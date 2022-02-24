Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/23/22

Summary

NBC`s confirming that there are now sounds of explosions in Kyiv. Interview with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). President Biden released a statement on Russia`s unprovoked and on just attack on Ukraine. Missile strikes have struck in Ukrainian Capital Kyiv.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: I think Ali is trying to speak to me, but I`m not sure I can hear anything. Ali, the control room has opened it up. I can hear you now.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Got it. Sorry about that, Lawrence. We were getting a lot of last-minute information there especially with that U.N. Security Council meeting, Linda Thomas Greenfield, as you well know, she has been a very forceful voice for the United States and for the Ukraine in the days gone past.

She`s illustrating things that we believe to be happening in Ukraine.

But here`s what you call a lot of chatter and noise tonight about what is happening in the eastern region of Ukraine, and I will say, Lawrence, it`s particularly alarming and disheartening tonight.

VELSHI: Well, the latest report from Moscow is that Vladimir Putin is -- either he has just finished or speaking at this moment, saying that -- telling the Russian people that he has authorized a special military operation as you said, in Eastern Ukraine. That is apparently from Vladimir Putin`s mouth.

And so, as we cover the live coverage of the U.N. Security Council at this hour, I`m sure that information is going to find its way into that room. As they sit there.

And so, every ambassador who is speaking is speaking against Russia on this and so, it`s not just the United States making and eloquent case as our ambassador did tonight, they will all be doing that.

VELSHI: Except, keep in mind, the Russians chair the Security Council.

O`DONNELL: Yes.

VELSHI: And China is on it. And China has been more than silent on this. They have actually criticized the West for its aggression. So, the narrative shifts for those two countries and it will be interesting to see how it plays out when there are actual troops in the Ukraine and the world has to make a decision.

O`DONNELL: The presidency of the Security Council rotates and as irony would have it, the rotation has it with Russia tonight of all nights.

VELSHI: I will continue to be here, Lawrence, if you need anything. I`ll be checking these things out and we will maybe talk later.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, moments ago, as we just said, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the Russian people and says that he has authorized military action in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that President Biden is closely monitoring developments in the Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council is holding a emergency meeting about the situation in Ukraine.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON, IRELAND`S AMBASSADOR TO U.N.: In Ireland, we know the importance of the international order. We know the importance of respecting the voice and integrity of all countries, big or small. Most fundamentally, we know the value of peace. We believe that one state threatening and using lethal force against another to get its way or to expand its territory is no -- Ireland has a deep understanding informed by our history, that dialogue and respect resolve disputes.

Tonight, this drives our solidarity with Ukraine. It is our collective responsibility, indeed our obligation, here at this table, to maintain international peace and security, nothing lasts. That means we stand up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every member state of the United Nations.

Let`s be clear. The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have not changed. The decision by Russia to recognize as independent entities the non government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine does not change those borders one iota. They did not change in 2014. They have not changed this week. We urge the Russian federation to reverse this decision immediately. We urge the Russian federation to refrain from further escalatory unilateral actions, which can only serve to further deepen this crisis.

Tonight, the path for diplomacy, the path for dialogue that we have called on for so long, is perilously -- the principles of the U.N. charter, we told you, have already been breached, these principles now risk being further violated. This is the time to show courage, the courage and the time now to pull back from the precipice, the time to return to the dialogue and diplomacy. The use of military aggression has no place in our modern world. Have we learned absolutely nothing from our history?

These United Nations rose from the ashes of two world wars. The senseless destruction of -- was born of a belief that military might makes right. T

This philosophy applied with modern weaponry, would unleash devastation and human suffering affecting millions of innocent people. Tonight, we stand with the people of Ukraine. Tonight, we stand with the U.N. charter. We stand with those who even in this dark hour, still have the courage and hope to bring us back from this precipice.

A resort to military conquest for one state to impose its will unilaterally against another, to annexed part of its territory, has absolutely no place in the 21st century. There is still a choice, a choice to turn from the path of war to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

Mr. President, it is never too late to make the right choice. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And there you see the virtual unanimous opposition to Russia`s movement into Ukraine tonight. This is how the meeting at the U.N. Security Council began tonight.

ANTONIO GUTERRES, U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.

O`DONNELL: Earlier tonight, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, delivered a speech in Russian with the hope that it would be heard by the Russian people.

President Zelenskyy said, quote: Today, I initiated a phone call with the president of the Russian Federation, the result with silence. Though, the silence should be in the Donbas.

We are separated by more than 2000 kilometers of mutual borders along with 200,000 of your soldiers and 1,000 armored vehicles. Your leadership has improved their step forward on to the territory of another country. This step could become the beginning of a big war. The cause could come up at any moment, any provocation, any spark, a spark that could burn everything down.

You are told that this flame will liberate the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.

You are told we hate Russian culture. How can one hate a culture? Neighbors also enrich each other culturally. However, that does not make them a single hole. It does not dissolve us into you. We are different.

