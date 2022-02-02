Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/1/22

Summary

Jan. 6 Committee questions Pence`s inner circle. Jan. 6 focuses on pressure applied to VP Pence to try and overturn 2020 election. Trump urges 1/6 committee to investigate Pence. Biden meets with Durbin, Grassley on SCOTUS pick. Putin accuses U.S. of pulling Russia into conflict. Pfizer asks FDA to clear shot for kids under 5.

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Chris Jansing. Day 378 of the Biden administration. The House January 6 investigation is sharpening its focus on efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Today, the select committee spent nine hours speaking with Pence`s former Chief Counsel Greg Jacob. This comes less than a week after Mark Short the former Vice President Chief of Staff testified before investigators.

The New York Times reports, "Mr. Short and Mr. Jacob were both closely involved in Mr. Pence`s consideration of whether to go along with Mr. Trump`s insistence that he tried to block the official count of Electoral College results."

The Times adds that days before the insurrection, they both met with John Eastman, the lawyer who insisted Pence had the power to stop certification of the vote. The Washington Post is reported that Jacob clashed with Eastman and pushback against his advice. So maybe it`s no surprise the committee had nine hours of questions for Jacob. Here`s Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson`s take.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON, (D) MISSISSIPPI JAN.6 SELECT COMMITTEE CHAIR: We`re glad he came. And obviously it`s part of the work that we do. And he`s a great patriot. He loves this country more so than other people who don`t.

JANSING: And this afternoon another committee member explained what investigators hoped to learn.

REP. ELAINE LURIA, (D) VIRGINIA JAN. 6 COMMITTEE: Understanding what that pressure was, what plans were in place and what pressure was applied on the former vice president. To what extent was the former president or those people surrounding him involved in orchestrating and hatching this plan? So that is the work of this committee is to get all of those facts, all of those details.

JANSING: Today, Donald Trump, who on Sunday admitted he wanted Pence to overturn the 2020 election, launched an attack on his former Vice President. Trump issued a statement that said the January 6 committee should be looking at, "Why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, and that it is now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so."

Meanwhile, the committee is set to hear from Oath Keepers founder`s Stewart Rhodes tomorrow, Rhodes has pleaded not guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge he`s facing related to the Capitol riot.

And as all that unfolds, the White House is moving forward with the task of filling the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy. This afternoon President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley to discuss the confirmation process.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: We work together on a lot of Court nominations overall, but particularly Supreme Court nominees and selecting the justice is one of the President`s most serious responsibilities.

I`m serious when I say that I want the advice of the Senate as well as the consent we can arrive on who the nominee should be.

What I`m looking for is a candidate with character; with the qualities of a judge, in terms of being courteous to the folks before them and treating people with respect; as well as a judicial philosophy that is more of one that suggests that there are unenumerated rights in the Constitution.

I intend to take this decision -- to make this decision and get it to my colleagues by the end of the month.

JANSING: The White House says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also spoke to Biden today about the nomination. A McConnell spokesperson says he stressed Biden the importance of a nominee who quote will resist all efforts by politicians to bully the court.

NBC News has also confirmed that Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator from Alabama will serve as a guide for Biden`s Supreme Court pick during the confirmation process.

The White House is also trying to defuse tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin made his first public comments since December about the crisis. During a joint news conference of the Kremlin with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin said the U.S. ignored Russia`s security demands and was trying to pull Russia into an armed conflict.

While Putin did not mention removing any of the 130,000 Russian troops at the border with Ukraine, he did say he hoped talks would continue. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also spoke by phone today. Well, they came to no agreement. They say they`ll keep talking.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD. BIDEN NOMINEE FOR U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: We want to pursue a diplomatic solution. And we`re going to lean in on the diplomacy. And I was very pleased coming out of the meeting. That discussion that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov had that they agreed that they will have further talks. That is the approach that we have always wanted, and we will continue to do but it doesn`t mean we won`t prepare to respond and respond with strongly to any aggression that the Russians might decide to do.

While all that was going on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Johnson warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would end in a humanitarian, political and military disaster for Russia.

Yamiche Alcindor, anchor and moderator of Washington Week on PBS and Political Contributor for NBC and MSNBC. Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and former senior FBI official and Malcolm Nance, author and veteran of Naval Intelligence, Special Ops, Homeland and Cybersecurity. Malcolm is currently in Kyiv on a fact-finding mission for his Terrorism Research Center.

