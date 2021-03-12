Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 3/11/2021

Summary:

Texas Attorney General sues communities refusing to lift mask

mandates. Merrick Garland sworn in as U.S. Attorney General. Garland

pledges to run an independent DOJ. DOJ is prosecuting hundreds of Capitol

riot cases. Trump`s former Acting Defense Secretary says Trump was

responsible for Capitol riot. Joe Biden delivers first primetime speech as

president.

Transcript:

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Well, good evening once again, day 51 of the

Biden administration, the one year anniversary of the night when the

pandemic actually felt real for millions of us. Hours ago, and his first

primetime address as president, Joe Biden charted the way forward for a

nation battered thus far by this year long fight to tame the coronavirus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I need every American to do

their part. We do this together. By July the fourth there`s a good chance

you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your

backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and

celebrate Independence Day on July 4 with your loved ones is the goal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: He also announced new measures to ensure every American who wants

a vaccine can get one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults

people 18 and over eligible to be vaccinated no later than May one. When

every adult is eligible and May, we will launch with our partners, new

tools to make it easier for you to find the vaccine and where to get the

shot. Including a new website that will help you first find the place to

get vaccinated and the one nearest you. No more searching day and night for

an appointment for you and your loved ones.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: As we mentioned tonight, speech on the second floor of the White

House comes one year to the day since the World Health Organization

declared the coronavirus outbreak, a pandemic.

Here at home you may recall the NBA suspended its season until further

notice. Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested

positive. Also, exactly one year ago the former president spoke to the

nation from the Oval Office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The vast majority of

Americans the risk is very, very low.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: In the grueling 12 months since we became the world leader and

confirmed cases, now nearing 30 million. We also lead the world in deaths

well over half a million souls have been lost thus far.

The Trump White House deliberately downplayed the virus in the midst of

political fights over how to contain it. Shutting down the country led to

an unimaginable economic toll. Millions were thrown out of work. This

afternoon one day ahead of schedule, Biden signed the nearly $2 trillion

rescue plan that Congress passed just yesterday. The White House says

Americans should start seeing their 14 $100 relief checks within these next

few days.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: People can expect to start seeing

direct deposits, hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And starting Monday, the President and Vice President start a

cross country messaging toward a preview the relief that Americans can

expect from this. The Democrats did this alone, not a single Republican

voted for it in the House or the Senate. Today their leader in the Senate

talk to his story his argument that this kind of help is just not needed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Every indicator has suggested our economy is

poised to come roaring back. None of these trends began on January 20.

President Biden and his Democratic government inherited a tide that had

already begun to turn toward decisive victory. Senate Republicans led the

bipartisan CARES Act that got our country through the last year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: A new NPR/Marist Poll shows 62 percent of Americans surveyed say

they approve of how Joe Biden is handling the pandemic. Yet even as the

president asks Americans for their help and containing the virus. The

Attorney General out in Texas, Ken Paxton, is making good on his threat to

sue the city of Austin and Travis County officials more broadly, to force

them to get rid of their local mask mandates.

Texas yesterday rolled back nearly all of their restrictions, including

statewide mask orders. Meantime, back in Washington, the U.S. finally has a

new Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was denied a Supreme Court seat

by Senate Republicans famously was sworn in by the vice president today and

he assured Justice Department employees the days of being pressured to

attack the President`s enemies and protect the President`s allies are over.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: The only way we can succeed and

retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have

become part of the

DNA of every Justice Department employee, that there not be one rule for

Democrats and another for Republicans. One rule for friends and another for

foes, one rule for the powerful and another for the powerless.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The work ahead of the new man is vast, the Justice Department is

now prosecuting hundreds of cases stemming from the Capitol riot. And

Donald Trump`s former acting Pentagon Chief is speaking out about that day.

In an interview with Vice News, Ex-Acting Defense Secretary Christopher

Miller pins the blame for that attack squarely on his former boss.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think the President was responsible for what

happened on the sixth?

CHRISTOPHER MILLER, FORMER ACTING UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: I

don`t know. But it seems cause and effect. Yeah. The question is, would

anybody has marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the

President`s speech. I think it`s pretty much definitive that wouldn`t have

happened. So, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Thursday

night, Jonathan Lemire, White House Reporter for The Associated Press, who

was in the room for tonight speech by the president, Susan Page, Veteran

Journalist, best-selling author, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief and

Eugene Davis is back with us, White House Correspondent for Politico and

co-author of each day`s edition of the POLITICO Playbook.

