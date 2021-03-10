Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 3/9/2021

Summary:

Transcript:

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be here.

That is tonight`s LAST WORD. "THE 11TH HOUR" with Brian Williams starts

now.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: And good evening once again. Day 49 of the

Biden administration and a major part of this President`s agenda tackling

the pandemic and the economic wasteland and its wake is on track to become

reality.

In less than 24 hours now the House is expected to pass this sweeping $1.9

trillion relief bill send it on to the President for his signature. Recent

polls show a clear majority of Americans support it, the President has

signaled he continues to promote the bill. Indeed, he has plans to travel

about the country to talk more about it while moving on to the rest of his

to do list.

Today, members of the House on both sides of the aisle wasted no time

trying to define the bill and what this represents.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, (D) NEW YORK: We promised to put vaccination shots

and arms for every single American. Mission accomplished. We promise to put

money in the pockets of everyday Americans who`ve been struggling through

the economic trauma of the pandemic. Mission accomplished.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-NY) HOUSE SPEAKER: This is the Biden American rescue

plan. It will be followed by the American recovery plan.

REP. JIM CLYBURN, (D) SOUTH CAROLINA MAJORITY WHIP: This is bipartisan

legislation. It may not satisfy the partisans on both sides of the Capitol,

REP. LIZ CHENEY, (R) WYOMING: We could have had a bill that was you know, a

fraction of the class of this one that could have gotten bipartisan

approval and support.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, (R) LOUISIANA MINORITY WHIP: It`s not focused on COVID

relief. It`s focused on pushing more of the far left agenda.

People recognize that Speaker Pelosi socialist agenda is bad for America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: As a great man once said, and so it goes. As the bill headed

toward final passage, the White House was announcing another increase in

the number of vaccines being shipped out, 600,000 additional doses from

both Pfizer and Moderna being sent to states this week. White House also

says the seven day average now for shots administered is now over 2 million

a day.

There was a development on another front today as well. The FBI has

released new video that it shows that suspect planning pipe bombs that were

found at the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National

Committee headquarters on the eve of the January 6 Capitol riot The suspect

is seen walking with a backpack on a sidewalk in areas outside the DNC and

RNC. The feds say the identical devices were planted between 7:30 and 8:30

p.m. on the fifth of January.

One member of Congress says this new video suggests the investigation into

the insurrection needs to go beyond federal law enforcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN, (D) MICHIGAN: I`m a little surprised that it took us

two months to see video. Frankly, this area probably has more video cameras

pointed at it than most places in the country just highlights the need for

a 9/11 style commission.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Indeed, tonight, the Pentagon approved the Capitol Police request

for continued National Guard presence at the Capitol. Some 2,300 members of

the guard will remain there on post through May 23 now.

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland who has vowed to make the Capitol

riot his priority is a step closer to getting the job. The Senate today

agreed to move forward with his nomination. The final vote on Garland is at

long last expected tomorrow.

Senators also voted to advance the nomination of Democratic Congresswoman

Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Her

confirmation vote is scheduled for tomorrow as well.

Amid all of this, the White House continues to face a huge test of what it

describes as a more humane immigration policy in our country. NBC News

reporting that despite promises and plans to end family detention, the

policy is still in place, still being carried out. This follows those

reports that a number, a record number of unaccompanied migrant children

are being held in Border Patrol custody. Today, the White House said it was

aware there would be an increase in migration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We are continuing to work to convey

to people in the region that this is not the time to come, that the

majority of people who come to the border will be turned away.

We have a different policy than the last administration. We`re not turning

kids away at the border, unaccompanied children. We`re also of course not

ripping them from the arms of their parents.

We`re not trying to close our borders. We are trying to keep create an

effective moral humane system.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Axios is reporting tonight the House Minority Leader Kevin

McCarthy plans to travel to Texas on Monday with about a dozen Republican

members of Congress, get a firsthand look as they`re calling it, of the

situation at the border of photo op by any other name. Texas Governor Greg

Abbott beat him to it he was on the scene today and making predictions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GREG ABBOTT, (R) TEXAS: This is just the beginning. This this month,

the month of March is when it typically begins to increase. The influx will

continue to grow because the signal has been sent to Central America to

other countries across the world that people can come across the border now

under the Biden administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: We are also following the trial of Derek Chauvin. The ex-

Minneapolis police officer charged with second degree murder and

manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May. Three jurors were

seated today. Three weeks have been set aside to choose the rest of the

jury.

