Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 2/1/2021

President Joe Biden turns up pressure on lawmakers to pass COVID aid. Republicans are pushing for smaller COVID aid bill after years of Trump`s deficit spending. House Democrats are moving expeditiously to remove GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, a decisive step that comes as they pressure Republicans to rebuke the Georgia congresswoman over recently unearthed incendiary past statements. Mitch McConnell harshly condemns Rep. Greene after avoiding comment on Trump for years. Military coup in Myanmar ousts civilian government.
BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Well, good evening once again, day 13 of the
Biden administration and in just eight days former President Trump`s second
impeachment trial will begin. Tonight New York Democratic Congresswoman
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her story of her version of the January 6
riot from inside her office. We`ll have more on that in just a moment.
Trump has until tomorrow to file a formal response to his impeachment
charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on six, January. As you
may know by now, Trump lost his entire legal team over the weekend. He has
since name two new lawyers just last night. They are David Schoen and Bruce
Castor, Jr., showing as a Georgia based lawyer who has represented mobsters
and longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone. Earlier tonight, he previewed his
trial argument on Fox News.
DAVID SCHOEN, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ATTORNEY: Besides the fact that this
process is completely unconstitutional, and this is a very, very dangerous
road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting it risk any
passionate political speaker, which is really against everything we believe
in, in this country foundation of the First Amendment. But I`m going to
tell you, I think it`s also the most ill-advised legislative action that
I`ve seen in my lifetime. It is tearing the country apart at a time when we
don`t need anything like that. I think President Biden missed a great
opportunity to be a statesman and to demand that this thing be called off,
frankly. This is the political weaponization of the impeachment process.
WILLIAMS: Meanwhile, the Biden White House is ramping up their push for the
President`s nearly $2 trillion COVID relief package. Tonight the President
met with 10 Republican senators who proposed a slimmed down version of the
bill. The group which includes senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney wants
a $618 billion package. Their plan would provide $1,000 stimulus checks as
opposed to Biden`s proposal of 14 $100. After the two hour long meeting and
went way longer than scheduled. Senator Collins walked out of the White
House and spoke to reporters.
SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R) MAINE: It was a very good exchange of views. I
wouldn`t say that we came together on a package tonight. No one expected
that in a two hour meeting. But what we did agree to do is to follow up and
talk further at the staff level and amongst ourselves and with the
president and vice president.
WILLIAMS: Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked
about tonight`s meeting.
JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He`s happy to have a conversation
with them. What this meeting is not is a forum for the President to make or
accept an offer. So I think that`s an important to convey to all of you.
And his view, it remains what was stated in the statement last night but
also what he said on Friday, which is that the risk is not that it is too
big. This package, the risk is that it is too small. And that remains his
view and it`s one he`ll certainly express today.
WILLIAMS: The negotiations over the COVID Relief Bill come as over 122,000
new infections were reported just today. And this was the day we also saw
nearly 2500 deaths nationwide.
Overall, the U.S. has past 26 million confirmed cases. There are also
developments tonight on the effort to house the QAnon Congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee posts in the House.
Today House Democrats introduced a resolution to remove Greene from the
education and budget committees. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is
expected to speak with the Congresswoman later this week over her past
inflammatory statements but it`s not clear what or if he will take action.
Today, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer the speaker`s number two released
a statement that read in part, "It is my hope and expectation that
Republicans will do the right thing and hold Representative Greene
accountable and we will not need to consider this resolution but we are
prepared to do so if necessary." Presumably the Democrats have the votes.
Over the weekend, Greene said she spoke to former President Trump and
claimed to has his support. And today Greene said she would be visiting
Trump in Florida soon. But then just tonight, Senate Minority Leader Mitch
McConnell released a scathing statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene. It reads
in part, "Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican
Party and our country. Somebody who`s suggested that perhaps no airplane
hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged,
and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.`s airplane is not living in reality."
The Congresswoman had this response from McConnell, "The real cancer for
the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose
gracefully. This is why we are losing our country." So we`ll leave that
there for now.
With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Monday night, Philip
Rucker, Pulitzer Prize-winning Senior Washington Correspondent for The
Washington Post, Alexi McCammond, Political Reporter over at Axios, and
Neal Katyal, former acting Solicitor General during the Obama
administration, who has argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme
Court.
