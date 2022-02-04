Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/3/22

Summary

New report details plan from Trump allies to use intel community to subvert election. Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with Ivanka Trump. Select committee weighs subpoena for GOP lawmakers. U.S. raid in Syria ends in death of ISIS leader.

Transcript

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: "I give my word." And that the last conversation in Walter Reed Hospital, laying there in the bed. And then he looked at me and he said, "And Dad " -- and his brother Hunter was his closest friend. We were all three on the bed. And he turned to me, and he said, "Dad, I want you to know I`m not afraid."

Day 380 of the Biden administration.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, once again, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 380 of the Biden administration. There are brand new indications tonight of just how far Donald Trump`s allies were willing to go to try to ensure he would not have to turn the presidency over to Joe Biden.

The latest report yet again, pointing to an effort far more involved in the violence that took place at the Capitol. The Washington Post reports on one scheme involving a memo dated December 18, 2020, that suggests Trump use the intel community to dig up information to help overturn the election. The memo proposes, "Trump should invoke the extraordinary powers of the National Security Agency and Defense Department to sift through raw electronic communications in an attempt to show that foreign powers had intervened in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden win."

And according to the Hill, this week`s reports about plans to try to invalidate the election by seizing voting machines is now ratcheting up the pressure on Bill Barr. Democrats on the January 6 committee and across the House, want the former Trump Attorney General to testify under oath after a New York Times report said Trump floated the idea of having the Justice Department confiscate voting machines. The Time says Barr rejected that idea. Barr has been in informal talks with the January 6 committee but apparently no agreement to sit down in a formal setting. The Select Committee has also targeted Trump`s eldest daughter Ivanka, asking her to appear for an interview this week or next. Tonight, the panel`s chairman was asked about that.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON, (D) MISSISSIPPI JAN.6 SELECT COMMITTEE CHAIR: I can assure you it won`t be this week or next week.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What can you tell us about the engagement with Ivanka Trump? Has she responded to your initial letter?

THOMPSON: At this point, I`m not aware of any engagement.

JANSING: Bennie Thompson also said the committee held a "significant discussion on whether to subpoena the Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy and members Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, all of whom were invited to give depositions."

THOMPSON: You know, you have to respect this institution. You know, we have to see whether or not it`s ever been done before. If it had what authorities? So, we just want to be right.

JANSING: Earlier today, another committee member indicated the investigators are pushing ahead. Despite those witnesses who refuse to show up.

REP. PETE AGUILAR, (D) CALIFORNIA JAN. 6 SELECT COMMITTEE: What we will continue to gather is additional information.

We will work on the timeline, we will work on the players, we will work on the levels to which the White House was actively involved.

We clearly know the top lines here, and that`s that the President sought to overturn an election whether it was by fraudulent electors or whether it was through other harebrained conspiracy theories. The former president actively stoked that.

Every interview that we`ve had, even those of the past, you know, few days and few weeks have led to more information that we wanted to know. So, all of these are helpful.

JANSING: Meanwhile, the Atlanta area district attorney`s investigation into Trump`s efforts to overturn Georgia`s 2020 election is entering a new phase. The Atlanta Journal Constitution says D.A. Fani Willis will begin selecting a special grand jury on May 2. That panel will then be able to issue subpoenas for witness testimony.

The Journal Constitution reports, "Willis said she expects this special grand jury will see a lot of activity in June and July."

Of course, Trump is also the target of criminal inquiries in New York and Business Insider reports, courthouses in both New York and Atlanta are bracing for possible unrest after Trump called for protests in cities where he`s under investigation.

Also, tonight The White House says a strike on the leader of ISIS is a warning for all terror groups that would threaten the U.S. U.S. special forces carried out the raid overnight in Syria, resulting in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. Official say he took his own life, detonating explosives that also killed his children. This morning, Biden explained why he decided to OK the military operation.

BIDEN: I`m determined to protect the American people from terrorist threats. And I`ll take decisive action to protect this country. Last night`s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and has sent a strong message to terrorists around the world. We will come after you and find you.

JANSING: Today, the White House also confirmed this stunning allegation that the U.S. has intel about a Russian plan to fabricate a pretext foreign invasion of Ukraine in a so-called false flag operation. We will have much more on that foreign policy development just ahead.

