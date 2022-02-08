Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/7/22

Summary

The National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of Trump White House records from Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over when the former president left office. Congress is eyeing a stopgap funding bill through March 11th to avoid a government shutdown in less than two weeks. And after President Biden`s meeting with the German chancellor, he issued a threat to abandon a major European energy pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine. More states are following New Jersey`s move to lift the school mask mandate.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening on Chris Jansing. Day 384 of the Biden administration. As the January 6 Committee comes through an ever growing collection of evidence to determine exactly what led to the Capitol insurrection, we`re learning more about the former president`s apparent disregard for the law.

Today the National Archives confirmed Donald Trump has been holding on to records, boxes of records that by law should have gone to the archives as soon as he left office. The Archives released a statement saying quote, in mid-January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained presidential records, following discussions with President Trump`s representatives in 2021.

The statement continues, they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives.

The Washington Post was first to report on this writing, quote, Trump advisors deny any nefarious intent and said the boxes contained mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders, including Kim Jong-Un and Barack Obama. And tonight The New York Times reports the retrieved documents also included a map that Mr. Trump famously drew on with a black Sharpie marker to demonstrate the track of hurricane Dorian heading toward Alabama in 2019. To back up a declaration he had made on Twitter that contradicted weather forecasts. It`s not yet known if any of those 15 boxes of records taken from Mar-a-Lago contain any documents related to January 6.

But recall, Trump did go to the Supreme Court to try to keep the records out of the Select Committee`s hands a case he lost.

We`re also learning more about the January 6 Committee strategy and tactics as it focuses on Trump`s allies. The New York Times reports the panel is quote, borrowing techniques from federal prosecutions employing aggressive tactics typically used against mobsters and terrorists, as it seeks to break through stonewalling from former Trump allies and develop evidence that could prompt a criminal case.

Earlier this evening, one committee members spoke of his concerns about the Justice Department`s handling of cases that are stemming from the Capitol attack.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA) JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: They`re pursuing the violence in January 6 vigorously and including people who were not present, but nonetheless, were involved in a seditious conspiracy, where I have less confidence is other efforts to overturn the election, such as the former president on the phone with the Secretary of State in Georgia, trying to coerce that Secretary and defining 11,780 votes that don`t exist.

I think if you or I or any of your viewers were on the phone recording the conversation like that, we would be under investigation. And it shouldn`t matter that this was the former president of the United States.

JANSING: We`re also getting another view of just how dangerous January 6 was for officials, staff and law enforcement of the Capitol. The Justice Department today released more new video evidence from its criminal cases. One rioter has seen making violent threats about what would happen if then Vice President Pence did not overturn the 2020 election.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If Pence came, we`re going to drag through the streets. You politicians are going to get drag to the streets.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because we`re not going to have stolen. So you want to take it from us? Well, we`re here to take it back from you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cut their freaking head off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cut your head off.

JANSING: One of the two Republicans on the January 6 panel says he`s now concerned the nation could be heading towards civil war.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): It is a real possibility --

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Am I hearing you`re right, Congressman, you fear potentially there could be a civil war here in the United States?

KINZINGER: I do and I and a year ago, I would have said no, not a chance. But I have come to realize that when we don`t see each other as fellow Americans, when we begin to separate into cultural identities, when we begin to basically give up everything we believe so we can be part of a group. And then when you have leaders that come and abuse that faithfulness of that group to violent ends as we saw on January 6, we would be naive to think it`s not possible here. Our basic survival is at stake.

JANSING: House Democrats are also focusing on preventing a government shutdown just 11 days from now on February 18. Lawmakers are expected to act as soon as this week. Tomorrow they`ll consider a bill that would fund the government through March 11.

And as Democrats tried to maintain the majorities in the House and Senate, a Supreme Court ruling tonight is raising new concerns about voting rights.

The High Court cleared the way for Alabama to use its new congressional district map even though a lower court said the map violates the Voting Rights Act by denying African American voters the new district. At the White House today, the President was focused on the crisis over Ukraine. He met with Germany`s new chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss potential actions should Russia invade Ukraine.

