxy voting forms so they can proxy vote, saying that they can`t be

in Washington because of the public health emergency. They`re down in a

convention center in Orlando. And no one`s talking about the single biggest

policy issue on the table in America right now.

PLOTT: Yes. I mean, the extent to which the pandemic or the coronavirus was

mentioned at all, it was usually framed as a way of making fun of pandemic-

related restrictions. So Ted Cruz made fun of the idea of wearing masks in

restaurants. He did that even after as, you know, I`m sure you saw two CPAC

organizers had to suspend events for a bit to go on stage and remind people

to wear their masks.

The Hyatt Regency which is hosting the conference here in Orlando does have

rules that masks have to be worn at all times. So, it was interesting to

see the organizers try to frame their plea as an appeal of sorts to private

property rights and the rule of law and kind of trying to couch it in

whatever rhetoric they thought might actually, you know, do some good.

But ultimately, they were met with tons of boos and jeers, people yelling

freedom. And so it was a bit for naught.

HAYES: I think -- do we have that? I think we actually have the clip of

that moment, if I`m not mistaken. Let`s just take a look since you

described it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please, everyone, when you`re in the ballroom, when

you`re seated, you should still be wearing a mask. So, if everybody can go

ahead work on that. I know -- I know it`s not the most fun --

CROWD: Freedom.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have the right --

CROWD: Freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Yes, that -- I feel bad for that young woman trying to get the crowd

to comply with that. I`m also struck by -- as I was watching some of the

speeches today and some of the highlights, you know, the idea of America

Uncanceled is the theme, that so much of what they`re railing about was

about things that aren`t even political in a sense or have to do with

governing.

Like, they`re mad that there`s a disclaimer on the Muppets, and that`s a

big thing to talk about, or Mr. Potato Head, or whatever cultural

grievance. But nothing that like you could write a bill to deal with. Is

that -- that seems to me the thrust of much of what the sort of grievance

and anger has been throughout the first day.

PLOTT: Well, to me that`s been such a huge thing -- theme of the Trump era

on the right which is that they are -- you know, it`s very popular right

now to assure the base that you will fight. Less clear, however, is what

they want to fight for. I mean, speakers, you know, had many opinions on

what they should be fighting against.

But as you said, it wasn`t, you know, whatever amendment so and so recently

put forth, even the idea of opposing something like ObamaCare feels kind of

quaint in this way. These were as you said, large-scale cultural grievances

that animated President Trump, and that I think CPAC, at least based on my

reporting, has only affirmed that this will continue to define the future

of the party as you showed in a clip Donald Trump Jr. tried to rebrand it

as TPAC.

It didn`t quite land but I can report that there is still sort of that

reverence of Donald Trump here and Ted Cruz and a number of other speakers

said quite clearly that Donald Trump is still the leader of the Republican

Party. And because of that, this sort of apolitical, more gauzy, cultural

grievances steeped in things like race and identity are continually --

going to continue to be the momentum behind the party rather than anything

even slightly more granular.

And Ron DeSantis, I`ll just note, said right in his introductory remarks

this morning, that, you know, basically the threat from the left right now

is too urgent, too severe for conservatives to waste time with "academic"

discussions about policy.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (on camera): That is striking. Elaina Plott great,

great, great download for us today. Thank you so much for coming on the

show.

PLOTT: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia approved the mission

that ended in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Why

are we just getting this newly released intelligence report today and what

is the Biden administration going to do about it? David Ignatius from the

Washington Post is here to talk about it ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA): I rise to speak on a topic I`ve often spoken about

on the floor. We`ve been at continuous war since September 14, 2001 when

Congress passed an authorization of military force to go after the

perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks.

The conflict has been going on so long that many are somewhat immune to it.

I heard a high schooler recently say, war is all I have ever known. It`s

the status quo. It`s the background music to daily life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was four years ago in 2017, and here we are in 2021 and very

little has changed. That background music is still playing coming on two

decades now.

And today, Tim Kaine released a new statement about the latest airstrikes

in Syria undertaken by the new Democratic president saying, the American

people deserve to hear the administration`s rationale for these strikes and

its legal justification for acting without coming to Congress, demanding a

full briefing.

