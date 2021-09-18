Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 9/17/21

Summary

Heightened security on Capitol Hill & in D.C. Capitol & Supreme Court secured by 7-foot-high fence. FDA panel votes no on COVID boosters for general public, approves them for high risk & ages 65 plus. General Milley defends call to Chinese general.

Transcript

ZERLINA MAXWELL MSNBC HOST: And you can stream the Choice from MSNBC exclusively on Peacock. The 11th Hour with Brian Williams starts now.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: And good evening once again. Day 241 of the Biden administration. The symbol of our nation`s democracy, the very seat of our government is barricaded and under heavy security on this eve of a demonstration, at least, the threat of one in support of the January 6 rioters and insurrectionists. Along with the high alert on Capitol Hill tension has settled over Washington as the city braces for, whatever may happen tomorrow, a homeland security memo warns of at least the potential for violence.

We also have to say it`s totally unclear how many will show up. There are various predictions of fewer than 1000 people. We`ll see, but today, Capitol Hill police said they`re taking no chances.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHIEF J. THOMAS MANGER, U.S. CAPITOL POLICE: There have been some threats of violence associated with this -- the events for tomorrow. And we have a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful and that if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible.

We are hearing some chatter. What we`re concerned about, I think more than anything is the possibility of counter demonstrators and making it to this demonstration and there being violence between those two groups.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That man, the Capitol Hill Police Chief initially had asked for 100 armed members of National Guard to be on standby. But the Washington Post reports, he later revised that request after talks with the Pentagon and the Senate Sergeant at Arms. Paper says Guard members will now be armed only with buttons and reports, "the change to the chief`s original security plans infuriated some Capitol Police officials. They privately argued it was a foolhardy repeat of a central mistake that had left the Capitol so vulnerable during the January 6 protests."

Also of note, unlike 1/6 both Houses of Congress are in recess. Members for the most part are out of town.

Another major development we`re following tonight, a setback in White House plans to make vaccine boosters widely available as soon as Monday in our country. Today, an FDA Advisory Committee voted against recommending a third dose of Pfizer`s vaccine. For most fully vaccinated adults among us, the panel did hold a second follow up vote and agreed to recommend boosters for people over 65. And for those at high risk for contracting severe disease during the day long meeting. Member said they needed to know more about the impact of these third shots.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. MELINDA WARTON, FDA VACCINE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Recommending a third dose for younger people, it`s just not something I`d be comfortable with at this point.

DR. JAY PORTNOY, FDA VACCINE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: I think we should really be concerned with immunity clearly seems to decrease over time. Do we want to wait until more previously vaccinated people get sick?

DR. PAUL OFFIT, FDA VACCINE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: While I would probably support a three-dose recommendation for those over 60 or 65, I really have trouble supporting this as written for anyone greater than or equal to 16.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Now the FDA has the final word on approvals. That`s expected by early next week. CDC will also set guidelines of its own on just who should get these boosters. All the while some people have gone ahead and gotten their booster shots anyway if they`re able to. Today, the government updated the number of Americans currently dying of COVID. The latest seven- day average shows we are losing 1448 souls every day. That number is about 17% higher than the week before. This was also the day the Pentagon admitted that a drone strike launched just before American troops left Afghanistan was indeed a tragic, deadly mistake that killed 10 civilians, seven children among them. The airstrike was launched just days after an ISIS terrorist attack killed 13 American service members and well over 100 Afghans and was intended to target another potential ISIS bomber.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEN. KENNETH MCKENZIE, CENTCOM COMMANDER: This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport. But it was a mistake. And I offer my sincere apology as the combatant commander, I am fully responsible for this strike in this tragic outcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: As you know the Biden administration already facing intense criticism over its Afghanistan withdraw. This incident will also add to the scrutiny of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, who has defended the military`s action at the time as a righteous strike. He`s already being criticized for reports that he made calls to his Chinese counterpart in the final months of Donald Trump`s presidency to assure that the U.S. had no plans to attack.

