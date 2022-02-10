Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/8/22

Summary

After Rudy Giuliani snubbed his deposition with the Jan. 6th committee, Chair Bennie Thompson revealed the panel is planning to meet on Friday to discuss the potentially more subpoenas. It comes as the National Archives learns more about Trump`s communications the day of the insurrection. The wording in the RNC censure resolution of Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger sparks a rift among Republican leadership. The Senate is expected to act quickly after the House approved a short-term spending bill Tuesday to avert a federal shutdown.

Transcript

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 385 of the Biden administration. The Republican Party`s divide over the January 6 insurrection appears to be deepening just as GOP members are intensifying their efforts to take back the House and Senate.

Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly rejected the Republican National Committee`s resolution that`s centered Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their work on the 1/6 committee. McConnell also pushed back against the RNC`s characterization of the Capitol riot as quote, legitimate political discourse.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) MINORITY LEADER: Well, we`re here we`re here. We saw it happen. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That`s what it was. Whether or not the RNC should be short of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority, that`s not the job of the RNC.

JANSING: We were here we saw what happened. But McConnell`s counterpart in the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy today defended the RNC censure, which was largely backed by allies of Donald Trump.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA) MINORITY LEADER: But they were talking about everybody knows, anybody who`s broken and cause damage. That was called for those people who`ve said from the very beginning, should be in jail. But they were talking about is the six RNC members who January 6 has subpoenaed, who weren`t even here who were in Florida that day.

JANSING: McCarthy has refused to speak with the House Select Committee and eventually could be the target of a subpoena. That panel has also asked Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for testimony and documents, and late last year moved to have former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows referred to the Justice Department after he failed to appear for a deposition.

Tonight, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told NBC News the committee is focused on the next steps for both men.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rudy Giuliani obviously didn`t show up for a deposition today. What`s the plan for flow --

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS) JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Well, we`ll discuss that in our Friday.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are subpoenas on the table?

THOMPSON: Subpoenas always on the table for discussion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You mentioned yesterday that Mark Meadows might be more central that he seemed before. Since communications broke down have you been finding out more about his specific role in all this?

THOMPSON: Well, we would want to see based on some of the archive material, whether or not there`s information in that, that we could perhaps tie Mr. Meadows ever closer. Although, as you know, we`ve already made the referral to DOJ so he can always say look, I`m really to talk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you revoke the referral?

THOMPSON: If we got an inkling that Mr. Meadows would want to talk, then we would probably make the request to DOJ to defer it until that conversation occurred.

JANSING: Thompson also said former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark took the Fifth a bunch when he spoke to the committee last week. The chairman says members are now talking about possible immunity for witnesses who plead the Fifth.

Meanwhile, NBC News reports investigators have learned Trump demanded to talk to his Vice President on the phone on January 6, but he couldn`t reach him.

There is also new information tonight on the role of extremist groups leading to January 6. Sources tell NBC News that House investigators are now quote, scrutinizing rallies and events as far back as a year before the capital riot in an effort to identify a broader network of planning and the causes of the attack zeroing in on events attended by members of domestic extremist movements, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in 2020.

Those events could include COVID lockdown protests, armed rallies at state capitals and stop the steal rallies before January 6.

And tonight, word is reports the FBI is investigating a meeting on January 6, 2020 -- January 5, 2021 in the downtown Washington DC garage.

It happened between Stewart Rhodes, the now indicted founder of the Oath Keepers and other far right groups, including the Proud Boys.

Meantime, there`s the pressing business of actually running the federal government and today, the House approved a short term measure to fund spending through March 11. That measure now goes to the Senate.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) MAJORITY LEADER: I intend to have the Senate take it up quickly and in time before the February 18th deadline. So while negotiations on a full year funding agreement continue, we will in the meantime, avoid a pointless and costly government shutdown.

JANSING: Diplomatic efforts to avoid a war in Ukraine also move forward today. French President Macron met with Ukraine`s President Zelensky in Kyiv. Yesterday, the French leader was in Moscow with Vladimir Putin, who so far has shown no signs of removing the Russian troops he`s deployed along the Ukrainian border.

