Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/28/22

Today, a federal judge said it is likely that Donald Trump committed crimes in his illegal attempts to block the recording of the electoral votes in Congress on January 6th. Judge David Carter who was appointed by President Clinton ordered attorney John Eastman to turn over his emails to the January 6th committee. On Saturday in Poland, President Biden delivered a speech putting Vladimir Putin`s murderous invasion of Ukraine in historical perspective and offering a hopeful vision for a peaceful future for Europe. But it was the last unwritten line of his speech that got the most news media attention.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Ali. We hope we don`t hear any more of those air raid sirens in Lviv. It`s getting much more tense there, obviously.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Yes, it is. I will tell you why. It is interesting to watch how they go about their lives, generally speaking. Obviously, it`s nighttime. There`s nobody out here because there is a curfew. But after this weekend, shelling, so we know this now, when they happened, more people go into the shelters and clear off the streets. This is becoming serious and closer to home for people here in Lviv, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you once again for your coverage, Ali.

VELSHI: Have a good show.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, today, a federal judge said it is likely that Donald Trump committed crimes in his illegal attempts to block the recording of the electoral votes in Congress on January 6th. Judge David Carter who was appointed by President Clinton ordered attorney John Eastman to turn over his emails to the January 6th committee.

Judge Carter wrote, if, quote, Eastman and President Trump`s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the court fears January 6th will repeat itself. That line being directed at Merrick Garland, attorney general.

In evaluating the evidence of the case, Judge Carter wrote, based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6th, 2021. The illegality of the plan was obvious. Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sort to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, president Trump vigorously campaigned for the vice president to single- handedly determine the result of the 2020 election.

The January 6 committee is considering requesting the testimony of Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The committee is in possession of electronic messages exchanged between Ginni Thomas and the last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in which Mrs. Thomas urged meadows to do anything possible to overthrow the results of the election, including, as she said in this text, there are no rules in war.

That means that Mrs. Thomas appears to be more than willing to have committed crimes and violated the law in the pursuit of overturning the election. It is possible that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas committed a crime by participating in a Supreme Court decision that forced all of Mark Meadows communications to be turned over to the January six committee. Not only did Clarence Thomas participate in that decision, which was in and of itself a possible crime, he was the only Supreme Court justice who voted to prevent Mark Meadows communications from being turned over to the committee.

In other words, Clarence Thomas voted to prevent his wife`s communications to be turned over to the committee. That is, apparently, a vividly clear violation of federal law, which prohibits Supreme Court justices from participating in cases in which their spouses, quote, have an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding.

[22:05:03]

Today, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): It raises a serious question about conflict of interest for Justice Thomas. I mean, to think that he would consider a case where his wife is frequently contacting the chief of staff of the president and giving advice on matters that are going to be all -- that is the ultimate conflict of interest. For the good of the court, I think he should recuse himself from these cases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNEL: Just over an hour ago, the January six committee voted to prove referrals of criminal contempt against Trump campaign operative, Scavino, and Trump White House staffer Peter Navarro. They are both illegally refusing to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee.

The most damning evidence of criminal contempt against Peter Navarro that the committee presented tonight was video of Ari Melber`s interview with Peter Navarro, which prosecutors will not be studying.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEPHANIE MURPHY (D-FL): I would like to play a clip right now. Can you please cue the clip?

PETER NAVARRO, TRUMP WHITE HOUSE STAFFER: What about this video that is interesting is I have so much knowledge to share with you about when I was involved and what I know.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Given that you have told me that you have a plan, that you push to delay or deal with the certification, you have told me 100 members backed it and you said in public, Trump was on board. If you say all those things out here, why risk a legal battle or going to jail to refuse to discuss with the committee under oath?

NAVARRO: Because I have a loyalty to the Constitution and a loyalty to the president. The president has invoked executive privilege in this matter. It is not my authority to revoke that privilege.

MELBER: You say it`s not your privilege to waive -- look at how often you have waved it. Look at some of the news you have made on these topics.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro is spilling the beans --

NAVARRO: We have over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill, ready to implement this week.

STEVE BANNON, TRUMP ADVISER: Peter Navarro.