The President also spent a good part of this day focused on his administration`s efforts to deal with the rise in violent crimes in America`s cities. Biden was here in New York City today to show his support for law enforcement and lay out his plans to help the city confront gun violence.

BIDEN: The answer is not to abandon our streets. That`s not the answer. The answer is to come together. The police in communities building trust and making us all safer. The answer is not to defund the police.

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, (D) NEW YORK: We need as I stated, a 9/11 type response to address the domestic terror that is pervasive in this city and country. Scale up a nationwide response to this public health crisis that is gun violence.

JANSING: The President also took time to meet with the families of the two NYPD officers who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Thursday night, Philip Rucker, Pulitzer Prize Winning Senior Washington Correspondent for The Washington Post, Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post`s Pulitzer Prize Winning Investigative Reporter, together, they wrote the New York Times bestseller, I Alone Can Fix It. And former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 25 years as a federal prosecutor. She hosts the podcast Sisters in Law.

Good to see all of you. Carol, we`re lucky to have both you and Phil with us to try to break down the thinking and Trump World ,with so much going on. Tell us more about this memo suggesting the use of the intelligence community to overturn the election and the efforts to get it to Trump?

CAROL LEONNIG, THE WASHINGTON POST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Well, kudos to my colleagues at the Washington Post, you`ve been digging into this group of conspiracy theorists and also a part of what I`d call, Chris, another member of source of the colleagues said this as well, the amateur hour that was trying and succeeding in getting inside Trump`s White House, to try to convince him to use the amazing powerful tools he had in the Oval Office, to block Biden from becoming president and to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

In this case, it was drafting this idea in which three men all of whom had questionable backgrounds to execute anything, have these three men be the leaders of an effort to get the NSA collecting signals intelligence, texts, memos, other data that you really aren`t supposed to get in there, unless there`s a national security crisis in order for the President to suspend essentially the Constitution and make sure he was getting critical information about whether or not he needed to rerun the election.

Now, I want to emphasize one thing here, Chris, this plan was a redo in a sense of something Michael Flynn, the President`s, you know, humiliated and forced out of office in disgrace National Security Adviser, part of Michael Flynn`s plan in early December to "ask the president to seize voting machines," so he could, "rerun the election."

This is something that happens in banana republics but was sort of frightening to hear Michael Flynn say publicly in early December, and yet that idea continued to live and sort of give birth to other new conspiracy theories and plans for how that could be effectuated.

JANSING: Yeah, that is not all your post colleagues also report on a meeting in the basement of Trump International Hotel two days before the riot that was organized by the CEO of My Pillow. Here`s the "Senator Kevin Cramer and Senator Cynthia M. Lummis joined some two dozen others crammed into a ground floor hotel conference room to discuss election fraud allegations, according to Cramer and an aide to Lummis. Participants were called that Senator Ron Johnson also attended via video conference."

One, it sounds like, I don`t know, three senators were aware of this effort to try to decertify the 2020 election. Do we know if they were aware of the level of planning that`s being reported? And what were those days between November 3 and January 6, like in that Trump White House? Was it just everybody`s scrambling for a scheme to keep the boss in power? Phil.

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Yeah, Chris. That`s exactly right. Those were some harrowing days because they were scrambling for the scheme to keep President Trump in power despite having lost the election and as each deadline on that calendar with regards to the election results ticked by, they became more and more desperate.

[23:10:08]

And what you saw in that meeting before January 6, that our colleagues at the Washington Post reported about was a willingness by elected senators, members of the Republican Party to hear out these conspiracy theories and these plots from, as Carol put it, the amateur hour crowd around President Trump, Mike Lindell, the Head of My Pillow, who`s a fixture on Fox News Channel was able to command the attention of the senators to try to float ideas for how to decertify the election results and how to overturn the will of the people in this democracy to keep President Trump in power despite having lost the election.

JANSING: So, Joyce, you tweeted this earlier today. Another head of the cobra takes shape-Trump-world conspired to overturn the election and as one narrative, Dems stole the election, failed they turned to another, foreign intervention, Trump turned to increasingly desperate methods. And in the end, January`s 6.

This latest reporting is just the latest concerning memos, efforts to try to keep Trump in the White House. But let me ask you specifically what`s so alarming about this proposal to use the NSA?

