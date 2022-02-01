Transcript: The 11th Hour, 1/31/22

Summary

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: When you see Belfast, you`ll laugh, you`ll cry. You`ll learn. That is tonight`s "LAST WORD." More of tonight`s breaking news on THE 11TH HOUR, which starts now.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Ali Velshi and we will continue with that breaking news from the New York Times about the involvement on around December 18th of the year 2020 of Donald Trump in an active decision that resulted in an executive action that was found in the documents that were sent from the US Archives to the January 6 Committee.

It does suggest that after Rudy Giuliani told Donald Trump that he cannot use the military to seize voting machines. He then started musing about -- using the Department of Homeland Security, we`re going to have much more on that. It is day 377 of the Biden administration.

The January 6 Committee has now heard from a key witness in its investigation. Marc Short, the former Vice President Mike Pence`s former Chief of Staff quietly testified before the House Committee last Wednesday.

Now, Short was with Pence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, calling for Pence to be hanged. Short`s testimony follows a subpoena and earlier engagement with the January 6 Committee, and this latest development comes as Donald Trump is amplifying the false claim that Mike Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 election.

Late Sunday, Trump sent out a statement slamming a bipartisan effort to update the Electoral Count Act, suggesting that the law as written quote, Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome. And they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn`t exercise that power. He could have overturned the election, end quote.

That followed his speech at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, where he floated pardons for those charged in the Capitol riot if he`s reelected. He also attacked prosecutors investing him in New York and Georgia.

DONALD TRUMP, FMR. U.S. PRESIDENT: If these radical vicious racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere.

VELSHI: New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are looking at Trump`s businesses while Atlanta area DA Fani Willis is investigating possible election interference.

Willis has now asked the FBI to conduct a risk assessment of the county courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Capitol Hill is gearing up for some challenging weeks ahead. Tomorrow we`ll Marc one month until President Biden`s first State of the Union. Well, the to-do list for lawmakers includes averting a possible government shutdown by February 18. The standoff with Russia over Ukraine and confirming a new Supreme Court justice.

The White House says Biden will meet with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and the ranking member of the Republican Chuck Grassley tomorrow to discuss the confirmation.

NBC News reports that 13 potential candidates are under consideration for the high court. Today the Senate Democratic and Republican leaders laid out where they stand on the matter.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) MAJORITY LEADER: I am confident that the President will select an outstanding individual to fill Justice Breyer seat. And we intend to move quickly on our constitutional duty to act on his nominee when announced. I can assure all senators that the Senate will have a fair process.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) MINORITY LEADER: President Biden was elected on the specific promise to govern and the middle steward our governing institutions and unite a divided country. The American people had heard President Biden a dead even Senate if the 50-50.

I suggested President Biden bear this in mind as who considers whom to nominate to our highest score.

VELSHI: Over the week, some Republicans raised concerns about Biden`s pledge to name a black woman to the court saying the field of candidates should not be limited.

SEN. ROGER WICKER (R-MS): The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination.

PAUL GALLO, THE GALLO SHOW: Yes.

WICKER: And while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quote, the majority of the court may be saying writ large, it`s unconstitutional. We`ll see how that already works out.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The fact that he`s willing to make a promise at the outset that it must be a black woman, I got to say that`s offensive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

CRUZ: You know black women are what 6 percent of the U.S. population. He`s saying 94 percent of Americans I don`t give a damn about you. You are ineligible.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME): The way that the President has handled this nomination has been clumsy at best. It adds to the further perception that the court is a political institution like Congress when it is not supposed to be.

VELSHI: Not everybody`s got the same view on this, at least one Republican had a different view with regard to Biden`s decision.

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): I really don`t have a big problem with him singling out a particular demographic group. He certainly won`t be the first president who`s -- who has done that.

VELSHI: As we mentioned, Congress is also facing a growing crisis on Ukraine`s border. The Kremlin now has well over 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine. NBC News has confirmed that in addition to weapons, Russia has moved blood supplies to the border, which would be necessary to treat casualties in the event of a conflict.

The State Department says Russia has now responded in writing to a U.S. proposal to de-escalate the crisis that came after a confrontation between representatives for the two nations today at a United Nations Security Council meeting. We`re going to have much more on all of this just ahead.

