Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 1/17/22

The U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the battle over Voting Rights continues. 11 Oath Keepers members are charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump endorses a member of the Oath Keepers as Arizona`s Secretary of State. Trump ramps up extremism at his first rally of 2022. GOP members laud civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. while blocking civil rights. Tomorrow, the Senate will begin debating voting rights legislation and things do not look good.

MEHDI HASAN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Tonight on ALL IN.

MARTIN LUTHER KING III, SON OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.: If you can deliver an infrastructure bill for bridges, you can deliver voting rights for Americans.

HASAN: On this MLK Day, the ongoing fight for American democracy.

KING III: If you do not, there`s no bridge in this nation that can hold the weight of that failure.

HASAN: Tonight, new pressure on Manchin and Sinema and the Republican lawmakers who have been actively undermining our multiracial democracy for decades.

Then four days after the leader of the extremist Oath Keepers is charged with seditious conspiracy, why is Donald Trump sharing a stage with a self- proclaimed Oath Keeper.

Plus, I`ll ask Congressman Jamie Raskin about the former President and seditious conspiracy, and why he says primetime January 6 hearings will blow the roof of the house.

And Ezra Klein and Carol Anderson on why the Biden presidency isn`t quite going as planned when ALL IN starts right now.

HASAN: Good evening from Washington D.C. I`m Mehdi Hasan in for Chris Hayes. Long before Donald Trump had any real presidential ambitions, Republican-controlled states across the country were disenfranchising people of color. In fact, the modern era of the Voting Rights struggle began before the 2020 election, began more than two decades ago with the 2000 presidential election of George W. Bush versus Al Gore.

That election of course came down to the state of Florida and a paper thin 537 vote margin of victory for George Bush. In its wake, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights conducted an investigation of Florida`s election process and found, "widespread voter disenfranchisement that fell most harshly on the shoulders of Black voters."

They concluded that statewide black voters were nearly 10 times more likely than non-Black voters to have their ballots rejected. There were multiple issues that contributed to this. But one of the most significant was a purge of tens of thousands of alleged felons from the voter rolls ahead of that election.

The Commission found that Black voters were placed on purge lists more often and more erroneously than Hispanic or white voters. Florida`s so- called purge list was rife with errors. It had an error rate of at least 14 percent. And they noted that Black voters were disproportionately affected because they are disproportionately charged, convicted, and sentenced in the criminal justice system.

Another factor the commission identified was a police presence in and around Florida polling places on Election Day. For example, troopers conducted an unauthorized vehicle checkpoint within a few miles of a polling place in a predominantly African-American neighborhood.

An African American woman testified to the committee that she was stopped at a police checkpoint in Tallahassee by approximately five white troopers located at the only main road leading to her assigned polling place. She said that she felt intimidated because it was an election day, and it was a big election, and there were only white officers there.

I should also note the commission pointed to an overall lack of leadership in protecting voting rights as being largely responsible for the broad array of problems in Florida during the 2000 election. And the chief executive of the state of Florida at that time was of course George W. Bush`s brother, Governor Jeb Bush.

Now, more than 20 years have passed since that report came out, we have had five more presidential elections, and the effort to disenfranchise voters in Florida has just continued. In 2018, nearly 65 percent of Floridians voted in favor of an amendment that would restore the voting rights of convicted felons after they complete their sentences. It would affect about 1.5 million people in that state.

But the following year, the Republican legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis overturn the will of the people and essentially instituted a poll tax. The new law requires all felons to pay back their financial obligations before being eligible to vote, disenfranchising many felons who may not be able to immediately pay off things like court fees and fines and restitution.

And of course, these restrictions especially affect Black people in Florida who comprise a disproportionate share of felons and register overwhelmingly as Democrats. We`ve seen a wave of new restrictive voting laws passed nationwide in the wake of the 2020 election. And again, Florida is no exception.

Last April, the legislature passed and Governor DeSantis signed into law a bill that makes it more difficult to register to vote, it restricts voting by mail, makes it harder for voters to use drop boxes, and even restricts the ability to provide snacks and water to voters waiting in line.

[20:05:04]

Several lawsuits have been filed challenging the law including one from the NAACP arguing that it quote impacts the ability of black voters, Latino voters, and voters with disabilities to cast their ballot. So the state of Florida has stood as an example of voting rights under attack for some time now.

