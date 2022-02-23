Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/22/22

Summary

NBC News reports that President Biden has interviewed three finalists for his first Supreme Court nomination. Today, in response to what he called the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden announced a first round of sanctions against Russia. Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin is a genius and Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin`s attempt to redraw the borders of Ukraine is wonderful. Today the United States Supreme Court with three justices who Donald Trump thought he bought and paid for rejected Donald Trump`s attempt to appeal the opinion of the Circuit Court ordering the National Archives to turn over all Trump administration documents to the January 6th Committee. The Republican senator in charge of getting Republican senators reelected has just delivered the single, stupidest, political platform ever put in writing.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Well, we do have some serious things to cover, including, by the way, Barbara McQuade is going to join us. And she has written something today --

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Yes.

O`DONNELL: -- that I have never seen before.

It is a prosecution memo. It is a kind of prosecution memo that would be written in the Justice Department now, about the consideration of prosecuting Donald Trump. And I have never seen a prosecution memo, federal prosecution memo, because I have never worked in the Justice Department.

But Barbara has written this one using, Ali, nothing but publicly available evidence.

VELSHI: Yeah.

O`DONNELL: And she concludes and this 28-page prosecution memo that Donald Trump has indeed violated federal law, can be prosecuted, for what he was doing with Mike Pence to try to change the outcome of the election, trying to force Mike Pence to change the outcome of the election. Barbara McQuade is going to join us and explain her prosecution memo to us.

VELSHI: What she lays it out and very easy to understand language. I am glad you are doing that, my friend.

O`DONNELL: Yeah. This is -- this is what would go up to the attorney general for the attorney general to make a decision. He would read a document like this and say, okay, let`s go. He is in the decision documents.

VELSHI: Enjoy the show, my friend.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Ali.

VELSHI: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: We have breaking news at this hour, NBC News reports that President Biden has interviewed three finalists for his first Supreme Court nomination. Those supremely qualified women are D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, District Judge Michelle Childs, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

Those are the three supremely qualified women that we have profile here on our continuing series called supremely qualified, considering the shortlist that President Biden is working with for his Supreme Court nomination. The White House confirmed today that the president is on track to announce his decision by Monday.

In other news, Vladimir Putin discovered the hard way today that President Joe Biden doesn`t make threats, he makes promises. Vladimir Putin got hit today with the sanction that he most wanted to avoid. Vladimir Putin had a right to wonder if Joe Biden`s tough talk about sanctions over the last month included empty threats that Joe Biden could not deliver.

For example, just two weeks ago, German chancellor visited the White House, and after an oval office discussion about President Biden about possible sanctions on Russia including preventing Germany`s Nord Stream 2 pipeline from beginning operations this year delivering oil from Russia, president Biden said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If Russia invades, that means tanks of troops crossing the border of Ukraine again. Then -- there will be -- there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: But the world and Vladimir Putin were watching, and listening, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to say what would happen with the pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine. Reporters pressed him on it, and he simply refused to answer that question directly, and so Vladimir Putin had good reason to wonder if the pipeline was really in play.

And then today, even before President Biden announced his first set of sanctions against Russia, Germany announced that their first sanction package against Russia includes not certifying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Germany was publicly very reluctant to include the pipeline in sanctions discussions. Joe Biden did that. And lot of your Putin knows that Joe Biden did that.

Joe Biden got Germany to stop progress on opening the pipeline that is an extremely valuable resource to both Russia, and Germany. Vladimir Putin also learned the hard way today how Joe Biden defined the word invasion. And again, Putin had a right to wonder. Exactly what would mean the Biden definition of invasion that would trigger sanctions? Joe Biden briefly misspoke at a press conference in January when he once referred to the possibility of what he called, quote, a minor incursion.

[22:05:09]

The president and the White House tried to correct it, any confusion about what that meant, but Vladimir Putin still had a right to wonder about it. Yesterday, when Vladimir Putin decided to violate previous Russian agreements on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and officially recognized two areas in Ukraine under rebel control as independent states, Vladimir Putin how to write to wonder how Joe Biden would react to that.

