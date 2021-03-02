Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 3/1/2021

Summary:

CDC is worried about states removing COVID restrictions. President

Joe Biden pitches $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill to Senate Democrats. Biden

works to get Dem senators behind his COVID bill. Homeland Security

Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, accused the Trump administration of gutting

the U.S. immigration system, complicating his job as he tries to meet

demands from Democrats to roll back his predecessors` policies. Trump

unleashes attacks and vows return at CPAC. Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing

allegations of sexual harassment. New Jersey plumbers drive to Texas to

help restore water.

Transcript:

JESSE MCKINLEY, NEW YORK TIMES ALBANY BUREAU CHIEF: There`s a lot of

unanswered questions, a lot of people are wondering what happened here. And

I think there`s going to be pressure for a speedy resolution.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Jesse McKinley, thank you very much for

joining us from Albany tonight, I really appreciate it.

MCKINLEY: Anytime.

O`DONNELL: That is tonight`s LAST WORD. "THE 11TH HOUR" with Brian Williams

starts now.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: And good evening once again, day 41 of the

Biden administration. Tonight there are as you`ve no doubt heard troubling

allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. New York Times out with

a report of a woman accusing him of making an unwanted advance at a

wedding. This comes after two former aides accused Governor Cuomo of sexual

harassment in the workplace. We`ll have much more on the story ahead.

Also tonight, a third COVID vaccine is about to be available to millions of

Americans. Johnson & Johnson single dose one and done shot is making its

way to communities across the country just days after the FDA signed off on

its use.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFFREY ZIENTS, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: Starting

yesterday, we began executing on our plans by distributing 3.9 million

doses of Johnson & Johnson to states tribes and territories, and also to

pharmacies and community health centers. Johnson & Johnson doses will be

delivered as early as tomorrow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: About seven and a half percent of Americans have been fully

vaccinated by now, that includes, we`ve just learned former President Trump

and his wife Melania. A Trump advisor today acknowledged for the first time

they were inoculated at the White House back in January. That was just

months after they both came down with the coronavirus. Unlike the new

president and vice president that Trumps though kept it private, which of

course erases the public health benefit of seeing our leaders get the

vaccine. And that goes especially among members of Trumps often vaccine

skeptical political base. Even with the good news about the new rollout of

vaccines today, the CDC director warns the country is at a precarious point

still in this pandemic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: I remain deeply concerned about a

potential shift and the trajectory of the pandemic. The latest CDC data

continues to suggest that recent declines in cases have leveled off at a

very high number. I am really worried about reports that more states are

rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to

protect people from COVID-19.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: President Biden`s COVID relief bill is now with the Senate after

the House passed it early Saturday morning. Biden plans to spend much of

this week lobbying his fellow Democrats to support the bill. He`ll need all

50 of them since as unlikely to get any help from Republicans. Today, he

held a virtual meeting with a group of Democratic senators talking about

the bill. President has also had a virtual meeting with Mexico`s leader

part of his effort to turn away from Trump`s immigration policies while

trying to avoid any kind of new crisis at the border. Biden`s new Homeland

Security Secretary described what he says is the damage done to our

nation`s immigration process by his predecessors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: The prior administration

dismantled our nation`s immigration system in its entirety, quite frankly,

the entire system was gutted. It takes time to build out of the depths of

cruelty that the administration before us established. We have begun to

develop and rebuild of the program to reunify individuals with their

families here in the United States, as was once the case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Secretary Mayorkas added that the administration is considering

allowing those families separated at the border under Trump to stay in our

country permanently. Biden now also has a new Education Secretary. The

Senate has confirmed Miguel Cardona today, and Merrick Garland is one step

closer to becoming the next Attorney General. Senate Judiciary Committee

voted to send his nomination on to the full Senate.

At his confirmation hearing, Garland promised to make the prosecution of

the Capitol rioters his top priority. Today new court filings revealed the

feds alleged the Proud Boys militia group dressed, "incognito" and spread

out to many different locations from which they could force entry into the

Capitol.

Importantly, tomorrow, FBI Director Chris Wray will appear before the

Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the intelligence

concerning the insurrection.

