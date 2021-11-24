Transcript: The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, 11/23/21

Summary

Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas extremist groups in riot probe. Organizers of 2017 "Unite The Right" rally liable for over $25 million in damages. Biden administration taps oil reserve to combat gas prices. Biden trying to sell his agenda to the American people. Trump campaign preparing for possible 2024 run. Concern over rising COVID cases ahead of holiday.

Transcript

SEN. JON TESTER, (D) MONTANA: Now we`ll be looking forward to the projects when they hit the ground here in Montana.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Montana Senior Senator Jon Tester gets tonight`s "LAST WORD." THE 11TH HOUR WITH BRIAN WILLIAMS starts now.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Well, good evening once again. Day 308 of the Biden administration. The January 6 Select Committee has now subpoenaed far right extremist groups as part of their investigation into the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers have zeroed in on the Proud Boys. Several of their members have already been indicted for participating in the insurrection.

Also subpoenaed the Oath Keepers and a group called the First Amendment Praetorian. Many of the same people we talked about here on the broadcast just last night. The Committee also subpoenaed the leaders of these groups.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement and we, "We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack.

Yesterday, Trump allies Roger Stone and Alex Jones were among those subpoenaed. Today, not surprisingly, we heard from both.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX JONES, SUBPOENAED BY JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: The January 6 witch hunt committee makes Joe McCarthy blush from his grave. It is a complete and absolute fishing expedition, trying to demonize populist Americans. I`m probably going to declare the Fifth, not because of anything wrong, but because these people are political criminals that have an axe to grind.

ROGER STONE, SUBPOENAED BY JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: I`m going to make a decision between now and December 17th based on the advice of my counsel, but it`s very dangerous to go into this forum because they are not honest. This is a partisan, witch hunt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: It`s worth noting that the subpoena to Roger Stone says he reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as private security while in Washington before January 6.

Today was also the deadline for several people including Trump former -- Trump aides Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany, John McEntee, to turn over documents to the committee. John Eastman, that attorney who outlined plans for Mike Pence to deny Biden the presidency, he was supposed to respond to his subpoena yesterday.

Tonight, we`re learning that the House Committee also wants to know more about what law enforcement knew ahead of the attack.

Washington Post reports lawmakers are, "scrutinizing in particular multiple warnings of possible violence that went unheeded by the FBI." Post also reports the committee is "examining the failures of various government agencies to recognize share and elevate critical early warnings of extremists discussing violence in the run up to January 6."

Meanwhile, a jury has found that those who were injured during that violent, ugly and deadly 2017 Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, are entitled to over $25 million in damages from the rally organizers. The event, which was organized by white supremacists and Neo Nazis, led to the death of Heather Heyer after a man rammed his car into the crowd. A jury deadlocked on two more serious federal conspiracy charges.

On another note, people across this country have been watching with alarm as gas prices have surged in recent weeks. Today, the President announced plans to tap into our strategic petroleum reserve to try to bring prices down. We`ll have much more on that decision. That story later in this hour.

But with that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Tuesday night. Peter Baker, longtime journalist and author, Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times, Susan Page, longtime journalist and author herself, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today, and Malcolm Nance, author, veteran of Naval Intelligence, Special Operations, Homeland and cybersecurity, 35 years in the trade of counterterrorism and intelligence who recently indeed testified before Congress on the threat of domestic terrorism.

And Malcolm, it`s precisely why I need to begin with you. What do you think the committee can learn with these -- would be army men and their camo and further, what do you think the committee already knows about them and their actions leading up to and including January 6?

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC Terrorism Analyst: Very interesting about these three particular groups. First off, we all know the Proud Boys have had a long history of protecting Roger Stone. And as we all know, Roger Stone years ago organized something called the Brooks Brothers riot in the 2000 election.

The question is, did he conspire to create a massive national level Brooks Brothers riot? And did he use the organization of the Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers and other groups like the 3% militia to effectively help coordinate this activity on Capitol Hill. We don`t know that yet. That`s a key question that needs to be asked.

