Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/8/22

MSNBC`s continuing live coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. No matter what the outcome, Vladimir Putin`s war on Ukraine spells bad news for his regime. Neither taking Kyiv and declaring victory nor beginning peace negotiations will save the Russian president from the serious if not fatal domestic repercussions of this war.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Ali. And as you report on that refugee crisis there, I think of all the people in this country who are descended from people who left where they came from, left at the point of a gun, left at the threat of war and other dangers because this is a universal story that has been with us for a very long time. This is the latest, sad chapter in it.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: I would`ve hoped that book was close, Lawrence, but clearly, it is not. Enjoy your show tonight. Thank you for everything.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Ali. Thank you.

Well, today, Ukraine`s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made history once again when he became the first wartime president of a foreign country to address the British parliament. Presidents Zelenskyy spoke over video conference from Ukraine and he received a standing ovation in the British parliament, a place where perhaps the greatest wartime speaker in British history once rouse the parliament with words that President Zelenskyy borrowed today.

In the dark first year of World War II, after Hitler conquered France, and the British decisively lost the ballot of Dunkirk from which they had to retreat in order to preserve what was left of their fighting force, the British face the choice of surrendering to Germany, the way France did, in order to save lives, or to stand and fight against the most powerful army the British had ever faced.

There was political pressure on British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to begin peace negotiations with Germany in order to avoid what could turn out to be the greatest loss of life in the centuries-long British history of war. It was not a difficult decision for Winston Churchill because like President Zelensky, he really didn`t think that there was a choice.

And on June 4th 1940, Winston Churchill delivered the most rousing speech the parliament had ever heard.

WINSTON CHURCHILL, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches. We shall fight on the landing grounds. We shall fight in the field and in the streets. We shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender.

O`DONNELL: Never surrender meant never. And whatever the cost meant, the last British soldier would fight the Nazis until the end.

Today, President Zelenskyy said those same words -- whatever the cost.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): I would like to remind you that the United Kingdom have already heard, which are important again.

We will not give up. And we will not lose. We will fight till the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost.

Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe for. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done. And what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Best of all to Ukraine and to the United Kingdom.

(APPLAUSE)

O`DONNELL: Today, in response to Presidents Zelenskyy`s plea to ban the import of Russian oil, President Biden made this announcement.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia`s economy. We`re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted in U.S. ports, the American people will deal on other powerful blow to Putin`s war machine.

Russian may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price. But this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city, but he`ll never be able to hold the country. And if we do not respond to Putin`s assault on global peace and stability today, the cost of freedom and to the American people will be even greater tomorrow.

O`DONNELL: Presidents Zelenskyy issued a video response saying, quote, I am personally thankful to the United States President Biden for his decision, for his leadership, for the strong signal to the rest of the world.

A very simple one, every cent paid to Russia, they turn into bullets and missiles that are aimed at other sovereign states. Either Russia respects international law and does not engage in a war, or it will have no money to start wars.

Cutting the flow of Russian oil, of course, means that gas prices will go up.

REPORTER: Mr. President, do you have a minute to speak about gas prices?

BIDEN: They`re going to go up.

REPORTER: what are you going to do about it?

BIDEN: Can`t do much right now. Russia is responsible.

O`DONNELL: The president of the United States has not controlled the price of gasoline since World War II, when they Roosevelt administration controlled not just the price of gasoline but the very small amount of rationed gasoline that people were allowed to buy.

Yale Business School professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has been tracking the American companies still doing business in Russia. And today, three of the biggest companies joined hundreds of American companies in closing their operations in Russia. Finally, McDonald`s, Starbucks, and Coca-Cola shut down operations.

Professor Sonnenfeld said, quote, I am glad they came around and made the right decision. It`s a really important impact, and it`s symbolic as much as it is substantive.

Today, CIA Director William Burns who once served as ambassador to Russia, gave the House Intelligence Committee this assessment of Vladimir Putin.

WILLIAM BURNS, CIA DIRECTOR: I think he is far more insulated from other points of view and people who would challenge or question his views. In my opinion, that doesn`t make him crazy but it makes it extremely difficult to deal with because of the hardening of his views overtime and the narrowing of his inner circle.

O`DONNELL: Leading off our coverage, NBC News correspondent Cal Perry, in Lviv, Ukraine, and retired Army Major John Spencer, an urban warfare expert and chair of the urban warfare studies with the Madison Policy Forum.