Now, Macron says Putin told him, there were no plans to escalate the crisis. But so far the Kremlin is pushing back on any suggestion of progress, denying any agreement to de-escalate.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Tuesday night. Yamiche Alcindor, anchor and moderator of Washington Week on PBS and political contributor for NBC and MSNBC. Alexi McCammond, political reporter for Axios, Barbara McQuade, veteran federal prosecutor and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. She works with the DOJ during the Biden transition and is a professor at University of Michigan`s Law School and co-hosts the podcast, Sisters in Law. Great to see all of you tonight.

So Yamiche, The Washington Post writes this about Senate Minority Leader McConnell`s rejection of the RNC`s resolution and the language about January 6, I`m quoting here, a person who spoke to McConnell said he was frustrated that the party was focused on the only liability we have when he believes Republicans are otherwise well positioned to win in the November midterms.

Talk about the liability McConnell is worried about regarding the midterms. And what you`re hearing.

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, PBS WASHINGTON WEEK ANCHOR AND MODERATOR: Well, McConnell is talking about is the fact that the Republican Party is essentially becoming not only just continuing to be the party of Trump, but it`s now starting increasingly to be the party of insurrectionist. After January 6, you saw these number of Republicans resigned from the Trump administration, you saw people even though they weren`t backing the idea of prosecuting Trump and impeaching him. They were saying it is wrong to break into the US Capitol.

Now you see the RNC calling this legitimate political discourse. And what McConnell essentially is saying is that -- we should not be tied to the Capitol attackers as Republicans. That being said, in some ways, it`s a losing battle. You once had a Republican Party, who while continuing to lie about the election, a lot of a lot of candidates were and a lot of lawmakers they could elite say, it`s wrong to beat up a police officer, it`s wrong to break the law, it`s wrong for people to sort of trespass and to try to bring American democracy to its knees. And now you have a Republican Party that is backing even that sort of behavior.

And I don`t think it`s a coincidence that this is all happening after Vice President Mike Pence said very clearly Trump is wrong, and you cannot overturn an election. So I think this is really a growing rift in the Republican Party.

But I also have to tell you, but I talked to a conservatives, this is still a party that leans and is led by former President Donald Trump. So, even with McConnell coming out today saying this, he is still in some ways going against the majority of the Republican Party, and certainly the Republican base.

JANSING: Yes, the majority have not come out and denounced this kind of language. Barbara, the 1/6 Committee does appear to be focusing now on some key people around Trump like Giuliani and Meadows, as well as those groups to the right. What might that indicate about where this inquiry is headed?

BARBARA MCQUADE, FMR.U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, I think you`re correct that we`ve seen some reporting about the collection of records, phone records and other things relating to Giuliani and others. I think it could be looking at a larger conspiracy. You know, one of the key chargers that Robert Mueller used in the Russia indictment was conspiracy to defraud the United States, it really just means an agreement to obstruct or impede the proper functioning of government. And certainly the peaceful transition of presidential power would qualify as a governmental function. And so anyone who conspired to interfere with that has committed a very serious crime.

And so to the extent that these efforts by Giuliani and meadows were coordinated, and it was looking more and more like a plot. We`ve got these seven states submitting these alternative sets of electors. We`ve got the Eastman memos suggesting that Pence could say, since we`ve got two from each state, I`m going to throw these out. And that means that there are insufficient votes for Biden will either declare Trump the winner, we`ll send it to the House or we`ll send it back to those states either way resulting in a Trump victory.

And so that theory, I think is beginning to crystallize into a potential conspiracy church.

JANSING: Yes. And give me your take on these activities that they`re looking at of militia or extremist groups. And these reports, they`re meeting in a garage the night before January 6, you know, people like folks leaving the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys and other far right groups.

MCQUADE: Yes, really interesting that we see, you know, we know, Proud Boys were involved in January 6, we know Oath Keepers were involved in January 6. And now for the first time, we see them coordinating together just before the attack. And so, you know, it`s an obvious point of investigation to determine whether this was not just, you know, a couple of smaller conspiracies, but one larger one --

JANSING: I mean, Barbara, it sounds like a bad movie, they`re meeting in a garage the night before.

MCQUADE: Yes, you know, as we used to say, at the Justice Department, sometimes, you know, we don`t catch the smart ones. And so sometimes, you know, people can`t help themselves in engaging in activity. So, you know, at the moment is simply a meeting. But I think it`s absolutely worthy of pursuit to determine what happened at that meeting and talking with people who were there about what they discussed.