Also, tonight on the pandemic front, the FDA has now given full approval to the Moderna COVID vaccine. It`s being reported that Pfizer will soon ask for emergency authorization to use its vaccine in kids under the age of five.

We`ve got a lot tonight, but with that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Monday night. Ashley Parker., Pulitzer Prize winning White House bureau chief with The Washington Post`s, Sam Stein, a veteran journalist and White House editor for Politico and Professor Melissa Murray of NYU Law School. She was a law clerk for Sonia Sotomayor when she was on the federal bench before her nomination to the Supreme Court. And we should note, you`ll know this if you were looking at that picture we had.

According to our reporting, Melissa Murray is among those under consideration for appointment to the High Court. Good evening to all of you. Thank you for being with us.

Ashley, I want to work with you through this breaking news story that we`ve got from the New York Times. Just read from it, quote, new accounts show that Mr. Trump was more directly involved in previously known and exploring proposals to use his national security agencies to seize voting machines as he grasped unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud that would help him reverse his defeat in the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the episodes.

The new accounts provide fresh insight into how the former President considered and to some degree push the plans, which would have taken the United States into uncharted territory by using federal authority to seize control of the voting systems run by states on baseless grounds of widespread voting fraud, end quote.

Ashley, the specifics in the story are new, the sentiment is not. We now know that honor around December 18 after the election before January 6 happened, there was a lot of talk about federal agencies getting involved in seizing voting machines, resulting in a document that we still are learning more about that looked like an executive action, it was unsigned, but this is putting a little bit more light onto Trump`s role in the whole thing.

ASHLEY PARKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: That`s right. This brings it closer to the former president himself, right. We knew there were some of these orders and ideas floating around, including nicely first reported by Politico. And this is something that you couldn`t tell how close to the president it got. Although, you know, there was still a sense that these were all people trying to please Trump and do his bidding.

But in a chaotic Trump White House where briefing books were not always read this new reporting adds a bit more information and detail that brings it closer to Trump himself. But I have to say it`s the echo you, Ali. This is not surprising at all. Former President Trump is someone who called down to Georgia, the Secretary of State to ask him to find, you know, the exact number of votes that would flip the state to him.

This is someone who had his rally this past week basically signaled that he would potentially pardon all the January 6 insurrectionists that if you believe they`ve been treated unfairly, and then in that same context urged his supporters to protest like they`ve never protest did before if he`s charged with some crime (ph). Keep in mind how they protested before there was a deadly insurrection on the US Capitol.

This is a president who after he barely lost the free and fair election, wanted to do everything possible he could hang on to power through just about whatever means possible in this story is sort of another bit in that broader camp (ph).

VELSHI: Sam Stein, in the story, it indicates that Trump was presented with this idea of using the Department of Defense, which, you know, most people who we`ve spoken to, who have experienced with the Department of Defense say anyone would have known that wasn`t possible.

Finally, he calls Rudy Giuliani in -- Giuliani says unless there`s evidence that a foreign power interfered in the election, there`s no chance that the military can have any role in this whole thing. Sidney Powell, according this article makes the case that she thinks the Chinese and the Venezuelans and others were involved.

But in the end, Donald Trump then directs Giuliani to call the Homeland Security Department, and even his hand-picked guy at the DHS says, We can`t do this.

The bottom line is this is all stuff that Donald Trump is still talking about. He talked about it last night in Texas. He talked about it on Saturday night. He`s not creating a lot of space between himself and this narrative.

SAM STEIN, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE EDITOR: Yes, I mean, on the one hand, as Ashley said, none of this is terribly surprising. Trump has acted this way fairly out in the open. I mean, just today or yesterday, he was saying, former Vice President Mike Pence should have overturned the election.

On the other hand, when you think about it, in its totality, it`s shocking to have a sitting president, explore not just one but three different departments for avenues to overturn an election or impound voting machines, for him to be pushed back upon by his own attorney general, his personal lawyer, his White House counsel, and then continue to look for lawyers who would affirm his instincts to do what it took to overturn the election.

But it`s both a shocking revelation. And it`s a reminder that we were very close to having one or two more compliant aides, who would have indulged his impulses. I think, you know, that`s the really -- that`s the thing you need to grapple with here.

