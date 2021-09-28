Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 9/27/21

Summary

Senate Republicans blocked a House-passed bill that would prevent a government shutdown and a potential default on U.S. debt. Democratic leadership has pushed their $3.5 trillion spending bill along without buy- in from the moderate Senator Joe Manchin. Schumer slams Republicans for blocking government funding, refusing to lift debt limit. Texas governor defends upcoming 2020 election audits that Trump demanded.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: And good evening once again. Day 251 of the Biden administration. Indeed, this back to work Monday heralds the start of a critical week for Joe Biden and a presidency. Let`s not forget not yet a year old.

Tonight Senate Republicans led by Mitch McConnell blocked a bill that would keep government from shutting down in three days and allow it to keep borrowing to avoid default.

Raising the debt ceiling used to be automatic in this country. Now it`s a MAGA related matter. Senate Republicans, all of them to be exact fear Donald Trump way more than throwing the country into default.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are locked in a stalemate over the President`s infrastructure agenda. It`s blue on blue friendly fire and it`s a fight that`s putting Biden`s signature priorities at risk.

Earlier today as he received his booster shot on live television at the White House, the President gave this assessment of what he`s facing.

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: For an optimist, I think things are going to go well. I`ve meeting tonight, tomorrow. And for the next little bit.

KELLY O`DONNELL, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: What is at stake of your agenda and your presidency with what`s happening on the hill this week?

BIDEN: Victory is what`s at stake. Well, it may not be by the end of the week. We got three things to do, the debt ceiling, the continuing resolution, and the two pieces of legislation. If we do that, the country is going to be in great shape.

WILLIAMS: So let`s take what he said right there. The two pieces of legislation the president just mentioned are the trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure plan and the climate and social programs spending currently at roughly 3.5 trillion.

Centrists and liberals, all Democrats mind you, are fighting over which bill should be voted on first. Biden remains engaged with both sides trying to get a deal.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: What he`s working to do now is unify the party around the path forward. That`s we`re in the middle of. I don`t think it`s a little too early to evaluate how it`s going to end.

WILLIAMS: So Speaker Pelosi met with her fellow Democrats behind closed doors today. She`s planning to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill up for a vote on Thursday. Earlier tonight she told her caucus the House cannot wait for the Senate to approve the larger spending proposal before they pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. She`s also working along with Schumer over in the Senate to calm some Democrats in both chambers who are alarmed at the size of the proposal to widen the social safety net.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I know my work ethic I know that basically where I came from. I know that the people that I represent, and we`re just concerned about the entitlement mentality versus a rewarding mentality.

WILLIAMS: As we mentioned, bears repeating Senate Republicans killed a democratic bill to fund the government and raise the nation`s borrowing limit. The government`s current funding expires Thursday at midnight.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) MAJORITY LEADER: The Republican Party has now become the party of default. The party that says America doesn`t pay its debts, keeping the government open and preventing a default is vital to our country`s future. And we`ll be taking further action to prevent this from happening this week.

WILLIAMS: Tonight, Politico report some Democrats have hinted they`re willing to drop the debt ceiling from their government funding package to avoid a shutdown. Meanwhile, the House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection may issue more subpoenas sometime within the next few days, as they already have, let`s not forget, for four ex-Trump administration officials ordering them to produce documents relevant to the deadly attack by October 7, and then set for a deposition the following week on the 14th or 15th of October. Tonight the committee`s Chairman spoke about the next steps.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): We have every reason to believe that we will be moving forward with some additional subpoena. I say this week.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you characterize the hundreds of individuals you`d be seeking to get subpoenas for, for the next group that you think you might do later this week?

THOMPSON: A similar group but a broader group. I think a lot of those individuals who have been charged by the authorities potentially could work with us on crafting the facts and circumstances as to why they came to Washington.

WILLIAMS: That news about more subpoenas comes one day ahead of a Senate hearing featuring testimony From Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, who will be questioned about his reported concerns after the 1/6 riot.