And also going back further, you know, this isn`t just about January 6, this is about events as that indictment against the Oath Keeper said about conduct (INAUDIBLE) before, during and after January 6, this conspiracy, in many ways is still ongoing, the focus of the next election of continuing this idea of insurrection of replacing the government, likely by the people with one of the choosing by the insurrectionists. And so I think that the FBI is no doubt looking at these militia groups as a potential threat that is ongoing.

JANSING: And Alexi, all of this is potential fodder, right, for how people want to present their campaigns for the midterm elections. There`s also disagreement about that on both sides. I know you`ve been talking with Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush. She`s a vocal member of the progressive Democrats in the House. And I think she made some news when you asked her about messaging ahead of the midterms, what`d she tell you?

ALEXI MCCAMMOND, AXIOS POLITICAL REPORTER: You know, it`s right, I had the chance to speak with Congresswoman Cori Bush today with a small group of other black reporters on the hill. And we talked about the 2022 midterms, of course, in the midst of the investigation of January 6, we`re seeing some Republicans trying to shift their focus to blame Capitol Police. And then we have Democrats really focusing on some of the issues around this the larger legislative issues like police reform, something they`ve been focused on.

And Congresswoman Cori Bush told me today that in spite of colleagues directly asking her since the 2020 election to stop using the phrase defund the police, because it`s hurting them in elections, they say in in their districts that she says she`s going to keep using it. And she says she`s going to keep using it until the House and the Senate and you know, the federal government passed some sort of federal police reform legislation into law.

She said point blank that if Republicans take control of the House Majority after November`s midterms, that legislation is all but dead in the federal level, which, you know, to her kind of points and maintaining these activist groups. She sees how the outside organizers and groups are continuing to fight for voting rights when things are stalling or fizzling out, as she put it in Congress.

JANSING: And Yamiche, you can`t talk about Donald Trump`s hold on the Republican Party without acknowledging speculation about his intentions for 2024, which is why this new pupil is really fascinating. It shows that in January of this year, 52 percent of Americans, I`m sorry, January of 2021 52 percent of Americans blame Trump largely for the Capitol riot. Now it`s down to 43 percent.

What`s going on here? Are Republican successfully reframing the narrative? Could this be a result of just fatigue of talking about these things all together, which also might mean that the RNC censure and the resolution may mean absolutely nothing? How do you fit this into the upcoming elections?

ALCINDOR: It`s a great question. And really, it is, in some ways, looking at those numbers a head scratcher, because what you have is now a portion of the population, I think buying into the idea that the GOP is selling, which is at least on the RNC level, not some of the people who are in the minority, like Senator Mitch McConnell.

But this idea that the GOP is selling largely, which is that January 6 was sort of tourists visit that it wasn`t as bad as it was supposed to be that it then turned out to be. You even had former Vice President Mike Pence at one point saying that the media talking too much about January 6. There`s this really downplaying of January 6, even among people who like Mike Pence, who were running through the hallways as insurrectionists screaming hang Mike Pence, and who have said that he it was wrong for President -- former President Trump to say that he could overturn the election. There is this I think real selling of that.

I also think there is in some ways, this fatigue about January 6 in that. There is not at this point, real consequences being faced by the people who are I guess I would say, critics would say at the top of the leadership thinking about former President Trump or Rudy Giuliani or some of the people who spoke to Steve Bannon, who were speaking at the rally, of course we`ve seen hundreds of people arrested and prosecuted.

[23:15:09]

But there is this sense among -- there`s a sense that there were sort of people on the ground who took it too far, who weren`t listening to the leaders really clearly in the rally, when, of course, we`ve heard and we heard from a President Trump at the time say, Well, you need to go to the Capitol, you need to make sure that you stop the steel quote, unquote, which of course was a lie about the 2020 election.

But I think it really is interesting when you think about 2024. And what former President Trump is going to be selling. Is he going to be selling this as the sort of rally that what got out of out of hand? He`s already started talking about pardoning people. And that`s put him at real odds with at least some of his loyalists, when you think of someone like Senator Graham saying that that`s wrong, but I think it`s going to be fascinating to see how these numbers develop.

JANSING: And it`s going to be fascinating to see what happens 2020 to 2024, all impacted by redistricting voting rights fights, right, Barbara, the high court`s decision stopping the creation of a mostly black second congressional district in Alabama has renewed alarms over the future of voting rights.