[23:05:08]

Today, Milley defended those calls telling the Associated Press they were "routine." And he said they were made to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability. The President will have much more on his plate next week when the House comes back into session. He has to try to get Congress to pass bills, tied to his domestic agenda, while lawmakers try to strike a deal on keeping our country from defaulting on its debt and keeping our government open. That is the work that awaits them.

With that, let`s bring in our starting line on this Friday night as we say goodbye to another week, Jonathan Lemire, White House Reporter for The Associated Press, retired four-star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated combat veteran of Vietnam, former Battlefield Commander in the Persian Gulf, former Cabinet Member, former member of the National Security Council, and Dr. Nahid Bhadelia back with us as well, infectious disease physician, Founding Director of Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, Policy and Research. Good evening, and welcome back to the broadcast to all of you.

Dr. Bhadelia, indeed given the importance of public health tonight, I`d like to start with you. What did you make of these dual FDA votes today colliding, as they did with the policy and wishes of the Biden White House from the President on down?

DR. NAHID BHADELIA, INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHYSICIAN: Yeah, Brian, the question in front of the committee today was given the data on the safety and efficacy, could you recommend for those who got Pfizer, a booster, a third dose? And the committee rightfully said, based on the evidence and safe that that`s been given to us, we cannot make that assumption, because there`s strong data that says that in those who are older, and those who now today, data presented those who have medical conditions, there is a waning of both protection against infection and in severe disease, but in those who are under that age group, you`re not seeing that, that`s not yet documented. And so, you are seeing waning of infection, but still protection against hospitalizations and deaths. So, then they considered all right, if that`s the case, what`s the advantage of decreasing infections? You know, do we have evidence that a booster may decrease the infections and we don`t have that evidence yet, either, and how long they would last? And hence, I think, based on the current evidence they have set this forth, I don`t think that`s the end of the discussion of a potential, a broader booster, because there is an ongoing discussion of whether the series itself should be three doses, and we still have to consider people who got Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. You start to hear conversations about a potential FDA advisory committee meeting on those aspects as well.

WILLIAMS: I hope people are paying attention. Those were all important points.

General, you turn to you and your life`s work, and the Pentagon`s very emotional admission today, in circumstances like this, I always try to quote the Leonard Cohen lyric warning us about being blinded by the beauty of our weapons as he wrote it, and he meant just that, talk about military mistakes, always in the back of your mind as a combatant commander, especially in this era, when we are used to the Pentagon proudly pointing out surgical strikes, as they`ve called them?

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY, U.S. ARMY (ret.): Yeah. Well, difficult to imagine a surgical strike in a city of 6 million people that doesn`t have enormous risk. Never mind the fact that during that strike, we obviously didn`t have almost any eyes on the ground. These are over the horizon. Drone strikes, it would also I think their teeth were on edge. We just had a couple of 100 Afghans and military personnel killed a few days earlier by at Seoul suicide bomber show when they got Intel -- and by the way, Brian, these drone strikes actually, as a general statement are one heck of a lot safer to manage to be sure of your target than our F16 or 155 artillery. They followed this vehicle for eight hours. But I think they had target fixation. They didn`t have cross reference intelligent. They made a mistake and they killed 10 innocent civilians. So, it`s a tragedy as we pull out of Afghanistan, when we continue to strike ISIS and al Qaeda and other terrorist targets from over the horizon, we`re going to have a continuing challenge.

WILLIAMS: And Jonathan Lemire, how did this news today complicate things for America in the region and around the world?

JONATHAN LEMIRE, ASSOCIATED PRESS WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: It certainly did, Brian, that came today in about as bad of an hour as a U.S. President has had in quite some time. This is a moment where the White House really wanting to reset, start focusing again on the President`s domestic agenda, those two huge bills by the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package that both have to get through Congress next couple of weeks.

