Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/18/22

President Biden is convinced the Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine and will be responsible for a catastrophic needless war of choice. A judge has rejected former President Trump efforts to dismiss civil lawsuits against him over the January 6 and finds plausible conspiracy involving Trump. San Francisco is and will forever be one of the bluest cities in America, but the school board recall effort has Fox salivating about a red wave reckoning in November. Across the country, Democrats are fighting back against dozens of Trump endorsed candidates who backed his big lie about the 2020 election.

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: They were not talking about people that engaged in violence against persons or property that day. That they were speaking about a whole range of people that have been set upon by this committee.

CAPEHART: All right, thanks. You too. Breaking news from the White House tonight. President Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. The president said U.S. intelligence has determined that Putin will proceed with a Ukraine invasion, with the capital city of Kyiv in the crosshairs.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days. We believe that they will target Ukraine`s capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people. Make no mistake, if Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice.

CAPEHART: Emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, President Biden made what he said were two vital calls today. The first, to a group of bipartisan members of Congress representing the United States along with Vice President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference. And the second, with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and NATO. Biden said the U.S. And its allies remain unified against Russian aggression.

BIDEN: Despite Russia`s efforts to divide us at home and abroad, I can affirm, that has not happened. The overwhelming message on both calls was one of unity, determination and resolve.

CAPEHART: Tension along the Ukraine-Russia border has escalated significantly in the last 24 hours. Officials in Europe say that Russia has up to 190,000 troops along that border and already inside two pro-Moscow separatist regions of Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine called for a mass evacuation of the area, falsely claiming Ukraine was about to attack. Western officials called that an attempt by Moscow to create an excuse for Putin to send thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Senior American officials also say they believe Russia was responsible for cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week. But despite these escalations, President Biden reiterated today that Russia can still choose a diplomatic solution to this crisis.

BIDEN: It is not too late to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table. Last night, Russia agreed that Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov should meet on February 24th, February 24th in Europe. But if Russia takes military action before that day, we`ll be clear that they have slammed the door shut on diplomacy.

CAPEHART: President Biden said the U.S. and its allies are ready to impose severe sanctions against Russia if Putin invades Ukraine, something that president effectively said is not a matter of if, but when.

UNKNOWN: You have any indication about whether president Putin has made a decision on whether to invade? Do you feel confident that he -- that he hasn`t made that decision already?

BIDEN: As of this moment, I`m convinced he`s made the decision. We have reason to believe that.

CAPEHART: Joining us now, Michael McFaul, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. He is an MSNBC international affairs analyst. Ambassador McFaul, President Biden said he is convinced Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. That language marks a stark change from earlier this week when administration officials said that they didn`t know if Putin had made the decision.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, MSNBC INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Absolutely. It was a qualitatively different message today. Remember, you don`t put the president of the United States out before the American people and the world unless you have something important to say. I worked three years at the White House with President Obama, and in those decisions are not made lightly.

And he was very blunt. Just like you said, Jonathan, he was straightforward. He was asked again by a reporter to clarify. He clarified. He thinks that Putin has made the decision to invade. Now, he also said, like you said, that, you know, maybe not yet, hold on.

Let`s get diplomacy one last chance, just because you made that decision, it doesn`t mean you can`t reverse it, but it sounded pretty bad. And to add to that, the news out of Moscow as you also just reported, is also very grim, very dire.

CAPEHART: Here`s some other news, Ambassador McFaul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to leave Ukraine to attend The Munich Security Conference and meet face to face with Vice President Kamala Harris and NBC News reports that the Biden administration is concerned about Zelensky`s plan to leave the country. But today, the president said it`s a decision for Zelensky to make. What`s your take?

MCFAUL: I agree 100 percent. He`s the democratically elected president of Ukraine. He knows the security situation in his country, as well as anybody else. They also have good intelligence on these kinds of matters, and that`s a decision he wants to make. He wants to keep engaging with diplomacy and he wants to keep engaging with unity with the west, and I think that`s why he has made this decision to go to Munich.