The Pentagon says last night`s bombing on the border with Iraq targeted

Iranian backed militants, and that it was retaliation for a mid-February

rocket attack in Iraq which killed the U.S. contractor and wounded and

American servicemember.

In this, the modern era of the war on terror, and even actually even a

little before the war on terror started, strikes in the Middle East and

Central Asia were kind of bizarre ritual for incoming presidents usually

within their first month.

Again, before 9/11 but 27 days into his presidency, George W. Bush launched

an attack on Iraqi radar sites. Just three days into his first term,

President Obama ordered a drone strike in Pakistan. President Trump was in

office for all of nine days before he launched a Special Forces raid in

Yemen.

Now, 37 days since his inauguration, President Biden launched his first

strike in the region. Here`s what the President said about it today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER ALEXANDER, NBC NEWS REPORTER: Mr. President, what message are you

sending to Iran?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You can`t get -- you can`t act

with impunity. Be careful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s not -- it`s not wild eyed or unreasonable, OK. There has been a

series of rocket attacks against American personnel in Iraq that that`s

something that really happened. There was a determination that they would

escalate unless there was some kind of disturb -- deterrence that was

restored. And so, the U.S. government kept these facilities and the details

of that one exchange, it doesn`t seem crazy.

But that, of course, is the whole problem of the forever war. Each

individual action or reaction has some kind of plausible justification.

But when you add them up in the aggregate, you get a kind of collective

madness, which is us at war for 20 straight years. Conducting military

activities in dozens of countries, forever in perpetuity. Presidents just

coming into office and ordering strikes and bombs and squads.

The only solution is to decisively break with the legacy as hard as that

is. Bring American troops home and stop bombing other countries.

Beyond the situation with Iran and Syria, the Trump administration left

President Biden with a lot of ugly things to deal with in the region,

particularly the Trump embrace of a Saudi regime that we now know for

certain, authorize the murder of a Washington Post columnist. That shocking

report is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Just over two years after the brutal murder of Washington Post

columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the U.S. is publicly blaming the Crown Prince of

Saudi Arabia for his death and dismemberment.

Jamal Khashoggi, who had been critical of the regime in Saudi Arabia walked

into the Kingdom`s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2nd, 2018. He

was told to come to deal with some paperwork, and he was never seen alive

again.

Turkish intelligence capture recording of the killing shared it with the

U.S. government. And suspicion immediately fell on Crown Prince Mohammed

bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, a close close ally of the Trump administration.

But Trump kept dissembling, even releasing a bizarre statement full of

explanation points. It could very well be that the Crown Prince had

knowledge of this tragic event. Maybe he did and maybe he didn`t. OK.

Tonight, we finally have the official public report confirming of the

conclusion, the CIA reached almost instantly after the assassination that

Jamal Khashoggi`s gruesome killing was approved by Saudi Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman.

David Ignatius is a foreign affairs columnist at the Washington Post where

his latest piece is titled Biden stood up for Jamal Khashoggi. What

happened to him should never happen again.

David, what`s the significance of this report being released?

DAVID IGNATIUS, FOREIGN AFFAIRS COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST (on camera):

Well, Chris, releasing the report that names the Saudi Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman says he approved the operation is a kind of

accountability. It names him, it shames him, it brings this to light.

But the obvious question then is, if the CIA found that he was responsible

for this killing of our Washington Post colleague, why isn`t he being in

some way punished for that?

Essentially, there are no sanctions against him as a result of this

finding. And unfortunately, I think it`s pretty clear that the Biden

administration for all of the criticism that Joe Biden had made of Saudi

Arabia has decided that it`s just too risky to U.S. interests to sanction

the person who is likely to be King of Saudi Arabia for many years to come.

And that`s a great disappointment for people who knew and loved Jamal

Khashoggi. That in the end, although, there`s a kind of accountability,

there are no significant sanctions against the person who by our own

account approved the killing.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, there was always -- you know, there it was -- there was

always this sort of phrasing around the time that this happened, I remember

very -- I remember covering it, it was -- it was such a shocking and

appalling story, enraging.

There was always the phrasing well, you know, MBS would have had to have

known, right? Things like this. I mean, what this intelligence has been

saying is like, he didn`t -- you know, it wasn`t like in the air, it was a

key -- someone said, like, green light and Mohammed bin Salman said, you

can go kill this person?