As those talks were going on in Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron was sitting down with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. We`ll have a lot more on the high stakes situation along the Ukrainian border just a few minutes from now.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Monday night. Philip Rucker, Pulitzer Prize winning senior Washington correspondent for The Washington Post, co-author with Carol Leonnig of the New York Times bestseller, "I Alone Can Fix It," A.B. Stoddard, veteran Washington journalist and associate editor and columnist for Real Clear Politics. And Neal Katyal, Department of Justice veteran and former acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, who has argued dozens of cases before the US Supreme Court. Welcome one and all.

Phil. OK, so we now know the National Archives is waiting for more records from Trump. But here`s something your colleagues reported in The Washington Post. When the January 6 committee asked for certain documents related to Trump`s efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, for example, some of them no longer existed, because they had already been shredded, said someone familiar with the request.

The Presidential Records Act is not a suggestion, it requires presidents to turn over those historic documents, right? I mean, was anyone like the White House Counsel`s office saying, Wait, we can`t do this?

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST SR. WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, you`re exactly right, Chris, it is a federal law, that presidents and their staff turnover all of those records to the National Archives. That`s a matter of public trust. And they were, of course, public servants while serving or while Trump`s serve as President.

As for the White House Counsel, keep in mind that the White House counsel and the other lawyers in the Counsel`s Office had a ton of issues on their plate in those final weeks of the presidency, including trying to restrain as best they could, the President`s impulses to try to overturn the election results. There was a lot on the line for the then White House Counsel, Pat Cipollone. That`s not to make any sort of excuse for not maintaining these records. But it`s just to provide some context of what a high stakes high pressure environment it was in those final weeks of the presidency for those people who were working as the president`s lawyers in the Counsel`s Office.

JANSING: But is there any doubt based on your reporting, that Donald Trump had been told at some point or multiple times that these records needed to be kept?

RUCKER: Oh, Chris, of course, he was told these records needed to be kept at something that all presidents are told at the beginning when they come into office. It`s also something that his chiefs of staff, his assistants, and of course, the people who served over the years as the White House Counsel were well aware of, it`s a matter of federal law.

This was a requirement from day one of the presidency and the fact that Trump did not maintain those records and hand them over to the National Archives speaks to you know, him him not caring about what the law required of him.

JANSING: Yes. And I mean, we all remember at least I remember that after one of his State of the Unions, he was actually walking to Marine One, Neal, and he started saying how Nancy Pelosi had broken the law because she ripped up his speech.

And then I want to play for you. So he had some understanding that your, you know, about documents, somebody had told him that documents shouldn`t be shredded. This is a sample of what we heard from Trump about Hillary Clinton`s emails all through the campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT: Hillary set up an illegal server for the obvious purpose of shielding her criminal conduct from public disclosure and exposure. This was not just extreme carelessness. This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct. People who have nothing to hide, don`t bleach their e-mails or destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived, as required under federal law.

Her criminal action was willful, deliberate, intentional, and purposeful.

We can be sure that what is in those e-mails is absolutely devastating.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: So he seemed to have two different standards for himself and for Hillary Clinton, who by the way, is not President. Having said that, is there any legal exposure for Trump here or is this a case of well if we eventually get them all`s well that ends well?

NEAL KATYAL, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: No, there`s huge legal exposure credits to use to Trump word. I think you stole my thunder. Trump went around the campaign time sand again, saying you can`t destroy records, you can`t destroy records.

And I take Phil`s point about how, you know, the end of the Trump administration, there was a lot of chaos, but even a White House as incompetent as Donald Trump`s would have from the first day on said, here`s the Presidential Records Act was passed after Watergate because Nixon tried to destroy documents. It`s a crime to violate this. He had to have been told about that.

And you really, you know, Trump was bent on hiding evidence, whether he`s ripping it up or trying to hide it in Mar-a-Lago or whatever, you get the sense that Donald Trump would have burned all these documents, if somebody on his staff would have trusted him with a match.

And there are several criminal statutes that are violated like 18 U.S.C 2071, which forbids the concealment, the removal or the destruction of the documents, and it is no defense, as his defenders are saying to say, well, this is how Donald Trump ran his business used to rip up memos and stuff like that, you know, that`s not a defense. Jimmy Carter can`t apply Georgia government rules when he`s the president. You know, the first President Bush can`t apply CIA rules. The second President Bush can`t apply Texas Ranger rules.