NAVARRO: The boss tells Pence to take my fricking call.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Navarro tells rolling stone --

NAVARRO: It was about sending the votes back.

Most or all of the states would decertify the election.

MELBER: How do you expect people to take seriously your claim that this is secret and privileged, when you`ve been out there talking about it? And when you and Bannon said the committee`s dog wouldn`t bark, they were afraid of you and the report, it seems now, Peter, like the dog has barked.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Ari Melber`s interview now takes its place in the Congressional record.

And leading off our discussion tonight is Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California. He is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the January 6th Select Committee.

Congressman Schiff, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

I want to begin with we just saw with Ari Melber`s interview. In all that information, you have now referred it to the Justice Department. The full house will vote on it presumably, it will pass. And all of that would be sent to the justice department.

As a former prosecutor yourself, how long would it take someone in the Justice Department to figure out that Peter Navarro is guilty of criminal contempt of Congress? How many minutes after watching Ari Melber`s interview could they conclude that?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Well, Lawrence, it doesn`t take very long. Because Peter Navarro, as well as Dan Scavino, the other person that we held in contempt, it is simple for the Justice Department. They refused to show up.

You cannot just say, I am not going to bother to come. If you believe you have a claim of privilege, you come. You identify what`s question you`re going to assert a privilege to.

Now, they don`t have any good privileges to assert and that may be the reason they didn`t show up. It makes it very simple or it should for the Justice Department. So, they`re going to want to do their due diligence nonetheless. I think it`ll make a decision in a matter of minutes. It should not be a difficult call for the Justice Department.

O`DONNELL: I mean, legally, the narrow claim is exactly the same as him saying that the former federal employee named Trump, who is now retired from the federal government, gave him the authority to drive at any speed that he wanted to and drive through any stop sign he wanted to anywhere in America. It is such a legal science fiction claim that Peter Navarro is making. It seems like the Justice Department, every extra day it takes to think about this, which is preventing itself.

SCHIFF: Well, you know, Navarro is out there, pushing a book in which he talks about things that he says he can`t talk to Congress about.

[22:10:07]

Of course, that is a normally hypocritical and inconsistent. It just undermines any kind of -- but again, it is vitally important that the Justice Department act on these criminal referrals. If they don`t, if Congress can`t enforce it subpoenas, it means we can`t do our oversight. And if we can`t do our oversight, we can`t hold any president accountable, past president or future. It makes us into kind of a play thing for a despotic president.

And so, they need to enforce these congressional subpoenas. They need to hold these people in criminal contempt. And more than that, as Judge Carter wrote so eloquently in his opinion today, there is evidence that the president may have engaged in crime or fraud against the United States. And the Justice Department needs to do its part to hold him accountable.

O`DONNELL: There are reports indicating that Jared Kushner is cooperating with the committee and maybe submitting to an interview this week. What can you tell us about that?

SCHIFF: Well, sadly, there is not much I can tell you about that. We don`t routinely talk about witnesses who may or may not be cooperating or may or may not be coming in for an interview with opposition. At this point, I`m afraid I can`t comment.

O`DONNELL: What about the committee`s consideration a Virginia Thomas as a possible witness? Who, by the way, mentioned someone she calls Jared in her tax to Mark Meadows.

SCHIFF: Well, we are not making a comment on Ginni Thomas tonight. Now, we may have more to say in the near future. At this point, we don`t have a comment. I can say, more generally, without respect to either of these two witnesses, anyone who has relevant information on the committee wants to hear from. And more than that, I think it`s a patriotic duty for them to come in.

In the case of the two people we held in criminal contempt, it was also a legal requirement. But people should not even require a subpoena to do their duty. We had a situation where efforts to overturn the election resulted in violence in which people died. And it is an ethical obligation and duty of citizenship, I think, to provide whatever information you possess.

O`DONNELL: The Supreme Court of the United States is the most powerful court, the only court in America that has no ethics standards, no ethics rules of its own. It leaves the question of recusal to each individual justice to make for himself or herself.

But, there is one federal law that says it is against the law for even a Supreme Court justice to participate in a case that involves an interest of any kind of the Supreme Court justices` spouse. The spouse does not have to be a party to the case, a plaintive or defendant in the case.

