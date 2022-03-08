Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/7/22

Summary

MSNBC`s continuing live coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of Russians have been marching in protest against Putin`s war in Ukraine, risking now 15 years in prison. Russian police have arrested more than 13,000 anti war protesters in 147 cities since Putin`s war began.

Transcript

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Ali. We are now watching a war with three fronts. There is the combat front. There is a cyber and tech front, and there is the economic front.

You did extensive coverage of the economic front tonight with Ian Bremmer discussed. I heard him say that he expects the effects, the real effects to be felt in Russia within days. What about the surrounding countries?

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Yeah.

O`DONNELL: Because there obviously, affects there too. There are affects where you are. Prices of things are going to be -- fuel is going to be skyrocketing.

VELSHI: Yes. Yeah, that`s exactly right. Hungary has been reticent to agree to E.U. sanctions that they are discussing, particularly energy sanctions, because it`s winter. These countries get a lot of their power from Russia.

You look at all the Soviet republics, the former republics that aren`t on the Stans. They`re all highly aligned with Russia in terms of trade. So is all of Eastern Europe, including Poland. They trade agriculture with Russia.

So, the cost is for everybody to share. We, in the United States, are seeing gas prices go up because oil prices have shot up. But the bottom line is everybody`s going to feel it.

But if you live in this area that I am in, anywhere around Russia, anywhere around the former Soviet Union or in the former Soviet Union, there will be a major economic price to pay.

But, Lawrence, the price inside Russia, I think is going to make it feel like the last days of the Cold War, the shortages, the runaway inflation. The things you can`t buy, and now increasingly, I know you`re going to deal with this on your show, the things you can`t say, the cost of protest. To me, this feels like too many straws on a camel`s back.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Ali, and thank you very much for your reporting from there. Especially with your reporting on what`s happening with refugees who are making it to safety where you are.

Thank you very much, Ali.

VELSHI: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, tonight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a new video on social media showing that he still has not left the capital city of Kyiv. President Zelenskyy states that not only is he still in Kyiv, but he is quote, not afraid of anyone. He said that he will be there quote, for as long as it takes to win this war. There is that video showing that he is still in his office in Kyiv. That is a very, very brave video to make. He is identifying for the Russian forces exactly where he is in that video.

Today, Ukraine rejected the Russian offer to allow its citizens passage out of the country on so-called designated quarters. The Ukrainian official called the decision a propaganda because several of the proposed routes would have let Ukrainian civilians either into Russian territory, or to its close ally, Belarus.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News that Russia has committed nearly 100 percent of the troops that it had amassed around Ukraine. They are now in Ukraine. The United Nations says although it has already counted over 400 Ukraine civilian deaths since February 24, the total number of civilian, non-combatant casualties, is likely considerably higher, and more than 1.7 million Ukrainians have already fled the country.

UNICEF`s executive director, Catherine Russell, said this, in a briefing to the United Nations Security Council today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CATHERINE RUSSELL, UNICEF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Since February 24, at least 27 children have been killed and 42 children have been wounded. Countless more have been severely traumatized.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today, a spokesperson for President Biden`s national security council told NBC that the United States is now, quote, collecting evidence of possible or crimes, human rights abuses, and violation of international humanitarian law.

Also today, Russia did not attend a hearing at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. At the hearing Ukraine accused Russia of resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare. Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations spoke earlier today at the U.N. Security Council saying this:

[22:05:08]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA, UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES: Distinguish members of the Security Council, the Russian occupiers are killing Ukraine children, contrastly and cynically. Russia bears full responsibility for the killing and injuring of innocent people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: We`ve seen scenes like this before in Europe. Every Russian has lived or learned about the horrific siege of Leningrad during World War II, in which that city was systematically starved and intentionally destroyed, over nearly 900 days, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths. That siege affected millions of Russian families, including President Putin who`s one-year-old brother was one of the many victims.

Now, Russia is starving out cities like Mariupol. It`s shameful. The world is saying to Russia, stop these attacks immediately. Let the food and medicine in. Let the people out safely and end this war of choice against the Ukraine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: For the latest from Ukraine, we go to NBC`s Cal Perry in Lviv.

