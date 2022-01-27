Transcript: The 11th Hour, 1/26/22

Summary

Transcript

MEHDI HASAN, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Mehdi Hasan. Day 372 of the Biden administration. And back in 1994, when he was Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, Senator Joe Biden, guided Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer confirmation on to the Supreme Court, 28 years later, President Biden will get the chance to replace Breyer, who at 83 is currently the courts oldest member. Breyer is now expected to retire at the end of this term. To borrow a line from the President, that`s a BFD when he was sworn in back in 1994. Breyer, acknowledge then Senator Biden.

STEPHEN BREYER, LIBERAL JUSTICE: I am also very grateful too to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and especially its Chairman, Senator Biden.

HASAN: Earlier today, President Biden said it was up to Breyer to formally announce his retirement.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: Every justice has the right and opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do, announce it on their own. There`s been no announcement from Justice Breyer. Let him make whatever statement he`s going to make, and I`ll be happy to talk about it later.

HASAN: NBC News now reports Biden will appear with Breyer at the White House tomorrow. This will be Biden`s first chance to put his own imprint on the highest court in the land. And it brings a much-needed opportunity for his White House to take the focus off of their stalled domestic political agenda.

NBC News reports Biden, "learned of Breyer`s retirement in the middle of last week is expected to put forward a nominee relatively quickly. Senate Democrats have also vowed to act swiftly. Remember, Amy Coney Barrett`s confirmation took just 27 days, a much faster process than usual. But even though Democrats hold a majority in the Senate and Republicans won`t be able to use the filibuster, because they changed it for Supreme Court nominees in 2017. Biden`s pick isn`t guaranteed an easy confirmation.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, (D) NEW YORK MAJORITY LEADER: We want to be deliberate. We want to move quickly. We want to get this done as soon as possible.

REPORTER: Your party intends to walk the President`s nominee?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R) KENTUCKY MINORITY LEADER: We don`t even know who the nominee is yet. So that`s something the President has an opportunity to make, sure there be a vacancy and Justice Breyer will determine when and if there`s a vacancy.

HASAN: It`s more than likely Mitch McConnell is right now searching for any possible way to throw a wrench into this confirmation. That Daily Show imagines him saying, "It is long standing Senate tradition that we cannot confirm a Supreme Court justice in a year where there`s a new season of euphoria on HBO Max."

I feel turn off knowing Mitch, he`ll come up with something equally ridiculous. Still, Breyer`s departure gives President Biden the opportunity to make good on a major campaign promise, one that may have helped him win the Democratic nomination to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time.

BIDEN: We talked about the Supreme Court, I`m looking forward to making sure there`s a Black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we in fact get everyone represented, not a joke, not a joke. I push very hard for that.

HASAN: Earlier today, the White House said Joe Biden intends to honor that commitment.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President has a stated and reiterated his commitment to nominating the black woman to the Supreme Court and certainly stands by that.

HASAN: Of the 115 justices who have served on the court, only two have been black, Justice Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas. Five black women are now said to be among the possible contenders. The name that continues to come up as the leading candidate is Ketanji Brown Jackson, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. She is a Harvard Law School grad who once worked as a public defender and also clerked for Justice Breyer. Jackson was confirmed to the appeals court in June by a 53 to 44 vote. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted for her including you`ll be delighted to hear Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Three Republican senators also joined the Democrat in that vote, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Lindsey Graham. Today, Collins weighed in on Justice Breyer`s retirement.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R) MAINE: There is no need for any rash. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process, which is very important one. It is a lifetime appointment after all.

HASAN: Funny, she didn`t say any of that in 2020 when it was Amy Coney Barrett. And former Republican Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham, who still on that committee issued a statement that read in part, "If all Democrats hang together, which I expect they will, they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022, without one Republican vote in support."

In a moment, I`ll be getting live reaction to the Breyer news from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But first let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Wednesday night, our panel of all stars, Philip Rucker, Pulitzer Prize-winning Deputy National Editor for The Washington Post, co-author with Carol Leonnig of The New York Times bestseller, I Alone Can Fix It, Alexi McCammond, Political Reporter for Axios and Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, he helped prepare Justice Breyer for his confirmation hearings back in 94. He now hosts a podcast called "Talking Feds."

