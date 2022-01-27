Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 1/26/22

Summary

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the nation`s top judicial body. Texas students push back on Granbury, Texas School District`s push to ban books. Fox News night after night peddles these incredibly dangerous poisonous lies about the literally life-saving Coronavirus vaccine literally endangering its viewers. A new study finds cash aid to poor mothers increases brain activity in babies.

Transcript

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

JOE BIDEN, THEN-SENATOR FROM DELAWARE: Judge, again, welcome. The floor is yours.

STEPHEN BREYER, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you. Thank you.

HAYES: NBC News reports Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court. Tonight, the big push to move quickly with a replacement and what we know about the shortlist for the bench. Then --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The books I removed were vulgar. The writing was sexually explicit and in my opinion, pornographic.

HAYES: Nikole Hannah Jones and the growing backlash to Republican laws banning books and history in schools.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m enraged that these harmless books are being attacked. And I`m not alone on this.

HAYES: Plus, the catastrophic results of the right-wing disinformation campaign against vaccines.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS: So, maybe it doesn`t work and they`re simply not telling you that.

HAYES: And how the signature policy achievement for Democrats is yielding unbelievably good results when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. After 27 years on the Supreme Court, today, we learned that Justice Stephen Breyer who was 83 years old is retiring. Justice Breyer is one of the three remaining liberal justices in the six-three court. And I have to say, it`s a huge announcement.

You know, this morning when NBC News broke the story, it was that rare push alert on my phone that actually gave me kind of a sense of relief. Because usually when something pops up these days on my phone, it`s like, OK, what now.

The Breyer announcement is still not official. In fact, the White House is expected to make the formal announcement about retirement tomorrow. We expect the president prior to appear together. For his part today, Biden declined to weigh in until Breyer makes it official.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just one thing about Justice Breyer. Every justice has the right and opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do. There`s been no announcement from Justice Breyer. Let him make whatever statement he`s going to make. And I`ll be happy to talk about it later. Thank you so much.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m going to start by asking you to Tom Linebarger to offer your thoughts, please.

TOM LINEBARGER, CEO, CUMMINS INC: Yes, thank you, Mr. President. It`s an honor to be here.

BIDEN: You be at the Supreme Court, Tom?

HAYES: Right now, Justice Breyer is the oldest member of the court. He was nominated for the position by President Bill Clinton back in 1994. And in fact, the senator who chaired the Judiciary Committee at the time and ran that nomination was then-Senator Joe Biden. Breyer was confirmed by an overwhelming vote of 87 to nine.

I mean, it`s basically impossible to imagine a Supreme Court justice now being confirmed by such a large margin with the way that the court has gone and judicial battles have gone. And so, with this news, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin, who`s the Judiciary Committee Chair, both said they plan to move quickly to confirm whoever Biden picks because there`s no time to waste.

Now, there have been a lot of understandable angst in many Democratic circles about the possibility of history repeating itself. Hence, my relief this morning. Replacing Justice Breyer is something that people are very focused on since the moment Joe Biden was sworn in for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the traumatic experience of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who of course, chose not to retire back when Barack Obama was president, particularly when Democrats had the Senate despite being over 80 and a cancer survivor, and then passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020 right before the election, allowing Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell to give the court its current extreme conservative majority.

The Senate voted to confirm a replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, just eight days before the election. They had a big party and a whole bunch of people got COVID. She followed Brett Kavanaugh who was confirmed in 2018 despite accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women, and Neil Gorsuch who was confirmed back in 2017.

Of course, the only reason Donald Trump got to nominate Neil Gorsuch was because when Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly in February 2016, with almost a year left on Barack Obama`s final term, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took the absolutely unprecedented decision to block whoever President Barack Obama nominated, not even the nominee, just the nomination. In this case, he nominated Merrick Garland and he didn`t get a hearing. And they blocked him for an entire year in what had never happened before in the history of the Republic.

And then, after they had taken that unprecedented step, the first things that McConnell does when he gets in power in 2017 is almost immediately abolish the filibuster for Supreme Court justices so that he can push through an extreme justice without the support of a supermajority. And McConnell is very clear on what his priorities are. He later said blocking that nomination was the most consequential thing he`d ever done.

I would say facilitating Donald Trump`s elections up there too. That history puts what I`m about to play for you in context. Last summer, McConnell strongly implied that if Republicans retake the Senate in the midterms, something that`s very possible if not likely probably, then that`s maybe it for any Biden Supreme Court nominees.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you are back as the Senate Republican leader, and I hope you are, and a Democrat retires at the end of 2023, and they`re 18 months, that would be the Anthony Kennedy President. Would they get a fair shot at a hearing, not a radical, but a normal mainstream liberal?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Well, we`ll have to wait to see what happened.

