Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/2/22

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL and three teams alleging racism in hiring practices. New York Times has obtained one of the first coup memos written by Trump allies just days after the election instructing the state of Wisconsin to prepare an alternate slate of bogus electors to falsely claim Donald Trump won the election. Former President Trump continues to dangle pardons for January 6 rioters. A new analysis found that Americans are dying from the Coronavirus at a far higher rate than every other wealthy country and it isn`t just vaccine resistance that`s driving that number.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pumping kids` heads full of propaganda isn`t going to make this country great.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Yes. I can still remember when my seventh-grader came home and talked about his teacher having his, you know, his husband`s picture on the desk at work at school and he be like, oh, he introduced it to his husband that way. That -- is illegal now in Florida? I don`t even know. Will he get in trouble?

It`s wild. Brandon Wolf, thank you very much. I appreciate you. That it`s tonight`s "REIDOUT." ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES starts right now with special guest former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

BRIAN FLORES, FORMER COACH, MIAMI DOLPHINS: This is bigger than football. This is -- this is about equal opportunity for qualified, you know, Black candidates not just in football but, you know, everywhere.

HAYES: He is the fired head coach who just filed an explosive new lawsuit against multiple teams and the NFL. Tonight, Coach Brian Flores on his bombshell allegations of racial discrimination and more.

Then, the New York Times uncovers new memos that lay out the origins of the fake Trump elector plot.

Plus, new reporting on Donald Trump`s plans to pardon January 6 insurrectionists. And Congressman Pete Aguilar on why he says the former President is witness tampering.

And confronting the awful truth about America`s exceptionally poor response to the pandemic, when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. We are here February 2, in the midst of two extremely important seasons in American life. They always kind of run together Black History Month, the month of February, and of course Super Bowl season. And those two things, race and football, are related in a whole lot of important ways in this country.

We`ve seen it for more than 100 years since the founding of the American Professional Football Association with the precursor to today`s National Football League. That League was founded in 1920. It didn`t integrate until 1946 when it included its first Black player by the name of Kenny Washington who signed with the L.A. Rams, one of the teams that will be in the Super Bowl.

And in recent years, of course, at a time when American audiences are breaking up in vulcanizing, football remains this kind of centerpiece of our national political and popular culture. And there`s been renewed focus on race after, of course, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick elected to take a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism. He has never played football again after that.

This week, we are seeing new high-profile examples of how issues of racial justice, racial oppression and hierarchy play out in fraught and profound ways in this particular sport, one of the last remaining sources of entertainment that could bring together 100 million Americans, basically the only one left.

Now, today was a momentous day for the National Football League as the Washington Football Team announced their new name The Commanders. Nearly two years ago, the team finally, finally dropped their longtime name and mascot widely considered to be a racist slur. Fans, sponsors, and activist, of course, has been calling for change for years and years. And the team`s owner eventually relented in the wake of the George Floyd protests. So, this name revealed today was a long time in the making.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Even the greatest legacies of all --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- got the pass and the quick shot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- will fail.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are The Commanders.

HAYES: Big celebratory day for the NFL. On the eve of that big announcement, that mark of progress genuinely, even though it took too long after years and years of work, the NFL was hit with an explosive lawsuit. You may have seen some news about it. And it comes from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who alleges that the league and its 32 teams are shown a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices.

Now, the complaint is 58 pages long. And I have read the document and it`s pretty extraordinary. It begins with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. saying in part, morals cannot be legislated but behavior can be regulated. The very first sentence of the preliminary statement notes that the complaint was filed on the first day Black History Month, and it frames the situation in incredibly vivid and stark terms.

I quote here. "In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation. It`s 32 owners, none of whom are Black, profits substantially from the labor of NFL players 70 percent of whom are black. The owners watch the games from a top NFL stadiums in their luxury boxes while their majority-black workforce put their bodies on the line every Sunday, taking vicious hits suffering debilitating injuries to their bodies and their brains while the NFL and its owners reap billions of dollars."

Now, we`re going to get into all the details of what Brian Flores alleges. And he`s actually going to join me right here in studio in just a moment.

This lawsuit alleges something much broader than his specific situation. It claims there has been systemic racism over many years throughout the entire league. And the complaint goes through the numbers to make that point. And the numbers, even though I kind of knew them, are still pretty shocking when you see them there in black and white, OK.

In the entire NFL, there`s 32 teams. There is currently one Black head coach. In fact, that complaint includes this gallery of photos to illustrate that point. And there has never been a Black Commissioner, there has never been a Black majority owner of an NFL team.

Now, there`s not much the league can do about who owns the teams, but they have tried to address the lack of diversity among coaches. See, back in 2002, there are two Black head coaches who were beloved and fairly legendary, Tony Dungy and Dennis Green, and they were fired.

