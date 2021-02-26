Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/25/21

Summary:

The Pentagon is confirming tonight that U.S. military forces

conducted airstrikes against an infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed

militant groups in eastern Syria. 32 Republican mayors and governors across

the U.S. signed on to a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to take

immediate action on comprehensive Coronavirus relief legislation. The

Manhattan District Attorney now finally has Trump`s tax returns after the

Supreme Court shut down Trump`s final attempt to keep them hidden earlier

this week. President Joe Biden faces criticism for reopening a migrant

facility for children in Carrizo Springs.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You tolerate direct attacks on the embassy and on us

service members.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Thank you very much, General Barry McCaffrey. I

really appreciate you.

That is tonight`s REIDOUT. Tomorrow, we will present a very special edition

of this program live for the full hour with Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of

the Congressional Black Caucus, and other medical experts to discuss the

racial disparities in America`s COVID response. Don`t miss it all. "ALL IN

WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice-over): Tonight, on ALL IN. Republicans

refuse to quit Trump.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR, FOX NEWS: If the President was the party`s nominee,

would you support him?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The nominee of the party? Absolutely.

HAYES: Tonight, as COVID relief heads to a vote, how one half of Congress

is ignoring a crisis in favor of viral content. Then, the game of keep away

is finally over.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I`m not releasing tax

returns because as you know they`re under audit.

HAYES: I`ll talk to tax fraud prosecutors about what the Manhattan D.A. is

looking for now that he has physically obtained Trump`s tax returns.

Plus, fixing the energy grid in the wake of Texas. My exclusive interview

with the newly confirmed Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

And is the perpetrators of Trump`s disgraceful family separation policy try

to create a new controversy, Jacob Soboroff on what`s really happening on

the border when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. We start

tonight with Breaking News. The Pentagon is confirming tonight that U.S.

military forces conducted airstrikes against what they say is

infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in Eastern Syria.

The strike authorized by President Biden is the first military action of

this administration. And it comes in response to a series of rocket attacks

on U.S. targets inside Iraq. According to the Pentagon, the strikes

destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used, they

say, by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups.

For the latest, I want to bring in NBC News White House Correspondent Mike

Memoli by phone. Mike, what can you tell us about what just happened?

MIKE MEMOLI, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, Chris, this is

interesting when you consider several things we`ve been talking about a lot

in the last few days. One is a call that we also learned just happened

tonight between President and the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman.

There was an interesting moment at the White House today where Press

Secretary Jen Psaki downplayed what seemed to be a delay in that phone call

saying, there were some misreporting about when it was taking place. But in

the statement that we just received from the Pentagon, it was made clear

that this action was taken "together with diplomatic measures and including

constant consultation with our coalition partners."

We also know that Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Saudi

counterpart. And Biden has been making other calls to regional leaders in

the past few days. So, this suggests that this was something in the works

for days. And it also comes as we`ve already begun to hear criticism of the

nascent Biden administration from Republicans as they`ve made some

overtures to Iran about reigniting that nuclear deal.

The criticism from Republicans has been that there needs to be some sort of

clear signal sent to Iran, for their continued destabilizing actions in the

region. And well, now we seem to have a response of sorts from the Biden

administration. And in this statement, as well, from the Pentagon tonight,

they`re saying that this operation sends an unambiguous message that

President Biden will act to protect American coalition personnel.

We know, of course, that one of the conditions that the Biden

administration has set for renewed engagement with Iran in this nuclear

deal would be that any new agreement that they enter into would have to

expand beyond simply their efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and to

include some of their other destabilizing actions in the region.

And so, as the Biden administration is beginning to make its foreign policy

doctrines known, an important signal tonight here about their willingness

to take military action in order to back up their statements about this on

the record.

HAYES: Do we know what the results of the strike were? The wording from the

Pentagon was infrastructure, which suggests buildings, but there might have

been people in them. Do we know if that`s the case?

MEMOLI: No. And this is the earliest moments of just getting this

information from the White House now. Clearly, we would expect to have

additional briefings tonight, either from National Security Council

officials or the Pentagon. But at this point, we don`t have more

information than that, Chris.

HAYES: On that note, you said -- I mean, the sort of context if folks have

not been tracking this, of course, is that there has been a long simmering

and sometimes exploding, essentially, proxy war between the Shia Crescent

in the Middle East, particularly Iran, and its backing of Assad in Syria,

Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Sunni powers, particularly Saudi Arabia,

which is in very, very, very, very, very much opposed to any kind of

Iranian encroachments, has engaged in war in Yemen.

And the Trump administration signaled from day one, they would be heavily

throwing their weight behind the Saudis and the Gulf States, pulling out of

the Iran Deal, going Saudi Arabia first. We`re with you 100 percent. Do

whatever you want to do. The Biden administration now has signaled they`re

going to turn the other direction. This is an interesting move in that

context.

MEMOLI: Absolutely, Chris. I mean, the term that Press Secretary Jen Psaki

used from the podium today was recalibrating that relationship with Saudi

Arabia. No one perhaps better than Joe Biden understands the complexities,

the nuances, the pros and cons of our relationship with Saudi Arabia as a

former vice president, as the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Traditionally, we`ve seen Saudi Arabia as one of our key partners in

maintaining regional stability, but that has changed significantly. And the

Biden ministration has wanted to make a clear break from Trump

administration`s overtures to Saudi. You mentioned it. It was highly

unusual that the first foreign destination for President Trump was not

Canada, was not Mexico, was Riyadh.