HAYES: Yes, yes, yes. We should believe McConnell when he says this, wait and see. Democrats should also feel good that at this moment, they do not have to worry about McConnell`s threat.

Melissa Murray is a Professor of Constitutional Law at New York University Law School. She`s clerked for Judge Sonia Sotomayor who is then a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. Melissa is a co-host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast with Leah Litman, and full disclosure, my wife, Kate Shaw. And Brian Fallon is the executive director of the progressive judicial advocacy group Demand Justice, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer, former director of public affairs in the DOJ under President Obama.

It`s great to have you both. Melissa, let me start with you. Do you feel -- I feel like the relief was palpable across many circles, precisely because of the trauma of what happened with the last the Democratically nominated justice to exit the bench?

MELISSA MURRAY, PROFESSOR OF CONSTITUTIONAL LAW, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LAW SCHOOL: I think that`s exactly right, Chris, I think lots of people have been watching Justice Breyer, lots of people have been exhorting Justice Breyer to retire for some time now. But he`s always claimed that he`s not interested in doing so because to do so in this climate would be to appear quite political. And he was always at great pains to avoid that.

But to some degree, that horse was already out of the barn. And ironically, what this potential nomination offers is something of a political gift to Joe Biden. He has an opportunity to name the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court at a time when his administration is really being battered and bruised.

So, ironically enough, Stephen Breyer has managed to not be apolitical, but rather perhaps deliver the president the greatest political gift of all.

HAYES: Yes, that`s a good point. The timing here is propitious in that regard. And one of the background stories that I think has not gotten a lot of attention, Brian, is just how successful the Biden ministration and Senate Democrats have been in judicial confirmations.

Biden`s 42 first-year appointees are going to outnumber all but President Kennedy`s, so it`s already a record-setting pace. And also, they`ve been very intentional about diversifying a federal bench that the last President was doing the opposite with. I mean, his nominees were sort of, I think, remarkably underverse.

And here you have 80 percent of Biden`s confirmed nominees so far have been women, 65 percent of confirmed nominees have been people of color. It`s -- there`s been a lot of spadework I know put in on this on your part, Brian, and the White House. What is this set up for this big nomination?

BRIAN FALLON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DEMAND JUSTICE: This has been one of the untold success stories of the Biden administration. There`s understandably been a lot of focus on the unfortunate derailment of the Build Back Better package, and of course, significantly, the Voting Rights package a couple of weeks ago.

But slowly but surely through year one, Biden was setting all kinds of historical markers, not just in terms of the sheer number of judges that they were confirming. You mentioned most since Kennedy, more appellate judges in the first year than Trump, but also setting a new sort of paradigm for the types of people that Democrats envision as judges.

This process has historically taken place in backrooms. It`s been happening to the benefit of politically connected people that tend to serve in corporate law firms or have backgrounds as prosecutors, which are viewed as sort of more moderate, less likely to draw Republican opposition. Biden is broken that mold.

I think about 27 of the 42 judges nominated --

HAYES: I think we`re losing --

FALLON: -- lawyers, labor side -- labor lawyers. And in the people that he`s considering for this Supreme Court vacancy position now, we have a lot of people that are public defenders or in civil rights lawyers. So, I think this gives them the opportunity to tell that story. Ketanji Brown Jackson, former public defender, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi from the Seventh Circuit confirmed last year, also potentially under -- in the running for this position, former public defender.

And I hope that the wide -- Biden administration takes a wide look at not just people that are currently on the bench. I think my fellow guests here would be a great pick for the -- for the Supreme Court either now or in the future. Sherrilyn Ifill at the NAACP.

This is the approach they`ve taken to lower Court nominations. I hope they take it when it comes to the Supreme Court too.

[20:10:07]

HAYES: I only laugh because I think it`s a great idea as well and I would love to be friends with the Supreme Court Justice if that were to come about. You have my endorsement, Melissa as well. Although, it does seem like the smart money is on Ketanji Brown Jackson and there`s a lot of reasons for that. Can you just tell us a little bit, Melissa, about who Ketanji Brown Jackson is, and why I think at least on paper and, you know, as a person and judge, there`s a very obvious case for her.

MURRAY: You`re not going to get rid of me that easily, Chris. So, I think you`re exactly right. Ketanji Brown Jackson is the front runner here. And she`s the front runner for a lot of reasons. She clerked for Justice Breyer, so there`s a nice symmetry there. We saw the same kind of symmetry when judge Kavanaugh was picked to replace Justice Kennedy.