And on this Martin Luther King Day, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Colbert King reminds us of Dr. King`s words on voting rights that "Resonate all too well today." In May of 1957, Dr. King delivered this speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. where he referred to the right to vote as one of the highest mandates of our democratic tradition.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., AMERICAN MINISTER AND ACTIVIST: The denial of this sacred right is a tragic betrayal of the highest mandates of our democratic tradition. Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights."

HASAN: That MLK speech is known as the Give Us the Ballot speech which is one of the refrains he repeats over and over. More than 60 years later, people of color are still in many places in America being denied the sacred right to vote. We are still fighting for these basic rights. As Colbert King puts it in his op-ed for the post, "Using MLK Day and this speech as standards, the United States is poised to step backward. The Retreat is evident in the critically needed voting rights legislation stalled in Congress and Republicans nationwide effort to make it harder for people unlike themselves to vote or to have their votes counted."

And he points out that many decades ago, some Republicans did answer Dr. King`s call, including George Romney who was then the GOP governor of Michigan. He strongly supported the 1964 Civil Rights Bill pushed to include an anti-discrimination plank in the GOP platform and refuse to support Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater, who opposed the civil rights legislation.

And yet, today, his son, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who is supposedly among the most moderate Republicans in the Senate, opposes all the recent efforts to secure voting rights. Romney was against the For the People Act, which would make it easier for all Americans to vote. He is against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and he now also opposes the freedom to vote act. Three opportunities to prove he is actually a reasonable, decent Republican. And he said no, all three times.

And Colbert King notes that the rhetoric on voting rights coming from the right-wing has gotten increasingly radical and dangerous. He points to Florida Senator Marco Rubio who recently argued against the John Lewis and Freedom to vote Act, writing, "Democrats campaign to centralize elections is part of a broader effort to consolidate power in the hands of a leftist elite class. This class wants us to use that power to silence and disempower anyone who dissent from their radical progressive agenda."

That language from Senator Rubio is almost the exact same language that opponents of civil rights used during Dr. King`s lifetime.

Congresswoman Val Demings is a Democrat from Florida who serves on the House Judiciary Committee. She`s also running to challenge Senator Marco Rubio for his seat. She joins me now. Congresswoman, thanks for coming on the show tonight.

There are a lot of Republicans sharing Dr. King quotes or remembrances on their Twitter accounts today and in official statements. What do you think Dr. King would make of our political moment right now?

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): Well, let me just say, it`s great to be with you. And you know, we are celebrating the life and legacy, the work of Dr. King. And yes, I`ve heard many people quoted him today, but obviously, they did not take his words to heart.

Celebrating Dr. King has to be more than just a holiday. And when I look at my home state of Florida, the place where I was born and raised the state where I love, I really wouldn`t want to live anyplace else, we know that voter suppression is no stranger, unfortunately, to Florida.

I remember painfully 2000, what happened in 2000. We`ve also had our governor tout that Florida election process was a model for the nation to follow, but yet we`ve seen continuous voter suppression laws.

You mentioned Marco Rubio who basically said that protecting voting rights was ridiculous. Well, Senator, I don`t think it`s ridiculous to protect the cornerstone of our democracy. It`s amazing he would show up to say that, but did not show up and have some problems showing up for work. He missed two hearings recently.

And so, I believe that Dr. King, on the one hand, would be proud of the progress that we have made, but be very, extremely disappointed that we are continuing to fight the same old battle, same bias battles, different fighters.

[20:10:16]

HASAN: Yes. And you are of course running to replace Senator Rubio in the Senate. But if you were in the Senate right now, what would you say to your fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema if you ran into her in the hallway?

Last week, she made a very clear she`s not budging even for voting rights. Today, she was tweeting about how wonderful MLK is.

DEMINGS: Well, let me say this. You know, I`m certainly disappointed that we have not moved on voting rights. We think about the person that we`re celebrating today. A failure in this area is not an option. We cannot let Dr. King`s assassination be in vain. We cannot let John Lewis his beat down be in vain. We cannot let Rosa Parks arrests be in vain.

And I would just ask the Senator to remember why she`s there in the first place, her legacy, what does she want to be remembered for. But we will not let the 50 Republican senators off the hook either who have suppressed and obstructed the right to vote, including Marco Rubio, as I said, who calls it ridiculous.

Florida can do better. And if you`d like to join me in my race and send me to the Senate, my website is valdeming.com I would love to have your support. Florida can do better.