[23:10:11]

They wanted that to be the priority, thinking Afghanistan had faded from the headlines, and today, it came rushing back. And within that hour, an hour after the President landed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for a weekend away, we had the booster news from the FDA, we had the French say they were pulling their ambassador, because of their anger, that the deal, the U.S. and the U.K. made with Australia over those nuclear submarines. And of course, most significant of all this here 10 civilians killed, seven children, the White House, of course, this does complicate it. They have been telling Americans and our allies that they could pull out of Afghanistan. The military presence could no longer be there. And yet they would still keep America safe from terror threats, in part because of that over the horizon intelligence capabilities. Well, this was likely the last drone strike of the war in Afghanistan. And it was a tragic mistake. And it really caused me to doubt whether that over this -- over the horizon intelligence will be good enough to safeguard the nation, to prevent terror groups from really forming and thriving in Afghanistan, as certainly there`s a lot of anger in the region over what happened here. A lot of questions again about the decision as much as the White House likes to point to public polling that says the most Americans said it was time for U.S. to come home after 20 years in Afghanistan. This is a -- the way the evacuation was conducted remains despite the, you know, more than 100,000 people who got out remains a real problem for this White House. And they`re still answering questions, and now very serious and deadly ones.

WILLIAMS: Dr. Bhadelia back over to your area of expertise. And I`m not doing this to inject politics, I`m doing this for a reason. I want to remind our audience, some of the utterances of the President on booster shots before we continue our discussion of same.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: Plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot. Pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the CDC is committee of outside experts will be ready to start this booster, this booster program during the week of September 20.

We`re going to start mid-September, but we`re considering that advice you given that we should start earlier.

As soon as they are authorized, those eligible will be able to get a booster right away. And 10s of 1000s of sites across the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Dr. Bhadelia, you appropriately ran through the list of all that remains including but not limited to determinations on Moderna and J&J. But how do you deal with all the gray areas? How do you deal with the people of means and access who are, we both know, going to go ahead and get that booster come hell or high water? How do you deal with the people that go to their doctor looking for permission that say I`m 62, I`m 63, I`m 64? This just got it seems to me as a layperson, very complicated.

BHADELIA: Yeah, I think that, you know, part I`m really glad the administration took the stance of saying, look, boosters will be needed, because it was starting to become clear that they will be needed, right. I think the two missteps, communication missteps is setting a date and then saying, you know, it will be available for everybody to start with partly because eight months, you know, is not -- we`re not -- not every person who`s gotten a vaccine has gotten to their eight-month mark so far. And one of the questions that was raised today was, are we just not seeing waning immunity against severe disease in younger people, because, you know, most of them got April, May as their vaccines. And we just haven`t gotten to the point where they might see that waiting, or is it just that they`re different inherently, from people who are older.

I think that there`s enough room with the current sort of advisement from the Committee, which by the way, the FDA could modify, and the CDC next week may sort of put more definitions in what they mean. But within that, it says, people who are over 65, or people who are high risk, and that`s medical conditions, as well as for occupational exposures. And there was a lot of room for sort of exactly that gray area that, Brian, that you`re talking about, because, you know, healthcare workers could fall into that frontline, essential workers consider a fall into that. So, you might see some room for interpretation. I think it`ll be interesting to see how the CDC, a subcommittee interprets that and gives that guidance.

I will say, though, that this will come back again, as new data evolves for that younger population. I don`t -- I wouldn`t be surprised if in a month or two months we`re back here again, discussing reevaluation of that new data. And whether or not there should be extension. This is just currently we don`t have that data and we have a whole world that is without vaccines.

[23:15:00]

WILLIAMS: Absolutely and I`m so happy that you keep making that point when we have you on the broadcast as it needs to be made regularly to an American audience.

General, let`s talk about someone you know, and that`s General Milley. However, much Twitter may not like it, let`s talk about communications in the real world, when your title is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talk about how regularly he or she would communicate with their counterparts overseas in a process that has grown in regularity since the Cold War, and many have credited for making the world a less dangerous place?