Good evening, and welcome to you all. Mr. Lemire, since proximity has

privileges since you were indeed in the room when it happened. And since

you get at the Associated Press, especially to write the first draft of

history, talk about his approach tonight, and his physicality, leaning

forward, changing the volume tone, tenor of his voice and delivery, did it

meet the moment in more than just the room where you witnessed it?

JONATHAN LEMIRE, WHITE HOUSE REPORTER, "ASSOCIATED PRESS": Brian, the

President`s goal tonight was to do two things, to blend a mix of

remembrance and mourning those who have been lost in this year and

acknowledge how American society has changed norms of day to day life

completely rewritten. And I will say there`s no American politician who

speaks better on the topic of grief than Joe Biden because of, sadly, his

own personal experience with that subject. But he wanted to mix that sense

of remembrance and grief, with a note of hope, delivering good news in

terms of timetables about vaccine distribution, and when American society

could perhaps return to normal, at least somewhat targeting now, the very

patriotic July 4.

It`s interesting, as you mentioned, his demeanor in there where we were at

the press pool, the print press pool just off to his right in the East

Room. He was almost hard to hear, because he was so soft spoken at times.

Wait, he was really directly trying to connect with the viewer at home. And

I do believe him that the moment. This was perhaps not quite as powerful as

a speech as the one he delivered a few weeks ago when he marked the 5,000`s

death, the American death from this coronavirus pandemic. But tonight met

the moment and he did what he needed to say he was able to both acknowledge

the loss, but wanting to sort of turn the page to off to say, so indeed,

that a better days were ahead that America would find the light again at

the end of the tunnel. And he was able to tout a legislative victory that

he says can get the country there.

WILLIAMS: Susan, new president who happens to be an old Washington hand, as

they say did not have the benefit of a cooperative transition or much of a

transition at all, 50 days in manages to pass this signature on paper,

national address already in the books. How would you sum this up in terms

of modern era presidential achievements?

SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, "USA TODAY": I think he`s -- Joe Biden

is proven to be perhaps the most surefooted new president in memory. Maybe

that shouldn`t be a surprise. He spent eight years as vice president being

able to see how things work at the White House close up. But I think you

have to say that he`s had a remarkable first 50 days, kind of a slow start

on some of his cabinet appointments and confirmations that`s moved ahead,

including with the Attorney General.

And on the issue on which his presidency will be judged, which is getting

control of this pandemic and dealing with its economic consequences. He has

taken just a giant step forward with the passage of this big legislation.

Interesting to me, though, that in his tone -- his tone tonight was

fireside chat, like it was very conversational. He did not tick through all

the details of this legislation that he signed today, although that will

follow in your days. He tried to strike a tone, begin a conversation with

Americans that reassure them that this terrible year we`ve all lived

through, is just about to come to an end.

WILLIAMS: Indeed, Susan, tomorrow night is the anniversary of the first

ever fireside chat with the banks failing all around them. FDR took to the

radio airwaves to reassure a rattled nation. So, we have that going for us.

Hey, Eugene, you saw McConnell`s straight face, as he said, literally,

things were getting better before Biden. We don`t need this kind of help

sprinkled across the land. We talk about the foot race in terms of getting

the vaccine out before the variance. I have a different question for you

about a foot race. Biden getting his story out there before the Republicans

get to spin this bill.

EUGENE DANIELS, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, "POLITICO": No, that`s 100

percent. That is such an important part of this, how Biden and Harris so

that you showed that graphic about how they`re hitting the road, the kinds

of things that they`re going to say. What was interesting about tonight is

it didn`t feel that was a part, tonight was a part of that selling right.

He was like Jonathan and Susan said, this was not about the bill, that

wasn`t about policy he was talking about loss, he was talking about moving

forward. But now they are hitting the road. They have to sell this to the

American people. And the thing that they have going for them is that not

one Republican signed on to it.

And so, Republicans have for weeks not found a great way to counteract

this. This bill, as it was going through the House, went to the Senate,

back to the House now on his desk, they have been talking more about Mr.