This, what we are seeing with Clarence Thomas`s ruling about these communications that include communications by his wife, is a very clear violation of that law. Could you imagine a clear violation of that law?

SCHIFF: Well, Lawrence, ironically, as a member of the subcommittee, I have less freedom to talk about this at the moment than non-members of the committee. But I will say this. I have felt I think for many years now that there needs to be a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. And I think that it ought to hold justices to the highest standards. And I think that Congress needs to explore whether it can insist upon a code of ethics if the court doesn`t adopt one on its own.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Adam Schiff, thank you very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

SCHIFF: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And coming up later in the hour, we will be joined by Representative Katie Porter to explain a new tax on billionaires President Biden introduced today.

And next, we will get a live report from Ukraine and what President Zelenskyy views as proof that Ukraine is doing everything right as he put it, and that Vladimir Putin is worried. That`s next.

[22:18:33]

O`DONNELL: Vladimir Putin`s war on Ukraine has now killed at least 143 children. That`s the official count of children. Ukrainian officials say they have taken several times from Russian forces including Irpin, suburb of Kyiv, according to Europeans mayor and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Pentagon has not been able to confirm that, but a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News Russian forces have seized to make any advances towards the capital.

On Saturday, Russian airstrikes attacked a fuel storage facility in the western city of Lviv, where he`s in new fears that Lviv is no longer safe. The mayor says Mariupol is on the verge of a stunning, horrifying, humanitarian catastrophe with 160,000 civilians trapped without food, water, or power.

President Zelenskyy said that 2,000 children from Mariupol were kidnapped by Russian forces and the children`s location is now unknown.

A new round of face to face peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume tomorrow in Turkey. President Zelenskyy said he`s open to negotiations to end the war with Russia as quickly as possible, but he insisted that he would not cede territorial sovereignty.

[22:20:02]

President Zelenskyy made those comments during a 90-minute interview with four Russian journalists, Russian news outlets were ordered not to show the interview. President Zelenskyy responded in a video saying, quote: If that is the reaction we are doing everything right. That means they are nervous. It means they are -- their citizens are starting to have more and more questions about the affairs inside their country.

We go now to NBC News correspondent Ali Arouzi, live in Lviv, Ukraine.

What is the situation there tonight?

ALI AROUZI, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, good evening, Lawrence. It`s calm here tonight, but it was a weekend that rocked the city, as you mentioned. There were missile attacks on a fuel depot. And that certainly punched the sense of security. So many people in the city have fled the war torn east.

You speak many people here. I feel lucky to be in Lviv, but they don`t feel entirely safe anymore. They say Vladimir Putin is capable of anything. He bombs churches, hospitals, apartment buildings and Lviv may not be safe.

It was a big attack. This was the closest attack to the city center, just two miles from ram right now. It completely destroyed that fuel depot. With missiles, precision missiles, they were launched from the sea. The Russians said they did that to stop the Ukrainians supplying fuel to the Ukrainian troops fighting on the east and front.

That is where we are seeing some fierce resistance by the Ukrainian troops. They`re putting up a valiant fight there. They`re much more savvy, much more intelligence in their fight against a much bigger Russian war machine. They`ve recaptured many territories that the Russians that they controlled since the beginning of this conflict.

And when we talk about dividing this country between east and south, it seems like a tall order for the Russians right now. In order to divide this country, they need to capture and control the east of the country, and they`ve done neither. They found it heavily, but most of the Ukraine military is still in their hands, or the major city is still in the Ukrainian hands.

And the Russians keep getting pushback. We`re getting unconfirmed reports tonight that even in the central city of Dnipro, the Russians are being pushed back. So, it`s a big fight for the Ukrainians who are fighting for their country, their integrity, their sovereignty, and their people.

But in other parts of the country, as you mentioned, in Mariupol, everybody we spoke to, every account we hear paints a horrifying picture in that city. The Russians have embarked on medieval siege and starvation tactics. They surrounded that place. They flattened 90 percent of the city.

