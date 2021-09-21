Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 9/20/21

Summary

Low dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November. Indicted Trump Org. ex-CFO Weisselberg expects more indictments. Lawyers for the Trump Organization`s finance chief asked a judge for more time to prepare their defense.

Day 244 of the Biden ministration. The President is in New York tonight just hours away from his first speech to the UN General Assembly as United States President.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Well, good evening once again. Day 244 of the Biden ministration. The President is in New York tonight just hours away from his first speech to the UN General Assembly as United States President. And that`s just foreign policy. Then there`s his domestic agenda bottled up in Congress while the nation remains in the grip of a pandemic.

Our death toll has just past 679,000 souls, that is now north of the 675,000 estimated to have been lost in the 1918 flu pandemic. This is now the deadliest disease and mass death event in American history.

Today, a new announcement brought some hope of potentially shielding young children from the Coronavirus that is those whose parents are willing and believe in the vaccine. Pfizer says a lower dosage of its vaccine is safe and effective for all children between the ages of five and 11.

Meanwhile, the administration has been taking heat from U.S. allies over its travel ban based on the virus on foreign visitors. Today that policy was revoked. The White House will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to fly into our country starting in November.

And as we mentioned, Biden will make his debut with the UN General Assembly tomorrow. His appearance comes after that chaotic exit from Afghanistan and at a time when France is angry at us over a weapons deal.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: What you`ll hear the President talk about tomorrow is that we are committed to those alliances, the threat of climate, the threat of democracy, threat of leveling the importance of leveling the economic playing field, addressing and preparing for the next pandemic. Those are all issues that we will continue to work with our partners on.

WILLIAMS: Meanwhile, the President`s ambitious push to rebuild the nation`s infrastructure and expand the social safety net now running into the realities of our current Congress, both the House and Senate are back in session at the same time for the first time since July.

Democrats are under pressure to make Biden`s three and a half trillion dollar legislative agenda a reality amid pushback from some of their moderate members.

White House and Democrats also now trying to stop the nation from going over what we like to call a fiscal cliff, a government shutdown at the start of October at a Treasury Department that can`t pay its bills potentially, unless the debt limit is raised. And it`s the Republicans who are resisting.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: The Republicans are doing a dine and dash of historic proportions that hurts the American people and hurts our country. Both parties will have to come together to allow the federal government to continue its most important responsibility, paying the bills and making good on our outstanding obligations.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Since democrats decided to go it alone. They will not get Senate Republicans help with raising the deadline.

WILLIAMS: So all this uncertainty here coincided with a big drop in the market, the Dow lost over 600 today, fears about economic instability in China were also a factor in driving these losses on the markets. Even as Congress grapples with things like keeping our nation afloat, the House committee investigating the January 6 riot and insurrection is moving ahead. The committee met for several hours just tonight. Chairman said subpoenas could be coming soon.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS) JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CHAIR: We will probably as a committee issue subpoenas view of witnesses or organizations within a week.

WILLIAMS: Also tonight, we are following the latest developments in the case of Mr. Allen Weisselberg of New York. The Trump Organization CFO charged with tax fraud. Weisselberg was back in court today one of his lawyers told a judge that more indictments are expected in this investigation into the former president`s family company.

The judge indicated a trial would probably not get underway until August or early September of 2022. So justice won`t exactly be swift.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Monday night. Philip Rucker, Pulitzer Prize winning senior Washington correspondent for The Washington Post, co-author along with Carol Leonnig of The New York Times bestseller "I alone Can Fix It." Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour and moderator of Washington Week also on PBS, and Dr. Celine Gounder back with us as well, critical -- clinical assistant professor of medicine, a critical role these days and Infectious Diseases at the NYU School of Medicine at Bellevue Hospital in New York. She was part of a panel that advise the Biden transition team. She also hosts a weekly podcast on the impact of the Coronavirus, appropriately called Epidemic.

Well, good evening and welcome to you all. And Mr. Rucker, I`d like to quote back to you what your colleagues have written about the Biden white house tonight, Biden`s governing agenda, at risk of unraveling on Capitol Hill after a mounting series of delays, clashes and setbacks that have sapped momentum from an ambitious and intricate push to deliver on long standing democratic policy priorities.