Thank you all for joining me on this big night. Historic night even. Phil, let me start with you, a week after the Senate rejected a filibuster carve out for voting rights, we`re now looking at how a new justice will be seated via filibuster carve out. How contentious could these confirmation hearings potentially be even with a Democratic majority?

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: You know, they could be incredibly contentious in part because that Democratic majority is so slim, it`s 50/50 decided, of course, by the tie breaking vote for Vice President Harris.

Look, President Biden is going to need to count on all 50 Democrats to support him in this Supreme Court nomination. There`s not going to be much margin for error. So, he`s going to be thinking I think about what kind of nominee can he put forward that`s going to not only galvanize and win over the support from progressive Democrats like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but who can also appease Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia and some of the more moderate leaning Democrats in the conference. But, you know, our reporters at the Post, talked to a lot of Democratic Strategist, White House officials, operatives today. And there is a sense of excitement among Democrats about this opportunity to sort of reframe the political stakes in this Supreme Court nomination battle, and a sense that this battle, even if it becomes contentious, will only serve to remind voters of the stakes of November`s midterm elections, a reminder about abortion, politics, and so many other core issues that are going to be at stake, depending on the Supreme Court.

HASAN: It`s a very good point, and I should remind our viewers, to be fair to Joe Manchin, I`m no fan of Joe Manchin, he has voted for every single one of Joe Biden`s judicial nominees so far.

Harry, let me bring you in here. Stephen Breyer spoke to PBS about retirement back in September. Have a listen.

BREYER: Of course, there are many different considerations. And I haven`t made up my mind, definitely, just exactly when, but I don`t want to die on the court. And before then I would like to retire.

HASAN: A lot of liberals, a lot of people on the left raised the fact at the time that he needed to step down sooner rather than later. They remembered what happened with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You know, the man, how much pressure do you think he was under?

HARRY LITMAN, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Moderate, but I think he was determined to avoid the pressure. If anything, I think it probably was a disincentive. Because he didn`t want to make it look like the pressure was making him step down. He`s a big institutionalist for the court and doesn`t want the court in general on him in particular, to look like it sways to the political wins. My guess is this was always his plan. He knew and I don`t know that personally, but it`s my strong guess. And a big point, Mehdi, is that he announces it today, that several months before the normal announcement date of the end of the term, and one can go forward and confirm even while he`s on the bench.

So, I think it`s calculated to give the Democrats and Biden all the time they`ll need without any kind of crazy thing happening in the Senate. And even if it does, so I think in that sense, his ultimate decision and probably where he was trending back then, was to make it straightforward and relatively easy for Biden to choose his successor.

HASAN: Yeah. And Harry, he kept getting asked all the time about where do you get to stop down through that book, but he kept saying I don`t want to die on the benches. We just heard him say, because always a line that I didn`t think was sustainable, because none of us know when we`re going to die, how old do we are.

Alexi, let me bring you in here, what a civil rights and other progressive groups doing to gear up for this confirmation battle and how big or when could this be for them? For the Democratic Party, for the Biden White House?

ALEXI MCCAMMOND, AXIOS NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: You know, it`s very similar to what Phil was just saying. I talked with several presidents of some of the most prominent women`s and reproductive rights groups today. And they were very excited about not just the opportunity to make history and electing a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, but an opportunity for the Democratic Party and Democrats down ballot to kind of reframe the narrative, not just about abortion, but about voting, about vaccine mandates, about what the Democratic Party stands for. And they hope to draw a clear contrast with the Republican Party and point out all the things that they`re trying to fight against by way of these cases that are coming up in front of the Supreme Court.

So, they`re already organizing on the ground, and frankly, a lot of them have already been planning for abortion, reproductive rights to be a big issue in the midterms. And they`ve seen the politics changing on this.

HASAN: Yes.

MCCAMMOND: You`ll Remember, in 2018, voters started ranking the Supreme Court as one of their top voting issues right after the economy and health care. And this Brett Kavanaugh fight.