The Ukrainians are saying that they are not honoring those safe passages. They`ve closed down one of those safety corridors today, the Ukrainians themselves in Mariupol, because they say they don`t trust the Russians. We`ve heard first count, first hand accounts that people can`t escape Mariupol, being bombed on their way out, being shot out and talented by Russian soldiers as they tried to leave the city.

One woman told me that the Russian soldiers at a checkpoint there weren`t laughing at her and what they have done to Mariupol before she managed to escape. But nonetheless, tomorrow, there are new peace talks, expectations are not very high, and they haven`t been in a string of these thoughts. President Zelenskyy laid out very clearly that there isn`t room for negotiation, but this country is not going to cross this red line.

O`DONNELL: Ali, there are reports of really large Russian forces, casualties, 15,000 or more killed in action, thousands more than that injured. And then, many thousands captured. Then we have more reports on where the injured soldiers are? How they`re being treated and where they captured, Russian soldiers would they be held?

AROUZI: I don`t have any specifics about where they are being held and obviously the Ukrainians would want to keep that fairly quiet, because they don`t want them to be rescued by Russian forces. There are varying reports about how they are being treated. You hear from some Ukrainians that they`ve been treated fairly.

There are other reports that they have had rough time by the Ukrainian troops, which is normal in a more times when people invade your country. Not all conventions are adhered to.

But as you mentioned, Lawrence, that is an incredible number of people, that are being killed by Russian troops. Presidents Zelenskyy has said that we can`t confirm it, 16,000 Russian troops killed in just 33 days.

[22:25:06]

That`s roughly the same number of Russian troops that were killed in the Soviet Afghan conflict in over ten years.

You`re hearing all sorts of reports that morale is very little amongst the Russian troops. They`re ill-equipped. Many of them are getting frostbite on the front line. It`s a very tough sword for them. They also have to face indignation of fighting on the front lines here, possibly they don`t want to. Going back to Russia and seeing that the ruble has completely crashed, so all of the money they`re getting for fighting here is worth very little now for them in Russia that is now so heavily sanctioned.

O`DONNELL: Ali Arouzi in Lviv, stay safe and thank you very much for joining us tonight.

AROUZI: Thanks.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Yale Professor Timothy Snyder will join us in what he says is the Kremlin`s formula for failure. And President Biden`s comments this weekend and today, Vladimir Putin remaining and power. Professor Timothy Snyder joins us next.

[22:30:47]

O`DONNELL: On Saturday in Poland, President Biden delivered a speech putting Vladimir Putin`s murderous invasion of Ukraine in historical perspective and offering a hopeful vision for a peaceful future for Europe. But it was the last unwritten line of his speech that got the most news media attention.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today`s fighting in Kyiv and Melitopol (ph) and Kharkiv are the latest battle in a long struggle. Hungary 1956. Poland 1956 and then again 1981. Czechoslovakia, 1968. Soviet tanks crushed democratic uprisings. But the resistance continued until finally in 1989, the Berlin Wall and all the walls of Soviet domination, they fell. They fell. And the people prevailed.

Let`s remember the hammer blow that brought down the Berlin Wall. The might that lifted the Iron Curtain were not the words of a single leader. It was the people of Europe, who for decades fought to free themselves.

You will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principles, of hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibility.

For God`s sakes, this man cannot remain in power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasized the obvious, that the United States does not have a strategy of regime change in Russia saying that is up to the Russian people to decide whether Vladimir Putin remains in power.

Today NBC`s Kelly O`Donnell asked President Biden about his comments on Saturday in Poland.

KELLY O`DONNELL, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Do you believe what you said that Putin can`t remain in power or do you now regret saying that because your government has been trying to walk that back? Did your words complicate matters?

BIDEN: Well, you asked three different questions. I`ll answer them all. Number one, I`m not walking anything back. The fact of the matter is, I was expressing the moral outrage I`ve felt toward the way Putin is dealing and the actions of this man -- just brutality.

Half the children in Ukraine -- I just come from being with those families. And I so want to make it clear. I wasn`t then nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel and I make no apologies for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Timothy Snyder, history professor at Yale University. The expanded audiobook version of his bestselling book, "On Tyranny: 20 lessons from the 20th century" is out next month. And Professor Snyder, as an audiobook fan, I have to say, thank you for that.

