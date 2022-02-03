Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/2/22

Summary

The National Archives plans to turn over records from former Vice President Mike Pence to the Jan. 6th committee next month unless a court intervenes. It comes as former Trump DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark, becomes one of the 475+ witnesses to meet with the panel. The U.S. is deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe as Russia`s military builds along the Ukraine border. President Biden heads to New York City Thursday to promote anti-gun violence measures after two officers were killed in the line of duty.

Transcript

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) MINORITY LEADER: No question about it. The people who stormed this building believe they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Never forget, that is tonight`s "LAST WORD." THE 11TH HOUR starts now.

[23:00:28]

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, once again, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 379 of the Biden administration. Tonight, the latest reporting from the New York Times reveals how just two weeks after Election Day 2020, lawyers for Trump`s campaign began working to buy more time to overturn Joe Biden`s win.

The Time says the plan revolved around alternate slates of electors in states Trump lost and that quote, on November 18 memo and another three weeks later, are among the earliest known efforts to put on paper proposals for preparing alternate electors. At the heart of the strategy was the idea that their real deadline was not December 14th when official electors would be chosen to reflect the outcome in each state, but January 6, when Congress would meet to certify the results.

The Times adds the focus on January 6 led to the effort to pressure Mike Pence to try to overturn the election and ultimately fueled the riot at the capitol.

Two of Pence`s most senior aides former Chief of Staff Marc Short, and Counsel Greg Jacob have already spoken to the select committee. And today the National Archives said it would turn over some of Pence`s records by March 3rd.

The January 6 Committee has indicated it would like to talk to Pence earlier today. One member said they`re still debating that ask.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ZEO LOFGREN (D-CA): We haven`t made that decision yet. We may or may not. I will say that the documents that we`ve received from various individuals have shed considerable light on what the Vice President was going through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The Committee did meet with former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark for nearly two hours today. Clark reportedly tried to get the DOJ to pursue unfounded claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.

Investigators also spoke with Oath Keepers` founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes by video conference today. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riot.

NBC News reports that in fact, he spent six hours talking to the January 6 Committee today and Rhodes quote, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights about 20 to 30 times but ended up talking extensively about the history of the Oath Keepers organization.

Investigators are also waiting to hear from Ivanka Trump the committee had invited her to voluntarily appear tomorrow or Thursday. This afternoon Chairman Bennie Thompson was asked about that.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you expect her to appear? Any plans for her to appear?

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS) JANUARY 6 SELECT COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Well, we don`t know, you know, we make preparations sometimes thing slide to another day, or another week. But we would like to talk with her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: As for the panel`s overall progress since its creation in July, investigators have now interviewed more than 475 witnesses received 60,000 pages of records, along with more than 700 pages from the National Archives that Donald Trump tried to keep hidden.

Tonight, we`re also following the latest on the Russian troop build-up on Ukraine`s border. President Biden has ordered about 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe late today. Biden spoke about his decision.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: Totally consistent with what I told Putin in the beginning. As long as he`s acting aggressively, we`re going to make sure we reassure our NATO allies in Eastern Europe that we`re there and Article Five is a sacred obligation.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

JANSING: Earlier this evening, Biden spoke with French president Macron about the crisis. We`ll have much more on all this just ahead.

Tomorrow, the President heads to New York City. He will meet with Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss efforts to fight gun violence. Biden`s visit comes as the city is still reeling from the fatal shooting of two police officers, one of whom was buried today.

As Biden focuses on his domestic agenda, he is also reviving an initiative very close to his heart. This afternoon he announced he is relaunching the Cancer Moonshot program started during the Obama administration.

The goal to cut the death rate by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years. President Biden of course lost his son Beau to cancer in 2015. And today, he spoke of an experience all too familiar to all too many.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: For too many faces in their families on diagnosed with cancer instead of hope, there`s also bewilderment. Frustrated that hospitals and doctors can only easily share your medical records. Or help find answers when there`s minutes count.