Meanwhile, former President Trump and his surrogates continued this weekend

to spread the big lie that set the stage for the attack on the Capitol. He

made his first public appearance at the CPAC convention Sunday, where he

attacked those who voted against him during his second impeachment and left

no doubt about his role in the party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: We`re not starting new parties. We

have the Republican Party. It`s going to unite and be stronger than ever

before. I am not starting a new party.

The Democrats don`t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse,

Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey. And

in the House, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse,

Anthony Gonzalez, that`s another beauty. Fred Upton, Jamie Herrera Butler,

Peter Meyer, John Katko, David Valadeo, and of course the warmonger, a

person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney, how about that?

Hopefully, they`ll get rid of her with the next election. With your help,

we will take back the House. We will win the Senate, and then a Republican

president will make a triumphant return to the White House. Who, who, who

will that be? I wonder?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Obviously a president going after a laundry list of members of

his own party is rather unprecedented. But what else is new, Trump may soon

be facing even more problems. On the legal front, the New York Times

reporting prosecutors in the Manhattan DA`s office, who are looking into

his finances and his family business, are intensifying their focus on the

Trump Company`s longtime Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this back to work Monday

night, Ashley Parker, Pulitzer Prize winning White House Bureau Chief for

The Washington Post, A.B. Stoddard, Veteran Washington Journalist,

Associate Editor and Columnist at Real Clear Politics, and Dr. Nahid

Bhadelia, back with us as well, Infectious Disease Physician, Medical

Director of the Special Pathogens Unit, Boston University School of

Medicine.

Good evening, and welcome to you both. Ashley, I`d like to start with you.

And it`s a bit of a process and strategy question, though. You`ll know the

answer. How is the White House to get Democrats to stay in line and then

the tough part looking for any possible crossover voters? If they lose a

Democrat, they need a commensurate Republican for this relief bill?

ASHLEY PARKER, THE WASHINGTON POST, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: That`s

exactly right. And as of now their focus is on keeping the Democrats in

line as tough as a task is that is going to be. It is easier as of now at

least then trying to get one Republican for a dropped Democrat. And so

that`s why you`re seeing this week, President Biden today he had a phone

call with about eight moderate Democratic senators who he is going to need

their votes for that bill. To be clear, he needs every democratic vote, but

they were talking about sort of specific ways they could maybe target the

money in the relief feel better, but not really change any part of the core

of it. Tomorrow, he`s going to be talking to Senate Democrats and

Wednesday, he will be talking to House Democrats because of course, once

the bill moves through the Senate, it will get kicked back to the House.

And that`s really the challenge that he has to keep the moderates on board,

while also not making so many concessions that it angers the very vocal

progressive wing of the party who believes that they helped get him elected

and they believe they deserve certain concessions from him.

WILLIAMS: A.B., I have something for you. We`ll all listen to Lindsey

Graham from Fox News tonight and discuss on the other side.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: It`s not necessary for everybody

to like each other. I actually like President Trump. He`s been very nice to

me. He`s allowed me to be in his world. He allows me to give my two cents

worth about different issues when he was president. This is his party. If

you don`t get that you missed a lot at CPAC. Donald Trump has the

nomination right now and nobody can take it away from him if he wants to

run.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: He`s allowed me to be in his world. First off, the Little Mermaid

called wants her lyric back. But secondly, I want to show you a graphic,

A.B., this is the straw poll from CPAC, 55% of attendees respondents would

vote for Trump in 2024 primary, interesting number as is this, 68% of them

want Trump to run for president again, 95% want the Republican parties do

advance his policies and agenda. This was as, you know, all too well, a

gathering of the true believers this weekend. If we`ve agreed that trumpism

is the Republican Party, are you convinced, A.B., that Trump is going to

remain there guy?

A.B. STODDARD, REAL CLEAR POLITICS ASSOCIATE EDITOR & COLUMNIST: Well, I, a

lot of people like congressman Kinzinger are hoping that he will fade in

favor with each passing month. And I just don`t see that, I think that you

look at the way the state and local parties are constructed these days,

that whole apparatus was filled with Trump people starting in 2016 -- 2017,

after he won. They are completely Trumpian operations. If they Adam

Kinzinger, member of the Republican Party wanted to come through that

system, and become a state senator or a congressman, or even a Senate

candidate for federal office and sought the support of those parties, they

would be turned away if they were reality, Republicans, if they did not

support the big lie, if they did not pledge their support for President

Trump in 2024, if they took the January 6 insurrection, as what it was a

consequential deadly attack on the government.

