Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/1/22

A new report from the New York Times details that six weeks after Election Day, then-President Trump wanted the Department of Homeland Security to seize the voting machines. National Archives has turned over records that had been torn up by former President Trump. One-on-one interview with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) on Trump directly related to voting machines plan. A group of North Carolina voters filed a complaint with the State Election Board alleging that Rep. Madison Cawthorn who is seeking a second term does not meet the constitutional requirements for a member of the House of Representatives and is therefore an ineligible candidate.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They know it`s true. They know it`s there. They know who won the election. But they refuse to say you`re right.

HAYES: Donald Trump himself was in on the scheme to seize voting machines. Tonight, the most incriminating evidence of the Trump coup plot yet. The bag man he used to help him do it and what the investigation is discovering from torn Trump documents.

Then, the Republicans suing to disqualify Madison Cawthorn from Congress for engaging an insurrection joins me live.

Plus, Jelani Cobb on the right-wing crackdown on teaching Black history as Black History Month begins.

And one year after a certain senator`s great escape to Cancun, Beto O`Rourke says Texas has failed to prepare for another freeze. He joins me live when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. We have new revelations tonight about the ex-president`s coup plotting that contains some of the most incriminating evidence yet and I`ll explain.

So, in the weeks following the election, with his defeat appearing more and more certain, Donald Trump`s schemes to stay in power became, as we have chronicled on this show, increasingly desperate. And Trump`s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had been spreading all kinds of conspiratorial nonsense about the voting machines for weeks, falsely claiming that Dominion voting machines rigged the election for Biden.

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER LAWYER TO DONALD TRUMP: It`s way beyond what people think, including a very, very dangerous foreign company that did the votes in 27 states, a company that`s not American, a company that`s foreign, a company that has close, close ties with Venezuela and therefore China, and uses Venezuelan company software that`s been used to steal elections in other countries.

I mean, I don`t think people have any idea of the dimension of the national security problem that Dominion creates. This Dominion company is a radical left company. One of the people there is a big supporter of Antifa.

HAYES: OK, just to be clear, that`s just utterly false, like, essentially invented out of whole cloth. It`s so false that Giuliani got sued by Dominion for billions of dollars for defamation. That suit is ongoing.

But the voting machines, the idea that like inside the black box there was some, you know, magical foreign subversion code-switching vote, that was something that Giuliani was not letting go off. We know this, because shortly after the election back in December 2020, the Times reported that Giuliani reached out to Ken Cuccinelli, the Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security about seizing possession of voting machines as part of a push to overturn the results of the election. And Cuccinelli is said to have told Giuliani there is no authority by which the agency Department Homeland Security could assert control over voting machines in those states.

At the time, the New York Times reported that it was unclear whether Trump facilitated the phone call. Well, over a year later, we know the answer. As a new report in New York Times details, six weeks after Election Day, Trump wanted the Department of Homeland Security to seize the voting machines.

According to paper, Trump directed his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani to make a remarkable call. Trump wanted Giuliani to ask the Department of Homeland Security if it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states.

OK, just step back and think about this because there`s something important in all this. So, Donald Trump is President of the United States. Donald Trump has a question for a federal agency about a matter of law. One he, as the chief executive of the country is in charge up, right? I mean, the Department of Homeland Security reports to him. He`s the president. But he didn`t want to make the call himself.

His weird spidey sense about what might be over the line in terms of criminal liability appears to have kicked in. You know, organized crime, there`s a concept called a bag man, right? That`s the errand boy, someone who runs the money so the big boss can keep his hands clean. And Trump appears to have realized that he needed a fall guy to do his dirty work for him. So, he turned to Rudy Giuliani, the same bag man he used in Ukraine, the guy who got impeached the first time while he was trying to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

This little detail to me is profoundly revealing. Why doesn`t the President call the guy at DHS? Why doesn`t he go through normal liaison to the White House? Because he knows it`s wrong. He`s got to get his dirty trickster to do it, because it is evidence of guilty conscience and corrupt intent.

