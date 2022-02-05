Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/4/22

Summary

Pence publicly rebukes Trump in strongest terms yet. Pence breaks with Trump over 2020 election claims. RNC censures Representatives Cheney & Kinzinger for taking part in House January 6 probe. RNC declares Jan. 6 `legitimate political discourse.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 381 of the Biden administration.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 381 of the Biden administration. More than a year after the insurrection, Mike Pence makes a seismic public break with his former boss. This afternoon in remarks before the Federalist Society, the former vice president finally and firmly rejected Donald Trump`s repeated false claims about Pence having the authority to change the 2020 election results. It was an extraordinary moment as Pence were called the violent siege on the Capitol. He went on to forcefully rebuke the man whom he devotedly served for four years.

MIKE PENCE, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT: January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. Lives were lost and many were injured. But thanks for the courageous action of the Capitol Police and Federal Law Enforcement, violence was quelled. Capitol was secured. And we reconvened the Congress that very same day to finish our work under the Constitution of the United States and the laws of this country.

I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election, and I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.

Look, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election. I was on the ballot. Whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day.

JANSING: He was referring to a statement Trump sent out over the weekend that claimed, "Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn`t exercise that power, he could have overturned the election."

Pence`s comments today came just hours after the Republican National Committee voted to censure two Republican lawmakers for taking part in the House Investigation into the January 6 attack. The RNC says both Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, "engaged in actions in their positions as members of the January 6 Select Committee, not the fitting Republican members of Congress."

The censure resolution goes on to say, "Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Remember, that assault on the Capitol led to the deaths of five people and left 140 members of law enforcement injured, some of whom have said they thought they too would die that day. Cheney, who was the Vice Chair of the Select Committee responded to the censure vote with this social media post writing, this was January 6th. This is not legitimate political discourse.

Late last year, Cheney said the panel was planning to hold several weeks of public hearings. Today, another member shared more details about the timeline and what they hope to uncover before them.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN, (D) MARYLAND HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE ON JANUARY 6: They have sandbagged just enough that it has slowed down the scheduling of hearings, and I think it`s more likely to be end of April or May.

I want to make sure that every substantial subplot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election is fully investigated. So, we really just learned about the sub plot campaign to seize election machinery, which is real banana Republican stuff. The focus campaign against Mike Pence is something where we have a lot of information, but not complete information. And we`re hoping to complete that. So, I mean, you`re right that there, you know, there`s no exact finish line, but we do need to investigate.

JANSING: The panel has also learned more about a phone call between Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan and Donald Trump on January 6, a source tells NBC News that documents turned over to investigators by the National Archives show the two men spoke for 10 minutes on the morning of that day. Back in July, Jordan was vague, elusive when asked if he`d spoken to Trump the day of the insurrection.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On January 6, did you speak with him before, during or after the Capitol was attacked?

REP. JIM JORDAN, (R) OHIO: I have to go -- I spoke with him that day after, I think after. I don`t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don`t know. I`d have to go back and -- I mean, I don`t know that when those conversations happen, but what I know is I spoke to him all the time.

JANSING: Jim Jordan is one of three House Republicans invited to appear before the January 6 committee. So far, they all refuse to show up.

Last night Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson indicated members were having significant discussions about possible subpoenas. Today, Jim Jordan was asked about that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you comply with a subpoena?

JORDAN: We`ll see what happens. We`ll see what the committee does.

JANSING: We`re also following the current administration`s efforts to navigate its domestic and foreign policy agendas, and there was surprisingly good news on the jobs front today. The U.S. added 467,000 new positions last month, defying expectations that jobs would be hit hard by the Omicron surge. And then November and December employment reports were revised to show many more jobs added in those months than previously reported.

BIDEN: And America`s job machine is going stronger than ever. This morning`s report caps off my first year as president. And over that period, our economy created 6.6 million jobs, 6.6 million jobs. If you can`t remember another year when so many people went to work in this country --

JANSING: Meanwhile, the crisis over Ukraine escalates amid reports that at least some of the more than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine`s eastern border have now been put on their highest state of readiness. And today, Russia`s Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a show of solidarity and the challenge to America`s role on the world stage. The two met in Beijing ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. It`s Xi`s first in person meeting with a foreign leader in nearly two years. Both men then issued a lengthy statement opposing NATO`s expansion.