Cal Perry, what is the situation there tonight?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, Lawrence, there were eight cities and there are eight cities that are under siege by Russian forces across the country. At the beginning of the day, Russian ministry of foreign affair said there would only be a cease-fire in those cities. Really, it was only one city, the northern city Sumy, that saw a humanitarian corridor actually function, 5,000 civilians able to make it out of that city but in almost every single of those other cities the bombardment continue.

The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas has continued in some of those cities, like the city of Mariupol, that city has been completely cut off from the grid. We understand there are bodies in the streets that cannot be moved because people are just unable to get above ground for any period of time because the shelling there is so intense. And so you have a humanitarian crisis that is getting worse by the hour.

We heard yesterday from president here in Ukraine that a little girl died from dehydration, not even from the explosions or the violence. And that is kind of the area where we`re moving into now, where it doesn`t have to be the violence that is killing people, the situation on the ground now with these humanitarian crisis, these 2 million people that have left the country, the million or so that are on the move inside Ukraine is enough to cost human lives.

I had a chance to talk to somebody who fled the fighting from Kyiv, and we`re starting to hear from the first time, Lawrence, of people who are leaving their houses because Russian forces are physically moving into the area. Here`s just a little bit of our story.

TAMILA KHELADZE, FLED THE KYIV AREA WITH HER FAMILY: Nights were like held because we we`ve been waiting for somebody can get in-house and kill us and our children. So, it was too scary for us to stay there. We can`t left our husbands there so we must be with them. But we heard some explosions, so we decided that the best way forward for our children is to go out of the war, maybe (INAUDIBLE) best chance.

PERRY: Where I am, Lawrence, the city of Lviv used to have a population of 700,000, it is now close to 1 million, where the 200,000 people here are being resettled in the city. It is truly bizarre to listen to Winston Churchill in my ear and report to you that some of the statues in the city are being bile bundled up and packed up for the third time. Some of them were packed up during World War I, some were packed up again in World War II, and they are now being prepared again to be moved to either underground or perhaps to Poland as the city is bracing for what is to come, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: John Spencer, we just heard President Biden say today that Putin -- he just said Putin may be able to take a city, but he`ll never be able to hold the country. Meaning Putin might have some regional control and some places in Ukraine, but will not be able to hold the country.

What was your military reaction to that assessment?

MAJ. JOHN SPENCER, U.S. ARMY (RET.): Almost a common sense one and now that we`re seeing the will and the vigor of the Ukrainian people. Putin can take all the cities. He`ll face the biggest urban insurgency known to man, make Afghanistan look like a good day in Russia.

O`DONNELL: And what would it look like to us if Vladimir Putin, if the Russian army appears to take control at least at first?

SPENCER: Yeah, so you`d have to rush double the amount of forces. The sheer counterinsurgency numbers that you need is usually like 1 to 20 population. You will need hundreds of thousands of troops at this point, understanding the resistance that your face. Even if he, God willing he can`t take Kyiv, that`s the only city that matters. If he does that, which I`m not the -- odds are not for him, the odds are against him there.

You take the hundreds of thousands of troops who take a police state, literally I don`t have a comparison in history, the type of urgency he would face.

O`DONNELL: I want to listen to what Russian Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Mikhailovich said in the press conference but we showed at this hour last night. He is a captured Russian was explaining to reporters in Ukraine about how the Russian personal feel. Let`s listen to this.

What he said was: Currently, people in the Russian army, and in the National Guard who are on the Ukrainian territory, they are confused. They do not want a war. Nobody wants this war. Nobody wants to kill the Ukrainians.

Cal Perry, what is the Ukrainian view of the Russian soldiers? Are they at any point picking up through the captured Russian soldiers that they do -- they aren`t really fully supportive of what is happening there?

PERRY: Yeah, so this is a theme we are seeing every morning on television here. There used to be morning television programs and Ukraine. Every channel is now broadcasting around the clock coverage, of course, of the war.

And every morning I wake up, I see a stream of young Russian soldiers. Some of them are supposedly in country, others are supposedly pilots being shot out of the sky. All of them are being interrogated by somebody from the Ukrainian side, and the message that is being put out, it is very clear that the Ukrainians are putting this out, this is a form of propaganda, the Ukrainians are putting of this team that Russian soldiers are lost, that they have been lied to, that they didn`t know what they were doing here. That some of them arrived on exercise, that many have abandoned their vehicles.

