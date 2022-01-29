Transcript: The 11th Hour, 1/28/22

Summary

The January 6 Committee has subpoenaed 14 so-called "fake electors" from seven states who falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election. It comes as a Pennsylvania court strikes down the state`s mail-in voting law, dealing a blow to voting access in a crucial battleground state. President Biden plans to move U.S. troops in eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near-term as Russia`s military buildup near the Ukraine border expands to 130,000 troops. Scientists are closely following a new subvariant called "stealth omicron."

MEHDI HASAN, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Mehdi Hasan. Day 374 of the Biden administration. Today, much of the country some 75 million people along the east coast are bracing for a major winter storm. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads and thousands of flights have already been canceled. We`ll have an update on the Blizzard warnings later this hour.

But we begin tonight with the latest subpoenas from the January 6 Committee issued just this afternoon. They reveal still more details about an apparently well-organized effort to try and keep Joe Biden from entering the White House.

Panel members confirm they want documents and the deposition next month from Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere. Lawmakers are interested in his potential firsthand knowledge of what the former president was doing before and while the Capitol was under attack.

They also want to talk with Deere about a January 5, 2021 Oval Office meeting he attended in which Trump is said to have asked about getting so called RINO or Republicans in name only to agree not to certify Biden`s election. Investigators say Deere may also have played a role in how Trump responded as the capital riot was underway.

REP. PETER AGUILAR, VICE CHAIR, HOUSE DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS: We also think that he had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of January 6 and the President`s response to that.

HASAN: The 1/6 Committee also took a major step forward today concerning those Republicans who signed documents falsely asserting that they as fake electors for Donald Trump were the rightful electors in their state. Subpoenas have been sent to 14 people who gathered on December the 14th 2020. The day the Electoral College met to seal Biden`s victory.

On that day, the 14 presented themselves as legitimate electors for Donald Trump in seven battleground states that Joe Biden actually won. In a statement the Committee said it believes those witnesses quote, have information about how the so called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.

One time Trump adviser Stephen Miller spoke to Fox back on December the 14th 2020, and explained just how the plan was supposed to work.

STEPHEN MILLER, FMR. TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISOR: As we speak today, and ultimate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we`re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts that we can direct that the ultimate state of electricity certified.

HASAN: Watching Stephen Miller always gives me the chills. Tonight, Axios reports one of those subpoenaed former Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt has said he`ll cooperate with the Select Committee. One committee member described what investigators intend to find out.

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA) JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: If this was a coordinated effort, a multi-state effort, the documents, the fake documents are similar. And we`d like to know who coordinated this, who asked them to do this. We want to know who was behind this plot to overturn the election. This didn`t just randomly happen that, you know, people in various states decided well, I guess I`ll just do a bogus certificate. No, this was coordinated in plan. It does look like the entire plan was that the loser of the election would retain a power.

HASAN: Just days ago, the Justice Department confirmed it`s also investigating the fake slate of electors.

LISA MONACO, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: In terms of fraudulent elector certifications, as has been reported, we`ve received those referrals are prosecutors. We`re looking at those and I can`t say anything more on ongoing investigations. But more broadly, look, the Attorney General has been very, very clear. We are going to follow the facts in the law wherever they lead.

HASAN: The night`s other big story concerns the military buildup along Russia`s border with Ukraine. This afternoon President Biden revealed he intends to beef up the U.S. troop presence in the region.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you decided how soon you would be moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe?

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: We`re moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term.

HASAN: Right now there are 8,500 U.S. troops on standby for possible deployment as the world waits to see if Russia intends to invade Ukraine.

The Pentagon says Moscow has deployed an estimated 125,000 troops in the region and is sending even more weapons and equipment. This afternoon defense secretary Lloyd Austin and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley offered a frank and at times alarming assessment of the current situation.

GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: This is larger and scale and scope and the massing of forces than anything we`ve seen in recent memory, and I think you`d have to go back quite a while into the Cold War days to see something of this magnitude given the type of forces that are arrayed. If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties. It would be horrific, it will be terrible.

LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: There is still time and space for diplomacy. The United States in lockstep with our allies and partners has offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security.