Remember, it`s only a 90-minute flight from Kyiv to Munich. He can go and come back quickly. I support, you know, sovereignty of Ukraine. Let the president make his own decision.

CAPEHART: You know, President Biden said that the U.S. and its allies are unified. How unified are they though when it comes to sanctions should Putin invade?

MCFAUL: Well, we`ll only know once the invasion happens. And we`ll only know when we know the scale of the invasion. Different scales, I think, will lead to different kinds of conversations in terms of unity. Something that President Biden said today was really scary to me. He went out of his way to say that we believe, that is, the United States believes that the capital of Kyiv, of Ukraine, will be attacked.

Now, he didn`t say whether it`s an air attack or ground forces. I think that`s an important difference. But if they`re going after the capitol, 2.8 million people, that suggests a major military invasion and therefore, I expect a major comprehensive sanction regime that will be launched immediately. At least, that`s what the Biden administration officials are telling the world and I suspect that is what will happen.

CAPEHART: All right, Ambassador McFaul, so now I want to come back to the question about President Zelensky going to Munich. If, let`s say, let`s say the Russians use his absence from the country, from the capital as, you know, hey, now is the time to launch an attack. You mentioned just a moment ago that Munich is only 90 minutes from Kyiv. Would it be possible that the president -- President Zelensky would not be able to get back in time?

MCFAUL: Yes, absolutely. And most certainly, there are other historical cases of these military forces or coup d`etats when the head of state is out of the capitol. That happened to Mikhail Gorbachev, by the way, in 1991 when he was out of Moscow. That`s when they did their coup d`etat, his Soviet officials around him to try to cease power.

So, I don`t want to speculate whether it`s a good or bad decision. I know that it`s his decision. I would also remind people that Putin himself is escalating his rhetoric, right? So just a few days ago, they were saying, hey, we`re not interested in war. This is all hype. Biden is hyping this. Their messaging has changed in Moscow. And if that continues tomorrow morning when President Zelensky wakes up, maybe he will change his mind.

CAPEHART: You know, further muddying the water, the Russian military will conduct drills over the weekend that include the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles. With tensions this high, will this just add fuel to the fire, Ambassador McFaul?

MCFAUL: Absolutely. It is exactly doing that. It is not just a coincidence that they`re having those tests and drills, and it`s very difficult to distinguish between what is practice and what is war. There`s no doubt that President Putin on multiple fronts now, three of the four borders of Ukraine including the sea is putting the squeeze on.

And I want to underscore, he`s also changing his tune. He`s saying, and these are Putin`s words not mine, and I`m paraphrasing, of course. But he`s saying that there`s genocide in the eastern parts of Ukraine in Donbass.

Those are ethnic Russians. There`s the map. And when there is genocide against ethnic Russians and you`re the president of Russia that sounds like you`re putting together a pretext for war to me.

CAPEHART: Former Ambassador Michael McFaul, thank you as always for joining us tonight.

Coming up, today was another bad day in court for Donald Trump and this one could hit him where it hurts most, his bank account. The legal vice is tightening around Trump. Is that guy who bragged about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue actually about to be held accountable. I`ll ask Glenn Kirschner and Paul Butler, next.

CAPEHART: Donald Trump`s streak of losing in court keeps going. Today, a federal judge denied Trump`s request to dismiss civil lawsuits accusing him of inciting the January 6th Capitol attack. The judge`s opinion states, "President Trump`s January 6th rally speech was akin to telling an excited mob that corn dealers starve the poor in front of the corn dealer`s home. He invited his supporters to Washington, D.C. and directed them to march on the Capitol building -- the metaphorical corn dealers house -- where those very politicians were at work to certify an election that he had lost."

