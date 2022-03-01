Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/28/22

Summary

Last week, Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin`s invasion of Ukraine was an act of genius. Donald Trump thinks it`s genius that Vladimir Putin is killing the parents of children in Ukraine, and killing children in Ukraine, and already creating half a million refugees. It usually takes weeks to write the modern presidential State of the Union address, but President Biden`s first State of the Union address is being furiously rewritten since Vladimir Putin`s invasion of Ukraine.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel.

And at the end of our hour night, Jon Favreau is going to join us. He has been through a few State of the Union Addresses as the chief speechwriter for President Obama. So, we`ll get his take on what he expects tomorrow.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Yeah, I can`t imagine how difficult a job it is to write a State of the Union with the best of circumstances, but when something approaching that World War III breaks out, less than a week ahead of it, I imagine that creates a real logjam in your work.

O`DONNELL: Well, as you know, the weeks of works that goal into the State of Union Address. This last -- less than a week as well we had more rewrites to the State of Union address than they`ve ever seen at this point.

MADDOW: Yeah, I think you should say something like what our last guest said from Kyiv, that it`s not that Ukraine needs to join NATO, it`s that NATO needs to join Ukraine. I think if you led with that, you can maybe get a bipartisan standing ovation to start things. But, we`ll see.

O`DONNELL: We will see.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

Well, right now, when it is possibly 40-mile convoy of Russian forces are advancing on the Ukraine capital. This just after 5:00 a.m. in Kyiv where the air raid sirens did go off during the night, but people who have remained in Kyiv are preparing for street combat, if and when Russian troops arrive.

We`re going straight to NBC News foreign correspondent Matt Bradley in Uman, Ukraine.

Matt, what is the situation there, and will you know about what`s happening the rest of the country?

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Lawrence, we`re in the midst of a road trip. We were out in the east of the country, we are moving west. We`re trying to stay a couple of steps ahead of the Russian advance in the east, just a couple of days ago before that, we were in Kharkiv, which was in the northeast of the country. And that is the second largest city in Ukraine.

And we were there right when the Russians seemed to be tenderizing the ground there. They were starting to launch missiles right into the center of the city. And, we decided we should probably call it quits. Ever since then, we`ve seen the city of Kharkiv get battered, not just by missile attacks, but also by ground forces that have come in.

Just today, we saw what looks like, based on authorities from that city, nine people were killed, including three children. Dozens were injured, houses were leveled, and we`re starting to see street by street fighting. This highlights one of the big issues we`re seeing throughout the country. Ukrainians are putting on far more resistance than I think even the Ukrainians expected to do. And that means that, yes, that means they`re defending their homeland, and there are pressing the world, it also means that they`re putting their own civilians and harm`s way.

It means that they`re not capitulating, they`re not surrendering. That means that this is a fight that`s going to go on. You mentioned a convoy that is coming down from the north, bearing down on Kyiv. We`re seeing the same thing in Kharkiv.

If I was there, that`s a Russian-speaking city. Second largest city in Ukraine, and a Russian speaking majority city. Vladimir Putin might have thought that when his military came and, that people from the city will greet them as liberators as he has the sort of twisted, irredentist view of Russian speakers in Ukraine, and how they would somehow have more affinity to Moscow than to Kyiv.

Well, that wasn`t the case, and I knew that from the weeks we spent in Kharkiv. People, there even though the Russian speakers, they knew that they will be fighting against this incursion. And that`s what they did.

We also saw something really disturbing. In addition to a looked like civilians taking the frontline, civilians were also very much in Vladimir Putin`s military crosshairs. We are starting to see bombs hitting schools, libraries, and residential buildings. And then we also started having sightings of these cluster munitions, which is really, very disturbing. These are banned 110 countries all around the world, except for Russia, except for the United States.

But the United States hasn`t used them from the past 30 years, not since the First Gulf War. But these are very threatening. These are bombs that essentially burst above ground, and then they sent other smaller bombs scattering in a sort of scattershot way. So that means that they`re not very targeted, and they can had a lot of civilian targets.

