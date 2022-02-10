Summary

NYT: National Archives found what believed to be classified info in boxes retrieved from Trump. 1/6 committee subpoenas Trump WH Adviser Peter Navarro. WAPO: Giuliani asked Michigan prosecutor to give voting machines to Trump team. GOP at odds over RNC censure of Cheney, Kinzinger.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 386 of the Biden administration. And we begin with breaking news. The New York Times is out with brand new reporting tonight on what the National Archives found inside those boxes that the former president took to Florida after leaving office. The Time says the archives believes possibly classified information was among the records found at Mar-a-Lago and says the discovery, "which occurred after Mr. Trump returned 15 boxes of documents to the government last month prompted the National Archives to reach out to the Justice Department for guidance. The department told the National Archives to have its inspector general examine the matter. It is unclear what the Inspector General has done since then."

Well, today NBC News confirmed that DOJ has been asked to look into whether the federal law regulating Presidential Records was violated by the Trump administration. Adam Schiff is a member of the January 6 Select Committee.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA JAN. 6 SELECT COMMITTEE: It looks very willful and if there`s evidence of potential willfulness and the destruction of documents, that is the kind of case that if any cases going to be prosecuted might be prosecuted.

JANSING: Earlier today, there was a major escalation from the January 6 committee as it goes after another of Trump`s fiercest allies. The committee has now subpoenaed his former trade adviser Peter Navarro. In doing so it says Navarro, "reportedly worked with Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress`s certification of and ultimately change the outcome of the November 2020 presidential election. In his book, Mr. Navarro describes this plan as the `Green Bay Sweep.` In an interview Mr. Navarro reportedly added that the former president was on board with the strategy." And just last month, Peter Navarro gave our own Ari Melber specific details on how that sweep was supposed to work.

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER TRUMP TRADE ADVISER: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep. We were going to challenge the results of the election in six battleground states. Most or all of those states would decertify the election that would throw the election to the House of Representatives, Senator Ted Cruz and Gosar, representative started the Green Bay Sweep beautifully. The election was still in doubt. We were following the Constitution and rules of the Senate to simply get a recount of what the votes were.

JANSING: The 1/6 Committee wants Navarro to produce documents by February 23 and show up for a deposition on March 2.

Also tonight, the Washington Post is reporting Rudy Giuliani and other Trump legal advisors had asked a Republican prosecutor in northern Michigan to turn over his county`s voting machines to Trump`s team following the 2020 election. The Post spoke with that prosecutor who told the paper the request was made during a phone call after the county initially misreported election results that showed a win for Biden. The county corrected that error, yet still became the basis for Trump`s false claims that the election was stolen.

Giuliani`s deposition with the 1/6 Committee was scheduled for yesterday but has been postponed. This afternoon, another panel member laid out what she`s hoping to eventually hear from him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How many iterations of plots are there that have been, you know, hatched and reported for a second, third hand about voting machines who was going to take them which ones, where, which company? I mean, all of it is just showing that there was a lot of desperation going on. It seems like they just were trying anything and everything that they could.

JANSING: We`re also following the latest in the rift among top Republicans over the RNC`s resolution centering 1/6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Yesterday, Mitch McConnell took the RNC to task for issuing that resolution. Today, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy again defended the RNC.

MCCARTHY: RNC`s his job is to help the Republican Party continue to grow but the RNC has -- they also have a responsibility to say their own opinion and others and I mean I think a lot of Republicans out there look at some of the actions Adam and Liz and have real problems with it.

JANSING: Meanwhile, a bitter political battle north of the border could be heading south. NBC News has confirmed the Department of Homeland Security has issued an alert about a potential trucker protest similar to the one now taking place in Canada`s capital. Truck drivers and their supporters are into a 13th day of a blockade in Ottawa protesting mandatory vaccinations for truckers crossing the border.

DHS says it`s tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities as early as this weekend potentially impacting Sunday Super Bowl. The Bulletin describes the plan as aspirational. More states in this country are rolling back. One of the most divisive COVID regulations.