If the president -- ex-president thought what he was doing is legit, he could have called up DHS himself. He`s the president. But he knew. He knew seizing the voting machines was lawless, possibly criminal, something he had no authority to do. And so he sent Rudy, go find out if you can take care of that, his personal lawyer to do the dirty work for him.

And while Giuliani did make that call, according to the Times, even Giuliani had his limits short of what Trump`s were. "Mr. Giuliani was vehemently opposed to the idea of the military taking part in the seizure of machines. Yes, I think that sounds like a bad idea too.

You see, some of the more conspiracy addled allies in the coup plot had hatched a scheme by which the army would be the ones to, I don`t know, like roll up to voting centers and round up the supposedly corrupt voting machines, which that would have been great optics.

In other words, full authoritarian rule in which the military, you know, in camo and their weapons go and grab voting machines. And the last bulwark of democracy was apparently Rudy Giuliani of all people, at least in this one tiny little instance. It`s a man who`s not particularly known for his sound judgment these days.

And that thought is absolutely terrifying. I should tell you just within the past hour, the New York Times also reported that the committee investigating January 6 is looking into Trump`s role in the proposal to seize those machines.

We also got an interesting revelation from the Washington Post today that I think is also kind of evidence of corrupt intent, right, of sort of guilty mindset. And it`s about a particular habit of Donald Trump. So, we`ve known for years that Trump made a practice of hand-shredding his documents, sometimes tearing them into tiny pieces of confetti. In fact, the government had employees on payroll who would spend their time taping Trump`s documents back together.

Because you see, there`s no such thing as a Presidential Records Act and this legislation requires all letters and memos the president touches to be preserved. And I can tell you that people in other administrations take this very seriously, very seriously.

And yet, apparently, in flagrant and continued violation of that law, Trump would tear up his documents anyway. Destroying any potential evidence was just second nature. Well, today, we learned that some of Trumps documents related to the coup, the documents he sued all the way to the Supreme Court to block the January 6 Committee from accessing include papers that had been shredded and needed to be taped back together.

Now, we do not know which specific documents were destroyed. That`s not yet been made public. But as the Washington Post reports, "Legal Records indicate the documents over which Trump sought to assert privilege included presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information, handwritten notes concerning the events of January 6 from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, speeches, remarks, and more.

But the specifics here are not quite as important, I think, as just the general practice, right, which speaks to the same thing that you can see in that instruction to Rudy Giuliani to call DHS, the corrupt intent that`s inherent in Donald Trump`s actions. He didn`t want to make the call himself. He didn`t want to leave a paper trail.

As one staffer told Politico back in 2018, "He would rip up anything that happened to be on his desk that he was done with, even though he`s told doing so was illegal. And it`s worth to keep in mind when it comes to the attempted coup. There are almost no contested facts here, OK.

Think about this. We know all these things. I mean, a lot of it happened out in the open. Rudy Giuliani went on TV to talk about the voting machines as I just played you. There are multiple written memos from Trump allies outlining the attempted coup, the coup strategy, we can coup this way, we can do that way.

Trump himself just said, what he wanted Pence to do was, and using the phrase, overturn the election. That`s Trump`s own phrase, OK. So, at some level, we all agree on what happened. Trump`s only remaining defense for his actions to drive a stake to the heart of American democracy is that he was so deluded, so fundamentally brain-addled, so out of touch with reality that he sincerely believed the utterly ludicrous incoherent theory of injustice that the election was somehow stolen from him through this byzantine, internally contradictory set of actors.

And so, he acted out of good faith to rectify this just -- injustice that he truly believed it. But this evidence completely eviscerates that notion, which of course, was never that plausible to begin with. If Trump really believed he was not doing anything wrong, why did he not called the Department of Homeland Security himself? Why is he ripping up the pieces of paper to hide the trail?

I think the answer is pretty obvious. It`s because he knew he was doing something wrong. And he wanted to keep his hands clean.

Jackie Alemany is the congressional correspondent, one of the authors of The Early 202 Newsletter for The Washington Post. She`s part of the team that broke the story about the National Archives producing Trump documents that have been ripped and taped back together. And she joins me now.

Jackie, what can you tell us more about the state of these documents that are -- that were transmitted to the committee?

