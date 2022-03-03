Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 3/2/22

Summary

MSNBC continues its live coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Biden went to Wisconsin today where he found himself talking about Ukraine and the hundreds of aging bridges in Wisconsin that will be repaired or rebuilt under the Biden infrastructure law. Representative Jimmy Gomez returned to the House gallery for the first time last night since he was trapped there on January 6th during the attack on the Capitol. This time, the Trump protesters were inside the House chamber.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Ayman.

And this is one of the nights when history is competing with itself. And you managed to keep on it. I was surprised that you are able to squeeze in the report of the January 6th committee`s news tonight, that legal filing that they file trying to support their subpoenas.

I just want to read for the audience a key line in there that says the select committee has a good faith basis for concluding that the president and members of his campaign, engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of Section 371.

And, Ayman, on any other night, we would be going wall-to-wall with just that story. But, of course, it now is lining up in history with this war story that we have to tell the same time.

AYMAN MOHYELDIN, MSNBC HOST: Yeah, no, absolutely. And all credit goes to the team of producers that were able to turn that story around so quickly and our viewers. But you`re absolutely right, it`s a significant development and we are also seeing just what is happening overseas as well. Also, heartbreaking. Two major stories tonight.

O`DONNELL: And, obviously, this January 6 Committee, that we`re, somewhere in the middle or toward the end of their work, that really reads like we are at the beginning of something very, very important that that committee is working on.

MOHYELDIN: I was going to say really quickly, watch out for the Department of Justice, because I think this raises the pressure on them and the attorney general. I think people will be watching this and saying, the January 6th Committee has uncovered this and they are making this statement, what is the Department of Justice thinking in all of this?

O`DONNELL: And citing specific federal law for the Department of Justice. They are basically saying, please take a look at this.

MOHYELDIN: Yeah.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, thank you, Ayman.

MOHYELDIN: Thank you, Lawrence. Take care.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

One hundred forty-one to five. That was the score at the United Nations today. When they counted the votes, condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and murdering Ukrainians, 141 countries voted to condemn Russia, 34 country sat on the sidelines and abstained from the vote, including China.

China did not condemn Russia today. But most importantly, China refused to support Russia at the United Nations today. Only four countries voted with Russia. The murderous dictator of North Korea, of course, ordered his U.N. ambassador to vote with Russia, the murderous dictator of Syria voted with Russia, along with Belarus and Eritrea, countries with smaller populations than New York City.

That huge Russian convoy with hundreds of vehicles headed for Kyiv, is still moving slowly as senior U.S. defense officials said, the convoy, quote, made no appreciable movement closer to the city over the past few days. Russian tanks have seen rolling through the city of Kherson on today. Today, Kherson`s mayor says the city is surrounded.

A senior U.S. defense official says there is, quote, heavy fighting around Kharkiv as well as bombings of civilian targets. Today, government building Kharkiv was hit by an apparent rocket strike in supplies of food and water were running low. "The New York Times" is reporting tonight up to 15,000 people are sheltering and keeps subways, where they sleep 3 to 4 to a mattress.

The United Nations estimates that over 1 million Ukrainians now have fled the country. That means about 98 percent of Ukrainians remain in Ukraine. Many are seeking safer locations within Ukraine, like the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, 45 miles from the border with Poland.

And leading off our coverage tonight is NBC News correspondent, Cal Perry. He is in Lviv, Ukraine.

Also with us, retired Colonel Alexander Vindman who was born in Ukraine and rose to director of European affairs at the National Security Council during the Trump administration.

Cal, let`s begin with you and the situation there tonight.

CAL PERRY, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Overnight and into the morning hours here, we are seeing a renewed bombardment of the Capitol. I think that will be one of the headlines in the morning. There have been massive explosions taking place there.

And it feels like we have also reached a new chapter, even of what is a very young war here with the Russian army is going to start targeting civilians or indiscriminately shelling civilian areas. This is something that people here have feared since the beginning of this conflict, it`s something we`ve seen the Russians do, not just in places like Grozny where they surrounded and just slowly leveled it.

But in Syria, more recently, where they targeted hospitals. We did a report from a hospital the other day. We were talking to doctors about what was happening and we were filming -- what they said was please don`t give away the name of the hospital where we are located because we are worried the Russians will bomb us.

