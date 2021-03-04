Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 2/1/2021

Summary:

President Joe Biden turns up pressure on lawmakers to pass COVID aid. Republicans are pushing for smaller COVID aid bill after years of Trump`s deficit spending. House Democrats are moving expeditiously to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, a decisive step that comes as they pressure Republicans to rebuke the Georgia congresswoman over recently unearthed incendiary past statements. Mitch McConnell harshly condemns Rep. Greene after avoiding comment on Trump for years. Military coup in Myanmar ousts civilian government.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Well, good evening once again, day 13 of the

Biden administration and in just eight days former President Trump`s second

impeachment trial will begin. Tonight New York Democratic Congresswoman

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her story of her version of the January 6

riot from inside her office. We`ll have more on that in just a moment.

Trump has until tomorrow to file a formal response to his impeachment

charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on six, January. As you

may know by now, Trump lost his entire legal team over the weekend. He has

since name two new lawyers just last night. They are David Schoen and Bruce

Castor, Jr., showing as a Georgia based lawyer who has represented mobsters

and longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone. Earlier tonight, he previewed his

trial argument on Fox News.

DAVID SCHOEN, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ATTORNEY: Besides the fact that this

process is completely unconstitutional, and this is a very, very dangerous

road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting it risk any

passionate political speaker, which is really against everything we believe

in, in this country foundation of the First Amendment. But I`m going to

tell you, I think it`s also the most ill-advised legislative action that

I`ve seen in my lifetime. It is tearing the country apart at a time when we

don`t need anything like that. I think President Biden missed a great

opportunity to be a statesman and to demand that this thing be called off,

frankly. This is the political weaponization of the impeachment process.

WILLIAMS: Meanwhile, the Biden White House is ramping up their push for the

President`s nearly $2 trillion COVID relief package. Tonight the President

met with 10 Republican senators who proposed a slimmed down version of the

bill. The group which includes senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney wants

a $618 billion package. Their plan would provide $1,000 stimulus checks as

opposed to Biden`s proposal of 14 $100. After the two hour long meeting and

went way longer than scheduled. Senator Collins walked out of the White

House and spoke to reporters.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R) MAINE: It was a very good exchange of views. I

wouldn`t say that we came together on a package tonight. No one expected

that in a two hour meeting. But what we did agree to do is to follow up and

talk further at the staff level and amongst ourselves and with the

president and vice president.

WILLIAMS: Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked

about tonight`s meeting.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He`s happy to have a conversation

with them. What this meeting is not is a forum for the President to make or

accept an offer. So I think that`s an important to convey to all of you.

And his view, it remains what was stated in the statement last night but

also what he said on Friday, which is that the risk is not that it is too

big. This package, the risk is that it is too small. And that remains his

view and it`s one he`ll certainly express today.

WILLIAMS: The negotiations over the COVID Relief Bill come as over 122,000

new infections were reported just today. And this was the day we also saw

nearly 2500 deaths nationwide.

Overall, the U.S. has past 26 million confirmed cases. There are also

developments tonight on the effort to house the QAnon Congresswoman

Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee posts in the House.

Today House Democrats introduced a resolution to remove Greene from the

education and budget committees. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is

expected to speak with the Congresswoman later this week over her past

inflammatory statements but it`s not clear what or if he will take action.

Today, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer the speaker`s number two released

a statement that read in part, "It is my hope and expectation that

Republicans will do the right thing and hold Representative Greene

accountable and we will not need to consider this resolution but we are

prepared to do so if necessary." Presumably the Democrats have the votes.

Over the weekend, Greene said she spoke to former President Trump and

claimed to has his support. And today Greene said she would be visiting

Trump in Florida soon. But then just tonight, Senate Minority Leader Mitch

McConnell released a scathing statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene. It reads

in part, "Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican

Party and our country. Somebody who`s suggested that perhaps no airplane

hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged,

and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.`s airplane is not living in reality."

The Congresswoman had this response from McConnell, "The real cancer for

the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose

gracefully. This is why we are losing our country." So we`ll leave that

there for now.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Monday night, Philip

Rucker, Pulitzer Prize-winning Senior Washington Correspondent for The

Washington Post, Alexi McCammond, Political Reporter over at Axios, and

Neal Katyal, former acting Solicitor General during the Obama

administration, who has argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme

Court.