Potato Head. They`ve been focusing on cultural wars, talking about

immigration, talking about things that have nothing to do with that. So,

they`re not in a great place to actually get their story out there.

So, Biden has his chance he had it today. And you really couldn`t write

this in a better way, right? He promised a $1.9 trillion bill. That`s

exactly what he signed. It passes the day before the anniversary of the

pandemic. And he signs it on the day of the anniversary and then is able to

give this speech and so you couldn`t have written it better for him. And I

think, you know, I`ve been talking to people in the White House and they

know that they have a huge job to do to make sure that the American people

know what this bill means for them and what`s coming next.

WILLIAMS: Jonathan, Eugene raises a great point, not a single Republican

vote, mind you in the House or the Senate. Republicans have spent the past

week or so on Mr./Mrs. Potato Head on pregnant women in the military, the

skewering of Meghan Markle, Dr. Seuss, is this kind of thing sustaining, is

this the brand?

LEMIRE: Well, right now it`s all the Republicans have. And I`ve talked to a

number of Republican strategists and lawmakers in recent days who expressed

frustration how, first of all, how popular Joe Biden is right as poor

ratings sitting well north of 50 percent. And how popular this bill was,

even though no GOP lawmakers went for it, lots of Republican voters back

then, the White House is not shy about pointing that out, looking at

polling.

Tomorrow, the White House even though the bill was signed today by

President Biden in the Oval Office, they`re still going to have a bit of a

victory celebration tomorrow in the Rose Garden, and no Republicans will be

there because this was not a bipartisan bill, despite White House efforts.

And now the White House is going to use this bill, one that Americans want

to suggest that, hey, Republicans are out of touch all that data, they`re

not looking for you. They`re not trying to vote for checks in your pockets,

that $1400 but rather, they`ve tried to just inflame the culture wars.

Now, the one piece of optimism for Republicans is this, they feel like the

trainer heads a little more friendly for them, that the COVID relief bill

was broadly popular, but other things that by the ministration wants to do

a little less so perhaps an infrastructure jobs, climate change bill,

something on immigration, something on voting rights, that Biden agenda is

ambitious. Republicans think they`ll be able to score more points there.

But we`ll see. The Biden white house right now. They`re convinced they had

momentum, they`re going on the road next week, they`re going to sell this

and they believe they can use this victory to springboard them to more.

WILLIAMS: Susan, here`s a big picture question and I want to quote our

mutual acquaintance E.J. Dionne over at the Washington Post. "The

willingness of Democrats to speed through a program of this size reflects

the final shrugging off of Reagan era constraints the shift away from top

down supply side economics could not be more dramatic."

So Susan, if he`s right, and you get to judge that what is this the start

of them?

PAGE: You know, the end of these Reagan era constraints, the end of the

need that Bill Clinton felt the need to negotiate some third way between

Democrats and Republicans taking a much more conservative stance and many

Democrats were taking at the time. This is a very liberal bill. This has

big expansion of the safety net. It doesn`t include just COVID relief, as

Republicans were fond of pointing out. It includes this big expansion of

the child tax credit. It expands the subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

This is a huge expansion of the role of federal government. And at a time

that Americans, really definitely Democrats, but a lot of Republicans are

eager for this to happen.

You didn`t hear a lot of pushback, that the government shouldn`t have a

role and doing all these things. I think this crisis has really created a

sentiment that this is something that only the federal government can do

and that the federal government should do. We are really seeing I think a

significant shift in where the center of the American electorate is when it

comes to the role of the federal government.

WILLIAMS: OK, Eugene, so if that`s correct, and Biden has pulled out the

giant United States of America, American Express Card, this does have a big

price tag, and guess what Biden wants more. There`s also the minor matter

of rebuilding our country, I drove across town in post-apocalyptic Midtown

Manhattan today, and was kicking myself because I forgot to bring a spare

axle. Where are we going to pay for all of that?

DANIELS: Yeah, I think, you know, that is what they`re talking about now,

where they`re likely to start talking about this infrastructure bill. And

what you hear from Biden folks is that they`re not as focused on the

deficit. And what they also remind us is that, you know, as Republicans

find religion again, on the deficit, not to let that keep us, you know, to

keep that in mind, that it over the Trump years, that was not something

that Republicans, that was a huge part of what they were doing, and it

still isn`t. And so now, they`re coming back to that that big fight is

going to matter. Because, you know, they you -- this bill was basically the

easiest bill that they`re going to get done. Those a little bit of drama at

the end of the Senate with Joe Manchin, but now they`re going to need 60

votes, they can`t go through reconciliation. And so now the tug of war on

those that price tag, on infrastructure, on voting rights, on all of these

different things that Jonathan was saying, have this really ambitious

agenda.