As a coda to that Phil, what`s the guests on how much time they have in high school civics courses, they teach us that new presidents pretty much have to get their agenda done after year one.

PHIL RUCKER. THE WASHINGTON POST SR. WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, that`s exactly right, Brian. By the end of this year, the members of Congress and really the political class in Washington is going to be looking ahead to the midterm elections and the partisanship will become even more entrenched and making it more difficult for Biden to achieve the sort of bipartisan consensus that he has been looking for all year.

And so it`s really a make or break moment for him this fall. And when you start to break down those items on the agenda, it becomes more like a make or break two-week period for him. First and foremost, that debt ceiling limit that you referenced that has to be raised, or else he`s going to leave this country into a government shutdown at a sort of crisis of competence, that he certainly, Biden certainly did not campaign for and does not want to have on his hands.

And so there`s pressure on the administration right now to be working to try to get Republican votes wherever they can find them, in order to raise that debt limit, even as Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell stand opposed to it. But Biden`s also having to deal with fissures within his own Democratic Party ranks. We`ve seen them for months now over these spending bills, both the infrastructure package that had already passed the Senate and is stalled in the House right now.

But then that much larger three and a half trillion dollar package of democratic domestic priorities that are so essential to the progressive base, but that moderate Democrats are resisting. And those negotiations are not making a ton of progress with senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. But there is a feeling here in Washington, that there are only really are a few more weeks left to make some sort of a deal here and that any sort of delay into next year could really spell the defeat of that bigger package.

WILLIAMS: Indeed. Yamiche, as we mentioned, the president balancing a lot. Let`s you and I talked about foreign policy for a bit specifically, Bo Joe and our colleague, Savannah Guthrie, his interview with Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK will play a bit of that discuss on the other side.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, NBC ANCHOR: Do you think the President was too stubborn about this total withdrawal by a certain date from Afghanistan?

BORIS JOHNSON: BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: Well, what I can certainly tell you is that I think he took a view. And America has been that for 20 years. And it`s a respectable argument to say that enough is enough. You can`t endlessly subcontract the government of your country to other people. There`s got to be a some sort of system.

GUTHRIE: I think you would agree with it. It sounds like you do.

JOHNSON: Look, I mean, you could we have done it a bit differently. Maybe we could.

WILLIAMS: So Yamiche, with that as the setup, set the stakes for us, if you would, with Joe Biden at the UN starting tomorrow?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, PBS NEWSHOUR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, it`s a tense -- it`s a tense moment for the Biden administration. You add, of course, all of the domestic challenges to the foreign policy challenges. And you really see an agenda that is his straining under the pressure of so many things. So of course, there is the aftermath of Afghanistan, of course, Boris Johnson, they`re telling Savannah Guthrie, that he essentially agrees with the way that Biden pulled out saying maybe there could have been a couple things that were different.

But overall, President Biden is still in some ways having to prove to people and having to talk up the idea that he made all the right decisions that the things that he did, the way that he pulled out that this was the way that had -- it had to go, and that he really does believe that they -- that the U.S. government carry this out in the best way possible.

But add to that the fact that the U.S. government just last week, admitted that we mistakenly killed a civilian after military officials came out saying that drone was targeting ISIS and terrorists and instead it killed 10 civilians and seven kids, then you have to add to the fact that there`s France and the fact that they`re recalling their ambassadors because they`re angry at the new defense deal that the U.S. has made with the UK and Australia.

And then of course, add to that this border issue. I can tell you with this Haitian (ph) migration issue, it is so -- even though it`s a -- maybe is that seen in some ways as a top foreign policy issue.

[23:10:03]

This gets to the heart of what President Biden ran on. And that is he was going to be adjust president, he was going to be a president of treating people humanely. There are a lot of human rights activists now saying what they`re seeing on the border with border agents using ropes running after people on horseback, that what they`re seeing is despicable, disgusting, cruel. Those are the words that I`ve been hearing from activists that I`ve been talking to.

Now, of course, you say all I say let`s also say the White House is defending all their moves. The White House is doubling down on all of the different things that the President said. And White House officials tell me, senior White House officials tell me that the President when he goes to the UN and speaks before the UN, he`s going to say at the end of the day, what we`re looking forward to what the what America is centered on is this idea of ending this 20-year war and starting this new intensive phase of diplomacy. And that`s going to be the central topic of the presidency. So that sort of theme of this speech is going to be we`re done with this war. And we`re moving on for that idea that the President is going to come and defend himself while also I`m really pitching it forward is the way that the White House has saying this, but there are just mounting challenges ahead of this UN visit and ahead of this UN speech.