HASAN: Yeah, good, a good reminder, because for a long time, it was Republicans always ranked Supreme Court as a big issue, unlike Democrats, but that has definitely changed in recent years.

Phil, this is all happening as the White House grapples with domestic and international challenges from the pandemic, to inflation, to Ukraine, and we`re in a midterm year, is this opening on the court something of a lifeline for the White House, as well as the Democratic Party as it tries to defend majorities on the hill? How much do you think the White House is going to lean into? How much can it lean into it, given the Ukraine crisis has not gone away, not at all?

RUCKER: No. And in fact, the Ukraine crisis very well may be heating up here in the next 24, 48, 72 hours. President Biden and his national security team are obviously focused very intently on what the Russians are doing if and when that invasion into Ukraine could occur and what the U.S. response should be, but they welcome the distraction of this Supreme Court vacancy, it certainly is a political issue that could work in his favor at a moment, when the President really needs a lifeline. He is at a very low approval rating right now, it`s been a very difficult year. And it`s kind of us coming off of the rather difficult few weeks with the failure of build back better to pass in the Senate, and the sort of prolonged pandemic that we`re experiencing here in the winter with the Omicron variant.

And so, the White House very much looking to talk about a different issue and try to come up with some political momentum here in terms of the Supreme Court, but again, not taking their eyes off of Ukraine, because that clearly is a crisis that could worsen in the days ahead.

HASAN: Yes, indeed. And Alexi just took you on the politics of this, the Biden 2020 campaign turned around after his endorsement from Congressman Jim Clyburn, South Carolina, the black Democratic vote. But the failure of voting rights bills meant he couldn`t deliver on one of his key promises to black voters, his approval ratings among black Democrats has gone down. How might a lot of black Democratic voters now view his effort to put a black woman on the Supreme Court for the first time?

MCCAMMOND: I think a lot of folks are certainly going to be happy that he`s just following through on the promise that he made because obviously, as you know, a lot of folks feel kind of disenchanted with Washington and politicians in general, this might restore a little bit of faith. But I`d say the bigger picture is that this nomination or his intention to nominate a black woman reflects a larger trend happening within the Democratic Party of more and more black women in particular running for office and winning, you can`t talk to democratic operatives or strategist ahead of the 2022 cycle without them explicitly saying, look, we`re getting away from language of this is going to be the first x or the first whatever, we are going to elect a wave of black women, a coalition, a cohort of black women up and down the ticket at every level. And I think that whoever is nominated to the Supreme Court will be another proof point for that that Democrats can point to, to voters ahead of the midterms.

HASAN: It`s a very good point. Harry, you said earlier today on Twitter I saw that the liberal group of three justices on the court will now move a tad to the left. But still the replacement of Breyer leaves the high court with a big conservative majority and doesn`t change the balance of things overall. It`s still six, three, should this White House and the Democrats be seriously working on trying to expand and rebalance the court now something Stephen Breyer opposes? Because Roe looks like it`s gone, there`s going to be much more dangerous decisions on voting rights on gun control, et cetera. Just replacing Breyer isn`t enough in terms of the long-term future of the court.

LITMAN: Nowhere near, it`s a young court and they`ll be holding sway for decades. In addition, everything Alexi mentioned they`ve just taken a big affirmative action case. It`s probably the death knell for affirmative action in universities that something that that Breyer was uncharacteristically for him a big fighter and could be very fiery about.

It`s a really big question, as you say, Breyer, was opposed to it. I think the bottom-line Mehdi is it won`t happen. So, whether it should is, you know, there are -- it`s the sort of infiltration of concerns on the one hand and then the just immediate, this imbalance of the court that`s going to last for a few decades.

I don`t think the different proposals will have purchase. And that`s the sort of main point. Breyer, as you say, is going to go down as an institutionalist. A guy who thinks about the court tried to improve the image of the court, he almost seems like, you know, a 20th century, last century guy relative to the sort of, you know, fiery, contentious dominations we`ve had since then. I do think, by the way, just quickly pointing out a written response to Alexi and Phil. This is a win for Democrats. And I think you can take Graham suggestion as being that Republicans might just let it pass, let it go quickly. They don`t want to fight and then lose. This might actually be a fairly short fairly, the numbers will be close. But I don`t think you`ll see a deeply roiled kind of process, as you did with the last couple of Republican nominees.