It is a way to rally, of course, the Ukrainian people to the cause. It is a way of convincing people to head to the front. It is a way of keeping spirits high. But it is also reflective of what the Ukrainian government wants the world to know, which is that this military invasion that was supposed to be a thunder run, it`s a term that Americans will use, to quickly take some of these cities, has not turned out to be the case.

You still have that 40-mile-long convoy that is bogged down, that has not moved. There is a fight for the airspace over this country. But by and large, what was thought to have happened, which would have been a quick encircling of Kyiv, quickly taking the cities along the Black Sea, has not happened. The Ukrainian government is seizing on that and they are trying to spread that narrative among the Ukrainian people.

O`DONNELL: Cal Perry and former Army Major John Spencer, thank you for starting off our discussion tonight.

And joining us now, Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser to President Obama and MSNBC political analyst, and the author of "After the Fall: Being American in the World We`ve Made". Also with us, Franklin Foer, staff writer at "The Atlantic" and author of "World Without Mind". His new piece in the Atlantic is titled, "Biden Answered the 3 a.m. phone call."

Ben Rhodes, you have been there, you have been there for the 3:00 a.m. phone calls. Your assessment of the Biden administration`s handling of this so far, recognizing that they do not have a menu of good options it seems to be a witch choice to make today on the choice of bad options.

BEN RHODES, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, first of all, on the scale of 3:00 a.m. calls, this is a truly transformative moment and world history, a defining moment in the 21st century. It is a moment that Vladimir Putin`s making. You are making a mistake about that.

[22:15:01]

I think, thus far, the Biden administration has looked at that and at no stage have they blinked. They were very clear and forthright with the information before the invasion that they saw this coming, that allowed them to kind of rally global opinion, and help prepare both Ukrainians and our NATO allies for what`s to come. And clearly, cast Vladimir Putin as the aggressor.

And since this took place, since we have seen the escalation of Russia`s military involvement, they have moved very fast up the ladder of escalation that they had prepared to the most extreme consequences available to them economically, which were the SWIFT and central bank sanctions, which devastated the Russian economy, and today -- the energy sanctions that denied Russia additional weaponry, and really signal that we are never, ever going to go back to business as usual in any way, shape, or form with flooding or Putin. I would say so long as this invasion continues.

I think, frankly, so long as Vladimir Putin is there since he is so invested in this project. That does not mean that they can stop the suffering. They have been clear about what they can`t do, and where they don`t want to, do which is a direct military conflict with Russia.

But I think thus far would they have done is what they can do, which is support Ukrainians, rally the allies, and imply all the pressure that they can up until that very ambiguous precipice of getting into direct conflict with Russia.

O`DONNELL: And, Franklin Foer, President Biden said today that there is no win here for Vladimir Putin. At whatever Putin perceives to be the end of what is happening there, there will not be a win. If that is true, that is because of the way the world has aligned against Vladimir Putin, now even moving into the blocking of Russian oil.

FRANKLIN FOER, STAFF WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Yes. I don`t think any of this was a foregone conclusion either. I think if we flash back a month ago, I think that there was a lot of doubts whether the world would rally in this way against Putin, largely because there was so much economic interdependence, so much energy interdependence in Europe. It was coming on the heels of Afghanistan, the Trump years, the alliance was not in terribly good shape.

And Biden I think deserves an incredible amount of credit for the deftness of stagecraft. He has been very self-effacing, he has let other countries take the lead, I think the way he has waged information warfare in advance with the way that the sanctions were creative and so stringent were prepared in advance, sold in advance, organized in advanced, there was no scrambling in response to this.

And as information has come out, it has also been clear that arms were shipped in great comity to Ukraine in anticipation of the invasion, and also with the eventuality of street warfare in mind. So it is also coming on the heels of -- it is also coming in this context where any mistake that we make could seriously escalate to an unthinkable place.

Putin has blustered about nuclear weapons, so I think he has been -- as aggressive as you can be, but I think that he has also laid out some pretty clear lines for himself or he is not willing to go. In the past, we have seen various democrats feel the need the thump their chest, or look tough, but I think that he has put himself in a position where he is able to apply maximalist sanctions while avoiding the military confrontation that he doesn`t want.