These lawsuits brought by members of Congress and Capitol Police officers could move to the evidence gathering phase and toward a trial. Also today, the National Archives confirmed that Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

[22:15:02]

Archives reveal that, "of the torn up records that were transferred, a number had not been reconstructed by the White House and that certain social media records are still missing." The National Archives took the step of referring Donald Trump to the Justice Department. The House Oversight Committee has also asked the General Services Administration to cancel the lease for Trump International Hotel in D.C. before Donald Trump can sell it.

The committee estimates that the Trump organization stands to make, get this, $100 million profit from the sale. In a letter to the GSA, the Oversight Committee writes, "No one should be rewarded for providing false or misleading information to the federal government or for seeking to profit off the presidency."

Joining us now, Paul Butler and Glenn Kirschner, both are MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutors. Glenn, I`ll start with you. It`s been a week of bad legal news for Donald Trump. What`s the likelihood, though, Trump will face any consequences?

GLENN KIRSCHNER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: You know, how could he not, Jonathan. You just went through the trifecta of really crushing legal stories for Donald Trump. And it`s not that just that he is losing these cases, but some of the things the judges are saying, you know, for example, in the civil lawsuit that was brought against Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection.

Judge Amit Mehta, who I have to say as a former public defender in the courts of Washington, D.C. back when I was a prosecutor, very highly regarded jurist, knows his way around the courtroom. He used words and phrases in allowing that suit to go forward like Donald Trump and his angry mob were working toward a common goal.

He used the phrase, Donald Trump`s call to collective action. And then I think the most devastating phrase Judge Mehta used in his ruling, he described Donald Trump`s conduct as the essence of civil conspiracy. Jonathan, those are the words and phrases of federal crimes like seditious conspiracy and inciting an insurrection. Things are getting really bad. I think investigative circle is tightening around Donald Trump.

CAPEHART: Strong words. You know, Paul, a judge denied Trump`s request to dismiss the civil lawsuits accusing him of inciting January 6, but the judge dismissed the lawsuit for Donald Trump, Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Congressman Moe Brooks. What does that mean for the case?

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: You know, I agree with Glenn that Trump is facing more and more pressure. A lot of this though, ultimately, will be up to the Justice Department and to Merrick Garland and whether he has the will to bring the prosecution against Trump with all of this mounting evidence.

You know, he is facing these state investigations. I think he`s got the most exposure in Georgia. But at the end of the day, it`s going to be about whether the attorney general of the United States has the resolve to hold a former president accountable.

CAPEHART: You know, Glenn, the judge`s ruling says, "to deny a president immunity from civil damages is no small step. The court well understands the gravity of its decision, but the alleged facts of this case are without precedent." Your reaction.

KIRSCHNER: My reaction is Donald Trump may be reaching the end of his rope. I agree with Paul that there is I think a hesitation among prosecutors, both state and federal. Nobody wants to be the first one to charge a former president who`s committed any number of crimes. I predict, Jonathan, once the first brave prosecutor who has the evidence to indict Donald Trump brings that indictment, everybody is going to want to be the second prosecutor to indict Donald Trump.

Because he has committed crimes in multiple jurisdictions, and once that barrier is broken and he is indicted for the first time, I think prosecutors nationwide are going to say, well, if he has committed crimes in my jurisdiction, I now need to step up as well.

So, you know, I do think its coming. It`s been a very long time coming. We have to balance frustration with patience, but I do think that justice will ultimately bear down on Donald Trump.

CAPEHART: Paul, do you agree with Glenn`s assessment there that all that needs to happen is one prosecutor to take that first step and then the dominos will fall?

BUTLER: My buddy Glenn is a little bit more optimistic than me. Merrick Garland`s concern is you don`t bring the first prosecution ever against a former president unless it`s a slam dunk case.

[22:20:02]

Unless you know you can win. Where I do see a slam dunk case is with this prosecution in Georgia where the evidence is on tape from Trump`s own mouth. You just got to find this certain number of votes, it just happens to be the number of votes that he would need to win.