I happen to be on that trip. We all remember that famous moment of the

president of the Saudi King in that orb as he was visiting an installation

there. There was a belief especially among the Biden team, many of whom

served, of course, in the Obama administration, that the Trump

administration through there a lot too far, especially with Mohammed bin

Salman, now the Crown Prince, he was Deputy Crown Prince at the beginning

of the Trump administration, his attaining elevation to Crown Prince is in

some ways the results of the Trump administration`s relationship,

especially with Jared Kushner who built a close relationship with Mohammed

bin Salman.

And when we saw what happened, of course, with Jamal Khashoggi, Biden

during the campaign talking about Saudi as a pariah state, there was

obviously going to be an effort to, as Jen Psaki put it today, recalibrate

at best, that`s very diplomatic way of putting it, this relationship.

But I think what tonight`s action shows, and the obvious coordination, the

consultations that have clearly been happening between American and Saudi

officials beyond just the President and the king in the last few days to

show that there is still a degree to which that we have to work with Saudi

Arabia, that they need to be consulted, and that their role in the region

is still going to be something that`s important in our foreign policy going

forward.

HAYES: All right, Mike Memoli, thank you so much for joining us on Breaking

News. We`ll bring you more information on these U.S. airstrikes tonight in

Syria as we get it. Turning now to the ongoing crisis here at home.

You know, it was one year ago today, a day that I will never forget, a day

that a previously unknown civil servant at the Centers for Disease Control,

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, warned that the Coronavirus may cause severe

disruption to our everyday life. She urged parents in this briefing she

gave a year ago today, to talk to their children`s schools about remote

learning. She said businesses should consider telecommuting options. At the

time, it all sounded apocalyptic.

HAYES: This is a special edition of ALL IN. As concern about the rapidly

spreading Coronavirus, tank stock markets for the second day in a row

today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn it`s only a

matter of time until the virus spreads to communities right here in the

United States.

The head of the CDC`s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory

Diseases said in a briefing today, "It is not so much a question of if this

will happen anymore, but rather more question of exactly when this will

happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness."

HAYES: Now, one year later, we are where we are largely because the person

in charge at the time, Donald Trump, was just not equipped to govern the

nation in the crisis. He was equipped to host a reality TV show and attack

people with his twitter.com account. And so, he trolled his way through a

pandemic, leaving us with 500,000 Americans dead, millions out of work, and

arguably the worst year in American life in many generations.

And yet, the lesson republicans learned was not, don`t be like that guy.

Instead, no, they see Donald Trump as the model for ascending in Republican

politics. The incentives on the right are not to be an effective politician

or to deliver for your state or your district. The incentives are to

attract as much attention as possible by being as outrageous and even cruel

as possible.

We saw this with Texas Senator Ted Cruz flying off to Cancun last week in

the midst of a major crisis in his state, millions losing power, heat, and

water after a series of winter storms. Ted Cruz thought was a good idea

because well, he sees his job is podcasting and tweeting and sharing his

takes, not really governing or helping people.

This is now a full-time endeavor for certain Republican members of Congress

like the now-infamous Congresswoman from Georgia who was kicked off her

committees after coming under fire for making bigoted, racist, and violent

comments.

The Congresswoman is engaging now in a personal and gross attack on her

colleague Marie Newman of Illinois following Newman`s wrenching, emotional

floor speech about her transgender daughter in support of the Equality Act.

That legislation, the Equality Act, passed in the House today. It would

prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Newman responded to the vitriol by placing a transgender pride flag by her

office door, which just so happens to be across the hall from Marjorie

Taylor Greene`s office, who then put up a taunting poster outside her door,

as reporter Matt Zeitlin noted, literally posting, but printing out that

poster and hanging it up on a wall, because that`s what she thinks being a

member of Congress is all about.

And it`s not just her. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, once seen as someone

with at least a kind of interesting, coherent ideology, lately, he`s been

spending his days trafficking and right-wing conspiracy theories. Today,

lobbing transphobic questions comparing gender reassignment surgery to

genital mutilation at President Biden`s nominee for Assistant Secretary of

Health, Rachel Levine, who would be the first openly trans-Senate confirmed

federal official.

There`s also Lauren Boebert, the freshman congresswoman known for

displaying her gun collection during the virtual committee meeting who has

been busy complaining about the government "replacing moms and dads with

bureaucrats" and about Hasbro dropping the Mr. And Mr. Potato Head.

Here`s the thing, though, all right. This is not what all Republican

politicians across the country are doing. There are different factions in

the Republican Party. There are Republican governors, for instance, even in

blue states, like Larry Hogan of Maryland who well, definitely Republicans

and doing a lot of things that liberals really oppose, my mind rightly.

They are at the very least engaged in the act of governing.

Hogan has approval ratings close to 70 percent in a very Democratic state.

But he`s got no national future in the Republican Party. You can clearly

see that divide in what`s been going on with this very badly needed

Coronavirus relief bill which probably will move for a vote in the House

tomorrow.