And in response, two civil rights attorneys spearheaded a study of NFL coaches over the previous 15 years to better understand what exactly was going on, why the lack of Black coaches in the league. And the report found that "Black head coaches in the NFL have outperformed their white counterparts but had inferior hiring opportunities."

The following week, after that damning report was released, one of those civil rights lawyers, Johnnie Cochran, in fact, spoke to MSNBC about bringing the report to the NFL as a negotiating tool.

JOHNNIE COCHRAN, CIVIL RIGHTS OWNER: I welcome their willingness to sit and to try and see if there`s a way to increase at least the Black coaches being interviewed. I mean, it`s -- you said, in the history of the NFL, there have been 400 coaches, only six of them have been Black. I think there`s some racism there. I think there`s some insensitivity. I think just quite frankly, people feel comfortable with people they`ve known in the past.

HAYES: OK, so the campaign begin with that. This -- remember, 2002, OK. That ultimately led to the NFL establishing the so-called Rooney Rule. And that rule requires the team`s interview at least one minority candidate for each head coach vacancy. The rule was implemented the next year in 2003. It`s named after Dan Rooney, the owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers who led the Diversity Committee that recommended.

For a long time, the Rooney Rule was touted as a good reform, a win for diversity efforts. Over time, I suspect we have watched it be essentially gutted in practice. I mean, go back to the picture of the 32 coaches with one Black man.

It reminds me of what has happened with requirements that say police officers wear body cameras. It seems like a good reform, transparency, and then slowly but surely you keep finding police officers, that forget to turn them on.

Now, Brian Flores joined the NFL in 2004. That`s the year after the Rooney Rule was implemented. He worked for the New England Patriots for nearly 15 years. He worked his way from the very bottom rung all the way up. He started as a scouting assistant and he left as an assistant coach. And he worked closely with the legendary Head Coach Bill Belichick and was with that team when they won four Super Bowls.

In 2019, Flores was hired as the head coach of the, let`s say, benighted Miami Dolphins who`ve had a rough go of it for quite a while, and he turn the team around. Before Flores, the Dolphins had lost more games than they won for nine of the past 10 seasons. That`s very bad. Under his coaching, they had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in a while.

But then last month, the Dolphins made a pretty shocking announcement. And I got to say I follow football pretty closely. The day after the season ends, there`s all these coaches that get fired. Most of them, you know it`s coming. That was not true Flores at all. They announced the day after two consecutive winning seasons they were firing Flores with two years still left in his contract.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The stunning play by the top brass of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores fired as head coach. The news got Fins fans and the sports world by surprise.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It got a lot of people by surprise.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a move that`s garnering a lot of national criticism especially when you consider the way that Brian Flores was able to turn this season around.

HAYES: Now, the dolphins claim the firing was because of organization issues. Owner Stephen Ross owns Miami Dolphins said in part, "An organization can only function if it`s collaborative and it works well together." In his lawsuit, Brian Flores claims that there is more to this story.

In his first season as head coach, Flores says in his lawsuit, he refused his owner`s directive to tank for the first pick in the draft. Now, tanking is when a coach goes out and deliberately loses games in order to get a better draft pick in next year`s draft because teams with the lowest records get to pick first.

Flores goes on to claim that during the 2019 season, Miami`s owner told Flores that he would pay him $100,000 for every loss, a losing bonus as it were. And the team`s general manager told Flores, the owner was mad that Flores` successive winning games that year was compromising the team`s draft position. Again, this is just alleged in a lawsuit, but you wonder what the Dolphins fans think of that one.

That same year in 2019, Flores spoke about his own philosophy about tanking in an interview.

[20:10:09]

FLORES: I think the term, you know, tanking I think it`s disrespectful to the game. I really do. I don`t like that term. I don`t like when people use it. I`m going to go into every game trying to win, you know. That`s always going to be my objective. I`m going to go in anything I do trying to win. I`m going to try to instill that in everybody I come across. So, no, there`s no -- there`s no tanking.You can write that over and over and over again.

HAYES: Flores did not tank. In fact, as I mentioned, the Dolphins had back- to-back winning seasons before he was fired at the end of the season. So, when a position opened up for a head coach in New York Giants, it would make sense that Brian Flores would be in the running. He had an interview set up for last week and then Flores received a text message from his former boss Bill Belichick, the legendary head coach of the Patriots.

And I`m going to read you their exchange. Ready for this? From Belichick, It sounds like you have landed. Congrats. Flores replies, Did you hear something I didn`t hear? Giants, says Belichick. Flores responds, I interview on Thursday. I think I have a shot at it. Belichick: Got it. I hear from Buffalo and the Giants that you are their guy. I hope it works out if you want it to. Flores: That`s definitely what I want. I hope you`re right, coach. Thank you.