Now, let`s begin with the president`s speech on Saturday and what you heard in that speech before we got to that last line.

TIMOTHY SNYDER, HISTORY PROFESSOR, YALE UNIVERSITY: Well I mean I`m glad you asked because it is a wonderful, historical speech, which sets the stakes quite properly.

President Biden is certainly correct that this is a historical turning point. It is a moment where we ought to be recalling other historical turning points. And he is certainly right that it is a moment where the United States should be cooperating with other countries in understanding the scale of all of this, the horror of all of this. And doing what we can to try and halt it. All of that I felt was excellent.

O`DONNELL: On the last one, it couldn`t be more obvious that there is no policy of regime change in Russia. There cannot be a policy of regime change in Russia. And still, we have had three days of questions about it.

The president today made it very clear that this was an expression of his own personal moral outrage. Is there any reason at that point for the president not to express that moral outrage?

SNYDER: I mean -- I think we are living a bit in a gotcha era, where there is a temptation to seize on half a second of the remarks of one person, rather than to look at the overall (INAUDIBLE), the overall position.

[22:34:56]

SNYDER: And I think that we as Americans also have a certain tendency to look for some small imperfection in our own president when really I think Mr. Biden is quite right, that the actions of the president of Russia have gone beyond our ability thus far to describe them. I think it`s perfectly normal with any human being encountering more than 3 million refugees, encountering cities that have been totally destroyed, encountering a war which has no moral basis whatsoever, will express himself or herself in a slightly unpredictable way.

So I mean I think the basic reaction that we all ought to have is that Mr. Biden was in a situation where he is in fact facing a whole historical challenge, an enormous challenge. And we should be with him as with other leaders who are doing the best that they can.

O`DONNELL: You have written today about the tensions, to put it mildly, inside the Russian government, particularly the Russian military, naming names among the generals. What do you see happening there now?

SNYDER: I`m glad we`re talking about that because I mean the things that Mr. Putin has said are extraordinarily interesting in a dark way. His view of Ukraine is that it does not exist. That there are no Ukrainian people. There is no Ukrainian state. And that was the political and strategic basis of this invasion.

Of course, he was wrong. And because he was wrong, Russia in a situation, which was not anticipated. It was not anticipated that there would be this kind of resistance. It was not anticipated that there would be these levels of Russian casualties which as you mentioned before, are extraordinary.

It also wasn`t anticipated that Russia will be isolated from the world the way that it is because this whole month of fighting is based (INAUDIBLE).

So Russia is now in this odd situation where, because it has a tyrannical leader, the failure can`t be named. No one can say, no one official can say, that none of this was intended, that all of this was a mistake, that none of this death was supposed to happen.

But at the same time because deep inside everyone knows that there is a kind of disaster about all this. The blame has to be shared which means that Russian military leaders don`t appear on media for weeks at a time. The Russian intelligence leaders seem to be under house arrest. There are tensions inside the Russian state.

So Mr. Putin has created a situation all by himself and now he has left Russian elites and the rest of Russian society to try to somehow make sense of all of this.

Now, naturally I don`t mean that they are the victims. The people you are seeing on your screens, the Ukrainians, are the victims. What I`m suggesting is that there is a political problem inside Kremlin right now.

O`DONNELL: And you also report that Vladimir Putin had a victory speech, a draft victory speech, ready to go. Was it three days after the invasion?

SNYDER: Yes, this is an incredibly interesting document for historian and specialist that pay a lot attention to it. When Russia does something like this, it has this propaganda ready. Sometimes, things don`t go as expected, but the propaganda might accidentally be published.

Two days after the invasion (INAUDIBLE) which is an official -- not just an official but one of the major Kremlin outlets, published a long statement about what victory was like. And this was clearly something which had been prepared for this scenario, which was expected.

It was expected that after two days, Russia would be in Kyiv, the government would have been overthrown. Russia would be negotiating with its new handpicked puppet government. Ukrainian population would`ve accepted all this joyfully. And a new era in history would have begun.

So the gap between that and what has actually happened is extraordinary. And it is that gap which now the Russian military has to fill. If Mr. Putin insists there is no Ukrainian state, no Ukrainian nation. Well then, the Russian army has to make it so, right.