Milley, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also face questions on our withdrawal from Afghanistan.

With that, let`s bring in our starting line on this back to work Monday night Philip Rucker, Pulitzer Prize winning senior Washington correspondent for The Washington Post, co-author with Carol Leonnig of The New York Times bestseller, I Alone can fix it. Lisa Lera, National Political Correspondent at the New York Times, and Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize winning author, presidential historian, currently the Rogers Chair in the American presidency at Vanderbilt. He occasionally advises the current American president on historical matters and major speeches. Good evening, and welcome to you all.

Phil, I`d like to start with you. And it`s about this president and this White House. Everyone knows how many years Joe Biden spent in the U.S. Senate. Famously, everyone knows his role in the ACA and Obamacare when he was kind of a de facto floor manager among his former colleagues in the Senate. So with that established, what tricks do they have in their bag? And what can they pull out to whip votes on their side?

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST SENIOR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, Brian, President Biden is of course a veteran of the Senate, but the Senate was very different when he was in that body. And for the past decade, Biden has not been in the Senate and the Senate has become hyper politicized, hyper partisan.

And we`re now seeing this sort of fiscal brinksmanship year after year after year of bringing the country to the edge of default, effectively, these fights over the debt ceiling limit over funding the government over keeping the doors of federal offices open from year to year.

And so look, what Biden has to do at this point is unify his Democratic Caucus, and come up with a plan and Democrats tonight, right now at this hour are scrambling to do this, to come up with a plan to fund the government and separate that from the debt ceiling fight, which they can take up a couple of weeks later on the calendar.

Their urgent mission for Democrats right now is to ensure that the government remains funded come Thursday, when that money runs out, because they know they have the majorities in the legislature. They have, obviously, the executive branch. And if the government were to default, if there were to be some sort of government shutdown, it would be on the democrats watch. And they would suffer politically for it, to say nothing of the human toll of the government shutting down.

Even if Republicans intransigence and the decision today, of course, not to pass that bill by Senate Republicans, even if that`s the reason for the shutdown, Democrats know they`re going to -- they`re the brunt of the blame. And so they`re scrambling now to show that they can govern competently, and put together some sort of package that will pass by Thursday.

WILLIAMS: So Lisa, let`s pick right up where Phil left off, what is your reporting on the Democrats backup plan? And let`s go further back. Could all of this have been avoided in recent history?

LISA LERER, THE NEW YORK TIMES NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, right now there isn`t a backup plan. That`s what Democrats are trying to figure out as we speak. And I have to say, Brian, you know, I was on your show a week ago. And I feel like we`re having the same conversation this week, as we had last week. It was clear then that Republicans would not vote to raise the debt ceiling. Democrats argue that they should, that this has long been a bipartisan thing, and it was during the Trump years and that some of the spending that was incurred, Republicans signed off on during the Trump administration.

But in fact this at least funding the government could have been avoided had Democrats just passed a simple bill to do that they could have gotten some Republican support, and then they wouldn`t have found themselves in this situation. We`re under the gun to fund the government while also negotiating, of course, this infrastructure package the entirety of Biden`s domestic agenda in the sweeping economic package.

So there are a lot of things coming together at once. And it`s really a difficult moment for the Democratic Party. And it`s not an overstatement to say that Biden`s pretty much his entire domestic agenda right now is at stake in Congress. And there doesn`t seem to be, at least at this moment, a clear pathway out for the administration or the Democratic Party.

WILLIAMS: Jon Meacham, Joe Biden may not have had on his 2021 bingo card fighting his way through his own party, his fellow Democrats, we call it, you know, friendly fire, blue on blue, Democrat against Democrat, whatever it is. It`s threatening his agenda.

[23:10:02]

How new is this particular dynamic left against senator among Democrats. And I don`t need to remind you, they`re up against a voting monolith in the McConnell senate of the Trump era.