But for federal prosecution, again, we`re looking at things or hopefully the Justice Department is looking at things like sedition and including some of the financial improprieties that Trump is famous for. But whether the federal government brings those criminal prosecutions, I think at this moment, still very unlikely.

CAPEHART: Glenn, switching topics a little bit, how can the January 6th committee use the information that Donald Trump took classified documents to further its investigation?

KIRSCHNER: Yes. That is a five-year felony. The National Archives has reported and referred to the Department of Justice for investigation. The fact that Donald Trump removed classified national security information from the White House, and he whisked it away to Mar-a-Lago. Jonathan, if that were you or me or Paul, you can bet we`d already be indicted.

I was really disturbed to hear that the way our federal government handled that knowing it was improper, knowing it was a likely crime, was they took about a year to try to negotiate and cajole and, you know, convince Donald Trump to, hey, please give us back those documents that you probably unlawfully removed from the White House.

That`s troubling because we see other instances of people being promptly prosecuted for doing much less when it comes to mishandling classified information. And you know, if you don`t have, you know, equal justice for everybody, then I think you`re really eroding the confidence in our justice system.

CAPEHART: All I keep thinking is but her e-mails through your entire response there, Glenn. Glenn Kirschner, Paul butler, thank you both very, very much for coming to THE LAST WORD.

Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. He is the member of the House Oversight and Intelligence committees. Congressman Krishnamoorthi, thank you very much for being here. Your committee has asked the GSA to cancel Trump`s hotel lease before he can sell it. Why is this more bad news for Donald Trump?

REP. RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI (D-IL): Well, as you mentioned in your opening, Jonathan, he is banking on $100 million profit in the sale of that lease to undisclosed purchasers. And it turns out that that lease was procured from the federal government on a quicksand of potentially faulty documents, including one document of a statement of financial condition from 2013 that the Mazars` accounting firm which had originally certified it is no longer standing by that statement.

And there are numerous other misrepresentations potentially that look very similar to the ones that are the subject of this civil and criminal lawsuit that are happening in New York with regard to a raft of other financial statements such well.

CAPEHART: You know, the National Archives referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department after discovering he took home classified documents. What`s your take on whether or not Attorney General Merrick Garland will act on this?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: My take is that he`s going to look very carefully at what those documents were, what was the intent if he can glean it from taking those classified documents and other materials. My big concern and I`ve kind of been beating the drum on this for six years is that, I believe that Donald Trump has a big counterintelligence risk in the sense that he owes a lot of people a lot of money.

He is deeply in debt especially to foreign lenders including in Russia. And taking home or carting 15 boxes of documents, including potentially top secret documents, are ones that, you know, basically our adversaries might want to get their hands on. So, we need to figure out what those documents are and why were they taken out and who might have seen them.

CAPEHART: So then, congressman, what does all of this mean do you think for potential Trump 2024 run for president? Does he have the nerve?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Yes. I think he has the nerve. I don`t know whether he`s going to pull the trigger. But you know, suffice as to say that, you know, these financial improprieties have been swirling around him for years, but I think the legal walls are starting to cave in from different sides.

[22:24:57]

We didn`t talk about the Letitia James civil law suit in New York.

CAPEHART: Right.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Or the criminal prosecution by the D.A. in New York. Those are very serious as well. And now that the Mazars accounting firm has retracted its certification of 10 years, 10 years` worth of financial statements that, you know, causes a cascade of other potential consequences as well.

CAPEHART: Congressman, we would need a whole other show. A whole other hour to talk about all of those other cases. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Jonathan, thank you. It`s been a pleasure.

CAPEHART: Coming up, my exclusive interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom who beat back a Republican recall effort against him last year. I asked him about this week`s successful recall of some San Francisco school board members and what it means, and his answer blew me away. You can hear it for yourself, next.

[22:30:00]

CAPEHART: Coming to you tonight from sunny California. And I`m here because earlier today, I interviewed California Governor Gavin Newsom. As you probably remember, Governor Newsom emerged victorious last September in a high-profile Republican effort to recall him.