I`d like to start, Phil, with you over at the White House. Are you
detecting any real worry about this coming collision? And let`s face it, we
know which is going to get the media oxygen and impeachment trial in the
Senate versus debate and negotiations over the stimulus package, the COVID
relief package that Biden wants?
PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Absolutely,
Brian, and this has been a concern from day one of this new presidency.
They`ve seen the impeachment trial coming. They of course support the
Senate moving ahead with those accountability measures after the January 6
insurrection. But there`s been an effort to try to fast track as many of
those Senate confirmation hearings and votes for Biden`s cabinet as
possible before the impeachment proceedings really get underway.
And there had been some hope of getting this COVID package through quickly
and, of course, was the President`s top priority the minute he was sworn
in, on January 20. But, you know, legislation is slow and cumbersome, and
there does not appear to be a deal in the offing right now. And so we have,
as you put it, a collision course here, we`re very likely this COVID
package is still going to be up in the air as the Senate begins, the
impeachment trial and leaders in that chamber are going to have to try to
balance too.
WILLIAMS: And Neal, that`s where you come in. Apparently, the President`s
legal team is not going to try to re litigate the crazy. The election was
stolen, ad infinitum. Though we have a reminder for everyone watching the
President`s role at that rally that day, we`ll discuss on the other side.
DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: They rigged an election.
They rigged it like they`ve never rigged an election before. We will not
let them silence your voices. We`re not going to let it happen. I`m not
going to let it happen.
Now, it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our
democracy. And after this, we`re going to walk down and I`ll be there with
you. We`re going to walk down. We`re going to walk down anyone you want.
But I think right here, we`re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we
fight. We fight like hell. And if you don`t fight like hell, you`re not
going to have a country anymore.
WILLIAMS: So Neal, everything there is a lie. The rigged election, of
course, but right down to, I`ll walk there with you. He went back to the
White House instead. So they`re not going to relitigate the crazy. They are
going to try to litigate that this is somehow unconstitutional to try a
president now out of office. Can you help us out on that?
NEAL KATYAL, FORMER ACTING U.S. SOLICITOR GENERAL: Absolutely. But Brian,
first, we don`t know that they won`t litigate the crazy after all this
weekend, it was reported that all five of Trump`s lawyers left because
Trump wanted him to litigate the crazy and they refused like any honorable
lawyer. Now he has a new legal team. We don`t know exactly what that new
legal team will be arguing, but we do know, and you know, it`s certainly
possible that Trump will push them again, to argue, you know, the big lie
and all of that.
We do know they are going to also argue that you can`t impeach a former
president. And here I think everyone should keep their eye on McConnell,
and not Mitch McConnell, but the other McConnell, the prominent
conservative jurist, Michael McConnell. He`s made a powerful argument which
is light which goes like this. He says, look, it doesn`t really matter
whether you think a former official can be impeached or not. This
impeachment trial started with a sitting president, not a former one and
therefore, he says, it`s "unquestionably permissible."
And look, you know, if a former official can`t be barred from future office
holding, that would just make the system -- put pressure on all the other
things in our system of government that would go after an official, a
lawless official like Donald Trump. And that would mean criminal
prosecution, because the founders were all about checks and balances, and
the provision of a remedy, and it just can`t be that Donald Trump, A, can`t
be impeached for Ukraine because they said America should wait for the
election. B, he can`t be impeached for January 6, because he`ll soon be out
of office. C, he can`t be prosecuted while he`s a sitting president. And D,
he can`t be prosecuted afterwards for actions he took as a sitting
president. You add all of that together. It`s just constitutional nonsense.
That laced into our constitutional system of separation of powers is the
idea that people like this have to face a tribunal. You don`t get to attack
or precipitate a violent attack on a coordinate branch of government and go
to -- get to go retire in Florida peacefully.