And then Flores sends another message. Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll? Just making sure -- Daboll. And this is where it all goes south. Belichick replies, sorry, I F this up. I double-checked and I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I`m sorry about that.

And so, Flores alleges he had to give an extensive interview for a job he already knew he would not get, an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the league Commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule.

The Giants of course gave the job to, well, the other Brian. The guy Bill Belichick said would get it. Today, The New York Giants told NBC News in part, "The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation of your head coach until the 11th hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."

The NFL told us in part, "Diversity is core of everything we do. And there are a few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership spend more time. We will defend against these claims which are without merit."

But Flores alleges this is not the first time this has happened. In the complaint he claimed he was scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019. But then-General Manager, President, and CEO, and others, "Showed up an hour late to the interview. They looked completely disheveled. It was obvious they had been drinking heavily the night before. It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of Rooney Rule. The Broncos never had any intention to consider him as legitimate candidate for the job."

The Broncos say those allegations are "blatantly false." That the process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores joins me now along with his attorneys, Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis. Good to have you, gentlemen, here. Coach Flores, great to have you here.

FLORES: Thank you for having me -- having us. I want to start with this, the decision to file the suit. I`ve covered Kaepernick for years now. I`ve watched what happened to him. He never played in the league again. And he ever played in the league when people would sit there at home being like, man, you can use a quarterback in this league.

Are you worried about what this means for your future? And why did you decide to do it?

FLORES: That`s a question I`ve been asked a lot and something I`ve thought about a lot. It`s something we talked about a lot as we -- as we came to the decision to file a lawsuit. And at the end of the day, this isn`t about me. This is about Black and minority coaches, Black and minority leaders who don`t get an opportunity to showcase their skills, their leadership, their acumen, their intelligence, their abilities in whatever field it is.

And in my -- in my case, you know, and an NFL case, as coaches and leaders in this league -- look, I love coaching. I love it. It`s a passion of mine. It`s something that I feel like I`m gifted to do. And there`s a lot of Black and minority coaches who are gifted the same way I am.

And we coach so we can impact young people so that they can go on and be not only good players, but good leaders in the community, good husbands, good fathers. It`s not just football. It`s never been that. And when you`re -- and we don`t have enough coaches in leadership positions, Black coaches in leadership positions, specifically in NFL. And that`s a disservice to me.

To me, that`s a disservice to the -- to the majority of the players that are in the league that are working towards the goal of becoming better players, better teams, that they don`t see that as a goal that they can attain, because there`s nobody in those -- in those seats. And I think there`s a specific reason why. We need to change the hearts and minds of the people who make those decisions.

[20:15:28]

HAYES: I want to talk about your years at the Patriots and your relationship with Bill Belichick. I mean, you started at the ground level of that organization at the age of what, 23, right?

FLORES: 23.

HAYES: You`ve been a player at Boston College. I think he got injured. You weren`t able to go the NFL. You start there. There`s 16 years, four Super Bowls. What was your experience working up the ladder in there? What is your -- how do you feel about Bill Belichick?

FLORES: I had a great experience there. There`s a lot of great people in that building. There`s a reason why they`ve had so much success. I learned a lot about the game myself, how to prepare, how to how to work, how to coach, how to how to teach. I grew exponentially when I was there.

And there`s a lot of things I learned. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people in that building. So, I have nothing but good memories there.

HAYES: What was your -- I think a lot of people I know and I got to say, everybody`s group texts were blowing up about this lawsuit, and they were blowing up particularly about the Belichick text exchange which is a kind of a nightmare scenario.

FLORES: Yes.

HAYES: I mean, I think for people who have texted a thing they shouldn`t have, for someone in your position on the wrong side of it. What was that - - what was your reaction in that moment?

FLORES: Shock, disbelief, disappointment, humiliation. You know, initially, I thought I was -- it was he was talking to me. But once I found out that, you know, that wasn`t meant for me, I was -- I was certainly in disbelief, certainly upset. And, you know, I had a lot of different emotions about the hiring process and whether or not it was fair, whether or not I was going to get a real opportunity. It didn`t -- it didn`t sound like that, it didn`t feel like that and, you know, it ended up being the case.

JOHN ELEFTERAKIS, ATTORNEY FOR BRIAN FLORES: Chris, you know, think about the fact that it took a mistake in text message to blow the lid off of everything that all Black minority candidates for coaching and executive positions, and quite frankly, we know extends, societally, you know, have known for a long time and suspected, but you don`t have that smoking gun where -- I mean, obviously, the numbers speak for themselves.

HAYES: Right.

ELEFTERAKIS: You know, there can`t just be one qualified Black head coach - - man to be a head coach in the NFL. That`s ridiculous. The numbers speak for themselves.