WILIAMS: Dr. Gounder, speaking of mounting challenges, we got the first potential good news today and along while with the Pfizer announcement, we have to subtract from the good news, the kind of anticipatory percentage of anti-vaxxers who will not allow their children and it`s a family by family decision, after all, will not allow their children to get the vaccine. But tell us what we need to know about this Pfizer news today and when we may see shots in young arms.

DR. CELINE GOUNDER, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST: Brian, I think parents across the country really breathe a huge sigh of relief this morning, waking up to this news. I do think it`s important to understand that we have not yet seen the data. Pfizer has not released the data publicly or yet submitted it to the FDA, but will be shortly.

If all goes smoothly, we could well see the FDA issuing and emergencies authorization for the use of its vaccine in the five to 11-year old group by Halloween.

Now, that said what we`ve seen with older children, so those 12 and up is that the biggest predictor of whether they themselves get vaccinated is whether their parents have been vaccinated. And so we`ve seen that rates of vaccination across the country, both in adults and in the 12 and up children, we`ve seen that those vaccination rates are really variable, Variable by partisanship, variable by geography. And we expect that will continue to be the same.

One of the things that we`re really concerned about is what the impact will continue to be on children. We`ve seen a huge surge and COVID among kids over the summer, kids ending up in hospitals in ICUs. This is very much being driven by the emergence of the Delta variants. And if kids don`t get vaccinated, they will remain very much at risk, especially as they head back into the classroom and are at risk of transmitting to one another.

WILLIAMS: You mentioned the phrase emergency use authorization, doctor, and while it was not prominent in the American lexicon. Prior to this pandemic, the anti-vaxx movement has latched on to those three words. And they have panned their use of the experimental vaccine phraseology on that because it`s not full approval.

You`re plugged into this world, has there been any discussion of condensing this process of streamlining this process of government to give it that label of approval and take away the weapon of referring to it as an experimental vaccine?

GOUNDER: Well, we`ve seen the full approval granted to the Pfizer vaccine for use in older adults in 16 and over. We will eventually likely see such an approval for younger children. It`s just a question of having the time to collect the additional follow up and there`s really no way to fast forward that time.

WILLIAMS: So Phil Rucker, let`s go back to politics. We learned today in the many portions of the Woodward, Costa book, two of your colleagues that have been coming out prior to it officially hitting market that senators Lee and Graham, ardent Trumpers both were in charge of vetting some false - - the Trump`s false claims about the election and found nothing.

There is a difference though between us learning that and then saying so publicly. Do you think we`ll ever live in a time where people are willing as long as Donald Trump is alive and well and a force on that party to say so publicly?

[23:15:15]

RUCKER: Well, it depends Brian on who the people we`re talking about our, if they`re elected Republicans who have to stand up for reelection with Trump supporters that their constituents, I think the answer is probably going to be no, it has been no so far. It`s remarkable to consider just how many Republican members of the Congress, of the Senate, even in state offices around the country, refuse to say that the big lie is what it is, a big lie, refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of Joe Biden`s election as president and refused to correct the former President Donald Trump, when he advances so many false conspiracies and sort of made up bogus statistics about the election fraud that he claims exists when there`s no evidence to support that.

That being said, you know, people close to Trump, Republicans who do not stand for election have been forthcoming in saying the truth, including, I would say, first and foremost, the former Attorney General Bill Barr, who was in many respects President Trump`s sort of hatchet man in the earlier parts of the presidency, and yet by the election in 2020, decided he couldn`t do it anymore and came forward in that Associated Press interview a couple of weeks after the election to say that the Department of Justice`s investigation of election fraud found that there was not substantial election fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election that of course, enraged, then President Trump and then led to the breach in their relationship. But that`s one example of somebody who has told the truth. But members of Congress, I don`t think we`re going to hear the truth from many of them for some time to come.