JACQUELINE ALEMANY, CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yes, Chris. Well, we`re still trying to figure out more about these documents exactly because, as you noted, the committee has not officially detailed what was in this trench of 700 pages worth of records that was transmitted from the National Archives to the January 6 Committee investigating the insurrection. So, we`re not quite sure how valuable some of them that had been shreaded up and then taped back together might be.

But we do have a number of clues including a review of court records which materials former President Trump sought to assert privilege over in his unsuccessful efforts to prevent the transmission of these documents. And these potentially included some of the presidential findings concerning the seizure and security of the 2020 election and these voting machines.

We`re not quite sure if that included the memos that you just showed that the New York Times and politico has unearthed. And we don`t know if those were specifically torn up and pasted back together. But notably, the National Archives also told us that some of the documents they received from this past White House were shredded apart and not put back together. It`s also unclear whether or not it`s possible for those to be even recreated and once again decipherable.

So, there are still a number of unknown questions. But I think, this unusual habit that developed -- that became public in 2018, we`re now seeing the real-world consequences of why the Presidential Records Act exists. So that if there are serious investigations taking place, these materials that really belong to the American public are easily available and ready.

HAYES: Yes. And we should note, the committee has been moving on a bunch of fronts, and they and they have been getting a lot of cooperation. They won this court case that got these documents. They`ve also been talking to some ex-Pence people. And I wanted to get your sense of this from the reporting you`ve been doing.

We`ve got two very key figures in Pence world that we have now learned talked to the committee. Marc Short last week spoke to the committee. Of course, he`s someone who was very prominent in Mike Pence`s world, and he was also there with Pence during everything on January 6.

And then today, Greg Jacob, former chief counsel to Vice President Mike Pence was spotted leaving the committee after many, many, many hours of testimony. I think Bennie Thompson called him a great patriot. What`s the significance of extensive cooperation from those two individuals in Pence world?

ALEMANY: Yes, Chris, these are highly significant interviews in depositions that these two players who were around the former vice president during the time that this pressure campaign to get him to overturn the results of election was taking place. We reported a few months ago, I believe, in November that Greg Jacobs, in particular, was having a number of exchanges with John Eastman while they were even under siege in the Capitol in hiding as insurrectionists had breached the Capitol security and were shouting and chanting hang Mike Pence, that Mike Pence still had time to -- and the chance to do the right thing.

Those e-mails extended even as late as 8:00 p.m. I believe. I`d have to refresh our reporting but -- of John Eastman e-mailing Greg Jacob, that Mike Pence could employ some constitutional loophole that Pence`s legal team already had found pretty questionable in order to ultimately send the slate of electors back to the States.

But Marc Short and Greg Jacob were, again, key witnesses to all of these different players and these outside legal teams that were trying to convince the former vice president to go along with President Trump`s plan to overturn the results of the election.

HAYES: All right, Jackie Alemany, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is a Democrat from Rhode Island. He`s a member of the Judiciary Committee, and he joins me now. Senator, I wanted to get your thoughts as someone who has been around the law most of your adult life and you were a former prosecutor. The significance of the revelation that you have Rudy Giuliani being asked by the president as a kind of cut out to call his own, you know, sub-cabinet official at Department of Homeland Security to investigate the seizure of machines. What that says to you, that detail?

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): Well, I think it would certainly add color to any prosecution the hand ripping of documents and the weird Giuliani election machine errand. But I suspect that the heart of any case will likely be down in Georgia where the effort by the Fulton County grand jury is proceeding. And to which the Jeffrey Clark -- remember the DOJ guy who wrote the letter to do the Georgia -- whatever is being looked at with respect to that Jeffrey Clark episode points down to Georgia.

And then you have these electors who filed false electric electoral ballots which is a pretty straightforward, I think, 18 USC 1001 false statement violation. So, you get a lot of people who might quickly become cooperators once they`re presented with what their chances are in that criminal proceeding. And all of that adds together, I think, into a pretty rich mix of evidence and witnesses who are a lot more credible than Rudy Giuliani.