HAYES: I mean, the numbers -- I mean, I got to say, I`ve watched a lot of football. Like, the Dolphins were one of the stories this year. You guys started out what, one and seven, eight and one after that. A team that people had completely counted out was up until I think the 16th or 17th week of the season in the playoff run, a bunch to everyone. I mean, the record there was pretty clear.

ELEFTERAKIS: If you look at some of the stuff that happens, not just with the hiring, but with the firing practices, as well, there are times in the rare instances when Black head coaches are brought in, they`re not either - - they`re either outwardly asked to tank or they`re just not given the resources.

And when that happens, they`re put in a position to lose for a year possibly to get fired. And then that`s when they get a draft pick, they hire a white coach. And the thing that happened here is Coach did an exceptional job and won.

HAYES: Well, that`s part of the -- part of the allegation lawsuit. And one of the most -- I think, probably the single most explosive claim is this offer, the owner of the Dolphins. Can you tell me about what the conditions were like when he gave you that offer? How?

FLORES: Well, before we get to that, I think, you know, speaking to John`s point on what we -- what we deem as bridge coaches who come in and don`t really get the resources. Those are oftentimes the jobs that, you know, Black and minority coaches get. It`s unfortunate, but that`s what it is.

And I stepped into a situation like that. And, you know, to me, you know, I accepted that challenge. I believe in my abilities as a coach, as a leader, as a motivator. So, I was up for that challenge. And unfortunately, I was asked to not put my best foot forward and best effort to win ballgames, to tank.

And look, this game has done a lot for me. It really has. It has opened doors that would have never been opened for me. And that`s the case not just for me. That`s a lot of our players, a lot of the players in our league have that same story. And I think that`s part of the reason why I relates so well to players.

So, to the disrespect the game is just -- it`s something I wouldn`t stand for. And ultimately, that strain some relationships in Miami.

HAYES: Let me keep you here for a few more minutes. That`s right. I want to ask -- just to follow up.

DOUG WIGDOR, ATTORNEY FOR BRIAN FLORES: This may be the first interview that I don`t say anything with you. Great opening. We may hire you at our firm to deliver the opening for the trial.

HAYES: Well, I mean --

WIGDOR: You know, I have to -- let me just say. I mean, the only thing I really want to say really is the courage that Brian has shown to stand up. I mean, he is the Rosa Parks of the NFL right now. And self -- and to show -- like, putting himself second because he`s standing up, he`s putting a lot -- a lot on the line. And he`s doing it to create this change and it would -- it needs to happen.

FLORES: And I just feel that a call from a coach who was in tears on the phone because of, you know, experiences that he`s had and he`s dealing with. And it just -- it just -- I even have more -- this is -- this is -- I have more peace about this decision. I have more peace about it.

HAYES: I want to -- I want to present to an argument that people will make about the Rooney Rule. It`s not my personal view, but people will make it which is that, OK, fine, there`s a little bit of box-checking here. But it does get you in the door. They`re not violate -- they`re not nod in compliance. There`s no -- there`s no rule that they have to contemplate you. They just have to interview you and they did that. And maybe in one or 10 circumstances, you knock their socks off and they change direction and what`s so bad about that?

FLORES: You know, I would say, I`ve heard that and I understand that thought process to a degree. But I think the NFL is better than that. I think -- I think that the change that we need --I don`t want to just, you know, come up with some new policies and say we`re going to do this and do that and check some other boxes. What I`m looking for, is a change in the hearts -- and when I say, I mean that -- in the hearts and minds of people who make those decisions, people who haven`t spent time with Black and minority people over the course of their lives who aren`t comfortable.

I think that we need to be intentional of opening our minds to forming new relationships with people from different backgrounds, spending time understanding that there`s a different perspective, maybe a better perspective, a different way to build relationships, a different way to communicate. And --

WIGDOR: The Rooney Rule doesn`t work. I mean, there`s one -- as we`ve said a couple times, there`s one Black head coach.

HAYES: Yes.

WIGDOR: I mean, I think it`s time for the court to appoint a referee and oversee the NFL. I mean, the commissioner clearly isn`t doing a good job at making sure that there`s diversity amongst the coaches. It`s time to -- it`s time -- that`s why this litigation is so important. They haven`t been able to do it on their own.

And so now, John and myself, and with the -- with the help, obviously, of our -- of our client and future clients as well, are going to make them do it.

ELEFTERAKIS: And you know what, when you talk about this situation, how could it be equal opportunity to get a job when the job as promised before the Black or minority candidate interviews. That`s not an equal opportunity. And when you`re talking about who`s in the position of power, they`re all white owners and, you know, not anybody who`s ultimately going to potentially step out on the limb and really give an opportunity.

HAYES: I got to say that -- and I`m sure you`ve seen reaction to this, and it`s been everywhere, right? A lot of reaction from Black folks I know, friends of mine, other people online of this like, I have been in that interview and I have known I was trotted in there for window dressing. And I felt crazy and gaslit about it. And they went with another candidate and there was something sort of re-traumatizing but catalyzing about seeing that texture Belichick to say you`re not crazy.