HASAN: On that note, we`ll have to leave it there. Fascinating conversation, Philip Rucker, Alexi McCammond, and Harry Litman, thank you all.

LITMAN: Thanks, congratulations.

HASAN: Tonight, Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a pivotal ally to the President offered his support for Federal Judge Michelle Childs as a potential Supreme Court nominee. According to our own Mike Memoli, Congressman Clyburn said he thinks Biden`s pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court more than his own endorsement was what catapulted him to the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Joining us tonight is Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Congresswoman, good evening. Thanks for joining me on the show this evening. You were one of those progressives last year, you one of those progressive last year who said Justice Breyer should probably retire sooner rather than later. So, I`m assuming you are very pleased to hear this news today. Do you think the pressure on him worked, helped to make that decision?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D) NEW YORK: I do. You know, well, you know, there`s no way of actually saying what is in Justice Breyer`s mind. But I do believe that the urgency of this moment, the fact that the country is very clearly on a precipice of fascism, and a return to Jim Crow, the sweeping attack on voting rights in this country and the very real threat that we have of seeing what happened for example, with Ruth -- the consequences of Ruth Bader Ginsburg passing during the Trump presidency, that we could very well risk something like that happening again. And if that was part of his calculation, I think he was correct in his conclusion.

HASAN: Yes, he did dodge, the outcome of whatever happened with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, not retiring earlier. And do you have a favorite pick yourself, a black woman judge who Biden should appoint? Jim Clyburn says, Judge Michelle Childs, a lot of progressives, as well as the Attorney General from your state of New York Letitia James have suggested Sherrilyn Ifill former head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, you know, thankfully, there is no shortage of profound, intelligent, accomplished, and just, you know, genius, frankly, legal genius that we have of black women, that would be more than suited to serve on the Supreme Court, I believe Sherrilyn Ifill is a profound and wonderful candidate. I don`t have a specific name right now. But thankfully, we have a really strong bench of nominees.

HASAN: So, it`s funny that the GOP brought in a carve out from the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees that everyone`s about to happily use. But two Democrats couldn`t get on board with a filibuster carve up for voting rights just last week. And I wonder, do you think President Biden came too late to the fight on voting rights, was too late in coming out against the filibuster that he should have led this fight much earlier and much more publicly?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Yes, absolutely. He should have, I believe that dragging, you know, dragging one`s feet on this, and this idea that, you know, I believe that the President was genuine and authentic in his assessment and believing that his decades in the United States Senate, and his relationships would be able to bring Manchin and perhaps Sinema along. I believe, you know, he was mistaken in that assessment. I believe that was a mistake in assessment and passing the bill back better act and believing that we could pass that before the end of the year. I think we need to play hardball. I think we need to go brass tacks and I believe that very early in the presidency, we had -- we don`t have four years to make this presidency. We had had and have to.

And, you know, I think that he should have gone stronger earlier. But he still has an opportunity to still go strong now. Because I do believe that he`s leaving some leverage on the table, both with our -- his legislative facing strategy in the Senate, but also in his leaning on executive actions. There is a great deal that needs to be done that he can do with a stroke of his pen that he is not doing and in order to really ensure that we are generating progress for working people, protecting the vote, the right to vote, protecting the marginalized, protecting our environment and standing up to corrupt interests. He needs to step up and do more, I believe in his executive authority, either that or he needs to ratchet it up on Manchin and Sinema.

HASAN: Do you agree with Bernie Sanders that now may be the time for Senator Kyrsten Sinema who blocked the voting rights from passing last week, to face a primary challenge in Arizona come 2024?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, Mehdi, as you mentioned that racism 2024 and that means Kyrsten Sinema is about, you know, four years into her six-year term. I don`t believe she`s really given a compelling case as to why she should be re-nominated as the Democratic nominee for United States Senate in Arizona.

