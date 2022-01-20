Transcript: The 11th Hour, 1/19/22

Summary

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Good evening. Once again, I`m Ali Velshi, it`s day 365 of the Biden administration. Just moments ago an attempt by Democrats to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation failed sin the United States Senate.

Both Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema joined all 50 Republicans to block the move. And we will have much more on that in just a moment.

But first, with the President`s first year in office at an end, he heads into year two highlighting his successes with an eye toward turning his outstanding goals into successes.

This afternoon, Joe Biden held his second solo news conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House, taking questions from reporters for nearly two hours.

He defended his handling of the pandemic and the economy while acknowledging the stalemate that some of his top priorities and offering a warning about Russian President Putin his next moves.

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: It`s a year of challenges, but it`s also many years of enormous progress. We went from 2 million people being vaccinated at the moment I was sworn in to 210 million Americans being fully vaccinated today. We created 6 million new jobs for all this progress. I know there`s a lot of frustration and fatigue in this country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you over promise to the American public what you could achieve in your first year in office?

BIDEN: I didn`t over promise, but I have probably outperform what anybody thought would happen. I did not anticipate that there`d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn`t get anything done.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is there anything that you are confident you can get signed into law before the midterm elections?

BIDEN: Yes, I`m confident we can get pieces, big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed in law.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you now lay out your strategy to protect voting rights?

BIDEN: Well, I`m not prepared to do that in detail in terms of the executive orders I may be able to engage in and other things I can do. We have began to organize in ways that we didn`t before the communities beyond the civil rights community.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you were in Geneva in June, you said to us about President Putin, I think the last thing he wants now is a Cold War. Now since then, of course, you`ve seen him gather these troops 100,000 troops around Ukraine.

BIDEN: I think he still does not want any full blown war, number one. Number two, do I think he`ll test the West, test the United States and NATO as significant as he can? Yes, I think he will.

VELSHI: Biden added that Putin would regret such a move. And later in the hour, the former United States Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul was going to join us for more on the Russian threat.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court handed a major blow to former President Trump and gave the January 6 committee`s investigation a huge break. Eight of the nine justices rejected Trump`s request to block the release of White House Records concerning the Capitol riot to the January 6 committee.

The chairman of the committee Bennie Thompson called the High Court`s decision, quote, a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.

Earlier tonight, another member confirmed that some of that material that Trump had hoped to keep hidden is already being released.

SEN. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA) JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: Some of the material has already been received at the Committee. I think it`s very important that this material will start flowing very soon. Documents, videos, notes, logs, et cetera. All begetting the visitors logs, the call logs, the outtakes from the videos that he made as people were trying to talk him into asking the mob to leave the capitol that will help us put together the picture of what happened leading up to the riot and on the day of the riot.

VELSHI: The Committee has also issued two more subpoenas to far right activists Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey. The panel says both individuals participated in events prior to January 6, promoting unsupported claims about the election.

Also tonight the Trump Organization is responding to the New York Attorney General Letitia James assertion that her civil investigation into the former president`s business has uncovered significant evidence suggesting fraud.

The Trump Organization released a statement that read in part quote, the only one misleading the public is Letitia James, she defrauded New Yorkers by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence. Her allegations are baseless.

There`s also news tonight on the administration`s latest effort to try to contain the Omicron variant. The Biden administration will make 400 million free N95 masks available to U.S. residents. Shipments will begin this week. They will be available at drugstores and community health centers across the country.

And with that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Wednesday night. Peter Baker is the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times. Garrett Haake is our NBC News senior correspondent covering Capitol Hill and the former United States Attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 25 years as a federal prosecutor. She`s now the co-host of the podcast, Sisters in Law. Welcome to all three of you.

Peter Baker, let`s start with you. The President was stood out there for a long time talking to reporters, but he was trying to make the case that this is a reset, that there are things that have not been done, that should be done. There are a lot of things that he did do that didn`t garner him the credit recognition that he would have liked. What did you make of it?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, look, the President came out today with two basic talking points that he wanted to make one, that things in America are actually going better than you think that his first year went better than you think the economy`s doing better than people focused on, there`s been progress on COVID. He got two really big bills through Congress on infrastructure and COVID stimulus.