FLORES: It confirmed what we -- what we thought was happening behind closed doors and it confirm that for me. And it`s not just in football, it`s in a lot of different industries.

WIGDOR: How is Belichick even consulting with the -- with the Bills and the Giants. I mean, last time I checked, he`s on the Patriots. He`s coached the Patriots. So like, what is he doing with that information? It makes no sense.

HAYES: What is the best outcome of this to you?

FLORES: We create real change. And by that, you know, it`s not policies. I don`t want any fluff here. That`s not -- this is not what we`re looking.

HAYES: You just went through the Rooney rule charade.

[20:25:04]

FLORES: You know, this is not about fluff. We need real change. We need -- and that to me starts with -- that starts here in your heart. And you only get that through conversation, through dialogue, through communication. And I`m open for -- to communicate with whoever it is about, you know, what it`s like to walk into that type of interview, what it`s like for Black minority leaders on the field.

I mean, we have a lot of -- there`s different ways to lead on the field. I mean, this position, coordinators, so there`s so many qualified and capable leaders on many different staffs in this league, and they need a real opportunity. And we got to be intentional about giving them options.

HAYES: Well, Coach Flores, Brooklyn`s own, it`s really wonderful to meet you. Thank you for making time.

FLORES: Thank you.

HAYES: Doug Wigdor, John Elefterakis, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

All right, we got late-breaking news tonight. In just the last hour, New York Times has released documents central to the plot to install fake electors in the effort to steal the election for Donald Trump. A lot of new details in that report.

The Times reporter Luke Broadwater who broke the story joins me to go through it all right after this break. Don`t go anywhere.

HAYES: Breaking news tonight that sheds new light on the origins of one of Trumps schemes to stay in power. New York Times has obtained one of the first coup memos written by Trump allies just days after the election instructing the state of Wisconsin to prepare an alternate slate of bogus electors to falsely claim Donald Trump won the election.

[20:30:12]

As we have discussed at length on this show, this is all part of the greater effort to keep Trump in power against the will of the American people. These seven contested states would prove -- provide their own slate or pro-Trump electors which would provide Mike Pence enough cover to throw out the results of the election in those states which Biden won and essentially hand victory back to Donald Trump on January 6. That was plan.

Now, the memo The Times obtain which is dated just two weeks after the election, calls on the fake electors to essentially participate in this sham process where they pretend Trump won anyway. It may seem odd that the electors pledged to Trump and Pence might meet and cast their votes on December 14, even if at that juncture, the Trump-Pence ticket is behind the vote count and no certificate of election has been issued in favor of Trump and Pence. However, a fair reading of the federal statutes suggests that is a reasonable course of action.

Luke Broadwater is one of the reporters who broke this story from the New York Times tonight and he joins me now. Luke, first of all, who wrote this memo, where did they write it, and what was the context for them writing it?

LUKE BROADWATER, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Sure. So, this memo arises out of two lawyers in Wisconsin who are working on the Trump campaign`s legal fight there to try to, you know, to sway the will of the voters into Donald Trump`s camp. So, obviously, the voters of Wisconsin chose Joe Biden. Donald Trump did not want to accept that. And so, they were exploring different legal theories for how they could try to contest the election.

One of them is to put forward this -- what they call an alternative slate of electors. And so, they`re arguing the vote count is still kind of close, maybe we can, you know, get some positive rulings to throw certain votes in some counties or change this or that. And we need to have this slate of electors in place so that the courts can rule potentially in our favor.

The problem is that the courts don`t rule in their favor and they reject this. The lawyers in Wisconsin then write an analysis of what can be done in other states. And they even say that some other states, state laws are not as permissive to this idea of alternate electors as Wisconsin, and they say some are problematic or even dicey.

But the Trump campaign goes ahead with this plot anyway and starts pushing the slates of fake electors in other states as well, because they`ve lost in the courts. And now they will take this matter before Mike Pence and hope that he will do what the courts would not in Congress.

So, at the times, we`ve been investigating the origins of the different tentacles of Trump`s plan to stay in office, including the plan to see -- potentially seize voting machines, the plan to put forward these alternate or fake electors in states, and then the plan to put pressure on Mike Pence and the members of Congress to overturn the election through the Electoral Count Act.

And we`ve been talking a lot with the different members of the January 6 Committee, and there`s an increasing belief among the members of the committee that these plans are all interconnected in some way. They may have started as different plans, but they all played a role connected to each other, and connected Donald Trump in trying to stay in power despite what the voters said.

HAYES: I should note, I think American Oversight, the nonprofit organization have originally attained some of these documents through court processes just to give credit where due.