[23:05:14]

But in December 2020 -- sorry, December 2020, these three groups actually held coordination meetings in Washington D.C., along with the 3% militia. And they worked from January -- December 12, right up to January 6, together to coordinate their actions as they were going to take place on that day. They also, again, protected all of the senior people who took place at, you know, who participated in the command conference at the Willard Hotel.

The First Amendment Praetorians are almost like an organization led by an ex-Special Forces soldier who protected many people of many of these senior people at numerous pro-Trump rallies, and conferences. So, they actually sit around in the golf cards, and listen to these people as they communicate and coordinated themselves. The question is, which one of these organizations worked up the chain of command to create the riot that we saw on January 6?

WILLIAMS: All right, Susan, let`s talk about that chain of command. Obviously, there was a guy at the top. What are the core questions you think this committee is pursuing either directly or indirectly related to Donald Trump himself?

SUSAN PAGE, USA TODAY WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF: Well, you know, I think the committee is being very methodical. They`ve done -- now they`ve issued, what, 40 subpoenas. They say they`ve interviewed 200 witnesses, voluntarily they`re trying to follow the money and the organization. They`re working their way up the chain of command, and of course, that will next include some sitting members of Congress. But at the end, that`s going to include Donald Trump, the President of the United States at the top of this pyramid, I think they`re going to be looking at what Trump knew when he knew it. What did he do? What was the involvement of the President and those closest to him in the White House in fomenting this riot, this insurrection, the attack on the Capitol? That seems to be that is the biggest final question they`ll need to answer. And they need to do it pretty fast, because if Republicans win the House next year, as is now the conventional wisdom, this investigation is committee inquiry will shut down immediately.

WILLIAMS: Peter Baker, for those with some age on their side, this investigation will resemble the aftermath of 9/11 in the aspects of it, where they`re looking to see what government agents and agencies knew, but failed to connect, fail to kick up the chain of command. I`m curious from you, how aware and focused is this administration, on the threat from domestic terrorism, which as we`ve learned and seen, can be an existential threat to democracy?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, I think you`ve heard Attorney General Garland and others in this administration, talk about the threat from domestic terrorism, from domestic radical groups as one of the biggest threats facing America. Obviously, we still think of overseas terrorism because it captures the imagination. But what I think this administration understands, is that really, there`s just as much if not more danger at this point to our democracy here at home. And so, what you`re seeing, I think, in this committee, subpoenas today to these extremist groups, is probably, you know, drawn, at least partly from the information that they`ve received. They`ve investigated from the FBI and from other, you know, federal agencies about what they already knew or knew were discovering in the prosecutions of some of these people in the aftermath of January 6. This is not just a fishing expedition. They know things that they`re trying to now document, that they want to get further evidence about.

As Susan said, you know, they`ve interviewed more than 200 people, this is a wide-ranging inquiry. It`s interesting, because it`s going well beyond just, you know, the big names, the household names, like, you know, Mark Meadows, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon is going to the core of the, you know, built-ins, who showed up on the Capitol steps that day, how they got there, what the planning was, what was going on, in advance of this? What connections they had to people around Trump and what kind of conclusions can we draw from that?

WILLIAMS: Hey Malcolm, as fraught as it is to play something spoken by an army veteran for a Navy veteran, I want you to listen to this gentleman who was a guest with Nicolle Wallace this afternoon. He goes after hate groups that particularly appeal to and in some cases pray on military veterans. We`ll discuss on the other side.

[23:10:05]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KRISTOFER GOLDSMITH, INTELLIGENCE EXTREMISM & DISINFORMATION ANALYST: My goal, and organizations like we, the veterans and veterans for American ideals, the Human Rights First are to knock these people off center. They have gone on to pose for years, you know, we`ve all been talking about, they`ve been talking about this violence in the open, and nobody`s done anything. Well, now it`s time to engage these people. And, you know, I`m not going to go out in the street with a weapon dressing like I, you know, didn`t Iraq, because I`m not an idiot, I could do all this for my home, you know, and other veterans who are interested, I would encourage them do the same.

What we want to do is make these groups so paranoid that they can`t function. And, you know, I`ve been pretty successful at that. I`ve taken down a couple of hate groups, just by myself, that if we see more vets doing this, I think it`s going to be a great movement. Then, you know, vets, we protect democracy, the Oath Keepers, they`re not keeping any oath. It`s folks like me engaging in this work, who really are taking our oath to the country seriously and serving and protecting our democracy in a tangible way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Malcolm, that seems like a good approach to those of us civilians in the audience. What do you make of it?