[23:05:15]

Having to advocate for even the most basic care and attention for your loved one, be within reach of a therapy, a therapy that`s too expensive, or your insurance won`t cover it. Despite all the progress, there`s still a sense of powerlessness. Guilt. Maybe you`re not doing enough because you don`t know enough and fear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Biden is also encouraging Americans to get screened more regularly. More than 9 million screenings have been skipped during the pandemic.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Wednesday night, Shannon Pettypiece, veteran journalist and our senior White House reporter for NBC News Digital, Jackie Alemany, political reporter for The Washington Post and the author of the papers morning newsletter, The Early 202. And Neal Katyal, Department of Justice veteran and former acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, who has argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Good evening to all of you.

So Neal, we are learning a lot more about what was happening with Trump and his circle when it comes to trying to keep Joe Biden from the White House. We`re also getting insights into how early this all took place. Is this looking to you like a much broader effort than we might have thought at first? And what are the legal implications?

NEAL KATYAL, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: It is, and that`s in part because the committee I think has done or the January 6 Committee has done an excellent job. Over the last month, as you said, 475 witnesses, they`ve talked to 700 pages of documents that Trump tried to keep hidden. They got after the U.S. Supreme Court, eight to one rebuked President Trump. So all that`s good.

And of course, today, they`re interviewing Jeffrey Clark, who is -- was effectively a constitutional nobody, this guy was an environmental lawyer. And he tried to angle to be the Attorney General, by telling Trump what he wanted to hear about how to facilitate a coup.

And look, I mean, if someone were trying to demonstrate the banality of evil here, I`d say, you know, career environmental lawyer decides to facilitate a coup is a pretty good place to start.

Today, it came out and this is what your lead up was saying, Chris, about this memo that was written on November 18 by a lawyer, Chiz Burrow (ph), that does show some intent to try and steal the election early on, on November 18. And it`s got a bunch of bogus reasoning, like all the Trump memos.

And so possibly you could read this and say the, you know, Chiz Burrow (ph) and Calhoun or kind of insurrectionists, Esquire or something. And as you were saying the plot was much bigger.

But on the other hand, this memo was just written two weeks after the election might be the case that this guy thought that she doubt Trump had legitimately one, I don`t know that that`s going to tell us too much about Trump`s state of mind.

But we do now have other reporting from The Times and other places that Trump himself was getting a bunch of these memos and ordering executive orders to be written, that called for the seizing of, you know, election machinery and all sorts of, you know, cuckoo stuff, which is the, you know, the behavior of dictators. And in coup plotters and the like.

And so --

JANSING: You used the word, Neal, though, if I can interrupt you for just a second, you use the word intent. And I keep hearing from people who are lawyers, which I am not, that that`s going to be key for a lot of the decisions about whether or not criminal charges are ultimately brought in some of these cases.

Is there also an argument to be made, though, in addition to what we`re understanding about more and more and more paperwork to back up some of these concerns that people had, that just the things that the former president is saying, tells us a lot about what they wanted to do. I don`t know if that comports with intent.

KATYAL: 100 percent. So to make a criminal prosecution out, you are going to have to show some mens rea, some criminal intent. It sure looks like the 1/6 committee has found that on the part of Donald Trump, time will tell, but all the reports are indicating as much.

And when the President goes, and for example, tears up these memos and to hide them from investigators. That itself, by the way, is a separate federal felony. And so you`ve got that, and then, you know, the optics of that in terms of trying to figure out someone`s state of mind, it`s not hard for prosecutors at this point to piece together what was going on then.

And I think we all know what was going on. And, you know, President Trump admitted just recently by saying he wanted to pardon these January 6 people. He`s trying to prevent the testimony from coming out. But these investigators are dogged and it looks like the truth is going to come out.

[23:10:00]

JANSING: And Jackie, you`ve done a lot of great reporting on the tearing up of memos as recently as a couple of days ago, and you`ve been following the documents that the committee has been receiving all along.

So help us to understand the importance of the National Archives move to say, yes, a very soon in a month or so we`re going to send over Mike Pence his documents.

JACKIE ALEMANY, THE WASHINGTON POST POLITICAL REPORTER: Yes, if you talk to any member of the committee, they`ll tell you that these documents that are finally being transmitted from the Archives to the committee, after winning a battle in the courts are key to connecting a lot of the dots of the evidence and new documents and materials that they already have, you know, that being Mark Meadows is thousands of text messages, along with other documents that they`ve obtained from the over 300 different witnesses that have voluntarily cooperated with the committee or those who have been subpoenaed and decided to cooperate.