And the second talking point was when the Republicans criticized me, meaning Biden, what do they stand for, other than just criticizing Biden. If he`s stuck to those two talking points, that would be one thing, it might have been an effective way to reset things.

But, of course, he didn`t just stick to those things. And from there, the press conference kind of went off the rails, and you know went off the rails when a White House has to put out a statement after the press conference, correcting or clarifying or lubang (ph), or what the President said at the press conference, or what he meant to, which, of course, is what the White House did, with regard to his comments on Ukraine, where he seemed to suggest that Russia if they simply had a minor incursion wouldn`t, you know, get require the same kind of retaliation, if it had been a major incursion, immediately set alarm bells off in Europe throughout the night, where they`re trying to figure out what on earth he meant by that. And was that seen as an invitation in Moscow to go ahead and try something short of a full scale invasion.

I think the other thing that you saw with this president today was a desire to you know, show that he is up to the job, but when you`re sitting there trying to defend your competence or defend your, you know, your stability, you`re on the defensive, and that`s, you know, not where he wanted to be one year into his office. He said, he didn`t anticipate that Republicans would be so unanimous in opposition against him, which makes you wonder why he promised that he could unify the country in the first place, given that everybody else knew that a year ago when he took office.

So a lot of things at this press conference to chew on. I think that it probably did not accomplish exactly what he wanted to do.

VELSHI: We got a lot of news tonight. That`s one piece of it. The other thing, Joyce Vance, is the Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump`s efforts to prevent the National Archives from handing over documents to the January 6 committee.

Now, we`re not all 100 percent sure what these documents are. We have some reporting that some of the documents have already started to flow, but tell us about the Supreme Court decision, what they did, what they said and what it means.

JOYCE VANCE, FMR. U.S. ATTORNEY: It`s an interesting decision. It`s unusually short, just really a paragraph gets to the keyholding, which is that the court is declining to block the National Archives from turning over documents that the January 6 committee has asked to receive. And these are, of course, materials from the Trump presidency that normally would retain -- would remain in the archives for a period of years before being disclosable.

The court says it`s important for the committee to have access to these, so no privilege, but they rely on a ruling from the lower court that this would be the outcome even if Trump was still the president.

So they make that ruling. And they declined to decide the question of whether or not a former president has the right and to what extent he has the right to assert an ability to block release by his successor.

That sounds like a little bit of an inside baseball picky and legal point. But it`s really not because we may see this issue come to the forefront again, as various witnesses try to assert executive privilege, or perhaps is there more efforts to turn over papers from Trump or maybe even Joe Biden down the road.

VELSHI: Garrett Haake, yet more news tonight the United States has voted and failed to pass the two voting rights bills then the Senate voted on changing the filibuster rules that failed on a 52-48 vote, 48 were Democrats the 52 were all Republicans plus Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. What happens now?

[23:10:00]

GARRETT HAAKE, NBC NEWS CAPITOL HILL CORRESPONDENT: This has been a dispiriting week for Senate Democrats who knew late last week that this was probably the result they would be seeing when these votes came up, they decided to press ahead, hoping to show party unity on the election reform bills themselves. You did not see that party unity on the defense of the filibuster, I suppose you could say you saw it from Republicans. You had bipartisan support for keeping the filibuster that 60 vote threshold for legislation in place.

What`s next on voting rights is probably a much, much, much smaller set of reforms to the Electoral Count Act. This would prevent, in theory, what might have happened on January 6, the idea that the Vice President could simply toss out votes he or she doesn`t like might raise the standard for challenges to the electoral votes when they come in from the States.

And it`s possible that it could include changes to protect how states count their votes to prevent interference at the state level. For Democrats, this is not half a loaf. It`s a fraction of a loaf. It`s a slice of the electoral bread that they were looking to get with their voting rights package.

But there`s a bipartisan group of senators already working on it. We heard from President Biden in his news conference today that he thinks this is something that could get done. And now it`s really the only game in town on the voting rights issue with the defeat for those two bills rolled into one big package tonight on the Senate floor.

VELSHI: Peter, I want to read you what the President has said he`s released a statement in which he said, I`m profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy, I`m disappointed. But I`m not deterred. My administration will never stop fighting to ensure that the heart and soul of our democracy, the right to vote is protected at all costs. We will continue to work with allies to advance necessary legislation to protect the right to vote.

