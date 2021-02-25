Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/24/21

Summary:

The House Democrats aim to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID Rescue Bill

on Friday. The GOP is rallying against the COVID Relief Bill at a crucial

stage. A retired NYPD Police Officer was arrested for January 6th attack on

a D.C. Police. Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly of Virginia blasted

his Republican colleagues at a hearing of the Postal Service today in

response to comments by the Republican Congressman Jim Jordan and Jody

Hice. Sen. Joe Manchin supports Rep. Deb Haaland`s nomination to be the

Secretary of the Interior.

Transcript:

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: As were Republican kids when they don`t clean their

room are like, Antifa and Black Lives Matter is why I don`t clean my room.

Geoff Bennett, thank you very much. They`re the ones that made my room

messy.

That is tonight`s REIDOUT. "ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts rights now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): Tonight on ALL IN.

REP. GERRY CONNOLLY (D-VA): I didn`t vote to overturn an election. And I

will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship.

HAYES: Fireworks in the House as Republicans choose Trump over the American

people again. Tonight, how the GOP is plotting to block COVID relief with

Senator Bernie Sanders.

Then, shocking new charges against a former police officer for attacking

the Capitol police.

Plus, Congresswoman Val Demings on her call today to confront white

supremacist terror.

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): Aren`t we tired? Aren`t we as a nation exhausted?

Haven`t we had enough?

HAYES: And as the president pursues his agenda under the radar, how one

senator from West Virginia has become the most powerful lawmaker in America

when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. As the

Democratic Party and the Biden administration is pushing forward, the

Republican Party is stuck looking backward. We`ve reached a crucial moment

for the COVID relief Americans desperately need and want, and the GOP is

now openly trying to stop it.

So, this Friday, it`s the first big vote, right? The House will vote on Joe

Biden`s $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package. The Senate now aiming to get it

to President Biden by March 14th, and then for President Biden to sign it

into law.

The Republican Party is opposing this rescue package in part because they

are still mooning over the twice impeached loser who led their party`s

defeat. Well, almost everyone. Exceptions like Republican Congresswoman Liz

Cheney who voted to impeach Trump after the attack in the Capitol, which

led to this delightfully uncomfortable exchange today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you believe President Trump should be speaking --

or former President Trump should be speaking at CPAC this weekend?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Yes, he should.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Congresswoman Cheney?

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): Yes, that`s up to CPAC. I`ve been clear with my

views about President Trump and the extent to which following -- the extent

to which following January 6th. I don`t -- I don`t believe that he should

be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.

MCCARTHY: On that high note, thank you all very much.

HAYES: You can actually see Kevin McCarthy`s soul leave his body at one

point in Liz Cheney`s comment. He closes his eyes. He just floats out of

him. Shortly thereafter, Republican Congressman and Trump sycophant Jim

Jordan tweeted, "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party."

And you know what, Jim, you`re right and Liz Cheney is wrong. The vast

majority of Republican officials are falling over themselves to associate

with this unpopular loser. We`re so used to it at this point that I don`t

think it strikes us as weird as it is. Like, it`s truly upside down.

It is very weird in American politics to see a party rally around a loser.

Losers tend to bleed popularity and appeal with their supporters and their

party if they lose. I mean, unless you`re a Cubs fan which of course I am,

lovable losers aren`t really a thing in politics. There is no big push for

Jimmy Carter to run against 1984, like, we are the party of Jimmy Carter no

matter what. Or to see George H.W. Bush challenge Bill Clinton in 1996.

Not only did Donald Trump lose, he has consistently been unpopular since he

took office. At his very best during the brief window when he was

pretending to take the coronavirus seriously, Trump could reach a 46

average approval rating. And he left office pushing a personal low point

following his incitement of the Capitol insurrection and subsequent second

impeachment.

And not only is Trump disliked, but unsurprisingly, so are his major

legislative and executive actions in office. This chart by Chris Warshaw on

The Economist shows the average polled support for major bills and

executive actions since 2006. So, the farther something is to write on that

chart, the more popular it was. The farther the left, the less popular.

Donald Trump has three items on there. The GOP health care bill, the GOP

tax reform bill, and the separation of immigrant families. They are by far

the least popular items on the chart. Compare all that to President Biden

who has cruised along at a 54 percent approval rating throughout his first

month in office.

According to The Economist data, his COVID rescue package is probably the

most popular piece of legislation by broad parties bipartisan support since

2007. In fact, get this. New Morning Consult poll out today, and again, we

all take polls a little bit grain of salt, right? But when the numbers are

this big, they`re saying something.

So, a new poll today found 76 percent of voters support the plan. 76

percent, that includes 60 of Republicans. You basically never see that, all

right. Almost everyone likes this. Earlier today, more than 150 CEOs

including the heads of corporations like Google and Goldman Sachs signed a

letter urging Congress to pass Biden`s COVID relief package. Labor unions

are on board too.