MCCAFFREY: Yeah, well, we shouldn`t minimize the fact that this wasn`t the usual chairman`s phone call. I`m not buying that. Secretary Mark Esper, very high minded, talented, experienced Secretary of Defense and Milley were both obviously worried about the Chinese taking an early reaction to what they perceived as a possible striking them. That`s what was going on. This wasn`t business as usual. They were watching the meltdown in the White House and getting scared. So, Secretary Esper, and Milley wanted to throw cold water on their fears.

Having said that, Secretary -- chairman of JCS as a political adviser from the State Department, and he routinely reached out to his counterparts across the world, both adversaries, as well as friendly nations to reassure to tried, to maintain contact, show to all the combatant commanders, I had routine contact as a Southcom Commander, but over the senior military and political leaders throughout Latin America, promoting human rights promoting, you know, discipline in the armed forces. So, there`s two sides to this coin. But look, we were worried, we the U.S. Armed Forces, in my view, about Trump in his final days, nuclear weapons are just a zero-defect program. We weren`t going to ever let that get close to the line. But at the same time, I think there was a concern, it might he used the interaction at, mighty command U.S. military forces on the streets of America. So, this is a tricky period for America, our constitution was in some jeopardy in my view.

WILLIAMS: Jonathan Lemire, take 60 seconds and tell our audience may have been otherwise busy today how we managed to piss off France. And in my reading of history, I`m pretty sure there wouldn`t be the United States without France. And I`m fairly certain there wouldn`t be a France without the United States. So how did this go down? How`s it going to end up?

LEMIRE: You`re right about that, they`re our oldest ally helping us during the American Revolution and, of course, we helped inspire them and their own revolution, a short time later.

So, Brian, here`s what happened. The United States earlier this week, President Biden I was at the White House when it happened, announced what had been secret negotiations between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia as a form of new trilateral Alliance, mainly to become a bulwark against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. China`s name not mentioned in the news conference by those leaders, but it was all about China. And the key part of this was, as mentioned earlier, a nuclear submarine deal with the U.S. share technology with Australia, very sensitive technology, very classified technology to build nuclear fleets, not to have nuclear weapons but we have nuclear propulsion, that we`ve only done that as a country once before, to Great Britain as a -- during the Cold War, as a defense mechanism against the Soviet Union. This time, Australia defense against China.

Well, the catch here is France got angry twice, for two different reasons, one is, because they felt like they were cut out of this alliance. And secondly, because they had a deal to build submarines with Australia, billions and billions and dollars` worth. So, this was an economic low as well. So, there`s anger from Beijing. That was predictable. The anger from Paris far less so. We`ve heard from French officials, they said that they compared President Biden`s actions. So those are President Trump saying hey, Biden came into office saying he was going to reliable partner and ally we could trust again. What happened to that, moreover, and a fit of anger, they canceled a gala that was set for Washington next week to celebrate U.S. and French cooperation. Yes, a gala, that means they know -- you know, they`re serious. And then today, they recall their ambassador, something had never happened before between the two countries. Certainly, a diplomatic break and a sign of real tension.

There`s this -- there`s a belief that Ambassador will return the next couple of weeks. Next week at the United Nations General Assembly, President Biden will smooth over this, but there`s a real tension with one of our oldest allies.

WILLIAMS: Couldn`t imagine three better friends of the broadcast to call a formal and merciful end to this along with us, Jonathan Lemire, General Barry McCaffrey, Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, our thanks for starting us off on this broadcast tonight. Have a good weekend all.

[23:20:09]

Coming up for us, it`s been 241 days since Donald Trump was president of the United States, is his grip on his party stronger today? Two have our best political mind standing by to weigh in.

And later, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Columnist and Author George Will, with some choice words for those he accuses of hijacking the conservative movement, which is now obviously barely recognizable. All of it as the 11th Hour is getting underway on this Friday night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: By now you`ve no doubt noticed a pattern when it comes to just who the twice impeach former president chooses to endorse as Politico reports it, "If there`s a thread running through nearly all of Trump`s endorsements, it is his habit of rewarding allies and punishing enemies. To some Republicans, Trump`s efforts to take down GOP incumbents in federal and state races are at odds with the party`s interest in a midterm election where Republicans are within striking distance of recapturing control of Congress."