The institution`s held, of course, but could they have broken it? Would it have taken one or two people to say, yes, let`s do that. Let`s have the Department of Defense go and impact voting machines. Let`s get the lawmakers in the state of Michigan to go in pass lotto pen versions. What happens in that case? And I think that`s what is troubling for so many people heading into 2024 when you have Trump running, unapologetically on this platform, with a very real chance that he will not just win the Republican nomination but become president again.

VELSHI: Yes, I think you make an interesting point, we see time and time again, there were lots of opportunities, Melissa Marie, for people to do the wrong thing, for people approached by pressured by Trump to just veer a few degrees off and things could have been very different.

This argument that Donald Trump made in Texas, that Mike Pence should have done it, Mike Pence had the authority and should have overturned the elections, a very circular argument he makes. He`s saying that that`s why nobody should try and change this law. So he`s sort of -- he`s got himself into a pretzel there. He`s arguing that Mike Pence had the authority to overturn an election even though he thinks that was an election that didn`t need to be overturned, because he actually wanted?

MELLISA MURRAY, NYU LAW PROFESSOR: Well, Ali, I don`t think these tautologies matter much. But I do think it speaks to the way in which we really have been held together by norms not really lie. And in fact, what is actually happening now is the attempt to put some actual guardrails in place to prevent that from happening again, so that we don`t have to rely on norms and other people`s better angels, we actually will have firm guardrails in place that will keep these things from happening in the future.

So, yes, doesn`t make a lot of sense, but not a lot has made a lot of sense over the last four years.

VELSHI: Yes, asking guests on the show to make sense of something that happened particularly as came from the former president, his heavy left. Ashley Parker, Mike -- Marc Short testified before the committee or cooperated in some fashion with the committee last. We had sort of known that he was testifying and he was cooperating with them, which is interesting, because it suggests to some observers from the outside that maybe Mike Pence is too without giving testimony himself. Tell me why Marc Short for our members of our audience who aren`t clear on this, why is Marc Short so important?

PARKER: Well, he`s an incredibly fascinating witness for a couple of reasons. One is he is a -- he`s a longtime conservative Republican. He is Mike Pence loyalist. He is not a Donald Trump loyalist, that doesn`t mean he`s never Trumper but he is not part of that MAGA base are one of these aides who was scurrying around trying to do former President Trump`s bidding.

He was also with Pence all day on January 6, and so he has this window into as the protesters are chanting, hang Mike Pence, hang Mike Pence that throughout the entire day, no one from the White House, not the President, not a low level staffer, no one called the then-vice president or his entourage to see if he was OK. At one point Short himself called the White House that just sort of said hey guys just so you know, you know, we`re sheltered in the secure location we`re fine.

But I think the real value is actually not even on January 6, because again, he was with the Vice President, not the former president. It`s all those days and weeks leading up to January 6, where Marc Short was one of the few people who was often in the room or on phone calls with Trump, with Pence, with some of Pence`s -- rather with some of Trump`s lawyers and allies who were repeatedly trying to pressure Pence, to as Trump tweeted out and are buried in a statement the other day, overturn the election, and he has a ton of visibility into exactly what Trump wanted, what he was saying, how he viewed that day of January 6, and I think that is probably what will be most valuable to the January committee.

VELSHI: Melissa Murray, if I can just ask you about the process of, pardon me, a Supreme Court nominee. At the moment the Democrats have the numbers to pass whomever the Senate, you know, signs off on. Why do you think or do you think that there could be any problem in Joe Biden getting the nominee that he wants?

MURRAY: I think they have a very closely divided Senate. But if they all hang together, all 50 vote the same way. And you have vice president Harris breaking the tie, there should be no problem.

Again, the President has an embarrassment of riches from which to choose, like, I`m really excited about this array of talent, and I`m very honored to be included among their number, but it is curious how we`ve already seen the campaign to smear this person, even before she`s actually been identified.

And, you know, I agree with Senator Kramer. This idea that this is the first time a President has identified a particular candidate based on a particular constituency is not true. We`ve seen this before. Eisenhower selected William Brennan because he wanted to appeal to Catholics. Ronald Reagan said he would nominate a woman and then nominated Sandra Day O`Connor.