As someone who covers this quite closely, what`s striking to me here is, and you note this in the article, it`s an -- it`s one of the earliest legal -- one of the earliest documents that focuses on January 6 as the date. There have been a lot of focus on December 14, which is sort of Safe Harbor deadline to win, right? That`s when the States choose electors.

And what this memo is saying, and kind of for the first time, I think, in the at least written record we have is that no, we can push it to January 6 as long as we keep this alternate slate of electors idea alive. Is that -- is that right?

BROADWATER: Yes. So, you know, we`re not exactly sure who first came up with this idea that the Electoral Count Act could be exploited. We know that the memo from John Eastman is dated January 3, only three days before January 6. We know that Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis` memo is dated December 31.

So, these memos date back to early December and then even November. So, we may be seeing some of the first evidence of legal theories from the Trump - - from Trump World, Trump land, Trump allies, whatever you want to describe it, that get their way to people closer to Donald Trump and finally to Donald Trump himself, and he becomes convinced that no longer is that about Winning in the Electoral College, it`s now about winning in Congress.

And so, they settled on this idea that really only one man is -- needs to be convinced to choose the president, and that`s the vice president. Obviously, that`s wrong. That`s not what the law says. That`s not what the Constitution says. But this is the start of these theories.

And I will say the theory I think, if you -- if you look at it closely, it becomes more warped as it goes along. It starts with just a plan in Wisconsin, and then it grows to something more, and it grows to -- in ways probably the original authors may not even have intend.

[20:35:37]

HAYES: Right. All right, Luke Broadwater who`s been doing great reporting on this topic, thanks for joining us the last minute tonight. I appreciate it.

BROADWATER: Thank you.

HAYES: Next, not only is Donald Trump out there promising pardons for January 6 rioters, we`re now learning he considered a blanket pardon while still in office. Committee Member Congressman Pete Aguilar on why he`s calling this witness tampering after this.

[20:40:00]

HAYES: Today, one of the people charged with seditious conspiracy in the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III testified before the committee investigating the attack. Rhodes appeared remotely from a facility in Oklahoma after a judge ordered him moved from pretrial detention in Texas to a prison facility in Washington D.C.

His testimony lasted for six hours and his lawyer tells NBC News Rhodes invoke the Fifth Amendment about 20 or 30 times but talked extensively about the history of the Oath Keepers. I`m sure they were most interested in this stuff the criminal lawyers wouldn`t let him answer, his lawyer told NBC News, mentioning communications with other groups like the Proud Boys, communications with key figures in Trump`s orbit, and questions about fundraising for January 6 events.

Rhodes` testimony comes on the same day we learned that Donald Trump was considering blanket pardons for January 6 rioters during his final days in office. According to Politico, between January 6 and Joe Biden`s inauguration on the 20th, Trump made three calls to an advisor to discuss the idea. Trump asked, do you think I should pardon them, do you think it`s a good idea, do you think I have the power to do it, according to the source.

Another advisor told Politico that Trump asked questions about how participants on the riot might be charged criminally, and how a uniform pardon could provide them protection going forward. Is it everybody that had a Trump sign or everybody who walked into the Capitol who could be pardoned, Trump asked, according to that advisor. He said some people think I should pardon them. He thought if he could do it, these people would never have to testify or be deposed.

Ultimately, he decided against issuing pardons. But now he keeps floating the idea again and again if he gets back in the office.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.

These people are being treated horribly. I would absolutely because some of them are being treated very unfairly. Yes, I would absolutely give them a pardon if things don`t work out fairly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But the punishments are out of --

HAYES: That is already raising charges of witness tampering from at least one member of the January 6 Committee, Congressman Pete Aguilar. And he joins me now.

Congressman, what do you think of the President now reiterating this twice in public, the ex-President reiterating twice in public that he would possibly pardon January 6 insurrectionists if he got back into office?

REP. PETE AGUILAR (D-CA): I think it shows just exactly how dangerous it is, and that we were truly at the doorstep of a democratic and constitutional crisis. But the fact that he`s dangling pardons for these individuals who hurt 140 Capitol Police officers is just insane to me.

But once again, the former president is saying the quiet part out loud, whether it was that Mike Pence is responsible for not overturning the election to why can`t Brad Raffensperger find me 11,780 votes. Time and time again he tells us exactly what he wants and what he`s thinking. And I think he crossed the line.

HAYES: Yes, I mean -- I want to play this bit of sound because I thought it was interesting. This is a lawyer for one of the people who was charged in the Capitol riot talking about what this might do to a calculation about cooperation. Take a listen.

ROBERT JENKINS, ATTORNEY FOR JANUARY 6 RIOTER ANTHONY ANTONIO: Knowing that that is awaiting you at the end regardless of the risk you might take by moving forward with the litigation, absolutely, it would impact not only the attorneys perspective, but certainly to clients also.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, less likely to cooperate potentially.