HAYES: I want to ask you about Mitch McConnell, who is I think, attempting to sort of straddle the line between a forthright defense of American democratic institutions and a party that`s controlled by Donald Trump. He was asked about Trump floating the notion of pardons over the weekend for some of the folks that engaged in the insurrection. And this was his response. Take a listen.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): What we saw here on January 6 was an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. 165 have pleaded guilty to criminal behavior. My view is I would not be in favor of shortening any of the sentences for any other people who pleaded guilty to crimes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What do you think that?

WHITEHOUSE: I think he`s right. And I think he`s trying to create some distance between himself and Trump. Mitch tends to play the long game. And I don`t think he wants to bind himself to Trump in such a way that when, as, and if Trump collapses, Mitch goes down with him.

And it`s pretty clear from the film and from what we all experienced on that day that the lies and this behavior out of Trump with pardons and all that is simply unacceptable. And you can be as partisan and cynical as Mitch McConnell and still feel that way. That`s a pretty strong benchmark.

HAYES: Yes. We kind of are in a process of discovering where everyone lines are. I thought Giuliani saying you can`t send in the military while Trump is sort of ideating on it was another interesting example of a finding where people`s lines are.

In terms of Mitch McConnell, obviously, one of the channels through which they pursued this was in the courts where they had zero success. And I think that`s -- you know, that`s a sort of point in favor of --

WHITEHOUSE: They not only have zero success, they got clobbered, laughed out of court, and in some cases, lost law licenses and were sanctioned for their behavior, so it`s about as bad as it gets.

HAYES: Of course, there is a pending -- there will be a pending vacancy in the Supreme Court. You`re on the Judiciary Committee. The President is right now considering various nominees. What`s your expectation about this process?

WHITEHOUSE: Well, it`s interesting. You know, so far in all of the contested Supreme Court proceedings, Mitch has gone to the mattresses to try to make sure that the Federalist Society was able to pick the judges and that they got through, you know, come hell or high water. The whole Garland episode, all of that.

It`s interesting, though, now he`s packed a six to three court. And it`s not clear to me that what Mitch McConnell wants is a lot of controversy and attention around the court. She`s got the court he wanted. It is a six to three Federalist Society majority. It is already starting to deliver for the big donors.

So, creating a whole lot of ruckus around it is a little bit like drawing attention to the House in which you`ve already got your burglars operating. It`s not clear that that`s in any -- that may not be in your best interest.

HAYES: Right. Yes, a court brought to you by the holy trinity of Mitch McConnell and Leonard Leo and Donald Trump together in wielding their power. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, thank you very much.

WHITEHOUSE: Thank you.

HAYES: Can members of Congress be barred from running for office again if they had any part in what happened on January 6? That`s the question at the heart of a legal fight unfolding over Congressman Madison Cawthorn`s reelection bid where a group of voters say unless Cawthorn can prove he had no part in the attempted insurrection he must be taken off the ballot.

So, what would this case mean for other January 6 Republicans or even for Donald Trump? That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN (R-NC): The Democrats with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice. Make no mistake about it. They do not want you to be heard.

There is a significant portion of our party that says we should just sit idly by and sit on our hands. They have no backbone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was 26-year-old North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn riling up the crowd assembled at the Ellipse near the White House on the morning of January 6, 2021. Just three and a half hours after what you just heard, the first rioters smashed a window and breached the Capitol.

Now, last October, reporter Hunter Walker talked to organizers of the January 6 rally who said Cawthorn was one of the several Republicans in Congress who participated in or had top staffers join conversations about the ellipse event.

Now, a group of North Carolina voters have lodged a complaint with the state election board alleging that Congressman Cawthorn who is seeking a second term this fall does not meet the constitutional requirements for a member of the House of Representatives and is therefore ineligible candidate.

And it cites the 14th amendment`s disqualification cause which reads, no person shall be representative in Congress who having previously taken an oath as a member of Congress to support the Constitution of the United States shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.

The state law requires the board of elections to hold a hearing on the candidacy challenge. That has clearly spooked Cawthorn who yesterday filed a federal suit against the North Carolina election board to block the hearing saying running for office is a quintessential First Amendment activity and afforded great protection.