Now, where I am, 350 miles from the capitol, we are seeing a refugee crisis unfold in front of our eyes. We are seeing the horror and the terror as people flee the violence. Over 1 million, people as you said, have already left, 120,000 people a day. And it is getting worse. The conditions for those people are getting worse.

The temperature is still low here, it`s very cold. The ground is wet. I`m 50 miles from the Polish border, about halfway between me and Poland there is a 25 mile line of cars. They are leaving their things behind, abandoning their cars, trying to make their way to a foreign country.

Nobody decides to be a refugee. It happens to you and it is happening now to millions of people here.

The other thing that I mentioned yesterday, the Russians took out the transmitting tower for Ukraine intelligence. So, what I am telling you is not going to be heard on TV tomorrow here. The TVs are black and out. And the president here, President Zelenskyy, who has really emerged as the leader of this war, is no longer able to communicate with the people of Ukraine on TV. He will do so on social media. That will reach a lot of people.

But it gives you an idea that, while we`re not seeing lightning fast movement from Russian troops, we are seeing this slow slog that doesn`t seem to be stopping, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Colonel Vindman, what does the White House know -- what do they know in the situation room about this slowed down a Russian convoy? And how much better is there information than what we have publicly about what is happening militarily in Ukraine?

LT. COL. ALEX VINDMAN (RET), U.S. ARMY: I would imagine it`s actually not significantly better. It`s not like we have a source on the ground -- there information is going to be coming from the Ukrainian armed forces, feeding into analysis cells, as well as the -- which is the imagery information coming in and that is how they will get much of their information. Probably some things coming in from the -- also the Russians reporting the fact that they are running low on fuel, but it is not a significantly different -- than what we are seeing on the ground. The fact that this convoy stalled -- it is really in a lot of ways, not the biggest threat at the moment.

Those soldiers and there are suffering, parking vehicles, freezing at night, running low on provisions. They are probably running their engines even though their officers are saying not to, to keep warm. It is just an acute problem that will not go away anytime soon.

And the Ukrainians can probably deal with it almost at their leisure when it looks like they need to. The more difficult situations are in the south and in the east in the city of Kharkiv. It`s the second largest city.

It`s the victim of what was expected by people who understand how the Russians conduct their war. It is taking a punishing assault from fires. The Russian military is a fire based military. It is polarizing the city. And that is the way the Russians are going to conduct the remainder of this war.

If they can`t secure cities peacefully, they will destroy them. And frankly, that might eventually -- the Russians will damage or they can claim that they have set Ukraine back, do you not the fight it, demilitarized it -- that will probably -- be the core of the ultimate settlement of it, weeks or months down the road, maybe without diplomatic gains.

O`DONNELL: Colonel Vindman, let me stay on that point you just made about the so-called de-Nazification that Vladimir Putin is promising and is now a central mission to this campaign. What would defined de-Nazification for Putin publicly? Would he have to add minimum arrest President Zelenskyy, for example?

VINDMAN: So, these are all made up terms, there are no Nazis in Ukraine. I showed a clip on Twitter today about Holocaust survivors from World War II, talking about their experience back then and how it mirrors today and sending the message of Putin to leave. For Putin, it`s probably relatively straightforward, or it was before he started this for. His military objectives, he is unlikely to achieve them now. It is to, it was to decapitate, to replace a leadership of Ukraine with a puppet regime.

Clearly, the will of the Ukrainian people is to resist. It is an indomitable will and they are not going to tolerate a regime change.

That means a potential occupation force. Russia does not have the force structure to occupy a country the size of Ukraine. It`s the biggest country in the world, facing the biggest country in Europe. That is the scale of what we are talking about. It`s likely to play out with Russian accepting much less than they would have planned, which is rolling the country unopposed, establishing a fait accompli, based on the scenario that we just have to deal with. And instead, it will be something along the lines of just wrecking and leaving.

O`DONNELL: And, Cal Perry, what is the state of information among the Ukrainians you speak to? The people who are either trying to flee the country or move to a safer location in the country, how are they making those decisions based on what information?