O`DONNELL: The director of national intelligence today, Avril Haines, gave this assessment of Vladimir Putin. Let`s listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AVRIL HAINES, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Putin is unlikely to be determined by such setbacks and may escalate essentially doubling down to achieve Ukrainian disarmament neutrality to prevent it from further integrating with U.S. and NATO if it does not reach some diplomatic negotiation. We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper difference, and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Ben Rhodes, what does it mean when you hear the director of national intelligence give you the line, he cannot afford to lose?

RHODES: I think that it means that Vladimir Putin is invested, he has invested his entire rule in this war in Ukraine. This was clearly his decision, Lawrence. If you watch the run up to the war, part of what was peculiar in Russia and to Ukrainians is that Putin did not try to prepare the Russian people for this. He clearly didn`t even communicate down the chain of command through his military when he was doing.

If you look at that Potemkin national security council meeting, it seemed like the officials in his closest circle were not even sure what the answers were that they were supposed to give to Vladimir Putin.

[22:20:03]

This is a man whose inner circle has shrunk to one. This is a man who made decisions listening only to the voices in his own head. And Russians know that, and Ukrainians know that, and the whole world knows that.

So given that he has gone out on a limb, and clearly badly miscalculated, the idea that he can install some Russian-backed puppet Ukrainian government in Kyiv is absurd. It is not going to happen. That government would not last one second. The moment Russian occupying forces pull out.

So, he`s walked himself onto a limb, without any clear way out. But I think Avril is exactly right unfortunately in her assessment that this is not the kind of man who is willing to take the loss and withdraw. So, right now we are in this very dangerous and devastating to the Ukrainian people circumstance where the Ukrainian people`s insistence on their sovereignty is completely irreconcilable with Putin`s state of mind, and the degree to which he has pushed all of the chips under the table and his bet that he can control Ukraine and bring it into some greater Russia, or restoration of the Russian Empire.

That`s why this is frankly such a difficult, dangerous, and disturbing situation that is going to have to be managed very carefully by the Biden team going forward. That is why they played it right, but we have got many twists and turns to come.

O`DONNELL: Franklin Foer, that is why Joe Biden`s experience, and steadiness in the situation is being tested every day. Because when you hear the DNI say this is a war he cannot afford to lose, that seems to suggest to the president, because this is what she is reporting to the president, that we do not know what he might do because he cannot afford to lose it.

Therefore, President Biden apparently at this stage has to be ready for anything.

FOER: I think that is right. I think one of the values of his experience, and the fact that he has incredible self confidence in his own foreign policy chops is that he it`s not likely to be pushed into a place that he does not want to go. From the start of his dealings with Vladimir Putin, he`s tried -- the slogan at the beginning of the administration is that he wanted a stable and transparent relationship with Russia. Well, obviously, we did not get stable.

But I think that he has also committed himself to having a transparent relationship with them where he signaled to Putin very clearly the cost that he was going to pay for action, and places where Biden was not going to go. So, he was trying to limit the possibilities for any sort of miscalculation, which is clearly a danger in a situation like this.

And part of the problem is the straw cities, the war crimes that are being committed in Ukraine right now deserve the harshest response imaginable. But we also have to be aware that sometimes the harshest response imaginable is not the strategic, strategically correct decision. So, Biden is going to have to balance his moral impulse with his strategic sense of where he can guide this crisis best eaten.

O`DONNELL: Franklin Foer, and Ben Rhodes, thank you very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

And coming up, Leon Aron, a Russia expert who was born in Moscow and immigrated to the United States says in a new article, Vladimir Putin needs to watch his back. Leon Aron joins us next.

O`DONNELL: "Putin needs to watch his back". That is the title of a new "Washington Post" article by Leon Aron who says, quote: No matter what the outcome, Vladimir Putin`s war on Ukraine spells bad news for his regime. Neither taking Kyiv and declaring victory nor beginning peace negotiations will save the Russian president from the serious, if not fatal, domestic repercussions of this war.

Vladimir Putin has already taken extreme steps to hide the truth of what is happening in Ukraine from the Russian people. It is now illegal to call it a war in Russia, or to call it an invasion. Today, "The New York Times" announced the suspending operations in Russia due to the new Russian laws making it illegal to accurately report the news there. "The New York Times" never had to suspend operations in Russia during even the worst of the Cold War.

And so, the Russian people will not be hearing the U.S. intelligence estimate that up to 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine.