I`d like to start, Phil, with you over at the White House. Are you

detecting any real worry about this coming collision? And let`s face it, we

know which is going to get the media oxygen and impeachment trial in the

Senate versus debate and negotiations over the stimulus package, the COVID

relief package that Biden wants?

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Absolutely,

Brian, and this has been a concern from day one of this new presidency.

They`ve seen the impeachment trial coming. They of course support the

Senate moving ahead with those accountability measures after the January 6

insurrection. But there`s been an effort to try to fast track as many of

those Senate confirmation hearings and votes for Biden`s cabinet as

possible before the impeachment proceedings really get underway.

And there had been some hope of getting this COVID package through quickly

and, of course, was the President`s top priority the minute he was sworn

in, on January 20. But, you know, legislation is slow and cumbersome, and

there does not appear to be a deal in the offing right now. And so we have,

as you put it, a collision course here, we`re very likely this COVID

package is still going to be up in the air as the Senate begins, the

impeachment trial and leaders in that chamber are going to have to try to

balance too.

WILLIAMS: And Neal, that`s where you come in. Apparently, the President`s

legal team is not going to try to re litigate the crazy. The election was

stolen, ad infinitum. Though we have a reminder for everyone watching the

President`s role at that rally that day, we`ll discuss on the other side.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: They rigged an election.

They rigged it like they`ve never rigged an election before. We will not

let them silence your voices. We`re not going to let it happen. I`m not

going to let it happen.

Now, it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our

democracy. And after this, we`re going to walk down and I`ll be there with

you. We`re going to walk down. We`re going to walk down anyone you want.

But I think right here, we`re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we

fight. We fight like hell. And if you don`t fight like hell, you`re not

going to have a country anymore.

WILLIAMS: So Neal, everything there is a lie. The rigged election, of

course, but right down to, I`ll walk there with you. He went back to the

White House instead. So they`re not going to relitigate the crazy. They are

going to try to litigate that this is somehow unconstitutional to try a

president now out of office. Can you help us out on that?

NEAL KATYAL, FORMER ACTING U.S. SOLICITOR GENERAL: Absolutely. But Brian,

first, we don`t know that they won`t litigate the crazy after all this

weekend, it was reported that all five of Trump`s lawyers left because

Trump wanted him to litigate the crazy and they refused like any honorable

lawyer. Now he has a new legal team. We don`t know exactly what that new

legal team will be arguing, but we do know, and you know, it`s certainly

possible that Trump will push them again, to argue, you know, the big lie

and all of that.

We do know they are going to also argue that you can`t impeach a former

president. And here I think everyone should keep their eye on McConnell,

and not Mitch McConnell, but the other McConnell, the prominent

conservative jurist, Michael McConnell. He`s made a powerful argument which

is light which goes like this. He says, look, it doesn`t really matter

whether you think a former official can be impeached or not. This

impeachment trial started with a sitting president, not a former one and

therefore, he says, it`s "unquestionably permissible."

And look, you know, if a former official can`t be barred from future office

holding, that would just make the system -- put pressure on all the other

things in our system of government that would go after an official, a

lawless official like Donald Trump. And that would mean criminal

prosecution, because the founders were all about checks and balances, and

the provision of a remedy, and it just can`t be that Donald Trump, A, can`t

be impeached for Ukraine because they said America should wait for the

election. B, he can`t be impeached for January 6, because he`ll soon be out

of office. C, he can`t be prosecuted while he`s a sitting president. And D,

he can`t be prosecuted afterwards for actions he took as a sitting

president. You add all of that together. It`s just constitutional nonsense.

That laced into our constitutional system of separation of powers is the

idea that people like this have to face a tribunal. You don`t get to attack

or precipitate a violent attack on a coordinate branch of government and go

to -- get to go retire in Florida peacefully.