A lot to think about and talk about and we have two great guests to do that with us tonight. Don Galloway -- Calloway, sorry, Democratic Strategist and Founder of the National Voter Protection Action Fund, and Bill Kristol, author, writer, thinker, political veteran of the Reagan and Bush administration`s, and the editor at large at the Bulwark.

So, Don, some people have said the California result shows Donald Trump`s waning influence. I think it probably just shows a big blue state of 40 million people. Democrats aren`t going to get so lucky as to run against Mr. Elder in all the races they face. Is there a way to bottle and franchise some of the playbook they used in California, do you think?

[23:25:13]

DON CALLOWAY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I think the best part of the playbook they can possibly be used is this idea that Larry Elder was fundamentally anti-vaccine. He believed in George Zimmerman as some type of superhero, and he was an anti-mask guy.

But I don`t think that nationwide, Democrats are going to have the privilege of running against a moron such as Larry Elder. Larry Elder is best described as perhaps a sucker MC as I will say, in hip hop parlance. He`s not a serious candidate nor serious person. Although he has been on conservative radio for perhaps 20 years, that nonetheless does not make him a serious individual to be the leader of one of our nation`s most prominent state. So, I don`t think that Democrats can take the Larry Elder model and transmogrify that across our electoral footprint in 2022. That said, I think that there is a real way that we can point out Republicans school board and sit county council and city council ways of being anti- vaccination, anti-mask and play that out, but Democrats are going to have to do a really good job of going more moderate, more anti COVID-19 and tamping down the Joe Manchin of the world and the blocks between us and real infrastructure progress and talk about COVID-19 and how we`re making progress on it. But no, I don`t think that California was a legitimate bellwether for the entire electoral map in 2022.

WILLIAMS: So, Bill, let me get this straight. It was the subject of the lead into this segment, Trump is working to get certain elected Republicans defeated, period, end of sentence. And despite that/because of that, Republicans still can`t form a negative word about him for the most part?

BILL KRISTOL, THE BULWARK EDITOR-AT-LARGE: Right, because they are scared, they will be defeated by someone he supports. I don`t think that`s what drove Anthony Gonzalez certainly. I think he thought he would win, got the 50% of the vote in 2020 in that district, the district will be suddenly redrawn this year. He ran ahead of Trump actually by a couple of points. And this young, rich guy, former Trump aide and son of a very wealthy parents or grandparents so Maxwell, is not a very impressive, honestly opponent. So, I think he could have probably slugged it out and gotten himself re nominated and reelected or was most striking about what Anthony Gonzalez said in public. And I know he said this in private too, is he did not want to be part of the House Republican conference next year. He did not want to be part of a conference that was run by Kevin McCarthy, who is doing what Donald Trump wants and told -- tells him to do, did not want to be part of a conference that Elise Stefanik could become the number three member of, the head of the -- it`s call the number three person in the House Republican conference by endorsing, embracing conspiracy theories, you do not want to be telling people not to get vaccinated, calling it to doubt that the scientists, the federal government, and so forth, and so he is a conservative Republicans. I`m one of the moderates who`s upset here. He`s quite conservative. If he were more moderate, I think he might have been easier for him to make this decision to just leave.

The question is what does he do now? And I know he`s talking with Democrats in the House. Some of them are urging him to think about perhaps being the Democratic candidate in that district. It seems implausible, he`s awfully conservative, but there is no strong Democrat in the districts is a pretty Republican district. The only kind of Democrat who could win would be someone who could get a lot of extra Republican, former Republican votes that would be someone like Gonzalez. I don`t think that`s likely to happen. I don`t think it`s impossible to believe in them.