And that is what we have been seeing in the last four weeks, scenes like this. As well as the disappearance of elites wherever Russian forces are present. The deportation of children and civilians into Russia forcible where the Russian force is present.

The military now faces the task of somehow trying to make it so that Mr. Putin`s prediction was correct, even though it was not.

O`DONNELL: We know Vladimir Putin has been consistently committed to regime change in the United States, trying to help Donald Trump get elected in 2016, trying to help Donald Trump get reelected in 2020. He will be doing that again if he`s still in power in 2024.

President Biden`s hope that Vladimir Putin will not remain in power is up to the Russian people. Secretary of State Blinken said, what hopes are there of Vladimir Putin not remaining in power?

[22:39:51]

SNYDER: I think that number one, in so far as there are hopes at all, we owe them to the Ukrainians. The extent to which and the skill with which, the Ukrainians have resisted.

And not only that, the high morale and the expectations of victory among Ukrainian civilians and civil society. These are the things which create the hope for a future that might be different than one we could have expected, even a few weeks ago.

So we have to put the Ukrainians front and center here. They are at the middle of all this history.

But then, as you say, it`s a matter of Russian responsibility. What this war sets out is a possibility for Russian elites to communicate to people what is actually happening. What it sets up is the possibility of the discussion among Russians who would like for their state to have a future aside from the one that seems to be promised to them right now by Mr. Putin, which is one of a declining economy, indefinite isolation from the world, and perhaps what`s worse, no story to tell about yourself, except as a country which senselessly invades its neighbor and kills a lot of its civilians.

So with the Ukrainians, with sanctions, there is a chance of some kind of conversation within Russia. We can`t predict exactly how that would go, but I think another month of this would give a lot of Russians time to reflect and time to consider what their responsibility for the future, not in the world, not in Ukraine, but their responsibility for the future of their own country.

O`DONNELL: Professor Timothy Snyder, thank you very much for joining us once again tonight.

SNYDER: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, today President Biden did something that no president has ever done before. He proposed a tax on billionaires. To explain that new tax, we will be joined by Representative Katie Porter next.

[22:41:42]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Right now, billionaires pay an average rate of 8 percent on their total income. 8 percent -- that`s the average they pay.

Now, I`m a capitalist, but and if you make a billion bucks, great. Just pay your fair share. Pay a little bit.

A firefighter and a teacher pay more than double, double the tax rate than a billionaire pays. That`s not right. That`s not fair.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was the president today unveiling what the administration is calling the billionaire minimum income tax as part of the president`s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal. The tax targets the 700 wealthiest Americans.

The administration says the new tax for the super wealthy quote, "would only apply to the wealthiest 100th of 1 percent of households. Those with more than $100 million and over half the revenue would come from billionaires alone. It would ensure that they pay at least 20 percent of their total income in federal income taxes.

The tax would raise, is projected to raise 361 billion over ten years. Economist Gabriel Zucman, at the University of California Berkeley estimates that the richest person in the world, Elon Musk would pay an additional $50 billion in federal taxes. Jeff Bezos would pay an additional $35 billion, Mark Zuckerberg would pay an additional $16 billion dollars.

Joining us now, Democratic Representative Katie Porter of California. She`s a member of the House Oversight Committee and the deputy chair of the House Progressive Caucus. Thank you very much for joining us tonight, Congresswoman Porter.

How will this tax work since it`s aimed at wealth as opposed to income?

REP. KATIE PORTER (D-CA): So the basic idea here is that billionaires earned income that escapes the ordinary tax system. For most of us $1 we earn is $1 that we put on our tax returns. But for the ultra wealthy, when they earn an extra dollar, it`s $1 that they`re able to defer taxation on and set aside often for decades or generations and avoid taxation.

So what this really does is just accelerate those taxes so that they`re paid evenly as they are earned, which is exactly what happens to the rest of us.

O`DONNELL: So this taxes -- gains for example, gains earned in the stock market, we see reports all the time that people like Elon Musk -- his wealth just increased by, you know, a few billion dollars here, a few billion dollars there. But that is just happening on paper. That wealth could also go down, if the stock goes down.