WILLIAMS: Alexi, this brings us to you and let`s talk about AOC after

sharing with our viewers, some of what she did tonight, talking about where

she was during the insurrection on six, January. This was on Facebook Live.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D) NEW YORK: So I hide behind my door, like

this, like I`m here, and the bathroom door starts going like this, like the

bathroom doors behind me or rather in front of me. And I`m like this and

the door hinges right here. And I just hear where is she? Where is she? And

this was the moment where I thought everything was over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Been corrected, got my platform wrong, Instagram Live. In fact,

Alexi, what have we learned about these accounts? And why is it important

to learn them from her?

ALEXI MCCAMMOND, AXIOS NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: Well, thanks for having

me, Brian. Happy Black History Month, glad to see you guys on the first day

of this month. And I`m glad that you`re showing that clip of what

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared on Instagram Live today

because it is one of the most raw and harrowing accounts from a member that

we`ve had so far about what they actually experienced during the

insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, then it`s especially important in

this moment, as Republicans are looking at one of their own and

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and considering what to do with

somebody who has these conspiracy theories in mind, pushes these violent

and dangerous ideas. And now sits in the halls of Congress next to someone

like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, who said that she felt like she was going

to die that day, who said that she felt like she was specifically targeted

that day.

And you know what`s really harrowing, Brian, is that Congresswoman Ocasio-

Cortez said that on Monday, two days before the insurrection, when she was

leaving the Capitol, there was a group of pro-Trump supporters who were

completely surrounding her car and harassing her, making it difficult for

her to even get in the car to be able to leave. And that was two days

before. And so she`s kind of shedding light on this idea that it`s not OK

for law enforcement officials say they weren`t aware of the threat that was

presented on January 6 ahead of time, because it was clear to her and other

members days ahead of time what was really going on, and what they`re

really kind of violent and dangerous energy inspired by former President

Trump and Republican allies of his who have pushed these conspiracy

theories and these lies.

And let`s not forget dangerous, violent and specific violence against women

like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman AOC, we`ve seen the president,

former President Trump and Republicans do this with other women in the

Democratic Party in the past. So it`s really harrowing to hear what

actually went on behind the scenes, especially as many of us are left

questioning how something like this could have happened.

But the big question, Brian, as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is pointing out

in this story is whether and how certain members of the Capitol Police

Force were involved or aware, I mean, the man who she was describing, who

broke into her office and was demanding to know where she was, didn`t even

identify himself as a Capitol Police Officer. So she talks about how is she

supposed to trust someone like that to help her in a really scary moment

when she knows that people are there to attack her and others specifically,

and the Capitol Police Officer there to protect her doesn`t even identify

himself or help her in a way that would seem normal in a situation like

that.

There are many questions that are left to be revealed. But I think that

this is also the last thing I will say, this is also a preview of what we

can expect from the type of trial the Democrats want to present in the

Senate against former President Trump. They want it to be emotional. They

want to have witnesses that can tell exactly what happened to really show

when Republicans go on the record and try to acquit former President Trump,

this is what they are acquitting him for, this type of violence and danger

that obviously led to death.

WILLIAMS: So Phil Rucker, as Alexi brilliantly pointed out, that`s the

backdrop here. And most of Congress still can`t believe the effort to

quietly sweep insurrection and looting under the rug and quickly forget

about it. So it`s against that backdrop that Joe Biden and if you`ve

watched his career, having 10 Republican senators to the Oval Office

tonight was very on brand for this creature of the U.S. Senate. Joe Biden

is talking about unity. And once Republican crossover voters, and our

atmosphere remains so toxic.

RUCKER: That`s exactly right, Brian. And the atmosphere, the toxic

atmosphere is only likely to become more toxic as next week gets underway,

as the trial and the evidence is presented to remind people as Alexi was

just talking about, of the emotion of January 6. But also, frankly, as some

really pitched partisan battles are underway over rhetoric, and

Congresswoman Greene and what to do about her. And you`re just seeing a lot

of tribal fighting right now in Washington at the exact moment, when

President Biden is trying to begin his presidency, with gestures of unity,

that meeting in the Oval Office this afternoon, that went into the evening,

as darkness fell on Washington was really important symbolically, even if

you read in parse the statements that came out of the White House

afterwards. And from Senator Collins, when she spoke to the cameras, it`s

very clear that there is not a deal here that there`s not agreement between

these 10 Republicans and President Biden, about how big, how much money

should be spent on COVID relief for this package. But nonetheless, there`s

sort of a good faith effort on both sides to at least sit down and talk

with one another and find some areas of agreement and see if they can`t

over the next several days and weeks, come to some sort of a compromise.