NANCE: Yeah, Kris Goldsmith`s group is doing a very good job for a very long time. And certainly, in the period of Donald Trump, there has been this equation of where veteran equals right wing conservative as extremist, right, supporting all of these extremist behaviors. We saw in the Capitol 6 rally organization of some of the people who were doing some of this most severe fighting. For everyone veteran who was a policeman or ex-soldier special forces, you would get 10 Kyle Rittenhouse type people who see them as, you know, sort of the Centurion in the little Legion that they were forming there. And they would rally around that person.

We had special forces, people doing training programs, tactically with guns and movement. For many of these militia organizations. They see themselves as either the individuals who are going to be the key motivators to this extremism. And many people defer to them, just because they`re veterans, we need to take that away from them. And I said this in a Washington Post Op- Ed on January 17, you have to shame these people. And the Oath Keepers was a group which was supposedly about not violating your oath to attack American citizens. That group has turned into an armed militia, to attack American citizens and the U.S. government and democracy itself. We have to sort of dis -- you know, disentangle their honor, and restore it and get these people away from extremism. I don`t know whether that`s going to ever be possible, but we have to make the effort.

WILLIAMS: Malcolm, I can only offer you 60 more seconds. But take this on for me, if I read you correctly on social media, you appear to be saying of late, we`re in mid attack here. We`re in the middle of something as a country.

NANCE: Yes. Yeah, you might recall that last November 6, I was on Real Time with Bill Maher. And I -- and, you know, he was singing Kumbaya, we were all trying to hope that the United States would move to a happy place. But it became very apparent to me throughout the fall of 2020, we were moving into an insurgency 62 days later, we had the insurrection. But that`s just the first step of an insurgency. We are now in a political insurgency where the political differences on Capitol Hill are now trickling their way down to the street. They are enabling the street to become a, how can I put it a paramilitary weapon system, you know, or ticking time bomb that can be exploded in any time. I don`t even think we`re midway. By mid-spring this year, it became very clear the Republican Party was going to quintuple down on this. We are going into an insurgency, and it is going to be, you know, we may have multiple insurrections around the country. Places who, you know, where people have now decided that they can, you know, self-defense their way through any protests by using the Second Amendment as the vehicle that they will intimidate and threaten this nation. We are in a sedition path that I`m not sure we can get out of.

WILLIAMS: So Susan, that certainly gets your attention that would sober up even the most jaded mind even in Washington D.C. and thus a nation turns its lonely eyes to the 1/6 committee, the only group in town kind of trying to track this down to which Laurence Tribe up at Harvard Law School said this today, "Nearly a year has passed since the insurrection, not one person in power has yet been held accountable, not one nor have we added a single safeguard for democracy, not one. Think about that."

[23:15:15]

Susan, outside of polite society, there`s another way people put this and that is the Democrats just aren`t killers?

PAGE: Well, that`s -- you know, there`s some people wish the Democrats would be more aggressive. I mean, the committee I think, has tried to address some of these concerns by, for instance, bringing contempt citations against Steve Bannon. The thing that is, I think, surprised many people since January 6 is the, what`s happened on the on the other side, the unwillingness, the disinterest in the part of almost every Republican on Capitol Hill in trying to find out more about what happened on January 6, who planned it, who paid for it? These are questions that were being entertained in the immediate aftermath by people in both parties. But interest on the Republican side has faded to the point where either Republican officials portray this as a witch hunt, or they don`t discuss it at all.

And so, Democrats are the only game in town when it comes to trying to figure out what actually happened there. And what might be ahead, are we, in fact, that I`m a real peril, for our democracy? Is our democracy fragile? We`re not used to thinking of it that way? Maybe that`s the case right now.

WILLIAMS: And Peter Baker bring us up to present day, this petroleum reserve that the White House has decided to tap into first kind of non- emergency use of it, first use of it just for consumer needs, and price controls. Is it an indication, and we have a longer report on this later in the hour, is it an indication that the White House has indeed dialed in to what we`re all paying for gas?