But that is not a reason to be enemies. Listen to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace. The authorities and Ukraine want peace. They want it and are doing everything they can for it.

But if we are attacked, if someone attempts to take away our land, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. We won`t attack, but defend ourselves.

By attacking, you will see our faces, not our backs, but our faces. I know the speech of mine won`t be shown on Russian TV, but the people of Russia need to see it. They need to know the truth.

And, joining our discussion now is former ambassador Michael McFaul, who served as the American ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration. Also with us, "Washington Post" columnist E.J. Dionne.

Ambassador McFaul, your reaction to where things stand at this very minute?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, MSNBC INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Putin`s launched a second major invasion, and escalation. I was just trying to listen to the speech as you were listening to Zelenskyy speech which I thought was very forceful, trying to speak directly to the Russian people in their language, his first language, by the way.

But Mr. Putin has just given the order. He is attacking Ukraine, literally as we talk right now.

O`DONNELL: E.J. Dionne, Vladimir Putin has been hard to read as this time has gone by. But it turns out, so far, the Biden administration`s reading of him and predicting of his next moves have been, as the ambassador said, painfully accurate.

E.J. DIONNE, COLUMNIST, THE WASHINGTON POST: She has been very powerful in her speeches and, by the way, I thought it was great that before we went on you show the ambassador from Ireland. Ireland is not a country that looks around the world looking for enemies.

Her speech tells us that the entire democratic world is united against what Vladimir Putin is doing tonight. And you`re right that Putin has been hard to read. But I think ever since that very odd and utterly an accurate reading of history, that we are speech he gave, where he basically said, Ukraine isn`t a real country. It was only created by the Soviet leaders.

[22:10:02]

I think that really put the lie to everything else Putin had been saying. He had been saying, this is about whether Ukraine joins NATO and they can`t do that. No, he made clear this is about an effort to incorporate Ukraine into the Russian Federation either directly or through a puppet regime. And this very sad night is when he seems to be executing the next step of that.

The good news is that the democratic world is standing against him and we will see how much power that has overtime.

O`DONNELL: And the Ukrainian foreign minister said today that the beginning of a large-scale war in Ukraine will be the and of the world order as we know it.

Ambassador McFaul, expand on that point.

MCFAUL: Well, with the foreign minister was talking about, remember, back in 1945 after horrendous World War II that was started by annexation and unprovoked war just like what is happening tonight when Hitler went in on September 1st, 1939. There is a parallel. That is exactly what is happening right now.

I want people to understand the gravity of this moment right now. And what he was warning us of, was that in 1945, you are watching it right now. The U.N. Security Council was set up, the United Nations was set up, and the victors in World War II said, we don`t want world wars anymore, we don`t want annexation. We are going to make annexation illegal. And that is what they try to do.

But you are also watching how it`s broken down. There are Russians in charge, they have a veto, and the U.N. Security Council will meet all night long but they will not stop this war because that system is breaking down.

And I`m with E.J. -- I mean, it`s great that the democratic world is united. It is a fantastic achievement by the Biden administration and they will levy the full force of all the sanctions they have tomorrow, but at the end of the day, the world has not prevented Putin from attacking an innocent democratic country today. We are standing on the sidelines as we watch that happen tonight.

O`DONNELL: And, EJ, the world did not prevent the Soviet union from similar invasions and takeovers of countries that all proved in the longer run of history to be relatively short lived. They don`t control any large countries anymore. Russia doesn`t control them.

So, Vladimir Putin is 69 years old. He has another 20 years coming to him if he stays healthy. He will no doubt, like all of his predecessors, as Russian dictators, he may live to see the folly of this and the failure of this.

The failure won`t be tomorrow. It might not be this year. But Russia has no record of successfully pulling off invasions like this, taking over countries and then owning them forever.

DIONNE: Right, I mean the bad news is that the soviet occupation of Poland and -- the old Czechoslovakia, of Hungary, that was a 40-year period, more or less, 40, 43 years before they were finally driven out or finally left. So, that`s not such good news.

I do agree with your premise. If the West stands strong, the sanctions will take time to work. And I think it was very interesting that President Zelensky was trying to appeal over Putin`s head to the Russian people.

And obviously, as he said, they were not listening to his speech. But it will be interesting to see how those Soviet people and how Russian elites think. If the sanctions succeed in isolating Russia, if the Russian economy runs into more trouble, that it is and now, and if the war in Ukraine is not some rapid victory, but proves to be a very difficult engagement for Russia, then, I think eventually, Putin could reap the whirlwind.

And so, having talked at the beginning about a 40-year occupation, I don`t believe this one is going to last that long because again, I think the unity against Russia in the democratic world really will matter over the long run.

O`DONNELL: And the empire dreams of the Soviet Union are part of what destroyed it and made it implode on itself. We have reporting now from NBC News about what appears to be explosions, possibly bombings. And I just want to get this clarified with the control room before I say this about the actual location of this.