IGNATIUS: Look, Chris, unfortunately, the report, the version that we have

is actually thinner than I expected. It says that he approved the operation

to capture or kill Jamal Khashoggi. But it doesn`t say specifically, that

he ordered the killing.

And there`s a lot of evidence that you`d expect that our intelligence

agencies would have that is not cited in this report. So, in that sense, it

doesn`t move us a whole lot further, it`s really more analytical than it is

evidence of specific orders and decisions.

Perhaps, there are additional details that the CIA has that it wasn`t

prepared to declassify, but there really isn`t much more here than what we

knew almost two years ago.

And in that sense, I think there`s more that it would be good to know about

what exactly what we know about what happened.

HAYES: You mentioned the fact that there are no sanctions being directed at

Mohammed bin Salman, there are other people in Saudi Arabia that there will

be some sort of travel restrictions or sanctions aimed at. And you talked

about the kind of balance here of interest.

I mean, you know, there`s a real question here about what the U.S.-Saudi

relationship looks like going forward. And whether some kind of break with

the kind of very, I think, flawed and pathological codependence of these

two nations over many decades is on the horizon, or whether what today`s

signals is that we`re going to continue down this path?

IGNATIUS: Well, the language that Secretary of State Blinken used today,

which other administration officials have been using is that this is an

attempt to recalibrate the relationship but not rupture it.

Rupturing the U.S.-Saudi relationship, I think that probably would be

harmful to U.S. interests. But that doesn`t mean that we have to give a in

effect a waiver to somebody who are our own evidence says, authorized to

killing. That person should be subjected to greater sanctions. You`d think

they should be disallowed from traveling to the U.S., there should be a

visa ban on him. There should be something that says we really won`t allow

this going forward.

I think in the end, there was a decision the U.S.-Saudi relationship is so

important to U.S. security at a time when we really are at a standoff with

Iran that people decided to be careful. And that`s a -- that`s a

disappointment to people who loved and worked with Jamal Khashoggi.

HAYES: David Ignatius, thank you so much for coming on the show this

evening.

IGNATIUS: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Tonight, the House is poised to vote on the COVID relief bill that

millions of Americans are desperate for but Republicans are lining up

against it. Heather McGhee on the exclusionary tactics to the right, which

she calls drained pool politics. I`ll explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Sometime in the next few hours, the House will vote on President Joe

Biden`s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. And while the bill has

overwhelming Democratic support, it`s wildly popular. Republicans are dead

set against it.

And in part, because they have honed the kind of politics in which denying

good things to everyone, including their own constituents is worth it as

long as they can exclude the right people.

In the excellent new book The Some of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and

How We Can Prosper Together, author Heather McGhee looks at how a white

majority turned its back on government once it became strong supporter

civil rights.

Perfect example, sort of metaphor for the book, which is incredible and I

cannot recommend enough. The public swimming pools, right? Like the one

you`re seeing right there. All across the south particularly. At one time,

a symbol of government provided public good, right? A great thing for the

people.

For years, these pools were segregated and when black families sued and

they won the rights to swim in those pools, many cities and not just in the

south, rather than integrate them, just drained those pools. Got rid of

them, so that no one could use them.

A half century later, we are still suffering from what McGhee calls drained

pool politics. And Heather McGhee joins me now.

Heather, I have said this in multiple venues; on Twitter, in the podcast we

did. The book is incredible, extremely vitally important book for everyone

to read. Please, please, please do it. You can read it if you`re watching

us talk right now.

And this metaphor, I had been haunted by the metaphor, the drained pool

since you brought it up. I didn`t know the story. Why is it -- what does it

say about our politics, that story?

HEATHER MCGHEE, AUTHOR "THE SUM OF US" (on camera): The story of the

drained pool really stands in for the way America turned its back on the

formula that created the greatest middle class the world had ever seen.

Some of the greatest public investments and infrastructure that was the

envy of the world.

And instead, since civil rights, which of course was the last time the

majority of white people voted for a Democrat for president and voted for

the party of the New Deal.