PERRY: That is the impossible thing. And it is -- your life is suddenly the life of a refugee. Everything changes because your house is being child. No one wants to leave their life behind and flee. So, people wait until the last minute. The president here, President Zelenskyy,, before the war started, was playing down the threat. Washington was playing up the threat. -- part of the information flow is starting with him. You know, the phrase, come with the, hour come with a man is absolutely applicable to this man.

The split screen between him and President Putin with that never ending long table, isolated, alone, seemingly not getting information, and then President Zelenskyy, in a bunker drinking coffee with his soldiers. People are watching those videos and they are looking to him for information. It is starting at the top here. And he has been presented as somebody who is actually part of the planning of defending the city.

So, he has been rallying people together. We have seen this unbelievable effort amongst the civilians that are staying to try to arm the front line troops and in many cases, becoming frontline troops. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

So, we are hearing horrific stories of people fleeing with their families, dropping them off, watching their wives and their children go away and then returning to the front. But the idea of civilians picking up weapons and defending their city as an honorable idea. They`re fighting for their homes, fighting for survival, fighting for the country. That is what the president has laid out.

But the reality is, it`s civilians who are going to die. It is civilians who would die in these things, who will die on the frontlines fighting the Russians, that`s who are going to pay the price for this war. And what Colonel Vindman is saying is, of course, beyond 100 percent, occupying the city is a nightmare for the greatest military in the world. It was a nightmare in Iraq and Afghanistan. So, it doesn`t seem like this is going to improve in any way for either side. It just seems like we`re talking about the crudest of weapons in the year 2022 and a refugee crisis that will become one that spans a continent.

O`DONNELL: Cal Perry, thank you for joining us with your important reporting from Ukraine tonight and Colonel Vindman, as always, thank you for joining us again. We always appreciate it.

Thank you.

And last night, President Biden said, we are going to seize their yachts.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of the Russian oligarchic. We are joining our European allies to find and seize their yachts and luxury apartments, the private jets.

O`DONNELL: So, one of the European allies included in what you just heard the president say, now has custody of the largest swimming pool that exists on a yacht. That yacht was seized today by German authorities, while maintenance was underway at the Hamburg shipyard in Germany. It is the largest yacht in the world by gross tonnage. And it is owned by the Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was sanctioned by the European Union on Monday.

Forbes is reporting tonight that he paid $600 million for the yacht, which was built by a German yacht builder. In other Russian billionaire news, as the British parliament debated sanctioning Roman Abramovich, Mr. Abramovich is now selling his English soccer team and will donate the money from the sale, quote, for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.

"Forbes` reports that Abramovich purchased the team for $190 million and it is now valued at more than $3 billion.

And joining us now, is Edward Fishman who served as Russia sanction lead at the State Department.

Thank you very much for joining us tonight.

I want to begin with that yacht, that most visible asset seizure that we have had and may have for a while, Germany just closing in on that, Hamburg shipyard is where all of the super yacht go in for service. And Germany just made the move that President Biden promised last night. What is their legal authority for doing it and we will see more of it?

EDWARDD FISHMAN, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT RUSSIA SANCTION LEAD: I think we`re only going to see more of that in the days and weeks to come, Lawrence. The European Union acted swiftly to impose the sanctions on Alisher Usmanov, and they made good on that threat by seizing his (INAUDIBLE). I think what we`ve seen in the past week is unprecedented sanctions on the Russian economy, which have affected broad swath of the population. We have seen it along ATM lines.

Clearly, the average Russian has been hurting from the sanctions. I think these moves that we see now both by the European and by President Biden of the United States, the demonstration now is not just average Russians, middle class Russians, who will feel the pain of Putin`s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine. It is the very wealthiest Russians who will have their toys like Alisher Usmanov taken from them.

And, honesty, Lawrence, just a couple of weeks ago, there was doubt around the world about Germany`s willingness to cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline about Germany`s willingness to impose sanctions on Russia. What we`re seeing now is an incredibly and really substantial action by the German government make good on these oligarch sanctions.

And what I would say, Lawrence, is that all oligarchy, even those who are closest, have been put on notice.

O`DONNELL: And when you are working on the sanctions regime, was there an operative theory, was there evidence, I should say, was there evidence for the theory that pressure on the Russian billionaires can then transfer to pressure on Putin?