[22:15:01]

These bombings are not at this point necessarily limited to eastern Ukraine. Can anyone in the control room tell me exactly where we are reporting these bombings?

Okay. NBC`s confirming, Ambassador McFaul, that there are now sounds of explosions in Kyiv.

MCFAUL: That is really sad news, Lawrence. That is a beautiful city. I go there often, 2.8 million people live there. By the way, many Russians live there, so Putin is killing ethnic Russians by bombing Kyiv right now.

This is what the administration had warned us about. The president of the United States told us that Kyiv would be a target and they were right all along. They warned us what was happening. It looks like the city of cap is -- eastern parts are also being attacked.

It looks like it will be a full scale invasion and it will be a very long, bitter war, because remember, there are a quarter of 1 million Ukrainian soldiers that will fight. There is going to be resistance.

I was just on a Zoom call just a few hours ago with Ukrainian colleagues of mine, all throughout the country, not just in Kyiv and not just -- every single one of them were divided with is a lengthy politically in the last election, but we`re behind the president and they all said, they were fighting. They were looking for any pads. They were looking for helmets from the West. They said, give us what we need for civil defense. That is what they are talking about now.

And the other thing I want to say before we move on, actually think what you are saying about history was very important. I hope it doesn`t last for 40 years, right? In terms of this Stalinist occupation and taking over Eastern Europe.

But think about Mr. Putin, I actually think the comparison is like Brezhnev. Remember Brezhnev in the `70s, he went on a run, right? Marxist Leninist regime took over in Southeast Asia. They took over in Angola and Mozambique. It felt like the correlation of forces was on their side.

And then he overreached. Then, he invaded Afghanistan and that was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union.

And Putin himself also, let`s remember, he has already used force. He has gone to war for time. Chechnya 1999. Georgia 2008, Ukraine 2014, Syria 2015. Much smaller wars than what he is launching now, but he has won all of those wars.

I think and I think you are right to consider the analogy, that this is an overreach. And this will be the beginning of the end of Putin`s regime. It won`t happen overnight. It won`t happen in month. It will be measured in years. But this could be a turning point in his last hurrah, trying to rebuild the Russian empire.

O`DONNELL: Joining our discussion now is Chairman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He is just back from the Munich Security Conference.

And, Chairman Schiff, latest intelligence that you probably have before us, of course, is that we are now hearing the sounds of war in Ukraine`s capital city.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Sadly, Lawrence, I think a full invasion is underway. The Russians will try to decapitate Ukrainian defenses. They will, in addition to the cyberattacks, they are shutting down the airspace and going after Ukrainian military assets, trying to disable them with their own kind of shock and awe.

Ukrainians will fight, but I think they will be overwhelmed initially. Whereas, it will become very costly to Russia over the longer term. And, sadly, I think that the cost and casualties will be high. I think that the loss of Russian troops will also be high.

Russian mothers and fathers will see their sons come back in body bags. This is Putin`s war. This is naked aggression. And I think it is disastrous.

O`DONNELL: Today, President Zelenskyy in a fact promised that Vladimir Putin -- real and powerful retaliation to his invasions, saying you will see our faces, not our backs.

So, you just referred to Russian body bags coming back. This is going to be -- the promise was made by the Ukrainian government today -- a real all out war. They will wage to defend their country --

SCHIFF: I think that`s right. And, Lawrence, it may not look like that initially, because the Russians have such superior firepower. They may very well be able to quickly overwhelm Ukraine`s military and disable large portions of it. Russian, or rather Ukrainian military assets -- protecting the Russian invasion from -- they won`t be able to move to defend Kyiv quickly enough.

[22:20:19]

But nonetheless, you now, Ukrainians are a tenacious people and they will defend their homeland. They will defend their ability to decide their own destiny and not to be controlled by the Kremlin. I think this will be a very costly endeavor. I certainly hope that NATO allies, the West, and allies beyond the West, will sustain crippling sanctions overtime, as long as it takes, to completely debilitate the Russian economy, to make the Russian people feel the folly of their leader in invading their neighbor.

And we have to work together to make this a failure for Putin or we will see more of this. We will see more of this with China and Taiwan. We will see more of this from Vladimir Putin. I think nothing less than the international rules-based order is at stake here.

And this is a momentous and tragic day when, once again, we see a dictator in Europe trying to remake the map of Europe by using his military power.

O`DONNELL: Chairman Schiff, you have just returned from the Munich Security Conference, I was struck by on day one of the sanctions, the German pipeline was part of the sanction package. The German government agreed to that.

Is that because the United States was sharing precise intelligence indicating that we were this close, we were a day or less than a day away from actual invasion?

SCHIFF: I think that certainly contributed to it. We sat down with the German chancellor and we have been sharing intelligence with our allies very closely.

But really, it`s a tribute to the German people. This is a really important project for Germany. It was no easy matter, I think, to come to the position that they will have to killed us project.