Republicans at the state and local level support the plan to help their

constituents and their businesses. The Republican governor of West Virginia

who Donald Trump praised for not acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect

says Biden needs to "go big on the COVID aid package and not worry about

the federal debt."

The promise of direct cash payments was clearly a huge part of how

Democrats won two Senate seats in Georgia. It was their closing message.

The bill has those direct cash payments, $1,400 on top of the $600 in the

last bill. It`s got money to open schools. It has money for vaccinations

like actually funding a big vaccination program. It`s on the right side of

public opinion by a lot.

It`s good on the merits. People want it. It`s got lots of stuff for

different constituencies and it`s popular. Congressional Republicans are

just saying they don`t care about public opinion. Like, if the shoe are on

the other foot, Democrats would be quaking in their boots about how popular

this thing is, and they`d all be like, oh my God, what do we do?

Both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin

McCarthy have come out against the bill. Nope, they`re saying we are

sticking with the 45 percent loser down in Mar-a-Lago. We`re not doing any

self-examination, not how do we lose touch with the American people. Why

don`t people like us? Why can`t we reach these voters?

Yes, sure. He tried to overturn the election for the first time in the

country`s history. Yes, the last guy`s rhetoric led to a violent attempt to

stop the peaceful transfer of power, rallied mobs, chanted hang Mike Pence.

Yes, we`re on the wrong side of the rescue bill while the country`s in the

once-in-a-century pandemic.

Sure, all that`s true, but we can rule from our little 45 minority. That`s

the play here. And the thing is they might be right. That`s the core truth

of American politics at the moment, right? Maybe they can just gerrymander

themselves in the majority in 2022, public opinion be damned or get enough

backlash going to get a high turnout election and win both houses.

The fundamental defining feature of American politics at this moment is

that one coalition has become detached from broad public opinion, from

trying to achieve truly national majorities. And they -- that`s true

because they are pretty confident they can gain the system for America`s

constitution instructions or power to successfully wield power from the

position of a minority.

Senator Bernie Sanders is the brand new chair of the Senate Budget

Committee which plays a huge role in passing this rescue package and he

joins me now. You know, it occurred to me, Senator, in your long time in

politics, you have championed causes both popular and unpopular.

You`ve been -- you have been someone who, you know, spoke out for bills

that didn`t get a ton of votes, that weren`t polling that well amongst the

American public. It does seem to me the Democratic Party and the broad

coalition that`s assembled truly does have the wind at their backs on this

big piece of legislation.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Absolutely. I mean, for once I think we are

listening to the American people in this extraordinary time of need. 2020

was probably the worst year in American history since the Civil War. People

are suffering. They can`t feed their children. They have no income, worried

about being evicted.

Their kids can`t go to school. Mental illness is at a record-breaking level

because of all of the anxiety and isolation that people are feeling. And we

have presented a comprehensive bill which is not perfect but goes a long

way to say to working families all over this country, you know what, we

hear your pain and we are responding.

We`re going to get you that $1,400 check for every working-class adult.

That`s a family of four. $5,600 on top of the $600 checks they received

last month. That is life and death for millions of families. We`re going to

extend unemployment benefits until September with a $400 bonus on top of

your normal unemployment.

We are going to lower -- this is an issue we don`t talk about enough,

Chris. Childhood poverty in America is way, way up there compared to other

major countries. This legislation lowers childhood poverty by 50 percent.

We`re going to raise the minimum wage to a living wage $15.00 bucks an

hour. That is why the American people support what we`re doing. We`re

listening to their pain. We`re responding.

HAYES: So, the part of the reason that you are a fulcrum for this is that

you`re the chair of the budget committee and the budget committee and the

budget process of reconciliation is how this is going to happen. There`s a

technical question. I just want to set this up before I ask you about it,

right?

So, there`s a technical question that if you want to go through the

reconciliation process which goes around the filibuster, simple majority

rule, everything in it has to be germane to the budget. And there is an

argument about whether raising the minimum wage is sufficiently germane to

go in or out.

The Senate Parliamentarian will rule on that. We don`t know the ruling but

I want to play you some sound from the Chief of Staff Ron Klain about what

the White House`s approach will be if the Senate parliamentarian says no,

you have to cut out the minimum wage part. Take a listen.

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: We`re all waiting on baited breath

for a ruling from the Senate Parliamentarian, which at least when I walked

over here, had not yet come down. Her ruling is going to have a big impact

on the future of that provision.

The president believes we should have a $15.00 minimum wage. If it is ruled

in order then, obviously, that would allow it to move in this package. If

it`s ruled out of order, we`re going to have to find other ways to get it

done.

HAYES: What do you think, Senator?