Today New York announced it will remove most indoor mask mandates beginning tomorrow. A doctor is standing by to take our questions on those regulation rollbacks later in the hour.

We`re also, of course, keeping a close eye on the standoff along the Russia-Ukraine border. The White House now preparing to help Americans leave Ukraine should the Kremlin launch an invasion.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Wednesday night. Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times, Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence. He`s the author of the book, the FBI way, and host of the podcast, "The Bureau" and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 25 years as a federal prosecutor. She hosts the podcast, Sisters in Laws.

So much to get to Frank. I don`t know maybe it is incomprehensible that classified documents are just, what, randomly put into 15 boxes. Trump took with him or maybe not randomly, we don`t know. And that the National Archives is actually finding out about this a year after he left office. How big a deal do you think this is?

FRANK FIGLIUZZI, FORMER FBI ASSISTANT DIRECTOR FOR COUNTERINTELLIGENCE: Yeah, it`s important to put this in proper perspective. I see a lot of folks out there particularly on social media getting really excited about the possibility of criminal charges. But let`s get this proper context here. First of all, if indeed, it`s true, that there`s classified information in some of those boxes, that`s good news for prosecutors in for the possibility of a criminal referral. And this this referral to DOJ actually taking some criminal shape because previous to that, the Presidential Records Management Act simply didn`t have teeth, and it was not strictly enforceable.

So, the classified aspect of this raises the specter of a potential criminal charge. However, we are hearing reports that there were longtime negotiations with the National Archives about getting this stuff back may or may not have disclosed, there`s classified in there. It comes down to what is it that`s classified, does it look like there`s a willful intent to hide what was in those boxes, the nature of the classified material? There`s a lot of what ifs going on here. I think we need to sit back and put this in perspective.

On the hierarchy of possible crimes committed by the former president, this one is not way up there. Let`s be realistic about that. Likelihood of prosecution. Not sure about it. We need some more facts. I see this, Chris, as a symptom yet another symptom of a former president who was in office and had a flagrant disregard for the rule of law for regulations and protocols and thought he was above all that.

The Records Management Act as it says this, the records he produces, President, belongs to the American people. They`re not yours, they`re ours. You got to give them back. And I just see this as more emblematic of a president who said, I don`t believe I`m acting in the best interest of the American people. It`s about me.

JANSING: You know, Peter, you well remember some other examples of people raising concerns about the way the President conducted business, when he was talking with Japanese Prime Minister Abe at his Mar-a-Lago club at the time of a provocative North Korea missile launch, a conversation with Putin that had no U.S. translator, no records kept. But tell us a little bit more about your papers reporting. How do we get to this point and remind us of how all this is tied to the January 6 committee?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Right. Well, that`s a good point, because in fact, as Frank said, the President has made clear, the former President made clear through four years in office that he didn`t have much of a concern for the sort of rules and regulations that have governed other presidents. And you cited a couple of good examples there. Another couple of ones come to mind like, for instance, the time he`s talking with the Russian Foreign Minister in the Oval Office, and he spills some classified information with that put an Israeli surveillance, you know, program apparently, in jeopardy. He`s -- he time and time again, you know, I think he posted once a classified map of the guard to Iran, I think, on Twitter. I mean, this was constant thing before years. And in fact, what we heard purely during those four years was officials telling us that they tried not to tell him or provide him with classified information when they felt that they could avoid doing it, because they didn`t think that he would properly guard it.

Remember, he used a phone that he was told by his own aides had been tapped or at least was vulnerable to tapping by the Russians and Chinese and they shouldn`t do it. He kept doing it anyway. So, he has shown a great deal of disregard for these kinds of rules. Up until now, the fact that he had potentially classified information in these boxes probably shouldn`t come as a surprise. Remember, my colleague, Annie Karni, when she was at Politico reported this idea of him tearing up documents way back in 2018. In fact, aids would fall behind him picking up the shards, the pieces of these documents, trying to take them together because they knew they`re supposed to keep them intact for the Presidential Records Act.