JOE MEACHAM, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Well, the Democratic decision is as certainly as old as Will Rogers saying he wasn`t a member of organized party, he was a Democrat. And divisions on the progressive side have been a perennial feature of progressive movements, both uppercase P and lowercase P throughout American history of whether it was the right to vote suffrage in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the new left the anti-war Democrats and the more hard hat Democrats in the 1960s.

What is different today is that they are not operating in a system where there`s an opposition party that`s being constitutionally responsible. And I think I don`t want to be hyperbolic at all. But basically, the Republican Party, knows what your fourth story tonight was, oh, by the way, there`s also an insurrection investigation. Right? You and I are old enough to remember when that might have led, you know, White House subpoenas of a former administration about an insurrection.

The Republican Party basically is opting out of mature governance. And I`m not even a Democrat. And I say that. I`ve voted for Republicans, I`ve voted for Democrats. But over the last five years, the Republican Party as currently constituted has not been a partner for peace and governing in the United States.

And so as unfair as this is, the Democratic Party has an immense obligation facing it at this out, which is, if constitutional democracy, lowercase D, cannot deliver. I`m not sure what happens. And again, I don`t want to be hyperbolic. I don`t want to be alarmist but sometimes hyperbole and alarmism are justified.

And if the Democratic Party as, again, as unfair and unjust as it seems to be that suddenly they have to do all the compromising. But sometimes that`s the kind of burden history puts on you. And I think that this is democracies hour of maximum danger. And it`s in the hands of the Democratic members of the House and Senate to see whether we can show that the American system works. And if we don`t show that, God help us.

WILLIAMS: All right, Phil Rucker, as we digest consequential words there. Let`s circle back to you and ask the question a different way. What is Plan B for the Republican Party, as they are the focus of this discussion? How do they come back? And they have all of them constituents back home to explain all of this to how do they come back from? We don`t care if the government defaults?

RUCKER: Well, Brian, they don`t actually say that outright. They say they don`t want to give the Democrats the ability to spend more money and that they`re trying to block the Biden agenda. But effectively with their vote, they`re signaling that they don`t care if the government shuts down, or they`re -- and they`re also signaling that they know if the government shuts down, they`re going to use it politically against the Democrats in the midterm elections next year.

And so this is a pure political calculation by McConnell and by the other Republican senators. McConnell has indicated that if Democrats were to put forward just the spending measure, the budget measure that would ensure the government stays open in decoupling it from the debt ceiling question, that they would win Republican votes for that measure.

So the first step, of course, would be for Republican senators to make good on that, and, you know, agree to pass whatever it is the Democrats come up with in terms of just the clean spending bill for later this week to avoid the shutdown.

But looking forward, this is all going to be a political game. And McConnell is trying to basically trap the Democrats and show that they can`t govern competently, that they have these majorities, thin majorities as they are, but majorities nonetheless. And yet they brought the country to the brink of a shutdown and they`re having trouble passing the signature agenda items of the Democratic president. He`s trying to use that to the Republicans advantage to try to then of course win back the senate majority in 2022.

WILLIAMS: Lisa lair I want to play for you some comments from tonight from the man always described as the plain spoken Democratic senator from Montana John Tester will discuss on the other side.

[23:15:05]

SEN. JOHN TESTER (D-MT): I don`t know what the endgame is, Rachel, other than total disaster, if we default on the debt, not only does it impact the nearly $29 trillion we have in debt, federal debt in this country, it impacts every state`s debt. It impacts every credit card that a family might have, every housing loan, every auto loan, everything. And quite honestly, I don`t think that`s why the American people sent us to Washington, DC.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So Lisa, even if you bake in all the posing that`s going on right now, even if we take Jon`s point about the danger presently in the air, and in our politics, how does this discussion of the debt ceiling differ from past discussions?

LERER: Well, for starters, there`s a massive pandemic going on across the globe, but particularly still at home and the economy is even more uncertain. It`s even more unclear sort of where the economy is going. And it feels like an even more precarious position than we`ve had -- then when, you know, Congress has had these standoffs in the past, like in 2011. And, you know, other points during the Obama administration.