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, the proposal to use the intelligence community is something that`s strictly out of bounds because the intelligence community doesn`t operate absent narrowly constricted circumstances against U.S. persons inside of the United States. And this comes on the heels of what we heard about it. The Defense Department, this effort to have the Defense Department which doesn`t interfere in elections interfere in the election by seizing voting machines. And it comes on the heels of Trump`s request to the Justice Department to inappropriately interfere.

Again, we know that Trump asked Bill Barr to seize voter machines and one can only imagine that Bill Barr must have looked at him and said, Mr. President, DOJ doesn`t have an army all that we can do is go to court when we have probable cause. And there`s no probable cause to believe that there was a crime here. So, Chris, what we see is layer upon layer of efforts at illegal conduct. And what emerges is a picture of a conspiracy to interfere with the transfer of power. Of course, the essence of a criminal conspiracy charge is an agreement you don`t have to accomplish the goal of the conspiracy, as long as you agree to do it and take at least one step in furtherance of that conspiracy. The crime has been committed. So, to Carol`s point, it doesn`t have to be a smarter, or well managed conspiracy. What we`ve got here is a clown car conspiracy, but that doesn`t make it any less dangerous to the health of the Republic.

JANSING: Well, and Carol, when you talk about layer upon layer, the committee publicly says it`s pushing forward, but apparently, they`re getting little or no cooperation from some key figures, Ivanka Trump, for one, at least at this point. Lawmakers say they`re weighing whether to call Mike Pence, they may or may not get cooperation from Giuliani or the lawyers. So, at this point, do we have an idea if the committee will try to force those folks to appear? Or are they -- are you hearing, getting enough information that they need from other sources?

LEONNIG: My understanding from sources close to the committee is that they are going to push for critical information from the people that they feel that don`t have a defense not to show up. But there is a clock ticking Chris, and I know you and I`ve spoken about this before. This committee clearly per the letter that Bennie Thompson put out two weeks ago has a very good description of what happened between, as you correctly point out November 3, to January 6, a very clear picture from the people who were at the shoulders of folks like Pat Cipollone, White House Counsel, Mike -- Mark Meadows, the Chief of Staff, Bill Barr, the Attorney General, they have a lot of records, they have a lot of texts. So, they will push to fill in all the mortar in between the bricks, they will push to fill out that narrative. But at some point, they`re going to give up the ghost and write their report because they have enough to write it today, if they wish. They just would like to have more of the conversation, more of the tenor of what happened.

And also ultimately, they want more of what reporters are seeking people like my wonderful colleagues at the paper who broke this story about the NSA intelligence and the memo. We want to know how closely Donald Trump was entwined in these efforts. We now know I mean, Phil and I in our book reported how hard Trump was pushing every level he could to try to block this.

Now, we`ve learned through additional reporting that Trump was personally involved in pressing Attorney General, the Department of Homeland Securities, number two and also the DoD to try to help him get involved in this rerunning of the elections or seizing and raising questions about swing state elections.

[23:15:12]

But ultimately, that`s where the committee is headed. How much was Donald Trump pushing, for example, this particular scheme or encouraging it, or laying some more tinder for their ideas? How much was he advising them? How much do you know about what they were doing in that conference room at the Trump International Hotel with senators?

JANSING: Yeah, those questions, Joyce, obviously, that we want answers to, you know, for all we know, the committee has some answers. There`s a lot clearly that they know a lot of information they`ve gotten from talking to hundreds of witnesses that we don`t yet know. But from what we do know, how close would you say we are to being able to say this was an out conspiracy to having enough evidence that directly points to Donald Trump?

VANCE: Well, of course, the committee`s purpose is different from what DOJ would do if it was assessing the existence of a criminal conspiracy. The committee is on a fact-finding mission, they`ve spoken to 425 witnesses. I think that was the last count. And I think Carol makes a really interesting point here, when you`re trying to assess the existence of a conspiracy and who was involved. She says what they want, you know, they`ve got testimony. They`ve got the version from people who were standing at the shoulder of the principles.