Now, Frank is right, there`s no teeth in that law. Adding a classified element to this does change the dynamic here. What`s, of course, fascinating is, is remembering that this is a president who got to office in part in 2016, by criticizing his opponent for being too careless with classified information that was in her email. Of course, she was investigated by the FBI, Hillary Clinton did not prosecuted. But this is of course, you know, I think one more piece of a pattern that we`ve seen with President Trump, former President Trump and, you know, we`ll see if that leaves anywhere, but it is very revealing, once again, that here we are a year after office is still dealing with this.

JANSING: And Joyce, it`s not like Donald Trump hasn`t said in the past that he had some pretty strong opinions about classified documents and how they should be handled, in particular, as they related to Hillary Clinton. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: Some bad things came out today, you know, those classified, you know, the word classified. She sent vast amounts of classified information, including information classified as top secret, top secret, OK. And this is where they said that she was extremely careless. And frankly, I say grossly incompetent. We can have someone in the Oval Office who doesn`t understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified. And may be classified at the highest, highest level. How sad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: So, Joyce, as Frank pointed out, so well, criminality is one thing, but what strikes you when it comes to accountability for something like this for, you know, there`s a reason we`ll find out I`m sure, we don`t know now about classified documents, but there`s a reason classified documents are classified. And there`s a reason they have to be declassified if anybody can get their hands on them.

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: So that`s absolutely right. And there`s so much here that we don`t yet know that we do need to know. You know, looming large here is this notion of how did they figure out they had the documents at Mar-a-Lago? Was it something that got inadvertently packed in pretty early on, they reached back out to National Archives, and they`ve been negotiating back and forth over what had to be sent back. That`s one set of facts. And I guess on the other end of the spectrum, you could have some sort of an intentional effort to obstruct investigations by holding on to documents. If evidence were to emerge that supported that sort of a construction, then I think we`d be in a very different sort of area. But absent that sort of obstruction of justice flavor to the context for this sort of situation, I think it`s very unlikely that we would see any sort of prosecution if we`re looking for accountability for the former president. It will have to come in so many ways as it ultimately did in 2020. at the ballot box, with, you know, the public the voting public rejecting this sort of cavalier handling of the nation`s secrets.

JANSING: Meantime, Peter, the January 6 Committee has now subpoenaed Peter Navarro, a loyalist, I think, arguably at almost a different level than most Trump allies. Describe the role he played, and just how big a step this is for the 1/6 committee?

BAKER: Well, Peter Navarro had the odd title of being the assistant to the president portrayed manufacturing and yet managed to get his hands in all kinds of different issues. He played outside of his lane, to say the least he was active quite a lot in the COVID response. He wrote some pretty early memos, warning about how dangerous COVID could be, and particularly advocating for action against China.

And here he, in this book, he wrote after the election, and that came out this year, last year, I guess, called in Trump time, he describes, among other things, his efforts to work with Steve Bannon and others to find a way to upend the 2020 election, this Green Bay Sweep he talked about.

Again, he`s not an election expert, either. But he, in the book, he describes his absolute conviction that the election had been in some ways stolen. There`s no evidence of that whatsoever. Of course, we`ve seen that very clearly in the last year, but he was trying, in fact, to get Congress to decertify, find a way to decertify these electors from the six states.

Remember, these elections were certified in those six states, the electors were sent to Congress. There were no legitimate contrary, you know, electors. There was no dispute that the states had sent to the Congress to resolve. But Peter Navarro wanted them to reverse those state certifications anyway and send them back to the states so that they could find a way to keep President Trump in office, even though the public voted against him in that election.

JANSING: And we heard it, Joyce, Navarro essentially laid out on TV to RA, the alleged plot to overturn the election. He explained it almost as if it`s perfectly logical, acceptable this was a smart thing that they were doing. I mean, just saying it out loud make any difference. What does it tell us about and how does a level of planning that seems to have gone into this play into this investigation?