Republican leaders in Congress, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy,

bringing their whole kind of posters caucus together to oppose the $1.9

trillion bill. While local party leaders from across the country,

Republicans from Governor Jim Justice in West Virginia, to the mayor of

Oklahoma City are saying no, they need it, their constituents need.

In fact, the mayor of Oklahoma City is one of 32 Republican mayors across

this country who signed on to this letter to Congressional leaders urging

them "To take immediate action on comprehensive Coronavirus relief

legislation, including providing direct fiscal assistance to all cities,

which is long overdue."

And the mayor of Oklahoma City, Mayor David Holt joins me now. Great to

have you on, Mayor. Maybe we can just start with you telling us how your

city is doing amidst this pandemic.

MAYOR DAVID HOLT (R-OK), OKLAHOMA CITY: Well, thank you, Chris. You know,

obviously, we`ve had a similar experience to lots of other cities. Our

death per 100,000 is a little better than the rest of the state and a lot

better than the rest of the country, so that`s good. But we still lost

1,000 of our residents over the last year. So, that`s something we mourn

deeply.

And then obviously, there`s the economic fallout. And that`s something that

we`ll probably talk about in a minute, because it`s not only affected our

small businesses, but it`s also affected our ability as a city to provide

the services that people depend on. So, we`ve again, probably had a better

situation on that front than most cities, but we still lost a lot and we`re

still trying to recover.

HAYES: One of the most contentious issues throughout the whole last year in

previous rounds of Coronavirus relief was some sort of federal relief for

state and local governments. The mayors have -- that you signed on to

explicitly cited that as important in this package. What happens to your

city if there is no relief, if you just got to make do and chalk it up and

carry on?

HOLT: Well, we`re down five percent in our budget or I should say in our

revenue this fiscal year. And that has meant about four percent cuts to

police and fire and about 11 percent cuts to all our other city

departments. So, it means that we can`t provide services that people depend

on at the level they expect.

And we`re also one of the largest employers in the city of Oklahoma City.

We have 4,800 employees and we`ve had to freeze a lot of our hiring. In

other cities around the United States, they have had to lay people off. So,

I mean, that`s how it`ll affect us if we don`t get this support.

You know, we`ll live. I mean, the world will keep turning, but we`re not

providing the level of service that our citizens rightly expect. And we`ve

had the opportunity through previous, you know, federal actions to support

our local businesses, to support a lot of other entities, but we haven`t

been able to actually support ourselves. We have not been able to provide

ourselves relief for our revenue shortfalls. And that`s what we`d like to

see in this package.

HAYES: There was one point at which when this was first being discussed,

that then-Senate Majority Leader, now Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

referred to, and many Republicans did, as a blue state bailout. That they

were going to take federal tax dollars and throw it at the liberals who

were up to all sorts of crazy extravagant spending.

As a Republican mayor of a large city, like, what do you say to that? Are

we going to give you a blue state bailout here?

HOLT: No, I don`t know a single mayor or governor for that matter who isn`t

down and their revenues. And Oklahoma is a red state and our revenues are

down. Oklahoma City`s kind of a purple city, but our revenues are down. I

understand -- you know, I`ve heard those arguments. In my view, it would

be, there ways to address the need in the legislation if you want to match

the revenue -- you know, the support with the need, but everybody has a

need.

So, to say that to not support cities at all or not to support states at

all is a totally unreasonable position. Because whether you`re in a red

state or a blue state, a red mayor or a blue mayor, your revenues are down,

and your services are suffering as a result. That is a fact.

HAYES: There`s also vaccination money in this. And I see that some stats

from -- you`re in Oklahoma, 16 percent of the population has received two

doses, other eight percent has gotten one dose. That`s not bad. Would it --

would it help you to have specifically money for vaccination as supply

ramps up, you`re trying to get all the folks in your city?

HOLT: Well, absolutely. I mean, we`ll put it to good use. We just --

really, we need more doses more than anything. We have been very successful

here in Oklahoma City. We`ll get every dose that they send us, we`ll put it

in somebody`s arm in seven days. So, we just need more doses. If more money

into that means more doses for Oklahoma City, that`s what we need.

HAYES: If I`m not mistaken, I think you worked on the Hill at one point.

You`ve worked in Republican politics. I think you`ve worked in the George

W. Bush administration. When you look at the fact that Republican`s

Congressional leadership is now against this and whipping against it, like,

are you having conversations with your Republican senators, are you having

conversations with Republican Congressional Caucus and be like, guys, what

are we doing here?

HOLT: Well, we -- you know, I`ve gotten together with a whole bunch of

mayors from the state of Oklahoma, and we`ve been on Zoom with our

senators, and they hear us. You know, they understand the need. And I

should say, I`m better off than most mayors.

You know, back in the Cares Act, 35 cities got over 500,000, got direct

funding and we were one of those. We were the only city in the entire state

of Oklahoma who got direct funding, so everybody else really needs it even

more than we do. And we`ve articulated that. I understand there`s -- you

know, there`s a lot of other things in this bill and people have to -- you

know, our representation has to look at the big picture.

But I`m a one-issue voter. And if it helps Oklahoma City, and in this

package, by the way, would help Oklahoma City to the tune of $116 million,

I`m going to fight tooth and nail for that.