[23:25:10]

She has proven herself in obstacle to the right to vote to the united -- in the United States. She is not an ally on civil rights. It is becoming a precipice and rather contributing to the threat that we have in stabilizing our democracy. She is not standing up to corporate interest. In fact, she is a profound ally to them. And I believe that, you know, she is not doing what voters in Arizona sent her to do. So, I personally believe --

HASAN: Sorry for Ruben Gallego -- if a Ruben Gallego challenge there in a primary or someone else, you would potentially consider supporting a primary challenger?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I mean, if it came down to someone like Ruben Gallego and Kyrsten Sinema, I think that would be the easiest decision I would ever have to make. There is no comparison. This is a state that deserves to be represented by a strong Democrat that is allied with working families and understands that we need to protect the rights of the marginalized that understands that now is not the moment to stick up for corporations, but rather it`s time to stand up for working people. And we need someone that it has more allegiance to be actual people of this country than special interests.

HASAN: OK, last question before we take a break, and we`re going to carry this conversation on, but I have to ask apart from all the domestic fights that are going on, there`s a big, actual real fight, a war possibly about to happen in Europe. How concerned are you about what`s happening in Ukraine? How worried are you about a full-scale war involving the U.S.? And do you think Biden has handled his crisis well, so far, badly? OK, what`s your grade?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, you know, I`m quite concerned about some of the dynamics here. One of them, frankly, is that you have an entire military industrial complex outside of the U.S. military. But, you know, part of this complex of contractors that, frankly, just left Afghanistan and are starved for revenue, and I`m very concerned about the urgency of this situation, really becoming and materializing into a situation that could be exploited by for profit military interests.

Now, what is happening between Russia and Ukraine is of profound concern. And the Biden administration is well within their right to seek a diplomatic resolution to this issue, one that does not hurt the Ukrainian people, but allows them to exercise their right to self-determination and to continue to be a self-determined nation.

HASAN: Yes.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: And so, I believe that the Biden administration is well within their right to counter Russia`s aggression diplomatically. But there is not a military solution to this problem. And in fact, on top of that, there is great concern, Fareed Zakaria made an excellent point in the Washington Post, that there is also oil pipelines here at play, and the potential design and entertainment of certain sanctions could precipitate an energy crisis. And so, we cannot ignore the role of fossil fuels and frankly, climate change and the great need for energy transition, the contributions that those are making to the present situation.

HASAN: It`s not often you hear AOC quoting Fareed Zakaria, but I`ll take it. Congresswoman, stay with us. We`ve got a lot more to discuss.

BIDEN: Our Build Back Better plan is paid for. It doesn`t increase the deficit. And maybe the best news of all it will actually help alleviate inflation. The Build Back Better plan lowers prices for families and gets people working.

HASAN: The President met with some of the nation`s top CEOs today as he tries to salvage major components of his stalled agenda.

Still with us, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Congresswoman, what is your reaction when you have some in your party, some in the media, already blaming the left for the midterms defeat that seems to be coming your party`s way. And for Biden`s low approval ratings. What do you say to their argument that Joe Biden went too far left in his first year? He was too ambitious? Or as your house colleague Abigail Spanberger said nobody elected him to be FDR.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, you know, I think folks like that what they don`t want to admit is that Biden has governed pretty much exactly the way they have asked him to. But the problem is that the way they have asked him to govern has been to slow down, not do too much. And we are now seeing the political consequences of not directly improving people`s lives quickly. And so, I mean, I can`t really point unfortunately, I can`t point to any major move that President Biden --

HASAN: I think we may have lost the Congresswoman there. We`ll see if we can get her back. That was I mean such an important answer. They`re talking about Biden`s, I want to hear what she was about to say, what move was she about to put into? Let`s see if we can get her back. Otherwise, we will --

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Can you hear me now?

HASAN: I can hear you. I can hear you now.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: OK.

HASAN: Let`s see if our viewers can.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Great.

HASAN: You`re back. It was like, it was -- you stopped to the most cryptic moment. You said, I point to one thing, and then you disappeared.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: OK.