SANDERS: Well, I think what Ron said is basically accurate. And what I want

everybody to understand is what the parliamentarian is ruling has nothing

to do with the merits of a $15,00 minimum wage which is absolutely

necessary if we`re going to end starvation wages in America.

What this is about is a complicated process for this so-called Byrd Rule

and reconciliation. Is this a budget issue or is it incidental. We made

arguments this morning which I think were very compelling that this is

consistent with the Byrd Rule and the reconciliation process. So, we think

we got a good shot to win. The parliamentarians ruling can`t guarantee it.

HAYES: How much -- I mean, because -- you know we`ve already got McConnell

and McCarthy whipping against this. And I think, again, if the shoe were on

the other foot, I think Democrats would be really shaking in their boots

politically. I mean, I think you`ve been there long enough.

If the Democrats were on the wrong side of a 75-25 issue there`d be all

sorts of freak-outs, right? They seem fine to go ahead opposing this. How

much cohesion is there in the caucus of Democrats who are going to have to

stick together if you don`t get any Republican votes?

SANDERS: Look, Chris, I`m not going to tell you that when you have 50

people, there aren`t 50 different nuances of opinion including myself,

things in this bill I don`t like.

HAYES: Wait, you and Joe Manchin don`t agree on everything exactly?

SANDERS: Yes, I think that you could -- you could safely say that. But I

think at the end of the day, every member of the Democratic Caucus

understands the unprecedented health care and economic and educational

crises that we`re facing today, understands that we have to work with the

president of the United States to make sure that he is successful.

And at the end of the day, I am absolutely confident that every member of

the Democratic caucus is going to support this bill and the vice president

will give us the deciding vote.

HAYES: You know, on the minimum wage which is -- which is part of this and

we will find out about the parliamentarian, and I have to say that, you

know, the minimum wage raising to $15.00 an hour is very popular like the

COVID relief package more broadly. It got 60 percent in the state Florida

that Donald Trump won, beat Joe Biden.

We`ve seen this happen time and time again. It almost seems like

Republicans are cutting ads for Democrats when they come out against it

which they`ve been doing. I do wonder, if it wasn`t in this package, like,

do you think you could win a floor vote on it? If you -- if you just said

up or down --

SANDERS: Oh no, no.

HAYES: No, you couldn`t. No, OK.

SANDERS: No, no, no, no. You could not -- as of now, there`s not one

Republican who will support a $15.00 an hour minimum wage. No.

HAYES: You just -- you can`t --

SANDERS: And what`s --

HAYES: Yes.

SANDERS: I`m sorry. I didn`t mean to interrupt.

HAYES: Oh, I just -- I just -- what you`re saying, just to be clear here,

is that if you`re in a filibuster world and you need ten Republican votes,

you`re saying there`s no -- there`s not 10 Republican votes to raise the

wage?

SANDERS: Let me be very clear about this. The only way that we are going to

raise the minimum wage is the reconciliation or ending the filibuster. In

my view, I do not see in the foreseeable future getting significant support

from Republicans.

HAYES: It`s so striking too because I`m sure you`ve seen this, Senator

Sanders. There has been this rhetorical shift among many Republicans

including Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, who actually partnered with you a bit on

direct cash relief to families, Ted Cruz, right?

There`s a whole lot of talk about like we`re the party of the working

people now. We`re done with the country club and the CEOs. We`re -- and

then as soon as the issue is called, do you want a higher minimum wage? The

mask comes off.

SANDERS: That`s right. That`s absolutely right. But I think on the other

hand, let us be honest. You know, what polling shows, I think you`ve seen

these polls, is that in recent years a number of working people

significantly Whites, Latinos, some Blacks, have moved to the Republican

Party.

And what I am fighting for, Chris, which is the subject of a whole other

discussion, is what is the Democratic Party? What do we stand for? And I

believe that our future must be -- and I think the president would agree

with me. We must be the party of the working class of this country White,

and Black, and Latino, Native American, Asian American.

We must have the guts to stand up to powerful special interest and do what

exists in so many countries around the world, you know, provide health care

to all as a right, make public colleges and universities tuition-free, have

a living wage as a minimum wage, etcetera, etcetera. But we have got to

stand up forcefully for the working class of this country if we`re going to

succeed politically.

HAYES: Senator Bernie Sanders, chair of that Budget Committee which is the

site of a lot of action these days. Thank you very much for making some

time for us tonight.

SANDERS: Thank you very much.

HAYES: All right, even though it is one of the most consequential and most

recorded events in modern American history, amazingly there is still so

much we do not know about that attack on the Capitol on January 6th. But we

learn more and more every day. And one of the things we`re learning is

about current and former members of law enforcement who were there as part

of the mob, including this man.

That man has been identified as a retired NYPD officer who faces charges

for one of the most brutal attacks on police that we have seen yet. So, who

is he and how did he end up doing that, next.