Russia did not send tanks rolling into those areas, there was no imagery of invasion, but Vladimir Putin simply signing his name to those documents yesterday declaring areas of Ukraine to be independent states was in and of itself an invasion according to Joe Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: If we listen to his speech last night, many of you did I know, he is setting up a rational to go much further. This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he indicated, and asked permission to be able to do from his Duma.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And so, today, in response to what he called the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden announced a first round of sanctions against Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We`re implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions, VEB and their military bank. We are implementing comprehensive sanctions on Russians sovereign debt. That means we cut off Russia`s government from Western financing. They can longer raise money from the west, and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either, starting tomorrow, and continuing in the days ahead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: President Biden said there is still time for a diplomatic solution.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: There is still time to avert the worst-case scenario, that would bring on total suffering of millions of people if they move as suggested. The United States and our allies, and partners remain open to diplomacy if it is serious. When all is said and done, we will judge Russia by its actions, not its words. Whatever Russia does next, we are ready to respond with unity, clarity, and conviction. I will probably have more to say about this as it moves on. I am hoping diplomacy is still available. Thank you all very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Two hours after President Biden`s remarks, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken canceled a meeting scheduled for Thursday with Russia`s foreign minister.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: Last week, I agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week, on February 24th, to discuss our countries respective concerns about European security, but only if Russia did not invade Ukraine. Now that we see the invasion is beginning, and Russia has made clear its full scale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Leading off our discussion tonight, Rick Stengel, a former under secretary of state in the Obama administration, he is an MSNBC political analyst. Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts and contributor to "The Washington Post. And also with us, Paul Sonne, national security reporter with "The Washington Post".

Rick Stengel, let me begin with you. I for one did not know whether the pipeline was really in play, or what`s stage in the sanctions the pipeline would be in play. But there it is, on day one, on the first round of sanctions.

RICK STENGERL, FORMER UNDERSECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE OBAMA ADMINSTRATION: I think that is the home run, Lawrence. Obviously that would negotiate an advance. I praise the new German chancellor that would have taken a measure that may not have been popular in Germany, but that does cripple Russia`s oil supply. Russia is a gigantic gas station, even though the price of oil now is over $100 a barrel with the Nord Stream pipeline put on hold, maybe permanently, that is a huge, huge blow to Putin.

O`DONNELL: And, Professor Drezner, it shows that Germany is willing to bear the cost of these sanctions, because this is also in effect a sanction of sorts on Germany. They will pay a price for this, but they`re willing to pay a price for this in the face of this Russian aggression.

DANIEL DREZNER, TUFTS UNVERSITY INTERNATIONAL POLITICS PROFESSOR: That`s correct. Really as you pointed out at the opening, the jury was out in terms of what Germany`s new chancellor would do, in terms of this. And it`s worth remembering no matter what that the Biden administration saying can sanctions package that will be implemented, and presumably more tranches will be implemented, as Russia escalates into Ukraine, those are going to hurt Europe a lot more than they are going to hurt the United States.

[22:10:17]

The fact is, the United States and Russia do not trade all of that much with each other. There is not a lot of bilateral economic exchange disrupt. On the other hand, Russia is a somewhat more significant trading partner with Europe. So anytime these sanctions are ratcheted up, Europe is going to pay a much harder price, a much higher price.

And so, there is some credit to the Biden administration that it has managed to secure relatively strong ally cooperation in terms of a response to what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

O`DONNELL: And, Paul Sonne, for Vladimir Putin looking at this today, he was testing NATO unity. What does it say about NATO unity that in the very first round, the pipeline has been stopped?

PAUL SONNE, NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yes. I think it is a real testament to the Biden administration that you saw uniformity, not only coming from the United States but also all of these European countries, Canada, also the United Kingdom, acting here in lockstep. So you are seeing a unity a response. It is very clearly being coordinated.