This is the way the AP reported it and it`s fine for decision late Monday, the Supreme Court said it would review the case in full of future legal showdown in the months to come that voting advocates fear could further gut protections in the landmark civil rights era law. Talk about how this could impact voting rights protections long term.

MCQUADE: This is a very alarming development. You know, it`s one of these things that comes up on the court, so called Shadow docket, so it doesn`t always get the attention that it deserves. But this was a claim brought under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act based on racial gerrymandering, so sometimes the Court has said it can`t get involved in political gerrymandering, you know, how parties want to drop lines, but racial gerrymandering is illegal, it`s a violation of the Constitution.

The lower courts said that this was a violation of the laws, violation of the Voting Rights Act. And the court stayed that order, which means that the maps that are illegal are going to be in effect for the August primaries.

If you just look at this map, Chris, you can see the blatant gerrymandering of it, it is an effort to, you know, gerrymandering is sometimes called packing and sometimes called cracking, where you either shove all the minorities into one district, or you break them up so that you dilute their power. And here they`ve all been shoved into one district with two clause reaching way out to hit Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, because they are majority black city. So and by doing so, they have clustered all of the black posts into one and only one district to reduce the voting power of black voters in Alabama.

You know, it`s interesting, because Justice Roberts, Chief Justice Roberts joined the dissenters in this opinion, saying that this is a blatant violation of the law. What on earth is happening here? I find it ironic because it was Justice Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion about nine years ago in a case called Shelby County that gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. That was the one that required pre-clearance from the Justice Department for states that had a tradition of discriminating against voters based on race. And that was the case where Justice Ginsburg famously wrote in her dissent.

You don`t throw away your umbrella in a rainstorm, just because you`re not getting wet. And throwing away that protection back in 2013 has really opened the floodgates now for all the gerrymandering that we`re seeing.

JANSING: And there`s fight after fight after fight in state after state after state, Alexi, you know, whether it`s redistricting fighter dropboxes and whether or not and how they can be used. How are progressives civil rights voting groups approaching this battle? What are you hearing about how they`re going to press their case, as these multiple fights continue across multiple states?

MCCAMMOND: Well, as you talk to them, they`ll say over and over again, that they haven`t stopped doing the work and they don`t plan on stopping to do the work, but they`re going to keep organizing. I know folks are still looking at things like executive orders that might be able to get done. Some people, of course, are still looking at things on the hill, like the Electoral Count Act to get done, but people in the states are organizing and more than that Democratic governors around the country are stepping up and proposing their own voting rights plans.

Secretaries of State, of course, are taking on new important roles as we`re seeing them, you know, evolve in all of this mess around voting rights and election security. So, I think that that`s going to be really interesting to watch for 2022 and even for 2024 is the popularity or the increasing popularity of governors and statewide executives and maybe a shift away from the focus on House and Senate candidates.

JANSING: Alexei McCammond, Yamiche Alcindor and Barbara McQuad, thanks to all of you. And coming up, leading Republicans now taking sides over the insurrection. So we`re going to talk to former Senator Al Franken and Mark McKinnon, about that growing rift at the RNC.

And later, was what`s happening in Canada right now inspired by the events of January 6? An expert on the dangers of disinformation is standing by. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Tuesday night.

[23:23:17]

REP. ELISE STEFANIK, (R-NY) GOP HOUSE CAUCUS CHAIR: The RNC has every right to take any action. And the position that I have is that you`re ultimately held accountable to voters in your district voters who you represent. And we`re going to hear the feedback and the views of voters pretty quickly here this year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Another demonstration there of the divide within the GOP, that`s Elise Stefanik, who we just heard from. She`s currently in the GOP leadership in the House. The position once held by now censured Liz Cheney.

But as we mentioned, the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell today denounced the move. With us tonight, former Minnesota Democratic senator Al Franklin, who hosts the podcast bearing his name, and Mark McKinnon, former adviser to both George W. Bush and John McCain. He`s also among the co- hosts of The Circus on Showtime. Good to see you guys.

So Senator Franken, what do you make of this split in the Republican Party? You worked with Mitch McConnell. Do you get the sense he`s sincere or sincerely worried at least?