HASAN: To quote Joe Biden in his speech in Atlanta, do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or Governor Wallace, a question for both Marco Rubio and Kyrsten Sinema.

Congressman, you and your fellow Florida Democrats are asking the Department of Justice to investigate possible voter suppression. What do you expect them to find?

DEMINGS: Well, some of the things that you talked about earlier at the top of your show. I mean, voter suppression in Florida, unfortunately, it`s no stranger to my home state of Florida. And we`ve seen the reduction of drop boxes in certain neighborhoods, to even propose that we change voter registration laws, or make it more difficult for people to register to vote, to say that you cannot pass out food and water, some of the things that are being proposed not just in Florida but across the nation are disgraceful.

And so, we must have the Department of Justice to look into this to make sure that everybody has the right to vote. John Lewis said that the right to vote is precious and that it is almost sacred. And we have to do everything that we can to protect it.

HASAN: One last question before we run out of time. Senator Rubio took to the chamber floor last week to give a speech disparaging the President and Vice President`s remarks about January 6, and restricting voting loads, and he tossed this line in. Have a listen.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Now, look, if your daily routine is to wake up in the morning and turn on MSNBC as you ride your peloton, and then you go on Twitter as you`re drinking your caramel macchiato, and then you`re reading the New York Times as you`re eating your avocado toast, I imagine all this makes perfect sense to you.

HASAN: Now, aside from the fact that my daughter loves avocado toast, and obviously everyone loves watching MSNBC, how can Marco Rubio get away with that kind of stuff in Florida? If I said disparaging things about Republican voters in that way, I would get slammed. How come he gets away with this stuff?

DEMINGS: Well, we have to make sure that he doesn`t get away with it. Obviously, the senator is not in touch with reality. You know, people are hurting. They`re worried about the increase in prices, the prices that they pay to the grocery store, the prices that they pay at the gas pumps, seniors are worried about the cost of prescription drugs, dealing with everyday issues, the safety and security of our nation.

What the senior senator from Florida just said was simply ridiculous. We can do better. I ask that you support me and my campaign. ValDemings.com.

HASAN" You managed to get two plugs in there for the website. We appreciate it. Congresswoman Demings, thank you so much for joining us on this MLK Day. We appreciate it.

DEMINGS: Thank you so much. Take care.

HASAN: Some called former President Trump`s rally in Arizona this weekend a soft launch for his 2024 campaign. And while there`s a lot to unpack there, which we`ll get to later in the show, it`s notable that one of the local candidates Trump pulled up on stage who endorsed for Arizona Secretary of State is a self-proclaimed Oath Keeper who was at the Capitol on January the sixth.

[20:15:00]

HASAN: Seditious conspiracy is a very serious charge. It comes with a 20 year prison sentence, if convicted. And it`s a charge now leveled against 11 members of the far-right Oath Keepers group, including the group`s leader for their alleged roles in the insurrection. But they weren`t the only Oath Keepers at the Capitol on January 6. Take this guy, Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem, a publicly elected official.

In 2014, he wrote, "I`m an Oath Keeper committed to the exercise of limited constitutional governance. In October, ProPublica obtained a list of more than 35,000 members of the Oath Keepers. Among the current officeholders on the list is Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem.

During the January 6 insurrection, he was outside the Capitol. Journalist Nick Martin found this image that appears to show Finchem right in the middle of the mob as people surge up the Capitol steps.

So, you might think this Oath Keeper was at the insurrection would be keeping his head down since then, trying to lay low and avoid attention, but you would be wrong.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, Mark Finchem.

MARK FINCHEM, REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE, ARIZONA: We know it, and they know it. Donald Trump won.

With all the evidence we have, the Arizona election should be decertified by the -- with cause by the legislature. This is how the people can get justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[20:20:08]

HASAN: Yes, you heard that right. That was the same Mark Finchem who was at the Capitol on January 6 speaking this weekend at Donald Trump`s Big Lie- filled Arizona rally. Yes, he is running for Arizona secretary of state where he would be in charge of the state`s elections. And yes, he has the full and complete endorsement of Donald J. Trump.

Elaine Godfrey was at Trump`s rally this weekend reporting on it for the Atlantic where she described the event as the soft launch of Trump`s second campaign. And Tess Owen is a senior reporter at VICE News where she`s been covering right-wing extremism.

Thank you both for joining me tonight. Elaine, let me start with you. Give me a sense of the atmosphere at Trump`s Crazy Rally. Did it feel any different to the previous crazy rallies?