JENKINS: Far less likely to cooperate and probably more likely to proceed to a trial.

HAYES: Do you wonder whether that`s having a tangible effect on folks who are making considerations right now?

AGUILAR: Yes, without a doubt. And I want to be clear that I`m not a lawyer. My favorite law firm is Cheney, Raskin, Schiff, and Lofgren. And what I can tell you though is this is something that is deeply troubling.

HAYES: You guys at the committee -- on the committee have been processing a lot of testimony. We`ve got documents that are going to be turned over from Mike Pence. We`ve had two principal pence advisors who`ve been in there. And then I saw that the committee met with a former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark as well. Is that correct? Can you confirm that?

AGUILAR: I can`t talk about specific interviews and depositions that we`ve had. What I can say is that we continue to make progress each and every day. The investigative team is working incredibly hard. And we`re learning more every day from these some voluntary interviews and some depositions, obviously, that we are taking over 700 -- 475 separate interviews that have been conducted.

[20:45:06]

HAYES: Do you have expectations about the compliance of Ivanka Trump?

AGUILAR: I don`t have any expectations. What I can say is that I haven`t heard any communication back. We will wait and see. But those seemingly closest to the president are more likely to evade and not comply to date.

We have gleaned important details from that day from January 5 and January 6. But it seems that the President`s closest advisors seem intent on not wanting to cooperate. But I can tell you that isn`t stopping the committee`s progress. We`re making significant progress because this is an important story to tell about how we protect democracy. And the committee is committed to do just that.

HAYES: There was reporting today from New York Times. We just had Luke Broadwater on. I believe you`re quoted in the article about these early memos sketching out a strategy. How significant Do you think those documents are? What does that add to your understanding of how we came to the point we did on that date?

AGUILAR: I haven`t seen these particular documents but I read the article. And what I can tell you is this just kind of lengthens the timeline that we`re looking at. And it also shows that, that a lot of this changed is, as the calendar got closer to January 6, the desperation increased. And maybe the tactics changed.

But clearly, from the very beginning, right after the election, there were some people in the former president`s orbit who were already preparing contingencies and having some of these discussions. But from my perspective, it`s incredibly important because it reinforces the fact that they didn`t want to abide by a free and fair election or support a peaceful transfer of power. They were planning contingencies and hoping that they would have an opportunities to deliver that.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Pete Aguilar who serves on that committee, thank you very much.

AGUILAR: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, as we near a staggering 900,000 lives lost to COVID, a new analysis found that Americans are dying from the Coronavirus at a far higher rate than every other wealthy country. And it isn`t just vaccine resistance driving that number. I`ll explain ahead.

[20:50:00]

HAYES: We are just days away from what would have once been considered an unfathomable toll of 900,000 Americans killed by the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at his chart which shows deaths among large wealthy countries since the start of the pandemic and some small ones as well.

The U.S. is now at the top of the chart overtaking Belgium and the U.K. with the highest COVID death toll relative to our population.

Why is our death toll so high? Why is it so much worse here? Well, for one just look at the vaccination rate of the same 10 countries who topped the COVID death chart. You can see the U.S. is considerably behind in the percentage of the population who`s fully vaccinated and considerably behind on booster shots.

That`s not likely to change. According to latest morning console survey, nearly 20 percent of those polled are just unwilling to get the vaccine and vaccination rates aside our population is already just much less healthy, more at risk than people in comparable rich countries.

Researchers at the Commonwealth Fund found that countries like Australia, Germany, and Canada clustered in the center of this chart, have much better health care systems in the U.S. down in the bottom right there. That`s even though the U.S. spends way more on health care.

Our life expectancy is lower than other rich countries. It has been that way for decades before COVID. The pandemic pandemics is exposing the dark parts of American exceptionalism. And we now have the highest death rate in one of the richest countries in the world. What does this say about us, about what kind of country -- what kind of -- we are?

I`m joined now by Tom Bollyky, Director of the Global Health Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, one the authors of recent study the analyzed pandemic preparedness in response to COVID-19 177 countries. And Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University, a member -- former member of the Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

Tom, let me just start with you. If you`re giving the top-line answer of why there`s been so much worse here, particularly Omicron where we watch this go through other countries, we`ve had a more elevated death rate than those other countries. What is the answer?

TOM BOLLYKY, DIRECTOR OF THE GLOBAL HEALTH PROGRAM, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS: So, the short answer for the reason why the U.S. has more elevated death rate is first that we`ve had an extraordinarily high number of infections, the second-highest among high-income countries in the world on a population-adjusted basis. And as you rightly pointed out, the background health of our population is poor, in particular, with regard to important comorbidities like obesity.

And we looked in our study, those are really the factors that are within a government control that really distinguishes how countries did in this pandemic, the successes from countries that have not done as well.