And as they`ve kind of expanded the minds of people on what they think the

government should be doing. And that includes Republicans. You know, this

is the third check people have gotten. And we were not thinking that people

were getting -- you know, I covered Andrew Yang and the 2020 primary. And

it`s really interesting to see now that that is a part of the mainstream of

not just the Democratic Party, but the government that we have in this

country. And as people get used to certain things in this country, they

don`t want -- they want them to keep coming. And that is a mindset change

that Biden and Republicans are going to have to deal with moving forward.

WILLIAMS: We appreciate our big three on a big night, Eugene Daniels, Susan

Page, Jonathan Lemire, greatly appreciate you guys starting us off.

Coming up for us, after a year of fear and sorrow and staggering loss,

there is hope. One of our favorite doctors from the American study that was

hit hardest and first by the full force of COVID standing by to talk to us.

And later, putting Biden`s accomplishment as we talked about with Susan

just 50 days into this presidency, into political perspective, two veterans

of the politics trade from each side of the aisle standing by to join us

with some thoughts on that matter as the 11th Hour he is just getting

underway on this Thursday night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICHOLAS BRIDEAU, HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER REGISTERED NURSE: I feel like

we put a lot more bodies in body bags this past year that I`ve probably

ever have in my career. And you didn`t think you`d ever get used to

something like that. But after a while you show up and you realize like,

oh, that`s routine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That gentleman is an R.N. in Seattle. That devastating account is

from one of the many heroic healthcare workers who battled this virus

tirelessly in Seattle, the nation`s first hotspot. One year later, that

city now has the lowest death rate of the 20 largest metropolitan areas in

the country.

The New York Times puts it this way, if the rest of the U.S. had kept pace

with Seattle, the nation could have avoided more than 300,000 Coronavirus

deaths.

We are happy to have back with us again tonight Dr. Vin Gupta, Critical

Care Pulmonologist in Seattle who specializes in these types of illnesses.

He`s also on the faculty at the University of Washington Institute for

Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Doctor, it`s great to have you we should say at the outset that especially

those of us who follow Barry McCaffrey on social media. Seattle has its

problems, though not for tonight`s conversation, let`s talk medicine and

their reaction. What did they as a city? What did you as a medical

community do right?

DR. VIN GUPTA, MSNBC MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Good evening, Brian. Well, you

know, there`s a lot of credit that I need to pass on to our leaders. But

there was number one, clear crisis communication, putting public health

experts, our leaders in public health statewide at the local level, at the

forefront credit to Governor Inslee, and to Mayor Durkan for having the

humility to listen to the public health experts and to listen to them to

actually enact public policy, public health policy that was evidence base

and then a whole of society approach.

This is not just the public sector. This is the private sector. This is

companies like Microsoft, Amazon, others saying yes, we need to act in

unison to make sure that our employees are working from home immediately.

It`s early action whole of society, clear communication, evidence based

approach, having the right communicators upfront that`s why Seattle flatten

the curve and did so well.

WILLIAMS: We heard from our former presidents today in the form of a public

service announcement all but the former president who got his vaccination

in private was no cameras present will listen to them discuss on the other

side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT: We`ve less enough people and we`ve suffered

enough damage.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In order to get rid of this pandemic, it`s important for

our fellow citizens to get vaccinated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to

end as soon as possible.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, we urge you to get vaccinated when it`s available to

you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Doctor, for me, that`s what we need to hear from our former

presidents. Again, the outlier is the immediate past president, do you

share their optimism and that part of the Biden speech tonight? Do you

share this view that if we do everything right, we can act a little more

independent of the virus as we celebrate Independence Day?

GUPTA: Well, Brian, to your first question, the answer is I do absolutely

think that public trust matters, and leadership matters, communication

matters. And so, I like you, I love the -- that add from the former

presidents, the message that they`re sending.