Cal, what were the highlights of today`s day and combat? And what are people expecting next?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, starting in the east of the country which is where we are seeing the war continue on unabated. Those Black Sea cities from Kherson, which is on the sort of western tip of the Black Sea, to Mariupol, which is on the eastern tip. We are seeing cities surrounded and bombed into dust, those are the words of the local mayor in one of those cities.

Mariupol we heard from the energy sector is now completely cut off. It`s cut off. The power will not come back on in that city, certainly not anytime soon. In the north of the country where Russians are moving from the south, you have similar situations.

At least a dozen villages they are now cut off for at least four days. Some of them up to six days -- residents trapped unable to a times even get above ground. We heard from the United Kingdom ministry of defense in the last few hours that in the humanitarian quarters were actually targeted by Russian forces, and as you mentioned, depending on which version of the negotiations you listen to, either nine of the ten corridors or 11 of the corridors led to Russia or the roofs, which is just simply not going to be an option for Ukrainians in the northern part of the country.

In the center of the country in the city of Kyiv in all seems like Russian forces have reached the outskirts of the city and are starting to surround the Capitol.

My colleague Richard Engel`s reporting that the suspicion among civilians in those humanitarian quarters this so that the nelson billions are moving into the center of the city, into the more urban areas looking for cover, preparing for possible siege. They`re setting up roadblocks and checkpoints, expecting that there.

The president today, we had a change of tone from President Zelenskyy. He`s calling on the West not only just to implement a no-fly zone, but he`s blaming the West for the deaths of children in this country. It is not just a change of tone, but it is a change of tactic.

Ukrainians here have until recently been pretty tolerant of the sanctions and supportive of the West, but you now have this change of tone where they`re clearly want NATO to do more.

The topic of discussion today as it was yesterday, was about these jets. We have seen fighting in the skies over Kyiv and according to the Ukrainians has brought down 39 Russian jets, at least 41 helicopters and they say those surface to air missiles are still working.

The question is what is NATO willing to commit? Are they willing to commit jets from Poland? And if so, does that trigger a wider conflict, Lawrence?

O`DONNELL: Cal Perry in Lviv. Thank you very much for joining us tonight. We appreciate it.

Joining us now is Michael McFaul who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. He`s an MSNBC international affairs analyst.

And, Ambassador McFaul, if you were in the counsels of war tonight in the White House, the Biden ministration, what would you be advising on the point where Cal Perry just left it, which is on the supply of jets, possibly old Russian MiG jets from Poland to Ukraine? Jets that they know how to fly?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, MSNBC INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Get it done! It`s time. There are 27 jets in Poland, there`s 70 in the frontline states, NATO countries there. The Zelenskyy team has made it crystal clear and I am in touch with people around Mr. Zelenskyy every day and they say these need these jets now.

I don`t understand why there is a delay. Every day counts. Look at what you are showing right now. Literally, every day counts in this fight.

[22:10:04]

We should supply the F-16s in my view, as a trade, as the Poles want and get those jets in. We are not going to do a no-fly zone and they support the president on that, but if we are not going to do a no-fly zone, we should do everything we can to help the Ukrainians defend the air themselves.

O`DONNELL: We`re not doing a no fly zone for a few reasons, including as Antony Blinken put it, it would move us to a larger war.

If in the Biden administration internal debate about this, someone raised the point as no doubt someone must have, that Poland supplying these jets could also lead to a wider war. Russia could take that as Poland`s engagement in the war. Russia might, and Putin might then strike pull and. What would be a response to that?

This is the kind of discussion that they have while making these decisions.

MCFAUL: Correct. That`s exactly the discussion they are having. It`s a serious discussion and I take the point.

I think the red line is soldiers and people in the air from NATO countries participating in the war. What`s the difference between a javelin and an airplane? What`s the difference between these other weapons we supplied and I realize it`s easy for me to say sitting in Palo Alto.

I`m not -- I used to work with the White House. I`ve been in those meetings before. They`re all my friends. I know every single person who is making these decisions and they are hard decisions.