But they are going to have to kill it. And we are determined to kill it now that Russia has so agree just slowly invaded its neighbor and violated international law. We can`t allow Russia`s controlling resources to continue to be leveraged over our allies.

And so, you know, it`s mostly a credit to the German people and to the chancellor that they share the resolve of the rest of the world, even though Germans will feel economic consequences much more deeply than we will in the United States.

O`DONNELL: What can you tell Americans to expect over the next couple of days as we watch this on fold from your position and the intelligence committee I know you have a lot of information, but this is one of those odd couple of weeks where a great deal of that intelligence has been shared by the president.

SCHIFF: I think we can expect that we will see a massive military campaign by the Russians that may very quickly overwhelm Ukrainian forces. I do not think we should judge whether that campaign by Putin will be successful in the first hours, days, or even weeks. This will likely be a long conflict and tragically, a bloody conflict.

You will see Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine. There is the danger of Russia escalating with cyberattacks on other countries in the region and including potential attacks on the United States, to which we will be forced to respond.

And I think you will see continuing propaganda of -- and social media and elsewhere -- Russian propaganda trying to blame Ukraine, trying to put all these phony pretexts, as if Ukraine were planning some act against Russia. That is all a bunch of Russian misinformation, but we will see a lot more of that.

And I think the American people understand the importance of defending democracy in Ukraine. And this is what I think is really at stake, what terrifies Putin and we have seen this over time, color revolutions that were bringing democracy closer and closer to his door -- and a successful democracy and Ukraine is an example to the Russian people that they don`t have to live under Putin`s despotism.

He considers that a dire threat to his regime and I think that is motivating a lot of what we are seeing today.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, thank you very much for joining us on this sadly historic night. Thank you very much.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And joining us now is Courtney Kube, she is the NBC News correspondent covering national security and the Pentagon.

[22:25:05]

Courtney, what is the latest from the Pentagon?

COURTNEY KUBE, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: We are not hearing much here at the Pentagon yet. So, at this point, I think the majority of the information we will get is coming out of Ukraine. But I will say that for several weeks now we have been hearing more and more about how U.S. military and U.S. intelligence officials expected this to unfold. And so far it really has begun in the way that they have said.

So, if you look at this as sort of a three phased military campaign, this large scale invasion of Ukraine. Phase one was clearly the cyber efforts, electronic warfare, jamming efforts, the initial phases were not necessarily military or kinetic. And then these false flags that we`ve been hearing so much about, creating a pretense for attack. Well, it seems now as if we are in the earliest part of phase two. And that is really the kinetic attack.

So, the way the military and intelligence officials have expected this to unfold is that it would start from the air. It seems as if that might be the beginning of that now. They expected the early aerial attacks would be from airstrikes, manned aircraft, Russia has some pretty advanced fourth and fifth generation fighter jets, potentially, some of their bombers.

They are expecting missiles is to be used here. Russia has brought in nearly a dozen ships south of Ukraine and the Black Sea and into the Sea of Azov. They have missiles on them and addition to -- landing ships, the ability to put people ashore, mainly marines.

They are expecting some cruise missiles. They`re expecting artillery to be used. Russia has arrayed dozens of artillery units all around the border with Ukraine. That is expected to be just sort of this initial tranche, this initial onslaught from the air. Before any Russian military even start to roll across the border.

So, again, Lawrence, it seems right now is if we are in the very early stages of phase two, this kinetic or military phase of it, now that we are hearing reports from our colleagues there and Ukraine of potential strikes and bombs in Kyiv in the capital.

O`DONNELL: To that point, Courtney, did they -- did the Pentagon expect action in Kyiv in the capital city on the first night within the first hour of this invasion?

KUBE: They did. So, there were somewhere around nine potential routes that they were expecting the initial phase to focus on.

So, if you take this map that we have up right now of Ukraine. If you draw a line from Kyiv straight down to Odessa, and then up north up to Belarus, the expectation was this initial part of this kinetic part of the military invasion would be everything east of there. So, as I said, Russia has large numbers of military units all around the eastern side of Ukraine and the northern side, up in Russia and even Belarus.

The expectation was this initial onslaught would focus on that entire eastern half. There is a belief that it will include columns of Russian military tanks and mechanized units, potentially rolling south from Belarus and from extreme western Russia there, down south, around the Chernobyl pocket which is just sort of north and northeast of Kyiv there, down and to encircle Kyiv.

Some other cities that we are hearing they are expecting to focus on include Odessa, you see it there on the map. Also Kharkiv, which is north on the eastern side of the country. You can see on this map here. The math that you`re seeing right now, these are the U.S. government --

O`DONNELL: Courtney, I`m sorry to interrupt. We have a statement from President Biden that has just been released. A statement by President Biden on Russia`s unprovoked and on just attack on Ukraine. That is how it is titled.

And in the presidents statement he says: The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer and unprovoked and unjustified attacked by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a unified and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening. And will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

[22:29:46]

We will also coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong united response that deters any aggression against the alliance tonight. Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people in Ukraine.