HAYES: Wait, say those again. So, you`re saying we have more -- we have more virus going around, we have higher levels of preexisting comorbidities, and that`s independent and distinct from the vaccination rate as drivers of this.

BOLLYKY: Oh, definitely not independent. Unfortunately, the number of infections we have is quite dependent --

HAYES: Right.

BOLLYKY: -- on the vaccination rate. And in the U.S. context, that seems to be really driven by low trust in our government and low trust in each other. What we find is internationally, the rates of trust that people have in their government and each other are tied to vaccination rates. And the U.S. now lags behind Peru, Fiji, and Thailand in vaccination rates, and it`s also tied in compliance with social distancing and other public health protective mandates.

[20:55:17]

HAYES: I want to get back to this trust question because it seems to me actually fundamental and elemental to everything in America right now truly. The FT ran this -- I think it was the FT ran analysis where they tried to look at, Dr. Gounder, what -- say, if the U.S. had Denmark`s vaccination rate, what we would expect from the curve and you just see like that -- you know, that`s hospitalizations. The top is what we actually had. The blue is what we modeled would have had if we had Denmark`s level of vaccination.

It seems to me that -- I keep going around in a circle, but when you come back to one thing of like, there`s no silver bullet here, but vaccines, vaccines, vaccines really do make an enormous difference.

DR. CELINE GOUNDER, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST AND EPIDEMIOLOGIST, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY: And I think this also speaks to the need to rebuild trust in science and public health institutions in the government. Our trust in all of those institutions really does correlate with our vaccination rates. And unfortunately, we`ve seen trust in science, public health, and government eroded over the course of the pandemic.

We`ve seen public health powers scaled back real loss in public health leadership, officials who have retired and not been replaced, been fired or quit because of the stresses of being harassed over the course of the pandemic. And so we find ourselves in a much weaker position post pandemic as a result of all of that.

So, let`s talk about trust because trust I think is elemental here. And Tom, you know, it`s a fairly abstract concept. So, if you`re in the business of country to country comparisons, particularly when you want to do quantification on things like cases, hospitalizations, how do you go about wrestling that down into something quantifiable that you can actually compare country to country?

BOLLYKY: Great. So, for government trust and also for interpersonal trust or trust that we have that others will do the right thing most of the time, these are two from surveys that hadn`t been running for decades, long running surveys with standard questions that allow these cross country comparisons.

And the message fundamentally of that in our study is this. When confronted by a contagious virus, the most effective thing a government can do to protect its citizens is to convince them to take the measures to protect themselves. And what we see in free societies is that depends on the trust we have in our government and the trust we have others are doing the same, which is tied to our willingness to do so as well. And that has really distinguished how countries have done in this pandemic.

HAYES: And the U.S. is low in that ranking, Tom?

BOLLYKY: So, we are among the lowest in government trust. We have declined really since the Watergate scandal but then even further after the financial crisis. One of the comparisons we make is what we -- was done to build trust in West Africa with the Ebola epidemic and those are low trust post-conflict societies. But believe it or not, the U.S. actually ranks lower in government trust in Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone? That`s how low we fallen. That measure not quite as bad on trust and others, but still also below the global average.

HAYES: The problem here Dr. Gounder, right, is that the trust is prior to the messaging. I mean, this is I think, what`s so maddening and difficult about the position we find ourselves in. So, you can say, well, we have to restore trust in public health experts and you can try it out so and so and I can show the charts and be like, look, we got the New York City data. and the New York City data shows that you`re 16 times as likely to be hospitalized if you`re not vaccinated.

But like, that`s all just coming from me. No one`s actually run the experiments. Data has got some imprint the New York City government. If you don`t trust that, none of that works. It`s like -- so, you can`t message your way out of it. You can`t data your way out of the trust situation, which I think has really been the conundrum for public health throughout this.

GOUNDER: Look, Chris, there`s no shortcut to building trust. And unfortunately, we may not be able to do that within the scope of this pandemic. But historically, we have been able to do this. And this is something I`ve written about with Robert Putnam who studies this idea of social trust. So, what are the things that have worked in the past? One is moral leadership.

And I think health care workers, scientists, public health officials have really been voices of moral leadership in this moment and pointing attention to health disparities, communities of color that have been disproportionately affected, and sounding the alarm about populations that are currently being left behind. Whether it`s here in the U.S. or around the world as many of us at the same time are saying we`re done with COVID.

You know, the other things that need to be done are really relationship building and that means reaching across the aisle. And then also, problem- solving, but problem-solving in communities face to face. And I do think there are some seeds of hope here, glimmers of hope with community health worker programs have spread across the country during the pandemic.

HAYES: Tom Bollyky, Dr. Celine Gounder, thank you both. I appreciate it.

That is ALL IN on this Wednesday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.