Yamiche, what does this focus on Pence`s, inner circle, tell us about how this January 6 committee is progressing with the inquiry?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, PBS NEWSHOUR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: What it tells us is that lawmakers on this committee are intensifying and are really, in some ways closing in on people who are not close only to the former President Trump but also people who are very close to the former Vice President. And I should say as someone who covered the Trump administration and was there at the White House on January 6, the vice president`s office and the aides there, they were very disturbed, very uncomfortable with what former President Trump was doing. We`re, of course, learning details, new details about how former President Trump was pressuring the vice president -- the former Vice President Mike Pence, to both publicly and privately to try to overturn the election. And really what this tells us is that their aides that have information that are willing to come to the committee to provide that information, but also says in some ways that what we saw probably the idea that we saw the former president tweeting and saying that Mike Pence should overturn the election, that was just sort of the tip of the iceberg. We sort of think that we know a lot about the way that President Trump was pressuring Vice President Pence. But there are all sorts of new ways that we`re learning about sort of the pressure campaign there.

So, it`s an interesting development. And it really shows that lawmakers realize that they`re still possibly working on the clock. This is a midterm year. This is not a committee that could go forward that will go forward likely if Republicans take over the house. So, Democrats have their work cut out for them. And they`re really focusing on the people who want to talk in and who have information.

JANSING: Yeah, I mean, it sounds like with nine hours, Chuck, Greg Jacob had some things that he was absolutely willing to say. And then you have the Committee Chairman, calling him a great patriot. From what we`re learning about which Pence aides are being spoken to, does it sound to you, Chuck, is if the committee is still trying to get Pence to come in? Where do you think this is going?

CHUCK ROSENBERG, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, I imagine Chris, a very much would like to speak to the former vice president. But you know, that said, this is a really good reminder of the two things, I think. One the committee has spoken to almost 400 witnesses so far. So, whether or not the vice president comes in, they have a pretty good sense of what happened. But also, second, we spend so much time talking about the Sidney Powell and the Rudy Giuliani`s and the John Eastman`s, right people who wouldn`t know the truth if it hit him in the back of their head and aren`t cooperating. But there are so many more people who are cooperating. The two senior Pence staffers who have spoken to the committee are incredibly important witnesses, because they were with the vice president when the former president was pressuring him not to certify Biden`s electoral victory. So, let`s just keep in mind that lots of people are doing the right thing.

Republicans and Democrats who were deeply concerned by Trump`s behavior, and I`m glad to see folks like Mark Short and Greg Jacob testifying before their committee. Their testimony is incredibly important.

JANSING: And we have, Malcolm, the Oath keepers founder`s set to appear before the committee tomorrow, not clear that they`re going to learn anything because the indication from his lawyer is he`s going to take the fifth, but what have the January 6 criminal and House investigation shown us about the threat extremist and militia groups continue to pose?

[23:10:09]

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, I think the most important thing that they`ve shown thus far we`re gaining more data as the days go by. It`s not just that the Oath Keepers and the 3% militia and the Proud Boys were very, very well organized. But they in fact, had a command-and- control element that also had a political bridge that leads almost directly back to the White House, and that they were an integral part of the operation to overthrow the government.

So, in some way, I mean, even though 40,000 people showed up at that rally, 10,000 pressured the capitol over 1000 or more, when inside the building, that was pretty well-known that there was a strategic objective of taking the building, in order to stop the folk that was now part of this massive political campaign that spanned across multiple states to essentially overthrow the government, overthrow the electoral results.

Stewart Rhodes led the on the ground operation to get inside there. And he`s going to plead the Fifth, he is nothing but trouble for him if he opens his mouth inside there. And it`s a badge of honor for people to not talk in front of this committee. And Donald Trump has essentially poisoned the well also by saying he would pardon anybody who didn`t talk to a certain extent. So, I think it`ll be very interesting to see if he says anything other than his name.

JANSING: Yamiche, The New York Times points out tonight, "A series of new remarks by Donald J. Trump about the aftermath of the 2020 election and new disclosures about his actions in trying to forestall its result, including discussing the use of the national security apparatus to seize voting machines have stripped away any pretense that the events of January 6, 2021, were anything but the culmination of the former president single minded pursuit of retaining power. "

It`s been 13 months since the attack on the Capitol. And yet tonight, Yamiche, once again, the President was talking -- the former President was talking about the idea of pardoning the folks who were involved in January 6, does it seem as if a big chunk of Washington itself is aware that what happened after the election is bigger even then what happened on that day of January 6?