But the consequences of not doing something is also a bad decision. If Putin wins this war, and if he subjugates and occupies Ukraine, he will never win in the long run. I want to be clear about that. In the long run, the partisan war, that`s of civic resistance, will go on for months and years. Eventually he will have to leave.

But if he wins in the shorter, it has giant military implications, national security implications for the United States. It makes all of our NATO allies nervous. I can tell you they talk to me every day. It makes and emboldens other people over the world. It makes their allies and partners in Asia, in the Middle East, nervous about American commitment when they say we are in.

The decision to be in the war, to support Ukrainians or not was already made. I think at this point you have to do everything you can short of sending soldiers and short of sending pilots, to help them win this war.

O`DONNELL: The point you just made about Ukrainian resistance will continue even after it could be an apparent Russian territorial conquest of some sort. We`re going to hear it in the next segment from a captured Russian lieutenant colonel in Ukraine who tells Russian soldiers that we were wrong to do this. He tells them to stop doing it. And he says we can win the territory, but we can never win the people, which is that crucial distinction. Those people will eventually, no doubt, prevail over this invasion.

And I want to switch to what is becoming clear, which is this war crime case against Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces. Let`s listen to what the American ambassador to the U.N. had to say today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: The humanitarian toll of President Putin`s war on Ukraine is mounting. Children are dying. People are fleeing their homes, and for what? It`s clear Mr. Putin has a plan to destroy and terrorize Ukraine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And as will be no surprise to you, I`m sure, the Russians didn`t even show up at the heck today when the prosecutors began presenting this case, considering this case. They had an opportunity to show up and respond. They didn`t.

MCFAUL: Yeah, I want to connect those two pieces, Lawrence, that you just reported on, because I`m not an international law expert, but everybody who says these are crimes against humanity, and most certainly, it`s a horrific coverage that we`re getting, and it underscores that.

And by the way this is the first kind of war where we are having on this kind of coverage. You could see it on TikTok, you could see it everywhere. But eventually, Russians are also going to see it.

And the lieutenant colonel that you are about to have in the next segment, I watched 30 or 40 of those videos. I speak Russian. I can understand why they`re saying. They have no explanation for why they are there.

President Putin got on TV ten days ago before the assault started. It took him 58 minutes to try to explain what this war was about. I`m a professor here at Stanford. If it takes you 50 minutes to make an argument, it means you don`t with the argument is.

That is going to be a problem for President Putin as this war goes on and on.

[22:15:05]

People don`t know why their sons are there. They don`t understand what this war is about. They really are not going to understand why he is killing innocent children in Ukraine today.

O`DONNELL: Former United States ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, thank you once again for you are invaluable contribution and analysis during this war. It really is invaluable to us every night. Thank you very much.

MCFAUL: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, we are going to show you nine unedited minutes, straight through, of this extraordinary statement made by a Russian lieutenant colonel, who tells Russian soldiers to stop what they are doing in Ukraine, and he begs. He begs Ukraine for forgiveness. This is video that you have to see, and it`s next.

O`DONNELL: I`m going to show you an extraordinary video that went viral over the weekend around the world for a very good reason.

[22:20:05]

Three Russians captured by Ukrainian forces spoke to reporters in Kyiv at the headquarters of a Ukrainian news organization, UNIAN. We are going to show you some of what they had to say in a stunning 22-minute news conference, where they answered every question reporters asked. NBC news has not been able to independently verify the statements made in the video, or the identities of the speakers. But we are using a NBC news translation of what was said.

The three Russians identified themselves by name and birth date, and said that they are not Russian soldiers. They said they are Russian police officers. They said they believe they were being sent to Ukraine to do regular police work and possibly some crowd control after the Russian military took over Ukrainian cities and towns.

The injured officers said they were well care ford in the Ukrainian hospital and one of them said he worried at night that the Russian airstrikes might hit his hospital.

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Mikhailovich did most of the talking. He was the highest ranking member there. He held up the half page of written notes that he occasionally glanced at to show the press at the beginning that he was only using them to remember certain points that he wanted to make. And that he was not being told what to say.