[20:25:45]

Robert Orr is a former Associate Justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, the lawyer for the voters challenging Congressman Cawthorn`s eligibility and he joins me now. Mr. Orr, I follow this case because it`s fascinating and somewhat legally novel I think at least in the modern era. Sketch out the legal theory behind the claims in your suit.

ROBERT ORR, FORMER ASSOCIATE JUSTICE, NORTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT: Well, under the 14th Amendment, Section Three which was put into our Constitution shortly after the Civil War, there is a disqualifier for anyone who does three things.

One, they take an oath to support the Constitution of the United States. Secondly, there is an insurrection or rebellion against the constitutional authorities of the country. And three, they engage in or aid and support that insurrection and rebellion. And that is a disqualifier from holding public office in this country.

And in North Carolina, we have a candidate challenge statute and a group of voters utilizing that statute have filed a challenge alleging that Madison Cawthorn who has filed for re-election actually in a different congressional district is disqualified under the 14th Amendment, Section Three.

HAYES: So, you`ve got us -- I mean, that`s key that you`ve got a state law that provides the sort of means of redress here, which is that you can use that state law to challenge candidates for a variety of reasons. Is that right?

ORR: Yes, that`s correct. There are a number of disqualifiers or qualifications in the U.S. Constitution, and also in the North Carolina constitution. And this is a statute that has been used on a number of occasions to address those kinds of challenges.

HAYES: Yes, it`s an interesting case, right? Because at some level, the First Amendment equities on the other side loom large, right? I mean, you don`t necessarily want some bored saying who can and can`t run for office willy-nilly. That`s obviously an incredibly profound power to wield.

At the same time, if someone said, you know, I`m 14-years-old and I`m running for Congress, you`d need someone to say like, well, you can`t do that. Like, you`re not -- you`re not qualified.

ORR: Yes, that`s exactly right. I mean, there has to be a winnowing of anybody and everybody that might want to file for Office. But I think the important thing to emphasize here is that this is a disqualification set forth specifically in the United States Constitution to address the kind of situations we saw on January 6.

And granted it was enacted originally after the Civil War, but what we saw on January 6 and surrounding it, including the activities of Mr. Cawthorn, clearly fall within the purview of this amendment.

HAYES: Well, that`s the question, right? You`d have to establish that what his activities were constituted, engaging in that interaction, and that those activities themselves speaking on the Ellipse weren`t simply just First Amendment-protected political activity.

And the argument that people make about that Ellipse rally, right, is that that`s distinguishable from the criminal assault on the Capitol from people just expressing their protected views?

ORR: Well, what we are finding out in your prior segment certainly addressed a good portion of it is it`s more than just the physical assault on the Capitol. It was, as Mitch McConnell just said, an effort to undermine the constitutional peaceful transfer of power to the newly elected president.

And so, the insurrection just isn`t the violent assault on the Capitol it took place, but it`s this broader activity in which the constitutional principles that our democracy relies on was subverted by a wide range of people including, as we allege in this challenge, Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

And his lawyers have filed suit in federal court raising a number of issues trying to block this challenge, but we`re prepared on behalf of the voters we represent, our entire legal team to go into federal court, asked to intervene and participate with the attorneys from the Attorney General`s Office representing the state board of election, get that case thrown out in federal court and proceed as quickly as possible in proving our case before the panel appointed by the state board of elections, which can be reviewed by the State Board and ultimately, the North Carolina courts.

HAYES: Robert, I`d love to have you back at some point in the program to explain how an individual spent decades as a very prominent Republican lawyer in the state is now finds himself in this position. So, come back again soon, Mr. Orr. Thank you very much.

ORR: Whenever you advise, yes, I`ll be back. Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: All right. Coming up, as Black History Month begins, policies targeting so called "critical race theory" now impact 1/3 of students in the nation. Jelani Cobb on the white-washing of American legacy after this.

HAYES: The roots of Black History Month which we`ve just entered as of today, go back nearly a century in the 1920s in a man named Carter G. Woodson. Born in Virginia, the son of formerly enslaved people, Woodson rose from working as a sharecropper to receiving a doctorate from Harvard, and devoted his career to the Study of African American History.

