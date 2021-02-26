Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 2/25/2021

Summary:

Transcript:

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Well, good evening once again, it is indeed

good to be with you. Day 37 of the Biden administration and tonight the

breaking news we are covering concerns President Biden`s first military

action as president. He tonight ordered U.S. forces to carry out airstrikes

in eastern Syria targeting infrastructure used by Iranian backed militia

groups. The Pentagon says the action was in response to several recent and

troubling rocket attacks against American and coalition forces in Iraq. Not

long ago, the new Secretary of Defense Retired General Lloyd Austin brief

reporters on the airstrikes.

GEN. LLOYD AUSTIN, U.S. ARMY (RET.) DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE: We`re

confident that that target was being used for the same Shia militia that

conducted the strikes. We allow and encourage the Iraqis to investigate and

develop intelligence and that was very helpful to us and refine it and

target it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When did the president authorize the strikes? Were you

on the phone with him?

AUSTIN: It was today, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was today. Was it this morning?

AUSTIN: This morning.

WILLIAMS: These strikes come a week after the White House signaled its

willingness to renew talks on a nuclear deal that President Trump shelved.

Our NBC News colleague Richard Engel, says tonight`s military response

while targeted on Syrian soil was indeed intended to send a deliberate

message to Iran.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: In this case, it is a

message that President Biden and the Pentagon are sending directly to Iran.

Even though President Biden wants to negotiate with Iran, he is sending a

message that that negotiation does not mean that it is open season for U.S.

personnel in the Middle East. I see this as the -- absolutely the stick in

the carrot and stick process of diplomacy.

WILLIAMS: Of course, amid all this, the President is also trying to

convince Congress to pass his almost $2 trillion COVID relief bill, which

the House is set to vote on tomorrow. Tonight, the Senate parliamentarian

said Biden`s proposed $15 an hour minimum wage increase cannot be included

in this bill. It`s a decision that affects millions of Americans who are

working right now in minimum wage jobs.

Tonight, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House measure being voted on

tomorrow will indeed include that $15 minimum wage, which just means it

will need to be stripped out of the bill when it goes over to the Senate

side. President Biden spent part of his day meeting with the nation`s

governors virtually trying to build support for the bill. But despite

public support for it, Republican Senate opposition to the measure seems to

be holding together.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): This isn`t a Coronavirus bill. This is a left of

Lenin Neo socialist wish list. I mean, it just is, it is chock full of

spending porn.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The Senate Majority Leader offered this in response.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): To the left of Lenin, money for schools,

vaccines, direct checks to struggling American families checks that nearly

every member of the Senate supported just a few months ago, now it`s to the

left of Lenin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: There was one more bit of surprising news tonight a breathtaking

about face from Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader. In an

interview on Fox News this evening, McConnell was asked about his party`s

future. His response seemed in direct conflict to what he was saying just

12 days ago.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): It was a lot that happened between now and 24.

I`ve got at least four members that I think are planning on running for

president plus some focus on governors and others. It has no income but

should be a wide-open race and fun for you all to cover.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If the President was the party`s nominee, which you

support him?

MCCONNELL: The nominee of the party? Absolutely. There`s no question, done.

President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the

events of the day. The people who stormed this building believed they were

acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. A mob was

assaulting the Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his

banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him.

WILLIAMS: What a difference 12 days makes McConnell`s continued support

comes just as Trump is about to reemerge on to the political stage

following his departure from the White House, and as long as we`re keeping

score his second impeachment, this time for incitement to insurrection. He

is still expected to give a speech Sunday at the conservative convention

that`s getting underway tomorrow in Orlando. Tomorrow, the current

President and First Lady are heading to Texas. The White House says

President Biden will spend the day surveying storm damage in that state,

part of it with the state`s governor Greg Abbott.

It`s a lot, with that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Thursday

night, Jonathan Lemire, White House Reporter for The Associated Press. We

also welcome to the broadcast, Courtney Subramanian, White House

Correspondent for USA Today. Also, back with us General Barry McCaffrey,

decorated combat veteran of Vietnam, former Battlefield Commander in the

Persian Gulf, former cabinet member, member of the National Security

Council, he retired as a four star general in the U.S. Army.