ELAINE GODFREY, STAFF WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Thanks for having me, Mehdi. So, it was standard in a few ways. There were red hats, there was chanting, there was pointing and booing of the press where we were sitting. But it was different in a key way, which is that I think it felt, at least to me a lot more sinister.

I talked to so many people there. And every person that I spoke with said that they did not think Joe Biden was the rightful president, that Trump actually won and the Democrats had stolen the election, and a few people went beyond that to say, they truly deeply believe that the 2020 election will be decertified in the next couple of years, and Trump will be reinstated as President.

And I know that we know this is true. You read stories like this all the time about people who believe this. But to be in a crowd surrounded by thousands upon thousands of them telling you the same thing, the same lies, it`s really something else. It really does not bode well and it just felt very sinister.

HASAN: Sinister indeed. Tess, you`ve been reporting on the Oath Keepers organization, which is a very sinister organization. How big and widespread is this group? How surprising is it to see a Trump-endorsed Oath Keeper candidate for elected office?

TESS OWEN, SENIOR REPORTER, VICE NEWS: Thanks for having me, Mehdi. And in terms of membership numbers, that`s something that`s a bit difficult to stay because I always take membership numbers quoted by the leaders with the grain of salt because they tend to inflate them to make themselves seem more powerful.

But I think one key thing is, as Elaine pointed out on her dispatch from the Arizona rally, you know, the way to achieve legitimacy in the GOP these days are to rally behind Trump`s election lies. And many people rallying behind Trump`s election lies are conspiracy theorists like Finchem who have ties or even official members of extremist groups like the Oath Keepers.

And you know, the Oath Keepers have been very successful since they were founded in 2009 in recruiting, you know, law enforcement, military, and state legislatures. And so, this has been a very sort of troubling -- sort of a troubling pattern that I think the relationship between kind of politics and extremism seems to have gotten stronger since January 6, not weaker.

HASAN: Yes. And we`ve seen that in places like Wyoming where Liz Cheney`s - - one of the people trying to replace her is supposedly an Oath Keeper member as well. Elaine, I want to play you a clip of Trump-endorsed Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake from that rally. Have a listen.

KARI LAKE (R-AZ), GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Come to think of it, there`s a few other people I`d like to send right down to the prison down here in Florence. Anybody who was involved in that corrupt, shady, shoddy election of 2020, lock them up.

HASAN: We have candidates for office who are Oath Keepers. You have candidates for office threatening to lock people up. You have the crowd cheering and screaming. You have the big lie. It`s all pretty fascistic, is it not? We should use the F word.

GODFREY: Yes, it`s -- it is scary. To stand in that crowd and hear them cheer for locking up poll workers and Election Officials from 2020, it was really jarring. And I cover this stuff for a living and it still was pretty unnerving to me.

I mean, what do we make of that? Well, I think Keri Lake is not the only one. There are so many Republican candidates running this year, including Mark Finchem who you mentioned, who are running -- who are -- who are saying the exact same stuff, and who have a very good chance of winning in November.

Arizona politicians -- Arizona political leadership might soon be made up of these people. And I -- you know, I was there on the ellipse for the stop the seal rally ahead of January 6, 2021. I know what this kind of rhetoric can lead to and it leads nowhere good.

HASAN: Sadly, it does tend to lead in one direction, a very dark direction. Tess, last question to you. You`ve covered this stuff for a living. You know this stuff inside out. You`ve taken a lot of time out to really spend time getting to know these groups, covering these groups. The rest of the media hasn`t.

I mean, pre-January 6, no -- most people have never heard of Oath Keepers or Proud Boys, maybe because Trump mentioned them. You know, the media was very busy for 20 years looking for jihadists under every bed. Did we drop the ball when it came too far out militias?

[20:25:18]

OWEN: I think there was a lot of reporting around, you know, I think in 2014 -- but I think it`s not fair to blame the media for insufficient coverage. But I think there has been a sort of awakening across the board from people have seen -- you know, on one hand, you have this extremist group whose leaders are facing conspiracy sedition charges and whose members were accused of coming -- you know, using force to block Joe Biden from being president.

At the same time, the same group, as you know, recruited lawmakers as members and the leader of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes was at CPAC in July. So, when the space between the latest sedition and politics is so narrow, I think that is why that`s getting so much attention now and that we have a real problem.