HAYES: Mayor David Holt of Oklahoma City, $116 million for Oklahoma City --

I don`t live in Oklahoma City, but it`s it sounds good to me, so I support

you, Mayor.

HOLT: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Thank you very much -- thank you very much for making some time

tonight. I really appreciate it.

HOLT: Absolutely. Be well. Thank you.

HAYES: All right, for five years, they`ve been out there unknown just out

of reach, like the suitcase and Pulp Fiction. But tonight, Trump`s taxes,

the actual documents, millions of pages of records of the real things are

in the hands physically of prosecutors. They`re being poured over by the

Manhattan District Attorney`s Office as we speak.

To quote TPM`s Josh Marshall today. "Sure, hope Trump didn`t do anything

wrong." That`s next.

HAYES: Even though Donald Trump was acquitted in a second impeachment trial

by 43 Senate Republicans, the legal exposure tailing the disgraced former

President, as well as his family and associates is creeping ever closer.

For starters, the Manhattan District Attorney now finally has Trump`s tax

returns after the Supreme Court shut down Trump`s final attempt to keep

them hidden earlier this week. Investigators now has several million pages

of Trump`s financial records in their possession, and crucially, it is more

than just his tax returns.

As Andrew Weissmann who led the prosecution of former Trump campaign

manager Paul Manafort points out, "The value of the Mazars documents is not

in the disclosure of tax returns. That is available to law enforcement from

the tax authorities. Accounting records enable a prosecutor to see how the

reported tax numbers were calculated. The underlying data is key to proving

criminal intent as it was in the Manafort investigation."

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is wasting no time getting to the

bottom of those records, apparently. The New York Times reported earlier

this week, Vance has enlisted a prominent former federal prosecutor to help

with the case with deep experience investigating and defending white-collar

and organized crime cases.

That is far from the end of the Trump family`s legal concerns. Court filing

earlier this week revealed Donald Trump Jr. was deposed on February 11th as

part of investigation into alleged misuse of contributions for his father`s

2017 inauguration. According to the filing by the D.C. Attorneys General

Office, Don Jr.`s testimony "raised further questions about the nature of

an invoice related to the inauguration and revealed evidence defendants

have not yet produced to the district."

Don Jr.`s sister, Ivanka, was deposed in the same case two months ago. And

of course, there`s Trump`s former campaign manager turned podcast host

Steve Bannon who Trump pardoned in his final hours in office after

prosecutors alleged, and this is really key, Bannon`s crowdfunding We Build

The Wall Campaign took hundreds of thousands of dollars donated and use

them for personal expenses. Basically, they accused him of ripping off

Trump people.

It turns out Bannon may not be out of the woods yet either. There are new

reports the Manhattan district Attorney`s Office, who just got Trump`s

financial records, has also subpoenaed financial records relating to

Bannon`s border wall funding scheme.

After decades of shady dealings, four years of corruption at the highest

levels, it looks like Trump and a lot of these people are in serious danger

of possibly finally coming face to face with consequences.

I`m joined now by two experts of prosecuting fraud and public corruption.

Danya Perry, former New York State Deputy Attorney General and former

assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ankush

Khardori a former federal prosecutor who specialized in financial fraud and

who penned the case for prosecuting Trump in the New York Review of Books.

Ankush, let me -- let me -- Ankush, let me start with you and ask if you`re

right now sitting in Cy Vance`s office or you`ve been hired by Cy Vance

and, you know, the van pulls up to the loading dock in the Manhattan DA`s

Office and they take the boxes out, what what`s the plan? What are you

doing?

ANKUSH KHARDORI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: That`s an extremely complicated

question. So, I mean, there are a bunch of different ways you could come at

this. You know, I think as Andrew Weissmann correctly pointed out, the work

papers here are going to be really important in trying to retrace

potentially where some important figures originated and how they progress

through the lifecycle and onto reporting.

But you know, one thing that they can do is zeroing in on certain types of

disclosures and reporting in areas where witnesses may have already told

them to look, or where news reports have suggested that there may be some

problems, for instance, surrounding consulting fees that are being paid to

family members.

And in other areas, you may just want to begin the long and laborious

process of trying to line up these documents against analogous types of

representations that were being made to lenders or potential insures. So,

how you come at this kind of depends on what sorts of tools you have in

your arsenal.

I mean, if they have people who are, you know, former insiders or

cooperators who are already helping them, that can be a great.

HAYES: Right. You`re saying -- so if they pointed you to places where

they`re representing the value of something in one place as something, you

know, high for, say, investors, and then when they tax time representing it

as much lower, and they`ve already told you that, you can -- you can look

for that and the corroboration and the and the worksheet around it in the

documents.

KHARDORI: That`s exactly right. But then, you know, that would only be

really the start of your inquiry into that particular anomaly or

discrepancy, because you would want to understand exactly how those figures

were calculated, who all had hand in them, whether it`s accountants,

lawyers, auditors, you know, what you can glean from documents, e-mails,

from witness interviews.

You would want to speak to really anyone who had a hand in preparing the

relevant figures and documents. And you would want to try to test and close

off any possible benign interpretations of what may have happened,

including, you know, aggressive accounting or aggressive interpretations of

tax law, that may not rise to the level of criminality.