Colonel Mikhailovich offered his view of what Russian soldiers were told before invading Ukraine. And what the Russian people have been told about what was happening in Ukraine.

Colonel Mikhailovich asked the Russians -- let`s see, we are running out of a moving prompter here. So, he asked the Russian soldiers to please stop what they were doing. And here is some of what Dmitry Mikhailovich has to say.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LIEUTENANT COLONEL DMITRY MIKHAILOVICH, CAPTURED RUSSIAN OFFICER (translated): We were told, when we were still in Russia, media was telling that on the territory of Ukraine and I am 100 percent will make a mistake in quoting the media, (we were told) that a fascist regime is reigning, and Nazis and nationalists took power in Ukraine. That ordinary people need help to get rid of it, get rid of the yoke. Naturally, the information was coming from one side, but we have the Internet, sometimes some other sources fly through, so we could analyze a little bit.

Of course, we doubted it till the very end, and did not understand the situation. To me personally, when we cam here then, when I watched the Ukrainian boxers. When I was home I always cheered for them, loved watching them, Usik and Lomachenko. They are my favorite, real heroes. And I am not lying right now.

These people are ready to take up arms and say, "we did not ask you to come here". At that moment, I felt guilt for coming to this country, into this territory, Ukrainian territory.

Just now, a woman was telling us about an instance she is standing and crying and I am very ashamed. I do not know why we did this, rather I am piecing it together, because we knew very little, ultimately thought very little with our heads. We simply brought grief to this land, I don`t know how much it takes to absolve of this, and if it is even possible.

We can serve time, any sentence -- we deserve it, for god`s sake, we are already ready to accept it all. But I am simply saying will it absolve the guilt. I am sorry for those people who are currently in Russia. They are not to blame for anything. Their only fault is the information is not reaching them fully, some don`t have Internet.

So, they can`t sue any resources. The information from TV is constantly being thrown at them. This one-sided information about how Ukraine is full of fascists and so on. Perhaps, what happened to me should have happened so that I could open my eyes and tried to reach those people who are currently in Russia, those who might still not fully understand what is happening here. Excuse me my wording.

But really, people who will be watching this video on the Internet, think whatever you want about me, that I was forced, that I was given a written speech. Not important. I will say it how it is. If someone came to my territory, I would do the same thing as these people are doing right now and I would be right.

And right now they are right and I am sitting here and offering excuses, offering excuses I don`t know for what. I am ashamed. My grandfather fought in the war, and I am now playing the part of the karatel. These are my personal words in regards to the Russian military men, if this will reach them with God`s help.

Guys, how do I put it, pluck up courage. It`s easier for me, I am already in this situation. It is perhaps hard for you to go against your commanders order. But really, there is a genocide happening here. The people, by and large, are being destroyed. Ukrainian people and us too, for invading another country. And it is sort of right, it is sort of is not right, but it is also right from the Ukrainian side. Not right from the Russian side.

Either way, Russia will not be the winner here, it is very clear. Even, I don`t know, all versions can be calculated. Even if we move till the end, and I hope it won`t happen, we will win over the territory. But who will win over the people? How are we going to hold a grip on this territory?

And around us there will be emptiness, we will live on an island, nobody will talk to us. And again, it will be right. And a Russian person leaving his home will feel ashamed to call himself Russian, because he will always receive a slap for what we are doing right now. So I am asking you, stop while there is still a chance. Stop, give us a chance to go home.

And make the right choice, make a decision for yourselves because at home it`s already starting. People are starting to take to the streets, they start opening their eyes a little bit, not wide, but still.

Our task right now is to not allow the total destruction of these two peoples. It is simply crazy. I have never seen something like this in my life, and never thought that at the end of my life, this is going to be a possibility. I truly don`t need this. My mother doesn`t need this. I can imagine in what state she is in right now.

Can I also say to the Ukrainian people, yes, I might not be able to find words to right a wrong. If you can find strength in yourself to forgive us, if not then it`s ok we will accept it the way we have to.