HASAN: Yes, you wonder whether last week`s indictment will be a wake-up call. Let`s see. Elaine Godfrey, Tess Owen, thank you both for your reporting and for coming on the show tonight. I appreciate it.

HASAN: Next, what will happen to the members of Congress who are dodging the January 6 Committee. What is the deal with Donald Trump? Will the committee ever hear from the former president? I`ll ask January 6 Committee Member Congressman Jamie Raskin next.

[20:30:00]

HASAN: Tomorrow, the House is back in session and all eyes will be on the January 6 committee. So far, congressman -- Congress members Jim Jordan and Scott Perry say they will not cooperate with the committee. And last week, their leader in the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, said he will not testify either, which begs the question are subpoenas on the way?

And while the committee`s zeroes in on these, some might argue, peripheral fingers around the interaction, what about Donald Trump, the man who incited the riot? Well, that man is still out stoking the flames of the big lie.

Listen to what he had to say while endorsing a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We won the state. It`s something that I contest and I`ll continue to contest it. We were up by a massive amount at 10:00 in the evening. And then all of a sudden, things closed and it reopened and, look what happened.

So, we have to be a lot sharper the next time when it comes to counting the vote. There`s a famous statement. Sometimes the vote counter is more important than the candidate and we can`t let that ever, ever happen again. They have to get tougher and smarter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HASAN: The dictator that Trump appears to be quoting there is, I kid you not, Joseph Stalin, who wants reportedly said, I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote or how but what is extraordinarily important is this, who will count the votes and how.

Congressman Jamie Raskin is a Democrat from Maryland and a former House impeachment manager who now sits on the January 6 Committee. He joins me now. Congressman, thanks for coming on the show.

For people at home tonight who are worried watching Trump quoting Stalin, pushing the big lie, spreading white supremacist conspiracy theories at his rallies, what can you say to them about what the committee is doing to stop Trump from fomenting another insurrection? How much is your committee focused on the organ grinder and not just the monkeys?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Well, let me make two points. One is it`s no surprise to me at all. Donald Trump`s best friends in politics are totalitarian and authoritarian leaders, especially Stalinist dictators like Kim Jong-un in --

HASAN: I`m back with Congressman Jamie Raskin. Congressman, good to have you back. I was asking you about the focus of your committee on Donald Trump, and you were telling me about his affinity with Stalinist dictators. Let`s pick up there.

RASKIN: Yes. It seemed like when I invoked Vladimir Putin, the sound went dead. But I`m going to assume that was a coincidence. It`s not Fox News. But you look, if a lot of your Putin was the head of the KGB for 15 years, that`s Donald Trump`s hero. Putin said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union. So, he`s been wrapped up with Stalinist authoritarian and totalitarian politics for a long time.

We`re -- look, we`re getting overwhelming cooperation from people who were involved on January 6. Probably more than 90 or 95 percent of the people we`ve contacted have come in freely and volunteered to cooperate. As we get closer to Donald Trump, we are running into that brick wall of, you know, Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon and Donald Trump as we close in on the putative ringleader of all of the activity. But we still have lots of ways of finding out what he was doing and what he was saying.

Now, of course, in the Senate impeachment trial, I invited Donald Trump to come in and testify. Certainly, the vast majority of Americans, if they were accused of conspiring a violent insurrection against their own government, would come and testify if they hadn`t done it. But, you know, Donald Trump`s lawyers blew that off in less time than it took him to respond to the insurrection in the first place.

I think it was just about two hours, when we heard back from him that no, they would not do that. Why would Donald Trump not testify?

HASAN: You have said that the committee`s planned public hearings this year are going to "blow the roof of the House? What makes you confident that these hearings will have that effect on the American people? And how do you avoid some of your Republican witnesses from turning them into a circus on live TV?

HASAN: Well, the first thing is that the Senate impeachment trial was about one guy, Donald Trump, and one crime, incitement to violent insurrection. The mandate of the Select Committee is far broader. It`s much more sweeping than that.

We`re looking at all of the events of the day, all of the causes and what needs to be done to fortify democratic institutions in the future. So, we`re looking at that mob riot which surrounded a violent insurrection of domestic violent extremist, white nationalist groups surrounding a presidential coup against the Vice President and against the Congress. And we`re going to tell the story of each dimension of this attack on American democracy.