And, General, that`s exactly why we`re going to begin with you tonight and

your assessment of what we know about this military strike. It was a bit of

a bank shot diplomatically, if not militarily for us, we decided we could

not hit Iran proper or targets there by adding a crater to the already

pockmarked countryside of Syria. We were able to hit Iranian targets just

the same, correct?

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY, U.S. ARMY (RET.): That`s a quite an example. Yeah,

not only you would not hit the brand, we also didn`t carry out a strike in

Iraq, in the proximate cause of our concern were three rocket attacks.

First up in air go (ph), which killed a U.S. contract and wounded several

others. Plus, NATO forces, another one to hit a base just north of Baghdad.

And finally, they took on the embassy unfortunately missed. So, look, we

got a very experienced team, Secretary Lloyd often spent half his life in

the Middle East. Tony Blinken, a very experienced, sober minded diplomat,

who had already started the engagement with the Iranians. And Jake

Sullivan, National Security Council advisor is also a very experienced in.

So, I think it was a modulated. My understanding it was 7,500-pound bombs,

and sort of a very limited target set right on the Syrian border. But a

good signal the Iranians, they`re under severe economic sanctions. They got

to get out of it. They need to negotiate. They`ve been playing with us.

This was a good move.

WILLIAMS: And Jonathan Lemire on your beat just to right size your

expectations and the tradition of what we were used to prior to the last

four years, no advanced warning, no tough talk, no talk of people dying

like dogs in the field. This might suppress, might it not Republican talk

that Joe Biden was perhaps going to be weak on Iran?

JONATHAN LEMIRE, ASSOCIATED PRESS WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: Yes, Brian. We also

didn`t get a tweet comparing the size of his button, which of course Donald

Trump did with Kim Jong-un when it talks about his missile arsenal. Yes, I

think that`s right. This is of course, it`s a big moment for any president.

This is his first time ordering a military intervention, ordering an

airstrike. This first moment truly is commander-in-chief for President

Biden. And it`s one of course he does not take lightly. He was vice

president for eight years. He was firsthand right there feet away from

President Obama when he made similar decisions. He also, of course, had

decades in the Senate is fully aware of the gravity of these decisions. And

of course, let`s not ever forget that his son Beau Biden, did serve as well

in the military. And I`ve been there with President Biden, even just a

little first week in office, talking about the sacred responsibility he

has.

And I think you`re right, this will certainly allay, at least for now,

Republican concerns about where Biden`s approach might be to the Middle

East, his administration on the whole seemed more inclined to pivot towards

China than perhaps -- than what we have seen in the Middle East. But he`s

also of course, not willing to pull out troops not entirely from

Afghanistan, and this is a message to Iran as the nuclear contract at that

pact, its future remains in doubt. The United States is not going to

tolerate what we saw acts of aggression that would injure U.S. personnel.

WILLIAMS: Courtney Subramanian, we`re delighted to have you, in the

meantime, covering the White House Biden is behind on cabinet nominations.

Of course, as is immediately pointed out, he did not have the luxury or

benefit of a proper transition. And it looks like they may be headed for

their first big defeat if the vote on near attendant goes down for OMB,

what other job might they have in the works for her?

COURTNEY SUBRAMANIAN, USA TODAY WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, I mean,

the White House is still standing firm on Neera Tanden. I`ve talked to

people in the White House and people behind her confirmation and they`re

continuing press that she`s continuing to speak to senators. They`ve

circulated material on her resume and, you know, including policy

achievements around education and criminal justice reform, as well as

budget and tax. So, they`re still marching forward with her nomination. But

if she`s not able to get confirmed, they could stick her in a role where

she might not need confirmation through the Senate. And she could still

have an opportunity to shape some of the policy and serve the president and

an advisory role.

WILLIAMS: Jonathan Lemire, back over to your big blow to a lot of Democrats

across the country tonight to learn of the nonpartisan parliamentarian in

the Senate, kicking out the minimum wage part of this huge bill. How big a

blow is it to the Biden White House when they got that news?