WILLIAMS: And Yamiche, final question to you that draws on your conversations with people around the president. You mentioned one of the things he ran on in terms of immigration, he ran on a lot of things, including but not limited to his time as an insider, a political realist, here`s a guy who entered the Senate in the early 70s is now himself in his late 70s. He knows about the BS factor. He knows about the legislation moving at the pace of molasses. And yet, frustration must be setting in in that West Wing with the timeline and the fact that as we talked about with Phil, time is rapidly running out.

ALCINDOR: My sense in talking to White House officials are is that really, there two things. One, they do think that the President`s large agenda, that it`s still doable, that it`s not sort of off the rails. They really think that some of the coverage that they`re seeing is infuriating to them, frankly, because they feel like this is still something that the President as well as Democrats can pull off when you look at things like the reconciliation bill and infrastructure, even on immigration, even though that is -- they admit a harder thing to do.

But when it comes -- the second part of this is that, though, that they also understand that it`s never good when the President is being compared to his predecessor, former Donald Trump, the former President Donald Trump, that only by Republicans or people who are trying to make a comparison and say that he`s not living up to the Trump brand if they`re his political opponents. But it`s the French who are pissed off about and mad about a new defense deal. It`s Haitian-American activists who are looking at the border and saying, You are acting like former President Trump and that you are treating people in humanely.

So when you look at it in that regard, when I talk to officials, they really see this as is in some ways that they understand that the optics of this make it harder for him to then go in with the sort of political power, the sort of political calculations that are needed to really push things along. And for him to really nudge senators who have a lot of power in their in the -- because of the fact that the Senate is just so tight.

So I think that this really is the in some ways weighing on them. But I should tell you that when I talked to White House officials, they do essentially say that the president should not be counted out. This is sort of the middle part of this and that the President still has a very good confidence in the fact that he can pull off some of his key agenda items, including, of course, this infrastructure bill.

WILLIAMS: Great appreciation for our starting line on this Monday night as we begin a new work week. Philip Rucker, Yamiche Alcindor, Dr. Celine Gounder, our thanks to the three of you for starting us off.

Coming up for us, is it possible government bureaucracy is really what turned a virus into a public health disaster an uncontrolled pandemic, or is it possible that any political figures share the blame?

[23:20:00]

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is here and standing by with his controversial theory, and later, disturbing new reporting on how the skyrocketing number of threats against members of Congress is changing the job as you might imagine for Capitol Police and the members themselves and their families. All of it as THE 11TH HOUR is just getting underway on this Monday night.

WILLIAMS: Over a year and a half into this pandemic, U.S. still averaging roughly 150,000 new COVID cases a day and about 2,000 deaths each day. In his new book former, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb reveals disturbing details on how our country repeatedly crumbled under the threat of the virus and why we are still vulnerable today. He writes this in part quote, federal government started off in a weak position with plans that were ill suited to countering a Coronavirus. This mismatch between the scenarios we drilled for and the reality that we faced left us unprepared. Poor execution turned it into a public health tragedy.

For more, we are indeed pleased to welcome to the broadcast the aforementioned Dr. Scott Gottlieb is a member of the board of directors at Pfizer, also author of the important new book, "Uncontrolled Spread, Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic." It is due out tomorrow. We`re happy to have him tonight.

Doctor, looking at the subtitle of your book, which reads why COVID-19 crushed us, you realize a good percentage of the audience has a very simple answer for that question. So I`ll put it this way, understanding your argument is multi-layered. And a lot of it has to do with bureaucracy and war gaming the wrong war games for the pandemic we were handed. Had the last president not last say all of the month of February, the first winter of the pandemic had the last president not been a denier? Had he not engaged and committed malpractice. If we`d had a president aggressively acting from the beginning, where would we be today?

DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB, FMR FDA COMMISSIONER: In a better place, but there`s no question that there were shortcomings in the structure of our response and the agencies that we entrusted to engage in that response. And I think we need to look at those more systemic shortcomings if we`re going to be better prepared for the future. There`s been a lot of talk about the political narrative, the political shortcomings, and I think we need to focus on that that`s important.

But if we really want to get at the root causes of what made the U.S. excessively vulnerable to this pandemic, we`re going to have to have an honest discussion about what went wrong with respect to federal agencies. I think a lot of the problems stemmed from our over reliance on the Centers for Disease Control, without really recognizing that that agency didn`t have the logistical capacity, didn`t have the capacity to collect and disseminate information issue guidance that could help inform the response. And we need to look at where we can get better logistical support for trying to mobilize the kind of response we need to a public crisis of this magnitude.