And we`ve seen from aerial videos and videos that are posted on social media these images of just scattering bombs that go all over neighborhoods, all over residential areas. This means that, again, they`re not targeted, which puts civilians in the crosshairs. So when you see, as you mentioned, this convoy, he said it was a 17-mile convoy of tanks that are now bearing down on the capital. That`s a city that has been battered so far, and seen a lot of resistance since the beginning of this whole conflict.

But we haven`t seen the full force, before compliments of the Russian troops going beyond 30 kilometers north. Once we see that convoy come down to the capital, we can really start to see an uptick in civilian losses. Much more than we`ve already have already, because it seems that this war is increasingly savage -- Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Matt Bradley, thank you for that report from Ukraine. Stay safe, we`ll be getting back to you as the situation develops. Thank you very much.

And with that 40 mile could be as much as a 40 mile convoy Russian forces approaching Ukraine`s capital city today. Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this about the first peace talks that were held today between Russia and Ukraine in neighboring Belarus. Prisons on skis said, there can be fair negotiations if one side does not get the other side with Russia artillery and the threat of negotiations.

So far, we don`t have the results we would like to get. Russia stated its position, and we have the clear consequences on the war. We received some signals. When the delegation returns the queue, we will analyze what we have heard, and then we will decide how to proceed to the second round of talks.

Today, Ukrainian officials reported a barrage of rockets heading a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. Over 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine, that leads almost 99 percent of Ukraine`s population raining and the country, either fighting the Russian attacks, or seeking safety from those attacks. Most ironically, and bomb shelters built in the 1950s, by the Soviet Union to protect Ukrainians from a possible nuclear attack, imagined to come from the United States.

Those bomb shelters are now saving the lives of Ukrainians who are being attacked by the builders of the bomb shelters. And, today, the president of the United States was asked a question that a president has not hot dancer since 1962, during the Cuban missile crisis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Mr. President, should Americans be worried about nuclear war?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That question followed a weekend in which Vladimir Putin put Russia`s nuclear forces on high alert. Switzerland was able to maintain neutrality for all of World War II, and beyond, but now, even Switzerland has abundant neutrality, saying that the country will freeze Russian assets in Swiss banks. The Russian currency lost 25 percent of its value today, and could be going down from there.

Vladimir Putin made the mistake of invading a peaceful country in a globally interconnected world in which Russia`s powerful economic enemies now can inflict more economic damage to Russia than the small and poisoned mind of Vladimir Putin was apparently capable of imagining.

Joining us now are: Ben Rhodes who served as deputy national security advisor to President Obama. He`s an MSNBC political analyst.

Also with us, Jason Furman, who served as the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Obama. He`s a professor at Harvard University.

Ben, let me begin with you on the strategic situation in Ukraine tonight, with this massive convoy headed to the capital.

BEN RHODES, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, look, it`s clear, Lawrence, that Russia`s initial plan was clearly a kind of lightning invasion into Ukraine, with a small amount of force inviting in an effort to decapitate the Ukrainian government, and stall a Russian puppet regime, try to move faster than Ukrainian resistance or Western sanctions could respond. That has clearly failed. But that does not mean that Ukraine is by any means out of the woods.

What it means, tragically, is the kind of, more indiscriminate violence we saw in Kharkiv is likely to come to Kyiv. At the same time, it also means that Russia`s political objectives of assuming that there could essentially be a quick elimination of the Ukrainian government and a quick subjugation of the Ukraine resistance, that is also not in the cards.

So, what we are looking at, most likely, unless diplomacy can pull a rabbit out of the hot here, and I`m not optimistic about that is, we`re headed to a more protracted conflict, with much more loss of life.

O`DONNELL: Professor Furman, what is happening to Russia economically?

JASON FURMAN, FORMER CHAIRMAN, COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS: The Russian economy is going through a set of enormous damage right now. We have never seen sanctions on the scale being put together so quickly on an economy as large as Russia`s.