AL FRANKEN, FMR. U.S. SENATOR (D) MINNESOTA: Well, if I were him, I would have been bhiodh but the Republican National Committee. I mean, they basically just announced that they`re kind of crazy. I mean, no one can look at that and go that was legitimate political discourse gouging out the eyes of police which Capitol police they did, police lost their fingers. They had traumatic brain damage. They broke vertebrates. The people who went in there smeared feces on the walls. The American people saw that. This I believe that the Republican National Committee voted that unanimously.

I think they`re showing what the Republican Party is now which is in the thrall of Donald Trump.

[23:25:03]

And when I, that may be a vast majority of the Republican Party, but I think independents and Democrats obviously are looking at that and going like, it`s very dangerous. It`s very, very dangerous.

JANSING: You know, it`s interesting, I was looking at the New York Times article on this, Mark, and they were quoting Doug Heye, who we all know, is a communications consultant. But he worked back in 2010, at the RNC, and he`s quoted as saying, the worst days when I was at the RNC was when we were the story. I mean, do you want to be the story?

MARK MCKINNON, FORMER ADVISER TO JOHN MCCAIN AND GEORGE W. BUSH: That`s a great point that that makes, Chris. I mean, the reality is that this is a strategic train wreck for the RNC. And everybody knows it. And then when Mitch McConnell steps out and is slapping around his house`s colleagues, you know, something`s up. And at least Stefanik is saying, well, they can say whatever they want. Sure, they can say whatever they want. They didn`t say whatever they want. It was really stupid.

And now everybody`s trying to cover it up. Because, I mean, McConnell`s point, again, strategically is they want to put this in the rearview mirror. And the RNC just put it on the windshield and to Doug`s point, that has become the story. And it`s not about Joe Biden or the problems with Biden or COVID, or anything else. They`re talking about people standing up and saying that it was just normal political discourse when as Senator Franken just pointed out, oh, yes, do is roll the video.

JANSING: OK. So let me play devil`s advocate a little bit, Al. Could this split within the GOP, possibly be the gift Democrats needed heading into the midterms or, given that midterm voters tend to be strong base voters is the smart calculation, fire up the Republican base, and that will be enough to take advantage of a Democratic base that`s not so fired up.

FRANKEN: I want them to be watching me and hear them say it`s really a smart, that was really smart Republican National Committee. Keep doing it.

JANSING: That`s your message tonight.

FRANKEN: I think this is incredibly dumb. And I do think that --

JANSING: I mean, you`ve got Lindsey Graham talking to Ronna McDaniel saying what`s going on? You`ve got her uncle, who happens to be a senator, you know, say what`s going on? But obviously, there`s some calculus there.

FRANKEN: I don`t think there was some calculus. I think that`s their problem. I don`t think there was any calculus there. I think that they`re not only dangerous, but they`re kind of stupid.

JANSING: All right, Mark --

MCKINNON: Well, Chris, yes, I mean, look at the fact that nobody`s taken ownership of that particular line in the press release. I mean, nobody can figure out who got it in there or why, and there`s a reason because nobody wants --

JANSING: There`s articles tonight about how Steve Bannon didn`t put that in initially, there apparently is an early draft and it`s not in there. So we don`t know, actually. But let`s go back on the ground, because that`s where all this is going to play out. Right. Talk to us, Mark, about what`s happening in the Ohio Senate race, and what it might tell us about Trump`s impacting maybe even the RNC his impact on primaries around the country?

MCKINNON: Well, I mean, it shows a couple of things. One is that Donald Trump still dominates Republican primaries, and that`s the problem for the Republican Party for the future. Again, they can`t cut that anchor loose. You can`t win a primary without Donald Trump, and you can`t win a general election. And that`s what`s happening in Ohio, and we saw J.D. Vance try and do a 360 and polish Donald Trump`s boots, after having said critical things about him in the past. And now it`s coming back to haunt him.

The Josh Mantle`s putting up a lot of ads, just reminding people of what J.D. Vance said in the past, and he can run but he can`t hide from those statements. So I mean, I think that this is -- this is real karma for J.D. Vance because it`s coming back to haunt him. But it`s also it`s going to haunt the Republican Party because they`re going to nominate the worst possible person for that general election. And even though Ohio leans Republican, they`re going to have a very strong Democratic nominee and Tim Ryan, who I think will be a very competitive race with Josh Mandel. If that`s how it turns out which is what it`s looking like.