She has been a public defender. She is currently sitting on the DC Circuit. She was recently elevated to the DC Circuit. And she got all of the votes of the Democratic senators and even managed to pull some Republican senators and that was very, very recently. And that has to wait in her favor. This is an administration that likely wants an easy time of this, and she would be smooth sailing.

Another potential nominee is Justice Leondra Reid Kruger from the California Supreme Court. She is a former clerk to Justice John Paul Stevens. And she too, I think would bring a lot to this particular pick. We haven`t had a state court justice to join the court since Justice Souter. So, that would be a nice -- a different kind of diversity, but diversity nonetheless.

And of course there`s Sherrilyn Ifill. And she is currently the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, also an NYU alumna. We haven`t had a civil rights lawyer on the high court since Justice Ginsburg and of course, Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to join the court. He also served as the president and director- counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

HAYES: Yes, I would go so far as to say Sherrilyn Ifill is next to my wife, my probably favorite layer working today. There is this question -- I mean, the Ketanji Brown Jackson case here, again, when you`re thinking about -- there`s a bunch of things, right? How -- is this person to be good justice? Are they qualified? There`s also the political -- you know, the confirmation battle.

And Brian, you know, we saw this with Amy Coney Barrett who`s a very effective strategy. They elevated Amy Coney Barrett to the circuit court. And they came back within a very short period of time having gone through the process, having gotten the votes to put her on a federal court and said, hey, here she is again.

And it`s tough to -- it`s very hard to defeat someone under those circumstances because you kind of know they have the votes. The person hasn`t really changed. She had the votes first time. That`s precisely the Ketanji Brown Jackson situation right now. She was confirmed 53 votes, she got three Republican votes, you got all democratic votes. There`s a certain political logic there that seems pretty compelling.

FALLON: Absolutely. Not only have you proven that they could get the votes, in Amy Coney Barrett`s case, they even had this story to tell about how somebody like Tim Kaine voted for her for the circuit court.

And similarly, as most of us say, Ketanji Brown Jackson did draw support from three Republicans and even Lindsey Graham was signaling in pretty moderate terms today about how elections have consequences and reminding folks that he tends to defer to presidents when it comes to picking judges. And that`s been true about a lot of lower court judges in the Biden era so far.

I think -- I`ve been talking to folks on Capitol Hill today. They`re pretty bullish about their ability to confirm whoever Biden picks. They definitely are committed to this hastened timetable talking about doing hearings in March. Chris Kang who`s my co-founder at Demand Justice and worked on judicial nominations in the Obama White House reminds us that it`s quite doable for the Senate to consider, hold hearings, have a floor vote, and confirm her while Breyer is still sitting on the High Court finishing out the term.

So you may have a situation where in April or May, this thing is all wrapped up and done. She`s waiting -- ready to take over, and the term is not yet happen, which I think would be good, because that would then clear the decks for a moment in June when I think unfortunately, this court is going to hand down a spate of awful rulings.

And let`s not blend these two issues. Let`s not confuse these two issues. Let`s let the public scrutiny on what this six three-quart intends to do on abortion and EPA`s ability to regulate greenhouse gases and gun safety. Let`s let that dominate the headlines. And let`s let the public be awoken to what`s happening under this six-three Republican court.

HAYES: That`s a very interesting point there. Melissa Murray and Brian Fallon, that was great. Thank you both.

FALLON: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up Nikole Hannah-Jones on the book banning obsession that is unfolding in school districts around the country, and the amazing scene in Texas where a group of fed up students said enough is enough. That`s next.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I`m a senior at the high school, and today I`m here to talk about the books under attack in our libraries. I want to start this out simple. The job of the superintendent and the school board is to not only protect the students in this district but to make them feel like they have a place in this community. But I got to tell you, from what I`m seeing so far, you are failing at your job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[20:15:00]

HAYES: Well, ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the inevitable book banning purge list portion of the right-wing education backlash. It began last year when a bunch of bad faith activist whipped up a moral panic about critical race theory. Of course, it has not stopped there. Now, we are seeing a very, very familiar kind of conservative wave of suppression cloaked in concern about the children. This is happening all over the country, but it`s not going unchecked.

Late last year in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, Republican, ordered education officials to "Develop state-wide standards to prevent the presence of pornography and other obscene content in Texas public schools, including in school libraries."

So, some Texas districts have taken this directive and used it as a license remove all sorts of books, especially those focusing on LGBTQ plus topics, race and racism, and even sex education. The Granbury Independent School District which is outside of Fort Worth, put together a list of more than 100 books to consider removing from its libraries.