We saw their currency collapse today. There may be more in store. We saw a large increase in interest rates for the Russian people, this means they`re going to be paying more for everything they buy. It`s going to make it harder for them to create jobs and grow.

It may not all be felt immediately. Some of this will take months to work its way through the economy. Some of these could take a year to work through the economy. But there`s no doubt that economically, they are going to be the big losers coming out of this.

O`DONNELL: Ben Rhodes, we just heard from Matt Bradley, his firsthand eyewitness accounts of the Russians attacking schools, all sorts of violations of even the international acceptable rules of war. Ukraine`s ambassador to the U.N. today cited this behavior at the United Nations, the International Criminal Court, at The Hague, and they said yes, we are going to begin investigating this.

Let`s listen to what Ukraine`s ambassador at the U.N. said today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SERGEI KYSLYTSYA, U.N. UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR: As we sit here, Russian missiles are aimed at destroying critical infrastructure, which could lead to serious environmental disaster. And there is radioactive contamination. Internationally monitoring law is crystal clear. None of these facilities are legitimate military targets.

The civilian population of Ukraine is the first to suffer from such attacks, and if we do not act today, we will be far from the last.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Ben, what is the aftermath that Vladimir Putin will be facing here out whatever is the other end of this war?

RHODES: I think, Lawrence, really difficult question right now is, there`s not a clear end of this war in sight. He`s going to have to do some things that he clearly did not want to do. The large-scale massacring of Ukrainians in the street by street fighting that would come from urban conflict, given the fact that Ukrainians are committed to resist.

That is likely to raise concerns about this war in Russia. Remember, there are deep ties between Russia and Ukraine. There are people who are united by blood across these borders. They`re ethnic Russians on Russian speakers in Ukraine.

And so, these -- the images that they get into Russia, of Ukrainians being massacred, I think is going to cause problems for him, as our Russian casualties coming home in body bags. It`s not something that he would be able to conceal in the long run either. And then even if he`s able to subjugate the Ukrainian military in the coming weeks and months, I think from every indication we`ve seen by the Ukrainian people, you`re going to continue to resist. How would you like to be the leader of a Russian installed puppet government of Putin`s in Kyiv?

I just don`t think that`s going to fly. And so, the reality that we have to start except that we may be in an open-ended state of conflict here, not just between Ukraine and Russia, but between the bust and Russia. Where this conflict abs inflows, and takes different forms. You have these economic measures coming to bear in the Russian economy

To make Jason`s point, we sanctioned Iran at this level. Entire Iranian economy low smaller than the reserves of the Russian central bank here. So, I think we are in uncharted territory, Lawrence, where it`s hard to see what the end states of this war is. Absent a diplomatic off ramp that neither Putin nor the Ukrainian people want to sacrifice their sovereignty can easily take.

O`DONNELL: Professor Furman, if Vladimir Putin had an honest economic adviser, what would that advisor be telling him tonight?

FURMAN: He actually has good macroeconomic advisors. They want to a big crisis in 1998, they didn`t want to repeat it, that`s why they built up this war chest of over $600 billion of reserves.

They did exactly what a country does, macro-economically, to avoid getting into crisis like this. What we`ve done though is neutralized a lot of those reserves, frozen them, denied them access to them, and so there`s very little that his economic advisers can do right now. They don`t have the tools that they had developed and built up over the last 20 years to deal with the situation, because we`ve neutralized those tools.

Now, they`re taking the steps they can take, like raising interest rates. They`re forcing Russian companies to take the dollars that they`re earning abroad, and turned them into ruble. There are taking steps to protect the banking system, so I don`t think we should think of this as an economy that is going to completely collapse and turn into anarchy tomorrow.

Russia has been through a lot economically over the last several decades. This is going to be a lot, too. But, they have some tools to manage it, mitigated. They`re using those, but the biggest tool they have, that $600 billion they cumulated, we`ve neutralized most of that tool.