It is curious that Senator Cruz chose to note that this person I`m only represents 6 percent of the American public. We don`t know who this person is. There are women who are mothers who are the daughters of immigrants, who are public defenders. These women could relate to a wide number of Americans, not simply black women. And it seems odd to single her out even before she`s been identified and has had the chance to make her case to the American people.

VELSHI: Yes, it is kind of a remarkable attack on someone whose face we don`t know, whose name we don`t know, to whom we have not been introduced. Sam Stein, how much of an effect will succeeding in in nominating and appointing a justice to the Supreme Court have on the Democrats fortunes come November?

STEIN: Well, it can`t hurt, right. If you can at least get the President`s nominee through. It`s a victory obviously for the party to victory for Democrats. It comes on the heels of three straight extremely disappointing confirmation processes for the Supreme Court for the Democratic Party.

There`s a conventional wisdom that Republican voters are more motivated by judicial wars like this, so that confirmation facts bring out the base for Republicans and Democrats. I think that`s been turned a little bit.

But ultimately, I think it`s not going to be the confirmation fight itself. That will have an impact for Democrats are the party involve. It`s going to be the decisions that the Court hears in the summer and the fall, specifically on the future of Roe v Wade and abortion rights in this country. I think that`s going to be far more galvanizing for Democratic voters depending on the way it goes. Then any nominee however historic she may be when it comes to the midterms?

VELSHI: We appreciate the analysis from all three of you tonight. Ashley Parker, Sam Stein, and Melissa Murray. Thank you. Coming up, all eyes on Russia as it moves even more supplies including blood to Ukraine`s border. I`ll ask a former CIA chief of staff, is sanctions against Russia will work and what to expect in the days ahead.

Later, the growing outrage over the twice impeach former president floating the idea of pardons for January 6 rioters if he`s reelected. Two of our best political experts on how the Republican Party is or isn`t dealing with this latest attack on democracy. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Monday night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VASILY NEBENZYA, U.N. PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE OF RUSSIA (through translator): The discussions about a threaten -- threat of war is provocative. You want it to happen. You`re waiting for it to happen.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: The threats of aggression on the border of Ukraine, yes on its border, is provocative.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA, UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: Russian officials are serious when they say they don`t want a new war. Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine`s borders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Tensions are clear display during today`s UN Security Council meeting as Russia and the U.S. accusing each other of provoking escalations in Eastern Europe. The Washington Post sums up the meeting this way, quote, the verbal confrontation one of the sharpest in years in an international forum was rife with historical references dating back to the end of World War II, the accumulated grievances of the Cold War, and two decades of often tenuous peace that followed. While both sides said the way out was through diplomacy, neither indicated and intention to yield, end quote.

Back with us tonight is Jeremy Bash is a former chief of staff at the CIA and the Pentagon. Jeremy, good to see you. Neither side has that article implied as shown any instinct to yield. However, it`s worth noting that the diplomacy hasn`t ceased. There are still talks, there are still letters, the Russians wanted some assurances from the Americans. The Americans gave them a document we`ve now heard reporting tonight that there`s been a written response to that. What do we know about the two tracks that are occurring, the hot talk that`s going on about troops and the diplomacy?

JEREMY BASH, FMR. CIA CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, I think that diplomacy is going to continue up until the moment that Vladimir Putin decides to invade. And frankly, even afterwards, because of course, the objective of the United States and our allies in Europe is to prevent Putin from escalating from conducting military operations inside Ukraine from threatening the territorial integrity of Ukraine or any other nation. And I think that`s what was well showcased at the UN Security Council today.

We are a number of nations came together to rebuke Vladimir Putin`s threats against Ukraine, and to stand up for the principle that countries can be dissent, can decide their own path they can decide who to be allies with they can`t be forced to redraw borders by force. These are important fundamental principles in the UN Charter and it was good to see them vindicated on the international stage today.

[23:25:12]

VELSHI: Jeremy doesn`t matter. I`m curious, you know, growing up when I heard there was a Security Council meeting to avert an international event, I had hoped that it would work. Does it matter today? Is Russia going to do whatever it wants, regardless of the international pressure on it?