On Tuesday, a school board recall effort in San Francisco made national headlines after voters chose to oust three progressive board members. Some of the issues in the race where distinctly local, changing an elite high school from merit-based admission to lottery, and the school board`s focus ultimately unsuccessful on changing the names of schools named after George Washington and Abraham Lincoln during a time of unprecedented COVID challenges.

But even though San Francisco is and will forever be one of the bluest cities in America, the recall has Fox salivating about a red wave reckoning in November. I asked Governor Newsom about that and what he said blew me away. And every Democrat should listen and learn from it.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAPEHART: You`re former mayor of San Francisco. We just saw three members of the San Francisco school board recalled by overwhelming majorities. Your reaction to that?

GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Nothing surprising about it. I mean in every way shape or form, that could have happened 20 years ago for the same reasons.

They weren`t focused on what they should have been focused. It wasn`t just naming, changing names of schools, including Dianne Feinstein. But it was also focused on our murals at a time when everybody was focused on their kids and getting them safely back in in-person instructions.

There`s a tone-deafness at the time and they doubled down on it. And then, there was a component that`s not been well shared. Remember the school board said some insensitive things, that were particularly insensitive against the Asian community.

And I`ll just tell you, as a former mayor who was elected disproportionately because of the support of the Asian community, that was the end of their time tenure on that school board.

I think we can over read this from a national prism. It is a very familiar San Francisco story, west side, east side, very familiar tenants that I think one should be cautious in terms of overreading.

CAPEHART: Ok, I`m glad you brought that up because there are people who are looking at what happened in San Francisco earlier. What happened in the Virginia governor`s race that Democrats or progressives can overreach and can do things that are detrimental to the party.

What`s your message to the Democratic Party, to Democrats, on this issue? I`m not going to use -- there`s no other way to talk about it, because that`s the way everyone is talking about it -- wokeness.

NEWSOM: Look, I don`t know. I mean, I was sitting there in 2004, marrying same sex couples from 46 states and six countries -- over 4,000 couples. Is that the definition of wokeness?

I thought that was the right thing to do. To celebrate our interesting differences, unite around the things that bind us together, I don`t know how one defines it. I know how one politicizes this. I mean, we`ve seen it. And we talk about just the extreme with the absurdities that are going on in the CPAC early primary poll, which is all things Texas and Florida right now. And what`s happening on the "can`t say gay" bill, and what`s happening on this anti -- I mean it`s just absurd what`s going on in the far-right on this. And it`s all part of the culture war. And if it`s not this, it will be something else tomorrow.

That said, at the end of the day, if you are focused more on green naming things, than focusing on fundamentally getting to the nuts and bolts of the job that you are hired to do, that`s a problem in any time or in anyone`s experience.

And so that, at the moment, obviously gins up a lot of anxiety but look, we had a book everyone said well, California, the recall defeat. That`s the approach. They don`t say, no, two weeks later, it`s that Youngkin approach.

No, it`s San Francisco -- I think we all just need to be a little cautious at this moment, recognize what we`re up against, which is a mishigas which is full-time propaganda coming from the disciplined far extreme right, that will continue to racially prime, continue to promote these cultural wars, in any way, shape or form.

I mean they`re panning (ph) books. You can`t make this up. You can`t make up the moment we`re living in. But that requires us to change course. To adjust our sales and address these things a little bit more head on, a little bit more formally. And forcefully, and not on the receiving end of their terms, but now moreover on their terms.

And that`s what we`re doing on guns. That`s what we`re doing on a series of other issues. We`re leaning in. And again, I`m not naive to our success, but it`s an old playbook here, and so let`s not all act surprised as Democrats and (ph) victims around this.

[22:34:56]

We know how to work around it. Let`s own our responsibility and do more and be better because American people need us. We can`t allow these guys to win. We can`t. Our kids can`t afford it. Quite literally, their lives are at stake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAPEHART: Joining us now is Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino and an MSNBC contributor.