HASAN: Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with French president Macron today and continue to insist that any further expansion in Europe by the U.S. and NATO would be unacceptable. As for Ukraine, the New York Times reports its president is not happy with the Biden administration after the administration`s ominous warnings about an imminent Russian attack, saying that such warnings needlessly spread alarm.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Friday night Katie Benner, Justice Department reporter for the New York Times, Cynthia Alksne, former federal prosecutor and the civil rights division of the Justice Department, and Rick Stengel, former undersecretary of state for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama administration and former managing editor of Time Magazine. Thank you all for joining me this evening.

Katie, what more do we know about how this Trump electors plan was supposed to work and who in the former president`s circle might have been involved in the plan?

KATIE BENNER, THE NEW YORK TIMES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORTER: So the committee`s already covered quite a bit of information about the plan and much of its public, it seems as though it began in November, basically, simultaneously with the election almost where there was a suggestion that if the results will not go in the way that Trump wanted, an alternative slate of electors could be brought in.

You see this being discussed. You see a kind of break into the open between January 6 and the election, while people are mocking it. What`s so interesting is that it actually does happen. You see these letters with a fake slate of electors being sent to the National Archives on December 14 - -

HASAN: Yes.

BENNER: -- saying these states have certified for Donald Trump. What the committee wants to know is, what was the motivation? What were the conversations happening behind these letters? What was happening that`s not in public view? And Is any of that something that should be a cause for alarm or something that they can again, use to tie back to this idea that the full story of January six is not simply the attack on the Capitol that day, but a series of actions that took place from the date of the election to January 6, it was a continuum, where the attack was simply part of a larger series of efforts to keep Joe Biden from taking them from walking into the White House.

HASAN: And Katie, some of these witnesses form the backbone of state level Republican Party power across America. What kind of pressure does that put the Justice Department under as it investigates?

BENNER: Well, I think the Justice permits say that it`s not under pressure to investigate, per se, they -- say they follow the facts and the law. But because this is something that was so over, and so open, it was not a surprise when Lisa Monaco said that they were at least reviewing the referral and taking it seriously.

What is interesting is, and I`m sure there`s something Cynthia can speak to as well, is the idea of cooperation. We already have one person who signed one of those letters saying that he will cooperate with the January 6 committee. And then you also have this idea of Judd Deere being subpoenaed in the committee saying we want you to come in, essentially, because we already know a lot.

We`re getting to a point in the investigation where hundreds of witnesses scores and scores, if not hundreds of pages of documents have already painted a pretty full picture. So if you`re being asked to come in to speak to the committee now, it could be because they want more information, or it could be because they`re giving you a chance to tell your side and you might want to take it.

HASANL Cynthia, reportedly, as Katie mentioned, one of the Trump electors who was subpoenaed today intends to cooperate with the committee, what might be motivating that? Just how much legal trouble could these quote unquote fake electors being?

CYNTHIA ALKSNE, FMR. FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, they`re in a lot of trouble. I mean, especially the ones where there was no caveat that they were only going to be the electors if Trump won the lawsuits, which by the way, by the time this came in he`d lost all the lawsuits.

But anyway, to the states there were caveats. In five of the states, there were no caveats. And these electors signed sworn statements that they were duly elected. And they sent that to the National Archives. That is a false statement to the federal government. It is part they are part of a 371 conspiracy to defraud the United States. They are in a lot of trouble, and the Trump campaign has put them in this trouble. And what they need to do is come in very quickly and say everything they know and call operate and they need to get lawyers and they need to be very careful about what they say and that they`re completely and totally honest.

[23:10:08]

You know, I think Katie has really hit the nail on the head for the stage of the investigation that`s important for the viewers to realize and that is the January 6 Committee is asking questions. They know the answers to. They know what happened. They know because they have the text records. They have the e-mailss, they have the documents from the Supreme Court, they have the testimony are short, and Alyssa Farah, and they know the answer on what happened.

And so we`re in a train is leaving the station kind of period in this investigation, and people are either going to come in and tell the truth or they`re going to end up indicted.

HASAN: So you mentioned the text record. Rick, let`s bring you in the one six committee report that asked Congress to hold former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt includes this quote, Mr. Meadows received text messages and e-mails regarding apparent efforts to encourage Republican legislators in certain states to send alternate slips of electors to Congress, a plan, which one member of Congress acknowledged was highly controversial, and to which Mr. Meadows responded, I love it. Mr. Meadows responded to a similar message by saying we are in another such races by saying yes, have a team on it.