You are also seeing the U.S. to stuff that it has not done before. It is going after the children of top officials and Putin`s inner circle who are themselves now officials at a state owned bank, and state-owned social media company. And you also see them doing blocking sanctions against state-owned bank.

So, I guess you`re trying to signal to Vladimir Putin if we are not willing to do these things that we are willing to do, before we are, and we will escalate as you do.

O`DONNELL: We have a list of five people specifically, the so-called elites that were referred to today. There is a list of the first five who were specifically sanctioned today.

And, Paul Sonne, just staying on that subject, do we know when those sanctions specifically are on those individuals?

SONNE: That means that they will not be able to do any business with the U.S., they will be able to come to the U.S., they will also be sanctioned in Europe, they will not be able to go to Europe, U.S. entities will not be able to transact with them, so they are essentially limited to operating in Russia, and other countries not in Europe or the U.S. so long as they have also been sanctioned by the E.U.

What is interesting by this group of people, it includes the son of Sergey Kirienko, he`s the domestic policy chief for the Kremlin. His son, and also the son of the head of Vladimir, who is the head of the security service in Russia. So I think that they play significant roles for the Russian stage. One of them is a top executive of a state on bank, the other one is a top executive at a Russian Facebook clone, it is a social media platform that a lot of Russians are on.

So I think that the communication there from the White House is -- your elites and your kids are not going to be able to do what they have been doing in terms of having access to the United States and Europe of this continues to go forward.

O`DONNELL: And, Rick, the president also made it clear that others who have not yet been named, other Russians have not yet been named, have been warned that they are on the list. That they are as these sanctions proceed, they will be getting to them.

STENGEL: Yes. Paul said it well. One of the things that is new, Lawrence, sanctioning families. Russia is an oligarch-y. All of these men who are probably in there 40s are the sons of other cronies who are around Putin, head of the security service, Kirienko`s father is deputy prime minister.

So, it is a warning to put into, say you know what, we are going to go after your whole families. A lot of what those titans have done in the past is given money to their children to try to shelter themselves from the sanctions. Biden is saying you cannot hide anymore. It is very, very significant.

O`DONNELL: And, Professor Drezner, Vladimir Putin recognized these territories claiming that they were independent states, Ukraine`s territory now independent states. But no further action by Vladimir Putin after that, the guessing game of what is next step is not one that I think is very fruitful for people, but it is worth noting what he has not yet done.

DREZNER: I mean, that is correct, but when you are still also seeing is Putin trying to get his ducks in a row in terms of escalating into Ukraine.

[22:15:03]

So, for example, he asked I believe the Duma federation council for permission to deploy Russian forces outside of Russian territory. He did this in part to try to bolster the legitimacy of what Russia might be doing in the future. In some ways, you saw that yesterday with when I can only describe as Potemkin style security council meeting, and the speech that he gave last night just by his actions.

So, the fact remains that Russia has, you know, well over 170,000 troops surrounding Ukraine. If this ends with only the occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples Republics, I would be very surprised.

It is worth noting that while the sanctions are clearly intended to signal to Putin that more is on the way, Putin also made it very clear it has speech last night that he is fully aware that these sanctions are coming. So, unfortunately, my pessimistic conclusion on this front is that Putin has already made the calculation that there will be significant economic cost to pay, and he apparently is willing to pay them. It is another question whether the rest of Russia is keen to pay them.

The idea of invading Ukraine is not terribly popular within Russia, and indeed even yesterday it seemed like his own cabinet was pretty queasy about this notion. But the fact remains that Putin is the sole player at this point in Russia, and therefore, my prediction would be that you`re going to see an escalation of military force.

O`DONNELL: Rick Stengel, when Vladimir Putin is looking around for an example of Russian success and these kinds of adventures, post Soviet Union Russian success and trying to take over a country like Ukraine what is the example that he has?