And so this is the stranglehold he has on the party, those numbers I`m sure

we`re not what he wanted. I`m sure he wanted more, as he is insatiable, but

he`s made it clear, get rid of them all, that he has a list, he`s going to

check it twice. And he`s going to use all these party apparatus to I think,

get rid of Liz Cheney, in Wyoming and other people in primaries as well.

And so while he might be a criminal defendant soon and things might get

bleak down the road for him right now, as Lindsey Graham says, it`s time to

get on board and stay on board.

WILLIAMS: And A.B., just a quick follow up, you and I have been around a

while how bracing is it to hear a president rattle off a list of elected

members of his own party for scorn?

STODDARD: It`s just -- we`re suppose -- what is the expression we continue

to use? We`re shocked but not surprised. It`s really sick. I mean, the idea

of naming all those people who already faced death threats, we know this,

from impeachment, and then say at the end, get rid of them all. As if we`re

living in a third world dictatorship. It`s remarkable. But he needs that

control. He needs dominance. And he`s -- he, you know, he`s not going to

get a lot of opportunities, like the death of Rush Limbaugh and accident

from Tiger Woods, and a CPAC speech to air all these grievances, but he`s

going to take every opportunity and friendly every opportunity that he can.

WILLIAMS: Doctor, over to you, why is our CDC Director arguing, this is not

the time to let up the loosening of standards in so many states not

withstanding?

DR. NAHID BHADELIA, INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHYSICIAN: I`m glad you started

with that, Brian, because you know, the news of the new vaccine is great.

Now one more tool in our arsenal, 20 million more people that could be

fully vaccinated by the end of March. But we`ve plateaued in our cases for

the last 10 days and the deaths, is sort of plateauing. And that was just

thinking on her words today, because where we`re at, you know, about 2000

deaths and about 70,000 cases a little less a day and not know is our peak

during the summer. And that`s, on that setting is where a lot of states are

considering opening up exponentially all that indoor capacity. And one just

wonders, why are we making it harder for ourselves, as you said, only 7.5%

of us are fully vaccinated about 15% have gotten one dose. So far, we`re

far from hitting a point we`re out of the woods, particularly with this

variance. And I think it`s partly connected to what, Ashley started with

this relief bill. You know, if we could get that out there, maybe we could

give our businesses a little bit of relief. So we can hang in there and get

to the other side and really maximize the benefit that we have from these

miracles, which are these vaccines that we`ve discovered and have found to

be so effective.

WILLIAMS: Ashley Parker back to you and back to politics and back to the

White House. In Aaron Sorkin`s fictional White House we heard argued, we

fight the fights that need fighting. Is there any appetite to go deep on

minimum wage? There`s no law that says Joe Biden must take the word of the

Senate parliamentarian, it`s been cast aside before in modern Senate

history. This is a big fight. No one believes human life is sustainable at

750 an hour in The United States of 2021.

PARKER: In the parliamentarian, in fact has been fired before when a party

didn`t get the ruling they wanted. So the answer is yes and no, the Biden

administration has made clear that it is going to respect the process,

respect the parliamentarians ruling, in part because overriding the

parliamentarian isn`t as simple as declaring I override her, they would

actually again, need the votes for that. And they likely do not have them

because of their very fragile majority in the Senate. And in some ways,

this ruling that helps the president in the White House push through this

COVID relief bill, because there were some moderate democratic senators,

most notably, Senator Manchin, who had expressed real concern with that $15

minimum wage.

That said, it is not going anywhere. As you pointed out, there is real

pressure from the progressive wing of the party, to bring up that minimum

wage. There`s real pressure, even just in society, you are seeing companies

on their own making the same calculation you made that people cannot live

on a minimum wage as it is now and that if they want to attract the best

employees, they need to raise it themselves. What was striking today was

Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary was asked this very question

basically, in the briefing, what happens now. There was sort of a plan B to

penalize companies that did not bring up their minimum wage that has now

sort of been put on hold. And she basically said, the minimum wage question

is not going away, we are absolutely going to fight for it. But how and

when and what the plan is, we don`t really know quite yet. And that`s where

things stand.