So I think, you know, playing with the debt ceiling is always playing with fire, you`re always sort of playing with the markets a little bit and raising concerns among consumers of a government shutdown and default in these really severe economic consequences. It`s even more treacherous. Now, given what`s going on with the economy and given, you know, the state of the pandemic.

WILLIAMS: Jon Meacham, an unfair question to ask of a Pulitzer Prize winning historian is, give me 60 seconds on where this new nihilism came from in the Republican Party.

MEACHAM: I think it came from six or seven decades of distrust of a feeling of betrayal by the base of the party against the leadership. It was Dwight Eisenhower, who appointed Earl Warren to the Supreme Court. It was Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, who governed largely from the center. It was Ronald Reagan, who was the icon of the right. And yet federal spending rose deficits were normalized. I love this sudden deficit hawks that emerged when they just don`t want to spend money, so when somebody else`s idea for money. George H.W. Bush was the embodiment of this. George W. Bush could not be nominated today by the Republican Party, not least because of his stand on immigration.

And so I think that the Republican Party broadly put has been in flight from facts and reason, partly out of a frustration that the leaders they sent to Washington did not deliver on what they often campaigned on. And so that created a level of distrust, and Trump exacerbated and deepened it.

What, none of those folks with the possible exception of Richard Nixon, although when Richard Nixon resigned, he went home and didn`t continue pressing. What separates the past from the present is this notion that you can simply change the rules you don`t like. And you can tell a lie, and that that lie will have durability and depth around the country.

If you had told me like this time last year that 55, 60 percent of Republicans would believe a self-evident lie about the election, I would have thought you were exaggerating. And so I think that you have polarization and as you say, it`s a great word. It is nihilism. It is nihilism.

WILLIAMS: When historians tell you we are at a moment of grave danger, best to pay attention, as we did tonight. With great thanks to our starting line on this Monday evening, Philip Rucker, Lisa Lerer and Jon Meacham.

Coming up for us are we really doing this to shadow this discussion we`ve just had. Are Republicans really against paying the nation`s bills, cutting off pay to the U.S. military, throwing us into default and recession. We`ll ask our political experts. And later further proof that we are two nations as the anti-vaxxers watch their fellow citizens line up for a third shot. All of it as the 11th Hour just getting underway on this back to work Monday night.

[23:22:53]

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): What we`re witnessing right now is the height of irresponsibility. Anyone that messes with the United States has to understand what that patience.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: No sign of an end of the stalemate on Capitol Hill tonight. As we mentioned, every single Republican in the Senate voted to block a bill that would avert a government shutdown by the end of Thursday.

Back with us tonight, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Professor, Assistant Dean at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas Austin, Mike Murphy, veteran republican strategist who worked for Arnold Schwarzenegger back in `03 when California recalled its governor. He`s also co-director of the Center of Political Future at the University of Southern California and co-host of the Hacks on Top podcast. Well, good evening, and welcome to you all.

Mike, because of your past party affiliation, you get to go first. Why would Republicans want this as completing their modern brand as being the party willing to burn the house down?

MIKE MURPHY, VETERAN REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, I`m not sure they are. I think you`ve got three games of chicken going on right now. It`s dangerous, because normally Washington can only handle one game of chicken at a time.

So the first game of chicken is this fight over will the government shutdown on Thursday. And Leader McConnell`s made a pretty clear and I think this will happen tomorrow. They`re put a bill together to keep the government open for a few weeks.

The real big game of chicken, which is dangerous for the economy will come mid-October about the debt ceiling.

Now, the Democrats have the vote to do it by themselves and raise the debt ceiling but they don`t want to. They don`t want to get blamed. And, you know, the Republicans are taking a chance here. That wouldn`t be very bad for their brand because the economic danger could be terrible.

Third game of chicken is all democratic. It`s the House progressives versus the moderates. The progressives are threatening to kill Biden in the Republicans bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday, which is a when the president needs.