While that meeting was taking place in China, newly deployed American troops from Fort Bragg North Carolina began arriving in Eastern Europe to help support America`s NATO allies.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Friday night, Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times, Cynthia Alksne, former Federal Prosecutor in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, and Jonathan Karl, Chief Washington Correspondent for ABC News. His most recent book is The New York Times bestseller, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

Great to have all of you here. So, Peter, Pence and Trump were always very different men, but they were partners from the election on through the Trump administration. I don`t know, have we even seen this kind of public break between a president and a vice president in recent history? And how did the effort to overturn the election drive this wedge between the two? Why do you think Pence chose to give this speech now?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, it`s a very good question. You know, we`ve seen other presidents and vice presidents split, we`ve never seen them split on such an important, consequential, far-reaching issue, which is to say the legitimacy of a presidential election, an attempt by a sitting President to hold on to power over the will of the voters. That`s a huge issue that`s so much different than any other past, you know, tension between the President and Vice President.

We`ve also never seen before is this Vice President, that is Mike Pence, oppose something that President Trump said so strongly, so forcefully, so unreservedly, you know, even as he rejected President Trump`s, you know, pressure to try to unilaterally claim power to reject the electors on January 6, he did it in a way that didn`t directly say President Trump is wrong. The word he used today, he didn`t directly challenge it by saying it was unAmerican, the word he used today, and even the year since then, every time this came up, Mike Pence would try to soften the distinction. They say, well, we`re never going to agree on this. He would try to, you know, smooth over the fact that he and Trump were on different sides of this today, he came out and spoke in a more forceful way than we`ve ever heard him speak on this particular issue. And of course, it does raise questions as to why now.

I think one of the reasons why now is because he`s not going to own the Trump lane if he runs in 2024, which he would like to do. He may have to find some way of establishing his own identity, which is not to say that he disagreed with President Trump on policy, where many of his base voters would still want him to stand, but that he does disagree with him on the most important issue that people identified today with Mike Pence. He ought to get out there and take ownership of it because he`s going to have to own it one way or the other.

JANSING: Yeah. And Jonathan, you spoke to Trump about Pence for your book about just how much danger Pence was in on January 6. Here it is.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety?

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: No, I thought he was well protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No, because I had heard it was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think --

[23:10:09]

KARL: Because you heard those chants, that was terrible. I mean, you know, those --

TRUMP: He could have -- well, the people were very angry.

KARL: They were saying `hang Mike Pence.`

TRUMP: Because it`s common sense, Jon. It`s common sense that you`re supposed to protect. How can you -- if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? How can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?

JANSING: You know, Jon, it`s kind of extraordinary hearing that now, Trump justifying people chanting for his vice president to be executed. What`s your take? Why did it take pence so long to be this pointed as he was today? And why today?

KARL: Well, I like to think that at least part of the calculation and it is late I mean, Pence did stand up, and absolutely defy a direct order from Donald Trump on January 6 of last year. I mean, that was a moment of total defiance. But he didn`t publicly come out and say, you know, Donald Trump was wrong the way he did today. I like to think that part of the calculation here is hearing those words from Donald Trump. I mean, such an extraordinary thing to hear the former president of the United States actually justify, provided justification for those that were chanting and calling for the execution of his loyal vice president. I mean, after hearing that, how could Mike Pence do anything? But what he did today, if not something more forceful?

I mean, I think that that is -- Donald Trump has said a lot of things that have been shocking over the years, have been offensive in many ways. That have been something that you just don`t hear a president say, but to hear him in that exchange, literally, provide a justification for the execution of the Vice President of the United States is something different. And I think Pence at that point has no choice but to make a definitive break with the person that he had served so loyally as vice president.

JANSING: Cynthia, I think you`ve got a little different take than some people who I`ve heard after today, because you posted this to Twitter, I`m going to quote you, spare me any clapping for Pence for years, a sink of fans, since 1/6 crickets. Now, that his staff has been talking to the committee, he has nowhere to go, more a cornered animal than a hero, a patriot would scream the whole truth.

What do you think his remarks today potentially mean for the January 6 committee investigation and efforts to get him potentially to answer questions?