Remember, President Trump in his final year of office, I don`t believe he

spoke to Speaker -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at all in that final year.

So it`s a real departure. When you look at how this President is handling

the opposition party in Congress.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Counselor, back over to you, Congresswoman QAnon here from

Georgia was duly elected to Congress legally. Does Congress have the power

beyond stripping her of her committee assignments? That`s what they did to

Steve King of Iowa. Does Congress have the power to expel one of their own

members?

KATYAL: They absolutely do. But before talking about that, Brian, I just

want to say a word about AOC tonight. I think all your viewers should see

the full video because the excerpt just doesn`t do it justice, who is

incredibly moving and powerful in ways. I can`t even begin to describe. And

I mean don`t disrespect to the house managers who are phenomenal. But you

know, watching that you think, you know, AOC should be a house manager. You

know, we get hung up sometimes on having a law degree and stuff like that.

What a powerful, brilliant communicator and someone who just encapsulates

everything that happened on January 6, in just ways they`re transcend the

moment.

With respect to Congresswoman, the Congresswoman, Congress has two

different mechanisms available to remove her from office and I do think

they should be used. I don`t think stripping her of a committee is enough,

it doesn`t capture the gravity of what she is and what she stands for and

the positions she`s taken.

And look, she probably welcome someone stripping someone from a --

stripping her from committee, I mean, look, she`s not exactly a hard worker

or someone who spends her time looking up any facts. So she`s not on a

committee that just gives her more time to, you know, spew her loony

nonsense. So Article One, Section Five of the Constitution says each House

can punish members for disorderly behavior and with the concurrence of two-

thirds expel a member. So that will require a two-thirds vote.

There`s also a separate possibility under the 14th amendment of excluding

someone who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion or giving aid or

comfort to the enemies thereof. That may be done with a majority vote, but

it would probably require some judicial tribunal to evaluate that. Again, I

think we should welcome that. We should welcome process here. You know,

there shouldn`t be a rush to judgment. But you know, these statements are

concerning in ways that even by the standards of the Republican Party are

concern.

WILLIAMS: Alexi, final question to you, what`s McCarthy`s motivation these

days? Do you think he is motivated to publicly crack down on Greene? Or do

you think he`s cool, with Congresswoman QAnon being the brand of the

Republican Party?

MCCAMMOND: Well, you have to look to his colleague in the Senate, Senator

Mitch McConnell, who could have made the choice to keep quiet on this

situation especially now that Donald Trump is gone and not properly the

leader of their party anymore, but he came out with that strong and

forceful statement that you read earlier. And of course, that`s not enough.

Words and a strong statement is not enough to hold folks in your own party

accountable. You have to follow through on those words, but we see how

Congressman Kevin McCarthy is not doing that. He`s taking his time. He`s

meeting with Donald Trump. He`s considering the calculus and the dynamics

of his party, what the base wants, what others and in Congress want, what

he can stomach to do to really hold her accountable. But I think that`s the

big question. We`re seeing how Marjorie Taylor Greene is going and saying

that Donald Trump has her back as if that still matters. And maybe she

knows something that we don`t know right now, that that does still matter.

And maybe McCarthy knows that that still matters. And that`s what he`s

following. But that`s the big question moving forward is whether and how

the Republican Party is going to allow itself to be controlled, not just by

Donald Trump, but by these Donald Trump figures like Marjorie Taylor

Greene, like Republican state legislators who are trying to do a number of

things that Trump and his, you know, supporters couldn`t do before Joe

Biden was inaugurated.

So it`s deeper than just Marjorie Taylor Greene or Kevin McCarthy. It`s on

the state level too. And I think that the Republican Party is going to have

to decide if they want this to continue, especially ahead of 2022.

WILLIAMS: Great point, thank you for making it, couldn`t ask for three

better guests to start off a new week, Phil Rucker, Alexi McCammond, Neal

Katyal, our great thanks. Thank you very much for starting us off.