I think your team has actually on hand a chart that I was hoping that we

could show here of what we expect to happen. This is from the Institute for

Health Metrics and Evaluation. And I want to draw your viewers` attention

to that pink line at the very top. That`s what happens if we listen and if

our country follows the path of say, Governor -- what Governor Abbott is

doing in Texas, but if we do that countrywide, that`s the pandemic still

raging through the end of June into July.

The other green lines are if we do what President Biden has messaged on

tonight, that is continue to buckle down for the next few months, while we

await vaccination so we can get done with this and resume normal life. I`m

optimistic we will do that. But let caution to the wind here. There`s a

potential that we if we can we follow the wrong track, that we may not be

out of this. So again, messaging matters, leadership matters. I`m

cautiously optimistic, Brian.

WILLIAMS: Well, I`ve never hoped so much that a graphic is wrong. But as

you point out, that is the worst-case line that we need to avoid.

Hey, our mutual friend and my longtime colleague, Katy Tur, seven months

pregnant, got the vaccine today. She shared video of it on social media,

shared word that she have received the vaccine on social media. Obviously,

this is a judgment that she and her husband arrived at. What is the latest,

best advice to pregnant women in this country?

GUPTA: Well, I`ll say to all my colleagues in obstetrics and gynecology

since I`m a pulmonologist and first of all, congratulations to Katy on

that, wise decision by Katy per our colleagues in obstetrics and

gynecology. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say

absolutely, if you`re pregnant, if you`re lactating, go ahead and get that

vaccine because we`d rather have you get the vaccine then deal with the

risks of being unvaccinated, potentially getting exposed to this virus

while pregnant. We`re worried about that combination. So, get the vaccine.

Katy, job well done. That was the right thing to do, and our leading

experts in that field and obstetricians, obstetrics and gynecology say that

exact same thing.

WILLIAMS: OK, we`re happy for her and her team at home, Teddy and Tony, Dr.

Vin Gupta, we can`t thank you enough for guiding us through the perils of

this last year We`ve both witnessed, can`t thank you enough for the work

you`ve done for all your patients. We will be forever grateful. Thank you

for coming on again tonight and taking our questions. Dr. Vin Gupta from

Seattle tonight.

Coming up for us, tonight`s message from the President help is on the way.

And now Biden is on his way to tell Americans, give them a preview of

what`s coming. And now by the way comes the hard part.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The coming weeks and months,

I`ll be traveling along with the First Lady, the Vice President the second

gentlemen, members of my Cabinet to speak directly to you to tell you the

truth about how the American rescue plan meets the moment and if it fails

in any paid I will acknowledge that it failed, but it will not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: On Tuesday for starters, the president travels to Pennsylvania to

talk about the relief that is on the way. Politico puts it this way, Biden

now begins a political tightrope walk that bedeviled his two immediate

democratic predecessors selling recovery in a time when not everyone

experiences its full force.

James Carville told Politico the following. There`s a question about, when

do you tout your accomplishments because if you say the country is coming

back and people don`t feel it, they get mad at you.

Back with us tonight the aforementioned James Carville, veteran democratic

strategist who rose to national fame with the Clinton presidential effort,

his co-host of the politics War Room podcast and Mike Murphy, veteran

Republican strategist, co-director of the Center for the Political Future

at the University of Southern California, also co-host of the Hacks on Tap

podcast.

So, Mr. Carville, it is true, looked at one way this is Rooseveltian looked

at another way it`s Johnsonian. On one hand, it is a huge achievement. On

the other we have this ongoing pandemic. How does Joe Biden handle it on

the road?

JAMES CARVILLE, VETERAN DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I mean, first of all,

what they did was the biggest thing of this country since 1932. I mean,

it`s just -- I mean, they placed a big bet. And if it works fine. And the

problem is that libertarian and political argument, if you say things are

getting better, and people don`t think they are they actually get mad at

you. And it`s just it`s a very delicate Kabuki after go through to take

credit for what you`re doing. At the same time acknowledge, you know, that

they say there`s so much more to do.

But I thought his remarks tonight what would what tempered (ph) and

effective, but there`s a lot of football after play here. I promise you. We

were very early in this. There`s a lot more that`s going to get done.

WILLIAMS: Do you agree with this theory that he`s got to get out and tell

the story or the prequel will be told for him by the republicans if he

doesn`t?