WILLIAMS: A.B., as unfair it is, as it is to pull one sentence out of an

Op-Ed in the Washington Post. We found one from Michael Gerson, the noted

speechwriter for Bush `43 that we thought needed highlighting, "The party

has been swiftly repositioned as an instrument of white grievance." And

A.B., you and I have had this discussion before math and demographics don`t

favor that approach. However, the reality might be with the base?

STODDARD: Right. The question after January 6, and the loss of the two

seats in the Georgia runoff and the loss of the majority of Republicans was

an impending impeachment trial was, you know, is this our moment where we

walk away and say, we need to have a big coalition again, we need to win

the popular vote in presidential elections. We need to win back former

Republicans, we need to win back independence, we need to win national

elections. And this guy lost us everything that there was only a few days

and weeks before they decided that the base was so fervently behind the

president, they would cling to that passionate minority, because they

couldn`t get their primary elections and stay in their seats without them.

And then they`re going to muddle through. You lose even 18, 20% of the

Republicans who may be voted, held their nose and voted for Trump or voted

for Biden, but we`re going to continue to support Senate and House

Republicans after the January 6 insurrection, and you really get into a

worse math situation than they were in on November 3. But they have decided

that their ticket, they`re not even in the stadium until they please these

people who believe Trump won the election, believe that the FBI and the DHS

and all of the judges who decided that there was not fraud found,

legitimate fraud found in those court cases 60 of them, they`re all liars.

And they`re going to proceed with those voters and try to keep those voters

happy, and hope that they can drive out enough of them. And that`s just an

incredible gamble in 2020 when Donald Trump is not on the ballot. And in

those elections when he`s not they always tend to lose.

WILLIAMS: Doctor, final question to you and you get the last word, we

celebrate the advances in vaccines, the J&J vaccine may get us into places

from the South Bronx to South Central and rural parts of South Carolina

along the way, but because the emphasis has been on vaccines, we`ve turned

our backs of bits we in the media on testing, there`s been a decline in the

real number of people being tested. You want to put in a good word for

thorough testing?

BHADELIA: I do. So we`ve gone from an all time high of 14 million tests a

week to about 10 million and the reasons are you know, as you just pointed

out in the headline complicated they seem to be combination of the fact

that you know, people aren`t traveling as much. So maybe they`re testing

but also that people are not potentially getting exposed as a case numbers

are going down. But the worrisome thing is potentially that we`ve shifted

our focus to vaccinations and we want to make sure that we keep investing

in that testing. So keeping those, that immense amount of transmission down

is how we keep the variants in check. We don`t give the virus the ability

to evolve because they won`t replicate. But the last bit is the fatigue,

you know, which is what I worry about are people getting just pandemic

fatigue and not getting tested and staying on top of potentially symptoms

or exposures. And that`s where I want to really put in the good word.

Please do get tested, continue to get tested, so we can keep an eye on the

ground of where this disease is moving.

WILLIAMS: Our big three, this first night of a new week, Ashley Parker,

A.B. Stoddard, Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, great thanks for being with us.

Coming up, the latest allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,

tonight a third woman as we said has stepped forward this time, accusing

him of an unwanted advance. One of the reporters following all the

developments will join us.

And later, 1000s of Texas residents still without drinking water. Will talk

to a New Jersey plumber who saw enough, he packed up his family and

business and drove out across the country to help out, as THE 11TH HOUR is

just getting underway on this Monday night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: As we reported the top of the hour, New York Governor Andrew

Cuomo facing another accusation of sexual harassment. Tonight the New York

Times reporting 33 year old Anna Ruch is accusing Cuomo of an unwanted

advance. This was at a wedding back in 2019. Times reports Cuomo put his

hand on Ms. Ruch`s bear lower back when she removed his hand with her own,

Ms. Ruch recall the governor remarked that she seemed aggressive and placed

his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her loudly enough for a

friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty,

she said and pulled away as the governor drew closer. Ruch told the time

she felt uncomfortable and embarrassed by the encounter and a friend

captured the exchange in a series of photographs taken on Ruch cell phone.