It doesn`t have to be a different agency, but it has to be an agency at CDC that gets reimagined for this purpose and we will be struck by another pandemic. We -- This Coronavirus surprised us. We always anticipated that the next pandemic would be caused by an influenza and the next pandemic probably will be caused by an influenza and I don`t know that what much better prepared today to deal with it than we were three years ago.

WILLIAMS: We`ve seen the anti-vaxx community (INAUDIBLE) in their numbers and rise and importance. So we mentioned you`re on the board of Pfizer. The good news from that company today, as I said earlier in the broadcast is tempered somewhat knowing that a large percentage of parents are not going to opt to have their children vaccinated. What else do you see on a daily basis that we are doing wrong right now today that we could correct kind of like repairing the aircraft and mid-flight?

GOTTLIEB: Well, look, we`ve done a good job rolling out the vaccine to the adult population. 76 percent of adults over the age of 18 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, most of them will complete the series. I think we`ll continue to chip away at that. And we`re going to get pretty good uptake in the adult population. The Biden ministration has done a good job rolling out the vaccine to an adult population, about 50 percent of those children who are eligible to be vaccinated so far, and right now the vaccine is only authorized for children above the age of 12 have been vaccinated.

We`re going to have to continue to chip away at that. And I think what you`re going to see over time is more and more school districts make a decision to mandate vaccine and make this Coronavirus vaccine part of the childhood immunization schedule. I think parents need to talk to their pediatricians. Pediatricians are very effective at counseling parents around the pros and cons of vaccination.

I`m hopeful that one of vaccines authorized particularly for younger kids ages five to 11, which hopefully will come soon. You talked about the data that came out today from the company that I`m on the board of, I think a lot of parents recognizing the vulnerability of children that age cohort are going to be motivated to get the kids vaccinated.

But this is a very, you know, it`s a difficult decision for a lot of parents. A lot of parents who are concerned about putting any medical product in otherwise healthy child, I understand that. But the risk benefits strongly favors in my view, vaccinating children, I think a lot of pediatricians are going to help counsel parents through this decision.

WILLIAMS: Doctor, given your life and public health, will readers of the book find out what it was like for you personally, in real time to watch a president of the United States saying it`ll go away. It`ll fade away. It`s just like the flu, suggesting lung cleaning through antiseptics. What was that like in real time?

GOTTLIEB: Well, look, I wasn`t just watching it. I was having discussions with the White House over this time period, I continued to have dialogue with people who I had worked with in the administration, including the President. I had number of conversations with the president and had met with him and I recounted some of those episodes trying to convince him not to pull out of the World Health Organization, having discussions around trying to convince the administration to pursue the mitigation that they ultimately did to try to cut down on the scope of this spread after New York was engulfed in the healthcare system there was really brought on the brink of collapse.

So, some of those were difficult conversations. But I think that there was a period of time when the administration was very focused on this crisis. The problem was that that focus was inconsistent. And I think they began to lose focus. They became convinced by a cohort of advisors, that uncontrolled spread was inevitable. I don`t believe that that was true. I think if we had constant action, we could have put downward pressure on the scope of this epidemic.

We weren`t able to galvanize the country around a set of shared principles and collective action that was effective. And I think that`s where the President could have exerted more leadership in the White House.

[23:30:08]

It was the shifting messages from the White House, as much as it was any one message from the White House and the fact that they didn`t stick with it, through the end, through Election Day, trying to convince Americans to work collectively around a common set of shared actions that could help control this epidemic.

WILLIAMS: The title of the book tells the story of what we witnessed and what we`re still sadly living with, it is Uncontrolled Spread, Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic. Dr. Scott Gottlieb has been our guest tonight. Thank you very much for coming on the broadcast. We appreciate it.

how the only twice mph Florida retiree is working to oust, the top Republican in the Senate

WILLIAMS: New reporting by the L.A. Times putting it a stark reality just how dangerous our current political climate is. Quote, in the first three months of the year, Capitol Police recorded 4,135 threats against Congress members. If that pace continues total threats in 2021 will double those in 2020.