BASH: Well, the UN Security Council, Ali, does not have a military that can stand in Putin`s way if that`s the way you`re asking it. But I think it does bear importance that the international community is condemning these threats against Ukraine and those values of territorial integrity of allowing a democracy albeit imperfect, but a democracy than the less like Ukraine, from deciding what path that wants to take, who wants to be an ally with. Those will ultimately be defended, potentially, by force, certainly by collective action on the international stage, in terms of sanctions, and I think ultimately, there`ll be a number of countries that will have to arm train and equip a Ukraine resistance if Vladimir Putin pushes his force into Ukraine.

VELSHI: I want to just play for you something that the Russian ambassador to the UN said today was a particular allegation made by the Russian Federation, let`s listen to it together.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEBENZYA (through translator): Deployment of Russian troops within our own territory has frequently occurred on varying scales before and has not caused any hysterics whatsoever. This deployment of Russian troops in our own territory is getting our Western and U.S. colleagues to say that there`s going to be a planned military action there. However, it is no proof confirming searches, serious accusation whatsoever being put forward.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Jeremy, you`ve worked in intelligence, you`ve worked it with the military. Tell me what is going on here because the Russians are basically saying, we can put troops anywhere we want in our country, and they can. But we`ve gone from 100,000 on the border to 130,000 on the border, now reports of blood supplies going to the border. What`s actually going on, the Russians are making the argument that we`re just moving troops around.

BASH: Yes, and they`re also saying alley if it`s just an exercise, and that`s obviously a cover story. They wouldn`t put 100, 125,000 troops on the border with Ukraine unless they had designs on at least preparing for a military invasion. If they want to conduct exercises, there are other ways to do it. They`re obviously moving logistical supplies forward, like blood, like plasma to ensure that if they`re casualties, they can replenish those supplies.

So this has all the hallMarcs of preparations for an invasion. And I think the United States has been absolutely correct. The Biden administration has been absolutely correct in pointing a finger at this activity, warning the international community about it, stating very clearly we`re going to keep the Allies together. There`ll be withering sanctions, we`ll support Ukraine`s territorial integrity and making this spotlight shine on this for the entire world to see because, of course, if we hadn`t spoken out, if we hadn`t brought our allies together, then Putin would have anticipated and seen a green line, he`d probably already be in there.

VELSHI: Jeremy, always good to have your analysis. Thank you for being with us tonight. Jeremy Bash. Coming up.

BASH: Thanks Ali.

VELSHI: What the Republican vice chair of the January 6 Committee said today about the former president floating pardons for Capitol rioters. Why Liz Cheney says Donald Trump would quote, do it all again. when the 11th Hour continues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly, we will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: That was the disgraced former president of the United States this weekend with perhaps his most forceful endorsement of the attack on the U.S. Capitol to date. That`s prompted this warning from the Republican vice chair of the committee now investigating January 6.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY) JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE VICE CHAIR: Well, I think certainly the two things the suggesting that he would provide pardons for the January 6 defendants. And again, we know that the number of those people have been charged with seditious conspiracy, and also the acknowledgement that he was in fact attempting to overturn the election. Those two things really demonstrate what his intention was they demonstrate what he would do if he were given the chance again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: With us tonight is Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, the dean of the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and an MSNBC political analyst. Also Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, and the host of the fabulous Michael Steele podcast. Good evening to both of you. Thank you for being with us.

Vicki, I have to say I think there are moments where we just make choices about our language. And this is one of them, right. I think we have to just stop calling this the attack on the Capitol because the pivotal part of what happened on January 6 with each passing day seems not to have been the attack on the capitol as horrible as it was. But it was this forceful attack on democracy that was underway before and after led by the former president of the United States.

VICTORIA DEFRANCESCO SOTO, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: It is and it`s viewed that way by many Americans. But there`s also if I may, Ali, where we see folks viewing a parallel reality and this is something that Donald Trump is very good at. And when I saw this clip, I had flashbacks to Charlottesville and to the speech that that Donald Trump gave at the time saying that there are very fine people on both sides.

Donald Trump is extremely adept at taking rhetoric and normalizing things that are seen as not normal is things that are unacceptable, and making them acceptable, and he is a master at this. We saw him do this with regards to talking about the Proud Boys. Now we`re seeing this January. We`ve seen it drip, drip, drip over the past couple of weeks. And so this is something that we need to watch out for.