Time goes -- Times goes on to report a spokesperson for Cuomo did not

directly address Ruch`s accounts, but referred to a statement Cuomo

released Sunday after a second former aide accused him of sexual

harassment. In that statement, he denied he ever inappropriately touched

her proposition to anyone. The statement also read in part, "I acknowledged

some of the things I have said have both been misinterpreted as an unwanted

flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way. I am truly sorry about

that."

NBC News has confirmed the second accuser told her story to the New York

Times reached out to the other two, Governor Cuomo has agreed to refer the

matter to the New York Attorney General`s Office for an independent review,

it`s believe she will hire a private law firm for that.

For more we welcome to the broadcast, Joseph Spector, he`s Politics Editor,

also covering government accountability in the Atlantic region for USA

Today. Thank you for coming on. And the beginning question is very simple,

can he survive this?

JOSEPH SPECTOR, USA TODAY POLITICS EDITOR: That`s right, Brian, that`s the

question everyone`s asking tonight. You know, you have three women now have

come forward to the first two are former aides of Governor Cuomo. This one

was not but, you know, it all goes back to sort of this escalating concern

of accusations against Governor Cuomo with personal conduct, whether it`s

his words or his actions, making young women feel uncomfortable when they

around -- when they are around him. And it just, you know, today is the one

year anniversary of the first COVID case in New York, which, as you

remember, ended up being about 800 deaths a day on mid April, and Governor

Cuomo became popular, well known, it became national news to tune into his

briefings, and today, no briefing on the one year anniversary of the first

COVID case. So it just goes to show you the turmoil and tumble that`s

within his administration.

WILLIAMS: For viewers watching around the country who may not have followed

this as with as much granularity, as guys like me and you, the subject in

New York, for a lot of people remains upwards of 11,000 dead seniors in New

York State nursing homes. Let`s go further granular about how the governor

is regarded by colleagues in politics. It said when you`re going to get

into political trouble like this, it helps to have friends. He is a

controversial figure in Albany and throughout the State of New York, is he

not?

SPECTOR: Well, that`s right. And you raised very good points there. For

one, we need to remember what happened last month, and that was before

these allegations came out Cuomo was already facing calls to resign and or

for lawmakers to start an impeachment process with him. Why? Over the

undercounting of nursing home deaths by about 50%, this is an issue that

went on for months in New York and finally, report ironically by Attorney

General Letitia James, who is now investigating the sexual abuse

allegations or sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo. She

came out with a scathing report that showed the undercounting. So there was

already calls for Cuomo to step down or face impeachment. And now you add

this to it. And really it has created more and more calls for him to step

down. I mean, tonight you had the first Democratic Congresswoman from New

York, Kathleen Rice from Long Island saying that`s it, he needs to go after

the latest New York Times report.

So to your point about, does he have friends, does he have political

capital? Not really. And that`s really what the issue is here in part. I

mean, you know -- you you`re in office for three terms, he has been accused

of steamroll in a legislature time and again, and so now you`re seeing

progressive Democrats in particular calling for his resignation and

Republicans calling for his resignation. So he doesn`t really have that

middle area here to fight but, you know, people have also said Governor

Cuomo has been in politics for decades. He`s a bare knuckle politician.

He`s battled in New York politics before, so you know, one political

consultant told me today if you think Cuomo is going to go hide under Ruch

and just disappear, you`d be kidding yourself.

WILLIAMS: We know you`ll stay on the story. We`ll have you back for major

developments, Joseph Spector, USA Today, our thanks for taking our

questions here tonight.

Coming up, a new book sums up Biden`s victory this way. He was in the right

place at the right time. And despite what we heard from Florida this

weekend, he went on to win the presidency. Both author standing by to join

us when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): I want the public to know that I`m voting for

Joe Biden, South Carolina`s should be voting for Joe Biden. I know Joe. We

know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: One year ago February 29. Now President Joe Biden won the South

Carolina primary, thanks in huge part to that endorsement from the veteran

Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn. He was the first dab of Biden blue on

our primary map that turned decidedly Biden blue and ultimately lead to

victory.