So it hasn`t been -- the wealth hasn`t been realized. It hasn`t been collected by selling the stock. So how do you get at what you`re trying to tax here?

PORTER: So you simply look what is their total realized income -- just with normal income that the rest of us have. Then you look at what is their unrealized income. So what is the value of the stocks and bonds and liquid investments that they hold at tax time.

And to be clear, those amounts can go up and down but so can the rest of us can have incomes that go up and down throughout the year. We pay taxes on what we have at the end of the year over the year. And they get -- and (INAUDIBLE) at the beginning of this tax, they have up to nine years to pay the initial amount owed. And then after that, they would have five years to make any additional payments.

To be clear, this is a minimum tax. If you are an ultra wealthy individual, and believe me if you are one of these handful of people in this country, you know it. If you are one of the handful of people in that 0.01 percent, then just simply make sure that you are paying no less than 20 percent of your taxes.

[22:49:57]

PORTER: If you`re already paying 20 percent of your taxes -- you`re your income in taxes, this tax doesn`t do anything to you. This is simply about making sure that we hit that minimum of 20 percent.

O`DONNELL: So it functions much like a property tax. People own properties say in California, in your state, that property is assessed. The government decides we`re going to taxes on a basis of the house being worth a million dollars, say.

So at some point there has to be some kind of assessment each year of the wealth that is being taxed in this program. Does the IRS know how to do that?

PORTER: The IRS definitely knows how to do this. We have a very skilled workforce at the IRS. We simply need to give them the resources that they need to carry this out. And when people say, you know, that money, that stock that they got, they don`t have it yet. It could go down.

Believe you me, they spend like they have it. They still have the asset. The value could go up and down, and remember this applies to liquid assets. So you could sell a portion of the stock if you needed to, to be able to pay this tax. There is nothing that you`re going to have to do other than simply pay on what you earn. And receiving those stock benefits is income.

Believe you me, if you offered the average American, would you like some Facebook stock? Would you like some share of Tesla stock? They would understand that that is a valuable asset.

O`DONNELL: Our top tax bracket now is somewhere above $500,000. In World War II, we had a top tax bracket of $5 million. It has always been strange to me, as these incomes and wealth levels continue to explode, that we continue to hold the income tax top bracket down at this very, very low level compared to where the super wealth really is.

PORTER: Well, to be clear, one of the reasons that we need to approach taxation through this minimum wealth tax, is that many of these people with their army of very talented lawyers and accountants, and through very careful ways that they structure what they receive from the corporations or places that they work or the businesses that they own, they may not have very high regular incomes. They may get most of their pay, for instance, in stock.

And that`s why even if we raised the top tax bracket higher and we probably should, it`s hard to think about how high you would have to go to capture someone like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos.

O`DONNELL: They also have ways of borrowing against the unrealized returns in these gains that they`re making so that they actually have the cash to use without having, quote, "on paper" realized a gain.

PORTER: They absolutely have the means to pay these taxes. And that is partly why they`re being given nine years to be able to do so. The rest of us have to fund that money to pay any tax that we owe by April 15th. This is going to be a nine year phase-in for these folks to owe it, to pay up what they owe.

And really, the idea here is, the rest of us, like I said, we earn $1, we put that dollar on the tax return. Just because the ultra wealthy are receiving their income in a different form, they are receiving it in stocks rather than in cash, doesn`t mean that what they are receiving does not have value and it doesn`t mean it shouldn`t be taxed.

O`DONNELL: Representative Porter, we look for to seeing you on the debate with a Republican who is running on the platform of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee, which is to increase taxes on the lowest income earners in America.

Katie Porter, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

PORTER: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

[22:52:47]

O`DONNELL: On this day when a federal judge made history by saying that a president is likely to have committed a crime, meaning that Donald Trump committed crimes trying to obstruct Congress on January 6th.

Here is tonight`s LAST WORD.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): The president bears responsibility for Wednesday`s attack on congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action for President Trump, accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest, and ensure President Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term.

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.

[22:59:52]

MCCONNELL: The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The accusers of Donald Trump get tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH STEPHANIE RUHLE" starts now.