HASAN: So, let`s see what that one thing was.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, here`s the thing. I can`t point to one major agenda where progressives or this so called left sidelined the (technical difficulty) of the party in some dramatic fashion. That can lead to this. I mean, the moderate end of the party has received everything that they have wanted from President Biden, including President Biden as the nominee himself. They got their president, they got their agenda, they got their sequence, they got their infrastructure plan with no BBB, they got all of it and I can`t really point to any real substantive or serious or intellectually rigorous argument as to anything that the progressive wing has done, aside from supporting President Biden, oftentimes, more than the moderate wing of the party has, in a way that lead to sinking poll numbers. There`s just, you know, when you don`t change people`s lives, people get upset, and we can improve people`s lives. We can forgive student loan debt, and we can improve his poll numbers while we`re at it.

[23:35:31]

HASAN: Yeah, last time I checked Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are not self-styled socialists. What do you want to see happen to Build Back Better now? Is it dead? Because last night, former Obama Adviser David Plouffe told me on this show that the Dems now basically have to just give Manchin what he wants, put what he wants in it, lose the rest, if you have to break it into chunks, do it, but you pass it and you run on whatever gets passed in November. Do you agree with that strategy?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, the thing -- the complication with that is that that`s already been done with Build Back Better. Manchin issued really a laundry list of requests and demands and changes to what he wanted to Build Back Better the first, you know, that was the story of 2020. He wanted to decoupled, he wanted a trunk, he wanted to change. And he was essentially catered to throughout this entire process. The issue that we have is that every day, Joe Manchin, Senator Manchin wakes up, he has a different demand. And he wants to start over from scratch every single day. And so that is a quite difficult position to work with, you know, this idea of just give him what he wants. He has been given everything that he wants. And so, I believe that what the President, you know, some avenues, not just the present party, that we really need to explore what are the alternative measures to either bring Senator Manchin to the table, or how do we start exploring elements of Biden`s agenda that can move forward without, you know, without Senator Manchin?

HASAN: Yeah, and of course, Joe Manchin blocked his own voting rights bill last week, the bill that he wrote, he blocked from going through. So, a point taken.

Last quick question, we`re almost out of time. But I have to ask you, recently recovered from COVID after a trip to Florida. What did you make of the whole bizarre fury on the right from Republicans from Fox on your COVID diagnosis and that you weren`t wearing a mask on vacation outdoors? And you went on vacation to a red state? Florida, how dare you? You even had Governor Ron DeSantis` team trying to make hay with it?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Well, I mean, I can really tell you for sure how many of those Republicans fly into my airport and my district in New York City in LaGuardia Airport, to come in and beg New Yorkers for money and to come into my state, come into my district all the time to grovel at the hands of their donors.

Florida goes (technical difficulty), and Republicans do not own states just because they happen to have won a gubernatorial election. And not only that, but I can tell you that the people of Florida certainly seem very revved up and ready to go to organize for the 2022 midterm elections. And I`d be more than happy to return to the state of Florida to really help them organize.

HASAN: On that note, we`ll have to leave it there. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, thank you so much for coming on the show tonight. I appreciate it.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Of course, thank you so much.

JIM MESSINA, FORMER OBAMA WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF: There`s no better issue that unites the Democratic Party, then judicial picks and especially Supreme Court picks. And so, you know, for the next month, you`re going to be asking the White House about who they`re thinking about Supreme Court. You`re not going to be talking about timing on Build Back Better. You`re not going to be talking about poor ratings. We are going to be in this national thrall about who`s going to be the next Supreme Court pick.

HASAN: Justice Stephen Breyer`s impending retirement could be a lifeline for the Democrats in the coming midterms. And with yet another poll, this one from Monmouth showing Biden`s approval ratings underwater at 39%. It could give Democrats a much-needed boost.

Back with us tonight, Eugene Robinson, Pulitzer Prize-winning Columnist for the Washington Post. And Mike Murphy, Veteran Republican Strategist and co- director of the Center for the political future at the University of Southern California. He also co-hosts Hacks on Tap, the podcast. Thank you both for joining me tonight.

Eugene, let me start with you. Do you agree with President Obama`s former Deputy Chief of Staff, Jim Messina there, that a Supreme Court pick is an opportunity for Democrats to change the conversation ahead of the midterms?