ALCINDOR: It`s a great question. And I think it`s something that, really -- it`s a hard question to answer, because I think there are so many Republicans who privately especially those who came out publicly after January 6, and we`re very, very critical of former President Trump and his supporters who broke into the Capitol, that they`ve now all sort of receded and all gotten in line because former President Trump`s grip on the GOP continues to be so powerful.

I think it`s very interesting as a reporter to hear former President Trump continuing to really not only just lie about the 2020 election, but also really continuing to sort of talk about the fact that he wanted to overthrow the election, but there`s new reporting come out every day, really explaining to us even more as Americans, just how serious former President Trump was about trying to take back this election and trying to hold on to power that was no longer his to hold on to. I mean, this talk of taking over voting machines, the pressure campaigns that we heard from -- about that the President was doing, the former president was doing when it came to local officials. I mean, there`s so much things, so many things that we still do not know, in some ways, it underscores the fact that this January committee and the lawmakers, the bipartisan group of lawmakers, even if there`s only two Republicans, this bipartisan group of lawmakers, they`re onto something in that we think we know what happened on January 6 in the aftermath, and the pressure campaign that former President Trump was trying to do.

What we sort of still only know the surface level stuff, because even by his own admission, he is giving us former President Trump new information about just how far he was willing to go to really bring American democracy to its knees, he lost the election. And yet he`s still talking about overturning the election still talking about sort of trying to undo the will of the American people. It is incredible, Chris.

JANSING: So, Chuck, forgive me for an overly broad question. But it does seem like almost every day certainly every week, we`re learning new things. We learned about the president ripping up more and more of the paperwork that is supposed to be held as part of the Presidential record. We`re learning more and more from the folks who are going in about what happened, the pressure that was put on Mike Pence, the number of people who were involved in discussions with Eastman. What Eastman had to say. We`re learning more and more at what point does this again acknowledging what Yamiche said that there`s still a lot that we don`t know that they may know and more we have yet to learn, when does this start to turn into criminal referrals?

ROSENBERG: Well, look, as far as we know, Chris, there may be criminal investigations of these very things that you`re talking about right now without us knowing about it.

[23:15:08]

The Department of Justice does not need, does not need a criminal referral from the Congress in order to open an investigation. You heard Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, a few weeks ago saying we`re going to take this wherever it leads us, as high and as far and as wide as it goes. That`s where we will go to.

Lisa Monaco, the other day, the Deputy Attorney General, talked about looking at other aspects of the insurrection and the events leading up to it. So, we don`t need a criminal referral to Department of Justice. When does it start turning into indictments? And convictions I think is a sort of a separate but related question. And that`s a hard question to answer. Malcolm touched on this. That`s what makes the dangle of Pardons by President Trump, former President Trump, I should say, so nefarious.

Defendants always make calculations. Should I go to trial? Should I cooperate and plead guilty? If I plead guilty? What sort of time am I looking at? And they`re always trying to minimize, right their risk? How do I avoid jail? How do I minimize jail? What can I do to better my situation? With a pardon dangled in front of them, that calculation may change, some defendants who thought that they might plead guilty and cooperate and cooperate, Chris, may not. And other people who might be inclined not to commit crimes now might feel that President or again, I`m sorry, former President Trump would have their back with a pardon if they did. It`s an extremely dangerous thing that former President Trump did. It concerns me deeply.

JANSING: Malcolm, I want to talk about Russia`s insure in Kyiv. What`s your take on Putin strategy? On one hand, he seems like he was trying to ratchet down tensions saying he`s open to diplomacy, but at the same time, blaming the U.S. for the crisis, what`s the level right now dangerous you see it? And what are you hearing on the ground there?