You`re the president of the United States. There`s a rulebook that applies, it`s criminal. And these are fairly easy cases. And I think if they`re not brought, what does that say about our criminal justice system, when you`ve got a guy at the very top, who is flagrantly violating a law, that undoubtedly he was told about time and again.

JANSING: So A.B., let`s talk about the Republicans. And we`re hearing now from some of the senators on the party`s decision to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on Friday. I want to play just a little bit of what a couple of them have been saying tonight.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): I talked to Ronna, she a good lady, and the statement she doesn`t -- she was talking about things other than violence. And, you know, I think all of us up here want to talk about forward not backward.

SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-WV): We`re got issues that we should be focusing on besides censuring two members of Congress because they have a different opinion.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you agree with the action, actually censuring Cheney and Kinzinger?

SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): You know, it`s not my job. But they said in the resolution, they wanted Republicans to be unified. That was not a unifying action.

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us.

JANSING: Senator Graham, of course, was referring to Ronna McDaniel, who happens by the way to be Senator Romney`s knees. But I guess to the bigger question, how much does this RNC censure decision and the move to describe 1/6 as legitimate political discourse, complicate things for members on the Hill, especially those running for reelection?

A.B. STODDARD, REAL CLEAR POLITICS ASSOC. EDITOR AND COLUMNIST: I think actually, this is much more consequential than people initially believed they were sort of looking around this weekend to see if, you know, more than four Republicans had said it was wrong. Now you have this letter today by 140. Republicans and former members of Congress and public officials in the Republican Party discussing, dismissing this as really outrageous that this is not -- this is not just a censure of the two members on the committee, that bumper sticker of legitimate political discourse is going to be a huge problem for donors who don`t want to be asked about this. And for Republican candidates, up and down the ballot this fall.

So it`s not just Senator Cornyn getting a mic in the hallway of the Russell building, it`s actually just a very, very well-known phrase now, that will burn the RNC and really put Republicans on the spot as candidates throughout the campaign season. They will have to not just say, What do you think about the committee? Well, maybe they`ve -- they`re too aggressive. They have to answer to whether or not their party believes that that is legitimate political discourse. And I think that`s going to be very damaging for many of them, who don`t -- who try to win (ph) and don`t refuse to reject it outright the way the senators have in the last couple days.

JANSING: So Neal, we mentioned that the New York Times is reporting on how the January 6 Committee is working its inquiry taking a page out of organized crime investigations using data mapping techniques that they also use to ID terrorist networks. Is it possible the committee is outpacing whatever the DOJ might be doing? Could it be the justices only foe focusing on prosecuting those who carried out the actual riot? What do you read into this new information?

KATYAL: Well, I think the committee is reacting to a really unprecedented stall destruction strategy by the Trump White House. So it started with them trying to destroy the documents, Trump ripping him up, he was incompetent at that he didn`t rip them up into small enough pieces. So the Archives were able to put them back together. Then he asserted executive privilege over those documents, trying to prevent them from being turned over to the 1/6 committee, he lost that in the Supreme Court eight to one.

So now the new tactic is to say, well, they forgot a lot of the relevant events and the like. And so that`s no surprise that the Justice Department is using a bunch of really serious techniques to try and get it that. In fact, the most serious technique we just got word of today, which is Steve Bannon`s attorney. The guy named Robert Costello, the Justice Department has revealed that they`ve gone and tried to get some Bannon`s attorneys call information and e-mail information, that is a really dramatic step that requires high level approval at the Justice Department.

Justice Department has been clear to say they`re not seeking attorney client material. They`re seeking information outside of that. But to me that demonstrates the real seriousness of this as a response to what these former White House officials and others in the Trump orbit were trying to do and stonewalling the investigation.

JANSING: So as that investigation continues, A.B., we heard Congressman Kinzinger is concerned about the divisions in this nation growing into a much more dangerous threat, maybe even civil war. Do you think that`s more one man`s opinion? Or are there Republicans who might agree they just don`t want to step out and say so publicly?