CARVILLE: Well, I think he`s got to get out. I mean, the idea in this

country that you have to just go around the country and barnstorm, I mean I

think he`s getting his message out tonight, you know, from the Oval Office.

I think his temperament is spot on.

But man, listen, this is a big deal. I mean what making a big bet here and

this largest expansion that we`ve had since the Great Depression and

Republicans they seem just like a duck just got a kid on the head, it

confused, Fox don`t know what to say. The Senate Republicans just mumbling

and groaning and it really kind of odd that they had a pretty good

election.

This was this was not a huge election for the Democrats. And they just

brined with it right now. And, you know, the Republicans have vowed damned

Dr. Seuss lamb somewhere and they don`t have their foot again, I`m sure

that they`ll get it but right now, this has been all Democrats all the

time.

WILLIAMS: Well, when in doubt, I suppose they could go after women in the

military. Oh, wait, they already thought of that. Hey, Mike, I want to play

for you a bit of Nancy Pelosi talking about this one sided all Democratic,

zero Republican vote we`ll discuss on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: It`s remarkable legislation.

Unfortunately, Republicans, as I say, you know, don`t know when take the

dough. You see already some of them claiming, oh, this is a good thing, or

that`s a good thing, but they couldn`t give it a vote anyway enough of

them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Vote no. And take the dough. Mike, we already gave Roger Wicker,

the HSTPA (ph) award last night for tweeting in defense of the support for

the restaurant industry right after he voted no. Rick Scott, Senator from

Florida tonight is saying those localities that consented back should just

refuse the money just approved for them.

So they`re trying to stay on brand. Do you think will detect any no voters

regret as this money gets sprinkled around the country?

MIKE MURPHY, VETERAN REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: You know, I`m not sure. Let me

just say quickly, I give the president Heim marks for the speech tonight. I

thought he was very presidential, which is the thing Donald Trump can never

pull off and very reassuring. And I think they had to kind of frame things

up. But James is right. It`s a big risk because they own it now. But I

thought it was smart to kind of point the bow on the water.

Now as far as the Republicans, they`ve kind of turned internal, the great

civil war of green eggs and ham, but they`re going to come around. I don`t

think you`ll see a lot of people flipping to your question.

You know, the Dems have run their favorite play here, which is taken

something where people agree, something big needs to be done. I think all

Americans agree because the COVID crisis is tremendous. It needs resources,

but then they opened up the checkbook. So, they`re going to now own $2

trillion of spending and, you know, that gets lost a lot, but this will be

litigated later against how much it worked and how much was overkill.

Even Democrats like Larry Summers and, and Steve Rattner, one of their top

economic thinkers said, you know, this could be a little too big. I mean,

we`ve spent over 4 trillion, which in adjusted dollars is the same as the

cost of the U.S. government of World War II. So, it is a big move.

And I think right now, there`s not a lot of room for the Republicans to do

anything but sit and watch and be worried about the size and scope of it.

Was that overkill? Will we have inflation next year which good if it

happens, economist argue could have a big political benefit for them in

some of those suburban house needs. They need -- the Republicans need they

take back control the House.

So the politics isn`t going to happen for right now. I mean, excuse me for

a while. Right now people on the Democratic side are leading the parade and

I think the Republicans are kind of distracted and don`t really know what

to do about it other than hope there may be there`s evidence of waste and

overkill here that pays off and economic problems next year. That`s about

all they`ve got.

WILLIAMS: Both of these gentlemen have agreed to stand up parade rest while

we sneak in a commercial break. Coming up for us Republicans are busy

rebranding themselves as the voter suppression party. Tough job but

somebody`s got to do it. That`s what we`ll talk about when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Washington Post is out with a stunning new analysis on what

hundreds of proposed voting restrictions nationwide could mean for

Americans. They report it this way multiple scholars and historians said

the proposed restrictions would amount to the most dramatic curtailment of

ballot access since the late 19th century when southern states effectively

reverse the 15th Amendment`s prohibition on denying the vote based on race

by enacting poll taxes, literacy tests and other restrictions that

disenfranchise virtually all black men.

The Brennan Center says there are over 250 bills under consideration in 43

of our states that would make it harder for our fellow citizens to vote.

Still with us, James Carville and Mike Murphy. And Mike, I`m going to quote

Yahoo News for the other side of this argument. Some Republicans believe

making it harder to vote will actually backfire at a time when the GOP base

is becoming more diverse and dependent on working class voters.