Coming up for us, something we don`t hear a lot about when we talk about

coronavirus. That`s the good news. Why our doctor on deck is optimistic if

America stays vigilant.

And later, democracy under fire only this time, it`s not here. It`s half a

world away. It`s a unique challenge for the new American president. All of

it as THE 11TH HOUR is just getting underway on a Monday night.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND

INFECTIOUS DISEASES: You need to get vaccinated when it becomes available

as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country. And the

reason for that is that there is a fact that permeates virology. And that

is that viruses cannot mutate if they don`t replicate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Today`s massive snowstorm in the northeast stalled vaccination

efforts across the region today, with the notable exception of a mass

vaccination site at Fenway Park up in Boston, where the state started

vaccinating senior 75 and over.

And despite problems with the rollout of the vaccines like limited supply,

New York Times is pointing out there`s plenty of good news on the vaccine

front. David Leonhardt writes, "All five vaccines with public results have

eliminated COVID-19 deaths. They have also drastically reduced

hospitalizations." There`s no quarreling with that.

With us tonight, Dr. Stephen Sample, ER doc at Memorial Hospital and Health

Care Center in Jasper Indiana, also happens to be a volunteer clinical

faculty member at Indiana University School of Medicine.

And Doctor one of the reasons we are always proud to know you is your

service to the guard. I`d like to begin there your Air National Guard unit

was deployed post insurrection to Washington, what was that experience like

for you?

DR. STEPHEN SAMPLE, EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN IN JASPER, INDIANA: Good evening,

Brian. That experience was exactly what I hoped it would be. It was boring,

boring, boring. We packed all of our stuff. We went to D.C. and we sat

around on our butts for a week. And we came back home and that is

absolutely the best case scenario that we could have asked for. You know,

you know what I do for a living. My unit trains for mass casualties of

various types. And absolutely should I have been called to use my skill set

we were going to be having a very bad day in D.C. So if it came out just

the way we hoped.

WILLIAMS: Well, while thanking you for your service, I`ve never been

happier to learn that it involves sitting around on your butt. Now we turn

to mess topic of coronavirus. And I have so many questions for you.

Situation currently in Indiana, is there resistance? Are there supply

issues? And finally, why aren`t we vaccinating teachers if we hope to open

schools safely?

SAMPLE: Those are all excellent questions. So I just got back from D.C. So

I`ve actually been off work for the last couple of weeks. And I came back

to a vastly different situation than I left. When I left our hospital was

full, you know, between a third to half of our patients in house or COVID.

And I`m coming back to a wildly different situation in Indiana, I think

over the last seven days, our case average has been about 2100 and change

per day. This time last month we were at well over 4000. So we`ve cut our

average daily cases in the last month in about half. Our reproductive time

is down. Everything is looking very positive right now. So I`m coming back

to a good spot. I`m hoping to find a nearly empty hospital when I go back

to work next week.

Moving on to your next question, I think I missed one of the why aren`t we

vaccinating teachers? Man, that`s a good question. My cousin, Angie (ph) is

up my rear and all the time about that. She is a teacher who has some high

risk medical issues and she`s asking me the same thing. I don`t have a good

answer for that, Brian. Honestly, if I started to speculate, I`m just going

to get myself in trouble. I think teachers need to get the vaccines. We`ll

leave it at that.

WILLIAMS: OK, and your optimism that we were told about when our producer

spoke to you today is because you were gone but a few weeks and came back

to a markedly different situation to what do you all the fact that all the

numbers are heading in a good direction?

SAMPLE: In my opinion, I think we have just finally seen the peak of the

back to back events of Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year`s and you

just watch the spike happen just like we predicted it would. And now that

those things are over, I think we`re starting to just see the natural

incline. You know, in virology, there are ups and downs and this is a weird

virus, anyway, you can watch it regionally as it spikes in levels. But

we`re in the low right now. I couldn`t be happier. And so now we`re just in

a race to get shots in people`s arms.

You know, Indiana just opened up vaccines, vaccine appointments 65 and

unders today, which I`m super stoked about because that means my folks

came, lineup and get their vaccine right now because we`re looking to

expand our bubble. I`m ready to hug my mother again. And I know she`s ready

to hug me, so.