JANSING: All right, Al and Mark have agreed to stay with us maybe to push back on any kind of crazy thoughts I might have about a push back. And we`re going to talk about whether the Democratic senator from West Virginia will get on board with the push from his colleagues to extend a key program that helps millions of families when the 11th Hour continues.

KAMALA HARRIS, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: We are on a path to cut child poverty by 40 percent. This is historic, and as I said earlier will have generational impact. Millions of families have used their monthly Child Tax Credits CTC check to put food on the table, to save for college, to cover daily expenses and to pay down debt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The White House today declaring a day of action to ensure Americans get the remainder of their tax credit. The top line message, file your taxes to receive the full Child Tax Credit benefit, because monthly checks accounted for only half the payment.

Still with us former, Senator Al Franken and Mark McKinnon. So Mark, Democrats haven`t given up on extending the Child Tax Credit. Here`s Colorado Senator Michael Bennet earlier today.

SEN. MICHAEL BENNET (D-CO): Senator Manchin has not slammed the door on this. We now know over the last six months that people have spent the money the way we said they were going to spend the money which was to buy groceries to pay for rent, really importantly to pay for childcare so they could stay at work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: But Joe Manchin says he`s not part of any ongoing discussions about this. What are the chances do you think that he might get on board? How important is extending this program for Democrats?

MCKINNON: I think it`s really important. Senator Bennett has been fighting for this for years and it`s -- and he`s really gone deep on it. And I give him great credit for his resilience and trying to fight for this. And now we know it`s truly meaningful.

[23:35:00]

And I think that, you know, when Senator Manchin sees the actual data that will change his mind, because I think he was misled into thinking first about how that money spent, but also the impact that is having. And I was really struck today, Chris, by some data that I saw about the jobs market. And it`s really encouraging when it comes to men returning to the job market, but not so good about women returning to the job market.

JANSING: Yes.

MCKINNON: And that`s largely because of childcare. And this tax credit is something that can have a direct impact on that and bring more women into the workforce and then have an economic boosts all around. So Joe Manchin should be supporting and show Republicans.

JANSING: Meantime, Al, there`s another fight that`s going to be upcoming and that is for the Supreme Court nominee. We know that former Alabama Senator Doug Jones started his work today. He is the nomination advisor for President Biden`s nominee. We`re now just three weeks from the President`s self-imposed deadline to name whoever she may be. What happens between now and then?

FRANKEN: Well, first of all, I hope he does it sooner in three weeks. I think Dick Durbin calls the chairman. But what happens once he names or is that he will be the Sherpa Doug Jones, which means he will be taking the nominee all the different Senate offices. And that`s the tradition. And he is a very well respected former member of the Senate a colleague of very well like the fair -- a very moderate Democrat. And that`s think he`s the right person for the job, also an amazingly great lawyer.

So and then we`ll go through that process. And I know that --

JANSING: What do you think it`s going to look? What`s that process going to look like? And I if I have time, I`d like to get both of your takes on that.

FRANKEN: Well, I was on the Judiciary Committee, I would suspect that a number the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are going to make it somewhat unpleasant. I can name a few, I think Cruz and Hawley and Cotton, few others. But from what I understand the different candidates that he`s been talking about are all incredibly qualified. And I`m sure he`s going to -- that this person will -- this one will get through.

JANSING: And in some cases, Mark McKinnon, people who Republicans have previously voted for when they had to be confirmed previously, but how do you see it shaping up? What do you think the Republican strategy is going to be?

MCKINNON: Well, it`s all downside for Republicans all upside for Joe Biden. I mean, A, it changes the narrative for weeks, if not months ahead into a story that`s very good for the president. He`s clearly going to nominate somebody who`s well qualified.

So Republicans will put up some, you know, some opposition. But I don`t think at the end of the day, that they`re going to take it the wall because it doesn`t look good. If the woman is clearly qualified, which I know she will be, it`s just going to look bad. And so I think the opposition will be minimal. And I think at the end of the day, the nominee will get through and it will be a big win for Joe Biden.