It`s something our next guests know a lot about and so we welcome them back

tonight, Amie Parnes. She`s senior correspondent for The Hill and Jonathan

Allen, senior national political reporter for NBC News Digital. They happen

to be the co authors of the New York Times bestseller "Shattered: Inside

Hillary Clinton`s Doomed Campaign." But we`re here to talk about their

latest work available tomorrow. It is, "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won The

Presidency."

Hey, guys, it`s great to see you both again. I have to say, as a reading

experience, like you, though not as granular as you I was there for all of

it. I knew how every story ended. But rereading your account of Bernie`s

heart attack, Mayor Pete`s meeting with Obama, the Clyburn endorsement and

so on and so on made it accelerates your heart rate to read it in narrative

form.

Amie, when you look at the title like this, and I`m quite sure you`re

hearing from Biden folks saying lucky, what do you mean, this was the

result of hard work and having the best candidate? Just how dead was the

Biden campaign? And how close did it come to folding up shop?

AMIE PARNES, THE HILL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Pretty dead, Brian. You know,

you look back at Iowa. And you look back at New Hampshire, they were trying

to figure out how to keep how to stay alive literally. They were talking

about whether to refinance Joe Biden`s House at one point. They were

considering there was a secret coup almost being planned around the

campaign manager because they weren`t happy with the work he had done.

There was so much that we report out in this book so much detail behind the

scenes you kind of know what was happening, you know, that he kind of

scraped by and in the end one, but we show you just how hard it was for him

to get it.

You know that that Clyburn endorsement wasn`t certain. Then COVID happens.

There was luck after -- lucky break after lucky break after lucky break.

And he got some help, too. You had Elizabeth Warren taking out Michael

Bloomberg. For him that kind of cleared the field there.

So there were many, many instances and we kind of take you into those

scenes. We give you the upstairs, downstairs, if you will, on in this book.

WILLIAMS: Jonathan, I mentioned the Clyburn endorsement as Amie just did.

You`ve been around politics a bit is there a parallel in modern political

history for single endorsement with as much power as that Clyburn

endorsement?

JONATHAN ALLEN, NBC NEWS SENIOR NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: I`ve never

seen anything like it, Brian. The alacrity with which the Democratic Party

joined behind Joe Biden after he won South Carolina is something that we`ve

never seen before. And Jim Clyburn carrying Joe Biden through South

Carolina.

Look, Joe Biden, my one South Carolina with without Jim Clyburn support,

but he wouldn`t have won by the huge margin that signaled to the rest of

the Democratic Party, including other candidates, like Pete Buttigieg and

Amy Klobuchar that it was time to get out of the race, and endorsed Joe

Biden.

We go into this in detail in the book, as you know, but for the viewers, we

go really deep into detail into the machinations behind that endorsement,

Biden and his team were asking Clyburn for months to get off the sidelines

to get an endorsement and Clyburn held off and he held off and eventually

leave this really kind of captivating scene in the book where Clyburn has

asked Biden to say that he`s going to name a black Supreme Court Justice if

he gets a chance. And Biden is sort of pulling them off.

If Biden wants to do it with the staff tell him not to do it. They get to

the debate stage in South Carolina, Clyburn is watching Biden and won`t do

it, he won`t do it. Clyburn rushes backstage to find him during a

commercial break and says, you better do this now, Joe.

And so that was something -- I don`t know that the client endorsement was

contingent on that moment, but it hadn`t yet happened. Biden goes out says

he`s going to do it, Clyburn gives the endorsement. The rest is history.

But I think these details are hopefully for the reader fascinating. And

just one other thing, to your point about walking the title. This was a

very close race in the end. I don`t think walk and skill are mutually

exclusive. Some people say they`d rather be lucky than good. I hope this

works both.

WILLIAMS: Amie, the portions about Barack Obama, as no one needs to remind

you will make news from this book, Obama to me kind of stays consistent and

on brand throughout. But give us the briefest version of what surprised you

about the Obama Biden relationship as time went on?

PARNES: Well, for starters, we heard that they never really had a

conversation about the endorsement. The former vice president now the

president said that they had a conversation he asked for his endorsement if

he asked not to endorse. That conversation never happened according to

someone very close to the former president.