And I`m going to go one step further, that not only is normalizing the actions of January 6, but he`s framing them as that there`s a balance being put into place for something that was unbalanced.

And one point he usually likes to arrive at is that he`s an underdog and fighting for the little guy. So keep this in mind as we see the rhetoric unfold over the next couple of months, next couple of years. He is very adept rhetorically.

VELSHI: Michael, here`s the thing. Talking about things that Vicki was talking about that are not normal. That clown car of legal advisors that surrounded Donald Trump in the days after the election was not normal. And yet, when you read through this interesting New York Times article that has come out tonight, describing the involvement that Donald Trump had in some of the worst things that happen, Rudy Giuliani looks like either the adult in the room or the adult lawyer in the room, or the one who still remember some little bit of legal training, which would come as a surprise to many.

MICHAEL STEELE, FMR. RNC CHAIRMAN: Well, yes, I don`t think it was that gracious a moment beyond the fact that he figured that actually invoking the military to seize ballots from around the country, at least in the, the key areas that they were focused on, was a bridge too far for him.

Look, the President was getting counsel from a whole host of people. And he was going typically outside the chain of command, if you will, inside the White House, beginning with the Chief of Staff and then going, of course, to the various other advisors, Homeland Security, you know, et cetera, that would be involved in these types of discussions.

To the extent that he did, he got rebuffed. And the one thing that I`ve come to know and working with Trump years before and watching him over, certainly the last five or six years is he doesn`t appreciate being rebuffed. This is a man who otherwise has his finger on the pulse of everything that in his orbit.

So this idea out here that a lot of people like to perpetuate, particularly in Trump world that he`s sort of not involved. And we were talking about this and he wasn`t aware is bull. He has his finger on everything. And what the New York Times is reporting tonight gives you to the extent to which not only does he have his finger on it, but he`s actually directing it. He`s reaching and trying to reach a particular outcome. And he wants to manipulate the system, internally and externally, externally to reach that outcome. And to put a fine point on what Vicki was just saying.

All the things she said about Trump is true. But here`s the most important thing the American people need to take home tonight as they should have four or five years ago. He is a dangerous man. He is a very dangerous man. And he is empowered by sycophants and Grifters in others, that perpetuates that dangerous nature that he has.

And if you think that the last four years of Trump was crazy as hell, you haven`t seen anything into you get into the retribution stage of phase of his presidency in 2025 and beyond. And you`ve already got the indication, Ali, they want to put people in jail who served on this -- on the January 6 Commission starting with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. They want to put people in jail who blocked or refute their narrative. They want to free the people who tried to overthrow our capitol. This is what we`re dealing with and America need to wake up to the reality of the man on that stage in Texas is dangerous, and needs to be stopped.

VELSHI: So I want to explore this a little more, Vicki, because to a lot of Republicans, I think they get the idea that Donald Trump is dangerous, but he`s dangerous to their opponents. He`s dangerous to the people they don`t like, he`s dangerous to the left.

The problem here is that all of those dangers that Michael just outlined the things that he said that Donald Trump has said out loud that he would do or wants to do are fundamentally anti-democratic. How do you square this with Republicans who need to understand that he`s dangerous for everybody, not just for not just for Democrats?

SOTO: Well, I think there`s two camps. When we talk about the Republican Party, just like when we talk about the Democratic Party, we need to look at different slices of it, because I think that there is one slice of the Republican Party, that base that really does see that he is the protector of the interests of the United States. So they have come to see a parallel reality. I keep coming back to this.

And then I think we have the other part of the Republican Party that these that you know what, this is the lesser of two evils. It`s in my self- interest. I`ve gone in too far. I`ve already gone this road. I can`t pull back now. And I think we feel a lot of this with regards to the attitudes in Congress, folks who have retired.

So I think it`s one base that is in it to win it and they blindly believe in Donald Trump and the other one that just, you know., they went down a path that they can`t take that.

VELSHI: I`m going to ask the two of you to stay because this is a hearty and robust conversation that needs to continue and Americans need to hear. Coming up, rolling out a new strategy as Democrats in the White House battle to get their priorities back on track when the 11th Hour continues.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, I think is inappropriate. I don`t want to reinforce that the following the Capitol was OK. I don`t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future. I want to deter people who did what, on January the sixth and those who did it. I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it.