And the American people have not yet seen all of the evidence laid out in this way. So we`re going to have hearings for the American people, which I hope will seem somewhat like the Watergate hearings did, and that they will be a daily occurrence so people can follow the unfolding the narrative. And then, we`re going to give America a report and give the Congress a report about what happened and what we need to do to strengthen our resiliency against future authoritarian attacks like this.

[20:40:32]

HASAN: And Congressman, what is your committee going to do about your fellow congressmen who are not cooperating like Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan or Scott Perry? Are you planning to issue subpoenas? Could that happen this week? How controversial will that be?

RASKIN: Well, the committee has not yet decided what to do about different levels of interference and non-cooperation that we`ve received from various witnesses. So, that`s something that`s going to, you know, require us to show some tactical nimbleness. We don`t want to get pulled down into some wild goose chases.

On the other hand, everybody has a responsibility to comply with congressional orders when it comes to an investigation. And nobody knows that better than Mark Meadows or Jim Jordan, people who in the Benghazi investigation or any number of other investigations against Democratic presidents insisted upon absolute compliance.

But, you know, they don`t see the double standard and the hypocrisy of the position they`re acting out here. I think America does see it. And it`s a rather scandalous thing, not to cooperate with the demand for information.

And if, God forbid, they were ever to control a gavel again, they would undoubtedly go right back to saying everybody`s got to cooperate with, you know, their Benghazi investigations or whatever they`re going to do.

HASAN: Congressman, one last question. Back in 2016, on MLK Day, you posted this on your Facebook page. It`s a photo from Life Magazine, and it shows your mother and father in 1963 at the March on Washington, second and third from the right, with their feet in the water, listening to Dr. King give his I Have a Dream speech.

Talk to us briefly about what this photo on that day means to you.

RASKIN: Well, it`s a great moment in American history where there was this huge outpouring on a multiracial, multi-religious, multi-ethnic basis for the principle of universal rights and American democracy. And so, that`s a prized possession that we have, those photos. My sister Erica made them for -- you know, got them online for all the kids in our family.

And, you know, Dr. King actually sent a telegram to our house. And for those who don`t know what a telegram is, it`s kind of like a text, but they bring it to your door. When my dad was indicted in the Boston Five case with Dr. Spock, Dr. King said, if you are guilty of conspiracy to aid and abet, draft evasion, then I`m guilty too.

And that also was a very important moment in my childhood to understand that this great moral authority, Dr. King was on the side of my father and our family when my dad was facing many years in prison in that trial. Fortunately, all of them were acquitted or had the charges dropped.

HASAN: Congressman, that is a great story. And we appreciate you coming on and telling it to us today on MLK Day. Thank you so much for your time tonight.

HASAN: A funny thing happened in January 1986, the first time this country officially marked Martin Luther King Day, or MLK Day as we`re doing so today. See, then-President Ronald Reagan who had originally opposed the Federal holiday before signing it into law, mark the first official MLK Day with these words.

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re committed to a society in which all men and women have equal opportunities to succeed. And so, we oppose the use of quarters. We want a colorblind society, a society that in the words of Dr. King, judges people not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

HASAN: Reagan was one of the first conservatives who co-opted Dr. King`s words for right-wing causes. In this case, he used King`s words to oppose employment quotas designed to redress racial discrimination, even though the people who knew Dr. King best say he actually supported employment quotas and affirmative action.

In fact, King wrote in his 1967 book, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? "A society that has done something special against the Negro for hundreds of years must now do something special for the Negro."

[20:45:07]

Here`s the thing. Today, conservatives and Republicans who decried MLK during his lifetime for his civil rights activism, his anti-war speeches, and his very open support for socialism and socialist economic policies, want to pretend he wasn`t a man of the left, wasn`t a radical who stood up to and loudly critiqued both economic injustice and racial inequity in America.

And so, they have enthusiastically pushed what Cornel West has called the Santa Claus-ification of Dr. King. And they have done so by disingenuously focusing on one line in one speech. Today, Republican politicians and Fox hosts following Reagan`s footsteps and take every chance they can, to quote this one line from Martin Luther King Jr.

KING JR.: I have a dream. My poor little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of our skin but by the content of their character.

HASAN: And they do it so cynically, so shamelessly to both deflect from charges of racism and to undermine any and all attempts to address systemic racism in America or acknowledge the racist past of this country. See for yourself.

TRUMP: Critical Race Theory is a Marxist doctrine that rejects the vision of Martin Luther King Jr.