Maria Teresa, so much to discuss in what Governor Newsom said. But one thing that stands out, this is the same old playbook. Your reaction?

MARIA TERESA KUMAR, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: He`s not wrong. And what`s really striking about that conversation more than anything was that the far-right is incredibly disciplined in their the messaging. And they keep doing it over and over. And we keep trying to wring our hands and trying to figure out what do we do with this messaging, Jonathan?

We do what we did right after Donald Trump was elected. We got up. We put our heads down. We organized. We outvoted them. We mobilized. And we ran for office.

And now, we were able to claim the House, the Senate and the White House. And then, you still have individuals trying to wring their hands like, what do we really do? We do that.

And he`s not wrong. The reason that these individuals in the board of elections why they were recalled the supervisors was because they weren`t doing their job. They were trying to do the easy stuff, change the names of the buildings.

But as a parent who has had two children out of school for a year and a half, you want your child to go back to school, and to level up, because we all can be honest with each other, these children missed a lot.

And so, they missed not only the room, but the essence of what their job was. And I think he`s absolutely right.

CAPEHART: You know, at the end, Governor Newsom articulated that stakes like this. We can`t allow these guys to win. Lives, literally, depend on it.

That is a clean sweep moment, one on any issue in America today. Look at the alternative. The party of anti-vaxxers and coup plotters. He was being very clear -- giving a very clear message to Democrats.

Here`s how you talk about it, talk about stuff.

KUMAR: So when Donald Trump -- again, back to when Donald Trump was in his inauguration, what did we do as progressives left? We went. We protested every single -- all 50 states. Did they had to do and we did it through the confines of the law.

When the Republicans lost, they went to the Capitol, and tried to do an attempted coup. There was an attempted insurrection on American soil at the Capitol.

So if there is any question, any question in Americans` mind that our democracy is at stake, all we need to do is to point to that, and the amount of receipts that keep coming out during the January 6 Committee. We know what`s Plan B is, and it doesn`t look pretty.

If we deeply believe in our democracy, if we deeply believe that in climate change, woman`s right to choose agency over our bodies, and future for our children, we have to get this involved.

And I have to say, this idea of folks, again, saying, I don`t know, it looks like the Democrats might get a shellacking in November. There`s only shellacking, if you choose not to participate. If we choose to stop in the middle of what we know is sadly a fight for our democracy.

CAPEHART: And talk about receipt, the amount of receipts, against the Republicans --

(CROSSTALK)

CAPEHART: You know, when you go to CBS, Maria Teresa and you get that receipt and it`s like -- but I got to get one more question in MTK and I want to end on Governor Newsom`s experience. He said he did not know if he would be considered woke to have married gay couples back in the Bush era but -- and he said this. it was the right thing to do.

It seems like a good compass for Democrats, right?

KUMAR: Well, again, to remind the Democrats who elected (INAUDIBLE) to power, who elected Joe Biden? There is a multi cultural America. And let`s be clear, disproportionately black, brown and Asian, because sadly, a white male voter has not voted overwhelmingly for presidents since 1963.

And if we remind the Democrats that what they want to do is maintain a multi-cultural coalition, where they see themselves in the efforts that they vote into office, that is what we need. We need consistent outreach and reminder of what happens when we vote, because the Democrats have done a fantastic job of getting people back to work, people back to schools. We see the economy a little hazy, but it`s getting back on track, after two and a half years of a pandemic and four years of complete chaos.

[22:39:48]

And so again, they need to own it, because they too have receipts, that that is positive, and actually promotes democracy.

CAPEHART: Receipts. Maria Teresa Kumar, thanks for joining us tonight.

KUMAR: Thank you, Jonathan.

And there`s so much else from my exclusive interview with Governor Newsom on COVID and gun safety. See the full interview, this weekend on "THE SUNDAY SHOW".