And joining us now is NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin. She is in Kyiv. Erin, what is the situation there now?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi Lawrence, it`s the early hours of the morning here in Kyiv and people here in the capital city are waking up to the sound of booms. We have heard any number of what sounds like explosions in the distance. Just moments ago, I heard when we had yet to hear any sirens go off.

However, in the city -- I`ve been told by city officials that there is a siren system here in Kyiv and they should think that the city was under military attack, those sirens would go off. They had said they tested them. We have yet to hear any sirens, but we are hearing booms.

This is following what has been a sleeveless night for any number of Ukrainians who have been watching these developments. We heard a heartrending plea from the president of Ukraine, making an appeal directly to the citizens of Russia. He was saying that he is no longer able to communicate or talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That that has been ruled out at this point.

So, he is appealing to the last resort, that is the Russian people directly saying the truth is, that we need to stop before it is too late. And if the Russian leadership does not want to sit at the table with us for the sake of peace, perhaps it will sit at the table with you.

Do Russians want war? I would very much like to answer this question, but the answer depends on you, the citizens of the Russian federation.

So, this is where we are in terms of this conflict. Because we do not know what those explosions are. We have gotten no clarity from authorities.

I`m standing here in the Ukrainian capital in a flak jacket and a helmet, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Erin it does seem very important in your reporting that you have not heard, and no one has heard any of the alarms that are set up. To warn people of actual incoming attacks to that city. And that the military has promised that they would hear those alarm warnings.

MCLAUGHLIN: That is correct, and speaking with the city of Kyiv officials here advisers to the mayor, they had told me that the city has a siren system, and that siren system would go off if they became under the impression that there was some sort of military attack going on here in Kyiv.

We have not yet heard those sirens and we are still waiting from word from authorities exactly what those booms are that we are hearing in the distance, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Talk about the curve in the people of Kyiv`s expectation of where they were one week ago in anticipating this versus, where they were yesterday, to the point of where we are now?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, as early as the beginning of this week, we were hearing from President Zelensky say that he did not feel like his country was going to go to war with Russia. But that all changed -- the mood all changed with president Putin`s Monday night address and shocked so many people here in Ukraine. He essentially said that he does not view Ukraine to be an independent country. That he sees it as part of Russia.

And it stunned so many people here in Ukraine. And I think that is the point in which you really got a sense that people were waking up to this threat. That war was a possibility. That this was going to happen.

And people here have been making their own preparations. Some people here in Kyiv have been sending their children to the western portion of the country. We were speaking to parents who are sending their children to school with stickers, identifying their blood type, just in case.

So you are seeing people making these desperate preparations. I think at the same time that though at the same it is such a shock, the idea that Russia would attack the Ukrainian capital that I think many people here at the same time are in disbelief.

O`DONNELL: Joining our coverage now is Matt Bradley, NBC News foreign correspondent. He is in Kharkiv, close to the border with Russia, in eastern Ukraine. Matt, what are you hearing, what is the situation there now?

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Yes it`s a little similar to I think what Erin is describing in the capital Kyiv. I`m 25 miles away from the Russian border, and just over the border, we have seen some of the most dynamic troop movements in recent days.

We are also hearing loud booms, but they are very distant. There is supposed to be some sort of loudspeaker system, some sort of siren system here in Kharkiv.

[22:34:59]

This is the second largest city in Ukraine. We haven`t heard the loudspeakers. We haven`t heard any sirens going off. So, so far those blasts that we are hearing, they were definitively some sort of boom or blast. They are unexplained, we are not seeing any movement on the street and we have a pretty commanding position, right next to the central square in the city.

And we are not hearing anything. We`re not seeing anything, we are just hearing those booms in the distance.

So again, we really have to wonder, and we`re going to have to get some clarity on exactly where that happened. But it was chilling that we started hearing those booms only minutes after Vladimir Putin delivered that speech to an audience in Russia who are still asleep, it`s only -- it was nighttime essentially there, just very early morning.

So it was almost as if the moment that he dropped his hand, his forces immediately started their assault on this country. The recent intelligence assessment so this city Kharkiv is really very much in the crosshairs of Putin and his military.

This is a Russian speaking city and this is the largest Russian majority city -- Russian majority speaking city in Ukraine. So in a way it`s a complicated -- it has complicated relationship with Russia because so many people here have a strong affinity to Russia, they have family members in Russia. A lot of people here went to school in Russia. Some were even born in Russia.

But yet it posted a really strenuous resistance to the Russians back in 2014 when they invaded eight years ago. So Vladimir Putin may believe that he can roll his military in here, that he`s going to get a lot of support from Russian speakers here, who feel like they are under the heel of the Ukrainian speaking government in Kyiv.

But the people that we have spoken to here, even though they are Russian speaking, they feel such a strong identity as Ukrainians. In fact, speaking to a lot of people recently, who have been taking Ukrainian lessons, they have been trying to learn Ukrainian so they can speak it in their day-to- day lives as an expression of their patriotism.