All the way back in February of 1926, he launched Negro History Week as an initiative to encourage the teaching of Black history in public schools. Over the following decades, the idea gained popularity. Students at Kent State University in Ohio were the first to expand it into a full month in 1970. And President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month six years later, urging Americans to "Seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.

Now, today, 96 years since the first Negro History Week, we mark the first day of Black History Month. And I got to say, it feels like in important ways, some ways we`re moving backwards, confronting things that we thought we had left in the rearview mirror.

Of course, in recent years, we`ve seen a renewed push to tell the full, bloody, unvarnished truth about race in American history and racial hierarchy, racial oppression, that endeavor is under assault. It`s led to a backlash equally as forceful with more and more efforts to stop the truth about Black history from being taught in American schools.

A third of American kids are now being affected by new laws and policies that impose restrictions on teaching so-called critical race theory that impose restrictions on how teachers can discuss things like racism and systemic inequality.

In Montana, a legally binding opinion from the Republican attorney general prevents schools from asking students to reflect on privilege. A Texas law bans schools from requiring teachers to discuss controversial issues. An Idaho law pulled $2.5 million from State University budgets to remove support for social justice programming. New Hampshire has a law banning divisive concepts and restricting the way educators can teach about race, which is enforced by citizens who could report teachers and sue the school district.

They`re using that same concept in Virginia who a newly elected governor Glenn Youngkin, has established a kind of tip line for parents to report any "inherently divisive practices in schools." Then there`s a recent spate of book banning. The Missouri School District removing Toni Morrison`s classic The Bluest Eye, and a North Carolina high school just pulled a young adult novel called Dear Martin, about a Black high schooler writing letters to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The way that a society teaches and learns history is always going to be inescapably political because it`s bound up in the conflicts and power relations of the present. What we are seeing across the country when it comes to teaching of Black history is no different.

I`ll ask Jelani Cobb what it tells us about where we are as a nation next.

HAYES: On this first day of Black History Month, a time meant for celebrating Black stories and reflecting on past injustices, we saw an awful situation in many historically Black colleges and universities across the country. At least 10 schools received bomb threats, prompting evacuations and lockdowns. And that followed at least seven threats reporting yesterday.

Now, no explosions occurred and no bombs were found. FBI says they are working with law enforcement to investigate the origins of this. A stark reminder on this first day of Black History Month.

Jelani Cobb is a staff writer at The New Yorker and a professor at Columbia University`s School of Journalism and he joins me now. And Jelani, I have to say I can`t remember a time in my life really where it felt like the true radical vision of what Black History Month was conceived as is felt more important and more under assault than this one this year.

JELANI COBB, STAFF WRITER, NEW YORKER: No. And, you know, to the point that you made about Dr. Woodson and, you know, I`m proudly a member -- a life member of the organization he founded, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. But you know, to the point that you made about him, he was deeply involved throughout the course of his lifetime in the work of making the knowledge of Black History accessible to teachers.

That was one of his motivations in creating Negro History Week, as you point out, that he had an ongoing dialogue, he created a Negro History bulletin, that he was trying to translate academic work into lesson plans that could be used by teachers for a very explicit and specific purpose which is that these were supposed to be a brief for Negro citizenship and full equality.

And to see the heartbreaking element of this is -- I mean, the inspirational part of it is how visionary Dr. Woodson was. But the heartbreaking part of it is that we had 96 years past that initial effort, and we still understand the necessity of doing exactly what he did.

HAYES: Yes. And I -- the thing that I keep returning to amidst all this fighting, and I want to get into some of these laws, is just that, you know, I had an incredible history education. I mean, you know, in the -- I was very, very lucky, the top, top, top percentile and I had incredible history teachers. And there was so much I didn`t know.

There`s so much I didn`t know about the nature of reconstruction, particularly in redemption and the reassertion of Jim Crow. And, I mean, there are huge swaths of America`s history of sort of racial hierarchy and racialized violence that even people with very good education just don`t know. It`s just a factual matter of things that happen in this world. And the winnowing of what you do and don`t learn is inherently going to be political or guided by some general social, ideological consensus on what`s important.