Back with us again tonight, David Plouffe, former Obama campaign manager and senior advisor to the President, and Tim Miller, contributor to the Bulwark, former communications director for one Jeb Bush. Gentlemen, good evening to you both.

[23:35:09]

Tim, I`d like to begin with you, the tens of people who showed up at the rally this weekend in Washington, notwithstanding, can you believe the specter of physical violence that hangs over our politics and for folks who haven`t thought about it, Capitol Hill police, they have security details for leadership. But if you`re a freshman member of Congress, flying home to your district in Colorado for the weekend, you don`t have someone, they don`t have a big enough payroll to accompany you on the plane. You can hope for local police or Sheriff to be there when you arrive at the airport. And you can hope if your family has been threatened, that they`ll put a squad car outside your house, but this is very dangerous and very personal for elected politicians.

TIM MILLER, THE BULWARK CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, look, Brian, I think that points exactly right. I don`t think that you should take a sporadic attendance at the insurrectionist rally this weekend to mean that the threat isn`t real. I think the lesson you should learn from that is when you have a president and a Capitol Police and, you know, security infrastructure that was actually ready for it and actually was on the side of trying to prevent it and you know, had undercover cops embedded among the group, trying to ensure that everyone is safe, then the people, then the bad actors act, you know, act in response to that they don`t show up. Right.

And so this was the difference between this in 1/6 when you had an incumbent president who was on this side of the insurrectionists. So, I think that what you learn more from this is that this can be prevented with the right kind of -- with the right kind of policing.

But as far as the threats individual, the one off threats to congressmen, there is real endeavor. I just think you just need to look at what happened with Anthony Gonzalez, the Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Trump retiring at age 36 this weekend, because he feared for the safety of his family.

This is a former football player. This is a, you know, a tough guy and alpha. And he decided that Congress wasn`t for him because he no longer wanted to have security escorting him through the airport every time that he went public with his young kids. That wasn`t a life that he wanted for himself.

And so you can see the impact of this both that the threats are real, and the fact that they`re scaring off, you know, normal public servants who actually care about their job, and they`re going to be replaced by Kwanza (ph) insurrectionists. Like Miller, who was primary and Gonzalez, who is mostly known for his rap sheet and beating up his ex-girlfriend.

WILLIAMS: David Plouffe, on that delightful note, let`s -- let me read you something from the Wall Street Journal about the former president. Mr. Trump has spoken recently with senators and allies about trying to depose wait for it, Mr. McConnell, and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge. There is, wait for it, little appetite among Senate Republicans for such a plan, lawmakers and aides said, but the discussions risk driving a wedge deeper between the most influential figure in the Republican Party and its highest ranking member in elected office.

So David, remembering the motto of the Democrats is never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Do you buy into the theory of this divide? And is there any way Trump doesn`t win at the end of the day?

DAVID PLOUFFE, FMR. OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, Brian, let`s fast forward to about this time 12 months from now. So look at the toxic stew that Trump has stirred up here. He`s shouting from a megaphone that you can`t trust elections. So I think some people are going to come to the logical conclusion, why bother to vote? He`s saying Mitch McConnell, who if Republicans turnout could we become the senate majority leader should be replaced. And now we know from the Woodward and Costa book that he`s trashing Kevin McCarthy would be the House Speaker.

So, you know, that is not a helpful dynamic, particularly to midterm election, where every midterm elections hard to turn out voters and both parties, but the Republican Party is going to be very reliant on people who basically march to the Trump tune. And so, you know, hopefully, democratic groups, some Democratic candidates will do a good job of keeping that in front of some of those voters to remind them what Trump is saying.

So I think it`s, again, political malpractice. Trump is not thinking, he`s not a chess player. I don`t think he`s a checkers player, if you could even give him that. But this is all about him. But I do think that that`s a very that`s a trifecta of trouble for the Republicans. When you`re saying you can`t trust elections, and the people who would take control of Republicans in the House and Senate, I don`t like I don`t think they should be there. You shouldn`t like them either.

We`re just getting started with both of these gentlemen who have agreed to stick here while we get a break in and continue our conversation.

[23:40:06]

when we come back.

MCCONNELL: Let me be crystal clear about this. Republicans are united in opposition to raising the debt ceiling. Well, we`re raising the debt ceiling because America can`t default. I mean, that would be a disaster.