FISHMAN: Look, Lawrence, the fact of the matter is, and this is an unfortunate fact, that Putin is a lonely dictator. And what that means is that there are not that many obvious vectors of influence to Putin.

The oligarchs may be extraordinarily wealthy and live very lavish lives, but Putin owns them. Let`s go back 20 years when Putin was in the very early stages of his presidency. Basically, what he did, with he cut a deal with the oligarchs. He said, you can keep your money and you are yachts, but stay out of politics. And the oligarchs who did not sort of wade into politics, they ended up in jail or worse.

So, I think as any individual oligarch, it will not have influence over president Putin. That is just a fact. However, as a -- hundreds of Russian billionaires and there are quite a few of them, if all of them turned on Putin, and I think we are getting close to that, like Oleg Deripaska even, coming out and condemning Putin`s war on Ukraine. Then, we could perhaps the change. And I think the theory of the case -- it is really to try to float every -- be it through societal pressure, you`re seeing protests still across Russia because peoples wallets are hurting. Also, these oligarchs pressuring Putin through their own channels.

O`DONNELL: Edward Fishman, you know, I think many of us sometimes look back on our old jobs and think, I miss that job today. But if you are in the sanctions office in the United States government, working on sanctions against Russia, and it comes to the seizure of the yachts, that might be the day I think you might want to be back in the office for another tour of duty.

Edward Fishman, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

FISHMAN: My pleasure.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. And coming up, New Yorker editor David Remnick, who has a reporting from Russia about Russia for decades, will join us.

O`DONNELL: Breaking news from Ukraine, there have been reports of air raid sirens and explosions in Kyiv on social media.

That`s what we have for you so far, we will bring you more about the conditions in Kyiv as the situation develops there.

Last night, President Biden said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Presidents Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, literally inspires the world. Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees to teachers, turned soldiers, defending their homeland. And in this struggle, President Zelenskyy said in his speech that the European parliament, light will win over darkness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: No publication has done a better job of delivering this moment in history and all the other moments in history on which this moment is built than "The New Yorker", under the guidance of David Remnick who served as a Moscow correspondent for "The Washington Post". The United States has not had a permanent ambassador to Ukraine since 2019, when Donald Trump removed ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from that position because she was interfering with Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani`s demands on the Ukrainian government.

Ambassador Yovanovitch testified against Donald Trump in the first impeachment investigation and an interview with David Remnick for "The New Yorker," she said this about Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine. What he discovered, do ironically to his own actions particular the annexation of Crimea, and the invasion of Donbas, was that he is the single biggest driver since independence in 1991 of bringing the Ukrainian people together.

[22:25:02]

When I was in Ukraine in the early 2000s, nobody knew the words to the national anthem. By the time I came back, in 2016, everybody knew the anthem.

Joining us now David Remnick.

Thank you very much for joining us tonight. What -- how much or what if any of presidents Biden`s speech last night well the Russian people here?

DAVID REMNICK, EDITOR, THE NEW YORKER: Very little. Almost as much as though here from President Zelenskyy.

I think it`s impossible to overestimate the can umbrella of censorship and silence that the Russian official television creates. It`s pumping out propaganda at a rate that would, I hope, shame even those at Fox News. It`s really quite extraordinary.

And the only way that Russians can get the information that you`re talking about, whether it`s Biden`s address, or Zelenskyy`s extraordinary speeches to his own people into the world, or just trade information about what`s going on is through other means. And those other means, some of them got shut down this yesterday, a TV Rain, a Moscow radio station, rare independent media were shut down.

And, this is an information war. And this is why President Zelenskyy is so incredibly skillful and uniting his own people and uniting the countries of the world behind the principles of sovereignty and democracy. This is a comic actor, kind of like Jerry Seinfeld or Benny Hill suddenly of elevated to the level of president of Ukraine in the biggest crisis since the end of communism, since 1991. And he`s been magnificent.

O`DONNELL: We see a sample of Russian headlines in Masha Gessen`s reporting in "The New Yorker" from Russia. And I`m going to read these headlines, because everyone will know what`s story these they refer to hear, and everyone will know whether leaving out, especially with the Russian news media banned from using words like war or invasion.