And I think one of the really worrying things here Lawrence is that we are going to start to see Ukrainians fighting back against a much superior army.

I have been speaking to a lot of national guardsmen and soldiers who were pushed on the front lines. And they say they are determined to fight against a military that is one of the strongest in the world.

O`DONNELL: And Matt, what is the Ukrainian military asset situation in that area where you are now? What does the Ukrainian military have there for resistance?

BRADLEY: I mean they don`t really reveal the details of their exact hardware here. We`ve seen very, very little on the streets. And we haven`t seen any real movement of troops, especially not here in Kharkiv.

So it`s really anyone`s guess, I think they do have a base that is quite nearby here where there is the regular army, national guardsmen. When were out, they were posted very close to the northern border -- again we are only 25 miles away.

But for the last several weeks we`ve been here driving around this city, it does not look like a city that is girding for war. And I am sure Erin has noticed the same thing in Kyiv. It just doesn`t have that feeling. You don`t see people piling into cars. You don`t see military armament, sandbags anywhere. So this just doesn`t have that same -- you don`t have a sense of military readiness here at all, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And Matt, one of the non visible aspects of the resistance, include regular citizens who are armed and personally ready for this. I have been hearing reports from people working in Ukraine who say yes, the lawyer down the hall from me has -- who`s a woman, has a weapon, and she is ready to go out there when the time comes. That is the unmeasurable layer of resistance that is out there.

BRADLEY: Yes, and you know, we know they`re going to do that because they have done it before back in 2014. The so-called territorial defense forces. They are still around, they posted a major resistance, especially in major cities like Mariupol and others. They actually succeeded in fighting off the Russians, where the regular Ukrainian military had failed.

So we know that they are probably going to come into effect, President Zelensky in his order last night, to bring a certain amount of military readiness without actually -- without interestingly without declaring a full mobilization of the military. He stopped short of that.

He called for these territorial defense forces to be further armed and engaged. So we know that we`re going to see citizens involved. Recent surveys have said that nearly 50 percent of the population have said that they will personally take up arms to fight against the Russian invasion.

And even here in Kharkiv like I said where Vladimir Putin probably thinks he`s going to get some sympathy with Russian speakers, there`s a lot of passion for fighting if it comes to that.

[22:39:57]

O`DONNELL: Matt Bradley, stay safe. We`re going to cut to the United Nations now, where the Russian ambassador is speaking.

RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS (through translator): -- distinction of race, creed, or color. The whole people living in that territory", end of quote.

Today`s government in Ukraine simply is not that. And the tragedy in Ukraine started indeed after the illegal coup in Maidan in 2014. When rather than dialogue with the Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine, the new authorities brandished guns and airplanes at them.

Information and testimony to this end is more than sufficient however our western colleagues prefer not to notice this.

We tried yesterday and today to explain to you the logic of the decision made by Russia to recognize the LPR and DPR. And we focus on the need to ensure peace and security there. However, you don`t -- you didn`t want to hear this and you don`t want to hear it now.

For you, those living in Donbas, are simply pawns in a geopolitical game focused on weakening Russia. And promoting the block of NATO`s borders.

For us these people are women, children, the elderly, who for eight years have been cowering from Ukraine`s shelling and provocations. For us these are Ukraine people and not the Maidan authorities.

And this is the difference in our approaches. If you do not change the geopolitical lens you will never understand us.

Then those on whose behalf this decision I mentioned was made, who not even thought about for over these eight years simply calling them pro Russian separatists and terrorists. Those people are the most important for us.

I`d like to say once again, the root of today`s crisis around Ukraine is the action of Ukraine itself, who for many years are sabotaging its obligations under the Minsk package of measures.

Last week even there was a hope that Kyiv would rethink and nevertheless implement what it signed up to do in 2015. For this, first and foremost, we needed direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk. However further confirmation that Ukraine is not ready for this type of dialogue, and steps to grant Donbas special status as set forth in the Minsk Agreements while with the support of this position from western backers finally convinced us that we simply cannot force those living in the Donbas to suffer more.

As much as I already said, the Ukrainian provocation against those in Donbas not only has not stopped but has intensified. The leaders of the LPR or the DPR turned to us with a request to provide military support in line with bilateral cooperation agreements. As agreed at the same time there were recognition. This is a logical step, which is the consequence of the actions of the Ukrainian regime.

During this meeting the president of Russia, Putin, spoke and said that they had made a decision for a special military operation in the Donbas. We don`t know all the details today.

But briefly, I would like to inform you that from his statement, he says that the occupation of Ukraine is not in our plans. That aim of the special provision is to protect the people who for over eight years have been suffering genocide from the Kyiv regime.

And for this we will aim to demilitarize and degenocide (ph) Ukraine and support those and hold accountable those who carried out so many crimes against civilians including citizens of the Russian Federation.