There`s now intense security around the court house streets are lined with

fencing, concrete blocks, armored trucks, barbed wire. The National Guard

and other law enforcement officers have been stationed there throughout the

city until further notice.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Tuesday night, Ashley

Parker, Pulitzer Prize Winning White House bureau chief for "The Washington

Post". A.B. Stoddard, Veteran Washington Journalist, Associate Editor and

Columnist over at "Real Clear Politics." And Michael Osterholm, professor

and the director of the aforementioned group, the Center for Infectious

Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He was also a

COVID, advisor to the Biden transition team.

Good evening, and welcome to you all.

Ashley, I`d like to begin with you this COVID bill has been cast, depending

on where you read in terms of the new deal in terms of the great society,

but to localize it a bit, is this to Biden what ACA was to Obama?

ASHLEY PARKER, "THE WASHINGTON POST" WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: In terms of

the Republican opposition, there`s a lot of it. It doesn`t seem though, as

of now, at least, that Republicans will be able to successfully message

against this bill. The way they were able to, in certain ways, successfully

message against Obamacare, if this bill does what President Biden wants it

to do, and that`s what the Biden administration is counting on.

Their thought is that yes, this bill is big, it`s 1.9 trillion. They say it

needs to be that big, because of the magnitude of the crises the country is

facing. And they say that, again, if it gets shots into arms of Americans

checks into their pockets, into their banks, it helps jumpstart the

economy, offers some immediate relief. Americans are not going to care that

it passed through a budgetary process known as reconciliation, that it

didn`t have any Republican votes, that it is going to be popular.

It is popular right now in huge swaths of the country. And it is going to

be something that Republicans are going to have a hard time arguing

against. That is the belief, at least, from the administration.

WILLIAMS: A.B., indeed, remember the reaction to ACA, went across the

country like a prairie fire. My favorite protest sign during that time was

federal government, Get your hands off my Medicare. Let that one sink in

for a bit. But the Tea Party gave us those 37 freshmen members of the

House, it was a genuine prairie fire. To Ashley`s point, there probably

won`t be that kind of resistance to this.

But let me ask you a theoretical knowing the Republican caucuses as you do.

What if there were a ton of stuff that the Republicans wanted in this?

Would there be crossover voters? Would it be truly bipartisan or would they

opt to stay on brand?

A.B. STODDARD, REAL CLEAR POLITICS ASSOC. EDITOR & COLUMNIST: You know, I

just don`t think we know what could have been offered by the White House or

the Senate Majority to the Republicans that would have been accepted. And

whether or not they are determined. Most of them not all of them to be in

lockstep against this.

They don`t really have to message against this right now. I mean, as Ashley

correctly points out, they don`t know how to because even polls are showing

that Trump voters are looking for these checks, and are in support of, you

know, returning to schools and getting most of the population vaccinated.

But you can sense within the White House team and the Democrats on the

Hill, a real fear from 2009 that they have to present this, you know,

repeatedly in detail as a benefit that voters they hope will feel and that

negative polarization won`t take over. And you won`t have Republicans next

fall saying, see, the schools didn`t really open on time. We`re still

having mutations. They didn`t have, you know, a great organizational

capacity for vaccine distribution. They oversaw some of their promises,

things aren`t that great. And look, we`re really in debt.

Don`t even be surprised if some of them say you`ve got more under the Trump

check than the Biden checks. I mean, anything goes at this point. So, there

is a lot of PTSD as you can sense, they keep talking about 2009 among

Democrats. They really have to travel the country and make sure Biden is

explicit in what is being delivered and in the hope that voters feel it.

And they feel it be before the midterms in 2022.