BAKER: Yeah, no, I think they`re very concerned about it, very aware of it, especially as we head into a holiday weekend, when a lot of people are going to be on the road, they want to show at the very least, that they are concerned that they`re on top of the issue that they`re trying to do something about it, 50 billion barrels was a lot. It`s one of the largest that they`ve released in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

And long-term, of course, is not going to do that much. But it`s meant to be a short-term reassurance to the public and to the markets that they`re - - the government is on top of it. But the problem for the Biden ministration is the longer term one. And it`s also got a challenge in trying to square and reconcile its message in which is said it`s time to begin thinking about a long-term shift away from fossil fuels, even as we`re now finding ourselves paying more of the pump and trying to pump more fossil fuels into the marketplace to ameliorate that.

So, I think it shows that the administration recognizes a real pocketbook situation right now among a lot of voters not just at the gas pump, but waste in general. They`re trying to say, look, we understand we get it, you`re heading into the holidays, and we`re with you. We`re going to do something about it.

WILLIAMS: Peter Baker, Susan Page, Malcolm Nance, great thanks to our starting line on this Tuesday night of the holiday week, we greatly appreciate it.

Coming up for us, our friends, James Carville, Mike Murphy joins us to talk about how critical the President`s messaging is right now, as he tries to take on surging gas prices ahead of the aforementioned holiday.

And later, the new increase in virus cases among children ahead of that holiday. We`ll talk to a pediatrician about vaccinations for kids, how to stay safe over this coming weekend. All of it, as we say as the 11th Hour is just getting underway inside of the Washington Monument and beyond it, the U.S. Capitol on a Tuesday night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:22:01]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: And while our company combined actions will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference. It will take time but before long you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank. And then the longer term, we will reduce our reliance on oil as we shift to clean energy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: President Biden trying to calm fears over high gas prices rising inflation, but the New York Times reports his allies worry he is not doing enough. Writing, "As Mr. Biden`s approval ratings have sagged in recent weeks and his party confronts a tough outlook for next year`s midterm elections, some Democrats have asked if the President has yielded too much control of the public narrative of his administration to others."

It`s a good night to have these two friends with us, James Carville, Veteran Democratic Strategist who rose to national fame with the Clinton presidential campaign. He is co-host of the Politics War Room podcast and Mike Murphy, Veteran Republican Strategist, co-director of the Center for the Political Future at USC. He co-hosts the Hacks on Tap podcast just to keep things even. Gentlemen, good evening to you both.

James, let`s talk about messaging to what you and I talked about every time you come on. You and I gather 1000 Americans either in Bay St. Louis, or the San Francisco Bay Area. We asked them, what`s in the bill Biden just signed? What`s in the next bill they`re trying to get Biden to sign? Somebody will say a bridge. Somebody will say an interstate. That`s about it. How do you fix that?

JAMES CARVILLE, VETERAN DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: You get out and talk about it. If the President gets out, he`s got some really skilled cabinet people, all right. Governor Jennifer at Energy, Governor Gina at Commerce, Mayor Andrew at Infrastructure, anybody that has ever run for statewide office administration just be flooding the zone and we got a lot of stories to tell. It oddly enough, it`s kind of good news that people don`t know a lot it was happening because that what we tell them we can change perceptions, but you got to sell, sell, sell. You get up in the morning selling, you sell at noon, you go to bed at night, seven.

And for good reasons, they haven`t been very good. I`ve been distracted but they got to get out there and you know, sell these pots and pans to people, get after it. I think that have been pretty, pretty vocal about it. I think they`re starting to do that. I think -- I really do. I think they`re starting to see the value of it. Just doing things is not enough that you have to tell people I have been CEO of Walmart out today, but I said what a great job because administration resume and the supply chain issues. I mean, they have some great stories to tell but if you say or do anything, but we are the longest war in American history, and that comes from something, but they got to tell people what`s going on.

WILLIAMS: All right, Mike Murphy, I know you came on tonight armed with some data from a focus group of voters, people who voted for Biden and then considered voting for Youngkin in Virginia.