LEMIRE: The word parliamentarian is not one we use enough, Brian. Here in

this country, it comes as a disappointment to the Biden White House, we got

a statement from press secretary, Jen Psaki`s, a short time ago suggesting

that yes, the White House was dismayed about this decision, but would not

choose to fight it. That fact President Biden foreshadowed this just a few

days ago, where he was asked about it and suggests that he wasn`t sure that

the parliamentarian would allow the minimum wage portion to be part of this

bill. And of course, very few know the Senate like he does being there for

more than three decades. It`s a blow to the debts of the White House, for

sure. Also, progressives across the party who we`re counting on this and

want this to be part of this package. It does alleviate concerns from some

Republicans who felt like that minimum wage shouldn`t be a part of this

deal whether that changes any of their minds whether they now want to vote

for perhaps this bill, if it does not end up including the minimum wages

finished product, we know that Speaker Pelosi still is going to include it

in the House, when they vote on it tomorrow. That remains to be seen. The

Democrats in the White House are clearly willing to go it alone, as much as

they`d like bipartisan support, they know they can do this through

reconciliation, they can pass it. This is something that they want to get

done as soon as possible and the clock is ticking. The deadline they`ve

given themselves is the middle of March. That`s when a lot of these

unemployment benefits expire. And they want -- they ideally want this

minimum wage portion to be end, even if not, they`re going to forge

forward. They know the country needs this as soon as possible.

WILLIAMS: And Courtney help us to do some of these additional cabinet

housekeeping details. They got Granholm for energy still outstanding the

votes correct me if I`m wrong for Garland, HHS Secretary Designate, Becerra

and Haaland at Interior. Are there any -- are you getting any whiffs that

any of those votes may go down? Garland appears to have the kind of cushion

to pass with quite a margin.

SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah, you know, Becerra and Haaland, you know, seem to be in

the hot seat this week. There was some pushback among Democrats who thought

that, you know, Republicans and Senator Joe Manchin, who is the one

Democrat who`s come out against Neera Tanden, and had initially said he

wasn`t sure how he was going to vote on Holland, or Becerra. There was some

criticism that they were targeting the president`s cabinet picks who are

women and people of color. Obviously, Becerra would be the first Latino to

run HHS, and Congresswoman Haaland would be the first Native American to

serve in a presidential cabinet. But those two, Becerra and Haaland seem to

be back on a smooth track to confirmation this week after their hearings.

Senator Manchin has said that he is willing to vote for Congresswoman

Haaland, you know, despite their differences, and so really the person that

the White House seems to be most worried about, most vulnerable is Neera

Tanden. And has actually reached out to 28 Senate offices since Friday,

since Senator Manchin said he wouldn`t vote for her in part of that effort

to try and push through her nomination.

WILLIAMS: General McCaffrey, I saved one for you based on something I saw

on social media tonight that I`d like to read for you, 30 years ago today

by the end of the day to have desert storm ground war. The end was near,

U.S. forces captured 20,000 Iraqi prisoners and destroyed 270 tanks.

Kuwaiti resistance leaders were in control of Kuwait City. Saddam order his

troops to withdraw from Kuwait, 30 years ago tonight General, any idea

where you were?

MCCAFFREY: I`d be sure remember it very clearly, we had a 30 day air

campaign followed by essentially a four day ground campaign that utterly

took apart the Iraqi armed forces and the Iraqi Air Force and ended up with

peace and regain Kuwait. And we did it not withstanding several 100 killed

and wounded with minimal casualties. I thought my division did have a

couple of 1000 killed and wounded. We had 8 killed and 36 wounded. So it

was an incredible display of professionalism and diplomatic endeavor

backing us up that brought a very quick end to a dreadful situation in the

Middle East.

WILLIAMS: There`s a picture on your Twitter feed at the very top the header

above your name that shows a remarkably young two-star general can`t

possibly be you and the sands of the desert, could it?