And as one House, Democratic non-progressive advisor put it today, you

know, they know that these suburban Republican voters that that they have

won in 2018 and 2020 might flee if schools are not open by the midterms. I

mean, successfully this fall, and that that will be a resonant issue that

stays in voters mind from fall of 2021 to fall 2022.

WILLIAMS: Agreed And to your point A.B., speaking to the nation on

Thursday, and then he`s going to put some miles on Air Force One over the

ensuing days to go out to the country to do some proof testing of what`s in

the bill and how people will benefit.

Michael, you use some vivid imagery on Sunday. And we repeated your

comments on this broadcast on Monday comparing where we are to the eye of a

hurricane. Having covered many of those, I`ve seen many hurricane eyes, and

you can see how ancient folks celebrated that the storm was over. Only to

learn that it was fixing to storm again. It`s a long way of asking you,

again, where are we in this in your view?

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, CTR. FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH AND POLICY, UNIV.

OF MINNESOTA: Well, as I said on Sunday, we`re still in the eye of this

hurricane. We`ve obviously been through a rough, rough last year, that`s

the first wall. And now as well, we have vaccines coming and there surely

is a bright day ahead.

There`s also this variant, what we call P117. And that particular variant

is one that is of grave concern to us in terms of this spread in the United

States. We`re beginning to see it pick up in a number of different states,

in terms of the number of infections that are occurring.

Right here in our own state of Minnesota, we have a large outbreak of it

occurring now largely in kids with a thin spilling over into adults. And I

think that within the next six to 12 weeks, we`re going to see a

substantial increase in cases here in the United States, just like we`ve

seen in Europe.

WILLIAMS: Ashley Parker, back to politics, hear now a sampling of Lindsey

Graham tonight on Fox News. We`ll discuss on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: They`re children today but they

could easily be terrorists tomorrow. As embarrassing and as painful it

would be for Biden administration. They need to understand that what Trump

did on the border worked

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes, but will they be terrorist as effective of the as the ones

we saw on one six when they took our capital. Ashley, all kidding aside,

when Fox News Tonight wasn`t eviscerating Meghan Markle, they were going

after the border. Is there and awareness that you`ve been able to sense

inside the Biden White House of how ugly this could get how quickly when

weaponized.

PARKER: They`re, they`re quite aware. And it`s one thing when they are

taking into account what Biden`s governing agenda is going to be. And it`s

worth noting, we don`t know how much he will accomplish. But in terms of

his ambitions, it`s quite ambitious. It`s quite bold. It`s very much a lot

of progressive priorities.

And one of those, of course, is immigration. And immigration, more so than

others, more so than infrastructure, more so even then, perhaps some

climate is, is an incredibly difficult issue that going back to the George

W. Bush years, presidents of both parties have tried to solve this problem.

Bush couldn`t do it. Obama couldn`t do it. Trump didn`t really want to do

it and couldn`t do it.

And it`s one of those issues where they are aware that the activists in the

progressive community is going to be pushing them to do something on it.

It`s something that Biden has laid out a plan, has laid out a very clear

blueprint of what he wants to do. But it is one of those issues where if he

brings it in the form of legislation, he is going to be asking Democrats to

take an incredibly difficult vote. And you`re already seeing from that clip

you showed of Lindsey Graham, who by the way, was part of the Gang of Eight

under Obama pushing for immigration reform, of just how much this will be

weaponized, and just how toxic this will become.

WILLIAMS: A.B. tomorrow is day 50 for the Biden presidency, that puts us

exactly halfway to that mythical mark of 100 days that journalists have

been insisting for decades is an important benchmark for all Americans to

take an instant assessment of any new presidency. I`m convinced it was

invented by Henry Luce to sell magazines back in the day. But where would

your report card be as we`re minutes away officially from day 50?

STODDARD: Well, I think the Biden administration came in with a with one

distinct focus, which was to crush the virus, stand up the vaccine program,

100 million in 100 days, they`re exceeding that and to try to stabilize the

economy. This quick passage before the deadlines, of all these programs

expiring on March 14, of the COVID relief package.