VANCE: So, I think Peter is right to say that Navarro was hardly an expert when it came to elections. And the notion that he could have crafted, you know, whatever you want to call it, a green bay sweep or coup really defies expectations. Saying it out loud, has done something very important here. It has given the January 6 committee very precise guidance about what they`re looking for. Because between the book and public statements made by Navarro, they know that he for instance, maintained this claim that the former president had approved of the Green Bay Sweep plan. And that becomes very important in the committee`s calculation, it gives them reason to inquire about those communications. And why did Navarro believe that the President approved of it.

I suspect, Chris, that we get pretty quickly with Navarro into this sort of scenario where he`s asserting the Fifth Amendment to try to avoid testifying. But, of course, as you and I have discussed many times before, there is a crime fraud exception to the ability to maintain those sorts of situations. And if he finds himself in a situation where he`s asserting criminality, then ultimately, that could have devastating consequences if DOJ decides to get involved.

JANSING: And another big supporter of Donald Trump, Frank, Jim Jordan, here`s what he had to say on Fox today about the ongoing truck protests in Ottawa.

REP. JIM JORDAN, (R) OHIO: Americans and Canadians obviously, and people around the world, we`ve had it, they`ve had it, they`re so sick of the double standard, so sick of the mandates. What we want is what God gave us freedom. That`s what this is all about. And God bless those truckers for standing firm.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: You know, DHS is warning, Frank, that similar things could happen here in the United States, could disrupt the Super Bowl, and yet you have people like Jordan, Ted Cruz, even Donald Trump, talking like that. What`s your take?

FIGLIUZZI: Well, I`d hate to think that the United States has now become an exporter of this kind of fringe radicalized thought. Here`s -- and then not only export it to our neighbor, but have it bounced back on us. And then we amplified in certain sectors of our society and turn it against ourselves. So, here`s what I mean. Let`s put this in proper perspective, that about 90% of Canadians are vaccinated, the vast majority of Canadian truckers are vaccinated. This is not a huge issue for Canadians, they get it but yet, like in our own country, they`re seeing a small, small percentage of a of a subset of their society, stop trade, bloc roads, the major bridge leading between the Windsor and Detroit trade route being blocked. And now here we are, DHS warning, talking about our Super Bowl. And what do we hear every night on certain far right news networks, the Canadians got this right. They -- we want freedom. You know, this is not about that. It`s about creating an environment that`s anti-government, anti-science and trying really for a scorched earth kind of environment here.

JANSING: Frank Figliuzzi, Peter Baker, Joyce Vance, great to have all of you tonight. Thank you

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D) CALIFORNIA HOUSE SPEAKER: Republicans seem to be having a limbo contest with themselves to see how low they can go. They seem to have reached rock bottom with their statement that what happened on January 6 was normal political discourse, legitimate, legitimate political discourse. I say this to Republicans all the time. Take back your party from this cult.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Several prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell have made their objections to the RNC censure known. But here`s what we heard from Senator Ted Cruz of Texas today when he was asked about McConnell.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Back with us tonight, Eugene Robinson, Pulitzer Prize Winning Columnist for the Washington Post and MSNBC Political Contributor, Matthew Dowd. He`s also a former George W. Bush Strategist and Founder of Country Over Party.

So, Matthew, Cruz is the latest one who seems to be wanting to sort of reframe a narrative, is he going to be successful at it?

MATTHEW DOWD, FORMER CHIEF STRATEGIST TO BUSH-CHENEY CAMPAIGN: No. And Ted Cruz, of course, is the captain of hypocrisy team, since like Ted Cruz has described this via events of January 6, in almost the exact same language of being an insurrection, and all that he`s describing before, but he`s as now, you know, the new latest 7.0 version of Ted Cruz is now decided that that`s not an important thing to do.

I actually think and I said this at the time, this whole legitimate political discourse statement that the RNC made, was a major faux pas and self-inflicted wound. I think it`s going to hang with them for a while. In the course of this, I think it was -- they, I think Mitch McConnell understands it`s a big mistake. And that`s why he did what he did. So, it will stick with him because it`s one of those kinds of things in politics, that`s very easy to understand, very quick to understand. Why would one party describe a violent insurrection in that manner? So, in typical Ted Cruz fashion, he doesn`t stand on any principle. He`s just doing whatever he wants. It`s trying to score, trying to score some political point in the moment.