Parse that for me, please, because everyone has been looking to the White House to say, what exactly can you do to get this done? And so far, it`s been reliant on what we just saw go down in flames tonight.

BAKER: Yes, I think it was relying on legislation they`re not likely to get very far. I think the votes tonight and the President`s speech last week, and the statement that you just read, are, to a certain extent, meant to reassure the base that he cares about these issues, that they`re important to him that he understands that they`re important to them, too, even though he didn`t have a path for success.

And that it was worth in his mind, highlighting the failure of Republicans to go along with him even knowing that this vote was going to go down. Of course, it also highlights the two senators, the Democratic senators who refused to go along with it as well.

And I think that, you know, again, it`s a motivating issue at this point. For a lot of Democrats, what he can do substantively is a different question. There`s not a lot of options that a president has without legislation to intervene in elections in the States at this point.

You heard him say something really interesting at the press conference tonight, one that may actually provide ammunition for the other side, unintentionally, where he was asked whether he would consider the elections this fall, midterm elections to be legitimate. Even if the state legislature, the Republican state legislatures are successful in passing some of these legislative initiatives that they put through without Congress weighing in. And he wouldn`t -- he kind of hedge on that. He wouldn`t say that they would be necessarily legitimate, and that`s going to provide some ammunition to the Trump camp say, see if he says it`s not legitimate when he`s concerned about the rules of the game, we get to say that the 2020 election wasn`t legitimate because we didn`t like the rules of the Democrats that back then.

And it kind of takes a little of the, you know, the high ground that President Biden has been on over the 2020 election, and makes it a little more difficult to make that argument. And we`ll see if the -- continue to stick with the idea that the 2022 midterm elections might not be legitimate or not. But that`s a pretty interesting moment in that press conference today.

VELSHI: We`ve just received a statement from the Vice President Kamala Harris on this in which reads in part, today, senators voted to preserve an arcane Senate procedure rather than secure the fundamental freedom. The American people will not forget this moment, and neither will history.

Garrett, you also spoke to the chairman of the January 6 Committee today, Bennie Thompson, what did you learn in that conversation?

HAAKE: Not feels like a long time ago, there`s been so much news today.

VELSHI: Several news thingies ago. Yes.

HAAKE: Really was. The chairman trying to keep his options open. I was asking you mostly about the subpoenas that came out yesterday for the attorneys that had worked with then President Trump in the lead up to January 6, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Boris Epshteyn.

And what we`ve heard from those attorneys so far it mainly Giuliani and Epstein was that they would potentially rely on attorney client privilege not to testify. Thompson told me they`re reviewing their options to still try to compel them further beyond these subpoenas. And if he thinks they`re on sound footing to force that issue legally to get around that potential privilege.

You know, I tried to ask him whether he`s concerned about the way that the time that that might take. Time is the enemy of the January 6 committee, as we look ahead to the midterms, you know, whatever might come after that.

[23:15:03]

He is patient to a point and this perhaps you know he didn`t know it at the time but I think maybe got a little bit of backup from the Supreme Court acting as quickly as they did on the documents issue today, maybe some hope for the committee that they might get more favorable court rulings, more quickly than a lot of us who covered them have been expecting.

VELSHI: Joyce, the idea that some of these people are practicing lawyers is a bit cringe worthy sometimes. But I am curious. I`ve waited 24 hours to get your take on Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, being invited to provide testimony and evidence to the committee.

VANCE: The perpetrators of the big lie, right. I mean, this is the gang of lawyers who, who really got the big leg going in the press and gave it life in the media, it will be interesting to see if any of them cooperate. I think traditional thinking here suggests that they will not and that they will have to be subpoenaed.

And of course, they`ll say, Well, we were the president`s lawyers. We were in a relationship with him that prevents us from testifying. But the privilege is not that expansive. And there`s a lot of opportunity here for the committee to ask questions.

For instance, if there was a third person in the room when they were with the President, and they were giving advice that kind of cut off the privilege, if they were talking independently to legislators or other people, no privilege there.