O`DONNELL: Professor Jason Furman and Ben Rhodes, thank you very much for starting off our discussions tonight.

Thank you.

And up next, Pulitzer Prize-winning "New York Times" columnist Thomas Friedman will join us. He says that the first 21st century invasion of a European nation has brought us to a place we have never been before.

O`DONNELL: On Friday, after the first full day of Vladimir Putin`s war on Ukraine, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for "The New York Times" Thomas Friedman delivered this production to Vladimir Putin and his "New York Times" column. Vladimir, the first day of this war was the best day of the rest of your life. Your name will live in infamy.

Joining us now is "New York Times" columnist Thomas Friedman, author of "Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations".

Thomas Friedman, you told Vladimir Putin that his best days are behind him. What do you see in front of him?

THOMAS FRIEDMAN, COLUMNIST, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Well, Lawrence, it`s hard to predict but I see a war crime tribunal if he goes ahead with his onslaught on Kyiv from the rest of Ukraine, basically bringing in any massive military equipment to bomb, shell and subdue a city of over 2 million people and not to mention the other parts of the country. In order to satisfy his crazy fantasy that Ukraine is an essential part of the Russian motherland and should be returned to the bottom of that motherland, we are in for a hellish time for the Ukrainian people, the citizens of Kyiv, but also for the Russian people because Putin will make himself, Russia and Russians a pariah state.

We are already seeing that on just the first week of sanctions. Russia has been thrown out of everything from the World Soccer Federation, to the world SWIFT banking system. And this is a catastrophe.

I have to believe, Lawrence, that as we speak somewhere in the Kremlin, there is a water cooler. At that water cooler is an intelligence officer in a senior military officer who are literally saying to themselves, what`s in the world is this guy doing?

O`DONNELL: And for them and certainly for us it is predictable that this would be a disaster. You make the point that one of the reasons why this is a disaster, in your column, you make the point that we have never seen an un-free country, Russia, tried to rewrite the rules of international system and take over a free country that is as big as Ukraine. That -- Vladimir Putin is trying to do something that seemed impossible to many of us, before the fact, which is why many vicinity wouldn`t do it, because it`s impossible.

FRIEDMAN: Yeah, Russia is a country about 142 million people. Ukraine is a country of 44 million people. And let`s remember, Lawrence, Ukraine has been basically a free from Russia for most of the last of the 30 years.

It has gone through numerous elections. It is a free economy. This has never been about NATO. It is much more about Ukrainians actually wanting to be in the European Union.

And the reason Putin does not want them in the European Union is that the last thing that he wants is a successful, thriving, free market economy on the doorstep of Russia that was former part of Russia, that Russians can point to this and say, we would like some of that please, not what you are serving, Mr. Putin.

O`DONNELL: You point out the economic statistics, how Russia has receded in importance to Ukraine, international trade. The European Union being their biggest trading partner. China, very importantly point out, the country that is the single country biggest trading partner with Ukraine. So, China which people are assuming is being friendly to Russia, has very strong incentives regarding Ukraine.

FRIEDMAN: Yeah, something is a really anomalous connection happening and what I call the flat world. You know, China -- its biggest I think corn supplier is Ukraine. They get a huge amount of agricultural products from Ukraine.

[22:25:02]

And just in the last six years, Ukraine basically went from being its biggest export market being Russia and the next being export market being the E.U. Now, say Vladimir Putin takes over Ukraine. If he continues to allow it to export to the E.U. and build tighter, tighter economic ties it falls out of his orbit. If he forces that trade back towards Russia, basically he crashes the Ukrainian economy and will have to subsidize it.

So, the thing that is just so obvious here, Lawrence, it`s something a Russian diplomat friend of mine emailed me last week. I quoted it in the column. Tell me how this ends? Tell me how this ends? It is so clear that Putin has not thought about the morning after, the morning after.