STODDARD: Well, I think Congressman Kinzinger is right that we just heard the former president a week ago at his rally in Texas, basically call in a not remotely veiled way for the biggest protests ever, against any prosecutors that would go after him in Georgia, DC or New York State, that everybody knows what that means. He said they were going to do illegal things and that they were racist.

And so he knows after January 6 what his followers will do. And he knows that that he is potentially inciting violence. There hasn`t been a Republican since, you know, there hasn`t been a backlash to that since last week of people saying this is really dangerous. And after January 6, we certainly don`t want him to encourage any more protests that could become violent. Everyone`s just looking the other way and ducking.

So, well, I think it is a serious threat. And it is our domestic terror threat is our worst security threat right now. This is the kind of thing the Republican Party wants to avoid talking about. I know it`s something as a threat is real. It`s that they just want to look away and say that Donald Trump`s just using interesting language.

So what the committee turns up in terms of potential threats that are ongoing, organized, funded threat that will raise the conversation and again, put those Republican candidates on defense and having to answer to those findings. But every time Trump gets up and incites violence, they seem to be pretty quiet.

JANSING: Phil, Joe Biden`s attention has been largely focused on Ukraine and Russia certainly today. Obviously, it was a top of the top of the agenda. It`s spent a lot of time on it the last few weeks. But the State of the Union is coming up fast March 1. So this is a critical period ahead. What do you know about how the White House is trying to make sure his domestic agenda the things that they feel that he`s accomplished, say front and center with voters?

RUCKER: Well, Chris, there are a couple of things the White House is trying to do now with regards to the domestic agenda and politicking ahead of the midterm campaigns. They want to try to remind voters what Biden actually signed into law last year. There`s been so much media attention on the failure of Build Back Better, which is the centerpiece signature piece of his domestic agenda that has failed to pass the Senate.

But little attention, relatively speaking, paid to the pair of successes, the big infrastructure bill that passed near the end of last year, and then that COVID economic stimulus relief package early on in the presidency. And so you could expect I think Biden to try to reframe things for the American public at a State of the Union address to talk about what has passed and how that infrastructure bill in particular, is improving the, you know, roads, bridges, et cetera in various communities around the country.

I think you can also expect to hear a full throated push on voting rights. Remember that has not passed the Senate yet, but the administration hasn`t entirely given up on it. And I think you`re also going to hear some clarity from the President on foreign policy that Ukraine crisis is a crisis indeed but it hasn`t quite captivated the attention of the American people.

[23:20:10]

I think people are a little bit confused what is at stake there for the United States and I would expect to hear from the President at that state of the union when he knows 10s of millions of people might be watching to try to articulate some sort of a mission as it relates to Ukraine.

JANSING: Philip Rucker, A.B. Stoddard, Neal Katyal, great to have all of you here tonight. Thank you. Coming up, as Ukraine awaits Russia`s next move, a retired four star general helps discuss the tense situation along the border.

And later an update on the war over masks. We`ll ask a leading doctor about the wisdom of winding down school mass mandates in several states. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Monday night.

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: We have made a very clear we`re ready to continue talks in good faith with Russia. But if Russia makes a choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready. We`re in agreement that it cannot be business as usual if Russia further invades.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Standing alongside Germany`s leader, the President today promising a united response against Russian aggression as Ukraine and NATO forces wait for the Kremlin`s next move. A U.S. official tells NBC News that Russia reportedly has now gathered 70 percent of the forces needed to launch a full scale invasion of Ukraine and we`re told, an invasion would be likely to cause significant casualties killing or wounding up to 50,000 civilians within weeks.

[23:25:08]

Back with us tonight retired four star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated combat veteran of Vietnam and former battlefield commander in the Persian Gulf. He is a former cabinet member and former member of the National Security Council. Always an honor to talk to you general.

Look, members of Congress first got these assessments of the consequences if Russia invades, mass military and civilian casualties. Kiev could fall. Do you believe these assessments and will they factor into the Kremlin`s decision on whether or not to invade?

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFRE, U.S. ARMY (RET.): You know, Chris, there`s an element of disbelief looking at what Putin has done over the last several months. There`s no question he has put together a mass and air land sea military capability that could take down Ukraine my judgment under 90 days.