MCCAFFREY: Well, and that captain next to me in the turret Captain Steph

Twitty just retired as a lieutenant general, an incredible soldier. So, a

lot of these victory division soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, coast

guard, army involved in that operation pulled together by this magnificent

genius Schwarzkopf produced a classic military victory that saved lives to

include Iraqis.

WILLIAMS: Number of us got to meet and got to know now, General Twitty. I

can`t thank our big three enough for tonight. General McCaffrey, thank you

for taking a walk back through the sandbox and memory lane as it were,

Jonathan Lemire, and again, welcome to Courtney Subramanian for joining us

tonight.

Coming up for us, one shot does it but can we get the newest vaccine out

there fast enough to beat the oncoming variants? One of our top doctors

standing by to talk with us, and later the big signs are in place. But how

much will this weekend be a super spreading event for the big lie? All the

big-name Republicans who tried to overturn the election are on the day us

heading to Florida for the weekend for the rest of us. The 11th hour is

just getting underway on a Thursday night.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: My goal was to get 100 million COVID vaccine

shots in people`s arms in my first 100 days as president. Today I`m here to

report we`re halfway there, 50 million shots and just 37 days since I`ve

become president.

WILLIAMS: Million, millions of additional doses are on the way as companies

ramp up that supply chain and tonight the FDA announced Pfizer`s vaccine

can now be stored at standard freezer temperatures. That`s a big deal

instead of those ultra-cold conditions. But coronavirus variants remain an

urgent threat right about now despite a drop in cases and a drop in

hospitalizations and deaths.

The President had an urgent warning today, this is not a time to relax,

that nicely matches the message. Our next guest has been putting out four

months.

Back with us again tonight is our friend Dr. Vin Gupta, Critical Care

Doctor specializing in exactly these types of illnesses, also an Affiliate

Assistant Professor out at the University of Washington Institute for

Health Metrics and Evaluation.

So Doctor, J&J looks real. It has the benefit of being one shot. Sadly,

just 24 doses put it at a number below these other companies, though were

quick to point out that would normally mean half of 48 million people`s

doses. So that`s 24 million Americans who will get it right off the bat. Do

you like it versus the other vaccines? Do you like all of them in light of

these approaching variants? And I know something about your answer, because

I saw what you tweeted out today, the infected lung versus the clear lung,

all the evidence people should need to go get the vaccine regardless of

brand?

DR. VIN GUPTA, MSNBC MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, good evening,

Brian, it`s good to see you. And secondly, you just answered my question by

showing me that image. For all your -- all the viewers out there, and for

all your viewers, please share this image with your loved ones and those

around you. This is what you need to know. There`s a lot of confusion out

there. I get told all the time. Why are we talking percentages when this is

the image we need to focus on?

The image -- that lung on the left, that`s the healthy lung. envision that

that`s your long if you get the vaccine, despite what`s going on with the

pandemic, that`s going to be your lung, you will be clear of any pneumonia,

anything that`s happened on the right side, what`s happening on the right

side, we don`t want any -- we don`t want that for anybody. But that`s

severe pneumonia from COVID-19. That`s pus filling the air sacs of the

lungs. And you know what, Brian, all of the vaccines right now that are

approved or near approval, J&J included, will protect all of us very well,

from that ever happening. So that`s critical that everybody understands

that regardless of the variant. So the quicker you get your vaccine, the

first one available, the sooner you will be protected from the intensive

care unit and from that image on the right.

WILLIAMS: I have to follow up, though, with the scary news of this New York

City variant. People are hearing these reports not knowing what to think,

though, as you point out, the bottom line remains get the vaccine when it`s

your turn, don`t ever turn it down, but what about these individual

variants that are popping up?

GUPTA: Well, the New York City variant versus the variant first identified

in South Africa, all these variants are certainly worrisome. But you know

what, Brian, they just force us to be extra vigilant for the next eight to

12 weeks while we`re awaiting the vaccine. If you`re awaiting the vaccine,

all these variants mean is just please avoid unnecessary travel, continue

to wear a high-quality mask distance. Don`t do things that you haven`t

already been -- that you`ve been avoiding for the last 12 months. Just be

vigilant until the mid-summer, or until you get your vaccine and then roll

be out of this. That`s all that we`re saying here. These vaccines will

prevent you from ending up the intensive care unit. These variants while

worrisome, just caught, will force us to be more vigilant and more on top,

more keeping all these infection control measures top of mind.