Coming up, this election year it`s Democrats versus Republican election deniers. Up next, I`ll talk to a Democrat who is literally running against a Trump endorsed Republican who got a subpoena this week from the January 6th Committee. That is next.

CAPEHART: Across the country, Democrats are fighting back against dozens of Trump endorsed candidates who backed his big lie about the 2020 election. Many of these candidates are running to gain more control over future elections.

[22:44:48]

The liberal group, American Bridge, is launching a $10 million super PAC to target those Republicans running for state and local office in 12 key states, who denied the results of the 2020 election.

One of those Trump-endorsed election deniers, sure to be singled out is Arizona state representative Mark Finchem. He is one of some 21 candidates running for secretary of state who have disputed Joe Biden`s win. According to the "New York Times", these candidates are raising alarms that they quote, would weaponize those offices to undermine the democratic process -- whether by subverting an election outright or by sowing doubts about any local, state, or federal elections their party loses.

This week, Mark Finchem was subpoenaed by the January six select committee for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. That includes spreading lies about a rigged election, and organizing a hearing in November with Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies who peddled baseless claims of voter fraud.

Mark Finchem was also at the Capitol on January 6th and communicated with Stop the Steal organizers, according to the January 6th committee, which also revealed that Mark Finchem intended, quote, "to deliver an evidence book and letter to Vice President Pence showing key evidence of fraud in the Arizona presidential election, and asking him to consider postponing the award of electors.

Joining us now is Reginald Bolding Democratic leader of the Arizona House of Representatives. He is running for Arizona secretary of state.

Thank you very much for being here this evening. I would love your reaction to Mark Finchem who is running to be the top election official in Arizona being subpoenaed by the January 6th committee for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

STATE REP. REGINALD BOLDING (D-AZ): You know, first, thank you for having me, Jonathan. Mark Finchem is one of many pawns that we`re seeing across this country. We are seeing Trump-like Republicans, they are running a coordinated attack on key offices that can so elections in battleground states, and we should all be on high alert.

Quite simply, they are trying to do in 2024 what they weren`t able to do in 2020, and they are setting that up now. And Mark Finchem is playing right into that strategy.

You know, he was there on the steps on January 6th during the insurrection, and he had a significant role in that process. And that should have everyone on high alert that this guy wants to control the elections in Arizona, which will play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential election.

CAPEHART: You know, Representative Bolding, how challenging is it to run in this environment against so many Republicans who continue to pedal lies about our elections? How do you plan to push back against those lies?

BOLDING: There is a coordinated effort of misinformation. So we, here in Arizona, we have the audit that you know was bogus. We call it the fraudit here. You have other mechanisms in place that provide misinformation to continue to sow seed and doubt into voters minds. But the reality is, there is an existential threat to American democracy.

And conservatives, they get it. And Mark Finchem, there is a market out there for folks like Mark Finchem. He has raised nearly million dollars pushing his theories. So for us, we have to make sure that we are fighting back with truth. And that begins with democracy and making sure that people have an opportunity to go to the polls.

So I encourage all of your viewers to step up for secretary of state races across the country including in Arizona and please visit ReginaldBolding.com.

CAPEHART: Representative Bolding, why is it so important to defeat candidates like Mark Finchem? What is at stake if election deniers like him take over state elections?

BOLDING: You know, again, I would say it is essentially an existential threat to democracy. When you think about the 2020 elections, they were a key battleground state in which we were all waiting for those results.

And former President Trump was calling secretary of states and governors across the country, hoping that they were not certifying the election.

Mark Finchem? He has already told us that if he is secretary of state, he would not certify the election unless you have a Trump-like candidate. And that should cause alarms. That could literally lead to a constitutional crisis. We have to make sure that that does not happen.

CAPEHART: Arizona Democratic leader, Reginald Bolding, thanks for joining us tonight. One of these days I`m going to make you get up early, and come on my Sunday show. Just warning you right now. Thank you very much for coming on the LAST WORD.

BOLDING: I`ll take that challenge.