WILLIAMS: Whole lot of people are waiting for the stuff of regular life to

come back online. Doc, welcome back home. Welcome back on the broadcast.

Thank you so much for coming on and always taking our questions, be well

good luck at work and thanks for the work you do.

Coming up for us what to do with the problem Mitch McConnell calls cancer

on the Republican Party. That would be the Congresswoman from Georgia.

We`ll talk about her next.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R), ILLINOIS: Someone needs to tell the truth. Someone

needs to say what history needs to hear. So here I am. The Republican Party

has lost its way. Republicans must say enough is enough. It`s time to

unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality and cast

aside the conspiracy theories in the rage. It`s time to turn back from the

edge of darkness and return to the ideals that have long been our guiding

light.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Just to emphasize that gentlemen, as a Republican member of

Congress, Adam Kinzinger, he`s siding with the Democrats who want Marjorie

Taylor Greene, removed from her committee assignments that would be

Education and Budget.

House Democrats fine that resolution today that would strip the QAnon

congresswoman of those assignments. If Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

doesn`t do -- do so himself this after Mitch McConnell seemingly noticed

the damage this was doing to his party and denounced her in a statement.

Back with us tonight to talk about all of it. Tim Miller, a contributor to

the Bulwark and the former communications director for Jeb Bush and David

Plouffe, former Obama, campaign manager and Senior Advisor to President

Obama also happens to be on the board of directors of the Obama Foundation.

Hey, Tim, I thought of you tonight when I read this from Bill Kristol. He

writes about tonight`s statement by McConnell, classic McConnell at once

true and disingenuous a clever way to please donors while paying no price

avoids taking on Trump, but tough on a first termer, but most amusing is

that it`s such a knifing of McCarthy. Now, the only question from the

media. Will Kevin show leadership a la Mitch?

Ad Tim, I guess the question to you is what will that walking profile

encourage Kevin McCarthy dude, do you think?

TIM MILLER, THE BULWARK CONTRIBUTOR: We might hoping for that Jerry Maguire

clip again, Brian. You know, I`m trying to live up to Bill`s cleverness

here at the Bulwark, but he sets a high bar and he`s exactly right. Look,

this, McCarthy is in a horrible position of his own making, and it`s not as

if we could feel bad for Kevin McCarthy. He absolutely made his bed here.

He`s going to have to lie in it.

But, you know, he has a house caucus, that the majority of them are more

aligned with Marjorie Taylor Greene than with Adam Kinzinger. You know, I

wrote this morning for Rolling Stone about those 10 brave Republicans that

voted for impeachment, and what their mindset is, and Kinzinger is the one

who`s the most ready to fight. He`s the most ready to punch back at the

Taylor Greene`s in the Pogo stars and you know, the Lauren Bogans, some of

the other ones just aren`t sure they don`t think that`s where their voters

are.

hey don`t think that`s what the caucuses, this is what McCarthy has to

manage. If he goes and attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan is going

to be the minority leader in about two minutes here now so he`s stuck. And

that`s why you saw him flying down to Mar-a-Lago into Uday and Qusay

Hussein`s drawing around to meet with President Trump and suck up to him

the other day.

WILLIAMS: David Plouffe, I heard some hand wringing by Democrats over the

weekend about not talking too much about MTG Marjorie Taylor Greene because

it gives her too much oxygen, while others and especially the weaponized

Republicans in places like the Lincoln project say no, no, no. Make her the

face of the Republican Party. Are you kidding? Embrace this go whole hog.

Arguably, we`re talking here tonight about AOC. She is a bigger than normal

figure as a sophomore member of Congress, because the Republicans in part

because obviously of her personal story, but also in part, Republicans

chose to make her or try to make her the face of the Democratic Party.

Where do you come down on this?

DAVID PLOUFFE, FMR. OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, first of all, Brian, I

believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene is just at the front of the line.

There`s going to be dozens more just like her seeking congressional offices

and statewide offices. The align of QAnon disciples.