We have another scene in the book where we have the -- where we have the

former president talking to a group of donors, and they`re asking him what

he thinks about the field. And he gives kind of a very long sermon about

Elizabeth Warren.

And at one point he even forgets to mention Joe Biden. And he has to be

reminded, well, you didn`t mention Joe Biden, what`s that about? And so

that`s all in the book, but it`s a very -- it was a very complicated

relationship from the start.

I think the former president was very worried about the campaign that his

partner would run. He had a meeting early on where he taught to Biden aides

about how they would be running the campaign and he didn`t want him to

embarrass himself. And that was very clear from the very start.

WILLIAMS: Since those guys in the 70s, who covered the Watergate story as a

writing duo, we are blessed once again in the modern era, with great

writing duos and our viewers are looking at one of them. This is the book

as they say, in blurb land. Excuse me, those of them who can talk. You

think you know the story until you read this? You guys, I`m losing my

voice. Thanks. We`ll continue right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: So belated and full throated thanks to my friends Amy and Jon and

forgive the battle I`m having with a frog in my throat tonight. It has been

two weeks since that winter storm system caused a catastrophic power

failure in Texas.

Tonight, nearly 400,000 Texans are still living under a boil water notice

in a state of 30 million people so many homes and apartment buildings have

burst pipes and can`t find the supplies or enough licensed plumbers to

repair the damage.

Andrew Mitchell is a plumber from Morristown, New Jersey and he wanted to

help. Back on February 20 he loaded his family and $2,000 in supplies into

his truck and he headed for Houston, Texas. Since then they`ve restored

running water to over two dozen homes in Texas.

We are pleased to welcome to the broadcast Andrew Mitchell, owner of

Mitchell`s Plumbing and Heating in Morristown and Andrew`s brother in law

and his apprentice. Isaiah Pinnock. Thank you, gentlemen, for coming on.

Andrew, starting with you, was it just too much for you to watch on

television and please tell me you feel good about the work you did?

ANDREW MITCHELL, OWNER, MITCHELL`S PLUMBING AND HEATING: Yes. I had the

skills and the column was there. Once I found out that they said that

master plumbers from other states can come on over practice. I know that

the need for more plumbers were there. I just asked Isaiah if he wanted to

go and he was like, absolutely, we can leave tomorrow. And I took that and

I said, let`s do it.

WILLIAMS: Isaiah, how did this whole experience change you? And I know it

must have been frustrating because you were probably surrounded by people

who needed your help yet you can only help a certain number.

ISAIAH PINNOCK, APPRENTICE, MITCHELL`S PLUMBING AND HEATING: I got to say

it`s been extraordinarily empowering to just see all of this (INAUDIBLE)

been forced to you know, be you know, working next to.

WILLIAMS: We`re trying to tweak the Wi-Fi Skype signal we have lost their

audio. Let`s try one more time. Isaiah, take another stab at that answer

for me.

PINNOCK: Oh, yes. So you know, it`s been very empowering you know, ever

since we kind of came down here it`s just been one family after the next

and we really tried to just been meeting people where they`re at kind of

trying to bring you know the relief and the supplies to places that, you

know, we`re kind of slipping to the wayside and we`re kind of just trying

to, you know, show people that despite you know, the unprecedented times

that you know, hope is still, you know, lives here and it doesn`t take

nothing but a few donors and a few people in a roll up their sleeves to

just, you know, help get this problem under control.

WILLIAMS: And Andrew real quick, I want to emphasize to people usually if

you need copper pipe or PVC or an elbow joint, you go to Lowe`s or Home

Depot. There was no such thing as that for the folks in Texas, right? They

there were no Plumbing Supplies, which is why you load it up your own.

MITCHELL: Yes, sir. As soon as I found out that the Home Depot`s were --

WILLIAMS: Oh man, we`ve lost both of these gentlemen. Again, they are

frozen, but certainly not in our memory. Our thanks for the good work they

did in Texas to our two guests tonight who by the way, have just after

driving hours back east. Just both of them exhausted returned home to

Andrew and Isaiah. Thank you gentlemen, both very much.