NANCE: Well, on the ground is completely, completely opposite of what you`re hearing in the news media. Here in Kyiv, the government is trying to play the situation down very calmly, even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson from England was here showing solidarity with the Ukraine, sending them anti-tank missiles, and Ukrainian parliament stood for the countries that were supporting them. But there`s no sense of crisis here. For the Ukrainians, they`ve been at war for eight years, as far as they`re concerned in Donetsk and Luhansk, and with the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

But on the other side of the border, the Russians have a military force, which now has the logistics legs, the pipeline of food, ammunition, blood, clothing, extra follow-on soldiers, reserve forces, to where they could do a lightning blitz into this country, that doesn`t mean that they`re going to be able to go very far. Ukrainians are very proud, and they will fight, and we`ve seen that will to fight, even though down there are relatively inexperienced and a non-technologically savvy combat force, but just look to Afghanistan to see how well that went.

Russia could make great inroads into this country. They can even try to take the capital. They use special operations and airborne forces. But what they`re going to get is they`re going to get, one, devastate a city, the size of Baltimore, 3 million people, and a countryside that is not, you know, makes their armor and their movements forward, very susceptible to ambush and then you have a long-term insurgency who wants this here. I think Vladimir Putin has sort of painted himself into a corner, because he doesn`t seem to understand.

He`s not getting any of the concessions that he wants from NATO. He wants to keep NATO, technically off his doorstep. But it`s not NATO that is the threat to Russia, in Ukraine. It is the fact that they embrace democracy and embrace the West fully here in Ukraine. Putin is afraid of that being a virus that affects his country, and you know, destabilizes him in the future.

JANSING: And then our final minute, Yamiche, I want to go quickly to the nomination process for the Supreme Court. Justice Biden, of course, was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee probably knows more about this Supreme Court confirmation process than anybody in the White House. Is he largely running this process? Do you have a sense of the strategy in terms of getting this nominee confirmed?

ALCINDOR: Well, based on my conversations with White House officials, the President has a sense of this, of what he wants to happen here. He was very clear about the fact that he was going to keep this promise that he made to nominate the first black woman um, he is definitely looking at a long list of people who are qualified and people that he`s really just trying to I think through sort of who he wants his nominated to be.

[23:20:05]

The other thing to note, of course, is the Democrats while it is a 50/50 Senate, they understand that just one senator getting sick, one senator not being able to show up really does throw possibly this entire nomination process into a sort of, into at least a challenging issue here. There are some Republicans who may vote for this nominee. But I think for my sense, I think the what the President saying is pretty clear. He wants to try to have a nominee picked by the end of the month and Democrats want to make sure that this nominee is it`s confirmed in a timely fashion.

JANSING: Yamiche Alcindor, Chuck Rosenberg, Malcolm Nance, thanks to all of you.

And coming up, what money in the bank tells you about who is really in charge of the Republican Party, two of our best political experts on the former president`s huge fundraising haul, and what it means for both parties heading into the midterms.

And later, the important news many parents have been waiting for. We`ll talk with the top pediatrician about Pfizer asking the FDA to authorize their COVID vaccine for children younger than five. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Tuesday night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A message from President Trump.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: The Democrats walked all over Brian Kemp. He was afraid of Stacey "The Hoax" Abrams, Brian Kemp, let us down. We can`t let it happen again.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: David Perdue, an America First conservative outsider. He`s the only candidate for governor endorsed by President Donald Trump.

JANSING: That new campaign ad now airing in Georgia is a testament to what happens to Republicans who refused to endorse the former president`s election fraud lies. The Atlanta Journal Constitution puts it this way. It`s one of the first direct to camera appeals in a TV ad from Trump this election cycle and it continues the theme for Perdue who has centered his challenge against Kemp on both his loyalty to Trump and his embrace of the former president`s phony narrative of widespread election fraud.

[23:25:10]

Joining us now Robert Gibbs, former Obama Campaign Senior Advisor and White House Press Secretary under President Obama. And Mark McKinnon, former adviser to both George W. Bush and John McCain.

Great to see you guys. So, Robert Gibbs, you`ve been keeping a really close eye on this Georgia election. What makes it so interesting? And is there anything we`re going to learn from the outcome there? What are you watching?

ROBERT GIBBS, FORMER OBAMA WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, Chris, I think it`s one of the most, if not the most fascinating state in the 2022 cycle. And I think you look at just this ad and it shows you this is going to tell us a lot about Trump`s power in the Republican primary in 2022 and going forward. And I think if you look at, you know, 74% of the people in the recent Atlanta Journal Constitution poll, believe Republicans believed widespread fraud happened in 2020, right?