He`s got -- and that`s from the north and Belarus from the east in Russia. He`s brought in maritime forces, including five marine battalions, which could attack Ukraine`s maritime borders. It`s an astonishing statement. He put forces from all over the Russian Federation. It depleted his coverage, by the way in east toward the Chinese.

So are they going to go in? It`s an illogical decision to make. The Ukrainians will fight. He would have to fight in cities, Kyiv, Kharkiv. You name it. It`s an enormous ground area. He will frighten all of Europe and a coalescing around NATO even more strongly. It would be an illogical act.

I think today was a great day for deterrence having the German Chancellor certainly either support or not contradict President Biden. Germany, the most powerful economic power in Europe is standing with deterrence. So, we`ll have to see but if you look at it good from a forensics military sense, Putin looks like he is ready to go on an all out invasion and waiting for the spark to ignite it.

JANSING: You`re not alone, obviously, in the assessment that it doesn`t make sense. There have been reports that former Russian General Ivashov has been publicly warning Putin against invading Ukraine, and former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul wrote this. This is a big deal. At one time I`ll be at a long while ago, General Ivashov was a respected and hawkish leader in the Russian Ministry of Defense, played a major role in Pristina standoff with NATO in 1999. Do you agree speaking as a general yourself, is that a big deal?

MCCAFFREY: Oh, yes, I think so. You know, this isn`t the West, these aren`t, you know, retired flag officers supporting a presidential candidate. This guy was a mainstream hardline Soviet style commander, for him to come out and publicly criticize Putin over this pending military operation is simply astonishing. I`d be unsurprised if he doesn`t disappear shortly. But he must have done it sensing support among the armed forces.

But Putin has gone in and taken down elements of Syria, Georgia, Crimea, the Donbas. He has demonstrated his capability to use brutal military force to intimidate or seize foreign lands. He`s a threat clearly to Poland, the Baltic nations.

So the West has to wake up to this massive threat. Ukraine will not be the end of it. But the Putin, the Ukraine, his mother Russia, he sees it slipping away developing western values oriented on the European Union for the economy. So he`s tempted to act. I think now he`s asleep. He`s in a box, and he can`t figure out how to get out of it.

JANSING: Well, let me ask you about that. Because is there any possibility that he may even in the beginning, he decided to move all these forces into place to say, Hey, this is what we`ve got. And, you know, we have the military might to do it if we want to, is there still some sort of diplomatic off ramp that he could accept that he would feel would say face?

MCCAFFREY: I`m sure hope he does. I think it`d be a disaster from other Russia if he actually invades. I mean, it won`t only be the combat fighting and trying to, you know, secure the streets of Kyiv. It will also be massive demonstrations. There`ll be millions of Ukrainians fleeing into the forest, joining NATO nations and appearing all across Europe, it will be an utter disaster.

There`ll be public displays of rejection by the Ukrainians and the big cities.

[23:30:00]

So, he got to sort out a way out of this. I don`t think he thought through this. He thought the real military power. And by the way, these are pretty good troops. This is good technology, well trained discipline forces. He thought that would give him the political victory he needs.

But at the end of the day, he wants to actually get the Ukraine. So, as an interim step, he thought he could intimidate him. I think at the end of the day, he`s still going to try and seize Ukraine and bring it back into the fold the Russian Federation.

JANSING: Quite a sobering assessment. General Barry McCaffrey, always great to have you on the program. Thank you. And coming up, Mike Pence tells the truth resulting in a time of reckoning for at least some in the GOP. Two political observers on what to watch out for next when the 11th Hour continues.

NIKKI HALEY, FMR. GOVERNOR OF SOUTH CAROLINA: Look, Mike Pence is a good man. He`s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day, but I will always say I just -- I`m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans because the only ones that win when that happens are the Democrats and the media.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Donald Trump`s former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley not pleased with her former vice president`s forceful Friday rebuke of his old boss. The conservative Wall Street Journal Editorial Board on the other hand, Isn`t hesitating to criticize Republicans calling January 6 Pence`s finest hour quote, Mr. Pence stands out as a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump`s disgraceful behavior after the election. Too many in the GOP seem to have lost their constitutional moorings in thrall to one man.