But I think getting Marc -- getting Vice President Pence`s contemporaneous documents, notes, speeches, memos, any handwritten notes, potentially all related to the events of January 6 are going to be just as important as some of the documents that were circulating the president`s office, because we know at the end of the day, that the goal of the outside legal team and those working with the president overturn the results of the election was to ultimately make and convince the former vice president to go along with their plan and actually make a sort of pressure campaign on him.

A lot of these memos that we that, Neal and you have already mentioned, were memos that were ultimately passed along to the Vice President`s office, in an attempt to convince him to be the one to actually block the electoral certification, or send it back to the States.

JANSING: And we got to this point, Shannon, by I think the committee doing at least from the outside looking in what they said that they were going to do, they were going to be very methodical in following the evidence and looking at what they got in terms of interviews, in terms of documents.

But what can you tell us about timing? Obviously, the committee wants to hold public hearing soon, they`re working against the clock. What are the next steps we might see?

SHANNON PETTYPIECE, NBC NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: Well, when you look at those numbers you put up earlier, Chris, the number of interviews and documents they`ve already gotten, since I believe it was July, really a tremendous volume of information. They already have 400 plus interviews that they have already conducted, right. There it is, again, the 6,000 pages of records.

There is an enormous amount of information they already have. And you know, for example, I know there`s been a lot of focus on the Vice President and whether he will come and testify.

Well, we know they talked to Marc Short, we don`t know exactly what he said, how much detail he went into. But, you know, Marc Short was the Vice President`s right hand, man, essentially, he was there that day. And they`ve talked to a number of other people in the Vice President`s inner circle.

So, I think it is worth questioning, you know, obviously, you always want to get to the principal. And they will probably tell you that from an investigative standpoint, but from what I could kind of glean from knowing the various players in this, they`ve certainly got a lot of information, even if they`re not going to get it directly from the vice president or directly from someone like Ivanka Trump. I know another person whose name you mentioned there/

I would just add one little bit to this conversation on the element of tearing up documents. I don`t know if this holds up in a court of law or court of public opinion. But I do know from my coverage of the Trump presidency, that as President, and even before he was President Trump was famous for tearing up everything, every piece of paper.

And I remember years ago, one of my colleagues did a story on it and how it was difficult for people in the records department who are going through and actually taping together torn up documents.

So, you know, that was certainly just sort of a part of Trump`s behavior. But it does not look good in this instance, at least.

And yes, just to go back to your original question on timing. If, you know, Democrats don`t hold on to the House or the Senate come next year, all of this is going to come to an end. So there is a clock here to be met as far as the end of the year, if they want to get this done, on the chance that Republicans take back control of the House and essentially, if they do that they would shut down this committee.

JANSING: So Neal, Politico is now reporting that Trump weighed pardons for January 6 rioters before he left office. I mean, we did hear him float pardons at the Saturday rally, if he`s reelected. Some folks are now calling that witness tampering. Could it be?

KATYAL: Oh, absolutely. And Trump tried to do the same thing with Ukraine. I mean, this is part of an MO that he has, and you know, if you`re dangling out, pardoned, surprised try and prevent testimony from coming out. That`s the kind of stuff the Justice Department prosecutes.

And yes, I agree that there`s a clock of the end of the year with respect to the Congressional investigation but the Justice Department is investigating criminal allegations here, we don`t know that they`re investigating them against high reps yet, like Donald Trump and so on.

But, you know, that kind of witness tampering is the kind of stuff that even if the control of Congress changes, that`s something they can still continue to investigate. And, you know, I guess Trump`s defense, you just heard it will be, hey, you know, I ripped up documents all the time. I ripped them up when I was, you know, running my company, such as it was.

But the difference is, there`s something called the Presidential Records Act, and that basically privileges in says, when you have presidential records, you have to treat them in a really special way. And, you know, they`re so serious that I used to go in on Saturdays at the Justice Department and print out all my e-mails, just to make sure that there was a record, and it is no defense whatsoever to say, Hey, I rip up my documents, you know, in private practice or something like that. You`re the president of the United States, you obviously know better. There`s a criminal case to be made here. And I suspect the Justice Department will look into it.