Now, they want to hear about the principal`s conversation. So, we`ve learned just tonight, that Vice President Pence`s aid stopped short when they spoke with committee members about testifying to direct conversations with the former president, because his legal team had asked them not to, citing executive privilege. And that seems like an easy fight for the committee because of course, Joe Biden gets the final say so on what`s covered by executive privilege. He`s already said that January 6, is incredibly important to the national security. And he won`t exert executive privilege over those sorts of matters, at least the written communications, and the Supreme Court has already authorized their release. So, it seems like the committee can go this one step further, try to get access to the actual conversations with the former president, because that is, of course, the linchpin getting his actual words. But the evidence continues to mount tear and the fact that it was Trump who was going to Bill Barr, going to DoD, going to DHS, and asking them to acquire the voting machines clearly in an unconstitutional exercise of power. That evidence gets, I think, more and more compelling by the day.

JANSING: Phil, before we go, I want to get to that one more big event today, Biden, in New York talking about crime now a nationwide issue, the numbers are frightening for a lot of folks, are we expecting a full court press from the White House to try to reframe kind of the perception of the Democrats message on crime? How politically complicated is this for the White House?

RUCKER: You know, Chris, it`s incredibly complicated politically for the White House because of the converging pressures that President Biden and his team feel from the Black Lives Matter movement and sort of the left in his party. And the defund police efforts that we`ve seen over the last several years to what`s emerging now in cities like New York and other major cities, led by Democratic mayors who are saying hold it. We need the police. We have crime problems on our streets, and we need to be tough on crime. And there`s a real contrast, there are a real divide among Democrats and within Biden`s political constituency about how to approach these issues of crime, especially in an era of the pandemic, when you`re seeing in a number of cities around the country, crime on the uptick. And so, Biden was grappling with some of those political realities as he spoke in New York at NYPD headquarters today with the new Mayor Eric Adams. And I think we`re going to -- we should see him trying to carve sort of a more middle of the road approach to this than the far left in his party might like, but he`s thinking of course about the midterm elections and how to win over those moderate voters who are going to be so essential in determining whether Democrats can hold on to their slim majorities in the House in the Senate.

JANSING: Phil Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Joyce Vance, thanks to all of you for getting us started tonight.

[23:23:25]

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: We believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine.

JANSING: That accusation from the Pentagon today would indicate Russia may have a bit of a public relations problem. This is what the former ambassador to Ukraine had to say about Vladimir Putin`s alleged tactics earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL TAYLOR, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: I think that is an indication that the Kremlin is a little worried that the Russian people will not support an invasion. So false flags, and these other tactics that they hope will generate this enthusiasm for an invasion, it`s just not there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Here with us tonight, Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser for President Obama, his latest book, After the Fall: Being American in the World We`ve Made.

Great to have you here tonight, Ben. Look, the White House is no longer calling war between Russia and Ukraine imminent, but when you look at things like oh, let`s just make up a story. And then maybe we`ll have a justification for what I want to do here. Is it your sense, is that the sense of people you`re talking to that Putin recognizes he may have a weaker hand than he`d like?

BEN RHODES, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, I think, Chris, the certainty is that if there is a military operation by Russia, they will use a false pretext. We`ve seen that pattern before when you were covering the White House back in 2014, you will recall a civilian airliner was shot down over Ukraine in the area controlled by Russian back separatists with Russian advisors present and all we heard about is how actually Ukraine shut down the plane or maybe the United States shut down the plane time and again they use false stories to justify their own actions.

[23:25:11]

And I think what the Biden administration is doing here, and smart is trying to get ahead of that, and point the finger Russia in spotlight the fact that if you start to see kind of wild claims about Ukrainian attacks on Russia, as a justification for anything Russia does, you should know that for what it is, which is disinformation. And if you look at Russian television, there have been a lot of hyperbolic threats, about how Ukraine is actually preparing to invade Russia, or the United States is preparing to attack Russia, through Ukraine, or even a chemical weapons attack. These are things that are on Russian television. So, I think the administration is just trying to throw a spotlight on it. It does show that I think Vladimir Putin is not seeing the kind of groundswell of public support for a war that he might have been counting upon. And I think he is in a bit of a box of his own making. The question is, what does he do about that? Does he save face in some fashion through diplomacy, and walk back as threats? Or does he feel like he`s gone so far, and surrounding Ukraine with these troops that he has to do something?