STEVEN SUND, FORMER CHIEF, UNITED STATES CAPITOL POLICE: The events I

witnessed on January 6th was the worst attack on law enforcement and our

democracy that I have seen in my entire career. I witnessed insurgents

beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades,

and flagpoles.

These criminals came prepared for war. They came with their own radio

system to coordinate the attack and climbing gear and other equipment to

defeat the Capitol`s security features. I am sickened by what I witnessed

that day.

HAYES: Something striking we`re learning about the January 6th attack is

just how many current or former law enforcement officers were involved in

assaulting Capitol and Metropolitan Police. The Washington Post found that

at least 13 off-duty law enforcement officials are suspected in taking part

of the riot, so far, at least four of them. And at least three former law

enforcement officers have been charged with federal crimes.

That includes Thomas Webster. Webster is a retired NYPD officer. The

criminal complaint against Webster says he can be seen on bodycam footage

waving a Marine Corps flag on a pole and screaming profanities at a metro

police officer. He then begins shoving a metal gate against this officer

and raises his metal flagpole.

According to the complaint, Webster then starts slamming the metal flagpole

against the fence directly in front of the officer and tried to attack the

officer, lunging directly at him. The officer managed to pull the pole out

of Webster`s hands before being knocked to the ground.

The FBI says Webster then clenched his fists and charged the officer who

was still on the ground at this point. The body cam perspective shows the

terror of the attack. Just imagine how the Metro Officer amidst that crowd

must have felt just at that moment.

The different angle shows the -- what the FBI says Webster did next. He

tried to rip off the officer`s mask, choking him with his chin strap.

I want to bring in Ryan Reilly, Senior Justice Reporter at HuffPost who has

been reporting on the identity of many of the insurrectionists since

January 6th.

Ryan, this individual identified as Webster was someone that was very

prominent in the videotape and law enforcement had been looking for some

time, right?

RYAN REILLY, SENIOR JUSTICE REPORTER, HUFFPOST: Yes. I mean, he was on that

FBI most wanted list. He was one of those, you know, now over 300 people

that are wanted in connection with this attack. His photos were sort of

plastered all over. So, it`s -- you know, it`s sort of astonishing that it

took this long for someone, you know, who`s clearly known by so many

members of law enforcement, having retired not all that long ago, to have

you know, shown up and been tipped off about the situation.

Because you`d imagine he`s -- you know, his face, he couldn`t have changed

that much since he retired, right? Like, his face could show up in some

racial -- in some facial recognition software. There`s a number of ways

that you`d think this would be able to turn up. But it took a little longer

than expected.

HAYES: He also had been -- he`d been assigned after retirement to guarding

a city hall, is that correct?

REILLY: That`s right, yes. And I mean, you know, I think you have to --

like, if you step back for a minute and like think about this idea of

police officers attacking police officers and what the motivations for that

might be. Because you have a situation where these people honestly believe

that the election was stolen.

So, in their minds they`re the patriots. In their minds, they`re the people

who are fighting against what`s wrong. They`re still standing up for the

rule of law in their minds. They are fighting against people who they think

are protecting people who are part of this sort of secret cabal to take

over, you know, the U.S. government.

And I mean, if you -- if you actually think that people stole the election,

you cut -- you know, you have to sort of follow that up what is your next

action going to be. Are you just going to sort of protest and say well, we

lost, let`s go home. If you honestly actually believe these conspiracy

theories that the election was stolen, of course, you`re going to use

force. Of course, you`re going to try to break in. What else can you

possibly do?

I mean, these people thought they were patriots. They thought they were

fighting. They thought this was 1776. And they thought, you know, they`re

still standing up and protecting the rule of law in their minds.

HAYES: Yes. That`s -- I mean, it`s such a good point that if you believe

it, then this is this apocalypse the curtain of tyranny has descended on

the country and you`re the one thing standing in between it, right, a

massively fraudulent stolen election. And it`s not just obviously this

officer. I mean, there is a bunch of law enforcement folks.

And what is so ironic or crazy to get your head around, of course, is that

we live through this year with the large -- most large-scale protests

against police violence and brutality in recent memory, millions of people

when all was said and done in the streets.

And the fear on the right was that you would have mobs descending on cops

to beat them on the ground. And this is the place that it happened. Like

this moment with the thin blue line flags and the MAGA flags and with

police officers doing the beating.

REILLY: Right. And it`s also a matter of the lack of preparation here

because they didn`t consider this group as much of a threat because they

presented themselves this way. And you know, you could -- I mean, you could

-- you know, you could write a book on the dynamics between policing

protests against the police versus policing protests that essentially are

against another entity, right?

Police are much more protective and much more defensive if they`re the ones

-- and they also have just that gut reaction, that gut visceral reaction if

they`re the ones being protested against, right? You don`t like those

people. You don`t -- if you`re being protested against, of course, you`re

not -- you`re not going to like that, right?