WILLIAMS: Well, this still could get interesting and we`re duty bound to note his family have received threats because of his vote, to impeach the president. That tells you everything you need to know about 2021.

Both of these gentlemen, Don and Bill, have agreed to stick around with us as we get a break.

And coming up, if he glances at the news or perhaps his schedule for next week, Joe Biden might just opt to stay in Delaware for a few days.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:32:57]

WILLIAMS: We say it around here almost every Friday night. The President is facing yet another daunting critical week while Congress struggles with the debt ceiling funding the government next week, things like that. Biden will be taking on the virus, the climate and his growing foreign policy problems during his first trip to the U.N. as president. And Republicans will be ready to pounce on his every word movement and syllable.

Still with us, Don Calloway and Bill Kristol.

Hey, Bill, I want to play for you something. This is from the former sportscaster turned lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick on Fox News last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK, (R) TEXAS: The revolution has begun. A silent revolution by the Democrat Party of Joe Biden to take over this country. This is denying us our government that`s run by our citizens with illegals who are here. We`re going to take our education, our health care, also it`s its government, its politics, its health care, its safety.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Bill to my ears, that is the great replacement theory that used to be a kind of whispered trope. Now we`re saying it out loud on live television. Does it work when you say it out loud on live television?

KRISTOL: We`re hoping off maybe it works for the viewers of that show. I don`t think it works more broadly. I think there are a lot of Democratic and so that -- it`s terrible. I think you also said somewhere else wasn`t in the clip. But, you know, there`ll be illegal immigrants will have two or three kids and there`ll be voters and 18 years and they`ll be taking it away from us, us reading. I take it white Christians, like Lieutenant Governor of Texas, it`s pretty naked, honestly. And we see that a few times that way in the last few days, both from conservative talk, you know, hosts on Fox and elsewhere and from Republican politicians and sort of the racial bigotry is -- the mask has come off a little more than it used to, I`m afraid. But it`s just one point about Joe Biden and Donald Trump thought a lot about this. You know, that won`t get too high and too low in some sense on these administrations.

[23:35:05]

The good news with Biden administration is, they don`t have some terrible albatross around their neck that that is going to now drag them down for the next year. It doesn`t feel to me, it`s not like Obamacare, which was pretty clear by this point in 2009, failure unfairly was he had not succeeded in convincing the country was well thought out. And it was just become a big problem as the whole -- as we went into 2010 to have Clinton denied if you`re `94 with his health care plan. I don`t -- Biden does everything like that, and this one assumes that we`ll do -- we`ll turn the corner under the virus despite the Delta variant, one assumes the economy will be OK. I`ll get some of the infrastructure stuff through.

I actually think Biden is in decent shape to at least fight to a draw. And then it`s going to just be trench warfare for the House and the Senate in 2022, which again, goes back to the question we were talking about in the first segment, or can you get some of those moderate voters who dig over Biden in 2020, to stick with the Democrats in 2022, which goes to the question of how worried are they about the Republican Party? And do they think it`s a Republican Party, whether -- even of their own congressman seems like a sort of decent guy, they`ve voted for a couple times, but they think, jeez, you`re putting in power a party that has people like the flippy shoulder of Dan Patrick.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Don, here`s a head fake. We can talk politics some other night, but it`s Friday, tell me about a woman named Jonell Calloway to paraphrase Bill withers, who is she to you? And why is this the start of a major 48-hour period in your family?

CALLOWAY: So, I would like to believe that I was Jonell Calloway`s greatest birthday gift, the 30th birthday 1970 something I came along, but she integrated the Lawrence County Schools in Alabama. And I like to remind my Senate Democratic friends that when you`re talking about whether or not to preserve the filibuster, you`re asking whether or not Jonell Calloway should be able to integrate the Lawrence County Alabama schools and go to Alabama A&M University, my beloved alma mater and ultimately live long enough to produce a wonderful legacy building black family and turn 72 this weekend, right, as I turn 42. So, I love you Mama. Happy birthday. Thank you, my brother, be well I appreciate you man.