JANSING: On the other side, Eugene, what do you think of these Republicans who are condemning the RNC censure? Is it even possible as Pelosi says, to take the party back?

EUGENE ROBINSON, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST: It doesn`t appear to be possible right now. I mean, the -- you know, the party as it is, is a cult of Trump and what I fear and what I believe is that until the cult of Trump is defeated, until that idea of that vile idea is defeated at the polls, defeated until that idea of that that vile idea is defeated at the polls, at least once or at least once more rather since Trump got defeated in 2020.

[23:25:14]

But until it`s rejected by enough Republicans in the base, that`s where the politicians are going to be, and certainly where weathervane Ted Cruz is going to be. And Mitch McConnell is right. You know, this is this -- and Matthew is right. This was a terrible football. Yet, it`s not enough to allow rational Republicans yet to take back their party, in my view. I just don`t think that they`re yet.

JANSING: Yeah, and I don`t know that we`ll hear anybody being concerned on the Republican side, Matthew, about this new reporting from the New York Times that the National Archives discovered, what it believed was classified information in the 15 boxes of documents Trump took with him from the White House. Are we pass the point of asking when you`re going to -- voters are going to reach the point where they say this isn`t normal. And in fact, maybe it could be a threat to national security?

DOWD: You know, Chris, and Eugene, I was thinking about this tonight, when I was listening to the national anthem being played for one of the Olympic gold -- Chloe Kim`s Olympic gold medal that she won. And in the course of this, and it struck me that we`re in a moment where we were all standing in, you know, and listening to the national anthem when millions, hundreds of 1000s of people have died, to preserve our constitutional democracy that we have talked about trying to spread around the world and your segment leading into here about what`s happening in Canada, then us trying to repeat the bad mistakes that Republicans tried to teach them to make in the course of this.

And so now we have what I view and in the Justice Department, will look at this, I view as a criminal act. But we have seen, and Nancy Pelosi is right is what`s the low, what is the low of this. And I think that if they were unwilling, if they`re unwilling to criticize and investigate a insurrection at the Capitol, I think tearing up classified documents, or tearing up documents or taking documents by the former president is not something that`s going to move 75% of the political party, but it strikes me in the midst of the U.S. Olympics, while we listened to the national anthem, that we have a political party that could care less about constitutional democracy.

JANSING: And the politics of this Eugene remains interesting. I mean, I don`t think anybody believes that suddenly, the party is going to change its stripes, having said that, there is an election coming up. There`s a lot of folks in the middle, who helped get Biden elected because of these kinds of issues. Democrats are already planning to campaign on the censure. Axios reporting, and I`m going to quote from them. Democratic campaign committees and PACs tell Axios that the phrase legitimate political discourse, and its broader implications, will be a major theme of their messaging. Is that the right approach? I feel like I`ve been asking this question throughout the Trump era. But is all of that already baked in?

ROBINSON: No, actually, I don`t think it`s all baked in. I mean, and I don`t think the story of the midterms is already pre-written as a lot of people seem to think it is simply because Republican Party has lost its mind. It is not acting rationally. And so, you know, it could behave in a certain reasonable manner, and expect to win the midterms. But I don`t know if this party can help itself. In it legitimate political discourse is an unforced error if I don`t know if this party can get out of its own way. It might make things bad enough for they might make things bad enough for themselves, that they take what, you know, historically ought to be a victory for them and transform it into something else. So, you know, probably contribute the Democrats best friends, in terms of the midterms, the way they`re going.

JANSING: And that`s exactly what has Mitch McConnell nervous right now. Eugene and Matthew have agreed to stay with us.

JANSING: Several democratic lead states are rolling back mask mandates as COVID numbers continue to fall. The New York Times describes the moves as loosely coordinated, "Gov. Phillip Murphy of New Jersey began the effort last fall weeks after he was stunned by the energy of right-wing voters in his blue state."