This is the list. It includes titles like Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen, Safe Sex 101: An Overview for Teens, and Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez and her families fight for desegregation.

They have already removed five novels by a New York Times Best Selling young adult author. Earlier this week, at the Granbury School Board meeting, the superintendent attacks those who are concerned about this purge. And if I did not tell you that this happened just the other day in the year 2022, you could be fooled into thinking this speech was from another era.

[20:20:12]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEREMY GLENN, SUPERINTENDENT GRANBURY, TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICT: Let`s not misrepresent things. We`re not taking Shakespeare, Hemingway off the shelves, and we`re not going and grabbing every socially, culturally, or religiously diverse book and pulling them. That`s absurd. And the people that are saying that are gaslighters, and it`s designed to incite division.

The books I moved were vulgar. The writing was sexually explicit and in my opinion pornographic. It has no place in the hands of 13, 14, or 15-year- old kids. And our school owes our community an apology for ever having allowed it into our schools. We will conduct a full investigation and put processes in place to ensure it never happens again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But even in Texas, a solidly conservative state where the governor is encouraging educators to pull books from school library shells, a lot of people are fighting back. I want to play for you some of what Granbury High School students said at that board meeting. They stood up to the adults in the room like Superintendent Jeremy Glenn, and called the purge what it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This constant need to control youth in their development shows a systematic problem within the school system. So many histories such as those as LGBTQ plus people, indigenous people, and that of the true history of our country will be erased if this book ban falls through.

What is the board hoping to achieve by bringing this into fruition? Why must anyone decide the acceptable level of comfort before a book is removed from the shelf?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am clear, I am Brown and I`m very proud of that. And I am well aware of the censorship that has happened to my people over the centuries. I`m well aware of this, and I think it is horrible. And I don`t think that little children should be shocked or disgusted by our identities and by the books, and even people who don`t identify with those identities.

There were books, one was called I`m Pregnant, Now What Do I Do? for teen pregnancy, sexual education, which we don`t have at the high school. We have no sex ed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because we are in a conservative climate, those conversations are not really had. Trust me. I walk through the halls of the high school every day hearing nothing but slurs and derogatory comments towards the minority groups included in this list. It`s plain and simple. If you don`t like it, put the book down. No one is forcing you to read it. Stop the censorship in our district. Wake up to the reality that we are all different and we should all embrace each other with love, not blatant hate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: These Texas students organized a kind of backlash to the backlash reasserting their right for open inquiry and critical thinking in their education. This sort of thing is happening all over the country. In Virginia, newly elected governor Glenn Youngkin has established a tip line, some are calling it a snitch line, for parents to report any "inherently divisive practices in schools."

This comes in the wake of Youngkin`s very first executive order on ending the use of inherently divisive concepts including critical race theory and restoring excellence in K through 12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Now, some Virginians are fighting back by spamming that tip line with prank messages like this one. "My teenage son came home from school and told me his teachers are attempting to teach him. I`m outraged and I find this completely unacceptable." And one for the Harry Potter fans. "Albus Dumbledore was teaching that full-blooded wizards discriminated against mud bloods. Fire him immediately."

These voices against censorship and purging books are not going away. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project which many lawmakers are right now trying to ban from school, she joins me live next.

[20:25:00]

HAYES: The reactionary backlash to racial justice movements in this country continues to be one of the main organizing principles motivating Republican voters and politicians. Take for example Osceola County in Florida. Last summer, the state banned the teaching of so-called critical race theory which basically exists as a proxy in the conservative mind for any discussion of structural racism. That might make white students feel uncomfortable.

And now we`re getting a look at how exactly that ban will come into practice. According to guidelines for educators in Osceola County, Florida, "Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective and may not suppress or distort significant historical events. Examples of theories that distort historical events and are inconsistent with state board approved standards include the denial or minimization of the Holocaust, and the teaching of critical race theory, meaning the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but the racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the supremacy of white persons." The document that goes into specify "Instruction may not utilize material from the 1619 Project."

Nikole Hannah-Jones is the Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent for The New York Times Magazine behind said 1619 Project which examines racism and slavery in this country, and its centrality to the spine of the American story, and she joins me now.

Nikole, we`ve seen these moves now. I mean, I think it started with 1619 as a kind of focal point, and critical race theory. But I`m curious to hear your response to watching it bloom as it were to Toni Morrison in The Bluest Eye, and books about teen pregnancy and you know, pornographic materials, etcetera.