CAPEHART: All right.

BOLDING: Thank you.

CAPEHART: Coming up -- coming up, a little more than a year ago Georgia helped deliver the presidency to Joe Biden and the Senate to Democrats. Can Democrats do it again in 2022? That is next.

[22:50:00]

CAPEHART: As Washington pundits start the inevitable talk of the upcoming midterm elections, which are still 263 days away, the president is taking his message of a strong economy to the American people. We saw that yesterday in Ohio.

And also, this week, when the president spoke at the legislative session for the National Association of Counties, it is a meeting of elected and appointed officials from counties across the country, with an eye on federal policy that will have an impact at the local level.

The president talked a lot about his $1 trillion infrastructure law, but you also told this story about his own days, working as a councilman in Newcastle County, Delaware.

[22:54:54]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I represented a middle class district to working class district but there is one very wealth neighborhood. And I got a call one night.

A woman said to me, obviously, not of the same persuasions I was politically, called me and said there`s a dead dog on my lawn.

And I said, yes ma`am. I said have you called the county? She said, yes, they`re not here. I said, well, I`ll get them in the morning. She said, I want it removed now. I pay your salary.

So I went over. I picked it up. She said I wanted out of my front yard. I put it on her doorstep.

But, I`ve gotten much better since then. So I know from personal experience how hard this job you have is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAPEHART: Joining us now is Larry Johnson. He is the president of the National Association of Counties, and introduced President Biden at that meeting earlier this week. He also serves as the County Commissioner for Dekalb County, Georgia, located just east of downtown Atlanta, which is home to about 800,000 people.

Thank you very much for being here. As you know, Georgia was critical for Democrats in 2020 and 2021, helping Joe Biden win the presidency and Democrats take the senate. Will that same enthusiasm hold for the midterms?

LARRY JOHNSON, PRESIDENT, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: It`s looking pretty good. And I `ll tell people all the time, in order to go from good to great, you have to engage the local officials. And I`m hoping that we can continue to engage, because we`re where the rubber meets the road, that can help propel where we need to go.

We`ve got to get those gas prices down, and get the infrastructure dollars to the counties.

CAPEHART: I mean what are the real impacts on the ground in Georgia, from Biden policies? And is that message breaking through?

JOHNSON: Yes, it`s -- with this infrastructure package, with the American Rescue Plan, the ability to help families who are in need of rental assistance, food, getting testing out, getting vaccines to the community, real life issues.

And that`s why, we look at President Biden as a free partner, because he`s really helped us to really just build the quality life of the residents that we serve. The moms and pops, small businesses, helping folks in our community who may not have the food that they need, the rent, utilities.

These are basic things for essential workers, that are needed. And we`re on the ground, every day, Jonathan and we see it. And so this investment, the $65 billion to counties have made a great impact.

CAPEHART: Mr. Johnson, Georgia has been a place where we`ve seen a lot of voter suppression efforts from Republicans. Where do you see that fight right now?

I see it as a fight of just trying to educate, educate, educate. And continue to just move forward as a county, as a country, as a state. You just can`t give up. It`s all about education, and you got to have the will. The will to fight. The will to keep moving forward.

And folks are fighting for democracy. People are not giving up. They didn`t give up in Georgia. They don`t give up in Dekalb County. And that`s all what it`s about. It`s about us making sure that we`re moving forward.

CAPEHART: We have about a minute left. What`s the one issue you are hearing voters talk about that might surprise lawmakers here in Washington?

JOHNSON: We have to get those infrastructure dialers to the local level. We want rail. We want sidewalks. We want trails. We want to improve our water systems, and that really improves economic development, and the quality of life of the residents that we serve.

And President Biden is a partner and a friend who understands that and he`s doing it for our counties.

CAPEHART: All right, Dekalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson coming to us from the great state of Georgia. Thank you for joining us tonight.

JOHNSON: Thank you, Jonathan. Have a great weekend.

CAPEHART: All right, you too.