And so this is pretty much a situation where they would have to come in to be compliant with subpoenas and assert to each question individually, where there`s attorney-client privilege and answer those questions that aren`t covered by the privilege.

Of course, as you say, what they`ll likely do here is try to delay, go to court, take other steps to avoid testimony. But one of the strong impacts of this ruling that we`ve seen from the Supreme Court today is the courts may move more quickly, some courts will be able to rely on today`s ruling to push cases forward.

And the Supreme Court has done something remarkable here. They have declined to hear an appeal from a sitting president. These are the kind of cases that you would expect the court to take, just because their cases of first impression they`re their new legal ground.

And so the court here by really cutting this off in this very rapid three months to go through all three levels of courts in this country. This really sends I think a strong message that time may not be on the committee side, but the courts may be willing to move a little bit faster than normal.

VELSHI: Peter Baker, the President made some indication that some of the Build Back Better stuff they might be able to get done. Others have recommended this in the past by slicing it up and putting into pieces. You made a reference to that earlier. Is there some sort of a roadmap for how that goes?

BAKER: Yes, I think you`ve heard that roadmap today. And that is, in some ways, the biggest substantive (ph) news out of this press conference, he said he is willing to break up that big spending bill into its component parts.

Remember, a lot of these component parts of very popular, a lot of Americans would like some of the things that he`s talking about doing. They just didn`t understand. I think a lot of people that this big bill was about all those things, because all they heard in news reports was the reconciliation bill, the spending package, rather than, you know, here`s what we`re actually going to do with that.

And he talked about a couple of things when he talked about of course, is, you know, pre-K education, for instance, that`s something he thinks he can try to get some traction on prescription drugs.

Two things he said he didn`t think we`re going to pass, he didn`t think he could get through were extension of the Child Tax Credit, and free community college for all. So he seem always, though he`s not giving up on those things. He said, in effect, he says he doesn`t think he`s going to get those through indicating that they`re not going to be his top priority.

So if you do break these up, certainly Senator Manchin support some of the different priorities if he can get, you know, all 50 Democrats on board for some of them individually, he could possibly get some through, recover some of his, you know, agenda and perhaps build some momentum going into the spring, which would be obviously something welcome at the White House.

VELSHI: Guys, thanks very much for joining us this evening, Peter Baker, Garrett Haake, and Joyce fans, we appreciate you kicking off this evening for us. Season Two of the Biden White House, I`m going to ask our political experts to game it out. And if there`s a chance that Biden can win Joe Manchin over.

And later, Russia, if you`re listening, the President`s blunt warning for Vladimir Putin. We`ll talk to a former U.S. ambassador to Russia to see if it`s enough to stop an invasion of Ukraine, the 11th Hour just getting underway on a Wednesday night.

[23:22:51]

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): I do not understand why two Democrats who presumably understand the importance of the freedom to vote act, and as I understand it will vote for the Freedom to Vote Act are not prepared to change the rules so that that bill could actually become law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: To no surprise, it was senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin who helped kill help Republicans kill hopes for filibuster reform and voting rights. The Wall Street Journal has reporting today, that President Biden has a new strategy to resurrect talks with Manchin but it comes with a fresh set of problems, quote, even if Democrats are able to revive the talks and reach a deal with Mr. Manchin, all 50 Senate Democrats would have to agree to it. And then it would also have to be approved by the House where Democrats hold a narrow majority. Progressive lawmakers in both chambers have resisted the idea of narrowing the package any further.

With us tonight, Eugene Robinson, Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for the Washington Post and Mark McKinnon, who is a former adviser to both George W. Bush and John McCain. Welcome to you both this evening.

Mark, let`s start with you. What do you think Biden`s options are right now on some levels, his path forward is narrow, but on others, he now has to deal with things that yesterday he could think about avoiding?

MARK MCKINNON, FMR. ADVISER TO JOHN MCCAIN AND GEORGE W. BUSH: Well, I may not get a whole loaf who may not get half a loaf, but maybe to get a slice of bread out of Manchin. The, you know, it`s interesting that the Joe Manchin said that he wanted to go to Republicans and he thought he could get 10 Republican votes to help on voting rights. Well, he got zero.