WILLIAMS: Now let`s talk about treatment. Just for the moment, let`s set

aside the vaccines for this next question, if I came into your E.R., today,

presenting with symptoms, difficulty breathing, low blood oxygen -- you

know what I mean? Low blood levels, low oxygen levels in my blood? What

would my chances be as an otherwise healthy male versus same thing

presenting with the same symptoms a year ago?

GUPTA: Well, let me say this, Brian, and in the case of the individual you

just presented, we know how to care for that patient well, if they end up

in the ICU, they very well may. We know how to care for that individual, we

may put them on their belly, for example were really good at supportive

care.

Let me say also to all of you out there that are watching right now, if

you`re not that sick, as Brian just pointed out, that individual that Brian

described is sick enough to come into the emergency room. If you have mild

symptoms, you don`t have a low oxygen level, but you`re coughing, you have

some shortness of breath, but you`re safe enough to be at home. If you`ve

developed those symptoms within the last 10 days, if you`re older than 65

or you have a pre-existing condition, go to combatCOVID.hhs.gov because you

might get access and you might be eligible for a monoclonal antibody

therapy.

Brian, you and I talked about this therapy at length back in October when

President -- former President Trump received that therapy. The NIH just a

few days ago recommended this for just the exact individual I described.

There`s great anecdotal data as well, that these therapies might keep you

out of the hospital. So for all of you out there, please go to

combatCOVID.HHS.gov. We have 3000 deaths right now 70,000 new cases every

single day right now, you can see potentially have a whole progression of

illness if you get access to this therapy if you meet those criteria.

WILLIAMS: Well, thank you for that. Thank you for all of it. We are so

close to a brighter day. It`s just going to take a little more work to get

there by all of us, especially people in your line of work. Dr. Vin Gupta,

our thanks for taking our questions.

Coming up for us, one of our next guests predicts the former president is

about to put an exclamation point on his domination of the party.

MARK MEADOWS, FMR. WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: What we will see on Sunday

is we will see the start of planning for the next administration. And I say

the people that are at the top of that list all of them have Trump is their

last name.

WILLIAMS: At least eight possible GOP presidential hopefuls are due to

speak at the CPAC convention. But as Politico puts it tonight, quote, Trump

is the party`s undisputed leader at the moment and for the foreseeable

future. His grip on the Republican base and his effect on the minds of

White House hopefuls is so total that the path to the GOP nomination is

best defined by the degree of loyalty to Trump.

Back with us again tonight, Mark McKinnon, former adviser to both George W.

Bush and John McCain. He is now one of the co-host of the Circus on

Showtime and we welcome back at long last Jeremy Peters, political reporter

for The New York Times he`s recently been hard at work on his forthcoming

book "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party And Got Everything They

Ever Wanted."

Fantastic title. Congrats Jeremy when they when the time comes, we`ll have

you back on and sell some books.

Mark, first off to you. I understand you are already at CPAC, though not

against your will. If we are wrong, blink your eyes in Morse code. We have

a rapid intervention team that can come and get you tell us what you are

expecting to see. And does this just mean the coronation forgetting for the

moment the norm we`re breaking here when ex-presidents used to disappear

and be silent for at least six months to give the new president chance to

get their footing? Forget that for a minute. Is this the coronation of the

former president?

MARK MCKINNON, FMR. ADVISER TO JOHN MCCAIN AND GEORGE W. BUSH: It certainly

is Brian and you know, as somebody who walked the bridge to embrace the

idea of compassionate conservatism with George W. Bush for whom I work and

then John McCain, I was really interested coming down to hear about the

ideas for the what is the next edition of the Republican Party. What is the

next chapter going to be post Donald Trump? Was not going to post on Trump,

we know that it`s going to be with Donald Trump, as the ringleader of the

Republican Party fully three quarters of people polled say that they would

support a run for presidency in 2024.