I`m sorry for the electronic hiccups we`re having.

Coming up for us. The third weapon in the war on COVID could be going into

arms by this time tomorrow when THE 11TH HOUR continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Well, we talked about this earlier with the always terrific Dr.

Padilla. There is more help on the way while health officials continue to

warn us about these new variants of the virus coming into our country. The

FDA approved this Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine shipments are on their

way as we speak. NBC News correspondent Tom Costello has more on the new

vaccine rollout tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

TOM COSTELLO, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The first J&J vaccine

doses began moving this morning with UPS and FedEx again splitting

deliveries. Inside each shipment a GPS tracker and Louisville UPS driver

Juliette Watson had the first shipment.

JULIETTE WATSON, UPS DRIVER: I`m making history, people can come back out

on the world back up.

COSTELLO: The first J&J dose is expected to go into Americans arms within

24 to 48 hours, just as the latest CDC data underscores the need for more

doses faster. After several weeks of declining cases, new cases are

suddenly up more than 2 percent nationwide to 67,200 per day. Deaths are

also up 2 percent to nearly 2,000 per day, just as some cities and states

are relaxing COVID restrictions.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Please hear me clearly. At this level

of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard

earned ground we have gained.

COSTELLO: While the J&J vaccine appeared to be only slightly less effective

in clinical trials than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci

says true comparisons are impossible, because the trials were done at

different times with different populations, when different virus variants

were dominant. All of our critical life saving protection.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: We have three highly

efficacious vaccines that also, as Dr. Walensky says, has a very good

safety profile.

COSTELLO: The J&J vaccine trials prove efficacy against several variants.

FAUCI: There were no hospitalizations, or deaths in any of those studies.

COSTELLO: The Biden ministration says it will be delivered evenly across

the country 20 million doses by the end of March.

(on camera): For those who have been vaccinated, Dr. Fauci is urging common

sense and socializing with others who`ve been vaccinated without a mask

mostly in homes as the CDC works on more complete guidance.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

WILLIAMS: And our thanks to Tom Costello for that report from Washington.

Coming up for us, we watch CPAC so you don`t have to. We`ve got highlights,

you might want to stick around.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight little service we`d like to

provide we watch CPAC this weekend. So you wouldn`t have to. It was a

three-day Florida Bacchanalia devoted to the big lie and loyalty to one man

here now a sampling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is great to be in Florida where you guys are normal.

You`re open. I don`t have to wear a mask anymore.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t know if you agree with me. But Dr. Fauci is

wrong a lot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, we call ourselves conservatives. But what are

we really? We`re freedom lovers.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Freedom!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I opened a restaurant in Rifle. Colorado, the only

city in America named after a gun.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, Mom, what are you going to do with a gun? Well, I

just want my gun just in case somebody come up in this nursing home I`m

blown away. I mean, you know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mama Joe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A wave of criminal violence is sweeping across this

nation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Say no to Antifa. Say no to BLM.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why do they always have to play the race card?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And what do they do they just stream you`re a racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tax cuts for the rich, tax cuts for the rich. That`s all

I hear.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The New York Times thinks I`m the worst secretary of

state of all time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boys can be girls and girls can be boys.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Abortion is not safe. Someone always dies.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And we`re influencing our boys to be soft. Men are not

supposed to be soft.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Hello CPAC. Do you miss me yet? Do you

miss me yet?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is the best president in my lifetime.

TRUMP: Walls and wheels. Those are two things that will never change.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 72 million Trump voters were not brainwashed.

TRUMP: The world is actually a small piece of the universe, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump is a real American samurai.

TRUMP: We won the election twice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know there were dead voters. We know there are double

voters.

TRUMP: What happened at 3:02 in the morning?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The revolution is not done.

TRUMP: Did Biden win? No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The most consequential presidency that we`ve ever seen

in our lifetimes.

TRUMP: I may even decide to beat them for a third time. OK?

I mean there`s such left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: A festival of worship and a political party that now exists in

service to one man, a twice impeached private citizen in Florida.

That is our broadcast for this Monday night as we start a new week with our

thanks for spending this time with us. On behalf of all my colleagues at

the networks of NBC News, good night.