So, the big lie among Republican voters in Georgia has absolutely taken hold. And I think the real question is, what`s the impact of that going to be on this Republican primary, 42% of Republican voters are more likely to support a candidate with Trump`s endorsement. The downside, of course, is going to be whoever gets to a general election, if they get there with Trump`s endorsement. Independents are 54% less likely to support a candidate with Trump`s endorsement. So again, we`ll see the power of Trump in the Republican primary, whether he`s away in a general election if that candidate becomes the nominee, just a real fascinating state in 2022.

JANSING: Yeah, and the money is so fascinating Mark McKinnon. Republicans are outpacing Democrats on fundraising so far, the President goes into 2022 with a huge war chest he spent almost nothing. But then this new information came out and I`m reading from a new NBC News story. None of the Republicans seeking reelection who voted to impeach or convict former President Donald Trump was outraged by a primary challenger last quarter. We always say follow the money. But this is not a criminal investigation when you look at the money right now, what if anything, does it tell us or frankly, is there just going to be so much money out there that it doesn`t really matter?

MARK MCKINNON, FORMER ADVISER TO JOHN MCCAIN & GEORGE W. BUSH: I think there will be. And in particular, when it comes to Trump, it doesn`t matter that much, because he`s got 100% name I.D. Although I have to say if you`re on his mailing list, which I am, it`s astonishing. The marketing machine that he has, I must get 20 or 30 emails and texts a day trying to raise money and it`s it is proven out.

But as Gibbs pointed out, the problem for Republicans is, they can`t live without him in the primary and they can`t live with him in the general election and some polling from political morning console poll shows just how deep the problem is.

Joe Biden is probably as low as he could possibly be in his presidency, it`s possible to get lower, but not much. And yet, when you put him up against Trump, or Donald Trump Jr., or Ted Cruz or any of the other acolytes, including Ron DeSantis of Donald Trump, Joe Biden beats them all today, at his lowest point in the presidency. So, what does that say? It says that Republicans are wed to Donald Trump, and unless they can get in - - unless they get him off the windshields needed the rearview mirror, their prospects for general elections going forward are not very good.

JANSING: Well, I`ll move the question Robert Gibbs from the money and what it tells us at this point, two polls and what they tell us. Do they tell us anything at this point? Or are they useful? Do they give at least sort of a baseline of where presidential candidates would be presidential candidates are?

GIBBS: Well, look, absolutely you get a sense, as Mark would say, of the low point right now for Biden with job approval. And I think that`s hard to dispute. And I think we`ll see that going into the 2022 election.

The one thing for Democrats, certainly they`ve got on their mind as the last two Democratic presidents have suffered through low approval ratings. In the first two or three years, their terms. They struggled in midterm elections, a shellacking, if you will, during the Obama years. But both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama go on two years later, after losing congressional control to win the presidency and win reelection.

So again, I think there`s a lot that has to get figured out in the next few years. And it`s really hard to look beyond just a few months into the looking glass to understand what`s going to happen.

JANSING: Yeah, try to look beyond COVID and inflation at this point and see where we`ll be a year or two from now. Both guests have agreed to say a little longer.

Coming up, the conflicting signals about the future for Joe Biden and what he could be doing about it now, when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:33:46]

JANSING: It has been a rough winter for the Biden administration. But as our guest Mark McKinnon mentioned, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel. Still with a Mark MacKinnon, Robert Gibbs.

You wrote a piece for Vanity Fair that offers a little bit of optimism for Democrats, in part because that poll, you talked about showing and beating Republicans. You also suggest though, that Biden won`t be the nominee in 2024, saying that`s both a headache and an opportunity for the party. Explain to us what you mean.

MCKINNON: Well, Joe Biden himself when he was running, talk about being a transitional figure. And I think part of the challenge the Democratic Party has is that the rising demographic and the tide is all in younger voters. That`s where all the energy is. And yet that`s not -- its current president is the oldest sitting president in history.

And I think given this for years, I think it`s tough at any time currently for anybody to be president, the United States, but especially with COVID, with all the challenges Afghanistan at all that Joe Biden has faced, given his age, I think it`s an opportunity for him to pass the baton. And by the way, if I`m Joe Biden --

JANSING: He says, he`s going to run again, Mark, I know you heard him, just we can do.