But here`s the interesting thing. I expected there was going to be a debate

about ideas and a discussion about a republican agenda here. Matt Schlapp

was quoted as saying, the idea that we`re going to come up with some kind

of conservative platform and CPAC, it brings kind of hollow he said, right

now half the country feels cheated by the media coverage of the election.

So we`re going to go back and cover the facts.

The most people in the media cancelled. They have seven panels that are

going to be discussing the notion of, quote, election fraud. And believe

me, I`ve looked at this issue a lot over the years. And the biggest fraud

in American politics right now is the notion that there was any widespread

or any election fraud really, I mean, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan

Patrick offered a million dollar award for anybody that could come up with

any election fraud and for all I know he hasn`t let go of a penny yet.

WILLIAMS: Mr. Peters, I have this for you a reading from Matt Lewis and he

writes, when a political party loses the presidency, it normally casts its

eyes toward the future. Make sense? Not so this year. Donald Trump`s speech

this coming weekend sends the message that he is the presumptive 2024

nominee. What is weird is that he is being allowed to do it. After all, Mr.

Lewis goes on to say, vampires can only enter your house if you invite them

in.

So, Jeremy, what does this mean that they`re just not going to, to go with

prevailing math and trends and demographics? Does it mean perhaps that.

Indeed, they have no other game.

JEREMY PETERS, THE NEW YORK TIMES POLITICAL REPORTER: Well, to continue the

metaphor there, Brian, it`s Trump`s house. It wasn`t the Republican Party`s

to let him in. In this case, it wasn`t CPAC to let him in. He is the

presumptive, actual leader of the Republican Party at this moment and for

the foreseeable future.

And, you know, as Mark was saying, his attitude, his presence has so

consumed everything that Republicans and conservatives used to stand for,

that instead of having a debate over ideas or sessions about various issues

at CPAC, like you would ordinarily see, what they`ve done is they`ve turned

this into a grievance fest, and are going to relitigate the 2020 election

and propagate more false notions of election fraud, and the idea that the

election was somehow stolen from President Trump.

And this is not just what`s going to happen at CPAC, Brian. This is what`s

going to happen in Republican politics for the next few years. I mean, what

I`m hearing from people who are running some of the biggest and best funded

conservative organizations out there is that the way they`re raising money,

and the way that they are going to pitch themselves to voters, is that they

are going to continue this idea that elections are unsafe, and that

President Trump was wronged in 2020.

And I think that, in essence, is this Republican Party where the words

conservative and Republican no longer mean, what they`ve meant for a

generation. They mean, have you pledged your loyalty to Donald Trump?

WILLIAMS: Mr. McKinnon, I`m told we have video from a Bloomberg reporter of

the arrival of the Trump dear leader statue in the convention center

tonight, appropriately in gold with red, white and blue. We love America

shorts.

Mark, if you were worried that Mitch McConnell suffered a blow to the head

prior to his criticism of Donald Trump on the Senate floor 12 days ago,

just seems like it was 12 years ago. I bet you were reassured when tonight

on fox news all of 12 days later, he said if Trump`s the nominee he`s all

in.

MCKINNON: Yes, I mean, that`s happened to almost every Republican who stuck

their neck out or got or stiffen their spine to have any sort of criticism

about the president. Most of them reeled it back in. I mean, Nikki Haley,

who was seen as a very perspective, a challenger for 2024 came out with

some, you know, fairly, you know, pretty simple criticism of the President.

And she is, you know, she`s been castigated and disinvited from seeing

Trump or even to CPAC. So that`s happening to everybody.

And I just saw a great quote from an earlier republican Dwight Eisenhower,

Brian, and he said, if a political party doesn`t have the determination to

advance a cause that is right, and that is moral, then it`s not a political

party. It`s a conspiracy to seize power.