WILLIAMS: Alexi, this brings us to you and let`s talk about AOC after
sharing with our viewers, some of what she did tonight, talking about where
she was during the insurrection on six, January. This was on Facebook Live.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D) NEW YORK: So I hide behind my door, like
this, like I`m here, and the bathroom door starts going like this, like the
bathroom doors behind me or rather in front of me. And I`m like this and
the door hinges right here. And I just hear where is she? Where is she? And
this was the moment where I thought everything was over.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
WILLIAMS: Been corrected, got my platform wrong, Instagram Live. In fact,
Alexi, what have we learned about these accounts? And why is it important
to learn them from her?
ALEXI MCCAMMOND, AXIOS NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: Well, thanks for having
me, Brian. Happy Black History Month, glad to see you guys on the first day
of this month. And I`m glad that you`re showing that clip of what
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared on Instagram Live today
because it is one of the most raw and harrowing accounts from a member that
we`ve had so far about what they actually experienced during the
insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, then it`s especially important in
this moment, as Republicans are looking at one of their own and
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and considering what to do with
somebody who has these conspiracy theories in mind, pushes these violent
and dangerous ideas. And now sits in the halls of Congress next to someone
like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, who said that she felt like she was going
to die that day, who said that she felt like she was specifically targeted
that day.
And you know what`s really harrowing, Brian, is that Congresswoman Ocasio-
Cortez said that on Monday, two days before the insurrection, when she was
leaving the Capitol, there was a group of pro-Trump supporters who were
completely surrounding her car and harassing her, making it difficult for
her to even get in the car to be able to leave. And that was two days
before. And so she`s kind of shedding light on this idea that it`s not OK
for law enforcement officials say they weren`t aware of the threat that was
presented on January 6 ahead of time, because it was clear to her and other
members days ahead of time what was really going on, and what they`re
really kind of violent and dangerous energy inspired by former President
Trump and Republican allies of his who have pushed these conspiracy
theories and these lies.
And let`s not forget dangerous, violent and specific violence against women
like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman AOC, we`ve seen the president,
former President Trump and Republicans do this with other women in the
Democratic Party in the past. So it`s really harrowing to hear what
actually went on behind the scenes, especially as many of us are left
questioning how something like this could have happened.
But the big question, Brian, as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is pointing out
in this story is whether and how certain members of the Capitol Police
Force were involved or aware, I mean, the man who she was describing, who
broke into her office and was demanding to know where she was, didn`t even
identify himself as a Capitol Police Officer. So she talks about how is she
supposed to trust someone like that to help her in a really scary moment
when she knows that people are there to attack her and others specifically,
and the Capitol Police Officer there to protect her doesn`t even identify
himself or help her in a way that would seem normal in a situation like
that.
There are many questions that are left to be revealed. But I think that
this is also the last thing I will say, this is also a preview of what we
can expect from the type of trial the Democrats want to present in the
Senate against former President Trump. They want it to be emotional. They
want to have witnesses that can tell exactly what happened to really show
when Republicans go on the record and try to acquit former President Trump,
this is what they are acquitting him for, this type of violence and danger
that obviously led to death.
WILLIAMS: So Phil Rucker, as Alexi brilliantly pointed out, that`s the
backdrop here. And most of Congress still can`t believe the effort to
quietly sweep insurrection and looting under the rug and quickly forget
about it. So it`s against that backdrop that Joe Biden and if you`ve
watched his career, having 10 Republican senators to the Oval Office
tonight was very on brand for this creature of the U.S. Senate. Joe Biden
is talking about unity. And once Republican crossover voters, and our
atmosphere remains so toxic.
RUCKER: That`s exactly right, Brian. And the atmosphere, the toxic
atmosphere is only likely to become more toxic as next week gets underway,
as the trial and the evidence is presented to remind people as Alexi was
just talking about, of the emotion of January 6. But also, frankly, as some
really pitched partisan battles are underway over rhetoric, and
Congresswoman Greene and what to do about her. And you`re just seeing a lot
of tribal fighting right now in Washington at the exact moment, when
President Biden is trying to begin his presidency, with gestures of unity,
that meeting in the Oval Office this afternoon, that went into the evening,
as darkness fell on Washington was really important symbolically, even if
you read in parse the statements that came out of the White House
afterwards. And from Senator Collins, when she spoke to the cameras, it`s
very clear that there is not a deal here that there`s not agreement between
these 10 Republicans and President Biden, about how big, how much money
should be spent on COVID relief for this package. But nonetheless, there`s
sort of a good faith effort on both sides to at least sit down and talk
with one another and find some areas of agreement and see if they can`t
over the next several days and weeks, come to some sort of a compromise.