Once it became also the party of civil rights, we`ve had rising inequality,

we have had a gutting of our public infrastructure and goods, a retreat

from the very sense of the public by the majority of the white voting

public.

And that has been something that has cost trillions of dollars in economic

growth, its cost in increases in poverty. And in my book, I talk about how

there is a cost for everyone from the zero-sum thinking that progress for

people of color has to come at white people`s expense.

HAYES: Right, because no one got to swim in the pools. The idea that, you

know, you have this thing, and rather than share it, it`s like, let`s not

have it. And then, you see this reflect in public opinion of this polling

data in the book, right?

65 percent of white people in 1956 believed the government ought to

guarantee a job to anyone who wanted one and to provide a minimum standard

of living in the country. White support cratered for these ideas between

1960 and 64, from nearly 70 percent to 35 percent, and has stayed low ever

since. Are we still in the shadow of that transformation?

MCGHEE: We really are. I mean, we have to remember that we need the

government to do its job to invest in our people in order to address

economic inequality.

And that, in fact, the corporate faction that has really ruled politics for

two generations now and delivered sort of manufactured poverty and

concentrations of wealth could not be succeeding without the majority of

white voters voting for the Republican Party time and time again.

So, you take the COVID relief bill, which is more popular than basically

anybody in Congress. And yet, the right wing is already saying we`re going

to use the zero-sum politics.

The Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina said, I see Joe Biden

opening up the border instead of opening up our schools, how is that taking

care of our children? Right? That`s that clear zero-sum. This bill, white

voters is not for you, even though of course, it obviously is. This bill is

for brown and black people.

And so, they feel confident in voting against pandemic relief, because they

know that white resentment of the idea of government that would put them

shoulder to shoulder with black and brown people is going to be enough to

keep them in power.

HAYES: One of the things I like -- love about your book and my takeaway

from it is also about how people on the left reconceived a building

multiracial solidarity for better government and for everyone to thrive.

That -- and you talked a little bit about, like, the discourse of privilege

and how privilege is absolutely present, omnipresent in American life. But

there are a lot of white people who don`t feel particularly privileged.

And you talk about ways in which stitching people together in a common

struggle across race so we can all get better things from our government.

MCGHEE: The book was written along a three-year journey where I talked to

hundreds of people. And the most inspiring and hopeful people were people

who had really rejected the zero-sum paradigm. They had linked arms across

lines of race and organized for things I began to call the solidarity

dividends. The idea of things that we can gain only together that we simply

can`t do on our own. And that racial resentment in the drained pool

politics has stopped from becoming more widespread.

Things like cleaner air when a multiracial coalition took on a big

polluter. Things like overturning a right-wing governor`s Medicaid

expansion veto with a multiracial coalition in one of the whitest states in

the country.

You know, we really do have to recognize that the multiracial anti-racist

coalition that we saw in Georgia, for example, is the key to delivering on

the promise of addressing inequality, and really recommitting to public

goods for all of the public, no matter what their color.

HAYES: You really see that this moment too when like the dividends of a

functioning government are so obviously life and death for so many people.

I mean, it`s the whole story of the book because it is disproportionately

hitting black brown indigenous folks, it is disproportionately crushing.

But it`s also terrible for everyone. And if we had a functioning

government, that would be better for everyone.

MCGHEE: That`s right, from the drained pool politics of the Texas power

outage to the pandemic response. If we had a public health system, if we

had universal health care, if we didn`t have the right wing politics that

said that basically, a disease that hit first and worst in black, brown and

indigenous communities was not going to bother and never going to reach

white America and red states, right? This is a blue state problem for those

other people. That was the rhetoric from the White House that zero-sum and

you see what it is cost this country.

You know, I truly believe that this whole right-wing playbook is also

really aided by the rule rigs of our government -- the rigged rules of our

government, right. I mean, obviously, we could have a $15.00 minimum wage

which is popular across the country.

(CROSSTALK)

HAYES: Right. We have to --

MCGHEE: (INAUDIBLE) of the filibuster, right?

HAYES: Restore majority rule. Heather McGhee whose book is called The Sum

of Us, thank you for making time tonight. It`s a great book. Please go

check it out. That is ALL IN on this Friday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW"

starts right now with Ali Velshi in for Rachel. Good evening, Ali.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>