[23:35:21]

Back with us tonight, Don Calloway, Democratic strategist and founder of the National Voter Protection Action Fund. Susan Del Percio, MSNBC political analyst and a veteran political strategist. Good to see both of you.

Don, what does it say that the Republican Party can`t find its way to unifying and condemning Trump`s actions full stop?

DON CALLOWAY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Yes, I`m just amazed by like how low the bar is to give praise. Are we really going to elevate Mike Pence? I mean, listen, Mike Pence is going to be used for much greater things than he was when he was vice president because he has an opportunity, now to be a guy who brings us back to norms, who brings us back to respect for democracy, who brings us back to respect for -- respecting the idioms that have gotten us as far as a civil society.

But look how easy it was for a mainstream media publication to say, Mike Pence is the man. We have to remember that between November 5th and January 6th was approximately 60 days that Mike Pence had an opportunity to resign, to stand up and speak out against the madness that he saw brewing within the bowels of the White House. He had an opportunity to do a lot to subvert an actual insurrection in which the Confederate flag made its way to the rotunda for the first time in the history of the Union.

Mike Pence could have done a whole lot to stop that. And he didn`t, so I kind of have a hard time elevating him at some type of St. Right now.

JANSING: Susan, so Nikki Haley doesn`t like pence going after Republicans, right. But isn`t that exactly what the RNC did? You know, I looked it up Heritage Action gives Liz Cheney a higher conservative rating this session 96 percent than the average House Republican, and yet, she`s called out by the party officially as not being a legit Republican.

SUSAN DEL PERCIO, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes. I would have sworn that that statement from Nikki Haley would have come from the onion about five years ago, because it`s just that absurd. Does she not remember who she worked for in the previous administration? And have the former guy went after every Republican that didn`t agree with him? So I`ll put her comments aside there.

But what is important is that there was a line drawn in the sand by the RNC that on Friday, and yes, I`m sorry, on Saturday. But yes, Mike Pence, his comments were important. But to Don`s point, he`s getting a lot of credit for telling the truth. That`s it. He`s not standing up. He`s not fighting for something. He`s simply telling the truth. And I can`t help but think it`s a little more calculated than all of this, Chris, just a statement out there.

Mark Short, his chief of staff, Pence`s chief of staff gave testimony sworn testimony to the night -- to the select committee earlier the week. Then you have Mike Pence, then you have Marc Short going on NBC`s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, to give an interview highlighting all the steps along, I can`t help but think this is a way that Mike Pence is hoping to avoid testifying in front of the January success select committee.

JANSING: You know, there are, Don, about 140 Republicans who have signed on to an open letter denouncing the RNC his decision to censure Kinzinger and Cheney, part of it reads, history will mark this censure as a turning point for the RNC, a time of choosing between civility and patriotism on the one hand, and conspiracy and political violence on the other. We stand firmly for the first set of values.

Where`s everybody else? And does this kind of statement have any impact at all?

CALLOWAY: Unfortunately, it doesn`t, because the folks who are causing the most chaos and who remained the most imminent threat to overall not only good government, but the preservation of democracy they`re not listening to these primary academic media outlets, like the New York Times. Even the more conservative journals, The Economist, the Wall Street Journal, they`re not talking to the audience, which is driving the chaotic energy, the murderous energy in American politics and public affairs right now.

So I think there`s such a vast crevasse between, you know, 4chan, and the dark reaches of the interweb, and Facebook and, you know, Confederate halls throughout the south where they still are in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas and really every state. There`s such a broad progress between this kind of academic William K. Buckley space where these conservative, you know, analysts are coming from and the people who are, you know, causing the chaos. So, I don`t think unfortunately I know that was long but I don`t think it will make much of a difference.

[23:40:06]

JANSING: So we`ve got a minute left, Susan. But speaking of taking a stand, talk to us about what you`re saying witnessing on a local level.

DEL PERCIO: Right. Well, as we see people speaking out nationally, at the local level, for example, in Arizona, the Speaker of the House, the State House of Representatives, a Republican Trump supporter was the sole vote that or the finalized vote that killed Arizona`s proposed legislation that would allow their GOP controlled legislature to revoke the -- or invalidate the results of an election. So it took a Republican to do that.