STENGEL: I guess you might say Georgia in 2008, it`s not a very good example. Transnistria in Moldova is another poor example. That`s why he`s bitten up way more than he can chew.

I mean, Ukraine is a country the size of France. When you`re talking about taking the Donbas region, that`s small. But going to Kyiv is -- it`s just extraordinary, it`s something the scale of which we haven`t seen since World War II.

And, by the way, since World War II, we have seen other Russian invasions like Czechoslovakia in `68, of Hungary in 1956, the Berlin airlift, in 1949. So, these are the kind of things that Russia does. But the scale of what he`s doing in Ukraine is kind of awesome, and I think it could come back and bite him in a very terrible way.

O`DONNELL: Rick Stengel, Dan Drezner and Paul Sonne, thank you all very much for starting off our discussion tonight.

Thank you.

And coming up, Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin is a genius. That is how he described it. And, Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin`s attempt to redraw the borders of Ukraine is wonderful. That`s Donald Trump. That`s next.

[22:22:17]

O`DONNELL: Today, Donald Trump said, this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine -- of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that`s wonderful.

Trumpism is, of course, a full surrender of heart and mind to Donald Trump. So, last, night, the press secretary to Florida`s Republican governor spend some of her time on the government payroll tweeting things like this: The sad fact is the USA is in no position to promote democracy abroad while our own country is falling apart.

And, Donald Trump`s last secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is being praised on Russian state TV for saying this on Friday about Vladimir Putin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, FORMER TRUMP SECRETARY OF STATE: Very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him. I`ve been criticized for saying that. No, I have enormous respect for him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Stuart Stevens, a veteran of the Republican presidential campaigns. He is the author of "It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump". Also with us, Jonathan Alter, columnist for "The Daily Beast" and an MSNBC political analyst.

Stuart, what`s are you seeing in some of this Republican comments, including, of course, Donald Trump`s comment about Vladimir Putin being a genius and declaring -- trying to violate Ukraine`s borders as been wonderful?

STUART STEVENS, FORMER REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: You know, if the Republican Party stood for anything and post World War II it was really the foundation built on the Berlin Wall. It was for freedom in Eastern Europe. It was against the Soviet Union. This is just a complete collapse of any moral authority the Republican Party might have had.

I mean, with Reagan, the Republican Party was very dedicated to the notion that words could change the world. Words could help bring down the Berlin wall. Now, these are just words. And it`s extraordinarily telling that the party that owned much of the foreign security strength spectrum and politics is now just walking away from that out of homage to Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: Jonathan Alter, did Donald Trump prove today what it would`ve meant for Ukraine if he had won a second term?

JONATHAN ALTER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Oh yes, they would`ve dismembered Ukraine in a heartbeat. The only reason they didn`t do it before when Trump was president, was because Trump didn`t want to cause political problems in the United States.

[22:25:07]

But now he`s got a good chunk of the Republican Party behind him on this, and they`ve all become useful idiots for Putin, he would`ve gone ahead, and that would`ve been the end of Ukraine. It would`ve been swallowed. I`ve been thinking about the history of the Republican Party, and the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln in 1862, he said, of the stakes that we will either nobodies save or meanly lose the last best hope on Earth.

He was talking about freedom and democracy. So you now have a political party that, with some exceptions, there are divisions, is moving over into this category of authoritarian government. You know, before World War II, the world Republican isolationist, former President Herbert Hoover was a isolationist, but he didn`t call Hitler a genius. A former secretary of state did not say that he had great respect for Adolf Hitler.

Make no mistake: Putin is a killer as Bill O`Reilly said. He kills his political enemies. He rigs the -- not just the press and the courts, but the entire political system is going before the Dumas, it`s a complete joke.

And recently, after COVID, he used that as an excuse to close their borders. You can`t even leave the Soviet Union -- leave Russia anymore for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Now, the potentially good news here, Stuart and Lawrence, is that the Republican Party is cleaving over this issue. They can`t both think that Biden is too tough on Putin and too soft on Putin at the same time. They are going to have to reconcile that.