WILLIAMS: Happy birthday to you. Most importantly, happy birthday to your mom. We like that kind of thing around here. To Don Callaway, I think we have established the son of Jonell Callaway and Bill Kristol, our thanks. Have a good weekend, gentlemen.

Coming up for us after this next break, he`s been one of the most prominent conservative voices through 10 presidential administrations. I almost hate to remind them of that. And George Will is old enough to remember what actual conservatism was like. He joins us to talk about it after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:41:01]

WILLIAMS: My next guest here tonight has spent decades writing about the evolution, let`s call it, of the Republican Party. His latest book displays a collection of his astounding work that closely examines America`s experience including this from June of 2017. What an innocent time it was compared to now. "Today, conservatism is soiled by scowling primitives whose irritable gestures lack mental ingredients. America needs a reminder of conservatism before vulgarians hijacked it, and a hint of how it became susceptible to hijacking."

Well, back with us again tonight, Pulitzer Prize-winning Conservative Columnist for The Washington Post, George Will. Author of this new book, American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, `08-2020.

And, George, I want to begin right back with the quote, I just read, the hijacking of the party. What in your view made it susceptible, made it so ripe for a hijacking and then some a hostile takeover of the Republican Party by one way of looking back on it folded faster than the Afghan army?

GEORGE WILL, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST: That`s a cruel but accurate way to put it, Brian. When conservatism began to grow after the Second World War, it began with a book by man at the University Chicago, Richard Weaver, titled, Ideas Have Consequences. And by the 1970s, the man who became my very best friend, Senator Pat Moynihan of New York, a Democrat, said something astounding has happened. The Republican Party has become the party of ideas, who is a bookish party, Buckley`s garden man at Yale, Russell Kirk`s, the conservative mind.

Now, fast forward, do you remember the 2020, just 14 months ago, the 2020 Republican platform? It`s a trick question because there was no 2020 Republican platform. The platform is such as it was said we will continue to support enthusiastically the President`s America first agenda and any attempt to amend the 2016 platform will be ruled out of order. That was essentially the party`s saying, let`s be candid. This is a cult of personality. We will believe what the President tells us we believe. The question is how did a party that was the party of ideas in the 1970 hollowed out? I think the answer is that it began to despair of arguing its case. That`s because it`s case -- the case of conservatism is not that easy to argue. It says there are principles, and they are that we can`t do everything at once that government is limited, therefore limited in what it can do for you. It can do much but not everything. It`s a hard message to sell but conservatives -- their conservative position is, let`s be the people who will say the difficult things. And they just got wary of it and gave up when they turn themselves over to an entertainer.

WILLIAMS: Let`s talk about a quote that I call the Dr. Phil Factor in the American presidency. This is on page 69 of your vote -- of your book. All modern presidents of both parties have been too much with us. Talking incessantly, they have put politics unhealthily at the center of America`s consciousness. Promising promiscuously, they have exaggerated government`s proper scope and actual competence, making the public perpetually disappointed and surly. Inflating executive power, they have severed it from constitutional constraints.

To the audience playing, our home game if you had alliteration for 60, you`re among our winners tonight but to Georgia Will, the author of that super paragraph. George, I saw this happen in real time, I guess with the arrival and advent of the Clinton administration, they were having almost daily events, very crafty use of media time and attention for kind of customer service items, the small stuff of American life that eventually writ large became the stuff of the executive actions I believe you`re writing about in here.

[23:45:29]

WILL: That`s exactly right. But people say it`s a shame that the presidents have used search congressional power to which the answer is if only they had to read usurping. Congress under both parties, has been all too willing to hand over their -- on a silver tray, their power to presidents of both parties. But it`s become particularly bad for under a conservative president because conservatives used to say, it is very important that we understand that public opinion should be refined and filtered through representative institutions until it is made temperate and reasonable. Instead, conservatism has bought into what is the reverse of conservatism, which is populism, the belief that public opinion should be translated directly and as fast as possible, by presidents into policy, without reference to other institutions. Furthermore, the idea that Mr. Trump has had and the Republican Party in its continuing loyalty to him his ideas is simply a mistake, as evidenced by the nonexistent 2020 platform.