HAYES: That`s exactly where I wanted to go next, Danya. So, I`ll go to you

on this, right. I mean, my understanding is, tax cases can be -- can be

hard -- criminal tax cases can be hard to build. And the reason is that

people can engage in -- they can make mistakes, or they can engage in sort

of aggressive use of the tax code that doesn`t cross over into criminal.

What is the line? What are you looking to establish if you are a criminal

prosecutor, in this case, Cy Vance?

DANYA PERRY, FORMER DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL, NEW YORK STATE: You`re right,

it can be a fine line. And I think there`s a tendency to oversimplify. You

know, there`s looking from the outside in. You might think, well, let`s

just look now. We`ve got the records or the DA`s Office has the records.

Let`s look at the four corners of these records and let`s see what they

show.

Do they show inflation of certain assets for certain purposes or deflation

for certain purposes? But you`re absolutely right, Chris, that, you know,

you have to prove -- a prosecutor is going to have to show willful and

intentional conduct that you`re going to have to pin on individuals.

And so you`ve got to look outside the four corners of the documents. As

Ankush just pointed out, you`ve got to look at the work papers, you`ve got

to look at the business records. And, you know, the best of all scenarios

is you`ve got an insider who can actually walk you through it because it

can be incredibly complex and nuanced, and get you to intent.

And that`s really what it is here. It`s criminal intent. And that is not so

easy from the set of papers and documents. It`s just --

HAYES: Right. The documents -- the documents -- it`s hard to make intent of

the documents alone is what you`re saying.

PERRY: Exactly right.

HAYES: Ankush, there`s also the question of the timeline here, which I find

sort of fascinating. I mean, one of the things that Donald Trump has done

very effectively throughout his life, and I think it`s true of a lot of

powerful people who pay lots of money to attorneys, is just drag stuff out.

It just get longer and longer and longer.

You did -- you know, you stiffed some piano tuner at the Taj Mahal in

Atlantic City, and it`s like, yes, maybe you can get paid in eight years if

you track -- you know, track them down. They`ve already -- you know, he

managed to kick the can down the road long enough to get out of the White

House. What`s the -- what kind of timeline can you imagine here with

something like this, given how many records, how complex it might be?

KHARDORI: Yes, I mean, that`s a great question. And I think the best we can

say is that an investigation of this kind of complexity into this sort of

area can take years plural, and that`s under very good conditions.

Now, the DA`s Office has been very impressively circumspect about kind of

what sorts of things that they`ve done already, but it looks like

investigation is still in its relatively early stages, that they didn`t do

a lot of aggressive investigative work while Trump was still in office.

But -- so, it`s not entirely possible from the outside looking in to sort

of assess kind of where they are in kind of the lifecycle of an

investigation like this, but if it`s early on, I mean, it could be a long -

- a long time before any kind of decisions are made one way or the other.

You know, as Danya correctly pointed out, you know, identifying culpable

individuals with criminal intent and then trying to work yourself up the

organization as high as possible, that can take a long, long time. And if

this investigation really is in its relatively early stages, you know, I

would be surprised if anything of any great consequence happens anytime

soon.

HAYES: Danya, the last question for you is just about the broader context

of this. Like, what -- you know, you worked in an office that I`m sure had

political conceptions, right, running around the state attorney general.

You do your job apolitically, but politics exists outside. Like, the

thinking inside that office about this?

PERRY: You know, look, I`m sure, you know, to Ankush`s point, this could

take a while. And I think I`m certain that the DA`s Office is going to take

the time that`s necessarily but to also do it as quickly as possible while

memories are fresh, while there`s, you know, interest.

There`s obviously a great amount of public scrutiny and public interest in

this case, and so they`re not going to let it get stale. They`ve got --

they`re throwing all the resources at it. They`ve got, you know, consulting

and outside consulting company, and they brought in Mark Pomerantz who is a

very reputable and respected investigator and former prosecutor.

And so they`re looking to get this done. They obviously have been waiting

for, you know, for the records. And they`re going to get to it as quickly

as they absolutely can.

HAYES: The segment is served as an intro into why white-collar criminals

get away with it and why white-collar criminal prosecutions are difficult

and rare with Danya Perry and Ankush Khardori. Thank you both. I appreciate

it.

PERRY: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Big news this week as America got its first look at the very first

upgrade to the trusty old U.S. Postal Service mail truck. The first upgrade

this century and I have to say it is pretty fun, nasty.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I appreciate everyone taking the time to share this

exciting day with us. And now United States Postal Service is proud to

present the next generation delivery vehicle.

HAYES: OK, I just want to say, this was controversial on Twitter. I love

this thing. This gloriously endearing, busted-ass duck van is the beginning

of the future of federal vehicles. Now, most of these vans are gas-powered

which is not great, though they are apparently designed to be converted to

run on electricity.

President Biden wants the entire fleet to be electric as part of his multi-

pronged effort to combat climate crisis. The person who`s going to be in

charge of figuring out how to move the country to a cleaner energy future

as quickly as possible just got sworn in just a few hours ago. The brand

new Secretary of the Department of Energy joins me for her very first

interview on the job next.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): This shows how the Green New Deal would be a

deadly deal for the United States of America. Our win and our solar got

shut down and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power

grid.