CYNTHIA ALKSNE, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, I think he`s such a weak individual, I doubt he will have the guts to come forward and tell us what really happened. I mean, when I say crickets, that`s what I mean. I mean, this guy knows what was happening in the White House. And he knows about the pressure for him to try and overturn the election. And he is not saying it, to the best of our knowledge. And he has every requirement, in my opinion, as a patriot, to tell the January 6 committee and the Department of Justice, what was going on, and he hasn`t done it. And my view is a lot more cynical in these two nice gentlemen than I`m with, my view is that he had nowhere to go. He already has this vote, that he already did what he did. The President is pressuring him, and now he knows that his chief of staff, and other members of his staff are talking to the January 6 committee, he knows that Mark -- that Meadows` chief of staff is talking to the January 6 Committee, and he just has no options. He has nowhere else to go.

And so, the fact that he justified himself to the Federalist Society for a few minutes in a clap, you know what, that does nothing for me, a patriot would come forth and say what happened? And let us know what -- how dangerous our Constitutional Republic was really, in that day.

JANSING: And then almost simultaneously, Peter, you had another reasonably big story today. Put the decision to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger into the political context, what`s the real meaning of this for them? And maybe more pointedly for the direction of the Republican Party, because I keep going back to that phrase, the persecution of ordinary citizens.

BAKER: Right, engaged in legitimate political discourse. That`s the end of that phrase. And you`re absolutely right to focus on that. That`s an extraordinary phrase, because this committee is investigating the attack on the United States Capitol, not just the attack on the Capitol, by the way, attack on the capital that was intended to stop the democratic transfer of power from one president who lost an election to an incoming president who won. This is not again just, you know, random violence. This was an intent to stop a president from being forced out of power by the voters who voted him out and that is -- that is somehow now being recast by the Republican National Committee as ordinary citizens engaged in political discourse, legitimate political discourse. That`s extraordinary.

[23:15:12]

Now, it`s not surprising that they censured Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. The parties may very clear where it stands, the party at this point is still the party of Donald Trump. And the one, you know, point of importance in this party is your loyalty to Trump. Remember, this is the party that in 2020, had its convention and didn`t adopt a platform, didn`t adopt a platform of policies, the only resolution it passed was one endorsing President Trump, not any particular positions. And so, this resolution day reinforces that idea that if you`re disloyal to President Trump, you are no longer considered to be Republican as far as they`re concerned.

JANSING: So, I`m sure you saw Jonathan that Trump tonight put out kind of a rambling statement attacking Pence saying that he, meaning Donald Trump is right. And everybody knows it, no surprise there. But I wonder what if any reaction you were hearing from inside Trump world, about both of the developments today?

KARL: Well, the -- first of all, there is -- there`s been a lot of discussion among people that were part of the administration that were part of that campaign, about how long it took Mike Pence to finally come out and say what he said on to Cynthia`s point, but the juxtaposition of those two statements to see the RNC condemning the two Republicans that are leading the investigation, and to suggest that this was a legitimate political discord that they`re going after a common Americans who -- common citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse. Now, the RNC tried to do some damage control after the resolution was passed, to say that they weren`t talking about the people that attacked the Capitol. At that, they`re saying they were not talking about that as legitimate political discourse. But if you read the text of that resolution that was passed, it`s hard to say, who would they talking about, if not, the people that attacked the Capitol, I mean, that`s been the focus of the committee as far as, you know, everyday citizens.

So, but the juxtaposition of the RNC making that center of the two Republicans that are investigating this attack with Mike Pence, saying what he said, and effectively condemning what Donald Trump did, as an American, it puts forth the reminder that the RNC has never issued any kind of resolution condemning Donald Trump either for his role in that January 6 attack, or in what he said about his vice president, justifying the chance of `hang Mike Pence,` no resolution of condemnation there, of center there, but a resolution of the two Republicans willing to join that committee to investigate what happened on January 6.

JANSING: I mean, you`re so right. It`s such a mind-boggling day. And if we had lived through the last seven or eight years, nobody would believe it. But it doesn`t come as necessarily a shock.

Cynthia, I can`t let you go without discussing Michael Avenatti. He`s gone from being this anti-Trump crusader, to a felon convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels. What exactly is he facing and possible prison time? How are his prospects for appeal?