HAYES: Right.

REILLY: But in this situation, it was oh they`re -- they don`t -- like,

this wasn`t a group that was actually caring about the police and targeting

the police. That wasn`t their end goal. Their end goal was Congress. So,

that`s this whole sort of dynamic here where, you know, that is

irresponsible, I think, for a lot of the reason that, you know, we weren`t

as prepared as they would normally.

Because if there was a group coming to the Capitol that was specifically

targeting the Capitol Police, I mean, that would be a much different

scenario. And I think those warning signs would have went up a lot quicker.

But that`s a completely different dynamic here than what we`ve seen in the

protest, you know, over the summer.

HAYES: And we saw multiple moments of protesters saying we`re on your side.

You know, when everyone abandoned you, we had your back, sort of talking

them into, you know, we`re on the same team here, we`re on the same team

here. There`s also some reporting about investigations which have not been

carried out of actual Capitol Police officers.

Like, you know, there was sort of a lot of video and rumor and sort of de-

contextualized accusations that they have sided with the crowd at various

points. I don`t think we`ve ever gotten anything definitive, right, about

what exactly the situation is there. And I don`t think we got it today, but

at some point we probably will, I imagine, right?

REILLY: Yes. I mean, you know, ironically, as much as we talk about this

idea of transparency and policing, you can look at Capitol Police as an

example of just an agency that`s really not transparent at all, and you

know, really needs to step it up in terms of what they`re able to produce

and should be forced by Congress to sort of turn over more information.

But you know, one moment that really sticks with me during this attack was

you had this situation where -- I was watching this video where one of

these individuals in the crowd came up and said, I was telling a Capitol

Police officer, you`ll keep your job. You`ll keep your job. And I mean,

that sort of captures the dynamic right there, right? They actually thought

this was a takeover.

They thought they were going to take this over and that everything would

move on. And that after Trump was installed as president, we`d -- you know,

everyone would keep their job. So, they`re trying to inform them, just

cooperate with us. And that was a big component of this. They were -- you

know, initially, they`re trying to get the Capitol Police to cooperate with

them and stand aside.

HAYES: Ryan Reilly who`s been doing just indispensable reporting on this,

it`s -- you have been an incredible resource for all of us, so thank you

and stay on the beat. I appreciate it.

REILLY: Thanks so much.

HAYES: Next, Congresswoman Val Demings on today`s hearing on domestic

terrorism. Her call to confront right-wing violence like what we saw on

January 6th.

CONNOLLY: It was Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who was planting the

idea, aided and abetted by disruptive changes proposed by a new postmaster

general and a compliant board of governors that actually eroded public

confidence in the ability to vote by mail.

That wasn`t a Democratic narrative. That was a Republican narrative by the

president of the United States and his enablers.

I didn`t vote to overturn an election. And I will not be lectured by people

who did about partisanship.

HAYES: Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly of Virginia blasted his

Republican colleagues at a hearing of the Postal Service today. It was in

response to comments by the Republican Congressman from Ohio Jim Jordan and

Jody Hice of Georgia.

Connolly was addressing the elephant in the room, right. Congress is back,

regular legislating, they have committees, they do their thing, but there`s

no apologies or resolution or anything after the majority of Republican

members of Congress voted to overturn a democratic election in order to

install the loser over the winner. And in so doing, they rallied around a

cause that led to a violent insurrection.

What we saw on January 6th is just one part of a broader radicalization

happening at the extreme right of American politics that was the focus of a

House Judiciary Committee hearing today.

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TX): On January 6th, former President Trump

directed a group of his followers which included an array of hate-filled

extremists to attack the Capitol and Congress at a time when we were

fulfilling our sacred constitutional duty in certifying electors.

There are no both sides in this debate. We must not be misled by efforts to

divert the attention and accountability for these acts of right-wing

violence and terror.

DEMINGS: Aren`t we tired? Aren`t we as a nation exhausted? Haven`t we had

enough? Doesn`t this issue deserves more than a political debate, a

lackluster and half-hearted response? And if my colleagues on the other

side of the aisle want to keep score, you will lose.

HAYES: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida is vice chair of the

House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security.

You just heard her speaking at that hearing on domestic terrorism today.

And she joins me now.

Congresswoman, it`s great to have you. What did you learn today?

DEMINGS: Well, Chris, it`s great to be with you. What I`ve learned today is

that we`ve been dealing with domestic terrorism, white supremacy since the

founding of our country, and that we still are dealing with white supremacy

and domestic terrorism, and that there are those who will continue to

defend those who are directly responsible.

You know, when we talk about insurrection day, we know that that was the

direct result of the actions of the former president who helped to incite

the attack against the Capitol. But unfortunately, many of my colleagues on

this subcommittee and across the aisle in general have done everything

within their power to continue to carry the big lie and the false narrative

and not address the problems in this country that we have faced way too

long, and that is again domestic terrorism, white supremacy, and extreme

domestic individuals.