Leon Aron notes in his piece, quote, the Russian national tradition is unforgiving a military setbacks, virtually every major defeat has resulted in radical change. The current regime is uniquely vulnerable on this account. More than any other Russian ruler, Putin has made war, or the threat of war, the foundation of his popular support. Every day that Ukraine holds out erodes Putin`s regime.

Joining us now is Leon Aron, a senior fellow and director of Russian studies at the American Enterprise Institute. He is currently writing a book about Vladimir Putin.

Thank you very much for joining us tonight. The Russian history as you point out in your piece of Russian adventurism and imperialism gone bad has very bad results for Russian leaders.

What can Vladimir Putin expect as this continues?

[22:29:46]

LEON ARON, SENIOR FELLOW, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: Well, I think in the short term, we don`t have the reliable polls (ph) yet. I think in the short term there is going to be a rally around the flags. It always happened. It happened in the war of Georgia in 2008, the first invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

But then gradually I think even with the censorship that you pointed out, you could get up to 15 years now in jail for mentioning that this is a war, and not a special operation. The news is going to trickle in. Most importantly and this is the lesson of the Soviet War in Afghanistan, which incidentally was the longest war in Russian history between 1979 and 2008.

The zinc coffins with their fiances, sons, older brothers will start arriving. And I don`t know if there are going to be unmarked graves as it was during the Soviet period in the war in Afghanistan, but that is something that is going to undermine Putin`s regime very severely.

Remember, sometime in 2012, on the way to his third presidency, he realized he can no longer secured the kind of economic progress that accounted for his phenomenal popularity between 2000 and 2008.

And so he retooled, and this is our problem now, he retooled or shifted the bases of his legitimacy and his popularity from being kind of a creator of wealth and distributor of wealth to the defender of the motherland and to a certain degree, restorer of the glory of the Soviet superpower.

Well both of those things are now under a pretty big question.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what Lieutenant Colonel Dimitri Mikhailovich said in an interview that we broadcast here last night. This was in Ukraine. He answering Ukrainian reporters` questions. He was captured by the Ukrainians. Said he was treated well. Said that his colleagues were given medical care.

And this is what he said about what he now realizes it`s happening in Ukraine.

LIEUTENANT COLONEL DIMITRI MIKHAILOVICH, RUSSIAN SOLDIER: And a Russian person leaving his home will feel ashamed to call himself Russian because he will always receive a slap for what we are doing right now. So I`m asking you stop while there is still a chance. Stop. Give us a chance to go home.

O`DONNELL: He spoke to Russian troops telling them that they should go home. They should not continue fighting this. He said Russia will not be the winner here. It is very clear. He said there`s no way they will not be able to win over the people.

What is your reaction to that?

ARON: Well, that`s exactly why it seems so irrational for Putin to start this invasion. You mentioned that he cannot -- what`s after Kyiv? He cannot hold the country where everyone hates the occupiers.

Any quisling government and I believe you mentioned this too, will not survive. I mean to literally be hunted down.

So that is why it was very strange. And irrational that he decided on this invasion. And not only in essence he`s destroying two countries now, not just one.

O`DONNELL: And what is the -- what is the Russian tradition in these situations? These people, these kinds of leaders seem all powerful and then suddenly they`re not?

ARON: Well we saw this with the change of regime after the defeat in the Crimean War in the middle of the 19th century. Then we saw it in the defeat of the Russo-Japanese War when Russia essentially became a constitutional monarchy.

And then we saw, of course, on the (INAUDIBLE) in World War II -- excuse me, World War I, essentially leading to the abdication of Nicholas II and eventually, the Bolshevik Revolution.

Let`s not forget also that the ouster of Nikita Khrushchev occurred two years after he retreated from Cuba, after he remove the missiles from Cuba. And of course, the quagmire of Afghanistan led Mikhail Gorbachev, in a large measure, led to Mikhail Gorbachev`s reforms that eventual destroyed the Soviet Union.

Putin knows this history. This was another reason why I and a lot of others, and by the, way lots of Ukrainians -- actually almost all of them including President Zelenskyy said he would never undertake this absolutely insane operation. And of course, this makes it all the more dangerous.

[22:34:39]

O`DONNELL: Leon Aron, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate it.

And coming up, the leaders of the United States and the Soviet Union once agreed to make this joint statement. These words, "Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought". It doesn`t sound like Vladimir Putin agrees with that statement anymore. That is next.