O`DONNELL: You capture that in many ways in your column. You quote one observer saying, China wants to compete with America in the Super Bowl of economics, innovation and technology. They think it can win. Putin is ready to burn down the stadium and kill everyone in it to satisfy his grievances.

Vladimir Putin has never, ever made an attempt to be a serious economic competitor at the highest level.

FRIEDMAN: Yeah, it`s a real tragedy, Lawrence. A country that gave us, Dostoevsky and Zakharov, and Tolstoy, and Rachmaninoff, and Tchaikovsky, that Russia -- a nation that is just of incredible human talent has been left behind by Putin.

Putin`s really greatest innovation it looks like will be poison underwear, which he used to try to kill his biggest rival, Mr. Navalny.

So, this is a guy who really believes in tapping the ground of oil and gas. Not tapping the incredible talent of his own people, and that is a real tragedy. He doesn`t want to do that because talented people ask questions.

One of the questions they often ask is, where did you get all of your money, Vladimir?

O`DONNELL: You know, that point about talented Russians struck me in this one line in your latest column. We saw invading Russian tank units unexpectedly being exposed by Google maps. Google wanted to alert drivers that the Russian armor was causing traffic jams.

And, Tom, Sergey Brin born in Russia, left Russia at age six because of the governance of people like Vladimir Putin making it a place for his parents to leave, he won`t have a chance to realize his dreams.

And so Google is an American product, because the likes of Vladimir Putin drove out the Sergey Brin. Google could have been a Russian product if the Russian governance had approach economic life the way the German government did after World War II, the way Japanese government did after World War II. But no, they drove out the Sergey Brins and this is what they are left with.

FRIEDMAN: You know, Lawrence, I`m not sure that Sergey`s parents left under Putin`s rule. But nevertheless, your point is well taken and valid, because there are thousands of others who really think that Vladimir Putin, you know, the Israeli high tech industry and Silicon Valley and Cambridge University and other places have been tremendously seated with Russian talent, because people felt that they couldn`t realize their full potential and Putin`s Russia.

This is a guy who really wants to stick pipes in the ground and test that energy. He doesn`t want to unlock the incredible talent of his people. If you look at the top ten exports of Russia, virtually all of them are natural resources. It is the country really that sells the world vodka, caviar and Matryoshka dolls, despite having this credibly talented population.

O`DONNELL: Yeah, just to clarify, Sergey Brin left when Vladimir Putin was still a KGB agent, I wasn`t suggesting it was specifically --

FRIEDMAN: Right. The point is well taken though. Yeah.

O`DONNELL: But Putin rules, he rules in the spirit of the KGB that he worked for and the Soviet Union that he worked for.

Tom Friedman, thank you very much for joining us in this important night. We really appreciate it.

FRIEDMAN: Pleasure, Lawrence. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And, coming up, yesterday, Mitt Romney said Republicans who side with Putin are, in his words, almost treasonous. Senator Romney was, of course, the only Republican senator, the only one who voted to convict Donald Trump and remove him from office in his first impeachment trial in the Senate, when Donald Trump was accused of trying to extort Ukraine`s President Zelenskyy in a phone call, in which Donald Trump asked for his help in his reelection campaign, in exchange for a shipment of Russian -- of American weapons.

Steve Schmidt joins us next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SENATOR MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): How anybody in this country which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, which is an oppressor, a dictator. He kills people. He imprisons his political opponents. He has been an adversary of America at every chance he`s had. It`s unthinkable to me.

It`s almost treasonous. And it just makes me ill to see some of these people do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Last week, Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin`s invasion of Ukraine was an act of genius and that Vladimir Putin is a genius.

Donald Trump thinks it`s genius that Vladimir Putin is killing the parents of children in Ukraine, and killing children in Ukraine, and already creating half a million refugees. That is what Donald Trump calls genius.

And on Saturday, after having time to think about that genius for a few more days, Donald Trump once again called Vladimir Putin "smart". And while he was at it, he attacked the president, who has united the world against Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump said, "The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course, he`s smart. But the real problem is that our leaders are dumb. Putin is playing Biden like a drum."