I agree with Tim, that is where most of the House caucuses. They much more

side with her than Kinzinge. And I think that that`s where so much of the

energy is in the grassroots right now. First of all, and listen, there`s a

new video that comes out every day, OK, it`s newsworthy, and how we every

member of Congress, but I think what is newsworthy, she didn`t ever self is

newsworthy, and I think it is not a stretch to say what she represents is

where the energy of the Republican Party is today.

And I would not hold my breath about Kevin McCarthy doing anything about

her because he understands where a caucus is. He understands where Trump

is. He understands where so much of the grassroots energy is, and

ultimately, whether he becomes a symbol that actually moves votes in 2022.

I`m not sure about that. But I do know what she`s going to do is in really

provide a lot of incentive for people who believe that things she knows to

seek office, she is not going to be the exception. She may be more than

rule as we look at 22.

WILLIAMS: Wow, so many more questions. What we`re going to do here is have

both of these gentlemen stay with us fit in a break. When we come back,

we`ll talk about the Senate doing two things at once next week. And

further, we`ll talk about the problem the Republican caucus may have with

its membership.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS: So what would you say is more

important to the president at this point on this first legislative test? Is

it going big or going bipartisan? It seems like you can have both.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I think the President

believes we can and there is historic evidence that it is possible to take

a number of paths, including through reconciliation, if that`s the path

that is pursued and for the vote to be bipartisan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jen Psaki handling a question from Darlene Superville of the

Associated Press. The Biden administration is facing its first major

legislative test trying to pass this bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill in the

midst of next week`s impeachment trial.

Luckily for us, we have David Plouffe and Tim Miller still with us on

standing by. David, your first rodeo. This is not nor is this your rookie

season in cable news. You know how this works. You know what gets the

oxygen? Is it going to be debates and proposals surrounding a $2 trillion

dollar coronavirus relief package? Oh, let me guess or is it going to be

the President`s second impeachment trial before the Senate? Tell me how the

Biden White House is going to navigate this?

PLOUFFE: Well, I think they`ve handled the impeachment question really

well, which is, you know, the Senate needs to work its way through its

procedure. And their focus is going to be on this relief package that and

making sure that we are upping both the production of the vaccine, the

distribution of the vaccine, the user experience on the back end, but I

think there`s a lot of questions that question we just showed Brian was can

it doesn`t have to be big, or does it have to be bipartisan, and I think

bipartisan is nice to have. And I think the President will do all he can to

attract Republican support, but big is a must have.

I think it`s unlikely you get another shot at this. This is your one time

to inject as much help into the economy to state local to help schools. So

kids get back into school.

So and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and his -- their team knows that. So the

notion that somehow they`re going to say, you know what, so that we can

show that we got some Republican votes, we`ll do half of what we think is

necessary.

So they`re going to go as big as is needed right now. And I think they`re

going to probably keep trying to get Republican support, but they`re not

going to chase it around. You know, I think they`re going to be very solid.

So that`s where the focus needs to be. Because we`re racing against the

clock here to get schools open. You`ve got summers again, are you having a

summer where kids, you know, can`t be an after school and in camps, you`ve

got economy it particularly retail and restaurant, it`s been absolutely

clobbered. You`ve got more people than even pre pandemic living without

much of a financial lifeline. So the clock is ticking here.

And so my guess is you`re not going to be talking about this question,

Brian 60 days from now. We`re going to know very, very soon all

administrational know, very, very soon, if there`s votes there. And if

they`re not going to, they`re going to move on and do a big package with

mostly Democrats.

WILLIAMS: And Tim, as he so often is, Neal Katyal was right about tonight`s

AOC Instagram live video, it probably should be seen for its emotion, and

the retelling in total, and playing snippets is unfair to the event, but

we`re going to do it again. Here, again, a portion of what she had to say

to our audience, I have a question coming out of it for you.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D), NEW YORK: I really just felt like, you

know, if this is the plan for me, then people will be able to take it from

here. I felt that if this was the journey that my life was taking, that I

felt that things were going to be OK. And that, you know, I had fulfilled

my purpose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So the Congresswoman there, Tim, was talking about the

possibility of dying during the insurrection. She also tonight talked

forthrightly about being a victim of sexual assault in the past. I raised

this because of the power of witnesses.