JANSING: Well, let me read you this from the New York Times fan, the administration has revealed information that could only have been obtained by penetrating at least to some degree, Russia`s military and intelligence systems. The disclosures also raised the issue of weather and trying to disrupt Moscow`s actions by revealing them in advance, the administration is deterring Russian action, or spring it on. So, what does Biden aim to weigh when the administration makes things like this public or is it not a tough call to call out disinformation?

RHODES: I don`t think it`s a tough call. You know, back in 2014, `15, and `16, when we were dealing with Russian intervention in Ukraine, there was a bit more subterranean than having 120,000 troops. They`re dealing with special forces, I thought we should have revealed more about what we knew about what Russia was up to, both in the disinformation space, and in terms of the support that they were providing to separatists in eastern Ukraine.

And the question was around sources and methods and whether or not if you declassified information, the Russians will know that you`re watching them. The reality, Chris, is they know that. The United States and Russia spy on each other. They try to collect information on one another. It`s not a surprise to Russia, that we`re monitoring what their disinformation campaigns may be, we might as well lay that out there for the public to see, put it out in the open. I think that that`s the right thing to do.

On this question of whether it could provoke Putin, look, this is a seismic choice he has to make about whether to launch an invasion, that could bring serious consequences in both in terms of loss of life, from a Russian military operation, but also economic damage. You know, he`s going to make that decision, not based on what the press briefing at the State Department in the Pentagon does, he`s going to make that decision based on his cost benefit analysis of whether he has something to gain or where there`s more to lose. And that`s where the administration has to affect this calculus.

JANSING: Let me ask you as well about the successful mission to take out the ISIS later, as Vice President Joe Biden was opposed to the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, but he made this call to decide on a special forces raid, not an airstrike to minimize civilian casualties. You`ve watched these life and death decisions being made up close. So, what goes into them? And do you think as Leon Panetta told The Washington Post, Biden knows this kind of judgment affects how he`s viewed by history?

RHODES: Look, first of all, what goes into them is months, I mean, what people don`t see they just see the operation at the end, you know, you find a compound that you associate with an ISIS leader like this, you watch it, you gather as much intelligence, you get a degree of certainty that the target is there, then you have to design an operation, then you have to literally practice the operation, then there`s the kind of decision point brought up to the White House about whether to do it. And this involves sending U.S. special forces into a part of story where they don`t usually operate, where they`re going to be in danger. And so, it`s a risk reward, is it worth the risk of getting this Paris leader, and by the way, all the intelligence that can be exploited from this compound, whatever phones and hard drives, it could get the teach us more about what ISIS is up to. And I think Joe Biden made the determination, it`s the right determination that, look, if you`re going to go after the leader of ISIS, you want to do that with the certainty that not only you`re minimizing to the best of your ability, civilian casualties. And frankly, we learned today, you can`t truly minimize that if a terrorist is willing to blow himself up. But also, you have an intelligence mission of gathering what`s in that compound, and that he thought that that was worth the risk. And the reality is the United States has been operating in Syria for some time now in this ISIS campaign. And so, we`ve gotten more accustomed to these types of raids. That doesn`t diminish them, that things can go wrong. And in this case, they did it for the U.S. forces and we should all be thankful for that. But we should not think that this is somehow routine. This is a fairly extraordinary operation and a part of the world that the U.S. does not usually function with granted.

[23:30:00]

JANSING: Ben Rhodes always good to talk to you, thank you

RHODES: Thanks Chris.

BIDEN: Mitch, I don`t want to hurt your reputation, but we really are friends. (Laughter.) And that is not an epiphany we`re having here at the moment. We`ve always -- you`ve always done exactly what you`ve said. You`re a man of word -- of your word, and you`re a man of honor. Thank you for being my friend.

JANSING: President Biden may consider Mitch McConnell a friend but that`s never stopped the Minority Leader from blocking the Democrats at every turn. And with the possibility of a government shutdown just days away, budget negotiations are no different. McConnell already signaling his willingness to hold up the process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: And remember, Mitch McConnell killed the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations, or he`d likely be getting ready to block the nominee about to be named by the Biden administration.