EUGENE ROBINSON, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST: Well, absolutely it is. First of all, it gives Democrats the chance to talk about something they agree on that agree on judicial nominations. And it gives them a win, because this will end up as a win for President Biden`s nominee. They`ve had no trouble getting their judicial nominations through the Senate. In fact, President Biden has put 41 judges on the federal bench, which is a record in the first year for presidency. So, there should be no problem. There`s no problem with -- there`s no Manchin, Sinema problem on judicial nominations. And it also helps, will help shore up the base and animate the base because President Biden has promised to name a black woman as a Supreme Court justice. And that is a good thing for the people who most religiously vote democratic.

HASAN: And, Mike, you once worked for Mitt Romney. Do you see a future where Republicans like Mitt Romney vote to confirm Biden`s pick? Is there any reason at this point for Republicans like Romney, Murkowski, Collins to make a big deal about a Democratic nominee like their party did with Merrick Garland, given they have a six, three lock on the court already?

MIKE MURPHY, VETERAN REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Yeah, my -- a couple might and I`ll explain why. But I disagree with my friend, Gene, a little bit. I don`t think this thing is going to be that big, because it`s different. It`s not a debate about changing the ideological makeup of the court. It`s about replacing one good senator left justice with another and the Democrats have the votes. So, if you`re the Republicans, the choice you have to make is do we raise a lot of hell and put the nominee from President Biden to a Kavanaugh type, you know, grilling and have a big controversy and Gene based Democratic voters and spend a lot of time not talking about inflation and all the political problems the President has, or do we kind of decide, why don`t we score a couple of ideological points quickly accusing whoever the justice is, if it`s true or being too progressive try to resonate the old defund the police stuff, which has some legs.

The Biden, White House is smart, they won`t fall into that trap by repeating their Build Back Better mistake of reaching a little too far, instead, if I were them and, you know, I`m not one to talk about judicial qualifications, but politically, Justice Brown Jackson was recently confirmed by the Senate with three Republican votes for the Court of Appeal.

HASAN: Yes.

MURPHY: So, you know, I would -- if I were political advisor to Biden, I termed a bunch of good double here, take the win. And if I have the Republicans, I`d be careful about picking a fight that distracts the country from other things that are better for them.

HASAN: Eugene, do you want to respond to that?

ROBINSON: No, I mean, I think Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is not consensus, at least one of the leading toothpicks, and she was recently confirmed, and she did get Republican votes. I guess, I would only differ with Mike. And that I think that the Republicans will not be able to resist falling into the trap. I think they -- I think there`s some Republican senators who just won`t be able to help themselves. And it will, Gene, up the Democratic base when they do that.

HASAN: Well, I saw a Fox host say earlier today (inaudible) to the elections, which made me want to scream. Mike, do you think making predictions in politics right now is a fool`s game, are the dynamics on Capitol Hill in Washington constantly changing? Last week, we will focus on the death of voting rights and Build Back Better, how it was bad for Biden now we`re suddenly talking about the Supreme Court, how it could be good for Biden?

MURPHY: Yeah, I think particularly in the inside world of conventional wisdom and it in the media is the one smart prediction in politics is figure out where the voters are in go there. Beltway squabbles about this process stuff and, you know, hyperventilating media, but today`s -- the everyday is the Hindenburg blowing up because it drives up ratings and clicks is not a good guide of what`s going to happen in politics.

HASAN: I don`t know what is the good guy these days. Eugene and Mike staying with us.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: I`ve heard Virginia`s blue and all that, I`d never believed it was blue. I never believed it was blue. It`s something you can win. I mean, why all these people that turned out last night, look, without MAGA, he would have lost by 15 points.

HASAN: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin did his best to distance himself from Donald Trump during last year`s campaign. But that didn`t stop the former president from claiming credit as soon as the race was called. And now as my guest Eugene Robinson put it in -- puts it for The Washington Post, "Virginians are discovering a bit late unfortunately, that there`s no such thing as Trumpism light. Youngkin`s first week in office showed him to be a Trumpian culture warrior."