Rick, earlier this afternoon, my colleague, Nicolle Wallace had this reaction. Have a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: I`ve worked in a White House and I`ve worked on a campaign and when the Chief of Staff says I love it, we are and yes, have a team on it. That means it`s being run from the top.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HASAN: Rick, you you`re someone who`s worked at the high level of an administration represented the U.S. abroad. What strikes you about these latest revelations about fake electors and Mark Meadows as well?

RICHARD STENGEL, FMR. UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DEPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Well, Mehdi, it`s just appalling. I mean, we`ve been focused on the violence of January 6, but democracies don`t die from violence. They die from within they die from lawyers memos. They die from the rule of law being overturned. And that`s what we saw. That`s the story of these fake electors.

I mean, your guests had explained it far better than I can. But I actually went and printed out the form that the Elector sign. So think about your viewer, certificate of the votes of the 220 electors from Wisconsin, We the undersigned, being the duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States. You sign that document, and that goes to the national archivist in Washington, it goes to the President of the Senate.

As Cynthia said, this is defrauding the American people. This is defrauding 330 million people. This is how democracies get undermined the fact that the former chief of staff said I love it about something which is a treasonous conspiracy is mind boggling.

HASAN: Yes, mind boggling indeed. Katie, let`s talk about Judd Deere, who you mentioned a moment ago, former deputy White House press secretary, if you`re Donald Trump, are you worried about what testimony that Judd Deere offers or no?

BENNER: I mean, I really could never say what Donald Trump would or wouldn`t be worried about in any way. But I do think that if we were talking about possibly any generic person who`s a close advisor was sitting in a room with them, you know, trying to figure out whether or not there was a way to pressure Republicans to overturn the election, I think that it was reasonable to wonder whether or not Judd Deere is going to say something that will implicate his boss, or whether he`s going to try to explain why his own options, maybe has reasonable explanations, whatever it is.

The only risk in any of these witnesses for Donald Trump is that they would have to do two things. They would explicitly say, I did something wrong, I feel that it`s wrong, and Donald Trump told me to, or even worse, they could back it up with some sort of documentation.

But again, we have not seen a lot of instances of people close to Donald Trump, turning on him and doing something like that. And when that did happen with Michael Cohen, it worked extremely poorly for Michael Cohen, and it didn`t really have any consequences for Donald Trump. So, I`m not really sure how worried Donald Trump would be. But I think that that would be the reasonable risk.

HASAN: It`s a very good reminder of what Michael Cohen said publicly and yet Donald Trump still a free man. Cynthia, let me ask you this. The 1/6 committee is a political committee, it`s a committee of lawmakers, politicians, what do they need to get? What do they need to have? What do they need to say, to show to the world and maybe to the Justice Department, that this was a definite coup attempt?

ALKSNE: Well, I think they need to have open hearings, I`m really looking forward to the hearings, and they`re perfectly capable of doing that, you know, they`re, not only are the congress people who are in charge of this quite excellent. They also have a chief of staff and Tim Hafey, who is a former prosecutor and you can tell by the manner in which this case is being prosecuted by them.

[23:15:02]

So I feel comfortable and proud about what they`re doing. And also, since the Department of Justice is now reviewing the electors, the electoral scam, you know, that`s like the beginning of unraveling of a sweater, you can`t find out about the electoral scam in Georgia, and you start pulling and tugging on that sweater. And then pretty soon you`ve got the whole Georgia, the whole Georgia conspiracy about Trump calling and Lindsey Graham calling and there`s just no way this will ever stop.

Once they open it and they know it. Once they open it --

HASAN: Very good point.

ALKSNE: -- then it`s unraveling of the sweater and that has begun. And that makes me very happy. I just hallelujah, hallelujah. Finally, that`s what`s going on. But recognize also with the sycophantic kid, Judd Deere who`s testifying, they also know the answer. I mean, they basically tell him in the letter that says, We know you`re at that meeting. I mean, they know what happened at that meeting.