Remember, President Trump in his final year of office, I don`t believe he
spoke to Speaker -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at all in that final year.
So it`s a real departure. When you look at how this President is handling
the opposition party in Congress.
WILLIAMS: Hey, Counselor, back over to you, Congresswoman QAnon here from
Georgia was duly elected to Congress legally. Does Congress have the power
beyond stripping her of her committee assignments? That`s what they did to
Steve King of Iowa. Does Congress have the power to expel one of their own
members?
KATYAL: They absolutely do. But before talking about that, Brian, I just
want to say a word about AOC tonight. I think all your viewers should see
the full video because the excerpt just doesn`t do it justice, who is
incredibly moving and powerful in ways. I can`t even begin to describe. And
I mean don`t disrespect to the house managers who are phenomenal. But you
know, watching that you think, you know, AOC should be a house manager. You
know, we get hung up sometimes on having a law degree and stuff like that.
What a powerful, brilliant communicator and someone who just encapsulates
everything that happened on January 6, in just ways they`re transcend the
moment.
With respect to Congresswoman, the Congresswoman, Congress has two
different mechanisms available to remove her from office and I do think
they should be used. I don`t think stripping her of a committee is enough,
it doesn`t capture the gravity of what she is and what she stands for and
the positions she`s taken.
And look, she probably welcome someone stripping someone from a --
stripping her from committee, I mean, look, she`s not exactly a hard worker
or someone who spends her time looking up any facts. So she`s not on a
committee that just gives her more time to, you know, spew her loony
nonsense. So Article One, Section Five of the Constitution says each House
can punish members for disorderly behavior and with the concurrence of two-
thirds expel a member. So that will require a two-thirds vote.
There`s also a separate possibility under the 14th amendment of excluding
someone who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion or giving aid or
comfort to the enemies thereof. That may be done with a majority vote, but
it would probably require some judicial tribunal to evaluate that. Again, I
think we should welcome that. We should welcome process here. You know,
there shouldn`t be a rush to judgment. But you know, these statements are
concerning in ways that even by the standards of the Republican Party are
concern.
WILLIAMS: Alexi, final question to you, what`s McCarthy`s motivation these
days? Do you think he is motivated to publicly crack down on Greene? Or do
you think he`s cool, with Congresswoman QAnon being the brand of the
Republican Party?
MCCAMMOND: Well, you have to look to his colleague in the Senate, Senator
Mitch McConnell, who could have made the choice to keep quiet on this
situation especially now that Donald Trump is gone and not properly the
leader of their party anymore, but he came out with that strong and
forceful statement that you read earlier. And of course, that`s not enough.
Words and a strong statement is not enough to hold folks in your own party
accountable. You have to follow through on those words, but we see how
Congressman Kevin McCarthy is not doing that. He`s taking his time. He`s
meeting with Donald Trump. He`s considering the calculus and the dynamics
of his party, what the base wants, what others and in Congress want, what
he can stomach to do to really hold her accountable. But I think that`s the
big question. We`re seeing how Marjorie Taylor Greene is going and saying
that Donald Trump has her back as if that still matters. And maybe she
knows something that we don`t know right now, that that does still matter.
And maybe McCarthy knows that that still matters. And that`s what he`s
following. But that`s the big question moving forward is whether and how
the Republican Party is going to allow itself to be controlled, not just by
Donald Trump, but by these Donald Trump figures like Marjorie Taylor
Greene, like Republican state legislators who are trying to do a number of
things that Trump and his, you know, supporters couldn`t do before Joe
Biden was inaugurated.
So it`s deeper than just Marjorie Taylor Greene or Kevin McCarthy. It`s on
the state level too. And I think that the Republican Party is going to have
to decide if they want this to continue, especially ahead of 2022.
WILLIAMS: Great point, thank you for making it, couldn`t ask for three
better guests to start off a new week, Phil Rucker, Alexi McCammond, Neal
Katyal, our great thanks. Thank you very much for starting us off.