VELSHI: Lindsey Graham was former military prosecutor. He`s talking about Donald Trump on Saturday night saying that if he`s reelected, he would consider pardoning the participants in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Michael Steele. When I hear stuff like that from Lindsey Graham, I always think there is there`s that Oh, Lindsey Graham. He`s got a spine. He`s going to stand up to Donald Trump. But of course, I don`t know how long that ever lasts. But in the end, tell me how these Republicans who have at times sounded like they`re standing up to Donald Trump have folded.

STEELE: They don`t. Look, to Lindsay`s point, yes, you know, they want to throw the book at them, because they deserve it until Donald Trump tells them they don`t. And then what`s he going to do? He`s going to come on air airwaves across the country and make the excuse for why Donald Trump`s decision to, you know, give these people their freedom to pardon them. It`s OK.

So here`s the rub. The reality of it is for a Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, who can`t seem to decide after she voted to impeach the guy that yes, I can`t vote for him again. The reality is this.

If you give Donald Trump another bite at that Apple, he will take it and run it down your throat. He`ll shove it down your throat. You`re on that list too. Those that didn`t get this twisted and believe this somehow, because you stand in proximity to Donald Trump and you got here and blast back, you know, his narrative in his crazy that when push comes to shove, that you`re going to be off the list when they start rounding people up and prosecuting people holding hearings, et cetera.

Unless your name is Michael Flynn, and you`re that far up the tree if you know what I mean. You`re not -- you`re don`t get the sanctity and the safety of being in Trump`s orbit. We`ve seen time and time again. Y`all need to read Michael Flynn`s book, you need to listen what, I mean, with Michael -- Trump`s lawyer, I just got flipped on the brain.

VELSHI: Michael Cohen.

STEELE: Yes, Michael Cohen.

VELSHI: Yes.

STEELE: You got to listen to what he tells you because he should know. And there`s a lot of truth in that reality. And I don`t think a lot of people are being realistic when it comes to Donald Trump and specifically, how much he appreciates them. Because he don`t.

VELSHI: Yes, you make an interesting point there. I think there are a lot of people who don`t ever want to hear anything from Michael Cohen. But it is useful to hear what he knows about Donald Trump quite informs --

STEELE: Yes.

VELSHI: -- as you`re thinking about what Donald Trump`s likely to do. And he`s still a major presence for us. In fact, Vicki, Mike -- Tim Miller at The Bulwark wrote this about Donald Trump`s anti-democratic salvos most recently, he says unless and until the gods of the actuarial tables intervene, excising Trump from the GOP was always going to require political pain. Cancer doesn`t get removed without surgery and chemo and the treatment sucks. The most likely answer is that Republicans are actually fine with the status quo and prefer the pain of dealing with Trump to the pain of losing power.

The idea, Victoria, of dealing with Trump versus losing power is something Republicans are going to have to come to terms with in the next few months and the next two years.

SOTO: They`re going to have to come to terms with it. But I`m also going to walk out and bring in the institutional factors that have really seen our party`s go to extremes, you know, starting with the fact that we have our primary system where we see winning, happening when you run to the extremes, the fact that all of our most of our states, not all of our states are redistributed by partisan commission, that creates a very partisan environment where you have very, very safe districts, and folks do not have the incentive to work across the aisle.

So there are all of these institutional pieces that reinforce that point where folks know that they cannot maybe do what`s in their heart of hearts, and maybe do what`s right, and push up against Trump, because they know that institutionally, they are not only not going to be rewarded, but they`re going to be punished.

So there`s a double fear here. And at the end of the day, election seeking is the number one goal of elected officials. That is the goal that they went into this with in addition to public service, but also that aspiration to stay in power with the hopes of doing something good. But that doesn`t always for now.

VELSHI: Well, I think that`s great that you point that out, obviously, everybody who seeks elected office is not looking to hold on to power for all eternity and do bad things with it. Michael Steele, you`re one of them. But that institutional point is valid, right, that at this point, if you`re a Republican who doesn`t -- who wants to denounce Donald Trump, you just may not be around in your position to do so.