COBB: Sure, and it also have a diagnostic purpose. If you examine these histories, to better understand the context in which these catastrophes arose, that you can hopefully navigate around those things in the present and in the future.

And with these obstructions that are being thrown in the past of teachers, bear in mind as a sidebar, I thought that the conservative right was very much interested in local control, and all I`m seeing is statewide intervention and what people can teach on the local and county level.

But when you look at, you know, what cannot be taught now, you can`t talk to students about why we ultimately had the biggest war in American history, what led to it, why we have a 13th, 14th, and 15th amendment, what reconstruction was, how Texas left Mexico, and the fact that racism, white supremacy and slavery were at the cornerstone of that. How Florida came into the Union and Andrew Jackson`s concerns about Black slaves being escaping into what was then a Spanish territory in the 1810s.

We can`t talk about how Maine and Missouri came into the Union. We can`t talk about the history of California and the compromise that created a federal bureaucracy to track down fugitive slaves in order to allow California to come in as a free state.

The fundamental history of the country is illegible if we exceed to the ridiculous demands that are being imposed upon schools and teachers, you know, by Republican legislatures.

Hayes> All of that is so, so well said and so important. And what I`m also struck by and this has -- you`ve touched on this a bit in your piece about MLK Day in the New Yorker, his sort of narrowing that`s happens, it`s so wild to find ourselves 180 degrees where like the notion of comfort, or divisiveness are the -- are the kind of operating principle, this is all cloaked in, and not make people feel -- not make kids feel uncomfortable.

And I mean, obviously, everyone`s about to be -- you know, you`ve got a third-grader. You`re going to talk to them in certain ways. You don`t like, stress about it too much, right, about like the horrors of slavery. But like the idea that comfort is this sort of operating pedagogical principle now, imposed by the right to cordon off what can and can`t be known is a remarkable irony given all the safe space, snowflake stuff we were subjected to over the last decade.

COBB: Sure. And I think that the idea is that we want to terrorize children -- of course, you know, we believe in teaching things that are age- appropriate. And you scale according to the complexity that children can grasp at any point in time. But it`s very dangerous to impose the standard of comfort because you can`t really teach anything. The history of this country, to the extent that we can say that this greatness in this country, is about people overcoming circumstances that were decidedly uncomfortable.

And so that`s the actual tradition that we should be lifting up. Instead, we`ve effectively neutered history and made it impossible for it to even serve outside of the lesson. It can even serve as an inspiration in this context.

HAYES: Yes. Jelani Cobb who carries on proudly the traditional Dr. Woodson who I`ve never heard about before today, an incredible man worth looking up. Jelani, thank you very much.

COBB: Thank you. Next, nearly one year after a winter storm toppled the power grid in Texas, the state is bracing for another cold snap. And Beto O`Rourke says the grid still isn`t fixed. O`Rourke joins me next.

HAYES: So, there`s another big winter storm heading towards Texas tomorrow nearly one year after a brutal winter storm and cold wave left Texans desperate for help. You might remember this, 11 million people lost power, pipes froze, people were stranded without heat or water, some for days and days.

Texas says that 246 people died in the storm but a Buzzfeed News Analysis estimated more than 750 people were killed. And while Texans were freezing without heat or running water, Senator Ted Cruz flew off to Cancun before he was shamed into flying back the next day.

Governor Greg Abbott went on Fox News to blame the power outage on wind turbines freezing even though it was very clear at the time he said that, it was the power grid`s entire infrastructure including and especially the fossil fuel infrastructure that failed.

Abbott came in for plenty of criticism for that failure including from his challengers for the governorship on both the left and the right. So, as temperature started to dip once again across Texas, he promised the power grid was in better shape this time.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): Listen, I`m very confident about the grid. And I can tell you why, and that is for one, I sign almost a dozen laws that make the power grid more effective. I can guarantee you the lights will stay on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK, you hear that last line? I can guarantee the lights will stay on. That`s a pretty unhedged statement, I can guarantee the lights will stay on. That`s what he promised three months ago that Texas would not lose power this winter. But now, with another serious storm bearing down on Texas, Greg Abbott is walking back is guarantee.