This is -- there`s really three categories of voting rights broadly speaking, when it comes to casting ballots, casting ballots and certifying ballots. I think what we`re going to get down to now is really focusing on the certification of votes, which at the end of the day, you could argue is the most important element of those three.

Obviously, we want all three to be fair, and free and not corrupted. But it`s the certification where you can really overthrow a government which is we almost saw happen on January 6. We saw up close to come and we also saw how flawed the laws are that were written many decades ago that really need to be updated. So maybe that`s where Joe Manchin and Joe Biden can come together.

[23:25:14]

VELSHI: Eugene, what`s your sense of what can get achieved? You know, one slice is better than no slices. Can -- is there some way in which they can get lots of slices out of bed with a loaf of bread with Manchin and Sinema?

EUGENE ROBINSON, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST: Well, look, Manchin and Sinema are on board on voting rights, right? I mean, they support the legislation. The problem is they don`t support changing the filibuster rule in any way. And, you know, we`ve talked about this ad infinitum over the last few months. We knew what was going to happen tonight, and it happened.

And so we can`t have that same fight again. The question is how you get past that 60 vote threshold in the Senate. Because you have to assume right now that there`s no way you`re going to get Manchin and Sinema to, you know, to move on the filibuster.

Therefore, I don`t see how substantial voting rights legislation gets through, unless you get, you know, I don`t know, something from Susan Collins and Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski and then who are the other seven? I just don`t see it.

VELSHI: Right. Mark, let`s talk about that for a second. I, in fact, I want to show you some video after the vote of what appears to be Republican senators congratulating Kyrsten Sinema on her vote, coming up to her and shaking your hand. You can see it on the on the left side of your screen there. Sinema is wearing a red dress.

Mark, is there no hope of a rational conversation with Republicans about coming around on the protection of voter rights other than the Electoral College Act?

MCKINNON: I don`t think so. I mean, you have to realize that, you know, the greatest fraud in American politics is the notions there`s any -- that there was systemic voting fraud in the last election, or really any fraud at all, after millions of dollars, countless lawsuits, there have been literally zero examples of advanced election fraud.

So, but the problem is that Donald Trump has proved that if you just repeat a lie enough, it will be believed and the dramatic example that is the three quarters of the Republican party believe that the last election was fraudulent and that we have a fraudulent president, or an illegitimate president.

So, when you think about the votes that they -- that their representatives are being asked to cast on these issues, they`re -- the RIP it`s pretty obvious why they`re voting no, because they think that this Federal Voting Rights Act would just reinforce and make worse what they think happened or their voters think happened in the last election.

VELSHI: I just don`t understand how it is that 50 United States senators have fallen for that. I understand that a lot of rank and file people might have but this one remains a mystery to me. Please stick around.

MCKINNON: I`m not saying they believe it, Ali.

ROBINSON: Exactly.

VELSHI: Yes, I hear your point. Coming up here to have the Biden administration kicks off in about half an hour. We`ll get into the many challenges that are still ahead when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:32:00]

BIDEN: There`s a lot we have to do. It`s not going to be easy, but I think we can get it done. But it`s going to be painful for a lot of people in the meantime. That`s why the single best way, the single best way to take the burden off middle class and working class folks is to pass the Build Back Better.

I don`t think there`s been much on any incoming president`s plate that`s been a bigger menu than the plate I had given to me. I`m not complaining. Do that running in. And the fact of the matter is we got an awful lot done, an awful lot. And there`s more to get done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Well, no one enjoys a food metaphor more than I do, that one to get a little messy toward the end. But the President made his point at today`s news conference. He sees his first year in office as a success. But he recognizes there`s a long way to go.

The LA Times took a similar view on its opinion page one year into his presidency. Biden`s accomplishments have been shortchanged. Still with us now is Eugene Robinson and Mark McKinnon. Good evening, again to you. Welcome back to both of you.

Eugene, how do you think the President did in that press conference? And to that very specific point of we`ve actually done well, but there`s more to do. Do you think he conveyed that? Well?

ROBINSON: Well, I think he -- I actually think he did. We all know, repetition is key to getting a message through. And so I think President Biden today did something he probably should have done a while ago. And then he should do more do -- a lot more often in the future. And that is he stood up for two hours and talked and took questions from reporters and talked directly to the American people. He set the agenda. He wrote tomorrow`s headlines, a bunch of them, actually.