JANSING: Jackie, I want to ask you a bigger picture question. It might seem actually more for Shannon, but I want the sort of out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue view of what President Biden has been doing today, he launched the Cancer Moonshot. He`s coming here to New York to focus on crime after the killing of those two police officers.

He has this skill, obviously an emphasis -- in empathizing with voters, and it fits into the White House reset. Do you have a sense outside the White House, Jackie, that Democrats feel that this could work that Republicans maybe are worried it could work?

ALEMANY: Yes, Chris, it`s actually -- it`s been interesting to watch this pivot. I was remarking to some Democratic staffers that I was speaking with today that, you know, the Congress in general, since we returned in January has been a pretty grim place between lawmakers, you know, calling in sick with COVID, having to quarantine.

Now, we`ve got Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who actually suffered from a stroke and is now going to be out of office for several weeks, you know, showing just how slim the majority is for Democrats.

I think that there is a sigh of relief that some of the pressure and the attention has been taking to been taken off of congressional Democrats and the lack of action on Build Back Better, voting rights and a number of other legislative priorities for this administration, between the impending SCOTUS nomination for the Supreme Court, after Supreme Court Justice Breyer`s retirement two weeks ago, along with the 10 -- rising tensions in Ukraine, and now with President Biden hitting the road.

I think that there is a sense that they`re trying to inject a bit of energy, some change into what the White House is doing, and take some of the tension and pressure off of the lack of action on Capitol Hill right now.

JANSING: Jackie Alemany, Shannon Pettypiece, Neal Katyal. Thank you. Coming up why the White House no longer calling the Russian threat to Ukraine imminent, but more U.S. troops are on the way to Europe. I`ll talk to a former top State Department official about what that means for an already tense situation.

And later why the White House says at least one Republican senator is parroting Russian talking points on Ukraine. I`ll talk to two of our top political experts on the deep foreign policy divisions within the Republican Party. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Wednesday night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:22:12]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: The United States will soon move additional forces to Romania, Poland, and Germany. I want to be very clear about something. These are not permanent moves. They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment. It`s important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and frankly to the world that NATO matters to the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: While the U.S. prepares to deploy additional troops to Eastern Europe, Pentagon officials say forces will not be sent to Ukraine. This comes as the White House said it will stop using the word imminent to describe Russia`s potential invasion of Ukraine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think it sent in a message that we weren`t intending to send which was that we knew that President Putin had made a decision. I would say the vast majority of times I`ve talked about it, we said he could invade it anytime. That`s true. We still don`t know that he`s made a decision.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: With us tonight, Rick Stengel, former undersecretary of state for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama administration and former managing editor of Time Magazine. It`s good to see you, Rick.

Politico makes this note in its report tonight. I`m going to quote them. Zelensky and Biden reportedly disagreed over the United States imminent messaging in a call last Thursday that some media accounts characterized as tense. And Friday, Zelenzky publicly expressed annoyance over western depictions of the security situation, arguing that they were undermining Ukrainians faith in government and stoking economic panic across the nation.

So as you see it, as you talk to folks, how is our relationship with Ukraine right now? And how is Russia likely reading into these reported tensions?

RICHARD STENGEL, FMR. UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Hi, Chris, nice to see you. I actually went and looked up the word eminent, which means about to happen. And I think, as Jen Psaki said, you don`t want to be like the boy who cried wolf and constantly saying that Putin is about to invade, and then he doesn`t.

So yes, he and I think they`re listening to President Zelensky of Ukraine, who basically wants to tamp them down any sense of panic, or imminence.

So, Chris, I`m going to tell you a trade secret of diplomats. Here`s what they do in the State Department. They take a piece of paper, and they draw a line down the middle. And on one side, it says things Putin is doing to escalate the situation. And on the other side, it says Putin -- things Putin is doing to de-escalate the situation. That left side of the paper, as a lot more items on it. Putin is increasing troops in Belarus. He`s increasing troops in Ukraine. He`s increasing troops in Crimea. Those are all escalations.

And whether we say it`s imminent or not it looks ominous.

[23:25:03]

And the folks I`ve spoke to in Washington today all feel like it`s trending in that direction. I mean, I`m, an optimist. I hope it doesn`t happen. But it`s moving that way.