[23:25:03]

Among your findings, "Democrats have no real brand among these swing voters whose 2020 vote was first and foremost against Trump. Most could articulate what Democrats -- most could not, minor difference, articulate what Democrats stand for. They also could not say what they are doing in Washington besides fighting. They were vaguely aware of the infrastructure bill in Congress and pieces they`ve heard are in the reconciliation bill."

Mike, that`s a problem if you`re a Democrat.

MIKE MURPHY, VETERAN REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Yeah, big problem. It`s the focus group, actually, by the President`s poster. John Anzalone is excellent. And it was the focus group done to take a look into what the hell went wrong in Virginia, to allow the suburbs to snap back to the Republicans, despite the Democrats screaming Trump around the clock. And it`s very instructive. Every Democrat auto read it. It`s I`m floating around the internet.

But bottom line is one, the Trump fixation is not working. And two, you know, what James is talking about, nobody has any idea of what their stuff is. Because they`re talking only in terms of process, whether or not Manchin will vote for Klobuchar and Sinema and, you know, a whole bunch of people that just a blur of congressional faces to the average voter. The Democratic spending bill is like a quilt with 400 patches at 15 feet, you can`t even figure out what color it is, instead of locking down to one or two popular programs that people understand that you can put on a bumper sticker, shout it and have a nice fair fight with the other side that made say it`s a bad program.

So, you know, they`re having a hard knocks lesson now about this stuff. And my guesses and politics, there`s always a reaction. And I think I agree with my pal, James too, I think they`re shifting gears to try. And they do have an opportunity that this stuff is not defined very well. But they, you know, they`re learning the hard lesson, that if you don`t message effectively, the politics fall apart. And that`s kind of where they`ve been stuck. And they`ve also -- Biden`s got a problem that the defining voices in the Democratic Party in the last eight months have not been him. It`s been the left wing of his party in the woke police and all the stuff that`s tangling up the democratic ability to get swing voters. And Biden`s look passive and weak, which is just political kryptonite for President. So, it`s time for a big gear shift. I think they`re trying. They`re starting to go out in the road and do events. But they have a lot of work to do. These numbers are pretty grim, and that focus group report should scare the hell out of any Democrat who reads it.

WILLIAMS: And don`t forget members of the squad who voted against infrastructure seemingly without consequence. Both of these learned gentlemen are going to stay with us through this break.

Coming up, Trump seems to understand he`s not going to be reinstated exactly. But that means getting his old job back which would require actual work.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:31:32]

WILLIAMS: Aside from a handful of rallies in Fox News appearances as recently as tonight and let`s not forget the rambling would be tweets that are issued as statements with grammatical errors. Donald Trump has largely remained out of the public eye since losing the election. New reporting tonight, however, shed some light on his so called 2024 Shadow Campaign. This is from Politico as Donald Trump builds out a presidential campaign in waiting his team is focusing on an electoral strategy that relies on recapturing the five states that flipped to Joe Biden in 2020.

Now, according to this report, this includes internal polling they`ve done in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, that shows Trump conveniently leading in all five, keep in mind, this is a poll Trump reportedly paid for. And today`s date after all, is November 23, of 2021.

Having established all that, let`s bring back our friend, shall we? James Carville and Mike Murphy.

Mike, here`s the game. We tried to play this with Tim Miller last night, it`s like Fight Club. The only rule is in your answer, you`re unable to use the name Youngkin. Can you name any Republicans who have told Trump to stay away? Go pound salt and have been victorious? And do you see that as a viable trend going into `22 and `24?

MURPHY: Well, Maryland, Governor Hogan took a good shot at Trump on Twitter yesterday saying he didn`t want an endorsement. But fundamentally, if you got a Republican primary right now, Trump`s a pretty big deal in your life, whether you like it or not. And this poll is, I think James and I, both kind of get a hard slap out of this. This is all consultant Trick number 38 regular, or you leak a poll three years before the election showing your guy ahead to, you know, create a bunch of noise in the spin world. And it will on the Republican side. There -- you know there`s a bit of a Trump bandwagon, mostly because Biden is perceived as so weak, but this will get relitigated and who knows what kind of Trump we`re going to have in three years, but in the world of the Republican primary, you got about 40% of the vote that will follow Trump to the gates of hell, you got about 15% of the vote like me that don`t like Trump, want to get rid of them. And then you got about 45% that won`t say a bad thing about him, but thinks it`s time to kind of move on, which is why you got all these senators kind of out there. You know, thinking about it, though very few will take Trump on frontally. They`re kind of waiting to see what Trump turns into but have no doubt right now Donald Trump in a Republican primary, he`s still troubling a general despite what I think is bold, Delia. He`s quite powerful.