ABBOTT: We have a very substantial winter storm coming into Texas over the next few days that will be in the state of Texas for the remainder of the week. No one can guarantee that there won`t be a "load shed event."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Amazing wording there. To translate there, a "load shed event" is a planned blackout which would mean Texans losing power just like they did last year. Beto O`Rourke is campaigning for Governor by highlighting Abbott`s failure to properly fix the grid. He just announced a driving tour across Texas called keeping the lights on. And Beto O`Rourke joins me now.

HAYES: It`s good to have you. Let me -- let me sort of offer a defense to begin with and get your response to it, which is that the Texas grid is its own grid. It`s one of three grids in the entire country. Texas has its own. It`s called ERCOT. It`s complicated. It`s difficult. You can`t fix it in a year. And this is a really bad storm. You can`t really blame the governor if things go sideways.

BETO O`ROURKE (D-TX), GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Chris, this is the energy capital of the world. And you have far worse weather in other parts of America. You don`t see these kinds of outages. You don`t see this many millions losing power. And you certainly don`t see Americans freezing to death in their own homes or dying of carbon monoxide poisoning, or starting fires in their apartment to keep warm and then burning to death as a result.

The fact is the governor was warned four years before 2021 when this storm happened that we had vulnerabilities in the grid and did nothing. And add insult to injury, after this grid failure, as you pointed out, he has done nothing to fix the major culprit in the power outage last year which was the lack of winterization of the gas supply.

Now, it might have something to do with the fact that those in that industry have given him millions of dollars since the February freeze, including Kelsey Warren whose company made $2.4 billion in February off the suffering of our fellow Texans, and wrote Greg Abbott a $1 million campaign contribution check. That explains the otherwise inexplicable as to why we haven`t fixed the grid as we head into another winter.

HAYES: This is slightly whizzy but bear with me here because I think I understand it. My understanding is that some of the recommendations around winterization for Texas would be one of these sort of -- sort of like costly insurance. You`d have to winterize at a certain amount of upfront capital cost, with the idea being that you`re insulated and insured against the worst kind of events. And generally, industry doesn`t want to do that because it would make them spend a lot of money to upgrade the grid.

O`ROURKE: Whatever they spend, and I`ve seen estimates that it`s one to three percent of their operating costs for these gas supply companies, it`s a hell of a lot less expensive than losing a life or more than 700 lives, or the more than $100 billion it has cost the state of Texas so far, or the tens of billions of dollars in insurance claims because, as you mentioned earlier, when it froze, the pipes froze as well, and then they later burst, and it created damage all across the state of Texas.

And if it could get worse, it has, and that`s because our utility bills, our electricity and home heating bills have also gone up. It`s the Abbott tax in Texas, 20 to 50 bucks a month per utility payer, whether you live in an apartment or a home across the state of Texas. And not just this month, and not just for this year, but for the next 20 years to pay back the mess that Abbott and those in the gas supply industry made in Texas in the first place.

So, we`ve got to make sure that we have regulation and oversight and protect the people of this state. We literally cannot survive another extreme or severe weather event like we saw last February.

HAYES: Quickly, the governor has been at the forefront of some of the legislation and executive actions to restrict education or curriculum in Texas schools. Do you think the laws that have passed, the actions he`s taken are justified? Do you think they`re popular with Texans and should be left in place?

O`ROURKE: I love everything that Jelani Cobb just said in your interview with him just now. We have such an extraordinary rich history here in Texas. Right here in El Paso, the first person to start a chapter of the NAACP, also successfully fought the white primary starting in 1924, ending in the 1944 Smith versus Allwright decision.

You had Thelma White who integrated higher education here in 1954 right here in El Paso, Texas. If she is an 18-year-old young woman was strong enough to face up to an all-white higher education system and defeat it, then the young people of Texas are strong enough to learn her story today.

So, I want to make sure that we learn and understand the full rich history of Texas. As governor, I`ll make it a priority.

HAYES: All right, Beto O`Rourke who`s running for governor there in El Paso, Texas, thank you very much.

O`ROURKE: Thanks, Chris.