JANSING: Well, I mean, if you took a piece of paper and you put a line down the middle and it was about the things Putin said, you`d also get different things, right. I want to play something the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, said earlier today about what seems to be a disconnect of Putin first rejecting what NATO and the US say, but also claiming he`s open to a diplomatic solution. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL TAYLOR, FMR. U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: I think what Putin is saying to us is that he is ready to back down, he`s ready to negotiate rather than invade. Which means that the strong position that President Zelensky has been taking, that President Biden has been taking, that NATO has been taking has worked, it has deterred an invasion. It has demonstrated strong unity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: And maybe dangerous territory to predict what kind of our Putin is going to do at any time. But do you agree?

STENGEL: I hope Ambassador Taylor is right. I certainly agree with him that the strong stance of the Biden administration, the strong stance of NATO, the fact that we are consulting every step of the way has had a deterrent effect on Putin, who was thinking that when he did this, well, this would help part all the NATO allies in Germany would go in one direction, and France would go in another.

But I, I also think it`s not terribly helpful to talk about somebody blinking or somebody standing down. I mean, you know, the way we will get out of this is with some compromise on both sides, and people have to have, you know, emerge from it with their dignity and with their sense of power intact, that the talk about people backing down, I think isn`t a helpful way to look at it.

JANSING: You know, the Biden administration officials are going to be briefing the House and Senate tomorrow on these escalating tensions with Russia. Are you confident? Do you have any sense that this Congress can come together and actually play a crucial role in supporting the White House through all of this, given the very public divisions that we`ve seen?

STENGEL: Well, the Democrats, Chris, are pretty united. There`s divisions within the Republican Party mean, traditionally, of course, the Republican Party was the anti and counter Russian party. And there`s still a lot of traditional Republicans like that. There`s there are some who are not.

Congress doesn`t have a gigantic role to play here. I mean, President Biden has said over and over, he`s not sending American troops to Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, all of those troops that we`ve been talking about it that at the top of the of this segment, our troops that are going to NATO allies, they`re going to Poland, they`re going to Germany, they`re going to Romania, they are not going to Ukraine.

So I think congressional --

JANSING: So they may not vote on something, Rick, but does it send a message if there are divisions? Is it important for the U.S. Congress, if we`re talking about anything like this happening, to present a united front?

STENGEL: Of course, it`s great. And you know, once upon a time, people will united at the water`s edge, but I just want to say something to our viewers. Sometimes people think authoritarian nations, like Russia and China seem powerful because they speak with one voice. Well, they do speak with one voice because they`re authoritarian powers. Everybody in that country is afraid to disagree with Vladimir Putin or President Xi.

We speak with many voices. That`s the power of democracy. It`s not a form of weakness. It`s a form of strength. And just because we don`t always speak with one voice, doesn`t mean that we aren`t determined, do the right thing. And I think we are.

JANSING: Rick Stengel, always enlightening us and revealing secrets tonight as well. We appreciate it. Thank you.

STENGEL: Thank you, Chris.

JANSING: And coming up why the White House is slamming a Republican senator for not being aligned with long standing American values on Ukraine when the 11th Hour continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:32:46]

JANSING: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is laying bare some divisions within the Republican Party. GOP senator Josh Hawley has now come out against Ukraine`s eventual admittance to NATO. Axios was first to break the news adding quote, Hawley is taking out a position increasingly supported by the Republican base, but historically at odds with the mainstream GOP consensus still backed by his Senate colleagues. Tonight, Hawley double down on Fox News.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Listen, if we expand NATO, it means that the United States will be providing additional security guarantees that will be more embroiled in European conflicts. This isn`t the time for that. We can`t do everything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Here`s what the White House is Jen Psaki had say earlier today about Hawley`s stance.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think that sort of rhetoric or the sort of tradition by a U.S. senator right now it is helpful this in the showdown between the West and Russia?

PSAKI: Well, if you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long standing bipartisan American values.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Back with us, Eugene Robinson, Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for the Washington Post. And Bill Kristol, author, writer, thinker and Politico. He`s a veteran of the Reagan and Bush Administration`s and editor-at-large at The Bulwark. Good to see you gentlemen.