The Times goes on to report that in focus groups, "Across the board, voters shared frustrations over public health measures a sense of pessimism about the future, and a deep desire to return to some sense of normalcy."

Still with us, Eugene Robinson and Matthew Dowd. So, here`s what Gov. Murphy told The Washington Post about COVID restrictions. "There`s no question whether it was last year`s election, whether it was getting a sense of the pulse of the state, people are frustrated. They are fatigued. There`s learning loss in our kids, mental health and stress among kids and adults. Folks are yearning for some sense of normalcy and count me, by the way, among them."

Eugene, do you think some Democratic leaders maybe underestimated the frustrations of some voters to get back to normal? What`s happening here?

ROBINSON: Well, maybe they did. But, you know, the question -- there are a few things happening, right? Yes, people are frustrated. I`m frustrated. Everybody frustrated, nobody likes COVID restrictions. Nobody enjoys any of this. But there is a pandemic going on. And, you know, the sort of Republican line now is, well, you know, the science didn`t change, the polls changed, and that`s why Democrats are moving. In fact, the scientists change. The virus itself has changed. This pandemic has gone through phases, and it`s required different responses at different times, and I do think we`re now at a point I hope we`re at a point where we can relax some restrictions and start getting back to some semblance of normalcy and learning to live with this virus, but that`s going to take a little time. It`s not like flipping a switch.

So, you know, whether they underestimated public sentiment or not, you have to do what you think is best for the people in your state, and for public health, and I think that`s what most governors, most governors, Democrat and Republican all not a few Republicans have done. But most of them I think, have tried to do their best.

JANSING: Yeah, and you can see on that chart, Matthew, California, New York, among the blue states, loosing the rules, how big an issue do you think COVID restrictions are going to be in the midterm campaigns? Are you going to see a large number of Republicans making this an issue? And is it, I mean, look, predicting what`s going to happen for a midterm or what`s going to influence is always, you know, fraught, but you know, maybe if things are better if, if the fall feels somewhat normal, would that be a losing strategy?

DOWD: I`d rather tell you who`s going to win the Super Bowl and predict what`s going to happen in that regard. I mean, I think that we`re in a unique territory. And I think most people understand this, I think the Republican base, there`s elements of it, that will talk about this, or want to talk about this in the fall. But I think it`s totally contingent on where we are in this.

The governor of New Jersey is right, people are frustrated. People are tired, people are exhausted, we have been through two years. But we`ve none of us on this show have ever experienced in our life, not only the physical toll it`s taken, but the emotional toll it`s taken on the country for two years. We`ve lost more people in this country than every war since the Civil War combined. And I remember the conversations we all were having a year and a half ago, well, oh my gosh, we just passed the number of people that were lost in the Iraq, Afghanistan, that was an oh my gosh, we just passed the number of people that were lost in Korean War, oh, my gosh, we just passed the number of people lost in the Vietnam War. I think the problem for the Democrats here is this whole thing they`ve done over the last six or eight months with us, if we just do X, we`ll get back to normal. I don`t think there`s ever getting back to normal. And I don`t think that is a good message. I think the public needs to be told, here`s the deal, we`re going to loosen these things. We`re now in a situation where that can be done safely. Here`s what we recommend. But oh, by the way, when we`re doing that, we`re going to give you a series of metrics to let you know how we`re going to live with this, if things adjust instead of just saying we`re going to loosen them. And then two months from now, something else happens. Everybody said I was surprised we got this situation that we have, I think the leaders need to sort of advance it for the public and say, here`s what we`re doing, here`s why we`re doing it. And if things change, this is what we`re likely to do in this. But I think they`re totally justified in the midst of this. And I noticed some of them are pushing off into winter is over which I think is smarter than this.

But we are -- I mean, you could talk to doctors, we are at the point where the pandemic has almost become endemic. And when you have something that`s endemic, it`s no longer, you can no longer put certain protocols in place because it`s now become part of the psyche. But I think if we constantly tell the public, we`ll do X, if you do X, we`ll get back to normal. There is no normal, there is no going back. And I think that`s what leaders need to tell the public.