Donald Trump then read these words from a teleprompter, without the slightest indication that he believed any of them. "The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. It`s an outrage, and an atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur."

Also this weekend, the Republican Party had to make a decision about how they feel about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking at an event where the host expressed his personal admiration and the group`s admiration for both Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

And finally, after about three days of thinking about it, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said that it was, quote, "unacceptable". But Kevin McCarthy will, of course, accept it and will try to do everything possible to help Marjorie Taylor Greene get reelected, unlike Republican Liz Cheney, who Kevin McCarthy is opposing in a Republican primary in Wyoming.

Joining us now is Steve Schmidt, former Republican strategist, and cofounder of The Lincoln Project. Steve, Donald Trump read the words they put in the teleprompter for him, saying that the invasion of Ukraine was bad. But he did not retract his comments about Vladimir Putin being a genius. E

STEVE SCHMIDT, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: The leading agents for Vladimir Putin, his greatest cheerleaders, come from the American right in this moment of great war crime being committed against the Ukrainian people by Vladimir Putin and the Russian military.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what`s Senator Tom Cotton said yesterday with George Stephanopoulos yesterday trying to get him to respond to Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin a genius. Calling the invasion genius, which is to say the killing of innocence is genius.

Let`s listen to how that went.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Why can`t you condemn Donald Trump for those comments?

SENATOR TOM COTTON (R-AR): George, if you want to know Donald Trump thinks about Vladimir Putin, or any other topic, I`d encourage you to invite him on your show. I don`t speak on behalf of other politicians. They can speak for themselves.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I feel quite confident that if Barack Obama or Joe Biden said something like that, you`d be the first in line to criticize them.

COTTON: Again, George, if you want to talk to the former president about his views or his message you can have him on your show.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Steve, I think I could actually feel the fear in the air between George Stephanopoulos` question mark and the first words Tom Cotton could bring himself to say.

SCHMIDT: This isn`t just a great national security crisis, a great global security event, this is the defining moral issue of our time. What we have seen, Lawrence, within a living lifetime of the end of the Second World War, a war which killed 100 million human souls around the globe -- 40 million of them, upwards of 40 million of them, Russians. The age that was ended by the ending of the Second World War.

For the last 80 years, the world, for all its faults, has tried to avoid the scenario. A great power acting aggressively towards a smaller neighbor, trying to wipe it from existence.

And the Ukrainian nation has signaled quite clearly that it will not be wiped from existence. That it will fight. And so, we see babies being born in subways and bomb shelters. We see old women preparing Molotov cocktails. We are reminded suddenly that the cost of freedom is very, very high indeed.

And in this country, we`ve all witnessed, and it doesn`t need debating, a fifth column that`s given aid and comfort, that`s fetishized Vladimir Putin, that assaulted American democracy with lies.

All of these people all around the world in the Steve Bannon project know each other. And what they all share in common is that the top of the pyramid, the man that they worship, the man they idolize is Vladimir Putin, who is no genius. He is a war criminal. And he has let loose the Furies.

We`re in the fifth day of a new era. A lot of people will die. The human misery that has been set loose by this man is hard to articulate.

The situation will become graver and we will watch in the days, weeks, months ahead as the world situation deteriorates, knowing that around the world, almost everyone has turned their back on Putin, except for the American right.

O`DONNELL: So Marjorie Taylor Greene gets introduced at this event by someone who says --

SCHMIDT: A Neo-Nazi.

O`DONNELL: -- yes. A Neo-Nazi who talks about some in the media comparing Putin to Hitler. And he says, as if that`s a bad thing, and he laughs and he gets a laugh from his audience about it because they of course think that being compared to Hitler is the greatest, most positive comparison anyone could possibly have. And so they admire Vladimir Putin for any comparison to Hitler.