[23:25:01]

So it`s kind of a dangerous time because there`s a lot of high stakes Kabuki going on. And if you blow a debt ceiling vote, you really -- that`s dropping a nuclear bomb in the economy. So I predict by the weekend, they`re going to extend the government, and then cooler heads are going to prevail on the debt limit. If the Republicans don`t, if they play the game of chicken all the way, yes, their brain could be in danger.

WILLIAMS: So, Professor, I`m going to read for you what a friend of this broadcast, former Congresswoman Donna Edwards has written in the Washington Post, quote, just as Republicans have fallen in line with the big lie about the 2020 election, undermining confidence in our democracy, and its constitutional norms, they are now prepared to set fire to the entire house by tanking our economy. But this despicable move can give Democrats exactly the ammunition they need -- a genuine, defensible justification for eliminating the filibuster. Democrats should call McConnell`s bluff. Kill the filibuster.

So professor, how is that not the answer? And how is this not an engraved invitation for the Democrats?

VICTORIA DEFRANCESCO SOTO, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Right. And look, Brian, I am an institutionalist. And I have always doubted whether or not the filibuster should be taken away. But over the last couple of years, I would say especially over the last year, I have seen that time has changed too much to where the filibuster had a reason of being in the Congress of 30, 40, 50 years ago and beyond. We are no longer there today. Today is not yesterday.

And I think that the time has come because of the immobility of Congress is an institution, it is completely failed. While we`re talking about our failing democracy, it really is at the heart of Congress. So I find forward the representatives argument about the filibuster.

But the reality is, Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, other more moderate Democrats are not going to let that happen. So while yes, this would be a great solution, not just to the issue that we`re facing right now, but the debt ceiling, but also with voting rights. And a number of other issues. It would be a good strategy, but it`s not going to happen.

And I think that that is something that we need to just kind of table for right now to figure out what we`re going to do in the shorter term, figure out how the Democrats are going to get along, which is one of the games of chicken that is so crucial here.

And in addition to that, understand that Republicans have nothing to lose, because part of the reason they`re able to take the stand is linked back to the big life, because the government that they are fighting against is one that they don`t believe is ultimately legitimate. So I think understanding how these all threads come together is crucial moving power.

WILLIAMS: Professor, Mike, they have both agreed to stay with us as we fit in a break. Good points from both and a lot to talk about. Coming up the latest attempt by the state of Texas to stay on brand and keep the MAGA crowd happy. One of them Trump mandated election audits we`ve been reading so much about because what could go wrong.

[23:31:57]

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: Isn`t it just a terrible waste of taxpayer money to have an audit of the state that everybody says was went fine, and that the President Trump won by 700,000 votes? And aren`t you contributing to this undermining confidence in our election process?

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R) TEXAS: Why don`t we audit everything in this world but people raise their hands and concern when we audit elections which is fundamental to our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That audit in quotes is being launched after pressure from Trump, yet another Trump attempt to undermine the 2020 election and shake our confidence in the next election as Chris Wallace indicated in his question.

Remaining with us Professor Victoria DeFrancesco, Soto and Mike Murphy. So professor, what is driving and audit in a state that Trump won, a cynic would add a question. Is it the same spirit that gave us the guns for all and abortion for none legislation?

SOTO: Brian, let me clarify that this audit isn`t statewide, it happens to be in the four counties that have the highest population of persons of color. So this audit is very targeted, very specific group. And, you know, why are we seeing this? This is, you know, part of Governor Abbott wanting to be in the good graces of Donald Trump. So that is part of it. There`s the political calculation of Greg Abbott is up for reelection next year. And then presidential aspirations as well.

But the other part is that also Texans here, Republican Texans believe that Trump won. So we saw earlier this year, the University of Texas, Texas Tribune, had a poll where they asked folks if they thought that the election results were accurate.

Here in Texas 73 percent. So just shy of three quarters of Republican Texans thought that essentially, Trump won that the election was inaccurate. So there is a there, there. I mean, I`m saddened but not surprised that Governor Abbott would jump so quickly at wanting to perform this audit because there is that base that ingratiate them to the President, but at the same time, helps him in his own political calculation.