WILLIAMS: James Carville, who, for my money and memories, since we haven`t seen each other during COVID is more of a 42 long, a learned man said years ago, it`s the economy stupid. And I`m curious to fill you out on the danger of inflation, the danger of sky-high gas prices, and the danger of a president labeled as out of touch. Last time that happened, you beat him?

CARVILLE: Right. Well, first of all, there`s not a danger soaring job numbers, a declining unemployment numbers are people have the highest quick rate we`ve had in the last 40 years where people are so secure in a job, they quit. But the inflation to bond market seems to be -- the medium-term bond market seems to be very unconcerned about it a lot of people think that it`ll sound a receipt, gas crisis, you know, who knows, it`s a world walk, it will be 1/5 of the market, but test some really good economic news out there. If we want to deal, it`s the economy, stupid, but I got a pretty good gospel, good news that I can preach on this.

[23:35:25]

And hopefully, the inflation numbers will continue to improve over the next year, as well, gas prices. And there`ll be another success story to talk about here. But this is a pretty doggone strong economy out there. And if we can get this inflation down a little bit and get gauge wages continuing to go up, we might be in pretty good shape, Brian. I`m not -- I have some hope that this economic message can be pretty good for Democrats.

WILLIAMS: James, are the Democrats constitutionally, constitutionally able and equipped for another run against Donald Trump in `24, should that happen?

CARVILLE: They better be. We better hang together. We`ll surely hang separately, as Benjamin Franklin said. This country is about -- I watched the first segment, with Malcolm and Peter, they`re exactly right, when frightening times, the United States, and I hope that my party can come together and deliver cogent message and keep this thing going. But these are troubling times, Brian, I`m not going to try to gloss over that.

WILLIAMS: And Mike Murphy, these are not just troubling times for Democrats, they`re troubling times for Republicans and all people who love this country. When are we going to hear a Republican voice of authority, say what James just said, say what Malcolm Nance said at the top of our broadcast that we are indeed, in troubling times, we`re witnessing a rolling close call for democracy?

MURPHY: Well, I think a few have, but that`s the tragedy of it. There`s so much more to be done. Because once you destroy institutions, the whole thing comes apart. So, you know, it`s a grim time now, but I`m an American optimist, and I have some hope or have a restoration, but our institutions are under attack. And it`s something we all have to take very, very seriously and I wish more Republicans would, though there are a group of us who are fighting, and I think our numbers are growing.

WILLIAMS: Your fight is noted here, as is wishing you both a happy Thanksgiving with you and yours. We are grateful to James Carville and Mike Murphy for spending time with us again tonight.

Coming up for us, just as Americans are about to gather around the table, beds in some hospitals are filling up again. One of our favorite doctors with what we all need to know before the doorbell rings on Thursday before the turkeys in the oven, even before the Lion`s game.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:41:02]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROB DAVIDSON, EMERGENCY ROOM PHYSICIAN: The hospitals are full because of unvaccinated patients with COVID-19. These folks get admitted and they stay in the hospital an extremely long time. We`re being told by the folks around here that it may not peak until Christmas. So, you know, if we`re waiting for the system to break at least around here, it`s broken. You know we`re hanging on for their life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: It`s already broken. You heard the man, that`s E.R. Dr. Rob Davidson in Michigan who`s been a guest on this broadcast describing the rapidly deteriorating situation in his state. There is concern about this recent increase in new cases as we head into the holidays. We`ve been saying this for nights on end now. Pediatricians say infections among children are rising. The most recent numbers showing, new cases in children have increased by a third, 32% over the span of two weeks.