As you no doubt know, Lindsey Graham is saying Democrats called one witness

will bring in the FBI to which a lot of Democrats said, great, they can

speak to the level of criminality in the crowd of thousands that surrounded

the Capitol. Where do you come down on witnesses if they`re half as

compelling as the Congresswoman?

MILLER: Brian, your viewers are going to think we planned this, you read my

mind tomorrow in the Bulwark. My article is about calling Lindsey Graham`s

bluff, calling witnesses. Hopefully the president the United States should

testify. The former president of the United States. I think he should be

encouraged too and dared too.

I think that this watching AOC`s video earlier, my rage about January 6

just came up within me again, obviously, I felt sympathy for her, but just

anger that this was allowed to happen. And you can feel as the weeks go by

the kind of emotional valence start to get sanded down

You know, as we get further away from it, and we get into the politics of

politics, people should feel angry. Because what happened was absolutely

unacceptable and unAmerican and I and I hope that a senate impeachment

trial, draws on that emotion and forces the Republican senators to look in

the faces of these victims to rewatch these videos and to understand what

they were complicit in.

WILLIAMS: Tim Miller with the last word in this segment, we will go ahead

and seek out your piece saying same. Gentlemen, I can`t thank you enough

for being on two friends of this broadcast, David Plouffe and Tim Miller,

Tim Miller greatly appreciate it.

Coming up for us. The Biden administration`s first foreign policy challenge

has arrived from the other side of the world.

WILLIAMS: Tonight Biden administration facing one of its first major

foreign policy challenges the new president is threatening to renew

sanctions on Myanmar, the former Burma after this weekend`s military

takeover of its democratically elected governments. We get our report on

this tonight from our chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): After

nearly a decade sharing power with civilians, Myanmar`s military staged a

coup, setting up checkpoints, taking over TV stations, which played

military propaganda, and detaining civilian officials, including their

leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Once seen as a champion of democracy, a Nobel laureate. Suu Kyi spent

nearly 15 years in detention before entering a pact with the military. She

was welcomed by President Obama.

AUNG SAN SUU KYI, STATE COUNSELLOR OF MYANMAR: He always says the most

important thing is national reconciliation and peace.

ENGEL: But Suu Kyi had long fallen from grace accused of staying silent at

what`s often called the genocide against Myanmar`s Rohinga people.

(on camera): Suu Kyi made a deal with the military and in the process lost

her credibility because of atrocities she refused to recognize. Now the

military ended that deal. And Suu Kyi is back in detention. Richard Engel,

NBC News, London.

WILLIAMS: And coming up for us, if it`s news to us, it must be news to you.

We`ll explain what we mean.

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight, it is a note to our faithful,

loyal viewers. If you live somewhere other than the Northeast, let me just

go ahead and apologize for the entire news media. Because the major

networks are headquartered in New York, the simple truth is when it snows

here in the northeast, they act like it`s a national story.

Sure, and let me clue you into a trick here we justify all the attention.

We give to it by saying things like 60 million Americans are in the path of

this storm. But the truth is, we act like since it`s snowing here. Everyone

must be interested in our snow storm.

Now that we`ve established that and been forthright about it, here are some

pictures of our snowstorm today, roughly between one and two feet in the

New York metropolitan area on up through New England.

On the upside during this mean season of Capitol ran sackings, toxic,

rancid politics and let`s not forget an uncontrolled pandemic. Here`s what

we learned. Animals and kids thrive in thunderstorms, as snowstorms that

should be and thunderstorms.

The Washington Zoo captured their pandas just being pandas today skid down

that hill on your back like no one`s watching even though we`re watching.

Do those barrel rolls down the hill and just generally enjoy the snow.

We get to see the Biden dogs on a day like this Major and Champ enjoying

the fresh snowfall on the South Lawn. Other dogs took that as their cue and

enjoyed every inch have a genuine swirling blizzard. Not a good day or

night for planes, trains or automobiles but they`ll have their day. Today,

every dog had theirs.

And that is our broadcast on this Monday night. Did I mention it`s snowing

here? Thank you so much for being here with us. On behalf of all my

colleagues at the networks of NBC News. good night.