Eugene Robinson, I want to read you this tweet from Republican Congress -- Congressman Adam Kinzinger. Earlier today, quote, I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings and a self-aggrandizing con artist, when Trump goes down I certainly hope this evil will be laid in the open for all to see and be ashamed of.

Bigger picture. What does it say about Trump`s grip on the Republican Party when so many are willingly following him down this to this place where they undermine everything NATO stands for, there`s this little thing called Article Five.

EUGENE ROBINSON, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMIST: Yes, there is. And, you know, I wonder if this is all down to Trump or whether this sort of sentiment was building in the Republican Party and he tapped into it, but in any event, it`s there. And it`s a I never thought I would earn a lifetime.

[23:35:00]

I never thought I in my lifetime I would hear that a senator from the Republican Party, which has always been, you know, very tough and strong on in favor of NATO and again against Russian or Soviet aggression. I never thought I`d heard here a GOP senator basically saying, yes, give Putin what he wants, you know, and if he`s snuffs up Ukraine, you know, what`s it to us? It`s just extraordinary.

But it`s something that we have to deal with. I mean, they`re -- a lot of the base does seem to agree with Senator Hawley. And it`s astounding to me and it`s a really. I read his letter to Secretary Blinken, and it`s really kind of juvenile sophistication of his of his analysis. But, there you have it, it`s there, and it`s something to be dealt with.

JANSING: So Bill Kristol, Senator Mike Braun joined it. And he says, let countries defend themselves. I mean, you know, again, the last I checked, places like Germany and Romania, were members of NATO. What`s behind this GOP shift to take sides against a democracy and ally?

BILL KRISTOL, THE BULWARK EDITOR-AT-LARGE: I mean, Ukraine isn`t a member of NATO. Maybe we should have let it in incidentally, in 2008. That`s another question. But, so to be fair to them. But look, this has happened before. We started with the standard in September 1995. We defended President Clinton`s dimension vows again in December `95. We actually had urged it defended it, attacked senators like Phil Gramm, and presidential candidates like Pat Buchanan, and the 180 House Republicans who signed a letter saying to President Clinton, this is an obscure fight in the Balkans. It`s not our business. Why are we intervening on behalf of Bosnian Muslims against Josipovic (ph), which they had a whole bunch of arguments.

So I think it`s not quite as unusual, as we we`ve been saying. Russia makes it a little different to direct involvement, obviously, Putin. But of course, we just had a Republican president who was basically pro Putin in many ways for four years.

I think the only thing I`d say is this. First of all, Trump hasn`t really weighed in a big way in this -- in the last few days or weeks or months, I don`t think. What he says will be important, and that will probably stampede some Republicans. I`m not sure about most of them, but some of them, certainly the ones who want his favor against a supporting the President, President Biden.

But the main thing that we said is, everything changes if Putin invades whether it`s big invasion or a small one. The moment troops cross the border, you`re in a different world than and things can change very quickly. In terms of the politics here, it looks very different if we`ve got footage every day of Russian planes, bombing Ukrainian sites and refugees fleeing from the border and so forth. I`m not sure it makes people more hawkish or less hawkish. You can cut both ways, right. But then, of course, what happens in the war matters and so forth.

So I think it`s a very -- it isn`t unusual situation. I think it`s a very fluid situation. And I don`t have great confidence in this Republican Party. I wish I had more. But on the other hand, to be fair, a fair number of them have been saying pretty supportive things and President Biden and of Ukraine and NATO.

JANSING: There is though this disconnect, Gene, between the GOP foreign policy establishment and this pro Donald Trump base, and the value of intervening in what that bases as foreign quagmires, what of this disconnects impact on how we`re viewed abroad?

ROBINSON: Well, you know, I think it obviously has an impact as Rick Stengel said, one of our strengths is that we don`t speak with one voice, we speak with many voices. We have debate and then and then we decide. I think I`m into that and not incidentally. I think the policy that the administration has, as followed has been pretty effective so far. I mean, he`s kept NATO together.

And unless you`re, you`re ready to just decide that NATO isn`t that important anymore, and I can`t go there. I think most Americans can`t go there. Then I think you, you know, you kind of support what the administration has done and hope it continues to have success in deterring an invasion.