Good time to have back with us tonight, our friend Dr. Irwin Redlener, he is a pediatrician by trade and training. He also happens to be the founding director of Columbia`s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, he advises us on public health for good reason, also a Professor of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

So, Doctor, how concerning to you is the increase among children as a subgroup? And the second part of my question would be, I thought this was going to be the safe Thanksgiving?

DR. IRWIN REDLENER, EXPERT ON PANDEMIC INFLUENZA: Well, Brian, this is really, really interesting, and not really totally safest holiday season this year. This is not 2018, when things are all just hunky dory. And it`s not three or four years from now, when things will be pretty much back to normal. We`re in this transition zone where we`re seeing many more cases happening during this winter season, a massive outbreak and problems in Europe, then we`re just a month or so behind Europe. And right now, we`re seeing lots of rising cases among children, hospitalizations everywhere, especially in the northeast and in the Midwest. And it`s very unsettling. So, we`re going to have to be pretty careful as we celebrate and gather together to the extent that we can safely do that, and not put our friends, families and loved ones at risk right now. But we got a lot to think about.

WILLIAMS: All the time in media, we hear people and sometimes in the context of campaign ads, where Democrats are attacking Republicans, people who are not physicians, say that this is really still this deep in the pandemic, this really isn`t that harmful to children. What happens within you when you hear that?

REDLENER: Well, it`s -- there`s a lot of kind of wishful thinking and optimism and people who are really sick of this whole pandemic and are waiting to see much better days and hoping that we`re done with this, except we`re not. And I think we just have to be really careful. And we have to really change the rules for our Thanksgiving and later our other winter holidays. And we just have to -- we have to take the cautions. And we have states and cities in the northeast, in the Midwest, and in the West. And we`re have a lot of hospitals that are terrifyingly filled up where we`re at capacity. And we`re scaring the hell out of our, you know, health care systems and our hospitals and our nurses and everybody is trying to take care of people that are catching COVID-19 at a very rapid rate all of a sudden, after just a couple of months ago, we thought we`re really nearing the end of this ongoing nightmare.

WILLIAMS: Indeed, let me read this to you. This is from Bloomberg News. "A Boston emergency department doctor said Tuesday on Twitter that he had to call 11 different hospitals "to find room for two little old ladies that were probably having heart attacks -- in the city that purports to have the better hospitals in the world."

[23:45:02]

Doctor, in New England, famously the Land of Steady Habits where the vaccination rate was very high. If this is happening in New England, what does that portend? Who needs to worry next?

REDLENER: Yeah, well, this is very interesting what we sort of hang our hope on. So, we have -- let`s say, take Vermont, where there`s about 625,000 or so people in the state, about 72 and a half percent are actually vaccinated and are resistant, hopefully for the most part. But that still leaves about 140,000 people just in Vermont, that aren`t vaccinated and are at high risk. And they`re causing a big outbreak once again, people are getting admitted to the hospital. And this thing reported by Bloomberg says, what we`re experiencing a horrible level back in certain states a year ago, which is that, yeah, the hospital can be overloaded, not only in the ERs and the ICUs but there`s also knocking out opportunities to admit people who don`t have cat COVID but do have heart attacks and strokes and other things that are lethal. So, we have a crowding out of opportunity for really sick people, because we`re overrun with people with COVID. So, we have to keep pushing this absolute requirement of people to get the COVID vaccination. Brian.

WILLIAMS: Doctor, I hope your own family gathering is safe and wishing you and yours a happy Thanksgiving. Thank you very much for being our guest tonight and taking our medical questions as usual, Dr. Irwin Redlener.

Another break for us and coming up new reporting on when those 50 million barrels of oil from our nation`s reserve might start to bring gas prices down.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:50:32]

WILLIAMS: As we mentioned, the President announced plans to tap into the nation`s oil reserves to help drive down skyrocketing gas prices. That`s the headline but there is a lot more you should know about how? How soon and for how long this might affect what we`re paying for gas out there. We get our reports tonight from NBC News Correspondent Tom Costello.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TOM COSTELLO, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): It`s the largest release ever of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve or the SPR. The President tapping 50 million barrels hoping to drive down prices at the pump.

BIDEN: It will take time but before long, you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank.