ALKSNE: Well, he has a big problem. And that is because not only has he has this conviction of these two felonies, the wire fraud and the stolen identity felonies, he aggravated stolen identity felonies, but he has a prior felony now with the extortion of Nike. So, when it comes to his sentencing, he`s not going to get probation, he`s going to -- Michael Avenatti is going to jail. He`s going to go from being the guy who was pondering, running for president and thought he was the hottest stuff on the market, to going to jail where he will not. And he better hope he`s not the hottest stuff on the market. Let me just put it that way.

He has an appealable issue, which is sort of interesting. They -- the jury at first could not reach a verdict. And the judge had to give them a charge to push them to go back and try to reach a verdict and there was an issue with one juror. That`s an issue that he can appeal. And so, we`ll just have to see where that goes. But otherwise, he`s going to probably go to jail, as that appeal precedes.

Cynthia Alksne, with a Friday night kind of commentary if we`ll put it that way. Thank you, Cynthia. Peter Baker, Jonathan Karl, thanks to you guys as well.

STEVE SCHMIDT, FORMER REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: This project for the purposes of taking political power in America, including at the cost of ending the American experiment, there has to be no disobedience within that movement. And that`s a message and a warning to any other dissenters out there. And so, what we see is a blossoming of this movement, the revealing of it in full. They keep telling us who they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: To many calling the January 6 legitimate political discourse in the RNC censure of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney reveals far more about the state of the Republican Party than the targets of that censure, both hit back and statements reaffirming their commitment to the January 6 committee`s work. From Kinzinger, "I`m a conservative who believes in truth, freedom, and upholding the Constitution of the United States."

Cheney was even more direct, saying in part, "The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tries to overturn a presidential election. History will be their judge."

With us tonight, Symone Sanders, former Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Harris. She will be hosting an upcoming show here on MSNBC and on our streaming channel, the Choice on Peacock and Tim Miller, a Contributor to the Bulwark and Former Communications Director for Jeb Bush.

I`m so glad to have you here because so much went on today. Tim, let`s start with what we heard because the Twitter verse was on fire. This was from the Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass taking aim at the RNC censure, his tweet. "Look, there`s a reason why Adam is quitting. There`s a reason why Liz Cheney is no longer in leadership and has very low poll ratings in Wyoming. This -- oh sorry, the RNC description of the January 6 attacks as legitimate political discourse, echoes Voltaire`s line, that the Holy Roman Empire was not holy, or Roman or an empire. January 6 was illegitimate, an act of violence, and anything but discourse. Orwell would be proud."

[23:25:26]

So, Tim, is the Orwellian nature of the censure a mistake or is it the point?

TIM MILLER, THE BULWARK CONTRIBUTOR: That`s the point, Chris. I`m going to do my best to live up to that intro is one of the most outspoken political commentators whenever was with this, it is the point to look at. This is, you know, they are sending a message to these points, that dissent will not be brought, right? And that this party needs to continue to be in line lockstep with the man that tried to use many levers to try to overturn the 2020 election.

And here`s the thing, and I know, we`ll get depends on the next in the next segment, but the difference between what you saw from him and what you saw in the RNC is, I think tells you everything you need to know about the Republican Party. The RNC, these committee -- the committee members, the 168, I went to those meetings, I`ve worked with many of those people, many of them are people who were there since the Mitt Romney era, or before since the Bush era. You know, this is not all 168 people, would you look at them on the street and say that`s an insurrectionist right there. What it is, is a group of people that wants to hold on to their power within the committee and to hold on to their power within the committee. They need to stay popular with the people who show up to the grassroots, views show to the meetings back in the States. And the people who show up to Republican meetings in all 50 states throughout the country, believe that this election was stolen unfairly from Donald Trump, wanted to overturn the election if they didn`t believe that it was unfair, and would be just fine with a Donald Trump autocracy in this country. That is what the voters, the activists and these 50 states want. The members of that committee are just being responsive to be activists. That`s the scariest part about all this.

So, when you look at the actions of Republican politicians, if you want to understand why they`re doing what they`re doing, the -- those who are closest to the voters and the activists are the ones who are acting most in lockstep with Donald Trump, because that`s what those voters want.

JANSING: And Symone and I jumped ahead a little bit, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was on Fox News this afternoon. Here`s what he had to say about today`s censure.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, (R) CALIFORNIA MINORITY LEADER: Look, there`s a reason why Adam is quitting. There`s a reason why Liz Cheney is no longer in leadership and has very low poll rating and Wyoming. This is a committee that when you watched -- the only person who had a worst week was CNN, this is a pure political committee. I think those two individuals would have a hard time ever coming back to Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: So, McCarthy and Republicans are doubling down, is this an opportunity for Democrats to woo any Republican voters who are still actually pro-democracy, anti-insurrection?