JANSING: Eugene and Bill are staying with us. Coming up. No Name needed. Joe Biden`s future Supreme Court pick has already become a political lightning rod. When the 11th Hour continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:42:48]

JANSING: One Republican in particular who has been all too eager to offer advice regarding the President`s Supreme Court nominee, his South Carolina`s senator and longtime Biden`s Senate colleague, Lindsey Graham, from Politico quote, Graham is stumping hard for US District Court Judge Michelle Child`s arguing her spublic state school education pairs well with Biden`s pledge to nominate a black woman.

Still with us, Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol. So Eugene, Graham tweeted a photo this afternoon with fellow South Carolina`s Tim Scott, Jim Clyburn, and he captioned it, very proud of who we are in South Carolina. Is that a message to Biden that his support is contingent on the nominee being judged Child`s of South Carolina? Is he sending a message to his constituents? What`s going on?

ROBINOSN: I think although everything. I think he said, I think one of the messages is he sending is, you know, you owe a whole lot to Jim Clyburn that way on President Biden. And here you`ve got two Republican senators and probably two Republican votes for Michelle Childs, if she`s your nominee, you know, and, you know, a judge in South Carolina. So the native daughter argument is being made in a very strong way.

That said, the President does not need Republican votes to confirm his nominee. And I suspect he will certainly look at judge Childs. But he will also look at Judge Brown Jackson and others who are named as candidates and who are what seemed to be very, very good candidates as well as, as Michelle Childs is a good candidate, so whether it`s contingent or not, I think he`s even more hinting that than saying.

JANSING: There are several Republicans though, Bill, who have voiced objections to Biden`s commitment to nominate a black woman. Ted Cruz called it offensive and insulting. One of this network`s contributors our friend Michael Steele had a pretty powerful response to those objectors today. Take a listen

[23:45:04]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL STEELE, FMR. RNC CHAIRMAN: You`ve got in front of you, a group of women who have survived a whole lot of crap to get to that point, try being a black woman in law school, a black woman working her way through a law firm to become a partner, let alone associate, right. Let`s go through the process and understand what these women have achieved and can refer one step back and go, Damn amazing. Wonderful. Let`s talk about them the competition`s who do we put on the court?

And so help move the country off of stupid. President play your card. Put - - Have you interviews, put forth the best qualified black woman on the list that you have. And let those guys choke on it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Bill, what have Republicans hope to gain with that kind of opposition? Lindsey Graham notwithstanding, is fighting the nominee counterproductive.

KRISTOL: I mean, I think it is or it can be made. So if the Biden White House exacerbates the splits of Republicans, which they should do. They should not be too nice about this. They`re going to have very well qualified.

JANSING: Mitch McConnell sure wasn`t.

KRISTOL: Well, no, exactly right. And it`s -- Mitch McConnell does not want to fight this because Mitch McConnell is looking at Senate races and states where it`s bad for the Republicans to look to right wing and to at least in the general election, to look racially insensitive and so forth. And he`s going to be well qualified candidates. It certainly looks like. I imagined they`ll do well in the hearings and so forth.

Mitch McConnell wants to go through quickly, quietly, maybe 15 votes for, you know, no big deal that the others vote against. He does not want a bunch of Republican senators from deep red states, southern states actually denigrating the fact that this will be the first black woman put on a quarter, denigrating their achievements compared to Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Barrett, they`re very similar. If you look at their resume, you know --

JASING: Well, yes, they already have. I mean, Senator John Kennedy, he had to say he said he`s worried about, you know, having a woke candidate and something about his -- he`s worried about a black female pick who won`t know a law book from a J. Crew catalog.

KRISTOL: But this is a political point top the Biden. Biden can make Republicans -- it some of them in order to cater to the base, cater to Trump, cater with the primary voters, others don`t want to if you`re an effective politician, and you are the party is being split in that way. Frankly, he should, you know, make it -- make life tough for them. I think Jen Psaki, my love, did not forget about Josh Hawley had foreign policy. He`s got his views, whatever. It`s America first. Attack on this, attack the comments they`re making about these well qualified potential candidates.

JANSING: Yes, and I mean, it is about politics. It`s always about politics, but it`s also about how history is going to look at this point in time. Eugene Robinson, Bill Kristol our thanks to both of you.