HAYES: I want to give you the argument that conservatives have been making

on this so you could respond to it which broadly goes like this. They say,

look, this is essentially a means for Democrats to sort of use the tools of

the state to target all conservatives, and to lump us all in together with

the worst and most extreme elements so that we can have the government

target them on political grounds. What`s your response to that?

DEMINGS: Well, Chris, you know what? I say, we know them by the fruits that

they bear. And you talked about it earlier. The majority of persons in the

Republican Party in the House of Representatives voted to overturn the

election. When President Trump and his enablers were standing at the podium

saying go down to the Capitol, march down and fight like hell, that prepare

for war, prepare for combat, the same Republicans did absolutely nothing to

stop it.

As a matter of fact, after the capital was attacked and we reconvened, they

went back to carrying the big lie. And so, I hear what they`re saying. No,

we`re not talking about everybody in the party, but those who have

participated by omission or commission deserve to be held accountable.

HAYES: Your background is in law enforcement. And I wonder both how that

informs how you think about this, and also just your thoughts on what we

were talking about on the last block which is the fact that, you know, more

than a dozen police officers, law enforcement officials have been either

arrested or suspected of participating in this which ends up being probably

the most sustained attack on law enforcement in recent memory.

DEMINGS: You know, Chris, I was there that day as you know in the House

Gallery. And when I heard there was a breach of the Capitol, I immediately

knew that the fight that the Capitol Police were engaged in outside, that

we were losing that battle. That the rioters, the violent offenders had

gone through every layer of security.

And when I certainly have heard the reports that there were former law

enforcement officers and some current law enforcement officers and others,

members of the military in the crowd, all I can say is this, Chris. They

deserve to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

They`ve taken an oath that they would protect and defend the Constitution

and yet they chose to come to the Capitol and beat the Capitol Police down

with flag poles, use barricades, bicycle racks as deadly missiles. They

beat them with pipes and any other thing they could get their hands on. And

I don`t care what profession they were in before. They deserve to be

prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

And if there`s anything that I can do to help in that process as a former

law enforcement officer, I am prepared and ready to do that.

HAYES: There`s a lot of rhetoric that has been coming from many quarters. I

mean, I think that it`s been a very rough year in American life. It`s been

the deadliest year in American life. It`s been very difficult in many ways.

Our politics are quite polarized and frayed.

But there`s a specific vein of rhetoric that I`ve seen largely from the

right about civil war cataclysm, warnings of violence, celebration and

fetishization of guns as a sort of tool of political messaging. I wonder

what effect you think that has on the extremists and the folks who are, you

know, thinking about doing bad things.

DEMINGS: Well, you know, I think that the attack on the Capitol on January

6th, it didn`t just start that day. It was a culmination of vicious,

hateful, violent rhetoric coming from the former President of the United

States and others who were, you know, using the same language all over our

nation. And it culminated into that vicious attack.

Look, people are listening and they`re paying attention to their leaders.

And that`s why I am so bravely concerned about persons in leadership

position, those who are elected to Congress who are not here to unify our

country, to not -- not here to heal old wounds and to deal with some of the

past ghosts in the room like racism and some of the injustices that we

face.

But, Chris, I really do believe that they want the modern-day civil war.

And those of us who don`t want that, those of us who want just the opposite

of that, have to use our voices in a bold and powerful way to speak up and

speak out against those within Congress, in the House of Representatives,

in the Senate, those in our community, those at local and state level.

Remember, there were some state officials who were here on January 6th

filming their illegal actions. And so, we have to use our voice in a more

powerful and bold way to fight against the evils that are really trying to

take hold of this nation.

HAYES: Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida, thank you so much for making

time for us tonight.

DEMINGS: Thank you.

HAYES: In a rare sit-down interview, the Vice President today spoke with

Reverend Al Sharpton about the desperate need to vaccinate vulnerable

communities as quickly as possible.

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: As we continue fighting on other things, voting

and all of that, the first thing we have to do is be here and be alive.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And that -- but that`s

right, Reverend. Here`s the thing. Let`s not let COVID get us. Let`s get

the vaccine instead, right? Let`s not let this thing get us.

We know Black people are disproportionately likely to contract the virus

and die from it. We know when you look at who the front-line workers are

who have been most at risk. Disproportionately we are talking about people

of color. When you look at the fact that Black small businesses, as many as

I`ve seen, 40 percent, are going out of business or have gone out of

business, it is disproportionately affecting us.

And if we want to get control of this virus that is harming us at a

disproportionate rate, part of it is to get vaccinated when it is our turn.

HAYES: Much more that exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

will air tomorrow on "MORNING JOE." It`s an exciting exclusive as you don`t

really see the Vice President or the President out about or talking to the

media that much. They`ve been keeping a pretty low profile while focused on

the first 100 days.