JANSING: Well, that`s not the message that I necessarily think that they want to like start their campaign speech with, but I completely understand what you`re saying. And surprisingly, shockingly, we actually do have a doctor and we`re going to ask some of those questions. So, Matthew Dowd, Eugene Robinson, great talking to you guys tonight. Glad to hear you are watching the Olympics.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: We continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission. That much of the country right now in public indoor settings. Our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high. So, as we work towards that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Despite those warnings from the CDC, more governors are lifting some of their broad mask mandates. Each state still has its own rules on mass requirements in schools. But as those COVID case numbers drop, local leaders are taking matters into their own hands, pulling back strict pandemic protocols.

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL, (D) NEW YORK: Given the declining cases, given declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to lift this in effect tomorrow.

GOV. J.B. PRITZKER, (D) ILLINOIS: We`re seeing a trajectory of those hospitalizations. We`ve come from 7300 more than that, down to under 2500 just in the last four weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Back with us Dr. Celine Gounder, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the NYU School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital. She was part of a panel that advise the Biden transition team on COVID-19. She also hosts a weekly podcast on the impact of the coronavirus called Epidemic.

So, Doctor, who should Americans be listening to, the CDC or local officials? I mean, all the various sources we`ve had so much misinformation, politicization out there, so many people are confused. And now they`re hearing two different things. What do they do?

CELINE GOUNDER, MEMBER OF BIDEN`S COVID-19 TASK FORCE: Chris, I think it`s important for people to understand that the role of the CDC is to provide guidance, to provide advice for the entire country, not for the specific city or town where you may live. And so that means that the CDC is going to be somewhat more conservative, they are going to be giving advice based on how things are across the country, including some of the worst places that are still worst hit that have the highest case rates, the highest hospitalizations, the lowest vaccination rates. And I think there may be some differences if you happen to live in a highly vaccinated city, where cases and hospitalizations are low, say a city like San Francisco. I think in those circumstances you may --

JANSING: But for example, in California -- I`m sorry, in the California where they loosened a lot of restrictions, huge state, it`s different in different parts of the state.

GOUNDER: And that`s an excellent point one that I have made myself that it is a huge state that San Francisco is not Sacramento. And there are rural parts of California that are going to be very different from either of those cities. And so, there are going to be differences in terms of what local officials, local public health officials may recommend based on the law epidemiology in contrast to what the CDC will recommend for the entire country.

JANSING: Speaking of the CDC, they`re already preparing to roll out millions of vaccine doses for kids under the age of five. This is from CNBC, "state and local health officials could start pre-ordering the first doses Monday and will start receiving vaccine shipments on Presidents Day, according to the CDC. Then the FDA, as you know, meets next Tuesday to consider doses for kids on an emergency basis. But with COVID cases going down governor`s lifting restrictions. What can the CDC, what can doctors do to convince nervous parents to get their four-year-old vaccinated when many aren`t even getting their 11-year-olds vaccinated?

GOUNDER: I think eventually what will make a real difference in childhood vaccination rates is going to be school requirements, as has been the case with all other childhood vaccines. But I think we`re little ways off from seeing those kinds of requirements, at least widespread throughout the country. I think that will require not just an emergency use authorization, but a full approval. And so, we`re months away from that.

But some of the other things that I think will also make a difference is I think a lot of parents will be hesitant to be the early adopters, so to speak, they`ll want to wait and see how it goes for other children in their community, make sure that it pans out well for them. And I think the other factor that would facilitate getting more kids vaccinated is making it as easy as possible for a parent to get their child vaccinated, that they don`t have to take time off work, that there are no additional costs or burdens on them. And I think that would make vaccination rates really go up as well.

JANSING: And a very practical question given that there are so many places where they`re lifting mask mandates. What should someone who`s immunocompromised people in higher risk settings be doing to protect themselves? I mean, how well does it mask work for example, if you`re the only person wearing it in a crowded place in a grocery store?