Still with us, Eugene Robinson and Mike Murphy. Eugene, Youngkin wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post defending his actions, "Virginia`s parents have had enough with the government dictating how they should raise their children," says the guy who is dictating to schools what they should be doing, with no sense of irony, Eugene, your reaction to his op-ed in your paper?

ROBINSON: Well, that`s exactly right, that he ran this campaign about how there should be local control schools. On his first day, he seizes control of the Southern schools from localities, he bans the teaching of critical race theory, which is not being taught in Virginia School. So that`s irrelevant, except he also bans the teaching of divisive concept. Well, you can`t teach American history and race without raising divisive concepts, because that`s -- it was pretty divisive, but and then, of course, he invalidates mask mandates that have been imposed by local school boards that are supported by parents in those school districts. And now it`s -- there`s a big question as to whether or not he can legally do this. And in fact, it`s been taken to court by a number of school districts. And I suspect he might lose. But he, you know, it`s all about the culture wars, his first couple of weeks, at least in office are all about culture wars, and not about the kind of technocratic get it done optimistic government that he promised.

HASAN: And Mike, Eugene summed it up there, the invalidating of mask mandates, the banning of divisive concepts, there`s also the hotline, the snitch line for people to report on teachers. Some of these things may backfire on them, but if they don`t Youngkin is now the model for a lot of GOP races going into the midterms, right? Distance yourself from Trump but push a Trumpy race baiting agenda anyways?

MURPHY: Well, no, I wouldn`t take that premise. And first quickly, let me say it`s hilarious for Donald Trump to say, to try to claim credit for Virginia, he could not carry Virginia, if it was made of feathers, he got his clock in there. So, it was even by the Trump pirouettes, it was something else for him to claim that.

Now, to your point, look, I think Youngkin stumbled on this. The Youngkin model is the Youngkin campaign model, which is run on beaten potato issues, play strong to the suburbs, avoid the -- take the base vote, but avoid pandering to the base of your campaign to get those suburban voters.

Now, this particular thing, you know, politically is thorny, and I`m very pro-mask mandates in schools because I believe public health is, you know, really important. That said a year, I`ll bet we`re going to find out we might have over killed on that because it`s not as permissible. It doesn`t transmit as much we think of children, but we don`t know yet. It was better to be safe than sorry.

So Youngkin was playing some Trump notes here, though I still doubt that will define his governorship. I think you`ve stumbled on this one. But he has plenty of time to recover. And, you know, we`ll see what he does. It will be a balancing act form. And we have some kind of Corinne (ph) on the high wire here a little bit.

HASAN: But, Mike, just to push back a little bit there. I take your point that it might not define his governorship. But in terms of the race itself that he ran, is that the model for a lot of Republicans who want to run the Trumpy agenda, want to get the base by talking about nonsense like critical race theory by getting white voters out and getting them riled up? But don`t want Donald Trump physically turning up and standing next to them in a campaign, is that the -- is that the circle that Youngkin squared?

MURPHY: Well, that`s the aspiration. Remember, Youngkin didn`t have a Republican primary. So, he was able to kind of be the turtle on the fence post a little bit. He didn`t have to crawl through that world that pulls you over. And it`s been such a destructive force for Republicans being able to nominate candidates who can actually win. And so Youngkin was a special case but yes, they ran a great campaign, and they did stay away from Trump which is why Trump is there now, trying to take credit for a state where he can`t get arrested politically.

So, it`s not the perfect future model because it`s hard without a primary to get there. But yeah, yeah, he`s -- it was a shrewd campaign and there are lessons there for Republicans to distance from Trump. No doubt about it.

HASAN: Eugene 30 seconds left.

ROBINSON: Can I just point out?

HASAN: Yes, last word, 30 seconds, go.

ROBINSON: Just to point out, Youngkin won by two points right in front of victory, narrow victory in a state that almost always goes to the party, opposite the party that won the White House before. So, if he`s going to read some sort of, you know, huge mandate into this and if national Republicans or read some sort of viewed mandate into this--

HASAN: Very good.

ROBINSON: I think mistaken.

HASAN: A very good reminder of that. A very good, very good reminder of the context of that race. Eugene Robinson, Mike Murphy we`ll have to leave it there, a pleasure.