JANSING: Mark McKinnon and Al Franken, great to see you both. Thank you so much. And coming up, what we`re hearing from Republicans here in the U.S. about truckers in Canada, as they take their protest against vaccine mandates to a whole new level. When the 11th Hour continues.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: People of Ottawa don`t deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods. They don`t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner, or a confederate flag. Everyone`s tired COVID. But these protests his protests are not the way to get through it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The self-described a Freedom Convoy protesting vaccine mandates and other public health measures partially blocked the busiest border crossing and major trade artery between the U.S. and Canada today.

As the Associated Press notes, the suspension bridge carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries. And Canadian officials say the protests could have economic and supply chain implications. But high profile Republicans here in the U.S., including former President Trump, back the truckers.

DONALD TRUMP, FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT: The Canadian truckers, you`ve been reading about it, who are resisting bravely, these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far, and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Back with us. Clint Watts, West Point graduate Army veteran, former FBI special agent and a distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Hey, it`s good to see a lot I want to talk to you about, but freedom seems to be the key word repeated over and over and over again by these folks to try to justify these protests. But who are what is really driving what we`re seeing in Canada? And are there any ties to what we`ve seen here in the US with the alt right movement?

CLINT WATTS, FMR. FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Chris, it is remarkably similar pattern. And really, you know, we can talk about January 6 having a very similar pattern. But we should look back to the yellow vest movement of 2018 in France. You might remember it was a blue collar populist movement, very similar in the sense that they kind of seize the Capitol, through protests, and they try and stop the wheels of government from turning.

I think what you tend to see in all these, what`s particularly unique in Canada, where there`s very high vaccination rate, is you have social activists that really lead the charge, but quickly behind them come financial opportunist, political groups, sand even a sprinkling of authoritarian nation states from afar, just throwing some gasoline on the fire.

And so when all of those forces come together, you have a pretty staunch and pretty solid movement. I think what we look for now is that contagion. You`re already seeing talks about trucker convoy is going to D.C. or they`re trying to essentially elevate that in the discussion. Australia also worried about this. So it becomes a problem at a time when we`re worried about inflation. We`re worried about the economy and this only exasperates a problem.

JANSING: So are they are, I mean, do they have reason to worry? I mean, you`re right about Australia. There`s people talking about it. Are we next?

WATTS: I think so, Chris. I think this is what happens when you have political leaders start to see opportunity, essentially draw in conflict and pit people against each other.

[23:45:03]

And what`s very damaging about all of this is, I think, is the connective tissue of the alt-right, the far-right movement, which stretches all the way from Moscow to DC to Sydney and Melbourne. You can see this sort of influence it only is possible due to social media and the online environment.

The most ironic thing about all of this is some of these conspiracy theorist and Canada are worried about 5G. But without this technology, they wouldn`t be able to organize, it wouldn`t be able to bring these congregations together at these capitals. And so with this technology, they essentially can mobilize the ways that`s very difficult to defuse, and also easy for hidden manipulators behind the scenes to prop up and promote.

JANSING: Let me ask you about the mobilization because The Guardian reports that the leader behind this movement and admitted conspiracy theorist who also endorsed QAnon has long been a fringe figure, but and this is again the reporting in The Guardian. His movement caught a gulf stream of support after the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last year that truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border would need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The supposed flight -- plight of the truckers proved to be a compelling public relations angle and attracted an array of fellow travelers. How good are these fringe movements? How adept are they at manipulating messaging and attracting more followers and what isn`t being done to counter them? What needs to be done?

WATTS: With all of these movements, particularly when they get into the online environment, they`re very good at networking, and what would be private groups and social media, Facebook being one of those places, but depending on the country, it could be WhatsApp, it could be other sort of social media applications. But what tends to happen is when they move out into the public, they can be amplified by things like social bots, which we`ve talked about for many years, or other influencers, celebrities, politicians with outside voices.

As soon as a politician or celebrity with a big following grabs onto one of these movements and elevates it, you will see a massive increase in their following. When that happens, it triggers the next phase, which is financial opportunity. So there`s already been discussions of troll farms in Vietnam, possibly another one in Bangladesh, that are being identified or taken down because they see opportunity to just get into what is a popular sort of movement that is, you know, moving like rocket fuel in the social media environment.

All of this together goes to crowdfunding. And I think that`s a big part of it. These groups, whether it`s social activists, or fraudsters are using crowdfunding websites, crowdfunding mechanisms, to resource themselves and organize and mobilize and this isn`t different from anything we`ve seen in the U.S. or even on January 6, last year, where we saw groups organizing for everything from travel to weapons to funding.