This decision was made in line with Article 51 of the U.N. charter and sanction of the Russian Federation and fulfilling the agreement and recognition of the LPR at the DPR. We are receiving a lot of information and we will analyze this. And we will keep you up to speed with this.

Now I resume my function as president of the council. And I give the floor to the representative of Ukraine.

UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS (through translator): Distinguished members of the Security Council, Secretary General, undersecretary, before I try to deliver parts of the statement that I came here tonight. Most of it is already useless since 10 p.m. New York time.

[22:44:52]

I would like to cite article four of the U.N. charter. And it says membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace loving states, which accept the obligations contained in the present charter. And in the judgment of the organization, are able and willing to carry out these obligations.

Russia is not able to carry out any of the obligations. The ambassador of the Russian Federation, three minutes ago, confirmed that his president declared a war on my country. So before I read parts of my statement, I would like to avail of the presence of the Secretary General and request the Secretary General to distribute among the members of the Security Council and the members of the General Assembly the legal memos by the legal counsel of the United Nations dated December, 1991.

And in particular, the legal memo dated 19th of December, 1991. The one that we have been trying to get out of the secretary for a very long time and we were denied to get it. The Article 4, paragraph 2 of the charter reads, "The admission of any such state to membership in the United Nations will be effected by a decision of the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

Mister Secretary General, please instruct the secretary to distribute among the members of the Security Council and the members of the General Assembly a decision by the Security Council, dated December, 1991 that recommends that the Russian Federation can be a member of this organization. As well as a decision by the General Assembly dated December 1991, where a General Assembly welcomes the Russian Federation to this organization.

It would be a miracle if the secretary is able to produce such decisions. There is nothing in the charter of the United Nations about continuity as a sneaky way to get into the organization.

So when I was coming here, an hour ago or so, I was intending to ask the Russian ambassador to confirm on the record that the Russian troops will not start firing at Ukrainians today and go ahead with the offensive. It became useless 48 minutes ago. Because about 48 minutes ago, your president declared a war on Ukraine.

So, now I would like to ask the ambassador of the Russian Federation to say on the record that at this very moment, your troops do not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities. That your troops do not move in the territory of Ukraine.

You have a smartphone. You can call Lavrov right now. We can make a pause to let you go out and call him. If you are not in the position to give an affirmative answer, the Russian Federation ought to relinquish responsibilities of the president of the Security Council. Pass this responsibility on to a legitimate member of the Security Council, a member that is respectful of the charter.

[22:49:47]

And I ask the members of the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting immediately, and consider all necessary draft (ph) decisions to stop the war because it is too late, my dear colleagues, to speak about the escalation, too late.

The Russian president declared war on the record -- should I play the video of your president? Ambassador, shall I do that right now? You can confirm it?

Do not interrupt me, please. Thank you.

RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR: Then don`t ask me questions when you are speaking. Proceed with your statement.

UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR: Anyway, you declared a war. It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war. So I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war. Or should I play the video with your president declaring the war? Thank you very much.

RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR: I must say that I thank the representative of Ukraine for his statement and questions I wasn`t planning to answer them because I`ve already said all I know at this point. Waking up Minister Lavrov at this time not something I plan to do. He said the information that we have is something we will provide and this isn`t called a war. This is called a special military operation in the Donbas.

O`DONNELL: We just heard a traumatic speech there by Ukraine`s ambassador to the United Nations directly challenging the very legitimacy of Russia even being a member of the united nations and challenging the illegitimacy of Russia being a member of the United Nations Security Council, saying that Russia should relinquish that responsibility since it cannot itself adhere to the charter of the United Nations.

We want to go back now to NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin in Kyiv with an update on what is happening there.

Erin, what are you hearing?

MCLAUGHLIN: Hi, Lawrence. We have heard from an adviser to the minister of internal affairs on a WhatsApp chat group with journalists, saying that there have been missile strikes on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv where I am now.

He says that cruise and ballistic missile strikes are under way at the control centers in Kyiv. At airfields and military headquarters -- we began hearing a number of booms here in the capital at around 4 a.m. in the morning. I heard one about 15 minutes ago -- pretty loud booms.

At the same time, we are not hearing the cities sirens system, that has not gone off so far. No sirens have been heard.

Speaking to city officials, they had said that should there have been a military attack, we would be hearing those sirens by now. But we are not. We have heard from some residents here in Kyiv say that they too have heard the booms and that the booms have shaken their windows.

So, it does seem as though the capital -- at this point the capital of Ukraine is under military attack, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And we just heard the Russian ambassador at the United Nations say that the plan was to offer military support to these regions in eastern Ukraine, that Russia has declared to be independent states.

But you are reporting to us that there is now an attack on the capital city of Kyiv itself.

MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, that is correct Lawrence. According to the advisor -- the adviser to the minister of internal affairs. On a WhatsApp chat group to journalists he said that there have been missile strikes, we`re also hearing strikes in Dnipro as well. It seems the Russian military operation extends far beyond eastern Ukraine.