And then a member of the United States Congress walks right in after that, stands up and very happily joins in with that group.

SCHMIDT: He`s a Neo-Nazi. Today, he was laughing on his program about segregation, talking about how it was better for black people to be segregated, to drink out of separate water fountains, to stop complaining about it.

Marjorie Taylor is a disgrace. She`s one of several disgraces that are beyond redemption in the House Republican Conference.

Look, I`m sympathetic to Nancy Pelosi`s workload. But I wish she would make a move here to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has violated every conceivable rule of decorum, degraded the institution, is completely appropriate for the House of Representatives to reject to this loon and sent her packing.

And the people of Georgia can hold another special election and send someone else to Washington D.C. to represent them.

O`DONNELL: It`s so striking by the way to see that fear in Tom Cotton`s eyes when he`s asked to disagree with Donald Trump on television on the very same weekend that we are seeing a kind of heroism in a politician that I`m not sure we have seen in live television coverage. We never have seen it in live coverage of a war.

President Zelenskyy staying in Ukraine. When offered an opportunity to safely escape saying, "I don`t need a ride, I need ammunition", a line that will live forever in the history of courageous lines by leaders in war.

That contrast with these weak quislings in the Republican Party is just a stunning thing to see.

SCHMIDT: Well, it sure is. And what Zelenskyy has said in this remarkable, magnificent moment of leadership in front of the world. This man is being hunted. Vladimir Putin seeks to kill him. He has not left his capital. And there`s a decent chance that he will die there.

But this man, at a moment of maximum danger, his message has been to his people and to the entire world, be not afraid. And in this age of cowardice and in this age of weak men and selfish men and women, people who put the self interest above principles, above the defense of the birthright that they were given in defense of the magnificent gift of freedom that was paid for with such sacrifice.

This man has reminded all of the world about the cost of freedom, about the dangers in the world and his honor, his dignity, his courage has shamed so many American politicians. And I suspect so many other politicians in democratic nations who have become part of this autocratic populist movement that`s become such a real threat to democracy all over the world.

O`DONNELL: Steve Schmidt, thank you very much for joining us again tonight. Always appreciate it.

SCMIDT: Good to be with you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, the only thing that we`re sure is going to happen tomorrow is that the president of the United States is going to deliver his first State of the Union address.

Jon Favreau was a speech writer for Senator Obama and then the chief speech writer for President Obama and he knows a thing or two about what is happening in the White House right now, the night before the State of the Union address.

O`DONNELL: It usually takes weeks to write the modern presidential State of the Union address, but President Biden`s first State of the Union address is being furiously rewritten since Vladimir Putin`s invasion of Ukraine. The "Washington Post" reports "A new version will reflect the way the crisis has added urgency to Biden`s running theme of defending democracies according to one adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity."

"This new heavy dose of foreign policy is one of several ways the speech will depart from the typical State of the Union address which modern presidents usually used to sell domestic ideas and exhibit sunny optimism.

Joining us now is Jon Favreau, former director of speech writing for President Obama. He is the host of offline with "Jon Favreau" and co-host of "Pod Save America".

So Jon, it`s a week before the State of the Union address. You`ve had a month to work on it. You`ve got your most beautiful draft of it yet, and Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine. And the speech is coming on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. What do you do?

JON FAVREAU, FORMER SPEECH WRITER FOR PRESIDENT OBAMA: First, you freak out.

I have to say, I feel for the speech writers in a situation like this. We have to do a little bit of rewriting of the State of the Union one year when there was the tragic shooting in Tucson. And that was two or three weeks before the speech.

This one is still being rewritten as we speak right now. And so, there`s a lot -- there`s going to be a lot of late nights. I would imagine anyone is getting a lot of sleep tonight in the White House, either the president or his speech writers.

O`DONNELL: But Jon, also it includes something that I don`t think I`ve seen before, which is there can be news events during the day on Tuesday. There can be a news event that occurs at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, Washington time in Ukraine. And then the president goes on at 9:00.