So, there is the U.N. Security Council has discuss the situation in Ukraine. The West continues to pump Ukraine full of arms. The European Union is closing its airspace to Russians. The foreign ministry is working on evacuating Russian citizens.

We all know with those stories actually are about, including today`s overwhelming vote condemning Russia in the United Nations. And that fold will not be reported to the Russian people.

REMNICK: Well, if it`s reported, it`s reported in terms of derision about how they are against us and we are isolated, a sense of victimhood -- victimhood for a nation, really, let`s put it this way, a dictator who is invading a sovereign nation, with the intention of not only occupying it but changing its government and doing violence to its people.

But the United States has had experience in this. It will not end well for anybody, but mostly will not end well for Russia. So, if Russia decides to, you know, pound the hell out of Kyiv and God forbid replace Zelenskyy as president or kill him, two possibilities that are quite distinct, you will have a guerrilla war there.

Ukrainians will not put up with this. And that is partly the achievement of Zelenskyy`s rally to the nation. It`s partly the achievement of the solidarity of the West, which could not necessarily have been predicted. We`ve seen German full of foreign policy turned on it`s here. You`ve seen Viktor Orban criticize Russia, and even moral avatars like the International Olympic Committee has even acted against Russia when it is usually so incredibly reactionary.

What`s going on now is Russia is also interesting, the economy has cratered. Demonstrations have taken place on the streets, not only in Moscow and some liberal intellectuals in the middle of Moscow, but in many, many Russian cities.

Alexei Navalny has called for even more demonstrations from his prison cell. This may be in the end, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not next month, but this may be the end of the Putin era.

[22:29:37]

I don`t want to jump to any conclusions and be rash and make stupid predictions, but one has to ask who in Russia is for this. Who is really for this? Except somebody that has been isolated and filled with anger and resentment towards the west and has set his army on Ukraine. But who is really for it?

O`DONNELL: I want to go back to what Ambassador Yovanovitch told you about Ukraine and her experience with it. Because what we`re seeing it`s hard for Americans to decide how surprising is it that a country is rising up against an invasion, because countries have risen up against invasions in the past.

REMNICK: Absolutely.

O`DONNELL: But other countries haven`t really been able to muster that kind of well or have been disorganized or not unified in response to invasions like this. And so, she gave us a frame that I think is so important for this in regards our own country and our own history.

She told you it`s a developing democracy. Think about where the U.S. was after just 30 years of independence. It`s a struggle. It takes time. Not only to establish institutions but also to develop the culture, especially if you`re coming out of a communist state. It`s the work of a couple generations but I think they`ve made a lot of progress.

And as we`ve discovered here in the United States recently, we can`t take democracy for granted. We need to continue to nurture it and defend it. And so, when you think of it as a country that really is just in its 30`s, in its early adulthood as it were as a country, this is all the more remarkable.

REMNICK: You mention in your very generous introduction that I was a Moscow correspondent for the "Washington Post". And at that time I would go to Ukraine. And by 1989 I was able to meet with people who were independence activists. And it was a very small number, they were very brave, they all had been sent to prison at one time or another during the Soviet period.

And these were meetings in 1989, 1990, and they were looking at what was happening in the Baltic States -- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. And they were real independence movements that were active there.

By 1990, the group called Roo (ph) had developed and they were -- the independence movement grew and grew. What collapse the Soviet Union? Many factors -- principally economic, technological, social. But in 1991, the Ukrainian people were given a referendum, whether they wanted to be independent or not. Over 90 percent of Ukrainians, not just people in the west in in Lviv, or intellectuals in Kyiv, but all over the country including the east, which Russia now claims for itself voted for independence.

And weeks later, that was the final straw. Weeks later the Soviet Union collapsed. It was over. An empire was over. And what Putin yearns for is not the return of communist ideology, in fact he`s been critical of Lenin. And it`s amazing to see this.

But what he yearns for is Russian empire, the Russian Imperium. And Ukraine is crucial to that, and he can`t have it. And what`s frightening about this, Lawrence, what`s so deeply frightening, is just at the moment where his country is under siege economically speaking, and his army has been embarrassed and really stumbling on its way to what could be a brutal victory in the end. He is in trouble.