RICK PERRY, FORMER ENERGY SECRETARY: If we were in the AOC world, fast-

forward 10 years and everything is solar, everything is wind, there are

countless lives that could be lost with this type of reckless adhering to a

philosophy that quite frankly is not scientific.

HAYES: While politicians in Texas were lying about their energy woes, it

was not chiefly caused by renewables, it was natural gas mostly. Exposed by

this month`s massive winter storm and blaming them on the Green New Deal in

a state that of course still gets the majority of its energy from gas and

coal, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was busy volunteering

on the ground in Texas, raising $5 million in relief efforts.

She also took time out to explain why a state like Texas will need a

massive investment in renewable energy to help them weather the next storm.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): It is sad but this is part of our new

normal as a country. And we`re going to have to really get really good at

responding to these disasters swiftly and effectively, and also making the

infrastructure investments necessary to prevent these kinds of catastrophic

chain impacts from happening again. And frankly, you know, that is what the

Green New Deal is all about.

HAYES: This is an enormous area for potential growth and win-win solutions

for the U.S. It will upgrade the energy grid to make it more efficient. The

person who will oversee a lot of that work to happen whether through

legislation or through executive actions for the Biden administration is

new Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm who was confirmed today by an

overwhelming bipartisan vote.

And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joins me now. Secretary, Madam

Secretary, it`s good to have you on the program. Congratulations on your

new position.

HAYES: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: When you got the first message saying, I don`t know, you`re being

vetted for Energy Secretary. I don`t know how the communication went down.

Like, why Energy Secretary? Why did you want this job?

JENNIFER GRANHOLM, UNITED STATES ENERGY SECRETARY: Well, first of all,

Chris, for me as the former governor of Michigan, the place where the

automobile was built, I am all about bringing clean energy jobs especially

to communities like -- that have relied, as Michigan has for so long, on a

product that is based on oil and gas, like the car, the internal combustion

engine.

And because of what I did in Michigan, what we did in Michigan to diversify

within the auto industry and outside the auto industry, it was a way to

bring jobs, good-paying jobs to our state. And if we could do it in

Michigan, certainly the state can be doing it.

We had -- before COVID, there were about 126,000 people in Michigan working

in the clean energy industry. I`m totally obsessed about how to create

good-paying jobs in America. And this is the most -- it is the biggest

opportunity for us. In fact, the President, you may have noted, had a

supply chain meeting yesterday with a bipartisan group of senators in the

White House.

And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean

energy products to the United States, and instead of letting our economic

competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the

U.S. good-paying jobs are boundless. So, that`s why, for me, this was the

job of a lifetime really.

HAYES: The rhetoric on this is, as I`m sure you`ve heard, right, is always

about two things. One, that clean energy is unreliable, which was what was

trotted out in the wake of the Texas disaster, despite the fact that you

had nuclear plants go down, you had coal and natural gas go down. And also

that it will -- it will kill jobs, that this is all zero-sum and they`re

going to take away your jobs. And, you know, I wonder how much traction you

think those arguments have right now?

GRANHOLM: Well, I think that some want those arguments to have traction.

But really, it is not politics that is causing us to move to clean energy

and seize that opportunity. It`s really the market. These companies and

countries across the globe are deciding that it is too much for us to see a

planet that is in -- that has so many horrible climate events.

And Texas is one example of that, but California`s wildfires, and we can go

down the list. You know, the story. So, the bottom line is these fossil

fuel industries, unfortunately, for those who are working in them are

seeing challenge from their market perspective.

So, the great thing about the Department of Energy is we are the solutions

place, the laboratories, there are 17 national labs, and they are working

on solutions to decarbonize fossil fuel, to make sure we have the

opportunity to have baseline fuel that does not pollute, that does not spew

carbon emissions.

Our goal in the Biden administration is to get to net-zero carbon emissions

by 2050. And that`s exactly what we`re going to do, adding new clean energy

to the grid, as well as decarbonizing the base fuel that we have.

HAYES: Yes, that that point you just made about the labs, you know,

whenever you study the org chart of different departments, you find like,

you know, different weird things in different places. But big part of the

Energy Department are these labs. I mean, this runs one of the biggest --

outside the Pentagon, probably the biggest research operation in the U.S.

government.

GRANHOLM: Yes. And you should come and do a show at one of the labs where

we can look at some of the cool technologies that they are in the process

of not just discovering, but now our Department of Energy, because a lot of

these technologies need to be deployed, our focus is going to be both on

discovery, but also deployment.

We`ve got to add as a nation a huge amount of clean energy to the grid,

especially if we`re going to electrify for example, the transportation

system, especially as more technology comes online and you`ve got to have

more energy being put on the grid. So, we`ve got to upgrade the grid. We`ve

got to add new energy, new clean energy. We`ve got to add gigawatts to the

grid. So, the Department of Energy is also going to be in the business of

deployment.

HAYES: Final question for you on the Department of Energy. A huge part of

the department energy portfolio is nuclear safety and the nuclear program.

I don`t know, I mean, are you just doing like a ton of briefings on

nuclear?

GRANHOLM: Yes.

HAYES: I`m serious. I`m just -- it seems like that would be an interesting

learning curve. Like, there`s a lot of really technical stuff under your

portfolio now.