NIKOLE HANNA-JONES, AUTHOR, 1619 PROJECT: Thank you for having me on. And thank you for discussing this important topic because what we`re seeing is not the sign of a healthy democracy at all, but it is inevitable. It was easy for people, I think, to kind of look away when Republicans were only targeting the 1619 Project because maybe they didn`t agree with the 1619 Project or they were uncomfortable with it. But if you are targeting any one work, it was never going to simply be about this one thing, and it was never simply going to be about race.

So those of us who study these types of things knew that they were also going to eventually start coming for historical texts, that they were going to start coming for texts about other marginalized groups. And that is exactly what we`re seeing happening. It was inevitable.

[20:30:11]

These laws are anti-democratic. And as Tim Snyder says, what we`re seeing now is that a war on history is a war on democracy. You brought up the Osceola law which I`ve read quite a bit. Of course, it bans the 1619 -- or not, I`m sorry, the guidance from Osceola in reference to the Florida law. It bans the 1619 Project. And then it asks -- it says that history has to be factual and objective. And then it mandates that you can only teach the story of America that says we were a country founded primarily on universal rights.

So, we see that these two things are antithetical to each other. But what these laws are really are about our indoctrination. They are about nationalism and patriotism. And a healthy society does not ban ideas, and it does not ban books.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, I love it -- you quoted this, and I want to read from it, because I think it`s actually quite revealing. This is again, from the Osceola guidance that sort of under this state law. It says, instruction may not utilize material from the 1619 Project, and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.

Now, what I find fascinating here is that it`s sort of refreshingly forthright and honest. I mean, I grew up in the -- I grew up in the Catholic Church, and we recited a creed at every mass that declared what we believe. And Osceola is now saying, this is the creed of Osceola education. Like, this is what we believe.

What I find maddening is this idea that there`s no ideology behind this, this is just neutral and factual, when in fact, like, this is what it is. It`s a fight about these very contested high-stakes ideas about what the nature of the country is.

HANNAH-JONES: Well, this is how propaganda works. It turns terminology on its head so that nothing actually means anything. These laws are being passed because they said that American schoolchildren were being indoctrinated. And so, we had to pass these laws to ensure American children would get an accurate rendering of history when of course, the laws are seeking indoctrination, because what they`re saying is there`s only one way to talk about American history. And if you aren`t going to talk about American history in that way, then you can`t talk about American history at all.

They`re also very intentionally vague. What does that mean that American history can only be taught if the thing that we were founded on these fundamental ideas? Well, American history is not just about the period of the revolution. And so, what we`re seeing, of course, in Florida, a professor of civil rights had his training, teacher training canceled because it was believed that it was coming in contact with the critical race theory law.

We`re seeing books like the story of Lyndon Menendez, which was one of the first school desegregation suits in the country being pulled. We`re seeing books about students who -- children who are gay being pulled. So, they are so vague, as they can be used to challenge anything.

And now, we are creating laws that are encouraging parents to report their teachers, to spy on teachers, to try to lure into teachers into teaching something that can be used against them, and encouraging students to do this to their -- to their teachers. This is an environment that`s not conducive for learning.

I know you have children. I have a daughter. I send my daughter to school to get an education that doesn`t simply confirm her worldview, but that challenges her, that makes her think differently about the world, that brings different perspectives. And when we hear these laws are for parents, it`s very clear which parents. They`re not talking about Black and Brown parents, they`re not talking about progressive white parents, they`re are not talking about parents of children who are queer. They`re talking about one particular type of parents who they are putting on top and favoring over every other parent.

This is not the sign, like I said, of a healthy democracy. It`s Timothy Snyder in the -- in the piece that he wrote for The New York Times Magazine, really cites these laws as memory laws. And he says that you see these types of laws being passed in countries that are veering towards authoritarianism.

And so, when you put that hand in hand with all of the anti-voting laws that are being passed right now, the laws against women`s reproductive rights, you see that this is part of a larger strategy that turns Americans against each other, that uses the original wedge issue of race in order to justify policies that are becoming increasingly anti-democratic.

HAYES: Yes, we should note the sort of -- one of the most striking examples of this which came through today is a county in Tennessee that has banned Maus in schools. That`s of course, the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, which I should note had a profound effect on me as a kid. I know many, many people for whom that book was seminal, mind-blowing. I mean, one of -- one of the most effective masterpieces of historical education for kids.

And you know, again it comes down to whether the question of who will get a veto over the sensibilities of a curriculum, which again, I want to be very clear, and I think you would agree, that stuff is always going to be contested. I mean, part of the -- part of the point of the 1619 Project I think, is that there`s no settled question here. It`s going to be contested.