Coming up for us, something we don`t hear a lot about when we talk about
coronavirus. That`s the good news. Why our doctor on deck is optimistic if
America stays vigilant.
And later, democracy under fire only this time, it`s not here. It`s half a
world away. It`s a unique challenge for the new American president. All of
it as THE 11TH HOUR is just getting underway on a Monday night.
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND
INFECTIOUS DISEASES: You need to get vaccinated when it becomes available
as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country. And the
reason for that is that there is a fact that permeates virology. And that
is that viruses cannot mutate if they don`t replicate.
WILLIAMS: Today`s massive snowstorm in the northeast stalled vaccination
efforts across the region today, with the notable exception of a mass
vaccination site at Fenway Park up in Boston, where the state started
vaccinating senior 75 and over.
And despite problems with the rollout of the vaccines like limited supply,
New York Times is pointing out there`s plenty of good news on the vaccine
front. David Leonhardt writes, "All five vaccines with public results have
eliminated COVID-19 deaths. They have also drastically reduced
hospitalizations." There`s no quarreling with that.
With us tonight, Dr. Stephen Sample, ER doc at Memorial Hospital and Health
Care Center in Jasper Indiana, also happens to be a volunteer clinical
faculty member at Indiana University School of Medicine.
And Doctor one of the reasons we are always proud to know you is your
service to the guard. I`d like to begin there your Air National Guard unit
was deployed post insurrection to Washington, what was that experience like
for you?
DR. STEPHEN SAMPLE, EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN IN JASPER, INDIANA: Good evening,
Brian. That experience was exactly what I hoped it would be. It was boring,
boring, boring. We packed all of our stuff. We went to D.C. and we sat
around on our butts for a week. And we came back home and that is
absolutely the best case scenario that we could have asked for. You know,
you know what I do for a living. My unit trains for mass casualties of
various types. And absolutely should I have been called to use my skill set
we were going to be having a very bad day in D.C. So if it came out just
the way we hoped.
WILLIAMS: Well, while thanking you for your service, I`ve never been
happier to learn that it involves sitting around on your butt. Now we turn
to mess topic of coronavirus. And I have so many questions for you.
Situation currently in Indiana, is there resistance? Are there supply
issues? And finally, why aren`t we vaccinating teachers if we hope to open
schools safely?
SAMPLE: Those are all excellent questions. So I just got back from D.C. So
I`ve actually been off work for the last couple of weeks. And I came back
to a vastly different situation than I left. When I left our hospital was
full, you know, between a third to half of our patients in house or COVID.
And I`m coming back to a wildly different situation in Indiana, I think
over the last seven days, our case average has been about 2100 and change
per day. This time last month we were at well over 4000. So we`ve cut our
average daily cases in the last month in about half. Our reproductive time
is down. Everything is looking very positive right now. So I`m coming back
to a good spot. I`m hoping to find a nearly empty hospital when I go back
to work next week.
Moving on to your next question, I think I missed one of the why aren`t we
vaccinating teachers? Man, that`s a good question. My cousin, Angie (ph) is
up my rear and all the time about that. She is a teacher who has some high
risk medical issues and she`s asking me the same thing. I don`t have a good
answer for that, Brian. Honestly, if I started to speculate, I`m just going
to get myself in trouble. I think teachers need to get the vaccines. We`ll
leave it at that.
WILLIAMS: OK, and your optimism that we were told about when our producer
spoke to you today is because you were gone but a few weeks and came back
to a markedly different situation to what do you all the fact that all the
numbers are heading in a good direction?
SAMPLE: In my opinion, I think we have just finally seen the peak of the
back to back events of Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year`s and you
just watch the spike happen just like we predicted it would. And now that
those things are over, I think we`re starting to just see the natural
incline. You know, in virology, there are ups and downs and this is a weird
virus, anyway, you can watch it regionally as it spikes in levels. But
we`re in the low right now. I couldn`t be happier. And so now we`re just in
a race to get shots in people`s arms.
You know, Indiana just opened up vaccines, vaccine appointments 65 and
unders today, which I`m super stoked about because that means my folks
came, lineup and get their vaccine right now because we`re looking to
expand our bubble. I`m ready to hug my mother again. And I know she`s ready
to hug me, so.