Ahead, why that could be a smart strategy? Plus, the one senator, the one

man who could determine the fate of the president`s agenda coming up.

HAYES: We`re a month into the Biden presidency. I think every everyone has

noticed you just hear a lot less from him than we did from Donald Trump.

Joe Biden even promised us something along those lines during the campaign.

Remember when he tweeted, you won`t have to worry about my tweets when I`m

president.

The right loved to jump on Joe Biden for supposedly campaigning from his

basement and not being omnipresent on the campaign trail in the midst of

the pandemic. But his low profile on the trail and now relatively in the

White House is a pretty clear specific tactical choice and one that has so

far I think worked pretty well.

President Teddy Roosevelt was the one that first coined the term bully

pulpit more than 100 years ago. At the time, bully just meant great or

excellent. And the phrase described the unique platform the president had

to control the nation`s attention.

But 110 years after that, a central feature of the U.S. Presidency has been

essentially commanding attention, directing people`s focus to issues to get

your message out in totally unrivaled ways. The apotheosis of that was

Donald Trump, the guy you could never escape, who was just constantly in

your face about everything.

And there`s pretty good evidence that it didn`t actually help him. I mean,

he was both the most omnipresent and the least popular president in modern

times. And those two probably have something to do with each other.

Political Scientist George Edwards who literally wrote the book on the

Power of the Bully Pulpit analyzed hundreds of public opinion polls and

found that "Presidents typically cannot change public opinion even `great

communicators` usually fail to obtain the public support for their high

priority initiatives."

I mean, think about how the Trump administration polarized say the science

around COVID, making some people less open to hearing messages about the

pandemic. In very politically polarized times, it can actually be easier to

build consensus when presidents are not directing attention, when they`re

just sort of quiet about things.

Joe Biden might just end up having the very first post bully pulpit

presidency. The U.S. President is trying to lay low on the biggest issues

of the day so that he doesn`t essentially end up feeding more fodder into

the assembly line of polarization that is running 24/7 in the background.

The big test for this restraint will be whether he holds his own caucus

together to deliver the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. And that all comes

down to most likely one senator, maybe the most politically powerful person

in Washington. Who is he and what is he thinking? That`s coming up next.

HAYES: Joe Biden`s pick to head the Department of the Interior appears to

be all set for confirmation thanks to the support of this guy.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): That`s me shooting the cap and trade bill because

it was bad for West Virginia. Hey, I haven`t changed. I might be a few

years older but I`ll still take on anyone that messes with West Virginia.

HAYES: Joe Manchin has never been anyone`s conception of a liberal

Democrat, but now folks seem to be hanging on his every word. There was a

big question about whether or not Manchin would support Congresswoman Deb

Haaland`s nomination to be the next Secretary of the Interior.

Haaland is a progressive Democrat, supported the Green New Deal, and would

be the first Native American Cabinet Secretary. Manchin who chairs the

Senate Energy Committee, of course, has a vested interest in the cabinet

position coming from coal country West Virginia. And he could essentially

tanker nomination with a no vote.

But Senator Manchin said today in a statement that "While we do not agree

on every issue, I believe Deb Haaland will be a Secretary of the Interior

for every American and will vote to confirm." That`s just another day in

Joe Manchin`s Washington. Every day seems to be a new Joe Manchin news

cycle because in a 50-50 Senate, he`s basically the 50th vote. And how he

votes means whether people get confirmed or whether a bill gets passed.

Manchin occupies a very rare space in a state that Donald Trump won last

November by nearly 40 points, a senator who has a completely different set

of political incentives from just about anyone else in the Democratic

Caucus.

Two people who know a little bit about what makes Manchin tick are Robyn

Kincaid, host of West Virginia`s Head-On.Live radio show and our expert on

all things West Virginia. And Faiz Shakir, former Senior Adviser to Senate

Democratic Leader Harry Reid. Welcome to you both.

Robyn, let me start with you. I mean, this is someone who basically if you

were looking at them from like the perspective of drafting a fantasy

politician league, is outperforming almost any Democrat in the country,

right?

I mean, he`s managing to get reelected in a state that Donald Trump carried

by 40 points. Like, there`s something he`s doing right in West Virginia

politics. What is the secret?

ROBYN KINCAID, HOST, HEAD-ON WITH ROBYN KINCAID: Essentially, Chris, and

like Senator Manchin says, it`s a great day to be a West Virginian. I think

it`d be a little bit greater if he would do a little bit more. But in

essence, he has taken complete control of the Democratic Party. In the

course of that, he`s also rendered the rest of the Democratic Party

entirely moribund, but it`s become a cult of personality of Joe Manchin.