But the question of who controls what is allowed in the parameters of discussion ends up being what we`re seeing on display here now.

[20:35:37]

HANNAH-JONES: Absolutely. Trust me, there were books that I read when I was a student, or that we were assigned when I was a student, that I wasn`t comfortable with. There are texts always that parents don`t agree with. And parents have a say. Parents have always had to say. People have always contested what students are learning. But what we`re seeing now is quite different.

To see state legislatures actually prohibiting ideas that they don`t like, to say, you can`t even talk about this country is fundamentally racist. What is of you -- the teacher doesn`t even believe that it`s true, but it`s just saying this is a school of thought that other Americans believe in, or there is an entire area of study that you can no longer introduce students to?

That is not the type of education that we should be wanting for our children. And Chris, these laws are not only about K12. For instance, in Wisconsin, the legislature there considering one of this anti-CRT law that would also prohibit the 1619 project and critical race theory from being taught at the college level. That is obscene, but that is where we are in this country.

We are not just seeing this in southern states. I know people like to write off the South as somehow uniquely backwards. That`s not the case. We are seeing this spread all across the country. This is a moral panic. And moral panics are always very dangerous.

I find it perplexing. But I will say, what I so appreciated about your opening was I think parents and students are waking up. The opposition to push for these laws has been extremely well-organized. But I think you see now, community is starting to fight back.

HAYES: Profoundly inspired by those students that we played in the last block who were incredibly astute in what they said and righteous and correct. Nikole Hannah-Jones, thank you for your time.

HANNAH-JONES: Thank you.

HAYES: Still ahead, as Republicans peddle anti-vax propaganda for TV ratings and culture war points, it is their followers who are continuing to pay the price of their lives. The clear partisan divide in the pandemic of the unvaccinated after this.

[20:40:00]

HAYES: Nearly two years into the Coronavirus pandemic and we are still losing over 2,000 of our fellow countrymen and women a day. And the vast majority of those 2000 deaths a day are completely preventable deaths that would not be happening if we could get everyone at the very least vaccinated and ideally boosted.

Just over 67 percent of the total eligible U.S. population is fully vaccinated right now. And the number one thing driving our low vaccination rate is a right-wing movement to stop people from getting vaccinated.

Look at this chart. Healthcare Policy Analyst Charles Gaba looked at every county in the country and found a direct correlation between levels of support for Trump in 2020 and Coronavirus deaths. This is what that looked like during the Delta wave, the redder the county, the higher the Coronavirus deaths. Something similar is playing out now on the current Omicron wave. And a lot of these people are unvaccinated.

Right now, unvaccinated Americans are dying of Coronavirus at a rate of 20 times higher than the vaccinated. And yet, Fox News Rupert Murdoch`s company night after night peddles these incredibly dangerous poisonous lies about the literally life-saving Coronavirus vaccine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR, PANDEMIA: In these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high and rates of serious disease and death are also rising.

The mRNA COVID vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market now. No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point against Omicron. We are in a dangerous moment and these products need to be withdrawn.

CARLSON: When you say -- so, you say they`re ineffective and that`s demonstrable to anybody who lives in this country, everyone you know who`s had it, you know, has had COVID. Most of them are fine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Yes, most of them. What happens to the ones that aren`t fine? Lies like that are broadcast to millions of people every night. As journalist Eric Levitz points out, Fox News is literally killing its viewers, just committing negligent homicide at the national scale on a nightly basis.

You just heard a big new piece from New York Magazine showing how places like Fox News just made the Omicron wave so much worse. And Eric Levitz joins me now.

Eric, what is -- what is your basic argument here about what we are seeing particularly during this Omicron wave?

ERIC LEVITZ, SENIOR WRITER, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Yes. Well, you know, I think that one sort of analogy here, as you just showed Tucker Carlson, is a nightly basis propagating an ideology that is getting thousands of Americans killed a day. You know, I think it`s a bit like if you were broadcasting pro-al-Qaeda propaganda on September 11, I mean, you have thousands of people who are dying as a result of the idea that this network is platforming.

And, you know, there`s some question about, you know, do we see this kind of hostility towards vaccines on Fox News, you know, just because that`s what its audience already believes. You know, it`s playing to the base. And to some extent, we see that that`s true. You know, we see that, you know, Donald Trump has endorsed the efficacy of the vaccines, and that hasn`t been sufficient to change the views of this minority of Republicans who really dug in on this anti-vax sort of conspiracist ideology.