O`DONNELL: "Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev issued a joint statement agreeing to those exact words and that concept. Nuclear war cannot be one and must miss never be fought. And now, Vladimir Putin seems to be threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

Our next guest, Robin Wright, has been contributing steadily to the "New Yorker`s" authoritative coverage of Vladimir Putin`s war in Ukraine where she reports that 90 percent of the world`s nuclear arsenal is controlled by the United States and Russia.

Today`s nuclear weapons are more than ten times more powerful than the bombs that flattened Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

Since his war in Ukraine has gone very badly, Vladimir Putin has more than once referred to his nuclear arsenal in a deliberately menacing way.

Today, the Director of National Intelligence said this in testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

AVRIL HAINES, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: His public statement about the special alert status which, by the way, is not a technical term as we understand it within their system. It doesn`t relate to a specific alert status within their system, was very unusual.

We are watching very closely for movements, anything related to a strategic movement in forces. And we are not seeing something at this stage that indicates that he is doing something different than what we`ve seen in the past.

O`DONNELL: The belief in mutually-assured destruction is why American presidents and Russian leaders have always believed that nuclear war cannot be won.

But what if mutually-assured destruction is not the deterrent it once was in Russia. It seems like something like that was being said on Russian state television on Sunday where Robin Wright reports one commentator advancing a new paradigm which he described as, quote, "The principle why do we need a world if Russia is not in it? Don`t try to frighten Russia."

Joining us now Robin Wright, columnist for the "New Yorker" and a distinguished fellow at the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Woodrow Wilson Center. Thank you very much for joining us tonight.

What did you make of the assessment of Vladimir Putin, at the Intelligence Committee testimony today that we just heard, about even though he is talking about nuclear weapons in this way, his actions do not indicate any actual change.

ROBIN WRIGHT, "THE NEW YORKER": The big question, Lawrence is whether this was an epic bluff, whether it reflected Russia`s weakness rather than its strength. But the challenge for Putin right now is that he is not doing well in Ukraine and if he is going to try to seize the country, the danger is he is going to try things that are unconventional, unexpected as his invasion was.

The world has been much safer over the last 30 years as a number of nuclear weapons is declined by 80 percent. The problem is that Russia today has more nuclear weapons than any other country. 6,000 of them of the 13,000 on earth controlled by nine different countries.

And given that Putin has been irrational, there`s a lot of discussion in Washington about what if? What if the kind of thing we never thought was imaginable again because of mutual deterrence, actually could be on the table again.

And so that`s put the subject of the bomb back into the kind of lexicon, the dialogue, the debate, about securing, not only America`s security, but securing the position of the West against a man who has defied the world in terms of his aggression.

O`DONNELL: It`s seems that it leaves President Biden as the first president possibly since President Kennedy who has to now seriously consider the possibility of some kind of nuclear -- some kind of nuclear possibility with Russia.

And I say President Kennedy because, after the Cuban missile crisis where there was a successful outcome and that outcome was based on the mutual belief in mutually assured destruction.

It seemed that, it felt like, from the outside, that the lesson was learned and the leaders of each country knew they could never let it come that close again.

WRIGHT: Absolutely. And I think that`s what has kind of electrified the foreign policy debate about where is Russia headed, what might it try.

Now, the Biden administration has responded very coolly to this. It`s not taking Russia`s bait. Officials have come out and said that the United States is very comfortable and very secure in its nuclear posture.

And that I think has lowered somewhat the temperature and the kind of early hysteria about what might Russia do.

[22:44:57]

But the fact is, this is back on the table at a time that the nuclear order in general around the world is, in the words of the Arms Control Association, in chaos, you have many of the arms control treaties that have either been abandoned or toothless. You have China in what the intelligence community estimates to be in a race to get up to 1,000 nuclear bombs by the year 2030.

India and Pakistan are in an arms race. We`re on the precipice of determining whether Iran moves forward on its nuclear program or whether the world can insure that it doesn`t move there any time soon.

So there`s a lot of concern, not just about Russia and what Putin are threatening or what kind of alarm bells they are ringing. It`s really about the issue of nuclear arms in general, which not a lot of Americans have paid attention to because we`ve taken for granted that there would be, you know, no challenge, that we had this under control.

O`DONNELL: Robin Wright, thank you very much for joining us tonight. You`ve delivered so many important pieces during this war that I want to talk to you about each one of them, including your analysis of sanctions.