O`DONNELL: Erin stay safe there, we`re going to continue our discussion here. We will coming back to you.

Joining our discussion now is Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the "New York Times". He is a former Moscow bureau chief for the "Washington Post".

A lot of news being made, we will find out over time Peter tonight, whether what is being said at the United Nations is true. But the Russian ambassador did say occupation of Ukraine is not in our plans.

PETER BAKER, "NEW YORK TIMES": Well of course but you remember in the last few weeks they also said that American warnings that Russia was about to attack Ukraine were hysteria and disinformation and false information, those are actual quotes, that Russian officials said in the last few weeks when Americans said Russia was thinking about attacking Ukraine.

So I think you take everything they say at this point with a certain grain of salt. They have made very clear, and President Putin has done so now repeatedly in recent days, they do not consider Ukraine to be an independent state.

[22:54:53]

Under that formulation, under the logic that President Putin has now advanced, he has justified something on the order of a full scale invasion, taking over the country, if that`s where they end up going with this because in fact he says, a historic injustice was done, when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

So I think what we`re looking at, we`re obviously trying to figure out from your great correspondents on the ground there, how far this is going, where it`s going. It looks like the beginning of something incredibly serious and the kind of think we have not seen in Europe in many, many generations.

O`DONNELL: Peter, very dramatic speech by Ukraine`s ambassador to the United Nations, challenging the Russian ambassador who is now, as irony would have it, serving as the president of the Security Council which is a rotating duty, it`s Russia`s turn now. Challenging him saying should I show you the video of Vladimir Putin declaring war on Ukraine tonight?

BAKER: Very dramatic moment, it reminds me a little bit of the Adlai Stevenson during the Cuban missile crisis, don`t wait for the translation, Adlai Stevenson said. In effect, the Ukrainian ambassador said the same thing tonight to the Russian ambassador who then responded in English, even though he`d only been speaking Russian up until that point.

He said he planned not to interrupt Sergei Lavrov`s sleep, the foreign minister in Moscow. No doubt Lavrov`s up tonight just as President Putin is as they have launched this offensive, whatever this ends up being.

It was a dramatic moment. I think it`s worth reminding us that the U.N. was formed to avoid exactly what`s happening now. To avoid large countries beating up on small countries, using military force to redraw the lines of the map.

And that`s exactly what`s happening, and to have Russia in the chair of the presidency of the Security Council, at the very moment that it is violating by certainly the spirit if not the letter of the law established by the U.N., is an irony to say the least.

O`DONNELL: And the Russian ambassador`s convoluted, to put it mildly, justification for what is going on there tonight, without him ever really saying exactly what was going on. He did say if you do not change the geopolitical lens you will not understand this.

What kind of geopolitical lens do you have to use to understand what the Russians are saying?

BAKER: Well look, you know, the Russians have their grievances about all sorts of things that have happened in the last 30 years, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the expansion of NATO. Ukraine`s, you know, slow evolution towards the west. It`s trying fitfully to develop a democratic system. It`s pushing away from Moscow`s orbit.

All of those things have been something that Vladimir Putin has bristled against these last, you know, decades. But that doesn`t explain why we are doing this now. There is no particular crisis at this moment, it is a manufactured crisis. There was nothing that Ukraine was doing at this particular moment that would provoke an unjustified attack from outside his borders. There is no genocide, there is no threat to Russian security that was being -- that was somehow new and the last few weeks or months.

This is a completely manufactured crisis in order to justify an attack by Vladimir Putin on a neighboring country.

O`DONNELL: Peter baker, thank you very much for joining us on this tragically historic night. We really appreciate it.

And joining us now is Kier Simmons, NBC News senior international correspondent. He is in Moscow. Kier Simmons, what are you hearing in Moscow?

KIER SIMMONS, NBC NEWS SENIOR INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well Lawrence, many Russians will not have heard President Putin`s speech on television. It happened overnight.

It`s now just coming up to 7 a.m. here in Moscow. The streets are relatively quiet. No sign of any kind of reaction, if you like, from the Russian people. I guess that is to be expected.

What a contrast with those scenes that we have been hearing about in Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities.

People will be waking up to read about the comments of their president, and to see them on Russian television. And it is -- it was a long speech with many of the tropes that we have heard from President Putin over the past two days, the past few weeks. Even the past few years.

And he says in that speech that he has decided to conduct a military operation, and he says, President Putin of course, doesn`t need to be said, so much of this is in President Putin`s mind and not in reality.

He says the goal of this operation is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. And for that to end, we will strive for the demilitarization, and denotification (ph) of Ukraine. As well as bringing justice to those who commit numerous bloody crimes against civilians.

[22:59:50]

So a speech -- a war speech, and later in that speech on the Russian television, he openly threatens the west, even referring to Russia`s nuclear capability and says -- warns western leaders not to respond.

O`DONNELL: Keir Simmons, thank you very much for that report.

Our breaking news coverage now continues with Ali Velshi.