MCKINNON: Of course, he does. It`ll say that right up until the minute, he doesn`t and he has to because he`d be a lame duck if he doesn`t. But I think Joe Biden at the end of the day is the one who`s going to go down and say, Joe, listen we`ve given it a good ride, let`s pass the baton, let`s go watch a few sunsets.

[23:35:08]

JANSING: All right, well, we can talk about that at another point. But Robert, I want to talk about some of the issues that are facing him. The President`s going to come here where I am to New York City tomorrow to talk crime. And I want to play with Jen Psaki had to say this afternoon on Biden`s record so far.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President outlined a comprehensive plan last year to tackle gun crime. That includes giving city`s historic funding through the American Rescue Plan to put more cops on the beat and support community violence intervention programs, as well as initiatives like after school programming, creating economic opportunities, and reducing recidivism to address the root causes of gun crime.

JANSING: Look, you know, this Robert Gibbs, you can talk about the programs, the things that the President is doing, but if the headlines that people see are about cops getting shot in New York City over the last week, we`ve had a couple of funerals about more kids bringing guns to schools. And then you have the president accused of being soft on crime from the right, he`s hit from the left on police budgeting. Is this a messaging failure? Is this a policy failure? What does the President need to say tomorrow?

GIBBS: Well, Chris, I think first of all, it`s a great sign that as part of the reset that he`s getting out of Washington, he`s going to a place like New York to see a dynamic new mayor and Eric Adams, a former police officer himself, and I think that will help. And look, I think addressing this issue and taking it head on, discussing it, making sure people understand where you are, you know, in 2020, a lot of congressional candidates on the Democratic side got tagged with defund the police and Joe Biden was clear that he was not for that. So, I think this gives him an important opportunity to talk more about not what he`s against, but what he`s for reducing gun violence after school programs, more even more cops on the beat, which he was a big proponent of in 1994.

I think we`d all be surprised as we look through the polling on crime. You know, it`s something that everybody`s concerned about, and I think it`s an issue that has crept up in importance. And I think it`s important that the President`s out there talking about it.

JANSING: OK. I think it`s actually that he`s coming on Thursday, not Wednesday, we`ll take that banner down.

But Mark, I want to ask you about another recent poll that finds wide partisan disagreement. I`m moving forward on the pandemic, 89% of Republicans, 71% of Independents say it`s time look, just accept COVID, it`s here to stay, move on. Only 47% of Democrats agree. So where does that leave the Biden administration?

MCKINNON: Well, listen, I think that the surge is behind us, at least in terms of its peak. I think it`s, it`s subsiding. And I think it`s only going to get better. I think those numbers are going to get better among Democrats as well. I think we`re at a point where we`ve seen the worst of it. And I know, we`ve said that before. And we could always say no strain, but I think the Omicron variant was like, you know, a fire burning through a bunch of timber, and it`s burned out the forest. And that`s why I say there`s great potential upside for the Biden ministration. Because I think that that`s going to recede in the rearview mirror a bit. And I think that`s only going to help people realize that there`s good economic numbers out there. And so, there`s a lot of potential upside. And I think people generally believe that, that we want to relax the mask and mandates standards, even among Democrats. I think you`ll just see those numbers go up.

JANSING: One more thing out there today, Robert, I want to get your take on the national debt cross the $30 trillion threshold today. Democrats have to pass a spending bill by the February 18 deadline. Is the debt news going to make it harder for them? Does this play into it at all?

GIBBS: You know, I don`t think so, Chris, I can`t imagine really anybody on Capitol Hill wants to not fund the government. I think Republicans have been bucked off that horse one too many times. I think Democrats and Republicans will get an agreement on this. It`s not in anybody`s interest to fight out the government shutdown at this point. Democrats have things they want to get done and talk about like a new Supreme Court nominee, hopefully soon, Republicans have their message, but shutting down the government and not getting something passed to fund it is just doesn`t make any sense for any side right now.

JANSING: Our thanks to Robert Gibbs, Mark McKinnon, great to see you gentlemen. And coming up, right now, only kids over five are eligible for COVID vaccines, but that might soon change and when that questions, we`ll get answers when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:42:55]

DR. VIVEK MURTHY, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: I have a daughter who just turned four, my wife and I have been eagerly waiting the day where we can vaccinate her. My hope is that today`s news about Pfizer submitting that data might bring us one step closer to that day. If the FDA considers as an authorized vaccine, it will be because it is both safe and effective.