And that`s just -- I mean, as Jeremy was saying that that`s it`s all about

grievance down. It`s all about this was taken from us, and it`s all about

conspiracy to seize power because they they`re promoting that conspiracy.

The power was taken away from them.

WILLIAMS: Well put by Mark McKinnon. We`re going to take a break. Both of

these gentlemen have agreed to stay with us. We`ll give Jeremy time to get

a hat on.

Coming up the urgent reason behind why Capitol Hill remains fenced off

tonight looking for all the world like an armed encampment short story get

used to it.

YOGANANDA PITTMAN, ACTING CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF: We know that members of the

militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires

that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible

with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has

not been identified.

So, based on that information, we think that it`s prudent that Capitol

Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address

those vulnerabilities going forward.

WILLIAMS: A clear signal from the Acting Chief of Police in the Capitol

that tensions remain high there, that fence around the Capitol is going to

remain high as well. They have not put out the date of the State of the

Union address.

Let`s just wrap our heads around that for one second because of the active

threat by our fellow Americans to blow up the Capitol with the president,

vice president and both chambers of Congress, most of the cabinet and

Supreme Court inside so we have that going for us.

Still remaining with us are Mark McKinnon and Jeremy Peters and Jeremy,

this just puts more attention on your forthcoming book on insurrection.

Let me ask you about legal Jeopardy for the former president. New York just

took possession of what`s being described as millions of pages of Trump`s

financial documents, his tax returns, and all the attendant documents. Are

Republicans betting that he beats the legal rap again, and this is one of

several raps he`s looking at post presidency.

PETERS: Well, I think that they know that whatever is in those taxes, which

a lot of that has already come out. Thanks for the very diligent reporting

of my colleagues. However, what Republicans can`t know is exactly how a

grand jury will respond to that. What they can do and what they`ve already

been doing, which taking cues from the President, the former president

himself is to portray him as a victim.

And anytime he`s ever put up on trial or put subject to investigation, bill

murder him, and basically I think that`s what they`re hoping for here is to

have his name in the headlines again, where, frankly, it`s reminiscent as

one Republican described to me earlier today of the impeachment trial

earlier and it overshadows the Biden presidency and instead of talking

about Joe Biden and what his administration is doing and accomplishing in

your four years as president, we are once again talking about Donald Trump,

I think that would very much delight Republicans and the former president

himself.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Mark McKinnon. Here`s another friend of this broadcast

upstate New York congressman Sean Patrick Maloney on this afternoon with

our mutual friend Nicole Wallace, he was talking about his role in what

ultimately passed the House today, the Equality Act.

REP. SEAN PATRICK MALONEY (D-NY): I was thinking about my family when I

spoke on the floor today when I presided for the second time over the

passage of the Equality Act. Two years ago, when we did these eight

Republicans supported it. Today, it was three. They`re going the wrong way.

WILLIAMS: Mark, I`ve said this a million times on this broadcast of the

issue of gay marriage was the fastest moving public issue I have witnessed

in my lifetime. If the civil rights struggle have moved with that same

striking speed, we would be so much better a society today.

Here is the other side of this, since we`re talking about the Equality Act.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, putting up a piece of artwork outside her office,

in response to her neighbor in Congress, who has a transgender child. So

now we have that in the hallway.

So Mark, when we talk about being on the right side of history, when we

talk about a Republican Party, perhaps knowingly bucking the math and

demographic trends, what do you make of this?

MCKINNON: Well, first of all, you`re right on the gay rights movement and

legislation to move Brian. It`s just a phenomenal piece of history and how

that hockey sticks so quickly and it`s just it`s amazing to think about the

progress that was made so quickly on that issue and progress today with his

legislation.

This comes along with news it was reported today Brian that one in six

American youth identifies LGBQT. So, identify as gay or lesbian and

certainly demand those rights and people recognize that those are their

fellow citizens and support them as the Democrats in Congress.

So, I mean, the Republican Party is just it`s just getting into a

demographic hole here, because they are they`re pushing away the people who

are going to be an increasing majority in this country.