HASAN: And let`s see what Judd Deere does and what we`re able to hear what he says, just before we run out of time need to turn to Rick and bring in Ukraine. The White House is making a major effort right to get America`s European allies on board, keep them on board in this latest standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

You worked in the State Department in 2014 when the original invasion happened, the Crimea annexation Barack Obama`s approach, how different is the situation now in terms of how European and NATO allies are responding? Are they showing more unity today than they showed in 2014?

STENGEL: Well, I think the Biden administration has done an excellent job of hurting the cat of NATO and European allies. I mean, the difficulty is that that France feels a little differently than England does. And England feels a little different than Germany does.

But what the Biden administration has done in general, and Tony Blinken has done in particular, is to stay in touch with the European allies and not try to leave too much room between the U.S. and NATO. And because one of Putin`s goals is to cleave NATO apart. That`s what he`s been trying to do. That`s why he`s testing Article 5 of NATO. That`s why he has all of these troops there.

So I think that the West has to stay united, even if, you know, we`re not united on every aspect of what President Biden would like us to do. And by the way, you heard President Zelenskyy of Ukraine today say, look, I don`t think it`s as imminent as the Americans say, I don`t want to scare the Ukrainian people. Because this may not happen. So, but in general, the administration is doing a good job of keeping it all together.

HASAN: Let`s see what happens next. We`ll have to leave it there. Katie Benner, Cynthia Alksne and Rick Stengel. Thank you for your time and your analysis tonight. Appreciate it.

Coming up, the president tries moving his agenda forward and one of our next guest says he`s just blown away by the Republican Party`s shamelessness in response, and our next guest used to be a Republican himself.

Then later, new worries about a new COVID variant and the blizzard warnings along the East Coast tonight. 11th Hour just getting underway on a Friday night.

BIDEN: Across the country, there are 45,000 bridges in poor condition. It`s just simply unacceptable. That`s why your governor and your members of Congress, your mayor have been saying for years. We have to do something about this. We got to move. The next time we don`t need headline saying that someone was killed when the next bridge collapse.

HASAN: The bridge that the President was talking about collapsed just hours before his already planned visit to Pittsburgh. Offering a dramatic backdrop for the message he was there to deliver. Biden traveled to Pennsylvania to underscore the importance of fixing the country`s crumbling roads and bridges and promote his recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law

With us tonight, Don Calloway, Democratic strategist and founder of the National Voter Protection Action Fund. And Stuart Stevens, a veteran of the Mitt Romney and George W. Bush Presidential campaigns. He`s now with the Lincoln Project. And his latest book is "It Was All a Lie, How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump." Thank you both for joining me this evening.

Don, the President said he was tired of hanging around Washington wanting to get out and talk to the people. Is this the kind of event you should be having every week, multiple times a week to sell his accomplishments between now and November?

DON CALLOWAY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Yes, absolutely. He`s got to do this type of thing. And the Vice President, the Honorable Kamala Harris has said this type of thing. A lot of progressive Democrats, like myself, were frustrated that we didn`t see this in the run up to the bipartisan infrastructure package and Build Back Better, you`ve got to get out and sell an agenda.

President Obama spent most of 2009 out trying to sell Obamacare. Bill Clinton has done it. I imagine it`s a thing that has been a pretty much a stalwart part of the modern presidency since 19, you know, `98, `92, even when we seen the 24 hour media cycle, a president has to get out and sell his and hopefully one day her agenda.

But I think that President Biden has been a, you know, remarkably cautious, because it`s still COVID. And that`s something that we can`t forget. We as people of good faith can`t forget, COVID is still a thing. Wherever the President goes, he attracts a crowd. And crowds at this point are still not fundamentally safe, even without side and with distancing in place.

HASAN: Yes.

CALLOWAY: So I hope that the President can get him to go out on the road and sell his agenda. And we`ll see a lot more of this, because this is where he`s at his best connecting with real people.

HASAN: Stuart, you have a lot of Democrats who are hopeful the focus on the Supreme Court nominee between now and the midterms might be a lifeline for their party. And we had Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary on the show last night saying they hope to get a few Republican votes for their nominee. Do you think your old boss Mitt Romney will be among them?