Let me also add, there was a chief justice of the Ohio Supreme court, the court is three, four Democrat Republican, that Republican Chief Justice sided with the Democrats saying that the Ohio maps -- Republican drawing maps were not valid and sent them back. So there are Republican standing up, and it`s very important for Democrats not to put all Republicans in the same basket all of the time, because those Republicans are going to need those center right votes in order to win in November.

JANSING: Susan -- go ahead Don, real quick, really quick.

CALLOWAY: It shouldn`t be close, though. It shouldn`t come down to Susan Collins, you know, every 18 months or so, right.

DEL PERCIO: (INAUDIBLE)

CALLOWAY: No, I know --

DEL PERCIO: But I`m just saying that there are people at a local level taking a stand that are more than just words.

JANSING: As some of the Secretaries of State did on after the election. But Susan, Don, thanks to both of you. Appreciate it. Coming up. We`re going to ask Dr. Nahid Bhadelia about when masked mandate should be lifted in schools, after several states announced end dates for those measures when the 11th Hour continues.

JANSING: Citing falling COVID numbers, New Jersey`s Governor Phil Murphy announced that school mass mandates in the state will be lifted one month from today, Delaware is lifting its school mandates at the end of March, Connecticut will no longer require masks at school as of February 28, Oregon will end it statewide masking rule, including for schools no later than March 31. Now in all four states, individual districts will be able to set their own mask policies.

With us for more Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious disease physician and founding director of Boston University`s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, Policy and Research.

So this is tough. And in New Jersey cases are down 71 percent, hospitalizations are down 49 percent, deaths down 17 percent in the last two weeks, given the decreases there, and in some states like that, what do you make of this announcement?

DR. NAHID BHADELIA, INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHYSICIAN: Yes, Chris, the thing that`s sort of frustrated me throughout this pandemic, it`s often you see politicians or governors or, you know, folks who are trying to make well- meaning decisions, places deadlines based on dates, rather than metrics. And what you`ll see is even recommendations or CDC, for example, in terms of what their guidance would be in terms of putting on like on ramps or off ramps or restrictions are actually based on metrics.

And so while I agree that there should be an off ramp, and in times where there`s low transmission, right, the cases are coming down. I think what you started with, which was that, you know, there`s only actually 10 states that have statewide mandates, and every single locality and city has been has their own version of this. The reason it`s been frustrating for everybody is that there is not that unify metrics. And those are, I think, in my mind, there has to be community transmission, kids represent, you know, the transmission that`s happening in the community and 30 percent of all pediatric infections actually happened in January in the setting of Omicron.

Two, you got to base it on health care capacity, because kids live in families with multigenerational families, and at some point where people might be vulnerable. And three, you want to base it on vaccination. And of course, for younger kids, that those vaccines aren`t yet available for those under five. And so getting those rates up has to be a goal that that governor`s focus on as well.

JANSING: So Governor Murphy said he isn`t declaring victory, but learning to live responsibly with the virus is what, you know, he`s going after. But I guess the question is, what does that look like as we move forward? Is it looking at those metrics? And could it mean, sometimes, the mask rule is there, and sometimes it isn`t.

BHADELIA: That`s right. And that`s why I think the metrics are a better way to go. I mean, we`ve all been through, you know, including myself, we`ve all been sort of pushing towards the other side, right. We want to get to the other side. And honestly, that`s what`s sort of, you know, maybe taken us by surprise is that what we`re actually exist in the cyclical, you know, event, we see surges come up, you know, in the south, and in the summer, in the north in the winter, who knows what`s going to happen, the new variants. Our goal needs to be in the peace times and lower cases continue to -- times in lower cases continue to build our efforts to make those surges less deadly, less, you know, less high in numbers. And we can only do that if we stand ready to take those measures when we need to.

But, you know, but I also think that when there is lower transmission, potentially considering what those off ramps objective off ramps should be.

JANSING: Any advice for parents who might be concerned about mask mandates being dropped?

BHADELIA: Yes, I, you know, if the transmission in your schools are high, or rather, new communities are high, I see masks as a way of keeping kids in school allowing, you know, allowing in school instruction, because essentially, if you send kids in and you take away masks and setting of high community transmission, what you`re potentially doing is, you know, creating situations where kids may get exposed and have to come home anyway. So functionally, you are reducing their chances of getting in school learning.