So, there`s some extent to which this is you know bottom-up. And it`s not Rupert Murdoch looking at like the federal deficit projections and some actuarial tables, and deciding the way that we need to save money on Social Security is for me to hurt my viewers, you know, in any way. You know, it`s not really quite that sinister.

[20:45:20]

At the same time, you have people who aren`t converted who just happened to be watching this network, and they get sort of infected with this kind of ideological illness. And we have suggested evidence for this. As far as a study that was done by researchers in actually Switzerland last year, where they took advantage of this odd quirk where the channel number that gets assigned to a network in a given market influences just very marginally how much it`s watched. The lower the channel number, generally, the more that it`s watched.

And so, you have a situation where you can look at two markets that have very similar demographics, you know, in similar partisanship and control for all these different variables. But in one of them, Fox News Channel is 35 and one of them Fox News` channel 68 or whatever. And you see that in the markets where it`s lower down where it`s getting watched just a little bit more, we see this lower rate of vaccination, where it is, appears to be having a direct causal impact on how people are behaving.

HAYES: Yes. And that`s, I think, a good point. I mean, also, when you look at the data of what they are broadcasting, it is profoundly obsessively sort of vaccine skeptical or anti-vax like what we just played. There`s also -- I mean, there`s just a very stark partisan divide in the country. And to your point about what the cause of that is up for -- up for debate.

But when you look at us adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Pew Research, I mean, it`s just very stark. You`ve got basically 81 percent of Dems in the youngest category 82, 89, 94, I mean, very high levels, and then just considered considerably significantly lower levels among the population.

And even you know, when you look at that -- again, look at that 65 plus, which is, you know, that is the Fox base in some ways, that 14 point difference is massively, massively significant. The difference between 80 percent vaccination rate for people 65 plus and 94 percent is massively, massively different because of how deadly this can be for people over 65 are unvaccinated.

LEVITZ: Absolutely. And also, I mean, maybe as concerning as the 50 to 64 there were there`s an enormous gap, you know, I think, it`s 23 points or something, you know, where men 50 to 64, you know, especially if they had any kind of comorbidities are at really serious risk, and they`re not getting vaccinated.

And to your point in that Pew Research poll, the gap between just all Democrats and Republicans overall, is larger than like any other gap. It`s larger than the gap between the old and the young where we sort of expect to see this kind of gap because the old are so much more vulnerable. Partisanship is more powerful than anything else. And you really can`t explain that without sort of the irresponsibility of Republican and conservative elites in broadcasting this message that endangers, you know, the people who trust them.

HAYES: Yes. One other theory that we can raise and then dispose of is just sincerely held view from Rupert Murdoch and on down. And we know that`s not true. Murdoch, of course, availed himself the vaccine. He`s one of the first people on earth to get it. Fox News has pretty regimented protocol around vaccination. They have a vaccine survey. They have essentially a vaccination passport. They`ve been working in remote studios. Everyone there, it`s like a 95 percent vax rate.

So, this is a network that clearly when it matters in how they act, believes in vaccination very strongly, but that is not the message you get on TV. And the only thing that you can, I think, divine and you`re right, is just an almost incomprehensible level of cynicism that is going to get people and is getting people killed who loved their programming, which is sick.

Eric Levitz, thank you very much.

LEVITZ: Yes, thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, it`s not every day you get cold hard evidence that a particular piece of public policy worked beyond your wildest dream. But that happened today. We`ll tell you all about it next.

[20:50:00]

HAYES: Governments take on projects to improve the overall social welfare all the time. And the degree to which they are effective not is often contested. It`s very difficult to study, lots of confounding variables. It`s clear you get a crystal clear answer, a large glowing signpost that says this policy works.

But it happened with one of the Democrats signature social spending plans. Last year, Congress, the Biden administration Democrats in Congress passed an expanded Child Tax Credit which delivered direct payments of up to $300 per kid every month to parents. And supporters argue the plan was on track to cut child poverty in half.

A new study demonstrates exactly how beneficial this kind of financial intervention can be. As the New York Times puts it, "A study that provided poor mothers with cash stipends for the first year of their children`s lives appears to have changed the baby`s brain activity in ways associated with stronger cognitive development."

Now, there are caveats. The changes were modest, and it remains to be seen that the changes in brain activity will lead to higher cognitive ability, as is expected based on the science. But this finding is pretty remarkable, pretty cut and dry. Giving families direct payments not only reduces child poverty, and stops those who are struggling from suffering needlessly, but it appears to literally assist in the brain development of the children impacted.

Kimberly Nobles is a Professor of Neuroscience and Education at Columbia University`s Teachers College and the lead neuroscientists in that study, and she joins me now. Kimberly, I wonder if you could just describe for us how this study worked.