STUART STEVENS, THE LINCOLN PROJECT SENIOR ADVISER: Listen, I would never speak for Senator Romney. But, you know, it wasn`t that long ago that it was pretty routine that these Supreme Court nominations would pass overwhelming your support. I think it would be terrible if there wasn`t bipartisan support for the next nominee. I think what Mitch McConnell is saying now, waving this bloody shirt about a radical is bad for the country. It`s just It`s, I think it`s absolutely the wrong direction to go in.

HASAN: Yes, it is. And we`ve also already got these attacks on the idea of a black woman being nominated. Don, I want to play this from Ben Carson. Have a listen to what Ben Carson said today.

[23:25:00]

BEN CARSON, FMR. HUD SECRETARY: We need a Supreme Court where we have the best candidates who understand the Constitution and are not trying to legislate from the bench. This is America. You know, people, many people fought in cave their lives to bring equality. And now we`re reverting back to identity politics. And as we continue to do that, we`re bringing more division into our country.

HASAN: Don, Ben Carson was often pointed out by conservatives as Donald Trump`s not a racist. He has a black man in his cabinet. And now he`s going on about identity politics.

CALLOWAY: I`m embarrassed for myself. I`m embarrassed for my communities. Because once upon a time we held Ben Carson`s photo up next to Jackie Robinson, and Barack Obama in elementary schools. I choose to remember the Ben Carson of gifted hands who came from projects in Detroit and who, by the way, is a product of policies who allowed for lesser represented communities to have a chance.

So Ben Carson is unfortunately being used as an avatar, a black avatar by people who would choose to have us speak from and continue to exist in retrogressive spaces. I think Ben Carson, if we want to talk about qualifications, should concern himself why is one of the world`s premier neurosurgeons he was somehow qualified to run affordable housing policy, perhaps he wasn`t qualified. And therein lies the rub.

But basically, when we`re talking about Republican, shall we say opposition to a black woman Supreme Court Justice, the part that they`re not really saying out loud is that they`re inherently assuming that a black woman is somehow lesser, that is not the case. All of the six, perhaps even eight of the women who we`ve seen thrown out about by the media and that the President is seriously considering right now have supreme qualifications, both on the professional side and of the character yesterday.

HASAN: Yes it is.

CALLOWAY: And that`s -- it needs to be said out loud. What we`ve never challenged the qualifications of the 108 out of 115 white males who have served in the spots, and we don`t question their qualifications. We should, however, as intellectuals and people of good faith question the idea of whether or not we`ve had the most qualified, the most inherently qualified, some of the most diversity of thought from a university 101 perspective.

HASAN: Before we run out of time, let me get Stuart in here. Stuart, what`s your response to Ben Carson and other conservatives making an issue out of Biden promising deceit to a black woman?

STEVENS: Well, right now we have more graduates of Georgetown prep than we do women or anyone of color. I think it`s absurd. And I really don`t believe he actually believes this. I think it`s just become this thing that you say, because you have to say this kind of thing to be a member of Good Standing in the Trump Republican Party.

Of course, representation matters. Of course, we should have an African American on the court. Of course, we should have more women on the court. As a society, I really think we`ve moved beyond these kinds of questions. For the most part, I think it`s just an increasing minority of white voters for the most part Trump people who even raised these questions.

HASAN: Very good point, very depressing point, but a very good point. Both of our guests are staying with us. Coming up. We`re going to discuss some of the attacks on democracy that are less obvious than others. We`ll get into the more insidious threats when the 11th Hour continues. Don`t go away.

[23:32:13]

HASAN: Tucker Carlson has long since given up his dog whistle in favor of a bullhorn. So if you`ve been wondering where the right wing soft spot for authoritarians like Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban is coming from, it`s stuff like this blurted out by the top rated host on Fox again and again. And again.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: More than 2 million foreign nationals swept across the Mexican border, unimpeded into this country and now live here. That`s a lot of people. Many times the population of Boston, Atlanta, Denver, pick a city in one year. But you know what`s more then, it`s more than it`s a lot more than the Russian army is amassed on the Ukrainian border, something we`re all hysterical about. The cartels they`re killing far more Americans than Vladimir Putin ever could.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Viktor Orban, the president, very controversial there they he stood up as authoritarian, you know, also on the ballot is the fact that in Hungary, they`re not allowed to teach LGBTQ, you know, facts of life until a kid is 18 or over. Do you want America to be more like Hungary? Is that what you did?