And if Putin moves well on Kyiv and throws it dissidents into concentration camps, as U.S. intelligence is telling us now, at that point, people who have been his suckers and his enablers are going to have a lot of explaining to do.

O`DONNELL: Stuart, how are Republicans going to navigate their way through this with Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin a genius? Biden successfully mounting a sanctions campaign, an international sanctions campaign, and the strongest sanction Germany could deliver today, and some Republicans claiming it`s not -- the sanctions are not strong enough?

That`s one group of Republicans, the others are wondering what Donald Trump is going to say next.

STEVENS: I don`t think any of this is based on any sort of moral conviction or any philosophy of government. I think it`s just about political opportunism. They are against Biden because Biden is a Democrat.

The only reason why the Republican Party exists now is to beat Democrats. There is no coherent political philosophy behind it. And this is truly -- it`s an incredible tragedy because the United States needs both parties supporting democracy.

But you can`t be for a strongman at home who was unwilling to lose, and say that you oppose strongmen abroad who are unwilling to lose. It just doesn`t work. You have no credibility in the world.

And it`s an extraordinarily depressing moment when the idea of America, the shining city on the hill, when you have a good portion of one of the two major political parties praising Putin, a dictator? It`s extraordinary, and we`ve never seen anything like this, certainly in the post war era.

O`DONNELL: Jonathan, the one thing you can say -- the one thing Donald Trump has been consistent about is praising Putin.

ALTER: Yeah, that is right. You remember when he met with him and said nice things about him, and he was told by Bill O`Reilly, as I mentioned, Putin was a killer. And his response was, we kill a lot of people too, kind of a moral equivalence there. It was -- you know, not surprising, but shocking. And that`s been the consistent theme.

What he says should continue to shock us, because it is so at odds with where we have stood in both parties throughout our history. One of the questions now it is, when will former presidents like George W. Bush, if you look at his inaugural address, his second inaugural address, was all about democracy promotion.

[22:29:46]

So when somebody like you know, Ron DeSantis` aide who says, well we`re not -- we`re not interested in promoting democracy now, they are not just, you know, rejecting Jimmy Carter`s human rights policy, they are rejecting what the Republican Party has also stood for sin in recent decades.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Jonathan Alter and Stewart Stevens, thank you both for joining our discussion tonight.

ALTER: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Coming up, today Donald Trump got crushed again by the United States Supreme Court. And our next guest, Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor has written a prosecution memo showing exactly how Donald Trump could be prosecuted right now for federal crimes based on publicly available evidence. Never mind the kind of evidence that a grand jury could add to that. That is next.

[22:34:57]

O`DONNELL: Today the United States Supreme Court with three justices who Donald Trump thought he bought and paid for rejected Donald Trump`s attempt to appeal the opinion of the Circuit Court ordering the National Archives to turn over all Trump administration documents to the January 6th Committee.

That is exactly what Neal Katyal predicted on this program. Neal Katyal who has argued many cases before the Supreme Court said that the court would reject the Trump appeal without comment, which is exactly what happened today.

Also today, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade released a detailed prosecution memo of what a case titled "United States versus Donald Trump" would look like.

Barbara McQuade limits her model prosecution memo to publicly available evidence and says that includes enough evidence in her detailed 26-page memo to bring federal criminal charges against Donald Trump for trying to force Vice President Mike Pence to change the outcome of the presidential election.

The prosecution memo says, "At least two federal criminal statutes may have been violated in this episode alone -- conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding. Depending on the facts that emerge, other statutes may also have been violated, such as the federal voter fraud statute and seditious conspiracy.

Joining us now is Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney and a law professor at the University of Michigan Law School. She is an MSNBC legal analyst.

Barbara, as soon as this came out today I said can we get Barbara at 10 pm? This is really exciting for me to read because I have never seen one of these prosecution memos, because I never worked in the Justice Department.