The Republicans today and in a sense of Democrats participate in this also, happiness is defined by them as the unhappiness of the other team, just as long as they`re going through a kind of performative politics, striking poses, owning the libs, disciplining the conservatives. The American people want things, but a fair number of them who are setting the tone of our politics simply want to have their grievances acknowledged, and their disparagement of the other side articulated, it`s very hard to take that kind of conception of politics and turn it into legislation. How do you write a law that does justice to the resentments people feel or want to have ratified? This is not politics is normally understood, it`s not transactional. It has no way of being formulated into an agenda. It`s a kind of peculiarly empty politics. And its emptiness, they try to compensate for by its volume and bias by to positiveness. It`s a very discouraging moment.

WILLIAMS: With your permission, join us just set out this quick break. I have a last and important question to ask you about something you said to our mutual friend Andrea Mitchell today. We`ll have that our conversation will continue with George Will, right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:51:12]

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. And ladies and gentlemen, if life were truly perfect, George Will and I would be over a beverage discussing my frustration over the over specialization of relief pitchers in modern baseball. Alas, that conversation where George Will can go hours, we`ll have to wait, in lieu of our discussion, we have all of 90 seconds to talk about politics. And George, you said to Andrea Mitchell today and I`m paraphrasing, if one man can change public life for the worse, I don`t think we need to name names, that also means air go one man can change it for the better. And I heard that, and I was briefly filled with hope. How about a couple nominations? Anyone come to mind?

WILL: Sure, the Ben Sasse, there are a number of governors. I think Tom Cotton might be someone who can step forward and say what needs to be said to a nation that is weary of being weary. Remember when Fannie Lou Hamer said I`m -- to the Democratic Convention in 1964, we`re going to be seated as a Mississippi delegate. I`m sick and tired of being sick and tired. I think someone is going to come forward and say, Americans deep breath now, as Lincoln said in his first inaugural, we are not enemies. We must not be enemies. For people with disagreements big deal with, if you don`t like arguing, you pick the wrong country. We`re an argumentative people. But someone is going to come forward and say we`ve had enough of that act. Mr. Trump has worked one pedal on the organ long enough. Relax, and the country`s going to sigh in gratitude. I`m sure of it, Brian.

WILLIAMS: All right. I`m going to hold you to that. And that`s why we have you back. Again, the new book is American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008 to 2020. It is available right now. George Will has been our special guest tonight. It is always a treat and a pleasure. Thank you for coming on. Have a good weekend.

And coming up for us, the truth about what`s going on at our southern border and those willing to use that crisis to avoid blame when it comes to another crisis. A global pandemic that shows no real sign of ending anytime soon.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:57:12]

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight, in the day is to come, the Texas border is going to get a lot of attention and deservedly so during this surge of immigrants. Right wing media will call it an invasion. They already are and they will tell Americans they are in grave danger as a result. And while the situation in places like Del Rio is a mess, and a snowballing humanitarian and health crisis, the coverage will be dire, and some worry it`s going to be used as a giant flashy distraction.

In a state like Texas, where Governor Abbott like DeSantis in Florida would rather talk about anything other than the rising death toll stemming from mismanagement and ghoulish denialism during a pandemic. Both men, both Governor`s face tough reelection campaigns. Both men just want to be loved by Donald Trump and the people who love him. And the folks at the Lincoln Project are out with a powerful new spot designed to keep the focus on what they see as Governor Abbott`s fatal flaw.

Not a word spoken during their minute long commercial, a tough spot from the Lincoln project about the tough spot that Texas Governor finds himself in right now.

That is our broadcast for this Friday night and for this week with our thanks for being here with us for all or part of it. Have a good weekend unless you have other plans. On behalf of all our colleagues here at the networks of NBC News, good night.