It meets a promise. And as I said, before they pray we`ll end up

delivering. But I think it`s impressive that they have weighed a lot of

infighting among themselves, and were able to get this done, and get it

into the pipeline. And then of course, the hard work comes with selling it.

But this was never going to be 100 days of legislative blitzing in the

middle of 100 year health crisis and another economic downturn. So, I think

in that sense, he wasn`t expected to come up with all the bells and

whistles that previous new presidents have.

WILLIAMS: Michael, I think A.B. put it correctly. This is a 100 year health

crisis. And so, I`ve saved the toughest question for last and the toughest

question for you.

Everyone`s been pushing forward to the idea of a vaccine. I need you to be

able to tell our viewers how they should live once they are fully

vaccinated, the folks who want to take that vaccine freedom out for a spin,

do they need a mask on a walk through their city or town on a bike ride

going about their day? Why can`t they travel, especially since airlines and

onboard ventilation has gotten so good at preventing spread? What should

the guide to life be for those who have been fully vaccinated?

OSTERHOLM: Well, being fully vaccinated should offer some real personal

and, you might say, infectious disease benefits. And in that case, you`re

going to see over the course of the next weeks. The CDC continue to update

as guidance allowing for more of that being in the public and feeling

protected.

The one caveat we have to add, which is what no one wants to hear is that

we do have new variants of this virus, which actually may seriously

challenged the effectiveness of these vaccines that we have now. We`re

seeing the spread of that virus particularly in Brazil right now. And

should that become part of the picture here in the United States, then

unfortunately, we`re going to have a whole different game we`re going to

have to deal with. And that`s the challenge we have right now.

But in the meantime, we need to allow people to find the benefit of being

vaccinated in the ability to be able to do many of the things that they

haven`t been able to do for the last year.

WILLIAMS: Can`t thank our big three enough for coming on and taking our

questions tonight. Ashley Parker, A.B. Stoddard, Michael Osterholm, much

obliged.

Coming up for us. How do you pay tribute to the people who are famous

really only to their friends and family and coworkers? The everyday

Americans who have left us in such painfully high numbers over this past

year. Our next guest knows exactly how. Nicolle Wallace is with us with a

look at her "Lives Well Lived" special.

And later, a former president blasts Republican efforts to stop people from

voting in this country. Two of our favorite experts on politics and human

nature are standing by to weigh in as well. All of it as THE 11TH HOUR on

this Tuesday night is just getting underway.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: For weeks now we`ve started our broadcast with

numbers, how many people are infected and sadly, how many people have died.

But those numbers, those numbers are grandparents, their moms and dads,

sons and daughters, cousins, teachers, mentors, bosses, neighbors friends.

So to honor them, I will endeavor to tell you about a few of them each day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That is just what my friend and colleague Nicolle Wallace did and

has done at the end of every broadcast for over 200 work days. When Nicolle

started her daily remembrance of the victims, people she did not know and

would never meet. The death toll stood at an unfathomable 5,800 people back

then.

As of tonight confirmed cases in our country are now over 29 million. We`ve

lost over 529,000 of our fellow citizens in this pandemic.

We are so pleased to have back with us our friend Nicolle Wallace, host of

the 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time hours on this network. She is part

of two nights of special programming this week as we mark one year since

the beginning of all this. Her "Lives Well Lived" special broadcast airs

tomorrow night in our 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time hour followed on Thursday

night by a special broadcast hosted by Chris Hayes about "The Year We Meet

Again."

Nicolle, welcome to you. It would be in artful to say that I`ve grown to

look forward to these segments. It`s more appropriate that I wait for them

often with a knot in the pit of my stomach because they are so personal.

They`re touchstones. They are milestones.

Because I know you when we do the same thing for a living. I see you

struggle with it. I`m self-aware enough to know that I could never make it

through. I can`t make it through a single bagpipe. What have you learned

from their lives?

WALLACE: Well, that first day that we did them, I remember asking Willow

Donal (ph) on my team to take this on. And the first few were actually

people that people I knew had lost had known. And I had this feeling that

we just weren`t up and running yet in terms of having a national ritual for

honoring those who had been lost to this horrific global pandemic that was

still new, still scary.