WILLIAMS: So Mike Murphy, let`s hear from Greg Abbott`s favorite Republican. This is Donald Trump part of a, I think we politely call it a wide ranging event in Georgia this weekend we`ll discuss on the other side.

DONALD TRUMP, FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT: I said Brian, listen, you know, you have a big election integrity problem in Georgia. I hope you can help us out and call a special election and let`s get to the bottom of it for the good of the country. Let`s get to the bottom of it for the good of your state. Let`s go election integrity. What could be better than that? Sir, I`m sorry. I cannot do that. I said you cannot do that. And that`s why let -- me tell you this guy`s a disaster. He`s a disaster.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[23:35:04]

WILLIAMS: So, Mike, no big deal. Trump just wanted to rerun the election in Georgia and went on at that same event to give a kind of de facto endorsement to Stacey Abrams, your reaction?

MURPHY: Well, you know, it`s like a crazy toddler with a machine gun running around. And it would be bad comedy, if it didn`t have an effect on the grassroots of the Republican Party, which changes the incentive set for the folks like Governor Abbott, who have to pander to this corrosive lie about the elections.

Now you think they might have learned from Maricopa County where the Trump wing of the GOP forced a quote unquote, audit, you know, looking for bamboo slivers of the Chinese mind control alien DNA, and they found out that Biden actually one by 300 more votes than they started out with.

So this is a circus, but it is anti-democratic. It undermines the confidence we have in our elections, which is the foundation of the whole thing. So it`s really, really bad in the amount of pandering Republicans are doing about this is horrifying to conservatives like me are in the Republican conservative business, because we believe in freedom, liberty, and the Constitution. So it`s trend (ph) adjacent, frankly, and it --

WILLIAMS: And Mike, so many people -- so many people, Mike, raise the issue that`s happening in states, it`s not so much the counting of the -- it`s not so much the casting of the votes, though, that is being restricted systematically. It`s the counting where they`re also making inroads used to be the most benign, bipartisan, kindly process.

MURPHY: Yes, and you know, the sick irony here is it`s gotten a lot better. I mean, look, I would have had a time machine I would like to go back and audit Chicago in the 1960 presidential election. So with the ghost of Richard Nixon, maybe in South Texas, too.

But the system is cleaner and better than it`s ever been. I mean, I work in the election business. There is a small margin of error. You do have chance, you do have errors, provisional ballots and all that. But the confidence is the glue that holds our democracy together. And they`re just throwing acid at it. And it is a horrible thing.

WILLIAMS: Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Mike Murphy, our guest tonight, friends of the broadcast both thank you both very much for staying up with us.

Coming up for us what the President said today about the distinct minority of Americans who haven`t received their first shot. He said it by the way, while receiving his third.

[23:40:46]

BIDEN: Boosters are important. But the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated. Over 77 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot, about 23 percent haven`t gotten any shots. That distinct minority is causing an awful lot of us -- a lot of damage for the rest of the country. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

(END VIDOE CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Those eligible can now get their Pfizer boosters as the President did today. As for the other brands, the CDC director is urging those who received Moderna and J and J to be patient.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: This is a walk don`t run situation to go get your boost. The vaccine effectiveness is still working really quite well. Moderna is coming, J and J is coming it will come to the FDA and they will treat it with urgency and that it`ll come to the CDC. We will treat it with urgency, and that will come in the next couple of weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So importantly, back with us again, tonight is Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious disease physician, founding director of Boston University`s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, Policy and Research.

Doctor, I know that when you and your colleagues get together and talk about us civilians, there is a term of art in your trade called the worried well, it`s about people, usually people who have are used to having choice in health care. They`re not sick. They`re not symptomatic, but they`re careful. So here`s the question among members of that population, 60 year old Americans who badly want their booster yet fall short of the current qualifications? What`s your advice to them?