BILL BENNETT, FORMER REAGAN EDUCATION SECRETARY: Martin Luther King was a great teacher.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Martin Luther King Junior`s dream of having a colorless society.

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: He wanted his children to be -- to be judged by the content of their character --

BEN CARSON, FORMER HUD SECRETARY: And not by the color of his skin.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST, FOX NEWS: People are judged by the content.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Content of their character --

SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): And not the color of their skin.

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): He didn`t want people judged on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Content of their character, not by the color of their skin.

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN (R-VA): We must judge one another by the content of our character, not the color of our skin.

HASAN: Again, and again, that one line from one speech whether it`s opposing affirmative action in the 1980s or critical race theory today, Republicans have the same response. Martin Luther King said the content of your character over the color of your skin.

I mean, put aside the fact that it was an aspirational line. It was what King dreamt might happen in America one day at some point in the future, but not the America that he lived in at the time. And America, in which he said in that same I Have a Dream speech, the Negro is still sadly crippled by chains of discrimination. The Negro lives on a lonely island of poverty. The Negro finds himself an exile in his own land.

Put all of that aside for a moment and just think how dishonest, how ignorant, how cynical you have to be to reduce the views of a man who gave over 2500 public speeches, gave dozens upon dozens of TV and newspaper interviews, and wrote five books to reduce his views to a single out of context self-serving line from the only speech of his you`ve even heard of.

Back in 1990, the attorney Mike Godwin fed up with constant and simplistic references to Nazis as a way of shutting down almost any online discussion, came up with his now-infamous Godwin`s Law which says, "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.

So, tonight on this MLK Day, and fed up of the disingenuous and selective rhetoric from Republicans, I`m rather immodestly coining my own version of Godwin`s Law. Call it Mehdi`s law, if you will. And it goes like this.

As a discussion on racism grows longer, the probability of a Republican quoting one out of context line from MLK approaches one.

HASAN: Tomorrow, the Senate will begin debating voting rights legislation and things do not look good. Republicans are almost completely united in opposition and Democrats do not seem to have the votes needed to pass either bill with two of their own refusing to even modify the filibuster.

Then, there is the Build Back Better legislation, the sweeping Biden`s social infrastructure agenda that has been dead for nearly a month now since Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced on Fox that he would not support the bill. And the backdrop to all of this is President Joe Biden`s approval rating which has been dropping steadily, now hovering at just over 42 percent.

Joining me to talk about all of this are two great guests. Ezra Klein, an op-ed columnist at the New York Times. His latest pieces title, this presidency isn`t turning out as planned. And Carol Anderson, chair of the African American Studies Department at Emory University. She`s the author of One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy, and most recently, the Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America.

Thank you both for joining me tonight. Ezra, let me start with you. Even without Build Back Better, ordinary Americans are better off now economically. You point out in your piece that JPMorgan Chase analysis found the median household checking account balance was 50 percent higher in July 2021 than in the month before the pandemic. That`s astonishing. Why isn`t that translating into a higher approval rating for President Biden?

EZRA KLEIN, OP-ED COLUMNIST, THE NEW YORK TIMES: It`s a really striking finding. So, you got to think about what the Biden administration did on two levels. One, they tried to not allow the mistakes of 2009, 2010 to repeat. So, when they came in building on the Cares Act which passed before them, they passed the American Rescue Plan, then later the Infrastructure Act, that was a huge infusion of demand into the economy, huge transfers, the stimulus, a child tax credit, a ton more in those bills.

And so, you put that together with a very, very hot labor market they helped create alongside the Federal Reserve, and you get these numbers, very low unemployment, very high ability to quit and get another job, higher asset levels. The thing they did not anticipate is pretty high inflation.

And so, the danger that actually does truly darken the economic outlook for them the next year is those transfers are not happening again. You`re not going to have another stimulus this year. Right now the child tax credit is set to expire has expired and will not be renewed.

And so, if that happens, and inflation does not come down, you are going to see people in the year worse off. And people are feeling a lot of that. People hate inflation, they hate seeing gas prices that high, and it very much obscuring very real economic successes they have on the record.

[20:55:15]

HASAN: So, Carol, our economy is in a better shape than a lot of people think it is. Our democracy is in a much worse shape than a lot of people think it is. You are a historian. How will history look back on this political moment, and especially on the actions of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema so severely blocking their own party, their own president, and his agenda across the board?