And he manages somehow to bring enough Republicans along that he -- and the

other part of it is that a lot of people, progressive like me, realize that

no matter how bad on any given day of the week that Joe Manchin is, that if

some Republican were to replace him, he would -- that Republican would make

Joe Manchin look like Bernie Sanders.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, that`s precisely right. Like, the Republican who would

win in West Virginia would almost certainly be way, way far to Joe

Manchin`s right. So, there`s another part of this too, Faiz, which is

Manchin has a kind of way to deal with West Virginians to get reelected,

but there`s also a specific role I feel like he plays in the caucus.

And I`m curious your interpretation of these different notes he`s been

making. So Deb Haaland gets a yes. He`s maybe not on board on the minimum

wage. He just appeared to tank Neera Tanden`s nomination to OMB. I know,

you worked with Neera at American Progress. Like, what do you make of this?

FAIZ SHAKIR, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO HARRY REID: Well, this frustration

that we all have with Joe Manchin is well, he`s a good politician. And yes,

he deserves credit for winning West Virginia, a very difficult state, is

that the demand of the caucus should be make West Virginia constituents

happy. Understand his politics. And even when you deliver on that, Chris,

it may not be enough.

HAYES: Right.

SHAKIR: You take minimum wage, direct payments, if you were doing things

that you know are popular in West Virginia, then why is Joe Manchin

concerned and fighting against that, right? It has something more going on.

It`s more about a carving his initials and things, being in the middle of

action, sometimes wanting the attention in the limelight for you to say

that he`s one of the most powerful senators in America. He likes those

kinds of things, right.

And I think that`s what makes it a struggle when you`re trying to conduct

politics as a team sport. If you one thing -- you know, he said recently --

Chris, he he says something like, I`m going to protect the Byrd Rule. Do

you think any West Virginia`s know anything about the Byrd Rule? They`re

out there -- probably they think it`s pheasant hunting season and it has

something to do with birds, right.

But yes, he`s going to go and protect the Byrd Rule. What does that have to

do with anything involving West Virginia? And that`s where I think he

crosses the line of being a senator for West Virginia and not playing the

role of Senate Majority Leader or President of the United States.

HAYES: Well, I mean, Byrd -- I mean, Byrd is famous. Like, Byrd is one of

most famous West Virginians ever. But I agree with the rule itself. But I

do think -- so, I want to ask about this on the -- and I`m going to come

back to you in a second Robyn. But on this Neera Tanden thing, right?

So, this sort of ridiculous thing he`s going to, you know, withdraws

support for an OMB nominee because of her tweets, which in the spectrum of

tweets was they`re not particularly bad tweets. I think it`s preposterous

in the era of Donald Trump. But the idea that like that gives him some

symbolic distance from the Democratic Party so that he could vote for the

$1.9 trillion package. Like, is that -- do you think it`s that strategic?

Faiz?

SHAKIR: Oh, for me? Yes -- I mean, do I think it`s strategic? It`s hard to

assess what is smart move politics for Joe Manchin, because when you think

you`re addressing his politics, he will move the ball and shift the ball on

you. I don`t tend to think that like, tanking nomination, what would -- I

think what we all want is Joe Biden to be a successful president.

HAYES: Right.

SHAKIR: In order for that to succeed, you need 50 Democratic votes. You

hate having somebody on the team who is occasionally rooting for the team

to lose, or might, you know, want us to win by a smaller margin. It`s a

very uncomfortable feeling. John Tester from Montana could certainly be

saying the same thing every single day. He`d say, hey, you know what, it

may not work for Montana.

But he understands we play politics as a team sport. If Joe Biden is to

succeed, we all have to vote. Joe Manchin is the one rare exception which

says, hey, you know, my own brand, my own initials, my own carving on

things needs to be adhered to. Why does he fight Kamala Harris being on

West Virginia TV? She`s the Vice President of the United States. She`s not

allowed to be in West Virginia TV making the case for COVID relief?

HAYES: Robyn, quickly. Do you think the COVID relief pressure coming from

the governor, Republican governor, helps on that yes vote on the big COVID

package?

KINCAID: I hope that it does, because when it`s when you`ve got a governor

who actually tells the people of West Virginia that the COVID vaccine will

not cause people to grow antlers, and he`s more ahead of things than the

Senator from West Virginia is, you`ve got -- you`ve got to hope that that`s

going to drive Senator Manchin further toward the bill.

If I may really quickly though, let`s understand that Joe Manchin has a

woman problem, OK. 1996, he shanked the West Virginia Democratic Party

because the nominee was a woman. And it comes forward in this business with

Neera Tanden. And at the same time, he supports Jeff Sessions, a racist.

It`s inexplicable, Chris.

HAYES: Lots of anger at him for that double standard. Robyn Kincaid and

Faiz Shakir, thank you for making time tonight. That`s ALL IN on this

Wednesday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening,

Rachel.