But I think in the beginning we had this sense that it was not going to

last as long as it has. That it wasn`t going to take from us as many people

as it has. That it wasn`t going to hit every generation, every gender,

every age, every kind of person that has been lost. And I think there was

this feeling that after 9/11 maybe the one thing that was never politicized

was honoring the men and women on flight 93 was reading the names at Ground

Zero, was the pilgrimage to Shanksville.

And I just kept thinking soon somebody will, somebody important will take

this over. And there will be a place to have some sort of abbreviated

ritual for grieving because so many of these people died without their

families around them. They died because of the heroic acts of nurses not

alone, but not surrounded by family. And so many of them were not able to

have the kinds of funerals in the kind of timely manner that their faith or

their traditions would have them do.

So, we started and we hope to stop. But tragically, this country is still

losing almost 1000 people every day.

WILLIAMS: As you`ve been talking, we`ve been seeing some of those we`ve

lost. And thanks to your gift for description, these are faces I remember

seeing. Some of them in the middle of this past summer.

You talked about politicization. Let`s do that now. Because politics is

intertwined in everything now 20 years after 9/11.

Because malpractice and mismanagement and denialism is by any view

responsible for the lion`s share of these deaths, does that factor make

their deaths more tragic to you?

WALLACE: Well, I think under the former management of this country, it made

them an acknowledged. He, for whatever reason, inability, unwillingness,

stubbornness, political considerations refuse to honor, not just the

individuals, but the fact of this scope and the breadth of the losses. He

refused to -- and I don`t know that it`s something that even his friends

and allies have ever suggested he was capable of are interested in doing.

But we don`t have a lot of comfort, I don`t think with sort of sitting in

this kind of grief, this duration of grief, this number of lives loss. So,

we thought to just tell one story every day. One person who`s lost left a

family or community or a school. Decimated would be a contribution.

But it is remarkable that before he was even inaugurated, President Biden

sought to try to hold the country and sit in our grief with us, something

he`s done publicly through his whole political career. And you and I both

together covered both of those memorial services. There have now been two,

but we`re so far behind in bringing this out into the open and honoring the

people. And then you had the idea of making permanent, the memorial to the

lives lost. But there really isn`t a serious conversation yet about how to

honor the people who`ve been taken from us so quickly, in such staggering

numbers. And that may become part of our political discourse. Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes. And may also be because we have so much more ahead of us

sadly before we get to that bright spot.

Nicolle Wallace, thank you for your coverage, of course, this intervening

year. Thank you very much for coming on with us tonight and taking our

questions.

To our viewers, again, don`t miss this special report "Lives Well Lived"

tomorrow evening, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on this network hosted by our

friend and colleague Nicole Wallace.

Coming up for us. Another example of the growing rift, perhaps the growing

grift falling the Republican Party further apart as they watch.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The former president continuing his assault on the Republican

establishment such as it is for a second straight day he is asking his

supporters to donate directly to him, his political action committee

instead of say the party.

He said in a statement tonight quote, I do not support RINOs and fools and

it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds.

New York Times sums that up this way, the aggressive move against his own

party is the latest sign that Mr. Trump is trying to wrest control of the

low dollar online fundraising juggernaut he helped to create.

Let`s just not forget about the grift and here too. Back with us tonight,

Caroline Randall William, she`s an author and a poet and academic and

observer of all things political and is Writer in Residence with the

Department of Medicine Health Society at Vanderbilt University in

Nashville, and Bill Kristol, the author and writer and thinker and

Politico, a veteran of the Reagan and bush administration`s editor at large

over at the Bulwark.

And Bill I`d like to begin with you as this is the party where you made

your bones. How`s it going to go over diverting money say from these

individual candidates now just send it to me here in Florida care of Mar-a-

Lago, I will take very good care of it.

BILL KRISTOL, THE BULWARK EDITOR-AT-LARGE: I think the RNC, the Republican

National Committee and the Senatorial Congressional Campaign Committee

chairs put out a statement a couple of hours ago, very meek, you know, we

want to work with President Trump. It`s not going to go over well,

privately and I`m awaiting I`m awaiting public objections by Republicans,

it`s Trump`s party, and they`ve decided the best thing they can do is

kowtow to him and go along with him and that object too much and try to

make it work somehow.