Why am I saying this? Without your help, we are not going to get by this time. I will explain how I see this. Currently people in the Russian army and in the National Guard, who are on the Ukrainian territory, they are confused. They don`t want a war. Nobody wants this war. Nobody wants to kill you Ukrainians. Believe me, it might sound odd, that people with arms in their hands who came onto your territory do not want to kill you.

But I am telling you 100 percent, ask anybody, nobody wants to. Not even prisoners, go to Russia and ask, do you need Ukrainian`s blood? I think only an idiot would say yes, or any other person. It is a disease. It is called cannibalism.

[22:29:36]

So help us solve this problem. We really have a problem. We are not going to be able to stop right away, the engine has already started. With your help, what we can do is -- people who surrender, please harness your willpower and preserve their health and lives.

Why you need this? Because if you put efforts for the maximum amount of them dying none of them are going to come home and tell what happened there. It`s harder make a person alive.

If a third of those who will come home will be able to tell about this the right way, it will already be a big plus.

And thanks to you, it will happen. And thanks to your country you will become not only winners physically, but morally and spiritually. It is very important. You will be able to defeat any force.

I sincerely hope for your mercy to tell all those people who will be raising their hands, surrendering or laying wounded. No need to create dead bodies, you need to make people. You have a wonderful possibility to do so.

That`s all from me.

O`DONNELL: When the Russian officers were asked if they thought they could ever go home again, they said they didn`t know.

Coming up. Our next guest spent two years in a Russian prison doing hard labor 12 hours a day for the crime of singing a song about Vladimir Putin. Founding member of Pussy Riot, Nadya Tolokonnikova will join us next.

[22:31:18]

O`DONNELL: Two years before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine the first time in 2014 and seized Crimea, Putin sent our next guest to prison for two years for the crime of singing a song that included the lyrics "drive away Putin".

That was ten years ago, when Nadya Tolokonnikova had to say goodbye to her four-year-old daughter and begin serving her sentence of hard labor of making Russian military uniforms for 12 hours a day.

After going on a hunger strike, she was transferred to a prison in Siberia. And in the process Nadia became world famous as a Russian dissident and, of course, as the founding member of the Russian music group, Pussy Riot, who dared to sing a protest song about Vladimir Putin. Singing that song now in Russia could get Nadya sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to a new Russia law, forbidding all forms of protest.

Still, thousands of Russians have been marching in protest against Putin`s war in Ukraine, risking now 15 years in prison. Russian police have arrested more than 13,000 anti war protesters in 147 cities since Putin`s war began.

At least 4,640 protesters were arrested in 63 cities just yesterday in a largest protest since the start of the war. More than 2,100 protesters were arrested in Moscow. More than 1,100 protesters were arrested in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin`s hometown.

The imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged anti war protests to continue in Russia and around the world. He said, "Everything has a price and now in the spring of 2022 we must pay this price. There is no one to do it for us. Let`s not be against the war. Let`s fight against the war."

Joining us now is Nadya Tolokonnikova, founding member of the Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot.

Nadya, thank you very much for joining us once again tonight. This is a very painful night for you, I know, and obviously for the people of Ukraine.

I want to get your reaction to what we just heard that captured Russian lieutenant colonel say when he described how bad the information was in Russia for people like him and for many people in Russia who don`t have active Internet service, where they cannot easily obtain real news sources. Was that an accurate description, do you think?

NADYA TOLOKONNIKOVA, FOUNDING MEMBER, PUSSY RIOT: He sounded pretty real to me. I don`t really think that he was reading A paper. He was describing Russian reality as I know it. I`m from a small provincial city, Norilsk. It`s on the very north (ph) of Russia and my parents still live there.

And I can hardly be in touch with them now, especially now when we don`t have Facebook, Twitter, YouTube has been partly blocked, all independent news outlets, including the one that we founded (INAUDIBLE) are blocked now, because they cover the war.

So it`s pretty much impossible for people to find truthful information. They have to be able to use VPN, but not everyone has technical skills to do that.

What they described is pretty accurate. And I think a lot of the militaries and police who were sent to Ukraine, actually were deceived, because Putin destroys everyone.