WILLIAMS: So in a burst of media savvy, Senate Democrats put that out to show the hypocrisy and situational nihilism of Mitch McConnell on the topic of our debt ceiling, avoiding a government shutdown just one of the brutal votes upcoming for the Senate when you add it in with things like infrastructure and voting rights.

Still with us, thankfully, David Plouffe and Tim Miller. David, we`ll get to McConnell in a second. But I want you to continue, if you will. If you were to advise the DCCC, if you were to advise Democrats on the same kind of campaign discipline Democrats are used to seeing from Republican campaigns of late, how do they achieve their goal?

PLOUFFE: Well, Brian, I will point out, you know, the people in the country who think that Republicans are the best messengers and campaigners of all time, tend to be Democrats. I don`t know Democrats have the White House, the House, and the Senate, so let`s not give them too much credit.

But listen, you have to zero in on the pandemic and make them pay for the malpractice. Many of them showed. You`ve got to really lift up what`s happening in the infrastructure bill, assuming that passes the Recovery Act, the child care tax credit, you can -- with data these days, you know, a lot about these voters.

And that`s not just to persuade swing voters, it`s very important that we have a third straight election cycle where Democrats get good enough turnout to win.

[23:45:01]

And I understand that every district and state has its nuances. But I think this notion that the Republicans can get great turnout, again, is also a question and that`s where I think Trump basically poisoning the atmosphere. And I think a lot of voters, particularly his stalwart fans may say, why bother?

WILLIAMS: Tim Miller, let`s talk about Mitch McConnell, and a broad question to you, one, I pretty much know you think about on a regular occasion, and that is, where did this nihilism come from? Take the case of Mitch McConnell, a guy who is a complete product of the system. Where did it come from that he now is OK burning the system down?

MILLER: Yes, look, the situational nihilism, Brian, is a feature not a bug for Mitch McConnell. I don`t think that this came naturally from him out of birth. It came from the fact that this is what Republican voters want from him that he realized that he could be nihilistic and get what he want -- and still get what he wanted, which is power for powers sake.

You know, if you roll back the clock to the Merrick Garland debate, the fact that Mitch McConnell got away with that, and was able to essentially steal a Supreme Court seat, demonstrated to him that he suffers no political penalty for acts like this. And the only way to get Mitch McConnell to change his actions is to ensure that he suffers a political penalty. And I think that you saw him change only temporarily, but somewhat after the loss in Georgia, to speaking out against Donald Trump because he was upset that Donald Trump costing political power.

And I think that of Joe Biden and the DSCC are successful at making Mitch McConnell pay politically for shutting down the government or threatening to shut down the government, then he would back off, if he doesn`t feel like he`s going to pay a political penalty for it. And he certainly is not within the Republican base who just exists to want to cause pain to Joe Biden and want to cause pain to Chuck Schumer. Then he`ll back up.

So the only way to get him to back off if the Republican base wants this, if they`re demanding the nihilism is to create enough noise and enough signal to turn independent voters and others against the actions of the Republicans and to turn their numbers down in the polls as they head towards the midterms.

WILLIAMS: This is why we so appreciate when these two thoughtful friends of our broadcast, come on to join us and take our questions. Our thanks with that to David Plouffe and Tim Miller. Gentlemen, thank you both.

And coming up for us, the perspective of a vaccine for kids over five means parents may soon be making some tough decisions unless that is, it`s an easy decision during a pandemic.

WILLIAMS: As we mentioned, as we talked about earlier in the broadcast, Pfizer said today its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages five to 11. Despite a troubling rise of child infection, some parents are still hesitant about the safety of these vaccines. Our report on this tonight from NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk.

STEPHANIE GOSK, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Elementary schools could soon be better protected from COVID. Pfizer announcing today that its vaccine is safe and effective for children between the ages of five and 11. A trial of 2,000 kids showed they developed a strong immune response using 1/3 the dose given to older age groups.

DR. BILL GRUBER, PFIZER FACCINE CLINICAL RESEARCH: We intend to submit the data by the end of the month. And then of course, it will be up to the FDA to review that data.

GOSKL The news comes as pediatric COVID cases in the U.S. have jumped at 240 percent since July. Outbreaks causing more than 2000 school closures across 40 states since the start of the school year.