So again, I`m struck by the fact that people aren`t saying this is beyond,

but this is an outrage and we`ve got to liberate ourselves from Donald

Trump. A very few republicans are saying that but it is only a few.

WILLIAMS: Caroline, do you take it as a given now that we have 50 days

distance into the Biden administration, that this former president will be

the definition of that party that he will have controlling influence over

that party for the foreseeable future. And that way control at least half

of our politics going forward.

CAROLINE RANDALL WILLIAMS, VANDERBILIT UNIVERSITY WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE:

Brian, I think, absolutely, I take it as a given. I think, you know, to the

degree that some people made a deal with the devil for, for federal judges

for supreme court justices, and thought, Oh, I can bring this tiger into my

house on a leash.

You know, you can`t be surprised when you let a tiger into your house, and

then it just eats you. I think that this was inevitable the second that

decent Republicans stepped aside, the second that the party ceded itself to

the will of the base. This has been inevitable since, you know, in some

ways, in my opinion, since he came down that escalator all those years ago.

But I think that we`ve been working toward it. And now we`re here. And I

don`t know what we`re going to do, I don`t even know if the current

Republican Party or like sort of real faithful Americans at this point,

because they`re not seemingly loyal to democracy or the constitution or the

ones that are, you know, in elected office, they`re not remaining faithful

to their obligations to their constituents, they`re remaining faithful to

an individual. So that`s where we are.

B. WILLIAMS: The tiger on the leash. Tiger on the leash is not imagery, I

will shake right away. But you`re absolutely right. So many people

supported him saying, well, you know, it`s for me, it`s all about the

judges he will appoint, and so on to the rest of your point.

Hey, Bill, here`s -- this is the other side of the coin from Reuters news

agency tonight, quote, If anything, the biggest backers of Trump`s false

election fraud narrative, such as Missouri senator Josh Hawley, and Georgia

representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been rewarded with a flood of

grassroots donations, more than offsetting the loss of corporate money.

So Bill, this is more proof that there`s nothing like a little q anon a

little fascism, little insurrection, and a raised fist here and there to

make people open up their wallets. And this is a separate category of

trouble, is it not?

KRISTOL: Yes, the reference to corporate money is that remember all these

corporations after January 6, we`re not getting money to the people who

voted to overturn the election results. A lot of little quiet backtracking

out of the Chamber of Commerce says, Oh, no, we`re not drawing that kind of

bright line. And of course, corporations can therefore, and wealthy

individuals for that matter can channel their contributions to

organizations like the Chamber of Commerce. So even there you see a kind of

accommodation.

Also very revealing, and this is to Caroline`s point too. The Republicans

who accommodated Trump knew better you might say and weren`t really happy

doing so and would sort of like not perhaps, I don`t know if they deeply

regret not doing so. But in any case, they regretted some but a lot of them

are retiring.

I mean, right. It`s who`s leaving the Senate? Pat Toomey, Roy Blunt, Rob

Portman, people who knew it earlier Republican Party went along enabled him

and now think what I don`t want to stay. But that`s not is that courageous,

incidentally, just not staying and leaving and letting some Trump supporter

candidate probably win those primaries and in some cases, perhaps, win

those seats.

B. WILLIAMS: You`re right, it does go to Caroline`s point, it goes to what

our parents taught us that phrase you knew better. Caroline and Bill are

staying with us while we just slip in a break here.

Coming up as Trump continues to push the big lie. Lawmakers in 43 states

are pushing to limit voting rights. Well, at least the right of some

Americans to cast their vote. We`ll talk about that when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): The wrong lessons have been learned in Georgia

and Arizona and many other states, right, Nicolle were instead of standing

on the honorable decision that those states made by certifying the election

for a democratic president. Instead, they are saying essentially, why don`t

we just never again put ourselves in the position where we have to certify

an election for a democratic president by making it hard for voters to turn

out. And so that`s what they`re doing. And the only antidote to that is the

for the people act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Just as the House passed a sweeping voting rights bill, also

known as H.R. 1, state Republicans in places like Georgia, where former

President Carter has spoken out tonight are working to restrict voting.