KIMBERLY NOBLE, PROFESSOR OF NEUROSCIENCE AND EDUCATION, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY`S TEACHERS COLLEGE: Sure. So, back in the spring of 2018, we began recruiting 1000 mothers living with low incomes shortly after they gave birth. Just a day or two after they had their children, we recruited them right there in the postpartum wards of the hospital.

[20:55:02]

And upon enrolling in the study, the mothers were told that they would receive a monthly unconditional cash gift that they would be free to spend however they would like no strings attached, and that they would receive this gift every month for the first several years of their children`s lives.

But critically, the mothers were randomized into one of two groups. So, the group that we termed the high cash gift group is receiving $333 a month. And the group that we termed the low cash gift group is receiving $20 a month.

And so, by studying the differential impact of poverty reduction on early childhood, cognitive, emotional and brain development, we can actually say something about the extent to which poverty reduction causes differences in children`s outcomes.

[20:45:00]

HAYES: And so then, the -- what you looked at as a sort of dependent variable here, that sort of outcome measurement, was the actual brain waves of the children of the infants.

NOBLE: That`s right. That`s right. So, this first finding reports the results after just one year of the unconditional cash gifts. And we traveled into the family`s homes and recorded brain activity using some a technique called electroencephalography or EEG. But you can think of like a stretchy cap with discs called electrodes that look -- work a little bit like microphones, enabling us to record the electrical brain signals.

Now, of course, we`re not mind readers. We don`t know what children are thinking. But we`re able to record how quickly the brain is sending signals.

HAYES: And you found a statistically significant difference in the -- in the control group, and the high cash group in the brainwaves of these children suggesting there was a causal relationship between this extra $300 a month and some kind of brain -- actual like, physical brain development in the infants.

NOBLE: That`s right, what we found was that after just one year of monthly unconditional cash support, the infants of the moms in the high cash gift group were already showing more fast paced brain activity in key regions of the brain that are known to support the development of thinking and learning.

HAYES: So, what`s the -- I mean, obviously, like the -- like, there`s some attenuated chain of cause here, right, because the money`s coming into the household, not like the physical brain of the kid. So, something`s happening that is connecting. What is your what is your understanding or theory of how these cash payments are are leading to this result?

NOBLE: So, we`re working very hard to try to understand that pathway. And you`re right. There are likely many different potential pathways, perhaps different pathways in different families. So, we`re working hard to try to understand how did the money change expenditures in the household? Do parents use it to buy food? Did they use it to buy books and toys? Did they use it to be able to afford more time with their children? So, we`re working hard to understand those kinds of mechanistic pathways.

GATES: So, there`s a few things that come to mind here. I mean, one, just editorializing for myself. Even if you found no finding here, no finding, I think it`s like a general social welfare improvement for these households. So, I would support it even if the finding came back no. That`s my own sort of editorializing on this.

And we should also say, I mean, look, there`s been lots of studies on the effectiveness of pre-K, for instance, universal pre-K. And studies come out, and sometimes the data starts to get very confounding as more studies come out, right? So it`s possible that there are different studies that would find different findings here.

But one thing I think that this speaks to is there`s this fear you see that like, if you give these people money, they`re going to do bad stuff with it, that it`s going to go to waste, or it`s going to be used on bad stuff. And I feel like, at the very least, there`s something pretty demonstrative here that there`s clearly not some negative effect having on households from an unconditional cash grant to parents.

NOBLE: That`s right. We hear that question all the time. Aren`t you worried that families are going to squander the money? And I`ll take a step back and I`ll say, you know, the evidence in the literature predating our study really does not support that. Families with low income who receive a windfall tend to spend it in much the same way as higher-income families do.

So, it is no surprise to us that in our data, we`re not seeing early evidence of differences in spending on adult vices on things like tobacco, alcohol, or other substances.

HAYES: We said there`s a big fight, a battle political politically over this. How much do we know about how -- just briefly, how plastic the infant`s brain is in this moment of development, the sort of spectrum of development that can happen that that early on?

NOBLE: Sure. Well, as a neuroscientist and pediatrician, I can speak to the fact that early childhood is a heightened period of sensitivity to the environment. So, we already know that children`s brains are extremely malleable and sensitive in this period. And the fact that we can already see differences after just one year of monthly unconditioned cach support really speaks to the remarkable malleability and plasticity of children`s brains.

HAYES: Really promising research, important research. Kimberly Noble, thank you so much for making time to share with us.

That is ALL IN on this Wednesday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.