So, Mike, number one, what they just said. And number two, the Republicans

are leaning into voter suppression. And when they get there, they`re given

it a big hug and we can all see and hear it in all but seven of our states.

MURPHY: Well, yes, so this is a complicated one. I agree if Yahoo News,

it`s an incredibly stupid act. There`s Georgia bill they passed down there.

And the lower House is an insult to democracy. But there`s a bill in

California that some cement heads have introduced in the assembly, it`s

going nowhere.

So, introducing legislation to changing laws is a long journey. And this is

one of these things where I fear a bad thing going to happen in twos.

You`ve got chucklehead Trumpy Republicans putting out really stupid

legislation again, most of it doomed, but it`s designed because they can`t

win under the demographics.

They fear to curb and make it harder put up more headwinds for people being

able to vote that`s horrible, to be opposed, but the Democrats have reacted

with a very big, very aggressive bill to federalize elections.

And I worry if we pass something like that, which is a big progressive

overreach on a purely partisan basis, because that only divide us more I`d

rather see a smaller bill that protects people`s right to ease the absentee

balloting make voter registration easy, maybe not automatic all the time,

but easier and take a look at registering and form there`s some good stuff

in that bill.

But if it`s too big and too partisan one I don`t think it can pass the

Senate. And two, I don`t think that makes it better. So, this is going to

be --

WILLIAMS: And James --

MURPHY: -- raised two extremes I worry about.

WILLIAMS: Sorry, Mike. James as a southern Democrat, I really want to get

you on the record because Mike brings up a whole bunch of things and

ancillarily he brings up the filibuster, but also H.R 1, which a lot of

people fear will make good the enemy of the victim of grades, and also

what`s going on in your neighboring states?

CARVILLE: Well, first of all, the Republicans can`t stop confessing now

like the criminal if they just keep talking to symptoms. I got Arizona

said, well, we can`t win (INAUDIBLE). Trump said essentially the same

thing.

And remember, given felons, convicted felons right to vote passed in

Florida over 60 percent in 2018. So dance a fundamental sense of fairness

in this country that goes beyond the Democratic Party. That`s pretty clear.

In terms of House Bill 1, the Constitution gives the Congress of a

considerable amount of power and dictating how federal elections are won.

So, you know, it is aspirational, but it might be necessary. You chopped

people from voting. And the consequences of that are going to be pretty

severe in a state like Georgia as a southern Democrat, and I`ve said this

before, down here, black folks have the right to vote means a lot to them.

It`s something that we take for granted. You know, down here, people don`t

and there`s going to be real anger if they start Kirpan voting rights.

So if I think it`s a much better voting issue for Democrats than most

people do, because there is a bit -- if a convicted felon six to seven

people far think convicted felon and vote they certainly think the waitress

at the Waffle House can vote.

And I think --

WILLIAMS: And James, what`s going to happen in Georgia if you do away with

-- what`s going to happen to Georgia if you do away with souls to the

polls, if you if you start demanding ID, if you make illegal the giving out

of free snacks and water to folks in line to vote on a hot day.

CARVILLE: I mean, yes, you got to tell people because most people what you

just said, most people (inaudible) that they say you can`t water in a

voting line. In Georgia when still hot, you know, whatever shows to the

polls. The Republican Party as the party of religion, you so you saying

that people go to church on Sunday, and they have service and they take

them in a wrench in the poll? What`s more American than going to church and

voting? You`re doing both at the same time? How can you be any more

American than that?

And yet they`re trying to restrict that. I don`t understand. They want

people to go to church and want people to have religion. And I think we

just got to be better now message in and point out how ludicrous is this.

And appeal to people`s basic sense of fairness.

Now, not every Republican is like that, but that a lot of moderates say,

look, we`ve got to let people vote, let us vote and let`s tee this thing up

and see who wins at the end of the day. And I think this is a much, much

better political issue than most people do.

WILLIAMS: At least they`re upfront about it. They got that going for. One

of our favorite duo`s Gentlemen, thank you both. Thanks for coming on and

taking our questions. We always appreciate it.