NBC news reporting it this way, quote, voting rights experts and civil

rights groups have argued the movement adds up to a national assault that

would push voters of color out of the electorate. And that federal voting

rights protections like H.R. 1 are badly needed to ensure equal access to

the ballot box.

In fact, the Brennan Center has done the math. There are over 250 bills

under consideration in 43 states all but seven of these United States that

would make it harder to vote.

Still with us, Caroline Randall Williams and Bill Kristol. Caroline, let`s

be very clear for people who might be just joining us or just dialing into

this issue. This is not about suppressing the vote of Brian Williams, it is

about suppressing the vote of Caroline Randall Williams, let`s agree to

that as a benchmark.

So let`s talk about a solution and is H.R. 1, knowing what you know about

where politics stand right now and the United States Senate is H.R. 1, that

solution?

C. WILLIAMS: I feel about H.R. 1, we can`t argue with it right now because

we don`t have time. We don`t have anything else as immediately on the

table. And to the degree that there are people that want to debate that

those are also the people that blindly ignored the festering abscess of

white supremacy in this country for so long, that the Republican Party

became the sort of gangrenous limb that`s going to get us all killed.

I think that, you know, we`re not -- I`m not here to argue about the

vicissitudes of it. We can have questions about it. We could worry that

it`s too progressive, that it`s dreamy, even maybe even -- maybe even

theoretical, scholarly questions about its constitutionality. But you know,

what is certainly unconstitutional is obstructing American rights to vote.

We have got to use the tool that is on hand to fight the enemy that is

literally really at the gates and prepared to shut doors that we have no

capacity to reopen once they are closed. And I`m tired of having to explain

this. But we have this plain historical precedent. And I think that we just

have to move forward with this tool that we`ve got.

B. WILLIAMS: Bill, what you just heard is fierce urgency put another way.

And in a harsh political term, Bill, you could make a case that Republican

officeholders could make it a positive to go back to their states and

districts, and say to audiences of color where they live. Look what I did,

I defended, I protected the right of all Americans to vote. This world I`m

describing may not be the spring and summer of 2021. Bill, but you got to

be able to dream.

KRISTOL: And then we`re local and state Republicans debated honorably in

November, December 2020, Eric Swalwell referred to them. I think they now

feel beleaguered. And that`s very sad. And I very much agree with Caroline

about the urgency.

I would just say this about H.R. 1, about half the titles, or the first

half of it, not even half is actually about voting rights. I think that is

urgent and needs to happen. Whether it was wise to package that in with a

bunch of ethics reforms and a bunch of campaign finance issues, some of

which the ACLU opposes, on first amendment grounds. They`re making it

easier, frankly, Republicans, maybe some of them not acting out of good

motors, but some of them I think, decent people to say, geez, can`t we just

do the voting stuff?

So I think it`s important tactical, strategic questions. Is that clear that

the how they going to pass H.R. 1, you know, they`re not going to get 60

votes, certainly for H.R. 1 right now in the Senate. I`m not sure they can

get 50 votes to break filibuster.

So I agree with the urgency. The urgency is on the voting, though. The

urgency is not frankly, to make dark money more transparent. Suddenly, the

urgency is not in my view, a bunch of ethics rules about government

officials. I`m forced some of those things, but they can be done

separately. But I agree on the urgency of the voting fight.

One final point there. You know, Georgia and Arizona are risks. They have

Republican united governments. I was just thinking about this earlier. The

Democratic gubernatorial victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin

in 2018 are the most under appreciated facts perhaps of the last five years

flows hadn`t happened.

Are we confident Trump wouldn`t have taken away, wouldn`t have overturned

the 2020 election, wouldn`t have succeeded in doing so in those states? And

are we confident that right now you wouldn`t have major voter suppression

efforts which might succeed in those three very important states where

there are Democratic governors who can block them.