COSTELLO: But 50 million barrels is roughly the equivalent of what Americans go through every two and a half days. The SPR is normally reserved for emergencies like wars or hurricanes that disrupt the national supply. This is the first major release for a non-emergency.

The United States coordinating a global response to rising fuel prices partnering with India, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and China to also release more oil, hoping to force OPEC to pump more to meet demand.

BRIAN SULLIVAN, CNBC SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Critics are going to charge the President with making more of a political than an economic move because a move of this size is unlikely to help oil and gas prices in the long-term.

COSTELLO (on camera): Unleaded is now averaging 340 a gallon. A year ago, it was 210 during the economic slowdown. If you`re driving from here in Tampa to Atlanta, that`s 456 miles. The typical car average is 25 miles to the gallon. So, a year ago you would have paid $38 in gas, today $62.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are really high, you know, and what can we do? You know hang in there.

COSTELLO (voice-over): The President accuses the oil and gas industry of price gouging Americans just as 48 million are driving over Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, across the country today mostly clear skies and packed airports. The TSA screening more than 2 million people each day since Friday, the highest since the pandemic began. Sunday will bring the most passengers yet and today the TSA chief tells NBC News 93% of screening officers are now vaccinated. Those who aren`t will not face immediate termination.

DAVI PEKOSKE, TSA ADMINISTRATOR: No, we aren`t going to pull any unvaccinated people off the line. And I expect to have no impact whatsoever for Thanksgiving travel, or through December for the trial periods there.

COSTELLO: Welcome news, as many families gather for their first Thanksgiving in two years.

(On camera) So how soon might you and I see any improvement at the pump? Most experts say it`s going to be modest improvements if anything for the coming weeks and until we see a dramatic increase in supply to meet global demand, prices won`t budge that much.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

WILLIAMS: Our thanks to Tom Costello for that report.

One last break for us here tonight, when we come back, it fell to one man to expose the secrets of the electronic signals beamed into your home by people like us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:57:16]

WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight, we are checking in on the crazy, so you won`t have to. Tonight, we introduce you to a young anti-vaxxer named Jimmy Levy for reasons you`ll see here in just a second. He`s a pretty big deal in MAGA circles. As you`ll hear Jimmy knows some words and tries to use them all at once. And as you`ll hear, he kind of rips the lid off the television business by giving away perhaps our most closely guarded secret. This may seem like a cable news broadcast just minutes before midnight Eastern Time. But it`s actually magic, don`t take my word for it. Here`s Jimmy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY LEVY, ANTI-VAXXER: What do you attribute the cognitive dissonance to why are people struggling so hard to see what we see abundantly clear?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They`re under a spell, spiritual and psychological warfare spell. It`s casted mostly through Hollywood, Hollywood is the Hollywood cast the magic through the television. It`s real magic television, right? Television, you know, it`s right there in the word, every word is a spell spelling. But they`ve been doing this to us for so long. They created all of our personalities at home, they create the divorces, they create the family matriarch, home that they want to see, they create the children type that they want to see. And they actually, all of our personalities manual, our five to 10 of our favorite movie characters, because we`re actually not living until, we get to our full soul connection, which is it takes -- it`s a whole journey to there, you probably never get that even in your eternal life, which God knows. But you`re still unwinding from all the programming, from all the stuff you absorb in your subconscious through your neural networks.

LEVY: Yeah.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: OK, that was a lot, but if anyone`s asking, if we must be a collection of a minimum of five movie characters, I`ll take Hanks as Captain Miller in Private Ryan, or for that matter, Hanks in any role. Also put me down for two McQueen`s Bullitt and The Thomas Crown Affair. I`ll take a De Niro in Goodfellas and Tommy Lee Jones in No Country for Old Men.

Give me a few minutes and I`ll come up with another five but mostly again, this segment was a public service to let you know, this is straight up magic we`re doing here. The truth about us as we are a magic delivery system. We decide who gets divorced, who the good children are. We get our assignments every day from Hollywood on an all-media conference call in the morning. Just a little bit surprised that it took this long to get found out.

On that note, that`s our broadcast on this Tuesday night with our thanks for being here with us where the magic happens. On behalf of all our colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night