Juanita Tolliver, Veteran Political Strategist to progressive candidates and causes, and MSNBC Political Contributor Matthew Dowd, former George W. Bush Strategist and Founder of Country Over Party, join us.

[23:35:01]

So, Matthew, you know, maybe President Biden, the optimistic side of him was hoping for a reset with nominating a justice to the Supreme Court what are the chances of that somewhere between slim and none? Or are you an optimist?

MATTHEW DOWD, FORMER CHIEF STRATEGIST TO BUSH-CHENEY CAMPAIGN: Somewhere between none and none. I mean, I think the President`s an optimist, but I also think he`s realistic about things. I mean, at this point he is, I think it took him a little while to get out of that Washington wasn`t going to go back to some bygone era that he was a senator in. I mean, I take what Joe Biden did today, as I mean, the guy is a has a great sense of decency, he has a great sense of kindness, has a great sense of positive outlook, tries to relate to people in an open way. But I also think it`s a little foolhardy to describe Mitch McConnell of his as a man of his word. I mean, that`s like saying Jeffrey Dahmer was a man of his word. And he did what he said he was going to do, but he didn`t do a lot of things that were very good. So, I think it`s a sense of decency. But I don`t think it`s really helpful at this moment. Because I don`t think it conveys a sense of, your very clear eyed about what Mitch McConnell really wants to do, and what the Republican Party really is. And I think that`s my only criticism of it. I think he`s trying to be decent. But it doesn`t feel like it`s very clear eyed to who the Republican Party is today.

JANSING: So, Juanita, the President was here in New York today, touting crimefighting initiatives, and he called on Congress to continue to fund those programs, take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Congress needs to do his job to pass the budget. Every one of these folks here from Congress are all supportive. But, you know, it`s time to fund communities, community police, and the people who are going to protect them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: What do you make of that? Are Americans keeping track of who funds? What programs? Are they focused on the perception of rising crime in their communities? What do you really into what you saw and heard today?

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Look, I think the President has been consistent in his stance on police budgets, and let`s be real police budgets have been increasing. He was in New York today, that budget increased by what, half a billion dollars in the last fiscal year to over 10 billion for their budget. And so, I don`t think there`s a question or issue with funding for the police.

I think, if anything, you should be pushing for more attention to be given to the George Floyd Policing Act and make sure that people in communities actually feel safe when being policed is we know how disproportionately black and brown communities experienced the police and violence at the hands of police. And so that`s a place you should absolutely be putting his energy as that`s a place that he promised to deliver for voters and going into the midterms, he should be exclusively focused on promises. And I couldn`t agree with Matt more and how unnecessary that phrase to McConnell is at this point, because it shows the voters that he doesn`t understand his assignment as a Democratic president to deliver on his Democratic promises that he made us a Democratic candidate for president.

And so now is the time to be laser focused on that. So do the George Floyd Policing Act, reintroduce some language around provisions for voting rights, make sure that we`re doing everything we can to get provisions from the Build Back Better Act, that should be Biden`s focus at this moment.

JANSING: Matthew, a congressman Eric Swalwell, is challenging critics who say Democrats are anti-police. And this is part of what he posted, "Kevin McCarthy and GOP voted against $350 million in new police funding, refused to meet with January 6 heroes and support Trump who pledges to pardon cop killers. What do you make of that messaging? And what`s your sense of how all of this might play into the midterms?

DOWD: Well, I`ll take your last part first and then connected back. I think the crime and what`s going around and on security is going to be a major issue. I`m here in Texas. It`s an issue in places like Houston and Dallas and Austin. It`s a big issue for people. And you could argue over whether it`s more of a perception or more of its reality. It doesn`t matter because people most people think it`s a reality.

In this moment, I think Eric Swalwell is exactly right. He`s pointing out facts. But I also think he`s also demonstrating that the Democrats know this is an issue they have to get on top of. This is never an issue Democrats win on law and order and crime. It`s traditionally not been an issue, Democrats win, they just can`t get beaten badly on it.