DR. NAHID BHADELIA, INFECTIOUS DISEASE PHYSICIAN: Brian, I think as you heard Dr. Walensky say, it`s the -- there seems to be still pretty good data about protection against hospitalizations and disease. And as you get older, that starts to start waning, right? I think that if you are 60, and you have medical conditions under the current, you know, the booster emergency use authorization, you would qualify. We know that there is some data, you know, less strong, that people with medical conditions, may also be seeing some of the winning of the immunity.

But I want to try to avoid that or I want to repeat what President Biden said, which is that I think the biggest impact that we`re going to have in getting out of this pandemic is those first shots. We can`t booster our way out of the pandemic. The boosters are going to help restore that immunity again, and those who are vulnerable, and may even help reduce transmission, right, to a certain level.

But statistically, people who are got their first series are five times less likely to get infected, over 10 times less likely to get hospitalized and pass away from this, which means that those first doses are keeping even those who haven`t gotten their boosters safer, because we`re less likely to come across somebody who might be infected.

WILLIAMS: I know folks like you are engaging in healthy constructive debate over lessons learned how messaging could have been better at the vaccine rollout. Well, another critical vaccine rollout is coming. And that`s for children five to 11. And the government has to stick the landing. They have to get the messaging, right. They have to drive home the point this is a different formulation, it`s roughly a third of the adult dose. Parents need to know and need to be confident when they send their children forward for the shot. What`s your best guess timeframe as to when that might happen?

BHADELIA: So you`ve heard that Pfizer has the data and they`re going to be submitting this to the FDA and then the FDA, as we`ve seen, has does take, you know, matters of urgency into play as they make this consideration but they deliberate as we`ve seen, the boosters as we`ve seen with all the other meetings over the science. And the top line results from Pfizer show very good safety, you know, in this reduced dose that they had to balance with both side effects as well as making sure that there`s enough of an immune response to protect children from infections.

[23:45:00]

They`re able to achieve the same type of immune response and those who are five to 11 m compared to what they see in older kids and adults. And that`s promising. I think that -- when that data is submitted, and we can all see it in public, that`s that -- then the FDA does is review. I think that that`s when it will become important to really sort of talk about the not just the importance for the kids for their own safety for getting this vaccine and ensuring that they`re healthy, but also, us getting more numbers of people vaccinated as kids are also part of the population that that we need to cover to get to the other side.

WILLIAMS: And we`re in an interesting time right now, the gross number of cases is down. But that death toll is still remaining the same hovering around 2,000 souls that we lose every day. Do you think we`re going to look back and declare that we`ve seen the peak of delta in this country? Do you think that would be a mistake with winter approaching? Are we just entering a period of chronic disease among us?

BHADELIA: So I think that, you know, you could see small bumps in the winter and that`s the concern, right. For its colder weather, I think there`s going to be holiday travel. There`s also the idea that flu and COVID could interact together. And what we`ve seen from studies from last year is that when that interaction happens, people tend to get sicker.

And so I`m cautious. I really do hope that we`re coming off of this because it looks like we are with the cases. The deaths tend to trend behind, as we know throughout this pandemic, behind the cases, but eventually this will become endemic. You`ll become a risk in our background that hopefully we have managed to make it so that it is we`re able to absorb that additional number, a small number of cases in our hospitalizations, and hopefully we change our behaviors. We don`t go to work sick. Maybe, you know, like we avoid West Nile by putting on long sleeves and then putting on mosquito repellent if we avoid future respiratory illnesses by putting on a mask and avoiding crowding.

WILLIAMS: Our guest tonight we are so fortunate as always to have her (INAUDIBLE), Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. Thank you doctor very much for taking our questions as always.

And coming up for us. We`ll share with you the big news out of Detroit, something having to do with that company right there.

[23:50:29]

WILLIAMS: As we foreshadowed the Ford Motor Company is placing a big bet on the environment, on their brand name and the future. The company that helped popularize the internal combustion engine has announced it spending billions on electric vehicles and it comes with a huge expenditure on American jobs. Our report tonight from NBC is Tom Costello in Detroit.