I would love to have you come back as soon as you can to discuss that. Thank you very much for joining us tonight.

WRIGHT: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up we will go back to Ukraine for a live report from a reporter who has been there for months before the war began. That is next.

O`DONNELL: Ukrainians are still fleeing the town of Irpin as Russian troops try to make their way through that town to Kyiv.

Our next guest Buzzfeed reporter Christopher Miller reports thousands of residents were being urged to leave immediately because Russian forces were not only pulverizing Irpin, but were also moving in stealing food, gas and other supplies and occupying whatever is left of it.

Joining us now is Christopher Miller, Buzzfeed News correspondent. He joins us from outside Kyiv where he has been for months. Christopher, what have you been seeing today? What is the situation there now?

CHRISTOPHER MILLER, BUZZFEED NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The situation is really grim, Lawrence. You know, for the last few days I have been in Kyiv and in some of the surrounding towns, including the town of Irpin today, which has been hounded by Russian artillery and airstrikes for several days.

As you can see in some of the photographs that you are showing now, you know, there is just incredible destruction, devastation. This is a really quiet bedroom community northwest of the capital of Kyiv. And people here, you know, felt very, very far away from the conflict in eastern Ukraine that has raged for eight years. And nobody that I spoke with thought that war would ever come to their door. And now it has.

And not only that but it is completely flattened, you know, residential blocks. Today, missiles struck a hospital in the town. And what I saw at the exit and entrance of the city was a bridge that had been destroyed by the Ukrainian army in order to stop the Russian advance on Kyiv. And residents fleeing over the rubble of that blown up bridge.

I am trying to reach safety after more than a week and a half of mostly living without power, without water, without gas, without a lot of food while living in basements, and you know, huddled down and just trying to stay alive while the Russian military bombarded them with all sorts of really horrific weaponry.

O`DONNELL: I wanted to listen to something that captured Russian Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Mikhailovich said on Ukrainian media in interviews there which you may have seen on Ukrainian TV.

Let`s listen to this.

MIKHAILOVICH: Russia will not be the winner here. It is very clear. Even I don`t know, all versions can be calculated. Even if we move until the end, and I hope it won`t happen, we will win over the territory.

But who will win over the people? How are we going to hold a grip on this territory? And around us there wills be emptiness, we will live on an island.

O`DONNELL: He said Russia will not be the winner here and that Russia might be able to take territory but it will snot be able to win over the people. What is your reaction to that?

MILLER: He is absolutely right. In my, you know, past weeks of reporting on this and reporting not only during the war, but in the run up to it, you know, there has been actually over the last many years since Vladimir Putin launched his war originally in 2014, a growing sentiment of, you know, as Ukrainians, we are a completely separate country, an independent country of Russia. We want to be with the west. We don`t want to be tied to Moscow.

You know, Ukrainians have, over many years, moved further and further from Vladimir Putin`s perceived sphere of influence.

And in the last several days now, you know, there are Ukrainians who said if, you know, some of us believe that Russia and Ukraine were a brotherly nation, as President Putin likes to call them, then after being completely pummeled and devastated by rockets over the last several days, after killing our children, killing our families, tearing us apart, forcing now two million people to flee the country, there is no way that these two countries can exist and have a brotherly matter as long as this is happening. As long as Vladimir Putin is in power.

[22:54:55]

And a young chemist who I met in the town of (INAUDIBLE) last weekend told me almost exactly that. And you know, he said that we have been, that Putin, by doing this, has lost Ukraine.

O`DONNELL: Christopher Miller, thank you very much for joining us from Ukraine tonight. Stay safe. Thank you very much, Christopher.

MILLER: Thank you.

Tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

O`DONNELL: Tim Mack of NPR who viewers of this program know for his authoritative reporting on the corruption of the National Rifle Association is currently on assignment in Kyiv.

Today Tim Mack, tweeted a picture of a flower shop with dozens of bouquets ready for sale. It`s customary to give flowers on International Women`s Day. And today was no exception even in Kyiv.

Tim Mack reported there were long lines of civilians and soldiers alike at the florist. A florist in the middle of a war zone.

[22:59:58]

Some Ukrainian women who escaped across the border were asked what they hoped for today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Peace. Peace for all women.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For Ukraine.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Peace for all the world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No presents, no flowers. Only Peace.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And return --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Return home.

O`DONNELL: The women of Ukraine get tonight`s LAST WORD.