He has been humiliated, but the problem is, is that he has what`s called the (INAUDIBLE) the red button. He`s a nuclear power and he`s not been shy to advertise it in recent days. And of course, that is a very frightening prospect.

O`DONNELL: David Remnick, thank you very much for joining us once again tonight. And please rejoin us whenever you can. Your coverage in the "New Yorker", extended coverage of Ukraine is the most important reading people can turn to these days. Thank you very much.

REMNICK: I appreciate that very much, thank you.

O`DONNELL: President Biden went to Wisconsin today where he found himself talking about Ukraine and the hundreds of aging bridges in Wisconsin that will be repaired or rebuilt under the Biden infrastructure law. Senator Tammy Baldwin was with the president today and will join us next.

[22:34:19]

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world that we, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people. We stand with them.

Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever and we`ll continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and help ease their suffering in the process.

When the history of this era is written, Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.

O`DONNELL: As he did last night during his State of the Union address, today President Biden continued to balance the urgency of the situation in Ukraine with the Biden domestic agenda.

Our next guest joined President Biden on a trip to Wisconsin today, where the president visited an aging bridge that is finally going to be rebuilt.

[22:39:49]

O`DONNELL: The "Milwaukee Journal Sentinel" reports, "The bridge, built in 1961, had weight restrictions put on it several years ago because it is reaching the end of its life."

It is one of the thousands of bridges that will be repaired, rebuilt, or replaced because President Biden passed an infrastructure bill after four years of Donald Trump occasionally mentioning the word "infrastructure", but never actually doing anything about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: This bridge also has outdated design, tights curves led to higher than average crash rates on this bridge. The bridge is not alone. There are 700 -- excuse me -- 979 bridges in Wisconsin. 661 bridges in Minnesota, in poor condition. Along with nearly 7,000 miles of highway between the two states that need repair.

And now, after years of talking about infrastructure, we are finally getting it done. Finally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. She is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She traveled with President Biden to Wisconsin for that visit of that bridge, and other infrastructure issues.

Senator Baldwin, after the president, of course, on Ash Wednesday as a Roman Catholic went to mass and received those ashes that we saw on his forehead, he traveled to Wisconsin with you to make this point about what the infrastructure bill is delivering for Wisconsin. Are voters of Wisconsin actually getting that message today?

SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI): Oh, they sure are. You know, we talked about the bridge, weight restrictions were placed on it. People have to oftentimes go out of their way. And given all the things that we are facing, the partnership between the federal government, states, and localities. In this, case two states, to be able to address the transportation infrastructure as well as other issues is huge. When you can`t get your products to market, when you can`t add travel to school or work safely, that impacts everyone`s lives. And so, this infrastructure bill is going to play a role in lowering costs, fixing supply chains and putting people to work in good paying union jobs. This is something that we are very excited about.

O`DONNELL: On the Air Force One flight to Wisconsin today, did you get -- did you get time with the president or was he locked in the flying situation room there, working on the Ukraine issue?

BALDWIN: We had quite a long conversation about many things, including what he might anticipate when it comes to Wisconsin, especially in the northern part of the state that has been hit by extreme weather events caused by climate change, that have wiped out infrastructure harbors, roads, (INAUDIBLE) culverts.

And knowing that this is a community, a part of our country where we make things we are proud of our work ethic and the infrastructure bill allows us to, you know, build a better America, as he said in the State of the Union address last night. But we also talked about a lot of other issues, including the global situation.

O`DONNELL: And I want to get your reaction to the breaking news of the night, the January 6th committee in a legal filing in court, saying that they believe that they have evidence that the president and members of his campaign violated federal law.

BALDWIN: Yes. Well, we can look at the evidence that we have all seen as a nation including the recording of the phone call with the Secretary of State of Georgia. But this -- you know, they have information that I don`t have access to through the depositions they`ve done. The documents they have collected -- and we have seen a pattern of coordinated attempts to falsify the results of a free and fair election.

O`DONNELL: Senator Tammy Baldwin, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

BALDWIN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Representative Jimmy Gomez returned to the House gallery for the first time last night since he was trapped there on January 6th during the attack on the Capitol. This time, the Trump protesters were inside the House chamber. That is next.