[22:39:54]

O`DONNELL: Your daughter was four years old, ten years ago when you went to prison. She is 14 now. Did you think that by the time she was 14, Russia would be a better place?

TOLOKONNIKOVA: The reason of my activism was to make my country better for not just for myself, but for my daughter and other girls.

I was not expecting a quick victory, because I know that I went against one of the most powerful individuals on the planet. And I knew that the price was going to be high. I knew that it`s not going to be a really quick victory.

So I didn`t really expect things to change really quickly, but obviously we do joke a lot, because my daughter her birthday is at quite scary moments at our lives because last time I was arrested at her birthday, the first of March. And today we are in the middle of the war on her birthday.

Well, that didn`t happen on her birthday, but also her Dad Pyotr Verzilov, my ex-husband was poisoned with a military nerve agent, the chemical formula close to Novichok. So I think at the moment when my daughter is going to be 18 she could write a book about her childhood.

O`DONNELL: And when you see the Russian protesters all over the country, even after being threatened with 15 years in prison, can you tell us what makes Russian protesters go out into the street like this? Even when they are facing 15 years in prison?

TOLOKONNIKOVA: We love our country. And we want to make sure that our country has a future. It`s extremely painful to watch how President Putin destroys not just Ukraine, but also the future of Russia and us, including me, connecting our future with Russia.

And we want to make sure that it is seen as a nation of peaceful people, not those who invade a neighboring country and kill innocent civilians including kids.

O`DONNELL: Nadya, you`ve told me before that for you it did not really feel like a choice. It didn`t feel -- when people use the word "brave" with you, I know you turn away from it, but because, you`ve said it didn`t feel like a choice. It felt like something you simply had to do.

Do you believe that is what you are seeing in these thousands of people who are taking to the streets in Russia now?

TOLOKONNIKOVA: 100 percent, because they are facing 15 years. They might be facing 15 years in prison. And they don`t really know what`s going to happen with them tomorrow. They`re being tortured in police departments including (INAUDIBLE) numbers of really said, heartbreaking audio tapes that you can hear young women being tortured for their activism.

I think it`s just a -- it`s a question of moral choice, and I cannot say that everyone has to make that choice, but I definitely have much more respect to those people who make moral choice not to be silent and go and express their position, whether it`s on the streets or on the Internet.

Use your voice while you still can use it, because maybe tomorrow you`re not going to have it anymore.

O`DONNELL: Nadya Tolokonnikova, thank you very much for joining us once again. And I know you always turn away from the word "brave", but the bravery that you have shown and that Russian protesters have shown is something that everyone is in awe of. Thank you very much for joining us tonight.

TOLOKONNIKOVA: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, we will go back to Ukraine for a live report from Kyiv. That`s next.

[22:44:06]

O`DONNELL: Intentionally killing civilian non combatants is a war crime. Yesterday Russian forces fired on civilians trying to evacuate Irpin, a city just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. At least four people were killed, including two children.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was helping people evacuate near the bridge and I wanted to give some chocolate to a child. And there was a family of four there. Only the mother survived. A child about 13 or 15 was hit by two bits of shrapnel in the head and died immediately. All three of them died.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now from Kyiv is Alexander Khrebet. He`s an international desk editor at the Ukrainian news publication, ZN.UA. Alexander, thank you very much for joining us tonight. And you have been -- as you`ve been reporting on Twitter, a bomb shelter, spending your nights there. Where are you now?

ALEXANDER KHREBET, INTERNATIONAL DESK EDITOR, ZN.UA: Hi Lawrence, thank you for having me. Now I am just in between the bomb shelter and the ground floor just at the stairs because it`s the only one place with light in here right now.

O`DONNELL: Ok, your tweets have been showing us what life is like in these bomb shelters. Do you stay in the bomb shelter all the time, or do you go out to see anything that is happening outside in Kyiv?

KHREBET: I go in here only overnight to sleep when the curfew starts because when it`s curfew you`re not allowed to be outside on the streets.

So I am going here around 8:00 in the evening, until 7:00 in the morning.

[22:50:01]

O`DONNELL: And what can you tell us about what life is like inside the bomb shelters?