And so this is what you used to do on a regular basis, make the case whether to prosecute or not. And here you conclude, using just publicly available information, that there is enough to prosecute.

What more evidence would you expect to be able to get if you initiated grand jury proceedings with subpoena power to obtain evidence that isn`t even public yet?

BARBARA MCQUADE, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well Lawrence, you know, what a prosecutor does is assemble all of the information so that you can put some rigor around the analysis. You know, sometimes you hear people saying, well he is certainly guilty of the crime, what is that crime? And what is the evidence we have to date?

And so just looking at those things from public reporting in the January 6th documents, I think there is a strong case both as to what Donald Trump did, and what his intent was.

I think that what you could get is additional evidence if you were to be able to, for example, put in the grand jury some of those people who were around him leading up to and on January 6th in his meetings with Mike Pence, for example.

The memo quotes some of the things that have been publicly reported about some of Pence`s close advisers who were there and want to put them in the grand jury. I would also want to look for things, frankly, Lawrence, that might tend to mitigate the proof here.

Is there anything exonerating that is not in the public domain? And that would be really important to assess as well. Because if you look at this, it seems to me that there is very strong evidence that Donald Trump sought to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the election, and that he knew because of all of the information he had that it was based on a false premise that the election was stolen.

O`DONNELL: So in your view, is this the kind of memo that should be written in the Justice Department, and would it -- and I assume written by someone working in the Washington D.C. district office presumably and this kind of memo should work its way up to the attorney general?

MCQUADE: Yes, I would expect that if there were an investigation into someone at the highest levels like a former president, the attorney general will be involved right from the get-go. Before you could even open an investigation, I think he would need the approval of the attorney general.

And the devil is in the details. I am sharing public information, you would want to chase down every one of these statements. You know, I included sources that are unnamed from newspaper reports, and from books by investigative journalists.

You`d want to put those people in the grand jury. You`d want to look at the records and see if you can corroborate their accounts. Because you know, saying it in the newspaper is an important start, but proving it beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of 12 people unanimously is quite another thing.

And you would want to make sure that when you are aiming at the president, a former president, that needs to be bulletproof. And so I would think that you would want to do all those things.

So what the prosecution memo does is, it amasses all of that evidence. It puts it in one document and then it analyzes it. What are the elements of the offense? And does this set of facts satisfy the elements of those offenses?

[22:39:55]

MCQUADE: And I submit that these two charges that I have out here -- conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding are met by the evidence of Donald Trump pressuring Mike Pence to overturn the election as he did in private meetings, as he did in public remarks, as he did on Twitter.

And importantly, and I am not sure it has been gathered in one place once, all of the information that Donald Trump had that should have led him to believe that he knew that the election was not stolen.

You know, he has said repeatedly, it was stolen. But at some point, when enough people tell you it wasn`t, at what point is it a reasonable inference to believe that he never believed it at all? He made it up out of whole cloth.

A person can say all day Lawrence, the sky is green, the sky is green, the sky is green, but after dozens of people tell you the sky is blue, and there`s not a wit of evidence that the sky is green, I don`t think a reasonable juror in America would think that he believed that the sky was green.

And so that`s the argument, and I think the more evidence you can have of that point, the stronger the case can grow.

O`DONNELL: So we don`t have any indication that a memo like this has been written in the Justice Department, or any work like this has been done in the Justice Department. Would we have a public indication that a memo like this has been written in the Justice Department if it has been?

MCQUADE: No. I think if they are doing things right, we would not know about it. Because it is the policy of the Justice Department to neither confirm nor deny even the existence of an investigation.

And this is the kind of document that gets written late in the investigation. You know, as a prosecutor is gathering information, they may be building this prosecution memo. And this is the finished product when you say I have really exhausted every avenue of investigation. I know the good parts of the case. I know the weaknesses of the case. I`m going to put all of that in here.