SYMONE SANDERS, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR & CHIEF SPOKESPERSON FOR VP HARRIS: Perhaps, yes, it is. Look, I think in the case of Congresswoman Cheney in Wyoming, I`ve listened to a number of interviews that she`s done. And she`ll tell you, she thinks she can still win in Wyoming. That she knows the people of her district better than Kevin McCarthy and any of the other Republicans across the country. And she welcomes the challenge.

Look, I want to go back to what Tim was saying, because this is really important. And I think the Republican Party is going through, and the Republican party apparatus because it`s the entire apparatus of the Republican Party is going through something that, not to the extent, that the Democratic Party has gone through. There are a lot of different factions now, in the Republican Party. You used to just have straight up conservatives, and then you had your Tea Party folks and a little bit of your Trump Republican. Now, you have got what I thought, called the full-on crazies, the QAnon caucus, and on down and insurrectionists, you have people who are siding with folks that took up arms against members of the United States government to say, and these images if you`re looking at the screen, it`s ridiculous. The Republican party apparatus has to decide who it wants to be. And from what we`ve seen today, they have sided with the Republican Party adjacent folks, and they`ve sided with the insurrectionist. They have sided with the QAnon caucus, for lack of a better term.

And Democrats and the Democratic Party apparatus would do well to keep their eye on the ball and continue to speak truth to power. But this is crazy. It is crazy. I was on the Capitol. I was there -- I was on the Hill on January 6. I luckily got out of there to get home and I watched what unfolded on television. And I was shocked. I was gut wrenching. And, you know, what really haunts me every single day, is that the people at the Capitol that day went home. They went back to their communities. They went back to classrooms. They went back to police departments. They went back to local, as local elected officials. And they are operating their communities every single day, and this is a five-alarm fire. We need to treat it that way. So, I -- Chris, too much.

You know, a lot of those Republicans too are people who, in the immediate aftermath spoke very differently than they`re speaking now. Both guests are staying with us.

Just ahead, predicting the political future of the Vice President, the former Vice President after he dares to speak the truth when the 11th Hour continues.

LEIGH MCGOWAN, SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER: The Republicans have planted their flag deep in authoritarianism where violence is power and lies are truth and the entire party operates around the cult of a leader. And if you do not abandon them now, then you have abandoned American democracy and you stand with them as traitors to our country.

JANSING: That`s tonight`s new take from Leigh McGowan better known on social media as Politics Girl.

Still with us to talk about today`s big developments in the GOP, Symone Sanders and Tim Miller. Symone, is that the kind of thing, frankly, what you just said before the break, that Democrats should be saying every day or if you`re going to look at this in a purely political sense, is it what voters care about or is it not going to be what helps your party keep the House and Senate in November?

[23:35:00]

SANDERS: So, I think you have to look at the last midterm elections as a roadmap for how Democrats can do well this midterm election, frankly, how Republicans can win a district that they say that they can, that they are going to be competitive in and the way the Democrats swept, the house in the last midterm elections, we`re talking about the issues that matter to the voters in their districts. They ran very local races. They talked about health care. And they talked about the economy. They ran on putting a check on then President Trump. They ran on getting something done.

I think the difference here is, is the Democrats are now in a position where they`re defending a lot of these seats, but they actually have something that they can say that they did. Republicans in the last midterm election when they were in power, they didn`t have anything to run on. This Democratic Party, these members in these districts have something to run on. Today, the President was in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and the Vice President and Labor Secretary signing an executive order about labor. It is no mistake that the President and Vice President got out of the White House to do that. It`s a tactic to get out there in communities, see the voters, see the people and engage with elected officials, many of whom will be on the ballot.

JANSING: You know, Tim, Mike Pence was pretty clear today. Trump was wrong about January 6 and his ability to unilaterally decide he was going to change the outcome of the election. We have this reporting tonight from the Washington Post about why. "Some Pence allies speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said they viewed Trump`s grip on the party as weakening and his actions more erratic, and that Pence had to speak after repeated attacks from Trump." Did you see this as Pence saying that he has a political lane for himself?