GOUNDER: If you are wearing an N-95 masks or a KN-95 mask, those are highly protective. Remember that healthcare workers like me were working in hospitals full of COVID patients every day, day in and day out, wearing those N-95 masks for almost a year before we head back tent, and many of us remain uninfected. If we wore those masks consistently and correctly, they really do work. So that is always an option for somebody who`s concerned whether they`re immunocompromised or not.

JANSING: Dr. Celine Gounder, thank you so much, folks who may be wondering why we didn`t show her picture froze, but we could still hear and get the important information. So, thank you, Doctor, for being with us tonight.

JANSING: This is typically pro-football`s biggest week, but the NFL is facing plenty of challenges this year. As the commissioner was reminded at his annual pre-Superbowl news conference, Roger Goodell was questioned about everything from allegations of racist hiring practices to fallout from the deflate gate scandal. NBC News Correspondent Miguel Almaguer has more.

MIGUEL ALMAGUER, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT MIGUEL (voice-over): With the stage now set for the Super Bowl today, the NFL faces blistering headlines tarnishing the league`s reputation.

ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISSIONER: We`re not doing a good enough job here.

ALMAGUER: Under scrutiny, Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL will address long standing concerns and a lawsuit filed by former head coach Brian Flores that the league`s unfair hiring practices keeps minorities out of top jobs amid accusations of systemic racism.

GOODELL: We won`t tolerate racism, and we won`t tolerate discrimination. If there are policies that we need to modify, we`re going to do that.

ALMAGUER: In a league where 70% of players are minorities, only three minority coaches have the NFL 32 teams.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don`t need a lawsuit to see that there`s a problem. I think the numbers speak for themselves.

ALMAGUER: With the Miami Dolphins also accused of trying to lose games for better draft picks spelled out in this lawsuit. The team`s owner denies the allegation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I learned from another high-level executive that I should wear low cut blouses.

ALMAGUER: Last week, Congress heard allegations of sexual harassment off the field with the Washington commanders football team. Those allegations also denied.

GOODELL: We need to understand what really truly happened in those circumstances and treat that in the best and most serious way we can to make sure we preserve the type of culture we want in the NFL.

ALMAGUER (on camera): In the shadow of the Super Bowl, the league says it takes lawsuits and allegations seriously. But whether meaningful change actually comes remains to be seen. Back to you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

JANSING: Thanks to Miguel Almaguer for that report.

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, examples of bipartisanship in Washington are few and far between these days, but this week, some progress. The House passed a bipartisan $57 billion Postal Service overhaul.

Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Chip Roy are working together to try to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Over in the Senate, Elizabeth Warren and Steve Daines are working on their own bipartisan version of a stock ban bill.

And today a group of bipartisan senators announced a deal to renew the Violence Against Women Act. That act which provides protections against domestic and sexual violence expired in 2018. And Congress has yet to renew it. At a press conference today, Senator Dick Durbin explained how the two sides came together to make this deal.

SEN. DICK DURBIN, (D) ILLINOIS: Our bill is a compromise. It doesn`t include everything that Senator Feinstein and I wanted or everything Senator Ernst and Murkowski wanted. And there are provisions that all four of us very much wanted to include such as an end to the loophole that allows abusers who harm dating partners to continue to have access to guns. But we agreed that we had to introduce a bill that would both deliver the critical assistance survivors across America need and achieve the necessary bipartisan support in pass to Senate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Other senators also gave remarks and so did actress Angelina Jolie who has been active on Capitol Hill advocating for the renewal of the act.

SEN. JONI ERNST, (R) IOWA: So, folks, I`m a survivor. I know firsthand what happens when someone you trust abuses you.

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI, (R) ALASKA: Every, every victim needs to know that there can be a path to justice. That`s what we`re trying to do here.

ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTRESS & ACTIVIST: The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they`ve been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a congress, too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness passing this law is one of the most important votes, U.S. senators will cast this year. And most of all, I want to acknowledge -- most of all, I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment. And the many people for whom this legislation comes too late.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Sobering words from actress and activist Angelina Jolie to take us off the air tonight but maybe also some hope, bipartisanship may still be alive with a deal now made.

That is our broadcast for this Wednesday night, with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.