CARLSON: Well, I don`t know if they`d say -- if I`d say it`s authoritarian.

HASAN: Still with us, Don Calloway and Stuart Stevens. Don, dozens of states in this country are working on laws to ban lessons on race and sexuality like all Orban`s Hungary. Are these the same people also screaming about censorship and free speech and canceled culture?

CALLOWAY: Yes, yes, those same people. Similar questions, similar answer. That`s exact same people. Therein lies the contradiction, but they know that. I mean, they`re hoping that the people who are listening to them are not making the connection or not thinking deeply about the inherent connection here.

But there`s something deeper happening here. I would suggest that we all pick up a book called On Tyranny by Yale Law School professor Timothy D. Snyder, and in it he talks about how the Holocaust came to be. And it started with people not shutting down these exclusivist, nativist ideas that we`re starting to see Tucker Carlson spouting. Of course, I`m not saying that Tucker Carlson is a purveyor of the modern day Holocaust or anything like that.

But what we`ve seen in human history is, excuse me, the worst ideas give me the worst events, start with ideas and they start with people not shutting down intolerance. They start with people holding up ideas that are abhorrent, and that are malicious, and allowing them to germinate, allowing them to fester into people`s minds. And that`s precisely what Tucker`s doing here.

There is no equivalency whatsoever between immigrants. I`m sure Tucker`s grandparents and great grandparents are European immigrants. There`s no equivalency between immigrants coming to this country seeking asylum, seeking opportunity and a nativist violent regime and how in the danger they both pose to Americans. Tucker Carlson knows that it`s I wish his viewers would think about that more.

[23:35:03]

HASAN: Stuart, the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, you know it well, it`s set to have its next event in Hungary in March with all by himself as a keynote speaker. How`s the American conservative movement now gone full authoritarian, can it be salvaged?

STEVENS: There is no American Conservative Movement. There`s an American authoritarian movement that has members that used to call themselves conservatives. I wonder if they ever were conservative, because there`s nothing more anti-conservative than authoritarianism.

I think, you know, we have to quit being surprised by this and accept it for what it is. There is an authoritarian movement in America right now. And it`s -- it has all the elements in place. There`s a major party that represents it. There`s a major propaganda channel, we just saw it.

HASAN: Yes.

STEVENS: Financiers, there`s legal experts. This is happening right now. And the sooner we recognize it and fight it, the better chance we have of defeating it.

HASAN: 100 percent agree with you on that. Don, local reporters all over this country been sounding the alarm for months over the banning of books, in an effort to comply with these laws about divisiveness in education. Is it just a coincidence that the books that keep getting banned are either about black people or the Holocaust or LGBTQ activism?

CALLOWAY: No, it`s not a coincidence, Mehdi, and you know that, and the books that are not being banned, we can talk about violence, we can talk about television shows, and you know what`s not being banned, you don`t see works of art by white male heterosexual authors being banned, because they`re not controversial. You do see books that promote diversity that promote not only diversity of identity, but diversity of thought, that promote empowerment of lesser groups. Those are the books that these groups are attacking.

But I will say that this is an opportunity for parents to step up and expose themselves and their children to the Toni Morrison`s of the world, to the Combahee River collective, and all of the great writers and thinkers of this world that are potentially being withdrawn from schools and from libraries and these deep, deep red oceans. But we still have our own rights and our own opportunities to expose ourselves and expand our minds by exposing ourselves to the broad variety of thought that`s out there, regardless of what authoritarian regimes suggest.

HASAN: It`s a quick last question to you, Stuart, do you think Democrats are doing enough to call out what you just said a moment ago, this authoritarian movement, authoritarian party, because you know, the other day Biden gives a speech saying, well, there were authoritarians, they`re on the side of Bull Connor and immediately his own party saying he went too far?

STEVENS: No, I don`t think the Democratic Party is doing enough. But the thing is, if we sell it today, the Democratic Party is still a governing party in America. And that`s a very different position that places in and they have certain responsibilities, and I`m sensitive to that. They`re past -- they passed an infrastructure bill. They`re trying to make the country a better place to live.

But no, I think it`s very difficult for us as a society to realize what is happening in America now. And that`s the way that these authoritarians end up winning because they those who are in opposition think that they can`t lose.