And I think that`s what he needs to do, to take the initiative as he tries to get, you know, what he can Build Back Better through Congress as he confronts potential international crises, like Russia and Ukraine, as he deals with COVID, as he tries to fight inflation, he does have a lot on this point. But I think the first step is to take the initiative, and to go out there and, and to talk to people directly a lot more.

VELSHI: Mark, let`s play a little bit of what the President said a little later in that press conference.

BIDEN: What is the trajectory of the country? Is it moving in the right direction now? I don`t know how we can say it`s not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: I don`t know how we can say it`s not. Now here`s the thing, Mark. Most Americans are saying that the country is not in the right trajectory. A recent poll showed that 68 percent of Americans say things in the country are on the wrong track. I always -- I`m always curious about polls like this because one can say it`s on the wrong track. We`ve got COVID still, we`ve got a, you know we`ve got inflation. But people do associate these things with the president. So, how does he address that?

[23:35:04]

MCKINNON: Couple things I remember have John McCain used to say it`s always darkest just before it goes completely black. Well, we`ve gone except -- we`ve kind of gone completely black at this point. So, I do think that there`s really -- you can`t go much lower. I mean, so I think there`s a lot of potential upside in the next year, including two particular issues. One is the, you know, the diminishment of the COVID resurgence, and in combination with that, a continued uplift of the American economy, which I think is happening, but people just don`t recognize it because of COVID.

So, I think those two things are going to happen on their own ads (ph) and anything else that Biden does. So, I mean, to echo Gene`s point, most important thing that happened today is just that he had the press conference. I mean, there was a narrative about Joe Biden that, A, hadn`t had any press conferences really, hadn`t spoken to the press, he was hiding, and that was feeding a narrative about competence.

So just to stand up and hold a, you know, an MVP sort of or a historically long press conference, prove that he is capable of just simply doing what people expect a president who would just stand in the pulpit and answer questions.

VELSHI: Eugene Robinson, can Joe Biden continue with some of the successes, particularly some of the economic successes, tamp down COVID, do all these things and yet still not give a particular base in the party, a progressive base, what they need in terms of Build Back Better or that base that says, I thought you were going to solve voting problems? Does he need to do those two things, despite the fact that he`s got a pretty good economy and maybe COVID is going to get better?

ROBINSON: Well, lucky wouldn`t be better for him if he could do those two things that the progressives would certainly love him for it. But look, what`s possible is possible. Voting rights does not look possible right now. And so that converts into an issue to run on in 2022.

On Build Back Better, I think there are pieces of it that he can get through, and not the child tax credit, not free community college, but other pieces of it that are quite important. And that will have a real impact on people`s lives, and give him new stuff to talk about in addition to what he`s done over the past year. So, you know, I think that`s the field we`re playing on right now.

VELSHI: Eugene Robinson and Mark McKinnon, it`s always a pleasure to talk to both of you. Thank you for being with us tonight. Coming up, the prediction that rattled the world, President Biden saying Russia probably will invade Ukraine. A former US ambassador to Russia joins us when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:40:58]

VELSHI: As we mentioned during his press conference, President Biden predicted that Russia will invade Ukraine. Earlier today the Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kiev, assuring officials there that the United States stands firmly by Ukraine. Blinken is still set to meet with Russia`s foreign minister on Friday despite the lack of any breakthroughs in negotiation so far. NBC News Chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel is in Ukraine following the story for us tonight.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Even as U.S. officials warn, Russia now has enough troops in position to invade Ukraine. President Biden today appeared to suggest if Russia does a partial incursion, the U.S. could live with it.

BIDEN: Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does. It`s one thing if it`s a minor incursion, and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do et cetera. But if they actually do what they`re capable of doing with the force of mass on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia.

ENGEL: President Biden warned a significant Russian invasion, a massive operation would trigger devastating economic consequences.

BIDEN: If they invade, they`re going to pay. They`re not going to banks will not be able to deal with dollars.

ENGEL: But even when pressed, President Biden repeated that he sees a difference between a small and big military incursion in Ukraine and that he expects one.