And I`ll go back to being, I hope, and I agree with Juanita, what we really don`t need is another whole decade of a war on drugs kind of a plan that actually doesn`t ever solve the problem. It just gives people talking points. We really need to fundamentally, yes, crime is an issue and there`s issues of security, but we really need to get to the root causes of it. And maybe one leader will show up one day and say yeah, we`ll make sure the police and your secure but what`s really fundamentally driving this is the root causes of crime whether it`s lack of education, lack of opportunity all of the things their frustration, fears, all of the things that are there. And until we get there, it`s going to be an issue in 2022. But I hope leaders can actually broaden their look at this and look at all parts of it, though specifically the root causes of crime.

[23:40:22]

JANSING: Two items of interest on the calendar for tomorrow, Mike Pence is speaking at a Federalist Society event in Florida and will likely draw the ire of his former boss again.

The Washington Post reports the former Vice President will address and defend his decision to certify the election. At the same time the RNC will be voting on a resolution to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their involvement in the investigation into January 6.

Congresswoman Cheney released a statement ahead of tomorrow`s vote saying, "I`m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic, no matter what."

Still with us, Juanita Tolliver and Matthew Dowd.

Juanita, NBC News reports, there`s been this lengthy debate over the resolution against Cheney and Kinzinger. That`s going to be presented to the full RNC tomorrow. Reportedly, it`s a watered-down version of the initial plan, which was to oust the two from the party. But what does censure mean for lawmakers? They`re already outcasts. Kinzinger is retiring and neither way is this really what voters and potential Republican voters care -- donors care about?

TOLLIVER: I promise you, it`s not Chris. And I think that`s why it was watered down so far from removing them from the House conference to censure which essentially means we won`t support you. We won`t give you any money and based on the way Liz Cheney is raising for her reelection campaign. She`s probably completely unbothered by that.

[23:45:14]

I do think that, though, it does signal that the Republican National Committee is not on the same page here. They recognize it`s not worth the ire of trying to remove them from the committee and convince voters that they`re not Republicans when they vote with Republicans 90 plus percent of the time, right? I think that this is yet another move to try to placate Trump and for the RNC to stay in his good graces. But the reality is they want to focus on other issues, they want to call out inflation, they want to call out gas prices and grocery prices and hit Democrats. But what would make that a lot easier to do is if they actually had a platform, which we know McConnell said they`re not going to release which we know that they`re still trying to follow along behind Trump`s slides to a certain degree, but it just shows the chaos within the Republican Party that is going to continue through the midterms, and it could come back to haunt them.

JANSING: Well, Matt, I want to ask you about something The Washington Post Michael Gerson warned about, Trump`s influence on the GOP, he says it`s going to be long lasting. This is what he writes, "A man who reintroduced raw racism and white grievance into our politics is approved of by more than 80% of Republicans, a man who gathered and incited an assault on the U.S. Capitol is approved of by more than 80% of Republicans. A man who contemplated a military coup against the Constitution is approved of by more than 80% of Republicans. In so many ways, the infection is already deep in the bone."

Look, his approval ratings, you could argue are down from what we`re pretty consistently in the 90s. But is there any hope that at some point, Trump`s luster to Republican voters will fade from a strong majority?

DOWD: Well, I don`t think it matters anymore. I think, are we -- Trump didn`t cause the Republican Party to be what it is today. He`s a reflection of what the Republican Party had become over the last 10 years, which is why he won the nomination in 2016. He didn`t win the nomination, because he convinced Republicans that he was a man of stellar integrity and virtue. He basically reflected a majority of what the Republicans wanted in this. And so, to me the sooner we all get past the idea that Trump is driving the Republican Party, and it`s the Republican voters. It`s the Republican base that is driving to the party. The reason why the RNC is even contemplating doing what they`re doing to Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney is this because that`s where the Republican base is in this. And so, the root cause is not excised Donald Trump, which happened, he lost in 2020. It`s gotten worse since 2020, what the Republican Party is willing to do. And so fundamentally, all of us have to understand, this isn`t a Donald Trump problem. This is a Republican base problem. And the longer that goes on in the misinformation and everything that is consumed by that, the more danger it is, in my view to our democracy.

JANSING: We`ve only got a couple seconds left, Juanita, but do you make anything of the fact that while Donald Trump continues to raise huge amounts of money, the people who voted for impeachment are raising more money than their Trump back or other challengers?