STEELE: Well, that`s exactly but you have to decide what your public service is about, is your public service about the people who interest you to represent them to be, you know, an extension of their interest and their concerns and help them as best you can to make government work for them? Or is your, you know, the course about being loyal to one person or one party?

Look, when you take the oath of office as an elected official, you take the oath to represent the people under the constitution of your state and the constitution of our country. You don`t stand there and swear an oath to Donald Trump. So all these Republicans run around here, you know, acting like peer fools (ph), and bastardizing their -- the oath that they took, and then undermining the Constitution, not only should be ashamed, but should be removed from office because they`ve given up on what the value of public service is about.

It`s not about your self-interest and your reelection. It`s about doing the damn job, the best you can in the time that people give you to do it.

Now that falls back on us too, Ali, that we have to recognize as citizens that we need to check these fools when they get the way we see them behaving right now, if you want the system to stay on the correct course because if you don`t guess what, January 6 happens over and over and over again/

VELSHI: Yes, that`s a good warning to bring to us and an admonition for all of us as citizens that this is our work too. Thank you to the two of you. I`m deeply appreciative Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Michael Steele for your insight on this Monday night. Coming up, sub-freezing conditions in the Sunshine State, just the latest challenges facing Florida farmers. We`ll have more on that story when the 11th Hour continues.

VELSHI: Americans in the Northeast are not the only ones currently reeling from winter weather in Florida. Citrus farmers are facing compounding problems after a weekend of freezing temperatures threatened crops. A report tonight from NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders in Florida.

KERRY SANDERS, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): In the battle to save Florida`s crops from the freezing cold some farmers this week launched an aerial assault deployed more than two dozen helicopters.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Helicopter is trying to push warmer air down on the crops to try to save it. Sometimes it works and sometimes it don`t.

SANDERS: Just about two years ago these same farmers plowed under abundant crops as the pandemic broke supply lines costing the millions and the hits keep coming.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our fuel costs are double our fertilizer costs are 65 percent higher and now we`re facing the freeze here.

SANDERS: Florida citrus growers desperate to save their fruit have iced it over locking it in at 32 degrees as ambient temperatures dropped even lower.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So that`s actually freezing. We`ve had three, three days of freezes and this is some damage from that.

SANDERS: Florida is on pace to produce the smallest crop of oranges since World War II. Larry Black`s family began citrus farming in the 1800s.

(on camera): Is the freeze that you just had. Is that the biggest problem?

LARRY BALCK, ORANGE CROP FARMER: No, the biggest issue is citrus greening.

SANDERS: And when a tree is hit with that disease, it drops its fruit early, upwards of 40 percent, that is a complete loss.

BLACK: We`ve dealing with the disease for about 15 years citrus greening. This is before the freeze was going to be the smallest crop since the 1940s.

SANDERS: With the freeze the price of some fruits and vegetables will now rise at the grocery store as farmers across the state scramble to harvest what survived. Kerry Sanders, NBC News, Fort Meade.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

VELSHI: Coming up, some very good news tonight about a penguin couple that doing a great job with their new responsibilities on the 11th Hour continues.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: From now on, the couple has been a single goal, keeping their egg alive. The Hungry mother must return at once to the sea to eat. But before she leaves, she must infest the egg to its father.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Last thing before we go tonight a pair of penguins proves what`s possible. As we saw on the 2005 film March of the Penguins, most penguin eggs have a mother and a father to help them survive. But at a zoo in upstate New York the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, a chick raised by two male Humboldt penguins recently hatched and they said to be doing well.

Elmer and Lima are the zoos first same sex foster parents they`re said to be doing a great job raising the baby penguin. According to the zoo, other breeding pairs had a history of inadvertently breaking their fertilized eggs.

Zoo director Ted Fox explained in a statement that not all penguin pairs are good at incubating eggs saying quote, It takes practice. Some pears when given a dummy egg will sit on the nest but leave the egg to the side and not incubate it correctly or they`ll fight for who`s going to sit on it when, that`s how we evaluate who will be good foster parents, and Elmer and Lima were exemplary in every aspect of egg care, end quote.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo`s director went on to say that the same sex penguin pair shows that the idea of family is not species specific and that in many cases, non-traditional families really do a wonderful job of child rearing.

That`s our broadcast for this Monday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all of my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.