BIDEN: I guess is he will move in. He has to do something

ENGEL (on camera): Here in Ukraine, there is only one area where Russia could launch a small or in any way ambiguous military incursion, and that is in the Far East where pro-Russian separatists already controlled territory. And tonight here in Ukraine and most likely in Russia, officials are wondering if President Biden just gave President Putin a green light to launch a military operation in around those enclaves. Richard Engel, NBC News, Kiev.

VELSHI: Tonight the press secretary Jen Psaki released a statement saying, quote, President Biden has been clear with the Russian president, if any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that`s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe and united response from the United States and our allies, end quote.

Back with us tonight is Michael McFaul, former United States Ambassador to Russia, and an MSNBC international affairs analyst. His book is titled, "From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin`s Russia."

Ambassador, good to see you again this evening. First of all, do you think that the White House has sufficiently clarified what Joe Biden said in his statement, this business about a small invasion versus a large invasion?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FMR. U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: I haven`t read everything they said. I think what Jen Psaki just said is right I, from what I understand, that is definitely official U.S. policy. I think what they`re struggling with is a full out invasion where Russian soldiers marched to Kiev is one response. But as a more limited military invasion, notice I use the word invasion, might elicit a different response, especially to try to keep our allies together so that that is a comprehensive economic response, and that that`ll be more difficult.

But let`s make no mistake, Putin has several options. All he has is not just do nothing, seize Donbas or march to Kiev, into all kinds of things in between. They can use artillery fire to attack Ukrainian sites, they can use air attacks. One official close to the Kremlin said a couple of days ago, yes, we`ve learned from you guys. That`s what we`re going to do, just like what you did in Kosovo, and Libya. That`s what we`ll do here. And I think that is that the -- how you respond to that is what the Biden administration is wrestling well.

VELSHI: I want to show our viewers a couple of maps. You don`t need to see them because you could probably recite these in your sleep, but it`s NATO, as it was in 1978. The countries in Europe that were NATO In 1978.

[23:45:01]

And now let`s see what they look like today. This is part of Vladimir Putin`s argument that NATO has come up against Russia`s borders. And as far as Vladimir Putin is concerned, that wasn`t part of the deal. Is there any legitimacy to that argument?

MCFAUL: No, I don`t think there is. Honestly, I don`t. Remember if you go back, if you can move your back, your map back. I love maps, by the way.

VELSHI: We`ll go back to that 78 map. Yes.

MCFAUL: There you go. You`ll notice that that`s the former Warsaw Pact. So NATO was always on the borders of the NATO, the Warsaw Pact alliances, the Soviet Alliance, the Soviet Union just collapsed. And all those countries in the middle of they were captive nations. They weren`t allies of the Soviet Union.

So when given the chance to choose, if you were hungry, and you were invaded by the Soviets in 1956, or you`re Czechoslovakia, you`re invaded by night in 1968. And you had the chance to enhance your security, about from future interventions for Moscow, of course, you would want to join.

And by the way, many of those countries that have joined have enhanced American national security, not just NATO security, let`s be clear about that. When we were attacked on September 11, Estonians deployed with us to go to Afghanistan and Latvians and Lithuanians, in other words, the NATO alliance. So I think that`s important to remember.

Number two, I think there`s a myth out there. And I want to dispel it right now, that NATO expansion for 30 years has always been this constraint and this problem in U.S.-Russian relations. That`s not true. It`s kind of up and down. Sometimes it was an issue. Sometimes it wasn`t.

I worked for five years in the Obama administration. I was in every meeting that President Obama was with, with President Medvedev and Prime Minister Putin. I can`t tell you one time when this issue was a major issue. And if you go back to the NATO meeting with Putin -- with Medvedev from 2010, he was a bit worried a period of cooperation.

What changed was not NATO. What changed was what Putin perceives as revolutions against him, right, Georgia 2003, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine 2004, and most recently, another revolution in Ukraine in 2014, which overthrew the regime that he supported. And that`s when he`s reinvented this threat of the NATO expansion threat.

VELSHI: All right, we already squeezed as much value out of you as we deserve ambassador, but we actually have another segment with you. So I`m pleased for that. Stay with us. Ambassador McFaul has agreed to come back. After the break, we`re going to discuss President Biden`s threat of sanctions against Russia and what impact that threat might have won the 11th Hour continues.