MILLER: You know, it`s hard to get in somebody head, Chris, I don`t really see that, as I don`t have any particular admiration for Mike Pence is anybody who, you know, follows me on Twitter knows, I don`t think that he covered himself in glory over the last five years. What he said today is important. And I think that no matter how late people come to the party, and for whatever the rationalizations are, the threat right now is so great that when people say the right thing and speak truth in the face of these conspiracies and lies that might be attack on the Capitol, hopefully he breaks through to some people, right? And hopefully, Mike Pence can break through to people in a way that, you know, folks on, you know, this network, for example, might not, right?

JANSING: But let me ask you the opposite sort of, Tim, of what I asked Symone, which is, you know, for Republicans, what they did today, the RNC, they kept Trump happy. But at what cost to the party, is there a cost to the party?

MILLER: Yeah, I think that there`s a big cost of the party. Trump is the front of it going forward. I think that -- I think it`s a big threat. I think there`s a big group of voters out there, just look at the voters that voted for Republicans for the House last time. You know why Republicans did better than expected and lower ballots but voted for Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. There are swing voters out there that do exist that are turned off by Donald Trump`s actions. So, I do think he`s hurting the party.

I wouldn`t go so far as to get back to the Pence point, though, to whoever that anonymous Pence advisor was, there`s not any evidence that he`s losing any grip on the party, though. I mean, it was a unanimous effort at the RNC today, in order to censure not the Congressman that spoke at the 1/6 rally, but the congressman who spoke out against it. So, from my view, you know, I think that what Mike Pence is defending his own legacy, defending himself, he`s probably, you know, dealing with his own conscience, his relationship with his God, and he spoke out. And I think that`s -- I think it`s good that he did that. I don`t think that there should be any reason to look at it as evidence that the party is weakening and all the evidence you need to share or that Trump`s grip at the party is weakening, and all the evidence to the contrary, was there at that 168 to zero vote today, to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, and Pence probably would have been on the docket there too. And he spoke a couple hours earlier.

JANSING: We`ve only got a minute left. But let`s end on a very different note, Symone, the current White House had a couple of good days, right, ending with Joe Biden taking victory lap on jobs numbers, which were unexpectedly terrific on the heels of that successful raid and the death of the leader of ISIS. Do you see that this reset that the White House has done is working? Or is it too soon to tell?

SANDERS: It`s too soon to tell. But we should, you know, give credit where credit is due. And yes, this was a good week for the Biden-Harris administration. There were weeks leading up to this that weren`t so good. And the thing that`s going to make the difference here is consistency. Polls go up and down. But what needs to be consistent is the work and I think the White House knows that and they are getting out there trying to be consistent. So, we have to take the wait and see approach.

Symone Sanders and Tim Miller always very difficult to discern what their opinions are on the issues, but we thank you for your efforts tonight.

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I think we`re all fed up with the pandemic. We all want it over. But wanting it over doesn`t make it over. We just need to keep doing the right things to fight this pandemic. I know it`s gone on too long. People are frustrated, but we need to keep doing the right things. That`s why you are seeing the 50% decline in cases we`ve seen in the past three weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The White House is urging Americans to continue to test, mask, get vaccinated. New COVID cases are plunging, and the number of hospitalized patients infected with the virus is falling too, yet the death rate is going up alarmingly.

Tonight, COVID blamed for the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans. And according to NBC News, the country is averaging 2659 new deaths per day. That`s up 33% compared to two weeks ago.

Back with us Dr. Aileen Marty, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Florida International University in Miami, and a Veteran of Global Medicine with the World Health Organization.

It`s good to have you back. We`ve seen fewer terrifying COVID headlines lately, but in 35 states deaths continue to rise. In Florida, they`re up 178% over the past 14 days. Tell us what you`re seeing there in Florida and how`s your staff holding up?

DR. AILEEN MARTY, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY INFECTIONS DISEASE PROFESSOR: So, the staff is exhausted. We`ve been through just so much in the last few weeks in the last two years realistically. Things are a little bit better today than they were a few weeks ago, the total hospitalizations are down but I will tell you that more than 93% of the people in our hospitals throughout Florida are unvaccinated people. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

[23:45:19]

Yes, we do have to hospitalize a few vaccinated people and rare person that has three vaccines. But the vaccines really work. And it`s a great shame that they aren`t used more. We would be in a much better shape if our vaccination rates were comparable to that of other wealthy nations. It`s shameful, that of the 5.7 million deaths of COVID we account for 15.7% of all the deaths in the world. That`s just that`s just completely something where we should not be at, because we have the wherewithal to do better. But our lack of trust in science and our lack of trust in government and public health has led us to the situation that we find ourselves in.