TOM COSTELLO, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): In a brand new plant in Michigan, the future of Ford is already rolling out. The all electric version of the F150. The best-selling vehicle in America with 150,000 orders.

Now Ford tells NBC News exclusively it is going all in on electric, pledging that within nine years 40 percent of its fleet will be battery powered.

113 years after the Model T first hit the road.

BILL FORD, FORD MOTORS CHAIRMAN: They`re going to love it.

COSTELLO: Henry Ford`s great grandson Chairman Bill Ford says this is Ford`s new Model T moment.

FORD: Because everything`s changing. If my great grandfather saw our industry five years ago, it would be very recognizable to him. Now we`re on the cusp of a revolution.

COSTELLO: And Ford is betting big on the revolution, spending another $11 billion to build new plants in Tennessee and Kentucky and hiring 11,000 new workers, outside Memphis and all new carbon neutral campus producing electric vehicles, their batteries and recycling systems. Near Louisville, Kentucky to new battery plants to power trucks and SUVs. More jobs and investments in existing Michigan plants and new job training in Texas and beyond.

(on camera): Is this $11 billion investment you`re making now. Is it still a risky bet or do you feel better about this one?

FORD: Listen, of course it`s risky. Anytime you bet on a future it`s by definition risky. But it`s a bet that I`d make any day of the week because electrification is coming. The battery industry is coming to America, and we just want to be at the forefront of it.

COSTELLO (voice-over): With going green now a corporate mandate, all major automakers are promising more electric vehicles. Ford is putting the shovel in the dirt and driving innovation along the way.

(on camera): Henry Ford invented the assembly line more than 100 years ago. But this is the prototype for the next assembly line. A robot moves the vehicle along if something goes wrong, they don`t shut down the assembly line. The robot can simply make a detour.

(voice-over): Tonight Ford is pledging a Made in America stamp on its EVs.

(on camera): What would your great grandfather say today about your new Model T for the 21st century?

FORD: I think it`s a what took you so long?

COSTELLO: How quickly will we see most vehicles on the road battery powered? Ford says that`s really up to how quickly the consumer buys into the electric vehicle. But General Motors says it wants to get rid of gasoline engines by 2035.

WILLIAMS: And our thanks to Tom Costello for that report tonight. Coming up for us of the dozens who have held the top job, how many do we remember for their humility? That story when we come back.

[23:57:10]

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight is about another network but one we don`t mind promoting because it`s public broadcasting specifically a documentary airing tomorrow evening on our 39th President.

Put it this way, Americans 50 and under have little to no memory of the presidency of Jimmy Carter. Yet Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter remain with us thankfully as living American treasures. His role in presidential history is cemented. Carter is 96. Born when Coolidge was president. He`s our longest lived former president. They`ve been married for 74 years.

It`s for good reason that a number of us were interviewed for the documentary airing tomorrow night called In Their Own Words, and the subject is Jimmy Carter. So here now a sampling.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you loft, the next morning, as we all voted down, he said get your chance off the ground, lift them up, we`re going to have the best transition out of any president.

He used every second he was president to do something constructive up to the last minute.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My grandfather used the power of the presidency to do good.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We wouldn`t be having this conversation if he wasn`t a good president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, when he left the White House, he would often talk about what he was going to do next.

GARTH BROOKS, COUNTRY SINGER: He and Ms. Rosalynn were smart enough to see that they had 30 years of their life left. How are we going to do something even more important, and the president of the United States.

JIMMY CARTER, FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT: Had our number one priority. And that was to come to Nashville to build housing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Through the work that he`s done with Habitat for Humanity, he preached a commitment to a lifestyle that`s not materialistic.

WILLIAMS: No president we had ever seen earnestly took up a hammer and nails, fulfilling the Christian act of building shelter for his fellow citizens. And in that sense, he really did I think try to echo the biblical characters that he was teaching about every weekend.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Carter has a faith that I don`t think I ever seen in anyone else because he lives it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m always feeling guilty around Jimmy Garvin because he reminds me of how much I have left undone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