[23:50:53]

VELSHI: As promised, still with us is former United States Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul. Ambassador, I want to play something that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman said about U.S. allies in the region, very worried about what might happen. Let`s listen.

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN, FMR. DR. FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: We have very anxious allies along Ukraine`s western border. Those allies are going to want some assurances that Article Five actually still means something. We should be doing more I think we should be positioning. We talked about reactionary measures, positioning troops in Europe after an escalation, that is the wrong way to look at it. We should be doing things now.

(END VIDEO CLIP))

VELSHI: And I`ll ask my director to put up that map of NATO members today so that our viewers understand what we`re talking about. Give me an evaluation of what Colonel Vindman was saying.

MCFAUL: Well, Colonel Vindman and I served in Moscow together. I don`t know if you knew that.

VELSHI: I did not know that.

MCFAUL: Good to see my camera here, not many people know that. I think he`s right. If we`re up to me, I would want to move our troops now. Not later, not in response. Just yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said we have the right to move our troops in our country. So NATO should have the right to move our troops among our NATO allies. That`s, you know, if what`s good for Russia should be good for us.

That`s not the Biden strategy. The Biden strategy is saving that move. And they`re saving sanctions. And they`re saving more military assistance to Ukraine in response, because they want to have some response. And I understand that logic too recall that they don`t have good cards. They don`t have good responses here. Let`s be clear, Putin has the stronger cards. And their view is they need to have something to respond, should there be a military invasion.

VELSHI: So something was said today by the president that caught my attention as a sort of economics guy, Joe Biden said of Russia, if they invade, they`re going to pay. Their banks are not going to be able to deal in dollars. So there`s a lot to kind of happen. What does that mean? Is that something that has always been on the table? And would that have a meaningful effect on Russia if we had some inability, or they had some inability to use U.S. dollars to trade?

MCFAUL: Well, it`s a great observation you made because we actually don`t know what the threats have been, right. We know that they flew to Geneva as Deputy Secretary Sherman did, and Secretary Blinken is going to do it again. They have hinted at it. I think the President went a little farther today. And make -- that made it sound to me like state owned banks are going to be sanction. And that has pretty big consequences for the Russian economy without question, that has always been back in the debates about escalating sanctions back in 2014. The investment world always wanted to know his bare bank and be sanctioned or not, because that has implications for many investments inside the Russian economy.

VELSHI: Ambassador, it`s my pleasure to talk to you this evening. Thanks very much for joining us. Michael McFaul was a former United States Ambassador to Russia. His book is called "From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin`s Russia."

Coming up, imagine trying to outlaw discussions that might make you feel uneasy. These days the canceled culture is coming from inside the GOP when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:57:54]

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R) FLORIDA: Do you think about what MLK stood for he said he didn`t want people judged on the color of their skin but on the content of their character. You listen to some of these people nowadays they don`t talk about that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Last thing before we go tonight that was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talking to reporters just last month using the words of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of all people to speak against so called Critical Race Theory. DeSantis is now pushing a bill that would attempt to shield white people from quote, discomfort over discussions of discrimination in our nation`s past in public schools and during job training.

The bill reads in part quote, an individual by virtue of his or her race or sex does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individuals should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, end quote.

Now once this individual freedom bill is passed., Florida Senate Education Committee passed it along a party line vote yesterday, the ACLU of Florida issued a statement calling the measure quote, a blatant attempt to suppress speech DeSantis and certain legislatures do not like, adding that legislatures -- legislators should not interfere with a student or employee`s right to receive an inclusive education just because certain aspects of our history make some people uncomfortable. Democrat Shevrin Jones is a Florida State Senator.

STATE SEN. SHEVRIN JONES (D) FLORIDA: We have to have uncomfortable conversations of our past. It was children don`t understand where we`ve come from. What do we plan on going?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: And our friends at The Daily Show shared their take on the Republicans discomfort bill in a tweet today. Still don`t think climate change is real? Check out all these snowflakes in Florida.

That is our broadcast for this Wednesday night with our thanks for being with us. On behalf of all my colleagues at the networks of NBC News, good night.