So, it`s one of those things where you, you need to use whatever tools you

have, and I myself might theoretically prefer that these things be left to

the States. But I agree with the urgency of federal action. I`m not certain

that we`ll end up with all of H.R. 1. But this is where you need to have a

serious strategy, serious politics. You need a little bit of a touch of

Lyndon Johnson type, you know, bargaining and hardheadedness to get the

bill through.

B. WILLIAMS: Here here, and Barack Obama is fond of talking about the days

of having to guess the jelly beans in the jar. We are not far from that.

It`s been an eyelash in American history. And the echoes can be heard loud

and clear right here as we have this conversation in 2021 exactly why we`ll

invite these two guests back to have further conversations.

Professor Caroline Randall Williams, a pleasure, Bill, Crystal, a pleasure.

Thank you both. Coming up. The Queen has spoken. But enough about Oprah. We

also heard from the one in England today, the Primetime shot heard across

the Atlantic continues to reverberate our report from London coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Last night was the U.K. airing of Oprah`s interview with Harry

and Meghan and today British subjects were treated to a statement from

their queen. It was rare, almost self aware. It made no mention of the new

baby on the way while bordering on empathetic. It remains the only story in

the UK. It`s a big one here as well. We get an update tonight from NBC News

correspondent Keir Simmons in London.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

KEIR SIMMONS, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Tonight a deepening

crisis addressed by the Queen herself. The whole family is saddened to

learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for

Harry and Meghan. She says in a short statement, two days after their

interview with Oprah aired, alleging an unnamed royal made racist comments.

MEGHAN MARKLE, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX: There`s a several conversation.

OPRAH WINFREY, TV HOST: There`s a with you --

MARKLE: With Harry.

WINFREY: -- about how dark your baby`s going to be?

MARKLE: Potentially and what that would mean or look like.

PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX: A conversation I`m never going to share. But

at the time the thunder was awkward. I was a bit shocked.

SIMMONS: The Queen addressed those claims saying the issues raised

particularly that are raised are concerning. While some recollections may

vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family

privately.

JOANNA JARJUE, BRITISH COMMENTATOR: This statement is definitely not in the

monarchy of the British public to say that you`re going to deal with

something privately because it suits them as a family is unacceptable.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

SIMMONS: And Brian the Queen statement ends with her repeating that Harry

and Meghan will always be much loved family members. But tonight many

questioning whether it`s enough to end this crisis. Brian.

WILLIAMS: What a time to be in that country care. Keir Simmons, thank you

for that report from London again tonight. Coming up for us. We`ll show you

what it looks like when someone decides they have finally had enough.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight is about that guy, Ohio

democratic congressman Tim Ryan. Ryan has been a guest on this broadcast.

Ryan is a 10-term member of Congress not without political ambition. He ran

unsuccessfully to replace Pelosi as House Speaker, ran for President last

time around with the same result. He is currently mulling a Senate run to

replace the retiring Rob Portman who more from a Trump a Bush Republican to

a Trumper almost overnight.

And while Josh Hawley of Stanford and Yale and Ted Cruz of Princeton and

Harvard and the Ritz Carlton have flirted with branding the GOP as the

working class blue collar party. Tim Ryan is from the blue collar belt of

Northeast Ohio. His district runs from Akron to Youngstown.

He is fond of saying he is in Congress to represent the people who shower

at the end of their work day and not at the start. And today during a

debate over labor unions and American workers, he appeared to have reached

his limit with the Republicans.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): Heaven forbid we passed something that`s going to

help the damn workers in the United States of America. Heaven forbid, we

take the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years.

We talk about pensions, you complain, we talk about the minimum wage

increase, you complain, we talk about giving them the right to organize,

you complain. But if we`re passing a tax cut here, you`re getting in line

to vote yes for it. Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and start working

with us on behalf of the American workers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And unambiguous Tim Ryan of Ohio after giving both barrels to the

Republicans yielding back the remainder of his time and with the remainder

of hours we say that is our broadcast for this Tuesday night with our

thanks for being here with us. On behalf of all my colleagues at the

networks of NBC News, good night.