WILLIAMS: Mark McKinnon, we wish you luck over the next couple of days and

we`ll be watching the Circus on Showtime. Loved your interview, by the way

with the CEO of Ford Motors, as advertised during your last appearance,

Jeremy Peters, we so look forward to the release of near your new book.

Gentlemen, it`s great to see you great to have you both together.

Coming up for us. By the end of the weekend, Americans could have one more

COVID vaccine to choose from the pressures now on, get those shots into

arms as quickly as possible. Out run the new variants. We`ll have that

report when we come back.

WILLIAMS: Over 6 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated against

the coronavirus despite a rise in inoculations and more vaccine supply as

we said, Now in the chain. A lot of Americans are still wary. NBC News

correspondent Tom Costello has more for us tonight on a campaign to sway

those still undecided.

TOM COSTELLO, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): With a countdown to a

third vaccine now down to a matter of hours and all our urgent push to

reach underserved communities. Vice President Harris at a pharmacy in

southeast DC today.

KAMALA HARRIS, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: And you`re also going out to community

administering vaccines there as well.

COSTELLO: While in Massachusetts.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Initially I was obviously -- I was apprehensive I mean

being African American I was apprehensive.

COSTELLO: National Guard troops are on the COVID front lines.

DR. CHARLES ANDERSON, THE DIMOCK CENTER PRESIDENT AND CEO: It makes so much

sense for all of us to make sure that we`re vaccinating people in places

where the virus is most active

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As the COVID-19 vaccines become available, you might

be asking yourself, should I get it?

COSTELLO: Tonight, one of the biggest public education efforts in history

is underway in collaboration with the CDC.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The vaccines are safe and effective. They`re going to

save lives.

COSTELLO: Tomorrow the FDA is outside advisory panel. We`ll review Johnson

& Johnson`s vaccine. Emergency authorization could come by the weekend with

4 million doses shipping almost immediately, while the Pfizer and Moderna

vaccines are somewhat more effective at preventing illness. The J&J shot is

100 percent effective at keeping people alive and out of the hospital.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHIET HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: When you have a

company like J&J, that has a very good track record with pharmaceuticals,

to have them come in and be in the mix with the other two is nothing but

good news.

COSTELLO: J&J`s vaccine requires just one shot can be kept in a normal

fridge and appears to be effective against new virus variants. But vaccine

executives say Americans should not be choosy.

DR. STEPHEN HOGE, MODERNA PRESIDENT: Take what you can get, we can get it.

Any vaccine is better than no vaccine, particularly if it`s been reviewed

by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.

COSTELLO (on camera): And you as the president of Moderna are making that

very clear.

HOGE: Absolutely without hesitation.

COSTELLO: Also, health officials say there has been an overreaction to the

normal lab discussions and in fact, it`s premature they say to suggest that

that variant discovered in New York poses any greater risk at all to

people. Tom Costello, NBC News at the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

one year ago today.

WILLIAMS: There she is. Last thing before we go tonight is something that

didn`t age well. Here now future White House press secretary Kayleigh

McEnany, who promised on day one of her job that she would never lie to the

Press Corps, a promise she broke early and often. This is Kayleigh McEnany

from exactly one year ago today.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FMR. WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This president will

always put America First he will always protect American citizens. We will

not see diseases like the Coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism

come here and isn`t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful

Presidency of President Obama.

WILLIAMS: A couple of notes here first the coronavirus did arrive and

thanks only to denialism, mismanagement, malpractice, it has killed well

over half a million Americans. Oh and about terrorism coming here. They

took the Capitol building on the sixth of January rioters, white

supremacist, militia members, cop killers.

And we learned just today as we said the next big concern is thwarting any

plans. They may have to blow up the State of the Union address. That`s the

next time our entire leadership of our government is due to be in the same

place inside that building.

And about her last point there the awful Presidency of Barack Obama, we can

all agree to that. What a national embarrassment it was that after two

terms in office, there was not one decent, juicy scandal for us to talk

about.

On that note that is our broadcast on this Thursday night with our thanks

for being here with us. On behalf of all my colleagues at the networks of

NBC News, good night.