HASAN: Yes, it`s the denialism is very worrying, especially given how little time we have. Don Calloway and Stuart Stevens, our time is up tonight with both of you. Thank you for your analysis. Appreciate it. Coming up, what doctors are learning about the newest COVID variant. Yes, the newest one already showing up in nearly half of the country when the 11th hour continues. Stay with us.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: The South and the Western states either have not yet peaked. Maybe still surging and leveling off and it`s going to be a little bit more painful for them, Chuck, because those are the regions of the country, which for the most part are under vaccinated or less vaccinated. I believe we can be cautiously optimistic about this, that the trend is starting to come down and will ultimately as a net effect come down for the whole country.

HASAN: Just as a nation`s top infectious disease expert delivers a bit of optimism, a new version of the Omicron variant emerges nicknamed stealth Omicron. This sub-variant is blamed for the latest COVID outbreaks in parts of Europe and Asia. And nearly half of the states here in the U.S. have now reported cases. But some experts are urging Americans not to panic yet.

DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB, FMR. FDA COMMISSIONER: So it does appear to be more contagious. It`s spreading in areas where the old Omicron version has become prevalent. Is it more virulent? Is it more dangerous of a strain? It doesn`t appear to be the case the data at is Swedish and the UK -- Sweden and the UK suggests that it`s not any more severe and not causing more severe illness than what we`ve seen previously.

HASAN: Back with us tonight, Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. She`s an infectious disease physician and the founding director of Boston University`s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research. Thanks so much for coming on the show tonight. Do we know yet if the current vaccines are effective against this stealth Omicron which has been surging in places like Denmark and is here in the U.S. now? Just How worried should we be?

DR. NAHID BHADELIA, INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHYSICIAN: Mehdi, let me start with our first question. The UK report the Scott Gottlieb just mentioned there, it does have some early data that`s pretty promising to show that it doesn`t affect vaccine effectiveness any differently than its brother, subvariant, right, BA.1 which we`re all gotten used to.

And so the solutions are still all the same. The other things that people have asked, of course is it more transmissible. It does seem to be slightly more transmissible, which means, you know, there`s a secondary attack rate of about 13 with his BA.2 versus 10 percent with the original Omicron. What does that mean? Basically means if you`re in a room with somebody who has BA.1 or BA.2, you`re more likely to get infected from the person who has BA.2.

Now that keeps repeating, you can see why every time you might see the opportunity of an infection to happen to BA.2 has a selective advantage. And hence, you`re seeing that it might be displacing the Omicron original, if you will, that we have in most parts of this country.

The other things that people ask about that I want to make sure that people know is that that test, the rapid test and the home test in the lab test. I currently work against the original Omicron work against this so that`s good. You can still use all those same tests. And Dr. Gottlieb said, we don`t think they`re as high so they`re higher severity of disease, but again, it`s early.

HASAN: The first version of the Omicron variant was only detected in a few states and back around but just after Thanksgiving, medical experts were telling us not to panic, but pretty soon it spread then became the dominant COVID variant here. And sure enough, everyone`s lives were disrupted yet again, people have died in huge numbers. What are the chances we`re going to have to live through another cycle like that?

[23:45:00]

BHADELIA: If it`s not more immune evasive, which means that it`s not you know, for people who`ve just gotten the boosters and we know what the effectiveness now of those boosters are compared to people who have not gotten boosters or gotten vaccinated for example, we can talk about those numbers in a second. For people who just got Omicron this month of concern is not the same people are going to get infected again. The concern is that there`s many of us yet haven`t been infected and that brought in that population a more transmissible variant might cause more infections, right, particularly as we`re talking about how many states are coming off the peak of their servers, we`re all in the middle of a surge. We should remind everybody that but people change their behavior.

So the thought is that this tail of -- long tail of the current Omicron surge may be extended if you have a slightly more transmissible variant. That would be my one concern. And I think others have mentioned that as well as that a more transmissible variant means particularly as people are changing behavior, again, potentially more cases, but the solutions are the same, you know, in the surge, good quality math, using that testing, getting boosted. And the numbers today from the CDC study are remarkable at how protective those vaccines are. Mehdi, the difference for somebody who is over 65 years old and who`s boosted and vaccinated, 65, I`m sorry, 52 times less likely to get hospitalized compared to a car park who`s unvaccinated.