DR. KAVITA PATEL, NBC NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: This vaccine could not only prevent school closures, it could actually get us out of one of the most horrible phases of the pandemic we`ve experienced yet with the Delta variant.

GOSK: Some parents are thrilled.

UNIDETNIFIED FEMALE: It`s exciting. I mean, we already talked to her pediatrician about it for our five year old. So just as soon as we can get it for her, we plan to do so.

GOSK: Others will need to be convinced.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don`t know what`s really in there. So I`m in fear that it will probably make him sick.

GOSK: Last April, Ashley Poindexter-Tormey (ph) from Maryland was worried about her two daughters.

ASHLEY POINDEXTER-TORMEY (ph), MARYLAND RESIDENT: I don`t feel safe enough. I don`t feel like there`s enough data for me to OK vaccinating them.

GOSK: But since then her 14-year-old got the shot and her nine year old probably will as well when it`s authorized.

(on camera): Have you had yourself a change of heart?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I wouldn`t say a change of heart, I would say the circumstances have changed. With the children`s numbers going up in the hospitals and the different variant that`s come into play.

GOSK: What do you say to the parent who says My children are at low risk and on top of that they`re still going to have to wear masks when they go to school?

PATEL: Yes, I do think that we`re going to have to show that as more children get immunized that we can look at relaxing restrictions the fair point.

GOSK: But first all eyes are on the FDA once they have the data a decision could be just weeks away.

WILLIAMS: Our thanks to correspondent Stephanie Gosk for that report tonight. Another break and coming up, imagine being responsible for vaccine conspiracy is in the land and by extension, a shortage of ICU beds.

[23:56:50]

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: The point of mandatory vaccination is to identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the free thinkers, the men with high testosterone levels and anyone else who does not love Joe Biden and make them leave immediately. It`s a takeover of the U.S. military.

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight, admittedly a huge story there the takeover of the U.S. military and attack on those of us who are members of the free-thinking high testosterone community will get a team on this blockbuster story tonight, we`ll get on it and report back.

You know, it`s always been an interesting thought experiment. What must it be like to be a member of that mad cap Murdoch media family? Do they embrace the crazy? Do they own it? Or are they the Romanovs of cognitive dissonance? Also, what`s it like for a guy like Paul Ryan who insists on his own integrity, goodness and earnestness to sit on the Fox Board of Directors. Fox News, you see bears a huge responsibility for sowing doubt about the vaccine validating the anti-vaxxers as the pandemic continues.

The folks over at The Recount were thinking about that time two months ago, when the MSM positively genuflected before Sean Hannity, for sounding downright normal and responsible and concerned about the public health. It turned out to be a fleeting moment that Fox has more than made up for sense.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Please take COVID seriously, I can`t say it enough. But I never told anyone to get a vaccine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So it`s clear. We can`t vaccinate our way out of this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congressman, do you plan on complying with this ridiculous non-science based mass mandate?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: COVID-19 now is about Marxism. This is the broader purpose of the left.

CARLSON: You can`t force me to take a medicine I don`t want if you can do that. Why can`t you sterilize me or the bottom? What can`t you do to me? Most people are going along with this because they`re afraid, a few brave souls are not.

HANNITY: The science shows the vaccine will not necessarily protect you. It`s not protecting many people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And what if Fauci is one solution doesn`t work? Just entertain that idea for one moment? What if it doesn`t work?

CARLSON: Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent law abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We`re starting to see this sort of apartheid type vaccination system.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is going to be the final straw before Americans say enough is enough.

HANNITY: Democrats in the media made COVID political.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Biden declared war on freedom yesterday.

HANNITY: But you better get the vaccine or Dr. Joe Biden is going to unleash the full force of the federal government against you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is the beginning of the Communist style social credit system.

HANNITY: Please take COVID seriously, I can`t say it enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And so a tip of the tinfoil hat to take us off the air tonight. And here`s where all that stuff ends up other than the ICU. This was a highway overpass on Friday, I-75 in Texas, the banners read vaccines kill. You are the trial. Vaccines kill, Trump won. And so an added tip of the tinfoil cowboy hat to the anti-vaxx are of the I-75 Overpass.

That`s going to do it for our Monday night effort with our thanks for being here with us. On behalf of our colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.