JANSING: And you just heard Ron Klain and he said what many of us are feeling, which is we`re so tired of this, everybody`s tired of it. No one more than you folks who have been on the front lines, but then we hear about this so-called `stealth` Omicron variant that`s been detected in Florida. Are you concerned about this new subvariant, particularly with more officials, rolling back restrictions, frankly?

MARTY: Oh, yeah, we`re doing -- we`re going the wrong way in terms of trying to manage this pandemic. I understand, yes, we`re all exhausted. We all want to take off our masks and go back to normal. Unfortunately, that`s not the reality of what we`re dealing with. And this BA.2 has so many mutations, so many unique mutations different from Omicron. In fact, the BA.2 is more different from Omicron than the Alpha variant was from the original SARS-CoV-2.

And we`ve already documented cases of people who had Omicron recently and have now come down with the BA.2 variety of Omicron and are sick with it. So, people are getting reinfected with the BA.2. Yes, it`s -- we`ve documented it`s been here now for over a week. And we`re very concerned that cases may go back up if people don`t, you know, practice those public health and safety measures and make sure that they get their booster shots.

JANSING: And your governor, the governor in your state and other states continue to push freedom as a pandemic priority. And here we are in the third year of this struggle. What have we learned from that kind of approach?

MARTY: Well, I think it`s very obvious that here we are a country that has so many dedicated public servants, so many phenomenal physicians and scientists and capable people who could have managed this better if we had the proper messaging. And if we had trust among our citizenship, about the science, that is, you can just see the contrast between those nations that did follow the science and where we are.

Dr. Aileen Marty, thank you, to you, to your colleagues who continue to fight this day in and day out. I don`t know how you do it. But we also appreciate your time tonight.

JANSING: In Beijing today, a calculated display of solidarity between China and Russia, as tensions in Eastern Europe continue to escalate. Vladimir Putin in town for the Olympics first had a summit with President Xi and a photo op, a very pointed pushback against pressure from the U.S. The U.S. delegation and our allies delegations which would normally go to the Olympics, not there.

Our NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel in Ukraine with the latest.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: As Russia increases its military presence around Ukraine while denying it plans to attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin was in China today watching the Olympics opening ceremony and receiving support from the game`s host, President Xi.

In a joint statement with Russia, China said it oppose NATO expansion blame the United States for creating tensions and express support for Russia`s demand of security guarantees. Russia also vowed support for China`s claims over Taiwan.

In Ukraine, troops conducted military drills with new American weapons while out in the far east by Russia`s border. Troops told us pro-Russian separatists who could spearhead a Russian attack have stepped up artillery training.

(On camera): Does that worry you that they`re training for something?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think, yes. Because it`s expensive. I think they prepared to something, to what? We don`t know.

ENGEL: We`re now very close to the Russian border. And Ukrainian troops out here tell us they are exercising maximum restraint, so they don`t give Russia an excuse to invade. For now, the front is quiet, but troops said they are prepared for a possible Olympic surprise. Richard Engel, NBC News, Eastern Ukraine.

Thanks to Richard who continues to be on the frontlines of that story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

This Sunday, his passion will once again be on full display when MSNBC films presents a new feature documentary, Love and the Constitution. The film follows Raskin for more than three eventful years as he fights to defend democracy while navigating an intensely personal tragedy, the suicide death of his beloved son Tommy. In the following excerpt, Raskin speaks to what unifies America and the value of the Constitution.

RASKIN: Why is America such an extraordinary country? We are not unified by virtue of being one ethnicity, or one ideology, or one religion. We`re unified by one constitution and one rule of law and then the values under our Constitution. It is an aspiration. It`s a challenge to us. The Constitution shouldn`t be some kind of fetish document. It should be the living commitment that we all have to make democracy work in service of the common good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Be sure to catch Love & The Constitution. It`s this Sunday 10 p.m. Eastern, right here on MSNBC.

And that is our broadcast for this Friday night and for the week, with our thanks for being with us.