HASAN: And yet you still have people saying what`s the point of these vaccines? The big solution surely is to get the world vaccinated because a lot of these variants are emerging because their virus keeps raging across the world. The New York Times reports more than 10 billion vaccine doses have been given worldwide, but not equitably. According to the Times, quote, in the wealthiest countries 77 percent of people have received at least one dose, whereas in low income countries, the figure is less than 10 percent, more than 1/3 of the world`s people, many of them in Africa and poor pockets of Asia, are still waiting for a first dose. Do enough Americans get that we can`t just vaccinate ourselves. If we can even pull that off. We have to vaccinate the world. This just keeps going.

BHADELIA: Yes, and it keeps breeding new variants which affect all of us. And I think you and I have talked about that. I mean, just think about what we just said, right? The CDC numbers again, you know, 16 times the difference. Anyone over 18, who`s gotten vaccinated, their chances of getting hospitalized are, you know, 16 times lower compared to you didn`t - - those who didn`t get vaccinated. And now entire part of the world who has not had access to vaccination, imagine how many more hospitalization that means, particularly in areas that don`t have as much resilience in their health care systems. Right, not as many doctors, not as many beds and that`s what we`re sort of basically confining the rest of the world to.

And the current challenges are that, you know, we`ve discovered that we -- everybody needs a third dose, which means the demand for vaccines in general have gone up. Even people who`ve received first doses in many of those poor countries, we now know that their vaccination may not be complete, at least they got two more doses. And we`re we haven`t yet.

HASAN: We are behind in America.

BHADELIA: Yes.

HASAN: And we are behind globally. We are so behind despite having these miraculous vaccines is deeply depressing. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, thank you so much for coming on the show tonight. Appreciate it.

An update on the huge weather system that keeps -- that`s keeping the plows busy tonight. That`s when the 11th Hour continues.

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER (R-MS): Conditions on those roads as a result will be very hazardous. So people really ought to plan to stay off the roads tomorrow. Have I made myself clear on staying off the roads tomorrow?

HASAN: The governor of Massachusetts with a clear message for the weekend. Stay home. His state is one of several about to get slammed by the winter storm now moving up the East Coast. Here`s a live look at Philadelphia where the storm is just beginning to get underway in earnest. Thousands of Americans are under Blizzard warnings tonight and some could see feet of snow. Emilie Ikeda has this report.

EMILIE IKEDA, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Tonight more than 60 million people are bracing for a dangerous winter storm barreling up the east coast from South Carolina to Maine.

MAYOR MICHELLE WU (D) BOSTON: This has the potential to be a historic storm. A huge one/

IKEDA: Last minute shoppers are stocking up for what is looking to be a potentially catastrophic event.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know three hours this place could be completely empty. Like nothing lots. Stocking up. You know I`m not planning to go out.

IKEDA: This stretch under Blizzard warnings for the first time in four years. Governor`s pleading with residents to stay inside.

GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D) NEW JERSEY: Be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home.

IKEDA: Several have declared states of emergency ahead of the expected hurricane force winds whiteout conditions and flooding in coastal towns, lke Scituate, Massachusetts, a community that could get slammed with two feet of snow Kathy Park is there.

KATHY PARK, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT (on camera): The ocean surge is expected to reach up to three feet so flooding is a big concern in low lying areas. This harbor will likely be underwater so officials are asking residents to consider leaving tonight before the storm hits.

IKEDA: Amtrak already canceling many trains between DC and Boston and thousands of flights grounded. Until today, competing forecast models suggested anywhere from a dusting to a crippling snowstorm dumping double digits, a massive margin fueling frustration for many in the storm`s path.

UNIDETIFIED MALE: Three inches, 10 inches. No, it doesn`t happen. So tomorrow (INAUDIBLE) I guess.

IKEDA (on camera): Officials throughout the Northeast assure that they are prepared for the worst just here in New York City 700 salt trucks out on the roadways trying to prep the roadways pulling from salt barns like this one overnight. We`ll see a switch to snowplows which totaled nearly 2,000, again, just here in Manhattan. Back to you.

HASAN: Our thanks to Emilie Ikeda for that report. Coming up, the first family`s new canine finally gets a little feline competition. When the 11th Hour continues.