And then I`m going to make a recommendation as to whether charges can be filed, whether charges should be filed, and if so which charges should be filed? That is what goes in there. That is what I have drafted here.

So I would think, Lawrence, that a memo like this is not just weeks away, not just months away, but possibly even years away, because it takes that long to amass evidence that you can use in court. And so gathering the documents and putting these people in the grand jury.

So I would like to think that the Justice Department is working on something like this. I most certainly do not know whether they are or aren`t. I just can`t imagine a world in which the Justice Department is not at least conducting an investigation that could lead to a memo like this.

O`DONNELL: But quickly before we go, if there was a grand jury involved there would be subpoenas, and there would be people getting subpoenaed that invariably some of that would leak. That someone has been subpoenaed to a grand jury.

MCQUADE: Probably. But it may be that the way these cases get built is you start low and you work your way up.

And so, if there are people like some of Pence`s inner circle for example, that are being asked to testify before a grand jury, it may very well be that it is not leaking. I agree with you that if someone like Ivanka Trump gets a subpoena, or Mark Meadows, we are going to know about it. But it could very well be that some things are going on without our knowledge.

O`DONNELL: Barbara McQuade, thank you very much for doing this work, and thank you very much for joining us tonight.

MCQUADE: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, the Republican senator in charge of getting Republican senators reelected has just delivered the single, stupidest, political platform ever put in writing. That is next.

[22:43:30]

O`DONNELL: Mitch McConnell is, in the words of "Washington Post" columnist Jennifer Rubin quote, "ruthless, cynical and power hungry. But he is not dumb".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If Republicans take back control of Congress after the midterms, what would be your agenda?

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): That is a very good question. And I will let you know when we take it back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: McConnell`s official position is that Republicans have no official position. He thinks, that`s the best way for Republicans to win back the Senate.

First term Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida is a very rich man with a net worth over $250 million, and Republicans believe that matters of money should be left to very rich men.

And so Rick Scott has been given the job of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. That is really a fundraising job. You`re supposed to just help senators raise money for their reelection campaigns. You are not supposed to think.

Rick Scott apparently did not get the memo. And so today he decided to change the McConnell policy of having no policies to 11 new campaign policies for Republican Senate candidates because Rick Scott is not good at thinking. He has given Republicans the single stupidest platform anyone has ever put in writing, including massive tax increases on most Americans including senior citizens living on social security and nonsense like, quote, "finish building the wall and name it after President Donald Trump".

Rick Scott told Politico, I am doing it because I`m a business guy and I believe in plans.

Joining us now is David Plouffe, former campaign manager and White House senior adviser to President Obama. Also with us Jennifer Rubin, "Washington Post" opinion columnist. Both are MSNBC political analysts.

And David, this does not look like something that the Republicans should be running on. Should Democrats be using it running against Republicans?

DAVID PLOUFFE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: You have to, Lawrence. I mean it was epic political malpractice. But it is what he and most Republicans today believe.

[22:49:51]

PLOUFFE: And I`ve learned that political arguments have to be believable. Let`s go back to 2012, you might recall Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan ran around the country accusing Barack Obama of wanting to destroy Medicare.

Well voters might have thought a lot of things about Barack Obama, they didn`t think he was going to gouge Medicare.

So this is believable that Republicans, if they take over would raise taxes on working people. And so what McConnell wants to do is play four corners, to use a Kentucky basketball saying.

He likes his position and he wants to just have the Democrats basically be on trial and have it be a referendum. Democrats now have a pretty compelling argument.

On economic policy, they stated -- Rick Scott you know, said very clearly, they`re going to raise taxes on almost every working American and every senior citizen on social security, and shower the wealthiest -- cut people in corporations with tax cuts.

Education plan -- ban books, stop teaching history because they don`t think our kids can handle the truth. Their former policy plan for a lot of them anyway is to basically snuggle up to Vladimir Putin and give the middle finger to our allies. Their health care plan is to make it harder and more expensive than health care.