KHREBET: Oh my bombshell there is not usual, because it`s really luxe one I know. I call it five star bomb shelter because this is like the really, really cozy and warmer for us. It`s a warm place.

But most of the shelters I see and my friends send me pictures, and visited a few bomb shelters. So they`re not completely like I have here.

But the conditions are really, really fine. We`re sleeping on the floor but there`s pallets on it and the mattresses on those pallets. So there is light, there is a TV. There is a refridge and there`s even a gym inside.

O`DONNELL: Alexander Khrebet, thank you very much for joining us tonight. And I want to find more time for you to come back and join us on future nights. Thank you very much.

KHREBET: Thank you Lawrence, thank you.

O`DONNELL: And please stay safe thank you.

and coming up. What`s the difference between a no-fly zone and an aerial combat zone Where pilots on both sides of the war kill and get killed? The answer is next in tonight`s LAST WORD.

[22:51:18]

O`DONNELL: Outrage and anger should be the universal reaction to Vladimir Putin`s war in Ukraine. And there is widespread hatred for Vladimir Putin now As described in today`s "New York Times" article with the headline "Hate for Putin`s Russia consumes Ukraine".

But outrage and anger and hate are never good guides for strategic thinking. Some of the properly outraged and angry opponents of Putin`s wars have urged the United States to establish what they calla no fly zone over Ukraine. A no-fly zone is an imaginary condition in which the United States would be able to prevent anything Russian from entering the airspace of Ukraine, any Russian plane, any Russian missile. To do that the United States would have to shoot down Russian planes and somehow intercept Russian missiles in flight.

The accurate description of what people mean by a no-fly zone is actually an aerial combat zone. But aerial combat zone sounds like a place where people get killed, including American pilots and it is. And so the antiseptic imaginary term "no-fly zone" is used instead.

A no-fly zone has never been imposed anywhere in the world in the middle of a hot war with a nuclear-armed military superpower like Russia. The Germans bombed London for over a year before the United States even entered World War II. And the only way we established a no fly zone anywhere in Europe and World War II was by defeating the German army which we could not have done at the time without the help of the Russian army which suffered more losses in World War II than any other army.

And so in the Oval Office, in the situation room, when President Biden is presented with the choice of watching the Russians attack Ukraine from the air where they are meeting some resistance now from Ukrainian pilots and Javelin missiles, or trying to establish a no fly zone over Ukraine everyone in the room knows that that means American pilots shooting down Russian pilots and Russian pilots shooting down American pilots. They just don`t know exactly how many pilots from each country will be killed. And how quickly they will be killed.

And everyone in the White House discussing this knows that that would change a war between Russia and Ukraine into a war between Russia and the United States. And then no one knows what happens after that.

But they all do know that Vladimir Putin is proving himself to be the single most unstable Russian commander of nuclear weapons in history. The one thing that no one runs into the Oval Office saying is we`ve got to do something. That kind of strategic thinking works on Twitter but it doesn`t work and should not work in a room where presidential decisions are made.

And in a world of bad choices, sometimes doing nothing is your least bad choice.

Everyone in the Biden administration would no doubt want to send American pilots into battle over Ukraine with Russian pilots if they thought it would work. If they thought American pilots could simply shoot down Russian pilots and then we would have the imaginary no fly zone over Ukraine and the Russians would no longer be killing people from the air.

If the president of the United States and leaders of NATO countries believe that that would work, they would all be instantly in favor of doing it. And I`m sure they all wish it would work because then they too could indulge that urge to just do something. To govern is to choose and the choices are never easy.

Yesterday, secretary of State Antony Blinken described the choice President Biden has made.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: The president has been VERY clear about one thing all along as well, which is we are not going to put the United States in direct conflict with Russia, not have, you know, American planes flying against Russian planes or our soldiers on the ground in Ukraine. Because for everything we are doing for Ukraine, the president also has a responsibility to not get us into a direct conflict, a direct war with Russia, a nuclear power, and risk a war that expands even beyond Ukraine to Europe. That`s clearly not our interest. What we are trying to do is and this war in Ukraine, not start a larger one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Secretary of State Antony Blinken gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