But in cases where the transmission is low, again, kids were present their communities in transmission when the transmission in cases or loan communities, the big thing is going to be making sure that, you know, everybody around them is vaccinated and if they are eligible, right, we`re hearing numbers like 39 percent or something at this point, have kids under 11 are between five and 11 are vaccinated still not where they need to be.

That`s what we had to concentrate on is bringing those community numbers down, keeping the mass in place until they are there, and then of course, improving pediatric vaccination rates.

JANSING: Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, always great to talk to you. Thank you. And coming up, why Ottawa has declared a state of emergency as truckers protesting vaccine mandates bring much of the city to a standstill when the 11th Hour continues.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Let me say the Canadian truckers are heroes. They are patriots and they are marching for your freedom. And for my freedom. They are -- those truck drivers that God bless them. They`re defending Canada but they`re defending America as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Republicans now throwing their support behind truck drivers loudly protesting vaccine mandates in Canada. The Freedom convoy has successfully interrupted life in the Canadian capital of Ottawa for 11 days now, and some GOP lawmakers are suggesting similar protests be held here. Here`s Miguel Almaguer.

MIGUEL ALMAGUER, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The ear piercing protests snarling streets with big rigs as demonstrators demand an end to the country`s mandatory vaccine requirement for truckers crossing the U.S.- Canadian border. Dubbed the Freedom Convoy, the movement is being called an insurrection by some paralyzing the Canadian capitol.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one`s here to hurt anything. We`re just here to be heard.

ALMAGUER: The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates just 10 percent of cross border truckers are unvaccinated. In a blow to protesters, one source of funding has been cut off after GoFundMe said they`ll return $9 million in donations citing unlawful activity.

PETER SLOLY, OTTAWA POLICE CHIEF: We are turning up the heat in every way we possibly can within our operations and enforcement.

ALMAGUER: Today, a Canadian judge signed an injunction to stop incessant honking as diesel fumes frustrate residents and shop owners alike.

SARAH CHOWN, METROPOLICAN BRASSERIE OWNER: It`s difficult to breathe. You can`t hear yourself think after an hour, you know, the headache is excruciating.

ALMAGUER: The 11-day protests now declared a state of emergency with much of the city locked down in a blanket of gridlock. The mayor now asking for 2,000 additional police officers.

JIM WATSON, MAYOR OF OTTAWA, ONTARIO: What was initially described as a peaceful protest has now turned into a siege of our downtown area.

ALMAGUER: With reports of protests turning violent, Canada`s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there`s no plan for to call in the military to clear the streets.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re going to -- and these mandates, we`re going to do some lockdown.

[23:55:07]

ALMAGUER: Sarah Chown`s restaurant is empty. The unprecedented occupation of Ottawa has a stranglehold on the economy.

CHOWN: People are struggling to pay their bills, pay their rent, they`re begging to come in for work, but there`s simply no work to be had right now.

ALMAGUER (on camera): For now the White House says the chaos in Canada has not yet affected the fragile supply chain here in the U.S., but that could soon change.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Our thanks to Miguel for that report. And just ahead for most Brits, she`s the only Queen they`ve ever known. Now she`s naming her own successor. We`ll explain when the 11th Hour continues.

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, the Queen`s Platinum Jubilee. The 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth the Second ceding the British throne was marked by Royal gun salutes today in London`s Green Park right next to Buckingham Palace. So the actual anniversary fell on a Sunday tradition dictates royal salute should be held the following day.

There was a modest celebration over the weekend with a much larger four-day event planned for June. Her Royal Highness is the longest reigning British monarch the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen`s coronation June 2, 1953. The first ever to be televised in her 70 years on the throne. She`s met 13 presidents from Harry Truman to Joe Biden, worked with 14 Prime Ministers from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson.

But perhaps getting the most attention today is what she had to say about her daughter in law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. In her statement, the Queen said quote, and when in the fullness of time my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me and it is my sincere wish that when the time comes Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.

[00:00:05]

As the New York Times points out this announcement puts to rest any speculation on Camilla`s future in the royal family.

That is our broadcast for this Monday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.