And I think that`s where we really need to watch out over the horizon. This is a very dangerous phenomena that comes up quickly, very difficult to police or be aware of, and it`s a huge public safety issue over time.

JANSING: And we only have a minute left but Prime Minister Trudeau accused protesters of trying to blockade Canada`s democracy and another Canadian official described the U.S. Republican support as foreign interference. Is that dangerous?

WATTS: It is. It`s one of these fascinating things is having Chris, which is leaders in different countries, more aligned along people, parties and issues rather than nation states are now having an outsized impact in other democracies. And I think that`s part of the challenge that you see. Even today, a divided America, divided NATO and Europe is struggling in the issue with Ukraine and Russia right now from the invasion.

Separately, you look at Canada. They`re struggling dealing with what is really an American phenomenon for the most part in terms of this Freedom Convoy stretching in an over their borders. So I think over time, these leaders are damaging each other`s countries at really the cost of political opportunism at home.

JANSING: Clint Watts, always great to have your perspective. Thank you so much. And coming up, the latest pandemic headlines including more state decisions on mass mandates when the 11th Hour continues.

JANSING: As COVID numbers continue to drop look for another state to make changes to its mask wearing rules, while New York reportedly will extend its mass mandate in schools tomorrow. The New York Times reports that Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to drop indoor mask mandates for businesses and the governor of Illinois may soon roll back regulations there as well.

Meantime, there`s new concern on the vaccine front over Johnson and Johnson`s decision to slow production. Our report tonight from NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer.

MIGUEL ALMAGUER, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Tonight reports a critical supplier of COVID vaccines to much of the developing world, Johnson and Johnson has quietly shut down production at a plant overseas amid growing concern. The virus will continue to mutate, especially if developing countries don`t have quick access to the vaccine.

J and J says it continues to manufacture its vaccine around the clock and around the world.

It all comes as Omicron sub variant BA.2 even more transmissible than the original highly contagious mutation now accounts for nearly 4 percent of new cases in the US.

DR. KAVITA PATEL, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Even if the United States is highly vaccinated but other countries remain unvaccinated. That adds two variants that can accumulate cause us to have surges.

ALMAGUER: But tonight a turning point for the US where cases are down 65 percent. Several states announcing a plan to end mask mandates. Among them California were effective a week from today, mandates for the vaccinated will be lifted, though counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco say masks will still be required as they are on public transportation statewide and in schools K through 12.

DR. PETER CHIN-HONG, UCSF HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST: Given the increase in population immunity, it makes sense.

ALMAGUER: Tonight our nation facing a new stage of the pandemic.

(on camera): Masks will still be required Sunday here in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, though fans have widely ignored the regulations in previous games. Back to you.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

JANSING: Miguel Almaguer, thank you for that. Coming up, anger and an apology after our COVID dispute during a capitol commute when the 11th Hour continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, Democratic Congressman Joyce Beatty took to Twitter this afternoon to describe an altercation with a Republican colleague on the U.S. Capitol subway system earlier today. She posted a quote, Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague Congressman Hal Rogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me he responded, "kiss my expletive." This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe.

The Congresswoman went on to demand an apology from Rogers, and according to the Washington Post, Rogers obliged quote, in this statement, Rogers, 84, said he had met with Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable. And I expressed my regret to her first and foremost, Roger said. Beatty`s colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus spoke to reporters on the Capitol steps to show their support for her and demand a more public apology from Congressman Rogers.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): Who does Harold Rogers think he is? How dare he put his hands on anyone, man, woman or child? How dare he assault Joyce Beatty.

REP. BARBARA LEE (D-CA): Beatty cares about the health and safety of everybody, everybody. And in this COVID environment we should be applauding her for trying to protect everybody`s health.

REP. BRENDA LAWRENCE (D-MI): This was harassment of a woman, a black woman and a woman in leadership because he put his hands on her for some reason. There seems to be this attitude of not accountability. I can say and do anything that I want. Today we`re standing together is stopped today

JANSING: After the press conference, Congressman Rogers repeated his apology in a tweet and Congresswoman Beatty has accepted the apology.

That is our broadcast for this Tuesday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.