JANSING: Tonight, Pfizer submitted its request to the FDA to approve emergency use of two doses of its COVID vaccine for children under five years old. The company is looking to whether a third dose provides even better protection for this particular group. It comes as the New York Times makes this point about kids who are already eligible. "The pace of vaccination for America`s 28 million children between five and 11 remains even lower than health experts had feared roughly 30% of children in that age group have received at least one dose according to CDC data."

Back with is Dr. Irwin Redlener, Founder -- Founding Director of Columbia`s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, who advises us on public health. He`s also a Professor of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Look, I see these numbers all the time, and I still get shocked by them, 30% of kids with one dose I mean, one dose is that even just one dose even anything or when?

DR. IRWIN REDLENER, EXPERT ON PANDEMIC INFLUENZA: Well, Chris, one dose is not anywhere near enough, children need at least two doses, they may need a third dose, a booster shot. I mean, the only group that may be able to get away with two doses ultimately is going to be the children who are from six months to two years. And the reason for that is likely to be the fact that those children whose mothers were vaccinated may be carrying some antibodies from mom that will help protect them. But once you get over two, those maternal antibodies are basically gone. And will probably need three doses in those children. But I must say I agree with you, Chris, pretty disappointing that we haven`t gotten as many five- to 11-year-olds vaccinated aside. I was hoping we would by this time.

JANSING: Yeah, and that`s the parents, right? I mean, they`re making the decisions about where the kids are being -- going to be brought in, and I mean is it realistic to think that this even younger age group is going to see better vaccine turnout than the five to 11-year-olds?

[23:45:10]

REDLENER: Well, I don`t know. The other interesting thing about this, too, is the fact that many parents who are reluctant or hesitant about vaccinating their children have been themselves fully vaccinated. So basically, I guess people are assuming somehow the Vaccines for Children aren`t as safe as the ones who are adults. And I think that`s not true. I think the data being submitted by Pfizer to the FDA, and ultimately, the CDC, will be emphatically reassuring that the vaccines work and that they`re safer to young children. Don`t forget, kids under five get many, many vaccines prevent a whole list of potentially dangerous childhood diseases.

JANSING: So look, the reason I understand that Pfizer is looking into boosters already is because recent data from clinical trials showed two shots of the vaccine didn`t provide a strong enough immune response in kids ages two to four. Can you explain why children between the ages of, for example, six months to two years showed a robust immune response from two shots, but then two to four-year-olds might need three?

REDLENER: Right. So, like I was saying, I think this is an important point. So, if mom is vaccinated, and it`s got a good immune response, then some of mom`s immunity will travel through the placenta and get to the baby. So, it`s in essence, mom is actually giving through the placenta, the first shots. So, for children who are in the six months to two-year age group, it may well be that those two shots are like booster shots, because they`ve already gotten their first via the mom.

So yeah, there`s many reasons, and that`ll have to be explored. But in the meantime, we`ll probably find with two doses for the six months to two- year-olds, and then need the third dose for the age range of two to five.

JANSING: I mean, I`ve asked you this question so many times, and I don`t expect a different answer. But, you know, you try to figure out what do you say to people to get them to vaccinate their kids? And then you see these headlines that say, you know, we`re breaking records for the number of pediatric cases with the Omicron variant? I don`t know is it that they, you know, they think that`s fading away, or they think there still isn`t enough research out there, enough kids haven`t gotten it to see what the long-term impact might be? What do you hear from parents when you talk to them?

REDLENER: Well, first of all parents are, you know, there`s two groups of parents, so the parents who are generally hesitant or resistant about vaccines for themselves and their kids. And that is a tough group to get to, because they already have these preconceived notions, almost always based on nonsense that they`re getting on social media and the internet.

Those parents are problem, then we have a large number of parents who are vaccinated themselves, but still may have some reluctance when it comes to vaccinating their children.

I`ve actually seen, you know, examples of this in my own family, Chris, it`s extremely frustrating. You kind of you`re running out of messages to present the parents to make them feel comfortable. There`s just so much counter information out there. That it`s a very, very tough road to hoe here.

JANSING: Let me ask you, finally, because we were just talking about with Mark McKinnon, and he said, I think we`re on the other side of it. That`s how a lot of people feel, you know, we see these polls, most people do just want to move on. What do you think? I mean, are we getting to the point where it`s in the rearview mirror, the worst is over?