WILLIAMS: Whole lot of people are waiting for the stuff of regular life to
come back online. Doc, welcome back home. Welcome back on the broadcast.
Thank you so much for coming on and always taking our questions, be well
good luck at work and thanks for the work you do.
Coming up for us what to do with the problem Mitch McConnell calls cancer
on the Republican Party. That would be the Congresswoman from Georgia.
We`ll talk about her next.
REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R), ILLINOIS: Someone needs to tell the truth. Someone
needs to say what history needs to hear. So here I am. The Republican Party
has lost its way. Republicans must say enough is enough. It`s time to
unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality and cast
aside the conspiracy theories in the rage. It`s time to turn back from the
edge of darkness and return to the ideals that have long been our guiding
light.
WILLIAMS: Just to emphasize that gentlemen, as a Republican member of
Congress, Adam Kinzinger, he`s siding with the Democrats who want Marjorie
Taylor Greene, removed from her committee assignments that would be
Education and Budget.
House Democrats fine that resolution today that would strip the QAnon
congresswoman of those assignments. If Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
doesn`t do -- do so himself this after Mitch McConnell seemingly noticed
the damage this was doing to his party and denounced her in a statement.
Back with us tonight to talk about all of it. Tim Miller, a contributor to
the Bulwark and the former communications director for Jeb Bush and David
Plouffe, former Obama, campaign manager and Senior Advisor to President
Obama also happens to be on the board of directors of the Obama Foundation.
Hey, Tim, I thought of you tonight when I read this from Bill Kristol. He
writes about tonight`s statement by McConnell, classic McConnell at once
true and disingenuous a clever way to please donors while paying no price
avoids taking on Trump, but tough on a first termer, but most amusing is
that it`s such a knifing of McCarthy. Now, the only question from the
media. Will Kevin show leadership a la Mitch?
Ad Tim, I guess the question to you is what will that walking profile
encourage Kevin McCarthy dude, do you think?
TIM MILLER, THE BULWARK CONTRIBUTOR: We might hoping for that Jerry Maguire
clip again, Brian. You know, I`m trying to live up to Bill`s cleverness
here at the Bulwark, but he sets a high bar and he`s exactly right. Look,
this, McCarthy is in a horrible position of his own making, and it`s not as
if we could feel bad for Kevin McCarthy. He absolutely made his bed here.
He`s going to have to lie in it.
But, you know, he has a house caucus, that the majority of them are more
aligned with Marjorie Taylor Greene than with Adam Kinzinger. You know, I
wrote this morning for Rolling Stone about those 10 brave Republicans that
voted for impeachment, and what their mindset is, and Kinzinger is the one
who`s the most ready to fight. He`s the most ready to punch back at the
Taylor Greene`s in the Pogo stars and you know, the Lauren Bogans, some of
the other ones just aren`t sure they don`t think that`s where their voters
are.
hey don`t think that`s what the caucuses, this is what McCarthy has to
manage. If he goes and attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan is going
to be the minority leader in about two minutes here now so he`s stuck. And
that`s why you saw him flying down to Mar-a-Lago into Uday and Qusay
Hussein`s drawing around to meet with President Trump and suck up to him
the other day.
WILLIAMS: David Plouffe, I heard some hand wringing by Democrats over the
weekend about not talking too much about MTG Marjorie Taylor Greene because
it gives her too much oxygen, while others and especially the weaponized
Republicans in places like the Lincoln project say no, no, no. Make her the
face of the Republican Party. Are you kidding? Embrace this go whole hog.
Arguably, we`re talking here tonight about AOC. She is a bigger than normal
figure as a sophomore member of Congress, because the Republicans in part
because obviously of her personal story, but also in part, Republicans
chose to make her or try to make her the face of the Democratic Party.
Where do you come down on this?
DAVID PLOUFFE, FMR. OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, first of all, Brian, I
believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene is just at the front of the line.
There`s going to be dozens more just like her seeking congressional offices
and statewide offices. The align of QAnon disciples.