There`s a lot we can do with it. So Democratic candidates are going to have to take that fight to the voters. So, you know, change that question of Republicans one is, we should get change, you know, right direction is not good, we have dealt with the pandemic.

You`ve got to basically focus people and say, be very, very careful because if they get power, here is what they are going to do.

O`DONNELL: Jennifer Rubin, one of the problems of putting really rich guy`s in charge of public policy is that generally they don`t want hearing about it and this is proven that like Rick Scott has never seen a paycheck and so he doesn`t understand but the people he thinks are not paying federal taxes are paying withholding payroll taxes every week in their paychecks. And in fact, two thirds -- two thirds of American taxpayers pay more in payroll taxes than they do in federal income taxes. And Rick Scott wants to push up their federal income taxes.

JENNIFER RUBIN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: As a former Republican, I`m sort of appalled at the political stupidity of this. My gosh, have they learned nothing? What was the expression? Republicans are put on earth to cut peoples taxes? Well apparently now they are in favor of raising taxes.

It`s also rather stunning what is not in there given all the caterwauling they have been carrying on about inflation, about the middle class squeeze, about all of these other issues. There`s nothing in there that speaks to any kind of cost control of drugs, of health care. There is nothing in there about educating children, about pre-k, universal pre-k, about any kind of education plan.

There is nothing in there that actually helps Americans. And this is very telling, because the Republican Party is no longer in the business of helping Americans, or even trying to.

It`s a grievance club. It`s a machine that creates content for Fox News. And that`s what this thing is. It sort of throw every buzzword, every phrase up against the wall and see if it sticks.

Whether it`s CRT, whether it`s books, whether it`s abortion, whether it`s the wall, and they just think that this is going to buy enough votes for them.

Now, the problem with this is what they are saying is really pretty unpopular. There is a new poll out today which everyone should take a look at, CBS/yougov, which shows Americans overwhelmingly do not want to ban books. Americans overwhelmingly want race to be taught in their schools. Americans overwhelmingly think race is an issue.

And even more, think it`s a historic issue. Americans are not nearly as dumb as Republicans think they are. And putting this all out there gives Democrats what they`ve been looking for. They don`t want this to be a referendum, things go wrong when you are in power, and things happen that are beyond your control, like inflation.

But if you could make this a choice between the guys who are really trying their hardest and have made a lot of progress, and the guys who live off in cuckoo land and want to raise your taxes -- that`s an election Democrats could actually win.

And that`s why Rick Scott has sort of given hope for Democrats that maybe they can pull a rabbit out of a hat for this election.

O`DONNELL: Jennifer Rubin has the must-read "Washington Post" column on the Rick Scott plan.

Jennifer Rubin, David Plouffe, thank you both very much for joining us.

And coming up, Kenya`s ambassador to the United Nations delivered a profoundly important speech about borders last night at the emergency meeting at the 0united Nations security council. We will bring you this some of that must watch speech next.

[22:54:53]

O`DONNELL: At last night`s emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Kenya`s ambassador to the United Nations Martin Kimani supported Ukraine`s objection to Russia`s attempt to redraw Ukraine`s borders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTIN KIMANI, KENYAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: This situation echoes our history. Kenya and almost every African country was birthed by the ending of empire. Our borders were not of our own drawing. They were drawn in the distant colonial metropoles of London, Paris, and Lisbon, with no regard for the ancient nations that they cleaved apart.

Today, across the border of every single African country, live our countrymen with whom we share deep historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds. Or independents, had we chosen to pursue states on the basis of ethnic, racial or religious homogeneity, we would still be waging bloody wars these many decades later.

[23:00:02]

KIMANI: Rather than form nations that looked ever backwards into history with a dangerous nostalgia, we chose to look forward to a greatness none of our many nations and peoples had ever known. We must complete our recovery from the embers of dead empires in a way that does not plunge us back into forms of domination and oppression.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Kenya`s ambassador to the United Nations, Martin Kimani gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.