CAROL ANDERSON, CHAIR, AMERICAN STUDIES DEPARTMENT, EMORY UNIVERSITY: I think we`re going to see it the way we look at Neville Chamberlain who basically allowed Hitler to run free and launch the Second World War where they thought that they were doing something great and magnificent and wonderful to bring peace in our time. And in fact, what they did was to unleash the demons.

And that is what Manchin and Sinema are doing by blocking the end of the filibuster in blocking the votes on the Voting Rights Act.

HASAN: Well, those are certainly strong words. And people just don`t --

ANDERSON: I meant every word --

HASAN: I think people just don`t understand what`s at stake here. And I`m glad you kind of -- you are pointing out what`s at stake here.

Ezra, Lyndon Johnson had to overcome an intense filibuster against his civil rights legislation. But back then, he not only had proper majorities in both chambers, but he could count on some Republicans backing him. You`re the expert on polarization, Ezra. Is there any way you see Joe Biden overcoming any Republican opposition to his agenda? And did he waste a lot of time in 2021 trying to be bipartisan?

KLEIN: I don`t think he wasted a lot of time. And no, I don`t think he`s going to overcome the Republican opposition. To go back to the Civil Rights analogy here for a minute. The really, really amazing thing about Civil Rights Act, it passes with a higher proportion of Congressional Republicans voting for it than Congressional Democrats.

Now, more Democrats in total, because they had the majority, but a higher proportion of rational Republicans vote for it. It is a completely different party structure where you have southern Dixiecrat Democrats, which of course, Johnson used to be one, in there as a conservative racist block within the Democratic Party. The entire -- we use the same name for the parties. They were not the same parties they are today.

So, then you fast forward to today, I think you have to think about what`s coming next as like how -- you have to break it into a couple usable questions. One, can you move Sinema and Manchin. That increasingly looks to me like you can`t. It`s like that way for almost a year now. But you can keep trying.

And then two, that leaves you two options account. One, you need to win the number of seats necessary to make their opposition meaningless. So, how do you get an additional two seats that`s called in the Senate and how do you keep the house majority after 2022? Or -- and I wrote about this in my New York Times column last week, how do you win enough local elections to make sure the election is well administered in 2020 to see at least continue having a shot at fair elections and the avoiding a complete crack-up of democracy over the immediate next couple of years when he tried to build the majority that could actually pass you the legislation you need?

HASAN: Challenges, challenges, challenges at every -- at every juncture on every issue. Carol, it`s MLK Day. You know, it`s funny to have Republicans falling over one another to praise Dr. King, a self-confessed socialist who supported massive redistribution of wealth in this country. We don`t hear that part from Republicans or even many Democrats for that manner.

How do we properly honor Dr. King`s legacy without the economic justice? We talk about racial justice, but what about the economic justice that he advocated for?

ANDERSON: And we can`t because what he saw, he saw it in the Human Rights frame, which was that your civil and political rights are married to your economic rights, that when he talked about the poverty in his I Have a Dream speech, he also talked about the right to vote. Those two things go hand in hand. We must deal with them.

And America has a long history of not wanting to deal with the kind of racialized. And it`s racialized distribution. So, we could have a Homestead Act where White`s got land out west, but we could not have the 40 acres and a mule because the enslaved were Black people and so they shouldn`t get this land.

It`s the same thing when we`re looking at these policies dealing with health care, when we`re looking at the policies dealing with economic justice, and economic -- and employment. When it`s racialized, it becomes socialism. It becomes something bad, something wicked, something evil, something that is un-American.

HASAN: Ezra, it`s amazing to hear people talk about unAmerican policies on the economy when MLK is one of the most popular Americans in history. And yet he was a socialist, the S word.

KLEIN: Yes. Socialism has a strange history in this country. And we`ve had to just describe anything we don`t like as socialism. I enjoyed, Mehdi, earlier your riff on the line that every Republican mentioned there. It`s something I was reflecting on after it, is that one of the great injustice is in the way we impose an economic morality on people in this country, is we believe that the content of people`s character is a display by how they`ve done economically.

Those things have never been different. We think if you`re rich, you`re smart. If you`re rich, you`re great. And then we make it so as King said, we start people long behind the finish line and we judge them and their character because we have robbed them economically. It is injustice we compound generation after generation and it`s grotesque.

HASAN: Yes. I mean, I`m certainly not judging the Republican Party on their skin color. I`m judging them on their lack of character. Ezra Klein, Carol Anderson, thank you both for your time tonight. I appreciate it.