I agree with Tim, that is where most of the House caucuses. They much more
side with her than Kinzinge. And I think that that`s where so much of the
energy is in the grassroots right now. First of all, and listen, there`s a
new video that comes out every day, OK, it`s newsworthy, and how we every
member of Congress, but I think what is newsworthy, she didn`t ever self is
newsworthy, and I think it is not a stretch to say what she represents is
where the energy of the Republican Party is today.
And I would not hold my breath about Kevin McCarthy doing anything about
her because he understands where a caucus is. He understands where Trump
is. He understands where so much of the grassroots energy is, and
ultimately, whether he becomes a symbol that actually moves votes in 2022.
I`m not sure about that. But I do know what she`s going to do is in really
provide a lot of incentive for people who believe that things she knows to
seek office, she is not going to be the exception. She may be more than
rule as we look at 22.
WILLIAMS: Wow, so many more questions. What we`re going to do here is have
both of these gentlemen stay with us fit in a break. When we come back,
we`ll talk about the Senate doing two things at once next week. And
further, we`ll talk about the problem the Republican caucus may have with
its membership.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS: So what would you say is more
important to the president at this point on this first legislative test? Is
it going big or going bipartisan? It seems like you can have both.
JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I think the President
believes we can and there is historic evidence that it is possible to take
a number of paths, including through reconciliation, if that`s the path
that is pursued and for the vote to be bipartisan.
WILLIAMS: Jen Psaki handling a question from Darlene Superville of the
Associated Press. The Biden administration is facing its first major
legislative test trying to pass this bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill in the
midst of next week`s impeachment trial.
Luckily for us, we have David Plouffe and Tim Miller still with us on
standing by. David, your first rodeo. This is not nor is this your rookie
season in cable news. You know how this works. You know what gets the
oxygen? Is it going to be debates and proposals surrounding a $2 trillion
dollar coronavirus relief package? Oh, let me guess or is it going to be
the President`s second impeachment trial before the Senate? Tell me how the
Biden White House is going to navigate this?
PLOUFFE: Well, I think they`ve handled the impeachment question really
well, which is, you know, the Senate needs to work its way through its
procedure. And their focus is going to be on this relief package that and
making sure that we are upping both the production of the vaccine, the
distribution of the vaccine, the user experience on the back end, but I
think there`s a lot of questions that question we just showed Brian was can
it doesn`t have to be big, or does it have to be bipartisan, and I think
bipartisan is nice to have. And I think the President will do all he can to
attract Republican support, but big is a must have.
I think it`s unlikely you get another shot at this. This is your one time
to inject as much help into the economy to state local to help schools. So
kids get back into school.
So and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and his -- their team knows that. So the
notion that somehow they`re going to say, you know what, so that we can
show that we got some Republican votes, we`ll do half of what we think is
necessary.
So they`re going to go as big as is needed right now. And I think they`re
going to probably keep trying to get Republican support, but they`re not
going to chase it around. You know, I think they`re going to be very solid.
So that`s where the focus needs to be. Because we`re racing against the
clock here to get schools open. You`ve got summers again, are you having a
summer where kids, you know, can`t be an after school and in camps, you`ve
got economy it particularly retail and restaurant, it`s been absolutely
clobbered. You`ve got more people than even pre pandemic living without
much of a financial lifeline. So the clock is ticking here.
And so my guess is you`re not going to be talking about this question,
Brian 60 days from now. We`re going to know very, very soon all
administrational know, very, very soon, if there`s votes there. And if
they`re not going to, they`re going to move on and do a big package with
mostly Democrats.
WILLIAMS: And Tim, as he so often is, Neal Katyal was right about tonight`s
AOC Instagram live video, it probably should be seen for its emotion, and
the retelling in total, and playing snippets is unfair to the event, but
we`re going to do it again. Here, again, a portion of what she had to say
to our audience, I have a question coming out of it for you.
REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D), NEW YORK: I really just felt like, you
know, if this is the plan for me, then people will be able to take it from
here. I felt that if this was the journey that my life was taking, that I
felt that things were going to be OK. And that, you know, I had fulfilled
my purpose.
WILLIAMS: So the Congresswoman there, Tim, was talking about the
possibility of dying during the insurrection. She also tonight talked
forthrightly about being a victim of sexual assault in the past. I raised
this because of the power of witnesses.