TOLLIVER: I think that shows there`s more support for getting to the truth and accountability than he anticipated. And I do think that it shows that it`s an early mark that his lies and his brands only work for him. They don`t translate into fundraising success yet. I say yet because we still have a long way to go on this midterm. But just as we`ve seen so far, it`s not translating into success for his handpick, candidates to challenge these Republicans.

JANSING: Juanita Tolliver, Matthew Dowd, thank you both very much.

[23:52:11]

JANSING: That huge storm system is hitting a wide portion of the country tonight. Hundreds of 1000s in states like Texas and Ohio are without power right now. And the same system is spinning off rare and deadly winter tornadoes in Alabama. Millions more will be feeling the impact tomorrow as the nasty winter weather heads into the Northeast. NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky has our report.

MORGAN CHESKY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Tonight, a frigid blast plunging nearly 100 million Americans into a deep freeze and even spawning rare winter tornadoes. New images from Somerville, Alabama, capturing home shredded from an afternoon Twister.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s very scary.

CHESKY: The tornado part of a system stretching from Texas to New England, dumping snow and freezing rain.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re doing 35 and slide, had to call it.

CHESKY: Icy conditions behind this Illinois pile up with Jackknife semis blocking traffic for hours. Nationwide, 5000 flights canceled today.

In Texas, the sub-freezing temps also dishing out a major test for the state`s power grid crippled during last year`s storm that left more than 200 people dead.

GREG ABBOTT, (R) TEXAS GOVERNOR: We are dealing with one of the most significant icing events that we`ve had in the State of Texas in at least several decades. The Texas electric grid is the most reliable and resilient that has ever been.

CHESKY: Officials say winterized plants and extra reserves are keeping the grid intact. But ice buildup on trees and powerlines is causing local outages for 1000s.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh no, not again. That was my first instinct.

CHESKY: Marlon Richardson (ph) still has power for now. But last year spent four days huddled in a sleeping bag with little food or water.

CHESKY (on camera): Where did last year storm leave you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: With a new mindset to be prepared the next time.

CHESKY (voice-over): The real test will come Friday, when demand for electricity is expected to peak. NBC Meteorologist Bill Karins explains what`s still to come.

BILL KARINS, MSNBC METEOROLOGIST: The highest energy demand in Texas will be tomorrow morning with temperatures in the teens. Watch out overnight ice and Kentucky and tomorrow morning in central New England as far as the snow northern New England could get up to a foot overnight.

CHESKY: And even in winter hardy Massachusetts, multiple cities are already shutting down schools Friday as this storm now plows its way north.

(On camera): And right now, the main concern is the Texas State power grid which has held up to this point. But officials say that the peak demand won`t come until some point on Friday morning. They say extra reserves are on standby if they need it, and that 10,000 linemen are stationed across the state to respond to local outages as they come. We`ll send it back to you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

[23:58:32]

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, competition and the 2022 Winter Olympics is underway right now in Beijing. The games officially open tomorrow but the athletes began competing yesterday with curling and lose. Today saw skiing, ice hockey and figure skating, in fact, the U.S. women`s hockey team recorded a win over Finland, but lost its star forward, Brianna Decker to an injury during the game. She`ll have to sit out the remainder of this Olympics.

Beijing is 13 hours ahead of us here in the eastern time zone. So, events on live tonight are actually taking place tomorrow morning in China. And one gold medal favorite worth watching Team USA`s 22-year-old figure skater Nathan Chen. He`s returning to the ice after a disappointing appearance in the 2018 Winter Games. Since then, he`s been preparing for a comeback, winning every national championship since then, while taking a full course load at Yale University. He`s off to a great start tonight achieving his best ever score in the men`s short program. Nathan explained to Lester Holt what he`s hoping to get out of this year`s competition.

NATHAN CHEN, SKATER: Ultimately, I want to be able to go to Beijing and just, you know, as cliche as it sounds, just enjoy that experience as much as much as I can.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: And by the way, it`s not cliche. I mean a lot of athletes talk about they want to relax and have fun.

CHEN: You know, I`ve been thinking like five years, 10 years down the line. I want to be able to look back on my career and be like man, I loved it. I, you know, enjoyed every moment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

We hope Nathan will enjoy every moment of the games and hope you will as well, just six and a half hours from now, you can catch the opening ceremony live from Beijing on NBC and Peacock.

That is our broadcast for this Thursday night, with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.