GRANHOLM: Totally, totally. And, you know, I`m not a nuclear physicist. One

of my predecessors -- a couple of my predecessors were physicists like

that. But I, fortunately, will have experts who are nuclear physicists and

nuclear scientists in the realm.

But yes, I mean, people don`t realize that the Department of Energy does

both the security of the nuclear weapons system in the United States as

well as nuclear energy and the research that`s going on there, especially

like with small modular nuclear systems, etcetera.

So, yes, it is there -- on the nuclear side, it is a wonderful learning

curve for me. But fortunately, there are so many experts inside the

department who`ve got this -- who`ve got this down.

HAYES: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, former Governor of Michigan, I`m

envious. It seems like that`s a difficult but --

GRANHOLM: Isn`t it great?

HAYES: It seems like a fun job. I mean, hard but --

GRANHOLM: And Chris, just one more thing about this is that, you know, the

Biden administration wants to put 40 percent of the benefits of the

investments in this clean energy economy, which you`re going to see in the

jobs package next go-round, into communities that have been suffered from

environmental pollution and also been hurt by the transition from fossil

fuels to clean energy and fossil -- away from fossil fuels, I say, benefit

from the investments and hopefully clean energy.

So, that commitment by this administration to invest in these communities

is also going to be a big part of our portfolio that I`m very excited

about.

HAYES: All right, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, thank you so much for

giving us your first interview. Come back again.

We just hit a pretty significant milestone in the Coronavirus fight, 50

million vaccine shots in American arms. The Biden administration marked the

occasion by inviting an elementary school counselor, a grocery store

worker, two firefighter EMTs to get their vaccinations at the Eisenhower

Executive Building. And the President talked about his hopes for a ramped

up vaccine effort.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As hard as it is now to believe,

we`re going to hit a phase in this effort maybe as late as April or May

where many predict that instead of long lines of people waiting to get a

shot, will face a very different scenario. We`ll have the vaccine waiting.

We`ll have ramped up vaccine supplies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

100 days. They said it on the campaign trail, they said in the transition,

they said it in the White House. But as we`ve noted here, that target

itself just is not ambitious enough. Last week`s massive storm across the

middle of the country pushed the vaccination rate down. Understandably, you

had you by entire state of Texas without power.

We had been vaccinating 1.7 million per day last week rolling average. It`s

1.3 million this week. That`s not good. But there`s reason to be hopeful.

That weather pattern is gone. And the UPS says it expects vaccine

distribution to jump by 40 percent next week, 40 percent. It could climb

even higher if we add a new vaccine such as Johnson and Johnson`s vaccine.

That too is looking very good as documents released by the FDA on Wednesday

show the agency deems that Johnson and Johnson vaccine is safe and

effective. And by this time tomorrow, approval could be a reality. The

Vaccine Advisory Committee is meeting all day Friday to debate on emergency

use for that single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It could be a game

changer.

So, think about it. Less than 24 hours from now, we could have three

approved vaccines. That can mean a faster return to normal. Just this past

Monday, I spoke with Dr. Syra, Madad from New York City Health System about

the kind of vaccine optimism scientists are starting to feel. It`s optimism

we should all frankly be feeling. But as the President noted today, we are

not out of the woods yet.

BIDEN: I want to make something really very clear. This is not a time to

relax. We must keep washing our hands, stay socially distance, and for

God`s sake, for God`s sake, wear a mask. Some of our progress in this fight

is because so many Americans are stepping up and doing those things. And

the worst thing we could do now is let our guard down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He`s right. We can -- we can turn this pandemic around only if we

keep it together, if we do what we failed to do before. Look at this chart.

That`s a chart of Coronavirus deaths particularly in long-term care

facilities. That the red line, OK. Look at that red line. See the

inflection point? See where it starts to drop just after vaccines begin

rolling out? Look at that.

This is a turnaround that could be in all of our futures, OK. So, let`s

avoid a fourth wave. Please. Just hold on. Hold on. Just continue adhering

to public health advice. Socially distance, wear masks, don`t be indoors

with a bunch of other people particularly not unmasked, if you could avoid

it for another month, six weeks. We can do this.

HAYES: The Trump administration`s immigration policy is one of the greatest

moral stains of recent American history. No aspect was cooler than the

explicit decision to systematically separate migrant parents from their

children, rendering them unaccompanied. Before a judge halts the program

2018, at least 2,654 immigrant children were separated from their parents

or caregivers as a result of the Trump administration`s policies according

to government data.

Well, NBC News reports that lawyers working with the Biden administration

had found the parents of 105 separate migrant children in the past month.

The parents of 506 separated migrant children still haven`t been found.

President Biden has moved to end numerous Trump immigration policies which

preserve and fortify the DACA program, protecting people brought to the

U.S. as children from deportation. But he`s also received intense criticism

recently for reopening a migrant facility for children in Carrizo Springs,

Texas, which can hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17.

Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting "This is not OK, never has

been OK, never will be OK, no matter the administration or party."

Meanwhile, the architect of some of the Trump administration`s cruelest

policies, Stephen Miller, is trying to salvage his tattered reputation by

claiming it`s actually the Biden administration that is pushing monstrous

immigration policies.

STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Laura, what we

are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden`s immigration

policies. He took a secure border, a humane border, a safe border, and he`s

turned it into this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He oversaw the kidnapping of children. That man. It`s an audacious

attempt to gaslighting by a man who pushed policies that brought misery and

pain to so many people seeking a better life for themselves and their

families. It`s important understand exactly what is going on here.

Here to help us do that, I`m joined by MSNBC Correspondent Jacob Soboroff,

author of Separated Inside An American Tragedy. So, Jacob let`s start with

this facility because I think one of the things that has gotten confused or

gets confused in this is the difference between accompanied minors and

unaccompanied minors.

There`s a whole population of teenagers mostly who show up at the border

with no parent. And that -- is that the population this facility is for?

JACOB SOBOROFF, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: That`s right. And you know what,

Chris, I mean, I`m glad to be talking about this with you because I first

learned about this on the night of June 13, 2018, the night I joined you

for about seven and a half minutes after coming out of one of the permanent

facilities in Brownsville, Texas, Casa Padre.

That was the former Walmart Shelter, 150,000 square feet, 1,500 boys in

there 22 hours a day from 10 to 17 years old. That facility, the guy who

ran it, Juan Sanchez said to me that night, because of the separation

policy, things are going to get so overcrowded here. What you are going to

see soon is unlicensed facilities popping up on federal government

property. And that was when I think days before we got the announcement of

the Tornillo facility that everybody found uniquely reprehensible down on

the border.

But we should be really clear, these are not the Border Patrol facilities.

It`s not the very specific central processing station in McAllen, Texas

where children were kept in cages, which I also saw with my own eyes. And I

think that there`s a little confusion about that going on right now.

HAYES: OK, so here`s -- just so people -- folks are clear. Look, we`re just

talking about the population of children that show up at the border seeking

asylum unaccompanied. They are processed through ICE, usually in really bad

conditions. They`re not supposed to be held more than 72 hours. Often they

are.

They are then transferred. And eventually, they`re supposed to be placed

with Health and Human Services shelters through what you call ORR, right?

Why are those shelters not -- why do they not have the capacity such that

they feel the need to open this new temporary 700 kid facility in tents?

SOBOROFF: Great question. And the answer was different during the Trump

administration than it is during the Biden administration. During the Trump

administration, the answer was it was a manmade disaster, because as you

said, children were rendered unaccompanied when they were stolen away from

their parents that created this overcrowding condition, not only in the

Border Patrol stations, but also in the permanent Health and Human Services

shelters, which is where by law children are going so that they are not

trafficked as has happened in previous administrations during the Obama

administration.

The reason why the temporary influx shelters are being opened today is

several reasons. Number one, there`s always an uptick around this time,

during presidential transitions of people arriving at the southwest border,

that includes children. They were preparing for this before the

administration came in.

Number two, HHS tells us the weather. You couldn`t discharge children in

Texas fast enough because of the weather over the course of the last couple

weeks in the Texas area. And number three, and perhaps most importantly,

because of COVID protocols, capacity at the permanent shelters is down.

And so, you know, I want to be clear. Do bad things happen in ORR

facilities? Of course they do. There`s a lot of reporting. Aura Bogado has

done an incredible amount of reporting on this. And I recommend everybody

go check out the reporting and the research that she`s done. But there are

oversight mechanisms for that.

The reason I think there is unique disdain for the idea that these

facilities are being brought back into service is because they don`t have

the oversight mechanisms that the rest of the system does. But that is the

best worst option at this point for these children until they`re discharged

to sponsors.

HAYES: Right. So, just to be clear, those ORR facilities, they`re around

the country, we saw them around the country, and they`re run often by local

nonprofits. They are -- they are licensed. There`s some sort of inspection.

As you said, Aura Bogado has been an incredible reporting on this, has

found some unbelievably egregious practices in some, but there is an

accountability system.

The reason the immigrant`s rights advocates don`t like this -- they didn`t

like it during Trump and they don`t like it now is that these don`t have

the same infrastructure oversight. You`ve got people watching kids, you

need structures of oversight. You`ve erect a tent area on federal property,

and you don`t have that same accountability infrastructure.

SOBOROFF: And I think that there is a lot of callback to the Trump

administration where not only the Homestead Shelter in South Florida was

overflowing. We saw the Democratic candidates go there in the summer of

2019 during the debates. But also, that is the private company that

operates Homestead that John Kelly, the former DHS Secretary and Chief of

Staff was working for and being paid by it after having participated in the

early days of the family separation crisis.

I think that everybody wants to see a move away from these types of

facilities. At this point, there is not another option until the Biden

administration either decides to take a pass of the TVPRA, the trafficking

protections act that governs some of this, the Flores Settlement Agreement,

the list goes on and on. It is very early in the administration, and they

have not yet said if they`re going to chart a new course away from these

types of facilities.

HAYES: Yes. And then, I guess the big question now is we also -- you know,

we have had essentially the border frozen for a year by the Trump

administration using essentially COVID as both reason and excuse. At some

point, that`s going to end. There`s a whole bunch of different complicated

pieces they`re going to have to undo with that, but we`re going to see what

that brings, because there`s a whole host of new challenges that will

present themselves when that happens.

Jacob Soboroff, who`s been doing great reporting on this for years now,

thank you for being with me tonight. I appreciate it.

SOBOROFF: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: All right, that is ALL IN on this Thursday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW

SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