As you no doubt know, Lindsey Graham is saying Democrats called one witness
will bring in the FBI to which a lot of Democrats said, great, they can
speak to the level of criminality in the crowd of thousands that surrounded
the Capitol. Where do you come down on witnesses if they`re half as
compelling as the Congresswoman?
MILLER: Brian, your viewers are going to think we planned this, you read my
mind tomorrow in the Bulwark. My article is about calling Lindsey Graham`s
bluff, calling witnesses. Hopefully the president the United States should
testify. The former president of the United States. I think he should be
encouraged too and dared too.
I think that this watching AOC`s video earlier, my rage about January 6
just came up within me again, obviously, I felt sympathy for her, but just
anger that this was allowed to happen. And you can feel as the weeks go by
the kind of emotional valence start to get sanded down
You know, as we get further away from it, and we get into the politics of
politics, people should feel angry. Because what happened was absolutely
unacceptable and unAmerican and I and I hope that a senate impeachment
trial, draws on that emotion and forces the Republican senators to look in
the faces of these victims to rewatch these videos and to understand what
they were complicit in.
WILLIAMS: Tim Miller with the last word in this segment, we will go ahead
and seek out your piece saying same. Gentlemen, I can`t thank you enough
for being on two friends of this broadcast, David Plouffe and Tim Miller,
Tim Miller greatly appreciate it.
Coming up for us. The Biden administration`s first foreign policy challenge
has arrived from the other side of the world.
WILLIAMS: Tonight Biden administration facing one of its first major
foreign policy challenges the new president is threatening to renew
sanctions on Myanmar, the former Burma after this weekend`s military
takeover of its democratically elected governments. We get our report on
this tonight from our chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel.
RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): After
nearly a decade sharing power with civilians, Myanmar`s military staged a
coup, setting up checkpoints, taking over TV stations, which played
military propaganda, and detaining civilian officials, including their
leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Once seen as a champion of democracy, a Nobel laureate. Suu Kyi spent
nearly 15 years in detention before entering a pact with the military. She
was welcomed by President Obama.
AUNG SAN SUU KYI, STATE COUNSELLOR OF MYANMAR: He always says the most
important thing is national reconciliation and peace.
ENGEL: But Suu Kyi had long fallen from grace accused of staying silent at
what`s often called the genocide against Myanmar`s Rohinga people.
(on camera): Suu Kyi made a deal with the military and in the process lost
her credibility because of atrocities she refused to recognize. Now the
military ended that deal. And Suu Kyi is back in detention. Richard Engel,
NBC News, London.
WILLIAMS: And coming up for us, if it`s news to us, it must be news to you.
We`ll explain what we mean.
WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight, it is a note to our faithful,
loyal viewers. If you live somewhere other than the Northeast, let me just
go ahead and apologize for the entire news media. Because the major
networks are headquartered in New York, the simple truth is when it snows
here in the northeast, they act like it`s a national story.
Sure, and let me clue you into a trick here we justify all the attention.
We give to it by saying things like 60 million Americans are in the path of
this storm. But the truth is, we act like since it`s snowing here. Everyone
must be interested in our snow storm.
Now that we`ve established that and been forthright about it, here are some
pictures of our snowstorm today, roughly between one and two feet in the
New York metropolitan area on up through New England.
On the upside during this mean season of Capitol ran sackings, toxic,
rancid politics and let`s not forget an uncontrolled pandemic. Here`s what
we learned. Animals and kids thrive in thunderstorms, as snowstorms that
should be and thunderstorms.
The Washington Zoo captured their pandas just being pandas today skid down
that hill on your back like no one`s watching even though we`re watching.
Do those barrel rolls down the hill and just generally enjoy the snow.
We get to see the Biden dogs on a day like this Major and Champ enjoying
the fresh snowfall on the South Lawn. Other dogs took that as their cue and
enjoyed every inch have a genuine swirling blizzard. Not a good day or
night for planes, trains or automobiles but they`ll have their day. Today,
every dog had theirs.
And that is our broadcast on this Monday night. Did I mention it`s snowing
here? Thank you so much for being here with us. On behalf of all my
colleagues at the networks of NBC News. good night.