REDLENER: We can hope that is the case, it might well be the case. But, you know, this is one of those examples of a situation where we have to hope for the best but prepare for the worst because we have no idea whether we may get another mutation, that we don`t even know about yet or two of them this year and 2022 is just an unknown situation. I think people have to be careful of assuming or hoping for this thing to be all over. There`s no way to prove that. That could worrisome, that could put worries down.

JANSING: Irwin Redlener, always great to see you, my friend, thank you so much. We appreciate you staying up with us tonight.

And coming up, as COVID threatens to sideline some members of Team USA. We`ll give you an inside look at strict COVID protocols just days before the Winter Olympics begin when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:52:38]

JANSING: The second Olympic Games of the pandemic is set to begin this week in Beijing. Athletes have been arriving for weeks and are greeted by strict COVID-19 protocols. NBC Correspondent Stephanie Gosk has a report tonight on the realities of the Winter Olympic bubble.

STEPHANIE GOSK, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: With just three days to go before opening ceremony, a tough blow to Team USA.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She has great starts.

GOSK: Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, a metal favorite announced she tested positive for COVID and is in an isolation hotel here in Beijing. On Instagram, she wrote getting to the Olympics is never easy. And this time as a new mom, it has been the most challenging, but also incredibly rewarding. Earlier this year, she spoke about her hopes for these games.

ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR, BOBSLEDDER: Getting through these games and competing and getting out on the line is really going to be the culmination of all the work we`ve all put into it.

GOSK: She will have to test negative twice before being allowed to compete. At least nine members of Team USA including three athletes have tested positive for COVID in China, out of the nearly 400 members of the delegation who are here. To try and keep the virus under control, China has walled in and closed off these Olympics.

(On camera): For those who watch the 2008 Olympics, this is going to look really familiar. You have the bird`s nest. You have the water cubes, now the ice cube. And that is the Olympic Park. I just can`t get it.

(Voice-over): Organizers have created what they call a closed loop, a bubble.

(On camera): They can`t come in here and we can`t go out there.

(Voice-over): My NBC colleague Janis Mackey Frayer lives in Beijing.

JANIS MACKEY FRAYER, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi.

GOSK (on camera): Hi Janis.

(Voice-over): This was as close as we could get to each other. She hasn`t traveled out of China in over two years.

(On camera): Like if I were to try to, you know, cross this, 30 feet that`s between us to be on your side of things, that would mean three weeks quarantine?

JANSING: Our thanks to Stephanie Gosk for that report.

And coming up as we begin Black History Month, we`ll take a look back at groundbreaking attorney and federal judge when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:57:28]

JANSING: The last thing before we go tonight, today is the first day of Black History Month. Yet some teachers are having to scale back their syllabus this year on certain issues including Black History. At least 14 states are now imposing book bans and other restrictions when it comes to discussing systemic racism.

And in Washington, President Biden is getting some pushback from the right over his pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. So, it seemed like a perfect night to get into a little judicial Black History. And remember the very first black woman to ever serve as a federal judge. She is described as the Civil Rights Queen in a new book by to Tomiko Brown-Nagin of Harvard. Because Constance Baker Motley got her start as a civil rights attorney working for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund with Thurgood Marshall. She represented Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on several occasions and led landmark cases that resulted in integrated public schools.

Motley was the first black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court, the first to become a New York State Senator and the first woman elected as Manhattan Borough President. Then in 1966, after arguing 10 Supreme Court oral arguments and winning nine, President Johnson appointed her to the district court of New York.

During her years on the bench. She continued to protect constitutional rights and privately reached out to young black women judges to offer guidance. This past September there was a commemoration of what would have been Constance Baker Motley`s 100th birthday. Vice President Kamala Harris shared why Motley was such an inspiration to her.

KAMALA HARRIS, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: So many of us count Constance Baker Motley among our personal heroes. I certainly do. She showed us the power of the law to affect change, and she taught us to see what can be unburdened by what has been.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JANSING: Constance Baker Motley may have been the first, but she is definitely not the last. The Senate has already confirmed 22 minority women appointed by President Biden to federal courts. Now, we`ll see what happens with his choice for the highest court in the land.

That is our broadcast for this Tuesday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.