Coming up for us. The toll this year has taken on those entrusted to keep

us well and care for us all.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: That was the sound in New York City. Remember that in the early

days of the pandemic grateful Americans in the nation`s population centers

would lean out their windows to cheer on the weary health care workers,

first responders. One year in it`s quieter out there. No cheering anymore

really though. We all celebrate the fact that hospitalizations are down.

Well, tonight NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez reminds us what this

has done to those in the medical profession.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

GABE GUTIERREZ, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The front lines were

grueling.

JOEY TRAYWICK, ST. VINCENT HEALTHCARE REGISTERED NURSE: I`m broken. I`m

broken. And my colleagues are broken.

DR. LAURA IAVIOLI, EMERGENCY MEDICINE EXPERT: Nobody is going to be the

same after this.

GUTIERREZ: At Elmhurst Hospital in New York, Dr. Laura Iavioli and her

colleagues received 400 COVID patients a day nearly a year ago.

IAVIOLI: We looked around and said we can`t fit another patient in this

emergency department. There were ambulances lined up down the street.

GUTIERREZ: What happened here in Queens, a diverse community

disproportionately ravaged by the virus would be a sign of things to come

across the country. PPE and staffing shortages stretched healthcare workers

to their limits.

DR. ERIC WEI, NYC HEALTH AND HOSPITALS SR. VP. AND CHIEF QUALITY OFFICER:

The cracks in the foundation of the US healthcare system turn into valleys

the size of the Grand Canyon.

GUTIERREZ: Now people flocking to many of the ones overwhelm hospitals for

vaccines.

Also emerging the monumental task of helping healthcare workers deal with

their trauma. The new COVID relief bill sets aside $40 million for their

mental health.

At Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, which we first visited in

November.

DR. CLARA ZAMORANO, ABBOTT NORTHWESTERN HOSPITAL: I think it`s only going

to get worse.

GUTIERREZ: The scars linger for Dr. Clara Zamorano.

ZAMORANO: Now, every time I come into work, my son cries for as I`m

leaving, it`s multiple hugs, more hugs. Just this anxiety about me coming

to work. They think I`m going to get sick.

GUTIERREZ: Dr. Chris Kapsner (ph) works in the ER. COVID took both of his

parents in December, three days apart.

(on camera): How has this year changed you?

DR. CHRIS KAPSNER (ph), ER DOCTOR: It`s been tough on multiple levels, but

there`s resilience.

We`ll go from there, OK?

GUTIERREZ: He should know. Gabe Gutierrez, NBC News, Minneapolis.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

WILLIAMS: And coming up for us the power of the American presidency when

the American people are uneasy and hanging on every word.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight is about the president who

tonight spoke directly to the American people, not to his base as his

predecessor used to, but to the American people because we are all in this

together. And as we`ve learned this virus doesn`t care who your candidate

was or what color hat you wear.

He spoke tonight about the surge of vaccines on the way. He spoke of a

brighter day coming. He talked to us as a people trying to live our lives

in America doing the best we can in a pandemic. And he referred to specific

dates.

Now, that`s always risky when you`re in a leadership role, though less so

when you`ve done the work. He mentioned May 1 the date after which all

American adults will be entitled to a vaccine. Talked about July 4th when

he hopes will be able to celebrate our independence in the company of

others.

It reminded us of an afternoon in March of last year. Back then, our

president was a virus denier. Sure enough our country was well on our way

to number one in the world in all the worst ways. Number one in coronavirus

cases, number one in deaths among all the countries of the world.

In March of last year, the president threw out a date when he thought

things could be back to normal. He didn`t consult any of his experts least

of home any of the members of the Mike Pence Coronavirus Task Force.

Instead, he tossed it out during an interview on Fox News without any

concern for the consequences, because it was about him after all.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think Easter Sunday and you`ll have packed churches all over a

country. I think it would be a beautiful time. And it`s just about the

timeline that I think is right. It gives us more chance to work on what

we`re doing. And I`m not sure that`s going to be the day, but I would love

to aim it right at Easter Sunday. So, we`re open for church service and

services generally, on Easter Sunday. That would be a beautiful thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That was for his base, for his brand most Americans knew better.

He said that on March 24 back when the death toll was 753. We were in the

grips have a full-on health crisis, which as of tonight, minutes ago has

killed over 533,000 Americans.

That is our broadcast for this Thursday night. Thanks for being here with

us. On behalf of all my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.