So, everyone is going to have to stay agile right up until 9:00 p.m. in a way that has never been necessary before.

FAVREAU: Yes, they could be making edits. They could be putting edits in the prompter as Biden is, you know, driving over to the Capitol. That`s how close this can get.

But look, I think you read it in a way so that, you know, depending on what events might happen they don`t change the speech too much. But, again, like you say, you have to be nimble right up until the last moment.

O`DONNELL: So I mean, what if -- I mean these speeches are 45 minutes, an hour thereabouts. If a half hour in, something truly grave that completely changes the nature of where we stand at that moment happens in Ukraine, is there a way to get that message to the president?

Would they have talked about it ahead of time? If this happens, this happens, or this happens, put it in the prompter in some kind of way that I will know how to go to it. I mean, how do you plan for that?

FAVREAU: I don`t think you can get that done. I can imagine like Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris like passing him a note during the speech. I think that you just have to keep going and deliver the speech as is, and then, you know, the White House will just talk about whatever developments happen after speech.

So I think the important thing is -- look, the important part of the speech I think he needs to frame sort of the global struggle between democracy and autocracy, both abroad as we`re seeing in what`s taking place in Ukraine right now and also here at home.

And I think that`s sort of the connective tissue that brings together the foreign policy part of the speech, and the domestic part of the speech that he`ll deliver as well.

O`DONNELL: Yes. Now we know Joe Biden doesn`t like to give a partisan sounding speech in this kind of setting. He`ll do partisan speeches, but only in certain kinds of setting.

His predecessor called Vladimir Putin a genius last week. Would this president go into that chamber tomorrow night and make any reference to that kind of talk from Donald Trump?

FAVREAU: I don`t imagine that he will speak about Donald Trump directly or mention him directly. But look, we remember when he gave an address on the anniversary of January 6th, he didn`t need to really go -- I mean he went after Trump but he did so in a way that also sort of met the moment.

And I do think that like, you know, Joe Biden can reference the challenges we`ve had here at home defending democracy from autocrats and from autocratic threats. He`ll probably, I imagine, reference January 6th again in the speech.

You know, especially if he`s talking about what the Ukrainians are going through, as well. So I don`t think that you have to mention Donald Trump directly to make it pretty clear that, you know, the world is under threat from autocrats whether it`s Vladimir Putin in Ukraine right now, or what we dealt with when Donald Trump was president.

O`DONNELL: What does he say to Republican voters who, before the invasion of Ukraine anyway, expressed more admiration for Vladimir Putin than for Joe Biden?

FAVREAU: You know, there was some new polling that came out today. There was a yougov poll, there was a Quinnipiac poll and it showed that, you know, support for Vladimir Putin, admiration for Vladimir Putin is like -- it`s in single digits. And that`s even true among Republican voters.

So I do think that sort of this love of Putin, this pro Putin wing of the Republican Party is largely confined to the right-wing media at this point.

[22:54:48]

Though of course, you know, you do have a small segment of the electorate, the Republican electorate that still are Putin fans here, but I don`t think it`s -- I don`t think it`s quite as big as you would believe from watching the Tucker Carlsons of the world on TV.

O`DONNELL: Jon Favreau who looks like, at least tonight, he doesn`t miss his old job.

FAVREAU: Not at all.

O`DONNELL: Thank you very much -- not tonight -- thank you very much for joining us, Jon. Always appreciate it.

FAVREAU: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Tonight`s LAST WORD from Ukraine`s ambassador to the United Nations is next.

O`DONNELL: Today, Ukraine`s ambassador to the United Nations read text messages that he said are from a Russian soldier in Ukraine to his mother in Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA, UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS (through translator): Momma, I`m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I`m afraid.

We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us. And they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves onto the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists.

Momma, this is so hard.

In several moments he was killed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And that is tonight`s LAST WORD on Vladimir Putin`s war.

Our breaking news coverage continues with Stephanie Ruhle next.