His lawyer calls him the Rosa Parks of the NFL. The coach accusing pro football of systemic racism is now taking action. That story when the 11th Hour continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:51:08]

JANSING: We`re following developments from a lawsuit filed by the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins against the NFL and several teams. Brian Flores is alleging widespread discrimination in the NFL hiring practices. NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez sat down with the former coach.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

GABE GUTIERREZ, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Is the NFL racist?

BRIAN FLORES, FMR. NFL HEAD COACH: I think the numbers speak for themselves as one black head coach.

GUTIERREZ (voice-over): Until just weeks ago, Brian Flores was the second but the Miami Dolphins fired him after back to back winning seasons. Flores and his attorneys have now filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and several teams alleging discrimination against black coaches.

FLORES: There needs to be a change.

GUTIERREZ: Flores says the New York Giants only interviewed him as a sham to comply with the Rooney Rule and NFL requirement that minority candidates be considered for head coaching jobs.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, the Rooney rule doesn`t work. That`s the problem.

GUTIERREZ: The suit says the team had already decided to hire Brian Daboll, coordinator for the Buffalo Bills who had no head coaching experience. It includes screenshots of texts allegedly sent to Flores by Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick mistakenly days before Flores even interviewed congratulating him on getting the Giants job. Flores then asked Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll? Just making sure. Belichick replied with an expletive sorry, I blanked this up.

(on camera): When you realize that he meant to send that text message to someone else, what went through your head?

FLORES: I was humiliated.

GUTIERREZ (voice-over): The giants are defending their hiring practices writing in part Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified. Flores is also alleges Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss in 2019 to improve the team`s draft position.

FLORES: That`s disrespect to the game.

GUTIERREZ (voice-over): The Dolphins deny any racial discrimination and write, that the implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. Flores now knows he`s risking his career.

FLORES: We can make changes to this system, this -- and give more opportunities to black and minority coaches, real opportunities. I think it`ll be worth it.

GUTIERREZ (on camera): The NFL says Flores`s claims are without merit. Bill Belichick has not returned our calls for comment. Back to you.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

JANSING: Gabe Gutierrez, thank you for that report tonight. And coming up what we heard from the governor of Texas at the beginning of the winter about the power grid. And what we`re hearing now as a major winter storm bears down on his state when the 11th Hour continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[23:57:22]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: Listen, very competent about the grid. And I can tell you why. And that is for one, I signed almost a dozen laws that make the power grid more effective. I can guarantee the vise will stay on.

We have a very substantial winter storm coming in Texas over the next few days that will be in the state of Texas for the remainder of the week. No one can guarantee that there won`t be a quote, load shed event.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, Texas is about to face the first major test of its power grid since last year`s devastating winter storm and ice storm already beginning to impact parts of Texas tonight and continuing into tomorrow.

In fact, much of the state is under either a winter storm warning or an ice storm warning right now, up to half an inch of ice is expected in some areas. And that`s fueling fears of a repeat of last year`s disaster when the state`s power grid went down and 11 million people lost power. Some Texans were left without heat or water for weeks, and at least 246 people died.

As you just saw a few months back Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn`t guarantee the power grid would be able to handle winter conditions this year before rescinding that guarantee just yesterday, while the folks at the Lincoln Project noticed as well and tonight is out with this warning that Governor Abbott`s promised to keep the heat on for the people of Texas just might not be his top priority.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The governor`s first duty is to protect citizens. Greg Abbott has failed. Last year the Texas power grid crashed. Texans died in the cold and dark. Greg Abbott promised to do better. He promised he`d do what it took to make Texans ready for another winter storm.

ABBOTT: I can guarantee the lights will stay on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He promised he`d do his job. What did Abbott do? Did he ask them to harden the power grid? How about adding additional capacity? No. What did he do? What he always does? He asked him to write big campaign checks. The big power and energy companies have given Greg Abbott millions in campaign cash. Meanwhile, they were handed billions without truly investing in our power grid. Greg Abbott has been running for office for three decades. He`s not going to change to protect Texas. We need to change governors.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Lincoln Project is responsible for the content of this advertising.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: We here at the 11th Hour are sending warm thoughts tonight to the people of Texas and to everyone else in the path of this latest one winter storm.

That is our broadcast for this Wednesday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.