O`DONNELL: Our next guest Los Angeles member of the House of Representatives Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Representatives before she spoke at an event hosted by a Nazi who, as he was introducing her, praised Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler and praised Donald Trump for being compared to Adolf Hitler.

And, the resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene was introduced before Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert decided to attend the State of the Union address so that they could heckle the president.

And they didn`t stop heckling the president even when he was speaking about soldiers, like his son, who may have developed cancer by being overly exposed to the toxins produced by military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know -- one of those -- one of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: When President Biden mentioned flag-draped coffins, Lauren Boebert yelled, "You put them in, 13 of them." She was apparently referring to soldiers killed in the evacuation of Afghanistan.

After the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, no one in Congress heckled President Franklin Roosevelt when he spoke to an emergency session of the full congress the day after Pearl Harbor, where 2,403 members of the American military were killed in one day.

No one blamed the president for that. No one jumped up to yell at President Roosevelt to say he should have done more to protect the military personnel at Pearl Harbor. But that is exactly, exactly, what Lauren Boebert would have done.

Joining us now is Representative Jimmy Gomez, Democrat of California.

Representative Gomez, first of all, what was it like for you to be back in the house gallery for the first time since January 6th when you were fearing for your life there

REP. JIMMY GOMEZ (D-CA): It was triggering. my heart started racing right away. I started talking to some of my colleagues and I mentioned to them that this was a difficult moment for me because it was the first time since January 6 when I was laying on the ground texting my loved ones to tell them that I was with police and trying to make it out.

So for me, it was an event that I know I wanted to be at but it was something that I need to work through mentally and emotionally so I could calm down and listen to the president`s speech.

So I was glad that the President of the United States was Joe Biden because I know he would`ve called the national guard if anything would happen.

O`DONNELL: And you`re looking down where the president`s being heckled by these members of the House, you`ve written -- you`re the author of the resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene and you`re watching her heckle the president, what was that like for you?

GOMEZ: It was disgusting. It brought the January 6th insurrectionists right into the capital. It was that same kind of behavior, that same instigation that Marjorie Taylor Greene used to spread the big lie, to cause the mob to break in, to put people`s lives at risk. And it was just a horrid display of decorum.

And one of the things that it also reminds me of is that Kevin McCarthy doesn`t have control over this faction of his caucus, the Qanon caucus. And they`re willing to do and say anything and powwow with white nationalists and use racism to turn out the vote.

So for me, it was just disgusting to see and it was also shameful when she talked about -- Lauren Boebert talked about heckled the president regarding his dead son.

O`DONNELL: Now, your resolution -- you`d introduced it before Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared with someone who praised Adolf Hitler and praised Donald Trump while also praising Marjorie Taylor Greene. Has there been any more interest in your resolution since Marjorie Taylor Greene embraced that praise of Hitler?

GOMEZ: People don`t -- the Republicans don`t want to hold Marjorie Taylor Greene accountable. They know that she speaks for a faction of their base, and it speaks to a faction within the Republican caucus. So they refused to hold her accountable.

But that doesn`t mean that she`s not continuously making the case of why she should be expelled. I originally introduced it because she literally said that Speaker Pelosi (INAUDIBLE) Speaker Pelosi -- somebody should put a bullet in her head. Or that people posing with AR-15s with members of the squad. So she is somebody that uses rhetoric to incite political violence and then says it`s only free speech.

So we need to make sure that we hold her accountable. And there are some -- people are getting some spine in the Republican caucus but it`s still not enough.

O`DONNELL: Representative Jimmy Gomez of California, thank you very much for joining us tonight, we really appreciate it.

GOMEZ: Thank you Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

O`DONNELL: Time for tonight`s LAST WORD.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Now is the hour, our moment of responsibility, our test to resolve and conscience of history itself. It is in this moment that our character this generation is formed. Our purpose is found. Our future is forged.

Well, I know this nation. We`ll meet the test, protect freedom and liberty, expand fairness and opportunity, and we will save democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[22:59:56]

O`DONNELL: President Biden gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH STEPHANIE RUHLE" starts now.